Property Transfers Published Aug 28, 2021

The following is a list of more real estate parcels valued at $150,000 or more that have been transferred in the past few months in Richmond and surrounding areas.
To our readers: The property transfer listings for Cumberland and Sussex will be in future editions.
Caronlie and Louisa listings will not be included until further notice.
RICHMOND
204 N 1st St; East Grace Street Investment to Ddg Atrium II Llc, $250,000.
1808 N 20th St; Property Transformer Llc to Swineford Kristin, $196,000.
519 N 22nd St; Lambert Leonard S to 519 22nd Llc, $195,000.
600 W 24th St; Conte Anthony B and Mary A to Black Brianna, $500,000.
106 N 27th St; Kalman Charles to Talley Michael Richard, $286,150.
3016 2nd Ave; Urban Land Solutions Llc to Ireland Wesley Joseph, $299,900.
701 N 35th St; Xtreme Homes Llc to Hobson Andrew S and Jennifer L, $555,000.
1200 N 37th St; East Coast Realty Investments to Gallini Paul M, $400,000.
444 W 6th St; Eagle West 7 Llc to Shapiro Conor and Ashley, $697,139.
738 Arnold Ave; Dale Cathy J to Bynon Raven, $275,000.
13 S Auburn Ave; 22 South Auburn Llc to Sauer Properties Inc, $625,000.
3020 Barton Ave; Stonecrest Development Llc to Roose Laura Auman, $298,000.
1661 Bilder Ct; NVR Inc to Fabino Lorrie Ahn, $324,440.
3955 Bridgeton Road; Shackleford James H and Irma C to San Jose Estrada Carlos A, $165,000.
910 W Broad St; Su Kai Hsin to 908 West Broad Llc, $595,000.
1606 Brookland Pkwy; Gillenwater Willie H Tr O/T to Frost Whitney D, $276,750.
2402 Carrington St; Kiwi Realty Llc to Angster Daniel Horner, $365,000.
5621 Cary Street Road, U409; Harrington Daniel J to Carter Joseph C III, $330,000.
9831 Cherokee Road; Miffleton Charles R Jr to Hart Jennifer Ray, $535,000.
1611 Claiborne St; Whitlock Monica L to Boyle Peter L, $245,000.
1407 W Clay St; Mason Leroy Jr to Strum James S Jr, $245,000.
5 N Colonial Ave; Hurley Anne D to Kukoski Mark and Georgia, $400,000.
3901 Cutshaw Ave; Cutshaw Park Msml Llc to Maggie May Llc, $1,960,000.
3901 Dorset Road; Murphey Douglas W to Sabisch Ashley Marie, $171,000.
3220 Enslow Ave; Machinery Parts and Supplies Inc to 321 N 2nd Llc, $415,000.
3709 Ferapont Dr; Sprague William C and Jessica A to Richards Jeremy L, $178,000.
3104 Floyd Ave; Cain Elizabeth A and Ronald A Jr to Sauer Matthew B, $543,250.
6824 Forest Hill Ave; Southland Corp to Gcs Multi Llc, $3,650,000.
3202 Garland Ave; Tdz Properties Llc to Canfiled Kristyn, $375,900.
1110 Goddin St; Castelow Brandon to Krouse Joseph M and Ashlea K, $170,000.
3120 W Grace St; R E Plus Llc to Buckholz Cerra Jane, $625,000.
212 W Graham Road; Jackson Edith R Estate to Thg Investments Llc, $160,000.
3132 Grayland Ave; Lissenden Brothers Llc to Donius Mark C and Jill L, $437,000.
2503 Grove Ave; Brickley George Richard III to Kroner Susan, $965,000.
2211 Hanover Ave; Gray Robert E Trustee to Nelson Eric W Trust Trustee, $775,000.
1101 Haxall Pt, U1004; Woodard Richard V and Barbara to Rva Condo 1004 Llc, $267,500.
4633 Jervie Dr; Price Ashlyn R to Matias Virginia Maria Ramos, $155,000.
3300 Kensington Ave; Ashby Family Charitable to Watkinson Ralph E, $530,000.
811 W Ladies Mile Road; Johnson Rahmah T to Chang Mark, $242,500.
367 Lexington Road; Jenkins Jane M to Amaral Diane H, $619,000.
7313 Longview Dr; Carleton Lee A and Clary W to Rhea Magdalena Mercedes, $250,000.
1922 Maple Shade Lane; Tdz Properties Llc to Thatcher Raegan Marshall, $274,000.
29 Maxwell Road; Belk James P to McGehee Read Flournoy III, $1,180,000.
3013 Montrose Ave; Es Properties 2 Llc to Farnsworth Charles IV, $405,000.
2235 Monument Ave, U9; Nalli Roopa R to Schweizer Amy C B, $230,000.
2013 National St; Watchtower Homes to Filardo Thomas J, $290,000.
2300 North Ave; Espinosa Development Llc to Nixon Andrew Jg, $399,900.
928 Old Denny St; Booker Candice M to Blackwell Alice Grace, $157,000.
3222 P St; Seven Hills Construction to McQuail Margaret L, $281,000.
2416 Park Ave, Unit 1; Price Andrew S and Jenny to Roy Robert R and Angela N, $452,000.
3518 Patsy Ann Dr; Woodall Properties Llc to Ramos Aguilar Josue G, $190,000.
4108 Patterson Ave; Reinhardt William W to Capital City Properties Llc, $419,000.
5318 Patterson Ave; Westhampton Professional to 5318 Patterson Llc, $1,570,000.
2304 Peter Paul Blvd; Sterling Homes Llc to Griffin Daniel, $164,000.
3509 Platinum Road; Ocean Man Holdings Llc to Ward Jennifer C, $225,000.
3000 Porter St; Stratton William Andrew to Wood Lauren Christine, $340,000.
4802 Richmond Hwy; Moorefield Virginia A to Quintanilla Oscar and Glenis, $200,000.
613 Roseneath Road, U6; Jones Thomas Mark to Engelund Audrey, $235,000.
2120 Rosewood Ave; Vanaken Rachel M to McCrea Leslie, $380,000.
2614 Semmes Ave; Garvin Sanchez Jennifer to Trump Garrett, $447,500.
2900 Shoreham Dr; Doran Shawn and Lisa to Mayhew Merlyn, $327,100.
714 Spring St; Knoff Warren to Jackson Sean, $297,500.
4638 Stuart Ave; Cava Capital Llc to Stabler David S III and Mary C, $582,000.
1017 Tilden St; Williams David A Jr to Maser Andrew F, $410,000.
509 Vaden Dr; Smith Robert Jr to Addleson Robert D, $241,000.
301 Virginia St, U1508; Ferran Rene J and Sharyn L to Jones Keon and Charis, $399,950.
6511 Wessex Lane; Walker Catherine S to Garrett Spencer J, $377,000.
904 Willow Lawn Dr; Abernathy Hugh Benjamin Jr Trs to Morris Nicholas A and Kristen C, $255,000.
HENRICO
