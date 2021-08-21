Property Transfers Published Aug 21, 2021

The following is a list of more real estate parcels valued at $150,000 or more that have been transferred in the past few months in Richmond and surrounding areas.
To our readers: The property transfer listings for Sussex will be in future editions.
Caroline and Louisa County listings will not be included until further notice.
RICHMOND
3108 1st Ave; Atlantic Props and Development to Gleiser Vanessa Tyla, $345,000.
1615 N 21st St; Cs and Js Real Estate Investments to Sykes Ravynn N, $195,000.
1125 N 24th St; Oakwood Housing Llc to Hickox Ursula R, $330,000.
9 N 25th St, U12; McAbe Christopher A and Alison S to Ziegler Amy Jo, $222,000.
400 W 29th St; Waterfalls Holdings Company to Turnage Properties Llc, $197,500.
308 N 33rd St; Baker Myles D to Otrakoun John, $430,000.
318 N 36th St; Lewis Michael Corey to Lefton Julie Erin, $330,000.
428 W 6th St; Eagle West 7 Llc to Woodka Janet Lynne, $828,226.
1733 Arlington Road; Hertless Brothers Inc to 1733 Arlington Road Llc, $400,000.
511 N Arthur Ashe Blvd, U23; Tung Hsin-Yi to Conrad Kathleen Mary, $215,000.
2810 Barry St; Parsons and Harper Llc to Sessions Jeletha, $185,000.
1649 Bilder Ct; NVR Inc to Azeez Azeezat Omtoke Seriki, $329,390.
5754 Bondsor Lane; Woolley Melanie to Rowland Joseph and Kristin, $260,000.
115 E Broad St; Sherman Hubert Company Llc to Ddg Atrium Llc, $4,825,000.
4617 Bromley Lane; Peterson Nicholas to Leal Mary Grace, $667,000.
2400 Carrington St; Nest Builders Llc to Cregger Robert Duane, $350,000.
5621 Cary Street Road, U109; Holcomb Nancy L to Grenn Lisa M Revocable Living, $192,000.
8530 Cherokee Road; Edos Llc to Greenlee Anna B and Sarah F, $430,000.
407 S Cherry St, U304; Victory Apartments Llc to Detmer Carolyn Rose, $318,000.
14 E Clay St; Terranova Bert and Melissa to Shtam Alexander, $540,000.
3500 Clydewood Ave; Guillen Luis V Merlos to Woodbury Ashley D, $219,000.
3930 Custis Road; Dunlevy Harry Allen to Williams Gerard, $685,500.
306 Deter Road; Cooper Investing Llc to Oliver Rose Annette, $234,000.
8507 Elm Road; Tatum Lisa R and Sobrito Chris to Rooks Jeffrey John, $352,000.
2300 Fairmount Ave; Tenth Street Baptist Church to 2300 Fairmount Avenue Llc, $165,800.
1623 Floyd Ave; Cde Homes Llc to Zach Kristin A, $610,000.
6431 Forest Hill Ave; Tanner Thomas Scot to Wood Matthew and Long Hallie, $298,000.
3023 Garland Ave; Cava Capital Llc to Urban Renovation Partners Llc, $155,000.
1211 Giles Ave; Dmb Legacy Homes Llc to Williams Solana, $289,950.
2001 W Grace St; Medvedev Dmitri and Beth to Xia Yu Amy, $655,000.
2600 E Grace St, U14; Lewis Steven B to Hobson Margaret C, $250,000.
2515 Gravel Hill Road; Smith Rufus T and Ethel H to Booker Dorothy T, $150,200.
2703 Griffin Ave; White Mark L to Carter Fisher Miguel, $370,000.
1600 Grove Ave, U5; Pollard Jennifer B to Herrera Menchen Maria Angeles, $228,500.
2956 Hathaway Road, U1201; Bagen Marilyn to Delforn Alan R, $390,000.
1706 Jacquelin Ct; Richmond Metropolitan Habitat to Wingfield Terri F, $237,000.
2631 Kensington Ave; Carew Richard C and Roberta B to McCrory Michael, $370,000.
4404 Kensington Ave; Love Angela M to Corey Kane S, $583,000.
1309 W Leigh St; Vega Harold Ricardo to Wasch Michael A Jr, $265,000.
502 S Lombardy St; Jackson Ricky Tyrone to Williams Rodney L, $250,000.
1330 W Main St, U2; Robinson David B to Cantor Ronald S and Sharon R, $174,000.
7012 Marlowe Road; Wachovia Bank Na to 3100 W Marshall Lls, $499,000.
6807 Montauk Dr; Haase Sue W to Hilty Matthew, $331,100.
1630 Monument Ave, U6; Strader Michael J to Whitefield Philip Louis Jr, $200,000.
107 N Nansemond St; Papit John Michael to Ccr3 Holdings Llc, $490,000.
2011 North Ave; Logic Equities Llc to Karabin Robert William, $295,000.
814 Norton St; Rent Me Rva Llc to Dstar Properties Llc, $430,000.
1300 Overbrook Road; Peterson Construction Co Inc to Elliott Sascha Lynn, $425,000.
5407 Park Ave; Gitman Grigore to Damico Danielle, $370,000.
3320 Parkwood Ave; Cap Alpha Llc to Brass Madeline Rose, $275,000.
3904 Patterson Ave; Keate Kimberly R to Griffin Kelly V, $510,000.
5016 Patterson Ave; Moore Richard Sean to Wml Properties Llc, $240,000.
2831 Penrose Dr; Ourednik Savannah Crowder to Lewis Harold and Devening Chloe, $285,000.
964 Pink St; Eastern Edge Development Llc to Billod Morel Hubert, $434,950.
4700 Pocahontas Ave; Borich Shawn Martin to Galanti Jeffrey E Trustee, $1,700,000.
2915 Richmond Hwy; Anderson Juanita and George B to Quintanilla Oscar and Glenis, $255,000.
7543 Rockfalls Dr; Jones James K and Jeanette S to Keeley Heather, $355,000.
2014 Rosewood Ave; Hanrahan Thomas and Jennifer to Womack Barbara Hettler, $347,000.
5002 W Seminary Ave; Fleming Eric S to Rasmussen Jake C, $325,000.
526 N Sheppard St; Day Madison W and L Whitley to Day Madison W, $193,500.
1510 Spotsylvania St; Haggais House Llc to Tucker Ja'meen, $187,000.
3201 Stony Point Road, Ub; Sappenfield Cary R and Janet F to Duke Family Living Trust, $308,000.
209 Tilden St; Richards Mary Lou to Houser Jonathan R, $503,000.
3204 Utah Pl; Distressed to Diamonds Llc to Townsend Shicociya Sherrone, $248,000.
301 Virginia St, U1001; Johnson Michael Albert to Fernandez Matthew E, $524,000.
4537 Welford Ave; Collins Jordan Michelle to Collins Jordan Michelle, $175,000.
1433 Westover Gardens Blvd; Edmunds James A to Heirloom Reclaim and Design Llc, $228,500.
4009 Wythe Ave; Dever Laurie L Trust to Campbell Johna Renee, $500,000.
HENRICO
8511 Ackley Ave, Henrico; Soria Erni Da Rosa Paiva to Latham Graham Walton, $300,000.
2001 Airy Cir, Henrico; Williams Wendy B to Kinsey Terri L, $215,100.
5941 Almond Tree Ter, Henrico; Lomax Brenda M to Christian Takeisha D, $225,000.
5836 Ascot Glen Dr, Glen Allen; Harvey Wilbert W Jr and Barbara Wieser to Beach Betsy C, $560,000.
13216 Autumn Chase Pl, Henrico; Barden John and Julia to Barden John Michael and Julia, $336,000.
6405 Bateleur Ct, Henrico; Ngauja Alfred and Lateese Moore to Banks Sandra L, $306,000.
1305 Beverly Dr, Henrico; Caruthers Ada and Kathleen to Pickren James D, $340,000.
4352 Bon Secours Pkwy, Henrico; Visconti Charles Michael Jr and Jenna Rose to Boyd Frazier T III and McKayla B, $371,000.
