RICHMOND516 N 22nd St; Harrison William Byrd to Harwood Douglas E and Nicole M, $530,000.518 N 25th St; Corrigan Bonnie to 1501 Ww Llc, $392,000.306 N 26th St U220; Cooper Jamie S to Long Gary Jr and Traci, $310,000.626 N 29th St; Ghassemi Khosro and Shahia to Wesolowski David and Michelle, $445,000.1226 N 31st St; Edmunds Church Hill Residential to 1735 Llc, $187,500.113 E 33rd St; Henke Sarah Rae to Lesh Nancy N, $245,000.2200 4th Ave; Vines Tyler and Oliver J Trenor to Christensen Elizabeth Ebsen, $371,000.207 N Allen Ave; Gordon Mark M and Teresa M to Safavi Ali, $804,000.1413 Avondale Ave; Throckmorton Robert J Living to Hall Vernon And, $465,000.2615 Barton Ave; Naidu Vijay A and Jemella K to A A A Homes Llc, $275,000.2904 Blendwel Road; Pierson Justin R to Lapointe Austin Masahaur, $221,000.1619 Bramwell Road; Bramwell 1619 Llc to Appleton Camille, $215,000.2936 Broadingham Road; Castro Francisco Ruano to Portillo Bessy Anabel Zavala, $215,000.8620 Burgundy Road; Taylor Chirstopher D to Grander Scale Properties Llc, $335,000.1817 W Cary St; Osc Development Llc to Chettiar Venkatesan S &, $425,000.3212 Chamberlayne Ave; Alvee Llc to 3212 Chamberlayne Llc, $1,750,000.7126 Cherokee Road; Callahan Claire Hawse to Gupta Paul N and Alyssa K, $450,000.722 Chimborazo Blvd; Griessbach William A M to Bentley Brandon Keith And, $618,000.2611 E Clay St; Richter William Blake to Cable Casey A And, $475,000.2360 Clearfield St; Rivas Pedro A to Lopez Adelso Gomez And, $245,000.3222 Condie St; Mcgee Sean P and Axlund Robyn A to Allocca William Neumann, $300,000.3407 Danbury Road; Knable Kody C to Awosina Janet Olufunmilayo, $206,000.417 S Davis Ave; Brooker Matthew S to Quimby David, $700,000.5022 Devonshire Road; Rawls Frank M and Sally B to Rawls Matthew C And, $425,000.5502 Dorchester Road; Mahan Eric R to Gantsoudes Sarah, $476,000.3201 Edgewood Ave; Iswariah Immanuel Vijay to Zemanian Carolyn And, $450,000.3011 Fendall Ave; Al Awam Rana S to Knox Brian Christopher And, $460,000.3308 Floyd Ave; Ayers Nathaniel B and Rachael E to Saul Michael and Carrielynn, $710,000.212 W Franklin St U104; Trivedi Suresh and Sudeepti to D C Dwelling Llc, $200,000.2600 Geneva Dr; Fuentes Wilfredo to S F R Acquisitions 3 Llc, $315,000.6216 Glyndon Lane; Lane Bruce A and Marianne S to Mahar Patrick and Camille, $350,000.2621 W Grace St; Andrews Mary to Cowles Jeffrey D and Cynthia L, $780,000.4700 Grandway Road; Wellons Kymberly T to Waller Katherine Inman And, $1,210,000.3754 Greer Ave; Smith Virginia A to Hurtt Frederick L And, $285,000.1608 Grove Ave U6; La Hood Jeffrey Daniel to Rovani Camille and Cynthia, $330,711.2521 Hanover Ave; Warren Patrick W to Russo Tanner Michael And, $840,000.2 S Harrison St; Barteck Properties Llc to Masri Nasser and Linda, $585,000.3612 Hawthorne Ave; Monument Ventures Llc to 3612 Hawthorne Ave Llc, $489,240.200 W Hillcrest Ave; Ellington Jesse T Iii to Madden Kathryn K Trust Trustee, $751,500.201 Hull St U1c; Cheek Neal Llc to Outlaw Jude Llc, $285,000.201 Hull St U22; Cheek Neal Llc to Stevens Michael P Ii, $200,000.1420 Kemper St; Kaviani Anahita and Siamak to Daraeikia Shahrad, $302,250.4639 Kensington Ave; Peebles Christopher M to Knisely Anne Marie and Philip W, $875,000.5305 Kingsbury Road; Allen John J and Welch Lexie to Koval Patricia G, $690,000.1817 W Laburnum Ave; Walker Glenn to Mathurin Virginia L And, $475,000.1752 Leicester Road; Wise Daniel Patrick and Jessica to Buie Duncan Alexander, $338,500.34 W Locke Lane U2; Levay Alice D to Nelson Heather Lyn, $313,500.4710 Luray Ave; Hhs Iii Llc to Minor Carrie Loren, $230,000.2400 E Marshall St; Stanco John A and Kathleen to Spencer Ventures Llc, $924,000.3409 Maryland Ave; Mcnamee Shawn to Reyes Giancarlo, $220,000.924 Montague Road; Thomas Malcolm E to Goodwyn Alfonso And, $275,000.4320 Monument Park; Nichols H Coleman & to Wilkerson William A Revocable, $575,000.2210 Northumberland Ave; Oglesby Jacqueline Dennis to Gambrel Laura, $310,000.2017 Old Manchester St; NVR Inc to Carr Anna Freeman And, $421,385.3106 P St; Jarreau Matthew P Llc to Hudson Samantha W, $320,000.2402 Park Ave; Blades Candace Evans to Saul Craig And, $1,225,000.3138 Parkwood Ave; Capital City Properties Llc to Noonan Patrick Ryan And, $625,000.6013 Patterson Ave; Mistal Michael A to Parikh Dipti and Neil, $400,000.4200 Pettus Road; Williams Robert to Mayorga Ipina Edin G, $195,000.1926 Princess Anne Ave; Smith Eugene C to Dierkes Paul William, $650,000.2108 Richmond St; Hadzhiev Svetoslav to San Htet Myat, $249,000.3323 Rosewood Ave; Byrd Gloria Patterson Etals to Canvas Development Llc, $223,500.2718 Semmes Ave; Fralan Carlton R to Jenkins Andrew And, $501,000.3366 Sherbrook Road; Woodall Edward F Iii & Alice A to Hackett Lauren, $451,000.1520 Southampton Ave; Scales Felix Ray Living Trust to Southampton 1520 Llc, $265,000.3135 Stony Point Road Ud; Bouck Robert D and Julia B to Mehfoud Denyelle Lynn Paquette, $358,000.901 Sumpter St; Fauber Benjamin to Armstrong