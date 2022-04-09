Property Transfers Published April 9, 2022

The following is a list of more real estate parcels valued at $150,000 or more that have been transferred in the past few months in Richmond and surrounding areas.

To our readers: Caroline and Louisa listings will not be included until further notice.

RICHMOND

1015 E 12th St; Daj Investments Llc to Shiva Ventures Llc, $1,350,000.

1205 N 21st St; Ramirez Avelardo to Coronado Gerald And Joanna, $385,000.

1405 N 24th St; Schlicher Heidi to Mai Eric, $245,000.

521 N 27th St; Lynn Carlie to Derr Nolan, $345,000.

212 W 29th St; Jarrett Brian C And Kyla C to Frederick Jon Randall And, $365,000.

313 N 32nd St; Religious Congregation Of to Vetrovec John And Logan, $162,500.

412 N 35th St; Neumann Benjamin Del Barrio to Aceino Morgan And Adam, $529,950.

413 N Allen Ave; Bauder Page Wharton Revocable to Fusselle Eric R And Kristen M, $715,000.

115 S Arthur Ashe Blvd; Ward Thomas V to Sbeulah Llc, $725,000.

12 S Auburn Ave; Clark Frederick W Jr And Amy W to Christen Hannah L And, $370,000.

1731 Bainbridge St; Harris Glenn W to True Family Services Llc, $175,000.

102 Berkshire Road; Avery Christian O And Beth H to Mitchell Ryan J And, $1,945,000.

1911 Boston Ave; Martinez Jose G to Sosa Yanina L Martinez, $265,000.

1333 W Broad St U309; Garzan Hamid Reza And to Vekti Group Llc, $222,000.

1823 Carlisle Ave; Darcus Rental Properties Llc to Cadet Marie Y, $184,950.

5621 Cary Street Road U104; Anderson Tayler R to Mumford Lee W And Sarah B, $159,500.

3460 Chapel Dr; 3460 Chapel Drive Land Trust to Everett Derrick Floyd, $194,000.

724 W Clay St; Jadwynne Llc to Pardo Ramon Vam And, $335,000.

3114 Columbia St; River City Residential to Mu’ti Ola, $200,000.

2512 Dana St; Clayton John B Jr and Gayle S to Napper Goodness C, $165,000.

1009 Dixon Dr; Schildt Brent A And to Paz Gerson D Hercules, $220,000.

1716 Elmsmere Ave; Clites Mark And Amye Hall to Noble Lindsey, $258,000.

5008 Fernbrook Pl; Johnson Rhonda R to Ramos Villegas Endy, $245,000.

212 E Franklin St U4; Kip Kephart Foundation to Scribner Connor O And, $221,000.

5243 Germain Road; Barton Robert Sr to Rivera Martha A Diaz, $200,000.

6325 Glyndon Lane; Scott Cory M to Dickinson Robert H, $271,200.

17 N Granby St; Nelson Steven And Laura to Stier Albert J and Chandler Amy A, $425,000.

1701 Greenville Ave; Greenville Park Llc to Nicholas Ellen R, $276,000.

4632 Grove Ave U8; Rowe Jordan E And Clifton to Harley Kathy M, $165,000.

3222 Hanes Ave; Isbell Zachary A And Brooke M to Hollomon Andrew, $410,000.

2956 Hathaway Road U205; Cheek Charles E Trs And to Aderholt Paige C, $320,000.

2318 Herbert Hamlet Al U5; Bucker Brandon T to Grizzard Alexander R And, $215,000.

718 Holly St; Holbrook Landon T And Lisa F to Schneider Stephen R, $336,000.

3008 Johns Way; Hhhunt Homes Lc to Sharpe Payne Leslie And Lauren, $331,945.

2501 Kensington Ave; Berlinguet Ronald J And to Jokity Investments Llc, $650,000.

5407 Kingsbury Road; Angus Jason and Kathryn to Guilbeau Jennifer Lynn, $680,000.

1501 Laburnum Park Blvd; Redding Frank R And Tamara L to Fogleman William A And Morgan B, $735,000.

2811 Lansdale Road; Ross Sharon B to Selby Jonathan E And, $603,000.

1630 Limerick Dr; Deseck John E And Tracy L Coats to Hooten Patricia S, $352,500.

1603 W Main St; Greenefish Llc to Happersett Kayleigh And Jake, $385,000.

3030 Marlboro Dr; Janssen Patricia to Byrne Ryan C, $305,000.

1912 Mechanicsville Tpke; Abdeen Hasan to Mechanicsville Business, $600,000.

1839 Monument Ave; Tutton Roger H and Janet B to Morris Richard And Yana, $2,125,000.

1630 Monument Ave U10; Mercer Alexandra C And Brian P to Heeter Travis M And Martha S, $255,000.

3120 N St; Wws Viii Llc to Allen Rivera Mitchel James, $499,000.

3202 Noble Ave; Goldin Peter J to Nebot Carla Palomar And, $780,000.

1216 Oakwood Ave; Brown Vernon J and George and to Ocean Man Holdings Llc, $212,921.

1810 Park Ave; Calvert Frederic R Jr and Esra O to Parker William B And, $1,200,000.

6604 Patterson Ave; Hardison Angela D to Nicoll Alfred, $322,000.

1100 Perry St; Urban Development Associates to Andrews Robert C And Tania D, $617,000.

2119 Rear Park Ave; Walker Matthew H And Nicole to Pinkey Henry W And Carmen I, $955,000.

2311 Royall Ave; Mh Houses Llc to Randolph Homes Llc, $1,875,000.

3008 Seminary Ave; Nanavati Jay R and Carol Janelle to Alcon Jason And Kristen, $960,000.

505 St Christophers Road; Litwiller Christian And Melody to Eschenroeder Andrew C, $765,000.

11 Strawberry St; Shawn Roger J Iii And to Cieslewicz Chad, $416,501.

3916 Teakwood Ave; Callum Investments Llc to Schneider Richard J, $320,000.

6101 Ullswater Ave; Tw Partners Llc to Smith Renee And Darrell, $173,500.

4221 Warwick Road; Korsah Kwesi B and Kimberly R to Bias Kevette, $235,000.

1217 Westover Gardens Blvd; Page Aaron W And Jayci B to Marson Ann Marie Trust Fbo, $385,000.

3008 Woodrow Ave; Garnett Shirley Etals to Scout Guide Richmond, $185,000.

HENRICO

11347 Abbots Cross Ln, Glen Allen; Soth Kosal and Jennifer M to Radice Jeanine, $295,000.

