Property Transfers Published April 16, 2022

The following is a list of more real estate parcels valued at $150,000 or more that have been transferred in the past few months in Richmond and surrounding areas.

To our readers: Caroline and Louisa listings will not be included until further notice.

RICHMOND

1215 N 19th St; Patel Rajesh to Jones Kori, $275,000.

38 W 21st St; Moore Michael And to Ondishko Matthew Clark, $153,000.

306 W 25th St; Spain Shannon And to Howell Tyler Lawaetz, $370,000.

818 N 27th St; Home Solutions Of Va Llc to Biggs Lindsay And Taylor Bruce, $315,000.

403 W 29th St; Lippman Steven W And to Robertson Kelsey, $341,000.

315 N 32nd St; Mount Carmel Baptist Church Tr to Vetrovec John And Logan, $162,500.

618 N 35th St; Brown Robert T to Granger Ian J, $280,000.

603 N Allen Ave U2b; Buchanan Thomas A to Isleib Kimberly M, $152,000.

3140 Atlantic St; Stanley Martin Companies Llc to 527 Mollys Way Llc, $344,480.

4021 Augusta Ave; Augusta Ave Land Trust to Smith Cheryl Marjorie, $397,000.

2102 Bainbridge St; Seeds Rosemary to L H S Properties Llc, $170,000.

105 Berkshire Road; Beil Andrew D And Peets Monika to Griffin Charles E And, $1,100,000.

1601 Bramwell Road; Curtin Johnnie Leigh to Longworth Allison Blair And, $160,000.

1333 W Broad St U402; Ward Steven And Phyliss to Laverty James F And Kristin B, $226,000.

9310 Carriage Stone Ct; Tuckahoe Creek Rei Llc to King Matthew A And, $265,000.

722 Catherine St; Byers Eric William to Medvene Sam, $320,000.

7129 Cherokee Road; Murillo Maria Leticia And Anna to Shearer Adam And Opere Camila, $350,000.

1120 W Clay St; Virginia Electric and Power Co to Clay Street Station Llc, $1,600,000.

1111 Commerce Road; Upward Realty Llc to Winchester Partners Of Blair, $700,000.

30 S Davis Ave; Beckstoffer Richard H to Cockerille Robert Lewis Jr, $505,000.

4100 Dorset Road; Marshall Dennis W and Cathy D to Waterman Ina C And, $150,000.

1815 Elmsmere Ave; Mito Christopher M And to Killen Cooper Emily And, $400,000.

3515 Florida Ave; Woodson Randolph Jr to Cook Lakeisha, $290,000.

3019 Garland Ave; Tgt Properties Llc to Msquare Properties Llc, $210,000.

1704 German School Road; NVR Inc to Toliver Brandon And, $351,285.

2421 E Grace St; Saunders Dawn C and to Duncan Kelly Jo, $156,907.

6701 N Grand Brook Cir; Quan Edward V to Harris Lannell, $225,000.

1504 Greycourt Ave; Woodall George S Jr and Sandra L to Dacey John, $245,000.

5811 Guthrie Ave; Little Hugh B to Whitford Corporation Of, $465,000.

1717 Hanover Ave; Denny Greig W And Ellen B And to Nandagopal Safana And, $565,000.

2956 Hathaway Road U801; Richmond Wholesle Deals Llc to Pierce Michael And Lee Ronald, $349,995.

3410 Hermitage Road; Jamestowne Society to 3410 Partners Llc, $375,000.

720 Holly St; Mason Christopher L and Janice R to Reczkowski Victor A And, $280,000.

3009 Johns Way; Hhhunt Homes Lc to Kenney Wyvette Terressa And, $283,860.

2611 Kensington Ave; Smith Paul W and Manolios Fotini to Chong Tae W Living Trust Trs &, $900,000.

6504 Kinns Road; NVR Inc to Greer Ryan Joseph And, $364,090.

403-1/2 E Ladies Mile Road; Baskin Robert to Iovanisci Mark Anthony, $289,000.

1900 Lansing Ave; Lynn Helen O to Andrews William Brett, $270,000.

45 E Lock Lane U9; Decarvalho Heloisa M to Little Anna Marie, $269,900.

510 Maple Ave; C and Bb Associates Llc to Ccr3 Holdings Llc, $395,000.

2919 E Marshall St; Church Hill Restoration Llc to Shoaf Temma M, $465,000.

2700 Melbourne Dr; Johnson Philip R and Judith M to D’amato Anthony P And Keira C, $256,000.

2004 Monument Ave; Miner Shannon And Hudgins Sara to Box Canyon Trading Llc, $675,000.

1630 Monument Ave U16; Wang Borwyn A And Chih H to Chang Diana, $256,200.

2021 National St; Reidy Shawn to Quinonez Kathy, $283,000.

4301 Norborne Road; Grady Realty Group Llc to Jones Morgan Riley, $200,000.

5804 Olas Ct; Hhhunt Homes Lc to Ray Stacy And, $293,945.

2119 Park Ave; Walker Matthew H And Nicole to Pinkey Henry W And Carmen I, $955,000.

4516-1/2 Patterson Ave; Happe Matthew Donald And to Keller Marisa, $395,000.

1109 Pierpont Road; Amaya and Lemus Investment Group to Paul Berchman A Jr And Lauren N, $310,000.

3106 Rendale Ave; Ingroff Ana V And to Talluri Sriram And, $960,000.

2315 Royall Ave; Mh Houses Llc to Randolph Homes Llc, $1,875,000.

3205 Seminary Ave; Sproule Stephen W to Swygard Lucas Lee And, $562,500.

5909 St Moritz Dr; Patterson Michael Jr And to Rampersad Mitchell And Carmen, $240,000.

2005 Stuart Ave; Lazear Marti to Sotiropoulos Fotis And, $1,000,000.

2209 Terminal Ave; Vargas Pedro J Jr to Grant Tracie Renee, $170,000.

301 Virginia St U1005; Richmond Partners Llc to Zhu Xiuqi George, $539,000.

4430 Warwick Road; Edwards Mary A to Chhit Chhab And Mork Sayheap, $275,000.

1612 Whitlone Dr; Dandridge Eric W and Gwendolyn to Lamarg Properties Llc, $158,000.

4411 Wythe Ave; Harley Kathy M to Sheehan Melanie G Frances And, $515,000.

HENRICO

11354 Abbots Cross Ln, Glen Allen; Garrett Jason A to Pattar Ramesh and Kamala Badiger, $330,000.

6777 Aidan Ct, Glen Allen; Boone Homes Inc to Manthena Sunitha and Srinivasa R K Rama, $642,511.

3009 Anglican Pl, Henrico; Alrich Elizabeth M to Johnson Iris W, $360,000.

3825 Austin Ave, Henrico; 3825 Austin Avenue Llc to Smith James O , $169,000.

10705 Balvis Hollow Ct, Glen Allen; Lifestyle Builders And Developers Inc to Adusumilli Satyendra and Pratyusha Balusu, $676,021.

