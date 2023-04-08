The following is a list of more real estate parcels valued at $150,000 or more that have been transferred in the past few months in Richmond and surrounding areas.

RICHMOND

110 N 19th St U1d; Batenhorst Randal L and Alice S to Maddra Kaitlyn Michelle And, $520,000.

1115 N 21st St; Ford David L & Thelma A to Ironwood Investment Group Llc, $160,000.

516 N 25th St; Kinsley William E to Wilbur Tobias, $425,000.

306 N 26th St U103; Mccormick Brian C and Judith A to Godino Adele C, $340,000.

506 N 29th St; Cao Minh and Nguyen Nguyet to Quesenberry Joseph David, $385,000.

1127 N 31st St; Sickels Floranne and Charles W to Miller Luke C and Hadley Carter, $350,000.

1111 N 32nd St; Royal Ventures Llc to Sullivan Edmund J And, $650,000.

1209 W 48th St; Bouzek Jeanna M to Obrien Richard B, $535,000.

362 Albemarle Ave; White John Henderson to Letonoff Lacy S Family Trust, $1,127,000.

4020 Augusta Ave; New Canaan Properties Llc to Judge Paul Charles And, $400,000.

2513 Bainbridge St; Johnson Wilfred A & to Square Home Services Llc, $195,000.

1112 Blandy Ave; Master Pro Investments Co to Riley Margaret Blair, $220,000.

1814 Boston Ave; Raglan Llc to Baldwin Carter Winningham And, $360,000.

2511 E Broad St U5; Ellis Stacey to Lin Dorcas Anc Chou Hsiao Lan, $361,500.

5037 Bryce Lane; Equity Trust Company Custodian to Lester Ronald W and Barbara T, $217,000.

1813 W Cary St; Osc Development Llc to Steinke Rolf and Elena S And, $425,000.

2624 Central Ave; Paksoy Cameron to Martinez Anna Marie And, $335,000.

507 Cheatwood Ave; Bims Llc to Ramachandran Sivaprakasam S, $240,000.

722 Chimborazo Blvd; Griessbach William A M to Bentley Brandon Keith And, $618,000.

1 Clarke Road; Harris Charles C to Ferrell James W Iv And, $1,075,000.

212 E Clay St U2d; Baehr Matthew C and Laura M to Nguyen Jenni Ha, $298,000.

7430 Comanche Dr; Witthoefft Edward C Jr to Williams Sydney Reeves, $421,575.

4515 Cutshaw Ave; Wieroniey Nicholas P to Cametas Stephanie, $557,000.

421 N Davis Ave; Redifer Cory Russell to Caslow Douglass Scott And, $500,000.

3215 Detroit Ave; Mccormick Melvin L Jr to Espe Investments and Property, $150,000.

5307 Dorchester Road; Gricus Cynthia A to Ponish Haden J And, $557,000.

3109 Edgewood Ave; Macecevic Lisa Joanne to Sathish Aditya K And, $535,000.

2910 Fendall Ave; Pierce John Stanton Iv to Meredith Branch Llc, $190,000.

2202 Floyd Ave; Smith Laura Jane to Sauer Alexander Ray And, $810,000.

5017 W Franklin St; Miller Joseph and Chele to Gardiner Elizabeth, $558,600.

2904 Garland Ave; Solarte James K and Karen A to Grinnage Kerri and Ennis Brian, $389,950.

901 Glenburnie Road; Renninger Stephanie S to Carrico Mickey C, $222,500.

2316 W Grace St; Browning Faye Dale to Sullivan Kimberly, $731,000.

6762 S Grand Brook Cir; Robinson Torrence S to Greenhow Stephanie Yvette, $285,000.

1513 Greenville Ave; Stanley Erin D to Boggs Fletcher, $295,000.

3416 Grove Ave U15; Caine Robert A and Karen S to Thorud Joshua Daniel And, $254,000.

1610 Hanover Ave; Brownlow Winston R and Sarah to Barnhart Devon D And, $1,200,000.

2705 Hanover Ave U7; Lombardozzi Nicholas to Link David S and Sherrie R And, $225,000.

2956 Hathaway Road U310; Danish Steven and Carole to Hazell Susan L, $307,500.

807 Hill Top Dr; Banton Jeanette to Neal Frances E, $235,000.

2854 Hull St; Amaya Isaias to Bache Lauren Marie And, $270,000.

812 Jessamine St; Molner Joseph to Elliott Jordan V And, $405,000.

4627 Kensington Ave; Tiffany W N Jr and Linda G to Traver Dawn A, $410,000.

5301 Kingsbury Road; Potomac River Ventures Llc to Wren Krista H and Garrett M, $1,180,000.

3116 Kuhn St; Better Housing Coalition to Prentice Torin, $230,000.

3054 Lawson St; Shabach Realty Services Inc to Terrell Jabari, $270,000.