2410 Agra Dr, Henrico; Carroll Zachary to Wood Michael T Jr and Angel M Powell, $217,000.

3316 Andover Hills Pl, Henrico; Jessee Robert F Ii and Stefanie R to Kos Elizabeth, $440,000.

2215 Aspen Way, Henrico; Bazar Fredric G and Gladys E to Williams-Nash Lisa M, $261,500.

7833 Balineen Ct, Henrico; Waco Street Llc to Hussaini Kaliqdad and Razia Mirzavee, $266,000.

3407 Bartley Pond Pl, Henrico; Rotnofsky Heather A to Dpth2 Llc, $285,000.

10024 Bellona Ct, Henrico; Swenson Tonia K to Williams Richard and Nancy Sutton, $240,000.

1013 Bevridge Rd, Henrico; Carpenter Melissa B and Thomas J Amato to Landes Brian Joseph and Sarah Magliaro , $405,000.

1305 Bobbiedell Ln, Henrico; 3tac Homebuyers Llc to 414 Roseneath Properties Llc, $158,000.

5820 Bradington Dr, Glen Allen; Quesinberry Jeffrey S&g F to Sharma Varun K and Ashley M Moss, $461,000.

3712 Britton Rd, Henrico; Jung Soo Young to Jones Jamar, $324,000.

10151 Brook Rd, Glen Allen; 10151 Brook Glen Allen Llc to Nms Glen Allen Property Llc, $2,500,000.

10507 Buffapple Dr, Henrico; Rhodes Amanda B to Krouse Madeline P and David S Lemelin, $290,000.

1312 Camrose Rd, Henrico; Kirkland Jayne B to Habib Sam , $185,000.

5109 Carters Pond Ct, Henrico; Williams Patricia to Morgan John Willie, $210,000.

12513 Chadsworth Pl, Glen Allen; Ziegelbaur Paul and Gita to Kuehn Luke Samuel and Kathryn Reardon, $620,000.

2010 Charles City Rd, Henrico; Blitzen Properties Llc to Commonwealth Of Va, $1,160,800.

3766 Churchwood Pl, Henrico; Streadbeck Matthew B and Kristen J to Kohler Kyle R and Shannon M , $601,000.

501 Cokesburg Ln, Henrico; Traynham Meredith S to Foster Charles Collin, $350,000.

5605 Coopers Walk Ln, Henrico; Lm Townhomes 1 Llc to Hamlin Matthew E and Anne M, $400,471.

2204 Craven Ln, Henrico; Harris Roger L Ii and Stacey K to Vasquez Justin Josue, $300,000.

1505 Cutshaw Pl, Henrico; Dickinson V Earl Iii to Boze Brannan A, $380,000.

2617 Dellrose Ave, Henrico; Martin Judith C to Rbht Llc, $180,000.

101 Dilworth Cir, Sandston; Murphy Anita M Estate to Middleton Aaron, $290,000.

12475 Donahue Rd, Glen Allen; Boone Homes Inc to Silva Alexandre C F and Viviane Rockenbach, $733,121.

4911 Dunncroft Ct, Glen Allen; Campion Christina to Hussien Osman Y and Yousra M Abdelgadir, $340,000.

6000 Ellis Ave, Henrico; Kaffenberger William M Jr to Given Theodore Renn and Katharine M Given, $270,000.

1912 Evanrude Ln, Sandston; Crews Annell Marie to Lee Johnna C, $235,000.

3049 Farmstead Mill Dr, Glen Allen; Hhhunt Homes Lc to Birudala Swaroopa, $340,270.

3811 Fish Pond Ln, Glen Allen; Obrien Brenda S to Rahman Naim and Dil G Begum, $405,000.

2217 Fordson Rd, Henrico; Hawley Jennifer C to Camacho Jose Luis , $284,000.

1718 Foxcreek Cir, Henrico; Newton Meghann to Creel Sarah A Trustee, $250,000.

12327 Frisco Dr, Henrico; Francis Leonard A and Mary M Trustees to Hall Douglas S and Ferebee P, $225,000.

2481 Gold Leaf Cir, Henrico; Lynn Latonya D to Whitman Michael W and Erin E , $555,000.

309 Green Hollow Ln, Sandston; Cvi Lcf Mortgage Loan Trust I to Thomas Cornelius P, $280,500.

11540 Grey Oaks Estates Run, Glen Allen; Bradford Homes Inc to Goel Atul and Manisha , $950,000.

704 Harmony Rd, Glen Allen; Leonard Matthew and Carolyn S to Kidder Katherine T, $257,000.

330 Hay Mill Aly, Glen Allen; Hhhunt Homes Lc to Midulla Zachary and Kayla Rose , $393,715.

7044 Hepworth Dr, Henrico; Ross Run Llc to Harris Saidah, $325,593.

1200 Hillside Ave, Henrico; Wheeler E J and Linda O to Grander Scale Properties Llc, $315,000.

7251 Hughes Rd, Henrico; Boykin Jason D to Tribble Derek A, $370,000.

1110 Hyde Ln, Henrico; Dunn Christina J to Wu Gang and Chunhua Yin, $425,000.

2516 Johnson Pl, Henrico; Knight Leonardo R and Raymondo N Harris to Brady Felicia R, $216,000.

4806 Kellywood Dr, Glen Allen; Stroble Sherwood and Elizabeth to Morton Ciara E and Jeremy D Godfrey, $327,501.

4420 King’s Bishop Rd, Henrico; Johnson Lisa D to Stovall Naria J and Antoine L Wilkerson, $211,000.

17 Knight Dr, Henrico; Zumbrun Henry N and Sandra G to Mayfield Eric Sr, $194,000.

8719 Lakefront Dr, Henrico; Beazer Tariq and Kerina Cyrilla Ellis to Broad Street Road Llc, $297,000.

1709 Lauderdale Dr, Henrico; Green Christopher and Catherine to Dickson Jeffrey R and Brianna, $335,000.

4781 Leakes Mill Dr, Glen Allen; NVR Inc to Darsi Ravikumar V N and Sailaja, $746,251.

5200 Linsey Lakes Dr, Glen Allen; Smith James Allen and Kara Laughlin to Lorenz Paul R , $325,000.

1812 Magnolia Ridge Dr, Glen Allen; Mitchell Mary C to Zaky Emad G , $436,000.

3413 Manor Grove Cir, Glen Allen; Moore Loyal S and Jean L to Mantiply Joyce Harding and Mark Edsel, $449,950.

3010 Maplewood Rd, Henrico; Gilley Gloria Rector Trustee to Blau Henry J and Lois J Perley, $225,000.

301 Masonic Ln, Henrico; Roach Michael H to Hall Kelvin and Diandra M Smith-Hall, $199,795.

4507 Meredith Creek Dr, Glen Allen; Mudigonda Sateesh S and Samhita to Gulyassy Anne M Trustee, $368,000.

9904 Mistyview Ct, Glen Allen; Bowman Darrell to Jacobs Mignon, $489,950.

5100 Monument Ave U714, Henrico; Schroder Gregory L Trustee to Abbey Louis Mason Iii and Christina Swain, $280,000.