10237 Acworth Dr, Glen Allen; Bennett William D and Edith J to Wilson Russell Glenn and Sarah Buck, $307,000.
5921 Almond Creek North Ln, Henrico; Hartman Jordan C and Jessica to Smalls Jessica and Dominque, $235,000.
4801 Annlyn Dr, Sandston; Rutledge Quinn to Robinson Sarah Elizabeth, $187,500.
5108 Arrowbrook Ct, Glen Allen; Wright Antwana to Nowak Benjamin J and Katharine M H, $535,000.
402 Aubery Rd, Henrico; Gibrall Philip M Jr to Baker Gregory S, $415,000.
5249 Bedford Falls Cir, Glen Allen; Jennings Richard S and Kirstin to Yella Sri R A K and Divya Yenumula, $415,000.
7721 Bogey Pl, Glen Allen; Hughes April V to Loria Roger M and Winifred B and Rachel T E, $225,000.
11403 Brendonridge Ln, Henrico; Horn Sherri S Estate to Gilmer Catherine, $258,000.
1505 Bronwyn Rd, U204, Henrico; Villarroel Daniel E and Magali to Klenzmann Gabrielle, $173,500.
9720 Candace Ter, Glen Allen; Briggs Tyra L to Osipova Ekaterina, $185,000.
4605 Candlelight Ct, Glen Allen; Dsp Investments Llc to Carter Christal D, $240,000.
23 N Cedar Ave, Henrico; Brumfield Jared and Lydia Lamm to Napky Victoria Elizabeth, $176,000.
2711 Chariot St, Glen Allen; McQuire Patrick H to Satar Ahmad Shahim Abdul, $275,000.
6804 Clifford Tower Way, Henrico; Eastwood Homes Of Richmond Llc to Darling Jace M, $387,500.
9730 Cragmont Dr, Henrico; Carter Oaks Llc to A and J Properties Llc, $347,000.
5248 Cynthia Ct, Henrico; Benson Bradley M and Jill U Bauer to Perez Megan Weaver, $300,000.
67 Dehaven Dr, Henrico; Barakovic Vahdet and Sadika to Sipe Travis N and Ashley M, $240,500.
5021 Di’s Cir, Sandston; Dowell Scott L to Groome Micah and Kristie, $349,950.
3433 Eagles Roost Rd, Henrico; Tyler Nicole to Mickleberry Alicia, $280,000.
6008 Ellis Ave, Henrico; Bowman Andrew F to Murphy Kasie P, $205,000.
11975 Essex Green Ct, Glen Allen; Neubert Keith J and Katie E to Amitai Ori Ben and Tali Michal Nemeth, $760,000.
1429 Farley Ct, Sandston; Carter Steve A to Foxx Lakisha R, $220,000.
4202 Fayette Cir, Henrico; Rogers Tammy to Robinson Lillian V, $154,000.
2003 Fordson Rd, Henrico; Baxter Bouchra N to Dyson Jessica Leigh, $199,000.
10905 Forest Trace Ln, Glen Allen; Nnn Properties Llc to Price Ashlyn and Derek Garcia, $371,800.
1100 Foxcroft Rd, Henrico; Clark Eric L to Distanislao William A and Lindsey S, $365,000.
900 Francis Rd, Glen Allen; Stephen Thomas Homes to Winston Brenda M, $330,000.
8610 Freestone Ave, Henrico; Holtzclaw Llc to Brown Conner, $216,500.
2309 Georgetown Dr, Henrico; Vaughan Daniel R to Nguyen Mindy Thi tommy Dinh, $262,000.
3608 Gracie Ln, Glen Allen; NVR Inc to Paciocco Pamela G, $450,115.
2707 Greenway Ave, Henrico; Berryhill Susan to Conrad Candyce Noel, $202,000.
2923 Grove Point Cir, Henrico; NVR Inc to Theus Darius R and Jacqueline L Smith, $247,540.
6119 Hampstead Ave, Henrico; Murray Michele L to Tharp Mark H and Allison T Mitchell, $401,000.
4721 Harvest Glen Way, Glen Allen; Morelock Michael W and Amy R to Halim Leonardi and Kaimei S Huang, $585,000.
12313 Haybrook Ln, Glen Allen; Pouncey Tract Prop Inc to Gilani Salim N and Meenaz S, $369,950.
3305 Hazel Tree Ct, Henrico; Stovall Christopher G and Suzanne S to Fiesel Richard Apolinar and K M and J C, $485,000.
2224 High Bush Cir, Glen Allen; Pintavalle Lisa B to Spratley Yvonne, $202,950.
11411 Homestead Ln, Henrico; Johnson Bradford P and Hallie N to Rene Kyle R and Ann-Marie White, $341,500.
600 Huntsman Rd, Sandston; Mann Ronald J and Bianca F Whitaker to Moore Richard S, $185,000.
3809 Indigo Run Dr, Henrico; Miah Abdul and Sakina to Rangan Nanda Kumar and Rajeswari, $295,000.
201 N Ivy Ave, Henrico; Cava Capital Llc to Wright Jerri Noel, $185,000.
9915 Kingsbridge Rd, Henrico; Toms Clyde H and Tamara C to Sutter Joseph S and Jorene C, $750,000.
4413 King’s Bishop Rd, Henrico; Marwaha Investments Llc to Keeter Michael C and Jade McGill, $221,000.
3110 Kinvan Rd, Henrico; Wyatt Lavonda to Gibbons Adeja and Lorendzo Wimbush, $300,000.
5823 Lakeside Ave, Henrico; Sheets Gregory A to Massalha Ahmad and Catherine Kay, $277,200.
8022 Langley Dr, Glen Allen; Home Solutions Of Va Llc to Gongalez Alexander and Natalia Close, $290,000.
9658 Laurel Heights Ct, Glen Allen; Youngblood Properties Llc to Alvarez Gibran R and Evelyn I, $496,000.
610 Lenten Rose Ln, Henrico; Carter Joseph to White Neja Chenette, $216,500.
2424 Liesfeld Pkwy, Glen Allen; McKinney Gary M and Shiela L to Sebrell Brian MacDonald, $545,000.
11034 Little Five Loop, Glen Allen; Hhhunt Homes Lc to Motte Naren and Mamatha Chekuti, $431,705.
12403 Locustgrove Rd, Henrico; Cross Matthew A to Spencer Seth Cannon and Abby Elizabeth, $270,000.
12 Lowell St, Henrico; Top Properties Llc to Newsome Timothy, $204,000.
1328 Maple Ave, Henrico; Patteson Dudley M and Peggy R to Davis Joel, $259,400.
2832 Mary Alice Ln, Henrico; Arbors One Llc to NVR Inc, $276,250.
101 Masonic Ln, Henrico; Hadzhiev Svetoslav I to Morris Tonya, $203,000.
4913 Meredith Woods Rd, Glen Allen; Champagne Katherine D and E R D and M P D to Davis Michael Preston, $157,467.
4718 Mill Park Dr, Glen Allen; Edons Marguerite M to Barakovic Vahdet and Sadika, $315,000.
4610 Monaco Dr, Sandston; Rose Jonathan A to Rose Eryn E, $184,000.
5201 Monument Ave, Henrico; Freiden Alan Norman and Laura Frances to Uncle Lukrum Llc, $631,000.
5100 Monument Ave, U214, Henrico; Bliley Thomas J Jr and Mary V Trustees to Williams Margaret and Brenda Ratcliffe, $248,700.
