‘We’re flexible Modernists’: Two architects – married, with children – have turned a Victorian-era house into a creative experiment

The Wheelers, both of whom are architects with Jackson Ward-based Walter Parks Architects, have turned the 137-year-old house into a richly creative experiment that includes a well-curated collection of Midcentury furnishings, cunning storage solutions and an urban garden that yields enough grapes for Sean to produce 60 bottles of wine a year.

It’s a sharp turn for a house that sat largely unchanged until the Wheelers bought it in 2012.

How unchanged? When the couple finalized the sale, the property still had an outhouse in the backyard – “one of the last in Jackson Ward,” said Sean, who is vice chair of the city’s Commission of Architectural Review.

The Wheelers are the house’s third set of unrelated owners.

Sean is an Oklahoma native, and Melody, whose mother founded the Latin Ballet of Virginia, was born in Colombia. They both studied architecture at Virginia Tech but didn’t meet until they began working at Walter Parks.

Before moving into the Jackson Ward house with their two daughters, the couple undertook an eight-month-long renovation that moved doorways, reconfigured the kitchen and significantly increased storage. In addition to building storage spaces (and a half bath) under the staircase, they constructed a one-of-a-kind walk-in closet between two of the home’s three bedrooms.

The closet design was driven by necessity.

The Wheelers used state historic tax credits for the renovation, and because the Virginia Department of Historic Resources denied their request to frame a new walk-in closet between the two bedrooms, they turned to a novel alternative.

“We created a walk-in storage space for the master suite and a decent-sized closet for our younger daughter’s room using freestanding, oversized wardrobes that we designed and grouped together where we had originally proposed to frame closets,” Sean said. “Because the space was created out out of furniture and not built-ins, the design met the standards.”

The Wheelers have furnished the home primarily with Midcentury Modern pieces, along with family heirlooms. “We’re flexible Modernists,” Sean said. “Most of our furniture we have refurbished, modified or built to try and compliment the rest.”

The living room, for example, has a wildly curvaceous, bent-plywood coffee table that Sean designed and built. Surrounding it are a sofa and two chairs designed in the 1950s by George Nelson, a prominent American Midcentury Modernist. Sean bought the pieces from the estate of Ben Johns, who designed the Richmond Coliseum. The Wheelers reupholstered them in a striking two-tone design.

The couple’s dining table also came from Johns’s estate. Johns used it as a drawing table. The Wheelers have repurposed it. Hanging over the dining and coffee tables are elaborate cut-paper light fixtures.

The couple haven’t focused their attention exclusively on the house’s interior. They built a glasshouse to grow fruit and vegetables in the backyard, for instance, utilizing storm windows removed from the house. (Sean built an irrigation system that uses gray water collected from his workshop’s roof to water the greenhouse plants automatically.) And they added a grapevine arbor over the property’s parking area in the alley.

The initial goal was simply to provide shade for their cars. Then, Sean says, he thought, “Why not make wine?” He now produces a little over 11 gallons of wine a year.

The couple also added a brick sidewalk that winds through a garden that includes persimmons, figs and kiwifruits. “The backyard used to be a bunch of nothing,” Melody said, with a laugh.

And the Wheelers aren’t finished yet. “It’s an old house, so it’s never really finished,” Sean said. “We always seem to be tinkering on a few ideas.”