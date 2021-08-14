Property Transfers Published Aug 14, 2021

The following is a list of more real estate parcels valued at $150,000 or more that have been transferred in the past few months in Richmond and surrounding areas.
RICHMOND
230 E 14th St; 230 E 14th Street Series Of Rva to Davis Rena A, $179,000.
914 N 21st St; Csb Investments Llc to Lewis Ann Ladd, $265,000.
1505 N 23rd St; Solodar Properties Llc to Quayle Rebecca, $182,000.
1415 N 25th St; Mitchell William B to Realvestor Group Llc, $191,500.
617 N 26th St; Collett David K to Russell Emily, $320,000.
2802 2nd Ave; American Homes Llc to Meyer Danielle Marie, $297,000.
906 N 30th St; Rufus Frederick R to Erickson Sarah Stavroula, $225,000.
316 N 36th St; Ludeman Allison R to Duffy Thomas Joseph IV, $330,000.
3106 3rd Ave; Vaughan Coleen W to Rishel Kurt J, $255,000.
8225 Ammonett Dr; Mutchler Shawn A and Claudia P to Stearns Jonathan, $399,000.
504 Arnold Ave; Home Buyers Direct Llc to Katz Alexander James, $226,000.
4305 N Ashlawn Dr; McGehee Read Flournoy III to Ross Curtis L and Pamela J, $676,000.
2722 Bainbridge St; Troy Amanda J to Elbaum Abigail E, $255,000.
105 Beaufont Ter; Vazquez Jariton Vega to Berryman William, $223,000.
1644 Bilder Ct; NVR Inc to Kelson Tanner J, $346,875.
5408 Blue Ridge Ave; Finley James Merritt to Peterson Grace Jacquelyn Marie, $191,000.
1254 Broad Rock Blvd; Mosley Letrice D to Winfrey Tiffany, $200,000.
3014 E Broad St; Ruybe Raymond J S II and Rex G Pyle to Montgomery Lorri L and Daniel R, $425,500.
5040 Brookbury Blvd; Mimms Joan T to Ruiz Jose E Ramos, $276,000.
3416 Carolina Ave; Cromer William Michael to Mooneyham Sarah Sakiyo, $320,000.
1529 W Cary St; Paddington Properties Llc to Lesfeldt Hall Llc, $1,395,000.
1932 Cedarhurst Dr; Weaver Robert B and Virginia M to Mulder Alison Whitney, $234,600.
321 S Cherry St; Odriscoll Catherine Mary to Konrad Helen L, $225,000.
805 Chimborazo Blvd; Habitat Commonwealth Llc to Dietz Erika J, $203,000.
19 E Clay St; Sanchez Luis F and Jennifer R to Winstead Caitlin Leigh, $350,000.
311 Cleveland St; Henderson Meredith Hove to Carter Ryan P, $420,000.
520 Craigie Ave; Damico Danielle Rose to Lanham Courtney Ann, $213,000.
4804 Cutshaw Ave; McLawhorn Joyce C to Purdy Irene M, $297,500.
559 Duffton Road; Booker Lawrence E and Norris N to Kajack Llc, $175,000.
3104 Edgewood Ave; Goodman Todd C to Forest Hill Rva Llc, $210,000.
8541 Elm Road; Artisan Design Properties Llc to Judkins Lee Anne, $368,000.
2318 Fairmount Ave; Eleven Eleven 25th Llc to Kelley Dakota T and Ross Kara G, $399,400.
1430 Floyd Ave; Jmz Llc to Cde Homes Llc, $410,000.
4109 Forest Hill Ave; Franklin West Llc to Douglass Hayley, $400,000.
211 W Franklin St; West Franklin Partners Llc to Remnant Church Incorporated, $1,151,500.
3220 Garland Ave; Belle Properties Llc to Iswariah Immanuel, $429,378.
6233 Glyndon Lane; G&l Properties Llc to Dutton John J Jr, $185,000.
2715 W Grace St; Woermer John L Jr and Linda J to Ireland Joanne Karen, $715,000.
4609 W Grace St; Millner Matthew Ryan and Dana H to Valentine Robert Wesley, $601,000.
309 Granite Ave; Fitzgerald Jane M to Shaheen Victor A and Blaise K, $469,500.
3314 Grayland Ave; Thompson Olivia B to Forster Stephen L, $215,000.
3212 Grove Ave; Grove 3212 Llc to Noe Payne Erin and Caitlin, $849,950.
403 N Hamilton St, Ul; Rhee Dean J and Janell C to Winebark Samantha, $250,000.
2727 Hanes Ave; Thomas Nathan L to Thorpe Christopher A, $230,000.
4609 Hanover Ave; Waterer Madelyn to Fauntleroy Noel Parker, $490,000.
1313 Idlewood Ave; Art Pala Sukanya to Randolph Homes Llc, $153,000.
3730 Kenmore Road; Brady James P to Case Kent E and Kimberly A, $525,000.
3215 Kensington Ave; Anderson Margaret R and J Martin to Rathner Jeffrey and Janet L, $695,000.
1413 Kingswood St; Overstreet Brian K to Holt Trevor L and Knable Kody C, $155,000.
3713 Lawson St; Gulnora Llc to Morales Stephany, $205,000.
502 S Lombardy St; Jackson Ricky Tyrone to Williams Rodney L, $250,000.
2027 Maplewood Ave; Hunter Homes Llc to Flanagan Michael, $435,000.
901 Porter St, U303; 901 Porter Llc to North Vanessa, $295,000.
301 Virginia St, U706; Edgin Katharine E to Walker Robert J, $305,000.
6310 Wesley Road; French Fay Danner Trs to Allende Jeffrey Ashe, $384,000.
1136 West Ave; Longest Jean M and George C to O'Brien Sean D H and Elisabeth B, $1,095,000.
11 Willway Ave; Richter William J and Victoria to Hammer Stanley Wilson, $855,000.
4715 Wythe Ave; Cava Capital Llc to Lowery Christopher Meredith, $630,000.
HENRICO
108 AP Hill Ave, Henrico; Reynolds Robert M Jr and Douglas E and John D to Fair Willie Sr, $256,000.
4337 Agnes Dr, Glen Allen; Heretick Maggie E to Saad Joseph T and Amanda Cunningham, $350,000.
1914 Airy Cir, Henrico; Murdzek Suzanne to Deinhammer Mitchell W and Jacqueline Lee, $183,000.
3804 Alderleaf Ln, Henrico; NVR Inc to Bradby Omar, $289,990.
613 Arbor Press Ct, Glen Allen; Caton Wilson and Virginia Crenshaw to Kumar Deepak and Anita Kumari, $615,000.
2223 Aspen Way, Henrico; Lee Nancy H Estate to Flow Property Group Llc, $153,700.
10708 Balvis Hollow Ct, Glen Allen; Lifestyle Builders and Developers Inc to Rajagopalan Karthik and Latha Panangipally, $567,450.
