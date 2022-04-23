Property Transfers Published April 23, 2022

The following is a list of more real estate parcels valued at $150,000 or more that have been transferred in the past few months in Richmond and surrounding areas.

To our readers: Caroline and Louisa listings will not be included until further notice.

RICHMOND

209 N 19th St U32; Starzer John C to Bangs Brian W, $180,000.

1406 N 22nd St; Smith Dylan J And to Killian Nicole Marie, $272,000.

1211 N 26th St; Rose Clifton S And Teresa M to 1211 N 26th St Llc, $250,000.

922 N 27th St; Lyon Garrett W And to Anderson Jessica Lee, $285,000.

3021 2nd Ave; Live N Luxury Llc to 3021 2nd Ave Land Trust, $152,500.

425 N 32nd St; Abubaker Omar Abubaker And to Hughes Zachary Douglas And, $700,000.

100 E 36th St; Roland Linda Trustee to Beaudoin Hilary And Kim, $260,000.

5503 Almond Ave; Happersett Jake And Kayleigh to Pelton Emma P, $260,000.

3144 Atlantic St; Stanley Martin Companies Llc to Lee Geo Han And Seryeon, $320,503.

4305 Augusta Ave; Pattie William W And to Solarz Edward Keenan And, $621,000.

2600 Bainbridge St; Prometheus Capital Llc to 8th Hill Homes Llc, $165,000.

5744 Berrywood Road; Carter Keisha Janae-Rose to Gary Damien, $227,450.

4312 Britannia Road; 804flipsters Llc to Fuentes Reina And, $205,000.

1919 E Broad St Ue; Graves Ryan B and Robert K to Chan Chi Wing, $415,000.

3718 Carrie Ridge Ct; Ashby Beverly E to Bullock John T Iii, $258,000.

725 Catherine St; Schuett Linda M And Alexa M to Chen Qing, $399,888.

318 S Cherry St; Kim Suzanne to Glowacki Connor J And, $365,000.

1310 W Clay St; Cheneys Creek Llc to Bart Alan, $514,500.

9525 Creek Summit Cir; Williams David A And Lisa B to Smith Kimberly And Boss Janell, $475,000.

3302 Delaware Ave; Watchtower Homes And to Paladugu Sudhir, $410,000.

10220 Duryea Dr; Sternheimer Patricia A to East Coast Interiors Inc, $289,400.

3510 Enslow Ave; Winn Joe A Iii And Jeri L to Bridgestone Associates Llc, $229,950.

1724 Floyd Ave; Noah Zachary Joseph And to Virginia Land Trust, $515,000.

3026 Garland Ave; Richardson Rebecca Lynn K And to Smith Alexander And, $335,000.

1708 German School Road; NVR Inc to Joyce Connor And Bruner Ashley, $392,925.

3321 W Grace St; Peterson Michael And Ashley to Bowyer Jason And Yarger Niki, $546,000.

6708 N Grand Brook Cir; Gorman Brian D to Lowe Sally Katherine And, $225,500.

2213 Grove Ave; Hyman James Heath And to Dickinson V Earl Iii, $899,500.

6544 Hagueman Dr; Raines Phillip A to Huddleston Grace And, $318,500.

6714 Hanover Ave; Griffey Emily E to Patterson Robert H And, $335,000.

2917 Hawthorne Ave; Lemons Kelly Brown And to Chandler Paul Jonathan And, $270,000.

4010 Hermitage Road; Squillante Robert G And to White Mary Grace And, $885,000.

1737 Hopkins Road; Luna Edgar And Lucy J to De Chabert Essence, $220,000.

3013 Johns Way; Hhhunt Homes Lc to Harris Patricia, $299,773.

4712 Kensington Ave; Keasler Vivian A Revocable to Ley John And, $960,000.

6512 Kinns Road; NVR Inc to Hochstein Kate Meeran And, $377,295.

3108 Lake Shire Ct; Hagler Deborah and Queen Barbara to Boulanger Edward C, $243,000.

5848 Larrymore Road; Tilbury Katrina M and Kathleen J to Retirement Properties Memorial, $241,243.

23 N Lombardy St; Kegley Lee P to Crisler Andria Rae And Daniel, $640,000.

5811 Maple Green Cir; Jones Willis O Iii and Carolyn T to Cramer David B And Laura C, $875,000.

320 W Marshall St; Kieff Kelly And to King Christopher And Chandra, $475,000.

4511 Menokin Road; Martin Blair H And William V to Chuquin Jose David And, $775,000.

2004 Monument Ave; Miner Shannon And Hudgins Sara to Box Canyon Trading Llc, $675,000.

809 Mosby St; Laffoon William P And Susan W to Casolaro Anthony And Jennifer G, $350,000.

4316 New Kent Ave; Jackson Evelyn Lee to Walters Jerry Dilan And Emily, $475,000.

4507 Norborne Road; Johnson Keira A to Johnson Ann Marine, $180,000.

5808 Olas Ct; Hhhunt Homes Lc to Patterson Michael Leroy Jr And, $308,985.

1252 Parkwood Ave; Swilley Charles D and Barbara H to Nguyen Vu T And, $355,000.

3115 Patterson Ave U8; Gutierrez Gonzaga to Manweiler Benjamin, $225,000.

7620 Piney Branch Road; Wind Trevor And Sarah to Wallace Tyler P And Mary Y, $530,000.

808 Rex Ave; Beech Gwendolyn S to 808 Rex Ave Llc, $175,000.

2416 Ruffin Road; 2416 Ruffin Road Series Of Rva to Madrey Annamaria, $155,000.

4821 E Seminary Ave; Kelly Ryan Patrick And to Harris Jennifer Allison And, $525,000.

17 N Stafford Ave; Clinebell Christopher N to Maw Reilly, $492,500.

6714 Stuart Ave; Chen Michael And to Konikoff David B, $382,500.

3309 Terminal Ave; Hanna Milad to Nieves Marco A, $310,000.

301 Virginia St U1007; Shore Marcus to Thiel Kaelli N And Clark T, $273,000.

8715 Waxford Road; Williams Justin C And Roxanne K to Wynne John T And Savannah K, $320,000.

1534 Williamsburg Road; Zarate Francisco And to Acquista Jacquelyn E, $285,000.

HENRICO

11361 Abbots Cross Ln, Glen Allen; Hamrock Jodi L to Marrs Kelsey Marie, $312,000.

2013 Airy Cir, Henrico; Swartz Joseph M to Gertner Daniel , $198,000.

4814 Annlyn Dr, Sandston; Nowell Julian D and Jean M to Hayden John Somerbert, $167,000.

13221 Autumn Chase Pl, Henrico; Farmer Michael W and Yvonne to Krishnamoorthy Ramprakash and S G, $443,150.

2905 Barbara Ct, Henrico; Latif Arman and Rajwinder to Jung Claudia Ho Yan, $329,000.

119 Battery St, Henrico; Gosik Gregory T and Connie W to Gilmore Christian and Victoria Roccaforte, $185,000.

3808 Benton Ave, Henrico; Lewis Jessica D to Lail Katherine , $226,000.

11812 Blandfield St, Henrico; Ponraj Stephen and Jeyalakshmi Stephen to Collins Tyler E and Samantha P E , $381,000.

6027 Bonneau Rd, Henrico; Huber Mark J to Lane George Douglas, $195,000.

6044 Bremo Rd, Henrico; Mayr Franz and Gerd to Massey Roy and Mercedes, $349,950.

432 Broad Hill Trl, Henrico; Friant Christopher to Driskill Nikki Faith, $515,000.

128 Brookschase Ln, Henrico; Pendlebury David and Geraldine R to Pilcher Edwin M Ii and Katherine W Tanner, $1,150,000.

300 Bunker Ln, Sandston; H and L Roofers Llc to Wagner Julie, $480,000.

4811 Candlelight Pl, Glen Allen; Burnette Donald G Iii and Maureen E Hoehne to Ibrahim Mousa N and Amera Zakhtot, $315,250.

