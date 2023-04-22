The following is a list of more real estate parcels valued at $150,000 or more that have been transferred in the past few months in Richmond and surrounding areas.

To our readers: Caroline and Louisa listings will not be included until further notice.

RICHMOND

3510 1st Ave; Robinson Carolyn G to Knz Properties Llc, $161,700.

128 W 22nd St; Carpenter Dennis R & Menthia D to Howland Erica, $175,000.

9 N 25th St U10; Kney Nicholas J to Novokhatny Andrew, $280,000.

503 N 27th St; Harris Chad M to Lucas John S Iv and Tonya B, $340,000.

114 W 29th St; Doty Theresia M to Zhang Stephanie And, $342,000.

1315 N 31st St; Hartridge Charles C to One Watchtower Llc, $220,000.

227 E 35th St; Hysell Antonia to Nurmi Jessica P and Steve D, $280,000.

1000 E 4th St; Estes Express Lines to Tiiim Llc, $850,000.

701 Allison St U8; Dejarnette Tiffany Bell Llc to Byorick Kristen And, $235,000.

1709 Avondale Ave; Coghill Donna E to Scott Thomas Michael Jr, $450,000.

5208 Bemiss Road; Whitt Dempsey O to Gunn Chase and Hoerl Mackenzie, $375,000.

3117 Blithewood Dr; Francis Mason Crystal to Webster Gayle, $326,000.

7507 Broach Dr; Llewellyn Sandra P to Rodgers Patricia, $270,000.

4615 Bromley Lane; Putney Robert and Lee Rhonda to Hudson Robert Jr, $905,000.

3610 Carolina Ave; K C Enterprises Of Va Llc to Boothe Irina Lyn, $500,000.

1821 W Cary St; Osc Development Llc to Drumwright Justin, $425,000.

3510 Chamberlayne Ave; Jmr Llc to Richva20 Llc, $2,355,000.

8423 Cherokee Road; Sheeley Kenneth D to Arthur Hugh Francis And, $545,000.

8717 Chippenham Road; Woolridge Anniebelle Estate to Deramo Robert Edward Jr And, $375,000.

3507 E Clay St; Garvin Kathryn to Callahan Ryan Jacob And, $501,000.

2729 Clearfield St; Lundy Deborah A to Washington Parron Ali, $215,000.

2517 Courtland St; Nelson Keith O to S & K Leasing Llc, $195,000.

1101 Daniel St; Parr Marie E to Fauber Ben And, $280,000.

601 N Davis Ave U6; Friese Laura Monroe to Fischer Jonathan And, $486,000.

3313 Dill Ave; Blue Sky Business Solutions Llc to Kelleher Rachel Marie, $161,000.

1231 Dubois Ave; Grey Robert J Jr to Einhaus Jeffrey Louis And, $418,000.

4904 Evelyn Byrd Road; Bessette Roger J and Lisa M to Buttermilk Trail Llc, $605,000.

1803 Fenton St; Featherston Rachel Nicole to Wilson John Fremont And, $260,000.

5614 Forest Hill Ave; Smith Laura Jeanette to Deltoro Kristen Michelle And, $411,000.

2418 E Franklin St U108; Bae Young Joo to Tu Shaowei and Wu Lynn Loretta, $245,000.

1030 German School Road; Sts Cosma and Damian Corp to Saint Cosmas Limited, $1,850,000.

2310 Gordon Ave; Rosso Justin to Massie Page G and Nash Glenn M, $210,000.

3102 W Grace St; Poarch William H to Harris Letetia M, $558,000.

12 Granite Ave; 10 Granite Avenue Llc to Elliott R Judson Jr And, $575,000.

1514 Grove Ave; Szafranski Mark to Wiseman Benjamin, $1,250,000.

3111 Groveland Ave; Watchtower Homes to Valickis Aleigh And, $321,500.

4101 Hanover Ave; Thomas Christopher J to Zecevic Tihomir And, $630,000.

100 N Harvie St; Kramer Nathan and Samantha to Peng Katherine, $805,000.

500 Hazelhurst Ave; Snapshot Flips Llc to Nulty Christian and John Jr, $328,000.

723 Holly St; Abdshah Keon D to Tedesco Jennifer L And, $400,000.

1418 Huntland Road; Clark Barrett to Nitchie Andrew R, $320,000.

5401 Kendall Road; Harner David C to Adams Richard and Rose, $235,000.

4807 Kensington Ave; Greene Randall R Jr to Hyman Alicia Todd And, $632,500.

955 Kingsway Road; Sheppard Kenneth L Sr & Joyce to Waggoner Edward S, $162,750.

1203 Laburnum Park Blvd; Scandlen Benjamin B & Amanda A to Paul Douglas Gregory Jr And, $1,200,000.

4615 Leonard Pkwy; Innes Thomas Charles Andrew to Scott John Hughes And, $693,000.

24 W Locke Lane U5; Hargis Madeline to Keller Roberta Winn, $358,001.

1708 Mactavish Ave; Mactavish 1708 Llc to Mactavish Properties Llc, $825,000.

406 W Marshall St; Mason Winston R Iii and Gray M to Gadson Sharla D, $435,000.

3407 Mcguire Dr; Millennium Property Llc to Galvan Luis Alberto Olivares &, $242,600.

3513 Montrose Ave; Clapp Michael and Ashley to Messer Emily, $440,000.

1519 National St; Watchtower Homes & to Alves Desmond, $200,000.

2217 Northumberland Ave; Oak Property Investments Llc to Gardner Meri Liisa, $185,000.

2021 Old Manchester St; NVR Inc to Robins Amy Elisabeth And, $400,445.

1617 Park Ave; Silitch Alexis and Suzanne A to Culbertson Edward S And, $860,000.

3503 Park Ave; Leonard Will E Iii to Doe Run Real Estate Llc, $510,000.

3502 Patrick Ave; Franssen John and Dagmar to Harrison Hall Octavia, $315,000.

6013 Patterson Ave; Mistal Michael A to Parikh Dipti and Neil, $400,000.

902 Pine Ridge Road; Hand Carrol Honora Phelan to Witt Victoria Elizabeth, $525,000.

1611 Princeton Road; Purgason Philip Craig to Kramer Charles F And, $710,000.