2122 New Berne Rd, Henrico; Enoch Kyle A to King Nicole, $377,000.

2102 E Nine Mile Rd, Sandston; Danil Rabieh and Ossama and Assaad to East Andrew Holland , $235,000.

5932 Old Greenway Dr, Glen Allen; Wiese John A and Kari S to Williams Marvin E Jr and Betty H, $579,000.

11930 Old Washington Hwy, Glen Allen; Parks Stephen and Marian to Abernathy David and Margaret Sculthorpe, $565,000.

7716 Osborne Tpke, Henrico; Crittenden Camela A to Lay Jamie Douglas and Gabriella E Mikulas, $280,000.

1912 N Parham Rd, Henrico; Patsamatla Kishore R to Saleh Walid and Nermine , $199,500.

8902 Penguin Rd, Henrico; Ahmed Nasir to Armstrong Catherine , $275,000.

2104 Pine Glen Ct, Sandston; Rahman Imran and Aysha Arshad to Richardson Dwayne and Nia White, $274,000.

2504 Prestwick Cir, Henrico; Dys Holding Company Llc to Daniel Steven, $235,000.

10305 Purcell Rd, Glen Allen; Edwards James Taylor Jr to Mukisa Andrew and Hannah Moore, $245,000.

3816 Quinn Abbey Ln, Henrico; NVR Inc to King Alloysius and Teresa Anita , $356,655.

1504 Rapunzel Way, Henrico; Ohanlon Stephen P to Sprouses Corner Llc, $199,500.

5217 Reids Pointe Rd, Glen Allen; Cicchetto Donna M and Patrick to Chen Xiao Long and Xiao Xun , $308,000.

2920 Ridgegate Pl, Glen Allen; Lee Christopher Jinhan to Fairley Ryan and Kaitlin , $640,000.

2203 Rockwater Ter, Henrico; Borths Julie and Robert and Joshua Et Al to Newell Kevin and Joshua Borths, $230,000.

3613 Rolridge Rd, Henrico; Moss James W and Lisa Z to Patil Yogendra and Deepali, $565,000.

12108 Rutgers Dr, Henrico; Martin Scarlett to Mishra Rasmi R and Purnima P, $360,000.

3012 Sandy Bluff Pl, Henrico; Kalashetti Sanjayakumar and Muktamba to Jain Peeyush Kumar and Ankita , $441,111.

12312 Sentury Meadow Dr, Henrico; Batalo David P and Cecilia G to Crutchley Matthew E and Kathryn B Meadows, $575,000.

5001 Shoals Ct, Glen Allen; Juncosa Christopher and Jamie to Siek Sydney and Wesley Allen Jones, $680,000.

1501 Skipwith Rd, Henrico; Campbell Debra F to Irby Marshall E , $255,000.

125 N Spruce Ave, Henrico; Liberty Homes Va Inc to Jones Montell D, $259,148.

1316 Stone Ridge Park Loop, Henrico; Lewis Timika to Ellis Morgan, $265,000.

5505 Summer Creek Way, Glen Allen; Kothari Ankit and Hemanki to Devkota Batsal and Urmila Subedi , $670,000.

9816 Thacker Ln, Henrico; Custalow Leslie C and B C Booth Et Al to Lopez Alberto Fernando Villanueva, $185,000.

10819 Three Chopt Rd, Henrico; Hijaz Faouzi F and Hind A to William Shenoda Z and Mariam Hanna, $218,000.

1532 Tree Ridge Rd, Henrico; Curtisspope Michelle to Vinnywood Inc, $220,000.

2121 Turtle Run Dr U1, Henrico; Miller Donald J and Joan D to Bentley Sherryl Lynn, $177,500.

12004 Valleybrook Dr, Henrico; Callaway Charles T Jr and Theresa H to Leking Allison C and Adam E, $670,000.

214 N Virginia Ave, Henrico; Jackson Tinesha M to Acebo Jose L, $235,000.

1905 Weatherfield Way, Henrico; Boone Vernita E to Alston Janee, $265,000.

4303 Whistling Arrow Ct, Henrico; Grant Timothy G and Beverly to Lewis Jessica D , $270,200.

9424 Willow Ridge Dr, Glen Allen; Vesely William E and Gail A Trustees to Allen William and Micah, $350,000.

9392 Wind Haven Ct U0411, Glen Allen; Russell Kimberly M to Baillargeon Brittany A, $180,000.

4617 Wistar Creek Dr, Henrico; Stanley Martin Homes Llc to Nadal Maria Leila, $318,546.

4625 Wistar Creek Dr, Henrico; Stanley Martin Homes Llc to Chidomere Onyinyechi R , $312,267.

2511 Wistar St, Henrico; Papazian Ohinick and Carol M to Amerson Milton M Sr and Laverne , $280,000.

10000 Woodbaron Way, Henrico; Kossan Madelyn E Trustee to Lee Kathy, $420,000.

CHESTERFIELD

2407 Aberdeen Rd, North Chesterfield; Cornel Melvin Haroido to Sills Kelvin and Dowdy Leuray, $285,000.

209 Aldersmead Rd, North Chesterfield; Lipford Robert M and Barbara W to Jansen Seth David, $350,000.

8319 Amington Ln, Chesterfield; Skarzynski Richard P and Andrea to Myers Stephen W Jr, $437,500.

3300 Argent Ln, North Chesterfield; NVR Inc to Dadson Brian Kwame, $367,210.

1124 Ashton Village Ln, Midlothian; Magpoc Alberto F to Stacy John Anthony Jr, $415,000.

8301 Badestowe Ct, Chesterfield; Jones Gregery D W and Courtney E to Florii Marco and Yleana and Zerpa Luz, $435,000.

13307 Balta Turn , Chesterfield; Tedder S G and M G and Grinstead J to Michael Jarrett Cole and Jessica Ellen, $420,000.

13800 Bastian Dr, Chester; NVR Inc to Amin Jasminkumar Anikumar and Patel Martina Pravinbhai, $398,295.

11160 Beaver Bridge Rd, Chesterfield; Baker Leslie E Jr to Sowers Douglas R and Susan S, $266,722.

4012 Bellstone Dr, Midlothian; Clayton Properties Group Inc to Simpson Lawrence D and Laurie C, $664,063.

1511 Bermuda Hundred Rd, Chester; Holt Andrew B and Erica G to Sides Tommie Wesley Sr and Melinda, $392,000.

14306 Birnam Woods Dr, Midlothian; Edens Jacob and Jordan to Breuninger Scott and Wood Melanie, $406,000.

7237 Bonallack Bnd, Moseley; Homesmith Construction Inc to Borchardt Gregory W and Shelly M, $713,108.

10684 Braden Parke Dr, Chesterfield; Kovacs Martin F Jr and Dixie M to Garbini Susan Anne and Michael James, $315,000.

3702 Braebrook Ct, South Chesterfield; Harris Jesse T to Crawley Alysia, $195,000.