9 Casey St, Sandston; Makhan Investments Llc to Arnaiz Jose Antonio, $238,000.

6009 Chamberlayne Rd, Henrico; Evans Brian and Nikki to Davis Carladee, $250,000.

11463 Chickahominy Branch Dr, Glen Allen; Butler William L and Melanie S to Bander Austen Crawford and Jessica V, $540,000.

6817 Cloverdale St, Henrico; Newton Michael and John to H and L Roofers Limited Liability Company, $180,000.

12212 Collinstone Pl, Glen Allen; Subash Ramasamy and S Solayappan to Morgan Annie E, $540,000.

12905 Copperas Ln, Henrico; Lacy Christine A to Fuller Michelle C, $281,000.

9225 Crystal Brook Ter, Glen Allen; Kies Jason B to Amaya and Lemus Investment Group Corp, $236,500.

514 Dale St, Henrico; Laplace Chad A and Hillary M to Mclean Jevon B , $200,950.

13017 Densmore Ct, Henrico; Meighan Michael P and Kendra R Trust to Rios Gloria, $410,000.

4914 Dollard Dr, Henrico; Morgan Adam B to Coleman Alyssa Emmet , $275,500.

9625 Dove Hollow Ln, Glen Allen; Webb Roy L and Brenda J to Webb Roy Louis and Yolanda Williams, $176,000.

6224 Dustin Dr, Henrico; Akins Ryan Gregory and Annamarie Magdalene to Peloquin Charles A and Catherine K , $386,800.

3001 Elmbrook Rd, Henrico; Coffey Bonnie R Estate to Dubon Hellen D Hernandez, $285,000.

5123 Fairlake Ln, Glen Allen; Arnold William Gardner to Dean Michael J and Gloria K , $320,000.

3915 Fenwick St, Henrico; Padilla and Associates Llc to Brown Kevon Qumaine, $215,000.

3417 Fitchetts Ln, Glen Allen; Lollar John D Trustee to Fisher Teresa , $525,000.

1610 Fort Hill Dr, Henrico; Rpm-Sparkplug Llc to Price Joshua Dale and Laura Grace, $255,000.

1725 Foxfire Cir, Henrico; Lester Christopher G to Kelley Barry Wayne and Allison Bard, $237,500.

12445 Gayton Station Blvd, Henrico; Loving Bethany L to Nageeb Mena S and Youstina Mouris, $427,000.

5212 Gower Pl, Glen Allen; Huang Huiying to Manokaran Senthikumar and M Ponnurangam , $420,000.

1900 Greenstone Ct, Glen Allen; Mcdonald Justin L and April C to Athey Linnea, $317,000.

12138 Grey Oaks Park Rd, Glen Allen; Robinson Michael and Shameka to Shah Sanat, $750,000.

6004 Harvest Mill Ct, Glen Allen; Lifestyle Builders And Developers Inc to Boettcher Ulrike, $531,419.

1516 Hearthglow Ln, Henrico; Tiller Gregory W and K K to Artis Michael J and Megan B, $630,000.

1524 Heritage Hill Dr, Henrico; Yates Kirk A and Jennifer H to Eisnor-Dolan Gretchen, $229,000.

8519 Holly Hill Rd, Henrico; Stanford Carol Lee to Vantine William L and John and Jill M, $330,110.

9537 Hungary Ridge Dr, Glen Allen; Thompson Byron R to Casiano Sonia and Zoe Diaz and P Edwards, $310,000.

3015 Irisdale Ave, Henrico; Grkovic David to Bechtold Augustus J, $340,000.

4305 Joseph Dr, Glen Allen; Gunderson Jeremy A and Denise F to Le Nhung Bich and Phuoc Kim Tran, $483,000.

2785 Kennedy Rd, Henrico; Ge Xiuchun and Rui Zhang to Mcclelland Orion Nicholai and Regina Chen, $570,000.

9512 Kingscroft Dr, Glen Allen; Long Sokunthea to Mueller Melanie and Angela Santiago Et Al, $351,000.

3905 Korth Ln, Henrico; Justis Clinton T to Hart Justin M, $240,000.

3024 Lakewood Rd, Glen Allen; Tice Elaine F and Deborah T Cobb Trustees to Bray Leroy, $330,000.

9655 Laurel Heights Ct, Glen Allen; Youngblood Properties Llc to Thompson Patrice M and Timothy O , $555,270.

2316 Liesfeld Pkwy, Glen Allen; Snyder Jeffrey A and Sarah K to Fox Keith B and Rosario, $670,000.

11429 Long Meadow Dr, Glen Allen; Shuck David W and Anna H to Sreepuram Praveen Kumar Reddy and G Oza, $567,000.

9377 Man-O-War Ct U0903, Glen Allen; Araujo Maria C to Lile Willliam and Christine A , $162,000.

3485 Manor Grove Cir, Glen Allen; King Larry N and Beverly A to Trinh Phoenix H, $445,000.

2432 Marions Ln, Glen Allen; R&r International Inc to 4s Llc, $336,000.

8500 Mayland Dr, Henrico; Mayland Law Assoc Llc to Gilman W Pettus, $575,000.

211 Meroyn Dr, Sandston; Galbraith Charles David to Isgett Dawn A , $205,000.

3031 Montfort Loop, Henrico; Turner Ezell Janet to Jones Tiara Mae, $228,000.

3304 Mountain Rd, Glen Allen; Murphy Billie A and Samuel L Ii to Tran Xuyen Van and Kim Hang Nuguyen, $495,000.

3317 New Heritage Loop, Henrico; Matthews Michaela and Brandon Wrenn to Tymas Whitney C , $283,000.

1228 North James Estates Dr, Henrico; Brown Carolyn to Vaughan Monica D and Jimmy L Pride Jr, $310,000.

4947 Old Main St, Henrico; Mannan Stallone and D Mannan-Upadhyay to Shallow Matthew and Julie , $510,000.

5212 Olde Milbrooke Dr, Glen Allen; Erhart Catherine Elaine to Fresco Matthew F and Rachel E Cousins, $372,000.

9502 Overhill Rd, Henrico; Harris Christopher R and Kate E Lane to Hillary Marcia Love, $362,000.

11725 Park Forest Ct, Glen Allen; Slattum Adam K and Alanna C Hagedorn to Kangelaris Sarandis and Laura , $428,000.