1430 Bartlett Rd, Henrico; Barnette Melodie Ann and Zachary Ryan to Hall Brittany Lynn, $255,000.
114 Beauregard Ave, Henrico; Morris Phyllis L to Lopez Deshire, $159,000.
2539 Blackburn Rd, Glen Allen; Home Transition Specialists Llc to O'Grady Tyler and Ariana Anderson, $260,665.
2413 Bransford Dr, Henrico; Montreal Llc to Le Tron V and Duoc T Ho, $240,000.
1131 Broad Hill Trce, Henrico; Saunders Station Townes Llc to Dorsey Richard F and Cheryl A, $578,261.
6005 Brookfield Rd, Henrico; Tunstall Blanche E to Hughes Sharon C and Courney Van Winkle, $230,000.
12306 California Dr, Henrico; Morgan Miriam L to Brooks Joseph P and Margaret A Delonay, $198,700.
9706 Candace Ter, Glen Allen; Gates David M to Stout Jennifer Anne, $195,500.
2310 Carlisle Ave, Henrico; Balas Adam to Voltz Rachel L, $210,000.
1521 Cedar Crest Ln, Henrico; Welch Randall G to Rockport Farms Llc, $685,000.
114 N Chatham Dr, Henrico; Stanley Omar V to Bartlett Charles Bradley, $210,000.
7908 Chowning Cir, Henrico; Khulal Bedu and Deoka Sanyasi to Sessa Jeffrey Louis and Elisabeth E Brown, $305,000.
9208 Chumley Ln, Henrico; Perkinson Sheri M to Luu Kevin D and Tiffany D and Eric D and Q D, $285,000.
1221 Condover Rd, Henrico; Philp Mark L to Griggs Justin, $245,000.
2439 Crowncrest Pl, Henrico; Schomaker Kristy L to Hagman Derek and Yoshiko Tamura, $348,000.
5609 Cupula Dr, Henrico; Abbood Hayder H and Nasam Ahmed Lafta to Cosby Rhonda Gay and Johnny Ray Bradley Jr, $195,000.
1 N Daisy Ave, Henrico; Wag Investments Llc to Kelley Jasmine, $165,000.
2706 Dellrose Ave, Henrico; Rowsey Matthew Bryan to Kim Paul Eun-Sung, $185,000.
1609 Donora Ct, Henrico; Berman Alice J Trustee to Pleasants Jesse Matthew and Jessica Flores, $448,000.
606 Edgefield Ct, Henrico; Moloi Matseliso Evelyn to Person Kagnice Odett, $215,000.
6400 Engel Rd, Henrico; Morehead Robert P to Falconer Elizabeth, $249,900.
1800 Fairwind Cir, Henrico; Montgomery Sara Y and Matthew F and Chad E to Powers Margaret Ann and Kelly Ahlman, $273,000.
1509 Farley Ter, Sandston; Battle Fred Jr and Robinette P to Cooley Lloyd J, $240,000.
4968 Finnegan Ct, Henrico; Griffin Lorri L to Abouzaki Antar, $158,000.
1 Flatwater Row, Henrico; Joyner Kaye W to Bosch William Michael and Brenda and M M, $333,300.
2513 Fleet Ave, Henrico; Marston Anthony Peter to Belle Properties Llc, $225,000.
1216 Forest Ave, Henrico; Fahy Alden F K and Leah A Jaros and D L B to Btrk Llc, $186,000.
10779 Forest Hollow Ct, Glen Allen; Lifestyle Builders and Developers Inc to Kattamanchi Gnanedravarma Et Al, $596,730.
10916 Forest Trace Ln, Glen Allen; Gonzalez Henry A to Akter Taslima, $315,000.
709 Foundry Park Ct, Glen Allen; Alden Parke Llc to Legault Homes Llc, $200,000.
8306 Franconia Rd, Henrico; Reid Debra Hinton to Hutson Linda D and Roland Gray, $279,900.
1713 Gately Dr, Henrico; Gromling Donald T and Caroline S G to Dixon Nicholas M Sr and Kristin C, $257,000.
1519 Glenside Dr, Henrico; Ripple Meredith L to Stubbe Kristin A, $226,000.
3612 Gracie Ln, Glen Allen; NVR Inc to Mazza Rosemarie, $462,195.
2915 Grove Point Cir, Henrico; NVR Inc to Lawson Vanessa Shandel and Thomas E Foster, $257,235.
2921 Grove Point Cir, Henrico; NVR Inc to Robinson Sabrina and Michael Harvey, $235,715.
3950 Grove Point Dr, Henrico; NVR Inc to Clayborne Kevita Fleming, $246,780.
4050 Grove Point Dr, Henrico; NVR Inc to Bartelle Daphne, $216,295.
3409 Gwynn’s Pl, Glen Allen; Gabello Anthony V and E A to Rice John F and Maxine M, $395,000.
10050 Haley’s Hollow Ct, Glen Allen; Maxwell Shawn Jr to Landers Nathan S and Chloe M Thomas, $235,000.
4720 Harvest Glen Way, Glen Allen; Hinton Curtis M and Una P to Friedlander Marc and Rebecca T, $650,000.
2543 Hawkesbury Ct, Henrico; Lanzer Matthew T and Debra to Dill Quentin J and Rebekah J, $379,900.
7052 Hepworth Dr, Henrico; Eastwood Homes Of Richmond Llc to Walker Annie Doris, $342,925.
1310 Hillside Ave, Henrico; Strano James J to Sills Kalena R and Robert Andrew Finley, $238,000.
5512 Holman Dr, Glen Allen; Hogerty Kevin M and Rhonda M to Mohammed Nazim, $535,000.
2376 Horsley Dr, Henrico; Atkins Ronnie D and Jennifer A Whitlock to Rahman Sibbir and Mawmita, $255,000.
6024 Indigo Rd, Henrico; Miller Corie and Joshua Leon to Frank Joshua Lewis and Theresa A Harnisch, $238,000.
11211 Ingallston Rd, Henrico; Mosca Pat and Loretta to Kim Christina J, $291,000.
4607 Jan Rd, Henrico; Maya Va Llc to Harris Monica B, $249,500.
4813 Kellywood Dr, Glen Allen; Deppmeyer Nicole to Duranovic Anis and Mersiha Smajlagic, $325,000.
2218 Kingsbrook Dr, Henrico; Martinez Samuel Correa and Leticia Uribe to Simpson Joshua L, $190,000.
10009 Klaus Cir, Glen Allen; Ingram Thomas B and Peggy S to Kennedy Spencer Eugene and Brittany Lamb, $345,000.
1566 S Laburnum Ave, Henrico; Woodfin Robert Jr and Brooke Sumner to Harvey Charlis Madonna and George E Banks, $245,000.