3031 Mountain Rd, Glen Allen; Martin Larry G and Patsy R to Childrey Properties II Llc, $300,000.
2115 New Berne Rd, Henrico; Scholla Brian H and Elizabeth H to Clark Tarah, $315,925.
1305 Northbury Ave, Henrico; Wray Jared S to Jones Jacqueline, $160,000.
4820 Old Main St, U210, Henrico; Coven Linda Sue Trustee to Swanson Jeffery S and Michelle, $530,000.
9000 Old Mayland Way, Henrico; Bennett David E and Angela H to Saidi Ahmad, $291,500.
3035 Montfort Loop, Henrico; Bishop Karen C to Garib Lauren, $182,100.
11841 Old Washington Hwy, Glen Allen; Wilken Rodd A and Patricia A Purcell to Desai Mihirkumar H and Sajana Maharjan, $585,000.
1007 Orchard Rd, Henrico; Climb Via Renovations Llc to Thompson George R and Megan B Smith, $379,000.
8507 Pamela Dr, Henrico; Bruzon Joaquin Arturo to Bare Brandon McKenna and Elyse Ramsey, $303,500.
4901 Parkcrest Ct, Glen Allen; Kirby Gary Wayne and Julia P to Ritter Vickie P Trustee, $479,900.
2529 Perch Ln, Glen Allen; Vanlandingham Angela R to Masylbekova Zhamilia and Belek Bagishbekov, $408,000.
2309 Poates Dr, Henrico; Franz Jan P Trustee and Gladys M Progner to Allen Jason D and Kitti Barker, $340,000.
408 Portwest Ter, Henrico; Pickett Mary Lee T to Amendola Leonard F and Eloise P, $390,000.
2920 Putney Rd, Henrico; Sweeney Kevin P and Cailey S and S L Cramer to Dry Julia Marie and Cutter A Jacobson, $315,000.
9618 Rainbrook Dr, Henrico; Van Ferguson T and J G Peters and B F Peters to Bowman Steven and Heather King, $351,000.
10312 Raintree Commons Ct, Henrico; Roberson Patricia H to White Dorothy Gay Lowry Trustee, $300,000.
605 Rasmussen Dr, Sandston; Biagioli Scott G to Morris Davanta A and Maria Q, $230,000.
2816 Remington Rd, Henrico; Dickerson Yolanda L to Rhoda David and Amber Inscore, $170,000.
251 Rocketts Way, U217, Henrico; Fuller Thomas V and Thomas IV to Clark Eric L, $278,000.
251 Rocketts Way, U403, Henrico; Shelton Leslie D III to Swope Frederick M, $205,000.
1905 Rolfe Way, Henrico; Flying Wasp Properties Llc to Feldstein Stuart Harvey and Melanie L, $385,000.
308 Rollingview Dr, Henrico; Brown Cameron Thomas and Anya Beattie to Griffith Michael and Rosemarie, $269,500.
4805 Sadler Oaks Ct, Glen Allen; Cherlan Mathew and A Jacob to Babu Karthikeyan, $490,000.
5007 Sandpiper Dr, Henrico; 5007 Sandpiper Dr Llc to Pollard Jakeisha Wynn, $255,000.
7603 Schaaf Dr, Henrico; Gettsy Cynthia A and Melissa G Conklin to Grander Scale Properties Llc, $250,000.
943 Scott Commons Ln, Henrico; Eastwood Homes Of Richmond Llc to Wilber Rebecca L and Jeffrey A, $289,990.
6 Shiplock Row, Henrico; Hhhunt Homes Lc to Nunn Stephen C and Rebecca K, $499,610.
6936 Sir Galahad Rd, Henrico; Eastwood Homes Of Richmond Llc to McDaniel Alicia and Vincent Campbell, $376,520.
6969 Sir Galahad Rd, Henrico; Eastwood Homes Of Richmond Llc to Pickens David and Irma, $376,945.
1512 Skirmish Run Ct, Henrico; Lee Cynthia Anne to Martin Traevon Antonio, $170,000.
6320 Springcrest Ln, Henrico; Thorpe Daniel E to Basit Mohammad and Dur E Nayyab, $250,100.
9653 Springfield Woods Ct, Glen Allen; Belotti Jonathan and Russell Senia to Jsvr Enterprises Llc, $165,000.
6912 Staunton Ave, Henrico; Lyman Benjamin P and Lisa I to Felts Joedy, $340,000.
11824 Summer Stream Dr, Henrico; Clift Heath F and Sandra A to Morgan Matthew and Hannah Mason, $450,000.
3701 Town Hall Dr, Henrico; Sheppard Duane B and Christina Hudson to Otey Brian K, $295,000.
11763 Triple Notch Ter, Henrico; Carrillo Charles A to Raj Kaurik and Meenakshi Bector, $441,000.
2109 Turtle Creek Dr, U3, Henrico; Horn Billie D Estate to Smith Hayes T and Mary K, $164,000.
8101 University Dr, Henrico; Evans Keith E and Mary Ashley Lightfoot to Burns Neal T and Iryna, $675,000.
6120 Varina Point Ln, Henrico; Hargrove Joy R Morrow to James Vernon, $226,000.
3017 Vernon Rd, Henrico; 3017 Vernon Road Llc to Hutchison Richard L and Anita L, $2,100,000.
2303 W Wayfare Ct, Henrico; O'Conner Susan E to Gilreath Daniel and Tiffany, $205,000.
7523 Wentworth Ave, Henrico; Wentworth Llc to Vinores Charles M and Jessica N, $173,500.
5509 Westin Estates Ct, Glen Allen; J R Walker Homes Llc to Markel Melinda, $1,500,000.
145 Wilkinson Estates Dr, Henrico; Brathwaite Kareem O and Latoya T to Venable Michael Leslie and Carla Nicole, $295,000.
11416 Willow Gate Dr, Glen Allen; Rehman Khwaja and Mehtab Hadadi to Sahebzada Tayeb, $518,000.
7586 Willson Rd, Henrico; Adams Jane E and Robert B Nilson to Real Estate Acquisitions and Invest Llc, $178,802.
628 Winnetka Ave, Henrico; Parker Samuel N and Mary D to Jones Gavin and Jade Victoria, $261,500.
9200 Winona Ct, Glen Allen; 9200 Winona Ct Llc to White Anita, $265,000.
9025 Wood Sorrel Dr, Henrico; Perry David Thomas and Kathleen Mistele to Perry David Thomas and Kathleen Mistele, $357,500.