1902 S Battery Dr, Henrico; Buist Kirsten to Smith Sakhiah N, $265,000.

1302 Bentbrook Dr, Henrico; Sanderlin Aridious to Jervonia Carson, $243,000.

7706 Biscayne Rd, Henrico; Kadel Yadu and Tulasa Devi to Aissi Ngan and Frederic , $314,000.

3514 Bohannon Dr, Glen Allen; Phillips David K and Dorothy B to Hockaday Alvin and Ernestine, $500,000.

1905 Brandonview Ave, Henrico; Henry David and Dorothea K to Jones Diane , $156,000.

4624 Broad Hill Dr, Henrico; Spelgatti Lew Patrick and Hong Thi to Lavu Raghuram, $499,995.

106 Brookschase Ln, Henrico; Dyer Michael W and Jessica T to Ajar International Inc, $1,350,000.

1403 Bull Run Ct, Henrico; Rivera Israel and Ana B to Diversified Residential Homes 4 Llc, $250,000.

3809 Candlegrove Ct, Henrico; Johnson Pamela to Johnson Tashena, $305,000.

9512 Carterwood Rd, Henrico; Olesen Victor J and Sheila to Weber Brian and Laura Cunningham , $758,000.

7708 Chamberlayne Ave, Henrico; Thierry Dana Elaine to Hp Virginia I Llc, $263,000.

3212 Chesham St, Henrico; Clay Street Investors Llc to Carter Stacey and Lakeisha Gibson, $220,000.

9301 Claymont Dr, Henrico; Real Estate Options Llc to Mcewen Lauren Marie and Adam Christian , $370,000.

1216 Cole Blvd, Glen Allen; Oppermann Anthony Herbert and B A Booth to Fiorio Lukas and Leslie, $320,000.

5607 Coopers Walk Ln, Henrico; Lm Townhomes 1 Llc to Olson Amanda K , $342,819.

6412 Crested Eagle Ln, Henrico; Jones Roanell Jr to Ye Da Wei and Lizhen Zheng, $406,189.

403 N Daisy Ave, Henrico; Glover Michael M and Joan W Trustees to Finch Sharice and Zishun Spindle Sr Et Al , $224,000.

5503 Dendron Dr, Henrico; James Antonio H to Jones Aubrey H and Donna Collins , $240,000.

4909 Dollard Dr, Henrico; Rackley Jimmy Joe and Jean T to Vial Ethan, $200,000.

5853 Dorton Ln, Glen Allen; Caravaglia Jason W and Karen M to Guan Zhen Hui and Hui Qing Chen , $599,000.

1101 W Durwood Cres, Henrico; Sanderford Steven D to Skalak Grant A and Kaleigh L Odonnell, $500,000.

6302 Ellis Ave, Henrico; Owens Michael William to Huddleston Brian , $220,250.

206 Evergreen Ave, Henrico; Simmons Devon T to Foster Diane Pauline , $229,000.

2311 Farrand Dr, Henrico; Lucia Kyle and J Willsey to Huggins Lillie, $247,000.

3904 Fish Pond Ln, Glen Allen; Dixon Amy S to Marri Srinivasarao and Neelima C Jammula, $400,000.

1400 Forest Ave, Henrico; Call Janean F to Carter Charles H Iii and Lauren M , $277,000.

12027 Foxfield Cir, Henrico; Bell Wilma S Trustee to Pcg1 Llc, $280,000.

6900 Galaxie Rd, Henrico; Ravia John D and Rose M& Mhr to Jones Peggy, $259,000.

2497 Gold Leaf Cir, Henrico; Rivera Domingo J and Melissa G to Davenport Melanie D and Marc Summers, $649,950.

4712 Greenbrooke Dr, Glen Allen; Sheppard Kevin S and Carmen N Trustees to Kumar Sainath and Mahima Manian, $555,000.

12133 Grey Oaks Park Rd, Glen Allen; Schorr David and Robyn to Bristow Justin and Morgyn, $775,000.

5213 Hart Mill Dr, Glen Allen; Comiskey Alexander P and Krystal W to Kamel Ramy N Sr and Mariam S Saweres, $375,000.

4501 Hayloft Ct, Glen Allen; Youells Patrick D to Thatipamula Maheswar and Anusha Rani, $515,100.

7068 Hepworth Dr, Henrico; Ross Run Llc to Johnson Jarrell T, $340,087.

10824 Hinton Ct, Glen Allen; Staton Brandy R and Ernest Jr to Hasani Ezatullah and Sabira , $395,000.

1895 Hungary Oak Ct, Henrico; Subedi Ashes and Nisha Karki to Grewal Amanpreet S , $421,000.

6112 Impala Dr, Henrico; Gambill W Ray Jr to Maraghy Jenny , $191,000.

10537 Jordan Dr, Glen Allen; Vernon Joett to 10537 Jordan Dr Llc, $165,000.

2309 Kenmore Rd, Henrico; Pittman Charles E Iii Estate to Clark Tracy B , $237,000.

10413 King’s Grant Dr, Henrico; Benwell James N and Clemence C Lecomte to Maleski Danielle and Joseph Barden Iii, $420,000.