2809 Lammrich Rd, Henrico; Burton James W Sr and Virginia S to Ragland Robert, $250,000.
2311 Marvin Dr, Henrico; Richmond Property Buyers Llc to Marshall Jamal, $152,000.
6519 Monument Ave, Henrico; Lowe Bradley Douglas and Brandy Oleliou to Strom Christian, $405,000.
1305 Northbury Ave, Henrico; Wray Jared S to Jones Jacqueline, $160,000.
10853 Old Prescott Rd, Henrico; Vaughan Christopher W and Tracy P to Relyea Robert Joseph Jr, $699,000.
2533 Retrievers Ridge Rd, Henrico; Page Joseph P and Mary E Trustees to Mendoza Garcia Miguel D and Stella Mora, $325,000.
5603 Staples Mill Rd, Henrico; Management Holdings Llc to 5603 Staples Mill Llc, $270,000.
581 Virginia Center Pkwy, Glen Allen; Jackson Kimberleigh Nicole to Williams Latisha J, $346,000.
316 N Wilkinson Rd, Henrico; Holder Homes Llc to Davis Philip L Sr and Charnise C, $350,000.
10401 Windingridge Cir, Henrico; Hamilton Michael D and Laraine M to Mittman Brandon S and Dorit M Adams, $471,000.
4603 Wistar Creek Dr, Henrico; Stanley Martin Companies Llc to Jefferson Nicole and Michael, $310,916.
3615 Woodlynne Pl, Henrico; Sebrell Brian M to Dameron James E and Karen C, $545,000.
Chesterfield
5409 Aberdare Dr; Carroll H Kenneth and Joyce F to Chapman Brandy L, $219,950.
14705 Acorn Ridge Pl; Goebel R J and Goebel J W Trs to Winton Heather C, $317,000.
12031 Amara Dr; NVR Inc to Stroud Colleen C and Michael B, $416,240.
10711 Arsenal Dr; Chalet Properties IV Llc to Blueville, $314,850.
1607 Astwood Cove Dr; Clay Paula Y and Patrick L to Dumbuya Mohamed, $357,500.
13900 Autumn Woods Rd; Edwards Todd E and Stephanie H to Calhoun Korey and Bryce, $290,000.
11500 Bailey Woods Dr; Nguyen Vannak to Major Lauren R, $265,000.
1512 Bantry Ct; Risco Carolyn A to Johnson Lance Kendall, $320,000.
13742 Bastian Dr; NVR Inc to Sutton Troy J and Wanda L, $418,790.
8021 Beach Rd; Wirt Michael E to Bortle James V and Kathy R, $599,900.
12401 Beaver Point Dr; Yonan Hana to Laurer Jonathan H and Tanya Dee, $245,000.
3909 Bellbrook Dr; Daniel Steven to Johnson Frank A and Sheila D, $198,000.
10631 Bexwood Ct; Turbin Stephanie L and Donald C to Bopp Raquel, $255,000.
6125 Bowline Ln; Eastwood Homes to Logan Christa, $254,440.
6133 Bowline Ln; Eastwood Homes to Pace Timothy, $254,915.
5407 Bradenton Dr; Style Craft Homes Inc Of Va to Crenshaw Sharon E, $332,746.
5807 Brailen Dr; D R Horton Inc to Duffy Patricia M and David J, $415,495.
7701 Brentford Dr; Forst Donald M and Leah B to Panilaitis Elizabeth M, $350,000.
11631 E Briar Patch Dr; Zoe Fox Emerson Revocable Tr to Witt Wade Walter, $150,000.
14008 Bridgetown Cr; Mingloski John K and Pamela M to Johnson Ronald and Shemeka R, $319,900.
6512 Buglers Trail Ln; Skinner Eugene W Jr to Sandberg Kenneth T and Laurie M, $610,000.
10810 Buttevant Dr; 3tac Homebuyers Llc to Wagner Ryan, $189,000.
15813 Cambria Cove Bl; Hussey Thomas L and Stephanie M to Harrison R and Harrison C Co-Trs, $425,000.
16073 Cambria Cove Bl; NVR Inc to Bowen Roxan, $497,110.
8333 Capernwray Dr; Berube John to Stullich Olaf and Dagmar, $558,000.
15237 Carindale Tr; Lifestyle Home Builders to Poston Austin J and Bisharat B J, $588,000.
10301 Cattail Rd; Belcher Barbara G to Shipp Jacob Isaac Nathaniel, $232,000.
11567 Charles Towne Rd; Cifers Steven A and Tabbi G to Caton Wilson C, $350,000.
15536 Chesdin Landing Ct; Beck Shawn M to Ferree Nathan and Lauren, $685,000.
11442 Chester Village Dr; Crews Carroll Wayne and Ann J to Harmon Charles D and Karen L, $318,000.
8100 Clancy Ct; Lakewood Investments Llc to Berube John, $517,000.
14700 Clover Ridge Ln; Taylor Patrick F and Emma M K to Lloyd Linda and Bottomley S O, $300,000.
7401 Conifer Rd; Spencer M W and Spencer J G Jr to Prera Jose D, $245,000.
18125 Cove Creek Dr; Craftmaster Homes Inc to Byers Samuel W and Katherine E, $575,350.
1418 Crawford Wood Pl; Balheimer James and Fe A to Crooks Dustin James, $350,995.
6518 Creekrun Dr; Rodrigues Aires C and Rose E to Morales Aguirre Edgar A Et Al, $180,000.
2411 Crosstimbers Pl; Wilson Heather L to Woods Keith and Jill, $240,000.
5150 Damon Dr; Thompson Ravenell Jr to Cruz Machuca Jose R, $280,000.
2105 Deer Meadow Ln; Lewis Jerry M Jr to Galvis Caballero N F and Lint M, $280,000.
21403 Deodora Dr; Holliday Keon E and Shelaina M to Hinton Tracy D, $189,450.
2324 Dolfield Dr; Bryant Joshua and Brandi to Tyree Jane D, $284,000.
15031 Dordon Ln; South River Custom Homes Llc to Garter William C III and Alison, $767,866.
6111 Duck Cove Rd; Nanney James to Strieter Ryan Thomas, $305,200.
11812 Dunnottar Tr; Wade Daniel Et Als to Ashworth Frederick C and Vonda M, $515,000.
750 Eastwood Dr; Sutherland Lalanya L to Carlson Leonard J and Watson W N, $162,500.
6819 Elkhardt Rd; Wood Anne B and Stanley W E to Mayorga Ipina Nanci K Et Al, $170,000.
11367 Elokomin Av; Rolling Ridge Llc to Juarez Jennifer N Escobar, $348,695.