Chesterfield
5901 Acorn Ridge Ct; Voli Ronald M to Peterson Brown Chenece D, $291,000.
12319 Almer Ln; Burgos Jose R and Kristel to Peterson Mario and Melanie, $406,000.
12025 Amara Dr; NVR Inc to Lankey Kenneth III and Lindsey, $389,195.
113 Ashford Hill Lp; Walters Christian Marie to Heath Joyce Collie, $410,000.
12910 Bailey Bridge Rd; Davis Linda W to Woosley Hajnalka, $272,300.
5573 Bankstown Ln; Ramsey Quiarnte Et Als to Kennedy Erica, $338,000.
13748 Bastian Dr; NVR Inc to Elliott Tracie F, $339,150.
6330 Bear Trace Wy; NVR Inc to Copley Shannon, $428,600.
6128 Belgreen Ct; Hodge Temekah to Hodge-Wilson Teneisha C, $180,000.
2204 Birnam Woods Pl; Bowers George W and Darlene F to Coleman James and Rachel, $350,000.
8101 Bole Hat Rd; Hhhunt Homes L C to Zuniga Edward A and Villalobos G, $468,600.
14719 Boyces Cove Dr; Karlsson Jens Tomas and Lori to Ellington James P and Meagan D, $269,900.
5418 Bradenton Dr; Style Craft Homes Inc Of Va to Morrison Brenda G, $324,066.
12810 Branders Bridge Rd; Anderson Amy M to Ellers Phillip C, $250,000.
10272 Brian Ray Ct; Mischke Walter Et Al to Davis Madison Lynn, $188,750.
624 Bristol Village Dr; Stebbins Donald B and Plass L D to Adams Bv II Llc, $164,950.
10600 Burkwood Ct; Crowder Deborah D to Little Miss Perfect Inc, $475,000.
12812 Caddington Ct; Boone Homes Inc to McCoy R P and McCoy N R Trustees, $715,930.
16025 Cambria Cove Bl; NVR Inc to Bontha Dinesh, $378,520.
3719 Camdale Dr; Homesmith Construction Inc to Powell Christopher R and B E, $593,797.
3330 Cannington Dr; NVR Inc to Maupin Ada, $310,990.
13704 Carriage Creek Pl; Tracy Timothy D Jr to Kirton-Davis David and Emily, $235,000.
16831 Chalet Ct; Main Street Homes to Miller Nicholas S and Blasia F, $461,664.
15737 Chesdin Point Dr; Thompson Robert W and Karla F to Sykes Elizabeth Abigail, $880,000.
1021 Chiswick Rd; Walker Realty Limited Ptnshp to Tisdale Harrison A and Rebecca K, $300,000.
10149 Clearwood Rd; Pereira Juan D to Powers Joshuah P and Frey D C, $310,000.
3112 Cottage Oaks Ct; Mograbi Adib Trustee to Somford Living Llc, $220,000.
700 Courthouse Rd; Einsmann Francis E and Joanne R to Hensley Shae Nicole, $175,000.
14315 Cove Ridge Pl; Rinaca Abby G to Vijatov Vesna, $310,000.
3200 Creek Meadow Cr; Johnson Lawrence A to Chan Lymeng, $225,000.
549 Creekwillow Dr; Harrison Cathy A to Greenidge Danielle and Robert Sr, $295,000.
11218 Crump Landing Tl; Finer Homes Inc to Gentry Ashley N and Carlton Jay, $390,515.
8637 Den Bark Dr; Johnson Jesse D to An Daewook and Shinhyung, $250,000.
13335 Diamond Ridge Dr; Rudin Jessica to Wright Lauren, $260,000.
11530 Drysdale Dr; Pompili Mauro and Lozada O M to Padrick Heath and Stephanie, $481,000.
11107 Dumaine Dr; Osborne Donna-Marie to Snovell Zachary Andrew, $239,000.
4009 Durrette Dr; Hutchinson Justin R to Sosa Y Sosa E G and Sosa G C S, $232,525.
4503 Edenton Pl; Weaver Debra E to Hendrick James P III and Kara L, $261,050.
1270 Elmart Ln; Diversified Property Assoc Llc to Heffner Daniel P and Emily E, $240,000.
6742 Fairpines Rd; Moody Aaron B to Diaz Doris E G and Moza Jose M P, $200,000.
10102 Farm Field Ct; Lancia Christopher R and Sarah L to Winslow Brian A, $270,000.
14500 Felbridge Wy; Sawyer Debra K to Sethi Narinder, $865,000.
15706 Fire Light Pl; Gabriel John M and Mona to Mahawed Michael and Meglla M, $495,000.
617 Forkland Dr; Crosby Jewethel C to Arvelo Johanny, $242,000.
2048 Fortview Dr; Nelson Amber Sue to Davis Maurice and Moseley A, $242,000.
5349 Fox Lake Tr; Prime 5ive Llc to Malone Jamie L and Kristin D, $526,500.
1925 Galley Pl; Eastwood Homes Of Richmond Llc to Stewart Catherine M, $352,000.
3639 Gill St; Werth Street Properties Llc to Veliz Ronald Marroquin, $298,000.
6231 Gossamer Tr; Biagioli John D and Theresa L to Turner Roger L and St Cyr D L, $475,000.
15313 Greenhart Dr; NVR Inc to Carter Eric Steven, $381,370.
9326 Groundhog Dr; Robertson H W IV and Hellams K L to Lockhart Alicia H, $210,000.
11016 Guilford Rd; Bello Patrick Francis to Bello Anthony M, $216,000.
3600 Hamlin Creek Py; Snorten Akai S and Sirena L to Inocelda Richard A R, $306,000.
4406 Hanwell Ct; Daniel Harry G and Patricia P to Prinz-Barley Dominik Et Al, $739,950.
4106 Harrow Dr; NVR Inc to Johnson Tevis and Kaesha L, $363,020.
12256 Haydon Pl; Style Craft Homes Inc Of Va to Angles Arianna and Donner M Sr, $268,590.
2331 Hicks Rd; Radcliff Sarah Et Al to Anabtawi K O and Perry E R, $300,000.
12705 Hogans Dr; Dhillon Manjit S and Sukhpinder to Perry Willie M and Darlene A, $445,000.
8905 W Huguenot Rd; Cosby Thomas D to Morrison John Oliver, $150,500.
20037 Ivan Rd; Chisolm Keith A to Dickens Ashley D and Griffith M, $325,000.
4506 Jaydee Dr; Schappacher Ingo and Michelle to Beale Christian and Kelly Daria, $399,500.
12608 Jolly Pl; Sims Charles H and Linda A to Vest Adam T, $315,000.
14201 Kentwood Forest Dr; Austin Douglas L Jr and Leah M to Marston Anthony Peter, $275,000.
9613 Kinnerton Dr; Collington East Llc to Carey Christopher and Risco C A, $385,042.
7600 Ladybells Pl; Mochan Robert and Emily to Hall Derrick and Jalise, $464,950.