3530 Lochinvar Dr; Shojaee Samira to Morony Robert C, $441,000.

700 Louisiana St; Beltran Russell R and Heather K to Cartier John, $380,000.

7541 Marilea Road; Cousins James Jr & Kimberly & to North Atlantic Assets Llc, $260,000.

2944 W Marshall St; First Baptist Church Of to Csra Opportunity Zone Fund Vii, $1,010,000.

2818 Midlothian Tpke; Johnson Barbara J to H & L Roofers Llc, $175,000.

2512 Monument Ave U301; Howard Elizabeth J to Hurley Terence Joseph And, $495,000.

3121 North Ave; Kostandin Paul D and Kathleen A to Robb Matthew, $331,000.

5801 Olas Ct; Hhhunt Homes Llc to Murphy Devlin, $403,025.

4918 Orcutt Lane; Time to Change Properties Llc to Hines Shelby, $235,000.

2320 Park Ave; Madden Kathryn K Trustee to Fosness Dustin J, $1,025,000.

2604 Parkwood Ave; Ziegler Kristen Leigh to Bandoni Leah Marie and Tristan, $430,000.

4804 Patterson Ave; Patriot Company Inc to 4804 Patterson Ave Llc, $277,000.

1221 Perry St; Valentin Christopher Kent to Ogre Iii Llc, $601,000.

7700 Prairie Road; Barrett Daniel B and Ashley R to Hodge Jemi Snyder, $320,000.

4619 Radford Ave; Jensen Theodore F Jr & Betty J to Walus Linden, $381,000.

3203 Rosewood Ave; Ayres Raymond N to Alkaisy Mohammed & Kelly David, $230,000.

2508 Semmes Ave; Sullivan John Riley Ad Rebecca K to Sullivan John Riley And, $415,000.

4234 Sheffield Road; Watson William N to Parada Jose, $210,000.

3323 Southall Ave; Harris Tracy D to Diaz Yunior Alexander Ajanel, $202,500.

3123 Stony Point Road Ua; Aalseth Marie A to Wayns Joan, $360,000.

1701 Summit Ave U13; Martin Hunter S and Susan to Trenk Matthew, $331,000.

22 Tempsford Lane; Clarkson Edward Cole to Kidd Jeffrey G And, $2,350,000.

2210 Venable St; Zuleta Edgar to Pilcher Carl and Manivone, $474,000.

4060 Wakefield Road; Hinkes Thomas J to Moore Emily Flippo And, $525,000.

1224 Westover Gardens Blvd; Vaughan Helen to Lindamood Mark, $452,000.

1413 Winder St; Elderhomes Corporation T/A to Lip Kristin Lue Chee, $210,000.

3011 Woodrow Ave; Hall Tara G to Casolaro Mario Anthony And, $340,000.

HENRICO

106 A P Hill Ave, Henrico; Garrett Carolyn Grace to Clark Michael, $230,000.

2745 Acadia Dr Ub, Henrico; Stanley Martin Homes Llc to Fleming David E Jr and Qiuana S, $423,279.

2036 Airy Cir, Henrico; Surjit Kaur Llc to Rosas Juan Pablo and Giselle, $255,000.

11905 Amberwood Ln, Glen Allen; Kefalas Augoustinos E to Mayes Paul and Kate Hickling, $720,000.

4612 Archduke Rd, Glen Allen; Stearns Trevor G N and Elizabeth J Peace to Hall Sarah Trustee, $265,000.

10311 Attems Way, Glen Allen; Ripp Vincent R and Emily C to Del Carlo Fulvio Maia, $411,000.

9700 Bartley Pond Dr, Henrico; Serowatka Valentina to Gurusamy Karthikeyan and A Pitchaiappan, $357,500.

120 N Beech Ave, Henrico; Tetteh Nii-Tettey to Jones Breanna R, $230,000.

6710 Bethlehem Rd, Henrico; Vazquez Agustin to Galves Rodriguez Luis A, $330,000.

5433 Boar Swamp Rd, Sandston; Barkerside Llc to Govea Cristobal, $215,000.

7703 Bransford Dr, Henrico; Hanbury Investors to Wanner Jeffrey P Ii and Laura Pugh, $349,900.

4204 Bridle Run Ln, Henrico; Ransom Sandra K and Eugene N to Gilbert Greyson Defifer and Azalea, $467,000.

216 Brooks Rd, Henrico; Battle Juanmanein Dimitrius to 216 Brooks Road Llc, $315,000.

2106 Buckeye Dr, Henrico; Hayes Mary D to Carpenter Grace K, $350,000.

12508 Cambie Pl, Henrico; Jackson Linda M to Karimi Ardeshir and Ashraf, $501,000.

2709 Carneal St, Henrico; Avery Alexis Shantae and Darryl D Bullock to Towberman Kristen L and Tracy L, $175,000.

148 Carriage Point Ln, Glen Allen; Robinson Edith N and Curtis E to Brownback Paul T and Constance, $351,050.

4836 Cedar Branch Ct, Glen Allen; Burichin James Thomas to Sinclair Robert and Shelley, $565,000.

5900 Chapel Lawn Ter, Glen Allen; Silva Joseph A and Rosemary Trustees to Clancy Michael and Winifred and Fiona, $437,300.