10718 Ethens Mill Rd; Drayton Roverto R and Drayton A to De La Torre Silviano, $301,000.
10101 Farm Field Ct; Martin Cara J to Harrisville Christy A and Lars G, $246,000.
1913 Farnborough Dr; Joynt William R and Cheryl D to Kistner Lori R, $765,000.
6701 Fieldtan Tl; Houchens Edwin K and Dene C to Hockaday William P III and P, $509,900.
15754 Fire Light Pl; Novak Andrew F and Monique S to Tucker Daniel M Et Als, $475,000.
16224 Fleetwood Rd; Newton Brian E and Sara J to Pickens Andrew H and Emily J, $1,200,000.
9012 Forge Gate Ln; Eastwood Homes Of Richmond Llc to Powell Gregory W Jr and S M, $505,445.
13611 Fox Chase Tr; Crouse David L Jr and Pauline N to Collins Justin and Thomas N, $278,400.
3711 Frankmont Rd; Blackstone Tammy H and Terry A to Canales Jose B, $232,000.
13809 Garrison Place Dr; Cavender Charles A Jr to Mancuso Michael and Walton K F, $303,000.
16500 Glen Royal Ct; Clinton William Clifford to Akesr Adam Colby and Walter C A, $529,900.
16725 Gossamer Dr; Harvell Victor and Elizabeth to Jain Prasanth Et Als, $283,000.
11413 Great Branch Dr; Bencomo Maria O and Bencomo D to Darnall David Allen and Megan, $260,000.
13836 Greyledge Turn; Fox John M and Meredith N to Hill Lucas M and Stacie O, $424,900.
9931 Greywell Tr; National Res Nominee Serv Inc to Loehlein Danielle A, $371,000.
3221 W Grove Av; Hasty Mark D and Dena B to Tobin Louis D, $265,000.
4019 Hamlin Tr; Koch Walter B and Donna M to Shinault Matthew and Brittany, $347,000.
12215 Hampton Valley Turn; Deeter Marianne M and Benjamin A to Ore Benjamin J and Samantha, $442,122.
15319 Harrow Cr; NVR Inc to Williams Kenneth Jr and Makenzie, $374,990.
8730 Hartford Ct; Greene Betsy L to Stanger John J and Margaret M, $172,000.
1113 Hawkins Wood Cr; Heintschel John R and Susan K to Johnson Daniel G and Victoria T, $361,500.
13800 Hentland Ct; Collington East Llc to Belcher Richard C and Chelsea M, $467,937.
12031 Hidden Nest Ct; Diaz Jean J and Sirley Estevez to Strickland Gerald W and Powell J, $376,000.
11800 Holly Hill Rd; Tucker Adrienne Mason Et Als to Ardon Edy J Estrada, $220,000.
5317 Houndmaster Rd; Aprigliano Nickolas A J and Rita to Dowell David R and Virginia A, $325,000.
1653 Inspiration Dr; Coxe Adrienne Nokomis to Marble Debra J and Rosenberg A M, $190,000.
3412 Ivyridge Dr; Reid Michael D Et Al to Vasquez Arturo G and Mendez C, $339,000.
4502 Jennway Turn; Demarzio Wendy M to O'Keefe James V and Melissa M, $479,950.
9900 Joindre Ct; McPeters Jon W to Erhard C S R and Bryant S L, $200,145.
14410 Kenmont Dr; Day Lloyd Whitley Trustee to Burnett Edward L Jr and Blair B, $615,000.
5100 King Cotton Ln; Tromba Sergio Joseph to Nguyen Amy tommy, $220,000.
1617 Kirkgate Ln; M and F Of Richmond Inc to Coston Philip D and Leanne E, $209,950.
13909 Ladybank Ct; Williford Robert D and Ann P to Jenkins Terry R II and Elizabeth, $550,000.
4425 Lake Hills Ct; Kaker Brooke B Co-Trustee to Brill Elizabeth A Esch Evan L, $308,700.
4219 Laurel Oak Rd; Ascencio Elmer J to Lupton Brad, $279,950.
5136 Laurel Park Ct; Westerleigh Fc Llc to Verbeek Elisabeth Thaxton, $323,017.
20204 Laurel Rd; Richmond Wholesale Deals Llc to Lee Janine D, $200,000.
8800 Leafycreek Dr; Watts Kara A to Chambers Kadine, $169,000.
6700 Liege Hl; Hhhunt Greenwich Walk Llc to Heide Scott Walter and Donya, $424,110.
4217 Lind Ln; Hhhunt Homes L C to Nicholson Andrew James, $315,605.
4600 Little Creek Ct; NVR Inc to Hines Thomasine, $344,820.
15500 Little Hill Ct; Eastwood Homes Of Richmond Llc to Smith Cedric R and Joy B, $468,895.
9813 Lockberry Ridge Lp; King Karl E to Ventrua Escobar Julio R, $285,000.
11925 Longtown Dr; D R Horton Inc to Kalopodes-Saunders Mary Et Al, $367,885.
11224 Lost Parrish Dr; Hill Homes Inc to Cavender Charles A Jr and J M, $377,190.
8200 MacAndrew Pl; Ewings Jeffrey and Yolanda H to Brown Quinton T and Amber C, $395,000.
15112 Majestic Creek Dr; Howard Bret Eric to Ipina Sosa Walter M, $250,000.
7018 Maple Summit Ln; Craftmaster Homes Inc to Padgett Jason and Carie A, $654,855.
13521 Mason Orchard Ln; NVR Inc to Pennington Regina B, $371,620.
7006 Mason Run Dr; Hayes Judith O to Burke Dylan J, $196,000.
21400 Matoaca Rd; Boersig Daniel Maurice to Vinson Adam K and Kristin N, $265,000.
4918 Michaelwood Rd; Shurm Construction Inc to Covington Raqueal J and A L Sr, $327,429.
14440 Michaux Springs Vw; Main Street Homes to Sadler Adam Wade and Donna S, $366,990.
3708 Muirfield Green Dr; Abelak Virendra K and Anna M to Lindenmuth Joyce D, $254,000.
4000 Nancy Dr; Reese Zelma R Estate to Ward Francine and Ward Diane, $246,000.
6401 Necho Ct; Bartlett David J to Garcia Mario E, $202,000.
7406 Newbys Ct; Rodriguez Nelson and Connie to Mason Austin Randall, $215,000.
20225 Oak River Ct; Pollay Patricia A to Fox Carlton Jr, $550,000.
11506 Old Carrollton Ct; Criqui Bradley and Rebecca to Smith Stephen F and Johnson L A, $402,000.
5224 Old Glory Rd; Kovas Raymond C Jr and Victoria to Zaki George, $290,000.
