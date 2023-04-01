The following is a list of more real estate parcels valued at $150,000 or more that have been transferred in the past few months in Richmond and surrounding areas.

To our readers: Caroline and Louisa listings will not be included until further notice.

RICHMOND

3516 1st Ave; Fleming Price Ella M to Zemaiduk Crystal Rose, $160,000.

822 N 26th St; Bell William Clay Trustee to Bell Adam, $200,000.

1211 N 29th St; Lecraw Jeremy C And to Matthews Parker Alexandra And, $331,000.

1110 N 31st St; Harger Ryan Joseph And Amy N to Long Steven P, $315,000.

604 N 35th St; Dachille Lori Ann to Cunningham Steven And Amanda, $423,000.

1715 3rd Ave; Justice Curtis Loretta D And to Stover Idris, $289,000.

1708 5th Ave; Chenowith Karin S to Prince Construction Inc, $275,000.

10331 Apache Road; Hill Justin John And Rachel to Ruiz Michael Linvil And, $630,000.

2902 N Arthur Ashe Blvd; Cc Scotts Addition Member to Cc Scotts Addition Lp, $6,737,500.

1400 Avondale Ave; Mcleod Living Trust Trustees to Dooley Michael And Laura, $400,000.

315 N Belmont Ave; Dilorenzo Francis X The Most to Cristo Rey Richmond High, $6,814,691.

1236 Broad Rock Blvd; Hudson Larry J and Phyllis J to Giron Eulalio Flores, $235,000.

3601 E Broad Rock Road; Swansboro Llc to Vst Swansboro Llc, $2,000,000.

4306 Brook Road; Slater Donald W to Kelly William L and Jacqueline C, $330,000.

709 Cameo St; Ccrii Holdings Llc to Thomas Kelsey D, $313,000.

1415 Carter St; Gunn Chase L And to Hyde Robert K And Diane D, $325,000.

1708 W Cary St U1; Coleman Kevin A to Butler Christopher W, $330,000.

7221 Cherokee Road; Faison Wayne B to Morris Bradley S And, $308,970.

1502 Claremont Ave; Smith John N Jr and to Huckabone Kimberly J And Marc L, $621,000.

9 E Clay St U8; Farhat Hamidullah And Seema to Towns Keith, $249,750.

1121 Daniel St; Stingl Cybil Sierra to Robinson James A Ii, $304,000.

3422 Delaware Ave; Mckoy Gregory M And to Red Sea Real Estate Llc, $176,000.

4224 Echo Ho Lane; Massey John D And Susan I to Richmond Hill Design Build Llc, $265,000.

3405 Enslow Ave; Anderson Ramona L to Prime 5ive Llc, $155,000.

3007 Fendall Ave; Lemon Kelli to K S B Investment Group Llc, $240,000.

4605 Fitzhugh Ave; Kleine Hilary to Bennett Noah M And Moran Eve L, $450,000.

4210 Forest Hill Ave; Schwartz John W and to Realvestor Group Llc, $190,000.

4202 W Franklin St; Williams Jere H And Sarah A to Crews Joseph E And Sarah E, $781,000.

3015 Garland Ave; K C Enterprises Of Va Llc to Garib Lauren A, $464,481.

1816 Glencove Lane; Jennings Steven H And to Stanford Andrew David And, $365,000.

2103 Gordon Ave; Bonefish Llc to Cowden Mark And Winifred, $210,000.

2905 W Grace St; Morehead Robert And Pond L Kent to Muluneh Daniel N, $545,000.

6733 N Grand Brook Cir; Faison Alisha to Danek David Richard, $285,000.

6813 Greenvale Dr; Cooper Henry L And Dominque W to Sandahl Jason And Knost Robert, $420,000.

1012 Greystone Ave; Webb Clyde B to Martin William Walker Iii, $273,000.

3416 Grove Ave U16; Goodwin Celia Brigid to Fabelo Olivia And, $260,000.

1912 Hanover Ave; 1912 Hanover Avenue Llc to Oxenreiter Andrew W, $655,000.

3517 Hastings Dr; Patel Amir I to Cuomo Michael And, $1,025,000.

452 Hazelhurst Ave; Watchtower Homes And to Flinn Kathryn Mary And, $325,000.

10211 Hobby Hill Road; Edmundson Joan Ann to Randall Sarah And Bilbo Alison, $474,000.

622 Idlewood Ave; Hurley Michael Ryan to Linegar Joseph Kyle, $465,000.

1004 Jamestown Ave; Watchtower Homes And to Haight Cassidy Jane And, $327,500.

1419 Kemper St; Cao Minh T and Nguyen Nguyet M to Randolph Homes Llc, $250,000.

4716 King William Road; Hamilton Pixie A And to Allen William J And Toni M, $702,000.

3120 Klondike Road; Carter Robert Charles Stuart and to Finn Katherine B, $337,500.

3106 Lake Terrace Ct; Meyer Allan G And Joan B to Beauvoir Judith E, $260,000.

2935 W Leigh St; Thomas Joseph Iv to Roish Rebecca Strayer, $335,000.

334 Lexington Road; Malkin Mark G Trustee And to Harrison Mary S And Ashton W, $1,100,000.

24 W Locke Lane U7; Norris Thomas H And to Soudi Majd Michael And, $340,000.

2015 W Main St; Mcwilliams William H And to Dillon Kevin And, $650,000.

3210 Marlboro Ct; Card Adam to Berttucci Michael T And, $700,000.

600 Mcdowell Road; Bhatt Tejan Kaushik to Rose Courtney And, $200,000.

2116 Miller Ave; Weston Rory M And Nicole M to Precker Stephen S And Lauren M, $498,500.

2700 Monument Ave; Tate William S and Alletta L to Jones Ellis B And Cara, $2,015,000.

1519 National St; Allen Leamon Jr to Watchtower Homes &, $200,000.

2202 North Ave; Adams David to Cobb Benjamin And Adia, $369,900.

1515 Oakwood Ave; Harris Courtney Beth to Grosse Theresa Michelle, $352,000.

2113 Old Manchester St; NVR Inc to Stanek Michael And Maria, $369,990.

5207 Parker St; 5207 Parker Llc to Sgavicchio Cameron Joseph, $179,000.

721 Pepper Ave; Randolph James K And Holly K to St Christophers School, $281,250.

2512 Q St; Klotz David P to Bowes Lauren M, $215,000.

608-1/2 Rex Ave; Jag Real Estate Investment Llc to Jones Nyasia And Mahoney Jordan, $369,825.

303 W Roanoke St; King Thomas B Iv to Herr Evan A And Emily Y And, $435,000.

2209 Royall Ave; Jones Viet to 2209 Royal Ave Llc, $185,000.

2602 Seminary Ave; Belsches Elvatrice and to Av Design Concepts Llc, $281,000.

5003 E Seminary Ave; Barto Ryan And Theresa to Teper Molly Jo And, $545,000.

3 S Shields Ave; Jones Robert A to 3 S Shields Avenue Llc, $346,500.

5321 Stokes Lane; Green Harrison M to Yenson Christopher Thomas And, $220,000.

4623 Stuart Ave; Wilson Christopher J And to Martin Carson Ray And, $550,000.

3313 Terminal Ave; Hortenberry Logan and Alexandria to Lacey Aiesha Nicole And, $295,000.

603 Tuckahoe Blvd; Muth Keith And to Risendal Erik J And, $1,215,000.

6517 Vischer Road; NVR Inc to Johnson Elizabeth R And, $464,740.

5709 Warwick Road; Holmes George W Jr and to Dakir Younes, $150,000.

1608 Westover Hills Blvd; Mautte Kevin A And to W H M G Llc, $400,000.

2505 Wise St; Battle The Odds Investment to Scott Hannah Lorraine, $325,000.

4813 Wythe Ave; Anshien Joseph B and Sol Carmen to Smith Bryan and Smith Dorothy &, $580,000.

HENRICO

1908 Adelphi Rd, Henrico; Parrish Leslie B and Sharon to Doggett Raymond L Iii and M E Goldberg, $500,000.

3320 Andover Hills Pl, Henrico; Mahankali Keshav to Saunders Kimberly T, $435,000.

409 Ash Ave, Henrico; Hall Jennifer to Rva Real Property Llc, $177,500.

11809 Autumnwood Ct, Glen Allen; Berkle Keith Patton and Alicia Suzanne to Aslam Mohammad K and Saba S Khuram, $675,000.

215 Bayard Rd, Henrico; Brooks Raymond F to Time to Change Properties Llc, $160,000.

10640 Benmable Dr, Glen Allen; Dasari Hari Prasad and Sudha Sree Darla to Rao Mahesh K and Shubhangi Nandeesh Kumar, $478,511.

