The Saunders House: How a Second Empire mansion became an all-in-one college campus

If you’re looking for a building to house a new college, a Gilded Age mansion in an upscale neighborhood is probably a good option. Having a public library next door is a bonus.

That’s how the forerunner of Virginia Commonwealth University got started back in 1925. The Richmond School of Social Work and Public Health was launched that year as the Richmond division of The College of William & Mary. And it was housed in a single building – the Saunders House at 827 West Franklin St.

“The entirety of the school – classrooms, administrative offices and dorms – was contained in that one building,” said Ray Bonis, a local historian and manager of The Shockoe Examiner, a Richmond history blog.

Five years later, the school purchased its second building – the Ginter House at 901 West Franklin St., which had become the city’s first public library in 1924. Charles M. Robinson, a prominent local architect who did work on William & Mary’s main campus, was hired to convert the two buildings and two smaller structures on the properties into a mini-campus, Bonis said.

That same year – 1930 – the Saunders House got a new name: Founders Hall. The name was “in honor of the men and women who helped raise funds for its purchase,” Bonis said.

As adaptive repurpose projects go, it was pretty dramatic, especially for a Victorian mansion that was only 45 years old.

The early history

The Saunders House was built as a residence for local businessman Edmond A. Saunders and his wife Mary in 1885. The transom over the front door still displays his initials – “E.A.S.” It wasn’t the first house on the block; that honor goes to the Ritter-Hickok house next door at 821 West Franklin St., built in 1855.

“But the Saunders House was built at the beginning of a wave of high-style development that totally transformed the 700 through 900 blocks of West Franklin Street into a Gilded Age showplace,” said Chris Novelli, an architectural historian with the Virginia Department of Historic Resources.

The architect for the Saunders House is unknown, but it’s an exuberant example of the Second Empire style, which borrowed elements from French Renaissance and Baroque sources and takes its name from the period during the 1800s when Napoleon III ruled France.

“The Second Empire style was the epitome of stylish elegance in Richmond in the early 1880s,” Novelli said. “It was modern; it was French; and it was the style of the day.”

Hallmarks of the style include steep mansard roofs with decorative cast-iron cresting; prominent, heavily ornamented dormer windows; and columned porches and porticos.

The Saunders House also has elements drawn from the Modern Gothic style, including its arched windows in the dormers. “It epitomizes the High Victorian belief that good design was the result of stylistic variety,” Novelli said.

Inside, the formal rooms were outfitted in a variety of fine woods: cherry in the two parlors, quarter-sawn oak in the dining room and walnut in the central hall and library. Among the standout features are the solid walnut staircase and the bold zigzag moldings on the window and door trim, as well as the library’s built-in corner bookcases.

“The woodwork reflected the era’s fascination with the possibilities of modern machine production,” Novelli said.

Saunders died in 1898, and soon afterwards, his wife moved to North Carolina to live with their daughter. In 1902 Joseph E. Willard – the lieutenant governor of Virginia from 1902 to 1906 and later the ambassador to Spain – rented the Saunders property for his family. They resided there until roughly 1915. (Willard’s daughter, Belle, married Theodore Roosevelt’s son, Kermit, in 1914.)

The University Club of Richmond rented the property until VCU’s forerunner purchased it in 1925 and converted it into an educational facility.

The building today

Over the course of nearly a century since its repurposing, the Saunders House has served a variety of functions. In 1930, for example, it became a women’s dormitory, with a cafeteria in the basement. And from the late 1960s to early 1970s – by which time the school had become VCU – it was a men’s dormitory. Today, it houses several offices for the university’s Humanities and Sciences department.

Despite the changes, the house still retains its architectural exuberance and many of its character-defining features.