Elizabeth, $167,180.3316 Terminal Ave; Millennium Property Llc to Valencia Doris, $220,000.2212 Venable St; John Realty Llc to Randolph Homes Llc, $350,000.4140 Walmsley Blvd; 4410 Walmsley Blvd Llc to Campuzano Paola A, $155,000.5590 Westower Dr; Allen Jacob and Mary Margaret to Donnelly Matthew Ryan And, $440,000.2004 Winder St; Harnsberger Kathryn G to Liu An, $330,000.4014 Wythe Ave; Dey Molly Kathleen to Maloney Austin and Anne Peyton, $1,350,000. HENRICO2741 Acadia Dr Ua, Henrico; Stanley Martin Homes Llc to Mohanasundaram Santhanakumar, $352,922.2749 Acadia Dr Ub, Henrico; Stanley Martin Homes Llc to Snow Frank R and Karen L and Emily, $491,990.8908 Alendale Rd, Henrico; Sewell Stephen G and Jane P to Viego Carey Thompson, $1,327,000.9715 Anaconda Dr, Henrico; Repp Deborah Macarthur to Rpm-P&e Llc, $190,000.9530 Arrowdel Rd, Henrico; Gareau Jason P and Katherine H to Colunga Kaitlin and Hector, $800,000.3912 Austin Ave, Henrico; Belvin Nicole S and Shanelle to Roosma Margaret and Lillian Dehghan, $225,000.2917 Battery Ave, Henrico; Sale John W Jr and K W to Woods Colin and Brittney Wright, $208,000.209 N Beech Ave, Henrico; I and A Properties Inc to Sfr Acquisitions 3 Llc, $250,000.6902 Birch Point Ln, Henrico; Buckley Ruth C to Carrey Beverly, $362,500.406 Bonruth Pl, Henrico; Martin Eileen M to Greene Randal R Jr and Julie W, $859,000.801 Brassie Ln Uk, Glen Allen; Jones Diane M to Faison Zachary S, $160,500.8901 Brieryle Rd, Henrico; Ferrell James W Iv and Cynthia H to Tb3 Llc, $2,125,000.125 Brookschase Ln, Henrico; Marks Jon S and Cara D to Massey Sky Trustee, $2,225,000.214 Buffalo Rd, Henrico; Cva Homes Llc to Evans Lloyd H, $290,000.1822 Cambridge Ct, Henrico; Leigh Cheryl K to Goel Punit and Muktak Mathur and M Uzzaman, $256,000.2306 Carr Ln, Henrico; Kopf Jeffrey to Hall Sarah Trustee, $175,000.9 Carter Ave, Sandston; Stevenson Michael I and Jeanette R to Hill David Joshua, $310,000.4420 Cedar Forest Rd, Glen Allen; Goode Thomas M Jr and Karen S to Khalil Emad and Warda S Mekhaeil, $440,750.3701 Charles City Rd, Henrico; Deane Rodney P to Rivers Alexander and Courtney Bishop Et Al, $265,000.3908 Clarendon Crescent Ct, Henrico; NVR Inc to Blakey Joshua O and Michael T Terrell Jr, $508,395.12000 Club Commons Dr, Glen Allen; Olshansky Kenneth and Karen to Sengel Noel Davidson and Stephen Randolph, $695,250.12321 Collinstone Pl, Glen Allen; Aung Phyo T and Kock Chye and Myint M Aye to Croney Devin and Rebekah, $512,580.12648 Copperas Ln, Henrico; Naphade Hemant and Vaishali to Sebasthian Simon, $370,000.12218 Country Creek Way, Glen Allen; Nissly David and Heather to Rao Swapna Seelam Narsing and S Mulamalla, $1,100,000.4711 Craddock Ave, Henrico; Wilkins Harriette L to Complete Contractor Llc, $152,000.3806 Crystalwood Ln, Henrico; Bell Mary Jo to Schwartz Lawrence B, $341,500.2204 Dartford Rd, Henrico; Williams Anna May Y to Hong Song K and Misook, $295,000.10218 Delray Rd, Glen Allen; Snavely Karen C to Chowdhury Ashraful, $331,000.8104 Diane Ln, Henrico; Equity Trust Co Cust Fbo J E Hall Et Al to Turn-Key Temporary Homes Ii Llc, $409,990.10819 Dominion Fairways Dr, Glen Allen; Edwards Donald E and Nancy C Trust to Lovings Stephen P, $550,000.3804 Duckling Walk, Glen Allen; Giusti Massimo F and Sarah Jane Brubaker to Parks Aaron C and Joan Sidney, $620,000.605 Eking Green Dr, Glen Allen; Stanley Martin Homes Llc to Masam Praveen and Chaitanya Rekha Pathi, $359,830.6311 Ellington Woods Ter, Glen Allen; Szurkus Dennis Jr and Kristina to Kroodsma Christopher and Stephanie, $1,430,000.3009 Englewood Rd, Glen Allen; Owenby David L and Ila J to Rogers Gregory and Lorrie Litton, $350,000.10225 Falconbridge Dr, Henrico; Castro Liana Estate to Hawkins Ernest L Jr, $400,000.4950 Finnegan Ct, Henrico; Meili Richard A Jr to Motley Billie M, $185,000.7603 Forest Ave U301, Henrico; 7603 Forest Ave Assoc Lc to Mpc Holdings 7603 Llc, $395,000.4701 Four Seasons Ter Ub, Glen Allen; Ryan Richard Thomas and Grace to Wray Michael R and Virginia R, $297,000.1003 Francisco Rd, Henrico; Jenison Amy D to Sloan Benjamin B and Paige Adoue, $620,000.8225 Galway Ln, Henrico; Koch Laura K and Lori J Delay to Fugate George and Laurene, $335,000.12113 Gayton Manor Pl, Henrico; Vijayakumar Jayaraman and V to Neelakantan Nikhil and Urvi, $517,050.12117 Glen Gary Cir, Henrico; Zinsser Harry F Iii and Megan E Hammond to Harris Chad M and Rebecca Ayers, $604,950.5504 Glenshaw Ct, Glen Allen; Pearlman Emanuel&m Trstee to Harvey Sarah K, $365,000.905 Grayfox Cir, Henrico; Giraldo Natalia Arbelaez to Feggans Shae Le-Onna, $210,000.3966 Grove Point Dr, Henrico; NVR Inc to Mohamed Ismail Abdi and Rahma, $273,030.1805 Harvard Rd, Henrico; Shannon Ryan K and Alexis A to Court Benjamin M and Kerry F, $540,000.611 Haven Mews Cir, Glen Allen; Parikh Pritesh A and Raina M Mehta to Mani Laxminarayan and Sangeetha Venkatesan, $510,000.1634 Heritage Hill Dr, Henrico; Kirlow Corporation to Mckenney Nina, $275,000.3737 Heverley Dr, Glen Allen; Bonasera Brenda