1410 Pensacola Ave, Henrico; Wyatt-Banks Sheena D to Farmer Maggie C and Joshua A Webster, $250,000.

8903 Pinyon Rd, Henrico; Staub Joe Ann P to Niedhammer Kallie B, $280,000.

1603 Pump Rd, Henrico; Roberts Mary S to Lefkowitz Matthew and Samantha, $439,000.

3821 Purple Haze Ct, Henrico; NVR Inc to Barham Timothy and Tuwaunda Johnson, $367,700.

10311 Raintree Commons Ct, Henrico; Dowd Barbara J to Field Bonnie S, $335,000.

2305 Rawlings Ct, Henrico; Wolpert Tony C to Murphy Justain Lee, $153,000.

3619 Reynolds Rd, Henrico; Reynolds Road Phase One Llc to 3619 Reynolds Road Llc, $210,204.

213 Riverwood Dr, Henrico; Wilson Jeremy F and Stephanie C to Mendez-Zfass Alexandra and Sean Bielawski, $680,000.

2200 Rocky Point Pkwy, Henrico; Waugh Michael J and Patricia Marie Jenkins to Whitlock Jennifer Perrow, $220,000.

208 Ross Rd, Henrico; Bernhardt Fred J Jr Trustee to Sullivan Dennis M and Laura, $595,000.

4800 Saddleridge Ct, Glen Allen; Hall Jon C and Lisa M to Yang Gengru and Liyong Jiang, $520,000.

610 Savannah Ave, Henrico; Jackson Stacy to Wengloski Christine E, $208,240.

1406 Severn Rd, Henrico; Beverly Benjamin S to Phillips Kailey, $426,500.

110 Siena Ln, Glen Allen; Farley Kristopher A and Jessica R Trustees to Dieringer Karen R and Brian J , $412,100.

9516 Southmill Dr, Glen Allen; Williams Tania C to Home Transition Specialists Llc, $285,000.

8302 St Charles Rd, Henrico; Clark Christopher P and Katherine I to Solt Justin and Jana, $265,000.

936 Stonemeadow Dr, Glen Allen; Piercy Kevin J and Stacey J to Jackson Jalissa, $250,000.

2412 Swartwout Ave, Henrico; Summers Maria C to Winder Christine M , $217,000.

2259 Thomas Kenney Dr, Glen Allen; Myers Nathen G and Cassie L to Shakoor Abdul and Zarqa , $391,000.

11732 Timber Mill Ln, Henrico; Lambert Hunter and Sarah to Johnson Noah J and Kaylie, $340,000.

7010 Tulane Ave, Henrico; Donovan H Wesley Jr and Shelly S to Nguyen Nhan Kevin Phi , $330,000.

4682 Twin Hickory Lake Dr, Glen Allen; Franklin Cynthia E to Ounsi Aziz and Hamza Taoufik, $180,000.

6907 Vanderbilt Ave, Henrico; Reed Noel L and Linda B to Rosenstock John Kemp Jr and L G Atkinson, $387,500.

12004 Warrington Ct, Henrico; Hogan Larry Steven and Andrea to Reyes Jose and Rozita and Gholam Zamani, $315,000.

11212 Wellesley Terrace Ct, Henrico; Smith William Logan and Mona G to Scott Geoffrey M and Lorraine M, $435,600.

9940 Whitney Cir, Henrico; Felberbaum Michael L to Mehretab Heron, $203,000.

4938 Willows Green Ln, Glen Allen; Affordable American Dream Llc to Vernekar Rupesh and Asha Shet , $592,000.

1901 Windingridge Dr, Henrico; Whitehouse Gilbert K and S to Stevens Christopher J and Megan S Johnson , $406,000.

4619 Wistar Creek Dr, Henrico; Stanley Martin Homes Llc to Delos Santos Jorge Berioso and Melane D, $283,816.

4627 Wistar Creek Dr, Henrico; Stanley Martin Homes Llc to Lewis Walker Jenee Mateshe, $328,216.

10216 Wolfe Manor Ct U0210, Henrico; Fortin Julie A to Hairston Adrianne Micole , $173,000.

7220 Woodside St, Henrico; White Rosalind N to Lupo Adam Jeffrey and Whitney Leigh Warmus, $310,000.

CHESTERFIELD

9924 Agincourt Ln, North Chesterfield; Hanlon Bernard M to Smith Adam M and Shields Kelsey L, $195,000.

3518 Alvecote Ter, Midlothian; Homesmith Construction Inc to Cabralo Julie and Chaudhari Jayeshkumar, $760,000.

4000 Angarde Dr, Chester; Colbert Michael L to Lyons Casey, $205,000.

12705 Ashbrook Landing Ct, Midlothian; Togna Michael L to Shelton Christopher T and Bernardinello Ze Jane, $320,000.

5917 Austin Woods Dr, North Chesterfield; NVR Inc to Gonzalez Anderson, $329,570.

8730 Bailey Hill Rd, Midlothian; Manley Curtis and Ericka to Bennett Antoinette Smith and Edward Antoina, $385,000.

5922 Bardot Ct, North Chesterfield; Mabry Harvell L and Syrkes N D to Anthony Robert Bates and Sekethia Love, $225,000.

8613 Bay Knolls Ct, Midlothian; Lindsay Mark F and Shannon B to Abel Jonathan L and Morton Jennette L, $365,000.

9407 Beckham Dr, North Chesterfield; Grepont Holdings Llc to Cossio Kevin, $325,000.

7633 Belmont Rd, Chesterfield; Klimek Ryan A and Melissa K F to Gomez Manuel Angel Diaz, $255,000.

4126 Beulah Rd, North Chesterfield; Spencer C Douglas Jr and Nancy M to Dubon Raul B, $355,000.

11821 Black Rd, Chesterfield; Cook Timothy P and Veronica T to Magno William and Sarah, $640,000.

17912 Boston Creek Trl, Moseley; Worsley Crystal T and Derrick D to Deman Steven G and Katja I, $565,000.

4433 Braden Woods Dr, Chesterfield; NVR Inc to King Jessica Ann, $309,595.

19202 Braebrook Dr, South Chesterfield; Sculthorpe Aubrey R to Gordon Sherelle, $192,000.

11741 S Briar Patch Dr, Midlothian; Warden Roger A Et Al to Henson Rachel, $175,000.