8209 Chipplegate Dr, Henrico; Lacey Matthew and Krysta to Flanagan Matthew, $355,000.

6002 Clover Ln, Henrico; Ingersoll Jim Trustee to Durbin Zane T and Ella C Alvis, $300,000.

3106 Collins Rd, Henrico; White Carolyn A Trustee to Moya Menendez Elba C Et Al, $197,000.

2103 Cool Brook Dr, Henrico; Smith Brandes M to Watson Colleen M, $350,000.

8000 Cottesmore Ct, Henrico; Chevalier Jennifer to Ahmad Mohammad Ashfaq and Nadia, $278,100.

4711 Craddock Ave, Henrico; Wilkins Harriette L to Complete Contractor Llc, $152,000.

4414 Crown Squire Rd, Henrico; Jones Rosalind S to Baker Mario, $240,000.

4841 Darbytown Rd, Henrico; Gregory Michelle U to Harger Ryan Joseph and Amy N, $290,000.

10218 Delray Rd, Glen Allen; Snavely Karen C to Chowdhury Ashraful, $331,000.

7105 Dexter Rd, Henrico; Walker Eric L to Wise Joseph S and Katelin L, $315,000.

5900 Dominion Fairways Ct, Glen Allen; Walls Steven and Donna to Blair Samuel J Jr, $649,775.

12016 Drumore Way, Glen Allen; Kalore Niraj Vijay and Anjali Niraj to Mohil Krishan and Navita, $990,000.

603 Eking Green Dr, Glen Allen; Stanley Martin Homes Llc to Malyala Prashanth, $355,545.

2840 Elkridge Cir, Henrico; Harris Anthony D Jr to Nevarr Lukas Michael, $290,000.

4614 Emmett Rd, Glen Allen; Baldwin Harry A and Susan D to Tu Yuki D, $239,950.

10224 Falconbridge Dr, Henrico; Seaborn J Richard and Deborah L to Hogue Andrew M and Katherine M, $390,000.

4796 Finlay St, Henrico; Bass Robert B to Ehk Associates Lp, $400,000.

2 Flatwater Row Ua, Henrico; Moore Douglas J and Patrick L Davis to Eberhart John, $375,000.

7871 Four Mile Run Pkwy, Henrico; Jones Robert A Iii Estate to Berry-Mason Tomeka S and Arthur L Mason, $290,000.

8851 Foxway Ridge Ln, Glen Allen; Stanley Martin Homes Llc to Veesamsetty Bugesh, $368,099.

4708 Gaardahl Dr, Sandston; Siegfried Lindsay T and Laura Mg to Lewis Evan, $266,000.

8415 Gaylord Rd, Henrico; Kuhfuss Gordon J and L F to Sullivan Chelsey L and Carlos E Jennings, $426,000.

3710 Glades End Ln, Henrico; Fowler Michael W and Angela to Schumacher Mark A and Kelsey T, $1,065,000.

3108 Glenoa Rd, Henrico; Ruggeri Christine K and Gloria to Neathawk Roger D and Charles B Miller, $287,500.

19 E Gray St, Sandston; Hunsucker Reece B Iii and Amanda G Todd to Walters Dennis and Maria Becker, $180,000.

9947 Greenwood Rd, Glen Allen; Martins Marilza Alves De Moraes to Obaid Obaidullah, $400,000.

2854 Hartman St, Henrico; Kovacs Gabor to Arnold Tyler, $185,000.

9645 Hastings Mill Dr, Glen Allen; Dandridge Russell W to Khalifa Nurul Alam and Shuvo Alam Rahman, $420,000.

1612 Heritage Hill Dr, Henrico; George Niki L to Patterson Kaitlyn Margrete, $276,000.

11748 Herrick Ln, Glen Allen; Mutha Pritesh R and Kinjal P to Zheltyannikov Oleg and Maria Zaytseva, $610,000.

2907 Hilliard Rd, Henrico; Ramos Esteban and Maria to Villa Cesar Mauricio and Alejandra Hurtado, $250,000.

429 Hollybrook Ridge Ln, Henrico; Robinson Angela Renee to Scott Deana, $220,000.

1009 Horsepen Rd, Henrico; Hamilton Tracy C and Bradley T to Corbin Matthew Scott and Catherine Irwin, $420,000.

2506 Inman Ave, Henrico; Pleasants Brooke Nicole to Swope Toby and Shannon, $230,000.

2613 Jordan Ct, Glen Allen; Collins Christopher and Stephanie M H to Hutton Taylor H and Christine M, $290,000.

4337 Kidsgrove Rd, Henrico; Style Craft Homes Inc Of Virginia to Wilson Brandon, $293,640.

5121 S Laburnum Ave, Henrico; Airport Inn Inc to Diaa Hospitality Llc, $920,000.

10514 Lambeth Rd, Glen Allen; Sharp Joyce H to Moore Preston F and Megan S, $242,000.

1804 Le-Suer Rd, Henrico; Hlouverakis Mary and Manny to Hovsepyan Anna, $380,000.

3935 Liesfeld Pl, Glen Allen; Alkire Greg to Ho Stephen Yee Fai and Jia Wang, $483,000.

20 Longstreet Ave, Henrico; James Rishard to Davis Samantha A, $260,000.

10828 Macs Way, Glen Allen; Schell Brothers Richmond Llc to Tang James D and Lien H Do, $517,848.

9235 Magellan Pkwy Ub, Glen Allen; Stanley Martin Homes Llc to Rogers Erik, $360,264.

11504 Maple Hill Ct, Glen Allen; Shetty K Sudhakar and Prema to Ruj Ramaranjan and Amrita Sahu, $667,700.

2713 Maplewood Rd, Henrico; Weber William Forrest and Meredith to Vaughan Janet D and Sheila Maureen, $351,000.

4509 Mary Jane Ter, Glen Allen; Finer Homes Inc to Takkalla Niranjan Reddy and Mounika Patel, $651,877.

9513 Meredith Creek Ln, Glen Allen; Walton Delores Trustee to Panchal Darshan K and Kareena D, $350,000.

9404 Minna Dr, Henrico; Juarez Jose Mauricio to Doench Stacie and Mikaela Gene, $375,000.

406 S Mooreland Rd, Henrico; Moret Stephen M and Heather L to Goldman Michael and Kristin, $2,175,000.

2504 National St, Henrico; Spain Sherry L to Saunders Sandra, $247,000.

1001 Normandy Dr, Henrico; Arruda Thomas and Kelsey Clarke to Evans Paul M and Molly James Barber, $530,000.

2140 Oakhampton Pl, Henrico; Vaughan Derek C and Gina F Lukas to Pfreundschuh Alexander James and J Voyack, $355,000.

4820 Old Main St U610, Henrico; Samuel Thomas Franklin Jr and Alena to Van Blaricom David, $739,950.

4851 Old Williamsburg Rd, Sandston; Simpson Krystal T and Bernard L Iii to Kobrinetz Hunter, $320,000.

9331 Osborne Tpke, Henrico; Welch Randall G to Walraven Max L N and Karen Pleasant, $289,000.

2120 Park Ln, Henrico; Ocean View Holdings Llc to Helper Tara C, $349,000.

1203 Peachtree Blvd, Henrico; Burns Gary R and Lindsay K to Campbell John S and Maria D L C P Candel, $600,000.

2234 Perennial Cir, Henrico; Joyner Andrew K and Ciera B to Pradhan Nihar, $430,000.

9011 Prince Rd, Henrico; Camp William H and Dorothy I to Smith Shon, $292,000.

401 Queen Emily Pl, Henrico; Adams Amber J to Caliber Home Loans Inc, $335,390.

2307 Rawlings Ct, Henrico; Perkins Pamela S and R E Jr to Lecraw Jeremy, $256,000.

3431 Reynolds Rd, Henrico; Erawha Llc to Barber Demi and Andrew Touma, $185,000.

3413 Ridgemere Dr, Henrico; Mitchell Kelly Lynn to Evans Andrew T and Natalie C, $589,500.

99 Robin Ave, Henrico; Parkinson Francine A and C P to Pennymac Loan Services Llc, $208,545.

210 Rocketts Way U408, Henrico; Morjaria Mukund M and Hira M to Jackson Paul T, $300,000.

2308 Rocky Point Pkwy, Henrico; Arena Jay M to Delfel John and Lorraine, $280,000.

6400 Ruby Ln, Sandston; Liberty Homes Va Inc to Slater Antoine and Sabrina, $321,250.

238 Sag Harbor Ct, Henrico; NVR Inc to Munoz Curvelo Victor and Lorena Hidalgo, $264,000.

306 Sag Harbor Pl, Henrico; NVR Inc to Gladney Jametris Lynne, $240,835.

4361 Saunders Station Loop Ua, Henrico; Bolinger Emma to Al-Dabbagh Haydar and Wesam H A Al Fatemi, $388,000.

7411 Seminary Ave, Henrico; Jansen Timothy J to Cln Investments Llc, $305,000.

4803 Shellbark Ct, Glen Allen; Tikkisetti Rama Krishna and A Gonuguntla to Konduru Lalitha and Prabhakara Varma, $495,000.