L to Mangwiro Tendai S and Winnet Chiwanza, $1,000,000.5433 Hillshire Way, Glen Allen; Gonzalez Montoya Victor H and Miv Jarauta to Parikh Pritesh and Raina Mehta, $875,000.10899 Holman Ridge Rd, Glen Allen; Tyll Sean M and Melanie C to Garcha Davinder S and Anshuma Pal, $860,000.8920 Hungary Rd, Glen Allen; Olliver Monique Lorraine to Gilbert Jesse G, $275,000.6200 Isleworth Dr, Glen Allen; Belch Adam J and Anne B to Highfill Kelly and Austin, $563,000.12554 Kain Rd, Glen Allen; Blue Ridge Custom Homes Llc to Ogunade Olubukunola Oluwaseyi, $281,000.4339 Kidsgrove Rd, Henrico; Style Craft Homes Inc Of Virginia to Polidoro Nicholas Anthony, $289,261.2917 Lafayette Ave, Henrico; Laube Fred Seifert Trustee to Carter Sheryl L, $250,000.2617 Lampworth Rd, Henrico; Irving Tracy and Austin to Harrison Raymond S and Joann, $375,000.9311 Ledbury Rd, Henrico; Johnson P David and Stephen T Trustees to Da Cruz Lourenco Bruno T Et Al, $370,000.12001 Lockton Dr, Henrico; Hiestand Barbara Helen to Vitiello Christine Md and Aaron M, $415,000.8 Lowell St, Henrico; Liberty Homes Of Va Inc to Crawley India A, $303,300.2524 Madison Station Ct, Henrico; Benanti Sandra R to Soleimani Nima M and Cristin E Kane, $720,000.1808 Magnolia Ridge Dr, Glen Allen; Barnhill Clifton E and Brenda A to Ramadan Adham and Amina, $425,000.228 N Mapleleaf Ave, Henrico; Taylor Rebecca M to Par Rejuvenated Homes Llc, $167,000.2909 Maplewood Rd, Henrico; Johnson Keith T to Cannon Mary-Paige, $256,600.5303 Masons Ln, Henrico; Bibb Monty to Rosko Robert A and Emily Kate, $399,000.4905 Merlin Ln, Glen Allen; Cooper Sarah N to Zich Kevin and Poonum Bharal, $340,000.4610 Monaco Dr, Sandston; Rose Eryn E to Alston Adrianne and Michael, $275,000.6006 Morningside Dr, Henrico; Lowry Ann to Ballance Joshua and Leah Meekins-Ballance, $351,000.2206 Nelson St, Henrico; C and C Investors Llc to Feild Michael F, $255,000.1217 Northbury Ave, Henrico; Bourne Debora Jones to Stambaugh Abigail P and Annette A, $214,950.7220 Oakmere Ct, Henrico; Davis Johnnie R Jr and Patricia to Jacobs Gloria S, $500,000.4820 Old Main St U612, Henrico; Hill June V to Higgins Glenn, $440,000.2712 Omega Rd, Henrico; Magee Sierra and Kathleen M to Hogg Oakleigh Campbell, $270,000.2609 N Parham Rd, Henrico; Rasner Cynthia to Lake Mary, $320,000.2518 Parkside Ave, Henrico; Bowles Jennifer B to Douglas Marilynn, $232,000.3300 Pemberton Crossing Ct, Henrico; Lankalapalli Durgesh and Suvarchala to Ma Eunice, $520,000.10713 Peterfield Ln, Glen Allen; Weygandt Desiree Ann to Ibrahimi Farzana and Mohammad Kabir, $430,000.6604 Prospect St, Henrico; Doswell William C and John C Trustees to Waddill James and Natalie Smith, $631,000.2841 Queensland Dr, Henrico; Kazanoglu Anil Rifat and Carly Ann Brooks to Cassady Richard, $270,000.2307 Rawlings Ct, Henrico; Perkins Pamela S and R E Jr to Lecraw Jeremy, $256,000.300 N Ridge Rd U46, Henrico; Pugh Sarah Douglas Kendig to Muse Linda M and William W Trustees, $425,000.8508 Ridgeview Dr, Henrico; Wright Wallace L Ii and Sara M to Jacobson Matthew John and Dana Reynolds, $455,000.5201 Robins Rd, Henrico; Colombo Sharon B to Eichenmiller Kayla and James W Collier, $220,000.9609 Rockstone Ct, Henrico; Carter Andrea S to Greene William A and Jill A Zackrisson, $580,000.5902 W Rois Rd, Henrico; 219 Jade Llc to Turn-Key Temporary Homes Llc, $310,708.10512 Runnymeade Dr, Glen Allen; Pettus Alonzo Jr and Marva to Cassity Lynne Ann and Donald Eugene Jr, $430,000.240 Sag Harbor Ct, Henrico; NVR Inc to Robinson Jaida A and Patrick J Bartolomei, $241,285.308 Sag Harbor Pl, Henrico; NVR Inc to Harris Brandi and Lawrence, $263,990.5152 Scandia Rd, Sandston; Craddock Lloyd F Sr and Geraldine C to Sluder James L Sr and Marcia T, $449,950.10404 Servo Dr, Glen Allen; Waldron Krystle D to Schultz Jared C and Deeann R, $465,000.2214 Shirleydale Ave, Henrico; Auris Property Investors Llc to Blythe Carrington K, $214,750.6804 Sir Galahad Ct, Henrico; Ross Run Llc to Murray Frederick N and Jennifer M, $388,236.5022 Snowmass Ter, Glen Allen; Ruch Richard L and Christine G to Vo Hai and Oanh, $626,000.8600 Springwater Dr, Henrico; Kestner Derek M to Lang Christopher M and Heather Lyn, $220,853.2743 St Elias Dr Ub, Henrico; Stanley Martin Homes Llc to Saunders Ralph B Iii and Andrea L, $416,399.5449 Stone Ln, Henrico; Green Derek J to Majestic Realty Investments Llc, $231,000.12052 Stonewick Pl, Glen Allen; Brashear Clay A and Evelyn to Obrien Shawn E and Alicia Weaver, $880,000.11902 Sunrise Rd, Henrico; Lehr Gregory B and Nancy E to Gulkarov Abo and Ludmila, $668,500.880 Technology Park Dr, Glen Allen; Etch Investments Llc to Richmond Lodge No 45, $2,085,000.1804 Timbermead Rd, Henrico; Hazelett Virgil R and S W to Sessa Christopher and Lindsay W, $650,000.2695 Trellis Green Cir, Henrico; Lazarchic Raymond F and Ann B Kiernan to Deangelis Rachel T, $555,000.4935 Turner Ridge Ct, Glen Allen; Gundapalli Radhakrishna and S T G Setty to Panjwani Afsheen and Shehzad, $750,000.1551 United