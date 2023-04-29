The following is a list of more real estate parcels valued at $150,000 or more that have been transferred in the past few months in Richmond and surrounding areas.

To our readers: Caroline and Louisa listings will not be included until further notice.

RICHMOND

2 N 1st St; Trushell Charles and Diana A to Bailey Derrick, $450,000.

1106 N 24th St; Tucker William A to Pettis John Power Jr, $270,000.

9 N 25th St U19; Rodrian Alicia J to Gardner Freddie T, $330,000.

803 N 27th St; Monroe Thomas and Kristen to Bergeron Julie Rene &, $470,000.

610 W 29th St; Hobgood Judith E Life Estate to Johnson Elizabeth Jade And, $450,000.

1605 N 31st St; Better Housing Coalition to Clark Shronda, $230,000.

602 N 35th St; Hall Octavia L to Pulley Evan L And, $465,000.

2608 5th Ave; Solodar Properties Llc to Johnson Jasmin V, $220,000.

3119 Amanda Dr; Inge Capital Contractors Inc & to Delcid Lestter J Murillo &, $245,000.

2100 Bainbridge St; Feldman G Iii Investments Llc to 2100 Bainbridge Llc, $400,000.

5240 Bemiss Road; Dogwood Home Builders Llc to Warren Megan Elizabeth And, $450,000.

3325 Blithewood Dr; Hane Matt and Hane Amanda to Chubb Brogan Stefan, $550,000.

2000 Broad Rock Blvd; Halcomb Joyce to Truslow Kevin P And, $240,000.

4811 Bromley Lane; Cheung Jonathan Y to Ho Cher Wei Paul And, $522,000.

1611 W Cary St; Ang Hansion & Mita Magdalena & to Flores Florisa A and Kurt R, $400,000.

5414 Cary Street Road; Schaeufele John M & Barbara to Lester Nancy S and Lee G, $1,050,000.

4229 Chamberlayne Ave; Martin Mary F to Hysell Antonia, $150,000.

411 Chimborazo Blvd; Wise Robert H and Caitlin C to Hall Charles Y And, $550,000.

610 Circlewood Dr; Kozlowski John T and Bree T to Neighbour Jesse, $305,000.

814-1/2 W Clay St; Lyon Peter and Sarah to Coram Joseph R And, $360,000.