4913 Lakemere Ct; Heath Joyce C to Koola Jaya J, $335,000.
5101 Laurel Park Ct; Westerleigh Fc Llc to Buschmann Christopher L and R E, $369,124.
16707 Laurel Park Dr; Westerleigh Fc Llc to Leveski Tyler J and Kimberly B, $408,063.
8930 Lavenham Lp; Sylejmani Bekim and Eldina to Covert Clinton Mark and Marian A, $508,000.
6702 Liege Hl; Hhhunt Greenwich Walk Llc to Monroe Michael P and Lauren S, $409,330.
4225 Lind Ln; Hhhunt Homes L C to Greider Bonnie and Lawrence W, $280,965.
4624 Little Creek Ct; NVR Inc to Johnson Lawrence Jr and Smith S, $313,900.
9618 Lockberry Ridge Lp; Roseberry Todd William to Roebuck Justin R and Anastasia, $262,000.
11618 Longtown Mw; D R Horton Inc to Roberts Robin Dehaven, $389,917.
14219 Lyndhurst Dr; Jara-Almonte Carlos M and S W to Hurdle Toby A and Dana V, $317,000.
2012 Magnolia Grove Wy; Ward S C and Ward R C Jr Trs to Arendall Susan, $320,000.
618 Marsham Ct; NVR Inc to Patel Jayeshkumar R and Patel H, $371,730.
6703 Mason Valley Dr; Leocadio Mara Yala Rodriguez to Ordonez Justina Beatriz, $225,000.
4912 Michaelwood Rd; Shurm Construction Inc to Orfield Jennifer S, $341,417.
14407 Michaux Springs Dr; Jones Anne M to Chan Sophia, $357,500.
10018 Mosswood Rd; My Virginia Pad Llc to Myer Cynthia, $225,000.
2301 Mount Blanco Rd; Welch Charles R Jr and Tamara A to Brown Stephen Bradley, $240,000.
14806 Nash Rd; Yates Joseph H and Kirsh M D to Citibank N A Trustee, $161,060.
11800 Nevis Dr; Beckett John M and Liza M to Sweat Nicole M and Charles J II, $356,000.
3701 North Light Dr; Richmond Wholesale Deals Llc to Campos Jeremiah T, $221,000.
14436 Old Bond St; Mroczkowski Marc A and D H to Floyd Milton T and La'toyah C, $346,000.
7873 Old Guild Rd; Hhhunt Homes L C to Moody Ashley N and Ford Glenda R, $267,085.
1401 Olde Coach Rd; South River Custom Homes Llc to Manuel Thomas N and Sara V, $221,000.
4602 Painted Post Ln; America's Dream Llc to Loudon Jeremy M and Presley K N, $245,000.
2711 Perdido Dr; Brown Linda B to Flip4good Llc, $180,000.
6335 Phobus Dr; Hernandez Cindy P and Vargas R to Brown Jackie L, $224,950.
1531 Pinchot St; Tran Rocky and Elise L to Edwards Carrie A, $222,500.
8710 Playground Ct; Jones David A and Stephanie Y to Hidalgo Dinanyiris, $225,000.
1616 Porters Mill Ln; Sanders Amy E K to Plowden Oriniah, $240,000.
1039 S Providence Rd; Carter Arthur O to Lin Ting, $211,000.
250 Pumpkin Pl; Dayne Joann to Harris Marion, $290,000.
9365 Quinnford Bl; Sec Of Housing and Urban Dev to Fox Crystal L, $175,500.
3107 Ramsey Dr; Carrabotta Freddie F to Catterson Joseph and Onyx, $270,900.
11221 Rabbit Ridge Rd; Bigelow Matthew and Tracey to Deters Timothy and Kaitlin V, $546,000.
11101 Regalia Dr; Brown Julie Ann and Keith Wayne to Ingles Rachel Diana B and Dennis, $417,500.
11300 Ridge Mill Ct; Rolling Ridge Llc to Miles Tiffany N, $332,743.
7721 River Rd; Lewis Joshua K and Ashlea M to Johnson Nicholas Scott, $190,000.
2206 N Robert Bruce Dr; Smith Mohammed O and Khan Rana D to Wilkinson Beverly R Et Als, $268,000.
5808 Rosebay Forest Rd; Harris Thomas J and Nicole A to Schott Nicole M, $365,000.
842 Rosegill Rd; Smith Ronald D to Portillo Membrano Greysi E, $211,000.
18149 Sagamore Dr; NVR Inc to Roybark Robert A and Helen M, $488,485.
6706 Sailors Creek Ct; McLeod Lashawnda S to Sibley Warner C and Rebecca M, $265,000.
10200 Salem Oaks Pl; Wilson Wilmer III to Hilyard Curtis J and Songmyon, $300,000.
16824 Sayley Dr; Main Street Homes to Lewis Patrick A and Monique D, $523,708.
3024 Sherbourne Rd; Landes Brandon I to Brown Gayla, $175,700.
10113 Silverleaf Tr; Harmon Sandra and Larry to Hudson Laura E, $219,900.
8424 Sir Lionel Pl; Hutton Daniel to Sanitate Pietro F, $290,000.
5107 Sir Sagamore Dr; Foltz Investments Llc to Miles Kerrigan Rae, $318,000.
14402 Sonnenburg Dr; Cole David L Estate to Ascensio Rigoberto Jr, $265,000.
11636 St Audries Dr; Bailey Barrett C and Courtney E to Morris Matt Brauer, $325,000.
6552 S Stevens Hollow Dr; Schwieder William J III Et Als to Anariba Ridell E A and Soto E J, $180,000.
3006 Stockleigh Ln; Patel Dinal and Khushbu D to Baker-Griffis Latrese, $310,000.
11321 Sunfield Dr; Prince James Llc to Wilson Alexandra Victoria, $259,999.
211 Swift Creek Ln; Henshaw Lin Mark Enterprises to Crocker Lisa, $309,000.
3931 Tanbark Rd; Humphreys D O and Humphreys A R to 3p Properties Llc, $190,000.
400 Tralee Dr; Donkor Juliet K and Brite K to Epps Ambeia, $349,000.
17507 Tree View Ct; Pendleton Brian and Tiffani to Davenport Marck and Tiffany, $539,999.
1536 Unison Dr; Holland Thomas C Jr to Hippchen Lisa L and Michael, $250,000.
103 Walkers Cove Dr; Jones Daniel A and Crystal V to Malone Britney D, $345,000.
1020 Warminster Dr; Amos Darrell L and Heather Leigh to Milner Gregory M and Norville N, $302,000.
2655 Water Race Tr; Moran Lisa C to Williams Paul and Kathryn, $400,950.
17037 Westington Rd; Main Street Homes to Bisharat Reagan Et Als, $467,950.
14111 Whirlaway Wy; Denny Blake and Powell Erin to Twin Moons Llc, $215,500.
14124 Wiley Cr; Li Qun to Naranjo Natalie A and Ernesto Jr, $460,000.
10019 Winston Park Ct; Eastwood Homes Of Richmond Llc to Javna Alexandra and Gideon, $420,000.