Ct, Henrico; Saunders Shunell to Holland Labon P, $239,000.4720 Vawter Ave, Henrico; Logan Holding Company Llc to Path to God, $200,000.6228 Walborough Ct, Glen Allen; Koeniger Ryan J to Morelock Michael W, $605,000.11220 Warren View Rd, Henrico; Collins Christopher S and Marilyn L to Potter Dorothy R and William B Richter, $590,000.5504 Wenrich Dr, Henrico; Stanley Martin Homes Llc to Mikec Christopher A and Julia E Gretz, $322,495.5518 Wenrich Dr, Henrico; Stanley Martin Homes Llc to Tran Jonathan Khoi, $349,644.10911 Westek Dr, Henrico; Baldwin Stephen Allen and Anne Whitney to Wise Daniel and Jessica, $445,000.12608 Wheat Ter, Henrico; Kuhlmann Edward R and Betty K to Kilbourne Douglas Michael and Linda K, $755,000.9813 Willow Glen Ct, Henrico; Aslam Mohammad K and Saba S Khuram to Venck Katie L and Benjamin R Fairbanks, $350,000.8133 Wistar Creek Mews Ua, Henrico; Schwandt Kyle Alan to Malavathu Chandra Kumar, $325,000.2013 Wood Owl Way, Henrico; Stanley Martin Homes Llc to Vitkus Hannah J and Benjamin M Goo, $340,066.7705 Woodman Rd, Henrico; Hudson Betty F Estate to Garver Abigail, $317,500.CHESTERFIELD5928 Addison Gate Dr, North Chesterfield; NVR Inc to Adams Antonio Jr and Janelle, $293,790.14520 Aldengate Rd, Midlothian; Greenstreet Susan C to Brancato John and Lynn, $276,000.8542 Amington Ln, Chesterfield; Nicolazzi Joseph and Lauryn to Klipp Matthew J and Amy, $455,500.10911 August Ct, Chesterfield; Bodie Alexandra C and Daena K to Reimann Thomas Dietrich, $238,000.8813 Bailey Hill Rd, Midlothian; Williams Dale to Miller Lynsey C Profitt and Ryan Edmund, $480,000.3937 Beethoven Ct, North Chesterfield; Ljam2 Llc to Smith Whitney S, $250,000.13401 Bermuda Place Dr, Chester; Bohannon Michael G to Jimenez Carlos Maorales and Jackson Kentresa, $300,000.8425 Boones Trail Rd, Chesterfield; Lee Gretchen N to Ronnau Francis Willia Iv and O’brien Paige E, $288,000.7711 Breaker Point Ct, Chesterfield; Kronzer Christopher L Ii and N to Kim Heather Leftwich, $329,000.10001 Brightwood Ave, North Chesterfield; Perucho Salvador Bravo to Veliz Gonzales Edin and Pelaez Joseline Pelaez, $335,000.2416 Brookwood Rd, North Chesterfield; Rodriguez Daniel and Fenske K to Hintz Elizabeth C and Alfred R, $551,000.12011 Bundle Rd, Chesterfield; Lafoon Aaron to Dekar Jonathon D and Quanza K, $330,000.4136 Cambrian Cir, Midlothian; Fisher Brandy and Josiah to Rajan Bennadict Antony and Sebastian Struthy, $550,000.2109 Cantina Ln, Midlothian; NVR Inc to Dazeley Jonathan and Burch Jennifer, $510,690.15525 Centerline Ct, Chesterfield; Watt M R and Aurelius Georgia to Sheehy Coleman M Jr and Ellen R, $560,000.4810 Chatham Grove Pl, North Chesterfield; Smith Jerome and Mary M to 4810 Chatham Grove Place Llc, $200,000.14112 Chiasso Ter, Chesterfield; O’hanlon Nancy and John to Mukubwa Colin T and Malaika Ibrahim, $610,000.1620 Clear Springs Ct, South Chesterfield; Berberich David C and Susan L to Sealy Michael Anthony and Tina R, $410,501.10813 Collington Dr, Midlothian; Hackett Mark C and Jenny S to Kinchlow Caleb and Amanda, $594,000.221 N Courthouse Rd, North Chesterfield; Varon Todd to Converge Church Inc, $195,000.9809 Culpar Ln, North Chesterfield; Chevez Astrid C to Alvarez Ruben and Michelle, $389,000.13802 Deer Run Ct, Midlothian; Rodriguez-Ramirez M A Et Al to Adams Logan F and Graves Amelia F, $310,000.1701 Drifting Cir, Midlothian; Dugan Keeley R and Wooldridge T to Tyler Larissa, $375,000.6819 Dunton Rd, Chesterfield; Cosby Village Llc to Rivera Amber B and Yan Eduardo Rivera, $364,933.2612 Eagle Rock Ct, Chester; Eaton K L and Eaton Zachary to Cass Donald Matthew and Sarah Elizabeth, $350,000.11364 Elokomin Ave, Chester; Rolling Ridge Llc to Perry Derek, $397,994.12107 Erika Marie Ct, Midlothian; Salomon Lawrence C and Susan A to Hofheimer William C and Crystal A, $500,000.1520 Featherstone Dr, Midlothian; Luniewski Laura M to Norwood Denise M, $401,000.8743 Fishers Green Pl, Chesterfield; Main Street Homes to Smith Gregory, $598,302.11518 Frederick Farms Cir, Midlothian; S and C Properties Of Virginia L L C to Ventura Marina Elizabeth, $265,000.6613 Gateline Dr, North Chesterfield; Wagner Shayna Marie to Paramount Investments Llc, $240,320.8537 Glen Royal Dr, Chesterfield; Finn Henry and Allison R to Bawab Jenninfer and Bawab Giselle, $650,000.16701 Gossamer Dr, Moseley; Yoo Heejae and Kim Mi Ju to Kelly Heather, $355,000.3907 Graythorne Dr, Midlothian; Rybarczyk John and Shipra K to Hobart Matthew B and Pollock Julie A, $700,000.9240 Groomfield Rd, North Chesterfield; America’s Dream Llc to Williams Joshua and Deanna, $399,000.8055 Hampton Station Ct, Chesterfield; Clemens Gary Jr and Megan to Pappas Michael C and Pappas John G, $677,000.512 Heth Ct, Midlothian; Ritter William P and Kimberly B to Joynson David, $510,000.6106 Holly Arbor Ct, Chester; Raines Candace M and Davis S R to Brown Jean Terry, $355,000.8907 Huntingcreek Ter, North Chesterfield; Jeter Otis R Jr and Freida M to Duncan Holly M, $220,000.10334 Iron Mill