1204 Beverly Dr, Henrico; Rodgers Joshua Matthew to Cricchi Thomas J and Bonnie W, $410,000.

4202 Bon Secours Pkwy Ua, Henrico; Sager Alcinda S to Hadi Ahmad Abdel and Lyla Marie Saad, $375,000.

5723 Bradington Ct, Glen Allen; Lawrence Laura A and Jeremy S to Mohammed Abubakr and Rabia Afzal, $495,000.

1101 Bridle Ln, Henrico; Brockenbrough Willson W to Pleasants Russell and Cathleen, $525,000.

8611 Broadway Ave, Henrico; Selimovic Sabit and Nesiba to Suber-Darling Naquantia and Mekel Darling, $390,000.

720 Brookwood Glen Ter, Glen Allen; Jardine Jack F and Sandra L and Robert C to Van Orden Corbin and Sarah B, $350,000.

22 Capital Trail Row, Henrico; Double D Trust to Bond Angie L, $706,000.

8185 Carriage Homes Dr, Henrico; Townhomes At Parham Place Llc to Kang Gurmail and Balwinder, $412,900.

5020 Cedar Acres Ct, Henrico; Heyward Travis and Cindy Cumberbatch to Prince Annie Fitz, $399,000.

2026 Cedarbird Way, Henrico; Stanley Martin Homes Llc to Shivnani Lalit and Pratibha Vohra, $291,397.

5408 Chamberlayne Ave, Henrico; Btrk Llc to Bruny Emma and Edward W Schneider, $234,650.

10749 Chase Grove Ln, Glen Allen; Staples Mill Investments Llc to NVR Inc, $157,500.

2111 Clarke St, Henrico; Wagner Edith T Trustee to Dillon Regan S and Todd A Buttner, $228,000.

8210 Cobbler Ct, Henrico; Bruce Robert D and Richard L Cockran Iii to Bruce Robert D, $175,000.

813 Colony Bluff Pl, Henrico; Evans Brad A Trust to Jackson Terry and Rokeysha O Tervalon, $1,350,000.

3400 Coppermill Trce, Henrico; Da Citadel Pointe Copper Llc Et Al to Copper Mill Nrde Llc, 50250000.

2408 Cranbrook Rd, Henrico; Stewart Samantha to Ballesta Marina E and Da-Laine Beverly, $375,000.

2051 Darbytown Rd, Henrico; Scott Jason T and Melissa V to Pape Ian Wade, $260,000.

9639 Della Dr, Henrico; Daniel Fred H and J Cooper to Lambert Robert and Raelan M, $328,000.

1708 Downing Ct, Henrico; Curran Todd Joseph and Erica Jackson to Mercurio Andrew D, $542,000.

2524 Dunham Rd, Henrico; Peed Jeffrey E to Abaruski Alexander and Genet Benti, $600,000.

9311 Electra Ln, Henrico; Anderson Clarence E and Shirley to Cascade Funding Mortgage Trust Hb7, $261,100.

9326 Emmett Rd, Glen Allen; Wallace John J and Rebecca Mcgee to Carter Joshua Caleb and Stephanie Layton, $310,000.

3504 Falling Arrow Rd, Henrico; Bundy Teray A to Bundy Lenora P, $263,500.

2303 Farrand Dr, Henrico; Elko Joseph Bruce to Talley Kyle and Karen, $305,000.

2002 Fon-Du-Lac Rd, Henrico; Keeton Milton M and P A to Wean Nathaniel L and Kim L Tu-Wean, $285,000.

11106 Fox Meadow Dr, Henrico; Sorensen Carl K and Karen R to Webster James R and Jeanne K, $515,000.

8859 Foxway Ridge Ln, Glen Allen; Stanley Martin Homes Llc to Sardesai Amit, $340,867.

12315 Frisco Dr, Henrico; Andrews Danielle A to Spadaccini Christopher Daniel and Bonnie M, $262,508.

508 Gardiner Rd, Henrico; Benson Katherine P to Higgins Josh R and Pamela M Waldman, $887,000.

N Gayton Rd, Henrico; Edward Rose Development Company Llc to Edward Rose Development Company Llc, $962,000.

808 Geese Lndg, Glen Allen; Obeck Kurt M and Lisa B to Mcclure James M Jr, $750,000.

3733 Glades End Ln, Henrico; Yoo Anthony S and Susan A to Kaushik Manu and Ritu Madan, $1,025,000.

12720 Glenkirk Rd, Henrico; Comstock John B Iv and Rebecca B to Bgrs Relocation Inc, $678,000.

2420 Gordon Ln, Henrico; Lopresti Mario and Rosalia to Hines Gregory T, $150,000.

513 Greene Ridge Rd, Henrico; Hoffman Nadine to Stevens Teresa and Tyler, $735,000.

11300 Greenwood Rd, Glen Allen; Martin And Associates Real Estate Llc to Dillow Taylor and Jacob, $306,500.

6104 Hampstead Ave, Henrico; Gallasch William F Trustee to Musu Property Investments Llc, $202,000.

10875 Harvest Mill Pl, Glen Allen; Lifestyle Builders and Developers Inc to Kapsak Christopher and Karrie Bell, $687,820.