2024 Knotty Dr, Glen Allen; Baker Joseph G Iii to Wolfe Brian Richard, $319,000.

1005 Lakewater Dr, Henrico; Saxon Rosalie W Trustee to Jenkins Charles S and Mary M, $365,000.

2224 Lauderdale Dr, Henrico; Hannum Edmund P and Teresa to Milhous Todd and Elizabeth Weger, $255,000.

12315 Liesfeld Farm Dr, Glen Allen; Boone Homes Inc to Kanchana Priyanka and Prasad Kilari, $949,990.

8716 Lonepine Rd, Henrico; Mooberry Henry W Iii and Barbara W to Vazquez Kelvy A Zelaya, $280,000.

3704 Malpas Dr, Sandston; Lambert Bernard W and B A to Chambers Christopher Iii, $239,900.

3480 Manor Grove Cir, Glen Allen; Bigelow Walter and Francine to Hudson Charles K and Jewell D, $521,125.

1606 Mara Dr, Henrico; Lufkin Keith S and Heather M Trustees to Smith Eric M and Jacquelin N, $345,000.

701 Masters Row, Glen Allen; Baughman Paulette J to Taylor Jermaine Stanley, $188,000.

5005 Meredith Woods Rd, Glen Allen; Avellaneda Teodoro G and Blanca E to Chan Kam and Shan Zhong Zhou, $250,000.

3026 Montfort Loop, Henrico; Villa Lauren Reese Dalla to Bruce Candice A , $238,500.

10537 Mountain Gate Way, Glen Allen; Perez Dionisio and Florentina to Acevedo Yanitza P , $230,000.

2500 New Harvest Rd, Henrico; Cosby Otis Lee Jr and Felicia D Rufus to Johnson Nathan and Caroline M Degbegni, $273,900.

11810 North Downs Sq, Henrico; Moore Joan H Trustee to Foster Lynn Engleby, $365,000.

2451 Old Hanover Rd, Sandston; Ittner Joseph S and Krystle L to Thein Khin K and Kyaw Thuya Zaw, $325,000.

11712 Olde Covington Way, Glen Allen; Reid Michael Alan Et Al to Lin Li and Yang Shen, $889,000.

8851 Osborne Tpke, Henrico; Marshall John and Robert W and Marjorie S to Russo Steven and Heather H, $425,000.

6907 Park Ave, Henrico; Mulcahy Patrick J and Deborah M to Schugrue Lineleh Martinez and Brett W, $320,000.

2807 Pennington Rd, Henrico; Snider Andrew P to El Nuevo Happy Mart Llc, $265,000.

2113 Pine Glen Ct, Sandston; Fredette Andre J and Katrina E to Cleveland Ansyl and Monica, $310,000.

9012 Prince Rd, Henrico; Folker John A and Donna C to H and L Roofers Limited Liability Company, $225,000.

3809 Purple Haze Ct, Henrico; NVR Inc to Hubbard Maurice Ii and Avonnia Jewel, $376,560.

9604 Rainbrook Dr, Henrico; Lampert Evelyn K Trustee to Lampert Steven F and Gulmira, $205,000.

7113 Ravenscraig Cres, Henrico; Garcia Leticia and Denroy to Lowery Robert, $367,500.

5223 Reids Pointe Rd, Glen Allen; Satterwhite Steve A to Ong Dominguez Rochelle, $345,000.

8910 River Rd, Henrico; Elliott Katherine Boniface to Baker James B and Dana L Brown, $800,000.

1727 Rockwood Rd, Henrico; Gambill W Ray Jr to Maraghy Jack, $189,000.

3916 Rosemallow Pl, Henrico; NVR Inc to James Sherry H, $372,335.

2911 Ruthland Rd, Henrico; Americas Dream Llc to Beard Alexander, $245,000.

3005 Sara Jean Ter, Glen Allen; Creech Colleen Stoneham and Ethan to Woolridge Deben , $205,000.

10408 Servo Dr, Glen Allen; Sealy Jon Christopher and Emily O to West Justin Bryce and Sarah Rohrs Reves, $452,000.

7709 Shoveler Dr, Henrico; Mclemore Eric L to Brown Sulaiman W and Katrina Humphrey, $322,500.

9705 Snowberry Ct, Glen Allen; Koscielniak C M &pml Trst to Sawyer Mark P, $400,000.

127 N Spruce Ave, Henrico; Liberty Homes Va Inc to Ward Ashley and Apryl M Maclane, $251,730.

7416 Stoneman Rd, Henrico; Blevins Johanna C and Linda C Vaughan to Trejo Jesus A Zavala, $230,000.

9212 Sunset Oak Cir, Henrico; Windswept Development Llc to Roe Jamal, $469,893.

1505 Thistle Rd U202, Henrico; Bass Shannon Williams to Walton Nicholas Carl, $165,000.

5221 Timber Hollow Pl, Glen Allen; Byrne Adrienne C to Fadool Ryan A and Megan E Lamantia, $320,000.

2928 Trio St, Henrico; Coghill Jodi Y to Takla Fr Mina and Emmy , $255,000.

4672 Twin Hickory Lake Dr, Glen Allen; Liu Tom and Tammy to Oulton Jamie R and Ava L, $245,000.

6606 Van Buren Ave, Henrico; Cline Paul E to Smith Horace V, $345,000.

11107 Warren View Rd, Henrico; Stanley June Ann to Mason Craig Ryan and Lauren Schiavo, $435,000.

8717 Weldon Dr, Henrico; Orecchio David A and Evelyn L Baker to Vuckovic Donald and Nancy E Rodriguez, $303,000.

5694 White Oak Rd, Sandston; Hhs Ii Llc to Paige Katina E and Dirk O , $191,000.

9449 Willow Ridge Dr, Glen Allen; Ryan Steven A to Snead Joshua L , $380,000.

1719 Windingridge Dr, Henrico; Haas Micah and Michelle to Long Katherine M and Craig A Erlandson, $500,000.

4617 Wistar Creek Dr, Henrico; Stanley Martin Homes Llc to Rahman Asem Habibi and Soha , $338,138.

4627 Wistar Creek Dr, Henrico; Stanley Martin Homes Llc to Albertine Alexandra D, $291,167.

7962 Wistar Woods Ct, Henrico; Baker Timothy and Veronica to Bradshaw Randy and Donna, $360,000.

9113 Woodlake Dr, Henrico; Taylor Betty H Estate to Lin Peng and Xiaomei Mo, $280,100.

CHESTERFIELD

14710 Acorn Ridge Pl, Midlothian; C C Real Est Investments Llc to Addams Leonard and Marnie E, $285,000.

1736 Almer Ct, Chester; NVR Inc to Bolling Clayton Jr and Jubilee Tameka, $501,885.

8349 Amington Ln, Chesterfield; Lupi Gina to Najafi Shahriar, $421,000.

140 Arkwright Rd, North Chesterfield; Ackiss Christopher N and Tammy B to Evans Jacob and Heather, $319,000.

5909 Austin Woods Dr, North Chesterfield; NVR Inc to Cole Marquette, $309,080.

12414 Bailey Bridge Rd, Midlothian; 12414 Bailey Bridge Rd Llc to Hunter Jennifer Michelle, $505,000.

3515 Banana Ln, Midlothian; Smith Michael and Ginger to Lawson Julie Anne, $282,000.

12503 Bay Hill Dr, Chester; Bethel Samuel and Cynthia to Taylor Willie Allen and Mayo-Taylor Sharon Denise, $485,000.

14324 Beaver Brook Rd, Midlothian; Knudson David B to Bao Weidong and Sun Jingzhi and Bao Dawei, $512,000.

5912 Belmont Rd, North Chesterfield; Portillo De Tejada Francisca G to Leon Interiano Dalis Beatriz, $275,000.

13309 Bermuda Place Dr, Chester; Gonzalez Angel L to Aguilar Fany R Moreno, $240,000.

4800 Black Oak Rd, North Chesterfield; Schultz Gregory W and Dana G to Nordgaard Rachel L and Andrew John, $300,000.

4612 Bootsy Ct, Moseley; Harper Ronnie Lee and Katie S to Suesse Kenneth Michael and Tamara Jane, $820,000.

4429 Braden Woods Dr, Chesterfield; NVR Inc to Odhiambo Wilma Grace Adhiambo, $300,260.

19104 Braebrook Dr, South Chesterfield; Smigal Sara B and Barrille V A to Barnes Lorenzo and Coreena, $195,000.

10800 Brandy Wood Pl, Chesterfield; Anderson Craig E and Anne L to Tebo Timothy, $460,000.

614 Bristol Village Dr, Midlothian; Mhosny Llc to Rogo One Llc, $173,000.

12111 Bromwich Dr, North Chesterfield; Harrell Christina H to Curtacci Daniel and Jean, $414,000.

12900 Buffalo Springs Pl, Midlothian; Ellis Janice Et Als to Mellot Richard P and Susan W, $430,000.

14001 Camouflage Ct, Midlothian; Rivero Gil Y L and Suarez Lugo D to Bixler Lindsey Nicole and Michael Patrick, $295,000.