10119 Winston Park Pl; Eastwood Homes Of Richmond Llc to Taylor William Gary and Karen B, $496,570.
2216 Winterfield Rd; Nelson Stephen D J Et Al to Bennett John F and Mary C, $390,000.
HANOVER
3463 Agape Lane, Mechanicsville; Jason E. Price to Donald Jerome Shiflet, $349,950.
9013 Airwell Court, Mechanicsville; NVR Inc. to Spenser Hines, $504,480.
10366 Aspen Grove Terrace, Mechanicsville; Akira P. Matsushima, trustee to John David Miller, $258,245.
14983 Bethany Estates Way, Montpelier; RCI Builders LLC to Thomas Keith Hall, $359,571.
9029 Brigadier Road, Mechanicsville; Brian K. Hairfield to Nichole M. Singleton, $397,500.
7248 Cherry Leaf Way, Mechanicsville; Ivy Hoffman Cohen to Robert A. Wunsch, $370,000.
7023 Claybird Lane, Mechanicsville; Christopher E. Hines to Samantha Stern Montgomery, $218,500.
7382 Colts Neck Road, Mechanicsville; Roy Anderson, trustee to Jeffrey G. Shaver, $575,000.
10114 Cool Spring Road, Mechanicsville; Joseph W. Guest to Steve Rawlings, $201,000.
6415 Dairy Drive, Mechanicsville; Elvin L. Rose Jr. to Junevra Welles, $267,000.
7074 Drinkard Way, Mechanicsville; Rachel Erin Massei to Jason Miller Brumbach Jr., $245,000.
8070 Ellendale Drive, Mechanicsville; Gwendolyn L. Wood to Jana P. Henderson, $285,500.
11191 Garland Park Lane, Hanover; RCI Builders LLC to Micah Lee, $469,740.
16276 Goshen Road, Montpelier; Kyle H. Seay to Steven R. Nash, $325,000.
3040 Happy Hill Lane, Mechanicsville; Robert Caylor to Corey Deane Gorman, $279,000.
9770 Honeybee Drive, Mechanicsville; HHHunt Homes LC to Glen L. Jurmann, trustee, $526,725.
8750 Hughesland Road, Mechanicsville; Sherrie Lynn Wittig Bykowski, trustee to Ryan Paul Schray, $430,000.
210 N James St., Ashland; Robert M. Malatin to Brad A. Lower, $228,000.
6505 Lakevista Drive, Mechanicsville; Travis C. Webb to Seth Lincoln Slonneger, $244,000.
8098 Little Florida Road, Mechanicsville; Donald F. Heath to Morgan Martin Heath, $246,000.
7272 Merle Smith Lane, Mechanicsville; William Hinson to Elizabeth Faith Donnini, $279,000.
7765 Millikin Lane, Mechanicsville; Bishops Park LLC to Richard L. Simmons, $459,423.
2270 Old Church Road, Mechanicsville; Dylan R. Belvin to Michael Wayne Sprouse Jr., $429,950.
10545 Orchard Blossom Drive, Glen Allen; Style Craft Homes Inc. of Virginia to Barbara A. Sherdel, $333,602.
10564 Orchard Blossom Drive, Glen Allen; Style Craft Homes Inc. of Virginia to Ann B. Frame, $402,520.
10272 Penningcroft Lane, Mechanicsville; Dennis G. Fogler Jr. to Allan Weldon Harris, $395,000.
7449 Plum Rose Court, Mechanicsville; Tambara H. Driscoll to Janet V. Burns, $307,300.
11530 Primrose, Rockville; Linda S. Clay to Jason E. Taylor, $457,000.
8850 Ringview Drive, Mechanicsville; James R. King to Vijayakumar S. Naidu, $385,000.
7399 River Holly Road, Mechanicsville; Peter Michael Belleter to Aubrey Ryan Tate, $271,500.
14326 Riverside Drive, Ashland; William D. Jones to Richard H. Owens, $337,000.
8835 Rushbrooke Lane, Mechanicsville; Joseph E. Pigg III to Norman Jacobs, $398,500.
8151 Saint Emilion Court, Mechanicsville; NK Homes LLC to Mark White, $385,785.
8516 Snowstraw Place, Mechanicsville; Kurt A. Hohensee to Aamir Aziz Chaudary, $365,000.
9105 Spring Green Loop, Mechanicsville; NVR Inc. to Sydney Alisa Durvin, $313,380.
8368 Spring Set Lane, Mechanicsville; Nathaniel G. Jenkins to Caitlin Dawson, $340,000.
14584 Stone Trace Drive, Montpelier; Biringer Builders Inc. to David S. Ward, $485,000.
7417 Strain Ave., Mechanicsville; Nicole M. Singleton to Johnathan Bundy Hoard, $335,000.
9236 Swannanoa Trail, Mechanicsville; Steven C. Payne to Tanner L. Ramey, $250,000.
216 Thorncliff Road, Ashland; Eagle Construction of Virginia LLC to Paul Joseph Hudgins, $446,926.
17563 Tyler Station Road, Beaverdam; John J. Stanger to Courtney L. Iden, $348,655.
9117 Warren Ave., Mechanicsville; James O. Diggs to Eric M. Metcalf, $339,950.
9341 Willies Way Trail, Mechanicsville; NVR Inc. to Addie E. Cox, $476,370.
6149 Winding Hills Drive, Mechanicsville; Frances Bruce Hodges to Aaron Hairfield, $268,000.
6379 Yellowrose Lane, Mechanicsville; Jonathan L. Hall to Taylor N. Dillon, $305,000.
POWHATAN
1 acre; MJ Blast LLC to The Washbox LLC, $500,000.
10 acres; Eric McArdle to Alan J. Buddendeck, $340,000.
10.274 acres; Charles M. Quinlivan to Alexander Rose, $181,000.
11.28 acres; Christopher M. Lhuillier to Anthony Del Cioppo, $439,000.
11.95 acres; Tommy Manning to Brandon J. Blade, $201,000.
13.059 acres; Manage This LLC to Steven R. Holder, $169,000.
19.14 acres; Craig Vene' Enterprises LLC to Brigit Todd, $270,000.
233.09 acres; David J. Sowers to Watman Investments LLC, $896,376.
38.543 acres; Robert Alan Shortridge Sr. to Craig Swainey, $640,000.
Lot 7, Block E, Section B, Fairlane; Joseph D. Isley to Heather N. Batchelor, $289,000.
Lot 13, Block S, Lake Shawn Estate; Karen Traci Vang, devisee to Village Building Co. Inc., $315,000.
Lots 1-6, Section B, Trenholm Woods; Mountaineer Properties Inc. to My Dammed Space LLC, $770,000.
Section 2, Watkins Mill, 10.15 acres; Capitol City Development LLC to Louis Seay, $165,000.