1811 Briardale Ln, Henrico; Bowman Steven Lee and Heather King to Nolan Katherine Flynn, $325,000.
10903 Bush Lake Ln, Glen Allen; Icon Llc to Kprr Llc, $230,000.
1231 Byrd Ave, Henrico; Amos Jack L Trustee to Herbert Joseph R and Barbara, $555,000.
108 Carterwood Pl, Henrico; R R Farms Llc to Harbach David V II and Meredith J, $300,000.
4721 Cedar Branch Ct, Glen Allen; Truong Lee and Dang Tran to Krishnamurthy Shrikanth, $365,000.
5809 Cheswick House Ct, Glen Allen; Pouncey Tract Prop Inc to Patel Bhavesh M and Priti B, $399,900.
3734 Cole’s Point Way, Glen Allen; Eaton Thomas W and Shirley S to McGoldrick John Jr and Rosemarie, $450,000.
10701 Correnty Dr, Glen Allen; York Charles W and Jacqueline E to Ward Thomas Joseph Jr and Sandra Celestine, $386,000.
210 Culpeper Rd, Henrico; Scott Bradsher T and Janice to Eure Stephen E and Mary Ferebee Trustees, $820,000.
1080 Dabbs House Rd, Henrico; Crockett Helen C and Cynthia C McReynolds to County Of Henrico, $155,033.
79 Dehaven Dr, Henrico; Chamberlain Tyler D to Badey Ramchandar and Jyothi, $230,000.
2515 Drammen Pl, Henrico; Carson Richard O and Christin to Merricks Derek W and Sarah Buente, $684,500.
9012 Echo Lake Dr, Glen Allen; Gallego Jessy to Ebrahimi Hasan and Omulbanin Nazari, $419,000.
719 Epson Downs Ct, Henrico; May Matthew R to Boyd James B and Tateru N Matsumoto, $450,000.
11995 Essex Green Ct, Glen Allen; Bradford Homes Inc to McGinthy Jason and Jaime, $700,000.
3009 Farmstead Mill Dr, Glen Allen; Torres Elijah to Mohammed Ziauddin A and Farha Naaz, $330,000.
9617 Fireside Dr, Glen Allen; Herrinton Tyler M and Ashley C to Solomonov Brandon Edward and Boris, $315,000.
7770 Flannagan Ct, U1, Henrico; Salix Valerie G to Clarke Andrew, $152,000.
1602 Forest Glen Rd, Henrico; Ward D Sean to Zhao Suping, $330,000.
11033 Forest Trace Way, Glen Allen; Henshaw Larry L II and Sara B to Yacoub Dawood A and Magda R Saed, $365,000.
12014 Foxfield Cir, Henrico; Lamonica Joseph and Elizabeth A to Pitera Frank J and Victoria A, $216,000.
4603 Gaardahl Dr, Sandston; Hunt Steven W and Sandra P to Tdz Properties Llc, $158,500.
117 Gaymont Rd, Henrico; Van Valen Katrina E to Michael Byrd Llc, $480,000.
3600 Gracie Ln, Glen Allen; NVR Inc to Dewey Deborah B and Edward P, $467,805.
3613 Gracie Ln, Glen Allen; NVR Inc to Cicchetto Donna, $405,340.
2917 Grove Point Cir, Henrico; NVR Inc to Persaud Angela, $250,000.
2925 Grove Point Cir, Henrico; NVR Inc to Davis Tia, $260,715.
4056 Grove Point Dr, Henrico; NVR Inc to Smith India Imani, $228,320.
5197 Hart Mill Dr, Glen Allen; Robbins Elizabeth D to Islam Rafiqul and Rina Begum, $325,000.
2303 Haviland Dr, Henrico; Bottomley Group Llc to Stevens Eric J, $349,950.
8502 Henrico Ave, Henrico; Dorothy Gay Lowry White Trust to Gibson Michael W, $401,000.
7604 Hillside Ave, Henrico; Montero Maritza R to Uzelac Vladimir and Mladenka, $200,000.
13215 Hollyhock Ct, Henrico; Schrecongost Patrick A and Stacia N to Alijanian Mehrzad and Farzaneh Abedi, $410,000.
202 Huger Ct, Sandston; Patterson Marlena M and Tnt to Ennis Devon L and Shakeva, $180,000.
10407 Huntsmoor Dr, Henrico; Fagan Charles E II and Jacquelyn T to Poole William S and Darci K, $350,000.
900 Ironington Rd, Henrico; Anderson Family Investments Llc to Griffin Lorri L, $280,000.
7739 Jarwin Ln, Henrico; Jw Sullivan Construction Inc to Natividad Wilbert E and Roxana G P, $345,000.
2113 Kent St, Henrico; Beckmann Brian J and Elizabeth T to Mandes Evans Michael, $320,000.
4602 Kingsrow Dr, Glen Allen; Lee Colin C and Kathryn C to Thompson Olivia B, $266,100.
5600 Lake Sharon Dr, Glen Allen; Sadaat Sayed Yahya and Rohia Jalali to Safi Bibi Aisha and Sharifullah, $298,000.
2809 Lammrich Rd, Henrico; Burton James W Sr and Virginia S to Ragland Robert, $250,000.
4200 Lanver Ln, Henrico; Yancey Ralph M to Au Ngoc T and Mai Thu Diep and David T Au, $165,000.
1603 Lauderdale Dr, Henrico; Richmond Property Buyers Llc to Lizalovic Jasmin and Aldina Ibricic, $239,000.
1153 Lee’s Crossing Ct, Glen Allen; Bates Matthew D and Amy R to Brathwaite Kareem and Latoya, $290,000.
2008 Libbie Lake West St, Henrico; Lm Townhomes I Llc to Freiden Alan Norman and Laura Francis, $450,385.
2112 Lindsey Gabriel Dr, Henrico; McCray Lennon A and Carolyn D Hill to Mitchell Robynn A, $310,000.
537 Little Margaret Ln, Henrico; Hundley Frank N and Teresea L to Ford Kenise, $198,350.
4840 Long Bridge Rd, Henrico; Shielded By The Spirit Llc to Gary James E Jr and Penny Guzman, $348,450.
2500 Madison Station Ct, Henrico; Youngblood Properties Llc to Kassoff Jonathan and Ashleigh, $630,000.