12333 Haybrook Ln, Glen Allen; Padala Divya K to Ray A Williams Construction Co, $600,000.

11728 Herrick Ln, Glen Allen; Healy Michael T and S Hale to Banerjee Anirban and Mauli Pant, $693,000.

10701 Hollow Ct, Glen Allen; Williams Teressa Ann to Day Julian and Abigail, $477,000.

6804 Hominy Ct, Henrico; Eastwood Homes Of Richmond Llc to Edwards Alvin R and Brenda L, $463,970.

1710 Hungary Rd, Henrico; Ogburn Julius D to Ayubi Ahmadzia and Marzia, $211,000.

2807 Irisdale Ave, Henrico; Miller Robert T Jr and K J to Raycroft Grant Daub, $263,725.

215 Jackson Ave, Sandston; Johnson James G to Chauncey William B and Rebecca Lynn Norton, $300,000.

8600 Julian Rd, Henrico; Committed Real Estate Group Llc to Kwiatkowski Mary Churchwell, $425,000.

233 N Kalmia Ave, Henrico; Hhs Iii Llc to Murray Hope, $230,000.

4341 Kidsgrove Rd, Henrico; Style Craft Homes Inc Of Virginia to Bell Garlyn Eugene and Cecil France, $282,480.

7425 Landsworth Ave, Henrico; Mccartney Megan and Shawn to Orr Linda Marie, $365,000.

8308 Laurel Ridge Ter, Glen Allen; Dam Minh-Tam K and C Luong to Dhillon Kirandeep K, $420,000.

2314 Liesfeld Pkwy, Glen Allen; Harris Mace S and Paula G to Schulz Bradford Christopher, $665,000.

10107 Locklies Dr, Glen Allen; Jordan Susan G Trustee to Burchett Larry W and Linda R, $460,000.

9223 Magellan Pkwy Ua, Glen Allen; Stanley Martin Homes Llc to Mullins Wilma, $289,067.

9377 Man-O-War Ct U0911, Glen Allen; Warner Stacy Lynn to Dusenbury Jonathan E, $195,000.

8200 Mark Lawn Dr, Henrico; Krol Gregory to Keller Brett and Lauren Richard, $333,500.

2740 Maurice Walk Ct, Glen Allen; Brown Ralph to 2740 Maurice Walk Court Series, $150,000.

696 Mccormick Farm Dr, Glen Allen; Stanley Martin Homes Llc to Walker Michael James, $354,084.

8808 Michaux Ln, Henrico; Van Brunt Christian E and Victoria R to Hulcher Kimberly Womack Trustee, $410,000.

106 Montezuma Ave, Henrico; Rva021 Investments Llc and Hva Prop Llc to Singletary-Tyler Paula and F O Harvey, $185,000.

5209 Monument Ave U3d, Henrico; Christino Thomas Scott Trustee to Meluch Jeanette, $585,000.

2803 Murano Way, Glen Allen; Gupte Harshavardhan J and Shubhangi H to Kumar Deepak, $365,000.

4104 New Hermitage Pl, Henrico; Kalamaras Gregory Paul and Sandra Paige to Yang Shelley, $380,000.

2311 S Newton Cir, Henrico; Meredith Denise B to Strait William D and Veronica N, $260,000.

501 S Oak Ave, Henrico; Aeburnett Llc to Harrell Michael, $185,000.

5009 Old Main St, Henrico; Lamattina Diana to Spewak Lynne F, $549,900.

5268 Old Main St Ub, Henrico; Stanley Martin Homes Llc to Earles Bryan E, $464,230.

2736 Old Point Dr, Henrico; Lee David W to Ellis Samantha Taylor, $260,000.

13180 Old Three Chopt Rd, Henrico; Brown Susan M D’angelo to Edward Rose Development Company Llc, $670,000.

3820 Old Williamsburg Rd, Sandston; Rickman Edward W Jr and C J to Bmr Investments 4 Llc, $350,000.

1110 N Parham Rd, Henrico; Long Michael and Ellen to Tuckahoe Development Llc, $270,000.

1524 Patriot Cir, Glen Allen; Heffner Emily E to Tellefsen Joan, $280,260.

8300 Penobscot Rd, Henrico; Wray Roy L and Jean J to Seth Shivani Tara, $340,000.

2916 Pinehurst Rd, Henrico; Mariani Diane M to Mayo Chloe, $345,900.

5808 Pollard Dr, Henrico; 5808 Pollard Llc to Madden Christopher James Ii, $450,000.

1500 Pump Rd, Henrico; Granger Kristen and Adam Blandin to Langford Dale and Rochelle Sommer, $482,900.

4120 Quincy Maie Dr, Henrico; Dayalsingh David D and Fareeda to Parkins Orane A and Candice Alicia, $385,000.

2132 Rhudy St, Henrico; Mcdowell Angel D to Dunn Bethany J, $195,000.

9002 Rio Grande Rd, Henrico; Standing Patrick Leigh Iii and Megan A to Weiss Michael S and Denise Corsi-Weiss, $1,003,000.