9205 Silverbush Dr, Henrico; Gardner Robin C to Sandhaus Shana, $280,000.

10812 Snowmass Ct, Glen Allen; Chew Olga G Trustee to Hutchison Richard, $425,000.

9704 Springfield Woods Cir, Glen Allen; S and J Realty Inc to Hashimi Ferozuddin, $250,000.

2741 St Elias Dr Ub, Henrico; Stanley Martin Homes Llc to Owens Aaron and Demitriyah Boyd, $426,588.

5449 Stone Ln, Henrico; Green Derek J to Majestic Realty Investments Llc, $231,000.

1503 Stonewall Manor Dr, Henrico; Amerihome Mortgage Company Llc to Alz Properties Llc, $218,999.

2801 Sunrise Ct, Henrico; Mccandlish Mark N and Karen M to Dorr Justin and Emily Bilski, $550,000.

203 Tarrytown Dr, Henrico; Smith Joyce Estate to Burgner John W Iii and Kara D Greenfield, $1,310,000.

11626 Timberly Waye, Henrico; Packard Mary R to Rowe Matthew Robert, $214,000.

2667 Trellis Green Cir, Henrico; Hassenpflug Cynthia D and David H to Ressler Jacalyn and John, $565,000.

12014 Turnberry Park Ln, Glen Allen; Hauser William A and A M to Hedrick Eric, $780,000.

300 E Union St, Sandston; Kidd Charles W Jr to Preza Duenas Hugo A, $270,000.

6140 Varina Point Ln, Henrico; Williams Charita T to Mccarter Briana, $259,800.

3921 Village Townes Walk, Glen Allen; Hiel Diane to Acosta Jose O Mateo and Rebecca Mateo, $495,000.

1306 Ware Rd, Henrico; King E Davey and Sue E to Marino Joseph M Iii and Laura Lindsey, $350,000.

5502 Wenrich Dr, Henrico; Stanley Martin Homes Llc to Toney Harrison Ross and Kerri, $306,251.

5514 Wenrich Dr, Henrico; Stanley Martin Homes Llc to Gundra Chandra M and Sirisha Tammineedi, $312,432.

1607 Westcastle Dr, Henrico; Kinsler James C and Amanda F to Yost Jacob and Victoria D, $575,000.

1538 Westshire Ln, Henrico; Hester Amanda C to Tidwell Diane Cederberg and Cory, $460,000.

808 Willomett Ave, Henrico; 2 Noble Dogs Properties Llc to Ly Christine, $240,500.

10222 Windbluff Dr, Henrico; Goldman Peter O and Madeline B to Kennedy David and Joyce Thompson, $422,000.

2011 Wood Owl Way, Henrico; Stanley Martin Homes Llc to Wu Janet, $368,197.

7504 Woodman Rd, Henrico; Cannon Orlan D and Linda G Jordan Trustees to Johnston Catherine Baker, $275,000.

CHESTERFIELD

12813 Abernathy Ln, Chesterfield; Hahn Jeffry Wactin and Pamela L to Owens Samori and Kirsten, $575,000.

9200 Alcove Grove Rd, Chesterfield; Cohen Elizabeth to Christian Latoya Donise and Quantez, $350,000.

9019 Amberhill Loop, North Chesterfield; Niernberger Marilyn S to Hopkins Scott G and Joanne M, $455,000.

5203 Ashton Woods Dr, North Chesterfield; Adkins Ryan A and Grimes Erin to Paramount Investments Llc, $222,000.

4116 N Bailey Bridge Rd, Midlothian; Whitlock Steven J Et Al to Bellson Park Llc, $325,000.

10013 Beaumont Ave, North Chesterfield; Commonwealth Prop Ventures Llc to Taylor Brande Floray, $369,900.

11308 Benton Pointe Way, Chester; Main Street Homes to Knee Jonette M, $315,150.

1606 Bluewater Ter, Chester; Parent Frank J and Martha G to Seraydarian John D and Kristin L, $1,150,000.

18210 Branders Bridge Rd, South Chesterfield; Temple Carolyn and Murray Tauna Jean and Trader Sonya Kay to Toney Angela Rackley, $226,600.

325 Brighton Dr, North Chesterfield; Mckinley Housing Llc to Hall Darren and Erica, $385,000.

12121 Brookview Dr, Midlothian; Cassell Cory Taylor to Marshall Justin Thomas and Marshall Susan Ann and Marshall Timothy R, $220,000.

8046 Buford Cmns, North Chesterfield; Fish Carol to Vu Ngoc-Yen and Vu Bryan Huan, $260,000.

4006 Cambrian Cir, Midlothian; Viele Kyle J and Taylor C T to Stroble Robay and Nicholson Orson, $540,000.

2105 Cantina Ln, Midlothian; NVR Inc to Amos Sean Tyler, $465,555.

7709 Centerbrook Ct, Chesterfield; Gonce Jonathan D and Rebecca L to Waffle Jay D and Nikolle A, $385,000.

10905 Chalkley Rd, Chester; Howell Talmadge R and Cheryl A to Scott Derick and Latia, $679,500.

5317 Chestnut Bluff Ter, Midlothian; Taylor B A and Taylor T B Trs to Paul Arthur and Nancy, $418,000.

5018 Clear Ridge Ter, Midlothian; Wingerter Cristina Carmen to Capel Julian Wesali and Megan Lynn, $490,000.

4941 Cochise Trl, North Chesterfield; Phillips David L and Privett T D to Lizama Marcela and Vasquez Heidy Yesenia, $345,000.

5805 Country Manor Ter, North Chesterfield; Davis Maria R and Lanier Sydney Maria to Taylor Carl Anthony and Dreama Sherelle, $415,000.

8201 Cromarty Ct, Chesterfield; Levitt William A to Love That Home! Llc, $310,000.

2003 Deer Meadow Ln, Midlothian; Yeet Retreat Llc to Tellier Jared, $380,000.

12207 Devette Ter, Chesterfield; Cain Karen B to Richards Michael and Casey Stephanie, $395,000.

6813 Dunton Rd, Chesterfield; Cosby Village Llc to Tuprah Kekeli, $369,110.

12233 Dutch Elm Cir, Midlothian; Hhhunt Homes L C to Divens Daniella M, $348,760.

11354 Elokomin Ave, Chester; Rolling Ridge Llc to Merchant Andrea, $458,270.

13400 Eppes Falls Rd, Chesterfield; Clements Rodney S to Paramount Investments Llc, $519,565.

6491 Faulkner Dr, North Chesterfield; D R Horton Inc to Sidberry Brittney, $449,790.

11802 Fircrest Pl, Midlothian; Carter Calvin L to Lampugnale Cy A and Azuma Dara S, $675,000.

15448 Foxvale Way, Midlothian; Lav Llc to Desveaux Eric W and Mayra, $461,500.

13203 Gate Post Ct, Midlothian; Courtney Shannon Nicole to Hilliard Chase C and Kristin R, $250,000.

6613 Glen Ridge Ct, Midlothian; Peterson Edward W and Martha E to Dulak Anthony and Michelle Marie, $434,000.

11931 Goldenbrook Dr, Chesterfield; Johnson Ryan A to Ellis Robert Wray Jr and Giammarco Marie Margaret, $275,000.

3618 Graythorne Dr, Midlothian; River City Custom Homes Inc to Abdelmagid Samia, $905,000.

13833 Greyledge Pl, Chester; Schulz Amelia H and Steven to Ward Derek, $380,000.

8125 Hampton Meadows Ln, Chesterfield; Gonia James K to Taylor Michael F and Sherryl D, $665,000.

8419 Herton Cross Rd, Chesterfield; Rivera Carlos and Galloza G to Wright Aaron Christopher and Spriggs Jonina Marie, $566,000.