20 Rio Vista Lane; Semple Luke Robinson to Donofrio David J Jr And, $1,875,000.

2215 Royall Ave; Ramirez Crespin Luis Arnoldo to Miller Jada, $275,000.

3019 Semmes Ave; Mcgee Kenneth W and M Susan to Britz Jacqueline, $630,000.

17 N Shields Ave; Piemonte Rachel Elizabeth to Cragg William and Jaspr, $753,156.

1716 Southampton Ave; North Town Rentals Llc to Miller Joseph, $316,000.

4507 Stuart Ave; Popps Steven G and Catherine G to Chang Kevin and Chan Sabrina, $800,000.

5015 Sylvan Road; Laughter Justin M to Howerter Kolby Jane And, $440,000.

6601 Three Chopt Road; Blackburn Preston B to Vidra Timothy W And, $1,315,000.

2220 Venable St; Martinez Randall to Nojaim Victoria Rose, $359,950.

3454 Warner Road; Theret Tracey A & Short Ryan T to Shilts Erik and Posner Emily, $653,500.

5421 Westwick Dr; Duvall Daniel James to Booth Samantha Taylor, $305,000.

1209 Windsor Ave; Tinsley Jill K to Wilkinson Meredith Lyn, $360,000.

4616 Wythe Ave; Miller William H & Ellen M to Councill Tracy Dee And, $550,000.

HENRICO

2743 Acadia Dr Ua, Henrico; Stanley Martin Homes Llc to Colmenarez-Mujica Ramon and Moraidy S G, $321,565.

414 Acreview Dr, Henrico; Mcallister Roberta J to Sfr Acquisitions 3 Llc, $195,000.

5936 Almond Tree Ter, Henrico; Williams Rosalyn G to Adkins Karma and Chapelle Brown Jr, $250,936.

1203 Andover Rd, Henrico; Quiroz Ismael V to Lemmon John D and Abigail Finkelston, $360,000.

12200 Ascot Glen Ct, Glen Allen; Preston David A and Margaret M Trustees to August Max and Ashley Bell, $875,000.

8808 Avalon Dr, Henrico; Anderson Sarah and Kimberly to Vaught Zachary and Alexandra Thorndike, $327,500.

114 Battery St, Henrico; Norvell Robin C and Patsy T Parrish to Belle Staci N, $210,000.

9401 Belfort Rd, Henrico; Heath Sonya to Atkinson John James and Kelly Jessica, $400,000.

3403 Birchbrook Rd, Henrico; Malcolm Myrtle P to Rash Sandra M and Stacey C Gatti, $230,000.

1003 Borden Rd, Henrico; Boehling Doris E &kbl&mbs to Richmond Wholesale Deals Llc, $245,000.

11408 Brendonridge Ln, Henrico; Ascari Craig A and Paul and Robyn and T A P to Welch Jennifer, $327,500.

11807 Britain Way, Henrico; Givens Megan K and Andrew to Goldman Anne Davis and Michael G Camizzi, $458,000.

2535 Brookstone Ln, Henrico; Eckel Gregg M and Meredith H to Wilder Cody L and Erinn B, $497,000.

107 Burgoyne Rd, Henrico; Puritz Aaron C and Kathryn H to Van Ry Austin and Shelby, $865,000.

1207 Camrose Rd, Henrico; Boyle Property Ii Llc to Basta Fakhri, $365,000.

8180 Carriage Homes Dr, Henrico; Townhomes At Parham Place Llc to Perkinson Mary Kathryn, $437,900.

5104 Cavedo Ln, Henrico; Ladd Brenda Lee to Daniel Steven, $185,000.

1620 Cedar Grove Ter, Henrico; Glessman Peter R and Kimberly M to Barker Towanda R and Jordan A Peyton, $385,000.

10736 Chase Grove Ln, Glen Allen; Staples Mill Investments Llc to NVR Inc, $157,500.

3804 Clarendon Crescent Pl, Henrico; NVR Inc to Wills Andrea Karrand and Ernest L Winston, $401,755.

3612 Cole’s Point Way, Glen Allen; Rogers Janet W to Hoehn Ronald Wayne and Geraldine Mowery, $453,000.

4203 Columbus Dr, Henrico; Thomas Scharese Michelle to Mccue Marc J, $240,000.

12912 Copperas Ln, Henrico; Payne Rebecca L to Albro Caitlin, $322,000.

21 Countryside Ln, Henrico; Murphy Raymond I Jr and Alb to Lenzi John Thomas Jr and Nina Lane Jackson, $1,051,000.

9517 Craigs Mill Dr, Glen Allen; Nellaiappan Manikandan and A A C to Bunce Nicole and Matthew Haden Ogburn, $527,100.

414 Dakar Dr, Sandston; Royster Robert T and Armendia M to Daroja Maryanne, $275,000.

6449 Dawnfield Ln, Henrico; Fleming James De-Vondus and Anissa to Jones Dorothy, $255,000.

2010 Delrio Dr, Henrico; Home Solutions Of Va Llc to Shaw Jackson and Casey Lopez and Alexandra, $226,000.

1214 Dinwiddie Ave, Henrico; Driscoll Mark J and Nicole E to Robinson Kathryn M, $497,000.

3819 Dominion Townes Cir, Henrico; Peterson Shawn and Christina Bowman Finney to Ashraf Umeer, $235,000.

2552 Dunham Rd, Henrico; Lansing Anne Harwood to Mekhaeil Samouel G and Mariam K Danial, $555,750.

607 Eking Green Dr, Glen Allen; Stanley Martin Homes Llc to Zhang Kun and Jing Li, $354,631.

1213 Elmshadow Dr, Henrico; Goings Gina House to Williams Allen, $300,000.

4100 English Holly Cir, Henrico; Barrett Charlotte M to Allis Larry C and Carl R, $400,100.

10418 Falconbridge Dr, Henrico; Ott Elsie P to Monroe Spencer, $595,000.

4952 Finnegan Ct, Henrico; Schooff Kimberly D to Ali Zulfikar, $247,500.

11004 Forest Trace Way, Glen Allen; Spencer Jeremy and Tracie to De Salaza Ledy M and Blanca I Montoya, $440,000.

11104 Fox Meadow Dr, Henrico; Lovings Stephen P to Kinsler James and Amanda, $630,000.

8203 Franconia Rd, Henrico; Clements Melissa R and Mark Hughes to Clements Eugene, $178,684.

9503 Gardenia Dr, Henrico; Gaines Elizabeth D to Figueroa Roberto Hercules, $290,000.

12424 Gayton Station Blvd, Henrico; Jewkes Nathan John and Danielle W to Moore Clinton Gage and Katherine A Wells, $477,700.