210 Rocketts Way U211, Henrico; Robinson Anthony E and Denise D to Johnson John M Ii, $305,000.

209 N Rose Ave, Henrico; Ernst Jonathan R and Cheryl to Gittins Stephen and Megan, $275,000.

200 Sag Harbor Ct, Henrico; Godsey Properties Inc to NVR Inc, $385,000.

212 Sag Harbor Ct, Henrico; Godsey Properties Inc to NVR Inc, $385,000.

4215 Saunders Tavern Trl Ub, Henrico; Sansom Lee A and Anne B to Lemaic Tatjana, $440,000.

124 Seven Pines Ave, Sandston; Grosz Robert E Jr and L G C and T D Dalton to Bertone Nicholas John, $230,000.

550 Siena Ln, Glen Allen; Mccann Joseph C to Mason Kayethel B and Vincent L, $465,000.

605 South St, Henrico; Austin Stephen Marty to Portee Latasha Deneene, $170,000.

2305 Springdale Rd, Henrico; Ross Vanessa M to Durham Marvin and Anthony and Patrice, $280,000.

2749 St Elias Dr Ua, Henrico; Stanley Martin Homes Llc to Uppalapati Chandra Sekhar and J Yallanki, $322,445.

6117 Staples Mill Rd, Henrico; Srs Investments Llc to Linwood Land Company Llc, $1,261,000.

12417 Strangford Pl, Henrico; Lafta Ahmed A to Sanders Sandra L, $328,000.

3108 Sweet Creek Way, Henrico; Mcbride Patrick R and J K to Thompson Glenn L and Laura D, $587,000.

2209 Thomas Kenney Dr, Glen Allen; Coulter Nathan Clark to Grimes Jonathan E and Lydia R, $430,000.

9610 Torno Dr, Glen Allen; Woolfolk Herman L to Champagne Taste Catering Inc, $227,000.

2104 Turtle Run Dr U1, Henrico; Basso Maria Lucia to Ko Lilly, $218,900.

2308 Viking Ln, Henrico; Kittrell Company to Goldberg Alan, $521,543.

9813 Wares Wharf Cir, Glen Allen; Oliver Donald R to White Claude F Jr and Susan G Baker, $580,018.

3510 Waverly Blvd, Henrico; Evans Lloyd Iii to Managaytay Pablo and Judie, $200,000.

1601 Westbury Dr, Henrico; Schacht Jacqueline G Trst to Thurston Christopher Jr, $290,000.

1520 Whatley St, Henrico; Dillon Edgar J to Shiloh Enterprise Properties Llc, $199,000.

4611 Williamsburg Rd, Henrico; Second Stevenson Prop Cor to Yoon Yong Cha, $400,000.

4805 Winterhawk Dr, Glen Allen; Al-Awadhi Abdullah A to Parekh Dharmesh and Vinita, $480,500.

8025 Wistar Glen Dr, Henrico; Wilton Acquisition Llc to NVR Inc, $356,000.

2021 Wood Owl Way, Henrico; Stanley Martin Homes Llc to White Edwin S, $353,482.

12208 Woodson Hills Ct, Glen Allen; Bradford Homes Inc to Molakalapalli Rajendra Prasad, $846,729.

CHESTERFIELD

5924 Addison Gate Dr, North Chesterfield; NVR Inc to Segarra Ismael and Anez Ruiz Maria Gabriela, $312,985.

7006 Alabaster Ter, North Chesterfield; Iron Bridge Investments Llc to D R Horton Inc, $838,000.

1124 Alcorn Ter, Midlothian; Robertson Michael D to Cross William S and Amy W, $416,000.

3512 Alvecote Ter, Midlothian; Homesmith Construction Inc to Baylor Ramarcus and Victoria, $728,471.

2850 Ambergate Ter, Midlothian; Wright G R and Butler L F Jr to Vecchione Stephen and Philipp Pamela Boisseau, $525,000.

5234 Appleleaf Ct, North Chesterfield; Pat Frasher and Associates Llc to Neville Sharelle Janae, $305,000.

14014 Autumn Woods Rd, Midlothian; Virginia Home Buyers Llc to Valdez Roger and Linda D, $370,000.

5912 Bardot Ct, North Chesterfield; Garrett Khalilah to Castellon Nancy A, $255,000.

7001 Batten Ct, North Chesterfield; Iron Bridge Investments Llc to D R Horton Inc, $2,890,000.

10115 Bayham Dr, North Chesterfield; Nunn Douglas A Jr and Emily M to Merrill Dante Winston and Emilie, $295,000.

5406 Bellmeadows Rd, North Chesterfield; Wheeler Max and Melody J Daw to Watson William N, $175,000.

11001 Belvoir Rd, Chester; Parker Daisy L and Garris W L to Swann Timothy A and Madeline, $300,000.

5452 Beulah Rd, North Chesterfield; Jenkins Kimberly L to Amaya Joel and Raymundo Claudia E Diaz, $208,000.

4431 Boones Bluff Way, Chesterfield; Baldwin Rishard to Sanborn James A and Manning Eileen A, $290,000.

10524 Brandy Oaks Blvd, Chesterfield; 2 Gen Holdings Llc to Vecchione Stephen and Philipp Pamela Boisseau, $438,433.

2910 E Brigstock Rd, Midlothian; Saunders Scott and Frances R to New Jeremy Randolph and Erika Parker, $762,500.

15245 Broadwater Cir, Chester; Hartnett Robert V Sr and Asso Lc to Hoskowitz Joseph, $173,000.

12030 Bundle Rd, Chesterfield; Abrisz Bryan E to Haynie Jason T and Marcella D, $400,000.

14236 Camack Trl, Midlothian; Ra Jae C to Bishop Jeff and Angela, $306,000.

8381 Capernwray Dr, Chesterfield; Gregoire Development Corp to Robinson Ricardo Laron and Adrienne Marie, $938,388.

12503 Carnoustie Ln, North Chesterfield; White Thomas D to Noyes Neal and Nancy, $365,000.

5000 Cedarbend Ln, North Chesterfield; Hodges Steven T to Wood Angela Dawn and Mcdaris Mark, $245,000.

3815 Centralia Rd, Chester; Loud Investments Llc to Mashore Dionte K and Jeffrey A Ii, $375,000.

5508 Chatmoss Rd, Midlothian; Wood James Roger to Manley Kenneth H and Judith A, $344,000.

12837 Chester Grove Dr, Chester; Jones Kina L and Jones John H Jr to Coleman Dionca, $308,200.

11008 Chippoke Ct, Chester; Main Street Homes to Fleming Johnnie Jr and Clementine T, $579,728.

11506 Clintwood Ter, Midlothian; Underwood Daniel S to Glover Diane Smith and Lawrence J, $325,000.

301 Coalfield Rd, Midlothian; Randolph’s Pond Llc to Windswept Development Llc, $8,715,000.

7007 Cogburn Ter, North Chesterfield; Iron Bridge Investments Llc to D R Horton Inc, $2,890,000.

529 Coralberry Dr, North Chesterfield; Ogden William C and Sylvia Ann to Cason Justin A and Katherine A, $350,000.

12019 Corte Castle Rd, Chesterfield; Foxfield Construction Inc to Werth Street Properties Llc, $165,000.

18006 Cove Creek Dr, Moseley; Lifestyle Home Builders to Broudy Lang L and Erica E, $749,759.

12900 Craftsbury Mews, Midlothian; Collington East Llc to Brown Darnell and Renita, $467,999.

3203 Crossings Way, Midlothian; Burcin Terry W and Barr Kara E to Cress Russell C and Colleen K, $620,000.

11301 Cypress Pond Ct, Chesterfield; Meadowville Landing Llc to Kuhne Wes P and Ringer-Kuhne Joann M, $236,900.

10201 Dakins Dr, North Chesterfield; Caffrey Pamela K to Caffrey Rebecca E and Marioneaux Jonathon M, $230,000.

5908 Dalebrook Dr, North Chesterfield; Wall Amanda R to Brant Zachary Ellis and Tyler Tara Leigh, $310,000.

8424 Den Bark Dr, North Chesterfield; Kelchner Phyllis to Tito Gregory E and Alvarez-Tito Angelica, $325,000.

11733 Dewberry Ln, Chester; Hill Nancy G to Redinbaugh Keith H and Krystal C, $368,750.

6928 Dunton Rd, Chesterfield; Cosby Village Llc to Yedulapuram Rajesh K, $417,438.

1704 Early Settlers Rd, North Chesterfield; Learn Linda to Wright Stephanie, $252,000.

5631 Elfinwood Rd, Chester; Domo John J and Carrie B to Traugh Christopher W and Amanda, $385,000.

11618 Ellerbee Mill Ave, Chester; Iron Mill Development Co Llc to Style Craft Homes Inc Of Virginia, $324,000.

11372 Elokomin Ave, Chester; Rolling Ridge Llc to Nutall Shaniqua, $356,571.

13818 Exhall Dr, Chester; Brown Alfred D Sr and Pamela C to Farraj Mohammed, $351,000.

1853 Featherstone Dr, Midlothian; Weisflog Kathleen R to Duong Nguyen Thao Vy and Nguyen Ngoc Deip, $280,000.

1609 Florence Ave, Chester; Cordova Joshua A to Agosta Salvatore J Jr and Jessica M, $325,000.

806 Forkland Dr, North Chesterfield; Thomas Yolanda L to Newman Aaron Jon, $365,000.

10301 Foyle Dr, Chesterfield; Davis Hannah to Wolfrey Charles Whitney, $365,000.

3030 Galena Ave, North Chesterfield; Underwood Ben to Ascencio Maria Aura Palencia and Zuleta Hugo Evelio Ortiz, $190,000.

16125 Gary Ave, Chester; Farrell Colton and Sara to Bowser Tambatha D, $255,000.

3801 Gill St, Chester; Belcher Darrell Ann to Carter Angela Michelle and Carter Christopher Edward and Fowler Barabara Ann, $369,000.