Rd, North Chesterfield; Waller Matthew P and Collins J L to Featherstone Service Station Inc, $172,000.18249 Jones Run Trl, Moseley; Craftmaster Homes to Jenkins Lamar and Tara Lynn, $533,350.7337 Key Deer Cir, Midlothian; Beasley Rachael H to Mccann James and Katie, $360,000.5430 Koufax Dr, North Chesterfield; Leonard Timothy A Ii Et Al to Villalobo Mayra G Herrera, $315,000.7318 Lancewood Ct, Chesterfield; Shurm Construction Inc to Barrett Michael and Cayla, $435,000.5187 Lavelle Rd, North Chesterfield; Barnes Karen Houchens to Rojas Eduardo and Garcia Mariana Sanchez, $301,000.2324 Logan St, North Chesterfield; Greenwood Emily H to Strauss Lisa, $637,500.1900 Mainsail Ln, Chester; Eastwood Homes Of Richmond Llc to Mosley Alvin and Shaneen, $479,615.12324 Mason Ave, Chester; Corporate Llc to A and D Rentals Llc, $200,000.12736 Mill Shed Dr, Midlothian; Thomas Trixie G to Cranford Datrell and Harge Jasmine S, $540,000.805 Nantucket Ct, North Chesterfield; Ayala Caldera Liliana Chiquinquira to Rodriguez Sanchez Jenner Hybrain, $200,000.20236 Oak River Ct, South Chesterfield; Dyson James E Jr and Judy W to Wood Robert Angus Iii and Wanda Gwaltney, $890,000.16260 Old Castle Rd, Midlothian; Dunbar Susan to Gillespie Brad and Marlar Logan, $165,000.13430 Oxley Ct, Chester; Lido Deck Llc to Buyer Accepted Llc, $340,000.12711 Percival St, Chester; Florence John M to Mills Shanon Nicole, $350,000.12345 Petrel Xing, Midlothian; Swift Creek Development Llc to Swarag Llc, $349,373.10910 Poachers Run, Chesterfield; Pierce Jill Elaine Et Als to Omojola Moses Abayomi and Yetunde, $300,000.3179 Poplar View Pl, Chester; Ortiz Alicea Marta M to Thompson Lauren Ashley and Jefferson Thomas V Jr, $385,000.14501 Ramblewood Dr, Chester; Fee Michael S and Suzanne M to Johnston Brittany Michelle, $575,000.9944 Reymet Ct, North Chesterfield; Williams Sheila to Williams Jamon, $240,000.4414 River Rd, South Chesterfield; Lundie Gerald G to Orrego Yoselyn Tatiana Samayoa, $175,000.201 Rivers Bend Cir, Chester; Ferry David R and Julie Ann to Horner Jon Arthur, $575,000.7600 Rolling Fields Pl, Chesterfield; Whitsett Gregory S and Regina to Maggio Andrea R, $440,000.13805 Sandy Oak Rd, Chester; Eaton Dwight L to Morris Glen L Jr and Kellie R, $320,000.10540 Seacliff Ln, North Chesterfield; Munrayos Yuri O and Elizabeth O to Brookshire Paul, $290,000.2305 Shadow Ridge Pl, Midlothian; Valcourt Emilien and B M to O’flaherty Daniel and Aimee Leigh, $352,500.14518 Shipborne Rd, Midlothian; Williams Jennifer C to Laurenzana John and Ashley, $578,500.14407 Sonnenburg Dr, Chester; Booker Gorman to Abel Christine and Gray Jessica, $305,000.14201 Spring Gate Ter, Midlothian; Von Schuch W B Et Al Trustees to Zawadzki Kyle R and Megan K, $525,000.3705 Stardown Ct, Chester; Long Darnell to Annointed Hands Llc, $245,000.6811 Strathmore Ct, North Chesterfield; Noyloa De Martinez Zulma L to Noyola Jaime Martinez, $210,000.16400 Sweet Ash Aly, Moseley; Eastwood Homes Of Richmond Llc to Nanadikar Smruti and Deshmukh Sameer, $298,400.15500 Talland Dr, Chesterfield; Krawzik Gregory J and Jessica M to Dickson Virginia and Thomas, $500,000.12106 Timber Trail Dr, Midlothian; Barlow Kelly Ann Trustee to Browning Haley Alexa and Jack Ballard Iv, $218,000.14413 Tooley Ct, Chester; Gordon Lajchon D and Karen N to Wallace K’von Montese, $480,000.9306 Trumpeter Run Ct, South Chesterfield; Bishop James D Iii and Verlee J to Cole Zachary, $320,000.14011 Two Notch Ct, Midlothian; Gordon Kelsey Ann and Sheldon Robert to Cornfield Sean M and Ashley L, $325,000.3316 Walnut Cove Ct, Chester; Oliver Clarence Iii and Carol V to Fmg Investments Llc, $230,000.14809 Watermill Lake Trl, Midlothian; Roberts Dana S and Christopher D to Curl Linda L, $335,000.1553 Westhall Gardens Dr, North Chesterfield; Style Craft Homes Inc Of Virginia to Norman Clarence C and Lily M, $329,675.16879 White Daisy Loop, Moseley; Lovern Eric and Cathy to Markel Christopher Alan and Kelcey Kanoelani, $469,900.8626 Windingrun Ln, North Chesterfield; Vest Barbara A to Ponce Jonathan A Elias, $225,000.1711 Woodyshade Cir, North Chesterfield; Trek Properties Llc to Dean Nathan Alexander, $285,000.HANOVER16.028 acres; Stephanie Lorraine Dillard to Curtis N. Fallecker, $177,500.58.357 acres; Bonnie K. Hathaway, trustee to Zachary Hathaway, $267,300.7082 Ann Cabell Court, Mechanicsville; Felicia Burton to Ruth Elizabeth Anderson, $321,000.13102 Beaver Glen Drive, Ashland; Margaret M. Dillard to Robert Greg Dillard, $530,500.Block B, Windmill Watch; RALC Properties LLC to PSMREH LLC, $1,154,000.6469 Boundary Run Road, Mechanicsville; Richard E. Pressnell to Lisha Brooks Milton, $370,000.8250 Cady’s Mill Road, Hanover; Ronald Dean Jones Jr. to Jason Hall, $363,000.10131 Cool Hive Place, Mechanicsville; Richard L. Melton to Holly Margaret Cockrell, $350,000.7991 Darva Glen, Mechanicsville; Martin Deane Cheatham III to Thomas Clayton Cheatham, $250,000.10987 Elmont Woods Drive, Glen Allen; Jess Andrew Weidman to Derek