1814 Glen Willow Cir, Henrico; Robson Grace A to Krueger Kathleen A, $460,000.

3404 Glenwood Ridge Dr, Henrico; Crandell Kenneth to Bouknight Brandon Antonio and Lauren P W, $312,000.

10950 Greenaire Pl, Henrico; Bright Steven and Barbara F to Twining Susan, $226,000.

3970 Grove Point Dr, Henrico; NVR Inc to Winston Ashia and Bernice Elizabeth, $264,290.

5124 Harvest Glen Dr, Glen Allen; Salman Raied and Athra Khalaf to Alnaqshabandi Mohammed Et Al, $675,000.

3317 Hazel Tree Ct, Henrico; Wichmann Todd C and Alyssa M to Seedah Dan P and Edith A, $607,000.

1658 Heritage Hill Dr, Henrico; Bergeron Mary Ann P Estate to Lawrence Mario Antoino Jr and Jordan Reid, $289,000.

2556 Hickory Knoll Ln, Henrico; Laube Fred S and Eugenia B to Hughes Madeline A and Taylor A, $285,000.

7603 Hillside Ave, Henrico; Campen Pamela Ruth Life Int Etc to 7603 Hillside Ave Llc, $242,000.

11414 Homestead Ln, Henrico; Cadjo Ljubisa to Redzic Fikreta and Sabahudin and Muris, $399,900.

4220 Hunter Green Ct, Henrico; Phan Ngoc Nga Thi and Richard Nguyen to Tran Brian Cuong and Trang Thi Minh Ho, $352,000.

438 N Ivy Ave, Henrico; Thacker Richard L to Ingram Melba B, $280,000.

203 S Kalmia Ave, Henrico; Potts Kia to Baker Monica E and Gilbert M, $223,000.

7638 King Eider Dr, Henrico; Stroburg Josh to Gantt Brandon L and Sheri, $350,500.

309 N Lake Ave, Henrico; Hartsock Christopher F and Licia N to Pursley Eris, $252,500.

3405 Lanceor Dr, Glen Allen; Arks Properties Llc to Nguyen Anh Tram, $395,000.

1809 Leslie Ct, Henrico; Barrett-Larimore Rita L Et Al to Newrez Llc, $201,218.

1607 Logwood Cir, Henrico; Skelton Lynn Koerner to Daniels Cole T and Mary M, $320,000.

112 Lowell St, Henrico; Cooper Shawn to Randolph Alvin L and Sharon, $230,000.

9227 Magellan Pkwy Ua, Glen Allen; Stanley Martin Homes Llc to Rivera Luis A Rosa, $292,101.

4608 Manor Glen Trl, Glen Allen; Polavarapu Lakshmi and Viswanath Jagdeesh to Prodduturu Nikhil and V R Kommala, $829,525.

228 N Mapleleaf Ave, Henrico; Taylor Rebecca M to Par Rejuvenated Homes Llc, $167,000.

3002 Maplewood Rd, Henrico; Van Valkenburg Schuyler to Bruce Michael Ashton, $326,200.

3615 Mayland Ct, Henrico; Keyser Frank S Iii and Dolores K to Mayland Court Llc, $358,000.

7700 Merrick Rd, Henrico; Sroka William M and I Sandra to Mclaughlin Glenn J, $315,000.

6700 Monahan Rd, Henrico; Haines Michael A to Hryvniak Jeffrey Michael, $169,999.

505 N Mullens Ln, Henrico; Burrows-Bramfitt Virginia W to Hierholzer Jonathan and Jessica L, $370,000.

2406 New Berne Rd, Henrico; Leegan Patrick J and Katherine Carmack to Edwards Mark David Jr and Lauren Prezioso, $435,000.