10143 Carol Anne Rd, Chesterfield; Federal National Mtg Assoc to Wd Properties Llc, $167,500.

4505 Cathlow Cir, North Chesterfield; Cruz William to Granados Rivas Saul A and Granados Yanira Cruz De, $250,000.

4413 Centralia Station Cv, Chester; Wright Ellen-Rose and Dominique to Stanley Roshanda, $405,000.

1921 Chatsworth Ave, North Chesterfield; Manage This Llc to Johnson James Alan and Jacqueline Rose, $300,000.

4200 Chester Village Cir, Chester; Pace James Hardy Trust to Howell Talmadge R and Cheryl A, $369,000.

11425 Claimont Mill Dr, Chester; Style Craft Homes Inc Of Va to Amponsah Anasthesia, $254,705.

10207 Claybar Trl, North Chesterfield; Lear Christopher Et Als to Ressler Amy L, $250,000.

14613 Collington Ct, Midlothian; Conkling James G and Lillibeth R to Bland Ricky L Jr and Shawnyell C, $470,000.

2301 Corner Rock Rd, Midlothian; Hinshaw Helen S to Wingfield David Blaine Jr and Haley Elizabeth, $475,000.

11501 Courthouse Acres Dr, Midlothian; Cromer I Pascal and Lou Ann K to Bost Thomas H and Aram-Bost Lili K, $370,000.

9501 Craftsbury Dr, Midlothian; Collington East Llc to Rowley Laura T and Richard C, $489,223.

11115 Crooker Dr, North Chesterfield; Houchins Philip and Robin to Chey Sotha and Hun Samnang, $400,000.

2101 Deauville Rd, North Chesterfield; Mckelvey Jennifer R to Dohogne Keith P and Aumnouy and Dohogne Rosalynn R, $275,000.

11901 Deerhurst Dr, Midlothian; Lindsay Matthew and Jocelyn to Shuman Nicole M, $345,000.

13219 Devette Dr, Chesterfield; Mcgrady Michael G to Foster Deborah E, $360,000.

16219 Dragonnade Trl, Midlothian; Redus One Llc to Borelli Richard and Stacy, $480,500.

3018 Dulwich Dr, North Chesterfield; Dickens Deborah A to Effee Jessie P, $224,000.

11201 Eagle Point Rd, Chester; Trevino Daniell S and Grace to Halloran Timothy James Sr and Preston Paula Susanne, $299,000.

750 Eastwood Dr, North Chesterfield; Carlson Leonard J and Watson W N to Tandy Christopher Scott and Amanda Marie Craig, $285,000.