3801 Old Gun Rd West; Graham A C Jr and Berkness M K to Srmm Llc, $2,025,000.
13725 Orchid Dr; Ward Michael C and Dawn L to Leon K and Corrales-Rodriguez C, $400,000.
1101 Otterdale Rd; Rudd Herbert H III Trustee to 1101 Otterdale Rd Invst Co Llc, $1,500,000.
13606 Parsons Bay Dr; Saunders Marcus L to Burnett Shanna R and Brandon D, $550,000.
13512 Pharlap Ct; Hogan Bradley S to Smith Mark J and Angela J, $226,000.
1607 Pinchot St; Wells Bethany R and Miller C E to Jiral Greg P and Burns Rachel M, $245,000.
12202 Planters Row Ct; Wilson Kathleen H to Yates Harry R IV and Jessica G, $416,000.
7604 Pocoshock Forest Dr; Style Craft Homes Inc Of Va to Peace Karen A, $316,959.
9107 Prince James Turn; Robinson Mary T to Soracco Daniel S and Jodie A, $408,500.
10721 W Providence Rd; Shill J N and Shill-Fitzgerald N to Lockley Jillian, $229,500.
1841 Providence Villas Ct; Eagle Construction Of Va Llc to Miles Ronald T, $333,134.
15219 Quiet Forest Ct; Bush James A and Anne E to Martin Wade S and Bishop N A, $500,000.
21103 Rabbit Rn; Avery Shammara to Grooms Chaquia, $173,000.
3860 Reeds Landing Cr; Barr Stephen M and Sheldon L to Lavingia Kedar and Sneh Biyani, $740,000.
5806 Reedy Springs Dr; Finer Homes Inc to Harvey Keith H and Barbara Ann, $376,610.
10120 Renovo Ln; 1250 Enterprises Llc to Gaddis-Scott Alice, $329,950.
11331 Ridge Mill Ct; Rolling Ridge Llc to Naneville M K and Faustino S R, $330,430.
10813 Ridgerun Rd; Leake Roger L III and King J A to Earls Candace and Beulike B J, $260,000.
11721 Robious Rd; Holland J Garret to Fletcher W W and Hardaway M S, $330,000.
1727 Rose Mill Cr; Perillo Rocky J and Yoli C to Schappacher Ingo and Michelle A, $250,000.
10307 Ryecove Ln; Johnson Daniel G and Johnson D G to Corbelli Amanda, $245,000.
18113 Sagamore Dr; NVR Inc to Afre Eric and Irene, $449,051.
2621 Sailboat Ct; Bartell John D and Brenda M to Woolf Michael S and Sherri L, $315,000.
16127 Sandwave Rd; Burton W A Trustee Et Als to Jackson Molly E, $189,950.
10239 Seville Dr; Morgan Lewis C III and Mary S to Moran Steven R and Susan L, $270,000.
3000 Shiloh Church Rd; Richio Anthony and Richio Dana to Graber Nicholas Joseph, $173,000.
13307 Silverdust Ln; Singh Dharvinder to Singh Sukhbinder and Kaur Pinder, $326,576.
11631 Sinker Creek Dr; Hhhunt Homes L C to Cherry Michael W Jr and Donna S, $657,850.
8436 Sir Sagamore Ct; Lowe Jason E and Reed Laura N to Ferguson Jason and Kiser Kea, $272,945.
2317 Sleepyhill Rd; Eaton L Richard Jr and Ellen D to Wright K E and Shelnutt H T, $311,000.
12800 Spring Run Rd; Ansari Mohammad A to Crawford Travis Demond, $311,950.
5707 Sterlingworth Dr; Eastwood Homes Of Richmond Llc to Hoffman Rachel M and Paul R II, $373,380.
11118 Stilton Dr; Floyd Barton L to Briggs Nancy B, $199,950.
2603 Sugarberry Ln; An Charleston and Won Hye to Shah Bhavesh and Nilam, $660,650.
9 Swanage Rd; Cabellos Indra to Wardensky Ryan, $292,000.
2931 Talleywood Ln; McFarlane Jeffrey K and Teresa D to Stephens Wesley, $290,000.
8413 Tallion Wy; Craftmaster Homes Inc to Crawford Anessia Michelle, $430,230.
3912 Terjo Ln; Helton Kevin and Dawn to Shea Daniel F III, $160,000.
2318 Tomahawk Meadows Dr; Lin Huivan and Nian Minhuan to Conant Anthony and Jasmin, $375,000.
16100 Turquoise Dr; Eastwood Homes Of Richmond Llc to Haubrock Ryan H and Schyler C, $505,920.
18249 Twin Falls Ln; Craftmaster Homes Inc to McMann Nicholas E and Tara M, $379,280.
7807 Walmsley Bl; Legacy Construction Va Llc to Milian Carrera Melvin F, $225,000.
12519 Walton Ridge Ln; Deegan Amy J to Moore Courtney D and Hunter C, $410,000.
2103 Waters Mill Pt; Nickele Kathleen J to Hall Nadine A, $203,000.
4400 Welby Dr; Letts Richard S and Gail L to Matherly Scott and Anne, $695,000.
6519 West Rd; Ragno Betty Kay to Gonzalez Veronica Espinoza, $188,000.
13107 Wheatley Ct; Main Street Homes to Davidson Robert Ira and Laura S, $705,788.
7535 Whittington Dr; Binns Mary W Et Als Trustees to Margarella Robert J and Douris S, $430,000.
6411 Wimbledon Dr; Rva Houses Llc to Taylor Nyasia, $299,000.
10112 Winston Park Pl; Eastwood Homes Of Richmond Llc to Tippett Bradley R and Amanda M, $434,510.
10125 Winston Park Pl; Eastwood Homes Of Richmond Llc to Maiden Vincent Alan and Ludna, $461,225.
3140 Winterfield Rd; Jdj Properties Llc to Hutchinson Mark J, $445,000.
10841 Woodpecker Rd; Wachman Randall Mansfield II to Mallahan Caitlin M, $180,400.
HANOVER
13407 Abram Court, Ashland; Terry L. Wettig to Pavan Pai, $434,000.
9005 Airwell Court, Mechanicsville; NVR Inc. to James Luke Boutwell, $443,200.
9029 Airwell Court, Mechanicsville; NVR Inc. to Matthew Duval, $461,240.
7068 Autumn Peak Circle, Mechanicsville; Austin Hamlin Homes Inc. to Lucas O. Pappas, $464,000.
10312 Aynhoe Court, Mechanicsville; Patricia Ann Hartman to Jacob M. Serfass, $289,000.
7142 Bridle Path, Mechanicsville; Brian T. Hanley to Megan H. Hott, $215,000.