11530 Brandenburg Dr, Midlothian; Westcott Tabitha A to Williams Colton, $260,000.

12418 Brimfield Ln, Midlothian; Belt Donald M and Dudley Susan D to Collins Loren and Ronita C, $300,000.

12003 Bromwich Ct, North Chesterfield; Beuerle Friedrich M and Amy P to Zubey Matthew and Jenny, $565,000.

9101 Buffalo Springs Dr, Midlothian; Gohel Binit and Allyson Lee to Swenson James and Kristin L, $450,000.

4125 Cambrian Cir, Midlothian; Gilliam Gregory L Jr to Comiskey Alexander P and Krystal W, $500,000.

15224 Carindale Ter, Midlothian; River City Custom Homes Inc to Landolt Scott Phillip and Samantha J, $722,611.

9633 Castleburg Dr, North Chesterfield; Tinsley Christopher K to Poland Laura Elizabeth, $300,000.

14304 Central Ave, Chester; Howard Steven L and Jessica F to Freed Mark Alan and April Nicole, $230,000.

7201 Chateaugay Ln, Midlothian; Hamilton Patrick J and Janine R to Willis Shannon Leigh, $295,000.

11518 Chester Station Dr, Chester; Dudding Joseph and Jordan to Winokur Samuel and Karen, $250,518.

11421 Claimont Mill Dr, Chester; Style Craft Homes Inc Of Va to Walker April White, $270,940.

8030 Clancy Pl, Chesterfield; Jarrell Patricia and Vaughn C to West Linda, $421,000.

13901 Cobble Glen Ct, Chester; Gawlik Edward J Iii and Holly A to Mckenzie Jawaan L and Regina P, $368,000.

1910 Corner Rock Rd, Midlothian; Walker Richard C Jr and Karin P to Vidrine James Albert Jr and Haley, $650,000.

4901 Court Ridge Ter, Midlothian; Boots Sarah J and Brian D to Larochelle Ryan Joseph and Firebaugh Hattie Leigh, $286,500.

13610 Cradle Hill Rd, Midlothian; Fox Travis H and Tina N to Demone Katherine Ann, $275,000.

373 Crofton Village Ter, Midlothian; Calderin Rene V and Cuba Y S to Kanuri Rajendra P and Geeta, $375,000.

2037 Deauville Rd, North Chesterfield; Pfister Nicole T to Perry David Kenneth and Kathryn B, $290,000.

7616 Deerfield Dr, Chesterfield; Kohler-Harris S A and Curtice G to Wade Donald L and Antha B, $305,000.

12307 Devette Ct, Chesterfield; Hutton Malcolm M Jr and Karen L to Kelly Donna and Martin, $385,000.

7107 Dortonway Pl, Chesterfield; Frye Shanta and Byrd Kevin J Sr to Middleton Tamika Q, $350,000.

1406 Dulles Ct, North Chesterfield; Garcia Kristen to Watson Richard B and Elizabeth, $305,000.

1513 Dusk Ct, North Chesterfield; Harvey Jacob M Et Als to Stafford Khalilah S and Philllip C, $335,000.

12616 Easthampton Dr, Midlothian; Conner Mary H and Conner Julie to Allison Matthew C and Catherine S, $472,500.

3411 Egan Rd, Chesterfield; Ed and Rob Investment Llc to Chenet Yaribel, $195,000.

8807 Emerald Dunes Cir, Chesterfield; Dawson Jessica H to Chambliss Darneisha, $310,000.

12611 Escada Dr, Chesterfield; Hopkins Michael C and J R to Carey Rebecca Anne and Shankle Matthew Byron, $425,000.

16300 Falconers Ter, Moseley; Moffett Frankie L and Shentell to Williams Jason Edward and Kristine J, $619,000.

7926 Featherchase Ct, Chesterfield; Neill Terry P and Fajardo K V to Burks Jamie Leigh and Perez Jacqueline-Lizette, $325,000.

13418 Fitzwilliam Ct, Midlothian; Collington East Llc to Cartlidge Jessie Wilford Jr and Traci Wheeler, $503,450.

4406 Fordham Pl, North Chesterfield; Luna Marlin Y to Reddick Nathan H, $322,000.

15918 Fox Marsh Dr, Moseley; Wakilpoor Raouf A and Shiren to Starkey Mark and Kellie, $538,777.

4231 Frederick Farms Dr, Midlothian; Spence Michael Joseph to Taylor Kayla Rene, $230,000.

3213 Gannet Ln, Midlothian; Swift Creek Development Llc to Lewis Brian M and Stevenson Kara, $353,644.

5324 W Garthdale Rd, North Chesterfield; Graham Jeffrey L to Hernandez Beato O, $270,000.

12212 Golden Aster Ter, Moseley; Carr Kevin D and Emily O to Rodriguez Americo Enrique Andrade and Jaime Cristina Arizpe, $640,000.

13612 Gravity Hill Ln, Midlothian; Johansen Robert C and Nancy B to Willey Sean Robert, $490,000.

5730 Grove Forest Rd, Midlothian; Adams Jeffrey S and Kelly Porter to Vairo David and Birchfield Shane, $455,000.

15907 Hallowell Rdg, Moseley; Greenwich Walk Townhome Condo to May Elizabeth, $316,120.

12324 Hampton Crossing Dr, Chesterfield; Brennan Brent L and Susan C to Heigel Adam C and Jennie L, $450,000.

2535 Hartlepool Ln, Midlothian; Pendleton Michael J and Stacy to Wood John D, $769,800.

5800 Heathers Crossing Dr, Chesterfield; Thomas Liston to Edwards Lindberg and Sylvia Lee, $305,000.

9011 Hickory Rd, South Chesterfield; Mason Charles L and Linda T to Minetree Tracy Farmer, $196,550.

12603 Hogans Aly, Chester; Lee Ronald K and Olivia P to Singh Gurpreet and Singh Kulvinder, $440,000.

2520 W Hundred Rd, Chester; Chester Realty Ventures Llc to 1st and Goal Chester Properties Llc, $1,250,000.

750 S Hyannis Dr, North Chesterfield; Ciarlo Christine M to Ware Jennifer G, $215,000.

10670 Ironbridge Blvd, North Chesterfield; Taylor Marjorie B to Wrexham Townes Development Co, $733,000.

8115 Jefferson Davis Hwy, North Chesterfield; Suman Corporation to Hari Hospitality Services Llc, $740,000.

2803 Jolly Ln, Chester; Rubio Amy Jean to Stevens William, $348,644.

14012 Kentwood Forest Dr, Chester; Doyle William L Jr and Pamela J to Kuldell Michael Anthony and Dowell Nicole Marie, $315,000.