3011 Maplewood Rd, Henrico; Scotchtown Properties Llc to Johnson Elizabeth Cooper, $292,500.
3905 Mary Alice Way, Henrico; NVR Inc to Ali Zhanna N and Adnan A, $254,610.
3200 Matilda Cv, U0405, Henrico; Irving Richard Paul to Afzal Property Llc, $154,000.
9305 Meadowgreen Rd, Henrico; Nunes Fernando M and C H to McCarthy William J and Sheila J Carpenter, $377,000.
6431 N Midview Rd, Henrico; Tu Eugene and Mei-Huan to Foreman Crystal O T and Kayla R Taylor, $245,000.
3713 Milshire Pl, Henrico; Sprouses Corner Llc to Milak Julie M, $484,000.
Monguy Rd, Charles City; Connell Christopher J and Theresia A to Hula Jeffrey M and Meriah L Crawford, $480,000.
5241 Monument Ave, Henrico; Doswell William Carter Trustee to Ryland Walter H and Madelaine A, $555,000.
5100 Monument Ave, U1202, Henrico; Scalone Jane S to Norrell-Thomas Sondra L, $228,500.
353 N Mooreland Rd, Henrico; Sipe Travis N and Ashley M to Todd Michael J and Erika L, $665,250.
1806 Murdoch Rd, Henrico; Knupp David H and C K to Hollis Brian S, $287,350.
2110 New Market Village Blvd, Henrico; Lacks Joyce D to Richardson-Livers Maigan, $230,000.
2541 Northwind Pl, Henrico; Rakes Julia B to Purcell Thomas J IV and Marlo H, $499,000.
2300 Old Coach Ln, Henrico; Karabaich Anthony M and P B to Lemocks Donald M, $249,950.
4820 Old Main St, U611, Henrico; Swanson Jeffery S and Michelle to Stewart Judith and Lee Borton Trustees, $527,000.
10842 Old Prescott Rd, Henrico; Eaves Burrie E III and Jane C Trustees to Thompson Robert and Hillary Dolloff, $525,000.
6269 Osborne Tpke, Henrico; Thomas Matthew Alan to McNamara Shane Patrick, $304,000.
5904 Park Creste Dr, Glen Allen; Nguyen Huy A to Vasagar Sivasangari and E Sethuraman, $346,000.
2510 Parrish St, Henrico; Gibbons Adeja to King Marcus Anthony, $187,000.
3403 Pine Dell Ave, Henrico; Hollis Michael J to Blaney Ryan Edward, $251,000.
2700 Pomona Rd, Henrico; Coggsdale Rosemarie N Estate to Johnson Anne Louise, $173,000.
1303 Pump Rd, Henrico; Glisson Charles and R Hammel and J Rusch to Venckus Andrius, $292,000.
2919 Queensland Dr, Henrico; Handley Jeremy Dean and Emily L Mitchell to Wolf Brian J, $228,000.
402 Raines Ave, Sandston; Wright J Michael and J J G to Milwit Jerald D, $176,000.
3902 Redstone Dr, Henrico; Lichwiarz James and Wendi W to Ha Lan, $260,000.
9412 Rhonda Dr, Henrico; Complete Home Design Llc to Yackel William C and Sydney C Quigley, $450,000.
251 Rocketts Way, U316, Henrico; Knapstein Christopher B to Andrews Carter L, $210,000.
8330 Rolando Dr, Henrico; McGehee Emmett H Jr and Peggy to Molly Homes Llc, $190,000.
11008 Ryall Rd, Glen Allen; Burnmil Llc to Harrison Nicholas C, $349,372.
7503 Schaaf Dr, Henrico; Hungerford Erin and Bruce Baker to Long John Ogelsby IV and Ryan C Pelais, $331,000.
935 Scott Commons Ln, Henrico; Eastwood Homes Of Richmond Llc to Smith Marie Saria and Glenn McDonald, $266,990.
4 Shiplock Row, Henrico; Hhhunt Homes Lc to Logan Ricky F and Vikki L, $447,040.
6932 Sir Galahad Rd, Henrico; Eastwood Homes Of Richmond Llc to Hester Andre James Jr and Arkeem R Newton, $473,195.
6945 Sir Galahad Rd, Henrico; Eastwood Homes Of Richmond Llc to Ventrella Philip C and Lorayne E, $407,460.
12019 Southall Ct, Henrico; Face James to Marks Robert, $249,995.
2683 St Elias Dr, Henrico; Stanley Martin Companies Llc to Kim Charlie, $285,343.
2440 Stembridge Ct, Henrico; Oquendo Juan D to Bhushetty Siva Prasad, $163,300.
3911 Sunburst Rd, Henrico; Hogge Kenneth G and Florence L to Farajov Jamil Hasan, $200,000.
2301 Trevvett Dr, Henrico; Bowen David M and Khanh An Nguyen Do to Hogan Kellie Lauren, $275,000.
2132 Turner Mountain Pl, Glen Allen; Nicholas Brian and Rebecca to Abidin Matthew, $299,000.
2104 Turtle Run Dr, U12, Henrico; Sorkin Anton and Olga to Tartal Sandra Louise, $185,000.
2500 Vaga Ln, Henrico; McAllister Hazeltine B Estate to Waller Djuan, $152,000.
1463 Village Field Dr, Henrico; Heilman Realty Llc to Simmons Joseph A Jr and Jessica L, $370,000.
1100 Welborne Dr, Henrico; Biegler Family Investments Llc to Castlewood Holdings Llc, $1,830,000.
1518 Westbury Dr, Henrico; Worthy Anne Marie to Trek Properties Llc, $245,000.
9906 Whitney Cir, Henrico; McAnally Thomas M to Kincaid Lonnie D Jr, $180,000.
405 E Williamsburg Rd, Sandston; Auris Property Investors Llc to Bailey Reneaka S, $235,000.
2121 Willowick Ln, Henrico; Finnerty John J and Sue P to Lakhani Amin S and Farzana, $450,000.
Winfrey Rd, Glen Allen; Schermerhorn Natalie W to Hhhunt River Mill Llc, $604,221.