14212 Elkington Dr, Chester; Logan Herbert Lee to Jones Delores I, $410,000.

5007 Empire Pkwy, Chester; Nisewonger Joshua L and Jessica to Blitch Rebekah, $293,000.

7824 Etching St, North Chesterfield; Millard Sylvie Janine to Shanley Margaret Ellen, $247,000.

3610 Falstone Rd, North Chesterfield; Myers David T Jr and Tonya L to Holman Elynn and Tyner Joseph, $365,000.

7913 Featherchase Pl, Chesterfield; Mcgrath Dustin and Pearson Mary to Conroy Edward K and Conroy Edward J, $295,000.

13425 Fitzwilliam Ct, Midlothian; Collington East Llc to Gentry Taylor Levon and Amanda Elswick, $491,531.

14536 Forest Row Trl, Midlothian; Pope Robert M Jr and Jodi L to Machado Nicholas and Amber, $425,000.

3801 Foxglove Rd, North Chesterfield; Garrett Robert L to Logan Linwood F Jr, $264,826.

3237 Fulbrook Dr, Midlothian; Hudgins Christie B and A F Iii to Emiliani Nicolas A and Anna A, $930,000.

3217 Gannet Ln, Midlothian; Swift Creek Development Llc to Tharp Rose T Trustee, $380,857.

15700 Gary Ave, Chester; Christopher Mike Contr Inc to Raymond Nancy C, $294,000.

5706 Gossamer Ct, Moseley; D R Horton Inc to Soetan Oluwaseyi Ladipupo, $509,636.

13011 Gray Oaks Ln, Midlothian; Mitchell Dinah K Trustee to Fikac Caitlin Marie and Long Tyler Zane, $440,000.

5500 Gunshop Ln, North Chesterfield; Virginia Home Buyers Llc to Rakes Madison Storm, $230,000.

15909 Hallowell Rdg, Moseley; Greenwich Walk Townhome Condo to Mcgrath Kathleen Mary, $306,500.

12606 Hampton Crossing Dr, Chesterfield; Mcdowell Christopher B and T B to Lemley Shawn C and Leslie, $470,000.

8413 Hartridge Dr, Chesterfield; Capparelli John J and Kelly A to Edwards Eric S and Autumn N, $525,875.

1719 Heathmere Ct, Midlothian; Elmendorf Matthew J Jr and K A to Hughes Emily and Williams Craig, $345,000.

5103 Highberry Woods Rd, Midlothian; Beck Bradley L and Hughes Dena L to Moore Joyce Ellen, $402,150.

12414 Hogans Pl, Chester; Stamper Todd A Sr and Toni M to Thomas Michael D and Joy, $514,000.

3417 W Hundred Rd, Chester; Kincaid J Allison M to Schoepke Timothy John, $281,000.

9402 Hyth Pl, North Chesterfield; Debord Michael J and Regan S to Miller Ginger and Brooks Helene, $260,000.

10731 Ironbridge Blvd, North Chesterfield; Taylor Marjorie B to Toa Chesterfield Llc, $3,300,000.

10015 Jefferson Davis Hwy, North Chesterfield; Cc Chesterfield Va Llc to Mdc Coast 23 Llc, $2,302,943.

3714 Julep Dr, South Chesterfield; Davis Michael and Sandra to Bobeau Catherine A, $208,000.

12606 Kernmack Dr, Chesterfield; Lifestyle Home Builders to Mcdaniel Travis W and Chandler Kaitlyn G, $499,950.

16730 Kipper Turn , Moseley; Legrande E David and Joyce B to Chen Dong Jin and Lin Jiu Hui, $520,168.

2601 Krossridge Rd, North Chesterfield; Johnson Robert B and Annette H to Matthews Susan Eleanor, $335,000.

4518 Lake Summer Mews, Moseley; Maurer Ronald J and April R to Willison Daniel Paul Jr and Michelle Lynn, $521,000.

16425 Lambourne Rd, Midlothian; Dougherty James W and Andrea A to Boggs Wayne C, $749,000.

16718 Laurel Park Dr, Moseley; Westerleigh Fc Llc to Longbottom Daniel Christopher and Chelsea, $359,409.

15112 Lavenham Ter, Midlothian; Betourne Sonja J and Andrew J to Kaur Jasmine and Sanduria Mikhil, $480,000.

8804 Leisure Ln, North Chesterfield; Baisey Paul Lee Jr Trustee to Baisey-Snow Paula, $170,000.

12529 Lively St, Chester; Love That Home! Llc to Hitchcock Lynda A, $250,000.

15937 Longlands Rd, Chesterfield; Rouhani Alireza to Meehan Kevin Michael and Anne Scott, $451,000.

11207 Lost Parrish Dr, Chesterfield; Hill Homes Inc to Hendrich Beau Westley and Beverly Blair, $425,000.

16225 Mabry Mill Dr, Midlothian; Spencer Edward B and Mary H to Yeaw Timothy and Yeaw Beth D Trustees, $656,000.

12151 Magnolia Bluff Ct, Chester; Rancka Dawn Bussey to Maze Daniel A and Emily K, $325,000.

9330 Mahogany Dr, Chesterfield; West Linda to Jones Larry Carneil and Martha Dell, $440,000.

13918 Marsham Rd, Chester; NVR Inc to Johnson William Otis Iii, $395,490.

4755 Marty Blvd, North Chesterfield; Woodson Jasmine D to Jones Jordan Aaron, $225,000.

14209 Mc Ennally Rd, Midlothian; Baker John R and Annemarie to Estep Gloria J, $275,000.

2535 Merriewood Rd, North Chesterfield; Fuentes Rogelio to Cruz Mayra De La, $190,000.

8130 Midlothian Tpke, North Chesterfield; Patel Anand M to Govind Llc, $860,000.

4900 E Millridge Pkwy, Midlothian; Chesterfield Employees Fcu to 4900 Millridge Parkway Llc, $479,000.

15506 Morocco Ln, Chesterfield; Eastwood Homes Of Richmond Llc to Pearson Jason and Deidre, $595,900.

13730 Mountcastle Rd, Chesterfield; Misiaszek F Bruce and Marie E to Mawyer Marty P and Kathy T, $377,500.

3036 Newquay Ln, North Chesterfield; Basavaraj Uma to Mcfarley Vincent Jr, $575,000.

7355 Norwood Pond Pl, Midlothian; Bishop J R and Bishop M E Trs to Cyphert Gary L, $290,000.

12806 Old Country Ln, Midlothian; Fisher Leslie Virginia to Abel Luke and Rinehart Kalee, $399,900.

17000 Old Westridge Dr, Moseley; Westerleigh Fc Llc to Bass Justin Corey and Mandy Sue, $592,517.

6419 Omo Rd, North Chesterfield; Brown Kevin M and Rebekah C to Casiano Angel Luis and Cuebas Brunilda, $212,500.

15531 Parkgate Dr, Chester; Davis Charles T Jr and Wendolen to Curry Carlton Alton Iii and Cynthia, $330,000.

3646 Pencader Rd, Midlothian; Hill A J and Hill A P Trs Et Als to Cassada Paul D and Colleen B, $575,000.

601 N Pinetta Dr, North Chesterfield; Sammons William N and Theresa L to Seidlitz Eric William and Amy Gifford, $340,000.

1720 Port Walthall Dr, South Chesterfield; Hf Colonial Hghts Va Landlord to Haverty Furniture Companies In, $8,540,000.

14107 Princess Mary Rd, Chesterfield; Chin Jason S and Kristen S to White Andrew J and Kate L, $385,000.

612 Quail Xing, South Chesterfield; Winn James C and Pamela D to Magus Davis A and Jordan K, $350,000.

10500 Ramona Ave, North Chesterfield; Liberty Homes Va Inc to Long Thomas Grant and Jessica P, $252,000.

5924 Restingway Ln, North Chesterfield; Bayford David Trustee to Smith Simone R, $230,000.

11600 River Rd, Chesterfield; Weeks James Steve Jr and Erin K to Harding Elizabeth Helen, $240,000.

13542 Riverton Dr, Midlothian; Frantel Scott E to Ganesh Deepika, $542,000.

12019 Rolling Tide Ct, Chester; Hhhunt Homes L C to White Kristie L, $470,830.

16206 Rowlett Rd, Chesterfield; Armstrong Jillian R and Gragg A to Jackson Richard and Kendra, $275,000.

13912 Sagebrook Rd, Midlothian; Maher M N Jr and Prasennik V to Henderson Bernard and Olivia, $360,000.

14521 W Salisbury Rd, Midlothian; Marais Donavan and Laing Sarah to Mangus Michael D and Valerie K, $740,000.

2402 Sandler Ct, North Chesterfield; Hhhunt Homes L C to Saunders Anice J, $341,950.

8925 Sawgrass Pl, Chesterfield; Marciniak Matthew R and Julia C to Bigelow Jerry Edward and Diane Estrella, $387,500.

3507 Seven Oaks Rd, Midlothian; Hayward Stephen C to Young Jessica and Charles, $305,000.

8406 Sheldon Dr, Chesterfield; Daughtry Brantley P and Sharon L to Greene Clifford and Megan, $550,000.

10007 Silverleaf Ter, North Chesterfield; Felts Jessica N and Jovel R G to Keohane Matthew R, $275,000.

5512 Singing Bird Dr, Moseley; Williams Ray A Construction Co to Neal Matthew T and Stephanie J, $813,475.

541 Southlake Blvd, North Chesterfield; Ets-Re Holdings Llc to Urban Farmhouse Holdings Llc, $327,750.

12810 Spring Run Rd, Midlothian; Fennell Deborah and Fennell H H to Encinas Ashley, $325,000.

11613 St Audries Dr, Chesterfield; Kinch Hunter and Blystone A R to Hp Virginia I Llc, $355,000.

5508 Standing Oak Pl, Midlothian; Laine Susan T and Jeffrey to Truitt Erin E Trustee, $322,500.

9703 Stemwell Ct, North Chesterfield; Marsden Russel and Sharon to Carswell Thomas Bennett and Kimberly S, $550,000.

10913 Stilton Dr, Chester; Johnson Douglas G Jr and K A to Goodman Phillip M and Buck Calley J, $225,000.

4813 Stoney Creek Pkwy, Chester; Autrey Michael S and Cherie D to Combes James R and Amy H, $383,000.

4730 Summer Lake Cir, Moseley; Winston Renda L to Tizard Michael R and Laura D, $530,000.

13637 Swale Ln, Midlothian; Goforth Christopher J and Mariah to Martin Joshua Brett, $275,000.

15700 Talland Dr, Chesterfield; Widner Aaron R and Stefanie L to Pearson William Chandler and Amanda Marie, $495,000.

11710 Taplow Rd, Midlothian; Harris Noel to Warren Michael J and Lindsey B, $505,500.

6124 Thierry Ct, North Chesterfield; King Jimmy E and Bare Linda K and Lovett Millie K to Goulston Seth, $155,000.

2527 Thurloe Dr, North Chesterfield; Grant Barbara A to Ford Erin Nicole and Logan Aharon Qadir, $362,500.

15208 Tomahawk Meadows Pl, Midlothian; Blankenship Jeffrey A and Heidi to Natalini Albert and Good Meredith, $396,100.

1303 Traway Dr, North Chesterfield; Huerbin David P and Wendy W to Piche Leonidas Lopez, $203,000.

5224 Turner Rd, North Chesterfield; Finn Peter E Sr Et Als to Finn Malika Marsha, $225,000.

19300 Varanda Ln, South Chesterfield; Berndt Jennifer A to Esparza De La Mora Guadalupe, $193,500.

5937 Village Lake Ct, North Chesterfield; Boswell Rebecca K Trustee to Moore Marvin W Jr and Catherine F, $385,000.

6308 Walnut Bend Ter, Midlothian; Freestone Properties Llc Trustee to Menking Dana K and Medrano Pauline, $425,000.

1010 Warminster Dr, Midlothian; Bahrami Sid Norr-Ahmad and A M to Barrientos Hugo and Quinteros Gonzalez Bairon O and Ajanel Diaz Esma Y, $260,000.