GOOCHLAND
7418 Aldeby St., Glen Allen; Eagle Construction of Virginia LLC to John S. Reid, $412,359.
12339 Beech Hall Circle, Manakin Sabot; Eagle Construction of Virginia LLC to Eric D. Cofer, $638,327.
3446 Cedar Plains Road, Sandy Hook; J.M. Buchanan Inc. to Brandon S. Carter, $231,000.
1646 Devon Way, Manakin Sabot; Blue Ridge Custom Homes LLC to David Thomas Shanley, $1,600,000.
3947 Hadensville-Fife Road, Goochland; J.M. Buchanan Inc. to Mercedes Rodriguez, $222,000.
9917 Kingsbridge Road, Richmond; Clyde H. Toms to Joseph S. Sutter, $750,000.
14000 Mosaic Nook, Richmond; HHHunt Homes LC to Linda M. Taylor, $394,965.
7440 Park Village Blvd., Glen Allen; Eagle Construction of Virginia LLC to Mary A. Schmeer, $508,571.
3011 Preston Park Terrace, Sandy Hook; Emerald Custom Homes LLC to William Elliott Vaughan, $422,300.
1610 Sheppard Town Road, Crozier; Thomasine C. Dade to Robert J. Amend III, $339,950.
708 Taylors Hill Court, Manakin Sabot; Donna N. Tompkins to John C. Anderson, $552,000.
2995 Willow Trace Lane, Sandy Hook; Ljubisa Cadjo to David Brian Krueger, $545,000.
7157 Yare St., Glen Allen; Eagle Construction of Virginia LLC to Connie Jones, $471,977.
Petersburg
460 Chanticleer Drive; Thomas Cunningham to Antonio J. Carter, $225,000.
636 Old Wagner Road; Peter Barton to Teresa L. Hussein, $150,000.
1828 Ramblewood Road; Alfonso G. Wright to Kristin Caroline Tucker, $243,000.
DINWIDDIE
14859 Archangel Place, Dewitt; Timothy Cregger to Robert C. Lee, $199,900.
18000 Bittersweet Road, Dinwiddie; David C. Faulkner to Matthew C. Emerson, $263,000.
6610 Courthouse Drive, Dinwiddie; Larry T. Boyd to George M. Compton, $389,900.
25024 Creek Lane, North Dinwiddie; Kevin S. Henshaw Jr. to Jessica Ann Louise Compton, $250,000.
26600 Fort Fisher Court, Dinwiddie; Erin Slaughter to Megan L. Dickson, $25,000.
22010 Lake Jordan Road, Dinwiddie; Bridget L. Charles to Regina Thompson, $357,000.
18315 Old Stage Road, Dinwiddie; Donald T. Stanfield Jr. to Brandon D. Archer, $485,000.
24119 Sequoia Road, North Dinwiddie; Colonial 21 Inc. to Jennifer Mayhew, $245,000.
19615 Turkey Run Court, Dinwiddie; Rock River Inc. to Kathleen Allen Leake, $344,900.
COLONIAL HEIGHTS
3222 Glenview Ave.; Tu Le Phuong to Christopher Patrick Daniels, $208,900.
123 Hampton Drive; William J. Davenport to Jonathan C. Dale, $260,500.
1106 North Ave.; Norrine F. Johnson to Rebekah S. Rainey, $246,000.
3818 Orkney Road; Mike Gordon Mullins to Candice R. Tillar, $265,000.
255 White Sand Court; Liberty Homes Virginia Inc. to Karisa M. Stanley, $307,170.
HOPEWELL
2301 Boston St.; Ace Rental Inc. to Shonda D. Rhem, $203,359.
1707 Jackson St.; Charles York Jr. to 1707 Jackson St. LLC, $175,000.
1111 Smithfield Ave.; Patricia A. Mitchem to Joyce Ann Sanders, $169,950.
NEW KENT
4609 Black Rail Court, Providence Forge; Jack C. Stump to Kenneth Fraser Mattson, $469,000.
7301 Club Drive, Quinton; Norbert Arnold to Heather G. Saunders, $230,000.
6353 Hickory Road, Quinton; Jeffrey T. Townsend to James L. Saunders, $230,000.
7164 Marecage Court, New Kent; D.R. Horton Inc. to Ellen Katheryne Anderson, $333,881.
5321 Mountcastle Road, Providence Forge; Jesse T. Meekins to Helen Marie Meekins, $269,000.
8940 Piney Branch Lane, Providence Forge; Brian K. Hall to Nicole Iverson, $311,000.
18445 Polish Town Road, Barhamsville; Baker Homes LLC to Kadie M. Harris, $294,000.
2400 Prince Andrew Court, Quinton; Terry/Peterson Residential Thirty-One LLC to Patricia L. Barker, $233,140.
3776 Robert Rield Lane, Quinton; Liberty Homes Virginia Inc. to Erik Kaldmaa, $310,000.
5681 St. Leger Drive, Providence Forge; Eastwood Homes of Richmond LLC to Jonas Franklin Goins, $381,295.
4074 Virginia Rail Drive, Providence Forge; Erik Kaldmaa to Carlos Murillo, $408,000.
5697 Yellow Jasmine Terrace, Providence Forge; Kimberly S. Giska to Nicolaos B. Totten, $172,000.
PRINCE GEORGE
4000 British Woods, North Prince George; John T. Land to Amanda Rose Boyd, $350,000.
11600 Centennial Road, Prince George; Kathryn B. Rovinski to Desiree A. Bernardo, $305,000.
3746 Grey Fox Drive, Prince George; James R. Jones Builder Inc. to Darell Harrington, $427,500.
5390 Heritage Road, North Prince George; Willie R. Hill III to Stephanie M. Gibbs, $359,500.
8201 King Drive, Disputanta; Amanda E. Skalsky to Sandra Faye Russell, $205,000.
7555 Lynn Creek Drive, Prince George; Mar Mal Home Builders LLC to Timothy Joseph Barbour, $274,500.
16601 Pole Run Road, Disputanta; Gertrude C. Stowes to Robert W. Gambill, $158,400.
11001 Sassafras Drive, Prince George; Michael Toter to Rashaad Pitt, $180,000.
7415 Trailing Rock Road, Prince George; Carl O. Price to Clark M. Woods, $275,000.
3545 Willow Creek Drive, Disputanta; Peter Andrew Little to Mandie L. Sadler, $306,000.
6800 Woodhaven Lane, Disputanta; Patrick L. Marzigliano Jr. to Randy L. Hicks, $167,000.
Charles city
1 acre; Jamie Johnson to Yolanda C. Carter, $170,000.
Parcel; Catherine C. Swromstedt to Roland B. Overton, $370,000.
AMELIA
11.142 acres; Robert O. Wiley to Yoana Acencio Veliz, $367,500.
15.6 acres; Lauren A. Hillquist to Nikolas Capriglione, $215,000.
2 parcels; Robert Shawn Miltz to Gerald T. Easter, $230,000.
3 acres; Michael D. Booze to Robert D. Blackwell, $208,000.
5.005 acres; Vanderbilt Mortgage and Finance Inc. to Matthew Lee Harvey, $190,000.