4609 Wistar Creek Dr, Henrico; Stanley Martin Companies Llc to Tanzawa Hiromi, $306,233.
7806 W Yardley Rd, Henrico; Warren Bonnie J to Timmons Dale C Trustee, $280,000.
Chesterfield
6907 Able Rd; Brooks Michael L to Thriving Llc, $175,000.
4205 Alms Ln; Muller Salvatore R and Geraldine to Fee Joshua, $257,000.
3106 Argent Ln; NVR Inc to Chatrie-Robinson S Et Al, $283,240.
205 Ashford Hill Lp; Winkel G W and O'Connell A C Trs to Bergazzi Wesley A, $450,000.
1416 Avondale Woods Dr; Lemon Daniel L to Hockaday Koba J, $362,900.
9418 Banff Tr; Dolbear James R and Alice A to Cummings Omar and Haymanot Belda, $492,000.
1861 Bantry Dr; Cook Michael B and Tracy E to Woolard Teri and Joseph, $350,000.
8607 Bay Knolls Ct; Hall Thomas W and Kendall D to Rudd Jeremy L and Rachel L, $330,000.
5652 Beacon Hill Dr; Haskovec Angela to Sharman Robert and Karen, $230,000.
9267 Beech Hill Ct; NVR Inc to Bennett Gregory and Sandra, $458,245.
5430 Beulah Rd; Sprouse Lynnette Y Et Als to Jovel De Lazo Lelsy, $360,000.
1307 Bon Air Crest Pl; Eastwood Homes Of Richmond Llc to Shabazz Jameel S, $498,950.
4301 Braden Woods Dr; NVR Inc to White Rosemary and Hill Aubrey, $265,935.
13413 Bradley Bridge Rd; Barton James W Jr to Howard Regina D Et Als, $425,000.
14331 Branched Antler Dr; Lemmon Mark E and Theresa P to Edwards Michael J, $275,250.
9200 Brett Dr; NVR Inc to Bennett Deron G and Jessika M, $370,105.
14812 Bridge Creek Dr; Foresman Steven J II and Ashley to Moore Ashley R, $365,000.
10418 Brynmore Dr; Schultz Anthony J to Hernandez Sanabria Raul F, $368,000.
6479 Burnt Mills Ln; Williams Trenton and Yauna to Beaty Keith D and Karen M, $640,000.
4006 Calvingate Tr; Mason Phyllis A to Smith Angela Denise, $358,900.
16125 Cambria Cove Bl; NVR Inc to Thomas Kelly N and Lafayette C, $466,485.
6948 Carden Park Dr; Kocsak Matthew L and Jennifer A to Haase Kelley Morgan and Megan D, $535,000.
13630 Castleway Rd; Pollack Kenneth J and Margaret P to Williams McKensie and Wertz M, $367,000.
2520 Channelmark Pl; Hhhunt Homes L C to Coston Michael N and Larica L, $662,550.
2401 Chimney House Tr; Bennett Walter B and Rebecca L to Dibert Patrick H and Nichols K E, $400,000.
10500 Claybar Tl; Butts James R and Butts Mildred to Federal National Mtg Assoc, $165,000.
862 Club Ridge Ct; Grygiel Brian and Kinard James M to Burchfield Scott G and Kathryn M, $372,500.
15624 Corte Castle Ct; Duffy David J and Patricia M to Alvarado Rosa E Romero, $300,000.
110 N Courthouse Rd; Picolinos Renovation Llc to Ali Shakira, $233,000.
14309 Cove Ridge Tr; Morsch J J and Morsch M J Trs to Jewell Karen Kay, $357,500.
429 Creekwillow Dr; Plater Changthy and Solomon to Fields Thomas, $295,000.
15512 Crowden Rd; Craftmaster Homes Inc to Smith Matthew and Nicole Hill, $450,861.
2043 Deauville Rd; Hedrick Kelsey Charlotte to Deauville Realty Llc Et Al, $210,000.
8925 Deerwater Rd; Godfrey Shannon Colleen to Hamm Brittany, $207,000.
5206 Dermotte Ln; Juarez Nemesio to Lopez Pedro A and Rodriguez I P, $235,000.
7754 Drexelbrook Rd; Bradshaw Teri M and Woolard J L to Jones Michael D, $225,000.
2924 Dundas Rd; Quillian Laura C Et Als to Rutledge P C and E and Rutledge J, $220,000.
4025 Durrette Dr; Hutchinson Stephen R and G J to Alawar Samer Sr and Hosn Roula A, $253,000.
7014 Egan Pl; Bayview Loan Servicing Llc to Delano Tristan and Jones Chelsea, $221,000.
8125 Elmart Ct; Lyons Michael C Toya B to Grist Neil G and Lindsey R, $325,000.
7913 Erinton Dr; Vandemar Tabitha L to Wilson Jennifer L and Timothy D, $460,000.
3403 Fallbrooke Ct; Sla Construction Llc Trustee to Mina Cynthia G, $205,000.
15307 Featherchase Dr; Richie Matthew G and Natalie to Warren Corey Lamont and Krystle, $302,000.
611 Fern Meadow Lp; Shukla Sameer and Vandana to Smith Marjorie C, $174,950.
15813 Fishers Green Dr; Main Street Homes to Garcia Stephen P Jr and Jennifer, $372,331.
8919 Forge Gate Ln; Main Street Homes to Mines Joshua E W and Tia, $582,860.
14409 Fox Knoll Dr; Gap Investments Llc to Seals Franklin, $349,900.
8142 Galatea Pl; NVR Inc to Rose Mara and Rose MacArthur III, $398,015.
9806 Gates Bluff Dr; Wilkes Elizabeth H to Coestee Marilie, $425,000.
14600 Glenmorgan Dr; Mason Damion and Tanikka to Taylor Emmett D and Felicia K, $430,000.
2856 Goyne Lp; Neal Tommy L and Patton Monica M to Salley Daniel, $160,000.
15319 Greenhart Dr; NVR Inc to Glazebrook Adam and Jackie, $435,345.
9931 Greywell Tr; Berridge Jack and Sarah Anne to Loehlein Danielle A, $371,000.
5236 Hallmark Dr; Jefferson Christopher Trustee to Bogar Michael R and Gracetta, $220,000.
12612 Hampton Crossing Dr; Williams Bruce M and Susan M to Samuels Steven W and McNeil M R, $381,000.
3837 Harrow Dr; Holmes Monet C to Picon Edgar Estuardo Salguero, $295,500.
904 Hartford Ln; Sec Of Housing and Urban Dev to Rilee Nicholas O and Gabrielle D, $221,000.
12312 Haydon Pl; Style Craft Homes Inc Of Va to Nguyen Dunhill and Pham Nga Thi, $289,905.
7730 Hickory Rd; MacGill Maxwell to Morales Kristian Hernan, $172,500.
14808 Highberry Woods Dr; Rahal Alexander J and Zelma L to Klackle Frank J and Amy, $325,000.
3205 Holridge St; Jackson Terror to Bushnell E F and Dartevelle S N, $250,000.
