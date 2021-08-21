Property Transfers Published Aug 21, 2021

14713 Swift Water Rd; Rountree Suzanne K Trustee to Dandridge Harry and Arleen, $255,000.

14206 Tanager Wood Ct; Eubank Walter B Jr and Katie Sue to Waters Deborah Condrey, $325,000.

3101 Three Bridges Rd; Lui Jeffrey to Turman Christopher L, $260,000.

18230 Twin Falls Ln; Mulligan Chris S and Durham T R to Biehn Matthew J and Skinner M L, $419,900.

12605 Walton Lake Dr; Klucker William J Jr and Susan M to Singh Harprett and Jasprett K P, $420,000.

13705 West Bay Pl; Lee Larry Hugh and Barbara H to Pebbles C III and Migliarese M, $466,800.

2518 Whispering Oaks Ct; Gadsby Trent A and Sherrie L to Kuntz Darrell W III and Sara K, $343,000.

15600 Winding Ash Dr; Pham Nguyen C and Nguyen Thuy to Nguyen-Pham Thuc Mi and Pham Leo, $190,000.

10101 Winston Park Pl; Eastwood Homes Of Richmond Llc to Price Michelle and Creed R C, $422,875.

10136 Winston Park Pl; Eastwood Homes Of Richmond Llc to Heisey Kayla Lupino and Daniel A, $416,765.

13408 Woodbriar Rg; Conley Eleanor I to Galdamez Eduardo, $229,000.