16801 Gossamer Dr, Moseley; Blanchard James P to Jmcr Holdings Llc, $431,500.

9224 Greatbridge Rd, North Chesterfield; Dunn Andrew and Kaitlyn to Leninger Jordan and Rebeca, $255,000.

7506 Ground Fern Pl, Chesterfield; Martin Ashley Mcginniss to Walters Bryan Forrest and Huyen Mai, $330,000.

12232 Ground Pine Ct, Midlothian; Hhhunt Homes L C to S and J Realty Inc, $345,555.

15807 Haggis Dr, Chesterfield; Passaro Nicholas T to Cox Walter Daniel and Kline-Cox Christina Lee, $395,000.

10616 Halflight Dr, North Chesterfield; Sunset Hills Towns Llc to Eastwood Homes Of Richmond Llc, $397,800.

6512 Hammock Creek Dr, Moseley; 6801 Woolridge Rd-Moseley Lp to Hhhunt Homes L C, $724,500.

6530 Hammock Creek Dr, Moseley; 6801 Woolridge Rd-Moseley Lp to Hhhunt Homes L C, $724,500.

6548 Hammock Creek Dr, Moseley; 6801 Woolridge Rd-Moseley Lp to Hhhunt Homes L C, $724,500.

12250 Hampton Valley Ter, Chesterfield; Kelly Sean O and Megan A to Weidinger Haylea and Andrew, $730,000.

8419 Hartridge Dr, Chesterfield; Haist Jonathan A and Chantelle to Mohammed Shaliza and Auguste Anthony, $605,000.

9112 Haynes Bridge Rd, Chesterfield; Harpers Mill Development Corp to Clayton Properties Group Inc, $1,650,000.

9131 Haynes Bridge Rd, Chesterfield; Harpers Mill Development Corp to Clayton Properties Group Inc, $1,650,000.

3400 Hemmingstone Ct, Midlothian; Tarrington Holdings Llc to Biringer Builders Inc, $270,000.

8200 Hickory Rd, South Chesterfield; Autry J A and Bell P M to Bell-Farrow Pam M, $165,000.

12604 Hogans Aly, Chester; Sampson Kerry L and Amy D to Alshaikh Ayman and Salem Anbara, $475,000.

2311 Hubert Ln, Chester; Gallagher Betty Joe to Morel Nelson Hiorivel Joaquin and Joaquin Ashley, $265,000.

1401 Hybla Rd, North Chesterfield; Pleasants Brittany M to Rizzo Joseph and Deysher Sarah, $425,000.

2863 Iverson Rd, Midlothian; Blaska Kimberley Ann Sage to Parris Bethany and Murray Alissa, $296,000.

7131 Jones Run Ln, Moseley; Craftmaster Homes Inc to Johnson Mark O and Davenport Stephanie, $482,970.

14531 Kenmont Dr, Midlothian; Myers Aaron T and Valerie T to Ellis Christopher R and Rachel W, $1,550,000.

9701 Kingman Rd, North Chesterfield; Hoover Benjamin R and Deadrick H to Punches Brenda, $286,500.

19720 Lacy Farm Rd, Moseley; Puleo Anthony J and Sabrina D to Carter Christopher W and Nicole J, $805,000.

6855 Lake Caroline Dr, Chesterfield; Abrew Martha and Daniel to Owens Tameiko S, $380,000.

4625 Lake Summer Loop, Moseley; Gregoire Development Corp to Crews James and Kari, $609,307.

4203 Laurel Oak Rd, North Chesterfield; Keels Travis Jermaine and Keels Andre to Sitton Barbara, $250,000.

7800 Ledo Rd, Moseley; Fields Sederis and Fields Angela to Sanford Financial Partners Llc, $822,500.

16713 Lilting Moon Ct, Moseley; Cook Robert W Jr and Christon M to Okwueze Solomon Soroibe and Chidinma B, $595,000.

1321 Lockett Ridge Rd, Midlothian; Asbury Brandy L to Goad Michele Elizabeth and Groben Anthony Edward, $313,000.

6419 Lythgoe Ave, North Chesterfield; Schmitt Taylor W and Courtney E to Arias Jakeline and Gaitan Cortez Juan, $286,000.

1925 Mainsail Ln, Chester; Eastwood Homes Of Richmond Llc to Narang Siddarth and Rachel, $452,870.

13806 Marsham Rd, Chester; NVR Inc to Singleton Jocelynne and Christopher, $429,990.

13325 Master Stag Dr, Midlothian; Stewart William A and Sarah J to Thurston Karie A, $316,000.

14424 Michaux Village Dr, Midlothian; Bassler Charles T V to Knight Roy Jr and Lashante, $429,000.

9242 Moldova Rd, Chesterfield; Harpers Mill Development Corp to Main Street Homes, $1,980,000.

9836 Mosswood Rd, North Chesterfield; Perez Martin G and Brittany L to Town Andrew D and Town Wendy Lorraine and Town Dennis Albert, $326,000.

3036 Newquay Ln, North Chesterfield; Mcfarley Vincent Jr to Danner Drew R and Morgan, $850,000.

5431 Niles Rd, North Chesterfield; NVR Inc to Bordas Zavala Juan Carlos Sr and Messa De Bordas Myrna Karinna, $329,990.

12912 Norlanya Dr, Chester; Fausz Tyler S and Betsy S to Lakeview Loan Servicing Llc, $235,186.

10511 Oakdell Dr, North Chesterfield; Joki Michael D and Amanda W to Hagen Andrew, $325,000.

13902 Old Hampstead Ln, Chester; Mcneely Steven R and Judy C to Jimenez Jose and Farren, $368,500.

4301 Overridge Dr, Chester; Martin Theran E and Elizabeth A to Moss Jonathan M and Jennifer K, $395,000.

11618 Parrish Branch Cir, Midlothian; Johnson Amber Mamie Kyle to Snead Robert L Jr and Susanne, $274,000.

3529 Pease Rd, Midlothian; Knight Verna and Cochran-Moody Marva to Sfr Acquisitions 3 Llc, $370,000.

12831 Percival St, Chester; Haskins Team Llc (The) to Louis Massimiliano and Yvonne Maria, $324,000.

12681 Petersburg St, Chester; Atkinson Michael W to Olliff Henry Dewey and Laura, $580,000.

6825 Philbrook Rd, North Chesterfield; Branch Johnny J and Carolyn H to Pryor Reva R and Pryor Amber M, $270,000.

18805 Pine Grove Ave, South Chesterfield; Brookside Dev Of Va Llc to T H Burt Corporation, $600,000.

18831 Pine Grove Ave, South Chesterfield; Brookside Dev Of Va Llc to T H Burt Corporation, $600,000.

6908 Pointer Ridge Rd, Midlothian; Marziale Peter J to Frazier Tammy M, $267,513.

2550 Professional Rd, North Chesterfield; Lynchester Properties Llc to Harper Owl Properties Llc, $695,000.

9801 Qualla Farms Ter, Chesterfield; Crawley Derrick L and Mar-Gerie to Pugliesse Giovanni D and Chirinos Cindy Ramirez, $385,000.

14000 Ramsey Ct, Chester; Holderness Megan to Honn Tammie L and Thomas L, $365,000.

10211 Redbridge Rd, North Chesterfield; Mccleary Patrick W to Mendoza Erick A and Maria J, $255,000.

5517 Retriever Rd, North Chesterfield; Thornton Robert T and Shirley V to Anderson Lewis, $240,000.

6107 River Rd, South Chesterfield; Branch Tracy L and Brian K to Hatcher Savannah Marie and Taylor Jesse, $249,000.

11749 Riverboat Dr, Chester; Eastwood Homes Of Richmond Llc to Taylor Tashon, $697,565.

12013 Rolling Tide Ct, Chester; Main Street Homes to Jacob Jyothis P and George Babu, $526,598.

4110 Round Hill Dr, Chesterfield; Zandy Robert D and Marilyn H to Zumpula Michael J and Carmen, $311,000.

625 Royal Cresent Dr, North Chesterfield; Hayes Ronnie D and Joy Lynn P to Fiore Mark and Holly, $300,000.

14544 Sailboat Cir, Midlothian; Duong Phi M to Yezierski Connor Paul and Augusta Zende, $398,000.

2456 Sandy Brook Ln, Midlothian; Mccoy Philip and Elizabeth M to Engel Bradley G and Deborah S, $425,000.

6901 Sanguine Ter, North Chesterfield; Iron Bridge Investments Llc to D R Horton Inc, $2,890,000.

5825 Sara Kay Dr, North Chesterfield; Cryderman Susan to Troeltzsch Christina and Hamilton Joshua Lee, $290,000.

209 Scrimshaw Dr, Chester; Crowley Daniel J Jr and Crowley Patricia and Crowley Eileen and Sehgal Dianes to Davis Paula E Trustee, $391,000.

6114 Sedgefield Ter, Midlothian; Gjerulff Adam and Jamie to Byrd Anne E, $522,000.

8112 Shell Rd, North Chesterfield; Va Wood Properties Llc to Ywl Holdings Llc, $500,000.

13316 Sherri Dr, Chester; Cole Willie L and Mable I to Hardy Velda and Terry C, $240,000.

15508 Silvertree Ct, South Chesterfield; Eickerman Savanna Renae to Aguayo Elisa Gonzalez and Delgadillo Juan C, $270,000.