11385 Nuckols Rd, Glen Allen; Harvill Holdings Llc to Jag Nuckols Llc, $533,000.

3824 Old Burleigh Ln, Henrico; Burleigh Residential Land Llc to Yp Burleigh Llc, $160,000.

5262 Old Main St Ua, Henrico; Stanley Martin Homes Llc to Madison Asena Lynn, $496,719.

11110 Opaca Ln, Glen Allen; Oliver Thomas L and Linda Gayle to Cole Jeffrey J and Julie B, $775,000.

2821 N Parham Rd, Henrico; Parham Professional Park Associates to Park 64 Llc, $1,700,000.

2519 Parkside Ave, Henrico; Lance Denan to Dodson Margaret G and Kelsey K Cordrey, $290,000.

2900 Pennington Rd, Henrico; Tamang Pema and Suja Pradhan to Tran Tuyen and Lam Dieu, $350,000.

2904 Pinehurst Rd, Henrico; Alexander Joseph W to Macecevic Lisa J, $250,000.

10744 Pruett Ln, Glen Allen; Dibuccio Bryan V and Kathleen to Elliott Nicole Dunn and Logan Blake, $470,000.

2966 Queensland Dr, Henrico; Houses to Homes Llc to Hamilton Gregory, $300,000.

209 E Read St, Henrico; Vivid Holdings Llc to Johnson Curtis E, $248,000.

300 N Ridge Rd U90, Henrico; Dial Mary H to Brennan John Charles Jr, $418,000.

6024 Rivermere Ln, Glen Allen; Lifestyle Builders And Developers Inc to Kolbl Jason and Amy, $730,442.

2703 Robson Ct, Henrico; Kobak Emir and Nilgun to Kim Grace, $470,088.

1815 Rockwood Rd, Henrico; Lets Get Movin Llc to Arellano Madison and Oscar, $273,000.

8405 Rolando Dr, Henrico; Harper Christopher C to Oley Nicholas A and Keith M, $340,000.

3801 Rupert Ln, Henrico; Gowda Soundarya N and Madhu S to Stechschulte Mark J and Mary L, $775,000.

242 Sag Harbor Ct, Henrico; NVR Inc to Haynes Alliyah Jeanette, $248,765.

10628 Saluda Ave, Glen Allen; Koehler Robert L and Donna to Sherman Robert D and Pamela H, $688,000.

409 Seabury Ave, Sandston; Purvis Courtney Lynn to Pentalow Gabrielle Elizabeth, $200,000.

325 Seven Pines Ave, Sandston; Burruss Christopher to Bell Keith Lyndon, $215,000.

414 Siena Ln, Glen Allen; Breeding William Scott to Pendleton Cory, $350,000.

6929 Sir Galahad Rd, Henrico; Ross Run Llc to Savage Frederick and Zina M, $429,709.

8408 Spalding Dr, Henrico; Cohn Heather M to Kasko Abigail Lee, $328,500.

8704 Springwater Dr, Henrico; Hudson Allison to Autry Nathaniel J and Moriah W, $232,000.

1305 St Michaels Ln, Henrico; Stinnett Timothy J and Karla J to Steins Investment and Services Corp, $160,000.

2901 Stone Meadow Ct, Henrico; Jones Robert R Iv and Kristina M to Hutchinson Kelsey Virginia, $280,000.

8681 Strath Rd, Henrico; Wood Brent A to Weaver Paul and April, $315,000.

1908 Sweetwater Ln, Henrico; Chenault Stephanie R and Ronald W Jackson to Tepal Marilyn, $290,000.

1101 Technology Park Dr, Glen Allen; Sunstone Corporation to Nova Glen Allen Hotels Llc, $9,000,000.

2639 Towngate Ct, Henrico; Fawzy Shereen M to Avgeros Brothers Llc, $280,000.

2804 Trimmer Dr, Henrico; Barillas Rodolfo A to Simon Edy I Chali, $280,000.

2109 Turtle Creek Dr U4, Henrico; Lanier Virginia L to Romero Nestor I, $185,000.

7101 University Dr, Henrico; Dollins Lloyd S Jr Trustee to White John H and Sloan D Trustees, $1,870,000.

9210 Venetian Way, Henrico; Hanner Jean Sanders to Wiebe Michael J and Elizabeth G, $435,000.

12208 Walborough Ln, Glen Allen; Sinkar Aniket and Manisha Purkar to Duran Patricio, $526,000.

12109 Waterford Way Pl, Henrico; Moody Charles L and Donna S to Horneman Christopher and Kendall, $560,000.

5506 Wenrich Dr, Henrico; Stanley Martin Homes Llc to Russell Holden Robert and Bethany L, $298,584.

5520 Wenrich Dr, Henrico; Stanley Martin Homes Llc to Kancharlavenkatanarayana S Trustee Et Al, $327,732.

305 Westham Pkwy, Henrico; Elliott Judson and Angela to Clark Megan E, $1,595,000.

3519 Whelford Way, Glen Allen; Greenberg Peter D and L L to Jones Mary Elizabeth, $476,000.

7405 Willow Ridge Ter, Glen Allen; Steele Connor and Lauren Lyons to Endo Emi, $411,000.

8007 Wistar Glen Dr, Henrico; NVR Inc to Sharma Sachit and Ashu Acharya, $392,905.

2015 Wood Owl Way, Henrico; Stanley Martin Homes Llc to Tran Hoa C and Xai Ngo, $335,816.

306 Wren Rd, Henrico; Nd Properties Llc to Griffin Charles E Jr, $316,000.

CHESTERFIELD

5932 Addison Gate Dr, North Chesterfield; NVR Inc to Yang Lu and Liu Ziaozhuo, $298,075.

3513 Alderwood Way, Chester; Comstock James M Jr and Catlyn M to Shrestha Supriya, $387,000.

6319 Anise Cir, Moseley; Clayton Properties Group Inc to Bauer Ashton Brague Goshorn and Alexander Harris, $557,161.

16405 Avens Water Aly, Moseley; Eastwood Homes Of Richmond Llc to Kelley Mary Jane and Abbott Valorie, $300,145.

9313 Bailey Oak Dr, Midlothian; Berger Construction Co to Mangan Jonathan P and Lindsey M, $451,500.

7600 Belfield Rd, North Chesterfield; Dunn Marshall W and Holly L to Parker Milton Jr, $312,500.

14116 Bermuda Point Ct, Chester; Dulaney Kim to Sykes Pat Dorsey Iii, $310,000.

11716 Boyd Rd, Chester; Maker Jessie A and Maker Hope M to Oakes Matthew M and Lily Anne, $280,000.

11711 N Briar Patch Dr, Midlothian; Shames Sarah to Hunter Kimberly, $215,000.

2931 W Brigstock Rd, Midlothian; Mcgovern Dennis J and Karen M to Winter Curtis A and Cynthia C, $925,000.

6730 Bryanbell Dr, North Chesterfield; Ansari Margaret C to Lopez Jose Koga, $350,000.

7913 Bur Oak Ln, North Chesterfield; Ganzert April to Deallfordii Shenell, $260,000.

3501 Camdale Dr, Midlothian; Legault Homes Llc to Shokooree Miriam and Valenzuela Jorge R, $527,880.

2901 Cardwell Rd, North Chesterfield; Quarles Petroleum Incorporated to Superior Plus Energy Services Inc, $282,700.

6121 Centralia Rd, Chesterfield; Smith Larry V and Karen A to Fulton Brandon Duane, $700,000.

5611 Chatmoss Rd, Midlothian; Ellis Steven to America’s Dream Holdings Llc, $190,000.

2319 China Cat Ter, Chester; Owens Wayne E and Penny L to Scharr Ruth O, $351,000.

14407 Clearcreek Pl, South Chesterfield; Goodman Charles T Jr and R E to Sorto Wendy Vanessa Ramirez, $475,000.

6401 Commander Rd, North Chesterfield; Shumaker Nancy H Et Al to Shaw Jeffrey L and Kimberly G, $265,000.

18043 Cove Creek Dr, Moseley; Clayton Properties Group Inc to Gjerulff Adam and Jamie, $736,135.

6425 Dalebrook Dr, North Chesterfield; Ford Daryl A to Moreno Guadalupe D Dominguez, $250,000.

6025 Deerwater Ct, North Chesterfield; Por Kyle David to Dong Jiahao, $250,000.

16012 Drumone Rd, Midlothian; Cadenillas Alejandro Santillan and Santillan Elizabeth to Fink Martha P, $1,099,000.

6823 Dunton Rd, Chesterfield; Cosby Village Llc to Vullanki Ammaji and Manginani Gopi, $369,338.

13917 Eastbluff Rd, Midlothian; Fielding Eric B and Elizabeth J to Barnum Cynthia, $574,000.

8324 Emerald Ln, North Chesterfield; Kennedy Glenda and Earl N to Sanchez Michael, $293,500.

12713 Erinton Ter, Chesterfield; King Richard M Jr and Alena I to Grayson Kevin and Bonar Michael, $800,000.

1842 Featherstone Dr, Midlothian; Caraballo Regulo to Montero Munoz Javier A, $295,000.

6208 Forest Wood Ct, Midlothian; Macdonald Kenneth and Olivia B to Diaz Erik P and Lamberty Jospephine, $350,000.

7153 Full Rack Dr, Midlothian; Groves Sophia M to Ludvigsen Brent and Kacie N, $317,000.

9702 Gates Bluff Dr, Chesterfield; Wray Cecelia L Estate to Southers Heather D and Jessica L, $415,000.

8543 Glen Royal Dr, Chesterfield; Jimenez Luz and Navas Guberth F to Pelonero Alex Leonard and Katherine Tania, $688,000.