KING AND QUEEN
0.94 acres; Irvin R. Shackleford to CTLM Properties LLC, $275,000.
7.51 acres; Rodger O. Young to Hunter Eugene Longest, $151,000.
Tract 16, Newtown, “Birds Mill”; CMH Homes Inc. to April M. Brailey, $167,000.
KING WILLIAM
910 Cherokee St., West Point; Ronald E. Martz to Toni Lynn Bishop, $243,000.
7425 Dabneys Mill Road, Manquin; Masters Construction and Home Improvement LLC to Morgan Woody, $256,807.
68 Fairmont Place, Aylett; HHHunt Homes LC to Richard Earl Lawrence III, $269,495.
1661 Horse Landing Road, King William; Kathryn Coffman to Dale Edward Vencill, $255,000.
1959 Kennington Park Road, Aylett; Kennington Place LLC to Mary Elizabeth Thornton, $200,850.
2164 Kennington Parkway North, Aylett; RCI Builders LLC to Frances P. Hansbrough, $290,494.
961 Pierce Lane, West Point; Fay A. Cheney to Dustin Wallace Dyer, $367,450.
13308 W River Road, King William; Craig Morgan to Hannah L. Dingman, $259,000.
270 West Liberty Farms Drive, Manquin; Darrell Kellum Inc. to John E. Hardy II, $245,000.
1633 Winona Park Drive, West Point; Secretary of Housing and Urban Development to Michael D. Morrissette, $275,000.
WILLIAMSBURG
211 Burns Lane; James C. Smith Jr., trustee to Michael R. Grazier, $507,500.
2133 S Henry St., Unit 24; Mary C. Oberc, trustee to Daniel Paul Marquette Wicklund, $220,000.
156 Second St.; Charles R. Costa, trustee to Robert T. Cyphers, $240,000.
801 Westgate Circle; Royce E. Bankhead to Jonathan Joseph Long, $182,000.
JAMES CITY
112 Ainsdale, Williamsburg; Cartus Corp. to Curtis G. Fields Jr., $577,590.
3405 Anthem Ridge Road, Williamsburg; JCC LLC to Samara Tedesco, $185,000.
6512 Battlefield Drive, Williamsburg; Robert O. Phaneuf, trustee to Leonard F. Chaney, $249,900.
33 Bray Wood Road, Williamsburg; Tonia J. Bagby to Billy Ray Johnson, $402,500.
6452 Brightwell Court, Williamsburg; Duane C. Heitkemper to Michael Robert Manlove, $560,000.
4312 Candace Lane, Williamsburg; Lindsay Katherine Kersh to Brian F. Bieron, $280,000.
2827 Castling Crossing, Williamsburg; Timothy M. Porter to Yaroslav A. Zubenko, $390,000.
5441 Center St., Williamsburg; HHJV LLC to Brian McCleskey, $374,300.
1516 Creek Court, Williamsburg; Kenneth Scott Durbin to Christie A. Bennett, $169,900.
1906 Duntrune Glen, Williamsburg; Valerie A. King to Mark J. Eggleston, $205,000.
1103 Eaglescliffe, Williamsburg; Mathhew Campbell Allison, co-trustee to Patricia D. Ellis, trustee, $450,000.
4312 Everett Lane, Williamsburg; U.S. Home Corp. to Dennis Scott Amrine, $335,000.
5301 Foundation St., Williamsburg; Susanti Rahaju Ie to Diane R. Bryant, trustee, $340,000.
180 Heritage Pointe, Williamsburg; Samuel J. Randazzo to Robert A. Enzor, $475,000.
5319 Highgate Green, Williamsburg; Lester K. Cooper to Tristan Larue, $299,900.
3301 Isle of Wight Court, Williamsburg; Andrew Perry Jackson to Santiago Prada, $290,000.
2634 Jockey’s Neck Trail, Williamsburg; James W. White to Barone J. Bartley, $610,000.
2869 Jonas Profit Trail, Williamsburg; Vaughn J. Walston to Charlie Luna, $370,000.
107 Lake Drive, Williamsburg; Timothy Lee Simpson, devisee to John Wallace, $347,000.
1302 London Company Way, Williamsburg; Alison Grygalonis to Nelda Rendell Baker, trustee, $155,000.
2215 Mason Park Drive, Williamsburg; HHHunt Homes Hampton Roads LLC to Stephen M. Jakubowski Jr., $438,510.
113 Mid Ocean, Williamsburg; Herman H. Forsten to Howard Waldman, co-trustee, $623,000.
254 Mildred Drive, Williamsburg; NVR Inc. to Solome Flood, $266,985.
4612 Minutemen Way, Williamsburg; Robert T. Bruce to Zachariah J. Quatieri, $289,000.
2500 Nathaniel Powell Road, Williamsburg; Mark E.A. Campbell to Vaughan J. Walston, $575,000.
3364 New Castle Drive, Williamsburg; Dallas R. Cerza to Benjamin James Butcher, $355,000.
3275 Newland Court, Toano; Orlando Caraballo to Matthew Gereon Osborne, $490,000.
105 North Trace, Williamsburg; Peter Armstrong to Jessica Avgolaus Clark, $302,500.
3318 Old Stage Road, Toano; Renee Del Rio to Joshua Bonneau, $283,000.
2401 Pates Creek, Williamsburg; Gregory Lia to Catherine Lintzenich, $729,900.
8577 Pocahontas Trail, Williamsburg; Juan Gabriel Maldonado to Sebastian Boyer, $220,000.
4735 Revolutionary Way, Williamsburg; Kathleen M. Riddick to Ferdinand V. Hilario, $275,000.
3020 River Reach, Williamsburg; Brittany Parrish to Henry Haijiang Chang, $645,000.
9616 Rock Road Court, Toano; NVR Inc. to Richard Santo Ragno, $400,525.
189 Shoal Creek, Williamsburg; Note Authority LLC to Christopher Marchand, $209,900.
190 Shoal Creek, Williamsburg; Chong O. Escobar to Frieda M. Davison, $186,000.
3915 St. Erics Turn, Williamsburg; Barry S. Robinson to Lance Leydig, $315,000.
3415 Sutton Court, Williamsburg; HHHunt Homes Hampton Roads LLC to Anthony Gregoria, $485,955.
6212 Tewkesbury Way, Williamsburg; Joshua A. Holliday to Matthew A. Guglielmo, $345,000.
105 Troon, Williamsburg; Lawrence Adair to Fred D. Eldridge, $940,000.
306 Walker Drive, Williamsburg; NVR Inc. to Christine Erin Cooke, $252,415.
3802 War Hill Green, Williamsburg; Froukje Kuipers to Brison A. Chu, $179,900.
4627 Ware Creek Road, Williamsburg; Thelma Inez Mihalcoe to Justin F. Kophenhafer, $420,000.
6592 Westbrook Drive, Williamsburg; U.S. Home Corp. to Carol Louise Orrell, $495,000.
3280 Windsor Ridge South, Williamsburg; John W. Hull, trustee to Danielle Duggan, $449,000.