7383 Burnett Field Drive, Mechanicsville; Larry W. Hansbrough to Bernard Tyrone Brown, $395,000.
17107 Chisholm Trail, Rockville; Garry R. Dubois to Heath F. Clift, $739,950.
8230 Christopher Paul Drive, Mechanicsville; Alecia Kuhfahl to Jahmad M. Thomas, $315,000.
6998 Cold Harbor Road, Mechanicsville; Robert J. Tuck III to James E. Thacker, $230,000.
11423 Colwick Trace, Mechanicsville; Shurm Construction Inc. to Jason E. Laws, $477,295.
7293 Creighton Road, Mechanicsville; Mary S. Wallace to Giao N. Che, $249,100.
9244 Crowell St., Mechanicsville; HHHunt Homes LC to Samuel N. Parker, $436,780.
7480 Deborah Drive, Mechanicsville; David Tartick to Michael B. Stevenson, $290,000.
7318 Dress Blue Circle, Mechanicsville; Kellie Padgett Free to Kenneth Blanchard, $308,500.
7343 Edgeworth Road, Mechanicsville; Joan Layne Dandridge to Zachary D. Moss, $189,000.
8237 Ellerson Green Place, Mechanicsville; James D. Schimpf to Marcia Marie Hunter, $369,500.
6350 Gemstone Place, Mechanicsville; John W. Pitts Jr. to Drew Austin Deifbaugh, $449,950.
9037 Gold Ridge Lane, Mechanicsville; Curtis L. Ross to Hunter Boyd Brooks, $411,250.
11428 Haltonshire Way, Glen Allen; Chester M. Dyson to William J. Kinton, $325,000.
7409 Hillview Drive, Mechanicsville; Cherry Grove Partners LLC to David R. Carter, $456,000.
9908 Honeybee Drive, Mechanicsville; Hanover Rentals LLC to Erik Matthew Colley, $215,000.
9916 Honeybee Drive, Mechanicsville; Craftmaster Homes Inc. to Ganesh Bhandari, $395,000.
13840 Independence Road, Ashland; Sherbrook Ventures LLC to George Tanner, $390,000.
9129 Isabella Way, Mechanicsville; NVR Inc. to Brian Novak, $463,975.
9241 Janeway Drive, Mechanicsville; NVR Inc. to Sharon Casey Gilberti, $497,310.
8045 Lake Haven Drive, Mechanicsville; Kathy Pepple, executor to Matthew Taylor Marshall, $355,900.
8493 Lee Davis Road, Mechanicsville; Steven R.T. Nash to Michael Broadway, $339,500.
9451 Manorwood Drive, Mechanicsville; Kenneth W. Rae to Mary E. Fulton, $395,950.
10116 Merrittcroft Court, Mechanicsville; Craftmaster Homes Inc. to Animesh Saxena, $475,000.
7067 Mill Valley Road, Mechanicsville; Lisa Harris Lohrey to Kevin S. Bryant, $285,000.
6129 Morning Breeze Drive, Mechanicsville; Lucas O. Pappas to Katlyn M. Smith, $265,000.
12314 North Oaks Drive, Ashland; Elizabeth P. Sanders to Tobiah A. Mues, $439,950.
10521 Orchard Blossom Drive, Glen Allen; Style Craft Homes Inc. of Virginia to Frances L. Ramsay, trustee, $344,747.
10549 Orchard Blossom Drive, Glen Allen; Style Craft Homes Inc. of Virginia to Susan Kennedy, $352,191.
10580 Orchard Blossom Drive, Glen Allen; Style Craft Homes Inc. of Virginia to Ronald Wilkins, $337,370.
14078 W Patrick Henry Road, Doswell; JJA Realty Holdings LLC to Jamar N. Mallory, $220,000.
7018 Pimlico Drive, Mechanicsville; Richard A. Witherow to William E. Thurston, $289,950.
7051 Pole Green Road, Mechanicsville; Alexander Realty LLC to Blazer Heating and Air Conditioning LLC, $450,000.
11567 Primrose Lane, Rockville; Raymon M. Roberts Jr. to Thomas P. Handley, $540,000.
7161 Red Sash Drive, Mechanicsville; Jean O. Martin to Steven C. Butler, $290,000.
8948 Ringview Drive, Mechanicsville; Brandon Finch to Karen Merle Clemons, $297,000.
7357 River Pine Drive, Mechanicsville; Dustin W. Bogan to Nicholas Michael Yurchak, $266,000.
15462 Robert Terrell Road, Montpelier; Linda G. Watson to Roger Hawkins, $410,000.
6184 Rolling Forest Circle, Mechanicsville; Jessica D. Nichols to Hannah K. Perry, $215,000.
9305 Rudders Point Cove, Mechanicsville; NVR Inc. to David K. Jones, $544,760.
4828 Saddleridge Court, Glen Allen; Thomas Scholl Jr., trustee to Yu Hui, $213,500.
9457 Selborne Circle, Mechanicsville; Alfredo Fernandez to Zachary Brian Martin, $350,000.
6309 Softmoss Court, Mechanicsville; Jeffrey G. Shaver to Robert W. Insley III, $340,000.
9101 Spring Green Loop, Mechanicsville; NVR Inc. to Thomas Jobe, $348,445.
9113 Spring Green Loop, Mechanicsville; NVR Inc. to David A. DePuy, $339,660.
9203 Stephens Manor Drive, Mechanicsville; Matthew B. Stroud to Paul Donald Mann, $531,000.
7260 Stonewall Drive, Mechanicsville; Robert A. Renfro to Jonathan S. Renfro, $180,400.
7147 Stonewall Parkway, Mechanicsville; W. Pettus Gilman to RCABA Properties LLC, $825,000.
6472 Strawbank Drive, Mechanicsville; Jessica M. Ritchie to Briana L. Condrey, $264,950.
9359 Summer Oak Drive, Mechanicsville; Joseph A. Carreras Jr. to Robert Braden Williamson, $389,900.
6542 Tammy Lane, Mechanicsville; Thomas Edwin Mann Sr. to Thomas E. Mann Jr., $250,000.
9492 Thornecrest Drive, Mechanicsville; Annitra B. Dixon to Emily E. Howard, $393,000.
16116 Tyler Station Road, Beaverdam; Jeff A. Hutchinson to David A. Badertscher, $276,000.
16203 Union Church Road, Beaverdam; Walter R. Marks to Justin Raymond Hutchinson, $575,000.
Unit 9, Blair Manor Condominium; Margie R. Gausby to Makayla Dawn Foley, $195,000.