C. Vaughan, $440,000.10418 Farm Glen Way, Glen Allen; Farmstead Villas LLC to Katherine Oddi, $511,546.9103 Fox Hill Race Court, Mechanicsville; Jeffrey Charles Crowder to Allison Anne Mackay, $395,000.15393 Goshen Road, Montpelier; Ashley Hatch Aldrich to Adelaide B. Sprouse, $410,000.10324 Grendel Court, Mechanicsville; Lillie I. Ledbetter to Gormanlove LLC, $455,000.6438 Harbor Drive, Mechanicsville; Frederick A. Chappell III to James Christopher Bowen, $434,000.9816 Honeybee Drive, Mechanicsville; Sandeep Reddy Voukant to Charles McGill, $470,000.10282 Ibis Drive, Ashland; Douglas R. Rosenberg to David Rittenhouse, $316,000.9328 Janeway Drive, Mechanicsville; NVR Inc. to Satyanarayana Bommera, $551,140.14405 King Road, Doswell; Deborah Striano to James M. Striano, $350,000.18386 Landmark Cedar Road, Montpelier; Nancy Bee Smith to Sonya T. Heath, $410,000.8346 Lee Davis Road, Mechanicsville; David M. Miller, trustee to Jenifer Gowin, $556,000.10531 Little Meadow Lane, Glen Allen; Boone Homes Inc. to Thomas H. Tarcza, $696,213.Lot 10, Section C, Summergrove; Carol W. Groome to Surya Somepalli, $385,000.Lot 15, Block A, Section 2; Gary Sauls to Teddy Properties LLC, $340,000.Lot 22, Section 8, Hickory Hill; Lekram Investments LLC to Todd Davis, $204,255.Lot 48, Section 3, Giles Farm; Spencer King to Hillbrook Homes LLC, $425,000.Lot 62, Section 5, Mountain Run; Steven G. Harvill to Cherine Marie Vanwagner, $1,675,000.6526 Luther Bosher Lane, Mechanicsville; Florence E.M. Cuneo to Courtney Lynn Purvis, $275,000.8183 Marley Drive, Mechanicsville; Pearlie M. Whitaker to Mastan Rao Pothina, $415,000.7769 Millikin Lane, Mechanicsville; W.V. McClure Inc. to Hannah Lettley Kerr, $574,080.8270 Oakfield Lane, Mechanicsville; Jon Brent Smith to Marissa Lynn Smith, $325,000.Parcel; Cfalls II LLC to Boone Homes Inc., $280,000.Parcel; Raymond B. Shelton to Rogers Chenault Inc., $425,000.10159 Peach Blossom Road, Mechanicsville; Eastwood Homes of Richmond LLC to Adam Schultz, $687,500.9470 Pleasant Level Road, Mechanicsville; HHHunt Homes LC to Gregory Paul Kalamaras, $604,133.7055 Poteet Lane, Mechanicsville; Susan W. Harmon to Jordan Timothy Martin, $255,000.8998 Ringview Drive, Mechanicsville; Richard V. Tu to Christian Workman, $351,000.7008 Rotherham Drive, Mechanicsville; Bernard H. Curlee Jr. to Shannon A. Roth, $507,000.Section 11, Giles Farm; Giles Construction LLC to HHHunt Homes LC, $412,000.9411 Sir Michael Lane, Mechanicsville; Mark D. Cobb to Christen G. Baker, $480,000.9529 Stone Spring Drive, Mechanicsville; Christopher J. Whyte to Brandon Lamar Tyler, $555,000.10521 Stony Bluff Drive, Unit 202, Ashland; Stony Run Partners LLC to Laura R. Nuttycombe, $239,950.10109 Summer Hill Road, Mechanicsville; David R. Payne to Paul Samuel Agrillo III, $320,000.10359 Tarleton Drive, Mechanicsville; Kenneth C. Carroll to Adam F. Petersen, $365,000.16464 Tyler Station Road, Beaverdam; FAI Construction LLC to Michele Markham, $378,900.7732 Walnut Grove Road, Mechanicsville; Karen E. Stephen Fones to James Matthew Green, $260,000.9068 White Plains Court, Mechanicsville; HHHunt Homes LC to Stephen Horner, $430,550.7305 Win Court, Mechanicsville; Peter T. Wells to Eric Brandon Scruggs, $349,500.AMELIA11.57 acres; Elizabeth M. Watson to Ross Livestock Services LLC, $275,000.3.061 acres; Jerry K. Moye to William H. Pate Jr., $470,000.11648 Fosters Lane, Amelia Court House; Albert W. Morgan II to Ashleigh Fisher, $259,000.11465 Spring House Way, Amelia Court House; Kiandra Jenee Nash to Matthew Featherston, $185,000.CHARLES CITY9831 Barnetts Road, Charles City; Valeria C. Hill to Floyd Matthew Beggs, $185,000.Parcel; Debbie Hunter to Alto Jackson LLC, $165,000.COLONIAL HEIGHTS135 Ashley Pl; Thiel, Michael C. to Moosman, Michael C., $210,000.162 Charlotte Av; Cruz, Manuel D. to Shelton, Erica, $250,000.1855 Duke Of Gloucester St; Mackie, Leonard D. to Deny & Matteo Investment, Llc , $210,000.918 Jamestown Rd; Heath, Valerie to Shiel, Cynthia Jacobs, $250,000.711 Lakeview Av; Deangelis,Joan to Waggoner, Michael A., $175,000.1202 Oakwood Dr; Emerson, Shirley to Bryant, Aletron Demonn, $245,000.211 Plumtree Av; Poole,Tabitha to Jones, Jarrett Christian, $175,000.1807 Wakefield Av; Cone Investments, Llc, to Sprague, Sharon, $155,000.CUMBERLAND1.8101 acres; Trico Capital LLC to FDI Postal Properties I Inc., $1,865,990.6.57 acres; Colonial Broadcasting Co. Inc. to Educational Media Foundation, $182,880.Parcel; Southall LLC to Cumberland County, $180,000.DINWIDDIE11 acres; Christopher Harrison to Samantha F. Nodler, $320,000.5920 Beville Drive, Dinwiddie; William K. Thibault to Tyler Hart, $307,500.4204 Chesdin Blvd., Sutherland; Justiin Kinnaman to Crystal L. Leckie, $320,000.27013 Fort Emory Road, North Dinwiddie; Markis D. Winfield to Jennifer D. Aston, $338,000.10950 Quaker Road, Dinwiddie; Stephen B. Harrison to William Perkinson III, $189,000.3601 Westbriar Lane, North Dinwiddie; Krystal Cenac to Telisha Smith, $285,000.GOOCHLAND11.3 