3908 Kingstream Ln, Chester; Sicuranza Joseph to Savage Kevin, $285,000.

10109 Krause Rd, Chesterfield; Rosewood Properties Llc to Tajm Llc, $650,000.

13901 Ladybank Ct, Midlothian; Brower Kathleen B Trustee to Bradshaw James B and Lynne H, $648,000.

14012 Laketree Dr, Chester; Liberty Homes Va Inc to Kissiar James R and Ieva, $344,333.

4152 Laurel Oak Rd, North Chesterfield; Hustead Kenneth to Chacon Carlos A and Pacheco Rhina V, $249,000.

14706 Lavenham Ln, Midlothian; Gallardo Nicholas M and Jennifer to Rodill William Benjamin and Deborah Burke, $426,000.

6881 Leire Ln, Chesterfield; Main Street Homes to Joo Annah, $385,466.

15537 Little Hill Ct, Chesterfield; Harris Nathan L Ii and Natasha to Reinhold Adrienne M and Shaun C, $653,000.

4916 Long Shadow Dr, Midlothian; Jones Walter Harrison to Morgan Albert W Ii, $188,000.

6112 Lookout Point Cir, Midlothian; Song Kwang Suk to Slate Lisa, $305,000.

8506 Lyndale Dr, North Chesterfield; Jones David P and Joan M to Hamlin April, $265,000.

12138 Magnolia Bluff Ct, Chester; Sanders William B and Patricia C to Johnson Linda Elizabeth Trustee, $335,000.

9306 Mahogany Dr, Chesterfield; Ryan John P and Ryan R V Trs to Edwards Lloyd G Sr and Yolanda W, $490,000.

620 Marsham Pl, Chester; NVR Inc to Shanbhogue Sudarshan Dayanand and Nambiar Nimmi Raman, $437,925.

5904 Martin Glen Rd, Midlothian; Roessler Bryan E and Lisa A to Rejer Brian Edward and Alaina Christine, $465,000.

4100 Maze Runner Dr, Midlothian; NVR Inc to Hughes Andrew, $227,990.

4613 Melody Rd, North Chesterfield; Lesueur Julie S to Mcelroy Shaun and Vandentak Angela, $349,000.

8012 Midlothian Tpke, North Chesterfield; Midlothian Llc to Waterford Midlo Llc, $550,000.

12907 Mill Shed Dr, Midlothian; Laird Barbara B to Blackwood Brandon Drake, $351,000.

13100 Morning Hill Ln, Midlothian; Zaki Makary and Mankabady Baher to Gayed Antounous A and Abrahem Amal O, $285,000.

13512 Mountcastle Rd, Chesterfield; Seal Brian to Russell William M and Melissa Ingram, $440,000.

4901 Newbys Mill Ct, Chesterfield; Chandler Dashia S to Nguyen Son Hoang and Tam Pham Anh Huyen, $368,000.

7307 Norwood Pond Pl, Midlothian; Moehling Jack H Sr to Gunzenhauser Barbara A and Edward W, $305,000.

723 Okuma Dr, Chester; Kugfas Rosa T to Evola Cesare M and Teresa L, $270,000.

5601 Old Warson Dr, North Chesterfield; Grevy Ricardo F and Clarise A to Tejada Guadalupe, $177,000.

7100 Omalley Dr, North Chesterfield; Maxwell R O Jr and Ferguson L N to Levine Brett, $285,000.

5202 Parkerstown Rd, North Chesterfield; Parker Home Investments Llc to Moreno Valeria Rojas, $261,000.

24601 Pear Orchard Rd, Moseley; Sims Gary L to Straus Stewart H and Cherylene M, $313,000.

2835 Pine Meadows Cir, Chester; Baytops Kristel to Mims Shayne M and Edwards Taylor M, $240,000.

12413 Pomfret Ct, Midlothian; Mcpeters Brian A and Hume S L to Naughton Christopher and Kelly, $290,000.

14101 Princess Mary Rd, Chesterfield; Reeves William M Jr to Teague Bobby Alvin and Yukari, $415,000.

5540 Quail Ridge Ter, Chesterfield; Mcdonald Jeffrey A and Tammara L to Lukens Susan V and Kevin, $465,000.

8600 Rainwater Rd, North Chesterfield; Landmark Associates Llc Of Va to Stroud Cory, $215,000.

6507 Regal Grove Dr, Chesterfield; Reid Jessica L and Myrick J J Ii to Gamino Maria I Gonzalez and Bielma Mateo Rodriguez, $316,000.

13443 River Otter Rd, Chesterfield; Briggs David R and Elizabeth M to Hicks Angela Griffin and Lee E Iii, $575,000.

14106 Riverdowns North Ter, Midlothian; Marcoccia Ralph J Jr and Sania K to Mangum David Charles and Betsy, $654,452.

14430 Rockyrun Rd, Chesterfield; Cox B F and Cox T A Trustees to Hartle Timothy L and Brook N, $440,000.

6813 Rossville Dr, Chesterfield; Liberty Rentals Group Llc to Keys Shante C, $329,000.

18207 Sagamore Dr, Moseley; NVR Inc to Brown Kevin Robere Jr and Amanda Danielle, $618,304.

14320 W Salisbury Rd, Midlothian; Chandler Janice S to Baab-Muguira Catherine and Muguira Christopher, $800,000.

2401 Sandler Ct, North Chesterfield; Hhhunt Homes L C to Spadafora Ronald Joseph Jr, $324,500.

10810 Savoy Rd, North Chesterfield; Richmond Wholesale Deals Llc to Pena Elizabeth, $230,000.

2337 Seminole Ave, Chester; Carwile Vicky Lynn Estate to Heath William, $190,000.

4320 Sharonridge Dr, North Chesterfield; Nava Cerball Nelson A to Sebastian Viola S and Silas, $386,000.

17218 Silver Maple Ter, Moseley; Barrow Wesley A to Bartolik Peter R and Rosemary A, $520,000.

5506 Singing Bird Dr, Moseley; Clay Street Builders Llc to Stahl Michael Brandon and Melissa A, $985,000.

7921 Southford Ter, Chesterfield; Mooney Gracia R to Spain Keith and Mitchell Valerie, $305,000.

14320 Spring Gate Ct, Midlothian; Omar Mahmoud and Elhajomar Alaa to Tamberino Richard Joseph and Elyse and Tamberino Joseph, $385,000.

9006 Spyglass Hill Cres, Chesterfield; Tovar Mauricio Antonio to Rodriguez Daniel and Raquel Lee, $399,006.

3709 Stamford Cir, Midlothian; Huling Amy M to Maly John P and Emmily A, $345,000.

2708 Stemwell Blvd, North Chesterfield; Martin Donald to Hockstedler Daniel D and Norelyn Lou Saba Gamboa, $475,000.

6224 Stile Gate Ter, Moseley; Jakim Martin J and Lisa P to Beatty Steven L and Victoria Eunice, $600,000.

2707 Stonegate Ct, Midlothian; Heslink John S and Donna L to Mckeever Timothy Brenden and Patricia Apple, $1,120,000.

11200 Summer Arbor Ln, Chester; Williams Willie Jr and Stacy C to Smalls Ydelfa T and Christopher J, $319,900.

2706 Sutters Mill Ct, Midlothian; Gravley Jason F and Lyndsi N to Henderson Adam, $295,000.

5524 Tag Alder Ter, Moseley; D R Horton Inc to Seguin Tami and Negron Juan Carlos Rodriguez, $460,000.

1454 Tannery Cir, Midlothian; James Samuel M and Rachel to Hanson Lucy E, $295,000.

6906 Theoden Lndg, North Chesterfield; D R Horton Inc to Cabrera Jessica Marisol, $396,990.

3104 Three Bridges Rd, Midlothian; Mcelroy Ronald C and Victoria L to Erwin Lisa S, $331,500.

2319 Tomahawk Meadows Dr, Midlothian; Miller Stephen M and Patricia A to Nicholson Barbara J, $397,500.

348 Tralee Dr, Chester; Carter-Jacobs Tausha L to Munford Karen L, $399,950.

16812 Tulip Hill Pl, Midlothian; Biringer Builders Inc to Donohue Robert and Maureen, $885,562.

7560 Valencia Rd, Chesterfield; Brandon Michael K to Sorto Requeno Sandra Y and Gomez Daisy Maribel Requeno, $275,000.

5011 W Village Green Dr, Midlothian; Hca Realty Inc to Harbor Sunset Llc, $150,000.

6118 Walking Path Ln, Midlothian; Bucka John R Jr and Karen J to Hicks Candice Woolridge and Delmus Nathaniel Iii, $325,000.