17513 Graffis Ter, Moseley; Evans Nicole L and Sebetic M J to Purdue Michael and Erin F, $515,000.

11313 Great Branch Dr, Chester; Andorfer Warren A to Mawyer Eric W, $240,000.

9663 Groundhog Dr, North Chesterfield; Vecchione Steve E to Micou Russel Frayser and Melissa Anne, $238,000.

3318 Handley Rd, Midlothian; Delaney Brian P and Jamie A to Gauthier Mark E and Natalie S, $1,225,000.

4600 Hill Spring Ter, Chester; Richards Tara H to Grimes Derric A and Nisewonger Jessica A, $376,500.

13018 Holly View Pl, Midlothian; Kimpel Beverly C to Pearman Chandler and Eimer Holli, $350,000.

1210 Hybla Rd, North Chesterfield; Ford Arthur Evans Trustee to Stafford Michael J and Adison R, $289,500.

20119 Ivan Rd, South Chesterfield; Pinotti Ralyn M to Boston Morgan and Joseph, $425,000.

3610 Julep Dr, South Chesterfield; Dinoia Frank A to Montero De Mendez Ana A, $225,000.

3300 Kingsdale Rd, North Chesterfield; Turner Ruby J L and Clarke D S to Samayoa Jose, $180,000.

8106 Lake Margaret Ter, Chesterfield; Cullather T M and Smith B L H to Jones Donald and Josefina, $535,000.

4801 Lancewood Rd, Chesterfield; Shurm Construction Inc to Silva Adriana, $385,663.

10801 Lesser Scaup Lndg, Chesterfield; Polich Michael D and Carlene B to Khoffie Kevin E, $500,000.

3033 Loganwood Dr, South Chesterfield; Banks Elipaz B and Crystyl J to Jones Britney S and Ramsey Raychelle A, $330,000.

6366 Manassas Dr, Chesterfield; Dobson Jametta V to Hardaway Wesley James and Jeffress Kennedy, $375,000.

12412 Mcallen Ct, Midlothian; Real Est Acquist and Invest Llc to Nguyen Peter H and Vo Mai T, $390,000.

1924 Millsap Ln, North Chesterfield; Matiz Diego H and Kristen N to Summer Devin and Taylor Reamy, $327,000.

8112 Nashua Dr, Midlothian; King Moses Jr and Yvette A to Gohar Ramain, $395,000.

5624 Obisque Dr, Chesterfield; Fmg Investments Llc to Barahona Benedicto Flores, $330,000.

10905 Old Cheshire Ct, Chester; Corbett Ryan M to Wyatt Travis S and Jenninfer F, $292,500.

18425 Palisades Ct, Moseley; Hhhunt Homes L C to Poh Jane N, $393,198.

2724 Perdue Ave, Chester; Truist Bank to Renew Properties Llc, $251,900.

12416 Petrel Xing, Midlothian; Swift Creek Development Llc to Doosa Santosh Rani and Vemavarapu Bheemashankar, $339,840.

11037 Poachers Run, Chesterfield; Moss Jessica I to Mcmillan Monica I and Travis F, $275,000.

12100 Prince Philip Pl, Chesterfield; Dejarnette Shelby G and Alease W to Brown Bernard and Lorraine W, $400,530.

8107 Rasper Ct, North Chesterfield; Nazareth Anaka Sundari to Lasher Joel Nathaniel and Shelton Danielle Lynn, $303,000.

11207 Ridge Mill Ter, Chester; Rolling Ridge Llc to Goodman Damonte T and Dorothy L, $383,061.

20301 River Rd, Chesterfield; Brace Pamela T Trust to Mcqueen Edward S Sr and Elizabeth, $700,000.

21520 Robertson Ave, South Chesterfield; Anderson Lionel to Snyder James Michael, $181,500.

5905 Rosebay Forest Pl, Midlothian; Fuller Charles E and Lori L to Garrity Paula A and Joseph F, $417,000.

10106 Sandy Ridge Dr, Chesterfield; Jones Joshua to Branch Anthony Patrick, $340,000.

7818 Secretariat Dr, Midlothian; Lee Carole Ann to Watkins Tamara A, $321,500.

3019 Shady Hollow Cir, Chester; Grasso Frank J Jr and Victoria T to Tisdale Steven and Decoda Denise, $340,000.

20105 Shire Oak Dr, South Chesterfield; Dw Evans Investments Llc to Hogan Frank and Joyce, $220,000.

2505 South Ridge Dr, Midlothian; Brandau Robert A and Brenda S to John Tamiya, $231,000.

12120 Spring Run Rd, Chesterfield; Everly Thurman Scott to Woodlief Roy N Jr, $315,000.

14212 Starpine Ln, Chester; Korsak Motoko M Trustee to Rivera Conchi M Yamileth and Rivera Candida R, $298,000.

15400 Sultree Dr, Midlothian; Johnson Adam E to Sharp Lance Anthony and Naomi G, $900,000.

16404 Sweet Ash Aly, Moseley; Eastwood Homes Of Richmond Llc to Hall Lori, $305,235.

12313 Tavern Hill Ct, Chesterfield; Launderville Duane J and Lynn M to Jones David B, $448,000.

2709 Timberline Ct, South Chesterfield; Thompson Lamar to Garland Randolph, $220,000.

8670 Trabue Rd, North Chesterfield; Seaborn Judith H Trustee to Baxter Joseph and Alyson, $507,000.

14001 Turnberry Ln, Midlothian; Spring Arbor Salisbury Ltd Pts to Spring Arbor Salisbury Va Landlord Llc, 16975000.

1618 Unison Dr, Midlothian; Walker Kent and Patricia to Genova Anna Elizabeth, $349,950.

11400 Walnut Hollow Ct, Midlothian; Daniel Steven to Harner David C and Christina M, $325,000.

2200 Waters Mill Cir, North Chesterfield; Florino J A Sr and Florino M Trs to Pauly Gayle E, $360,000.

1557 Westhall Gardens Dr, North Chesterfield; Style Craft Homes Inc Of Virginia to Everette Donald Bruce and Sharon, $430,920.

2605 Wicklow Loop, North Chesterfield; Mcelwain Hugh S to Reddy Goutham Reddy Pabbati and Ashley, $340,000.

15220 Windy Ridge Rd, Midlothian; Alcorn Jared Scott and Jessica Wade to Felice Lauren and Jason, $415,000.

1124 Worsham Green Ter, Midlothian; Carranza David M and Karolina A to Evans Jessica and Partridge Sarah Hardwick, $370,000.

HANOVER

161.728 acres; Christine N. Powick to Howards Mill Road LLC, $1,455,552.

8198 Marley Drive, Mechanicsville; Joshua J. Caro to Tejinder Singh, $395,000.

9027 Apiary Court, Mechanicsville; Jeremy M. Serafin to Dennis W. Craft, $761,000.

10321 Beech Ridge Circle, Glen Allen; Cfalls Builder LLC to Mark Emmer, $692,539.

Block C, Harper Industrial Center, Mechanicsville; Morse Code to Russell C. Rhea, $253,000.