3230 Cliff Ave; 3230 Cliff Ave Trust to Plemons Lauren K, $245,500.

9471 Creek Summit Cir; Moneymaker Properties Llc to Boyle Susan H and Hicks David E, $569,000.

3110 Darnley Dr; Torrice Joseph H and Dorianne D to Schumaker Mark and Heather, $508,000.

3908 Decatur St; Quality General Construction to Fleming Arthur L Jr, $215,000.

1108 Dinneen St; Moore Street Properties Llc to Carver Homes Llc, $1,400,000.

10511 Duryea Dr; Armentrout Janet A to Pickels Julie Mathers, $352,500.

6541 Everglades Dr; Jahnke Investments Llc to Rat Holding Llc, $200,000.

4621 Fitzhugh Ave; Rose Richard L & Kathleen M & to Capone Andrew, $400,000.

910 Forest View Dr; Heins Julie Michelle to Wingold Dillon, $270,000.

612 W Franklin St U1e; Royall Pamela K to Scott Gerald W, $425,000.

1813 German School Road; NVR Inc to Mcmahon Josie And, $483,440.

1140 W Grace St; Boatwright Investments Llc to 1140 W Grace St Llc, $3,300,000.

4203 W Grace St; Xpress Property Management Llc to Rice Colin D and Jenna Chaney, $650,000.

2700 Grantwood Road; Ramirez Enrique Jr to Aramin Heba and Mohammed, $429,950.

1514 Grove Ave; Szafranski Mark to Wiseman Benjamin, $1,250,000.

101 Gun Club Road; Kaspar Matthew and Cristin to Miller Bahnsen and Jennifer B, $1,355,000.

4401 Hanover Ave; Crenshaw Gordan R and Hannah I to Patrone Michael Vincent And, $740,000.

1808 Harwood St; Virginia Realty Investments Llc to Garcia Glendy Iracema Dubon, $181,000.

605 Hazelhurst Ave; Ashtin Properties Llc to Op Properties Llc, $180,000.

803 Holly St; Yuth Hean and Ravy to Choe Heather Heechong And, $349,950.

2902 Idlewood Ave; 2902 Idlewood Avenue Llc & to 2902 Idlewood Llc, $1,250,000.

3227 Kensington Ave; Mccalla John Patrick to Mccalla Sean and Amanda, $600,000.

5909 Kensington Ave; Valentine Robert B to Betts Eleanor Windsor, $637,000.

6524 Kinns Road; NVR Inc to Barnes Peter S and Marilyn J D, $489,245.

257 E Ladies Mile Road; Trek Properties Llc to Simonelli Andrea, $255,000.

4627 Leonard Pkwy; Burgner John W Iii to Scott Charles Robert And, $660,000.

1137 S Lombardy St; Washington Crystal M to Taylor Michelle Marie, $170,480.

1205 E Main St U4f-E; Evans Travis Alexander to Zeithaml Kevin C And, $435,000.

2931 W Marshall St; N Chasen & Son Incorporated to Csra Opportunity Zone Fund Vii, $3,586,800.

3117 Meadow Bridge Road; Six Points Llc to Meadowbridge Investment Llc, $1,350,000.

4719 Monument Ave; Azzo Alexander M to Rose Richard L & Kathleen M &, $516,000.

2116 Newbourne St; Fitzpatricks Home Improvement to Williams Jessica, $250,000.

321 Oak Glen St; Jones Britney S to Walker Genevieve M, $250,000.

2116 Old Manchester St; NVR Inc to Mooney Erin Catalina And, $399,295.

1705 Park Ave; Hoekstra Robert M to Chernicoff David Ezra And, $1,326,000.

4607 Park Ave; Spears Richard F Jr to Spacht Elizabeth Anne And, $482,500.

3121 Patterson Ave; Hirschler David S Iii to Gausemel Jamie L and Megan A, $745,000.

3105 Patterson Ave U11; Livingston Sonja A to Lieberman Ryan, $240,000.

501 S Pine St; Cook Roy V to Fever Dreams Llc, $900,000.

2017 R St; Cc Richmond Ii Lp to Solomon James R and Lashay J, $345,000.

21 Rodman Road; Throckmorton Family Irrevoc to 21 Throckmorton Heights Trust, $165,000.

1710 Seddon Road; Miller Jennifer A to Maurer Marlena C Skee, $332,000.

3203 Semmes Ave; Deibel William Shane to Watt William J Jr, $480,000.

204 N Shields Ave; Perecko Lawrence M to Kafantaris Kristina And, $680,000.

16 S Stafford Ave; Winter Scott and Lindsey A to Snidow Robert, $570,700.

6406 Stuart Ave; Adamson V Cassel Iii to 6406 Stuart Llc, $319,000.

5215 Sylvan Road; Adkins Jason D and Louisa K to Overfelt Jacob F and Mary D, $567,000.

711 Tiber Lane; Donofrio David J Jr to Tiber Lane Properties Llc, $1,067,000.

2301 Venable St; Maggie Walker Community to Stroble Jarneshia Yvette, $190,000.

2107 Warwick Ave; 39 Forever Llc to Valentine Angela B, $160,000.

1350 Westwood Ave U307; Kenny Brian and Sarah to Bibb Monty Rae, $365,000.

2809 Windsorview Dr; Fox Mary R to Schaefer Shari and King Hilary, $292,000.

1523 Yeardley Dr; Huntington Sarah Abigail to Wheeler Dillon J and Randy R, $393,000.

HENRICO

2745 Acadia Dr Ua, Henrico; Stanley Martin Homes Llc to Hesson Ryleigh, $326,734.

2313 Adelphi Rd, Henrico; Childress Thomas Johnson Iii to Americas Dream Holdings Llc P S 2, $270,000.

4941 Amberwell Pl, Glen Allen; Farrar Mary D and Gregory N Trustees to Lynn James D and Arden E Clark, $706,000.

5615 Annette Dr, Sandston; Gary William F Iii to Douglas Earl Lewis, $160,000.

1720 Ashcliff Way, Henrico; Chickvary Sarah J to Phouthakhanty Nikone, $385,000.

800 Baldwin Rd, Henrico; Amato Vincent S and Louise C to Hill Justin John and Rachel, $820,000.

8202 Beagle Dr, Henrico; Jackson Laura M to Currier Sara Yeatman, $335,500.

5412 Bennett Ln, Glen Allen; Guzman Terence C and Lindy L Vest to Awad Amireh Nasser, $722,250.

12104 Blairmont Ct, Glen Allen; Huang Jesse and Tsu Yin Chen to Moore Joseph S and Brittany R, $939,777.

5800 Bradington Dr, Glen Allen; Blackwell William H to Madison Michael Andrew and Staci Nicole, $575,000.

6048 Brentmoor Dr, Glen Allen; Salimi Saeed and Fatemeh Davari to Bowers Andrew B and Anastasia V Georges, $690,000.

4309 Broad Hill Dr Ua, Henrico; Cain Cooper D to Gupta Gaurav and Shilpi, $390,000.

2307 Brookwater Dr, Henrico; Skakandy Victor L and Helen to Hasanovic Vahid and Saha, $555,000.

9105 Burkhart Dr, Henrico; Ingram Sean C to Ludlow Michele Lee and Scott Marshall, $365,000.

9730 Candace Ter, Glen Allen; Hinnebusch Jeremy M and Lauren R to Shuparsky Victor M and Zhanna M Shuparska, $237,000.

8182 Carriage Homes Dr, Henrico; Townhomes At Parham Place Llc to Tubungbanua Victor, $411,900.

100 N Cedar Ave, Henrico; Erawha Llc to Villalobos Olger Rumualdo, $195,000.

1856 Cedar Hollow Ct, Henrico; Wawira Madrine and Elizabeth W Macharia to Pearson John W and Robert F Villegas, $255,000.

10740 Chase Grove Ln, Glen Allen; Staples Mill Investments Llc to NVR Inc, $157,500.

3805 Clarendon Crescent Pl, Henrico; NVR Inc to George Alexis Alyssa and Tyler Freeman, $462,150.

8211 Colebrook Rd, Henrico; Scheuer David to Were Douglas, $300,000.

1305 Condover Rd, Henrico; Whitaker Shirley J Estate to Leahy Megan C and Jeremy Lee Dutra, $289,000.

6804 Cornelius Ct, Henrico; Eastwood Homes Of Richmond Llc to Neal Ronnie D Jr and Arainau, $460,645.

1806 Court St, Henrico; Cochran Benjamin J to R W Realty and Innovations Llc, $258,000.

12321 Creek Mill Pl, Glen Allen; Faett Frederick M and D G to Ahmed Hasnain, $560,000.

508 Dakar Dr, Sandston; Laird Cherokee R and Michael T to Abbott Jonathan and Ashley L Cullingsworth, $198,225.

1727 Debbie Ln, Henrico; Vector Homes Llc to Farmer Nathan, $298,550.

5703 Dendron Dr, Henrico; 1-11 Real Estate Solutions Llc to Williams Raymeka Andreia, $240,000.

8006 Discovery Dr, Henrico; Branch Banking and Trust Company to 8006 Discovery Llc, $5,250,000.

4014 Dominion Townes Cir, Henrico; Austin Adam D and Kristi T to Jarrett Jalyn T, $270,000.

9107 Dunncroft Dr, Glen Allen; Marshall George E Iii and Charlotte Sandy to Zich Kevin and Poonum Bharal, $330,000.

609 Eking Green Dr, Glen Allen; Stanley Martin Homes Llc to Srivastava Ankit, $379,918.

13420 Elwell Ln, Henrico; Bermingham Kevin J and Barbara to Charles Jean G and Karen A Isaacs, $1,040,000.

4244 English Holly Cir, Henrico; Fields Jewel B to Benckert Katherine Winslow, $390,200.

10549 Farm Meadow Dr, Glen Allen; Hagez Nader T to Soodani Mohaned Al and Alyaa Al, $515,000.

7828 Fitzgerald Ct, Henrico; Locker Christopher M to Harvey Isaiah Malcolm, $225,000.

1415 Fort Hill Dr, Henrico; Gormus Wayne E to Craddock Tracy G and Cayce G Jr, $200,000.

1712 Foxcreek Cir, Henrico; Kirlow Corporation to Lanier-Wood Elizabeth and Mark Wood Et Al, $260,000.

3102 Friars Walk Ln, Glen Allen; Burress Matthew G and Jackie L Hartig to Bailey Jonathan and Julie C Jackson-Bailey, $352,500.

9503 Gardenia Dr, Henrico; Gaines Elizabeth D to Figueroa Roberto Hercules, $290,000.

402 Geese Lndg, Glen Allen; Brooks Kevin to Byrne Sean Patrick, $540,000.

24 Glenbrooke Cir E, Henrico; Beazley Wyatt S Iv and Tenley F to Stewart Wells Iii and Anne Louise Trustees, $1,925,000.

6808 Glenwood St, Henrico; Ezzell Angela Healey to Burgmeier Andrew, $330,000.

6901 Greendale Rd, Henrico; Shannon Properties Llc to White Patricia L, $266,750.

6310 Habersham Dr, Henrico; Harris Aaron and Jennifer to Cooper Danielle Flax and Shawn Maurice, $290,000.

10851 Harvest Mill Pl, Glen Allen; Lifestyle Bldrs and Dev Inc to Locatelli John D and Lynda Marie, $772,344.

12501 Heather Grove Rd, Glen Allen; Carter Richard F Jr and Dawn S to Craven Jack Michael and Lindsay S Holtz, $1,000,000.