11243 Smoketree Dr, North Chesterfield; Kissel-Smith Hannah Et Al to Smuts Jordan and Sfara Stephanie, $375,000.

12404 South Ridge Cir, Midlothian; America’s Dream Llc to Diamond Cynthia, $245,000.

585 Southlake Blvd, Ua, North Chesterfield; 585 587 Southlake Llc to Inner Compass Llc, $189,900.

619 Spring Valley Rd, South Chesterfield; Shuler John G and Melinda M to Spf Homes 4 Llc, $329,000.

7019 Stafford Park Dr, Moseley; Sadiq Syed M and Kirmani Munazza to Raman Ravichandran and Kamaraj Purnima, $465,000.

5943 Sterlingworth Dr, Moseley; Eastwood Homes to Goldsmith Scott A and Melissa, $584,235.

6115 Strathcona St, North Chesterfield; Holguin Mary L to Professional Homes Llc, $160,000.

4504 Sunfield Pl, Midlothian; Kern Jay R and Debra E to Torres Garcia M Guadalupe and Silva Brenda, $275,000.

2609 Sutters Mill Ter, Midlothian; Kitson Robert C to A&j Investment Llc, $225,000.

15730 Talland Dr, Chesterfield; Geiss Andrew P and Marina to Kalainoff Alicia Senger and Jason Robert, $591,500.

17066 Thornapple Ct, Moseley; Eastwood Homes Of Richmond Llc to Lee Devin C and Grillo Eugene M, $347,050.

8632 Trent Rd, North Chesterfield; Glazebrook James D Et Al to Qualls Benjamin Eric, $351,000.

1300 Turnmill Dr, North Chesterfield; Spadora Thomas and Lindsay F to Watras Charles C and Elizabeth W, $427,000.

9709 S Verlinda Ct, North Chesterfield; Pierian Spring Foundation Inc to Mobley Group Llc, $150,000.

9113 Verneham Ct, Chesterfield; Harpers Mill Development Corp to Eastwood Homes Of Richmond Llc, $1,650,000.

9131 Verneham Ct, Chesterfield; Harpers Mill Development Corp to Main Street Homes, $1,980,000.

11712 Village Garden Ct, Chester; Jaeckle Ronald R and Jaeckle Gary D and Jaeckle Daniel P and Gibson Sharon J to France Willie R and Stella F, $372,000.

9972 S Wagstaff Cir, North Chesterfield; Miller Floyd G and Wickham Margaret to Reyes Homes Llc, $190,000.

7010 Walmsley Blvd, North Chesterfield; Johnson Marvin C and Claudette to L and L Rental Home Properties Llc, $355,000.

13450 Welby Mews, Midlothian; Heath John F and Anne M to Mashiana Harmeet Singh and Simran, $1,001,000.

1540 Westhall Gardens Dr, North Chesterfield; Style Craft Homes Inc Of Virginia to Parsons Carol Jean, $334,349.

731 Whiffletree Rd, North Chesterfield; New Life Homes Rei Llc to Wood Anne and Wood Susan Anne, $355,000.

15749 Whirland Dr, Midlothian; Lgi Homes-Virginia Llc to Cohn Heather Michelle, $510,900.

6306 Whisperwood Dr, North Chesterfield; Iron Bridge Investments Llc to D R Horton Inc, $2,890,000.

6330 Whisperwood Dr, North Chesterfield; Iron Bridge Investments Llc to D R Horton Inc, $2,890,000.

6418 Whisperwood Dr, North Chesterfield; Iron Bridge Investments Llc to D R Horton Inc, $2,890,000.

6636 Whisperwood Dr, North Chesterfield; Iron Bridge Investments Llc to D R Horton Inc, $838,000.

12200 Wilfong Ct, Midlothian; Oaklake Llc to Penshurst Place Llc, $1,175,000.

12019 Winbolt Dr, Chester; NVR Inc to Avent Daria and Charles, $578,580.

8605 Windingrun Ln, North Chesterfield; Hicks Kimberlie N and Neal Robert J to Sis Wilmer Ixpatax and Sis Mario Ixpatac, $261,000.

3001 Winterfield Rd, Midlothian; Breeden Edward L Iv and Susan D to Arnold Kyle T and Sellergren Rebecca J, $650,000.

8541 Woodward Dr, North Chesterfield; Kurbel Stephen C Jr and Christa to Rumley Lori and Edwin C, $300,000.

HANOVER

1.532 acres; Eugenia Laube to Michelle Romers, $150,000.

3.106 acres; Regina K. Zaldivar to Michael J. Brawner, $285,000.

9033 Annex Lane, Mechanicsville; James R. Dockum to Mohsen Mahoor, $333,000.

10304 Beech Ridge Circle, Glen Allen; CFalls Builder LLC to Katherine Marie Shinal, $518,297.

8044 Blythe Road, Mechanicsville; Clayton Properties Group Inc. to Jayan Som, $697,788.

8333 Burnside Drive, Mechanicsville; Shelley Hopkins, trustee to Dawson James Hopkins, $215,000.

1009 S Center St., Ashland; E.J. Luck to James Rose Luck, $200,000.

127 Courtside Drive, Ashland; Sarah Beale Chandler to Sharon Wilcox, $165,000.

8005 Dominion Park Drive, Mechanicsville; Mary Beth Brandl to Karina E. Reyes, $335,000.

10390 Farm Glen Way, Glen Allen; Farmstead Villas LLC to Robert E. Ledman, $450,219.

6415 Gaulding Road, MEchanicsville; Williams General Contractor LLC to Christopher Hogge, $414,865.

7216 Grant Drive, Mechanicsville; Megan Ellen Crozier to Samuel L. Murphy II, $364,000.

9223 Halifax Green Drive, Mechanicsville; NVR Inc. to Gaurav Vyas, $661,725.

13646 Hewlett Trail Drive, Ashland; William C. Campbell II to Jae H. Cho, $450,200.

9758 Honeybee Drive, Mechanicsville; Clayton Properties Group Inc. to Murray G. Welsh, $641,595.

6036 Ironworks Court, Mechanicsville; Scott Macey to Tonya Lynn Benfield, $310,000.

8341 Jupiter Drive, MEchanicsville; Jessica Stephens to Jennifer Davis, $342,000.

6207 Little Florida Road, Mechanicsville; Ellen I. Drewery to Joshua M. Polezhaev, $350,000.

Lot 10, Block C, Section 2, Battlefield Farms, Mechanicsville; Norris Chamberlain Jr. to Bobby R. Jergenson, $265,000.

Lot 19, Block B, Section O, High Point Farms; Phillip G. Baker to LBG LLC, $182,500.

Lot 23, Block C, Section 1, Hanover Farms; Lisa Marie Oswald, trustee to Nicole M. French, $385,000.

Lot 3, Section 1, Sprouses Corner; RCI Builders LLC to Kyle T. Krupp, $777,863.

Lot 6, Section 2, Hanover Industrial Air Park; JM PAZ VA LLC to 11209 Leadbetter Partners LLC, $2,700,000.

8121 Lyman Court, Mechanicsville; HHHunt Homes LC to Santosh Kumar Dash, $500,465.

6094 McClellan Road, MEchanicsville; Russell L. Roberts III to Ashton M. Chappell, $715,000.

9113 Minglewood Lane, MEchanicsville; Susan C. Willis to Annemarie May Esturo, $430,000.

7481 Old Grove Glen, MEchanicsville; Robert T. Snead to Daniel Tamaalemalo Mauga Kai, $270,000.

Parcel; Jack B. Fergerson to Christopher A. Sanchez, $295,000.

Parcel; Matthew B. White to Indigenous Land Group LLC, $725,000.