11410 Watkins Road, Rockville; Frank Davis Evans to Rylee Corral, $285,000.
7473 Windflower Court, Mechanicsville; Brian P. Ward to Ann Brotton, $285,000.
6161 Winding Hills Drive, Mechanicsville; Robin Critchlow to Nicholas J. Sloan, $250,511.
8164 Windsor Drive, Mechanicsville; Stephen F. Selden to Emily Snead Stanford, $455,000.
7416 Wrexham Circle, Mechanicsville; Kimberley Guyton, trustee to Megan R. Jernigan, $279,500.
POWHATAN
2412 Academy Road, Powhatan; David P. Hartzell to Carlyn Brame Covington, $351,500.
4769 Bell Road, Powhatan; Lisa Paige Walden to Steven T. Smith, $369,000.
4760 Brown Orchard Lane, Powhatan; Marshall Roberts Martin to Jeffrey Charles Curry, $311,300.
1411 Donavon Mill Lane, Powhatan; Larry L. Richardson Jr. to Howard Thornton Taylor Jr., $510,000.
975 Fawn Haven Drive, Midlothian; Huguenot Woods LLC to Steven M. Fiore, $275,000.
3731 Jefferson Landing Road, Powhatan; Jason S. Trentham to Jessie Lynn Lewis, $265,000.
1415 Loch Gate Path, Powhatan; Michael J. Edwards to Sally L. King, $385,000.
3829 Maidens Road, Powhatan; Diane E. Hosenfeld to Joseph Bounds, $200,500.
5241 Old Buckingham Road, Powhatan; John J. Surma III to Martyn Benton, $349,950.
5809 Trenholm Woods Drive, Powhatan; Don Jeffrey Kaiser Jr., sole heir to Hannah Cousins, $288,000.
2079 William Dance Way, Powhatan; Village Building Co. Inc. to Richard W. Wall, $390,450.
GOOCHLAND
7412 Aldeby St., Glen Allen; Eagle Construction of Virginia LLC to James O. Dunlap, $547,069.
3550 Appaloosa Lane, Sandy Hook; Donald F. Bushee III to Bradley Mills, $244,900.
3714 Broad St. Road, Gum Spring; New Ventures Real Estate LLC to Bryan Albert Duane Socarras, $350,000.
2674 Dogtown Road, Goochland; Ethan Siewert to Thomas Alexander McKibben, $325,000.
1114 Getaway Lane, Manakin Sabot; Tuckahoe Creek LLC to Gregory Scott Pippin, $340,000.
563 Hill Grove Road, Manakin Sabot; Claire Marie Behr, trustee to Patty M. McCormack, $745,000.
39 Little Falls Lane, Rockville; Barbara A. Sherdel to Gary Krapf, $370,000.
14002 Mosaic Nook, Richmond; HHHunt Homes LC to Dawn Michelle Quinn, $416,235.
4850 New Line Road, Gum Spring; David C. Raymond to David M. Munoz, $235,000.
3005 Preston Park Terrace, Sandy Hook; Chesterfield Construction Services Inc. to Jay Ryan Ackerman, $427,340.
3010 Redeye Court, Goochland; Patrick Mullins to Tiffany R. Bogan, $390,000.
12342 South Crossing Drive, Manakin Sabot; Eagle Construction of Virginia LLC to Chun C. Lee, $655,550.
208 Sweetbriar Road, Richmond; Scott J. Golightly to Meghan D. Mack, $482,500.
872 Waterbridge Road, Manakin Sabot; Boone Homes Inc. to Robert P. Bell III, $804,112.
7154 Yare St., Glen Allen; Eagle Construction of Virginia LLC to Thomas Bryan Ingram, $512,677.
Petersburg
1617-19 Valor drive; Equity Real Estate Group LLC to Shandrease Cushionberry, $155,000.