1195 Herman St, Henrico; Tolbert Steven James to Clapp Michael L and Ashley B, $333,000.

5422 Hickory Place Way, Glen Allen; Scherrer Christine O to Liu Stanley J K and Chiao Yen Yu, $540,000.

6917 Holland St, Henrico; Choice Living Llc to Lam Hung, $255,000.

6800 Hominy Ct, Henrico; Eastwood Homes Of Richmond Llc to Johnson Michael Anthony Jr, $469,315.

108 Huntsman Rd, Sandston; Erawha Llc to Davis Kelly M, $240,000.

210 Jackson Ave, Sandston; Mcclung Shawn Patrick and Jessica Marie to White Tracey R, $275,000.

3100 Kenbridge St, Henrico; Pack Ruth A to Moushey Evan Dean, $229,000.

9701 Kingscroft Dr, Glen Allen; Osborne Mason E and Caitlin R to Tran Long Kim and Lan Ai Vuong, $586,500.

2405 Lake Loreine Ln, Henrico; Hudson James Timothy and Tanya Minto to Roberts Sallie A and Raymond R, $1,450,000.

2501 Lauderdale Dr, Henrico; Kovar Jan Pavel and Jan to Toledo Da Costa Azanias and Gisele P T C, $280,000.

1809 Leslie Ct, Henrico; Barrett-Larimore Rita L Et Al to Newrez Llc, $201,218.

9395 London Tower Ct U0603, Glen Allen; Sperber Nathan and Lorraine to Brogan Ed and Karen, $205,000.

10609 Lumberjack Ct, Glen Allen; Deboard Jacob A to English Cristen, $385,000.

9233 Magellan Pkwy Ua, Glen Allen; Stanley Martin Homes Llc to Balakrishnan Gokul Vinoth Kumar, $296,201.

3496 Manor Grove Cir, Glen Allen; Arnold Frances N Trustee to Wagner David W and Shirley B, $580,000.

8802 Mapleton Rd, Henrico; Cheslock Joseph M and Barbara S Lustig to Waldron Richard, $309,500.

2466 Marions Ln, Glen Allen; Cameron Christopher P and Maria Liza A to Patel Vipul R and Roshni, $370,000.

11924 Meadow Ridge Ter, Glen Allen; Smiley Jeffrery A to Xin Wenjun and Hengbei Zhao, $670,000.

6200 N Midview Rd, Henrico; Dk Express Llc to Midview Realty Llc, $160,000.

6609 Monument Ave, Henrico; Finch Patrick Stephen and Brittany to Abretski Joseph Michael and Maxine, $465,000.

557 N Mullens Ln, Henrico; Jackson Paul T to Walker Dquan S and Alexus M, $280,000.

5904 New Osborne Tpke, Henrico; Lawson Jacob to Sokol Laura, $228,000.

8412 O’connor Ct U09, Henrico; Byrnes Michael to Vu Tommy M, $150,000.

5265 Old Main St, Henrico; Oswald Stephen M Iii and Denise Marchetti to Thorburn Brittany and Samuel Strader, $600,000.

5329 Old Main St Ub, Henrico; Song Chenxi and Liangbi Zhu to Lomaka Lauren, $536,600.

5205 Orinda Dr, Henrico; Patina Property Group Llc to Smith Brennan Christopher and E S Plowman, $275,000.

507 Park Ave, Henrico; Ing Properties Llc to Sfr Acquisitions 3 Llc, $200,000.

2605 Parkside Ave, Henrico; Snellings Sarah H to Pratt-Proctor Mary Cathryn Rose, $260,000.

1118 Penobscot Rd, Henrico; Smith Emmett E Jr to Forkins Joseph and Eliza, $255,121.

701 Pleasant St, Henrico; Hrubik Joseph Trustee to Parker Lashwan S and Darius Ware, $165,000.

12344 Purbrook Walk, Henrico; Eagle Construction Of Va Properties Llc to Mock Walter E Iii, $793,801.

9 N Quince Ave, Henrico; Allred Samantha A to Julian Morgan Hunter, $210,000.

508 E Read St, Henrico; Adams Maria to Knapper Korey Montez, $189,000.

515 Ridge Top Rd, Henrico; Ziegelbaur Gita to Richards Bradford J and Catherine B, $680,000.

6065 Rivermere Ln, Glen Allen; Legault Homes Llc to Zou Xuewu and Meiyun Lin, $636,637.

11808 Rochampton Sq, Henrico; Gore Landon W and Georgette S Gore to Van Ness Maureen, $365,000.

8209 Rocky Branch Ln, Henrico; Mooney Michael Chase and Jessica Erin Agee to Higgins Kristi L and Daniel R Wilmot, $455,000.

