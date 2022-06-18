The 4900 block of Evelyn Byrd Road: Charming period architecture, but the sylvan setting ‘steals the show’

Riverside Drive, which meanders along bluffs above the James River in South Richmond, has several residences that are so impressively large and eye-catching you’re as likely to admire them as you are to look at the scenic river below.

The 4900 block of Evelyn Byrd Road, which runs from Westover Hills Boulevard to Riverside Drive, offers a quieter appeal.

“Most of the houses are charming examples of the architecture of the 1920s, 1930s and 1940s, but the sloped topography and the gentle arc of the road down to Riverside Drive steal the show and enhance the block,” said Mimi Sadler, an historical architect and founder of Sadler & Whitehead Architects PLC.

In all, the 4900 block has 18 homes, built from 1924 to 1969 on fairly large lots – up to a little more than a half-acre. Today, the block is filled with mature trees and shrubs, giving it a sylvan character.

Most of the houses are modestly scaled, compared to the larger properties around the corner on Riverside Drive. Home sizes range from approximately 1,500 to 3,000 square feet. Their architectural styles are wide-ranging, which isn’t surprising given the span of construction dates.

“Like many neighborhoods of the period, examples of the Colonial Revival style dominate the block, but it also has some delightful Tudors,” Sadler said.

Among the standouts is the Colonial Revival house at 4910 Evelyn Byrd Road. Built in 1924 for William Jones, who specialized in labor relations for the C&O Railway, it’s the oldest house on the block. “It’s been owned by the same family all along,” Sadler said. “Amazingly, it has an attached, fireproof garage, which was really rare in the 1920s.”

While many of the block’s earliest homes were custom-built, its later, postwar homes – including several Capes and Ranches – were spec-built. The block’s sole split-level – built in 1969 at 4920 Evelyn Byrd Road – is the stylistic outlier.

With all that variety, the block is a representative slice of the Westover Hills neighborhood that surrounds it. “Its mix of home styles, building materials and construction dates is common in Westover Hills,” said Tim Schoenman, a real estate agent with Long & Foster and a Riverside Drive resident.

Not that all of the 4900 block is actually in Westover Hills. The northern half is a part of the River Hill subdivision, which was developed at the same time as Westover Hills. A 1920s map of Westover Hills shows River Hill laid out with 51 individual lots. Even today, the subdivision’s residents identify their neighborhood as distinct from Westover Hills.

It’s a small but exclusive club, and it’s not easy to join – especially if you’re hoping to move to the 4900 block of Evelyn Byrd Road.

“There’s only been one sale on that block in the last 12 months,” Schoenman said. “The house at 4914 Evelyn Byrd Road sold for $510,000. The houses rarely come on the market, and when they do, they typically sell at or above the asking price.”

Perhaps not surprisingly, the block’s quiet setting and its proximity to the Buttermilk Trail and Forest Hill Park are key attractions for buyers looking for a relaxed lifestyle that offers a lot of options for outdoor recreation, he added.