617 High St.; Thomas B. Redfern III to SC-Maplewood Ave. LLC, $236,150.
450 Van Buren Drive; Gillfield Associates LP to 450 Van Buren Fee LLC, $2,867,398.
DINWIDDIE
1657 Anderson Drive, Church Road; Jamie K. Bishop to Dennis Neal Hock Sr., $379,500.
5303 Chesdin Road, North Dinwiddie; Etna S. Traylor to Thomas E. Wiggins Jr., $230,000.
11316 Courthouse Road, Dinwiddie; Ernest G. Twisdale to James Wells, $374,950.
23510 Dabney Mill Road, North Dinwiddie; Sandra Bishop Underhill to Daniel W. Watkins, $228,700.
27204 Flank Road, North Dinwiddie; Virginia Credit Union Inc. to Tracy Dolan, $184,000.
8730 Lake Jordan Lane, North Dinwiddie; Gary L. Glenn to Melvin Drumgold Jr., $319,000.
12150 McKenney Pines Lane, McKenney; CMH Homes Inc. to Cathy M. Miller, $236,500.
22910 Pheasant Court, North Dinwiddie; Korey S. Benson to Brian Keyser, $215,000.
3800 River Mill Drive, Petersburg; Arkell R. Graves to Nicholas S. Milton, $265,000.
5959 Trinity Church Road, Church Road; Travis H. Carroll to Lisa M. Wilson, $203,000.
25302 Walkers Landing Court, North Dinwiddie; Calvin Sullivan to Shaquita M. Walker, $216,000.
COLONIAL HEIGHTS
248 Bluffs Terrace; Derek Maple to Otha B. Brittenum, $265,000.
113 Kennon Court; Estate of Margaret K. Sheffield to Matthew Curtis White, $353,000.
337 Royal Oak Ave.; Adrian G. Ross to Sandra Gallant, $160,000.
1103 Yacht Basin Drive; Laura C. Sumner to Zebulon Tyler Martin, $215,000.
HOPEWELL
301 Beacon Ridge Drive, Unit 309; Barbara A. King to James Kinard, $239,950.
3212 Carlisle Ave.; Johnnie W. Gregory to Marvette L. Hodge, $210,000.
402 Jefferson Ave.; Carolyn B. Lowrance to Cheryl L. Thompson, $182,000.
3600 Settlers Landing; Thomas E. Wiggins Jr. to Andrew M. Thrift, $165,000.
1605 Stewart Ave.; Velasquez Holdings LLC to Ataya Derrice Harrison, $180,000.
NEW KENT
2794 Bending Birch Lane, Quinton; Benjamin F. Cheatham to Jeffrey Alan Caldwell, $375,000.
5501 Brickshire Drive, Providence Forge; Jeffrey T. Sloan to Allen R. Wesley, $455,000.
7150 Farmers Drive, West Point; Sharon Holland to Hunter Hagaman, $300,000.
7891 James Field Manor, Quinton; Liberty Homes Virginia Inc. to Skylar Evers, $249,518.
9220 Minitree Hill Road, Providence Forge; Joni Wade to James R. Goodman, $275,000.
11661 Oakrise Court, New Kent; Timothy A. Relyea to Erin Marie Miller, $300,000.
6100 Pocahontas Trail, Providence Forge; Paul R. Hinkhouse to Mary A. Hubschitt, $450,000.
5760 Regal Lane, Providence Forge; Randy Bozzell Custom Homes LLC to Kaurie Jo Hicks, $479,000.
5466 St. Leger Drive, Providence Forge; Eastwood Homes of Richmond LLC to Sofia Crago, $490,610.
5767 Villa Green Drive, Providence Forge; Kiranjit Gujral to Ronald Lee Hamblin, $360,000.
11678 Winding River Road, Providence Forge; Habeeb H. Saleh to Latantya Williams, $455,000.
PRINCE GEORGE
16480 Arwood Road, Disputanta; Chappell Construction LLC to Brittany R. Dillard, $417,000.
8906 Centennial Road, Disputanta; Fetko Properties LLC to Anthony Michael Moegling, $224,750.
15699 Graham Lane, Disputanta; Patricia Ripoll, executor to Keith A. Miller Jr., $300,000.
16692 Jolly Road, Disputanta; Jason L. Thornton to Bradley J. Parlow, $250,000.
19732 Log Road, Carson; Arnold Wiggings to Thomas Edward Hartman Jr., $440,000.
3410 Prince George Drive, Prince George; Trek Properties LLC to Eric Greene, $285,000.
4612 Tatum Road, Disputanta; Donald C. Hare to John A. Bittner, $360,000.
6730 Willow Hill Road, Spring Grove; Jeffrey B. Weinz to Sean Kelly, $399,900.
Charles city
2801 River Bank Circle, Charles City; Thomas D. Gottwald to Matthew H. Simpson, $685,000.
6760 Salem Heights Drive, Charles City; Terry Price to Daniel Lee Poh, $155,000.
AMELIA
16221 Church St., Amelia Court House; Judy L. Marchese to Donald Russo, $259,950.
9520 Forestdale Drive, Amelia Court House; Christian W. Buchanan Jr. to Kenneth E. Nickels, $349,000.
11201 Genito Road, Amelia Court House; Skinquarter Properties LTD to Blake Trent, $259,950.
14560 Meade Road, Amelia Court House; Taylor Whichard to Mary Elizabeth Featherston, $245,000.
26650 Selma Road, Jetersville; Marjorie Washington to Nikki Christine Bryant, $290,000.
12260 Timber Trail, Amelia Court House; Grey Ridge Builders LLC to Austin Paxton Cox, $365,000.
CUMBERLAND
105 Columbia Road, Cartersville; Sigma Development LLC to Joseph E. Sheppard, $162,000.
111 Columbia Road, Cartersville; Gerald J. Hawkins to Walter Franklin Hunter, $155,950.
58 Sugar Fork Road, Cumberland; Timbercreek Building and Design LLC to Aaron J. Mays, $215,000.
KING AND QUEEN
1696 Byrds Mill Road, Newtown; Justin Viars to Colten Lane Kelly, $152,000.
2239 Mantapike Landing Road, Stevensville; Demetrius Rodriguez to Ethan Dale Addington, $230,000.
KING WILLIAM
135 Boswell Lane, West Point; Adriana Vega to Joshua Wayne Goodnite, $206,000.
113 E Chinquapin Road, King William; Darrell Kellum Inc. to Phillip Wade Cole, $265,000.
63 Fairmont Place, Aylett; HHHunt Homes LC to Joshua W. Schrum, $282,845.
72 Fairmont Place, Aylett; HHHunt Homes LC to Elena S. Franklin, $283,590.
1626 Jacks Creek Road, King William; Midatlantic Builders LLC to Christopher Brian Shipes, $257,500.
3205 Kennington Park Road, Aylett; Joseph C. Seward to Donald W. Howard, $237,000.
2100 Mitchells Mill Road, Aylett; Northrun Holdings LLC to Kendall Bryant, $175,000.
121 Pine Haven Road, Aylett; Lucas Anthony Ebel to Phillip J. Henley, $235,000.
347 Shelton Court, Aylett; Liberty Homes of Virginia Inc. to Christofor Alton Miller, $277,480.
1301 West River Road, Aylett; Austin J. Epperson to Henry Robert Campbell III, $320,000.
Sussex
22171 Neblett Mill Road, Waverly; Katrina Ganpatt to Nicholas Rhoney, $185,000.
14513 Scotts Lane, Carson; Harold Johnson Tyler to Pamela Phillips, $199,950.
WILLIAMSBURG
73 Desmonde Lane, Providence Forge; Robert R. Whiting to Olanrewaju T. Adegoke, $183,900.
4019 Northridge St.; HHHunt Homes Hampton Roads LLC to Ursula M. McLaughlin Miller, $386,520.
29 Priorslee Lane; Jerika R. Jones to Thor A. Nilsen, $162,000.
2202 Westgate Circle; Diane F. Cannistraci to Robert Brooks, $179,900.
288 Zelkova Road; Colin E. Cushnie, trustee to Maria Ann Miller, $260,000.
JAMES CITY
5315 Aden Court, Williamsburg; Breanne R. Jaeger to Miguel Gray, $185,000.
6847 Arthur Hills Drive, Williamsburg; Arlene V. Roposh to Grace C. Calvo, $365,000.
2937 Barrets Pointe Road, Williamsburg; Garnet R. Biggs, trustee to Robert W. Corcoran, $1,178,000.
4228 Brafferton Road, Williamsburg; Nicole C. Stewart, successor trustee to Barbara A. Barnett, $249,000.
155 Bush Springs Road, Toano; James Everett Goode to Brandon Richard Groeger, $420,000.
4510 Casey Blvd., Williamsburg; Miranda Cobbs to Jeremy Marquis, $450,000.
8108 Chelmsford Court, Williamsburg; Mark W. Ashby to Matthew Elliott Gregg, $338,100.
7650 Cypress Drive, Lanexa; Christine H. Jones, trustee to Michael David Hubbard, $370,000.
132 Enclave Court, Williamsburg; Kingsmill Resort Custom Homes LLC to Raj N. Sureja, $899,000.
8852 Fenwick Hills Parkway, Toano; Ann L. Secter to Curtis Andrews, $345,000.
3884 Fox Run, Williamsburg; Sakthivel Anbananthan to, $275,000.
6912 Glory Lane, Williamsburg; Betty P. Nicholls to Kathy Dianne Wheeler, $416,000.
116 Heron Court, Williamsburg; William B. Drake to James Everett Goode, $310,000.
136 Holdsworth Road, Williamsburg; Mark C. Hohmann to Andrew L. Martin, $480,000.
1836 John Hancock, Williamsburg; Charles Minarik to Douglas W. Webster, $810,000.
4 Joys Circle, Toano; Matthew Ryan Shelley to Tyler J. Frazier, $285,000.
257 Littletown Quarter, Williamsburg; Gregory F. Avila to Roderick Franklin Bennett, $273,000.
3604 Marigold Court, Toano; NVR Inc. to Joshua Thomas Adams, $430,000.
5007 Merchants Court, Williamsburg; Eagle Construction of Virginia Properties LLC to Stephen Gregory Fisher, $404,800.
252 Mildred Drive, Williamsburg; NVR Inc. to Adrian Valdovinos, $282,165.
4620 Minutemen Way, Williamsburg; Justin Michael Marchesi to Crystal Carey, $265,000.
3513 Neal Court, Williamsburg; John P. Wall, trustee to Timothy G. Coker, $484,900.
3317 Newland Court, Toano; Carlton E. Lumbley to Stanley S. Dawson Jr., $415,000.
109 Oak Road, Williamsburg; Andrew T. Tullo to Vince Anthony Paffi, $400,000.
2404 Pate’s Creek, Williamsburg; Ronald L. Watkins to James R. Maxlow, $675,000.
133 Pintail Trace, Williamsburg; Roland B. Overton to Drayton K. Johnson, $349,000.
505 Queens Crossing, Williamsburg; Olanrewaju T. Adegoke to, $163,000.
2984 River Reach, Williamsburg; Robert B. Walker, trustee to Donald L. Foster, $1,055,000.
9646 Rock Rose Court, Toano; NVR Inc. to Raymond Carter, $445,940.
3105 Sapling Drive, Toano; David N. Wilson Jr. to Robert D. Lee Jr., $572,000.
183 Skillman Drive, Toano; Brittney Leigh to Sarah A. Dowding, $330,000.
421 Suri Drive, Williamsburg; Patricia G. Holloway to Daniel F. Miller, $339,000.
2904 Thomas Smith Lane, Williamsburg; James D. Maynard to Matthew A. Hopson, $259,900.
4473 Village Park Drive, Williamsburg; David Preston Teaters to Jalen Christian, $295,000.
318 Walker Drive, Williamsburg; NVR Inc. to Matthew Evans Woolsey Jr., $326,810.
2285 West Island Road, Williamsburg; Stephen Gregory Fisher to Loran Lee McGlynn, $970,000.