1849 Rolfe Way, Henrico; Sloan Andrew T and Lauren T to Burnett Ryan and Annalisa, $610,000.

3809 Rupert Ln, Henrico; Macconnell Bruce C Jr and J to Mccandlish Mark and Karen, $960,000.

246 Sag Harbor Ct, Henrico; NVR Inc to Freeman Richard and Jayla, $274,190.

21 Sanderling Ave, Henrico; Sd Construction Llc to Freeman Robert, $275,232.

2814 Seibel Rd, Henrico; Tiller John L Iii Trustee to Harrison Ashley, $235,000.

11813 Shadow Run Ln, Glen Allen; Yarrow Brian M and Robin P to Dagnachew Bernabas and Lauren Schwarcz, $800,000.

552 Siena Ln, Glen Allen; Cooke Rane to Hubler Todd C and Kriston M, $435,000.

6992 Sir Galahad Rd, Henrico; Moore Jazmen to Hunter Latracia B, $395,000.

2705 Spinnaker Ct, Henrico; Jenkins Thomas G to Gali Katelin, $300,000.

507 St Albans Way, Henrico; Nance Carol S to Wood T Ward and Kathleen G, $652,000.

10812 Stanton Way, Henrico; Chambers Mark S to Nasir Ashika and Ahmed S Khaled, $300,000.

7204 Stoneman Rd, Henrico; Lindamood Mark S to Hudson Phyllis J, $350,000.

11813 Summer Stream Dr, Henrico; Himelspach Steven J and Jean K to Goldman Madeline and Peter, $625,000.

1113 Swissvale Pl, Henrico; Diliberto Vincenzo and Grace to Shubert Mark, $395,000.

1101 Technology Park Dr, Glen Allen; Sunstone Corporation to Nova Glen Allen Hotels Llc, $9,000,000.

103 Township Blvd, Henrico; Johnson Michael A Jr to Creekmore Niya R, $275,000.

11717 Triple Notch Ter, Henrico; Bruner E Carroll Jr and Terri K to Newman Robert F, $585,500.

2102 Turtle Run Dr U0004, Henrico; Jmcw Llc to Medved Lynnette K and Mary Bowles, $204,500.

5920 Upham Dr, Henrico; Keenan Timothy P and Deborah and Robert E Jr to Tcheng-Yong Rose Trustee, $426,000.

11376 Vesely Ln, Glen Allen; Baughan Michael D and Sandra W to Battiata Thomas S and Rebecca M, $601,000.

10407 Walbrook Dr, Henrico; Kitchens William H and Ann to Daniel Wael William and Walid M, $437,500.

5409 Wellington Ridge Rd, Henrico; Lee Teresa G to Spiers Seth E and Nicole L, $400,000.

5508 Wenrich Dr, Henrico; Stanley Martin Homes Llc to Arthur Abigail, $297,490.

5522 Wenrich Dr, Henrico; Stanley Martin Homes Llc to Vohra Pratibha and Amit Shivnani, $328,517.

9624 Weston Ln, Henrico; Mellis Gayle D and Peter T to Cunningham Stephen W and Jessica N, $510,000.

4923 White Oak Pl, Sandston; Lawson Joni L and L J Wilson and L B to Maycor Real Estate Services Llc, $260,000.

9104 Willowbrook Dr, Henrico; Gordon Johnny A and Barbara G to Harned Michael P and Kathryn L, $285,000.

2320 Wistar St, Henrico; Holloway James L Iii and Dyan W to Schindele Joshua, $360,000.

2015 Wood Owl Way, Henrico; Stanley Martin Homes Llc to Tran Hoa C and Xai Ngo, $335,816.

5607 Yates Ln, Henrico; Roland Linda Trustee to Rodriguez Francisco A, $220,000.

CHESTERFIELD

5936 Addison Gate Dr, North Chesterfield; NVR Inc to Ward James, $330,070.

12052 Almer Ln, Chester; NVR Inc to Scotton Randall A and Phyllis, $528,815.

4912 Appelman Ridge Ct, Chesterfield; Shurm Construction Inc to Hamzey Nidal J and Bell Cynthia Lynn, $399,950.

16409 Avens Water Aly, Moseley; Eastwood Homes Of Richmond Llc to Vallabhaneni Naga and Chinta Sateesha, $296,735.

1885 Bantry Dr, Midlothian; Hargett Connie M to Franco Road Service Inc, $435,000.

4050 Bellbrook Dr, North Chesterfield; Lizarraga Sheryl L to Gerberding Matthew M and Emari F, $284,000.

3830 Beulah Rd, North Chesterfield; Tibbetts L E Jr and Tibbetts A C to Midlothian Ventures Llc, $165,000.

9701 Brading Ln, Midlothian; Duff Lula Elizabeth to O’malley Gregory Thomas and Mary Ellison, $452,000.

11715 N Briar Patch Dr, Midlothian; Hill Luther to Adams John, $150,000.

10230 Brittonwood Dr, North Chesterfield; Eckerd Cynthia D to Roberts Alyssa Joy and Bruner Benjamin, $245,001.

7310 Buck Rub Ct, Midlothian; Cornfield Sean M and Lindsey A N to Ranbarger Matthew Lawrence and Amy Koe, $295,000.

13300 Burley Ridge Ln, Chester; Fulcher T V and Fulcher C E Jr to Edwards Dnard C and Rovemar A, $392,000.

3607 Camdale Dr, Midlothian; River City Custom Homes Inc to Klink Ryan Lawrence and Amber Harrison, $688,229.

15013 Cascade Ridge Ln, Midlothian; Cross William S Jr and Amy W to Strakhov Evgeni and Olga, $456,000.

6121 Centralia Rd, Chesterfield; Fulton Brandon Duane to Swift Creek Renewables Llc, $700,000.

10703 Checkers Ct, North Chesterfield; Drace Llc to Schiltz Dale, $332,000.

11907 Chislet Ct, Midlothian; Shoemaker William D and Kendra S to Koker-Hamelberg Mabinty, $442,000.

3740 Cliffwood Rd, North Chesterfield; Patel Chintankumar and Patel P to Booker Kathryn A and Moeltgen Thomas Mikael, $301,000.

2111 Corner Rock Rd, Midlothian; Bopp Austin J and Mary Katherine to Axson Daniel P and Elizabeth H, $555,000.

18230 Cove Creek Dr, Moseley; Lifestyle Home Builders to Razak Riaz and Shireen M, $681,895.

12603 Dawnridge Ct, Midlothian; Ford Ronald D and Betty A to Midkiff Nathalie, $390,000.

2404 Den Bark Cir, North Chesterfield; Dejaeger Benjamin J and Kelli M to Allen Deborah T, $299,000.

6801 Dunton Rd, Chesterfield; Cosby Village Llc to Digiacomo Gliceria Katty, $410,563.

6912 Dunton Rd, Chesterfield; Cosby Village Llc to Ravi Deepika, $429,548.

5600 Ecoff Ave, Chester; Wingo David B to Taylor Linda Faye, $275,500.

15219 Endstone Trl, Midlothian; Gregoire Development Corporation to Ergez Bora and Adibelli Emine Duygu, $764,910.

8407 Excaliber Pl, North Chesterfield; Manges Adam C and Marilou G to Rogers Tommy L and Janice E, $336,375.

14606 Felbridge Way, Midlothian; Busick Paul E and East J R to Brunetti John and Julie, $1,105,000.

8743 Forge Gate Ln, Chesterfield; Lifestyle Home Builders to Frederick Meghan Mccambly and Limia Daniel, $644,950.

14720 Gamblers Cove Ln, Chester; Mclaughlin Richard L and Evelyn to Burroughs Justin and Karlie, $370,000.

13400 Genito Rd, Midlothian; Lake Adventures Llc to Waterford Apartments Llc, $6,106,000.

921 Glenhaven Rd, North Chesterfield; Boulware Robert D and Michelle J to Kaminsky Daniel Nathan and Jessica Anne, $375,000.

11142 Granada Rd, North Chesterfield; Piper Charles D and Julia P to Fentriss Benjamin and Dixie D, $405,000.

13536 Green Spire Ct, Chester; Azanama Lilian E to Sfr Acquisitions 3 Llc, $370,000.

9739 Groundhog Dr, North Chesterfield; Levanseller Ann H and James E Ii to Thrasher Meredith and Paul, $226,000.

4021 Harvette Dr, North Chesterfield; Mcpeters Gail and Mcconkey Bonnie and Holder Lynn Alan to White Lamart Wayne, $262,000.