10252 Brickerton Drive, Mechanicsville; James E. Trice to Aaron Siegel, $530,000.

722 Chapman St., Ashland; Eagle Construction of Virginia LLC to Shravani Kuruvada, $535,600.

9057 Craney Island Road, Mechanicsville; Charisma Jamison to Clement A.V. Sydnor, $320,000.

9235 Denton’s Tavern Way, Mechanicsville; Marilyn T. Bota to Chandini Koneru, $521,000.

9320 Falcon Drive, Mechanicsville; William V. Riggenbach to Mario A. Palma, $460,000.

11424 Farmers Inn Lane, Ashland; Betty M. Walters to Morris A. Cephas, $600,000.

11115 Fox Hound Court, Mechanicsville; Scott Berg to Catherine Lynn Brodo, $426,000.

16409 Goshen Road, Montpelier; Joyce M. Shaffer, trustee to Brooke L. Clinebell, $485,000.

9238 Halifax Green Drive, Mechanicsville; NVR Inc. to Brian Anthony Pulliam, $608,135.

7287 Hardtack Road, Mechanicsville; Kimberly A. Hammond to Khoa D. Nguyen, $310,000.

9413 Hope Glen Court, Mechanicsville; Roselyn M. Keen to Sandra K. Price, $464,950.

9500 Indianfield Drive, Mechanicsville; Elivie M. Setliff to Jason Michael Casazza, $399,000.

8138 Janice Ave., Mechanicsville; Florence G. Goolsby to John A. Amrbroz Jr. , $322,500.

446 Kingscote Lane, Glen Allen; Steven A. Valenti to Rahul Nippani, $295,000.

6243 Lark Way, Mechanicsville; Richard E. Cassady to Anil R. Kazanoglu, $395,000.

7132 Lilac Lane, Mechanicsville; Skywalker Properties LLC to Christopher Forrest Hartsock, $265,000.

6375 Little Sorrell Drive, Mechanicsville; Philip Feigenbaum to Bennett Radinovic, $455,000.

Lot 116, Lauradell; ME Lauradell LLC to Eagle Construction of Virginia LLC, $475,000.

Lot 17, Section 1, Cedar Lea; Maria L. Keener to Sara Pederson, $420,000.

Lot 3, 10.1 acres, Parsley’s Corner; Klug Servicing LLC to Antoon R. Arkesteyn, $230,000.

Lot 5, 10.2 acres, Parsley’s Corner; Klug Servicing LLC to Clint A. Chamberlain, $230,000.

Lot 9, Block B, Section D, Beaverdam Park; Alexander A. Chrenka to Jennifer Sorrell, $235,000.

6248 Madonna Road, Mechanicsville; Haley McKee Matthews to Adrienne Skiles Love, $330,000.

9382 Marne Court, Mechanicsville; NK Homes LLC to Anhyi Ngwa, $439,820.

7232 Minie Ball Ave., Mechanicsville; Sandeep S. Sohal to Erick D. Bunch, $455,000.

8165 Oatman Court, Mechanicsville; Mark W. Winn to Joseph I. Middleton IV, $410,000.

Parcel; Ellen Properties LLC to Chamberlain Properties II LLC, $3,250,000.

Parcel; SJC Realty LLC to Furniture Mart Corp., $869,820.

10163 Peach Blossom Road, Mechanicsville; Eastwood Homes of Richmond LLC to Joseph Stanley Lewis II, $596,680.

9483 Pleasant Level Road, Mechanicsville; HHHunt Homes LC to Fernando Jose Hernandez Mejia, $600,410.

13508 Providence Run Rod, Ashland; Everette Walle Jr. to Timothy Matthew Waer, $485,000.

13340 Riva Court, Ashland; Shurm Construction Inc. to Michael A. Whitmer, $798,971.

7612 Royal Crown Court, 505658; Eric K. Monger to , $544,480.

Section 11, Giles Farm; Giles Construction LLC to HHHunt Homes LC, $824,000.

12334 Smith Grove Court, Glen Allen; Jessica Wingle to Sushil Kumar Chaudhardy, $346,000.

9531 Stone Spring Drive, Mechanicsville; Elizabeth A. Duvall to Mark J. Moran, $641,400.

10521 Stony Bluff Drive, Unit 203, Ashland; Stony Run Partners LLC to Deborah Striano, $265,000.

9338 Summer Oak Drive, Mechanicsville; Jill M. Kennedy to Cody W. Fleeger, $475,000.

214 Thompson St., Ashland; Roberts Capehart II to Cameron Elizabeth Glasco, $377,000.

Unit 201, Building 8169, Sunhillow; Pine Ridge Park LLC to Abbik Properties LLC, $250,000.

15048 Washington Highway, Ashland; Old Church Homes Inc. to Isaac W. Ryan, $399,950.

9072 White Plains Court, Mechanicsville; HHHunt Homes LC to Olivia Chang, $445,415.

13236 Winston Road, Ashland; Virginia Home Buyers LLC to Joy Moody, $275,000.

AMELIA

113.06 acres; Jacquelyn R. Clark to Harrison A. Moody, $316,568.

4 parcels; Redfield LLC to Jonathan H. Mendel LLC, $982,878.

12421 Loblolly Drive, Amelia Court House; David J. Austin to Jeffrey Barlow, $515,000.

CHARLES CITY

6303 Cattail Road, Charles City; Michael V. Watson to Matthew Koch, $370,000.

Parcel; Victory Lane Homes Buyers LLC to Amanda L. Scott, $156,000.

COLONIAL HEIGHTS

3112 Atlantic Av; Speicher, Kimberly A. to Laureano-Resto Juan A., $245,000.

514 Chestnut Av; Tri City Investments Llc, to Thomas, Lynsie N., $287,770.

1002 Floral Av; Baim Properties 1, Llc, to Lane, Alessia C., $165,000.

210 Jefferson Av; Post Properties Llc, to Walston, Katherine Hope, $235,000.

405 Lilliston Av; Skinner,Barbara Ann to Loving, Timothy K., $165,000.

112 Old Brickhouse La; Wrenn, Christopher Scott to Daniel, Leigh, $365,000.

114 Salisbury Rd; Buie, Leon V. Iii to Campbell Jason D., $255,000.

218 White Sand Ct; Gregory, Trustee, Valerie Hastings to Rogers, Iv, Webster Vernon, $330,000.

CUMBERLAND

14.016 acres; Brenda Lee Salk to Adventure Enterprises LLC, $150,000.

7.653 acres; Southworth Properties LLC to 2908-2910 E. Clay St. LLC, $475,000.

Parcel; Tina Shorter Wells, trustee to Michael David Zygmunt, $165,000.

DINWIDDIE

2.817 acres; Sara B. Boord, devisee to Ritchie Anson Turner, $171,000.

16440 Bobcat Road, Sutherland; Baylaur Construction LLC to Wendy M. Fulton, $606,950.

11772 Colemans Lake Road, Ford; Donald R. Cornett to Eric Alexander Sohn, $543,000.

3360 Juanita Lane, Church Road; Teresa M. Hawkes to Nicholas Balducci, $275,000.

14609 Rainbow St., Dinwiddie; Sonya M. Henshaw to Tiara Evans, $275,000.

21507 Westover Drive, McKenny; Antonio Carollo to Petyton Marks Lucy, $284,000.

GOOCHLAND

12 lots, Section 3, Mosaic at West Creek; HHHunt Mosaic LLC to HHHunt Homes LC, $1,304,000.

