Property Transfers Published Aug 7, 2021

3000 Warfield Estates Tr; Fleming Angel to Vaughan Sarah C and Vernon Jr, $279,000.

12425 Wescott Dr; Hhhunt Homes L C to Henshaw D V II and McGuire M T, $312,585.

12528 Wescott Dr; Hhhunt Homes L C to Seidner Joanne C, $339,445.

7607 Whirlaway Dr; Helms James R Jr and Mallory M to Walls Michael W and Carrie R, $269,000.

14111 Whirlaway Wy; Federico Sarah Grove to Twin Moons Llc, $157,000.

508 Williamsdale Dr; Tokarz Nancy Lacy to Gonthier Dennis S and Jamie R, $270,000.

1340 Winfree Creek Ln; Martin Ryan M Et Al to Seiferheld Steven, $344,000.

10118 Winston Park Pl; Eastwood Homes Of Richmond Llc to West Joshua A and Molly N, $420,480.

8325 Winterslow Tr; Ventura C M and Akbarzadeh N to Begin Christine E and Paul L, $276,520.

5800 Zion Ridge Dr; Bhatab Bilal A to Taylor Tasheba L and Jerome L Jr, $276,000.

HANOVER

8853 Anderson Court, Mechanicsville; Clifton A. Wood Jr. to Mason G. Lavin, $265,000.

9077 Barbett Court, Mechanicsville; Lynn Development Co. LLC to Connie L. Deved, $232,000.