4100 Hilltop Farms Ter, Chester; Moon Jason R Sr and Linda A to Ferguson Christopher and Lester Janet, $260,000.

6100 Howell Dr, North Chesterfield; Johnson E Douglas Jr and Donna R to Escobar Arleny Yelitze Camacho, $235,000.

8301 Iasius Ter, Chesterfield; NVR Inc to Wagenhorst Todd and Martha, $531,110.

12111 Ivey Mill Rd, Chesterfield; Rieve Royce J and Kirsten J to Smith Colin R and Donna W, $652,000.

10962 Keithwood Pkwy, North Chesterfield; Upton Alfred E Jr and Audrey W to Maxted Arlen D and Shirley K, $326,000.

8506 Kingsland Park Dr, North Chesterfield; NVR Inc to Hill Keith West, $377,740.

4643 Lake Summer Loop, Moseley; Gregoire Development Corp to Cooper Ross and Lauren Elizabeth, $830,087.

4900 Lancewood Rd, Chesterfield; Shurm Construction Inc to Adeniyan Felix and Olubisola, $386,100.

4909 Lippingham Ln, Chester; Herndon Doyle M and Susan N to Baker Douglas C, $391,000.

8320 Lyndale Dr, North Chesterfield; Wolfsheimer Ethan M to Dudley David Frederick, $310,000.

1512 Mangrove Bay Ter, Chester; Ogle Bryan Lee and Cassandra R to Mondesir Leebens, $492,424.

5936 Meadowburm Dr, North Chesterfield; Kunnecke August K to Emerson Mark and Laura, $215,000.

5423 Mistyhill Rd, North Chesterfield; Wood Robert A Iii and Wanda G to Wood Brent A, $300,000.

4300 Nevil Bend Ln, Moseley; Thompson Paul A and Valerie S to Dunham Benjamin and Elizabeth, $775,000.

12231 Old Buckingham Rd, Midlothian; Diggs Keith E and Felecia F to Bvt-Bainbridge Midlothian Owner Llp, $200,000.

1302 Old Log Trl, North Chesterfield; Shepard N L and Outzen I M to Bland Alex and Bland Mayara Marcina Medeiros, $400,000.

18429 Palisades Ct, Moseley; Hhhunt Homes L C to Bhosale Vikramsinh Mohanrao, $373,797.

21522 Perdue Ave, South Chesterfield; Agrippa Sherry to Edwards Jon-Michael T, $196,000.

3730 Pheasant Run Dr, Chester; Fleming Johnnie Jr and C T to Sfr Acquisitions 3 Llc, $325,000.

12173 Point Placid Dr, Midlothian; Mcgarvey John S and Candice O to Wenzel Warden and Amy Hatcher, $401,000.

10520 W Providence Rd, North Chesterfield; Schiltz Mark to Zegan-Lister Jennifer and Zegan-Lister Jennie, $290,000.

1520 Rayburn Rd, North Chesterfield; Motyka Patricia I to Johnson Brandi Marie, $242,000.

2107 Ridge Mill Way, Chester; Rolling Ridge Llc to Hercules Edwin and Andrea, $407,619.

11524 Riverboat Dr, Chester; Main Street Homes to Brewer Connie R and Jerry A, $639,746.

8424 Rockvalley Ln, Chesterfield; Pace Samuel P and Marion P to Williams Gary L and Kay M, $425,000.

2600 Royal Crest Dr, Midlothian; Goldman Michael P and Kristin Z to Sanders Daniel and Nicole, $900,000.

10301 Sandy Ridge Dr, Chesterfield; Bradtke Grace and Kevin to Mumper Patrick and Alexsandra V, $360,000.

6107 Sedgefield Ter, Midlothian; Piehl John E and Karen A to Snyder Michael Eric and Lee Metcalf, $602,000.

11713 Shallow Cove Dr, Chester; Land Timothy D and Alison G to Burgess James, $615,000.

3543 Silver Oak Ct, North Chesterfield; Calloway Tamara C to Paramount Investments Llc, $221,000.

2713 South Ridge Dr, Midlothian; Hopkins Symone Monique to O’connor Erin Caitlin, $275,000.

13936 Spyglass Hill Cir, Chesterfield; Peters Katelyn P and Peters K L to Sparrow Yolanda, $380,000.

14020 Steeplestone Dr, Midlothian; Sprg Arbor Salisbury Mem Care to Spring Arbor Cottage Of Salisbury Va Landlord Llc, $6,650,000.

7736 Sunday Silence Ln, Midlothian; Edwards C M and Edwards M R to Lucas M Investments Llc, $220,000.

16412 Sweet Ash Aly, Moseley; Eastwood Homes Of Richmond Llc to Elliott Teodora, $346,260.

5121 Terrace Arbor Cir, Midlothian; Locke Patricia A to Pellicano Rhonda Taylor and Keith D, $380,000.

4807 Timbernorth Trl, Midlothian; Lasseter John D and Larson N Y to Hicks Jonathan Gordon Frazier and Taylor, $280,000.

14004 Trailtop Ter, South Chesterfield; Chandler C L and Chandler A Trs to Schmidt Stephan and Michelle Lee, $350,000.

10907 Tuscola Dr, Chester; Bringewatt Rachel to Rivera Steven and Banta Kimberly, $317,000.

13825 Village Ridge Dr, Midlothian; Hughes Matthew Scott to Rae James Llc Trustee, $335,000.

11719 Walnut Wood Ct, Midlothian; Stine Theresa to Hinz Wilfried and Susan, $325,000.

6613 Welara Run, Moseley; Domazos Nicholas S Jr to Deady Doris D, $420,000.

17006 Westington Rd, Moseley; Green Kyle H and Livingston J M to Davis Timothy N, $631,500.

11740 Wiesinger Ln, Midlothian; Helfert John D to Haint Blue Llc, $420,000.

6800 Woodlake Commons Loop, Midlothian; Sugaroak Woodlake Llc to Coastal Woodlake Llc, $8,300,000.

HANOVER

19.8 acres; Charles M. Martin to Thomas E. Sprouse II, $329,000.

9.3 acres; Leadbetter Property and Development Inc. to Morgan Property Investment LLC, $250,000.

7458 Atlee Road, Mechanicsville; Carol H. Beasley to Chepkoech Mitel Brown Riter, $410,000.

10327 Beech Ridge Circle, Glen Allen; Cfalls Builder LLC to Bernard H. Curlee Jr., $612,211.

Block C, Section 4, 1250 Commercial Centre; SKR Properties LLC to CH & Associates Properties Inc., $450,000.