2 parcels, 1.83 acres; Norman Todd Brooking, executor to Dzenan Sabanovic, $325,000.

3 parcels; Cartersville Road LLC to Stepehn Howell Haas, $279,500.

87.3 acres and interest in 10 acres; Sauer Boscobel LLC to CFS Boscobel LLC, $349,000.

3334 Cedar Plains St., Sandy Hook; Madison H. Bergeson to Mathew Frain, $307,500.

980 Dover Branch Lane, Manakin Sabot; Blue Ridge Custom Homes LLC to Craig D. Whitcher, $1,210,000.

556 Hill Grove Road, Manakin Sabot; Gary L. Clower to Robert Bruce Peterson, $847,500.

124 Lindenhurst, Richmond; Benjamin F. Harmon IV to Gary D. Leclair, $1,161,000.

Lot 26, Preserve at Deerfield; Jason Myles Wittler to Henry Ashton, $612,000.

5259 Loving Springs Lane, Goochland; New Ventures Real Estate LLC to Paul Malcomb, $475,950.

15676 Mosaic Creek Blvd., Richmond; Style Craft Homes Inc. of Virginia to Sally K. Graham, $550,595.

12370 S Readers Drive, Manakin Sabot; Eagle Construction of Virginia LLC to Daniel Robert Merchant, $648,553.

2069 Strawberry Run, Crozier; Francis D. Wessells to Dallas John Bergeson, $400,000.

12014 Talavera Terrace, Henrico; HHHunt Homes LC to Bentley Ray Clark, $508,615.

695 Three Chopt Road, Manakin Sabot; Hunter Garth Rhodes, trustee to Gordon Peele, $499,950.

326 Wickham Glen Drive, Richmond; Gary D. LeClair to John Sheppard Haw, $2,311,000.

HOPEWELL

711 N 9th St.; Castle Door LLC to Shannon G. Sai, $195,000.

217 Bull Run Drive; Rose Ave. LLC to Gracie Owens, $250,000.

3209 Freeman St.; Property Helpers 2 LLC to Jacqueline Starkes, $161,000.

1408 Liberty Ave.; Quincy Lawrence to Andrew Enos, $225,000.

Lots 18-19, Block 6, Buren; G. Wayne Taylor to Delta Citation LLC, $290,000.

2502 Norfolk St.; James Franklin Hayes to Kayla West, $202,000.

1602 Stewart Ave.; Necca M. Teamer to Edward E. Francis, $195,700.

JAMES CITY

341 Archer’s Mead, Williamsburg; Christopher P. Mangum to Stephen Barranco Jr., $395,000.

8315 Barons Court, Williamsburg; Wilma R. Browning, trustee to Dawn P. Refvem, $361,000.

2512 Campbell Close, Williamsburg; W. Todd Covington to David Law Greemore, $850,000.

5420 Center St., Williamsburg; Marissa L. Singletary to Michael T. Soberick, $560,000.

3428 Colony Mill Road, Toano; Joshua B. Mathias to Brenda Belen Mabry, $445,500.

3317 Croshaw Court, Toano; Denley H. Brown to Brian Leroy Griffith, $600,000.

4319 Elizabeth Davis Blvd., Williamsburg; Robert Howard Stowers to Glen Lee Mitchell, $550,000.

929 Foley Drive, Williamsburg; Caryn M. Block to Camren Adrian Wynn, $290,000.

3423 Foxglove Drive, Toano; Mary K. Eaton to Sawarnjit Singh, $349,997.

9701 Goldenrod Court, Toano; NVR Inc. to Steven Bradley Rennie, $461,280.

113 Henry Tyler Drive, Williamsburg; Mark E. Stefanick to Thomas A. Laneave, $630,000.

2059 Hornes Lake Road, Williamsburg; Aubrey Lynn Royals to Jeffrey B. Weinstein, $825,000.

3923 Isaac Circle, Williamsburg; Colonial Heritage LLC to Leann Popelka, $581,090.

136 Jefferson’s Hundred, Williamsburg; Donald David Durr Jr., successor trustee to Ty J. Daniels, $908,000.

101 Kemps Drive, Williamsburg; Lee Patrick Napier to Joseph J. McLaughlin Jr., trustee, $500,000.

2920 Leatherleaf Drive, Toano; Steven H. Bills to Mitchell G. Randall, $612,000.

Lot 117, Village at Candle Station; Derek Scott Calfee to Galgat Enterprises LLC, $269,000.

Lot 191, Liberty Crossing; Kyung Ae Wales to Kali Vara Prasad Tammisetty, $315,000.

Lot 7, Chanco’s Grant; Michael J. Mann to Elizabeth M. Judd, $162,000.

9317 Marrin Court, Toano; Robert Corey Vaiden to Sean Wainwright, $720,000.

5855 Montpelier Drive, Williamsburg; Chantel Y. Vaughan to Antonio Tabb, $430,000.

109 Old Field Road, Williamsburg; Young Hee Noh to Jonathan Andrew Chesman, $458,000.

Parcel; Pamela Sellazzo to Alan R. Dolling, $247,237.

406 Promenade Lane, Williamsburg; Zackery S. Moore to James F. Hill, $315,000.

4651 Revolutionary Way, Williamsburg; Phillip E. Schantin to Abdullah Maqsodi, $275,000.

3301 Running Cedar Way, Williamsburg; David L. Weniger to Roberto Trevino, $535,000.

3704 Shackleton Lane, Williamsburg; Michael A. Harrison to Stephen Holmes Sober, $402,000.

2220 Sir Hatchett Court, Williamsburg; John Eisenlohr to Caitlin Erin Sullivan, $765,000.

3904 St. Mary’s Circle, Williamsburg; Lee Jae MacGregor to Michael L. Muskus, $455,000.

9920 Swallow Ridge, Toano; Eric A. Schindelbeck to Ponnicaterral McKenzie, $519,000.

114 Tendril Court, Williamsburg; Andrew R. Wrobel to Jonathan Mark Deming, $331,000.

116 Timberwood Drive, Williamsburg; Scott A. Nunweiler to Troy J. Hauck, $380,000.

Unit 4402, Promenade at John Tyler; Gary Mays to Mayur Shah, $345,000.

4516 Village Park Drive East, Williamsburg; Eduardo Davilo Jr. to James C. Bruce, $381,000.

6536 Westbrook Drive, Williamsburg; Colonial Heritage LLC to Richard Patrick Doyle, $591,315.

205 Woodbine Drive, Williamsburg; Dillon W. Webster to Jodi B. Kimmelman, $517,000.

6412 Yarmouth Run, Williamsburg; U.S. Home LLC to Kenneth H. Selby, trustee, $580,210.

KING AND QUEEN

3.105 acres; Mary Ann Beamer to Hunter Carlton Beamer, $160,000.