1900 Huguenot Springs Rd; Bisharat Bethany to Agudelo Diego E Salazar, $505,000.
4007 Island Park Ct; Berry Risha Raquelle to Chawla Gaurav and Aekta, $335,000.
8301 Jahnke Rd; Childress Gary D and Kathleen F to Moehling Andrew, $322,250.
1101 Johanna Bay Dr; Weinstock Michael A and Sue E to Hood J Raleigh and Lindsey B, $405,000.
10631 Jousting Ln; Price Michelle L and Creed R C to Dogtown Inc, $240,000.
9213 Kennesaw Rd; Lee T and Langhorne B Jr Co-Trs to Holder Samuel and Ward Kaitlyn, $260,000.
14106 Kings Farm Ct; Oliveri Giuseppe to T J Holdings Llc, $649,900.
13906 Ladybank Ct; Cerny Milton and Patricia Anne to Miffleton Charles R Jr Terry M, $532,500.
14019 Laketree Dr; Liberty Homes Va Inc to Franklin Javon O'Shay, $267,962.
16701 Laurel Park Dr; Westerleigh Fc Llc to McDonald Christopher M and E M, $376,129.
16813 Laurel Park Dr; Westerleigh Fc Llc to Broussard Jason, $328,551.
8920 Leafycreek Dr; Lopez Deshire to Albus Benjamin T and Albus C C, $205,000.
8436 Leveret Ln; Puterbaugh Jennifer Crane to 8436 Leveret Llc, $235,000.
4221 Lind Ln; Hhhunt Homes L C to Yam Mei Shan and Johnson Aaron J, $300,875.
4229 Lind Ln; Hhhunt Homes L C to Medina Emily M, $299,220.
1631 Litwack Cove Tr; Eastwood Homes Of Richmond Llc to Talley Charles Heron Jr, $376,390.
5013 Locksley Pl; Ensign Shona F and Nester Ryan S to Holder Homes Llc, $172,000.
11619 Longtown Mw; D R Horton Inc to Muir Rium John and Daniella, $390,046.
11406 Lylwood Ln; Burchett Nathan A and Nicole R to Grant-Morain Tamara, $380,000.
6164 Magnolia Cove Ct; Magnolia Lakes Llc to Peters Samuel R Sr and Carolyn S, $328,710.
1412 Mangrove Bay Tr; Eastwood Homes Of Richmond Llc to Crawford Florria E and Joel, $410,520.
231 Mason Orchard Dr; NVR Inc to Washington Vernice Sherry, $353,305.
6813 Mason Run Dr; Cornish Patrick M and Wen Cui to Brown Justin Anthony and Inga K, $180,000.
17439 Memorial Tournament Dr; Ingram Sarah B to Thompson Denver M and Lisa M, $265,000.
9213 Miranda Ln; Castillo Gabriel A and Rojas M G to Nanku Rajin and Zulma, $399,900.
13325 Mulligan Ct; Nall Travis R to Maddrey Joseph and Elizabeth, $270,000.
7813 Nathan Ln; Henderson Eunatee T to Hill-Wilkerson Alfreda, $235,000.
11706 New Forest Tl; Hastings Michelle M to Silber Kathleen W, $222,000.
5100 Oakforest Dr; Bennett Bruce D and Waynne Renee to Willis Holly E, $165,000.
6912 Old Creek Ct; Hembrick Delores M Et Als to Brown Walter T, $192,000.
7877 Old Guild Rd; Hhhunt Homes L C to Booker Brandon M and Booker K M, $256,350.
14904 Orchard Grove Ct; Carr Sean A and Katherine L to Baroody Daniel, $345,000.
2940 Park Ridge Rd; Wass0m John T Jr and Rankin A G to Haynes Anna D and Digrazia J, $425,000.
6419 Philbrook Rd; Miller Kenneth A and Betty Y to Molina Raquel Esmeralda Chavez, $240,000.
2807 Pine Meadows Cr; Gibson Tyler G and Tiffany J to Williams Katrina, $186,000.
14406 Pleasant Creek Dr; Hines Nathaniel N Jr and Hines M to Dixon Philip L, $389,000.
6209 Pointer Tr; Wilkins Mary Ann to Meyer Autumn, $185,000.
601 S Providence Rd; St John William R and Linda P to Guillen Eulalio Navidad, $310,000.
1839 Providence Villas Ct; Eagle Construction Of Va Llc to Bennett Edith K, $309,721.
2225 Quarterstaff Rd; Tippett Bradley and Amanda to Rosse Trevor J and Shawna D, $295,000.
2818 Rams Xg; Hawthorne Hugh C Jr and Nancy R to Fries Austin C and Hartley R P, $430,000.
5801 Reedy Springs Dr; Finer Homes Inc to Brogden Kevin L and Priscilla C, $371,117.
4500 Riderwood Wy; Wills Dana Moore to Richardson Sherika N, $225,000.
5303 Ridgerun Pl; Kandris John N Jr to Cortez Jose R, $235,000.
13200 Rose Glen Dr; Snyder Lyle E and Shaughn M to Gayles N R and Chambliss E Jr, $331,000.
17407 Sadberge Dr; Sparks Robert M to McWoh Properties Llc, $150,000.
14541 Sailboat Cr; Dykes Berta E and David S to White Katherine Schulz, $356,000.
7607 Secretariat Dr; Henen Beshoy to Mora Mario A G and Alvarado M P, $288,000.
11643 Sinker Creek Dr; Hhhunt Homes L C to Thompson Teriyika D Et Als, $568,815.
1005 Somerville Grove Tr; Sherman Garrick T to Modrzynski Josh E and Rebecca L, $295,000.
2925 Stanwix Ln; Robertson Wanda Et Als to St John Thomas, $189,900.
1214 Stone River Rd; Sanford Ryan C to Johnson Callie L and Szymanski M, $260,000.
14713 Swift Water Rd; Rountree Suzanne K Trustee to Dandridge Harry and Arleen, $255,000.
14206 Tanager Wood Ct; Eubank Walter B Jr and Katie Sue to Waters Deborah Condrey, $325,000.
3101 Three Bridges Rd; Lui Jeffrey to Turman Christopher L, $260,000.
18230 Twin Falls Ln; Mulligan Chris S and Durham T R to Biehn Matthew J and Skinner M L, $419,900.
12605 Walton Lake Dr; Klucker William J Jr and Susan M to Singh Harprett and Jasprett K P, $420,000.
13705 West Bay Pl; Lee Larry Hugh and Barbara H to Pebbles C III and Migliarese M, $466,800.
2518 Whispering Oaks Ct; Gadsby Trent A and Sherrie L to Kuntz Darrell W III and Sara K, $343,000.
15600 Winding Ash Dr; Pham Nguyen C and Nguyen Thuy to Nguyen-Pham Thuc Mi and Pham Leo, $190,000.
10101 Winston Park Pl; Eastwood Homes Of Richmond Llc to Price Michelle and Creed R C, $422,875.
10136 Winston Park Pl; Eastwood Homes Of Richmond Llc to Heisey Kayla Lupino and Daniel A, $416,765.
13408 Woodbriar Rg; Conley Eleanor I to Galdamez Eduardo, $229,000.