614 Bristol Village Dr, Midlothian; Ainsworth John H and Joy S to Adams Bv Ii Llc, $165,000.

2406 Brookforest Rd, Midlothian; Bustamante Benjamin Et Al to Richardson Nicholas A, $250,000.

12906 Buffalo Springs Pl, Midlothian; O’brien Michele L to Ravula Shantan B and Kallu Swapna G, $445,000.

14024 Camouflage Ct, Midlothian; Love That Home! Llc to Hosein Faisal Brenton and Tufano Angela Marie, $293,000.

13700 Carriage Creek Pl, Midlothian; Carillon Jennifer A to Kasper Bruce W, $225,000.

13904 Cedar Cliff Ct, Chester; Spero-Hoy Eric and Rachel Ann to Powell Westley, $349,000.

16807 Chalet Ct, Chesterfield; Eastwood Homes Of Richmond Llc to Warren Michael Braxton and Leah M, $484,365.

7400 Cheltenham Dr, North Chesterfield; King Debra Ann and Calhoun J F to Fresh Start Rehab Funding Llc, $235,000.

4537 Chippoke Rd, Chester; Bridgette Michelle M to Colon Jose Alfredo and Melissa Pamela, $510,000.

11429 Claimont Mill Dr, Chester; Style Craft Homes Inc Of Va to Bullock Courtney and Mallory Christopher, $245,355.

837 Clayborne Ln, Midlothian; Birchett Elizabeth Estate to Blythe Phillip W Jr and Carolyne B, $390,000.

6311 Commander Rd, North Chesterfield; Morris Phyllis A V and Vernon P to Mena Lopez Romilio Antonio and Crespo Nieves Gladys Joane, $242,000.

10806 Corryville Rd, North Chesterfield; Owens Matthew D and Christina A to Dewey Robert and Coburn Rebecca, $352,000.

7831 Courthouse Rd, Chesterfield; Towne Center Inv and Mgt Llc to Cespedes Elizabeth M and Cespedes Charles Covington, $166,325.

11103 Cranbeck Ct, North Chesterfield; Clements William R and Jennifer to Hanbury Linwood and Madeline, $366,500.

2601 Cropper Cir, North Chesterfield; Shortledge James and Kathryn to Uceta Sandra Elena Gaona, $260,000.

2107 Deauville Rd, North Chesterfield; Barsanti Susan to Jones Joseph R, $285,000.

8406 Den Bark Dr, North Chesterfield; Furnish Stephanie to Marin Jhonatan A Garcia and Brewer Erin Nicole, $260,000.

12210 Diamond Hill Dr, Midlothian; Newsom Neil A and Misti F to Olsen Todd Michael and Shelley Pick, $440,000.

15700 Draycot Dr, Midlothian; Young Justin and Jessica to Litt Jeffrey S and Susan K, $875,000.

16113 Dunleer Ct, Midlothian; Perkinson Homes Inc to Boxler Brandon Lee and Jillian F, $1,038,760.

2708 Eagle Run Ln, North Chesterfield; Bryan Terrance E to Cook Anthony E, $300,000.

3909 Echo Ridge Pl, Midlothian; Maharaj Ryan S to Bland Robin Monique, $260,000.

11813 Ellerbee Mill Ave, Chester; Style Craft Homes Inc Of Va to Prince Darlena A, $298,852.

15219 Endstone Trl, Midlothian; Rountrey Dev Corp to Gregoire Development Corporation, $183,000.

10018 Ethens Castle Dr, Chester; Garcia Victor and April D to Carlson Christoher W Jr and Breanna R, $340,000.

14139 Faraday Ter, Chester; Lund Jennifer M to Matthews Marcellus R and Fisher Denise M, $470,000.

8167 Fedora Dr, Chesterfield; Almonte Juan C and Lisa M to Finnigan Jordan Anders and Sarah, $400,000.

13436 Fitzwilliam Ct, Midlothian; Collington East Llc to Mattingly Amanda and Timothy, $459,610.

6107 Forest Wood Rd, Midlothian; C C Real Est Investments Llc to Addams Leonard and Marnie E, $285,000.

15413 Foxvale Way, Midlothian; Roberts Richard E and Amber W to Benson Lisa, $455,000.

2949 Gaffney Rd, North Chesterfield; Holy Fear Llc to Metrick Aaron and Kathy, $160,000.

3225 Gannet Ln, Midlothian; Swift Creek Development Llc to Damianeas George, $376,999.

6409 Gatesgreen Dr, Chesterfield; Hancock Jeremy A and Janell M to Barnes Darwyn Annette Edna, $268,000.

6206 Gossamer Ter, Moseley; Lacy Michael to Gugumuck Matthew and Margot, $535,000.

17512 Great Falls Cir, Moseley; Chiappa Larry M and Carol A to Wilson David M and Kelley M, $470,000.

5807 Gunsight Ct, North Chesterfield; Pizzeck Lenora Ann to Jones Mitchell W, $229,000.

15911 Hallowell Rdg, Moseley; Greenwich Walk Townhome Condo to Andress Brenda Joyce, $382,063.

12607 Hampton Crossing Dr, Chesterfield; Fontenot Charles and Monica to Thurber William D Jr, $485,000.

8430 Hartridge Dr, Chesterfield; Wheeler Robert M and Clark Kara to Breden Roland G and Melissa, $545,000.

4426 Heidi Pl, Midlothian; Hunt Robert D Trustee to Yeager Michael and Kelly, $375,000.

5305 Highberry Woods Rd, Midlothian; Emery Lisa Morgan to Fielder Jonathan T and Madeline Davis, $315,000.

1816 Hollingsworth Dr, North Chesterfield; Schneider F C Iii Et Al Trs to Bevc Matej and Rhoda, $350,000.

4319 Hunters Landing Dr, Chesterfield; Peterson Brenda Ann to Peterson Mark Allen and Karen L, $220,000.

4311 Inca Dr, North Chesterfield; Mellen Thomas O and Susan E to Harvey Kemonty Marion, $218,200.

6801 Irongate Dr, North Chesterfield; Tesi Richard J and Beth M to Cruz Edwin Lopez and Aragon Fatima Liseth Huezo, $315,000.