112 Water Pointe Ct, Midlothian; Barazarte Daliana Cristina S to Moss Rosalind Naomi, $255,000.

3913 Welby Dr, Midlothian; Bamford Scott J and Catherine B to Qureshi Zareen and Aamir, $800,000.

1633 Westhall Gardens Dr, North Chesterfield; Style Craft Homes Inc Of Va to Saggese Joseph M, $348,535.

2405 Whirland Pl, Midlothian; Clayton Properties Group Inc to Petty Marcus and Jenica S, $406,245.

4343 Wilcot Dr, Midlothian; O’toole John Francis and Rose S to Girodano Nicholas Edward and Anita Alison, $960,000.

6732 Wilmoth Dr, North Chesterfield; Payne Lisa M to Rivera Lopez Ezequiel D and Duenas Blanca Yaneth Herrera, $210,000.

5510 Windy Ridge Ter, Midlothian; Hyde David R Jr and Brannau M F to Tirfe Michael, $313,000.

2810 Woodbridge Crossing Ct, Midlothian; Deale Chance R and Selina I to Byrd Cristen, $179,900.

709 Woodland Creek Way, Midlothian; Watlington J and Bachman D to Adams Bv Ii Llc, $210,000.

3012 Woodworth Rd, North Chesterfield; Makins Scott A and Stacy L to Reyes Centeno Joxer A and Espinoza Alaniz Alvania J, $191,000.

HANOVER

0.97 acres; Chaille MIchael Brindley to Lee Davis Road LLC, $235,000.

2.9443 acres; Dorothy Catherine Price Pugh, trustee to SNP Ventures Inc., $355,000.

7265 Alben Lane, Mechanicsville; Robert Armstrong to Christopher Savee, $322,000.

7340 Atlee Road, Mechanicsville; Jonathan L. Lewis to Mariana Pomarico De Freitas, $221,900.

6026 Blackbird Lane, Mechanicsville; Commonwealth Redevelopment LLC to Michael R. Harwood, $330,000.

11116 Bugle Lane, Mechanicsville; Franklin W. Stanley Jr. to Michael Lippa Jr., $225,000.

12366 Cedar Lane, Ashland; William L. West to Arthur L. Richards, $550,000.

9198 Clearstream Terrace, Mechanicsville; Theodore Welker Woods Jr. to Sarah Scheer, $410,000.

5056 Crown Hill Road, Mechanicsville; Diane T. Carroll to Eric G. Reed, $450,000.

4012 Double Five Drive, Mechanicsville; David W. Wright to David C. Butler Jr., $550,000.

2134 Ettington Lane, Mechanicsville; William Heath Gathright Jr. to Daniel Edward Codman, $475,000.

9517 Farleigh Way, Ashland; RCI Builders LLC to Edward Boehm, $899,998.

10333 Farm Glen Way, Glen Allen; Farmstead Villas LLC to Robert F. Wayland, $487,669.

12287 Fieldcrest Lane, Ashland; Susan S. Carson to Seth Taylor Carson, $498,000.

9111 Garrison Manor Drive, Mechanicsville; NVR Inc. to Letitia Brown, $450,915.

11409 Haltonshire Way, Glen Allen; Robert W. Layne to Michelle N. Wooldridge, $457,500.

9065 Haversack Lane, Mechanicsville; Julian D. Wilton to Jeffery M. Lienemann, $452,000.

9200 Hunters Chase Drive, Mechanicsville; Richard C. Prezioso Jr. to Yancey Dane Miller, $425,000.

9349 Kellogg Lane, Mechanicsville; HHHunt Homes LC to Marvin Murchison, $484,000.

7454 Lake Terrell Drive, Mechanicsville; Bryan K. Hable to Margaret Davis, $330,000.

6366 Little Sorrel Drive, Mechanicsville; M. David Thomas to Josefina D. Acebo, $305,000.

Lot 10, Kruger Estates; Sandy Valley LLC to Todd W. Martin, $170,000.

Lot 18, Block G, Section 4, Laurel Meadows; Marshall Stell to Joshua A. Rosengaft, $284,000.

Lot 21, Section 1, Stags Leap; Rogers Chenault Inc. to RCI Builders LLC, $170,000.

Lot 4, Block GG, Bluffs at Bell Creek; Ann H. Labbe to Bharath Manickam Rengasamy, $275,000.

Lot 67, Block E, Section 3, Mill Valley; Joseph G. Era to HP Virginia I LLC, $290,000.

Lots 1 and 2, Section 3, Villages at Taylor Farm; Taylor Farm Development Co. LLC to Clayton Properties Group Inc., $293,000.

8201 Lyman Court, Mechanicsville; Clayton Properties Group Inc. to Shawn C. Hazelwood, $565,088.

8393 Mary Mundie Lane, Mechanicsville; Joshua E. Hollingsworth to Christopher Paul Clark, $330,000.

15551 Mount Air Court, Montpelier; David L. Allen to Karthik Jayaraman, $401,590.

12350 N Oaks Drive, Ashland; Craig Disesa, trustee to Robert Marion Childree, $985,000.

9118 Pantego Lane, Mechanicsville; Ronald J. Jefferson to Philip Reed Wills McDonagh III, $426,000.

Parcel; Julie S. Wingfield to John S. Wingfield Sr., $200,000.

7237 Pole Green Road, Mechanicsville; Cristiane S. Urena to Andrew P. Wallingford, $250,000.

10330 Rapidan Way, Ashland; Joseph D. Baudean to Neil Parrish, $325,000.

913 Robin Ridge Drive, Mechanicsville; April Godfrey to Ralph Bolton, $400,000.

6008 Saber Court, Mechanicsville; Larry Allen Alvis Jr. to Bethany A. Prince, $250,000.

Section 8, Giles Farm; Giles Construction LLC to NVR Inc., $266,600.

13381 Slayden Circle, Ashland; Eleanor F. Matis to Debra L. Hamilton, $525,000.

9430 Stone Spring Drive, Mechanicsville; William J. Slayton to Shawn B. Earney, $460,499.

7432 Strawhorn Drive, Mechanicsville; John E. Hayek to Christian J. Davis, $374,750.

6351 Tammy Lane, Mechanicsville; Edward M. Dunnavant to Robert Moyes, $270,000.

8258 Trudi Place, Mechanicsville; Kenneth M. Rosemond to Mason C. Bazala, $392,950.

410 Wesley St., Ashland; Virginia Beach Cook to Emmett Allen Tignor Jr., $300,000.

11326 Winding Brook Terrace Drive, Ashland; NVR Inc. to Ashley Glover, $308,780.

15208 Woodman Hall Road, Montpelier; Derrick F. Satter to Arturo Godinez, $350,000.

AMELIA

1.31 acres; Nancy S. Conners to Jeremy D. Moyer, $220,000.