8171 Bridle Creek Terrace, Mechanicsville; Rita B. Dandridge, trustee to Robert C. Dillard, $465,000.

10468 Chickahominy Falls Lane, Glen Allen; Patricia A. Taylor to Frances D. Hopkins, $687,000.

8032 Creekside Village, Mechanicsville; Rene R. Bonetti to Beth Wood Smith, $272,500.

15267 Devonwood Road, Montpelier; Daniele Conway to Michael Hundley, $432,000.

10402 Farm Glen Way, Glen Allen; Farmstead Villas LLC to Richard L. Melton, $419,693.

11421 Farrington Farm, Ashland; Louis F. Bernier, trustee to Roy William Hauser Jr., $465,000.

7427 Fullview Ave., Mechanicsville; William Carter Rozell Jr. to Alexander Sarkissian Pezaveh, $208,000.

10326 Gould Hill Road, Hanover; Kelley Redmon Kirby to Norman D.E. Raymond, $455,000.

9251 Halifax Green Drive, Mechanicsville; NVR Inc. to Reddy Kumbham Sridhar, $527,970.

9087 Haversack Lane, Mechanicsville; James L. Burns to Corbin R. Franklin, $480,000.

15136 Hopeful Church Road, Bumpass; Billy J. Keen Jr. to Eric M. Keen, $295,000.

16200 Iron Hill Drive, Montpelier; Ryan M. Jones to Jerry Curtis Holland, $750,000.

7437 Jennifer Circle, Mechanicsville; Jason E. Freedlander to Cody J. Cross, $269,900.

17133 Knoll Ridge Drive, Montpelier; Vito Taormina to Michael Steven Scott, $850,000.

118 Lauradell Road, Ashland; Eagle Construction of Virginia LLC to Robert M. Cressman, $579,632.

9063 Little Joselyn Drive, Mechanicsville; Richard C. Britt to Matthew R. Elliott, $465,000.

6432 Little Sorrell Drive, Mechanicsville; Robert V. Hoffman, trustee to Michael Kehoe, $410,000.

Lot 121, Cool Well; Richard W. Adams to Dora Guarnetta Gaines, $420,000.

Lot 18, Block G, Section 6, Meadow Gate; Matthew D. Stoneman to Christopher Kidwell, $376,950.

Lot 3, Block B, North Ashland; Christopher T. Laidlaw to Yellow Jacket LLC, $196,000.

Lot 5, Block A, Section 2A, Kings Charter; Andrew Stephen Anderson Jr. to Gary Williams, $450,000.

Lot 9, Block CC, Section M, High Point Farms; Wanda L. Walsh to RV Service of Virginia Inc., $249,000.

6596 Magnolia Green Lane, Mechanicsville; May B. McAllister to Kerry D. Kreis, $346,500.

8052 Meadow Drive, Mechanicsville; Jeanette C. Williams to Timotheues Daniel Schroeder, $287,000.

5486 Muzzle Court, Mechanicsville; Albert M. Higgins to Cameron Higgins, $260,000.

1115 Old Church Road, Mechanicsville; Carol B. Martin, trustee to Andrew L. Peal, $440,500.

Parcel; Wilba Pettus Gilman to W.L. Stinson Inc., $756,000.

Parcel; Triplet Holdings LLC to TMJ2 Holdings LLC, $392,500.

8128 Perrincrest Place, Mechanicsville; Douglas Angus McAvoy to Adam G. Olexo, $535,000.

10392 Pochins Pathway, Ashland; Bonnie G. Coffa to Kristen L. Kelly, $374,500.

2347 Rabbit Trail, Mechanicsville; Michael G. Heyer to Alexander McDonald, $515,000.

10488 River Falls Road, Glen Allen; Cfalls Builder LLC to Theresa A. Manning, $508,992.

9308 Rudders Point Cove, Mechanicsville; NVR Inc. to Bonnie Coffa, $562,090.

Section 12A, Giles Farm; Giles Farm Development Co. LLC to NVR Inc., $273,800.

10298 Smythes Cottage Way, Mechanicsville; Erick M. Zohn to Adam G. Packett, $530,000.

11041 Stonefield Court, Mechanicsville; Joncie R. Albright to Diane Hiel, $412,500.

10520 Stony Bluff Drive, Unit 309, Ashland; Stony Run Partners LLC to Richard A. Sparks, $254,950.

8261 Summer Walk Parkway, Mechanicsville; Deirdre Culbertson to Michael Bergamo, $450,000.

102 Thorncliff Road, Ashland; Eagle Construction of Virginia LLC to Eric Field, $561,684.

Unit 404, Phase 1, Stony Run Condominium; Stony Run Partners LLC to Michael Rzeminski, $254,950.

9014 Westone Road, Mechanicsville; Richard L. Bradley Sr. to Russell W. Lewis II, $410,000.

9075 White Plains Court, Mechanicsville; HHHunt Homes LC to Khaja Siddiq Ahmed, $461,326.

16023 Woodman Hall Road, Montpelier; Troy S. Johnson to George Nickel Holle Jr., $407,500.

AMELIA

18.428 acres; Ashleigh M. Fisher to Magda Liseth Hernandez Rivera, $226,000.

4780 Cousins Lane, Church Road; C&L Construction LLC to Adam H. Turner, $276,377.

12821 Lodore Road, Amelia Court House; Kevin Fink to Justin T. Johnson, $315,000.

CHARLES CITY

5720 Johnnie’s Way, Charles City; Corey D. Cotman to Bruce Wayne Hobbs, $366,700.

Parcel C, Armstead Neck; Caroline D. Mabry to Maddox Retriever Reverse LLC, $650,000.

COLONIAL HEIGHTS

3631 Boulevard; Swearingen Jr., Fred J. to Ballsco Properties Llc , $600,000.

807 Colonial Av; Scheivert, Kristin S. to Richmond, Robert Mark, $234,000.

2312 Franklin Av; Hamner,Jeannette D. to Steadman, Joshua K., $158,000.

318 Kingfisher Wy; Anderson, Sandra G. to Nguyen, Kevin, $370,000.

405 Lilliston Av; Skinner,Barbara Ann to Loving, Timothy K., $165,000.

711 Old Town Dr; Slade Jr., Louis S to Amin, Khayrat T., $290,000.

1718 Snead Av; Henry, Mark A to Bowling-Henry, Katherine Ann, $360,000.

321 Yorktown Dr; Wallen, Chelsea to Tunnell, Charles A., $216,000.

CUMBERLAND

196 acres; David W. Blankenship to D&R Partnership LLC, $545,000.

8 acres; Frankie C. Hatcher to Brittany Ketcham, $240,000.

DINWIDDIE

4 parcels; Mark W. Mueller to Ashabby Enterprises Inc., $175,000.