1001 Jeffries Way, Midlothian; Farley Barbara A to Carucci Joseph Edward and Maria Josephine, $381,000.

14000 Justice Rd, Midlothian; Railey Hill Associates Llc to Justice 65 Lc and Justice 35 Lc, 14150000.

12830 Killycrom Dr, Chesterfield; Lakewood Investments Llc to Reif Wayne and Rebecca E, $210,000.

3713 Knighton Cir, Midlothian; Lameda Granadillo Y J Et Al to Quirk Todd Brian, $579,000.

12312 La Prade St, Chester; Cribb Daniel M Sr and Deborah W to Harris Brenna R and Scott G, $295,000.

2201 Lake Surrey Dr, North Chesterfield; Dewey William D and Michele to Pulley Andrew Brian and Laura P, $510,000.

11213 Lantern Way, North Chesterfield; Mcdonald M and Mcdonald J Trs to Wilson Margeret P, 350000.

16812 Laurel Park Dr, Moseley; Westerleigh Fc Llc to Beach Catherine R and Shawn V, $352,782.

526 Lawford Ln, Midlothian; Antezana Katrina M to Estes Mary L, $309,950.

6101 Leopold Cir, North Chesterfield; Trible David Saunders to Vazquez Violet E, $259,950.

1424 Lockett Ridge Rd, Midlothian; Lilly Christopher J to Adams June and Adams Elizabeth A, $255,000.

16006 Longlands Rd, Chesterfield; Henneberry John and Suellen to Buckingham Katie A and Oliger Don, $440,000.

11219 Lost Parrish Dr, Chesterfield; Finer Homes Inc to Abudaya Jallal Bassam and Abed Iman Khalid, $428,771.

8437 Macandrew Ter, Chesterfield; Beach Samuel G and Paula C to Smith Andrew and Heidi, $480,000.

6181 Magnolia Cove Ct, Chester; Magnolia Lakes Llc to Jones Shireta O, $401,267.

1731 Mainsail Ln, Chester; Hhhunt Homes L C to Kim Chyer and Chun Yun Ju, $452,105.

13931 Marsham Rd, Chester; Odum Jon and Carrie to Pierce Justin S, $390,000.

8120 Marwood Dr, North Chesterfield; Owens Robert L to Paz Yuviny Rosalio Cabrera, $310,000.

8423 Mccaw Dr, North Chesterfield; Crawford Victoria L to Bubenhofer Christopher Eric and Provenzano Marina Grace, $330,000.

8708 Merseyside Ln, Chesterfield; Crooks Cynthia J Estate to Gwilt Robert and Jennifer Ashley, $375,000.

8220 Midlothian Tpke, North Chesterfield; Rio 17 Midlothian Llc to Mdc Coast 12 Llc, $4,525,000.

2834 Mistwood Forest Dr, Chester; Israel Moses and Poreda Angela to Morano Cory Christopher and Poreda Rachel Elizabeth, $274,900.

15606 Morocco Ln, Chesterfield; Williamson Drew M and Lauren N to Lynn Michael Alan Jr and Lewandowski Emily, $582,500.

904 Nailor Way, Midlothian; De Ridder Patrick A and Pamela R to Hutton Malcolm M Jr and Karen L, $392,000.

7359 Nicklaus Cir, Moseley; Ruppert Shawn M and Sarah D to Hansford Mary-Katelyn Hovanic and Justin Earl, $380,000.

9800 Nott Ln, Chesterfield; Phillips Amanda to 9800 Nott Llc, $239,500.

7507 Old Guild Rd, North Chesterfield; Hhhunt Homes L C to Ettienne Alana Marcia, $337,483.

9913 Oldbern Ct, Chesterfield; Evitts Charles A and Audrey T to Murillo Tiffany Branch, $275,000.

612 Orchard Harvest Dr, Chester; Toomey James R and Holly G to Canady Evan and Abisola, $341,000.

11718 Parrish Creek Ln, Chesterfield; Norwood Wanda F to Breakall Scott A, $375,000.

11220 Pennway Dr, North Chesterfield; Golding Joann C to Golding William Irvin Jr and Golding Christine Michelle and Golding Julie Johnson, $302,000.

10911 Pintail Pl, Chesterfield; Vance Alice and Geissinger D to Dudley Robert J and Carol E, $525,000.

1626 Porters Mill Ln, Midlothian; Reid Daniel E to Casey Christopher, $260,000.

1506 Pritchard Ter, North Chesterfield; Folland Theresa B to Jensen Norell Kirsten and Oliver Andrew Willie, $310,000.

12413 Queensgate Rd, Midlothian; Long Vaughan M and Judith A to Sullivan Candi Lynnette and Michael Patrick, $425,000.

4032 Randolph Rd, North Chesterfield; Jones Jimmie Ray and Patricia E to Romero Ronald and Mary, $385,000.

11201 Ridge Mill Ter, Chester; Rolling Ridge Llc to Mcnear Javonte Lamarr and Nichole Dominique, $322,700.

11601 River Rd, Chesterfield; Cardan Construction Inc to Coleman Anthony, $329,000.

10211 Robbie Rd, Chesterfield; Gillikin B L and Gillikin M Trs to Pruett Cara Pitcher and Wayne Anthony, $323,000.

12030 Rolling Tide Ct, Chester; Eastwood Homes Of Richmond Llc to Thomas Annamma Lamy and Varughese Sunny, $426,750.

18107 Ruby Hill Ct, Moseley; Jones Homes Inc to Bone Stephen D and Julianne L, $815,000.

14612 Sailboat Cir, Midlothian; Caldwell Yoshiko K to Shirilla Marjorie J, $397,000.

9336 Salix Grove Ln, Chesterfield; Scott Marilyn F to Williams Angelica, $324,000.

2403 Sandler Ct, North Chesterfield; Hhhunt Homes L C to Raheb Nazila and Samiullah, $334,575.

16830 Sayley Dr, Chesterfield; Eastwood Homes Of Richmond Llc to Bain David P and Taylor, $562,445.

6409 Sexton Dr, North Chesterfield; Braxton Kimberly D to Diep Penny Phuong, $195,500.

4708 Shop St, Chester; Stanley Sarah B to Todd Jeffrey S, $200,000.

15505 Silvertree Ln, South Chesterfield; Samuels Kimberly Shay to Patterson Justin and Hill Victoria, $226,720.

12809 Sir Scott Ter, Chester; Noronha Linda to Mccullouch Lanayah Annette, $445,000.

6601 Southwalk Hts, Moseley; Rref Ii-Tfc Greenwich Llc to Greenwich Walk Villas Condominium At Foxcreek Llc, $345,030.

7103 Spring Trace Ct, Midlothian; Elliott Mary R to Read Brittany, $261,000.

14019 St Cecelia Ct, Midlothian; Traveline Michael H Trustee to Owens Matthew D and Christina A, $366,550.

5412 Standing Oak Rd, Midlothian; Rmkq Investments Llc to Andersen Todd and Cynthia L, $320,000.

10712 Sterling Cove Dr, Chesterfield; Dixon Gregory A and Loretha D to Sharpe Annisha Carol, $539,000.

13113 Stockleigh Dr, Chester; Moody Shelia to Bonilla Jacqueline Yvette, $345,000.

6765 Strathmore Rd, North Chesterfield; Burkett L E and Burkett P P to Cleto Gerardo Morales and Del Cid Ofelia, $160,000.