acres; Tracy T. Thatcher to David C. Raymond, $177,800.2 lots, Mosaic at West Creek; HHHunt Mosaic LLC to Schell Brothers Richmond LLC, $277,858.3 lots, Addison Creek; Joy-Scott LLC to Blue Ridge Custom Homes LLC, $315,000.7 lots, section 1, Tuckahoe Bridge; Windswept Development LLC to W.V. McClure Inc., $1,396,790.6040 Broad Street Road, Kents Store; Austin Williamson to Michael T. McDonnell, $649,500.812 Dover Bluff Place, Goochland; Jack Lowdon to Donald Joseph Gilbert, $1,350,000.172 Grayash, Richmond; George A. Smigelski to Raymond R. Gutierrez, $880,000.886 Kempston Lane, Manakin Sabot; Kent H. Albright to William Mark Smith, $860,000.Lot 24, Block C, Section 2, Breeze Hill; Mary Archer P. Lewis to Stephen T. Anderson, $1,011,000.5255 Loving Springs Lane, Goochland; New Ventures Real Estate LLC to John Garnett Frantz, $393,450.15648 Mosaic Creek Blvd., Richmond; Style Craft Homes Inc. of Virginia to Eugene N. Ransom, $501,379.3014 Preston Park Terrace, Sandy Hook; Emerald Custom Homes LLC to Thomas L. Facinoli, $499,950.2655 Shirleys Cove, Goochland; Cheryl Lynn Eslinger to Devon Mackey, $350,000.12012 Talavera Terrace, Richmond; HHHunt Homes LC to Nicholson K. Broughton, $536,720.1242 The Forest, Crozier; Charles S. Young to Garry Channel-Ferree, $679,950.1586 Whippoorwill Road, Goochland; William Janulis to Rheena Mae Bartolome, $412,499.HOPEWELL3 parcels; Haron S. Izhour to Christopher D. Jones, $245,000.1213 W Broadway Ave; Barber Construction Co. Inc. to Latoya Marie Lashley, $235,000.3202 Elmwood Ave.; Land Properties Inc. to Celestia Reid, $279,000.4014 Jamestown Drive; Kathleen Dittman to Ryan D. Pegram, $240,000.Lots 13-14, Section 1, Cameron’s Landing; Sohail Sheikh to SPSVA LLC, $570,000.2200 Lynchburg St.; Robles Renovations LLC to Rudy A. Uwejeyan, $249,950.304 Riverview Ave.; Gibbs & Story Team LLC to Kimberly A. Jackson, $169,900.3602 Woodside Court; Ty Jason Reese to Larry Winans, $200,000.JAMES CITY100 Acacia Court, Williamsburg; James S. Ryan III, co-trustee to William Page, $510,000.716 Autumn Trace, Williamsburg; Mariangela Sechi to Agnieszka Szember, $358,350.2516 Burrows Court, Williamsburg; Robert H. Rees, trustee to Melissa G. Thompson, $324,900.2831 Castling Crossing, Williamsburg; Clifford B. Berry Jr. to Michael J. Hill, $453,500.3025 Clinton Court, Williamsburg; Philip J. Hermann to Russell C. Holske, $447,000.3305 Croshaw Court, Toano; Michael A. Spinazzola to Jordan M. Hrupek, $665,988.117 Edward Wakefield, Williamsburg; H. Seward Lawlor to Catherine A. Hussein, $390,000.2803 Fenton Croft, Williamsburg; Neil Brandon Penney to Elaine Hynes, $255,000.3403 Foxglove Drive, Toano; Judy Merrill to Cory Anderson, $346,900.9705 Golden Rod Court, Toano; NVR Inc. to Lashawn Lee Colona, $429,615.2025 Hastings Court, Williamsburg; HHJV LLC to Angela L. Hastings, $365,000.2023 Holmes Court East, Williamsburg; HHJV LLC to Teresa A. Lynch, $360,000.2900 Ironbound Road, Williamsburg; Caleb Daniels to David Jay, $485,000.1523 Jamestown Road, Williamsburg; Walter Scott Mowry to Jamison Miller, $327,500.125 Justice Grice, Williamsburg; Stephen E. Lind to Douglas Arthur Johnson, $665,000.118 Lands End Drive, Williamsburg; Christopher L. Smith to Matthew Wayne Sutton, $577,500.Lot 113, The Pointe at Jamestown; William Christian Adams to Joseph A. Semler, $475,000.Lot 18, Yeardley’s Grant; Gila Svirsky, trustee to Avion Solutions LLC, $559,000.Lot 34, Village at Candle Station; Amy Gaynard to Edward Albert Wen, $306,000.7513 Luminary Drive, Williamsburg; Bryan Lee Ramos to Serge Donat Enama Nkama, $327,000.5836 Montpelier Drive, Williamsburg; Marianne Panetta to Cameron Lorenzo Leak, $430,000.112 North Cove Road, Williamsburg; Joseph M. O’Connell to Wade L. Walker, $438,826.Parcel; SCP JTL Stonehouse Owner 2 LLC to NVR Inc., $193,208.105 Princesville, Williamsburg; George H. Filkins II to Deborah J. Anderson, $761,000.3410 Rannock Moore, Williamsburg; Larry T. Darden to Dennis L. Korth, $237,500.6419 Rockwell Road, Williamsburg; Colonial Heritage LLC to Charles Thomas Fox Jr., $605,835.5537 Scotts Pond Drive, Williamsburg; Barry Lee Albert to Floydie A. Scott, $461,000.3909 Shropshire, Williamsburg; Diana Lynn Lachappell to Patrick Harner, $500,000.113 Spring Road, Williamsburg; Michael E. Tinker to Mega S. Van Ornum, trustee, $430,000.106 Sunningdale, Williamsburg; Jeffrey F. Griffin to Sean Wise, $840,000.3708 Teagan Court, Williamsburg; Gilbert Herman Forness to Peter Costanzo, $425,000.104 Thorpe’s Parish, Williamsburg; Jack L. Fraley Jr. to Elisa Ann Properties, $620,000.Unit 21-2107 Braemar Creek at Greensprings Plantation; Stephanie J. Slaymaker to Wayne Beagle, $220,000.9524 Viburnum Drive, Toano; NVR Inc. to Kyle M. Brumfield, $659,815.121 West Landing, Williamsburg; Charles Clifton Bloom, successor trustee to Tracy M. Difulgo, $1,400,000.112 Wolf Creek, Williamsburg; John Mark Monroe to Mark Gaffield Kohler, $775,000.6408 Yarmouth Run, Williamsburg; U.S. Home LLC to Ralph Key Davis, $672,585.KING