8211 Brills Road, McKenney; Barrett Davis to Andrew George South, $237,000.

14101 Cox Road, Church Road; A-may-zing Homes LLC to Richard Recupero, $321,000.

4107 Kenneth Drive, Petersburg; Stephen E. Cooper to Felice High, $245,000.

3805 River Mill Drive, North Dinwiddie; Annette M. Hipshire to Richard Allen Pagan, $195,000.

17810 Wilkinson Road, Dinwiddie; Clayton Getchell to Roy Roach III, $339,900.

GOOCHLAND

14.3 acres; Yard Works LLC to YWL Holdings LLC, $486,400.

2 parcels, Section 8, Kinloch; Todd Lepage to Sara Downs Hazel, trustee, $2,000,000.

34.92 acres; Robert K. Marks to Rebekah J. Tuthill, $960,000.

12301 Beech Hall Circle, Manakin Sabot; Eagle Construction of Virginia LLC to Joshua A. Goldschmidt, $850,000.

2763 Checketts Drive, Sandy Hook; Kenneth E. Copper to Bryan Tasker, $470,000.

7281 Ellingham Court, Glen Allen; Jeffrey V. Penny to Zoltan John Kreko, $650,000.

847 Hockett Road, Manakin Sabot; Dong J. Kim to Luiz Pereira De Azevedo, $240,000.

Lot 11, Section 4, Breeze Hill; Jones Homes Inc. to William Jared Davis, $155,000.

Lot 4, Section 3, Breeze Hill; Krickovic & Ziegler LLC to William H. Love, $185,000.

2168 Manakin Road, Manakin Sabot; Canaan Stage to Joseph E. Ramsey, $424,000.

15680 Mosaic Creek Blvd., Richmond; Style Craft Homes Inc. of Virginia to Richard Joseph Conroy, $600,075.

1719 Reed Marsh Lane, Manakin Sabot; Boone Homes Inc. to Philip Skipper, $661,207.

3021 Swanns Inn Crescent, Goochland; River City Custom Homes Inc. to Kenneth Lee Kuykendall, $654,463.

12016 Talavera Terrace, Richmond; HHHunt Homes LC to Dennis Schafer, $500,930.

2131 Tuckahoe Bridge Drive, Manakin Sabot; W.V. McClure Inc. to Mason David Bryan, $649,842.

2995 William Trace Lane, Sandy Hook; David B. Krueger to Raymond L. Dalton Jr., $653,500.

HOPEWELL

1808 Arlington Road; Tony’s Holding Co. to Casey M. McKinney, $159,650.

2701 Clingman St.; BBK Property Rental LLC to Tracey Van Reeth-Welch, $205,000.

3919 Glacier Bay Court; Jonathan M. Shearin to Francisco Antonio Ruano Castro, $267,950.

Lot 30, Section 2, Elder Manor; Elizabeth F. Hohensee to Jonathan James Vann, $285,000.

Lots 19-23, Block 5, Hopewell Heights; Cone Investments LLC to Savannah Clemons, $160,000.

3307 Norfolk St.; Johnnie J. Scarbrough II to Robert D. Thompson, $230,000.

3209 Sussex Drive; Silvia Johnson to Brooke G. Fisher, $189,900.

JAMES CITY

270 Archers Mead, Williamsburg; Pamela L.H. King to Pamela J. Anderson, $350,000.

4556 Beacon Hill Drive, Williamsburg; Jessica W. Hench to Diane P. Webb, $325,000.

2509 Campell Close, Williamsburg; Michael Joseph Brooks, trustee to Mary Fox, trustee, $943,125.

8105 Chelmsford Court, Williamsburg; Susan P. Moreno to Justin Berthiaume, $580,000.

6362 Cordelia Road, Williamsburg; Gregory Hartman to Michael T. McCormick, $465,000.

5512 Culpepper Court, Williamsburg; Miachel E. Patterson to Frederick Holbert, $400,000.

113 Elizabeth Page, Williamsburg; Ashley J. Russell to Holly Ann Hessler, $965,000.

146 Forest Heights Road, Williamsburg; Habitat for Humanity of the Peninsula and Greater Williamsburg Inc. to Jammie Fairfax, $283,700.

3454 Foxglove Drive, Toano; Vianney V. Simonnett to Matthew R. Hallman, $350,000.

9702 Goldenrod Court, Toano; NVR Inc. to Martin R. Cox, trustee, $526,380.

117 Henry Tyler Drive, Williamsburg; Todd D. Hosman to Kelly Paige Moss, $652,000.

3531 Iberis Lane, Toano; NVR Inc. to Richard Andrew Nicholas, $471,695.

3939 Isaac Circle, Williamsburg; Colonial Heritage LLC to Janet Dimmitt, $544,990.

112 John Fowler, Williamsburg; Geri W. Dokos, trustee to Katherine Raye Douglas, $1,250,000.

4201 Kendall Lane, Williamsburg; Colonial Heritage LLC to Steven Jeffrey Perriello, $548,870.

109 Lely, Williamsburg; Fred E. Gantzler Jr., trustee to Matthew Paul Antill, $1,050,000.

Lot 12, Vass Meadows; Lauren E. Markland Palank to RKS LLC, $257,000.

Lot 20, River Oaks North, Governor’s Land; Paul Collins to Willard M. Burleson III, $1,090,000.

Lot 9 Clusters, Powhatan of Williamsburg Secondary; Mattie P. Wezah to Infinite Assets LLC, $470,000.

4652 Massena Drive, Williamsburg; John M. Seiner Jr. to Noel Firth, $310,000.

6081 Mooretown Road, Williamsburg; Tanya Mae Edwards, devisee to Julius Gene Sheppard, $285,000.

9444 Ottoway Court, Toano; Sung Choi to Michael E. Patterson, $675,000.

948 Pheasant Run, Williamsburg; Sean Michael Murray to Gregory Allen Walters, $262,000.

107 Prosperity Court, Williamsburg; Jung K. Son to Mark D. Richard, $337,000.

3109 Ridge Drive, Toano; Brian Bruce Robertson to Robert Eber, $699,998.

1202 Rustads Circle, Williamsburg; FFC Properties LLC to Stuart Gregory Sayre, $320,000.

4 Sheffield Road, Williamsburg; David R. Ricker, trustee to Garry P. John, $420,000.

2648 Sir Thomas Way, Williamsburg; Jeffrey M. Ayre to Marissa Danielle Talley, $396,100.

4004 Stettinius Trail, Williamsburg; HHJV LLC to Theodore Iacobuzio, $491,200.

10022 Sycamore Landing Road, Williamsburg; Steven E. Cody to Mark G. Rinaldi, $250,000.

133 The Maine, Williamsburg; Ralph C. Simmons to Scott Standerwick, $416,000.

8400 Torbay Bend, Williamsburg; Alejandro Moreno to Robert Ashley, $535,000.

Unit 69, The Mews; Roger W. Evans, trustee to William Busching, $345,000.