12754 Summerhouse Ln, Midlothian; Prettyman Owen G and Hall C G to Sanders Thomas Henry, $320,000.

7207 Swanhaven Dr, North Chesterfield; Ancajas Eric V to O’donnell Scott, $373,500.

8407 Tallion Way, Chesterfield; Clayton Properties Group Inc to Jones Quay Burton and Hyoun Sook, $476,193.

12004 Taplow Rd, Midlothian; Fisher Danny Lee Jr and Stacy K to Hp Virginia I Llc, $400,000.

17001 Thornapple Ct, Moseley; Hhhunt Homes L C to Traylor Sarah Desper, $389,770.

9603 Tilehurst Ct, North Chesterfield; Wimmer John K to Edwards Arik, $285,000.

14407 Tooley Ct, Chester; Creegan Kevin B to Lewis Kamilah Rashida, $451,000.

2619 Traymore Rd, North Chesterfield; Whitehead Andrew P and Olivia H to Chaikin Erik A and Emily J, $315,000.

1303 Turnmill Dr, North Chesterfield; Brown J N and Hollenbeck J M to Tirpan Onur, $331,000.

4530 Vauxhall Rd, North Chesterfield; Flynn Tammie J to Horne Shane Connor and Madison, $295,000.

4800 Village Lake Dr, North Chesterfield; Jenkins Thomas P to Stout James Earl and Glenne Ritter, $400,000.

13903 Walnut Creek Rd, Midlothian; Ragsdale Diana M to Susan David and Kaitlyn, $401,000.

21104 Warren Ave, South Chesterfield; Belcher Aaron to Connor Alton L Jr and Lynda C, $210,000.

324 Water Pointe Ln, Midlothian; Patterson Virginia D to Biggs Ronald and Tara, $182,000.

3609 Welch Ct, Chesterfield; Leon Mario and Damaris L to Miller Ann Marie and Daniel, $285,000.

1637 Westhall Gardens Dr, North Chesterfield; Style Craft Homes Inc Of Va to Fleshman Tony M and Julie Shreve, $332,030.

14204 Whirlaway Pl, Midlothian; Coleman William M Jr and V A to Cliborne Betty B and Cheek Diane C and Cheek Vernon A, $330,000.

7449 Wild Senna Ter, Moseley; Ali Muqtar Ali Riyaz and Zahra R to Nebera Patrick and Morgan, $580,000.

12025 Winbolt Dr, Chester; NVR Inc to Patel Dipeshkumar Bipinchandra and Dinal Dipeshkumar, $550,965.

1409 Winslow Rd, North Chesterfield; Allen Earl W Jr and Kathryn Z to Williams Justin and Williams Roxanne and O’brien Jessica, $347,500.

2866 Woodbridge Crossing Ct, Midlothian; Rowe Sarah K and Quenstedt C R to Lepore Vincent Jr, $207,000.

1009 Woodlet Meadow Ln, Midlothian; The Grove At Lucks Lane Llc to Tanner Teresa Maunone, $356,458.

10825 Wycombe Rd, Midlothian; Springs Kelli J to Brubaker Zachary Thomas and Karen, $420,000.

HANOVER

1 acre; Quarles Petroleum Inc. to Vishan Realty LLC, $550,000.

4.3 acres; Don K. Palmer to Amber E. Charnley, $200,000.

9421 Alsace Court, Mechanicsville; NK Homes LLC to Rebecca J. Sanchez, $363,945.

14521 Augusta Lane, Ashland; Michael E. Fiore Jr. to Jeffrey D. Willis, $585,000.

Block A, Section 1, Northlake, 10 acres; Craig Realty Group Richmond LLC to FRHP Lincolnshire LLC, $4,000,000.

9293 Butternut Lane, Mechanicsville; Julie H. Cothron to Keith Nelson, $560,000.

10289 Charleston Road, Mechanicsville; Tyler D. White to Justin Sidebottom, $293,000.

6293 Cold Harbor Road, Mechanicsville; Alice Hall Mann to Patrick S. Dillon, $260,000.

7475 Darva Glen, Mechanicsville; David L. Jackson to Juan Ruiz, $315,500.

8066 Dunwoody Road, Mechanicsville; Deborah J. Magnasco, trustee to Laurie E. Henshaw, $350,000.

6374 Eula St., Mechanicsville; HHS II LLC to Diane Lynn Goodwin, $226,000.

10310 Farm Glen Way, Glen Allen; Farmstead Villas LLC to Scot Mace Patterson, $453,984.

10334 Farm Glen Way, Glen Allen; Farmstead Villas LLC to James V. Cottle, $387,144.

7347 Ford Ave., Mechanicsville; Betty J. Seay, trustee to April Ayala, $200,000.

123 Giddy Up Lane, Ashland; Christian John Haydinger to Craig Disesa, $420,000.

11268 Hanover Courthouse Road, Hanover; Michael Ulrey to Andrew M. Mitchell, $275,000.

710 Henry St., Ashland; Lionsgate Property Solutions LLC to John Wisler, $239,950.

9128 Hunters Crest Lane, Mechanicsville; Christopher Lake to Nathan Cherry, $600,000.

7941 Kenmore Drive, Mechanicsville; Raymond Benson to Christine J. Douglas, $257,250.

6464 Lakevista Court, Mechanicsville; Hayland Properties LLC to Lena Yeam, $285,000.

7232 Lorelea Drive, Mechanicsville; Rodney Fisher to Larry Edward Acree, $290,000.

Lot 10, Section 2B, Stonegate at Pebble Creek; Sonmi Keifer to Michael E. Wirt, $387,000.

Lot 2, Battlefield Green Commercial Center; Battlefield Green LLC to Mechanicsville RE LLC, $700,000.

Lot 24, Section 1, Stags Leap; Rogers Chenault Inc. to RCI Builders LLC, $170,000.

Lot 47, Block A, Section 1, Ash Creek; Robert J. Capelli Jr. to HP Virginia I LLC, $369,000.

Lot 8, Block C, Swannanoa Estates; Teresa P. Michener, executor to Hustead Ventures LLC, $190,000.

Lots 11, 12 and 14, Section 1, Rock Creek; Rock Creek Partners LLC to Clayton Properties Group Inc., $50,700.

317 Macmurdo St., Ashland; Dark Horse Investment Prop. LLC to Jack Schornhorst, $250,000.

7415 Melissa Paige Circle, Mechanicsville; Jeffrey S. Buchanan to Michael Christopher Waters, $250,000.

8202 Mount Storm Court, Mechanicsville; Linda Diane Lewis to Robin L. McMillion, $255,000.

17137 Old Ridge Road, Montpelier; Robert B. Fox to Gina M. La Placa, $645,000.

Parcel; Christopher R. Burks to MFive Investment Co. LLC, $315,000.

710 Park St., Ashland; Jones Homes INc. to Jason Richardson, $422,000.

11385 Poplar Gate Drive, Mechanicsville; Shurm Construction Inc. to Bradley Welborne Jones III, $578,750.

8694 Ringview Drive, Mechanicsville; Christina Bullock to Bennett R. Jenkins, $310,000.

6167 Rolling Forest Circle, Mechanicsville; Jane S. Whitmore to Hilaire Bruno Desa, $224,900.

8143 Saint Emilion Court, Mechanicsville; NK Homes LLC to Kathleen Caruthers Young, $404,378.

Section 9, Giles Farm; Giles Construction LLC to HHHunt Homes LC, $400,000.