11904 Warminster Ct, Midlothian; Saferight Michael R and K C to Tice Bishop E and Hannah K, $375,000.

3007 Water Leaf Cir, Chester; Benton Benjamin F to O’connor Patrick E, $293,000.

11513 Weeping Cherry Ln, Moseley; Schettino Craig Alan and Brenda to Turner Jennapher, $486,000.

1119 Westcreek Dr, North Chesterfield; Dueweke Eric to Miller Steven Lamont and Freeman-Miller Jakuise Nadine, $315,000.

2400 Whirland Pl, Midlothian; Clayton Properties Group Inc to Byerson Brandon A and Angela R, $521,945.

2612 Wicklow Loop, North Chesterfield; Richardson Joseph R and Richardson Delores B Revocable Living Trust to Pilafian Marni H, $335,000.

17805 Willowynde Rd, Chester; Nash Alan to Harris Jessica A, $269,900.

15220 Windy Ridge Rd, Midlothian; Cooley Nathalie Heather to Alcorn Jared Scott and Jessica Wade, $363,000.

15606 Wolfboro Rd, Chesterfield; Hhhunt Homes L C to Lopez Eduardo and Jillian R, $435,125.

6524 Woodlake Village Cir, Midlothian; Railey Hill Associates Llc to Resilience Holdings Llc, $1,150,000.

3213 Woodsong Dr, Midlothian; Morgan Albert W Ii and Rebekah T to Crew Antonio Lamarte and Szwarc Deanna Jean, $280,000.

HANOVER

0.785 acres; LSNRP Investments to Alan Connor Mechanicsville LLC, $400,000.

2.573 acres; George N. Fearnow Jr. to ME Brunswick at Hope Farm LLC, $1,400,000.

9028 Airwell Court, Mechanicsville; NVR Inc. to Chester William Duffy, $499,990.

9453 Assembly Way, Mechanicsville; Alex Michael Evans to Christopher A. Hill, $340,000.

8187 Belton Circle, Mechanicsville; Tracy L. Yates to Burhan Rizayee, $320,000.

11116 Bugle Lane, Mechanicsville; Michael J. Lippa to Eric Foster Nost Jr., $411,000.

12175 Cedar Lane, Ashland; James M. Puryear Jr. to Amy Elizabeth Isca, $476,000.

8080 Clay Farm Way, Mechanicsville; John A. Timmons Jr. to Summer B. Ferguson, $250,000.

9264 Crowell St., Mechanicsville; HHHunt Homes LC to Shantesh Revansiddhgouda Patil, $482,123.

6409 Diamond Court, Mechanicsville; Christopher M. Grubbs to Joseph Eugene Mullinax, $405,000.

9170 Epps Road, Mechanicsville; Nichole Dunn to Allyson Marie Dunn, $165,000.

13016 Fairway Lane, Ashland; Christopher J. Brown to Bradley Jones, $400,000.

10330 Farm Glen Way, Glen Allen; Farmstead Villas LLC to Cuthbert T. Palat Jr., $361,126.

9113 Fenshaw Court, Mechanicsville; HHHunt Homes LC to Robin Marie Johnson, $515,000.

9068 Garrison Manor Drive, Mechanicsville; NVR Inc. to Daniel Williams, $542,363.

10229 Guenevere Court, Mechanicsville; Gail Pearsall Kinder to Rachel D. Wilborn, $279,000.

6995 Hartsford Oaks Court, Mechanicsville; James Donithan to Joshua C. Daniel, $450,000.

7334 Hunterbrook Drive, Mechanicsville; Bernetta Jackson to Michael Bradley, $235,000.

8334 Jupiter Drive, Mechanicsville; Patrick K. Brown to Christopher Adams Clarke, $368,000.

903 Kitty Hamilton Circle, Ashland; Jermaine Ellison to Toylesia C. Braxton, $215,500.

6512 Legacy Park Drive, Mechanicsville; Patricia G. Arkesteyn to Thomas D. Casey Jr, trustee, $300,000.

Lot 10, Block F, Section B, Locust Hill; Hanover Homes Buyers LLC to Carlos Ascencio, $167,100.

Lot 18, Block B, Section 2, Castlewood; Frances R. Duval to ERAWHA LLC, $240,000.

Lot 2, Telcourt; Carter Bank & Trust to NNN Properties LLC, $1,050,000.

Lot 31, Section 2A, Giles Farm; NVR Inc. to Shabeer Khan, $560,000.

Lot 6, Kruger Estates; Sandy Valley LLC to Kimberley Carole Van Alstine, $165,000.

Lots 1 and 2, Section 1, Sprouses Corner; Sprouses Corner LLC to RCI Builders LLC, $320,000.

8196 Lyman Court, Mechanicsville; Clayton Properties Group Inc. to Eric F. Palmer, $482,205.

7797 Marshall Arch Drive, Mechanicsville; Beverly H. Robinson to Jeannette Williams, $358,000.

10387 Monocan Way, Ashland; Victoria Darlene Williams to Michael T. Sundbeck Jr., $240,000.

11201 Oakcastle Way, Mechanicsville; Shurm Construction Inc. to David A. Collins, $599,458.

7495 Overlook Drive, Mechanicsville; Jason Dukes to Tracy Jane Birmingham, $278,000.

Parcel; Linda Cannon Porter to Stillhouse Land LLC, $225,000.

8287 Plum Grove Drive, Mechanicsville; Connie L. Lesko to Lauren Elizabeth Hackett, $360,000.

10234 Radford Mill Terrace, Mechanicsville; Mark O’Sullivan to Diego Carvajal, $347,500.

15611 Robert Terrell Road, Montpelier; Michelle H. Mahnken, trustee to Joseph B. Weymouth, $398,700.

8336 Ryegate Place, Mechanicsville; Amanullah A. Panjwani to Lanny Dean Gantz Jr., $435,900.

Section 3, Villages at Taylor Farm; Taylor Farm Development Co. LLC to Clayton Properties Group Inc., $295,000.

12321 Short St., Ashland; Shelley P. Davis to Brandon Bullock, $317,000.

14049 Stanley Park Drive, Ashland; Emily E. Creveling to Trudy Mixon, $345,000.

10520 Stony Bluff Drive, Unit 209, Ashland; Stony Run Partners LLC to Donna Baird, $214,950.

7052 Tammy Court, Mechanicsville; Janet T. Miller to Natonya J. Acosta, $326,549.

9018 Tow Hook Place, Mechanicsville; Aretina J. Young to Nicholas Williams, $236,000.

7431 Washington Arch Drive, Mechanicsville; Kelli M. Lunn to William Pendleton Merritt, $267,900.

5415 Wilplat Road, Mechanicsville; W.V. McClure Inc. to Ade Joy Hogg, $403,429.

8170 Woodbridge Road, Mechanicsville; Nancy Briggs Williams to Paul Andrew Wilborn, $259,000.

AMELIA

0.2869 acres; Angela F. Elliott to Julia G. Lacy, $210,000.