AND QUEEN213.7 acres; Dunkirk Bridge LLC to Philip R. Minor, $500,000.KING WILLIAM1.5 acres; Sharon Lunceford Carter to Rae Ann Latham, $158,000.565 Brandywine Road, Manquin; Darrell Kellum Inc. to Ty Capece, $265,000.1556 Epworth Road, Aylett; Jessica Herron to Julie C. Sturges, $326,000.Lot 1, Rancho Deluxe; Darrell Kellum Inc. to Kallie Carson, $150,000.Lot 4, Block A, Globe Forest Estates; Thelma D. Gray to Jacquelyn Love, $405,000.2579 Mitchells Mill Road, Aylett; Austin Tyler Allen to Alan Dages, $330,950.Parcel; William Thomas Lipscomb to Jonathan D. Deel, $201,000.342 Shelton Court, Aylett; James W. Hall Jr. to Steven C. Spicer, $325,000.536 Woodruff Drive, Aylett; John T. Nuckols IV to Karen L. Hileman, $379,700.NEW KENT141.06 acres; SPF Investments LLC to Autozone Texas LLC, $6,510,500.5 acres; C.H. Evelyn Jr. to Community Farm LLC, $400,000.5373 Aristocrat Drive, Providence Forge; W.V. McClure Inc. to Daniel Feivor, $511,789.5105 Brandon Pines Way, Providence Forge; Lifestyle Builders and Developers Inc. to Antoine D. Marks, $559,674.8095 W Danube Loop, New Kent; NVR Inc. to James Brockschmidt, $340,650.9650 Essex Hills Road, New Kent; Michael Andrew Newman to Jesse M. Richards, $450,000.10984 Kings Road Pond Drive, Providence Forge; W.V. McClure Inc. to Kendrick Kelly, $599,186.7744 Leeds Castle Lane, New Kent; HHHunt Hampton Roads LLC to Shaquey Wragg, $324,175.Lots 368 and 369, Woodhaven Shores; Justin L. Thompson to Nina L. Sawyer, $215,200.7694 Lovegrass Terrace, New Kent; D.R. Horton Inc. to Alyson Marie Lemaster, $442,990.8770 Matoaka Glen Road, Quinton; David S. Thurston Jr. to Hunter C. Goode, $470,000.Parcel; Rebecca M. Ringley, trustee to FIDC 161 LLC, $250,000.7246 Peyton Randolph Lane, New Kent; NVR Inc. to Mario Antonio Peters, $281,065.6760 Pine Fork Road, Quinton; Bruce P. Noble to Jeremy Rampe, $380,000.9100 Sherwood Drive, Quinton; Robert W. Van Savage to Kevin R. Roesch, $495,000.19631 Tabernacle Road, Barhamsville; Jeffrey L. Davis Sr. to Eric A. Schindelbeck, $425,000.5701 Tyshire Parkway, Providence Forge; Southern Traditions LLC to Evan J. Lightner, $824,155.PETERSBURG1142 E Augusta Ave.; Alan Reese Clarke to Michael Bullock, $165,000.2246 Carroll Drive; Liberty Home Investments LLC to Kaseem S. Franklin, $187,000.41 D’Arcy St.; Elderhomes Corp. to Chandra Mabon, $220,000.3701 Frontage Road; Berkeley Estates Holding Co. to NVR Inc., $325,000.2131 Jamestown Road; Anthony Gaboton to Pharoah Souls Investment Group Inc., $150,000.750 Northampton Road; White Plains Tax Services LLC to Amanda B. Engels, $180,000.358 Spring St.; William P. Gibbs to Byron Preston, $205,000.2214 W Washington St.; Fat Dog Products LLC to Resolution Winery LLC, $176,000.POWHATAN1.345 acres; Professional Homes LLC to Ashley Self, $320,000.2.06 acres; David R. Burton to Shane H. Champion, $420,000.3665 Aston Trail, Powhatan; W.V. McClure Inc. to Nicholas Lee Robertson, $576,133.1485 Dominion Springs, Powhatan; Dana C. Rada to David A. Willoughby, $699,900.3121 French Hill Drive, Powhatan; Dolores Y. Holt to Paul T. Felts, $576,000.1669 Huguenot Trail, Powhatan; Mojo Management LLC to Kristen Leigh Morelius, $400,000.Lot 2, Section B, Powhatan Commercial Center; Woodlawn Ventures Inc. to David W. Moon, $520,000.5953 Old Buckingham Road, Powhatan; Jane M. Spence to David Ray Toombs, $399,950.Parcel 2, Tamworth Village, 10.151 acres; Sharon R. Cartwright to Jessica Megan Sullivan, $585,000.2462 Royce Court, Powhatan; Michael F. Taylor to Megan Van Rensselaer, $650,000.2915 Trenholm Road, Powhatan; Randolph A. Crump to Terry D. Lewis, $775,000.PRINCE GEORGE88.02 acres; Rolls-Royce Crosspointe LLC to SL Well Station Road LLC, 24,500,000.309 Cottonwood Lane, Prince George; Haskins Team LLC to Roman Alberto Medina Zuniga, $280,100.7100 Hair Road, Disputanta; Kathryn S. Michalik to David Blake Banty, $359,950.7924 Holdsworth Road, Disputanta; Julia N. Dillard to Donna L. Grubb, $265,000.10618 Lamore Drive, Disputanta; Frank H. Penn Jr. to Jennie L. Hersh, $375,000.Lot 8, Block 1, Section 2, Wildwood Farms; Jill Shough Craft to Hanbury Investors LLC, $169,000.14025 Pole Run Road, Disputanta; C&L Construction LLC to Takeshia Monea Crockett, $497,610.9675 Robin Road, Disputanta; Robert L. Allin Jr. to Emily Snyder, $313,000.5469 Spencer Lane, Disputanta; Sheila R. Shannon to Daniel D. McMillen, $502,000.7329 Trailing Rock Road, Prince George; Jacqueline D. Branch to Orine Sharnell Faust, $281,000.SUSSEX4.44 acres; Jon E. Nelson to Lewis M. Parks, $150,000.211 Coppahaunk Ave., Waverly; Bob J. Burns to Isaiah Collins, $300,000.14020 Tyus Road, Stony Creek; Gerald Parham to Justin A. Austin, $175,000.WILLIAMSBURG104 Brewhouse Ave.; Stephen E. Hanson to Gary S. Sokola, $585,000.415 Lewis Burwell Place; Kevin P. Thacker to Kristin M. Gray, $311,500.Lots 2-5, Holly Hills Townhomes; Holly Hills LLC to Sky Blue Homes LLC, $320,000.Unit 8, High Street Condominium; High Street Shops LLC to Jada French Food LLC, $1,700,000.