1901 Hollingsworth Dr, North Chesterfield; Hilliard Jon E and Robynn W to Dodds Travis Allen and Lindsay T, $361,000.

6513 Huntingcreek Dr, North Chesterfield; Dehart Bryan to Poonsammy Donavan, $250,000.

11901 Iron Bridge Rd, Chester; 11901 Iron Bridge Llc to Green Acres Of Virginia Llc, $625,000.

18179 Jones Run Trl, Moseley; Craftmaster Homes to Wilson Vincent Ervin, $468,830.

7601 Kentucky Derby Dr, Midlothian; Mueller Alex and Cardounel K to Higgins Wayne and Jurgita R, $335,000.

8701 Kingsland Park Dr, North Chesterfield; NVR Inc to Hicks Brisha Tanyale, $406,540.

7306 Lancewood Ct, Chesterfield; Shurm Construction Inc to Forbus Jessica N and Gentry Timothy W, $336,461.

4007 Laurelwood Rd, North Chesterfield; Espiritu Maria Et Al to Salazar Marbim Hernandez, $266,500.

14406 Little Hawk Dr, Midlothian; Lim See-Piau and Tham Yen-Ling to Jenness Muriel W, $443,000.

9954 Maidstone Ct, Midlothian; Collington East Llc to Ko Daniel S and Ashleigh N, $500,142.

14253 Martinet Xing, Midlothian; Blackburn Michael A and Jane E to Modi Lili R Trustee and Modi Shobha Raman Trustee, $385,000.

12906 Mill Meadow Ct, Midlothian; Nakatsuka Mitsuru Tr Et Al to Ruddy Sheri Trustee and Ruddy James Trustee, $435,000.

607 Nailor Way, Midlothian; Patton Benjamin D and Candice H to Olson Brad L, $420,000.

9810 Nott Ln, Chesterfield; Hager Rober and Faye to Nguyen Tien Dung and Truong Nhung and Nguyen Truong Lam, $261,000.

16107 Old Castle Rd, Midlothian; Evans Robert and Carly to Parekh Reepal and Sonal, $867,500.

3907 Overridge Dr, Chester; Adamek Kami to Henly Melissa K and Marklus, $510,000.

18509 Palisades Rdg, Moseley; Hhhunt Homes L C to Foley Brandon M and Mccormick Kelly E, $369,840.

12337 Petrel Xing, Midlothian; Swift Creek Development Llc to Glover Oscar Nathaniel and Nissa Natasha, $358,137.

5212 Plum St, North Chesterfield; Turek John E to Kohl Thomas Allen and Elzabeth Mary, $275,000.

11342 Poplar Ridge Rd, North Chesterfield; Jolly Joseph S to Jennings Steven H and Ashley, $365,000.

21209 Rabbit Run, South Chesterfield; Hilliard Chase C and Reason K R to Sfr Acquisitions 3 Llc, $230,000.

5937 Restingway Ln, North Chesterfield; Dougherty Thomas P and Mary L to Diaz Iv C, $205,000.

4414 River Rd, South Chesterfield; Lundie Gerald G to Orrego Yoselyn Tatiana Samayoa, $175,000.

13601 Rivermist Rd, Midlothian; Costa-Rose Lori A to Dean Joan, $523,000.

15608 Roland View Dr, Chester; Wright Ronald G to Ulysse Properties Llc, $172,500.

11731 Sanbury Ln, Midlothian; Fillgrove Lester L and Valarie F to Borey Marilyn L and Bruce K Jr, $417,000.

4716 Scouters Pl, Chesterfield; Mclain Saunder and Madelyn to Hicks Kevin and Lindsey Taylor, $300,000.

6415 Sexton Dr, North Chesterfield; Brown Keith W Jr to Brown Derek K, $185,000.

10831 Shingle Oak Rd, North Chesterfield; Meador Joshua J and Ellen A to Ditommaso Anthony Michael, $415,000.

11907 Smoketree Dr, North Chesterfield; Cruz Katrina Anne and Victoria Elise to Farr Michelle and James, $408,000.

10900 Southlake Ct, North Chesterfield; Hughes Investments-South Llc to Chesterfield Imports Inc, $585,000.

9420 Stanmore Pl, North Chesterfield; Eubanks Stacy Jo to Naine Gilles Gabriel and Wendy W, $315,000.

5930 E Stonepath Garden Dr, Chester; Fuller Artyemarie S to Dibenedetto James J and Devon A and Ayscue Carolyn W, $315,000.

14313 Swallow Rd, Chester; Carrillo F S and Kimbrough K D to Herrera Alexander, $305,000.

5512 Tag Alder Ter, Moseley; Eagle Construction Of Va Llc to Keller Brandon P, $474,500.

12018 Timber Trail Dr, Midlothian; Bletsas John and Adriana Luz to Brinkley Calvin Iii and Clayton Ari, $305,000.

15218 Tomahawk Ridge Dr, Midlothian; Srader Lawrence and Kimberly to Carroll John and Capozzoli Ashley, $600,000.

12502 Triton Springs Dr, Midlothian; Han Kyong Cha to Sherzay Ahmad, $486,500.

1800 S Twilight Ln, North Chesterfield; Giron Fanny Tamara to Pagisbigan Denisha P and John Luke A, $420,000.

6301 Walnut Bend Ter, Midlothian; Collins Jeremy T to Westmoreland James B and Frederica H, $445,000.

112 Water Pointe Ct, Midlothian; Moss Rosalind Naomi to Williamson Eric K and Tanya, $258,000.

1549 Westhall Gardens Dr, North Chesterfield; Style Craft Homes Inc Of Virginia to Quigley Karen W, $335,745.

8930 Whistling Swan Rd, Chesterfield; Powell James T and Christy A to Price Robert Allen Jr and Jennifer L, $597,500.

2404 Willowvale Pl, Midlothian; Main Street Homes to Ferrell Rick Allen and Jennifer Louise, $599,579.

3018 Woodsong Dr, Midlothian; Dalton Russell P and Rebecca L to Gates Kathryn Lynn, $290,000.

HANOVER

10.607 acres; Daniel Waverly Eaves to Philip B. Christian, $225,000.

28.021 acres; C. Denton Baker to Daniel Todd Stanley, $293,312.