3709 Yard Arm Dr; Garcia Elizabeth to Garcia Michelle A, $205,000.
HANOVER
10323 Agecroft Manor Court, Mechanicsville; Deborah I. Panebianco, trustee to Matthew Stroud, $335,000.
10346 Althea Bend Court, Mechanicsville; Heritage Properties RE LLC to Andrew R. Taylor, $343,000.
10291 Aynhoe Court, Mechanicsville; James J. Viar to Matthew D. Wood, $330,000.
10367 Brickerton Drive, Mechanicsville; Joshua A. Lutz to James J. Viar, $422,000.
11430 Caruthers Way, Glen Allen; Paul J. Hudgins to Robert G. Wagner, $325,000.
8230 Christian Ridge Drive, Mechanicsville; FFC Properties LLC to Michael C. Ward, $450,000.
5759 Cold Harbor Road, Mechanicsville; Gregory Scott Woodfin Jr. to Lindsey Allison Sharp, $400,000.
11414 Colwick Tracw, Mechanicsville; Shurm Construction Inc. to Marvana Bennett, $502,128.
7517 Crossbill Court, Mechanicsville; Main Street Homes to Gregory S. Adams, $399,950.
9219 Derwent Drive, Mechanicsville; Randall Wayne Grubb, executor to David Bell, $195,000.
271 Echo Meadows Road, Rockville; Cornerstone Development Inc. to Brandon T. Nelson, $188,000.
9521 Fawn Park Lane, Mechanicsville; Property Made Better LLC to Debora Robinson, $344,950.
14825 Gilmans Cross Court, Glen Allen; Paulo M. Gazoni, trustee to Ralph Angelo Ameduri Jr., $675,000.
14217 Green Grove Court, Montpelier; RCI Builders LLC to Thomas Lynch Minor, $528,261.
8918 Hollycroft Court, Mechanicsville; William Camp to Charles E. Hilliard, $369,000.
9915 Honeybee Drive, Mechanicsville; Craftmaster Homes Inc. to Ali Alfaouri, $457,255.
9128 Isabella Way, Mechanicsville; NVR Inc. to Robert J. Seifert, $587,275.
8709 Kiblercrest Drive, Mechanicsville; Jenny L. Cox to Mary Katherine Geratowski, $380,000.
7434 Leaf Fall Way, Mechanicsville; Cherry Grove Partners LLC to Danita Kaye Poprik, $351,938.
8268 Marley Drive, Mechanicsville; Jacqueline G. Richardson to David K. Sanderson, $330,000.
8019 Mike Mundie Lane, Mechanicsville; Kelly F. Scmudlach to Andrew S. Chandler, $229,000.
7437 Mountain Lily Lane, Mechanicsville; Michael Bushey to Douglas M. Meagher, $305,000.
7459 Olde Grove Glen, Mechanicsville; Tracy F. Loving to Donald Lee Henderson, $260,000.
10553 Orchard Blossom Drive, Glen Allen; Style Craft Homes Inc. of Virginia to Barbara K. George, $421,843.
8016 Ordinary Keepers Way, Mechanicsville; Kay C. Creasy to James T. Grivetti, $345,000.
8112 Perrincrest Place, Mechanicsville; Mark Olson to David Clemens, $365,000.
6140 Poppy Seed Lane, Mechanicsville; Janet A. Johnson to Beverly Huffman, $265,000.
13812 Providence Grace Lane, Ashland; Charles E. Nelson to Ronald Jacob Mann, $425,000.
8931 Ringview Drive, Mechanicsville; Horace L. Frame to Victoria Morales, $275,000.
7371 River Pine Drive, Mechanicsville; Alex Dale Wetters to Mary Jane Manilag Bogan, $270,000.
15275 Rockford Road, Montpelier; RCI Builders LLC to Caryn Grady, $636,292.
9429 Rutandshire Drive, Mechanicsville; Daniel W. Harris to Daniel A. Bell, $394,500.
6060 Shiloh Place, Mechanicsville; Donald E. Cassity to Savannah O'Neal Shipes, $250,000.
Southerly at Caldwell Park; HHHunt Caldwell LLC to HHHunt Homes LC, $566,625.
9109 Spring Green Loop, Mechanicsville; NVR Inc. to Carlos Martinoli, $308,235.
12286 Stancroft Road, Rockville; Mark E. McGrath to Christopher M. Gaitens, $550,000.
10520 Stony Bluff Drive, Unit 206, Ashland; Stony Run Partners LLC to Thomas Wilson Nance Jr., $275,950.
8342 Studley Road, Mechanicsville; Jimmie N. Hill Jr. to William Camp, $300,000.
6396 Tammy Lane, Mechanicsville; Jason L. Martin to Muzi & Mullen Properties LLC, $162,750.
16140 Trainham Road, Beaverdam; Old Church Homes Inc. to Caitlyn Cooper, $238,000.
Unit 205, Stony Run Condominium; Stony Run Partners LLC to TCF Bank, trustee, $225,950.
7467 Washington Arch Drive, Mechanicsville; Jonathan W. Allen Sr., trustee to Matthew Barger, $242,000.
Winding Brook Townhomes; Lewistown Commerce Center LLC to NVR Inc., $596,000.
8059 Woodbridge Road, Mechanicsville; Teresa H. Bowles to Kevin L. Cassidy, $265,000.
POWHATAN
3498 Anderson Highway, Powhatan; Julie Miller Martin to Robert Allen Smith, $495,000.
3730 Aston Trail, Powhatan; McClure Family Realty LLC to Susan Thorson, $438,385.
2069 Bienvenu Place, Powhatan; Village Building Co. Inc. to Harriett Sharpe, $396,550.
2012 Buckingham Forest Court, Powhatan; Nancy Hagy to Robert Weeks Boisseau Sr., $365,000.
930 Evans Road, Powhatan; James E. Barden Jr. to Megan Barber, $196,000.
2220 Founders View Lane, Midlothian; Craig Lowry Scott to Joanne F. Healey, $547,000.
2509 Georges Road, Powhatan; Shahzad Igbal to Jaime L. Childrey, $289,000.
2849 Madison Place Drive, Powhatan; Joseph J. Brousaides to Patrick G. Crawley, $440,000.
3280 Maidens Road, Powhatan; Alonzo C. Ford Jr. to Roscoe A. McGhee Jr., $540,000.
3822 Mill Mount Drive, Powhatan; Baldwin Creek Custom Homes Inc. to Jordan S. Moore, $585,000.
3365 Trenholm Road, Powhatan; New Way Holdings LLC to Kyle Hancock, $340,000.
1617 Wildwood Shores Drive, Powhatan; Harry A. King Jr. to Joseph D. Isley Jr., $469,000.
4265 Worsham Road, Powhatan; David C. Bailey to John Dietrich Jastram, $715,000.
GOOCHLAND
16.38 acres; Rock River Inc. to James Nathan Glenn, $415,092.