3 acres; Austin Warriner King to Benjamin Paul Occhiuto, $229,000.

7801 Dennisville Road, Amelia Court House; Bruce S. Evans to Christy C. Haskell, $344,000.

24700 Thompson Lane, Jetersville; Angelina M. Rivera to Emily Calhoun Davidson, $303,000.

CHARLES CITY

9440 Charles City Village Drive, Providence Forge; Gail Delaney Crawley to Marisa N. Bush, $250,000.

7240 Trevors Road, Charles City; Corey D. Cotman to Robert C. Root, $296,640.

COLONIAL HEIGHTS

213 Battery Pl; Foster, Nathan J. to Botkin, Timothy, $254,000.

113 Cedar Creek La; Varga, Lindsay N. to Baytops, Tajah J., $291,000.

1206 Duke Of Gloucester St; Lyons, Laurie to Evans, Billy Joe, $236,500.

301 Heron Run Dr; Anderson, John C to Gugliotta, Samuel Joseph, $338,000.

527 Macarthur Av; O`Connor, William John to Firesheets, Tiffany W., $230,000.

101 Sadler Av; Jones, Deborah A. to Kollman, Carol T., $150,000.

202 Windmere Dr; Morris, Ii, Cecil A. to Ajayi, Tolulope M., $288,000.

CUMBERLAND

16.34 acres; Harold D. Turner to Philip Wolcott, $169,900.

330 Bonbrook Creek Road, Cumberland; Timbercreek Building and Design LLC to Breann Reeves, $230,000.

703 Trent Mills Road, Cumberland; Pembelton Homes LC to Kevin M. Jewell, $263,250.

DINWIDDIE

10 acres; Belinda R. Ingram to Wallace H. Twombly, $210,000.

15620 Boydton Plank Road, Dinwiddie; Kevin A. Roberts to Anna Frances Anske, $276,000.

3905 Fawn Court, North Dinwiddie; Daisy G. Jaskot to Temiko Smith, $202,000.

Lot 10, Willis Run Estates; Sue E. Hudson to Justin A. Hudson, $180,400.

14111 Main St., Dinwiddie; Paul F. Henshaw Inc. to Latyona Johnson, $279,900.

23802 Sparrow Court, North Dinwiddie; Cristian Fuentes to Arthur M. Hardy III, $251,500.

GOOCHLAND

1.398 acres; Jeremy S. Anderson to Carter S. Jarrett, $220,000.

5 acres; Prancing Horse LLC to Robert K. Lather, $425,000.

1496 Camberley Drive, Manakin Sabot; Edward A. Boehm to Babara W. White, $560,010.

Lot 11, Section 4, Breeze Hill; Breeze Hill Inc. to Jones Homes Inc., $155,000.

Lots 54 and 55, Section 2A, Mosaic at West Creek; HHHunt Mosaic LLC to Schell Brothers Richmond LLC, $260,000.

2267 Parkers Hill Drive, Maidens; Brian K. Blackwell to Robert R. Harris, $669,950.

12385 S Readers Circle, Manakin Sabot; Eagle Construction of Virginia LLC to Robert B. Daughtrey, $542,113.

713 Sawdust Drive, Manakin Sabot; Mark Douglas Aho to Timothy D. Hummel, $450,000.

207 Sweetbriar Drive, Richmond; Alfred Rhem Wood Jr. to Taylor F. Turner IV, $540,000.

4861 Three Chopt Road, Louisa; Martha P. Gray to Sherman Morris, $250,000.

HOPEWELL

2 parcels; Brenda G. Ellison to David Sharp Hensley, $177,000.

3403 Cobblestone Court; James R. Jones Builder Inc. to Vivian A. Cheston, $319,000.

Lot 10, Block 19, B Village; Allison Winter Moran to Patricia Ann Tubbs, $172,000.

Part of Lot 12, Block B, Forest Hills; Wayne W. Williams to Charles Vincent Hicks Jr., $190,000.

410 Stone Hearth Court; Vicki Robinson, executor to Judith D. Revis, $187,000.

JAMES CITY

101 Acacia Court, Williamsburg; Thomas O. Moyles to Christopher Ryan Vinroot, $469,000.

3008 Ashley Way, Williamsburg; Scott Van Dyke to Amanda Elizabeth Mullane, $429,900.

5405 Bliss Armstead Court, Williamsburg; Barbara Jo Vaughn to Kevin A. Carrigan, $400,000.

3781 Captain Wynn, Williamsburg; Martha Rodriguez Zabel, trustee to Steven J. Mains, $585,000.

6408 Cordelia Road, Williamsburg; Gwendolyn S. Humphries to Thomas C. Vajda, $468,000.

112 Deer Spring Road, Williamsburg; Jessica O’Brien to Richard C. Murano, $275,000.

116 Edward Wyatt Drive, Williamsburg; Lucille R. Evans, trustee to Ann J. Joseph, trustee, $690,000.

681 Fairfax Way, Williamsburg; Richard G. Parkhurst Living Trust to Robert A. Slayton, $575,000.

3913 Fox Hunt Trail, Williamsburg; Stephen M. Sprouse to Cody G. Rentschler, $311,000.

3440 Foxglove Drive, Toano; NVR Inc. to Angela L. Reed Johnson, $339,240.

6320 Glenwilton, Williamsburg; Diane E. Reeves to Gary L. Edmondson, $350,000.

3309 Hickory Neck Blvd., Toano; Lashaunda Armstrong to Guy Anthony Randall II, $436,000.

1129 Hitchens Lane, Williamsburg; Monica Austin to Donald M. Christian, $545,000.

6470 Isabella Drive, Williamsburg; Regenia Regambal, trustee to Deborah Ann Thurman, trustee, $489,900.

3905 John Shropshire, Williamsburg; Rory Sandberg to Nicole A. Stanley, $591,000.

3228 Leighton Blvd., Toano; Bradley M. Shelton to Brittany Shazier, $425,000.

Lot 1, Jamestown Farms; Douglas Gene Lang, heir to Secretary of Housing and Urban Development, $162,783.

Lot 27, Jeffersons Hundred; Joan Mercer, trustee to John Preston Daniel, $770,000.

Lot 47, Powhatan Woods; Michael Stachowiak to Pennstar Realty Corp., $365,000.

4910 Lucretia Way, Williamsburg; Joyce B. Chandler to Christopher Barrows, $549,500.

6220 N Mayfair Circle, Williamsburg; Alex R. Ciopyk to Heather Michelle Peltier, $401,000.

211 Moodys Run, Williamsburg; Robert I. Carney Jr. to Henry L. Morris, $590,000.

105 Old Carriage Way, Williamsburg; Kevin P. Harper, trustee to Brandon C. Guglielmo, $410,000.

Parcel; Ronnie W. Minkins to Nathan A. Edwards, $165,000.