7461 Ambrose Drive, Mechanicsville; Larry D. McCoy to Keri Smallie, $335,000.

17195 Beaver Dam Road, Beaverdam; Carol Norman, executor to Kevin A. Tribble, $770,000.

8344 Birds Reach Court, Mechanicsville; Kenneth C. McCullough to Linda Lovelace, $300,000.

14215 Blunts Bridge Road, Ashland; RCI Builders LLC to Scott B. Eastman, $709,987.

8040 Cabernet Way, Mechanicsville; Clayton Properties Group Inc. to Adrian Didita, $742,112.

6931 Cold Harbor Lane, Mechanicsville; Thomas Randolph Wagner to Wyatt Andrew Blake, $230,000.

7459 Darva Glen, Mechanicsville; Linda Smith Hinsley to Brandon Wideman, $370,000.

8234 Ellerson Wood Court, Mechanicsville; Alice Atkins to William F. Dickinson Jr., $405,000.

10414 Farm Glen Way, Glen Allen; Farmstead Villas LLC to Norman Charles Tupper, $456,923.

13301 Flowering Gooseberry Drive, Ashland; RCI Builders LLC to Tammi Hopkins, $799,900.

7511 Gold Coast Lane, Mechanicsville; John A. Fabian to James Young, $610,500.

13354 Greenwood Road, Glen Allen; John N. Ryland to Linda Kay Vansickle, $375,000.

1740 Hanover West Drive, Montpelier; Harry Glen Carver to John R. Robinson, $549,000.

9713 Honeybee Drive, Mechanicsville; Clayton Properties Group Inc. to Matthew J. Leach, $696,712.

10266 Ibis Drive, Ashland; Crystal N. Tyler to Alice Atkins, $325,000.

7208 Jackson Arch Drive, Mechanicsville; Eric Keith Monger to Cynthia Snead Keener, $308,000.

12332 Kilbourne Hill Drive, Ashland; Eagle Construction of Virginia LLC to Peter T. Wells, $760,715.

13257 Lakeview Dairy Drive, Ashland; RCI Builders LLC to Christopher J. Brown, $836,158.

10383 Leadbetter Road, Ashland; Rogers Chenault Inc. to Robert W. Ferber, $333,869.

10528 Little Meadow Lane, Glen Allen; Boone Homes Inc. to Gloria Ruggieri, $722,306.

Lot 1, Troy Estates; Dale Richard Beam Jr. to Vikas Pathak, $210,000.

Lot 14, Section 10, Country Club Hills; Mai Thi Van Hong to Hugh Breckenridge Little, $181,000.

Lot 22, Block B, Section B, Oakley Hill; James Norman to Jeffery Knybel, $475,000.

Lot 4, Section 2, Lakeview at Luck Farm; Rogers Chenault Inc. to RCI Builders LLC, $185,000.

Lot 6, Section 2, Rock Creek; Rock Creek Partners LLC to Clayton Properties Group Inc., $190,000.

9089 Lunette Lane, Mechanicsville; Sarah Keith to Randy Edward Logsdon Sr., $459,900.

7058 Marie Lane, Mechanicsville; Lewis S. Jackson III, substitute trustee to Kristine M. Young, $290,000.

7761 Millikin Lane, Mechanicsville; W.V. McClure Inc. to Frank A. McDonough III, $544,480.

8188 Newman Drive, Mechanicsville; William Sparks to L&A Acquisitions LLC, $241,000.

9129 Pantego Lane, Mechanicsville; Kris J. Krogulecki to Patrick L. Arline, $490,000.

Parcel; Luke C. Ramsey to Shenandoah Cable Television LLC, $150,000.

10115 Peach Blossom Road, Mechanicsville; Eastwood Homes of Richmond LLC to Mariah L. Harris, $624,305.

11465 Pinhook Drive, Rockville; RCI Builders LLC to Amy Cherisse Coffee, $657,092.

Portion of Lot 2, 10.4 acres, Parsley’s Corner; Klug Servicing LLC to Charles L. Hudson, $230,000.

15226 Rhyne Lane, Mechanicsville; James M. Ivey to Brian Esmond Smith, $790,000.

7408 Roosevelt Ave., Mechanicsville; Brandon Baker to Joshua Gale Gross, $260,000.

101 School St., Ashland; Glave Construction Inc. to Andres Buckner Sr., $255,000.

11289 Silverstone Drive, Mechanicsville; Robert Lindsey to Andrew Colenda, $530,000.

8312 Southern Watch Place, Mechanicsville; Ashley Elizabeth Jurgilanis to Andrea E. Sanderson, $350,000.

10520 Stony Bluff Drive, Unit 109, Ashland; Stony Run Partners LLC to Rhonda Sonnenberg, $244,950.

11011 Sugarloaf Drive, Mechanicsville; William B. Shealor Jr. to Robert K. Vestal, $445,000.

6438 Tammy Lane, Mechanicsville; James L. Gillend Jr. to Joseph Wayne Whittaker, $334,000.

8387 Truman Road, Mechanicsville; Laurie C. Elliott to Taylor Holmes Oakley, $352,000.

18416 Vontay Road, Rockville; Victoria Krupp to Mary A. Bateson, $322,000.

9064 White Plains Court, Mechanicsville; HHHunt Homes LC to Jason Douglas Fox, $431,490.

9305 Willies Way Trail, Mechanicsville; Kimberly L. Griffin to Keith Degnan, $556,000.

AMELIA

1.305 acres; Kasey R. Hlasny to Jacobs M. Tignor, $187,000.

2.4 acres; Douglas Dawson to Andrew C. Dawson, $165,000.

8601 N. Five Forks Road, Amelia Court House; Jan A. Holder to Michael D. Givens, $202,000.

5871 Richmond Road, Amelia Court House; Ashman Builders LLC to Charles B. Poulston III, $382,950.

CHARLES CITY

1.72 acres; Christopher T. Carroll to Bryan K. Whitehead Jr., $176,000.

Parcel; Scott Wallace Ferguson to Corey Scott Ferguson, $395,000.

12736 Tylers Ridge Court, Providence Forge; Justin Andrew Hayes to Martia O. Jones, $225,000.

COLONIAL HEIGHTS

119 Ashley Pl; Smith, Suzanne M. to Pastorius, John F., $241,000.

622 Charles Av; Sears, Luke O. to Bruster, Madison Paige, $220,000.

1176 Cumberland Dr; Lytle, Robert Alexander Post to Bradley, Tyler Marino, $325,000.

908 Jamestown Rd; Harris, Meredith R. to Ldb Holdings Llc , $225,000.

709 Lafayette Av; United Properties Mgmt Llc, to Herrera, Edgar F., $180,000.

205 Marvin Av; Coon, Thomas E to Ridpath, Pamela Casey, $212,000.

626 Pinehurst Av; Botts, Ryan M. to Walker, Brandon M., $279,900.

308 W Westover Av; Archileti,Lewis A to Collier, Ashley N., $169,950.

CUMBERLAND

1.81 acres; John S. Eicher to Daniel John Turner Sr., $329,500.

225.9 acres; William R. Ranson to Tamara R. Anderson, $276,000.

200 Northview Drive, Farmville; Lowell G. Neuzil to Courtney Jay Alderson, $352,500.

DINWIDDIE

1.188 acres; Malcolme A. Rhinehart, trustee to Logan Norris Alexander, $187,700.

25047 Balsam Lane, North Dinwiddie; Shyeanne E. Branch to Bobby Lee Grogan Jr., $248,500.

5405 Cherokee Drive, North Dinwiddie; Joyce Frink to Deon Grandison, $254,000.

27505 Flank Road, North Dinwiddie; Robert P. Ziegenfuss Sr. to Jeffrey Ellis Ziegenfuss, $270,000.

11692 Old Stage Road, North Dinwiddie; Keith Allen Fulghum to Christopher J. Dunn, $420,000.

25001 Wayne Ave., North Dinwiddie; Timothy Matthew Collins to Cory A. Parker, $288,000.

GOOCHLAND

1 acre; Ciccio Loro LLC to RVA Group Investment LLC, $700,000.