2 tracts totalling 91.56 acres; Hunters Retreat LLC to Jose Gilberto Trevino Jr., $420,000.
2.2 acres; Michael M. Leonard to Kevin Douglas Leonard, $167,000.
2.52 acres; Sharon Gilley, trustee to Sharon Gilley, $150,000.
30.84 acres; Margaret E. Gary to Raffi O. Shadoyan, $160,000.
44.45 acres; Henry M. Tassitano, trustee to Jose Gilberto Trevino Jr., $575,000.
Lot 4, Section 2, Covington; David C. Lubin to Michael Joseph Westhoven, $313,200.
Lots 18A and 18B, Section B, Rockville Commerce Center; McConnell Properties LLC to Coasting LLC, $3,050,000.
Lots 33 and 38, Section 4, Parkside Village; ME PV4 LLC to Eagle Construction of Virginia LLC, $250,000.
Lots 42, 44 and 45, Section 3, Readers Branch; Readers Branch Partners LLC to Eagle Construction of Virginia LLC, $375,000.
Parcel, Saunders Acres; Kristi L. Hutson to Diana L. Mack, $319,000.
Petersburg
2041 Buckner St.; Paul F. Gillispie to Horace Robinson Fisher IV, $178,000.
2820 Normandy Drive North; Ampac Fine Chemicals Virginia LLC to Phlow Corp., $650,000.
1609 Washington St.; Southern States Southside Cooperative Inc. to SNC Holdings LLC, $347,000.
DINWIDDIE
0.463 acres; Jacqueline B. Mixell to Courtney Reeves, $159,000.
1 acre; Kenneth J. Nisewonger to Jonathan Mendoza, $199,900.
5.11 acres; Roy Humphries to Chad M. Stigall, $315,000.
Lot 13, Section 2, Appomattox Manor; Brandon R. Neverson to Myisha Smith, $197,000.
Lot 24, Section 4, Sysonby Ridge; Karen B. Banty to Tiffany Williams, $195,000.
Lot 29, Block C, Section 1, Mansfield North; Justin R. Hood to Drake Wallace, $217,000.
Lot 3, Whippernock Woods; Brian Webb to Arien T. Hudson, $255,000.
3 lots; Park Street Consultants LLC to Michael Jesse Engel, $187,700.
Parcel; Robert S. Howell to Joseph Myrick Hope, $260,000.
2 parcels totalling 3.246 acres; GNS Enterprises LLC to Normat LLC, $800,000.
COLONIAL HEIGHTS
1111 Elmwood Drive; John C. Bivona Jr. to Jeffrey B. Weinz, $258,275.
621 Keswick Road; Michael D. Yeatts to Kim Thuy Bui, $166,000.
210 Walnut Ave.; Tanya J. White to Khayrat T. Amin, $185,000.
HOPEWELL
2 parcels; Auturo Velez Martinez to Robert Gains, $232,500.
Lot 2, Block E, Westmoreland; Dotty M. Rice to Botkins Holdings LLC, $150,000.
Lots 13-15, Block 13, Woodlawn; Annie Mae Harris to Nassar H. Nassar, $165,000.
Lots 21R, 23R, 24R, 26R, Block 2, Oak Hill; Sandra L. Banks to Robert C. Willis, $179,850.
Lots 33-36, Block 24, Belmont; Min Neil to Tosin Michael Ojediran, $175,000.
Lots 62-66 and 68, Block 4, Mansion Place; Ben A. Rackley to E&B Realty LLC, $185,000.
NEW KENT
8626 Black Creek Road, Quinton; Nelson Leider to Melissa M. Lehmann, $225,000.
7618 English Boxwood, Quinton; Michael L. Burke to William J. McKenzie, $410,000.
6117 Hopewell Road, New Kent; Berb Built Inc. to Robert L. Johnson, $309,573.
6301 Mihalcoe Lane, Providence Forge; James D. Kendrick to Daniel P. Simmons, $217,000.
17580 New Kent Highway, Barhamsville; Hunter M. Hagaman to Michael David Wild, $222,500.
5840 Pocahontas Trail, Providence Forge; Sarah W. Irby-Goad to David L. Stanley, $366,000.
2423 Prince Andrew Court, Quinton; Travis Cable to Aubrey N. Lambert, $214,000.
11768 Rock Wren Court, Quinton; W.V. McClure Inc. to Christy D. Robinson, $409,353.
4676 Tilford Mill Lane, Barhamsvile; Brenna S. Watkins to Joshua A. Wynn, $585,000.
4313 Wigeon Court, Providence Forge; Ernest Keith Edwards to Gabriel Andrew Cardwell, $401,500.
PRINCE GEORGE
4349 Boxwood Drive, Prince George; Michael Jackson to Erica Brazil, $235,000.
13000 Brockwell Road, Prince George; R.C. Sullivan Construction Inc. to Daniel Lee Denton, $331,000.
1110 Eagle Place, Hopewell; Jamie Griffith to Angela Moldestad, $405,000.
17315 James River Drive, Disputanta; Alecia Royer Redfearn to Patty Kaplowitz, $225,000.
14118 Lebanon Road, Disputanta; George Fetko to Alecia Redfearn, $350,000.
9020 Old Stage Road, Prince George; Melanie Scott to Carl O. Price, $410,000.
22161 Rowanty Road, Carson; Mollie Sprouse to Corey Davis, $372,500.
6277 Watchrun Drive, Prince George; Robert A. Vance to John M. Altman Jr., $460,000.
11424 Willow Lane, Disputanta; Victor Tsimpinos to J. Van L. Robertson, $192,000.
Charles city
Acreage; Christopher J. Connell to Jeffrey M. Hula, $480,000.
Lot 2, Trees Point Estate; Lawrence W. Smith to Michael K. Kennedy, $300,000.
AMELIA
1 acre; Cotman Construction LLC to Angela Christine Harris, $207,400.
2 acres; Bryan Wade Condrey to Tanyanika Randolph, $173,000.
3 acres; 364 Singo Road LLC to Jonathan L. Hall, $250,000.
5.002 acres; Sherry M. Williams to Nathan Andrew Hogan, $295,000.
7 parcels; David Curtis Waldrop, executor to David Curtis Waldrop, $253,709.
CUMBERLAND
11.68 acres; Thomas W. Tipton to Richard W. Harding, $374,850.
4.24 acres; Jerome Myers to Donna Tignor Stewart, $197,000.
Parcels and easement; Jenkins Church Properties LLC to Roger K. Mayer, $230,000.