7377 Smoothbore Lane, Mechanicsville; Ann H. Labbe to Jason Dandridge, $276,000.

10520 Stoney Bluff Drive, Unit 210, Ashland; Stony Run Partners LLC to Julian D. Wilton, $306,000.

7404 Stuart Drive, Mechanicsville; Lucas J. Gipson to Dawson Tate McKenzie Jr., $250,000.

408 Thompson St., Ashland; Patrick L. Warren to Patrick J. Mulcahy, $389,900.

6859 Turnage Lane, Mechanicsville; Duncan Pence to Victor M. Kalvaitis, $425,000.

9086 Westone Road, Mechanicsville; Elon Keith Mead to Eric Douglas Mead, $260,000.

11334 Winding Brook Terrace Drive, Ashland; NVR Inc. to Sarah Isabell Paquette, $306,285.

9180 Wyattwood Road, Mechanicsville; Thomas Ralph Robbins to Oliver L. Lee, $570,000.

AMELIA

10.01 acres; Shellie Mayberry to Jose L. Jimenez, $165,000.

33.5 acres; Raymar Properties LLC to Frederick T. Molis Jr., $320,050.

13230 Dykeland Road, Amelia Court House; Joseph N. Smith Jr. to Erin M. Blackwell, $295,000.

CHARLES CITY

Corner of Route 5 and Route 609; Blueflower Properties LLC to Charles Nuckols, $190,000.

COLONIAL HEIGHTS

2511 Bent Oaks Dr; Martin, Jeffrey Scott to Whelan, Eugene Kevin, $170,000.

1219 Choptank Ct; Roberts, David C to Davenport, Jr. Daniel, $388,000.

1301 Duke Of Gloucester St; Blackwood, Margaret Tausch to Hilltop Farms Realty Llc, $214,900.

108 Homestead Dr; Jandl, Sharon B to Wurzburg, Bethany, $240,000.

300 Mallard Dr; Hack, Christopher Davide to Lovett, Shamel Eric, $325,000.

1119 Shuford Av; Furrow, Elizbeth Gates to Williams, Amie Delos Reyes, $155,000.

123 Windsor Av; Swartout, Helen M. to Collins, Marshall, $284,000.

CUMBERLAND

2 acres; Andrew L. Allen to Donna J. Acierno, $164,000.

1941 Cartersville Road, Cartersville; James H. Partridge to Colin W. Franklin, $225,000.

699 Trents Mill Road, Cumberland; Pembelton Homes LC to Hunter R. Hatcher, $235,000.

DINWIDDIE

15.3 acres; Markia Barksdale to James R. Ridley Jr., $180,000.

3616 Chesdin Blvd., Sutherland; Harold S. Reed to Susan Faison, $247,000.

12510 Haven Lane, Dinwiddie; Taylor C. Dannelley to Robert K. Browe, $280,000.

Lot 13, Pooles Dairy Subdivision; Corey T. Bland to Lacey C. Moody, $203,000.

12750 Mikes Lane, Church Road; Dewitt L. Albert to Sandra Kay Dice-Perkinson, $240,000.

22712 Swan Circle, Dinwiddie; Kaylan Chandler to Dominique A. Cather, $250,000.

GOOCHLAND

2 parcels; Ennion S. Williams Jr. to 111 Deer Keep LLC, $675,000.

5.19 acres; Ann E. Brown to Karen Lind Banker, $175,000.

850 Elmslie Lane, Manakin Sabot; Marjorie A. Morrissette to Dayal Baxani, $1,075,000.

Lot 15, Section 4, Breeze Hill; Breeze Hill Inc. to Steve Thompson Builder Inc., $155,000.

17 Lower Tuckahoe Road West, Richmond; Chase M. Lansing to David W. Mitchell, $1,676,000.

13245 Piney Grove Court, Richmond; Lawrence I. Frank to Max William Comess, $1,450,000.

12363 S Readers Drive, Manakin Sabot; Eagle Construction of Virginia LLC to Tara Lynn Davis Ragland, $615,456.

1225 Shallow Wells Road, Manakin Sabot; Mary T. H. Keevil, trustee to Mary T. H. Keevil, trustee, $647,500.

12030 Talavera Terrace, Richmond; HHHunt Homes LC to Darryl Edward Ernst, $468,165.

2536 Turkey Creek Road, Oilville; Sonya Barlow Wheeler to 644 Inc. LLC, $850,000.

HOPEWELL

2 parcels, City Point; Pecan Properties LLC to 1016 Pecan LLC, $360,000.

106 Crescent Ave.; Lee Bujakowski to Scott Randall Honaker, $275,000.

Lot 22, Sunset Hills; William D. Morrissette III to Daniel Lee Morrissette, $150,000.

101 Prince George Ave.; John Patrick Meyere to Neil Elizabeth Woolcott, $185,000.

2714 Western St.; R.S. Grau to Dennis L. Elcock, $219,950.

JAMES CITY

5309 Aden Court, Williamsburg; Aden Ct. LLC to Marcia Wranosky, $212,000.

9404 Ashlock Court, Toano; Tanisha Chanel Mathis Henry to Quincy D. James, $495,000.

4016 Bradshaw Drive, Williamsburg; Rita J. Miller, executor to Taylor Eleni Bozarth, $280,000.

5111 Center St., Unit 3C, Williamsburg; Brian Gormley to Jeffrey Smethurst, $259,900.

124 Country Club Drive, Williamsburg; Jason P. McDevitt to Stephen Daniels, $340,000.

4716 Deliverance Drive, Williamsburg; George D. Yonitch to Kateland Leuci, $405,000.

201 Ellinson Court, Williamsburg; James M. Derham to Mary Lu Belote, $735,000.

369 Fairway Lookout, Williamsburg; William A. Marotta to Kyle T. Scharf, $185,000.

3416 Foxglove Drive, Williamsburg; NVR Inc. to John B. Lucier II, $327,175.

3461 Frances Berkeley, Williamsburg; Kristen H. Elder to Danielle Y. Storan, $670,000.

2007 Glynn Springs Drive, Williamsburg; Paul Michael Fogel to Sean Ramirez, $290,000.

3319 Hickory Neck Blvd., Toano; Ashley F. Jackson to Trevor Enos, $373,000.

115 Hollinwell, Williamsburg; Wade Edwin Cason III, trustee to Gale Edward Treiber, $675,000.

35 James Square, Williamsburg; Neil D. Fowler to Roma Ubonas Marling, $190,000.

4990 John Tyler Highway, Williamsburg; Adam R. Kluttz to Keith Daniel Van Dyck, $485,000.

3404 Lindsey Lane, Toano; Adam Lee Dever to Adam L. Wertin, $410,000.

Lot 12, Mill Creek Landing; Ella Rodman to GCX Corp., $380,000.

Lot 29, Travis Pond, Governors Land; Clayton M. Jones to William G. Robertson, $222,000.

Lot 60, Skiffes Creek Terrace; Justin J. Dallinger to Ryan S. Clevenger, $150,000.

4419 Lydias Drive, Williamsburg; Kevin S. Bluxome to Brian D. Mains, $334,000.

6111 S Mayfair Circle, Williamsburg; Song Tao Chen to Dai Wei Chen, $360,000.

2912 Nathaniels Run, Williamsburg; David P. Wenaas, trustee to Walter R. Hartwig, $760,000.

8404 Oldham Court, Williamsburg; Darryl R. Lewis to Mark Ursel, $519,950.

Parcel 3, Williamsburg Crossing; H. Victoria LLC to Xing He LLC, $897,500.

