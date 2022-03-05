The 4700 block of King William Road: Modest cottages cast a spell that is ‘quietly enchanting’

We tend to think of standout architecture on a grand scale. But for every Gilded Age mansion, there’s an abundance of houses with striking architectural details that far outweigh their modest scale.

Take, for example, the 4700 block of King William Road in Richmond’s Westover Hills neighborhood. Its 21 houses offer a balance of uniform scale and architectural variety that is “quietly enchanting,” said Mimi Sadler, an historical architect and founder of Sadler & Whitehead Architects PLC.

“It’s almost village-like,” she said.

The best way to appreciate the block might be a casually paced stroll because the homes’ appeal lies chiefly in their details – an oriel window in the center of a neoclassical bungalow’s pediment, the intriguingly asymmetrical angles of a Tudor Revival, the cobblestone driveway leading up to a French Chateau-style cottage.

“The closer you look, the more you see,” Sadler said.

It’s a testament to a period – from the 1920s to the 1940s – when even spec homes offered architectural surprises.

The block’s styles include Arts and Crafts, Tudor, and Colonial revivals. And then there’s that French Chateau-style cottage. Built in 1932, it’s the block’s biggest stylistic surprise.

“It’s a miniature manor house,” Sadler said.

A middle-class neighborhood

The oldest house on the block – the gambrel-roofed house with shed dormers at 4704 King William Road – dates to 1926. Its style is typical of houses built in Westover Hills, as well as the nearby Forest Hill and Woodland Heights communities, and it’s among the earliest houses built in Westover Hills.

“Ground was broken on the original six houses in Westover Hills in January 1925, shortly after the Boulevard Bridge opened,” Sadler said.

All but one of the houses in the 4700 block were built by 1948. The outlier – the shingled bungalow at 4718 – dates back to 2006, but its scale and style help it blend in with the block, Sadler said.

From its beginnings, the block was solidly middle class. Residents listed in city directories from the period include a bookkeeper and the owner of an Esso gas station, Sadler said.

“Three houses had residents who worked for General Outdoor Advertising, a billboard company,” she said. “The block had no doctors or lawyers.”

Most of the houses were probably spec-built, with one known exception: the Chateau-style cottage. The house and its sculpture garden were designed by its original owner, H. Mitchell Meyer, who operated a dry goods store on Hull Street.

According to Virginia Commonwealth University’s archives, Meyer was a renaissance man. He graduated from the University of Virginia and earned a law degree from the University of Richmond before doing postgraduate work at Harvard Law School and Columbia University. After earning a master of fine arts degree from VCU at the age of 60, he taught history there. He also won several awards for his art.

“Meyer designed the sweetest house with a lovely walled garden in the back,” Sadler said. “It’s completely unexpected.”

House stats and sales

The block’s houses range in size from 1,033 to 3,192 square feet, according to city tax records.

“The majority are between 1,200 and 2,000 square feet,” said Jim Donohue, a real estate agent with Long & Foster.

Homebuyers looking to move to the 4700 block might be in luck.

“Seven houses have sold in the last 12 months,” Donohue said. “That’s a significant turnover.”

Be prepared to face bidding wars, though.

“Those seven houses sold for 107 percent of the list price, with an average of 10 days on the market,” Donohue said.

The Chateau-style cottage was the most recent sale, at $550,000.