KING AND QUEEN
349 Carltons Corner Road, King and Queen Court House; James L. Buchanan to Antwain James Carey, $350,000.
3887 Spring Cottage Road, Newtown; Darrell Kellum Inc. to Jeffrey Wade Ellis Jr., $230,000.
KING WILLIAM
2735 Chelsea Road, West Point; Richard E. Marshall to Krista L. Febish, $255,000.
7409 Dabneys Mill Road, Manquin; Darrell Kellum Inc. to Thomas B. Jenkins, $323,500.
66 Fairmont Place, Aylett; HHHunt Homes LC to Antonio Jose Busigo, $261,075.
74 Fairmont Place, Aylett; HHHunt Homes LC to George C. Fox Jr., $255,585.
334 Kellys Court, King William; Kristin Lynn Elkins to T. Haskins Harrison, $239,000.
2208 S Kennington Parkway, Aylett; Patricia Anne Martin to Linda W. Beck, $285,000.
795 Moorefield Road, West Point; Ryan E. Buffa to Marcus R. Coffman, $220,000.
123 Pine Haven Road, Aylett; Cedar Crest LLC to Joshua Darrah, $288,750.
1223 Venter Road, Aylett; Linwood M. Browder to Megan S. Mills, $245,000.
201 Whispering Pine Drive, Aylett; Kara Elizabeth Stevens to Mark Anderson, $300,000.
WILLIAMSBURG
Lot 11, College Terrace; Robert G. Fall, trustee to Gary R. Acord, trustee, $830,000.
Lot 37, Skipwith Farms; Vivian S. Bird, executor to Barry Wright, $220,000.
Lot 7A, The Oaks; Michael S. O'Connell to Joseph William Kane, $160,000.
Lots 1-3, part of West Williamsburg; Nancy S. Walker, Trustee to Mainship Leasing LLC, $411,440.
Parcel; Baubo Inc. to Lone G Inc., $1,500,000.
JAMES CITY
1930 Algonquin Trail, Williamsburg; Nicole C. Hogan to Tamara R. Saunders, $190,000.
9345 Astilbe Lane, Toano; NVR Inc. to Marlene Monson Lee, $310,960.
108 Barrow, Williamsburg; Rodney Lee Renfrow to Hillel I. Kashtan, $945,000.
4556 Beacon Hill Drive, Williamsburg; Anthony J. Petruccelli, trustee to Jessica W. Hench, $239,900.
5548 Brixton Road, Williamsburg; Paul D. Harte to Stephen Gamby, $355,000.
4501 Casey Blvd., Williamsburg; Kenneth F. Bishop to Arthur Hoag, $429,000.
5103 Center St., Williamsburg; William H. Worrell to Neil Zachary, $252,000.
108 Chestnut Drive, Williamsburg; Patricia C. Powell, administrator to Simon Jose Sanchez, $250,000.
3509 Dahlia Court, Toano; NVR Inc. to Tiwanna Angulo, $503,820.
4308 Everett Lane, Williamsburg; Colonial Heritage LLC to Lynne D. Mantz, trustee, $300,000.
129 Ferncliff Drive, Williamsburg; Elizabeth Anne Joyce to Dwight Ewen Carr, $320,000.
1708 Founders Hill South, Williamsburg; Marcia A. Kerby, successor trustee to Douglas A. Bricker, trustee, $810,000.
2014 Genevieve Trail, Williamsburg; Chestnut Grove Development LLC to Lillian M. Wilborne, $184,500.
7004 Gunlock Road, Williamsburg; Alice Ramsay to Anne E. Griffiths, $395,000.
1165 Hitchens Lane, Williamsburg; Richmond Norge LLC to Daniel Rickmond, $510,000.
1308 Jamestown Road, Williamsburg; Ninety Five LLC to Har Ker LLC, $790,500.
2738 John Tyler Highway, Williamsburg; Douglas Lundberg to William B. Williams, $575,000.
3201 Kenton Court, Toano; Paul S. Ledford Jr. to Victoria A. Brown, $200,000.
254 Littletown Quarter, Williamsburg; William A. McMillan, successor trustee to Margaret W. Down, $345,000.
3620 Marigold Court, Toano; NVR Inc. to Jarelle Armand Turner, $340,965.
5003 Merchants Court, Williamsburg; Eagle Construction of Virginia Properties LLC to William S. Campbell, $434,970.
246 Mildred Drive, Williamsburg; NVR Inc. to Patricia A. Torain, $272,615.
257 Mildred Drive, Williamsburg; NVR Inc. to Dana D'Arcy, $303,010.
124 Montrose, Williamsburg; Thomas J. Vaccaro to Vladimir P. Gorshenin, $607,000.
4205 New Town Ave., Williamsburg; Jason W. Holsinger to Michael J. Stiglitz, $362,500.
6205 North Mayfair Circle, Williamsburg; Regis P. Dowd Jr. to Roger A. Jackson, $352,000.
107 Old Colonial Drive, Williamsburg; St. Joseph Construction LLC to Phillip A. Frejlach, $189,900.
223 Padgett’s Ordinary, Williamsburg; Holdren Properties LLC to Ronald Gilbertson, $179,950.
113 Peter Lyall, Williamsburg; Joan Boyd, trustee to Carlos P. Romero, $630,000.
1705 Prosperity Court, Williamsburg; Mitchell C. Gladstone to Margaret Gilstrap Shelley, $246,500.
108 Richard Burbydge, Williamsburg; Ruth M. Adams to Mark Montgomery, $495,000.
111 River’s Edge, Williamsburg; Walter R. Wenk Jr., trustee to Ocie Fraser Murray Jr., $1,200,000.
109 Sand Drive, Williamsburg; Robert N. Walls IV to Michael Jacob Slack, $227,000.
148 Shinnecock, Williamsburg; Joan Clark to Steven E. Abel, $620,000.
3580 Splitwood Road, Toano; Carol A. Keenan to Diane E. Maragh, $345,000.
114 Stanley Drive, Williamsburg; Diane R. Bryant, trustee to Robert Andrew Watt, trustee, $349,000.
7517 Tealight Way, Williamsburg; Thomas Peregrine to Nettie Gordon, $265,000.
9132 Three Bushel Drive, Toano; Kevin G. Kendall, devisee to Lisa M. McKee, $318,000.
Unit 20, Pocahontas Square; Andrew B. Binks to Hoang Hai Ngoc Nguyen, $162,000.
316 Walker Drive, Williamsburg; NVR Inc. to Dickson Martinez, $291,210.
3858 War Hill Green, Williamsburg; Timothy K. Johnston to Barbara McIntosh, $219,000.
113 West Kingswood, Williamsburg; Douglas Lawrence Schiefer, trustee to Christopher Cwiklinski, $340,000.
44 Whittakers Mill Road, Williamsburg; Hofmeyer Limited Partnership to Christopher B. Cook, $500,000.
4112 Windmill Ridge, Williamsburg; Ioan R. Ban to Millie Charbrier, $295,000.
107 Woodhall Spa, Williamsburg; Nancy H. Pearce to Stephen Sikorski, $425,000.
113 Woodside Drive, Williamsburg; Steven C. Myers to Harry Paul Pierce, $186,500.