104 Wakerobin Road, Williamsburg; David J. Campagna to Daniel Molerio, $652,000.

4727 Westhampton, Williamsburg; Robert B. Sullivan to James R. McGinn, $515,000.

3301 Yarding Way, Toano; Ronald O. Cappallia to Claude Gottsch, $595,000.

6420 Yarmouth Run, Williamsburg; U.S. Home LLC to Darren Burnett, $596,670.

KING AND QUEEN

44.26 acres; Belle C. Burrington to William D. Carlton, trustee, $161,000.

KING WILLIAM

2.47 acres; G.W. Simons to MHF Properties LLC, $3,600,000.

441 Cherry Hill Drive, Aylett; Justin Dickinson to Aaron Berger, $312,450.

872 Fairfield Drive, King William; Cedar Home Investments LLC to Phillip E. Jewell, $250,000.

Lot 1636, Town of West Point; Gary W. Miles to Damon Villamar, $236,000.

Lot 826, Town of West Point; Linda R. Buckley to Joshua S. Walker, $180,000.

New Lot 4A, Mann Hill Farm Subdivision; Joseph E. Rouse to Cody William Mitchell, $345,000.

114 Pollard Place, Aylett; Matthew S. McMaster to Wesley J. Saupe, $300,000.

3521 Wakema Road, West Point; Charlotte Perkins to Vernon J. Isbell III, $625,000.

NEW KENT

25 acres; Christopher Alvin Winkler to David Baker, $775,000.

8400 Airport Road, Quinton; Sandra G. Jefferson to Copper Properties LLC, $390,000.

7749 Battlefield Commons, Quinton; Terry/Peterson Residential Thirty-one LLC to Daniel Enfield, $278,900.

641 Colony Trail, Lanexa; Robert H. Epperson to Amanda Scheid, $432,500.

9081 Deerlake Drive, New Kent; Christopher Ryan Spates to Robert J. Oglesby, $515,000.

5801 Hingham Drive, New Kent; David G. Haden to Kylea Roark Moreno, $350,000.

7730 Leeds Castle Lane, New Kent; HHHunt Hampton Roads LLC to Stephanie Martos, $319,850.

Lot 204, Woodhaven Shores; Richard L. Elrod to Ethan A. Margulies, $150,000.

Lots, Section 1, Paddock at Brickshire; Brickshire Land Investor Partners LLC to Eastwood Homes of Richmond LLC, $400,000.

7784 Lovegrass Terrace, New Kent; D.R. Horton Inc. to Michelle Renee Stephney, $462,990.

11620 Oakrise Place, New Kent; Brian L. Shaw to Graysen Paige Ballance, $360,000.

7238 Peyton Randolph Lane, New Kent; NVR Inc. to Diane E. Young, $287,070.

7266 Peyton Randolph Lane, New Kent; NVR Inc. to Stephen Mark Lovell, $282,000.

5735 Quinton Estates Drive, Quinton; Kurt White to Michael S. Mason, $285,000.

7550 Southamptonshire Way, New Kent; NVR Inc. to James Fortin, $312,000.

11069 Torranceville Trace, Providence Forge; Comfort Homes LLC to Karen Adelman Mattern, $474,950.

2440 N Waterside Drive, Lanexa; Terence J. Pendleton to Hannu A. Wolin, $365,000.

PETERSBURG

1723 Berkeley Ave.; Robert Caylor to Parker W. Jackson, $275,000.

1301 Concord Drive; RAS Trustee Services LLC to Bank of New York Mellon, $155,000.

1759 Fairfax St.; Cassandra Calin to Krysta Thomas, $260,000.

836 S. Gillfield Drive; Patrick R. Ingram to Theresa Brooks, $180,000.

221 Liberty St.; River City Estates LLC to Jennifer Hill, $190,000.

Parcel; Hergoffers LLC to Yasmine Sabrina Grady, $225,000.

716 Sunset Ave.; Kathy B. Vipperman to Janice Morales, $185,000.

1594 Westover; Alexander W. Brebner III to Robert Martin Baer, $385,000.

POWHATAN

10.726 acres; Kathleen H. Lee to Kathleen H. Lee, $300,000.

38.079 acres; Lawrence A. and Juanita W. Bowles Revocable Trust to Gary Wayne Ward, $255,000.

1543 Ballsville Road, Powhatan; Matthew Xavier to Haley Brennan, $275,000.

3584 Fairbourne Place, Powhatan; Windswept Development LLC to Todd Reyher, $707,550.

2817 Gaynel Drive, Powhatan; Maria Adams to Adam M. Benton, $302,500.

2650 Judes Ferry Road, Powhatan; William M. Radford to Gabriella C.Scalzo, $540,000.

Lot 5, Section A, Powhatan Commercial Center, 1.715 acres; British Car Service Inc. to International Church of the Foursquare Gospel, $800,000.

2520 Old Tavern Road, Powhatan; Solodar Properties LLC to Christopher Scott Herrin, $289,950.

3323 Pleasants Road, Powhatan; Christine A. Abel to David William Gailey, $215,000.

3220 Sherwood Bluff Circle, Powhatan; Mark R. Wolfram to Maria Diana Conway, $407,500.

5800 Trenholm Woods Drive, Powhatan; Karen Kenney to Michael T. Wolfe, $355,000.

PRINCE GEORGE

5218 Berkshire Drive, North Prince George; Terry L. Everetts to Yaneth Yobal Rosas, $250,000.

11210 S Crater Road, South Prince George; George L. Vlkojan III to John M. Herndon, $190,000.

6669 Hearthside Drive, Prince George; Michelle T. Goerss to Merita Harrison, $265,000.

11004 Ironwood Drive, North Prince George; Richard E. Slusser III to Anne Beverley J. Kerr, $265,000.

14065 Lebanon Road, Disputanta; Finer Homes Inc. to Gerald S. James, $509,786.

10400 Merchants Hope Road, North Prince George; Richard W. Shaver Builder Inc. to Melanie Scott, $241,288.

7104 Quail Hill Lane, Prince George; Edgardo Caluag to Noe Medrano, $354,000.

3700 Ruffin Road, North Prince George; Lorna D. Amos to Bobby Lee Snotherly, $200,000.

4285 Tatum Road, Disputanta; Jay C. Paul, administrator to Marcus C. McNew, $293,000.

4993 Warwick Court, Prince George; Joseph E. Ledoux to Cheraine Gordon-Irish, $210,000.

SUSSEX

65.28 acres; N. Cherok LLC to Russell E. Holland Sr., $150,000.