10148 Peach Blossom Road, Mechanicsville; Eastwood Homes of Richmond LLC to Gina Quesinberry, $564,110.

16194 Pleasant Mill Road, Montpelier; John A. Taylor III to Angelo Petrella, $525,000.

17438 Pouncey Tract Road, Rockville; Rodney T. Smith to Richard L. Leary, $915,000.

7617 Royal Crown Court, MEchanicsville; W.V. McClure Inc. to Jess Eatman Lewis, $502,019.

15915 Saint Peters Church Road, Montpelier; Nicholas B. Parker to Ralph Brown, $382,000.

10082 Silverado Trail, Mechanicsville; Clayton Properties Group Inc. to Lucio J. Juarez, $736,048.

16115 Stable Run Court, Rockville; Shop Creek LLC to Sean M. Tyll, $215,000.

10521 Stony Bluff Drive, Unit 211, Ashland; Stony Run Parners LLC to Susan W. Tate, $350,000.

9304 Susquehanna Trail, Ashland; Sara S. Buchanan to Patrick Holland, $325,000.

8000 Toms Drive, Mechanicsville; Heather L. Nelson to Jason Dandridge, $330,000.

8032 Vaughan Drive, Mechanicsville; John Ogle to Deborah K. Schwenk, $280,000.

9084 Winter Spring Drive, Mechanicsville; Lisa B. Kyzer to Charles Percy Adkins, $759,500.

AMELIA

2.041 acres; Gina A. Darby to David A. Jones, $175,000.

7121 Deep Creek Road, Amelia Court House; David A. Arnold to Cheryl Ann Bales, $550,000.

12126 Old Chula Road, Amelia Court House; Joseph G. Gayz to Joshua Robert Terry, $319,000.

CHARLES CITY

Lots 12 and 13, Little Bay Acres; Kitty Messer on Little Bay LLC to Affordable Auto Services Inc., $475,000.

COLONIAL HEIGHTS

618 Colonial Av; Mruk, Kimberly A. to Vasquez, Gonzalez Doris Y., $200,000.

1213 Hermitage Rd; Lessin, Andrew D. to Nolan, Maxine A., $325,000.

917 Lakewood Dr; Jackson, Timothy S. to Farrell, Colton, $315,000.

565 Riverview Rd; Metosh, Jeffrey Allen to Middleton, Jeremy Dayton, $170,000.

723 Waterfront Dr; Haynie, L. Sean to Montgomery, Cora, $600,000.

CUMBERLAND

1515 Caira Road, Cumberland; Lena B. Bishop to Jacob A. Stoltzfoos, $399,000.

Lots 28 and 29, Monument Hills; Robin D. Yates to James Ritchie, $215,000.

249 Trents Mill Road, Cumberland; Paul P. Seal to Shawn Wisser, $218,000.

DINWIDDIE

2.66 acres; Ronnette E. Smith, executor to John Percy Yeratt, $275,000.

7700 Blue Tartan Road, North Dinwiddie; Baylaur Construction to Aaron R. Bobo, $432,660.

8906 Hobbs Mill Road, Wilsons; Jacob Bottoms to Eric Burton, $200,000.

Lot 2, Dewitt Hill, 3.151 acres; Surety Trustees LLC to Lakeview Loan Servicing LLC, $175,115.

4304 McIlwaine Drive, North Dinwiddie; Teddy M. Whitt Sr. to Rachel M. Gerry, $252,000.

3216 Sutherland Road, Dinwiddie; Dylan W. Pope to Cory D. Miller, $245,000.

GOOCHLAND

151.73 acres; Turning Point Assets-Goochland LLC to Humanitarian Ambassadors of America Commercial Development Corp., $750,000.

26.33 acres; Joseph P. McConnell to David Harry Gleberman, $1,700,000.

4.838 acres; Blue Ridge Custom Homes LLC to Francesco Perrone, $200,000.

105 Birch Circle, Manakin Sabot; Darlynn Patterson to Nicolas Worsham, $426,000.

602 Cornwallice Place, Manakin Sabot; Bradford J. Matthew to William H. Bowen, $1,649,700.

1390 Grand Terrace, Manakin Sabot; Starwood Corp. to Steven H. Aggen, $350,000.

Lot 12, Crossroads West; Thomas A. Cooper, administrator to Artisview Properties LLC, $225,000.

Lot 47, Tuckahoe Creek; Tuckahoe Creek LLC to Ellington Custom Homes LLC, $211,150.

130 Lower Tuckahoe Road South, Richmond; Everett T. Diggs Jr. to Fox Shrug LLC, $1,625,000.

838 Prestburg Lane, Manakin Sabot; Boone Homes Inc. to Charles Jefferson Hackett Jr., $1,033,238.

652 Seay Road, Manakin Sabot; GVA Home Builders LLC to Fred A. Gregory, $733,344.

1424 Stokes Station, Goochland; Lucy Turner Riley to Christopher A. Bonk, $319,000.

3677 Three Chopt Road, Gum Spring; Austin C. Mills to Adra M. Prats, $407,000.

HOPEWELL

103 N Colonial Drive; Harry A. Miller III to Margarita Vela, $150,000.

Lots 1-3, Block 13, Woodlawn; Dawn Marie Appleby Lero to Walter M. Ipina Sosa, $150,000.

Lots 13-16, Block 21, Hopewell Terrace; Samuel I. White PC, substitute trustee to Secretary of Housing and Urban Development, $168,100.

Lots 44-72 and part of Lot 43, Block 9, Section 2, Dupont Gardens; JPK Properties LLC to Sage Richmond I LLC, $3,624,000.

3916 Robin Hood Drive; Kevin W. Parr to Laura Burton, $230,000.

JAMES CITY

8483 Ashington Way, Williamsburg; Anne G. Lewis to Perry M. Washington, $434,900.

100 Bennett Circle, Williamsburg; Dale Lazar to Suzette R. Polyzos, $735,000.

28 Bray Wood Road, Williamsburg; John A. Amos to Michael Hunter, $760,000.

3709 Captain Wynne Drive, Williamsburg; Sergio N. Vasquez to Justin Larry Hoch, $470,000.

100 Davis Drive, Williamsburg; Peter J. McDonough to Noel Velasquez, $169,000.

102 Evergreen Way, Williamsburg; Nancy W. Russell to William John Hovanic, $469,000.

5348 Gardner Court, Williamsburg; Joyce M. Huffman to Diana Field Brittain, $232,500.

3067 Heritage Landing Road, Williamsburg; Blaine Lege, trustee to Shaun Jay Kiritz, $460,000.

3571 Iberis Lane, Toano; NVR Inc. to Brandon Jamar Saunders, $457,975.

4 Joys Circle, Toano; Tyler J. Frazier to Alicia Andrzejewski, $325,000.

1006 Kings Land Court, Williamsburg; Madison Trust Co. to Verma Virginia LLC, $295,000.

3909 Leicester South, Williamsburg; David J. Casbarra to Zachariah James Demeola, $510,000.

Lot 101, Forest Glen; Lester E. Martin to Olivia G. Rankin, $195,000.

Lot 20, Grove Hill Estates; Arlene B. Goldberg, trustee to Blue Ridge Custom Homes LLC, $165,000.

Lot 3, Chickahominy Haven; David Michael Daulton to Matthew Roberts, $405,000.

Lot 66, Ford’s Colony; Eric W. Welch to Christopher McLeod, $650,000.

153 Marywood Drive, Williamsburg; Adam Benjamin Pratt to Mary Catherine Chapman, $440,000.

309 Mill Stream Way, Williamsburg; Lisa D. Rivera to Xilin Cheng, $575,000.

1321A S Mount Vernon Ave., Williamsburg; Elena H. Whitehead to Connor M. Bowman, $289,000.