4605 Prince Trevor Drive, Williamsburg; Max Kahn LLC to Erica Danel Jenkins, $370,000.

1203 Queens Crossing, Williamsburg; Donald J. Hellier, trustee to Johanna M. Roitmayer, $176,000.

2981 River Reach, Williamsburg; Robert A. Liptay, co-trustee to Charles S. Hocking, $1,215,000.

6439 Rockwell Road, Williamsburg; U.S. Home Corp. to Eric Anthony Sheppard, $556,000.

4204 Sedwick Court, Williamsburg; Harvey Pritchett Jr. to Joseph Bromberg, $550,000.

116 Southport, Williamsburg; Elizabeth H. Pinder to Francisco Castellanos, $1,270,000.

4124 Stonewood Lane, Williamsburg; Samuel C. Worley Jr. to Anthony Patrick Monahan, $350,000.

553 Thomas Bransby, Williamsburg; Michael L. Osmon to Simon V. Watrous, $509,000.

7564 Vincent Drive, Toano; Candace Schafer Horman to Jennifer L. Espinoza, $316,100.

2289 West Island, Williamsburg; William G. Robertson to William G. Robertson, trustee, $222,000.

4902 Whitby Mews, Williamsburg; Dorothy L. Nicholson to Marion L. Guthrie, $219,400.

3500 Winslow Court, Toano; Blair S. Hendrickson to Norman A. LeBlanc Jr., $371,000.

KING AND QUEEN

131.378 acres; Hesperian Health Guides to Colin Drozdowski, $410,000.

4558 Powcan Road, Bruington; Jonathan K. Bastian to Craig Evans, $220,500.

KING WILLIAM

50.67 acres; Darrell Kellum Inc. to Upper Mattaponi Indian Tribe, $2,680,000.

107 Choctaw Ridge, Aylett; Lindsay W. Nichols to Justin David Traylor, $255,000.

1108 Epworth Road, Aylett; Shawn M. Burton to Zachary Adam Rudolph, $350,000.

921 Lee Street, West Point; Roger B. Harmon to Adam Blake Hayes, $275,000.

93 McCauley Court, Aylett; Ryan M. Wood to Kyle V. Midgett, $315,000.

996 Rosebud Run, Aylett; Frank Folger Tuck III to Dennis H. Dorosky, $255,000.

NEW KENT

18.131 acres; Rory Lynn Vaughan to David H. Roberts, $205,000.

7711 Battlefield Commons, Quinton; Danielle J. Andrews to Ubayday Baa’ith, $235,575.

6299 Bushnell Drive, New Kent; NK Homes LLC to Joseph Andrew Spruell, $497,082.

8340 Elysium Drive, Lanexa; Ray B. Sickal, trustee to Katherine Murray Cheely, $265,000.

7489 S Franklin’s Way, Quinton; John Raines to Paul R. Stuke, $345,000.

10400 Kings Pond Drive, Providence Forge; W.V. McClure Inc. to Linda Carter, $422,341.

5770 Longbow Lane, New Kent; Wayne M. Sydnor to Michael J. Eutsey, $363,900.

9435 Marie Road, New Kent; Scott R. Kennedy to Gregory D. Ledford, $435,000.

11415 Oakrise Road, New Kent; NVR Inc. to Samantha Pilar Ballengee, $337,950.

77657 Patriots Landing Place, Quinton; Mary Jane Pickering to Alan Polishuk, $555,000.

3444 Red Tail Court, Providence Forge; Shurm Construction Inc. to Katherine Barnes, $479,950.

17707 Stage Road, Barhamsville; Richard W. Mountcastle to Tyler Smith, $480,000.

8020 Uplands Drive, New Kent; D.R. Horton Inc. to Derrick Norman Armstrong, $388,990.

5801 Yellow Jasmine Terrace, Providence Forge; Timothy D. Brown to Arthur H. Baker Jr., $365,000.

PETERSBURG

1627 Berkeley Ave.; Muriel Ifekwunigwe to Daniel Pedregon, $250,000.

231 Greenwood Drive; Thomas Daniel Hemans to Cory Selck, $220,000.

18 Marshall St.; Judith W. Hoyle to James E. Butcher, $279,000.

1720 S Sycamore St.; Stephanie M. Thunder to Erick Lopez Avan, $245,000.

POWHATAN

12.52 acres; Thomas E. Chaffin III to Clyde David Chalkley, $150,000.

3003 Appomattox Trace Lane, Powhatan; Chesterfield Construction Services Inc. to Kyle M. Papelino, $434,950.

2008 Buckingham Forest Court, Powhatan; Glenwood L. Haddock Jr. to Niles Kane Newman, $425,000.

1506 Dorset Road, Powhatan; Brandon Johnson to Jeffery H. Hackett, $257,000.

3096 Greywalls Drive, Powhatan; Teresa A. Steinfatt Revocable Trust to Robert Scott Young, $205,000.

Lot 4, Dalmore; Kevin M. Lader to Gunasundari Mukkamala, $1,400,000.

2620 New Timber Way, Powhatan; Deborah H. Patteson to Erika L. Elliston, $330,250.

3666 Quarter Mill Drive, Powhatan; Daniel H. Case to Bernadette D. Houston, $599,900.

4212 Three Bridge Road, Powhatan; Wolcott Homes LLC to Christopher Scott Lewis, $453,000.

2239 Westwood Pine Drive, Moseley; Daniel L. Matthews to Peter L. Halle, $638,000.

PRINCE GEORGE

4205 Baxter Ridge Drive, Prince George; TEM Investments LLC to Christopher Juan Leonard Fothergill, $290,000.

2240 Butler Branch Road, South Prince George; Fetko Properties LLC to Whitney Thomas, $250,000.

980 Eagle Place, North Prince George; Harold Kallio III to Angela Nicole Turnbull, $375,000.

Lot 21, Section 1, Jordan on the James; William A. Pyliaris to Xiaojun Liu, $837,000.

5304 Oak Leaf Lane, Prince George; Christopher A. McClellan to William Andrew Frame, $221,600.

15355 Pole Run Road, Disputanta; Bostic Real Estate Properties LLC to William A. Comer III, $315,000.

11512 Tar Bay Road, North Prince George; Holly Kay Dalkiewicz to Yakima Claiborne, $238,600.

SUSSEX

73 acres; Richard Jones Jr., trustee to Eric M. Feldman, $330,000.

Parcel; Alice Raines Joyner to Union Level Land & Timber, $193,313.

WILLIAMSBURG

512 Beechwood Drive; Patricia Y. Biondi, successor trustee to Patricia Yvonne Biondi, $456,000.

Lot 145, Skipwith Farms; Brook Hagen Royall Hicks, co-trustee to ZMA Properties LLC, $215,000.

501 Shaindel Drive; Condor Properties at Williamsburg LLC to Christopher M. Robinson, $385,000.