25.25 acres; Dennis W. Tatum to Charles Edward Slate, $215,000.

13260 Clementown Road, Amelia Court House; James H. Dawson to Robert Thompson, $539,000.

10331 Pridesville Road, Amelia Court House; Will F. Holman to Leslie David Ekvall, $319,999.

CHARLES CITY

6280 Barnetts Road, Charles City; Joshua Santore to Lorena Leigh Lindley, $240,000.

8831 Old Elam Cemetery Road, Charles City; Jamie L. Johnson to Davon J. Bynum, $184,000.

COLONIAL HEIGHTS

118 Ashley Pl; Jones, Daniel A. to Yoon, Phoenix Y. Hwan, $220,000.

19 Brandywine Ct; Wood, Marlene A to Mathis, Felicia, $169,950.

204 Crestwood Dr; Curtis - Estate Of, Carolyn D to Westerfield, Marilyn L., $182,500.

704 Hamilton Av; Ta, Jordan to Baker, Jason, $221,400.

421 Lyons Av; Castle, Heidi Belvin to Granados, Bonick, $200,000.

4713 Ridgecrest La; Key Jr., Robert C. to Callister, Caitlin A., $370,000.

607 Whitestone Ct; Chapman, Paul to Brown, Laura J., $227,500.

CUMBERLAND

104 acres; Jerry W. Conner, executor to Douglas Valverde, $444,000.

1 Bent Lane, Farmville; Martin Covert to Arnold Lee Cook, $224,900.

23 Perkins Lane, Farmville; Sheree B. Brock to Kayla Lynn Byrd, $185,000.

DINWIDDIE

1.323 acres; Roger W. Thornton to Ashley R. Turner, $152,000.

17337 Boyds Lane, Dinwiddie; James P. Sarafolean II to Jennifer A. Jennings-Cockerham, $335,000.

4702 Fairway Road, North Dinwiddie; Gabrielle R. Sinclair to Tonya Nicole Hebbe, $260,000.

Lot; Catherine Marie Leahman to Camden Lewis Financial Group LLC, $155,000.

Lots 60 and 61, Block A, Edge Hill Park; Stephanie M. Clarke to Rylonda Holloway, $229,000.

11375 Shannon Drive, Dewitt; Bobby E. Green to Elizabeth Joelle Derks, $375,000.

GOOCHLAND

1.353 acres; Samuel J. Baronian, administrator to River City Funding LLC, $215,000.

4.05 acres; Pouncey Tract Partners LLC to 2361 Ashland Road LLC, $439,815.

12203 Bremner Ridge Circle, Manakin Sabot; Eagle Construction of Virginia LLC to James L. Mallon, $620,488.

Lot 10, Section 4, Breeze Hill; Breeze Hill Inc. to Jones Homes Inc., $155,000.

Lots 52 and 63, Section 2A, Mosaic at West Creek; HHHunt Mosaic LLC to Schell Brothers Richmond LLC, $263,900.

6004 Old Columbia Road, Columbia; New Venturers Real Estate LLC to Wayne Messick, $299,950.

12383 S Readers Circle, Manakin Sabot; Eagle Construction of Virginia LLC to Kelly Denise Taylor, $598,622.

2038 Rockville Road, Rockville; Richard B. Colyer, executor to Robert Marcum, $815,000.

3017 Swanns Inn Crescent, Goochland; Swanns Inn LLC to Andrw Ryan Edwards, $499,790.

12049 Talavera Terrace, Henrico; HHHunt Homes LC to John Charles Kaspar, $508,870.

7175 Yare St., Glen Allen; Chris Edward Beale to Michael J. Dantonio, $612,950.

HOPEWELL

208 S 16th Ave.; Mario Palacios to Kaine Delancey, $185,000.

1900 Camerons Landing Lane; Lee D. James to Crystal Sasser, $320,000.

Lot 1, Block 9, B Village; Walter Victorino Veliz Gonzalez to Wallisha S. Hodge, $190,000.

3305 Norfolk St.; Twin Rivers Real Estate Holdings LLC to Shirley M. Smith, $270,000.

Sixth Ave. Business Center, 5.38 acres; Hanes A. Carter, trustee to C&J 83 LLC, $650,000.

JAMES CITY

105 Abigail Lane, Williamsburg; Amber L. Martens, devisee to Agamemnon Jouvanis, $505,000.

235 Archers Mead, Williamsburg; Susan S. Mullally to Betsy J. Olson, trustee, $415,000.

4408 Betty Lane, Williamsburg; Victoria G. Bowen to Mitchell D. Salomon, $37,500.

4737 Captain John Smith Road, Williamsburg; Dennis L. Lutz, trustee to Robert Emerson Wheeler Jr., $515,000.

9813 Coral Bells Court, Toano; NVR Inc. to Christina Paecht, $542,415.

3501 Dahlia Court, Toano; NVR Inc. to Nicholas Schlicher, $398,130.

301 East Landing, Williamsburg; Amy Albertson Paschold, trustee to Deanie D. Fricks, $1,600,000.

656 Fairfax Way, Williamsburg; Thomas Russo to Daniel R. Roediger, $650,000.

2804 Forge Road, Toano; Dennis J. Kuncken to Christopher C. Pinder, $889,000.

3426 Foxglove Drive, Toano; NVR Inc. to Keith A. Grant, $328,535.

115 Glasgow, Williamsburg; Michael S. Fiegl to Jordan C. Heath, $365,000.

121 Heron Court, Williamsburg; Melanie p. Young to Robert Shanahan, $380,800.

1079 Hitchens Lane, Williamsburg; Richmond Norge LLC to Rodney M. Bryant, $482,987.

121 Huntercombe, Williamsburg; Clarence A. Wilson, trustee to Lawrence E. Lyford, $751,776.

217 John Ratcliffe, Williamsburg; Patricia P. Whisnant to John B. West, $275,000.

3667 Lavender Lane, Toano; Brandon C. Guglielmo to Travis R. Christie, $370,000.

3976 Longhill Station Road, Williamsburg; Michael S. Terrell to James M. Albert, $269,500.

Lot 19, Chisel Run; Jacob A. Provost to D&R Enterprises LLC, $281,000.

Lot 43, Foxfield; Judy Thurman Smith, trustee to Carl C. Stout, $305,000.

Lots 89 and 152, Tract 3, Stonehouse; SCP JTL Stonehouse Owner 2 LLC to NVR Inc., $188,104.