113 Oslo Court, Williamsburg; Jeffrey G. Gragg to Linda L. Davidson, $325,000.

3921 Pine Bluff Court, Williamsburg; Anthony L. Menker to Jamie L. Suttle, $425,000.

1504 Properity Court, Williamsburg; Janine Felsman, trustee to Brandi N. Carlton, $322,000.

4775 Regents Park, Williamsburg; I. Dafney Green to David Jaffe, $450,000.

6411 Rockwell Road, Williamsburg; Raymond Bernard Daugherty Jr. to Eugene P. Ingargiola, trustee, $612,000.

5108 Shoreline Drive, Williamsburg; James T. Duguay Jr. Inc. to Sara R. Workman, $739,000.

3448 Southport Trail, Williamsburg; Stephanie E. Schatzel to Catherine Anne Whittenburg, $455,000.

855 Sugarloaf Run, Williamsburg; Daniel Escobar to Erica Marie Roy, $336,000.

7509 Tealight Way, Williamsburg; Alberto Zazueta Jr. to Manuel Dukes, $330,000.

9801 Turning Leaf Drive, toano; Timothy K. Salavejus to Chad Andrew Brown, $615,000.

9525 Viburnum Drive, Toano; NVR Inc. to Mitzie Andrea Fernandez, $596,880.

128 Western Gailes, Williamsburg; Elma S. Dirolf to Victor Laurance Skakandy, $760,000.

6577 Wiltshire Road, Williamsburg; Diane Brandauer to Dwight Curtis Guy, $345,000.

6440 Yarmouth Run, Williamsburg; Colonial Heritage LLC to Peter A. Court, $527,370.

KING AND QUEEN

Parcel; Anita C. Huber to Abigail L. Sweeney, $275,000.

KING WILLIAM

7.2 acres; Roger A. Weakley, trustee to Roy D. Norman, $178,000.

218 Edwin Circle, Aylett; RCI Builders LLC to Christian Collier Barker, $468,616.

1931 Kennington Park Road, Aylett; Style Craft Homes Inc. of Virginia to Shannon Collins, $243,240.

Lot 2, Section 2, McCauley Park; McCauley Park LLC to NK Homes LLC, $380,000.

Parcel; SP King William 735 LLC to 593 Properties LLC, $1,800,000.

791 Rosebud Run, Aylett; Jessica M. Leleux to Charles Wickens, $199,000.

105 Windsor Road, King William; John R. Bongers Jr. to Brandon Wright, $165,000.

NEW KENT

5821 Chaucer Drive, Providence Forge; Eastwood Homes of Richmond LLC to Glen K. Sulzer, $476,645.

8122 W Danube Loop, New Kent; NVR Inc. to Susan Colvig, $372,055.

2721 Forsythia Court, Quinton; Adam Nathaniel Britt to Chaithanya Sangam, $505,000.

Lots 346, 347 and 348, Woodhaven Shores; Patricia Gail Tyree to Ver Mex Construction LLC, $160,000.

7686 Lovegrass Terrace, New Kent; D.R. Horton Inc. to Chauncey Derez Williams, $464,990.

3620 Milton Mews Court, Quinton; Robert J. Oglesby to Zane Tackett, $389,000.

Parcels; Cooks Mill LLC to BMR Investments I LLC, $250,000.

3175 Quinton Park Trail, Quinton; James C. Bull to Christopher Daniel Coates, $365,000.

7501 Sedge Drive, New Kent; Jesus Vasquez to Jin Shin, $440,000.

7576 Southamptonshire Way, New Kent; NVR Inc. to Eugene Hill Townstead, $310,170.

10588 Villa Green Terrace, Providence Forge; Tabetha Wilson to Charles T. Robinson Sr., $440,000.

11590 Winding River Road, Providence Forge; Gerald A. Assessor to Glen Charles Coffman, $585,000.

PETERSBURG

1516 Campbell Drive; Kenneth W. Williams to Kim D. Whittaker, $165,000.

1867 Coggin St.; Love That Home LLC to Jonathan Alexander Morales, $180,000.

315 Grove Ave.; Eric P. Verschuure to Mary Ellen Gibson, $252,500.

3250 Holland Drive; Julia I. Stokes to Stephen Ellis Jr., $287,500.

201 N Market St.; Robon LLC to PBurg Roe Properties LLC, $290,000.

1604 Pine View Circle; Holloway Enterprises Inc. to Gary Lynn Hobbs, $214,000.

2902 Rolyart Road; Top Gun Painting and Power Washing LLC to Shaun Jason Adams, $225,000.

2005 Van Horn St.; Jamie Lynn Kosa to John Carl Horton, $220,000.

POWHATAN

2.221 acres; Gavin D. Sharp to Sara B. Lipe, $241,100.

6034 Anderson Highway, Powhatan; Doubles Trust to Kirb B. Erickson, $393,000.

3624 Bonnie’s Way, Powhatan; Windswept Development LLC to Wyndell B. Brown, $644,194.

3550 Calvins Pond Trail, Powhatan; James W. Johnson Sr. to Matthew Perreault, $610,000.

1615 Fallen Timber Trail, Powhatan; Michael F. and Sandra J. Neilson Revocable Trust to Mark E. Dickman, $865,000.

2705 Happy Hollow Drive, Powhatan; Robert R. Raymond to Marshall H. Shelton, $633,500.

Lot 23, Section 4, Watkins Mill; Capitol City Development LLC to 4030 Treely Road LLC, $174,000.

Lot 32, Section 4, Watkins Mill; Capitol City Development LLC to Lisa Stroud, $180,000.

3708 Mill Mount Terrace, Powhatan; Jones Homes Inc. to Taylor Douglas Stewart, $675,000.

1416 Palmore Road, Powhatan; Giovanni Smith to Michael A. Wells, $505,000.

2576 Red Lane Road, Powhatan; Kenneth R. Monger to James R. Condrey, $280,000.

1059 Timber Trace Road, Powhatan; Melvin Edward Allen Jr. to Sari Grace Sweet, $339,000.

5951 Wilburn Estates Court, Powhatan; Old Time Builder Inc. to David C. Barclift, $512,878.

PRINCE GEORGE

3.32244 acres; Harrison Financial Inc. to PG Holdings Virginia LLC, $400,000.

4612 Cross Point Court, Prince George; Fernando Pagan Rodriquez to Larry Abernathey, $301,000.

13508 Hines Road, Disputanta; James Lee Thacker III to Stephen Gray Geisz, $270,000.

Lot 39, Section 1, Baxter Ridge; Patrick Eugene Scales Jr. to Keaton Scales, $180,000.

Lot 9, Block L, Section 17, Branchester Lakes; Robert L. Massenburg to Michael Pulley, $335,000.

Parcel; Atlantic Trustee Services LLC to William F. Maywalt, $192,000.

5713 Silver Fox Lane, Prince George; Cristian G. Solano to Darlson Osias, $240,000.

10445 Webb Road, Disputanta; C&L Construction LLC to Charles E. Bartley, $593,294.

SUSSEX

Half-interest in property; Samantha Jo Parker to Phillip Reese Parker, $248,500.

9036 Railroad Bed Road, Carson; Richard L. Henshaw Inc. to Marquita Clanton, $255,550.

WILLIAMSBURG

720 College Terrace; Jeffery L. Bruce to John Duncan Horst, $1,200,000.

Lot 17, Shellis Square; Frederick L. Green to Lathaniel V. Kirts, $173,000.

515 Newport Ave.; Jody J. Brewster to Elyas Bakhtiari, $460,000.