2 lots, 3.98 acres; James H. Atkinson Jr. to Juan Raul Gamez, $730,000.

21.34 acres; Terry Scott Bain to Patrick R. Dolan, $1,300,000.

5.791 acres; Christine Marsh Cross Garten Fauver, trustee to 3036 River Road West LLC, $455,000.

411 Briarwood Circle, Goochland; Staci Taylor to Ian Webster, $420,000.

2464 Davis Mill Road, Goochland; Jose Luis Cruz Chapparro to Alexandra Smith, $330,000.

2160 Fairgrounds Road, Maidens; Kelly Highfill to Indiya Harwood, $522,000.

1663 Indys Run, Maidens; George R. Kirk to Theresa R. Vause, trustee, $975,000.

Lot 19, Block C, Section 2, Breeze Hill; Krickovic & Ziegler LLC to David Robey, $165,000.

5254 Loving Springs Lane, Goochland; New Ventures Real Estate LLC to Jerry Wilson Taylor Jr., $359,950.

15576 Mosaic Creek Blvd., Richmond; Schell Brothers Richmond LLC to Patrick A. and Marica H. Bedsworth Revocable Trust, $685,811.

2960 Pitts Drive, Goochland; Garey Scott Conrad to Aaron Michael Christy, $450,000.

2398 Sheppard Town Road, Maidens; Christina E. Thompson to David W. Bates, $261,000.

12010 Talavera Terrace, Richmond; HHHunt Homes LC to Robert A. Gladstone, trustee, $557,750.

2309 Temple Lane, Rockville; Shane L. Johnson to Jonathan Blanton Flagg, $630,000.

417 Wellfield Road, Manakin Sabot; Robert H. Minnick, trustee to Brad A. Evans, trustee, $1,125,000.

HOPEWELL

2 parcels; Joanne Marr Gessell to Zachary Ray, $200,000.

1005 Bland Ave.; Yessica Gonzalez-Hernandez to Ivan Santos Dominguez, $279,000.

4207 Eagle Drive; Tong Minh Ly to Jesse J. Thomas Jr., $293,000.

3901 Jamestown Drive; Virginia Glass Berry to Frank Javier Barreto Rodriguez, $255,000.

Lots 13 and 14, Block 18, Hopewell Terrace; Elvis Ochoa to Zach Four LLC, $158,000.

3206 Luray St.; James Bradley Evans to Nicole A. Solomon, $225,000.

3002 River Road; Michael W. Weston to Brenda Y. Escobar, $190,000.

3209 Woodlawn St.; Marilyn Monk Gleason to Christopher D. Lampman, $180,000.

JAMES CITY

1 acre; Glenn R. Gilley II to Greg Fenske, $155,000.

732 Autumn Circle, Williamsburg; Daniel W. Gotthardt to Gail L. Smith, $215,000.

157 Braddock Road, Williamsburg; Bennett Radinovic to Kristen M. Stanley, $503,000.

100 Carnoustie, Williamsburg; Daniel Keith Townsend to Pat Lagerborg, $816,105.

3142 Cider House Road, Toano; Carolyn E. White to Aljournal E. Franklin, $400,500.

444 Crooked Stick, Williamsburg; Ashlin Thomas B. Jones to Mary K. Shiple, trustee, $214,000.

100 Eaglescliff, Williamsburg; Russell G. Colbert Jr. to Jon Mitovich, $915,000.

496 Fairway Lookout, Williamsburg; Trisha Girard to Donna Scott, $250,000.

5202 Foundation St., Williamsburg; John Eugene Hall to Christopher A. Dixon, $285,000.

237 George Wythe Lane, Williamsburg; Gregory J. Kraut to Andrew G. Thompson, $555,000.

8800 Greenhaven Court, Toano; Timothy R Westby Gibson to Richard W. Carsia, $430,000.

1063 Hitchens Lane, Williamsburg; Richmond Norge LLC to Oseas A. Mata, $457,371.

3567 Iberis Lane, Toano; NVR Inc. to Mark Allan Wright, $423,820.

902 Jackson St., Williamsburg; Megan K. Murphy to Jacob Pollard, $290,000.

115 John Pott Drive, Williamsburg; Ruth P. Staton to Timothy P. Jones, $395,000.

110 Lands End Drive, Williamsburg; James A. Burden to Heather E. Golden, trustee, $656,000.

Lot 10, Seasons Trace; Lee P. Napier to Spring West LLC, $180,000.

Lot 18, Jamestown Farms; William A. Cunningham IV Estate to Richneck Development Inc., $327,500.

Lot 33, Raintree; James T. Scarborough to Tyler J. Hutton, $250,000.

4018 Luminary Drive, Williamsburg; Wellington Wang Jr. to Justin D. Moreland, $332,000.

2309 Montgomerie Arch, Williamsburg; Joel R. Fortune to Debra Gallagher, $250,000.

8219 Nature’s Way, Williamsburg; Edward J. Schwartz to John Daniel Sanchez, $885,000.

Parcel; David Michael Patterson, successor trustee to Long G. Inc., $401,000.

8682 Pocahontas Trail, Williamsburg; W.M. Smith Contracting LLC to Joseph M. Silverio, $499,000.

1308 Queens Crossing, Williamsburg; David Mathews to Randal Riffle, $180,500.

2903 Robert Hunt North, Williamsburg; John Petrakos to Diane B. Freitas, $300,000.

5545 Scotts Pond, Williamsburg; Philippe J. Kronsberg to Luis F. Palacios, $425,000.

144 Shinnecock, Williamsburg; Donald Wilson, trustee to Sandra R. Benanti, $865,000.

105 South Turnberry, Williamsburg; Betty Gean Lambuth, trustee to James Gerard Dwyer, $1,150,000.

62 Summer East, Williamsburg; Bridget Ann Bender to Benjamin J. Seiler, $226,000.

301 E Tazewell’s Way, Williamsburg; Ryan D. Brown to Brenda Darlene Eadie, $502,000.

4074 Thorngate Drive, Williamsburg; Joseph T. Webb to Bruce Robert Davies, trustee, $600,000.

Unit 119, Pelham Ordinary; Donald J. Matthewson to Rodica Potra Lambert, $270,000.

9517 Viburnum Drive, Toano; NVR Inc. to Stephanie Erin Schatzel, $601,285.

129 Wellington Circle, Williamsburg; Arnab K. Basu to Sandra Towers, $192,000.

9109 Wishpering Drive, Toano; Jennifer R. Schulz, trustee to Andrew P. Bowder, $721,000.

6383 Yarmouth Run, Williamsburg; U.S. Home LLC to Isaac Fermin Tuazon, $401,490.

KING AND QUEEN

2 parcels; Carlton Living Trust dated Mary 27, 2017 to Virginia Electric and Power Co., $1,421,470.