181 Maxton Lane, Williamsburg; Susan K. Stetzer, trustee to Michael S. Stachowiak, $435,000.

5844 Montpelier Drive, Williamsburg; Roger Paul Waleski Jr. to James Ralph Wood, co-trustee, $365,000.

Office Building 1, Quarterland Commons; Wonado Investments LLC to Legacy Logistics LLC, $710,000.

Parcel; Erin Ann Kelly to Bruce Odquist Wilkinson, $329,000.

3020 Peppers Point, Toano; Jennifer K. Elek to Christopher John Hertzog Jr., $227,000.

302 Prosperity Court, Williamsburg; Jena Y. Brown to Kenia Del Carmen Jimenez, $290,000.

3004 Ridge Drive, Toano; Virginia M. Colligan, successor trustee to Jennifer K. Hernandez, $500,000.

5232 Rockingham Drive, Williamsburg; Kristine Ann Magnusson to Carrie Raley, $335,600.

116 Royal Worlington, Williamsburg; Lafayette J. Jones Jr., trustee to Kenneth M. Barna, $540,000.

2819 Skewer Court, Williamsburg; James J. Reeves to Susan Berry Harmon, $335,000.

117 S. Stocker Court, Williamsburg; Charles F. Gressard III to Jameson John Bligh, $460,000.

8433 Taverns Lane, Toano; Daniel E. Gagne to Delia Atkins, $278,000.

Unit 507, Conference Center Condominium; JPP Investments LLC to Pablo Cortina, $485,000.

1712 Waverly Lane, Lanexa; Daniel S. Jones to Christopher D. High, $610,000.

117 Westward Ho, Williamsburg; Christy A. McCormick to Tracy L. Lea, $673,000.

111 Wilson Circle, Williamsburg; Nathan Gauthier to Josef R. Chaplin, $270,000.

KING AND QUEEN

1 acres, part of Woodville Farm; Cecil Stanley to Joseph Barrington Chenault, $180,000.

437 Masonic Lane, Walkerton; James M. Rice III to Chastity Carter Maiorana, $325,000.

KING WILLIAM

25.1 acres; Robert N. Moore to David K. Fox, $175,000.

67 Boswell Lane, West Point; Baker Heating and Air Conditioning Inc. to Vaughn L. Williams, $254,900.

210 Edwin Circle, Aylett; RCI Builders LLC to Timothy Sinkfield, $348,417.

1946 Kennington Park Road, Aylett; Style Craft Homes Inc. to Tamika Sayles, $229,690.

88 Lupine Lane, Aylett; Andrew O. Stampley III to Shawn Burton, $465,000.

376 Oak Springs Circle, Aylett; Lisa Pearl Baldwin to Dominique Antonio Jackson, $195,000.

4097 Wakema Road, West Point; Jeep Baldwin to Michael A. Wilson, $244,000.

NEW KENT

13.68 acres; Medlin Real Estate LLC to Kody Holdings II LLC, $2,275,000.

7490 Airport Drive, Quinton; Nancy Y. Morris to Annell Maire Crews, $385,000.

6199 Bushnell Drive, New Kent; NK Homes LLC to Robert W. Camus, $419,502.

2726 East West Lane, Quinton; Gary D. Larochelle to Tracy Anthony, $387,000.

7360 Fougere Place, New Kent; D.R. Horton Inc. to Justin Richard Nunn, $385,580.

5700 Hogan Bridge Drive, Providence Forge; Samuel C. Atkins to Phillip L. Cooper, $331,000.

7615 Leyland Cypress Lane, Quinton; Janie S. Mallory to Chelsea Elene Blake Kreiner, $474,000.

Lots, Section 1, Maidstone Village; Maidstone Group LLC to HHHunt Homes Hampton Roads LLC, $224,000.

11353 Oakrise Road, New Kent; NVR Inc. to Paul Cruciotti, $340,250.

Parcels; Clayman B. Edwards, trustee to Michael T. Rust, $885,000.

5601 Quinton Estates Drive, Quinton; Ryan T. Vinson to Christopher Warren Rigsby, $327,000.

5530 St. Leger Drive, Providence Forge; Eastwood Homes of Richmond LLC to Andrea Lee Wilson, $549,440.

7970 Uplands Drive, New Kent; D.R. Horton Inc. to Jessica Denise Eddings, $354,990.

8001 Woodbrook Road, Quinton; Vickie O. Martin to John Jeter Heard Jr., $259,950.

PETERSBURG

811, 813 and 843 Wills Road; Clothilda D. Hill to Lee James Stewart, $245,000.

223 Franklin St.; William J. Trewoon to Jessica E. Vaughan, $185,000.

415 Hinton St.; Vicky Coiner to Trevor Browning, $170,000.

224 N Sycamore St.; Cricket Products Inc. to Joseph Puletti, $215,000.

POWHATAN

1 acre; Ma’asehyahu Isra-ul to Samantha Mae Traylor, $215,000.

73 acres; Sara Hatcher Biggs to JCM III LLC, $405,000.

3638 Bonnie S. Way, Powhatan; Windswept Development LLC to Scott M. Cary, $511,292.

2437 E Deerpath Drive, Powhatan; Jeremy Van Toole to Russell G. Jones Sr., $285,000.

2631 Glenalmond Court, Powhatan; Matthew William Walton, trustee to Rhianon Marie Jackson, $1,150,000.

2600 Loch Gate Lane, Powhatan; Christopher J. Martin to Nelson Clanton Jr., $365,000.

3716 Maidens Road, Powhatan; Keri-Anne Reside to Kelsey Nicole Jones, $200,000.

310 Petersburg Road, Powhatan; William C. Van Buskirk to Timothy Dishong, $283,000.

5510 Swann Road, Powhatan; Paul E. Martin to Walter Ridgeway III, $259,000.

2135 Urbine Road, Powhatan; Steven Ridge to Michelle L. Tiet, $530,000.

PRINCE GEORGE

26.101 acres; Delmer J. Shumate to Bruce A. Eley III, $150,000.

7545 Brookshire Drive, Prince George; William Edward Cox to Michael K. Browning, $287,000.

5525 Courthouse Road, Prince George; C&L Construction LLC to Steven R. Spencer, $258,500.

13801 James River Drive, Hopewell; Clifton L. Fine to Jairo Alejandro Pizano, $245,500.

2601 Manchester Drive, Prince George; Martin W. Franciscus, executor to Kiyo Tomlinson, $200,000.

Parcel; Summit Investments II to RP-Quality Way LLC, $30,546,068.

3801 Ruffin Road, North Prince George; Mark A. Taylor to Jeffrey G. Taylor, $300,000.

SUSSEX

1.53 acres; Luke Lemon to Janie Murphy, $225,000.

22236 Neblett Mill Road, Waverly; Jordan S. Certo to Carol H. Pierce, $290,000.

WILLIAMSBURG

0.225 acres; Valley Girl Ventures to Baubo Inc., $500,000.

1184 Jamestown Road, Unit 49; August H. Lowe to Christopher Nettleton, $181,000.

602 Pocahontas St.; Javier Garces to Katelyn S. Atkins, $265,000.

1402 Westgate Circle; Catherine E. Couture to Bertie L. Nagle Revocable Living Trust, $210,000.