4815 Powner Court, Williamsburg; Kritie M. Shelton to Carl E. Scott Jr., $393,000.

5305 Queen Bishop Lane, Williamsburg; Mark E. Monahan to Walter Harris, $400,000.

204 River Don, Williamsburg; Don S. Garber to Richard W. Hogan II, $849,000.

5335 Rockingham Drive, Williamsburg; Todd C. Williams to Anthony Del Vecchio, $390,000.

181 School Lane, Toano; Jeffrey T. Coggins to Jean M. Harnisch, $315,000.

2724 Smallpage Trace, Williamsburg; Jose Angel Velez to Kevin Dwan, $450,000.

109 Stoke Poges, Williamsburg; Victor H. Pope to Paul S. Holliman, $625,000.

130 The Maine, Williamsburg; Kevin R. Dry, successor trustee to Jared N. Peretin, $425,000.

6952 Vernon Hall, Williamsburg; John H. Roberts, trustee to James M. Williams, $590,000.

6277 Weathersfield Way, Williamsburg; Benjamin S. Desper to Brian Rabinovitz, $392,000.

123 Westward Ho, Williamsburg; David G. Walker, trustee to Robert S. Mirel, $175,000.

2705 Wingfield Close, Williamsburg; Steven J. Lowe to Jonathan H. Kerr, $845,000.

KING AND QUEEN

1.73 acres; Mary J. Lund to Natasha Lynn Joranlien, $270,000.

Parcel; Betty M. Guess to Warren L. Smith, $200,000.

KING WILLIAM

40 acres; Jessica M. Michels to Darrell Kellum Inc., $325,000.

197 Chelsea Road, West Point; Brian K. Huntsinger to Nicholas K. Huntsinger, $184,000.

212 Edwin Circle, Aylett; Balducci Builders Inc. to Graham H. Lang, $383,685.

3318 Kennington Park Road, Aylett; Edward Schmidt to Patrick Todd McCoy, $279,950.

1118 Main St., West Point; Natasha Lynn Joranlien to Tiffany L. Jewell, $230,000.

1475 Old Newcastle Road, Manquin; James Edwin Taylor to Jesse V. Crews, trustee, $299,950.

2207 White Oak Circle, Aylett; Matthew W. Bailey to Ava Wachsmuth, $342,750.

NEW KENT

16.74 acres; Bryan Engstrom to Chad C. Kelly, $375,000.

18317 Barham Woods Drive, Barhamsville; Glenn J. Hnatt to Amy K. Pfenning, $305,000.

6290 Bushnell Drive, New Kent; NK Homes LLC to Christopher A. Fornel, $345,250.

1880 Eltham Road, West Point; Jennifer R. Simpson to Banford Sturgill, $305,000.

7370 Fougere Place, New Kent; D.R. Horton Inc. to Sergio Olivar, $385,990.

11802 Kings Point Drive, Providence Forge; W.V. McClure Inc. to Ronald W. Hayes, $359,738.

5285 Linkshire Lane, Providence Forge; W.V. McClure Inc. to Ryan B. Nixon, $42,922.

Lots, Section 5, The Oaks; The Oaks Development LC to NVR Inc., $248,000.

11374 Oakrise Road, New Kent; NVR Inc. to Miriam N. Christian, $332,370.

7662 Patriots Landing Place, Quinton; Raynor O. Saunders to Sherman L. Brown, $556,500.

3020 Quinton Park Trail, Quinton; Ashell C. Dalton to Caleb Hubbard, $295,000.

17601 Stage Road, Barhamsville; Jimmie Laster Jr. to Adam L. Ewing, $435,000.

7980 Uplands Drive, New Kent; D.R. Horton Inc. to David Ward Wallace, $420,990.

5798 Yellow Jasmine Terrace, Providence Forge; Donald G. Fowler to Luis Otero, $335,000.

PETERSBURG

100 and 110 Catalpa Court, 351 and 361 Chanticleer Drive; Berkeley Estates Holding Co. to NVR Inc., $230,000.

2410 Gracie White Circle; Craftech Homes LLC to Cheryl Bryant, $215,000.

137 Liberty St.; Elderhomes Corp. to Babajide Temiloluwa Onadipe, $249,950.

439 S Sycamore St.; Keith H. Ferguson to Belinda O. Carter, $190,000.

POWHATAN

1.585 acres; Renfrow Properties LLC to JCM III LLC, $1,515,000.

1410 Andean Lane, Powhatan; Steve W. Myers Jr. to Cory Smith, $830,000.

3619 Bonnie’s Way, Powhatan; Windswept Development LLC to Justin Joseph Harris, $481,294.

1635 Dorset Meadows Lane, Powhatan; Jerry M. Lunsford to Rebecca Marie O. Herron, $436,000.

2445 Gobbler Ridge Road, Powhatan; Gregory H. Clayton to Daniel W. Miles III, $800,000.

1982 Lone Draw Drive, Powhatan; Christopher T. Jones to Christopher Owen Tuck, $360,000.

4530 Mattox Crossing Court, Powhatan; Tina M. Fleming to Rebecca Joy McWicker, $425,950.

2657 Pilkington Road, Powhatan; Skinquarter Properties Ltd. to Kayla Farnham, $320,000.

3161 Taurman Park Drive, Powhatan; Philip F. Wolcott to Dennis J. Kuncken, $776,000.

1507 Walkers Ridge Road, Powhatan; Barbara S. Mencarini to Kathy Thomas, $230,700.

PRINCE GEORGE

700 S Bacon’s Chase, North Prince George; Bernadette G. Johnston to Nicholas Lyon Babb, $430,000.

2224 Butler Branch Road, South Prince George; Matthew S. Cates to Michael D. Myers, $177,500.

3910 Doe Run Road, North Prince George; Thomas J. Farias to James O. Carraway III, $329,900.

Lot 1, Manchester Mill; Anthony S. Thacker to Richard Peyton Jones, $184,700.

5519 Mica Drive, Prince George; Larry D. Dingas Jr. to Zachary Cuellar, $346,500.

15043 Pleasant Grove Drive, Disputanta; Jonathan W. Fowler to Mitchell L. Green, $425,000.

7305 Sandy Ridge Road, Hopewell; Ashley B. Kirkpatrick to Keyetta V. Washington, $326,000.

SUSSEX

3 parcels; Nancy B. Phillingane to Ronald Lanier Pecht, $500,000.

4302 Newville Road, Waverly; H. Keith & Ken Henshaw Contractors Inc. to Alex Flores, $209,000.

WILLIAMSBURG

6 acres, Capitol Landing; Margaret Mahone Witten, successor trustee to Charles Spence Daly Witten, $291,327.

205 John Wythe Place; Robert C. Couperthwaite to Charles Douglas Smith, $390,000.

241 Quarterpath Road; Suzanne Jones Masten to Laura Brooks, $344,500.

233 Woodmere Drive, Unit B; Shawn A. Holl, trustee to Mehmet Aziz Tayfun, $265,000.