561 Taylorsville Road, Shacklefords; Ryan C. Burroughs to Ryan Sprangel, $370,000.

KING WILLIAM

1 acre; Donald R. Kemp to Austin Brown, $181,000.

31.33 acres; Gerald L. Pruett to Larry Pierce, $165,000.

317 Dylan Drive, Aylett; Rachel Lee Heller to Zachary Allan Inman, $290,000.

2114 Lee St., West Point; Gary E. Hall to Joseph M. Romero, $215,000.

Lot 2, Wakema Estates; James Wesley Skelton to Angela j. Helms, $220,000.

746 Mill Road, King William; Regan E. Stanley to Chad W. Rice, $491,000.

Parcel; ALG Trustee LLC to Tonya Witherow, $240,000.

904 Rosebud Run, Aylett; Trevor P. Chenault to Daniel Richard Bazzrea, $265,000.

43 White Bank Road, King William; Corey Ferguson to Andrea P. Timberlake, $272,000.

NEW KENT

0.66 acres; Cherie Batkins to Morgan Henry McCormick, $237,000.

3.952 acres; Christina Timberlake to Leigh Lemay Weaver, $222,000.

7842 Arbor Ponds Court, New Kent; Aldreyous N. Smith to Sunday Omodan, $430,000.

7011 Blue Stem Court, New Kent; D.R. Horton Inc. to Patrick Ryan Clarke, $482,990.

8084 W Danube Loop, New Kent; NVR Inc. to Susan Lee Altorelli, $388,250.

3751 Elliott Field Terrace, Quinton; Liberty Homes of Virginia Inc. to Kenny E. Weeks, $394,070.

3610 Homestead Road, Lanexa; Linda M. McKown to Amanda Gail Bolwer, $360,000.

7740 Leeds Castle Lane, New Kent; HHHunt Hampton Roads LLC to Dana M. Robinson, $339,590.

Lots 141 and 142, Woodhaven Shores; Gregory A. Spencer to Celia Brigid Goodwin, $305,000.

7664 Lovegrass Terrace, New Kent; D.R. Horton Inc. to Richard Patrick Fagan, $408,990.

7880 Maryland Ave., West Point; In-Plus LLC to Eneida Flores-Malpica, $218,750.

Parcel; PHD Holdings LLC to Frank L. Pacifico, $210,000.

7244 Peyton Randolph Lane, New Kent; NVR Inc. to Tracey McArthur, $282,475.

7274 Peyton Randolph Lane, New Kent; NVR Inc. to Keith S. Douglas, $283,470.

7534 Sedge Drive, New Kent; Troy Patrick Turnage to Kyle Weinerth, $461,000.

5650 St. Leger Drive, Providence Forge; Eastwood Homes of Richmond LLC to Kristi Robbins Croxford, $520,040.

5501 Tyshire Parkway, Providence Forge; W.V. McClure Inc. to Jennifer R. McClintock, $504,702.

PETERSBURG

17 Holly Hill Drive; Alternative Counseling Group to Eugene Blow, $229,900.

1811 Buckner St.; John Thomas Pace to Jonathan Gomez, $254,500.

148 Culpeper Ave.; Quality Home Investments LLC to Angelette B. Foote, $160,000.

3601 Frontage Road; Berkeley Estates Holding Co. to NVR Inc., $260,000.

311 High St.; Robert Kennedy III to Mary D. Bullock, trustee, $550,000.

738 Northampton Road; St. Mary’s Realty LLC to Kenneth Piggee Sr., $155,000.

3101 Rusty Court; Denzel Victor Reed Jr. to Clarease Jean Tinson, $170,000.

326, 380 and 400 E Washington St.; Virginia Hotel Development Group LLC to City of Petersburg, $1,250,000.

622 E Wythe St.; Sagu Inc. to TRP Wythe Street Owner LLC, $640,000.

POWHATAN

1.005 acres; Douglas Clifton Bradbury to Jessica Kathryn Allison, $250,000.

15.05 acres; William S. Fischer to Brandon McGuire, $535,000.

1400 Andean Lane, Powhatan; Terence Sullivan Jr. to Christopher Alexander Rodgers, $574,304.

5825 Cartersville Road, Powhatan; Samneang Rong to Derrick Whitfield, $190,000.

2245 Founders View Lane, Midlothian; Montgomery L. Blizard to William N. Colton III, $700,000.

3708 Hope Meadow Road, Powhatan; Jerry Lee Fortenberry Jr. to Clay Hardin Derryberry, $635,000.

Lot 13, Bel Crest; Hung Jin Yim to Brian A. Torre, $950,000.

2512 Mountain View Road, Powhatan; Francis Edward Cox to Jon D. Owczarski, $229,000.

1589 Palmore Road, Powhatan; Darrell G. Smith Jr. to Calum B. Jacobs, 500,000.

3401 Rolling Trail Drive, Powhatan; Donald C. Davies to Catherine S. Haskins, $375,000.

4246 Three Bridge Road, Powhatan; Robert Glenn Searle, trustee to Cheryl P. Agnew, $322,000.

PRINCE GEORGE

160 acres; Grayland Co. LP to James Barbour III, $750,000.

7505 Candlewood Court, Prince George; Bob Allen Croft to Thomas Everette Croft, $200,000.

457 Fairway Drive, South Prince George; Bryan Wayne Cole to Sydnee R. Turner, $379,000.

9700 Hines Road, Disputanta; Trevor Reid McHale to Skyler Bryant, $330,000.

12309 Johnson Road, South Prince George; Richard S. Buse to Natalie M. Ringel, $360,000.

15276 Lindberg Drive, Disputanta; Joshua Painter to Zolla M. Kyle, $460,000.

14937 Pleasant Grove Drive, Disputanta; Chadwick Edens to Michael Travis Barnes, $432,000.

9620 Robin Court, Disputanta; Erica N. Gartman to Eric A. Carver, $320,000.

3272 Southern Pines Drive, North Prince George; David E. Brattain to David L. Truax Jr., $39,500.

20155 Templeton Road, Carson; Stephen Harding Sr. to Sean Patrick McQuiggan, $560,000.

9705 Yancy Road, Spring Grove; Holly Hoy Stephenson to Luke Yost, $550,000.

SUSSEX

1.093 acres; Town of Waverly to Virginia-American Water Co., $250,000.

13462 Cabin Point Road, Stony Creek; Derrick Bradford to Daneshia Snead, $299,000.

Parcels, Town of Wakefield; Robert L. Scarborough to Theodore Robert Paul Koschock, $215,000.

WILLIAMSBURG

7.948 acres; Spring Arbor of Williamsburg Limited Partnership to Spring Arbor of Williamsburg Landlord LLC, $7,000,000.

107 John Tyler Lane; Laura Ann Rose, trustee to Laurel D. Filkins, $467,400.

Lot 43, Shellis Square; Ioan Ban, trustee to John C. Johnson, $167,500.