KING WILLIAM

188.19 acres; City of Newport News to Everett P. Upshaw, $230,000.

535 Bridgeway Court, West Point; D.R. Horton to Devona O. Canaday, $386,990.

760 Fairfield Drive, King William; Christopher Hubbard to Micah Vessels, $336,000.

Lot 16, Block D, Section C, Acquinton; Elaina Kathleen Callahan Barron to Douglas A. Schuhle, $224,100.

Lot 4, Liberty Tree II; Gregory Norris Bryant to Joshua N. Bryant, $170,000.

12082 Mt. Olive-Cohoke Road, West Point; Churchville LLC to Tyler W. Lockhart, $210,000.

270 Parkwood Drive, Aylett; Austin McCoy to Andrea Kaye Walker, $299,000.

3914 Upshaw Road, Aylett; Darrell Kellum Inc. to Ryllee M. Lankford, $150,000.

NEW KENT

15.009 acres; Alan D. Walker to Joseph Simon, $720,000.

5.6 acres; Tonya Witherow to Tara Davis, $350,000.

11787 Aspengraf Lane, New Kent; Maidstone Group LLC to Carolyn Joyce Vanderwarker, $335,000.

5260 Brandon Pines Way, Providence Forge; Shurm Construction Inc. to Edison B. Carlos, $579,192.

8106 W Danube Loop, New Kent; NVR Inc. to Rick Cochran, $393,550.

4870 Good Hope Road, Lanexa; Raymond Lee Churchill r. to Nathan Eugene Garner Tabor, $513,000.

8824 Klamath Road, Quinton; Aaron H. Wills to Elvis Ricardo Sierra, $415,000.

Lot 16, Section 1, Dispatch Station; Christopher Montroy to Steven M. Hufziger, $651,000.

Lots, Block 5, Section 3, Townhomes at Four Seasons; Kent Farms Holding Co. LLC to NVR Inc., $258,000.

7704 Lovegrass Terrace, New Kent; D.R. Horton Inc. to Matthew Witt Brown, $504,990.

4330 New Kent Highway, Quinton; Araceli Viers to Robin Kay Martin, $360,000.

Parcels; Richard Kontny to Kristina Soriano, $350,000.

7248 Peyton Randolph Lane, New Kent; NVR Inc. to Katherine H. Jackson, $292,500.

2411 Prince John Court, Quinton; Kelsey J. Meredith to Craig Burks, $245,000.

7372 Shoreline Drive, Quinton; Adam Gillette to Steven A. Workman, $427,500.

5951 Toe Ink Terrac, Quinton; Patrick A. Owens to Matthew Thompson, $630,000.

6509 Ware Road, Quinton; Kevin D. Jones to Rebecca Lee Rummel, $250,000.

PETERSBURG

553 N. Azalea Road; Rodney Parham to Aim Higher Supportive Services Inc., $198,000.

218 Claremont St.; Andrew Parsley to Jatwan Carter, $350,000.

1741 Fairfax St.; Melissa Sue Von Poks to Jeremy Phillips, $250,000.

3446 George St.; KK&C Ventures LLC to Essence Ira Jackson, $217,000.

541 S Jefferson St.; Ruffin Enterprises LLC to Zuleima V. Molina Cruz, $160,000.

906 Northampton Road; Sherry Thomas Wilkinson to Jennifer Rose Olson, $205,000.

1401 Starke St.; Marlow Antonio Jones Jr. to Jose Campos, $186,000.

1958 N Westchester Drive; Jerome M. Butler to Kimberly Boyd, $275,000.

POWHATAN

10 acres; Adam M. McCormack to Dustin Lee Hodges, $421,500.

3 acres; Farrar Properties LLC to Lineage Holdings LLC, $950,000.

1950 Autumn Oaks Lane, Powhatan; Steven Matthew Earhart to Hunter Karnes, $370,000.

1645 Dorset Meadows Lane, Powhatan; Christopher L. Jones to Kimberly L. Felts, $609,000.

2213 French Hill Terrace, Powhatan; Kenneth R. Morris Jr. to Terry Hucks, $665,000.

2927 Janet Lane, Powhatan; Giuseppe Volo to Antonio Volo, $305,000.

Lot 20, Section 4, Watkins Mill; Capitol City Development LLC to Tory Hermens, $220,000.

4098 Old River Trail, Powhatan; Gary J. Goerss to Theresa L. Bohn, $780,000.

6361 Piper Ridge Road, Powhatan; Hopson LLC to Joseph Michael Patten, $497,500.

2498 Royce Court, Powhatan; Jordan C. Fletcher to Alexander Steven Sabo, $760,000.

6006 Trenholm Village Drive, Powhatan; Warren Younce to Geoffrey G. Tucker, $308,900.

PRINCE GEORGE

9.14 acres; Rice Industries LLC to Disputva Investments Group LLC, $3,050,000.

4655 Courtland Road, Disputanta; Troy Martinez to Jonathan B. Cox, $365,000.

5824 Hardwood Lane, Prince George; Daniel L. Thomas to Sherry Thomas Wilkinson, $320,000.

9441 Hollywood Drive, Disputanta; Jack Keith Cox to Zachary Devlin, $650,000.

7711 Laurel Spring Road, Prince George; Donald G. Pruett Sr. to Donald Glenn Pruett Jr., $239,000.

13850 Marl Valley Lane, Disputanta; Lin Mark Henshaw Enterprises Inc. to Michael A. Harris, $309,925.

15105 Prince George Drive, Disputanta; CMH Homes Inc. to Valerie Fenner, $360,000.

7619 Rolling Hill Road, Prince George; Gregg A. Harpin to Robert Lee Scott, $350,000.

11500 Tar Bay Road, Prince George; Marcus Allan Sanderson to Victoria E. Alexander, $218,000.

7395 Trailing Rock Road, Prince George; Jose A. Ilarraza Rivera to Cristal Natasha McDonald, $300,000.

SUSSEX

5.11 acres; James A. Thurber to Kelsey Lynn Hicks, $215,000.

235 Coppahaunk Ave., Waverly; Justin Stell to Robert L. Allen, $174,900.

214 Wilson Ave., Wakefield; Arthur W. Truesdell to Benjamin G. McDorr, $195,000.

WILLIAMSBURG

332 Burns Lane; William S. Cummings, trustee to Burns Lane LLC, $730,000.

Lot 27, Holly Hills Townhomes; Sky Blue Homes LLC to Brent B. Barth Jr., $379,900.

Lots 71A and 74A, Village Green North Townhomes at Quarterpath; Quarterpath Williamsburg LLC to HHHunt Quarterpath LLC, $768,000.