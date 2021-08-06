Property Transfers Published Aug 7, 2021

The following is a list of more real estate parcels valued at $150,000 or more that have been transferred in the past few months in Richmond and surrounding areas.
RICHMOND
730 N 23rd St; Jackson Rosalind D to Rvf Investments Va Llc, $210,000.
1017 N 26th St; Pearsall William P Jr Trustee to Tnt Construction Carolina Llc, $160,000.
818 N 27th St; Winn Minnie R to Virginia Home Buyers Llc, $170,000.
2110 N 28th St; Dah Properties Llc Trustee to Woolf Ashton Anne, $175,000.
2209 2nd Ave; Espinoza Rafael Briceno to Wimberly Jessica and Pamela, $269,900.
415 N 31st St; Pope Ian and Kelly Megan to Dopkin Diane, $395,000.
218 E 35th St; Zuleta Edgar to Canter Amanda K R, $170,000.
2101 3rd Ave; Dockery Charles E and Dorothy B to Avalos Felipe E, $170,000.
2204 4th Ave; Avo Investment Llc to Guevara Wilfredo Jr, $340,000.
6 N 6th St, U2a; Glascock Anna Jane to Demetriou Phylaktis, $222,100.
408 N Adams St; Strum James S Jr to Barclay John W, $324,500.
3716 Birdwood Road; Virginia Home Buyers Llc to Mackie Brianna E, $290,000.
1307 Boroughbridge Road; Reamey Theresa O to Wills Abigail, $235,000.
16 W Broad St, U6; Anderson Joseph Michael to Patterson Cassandra Rae, $225,000.
2009 Brook Road; W Brook Road Llc to Mvp Equities Fund I Llc, $3,000,000.
1512 Carter St; Taylor Josephine to Taylor Sharon S, $195,000.
1414 Chestnut St; Nine 14 Properties Llc to Workhorse Investment Group Llc, $230,000.
520 W Clay St; Strum Jodie D to Trj Properties Llc, $452,000.
3204 Condie St; Palmore Michael G to Swyers Joshua William, $350,000.
3460 Custis Road; Hobson Margaret C to Brister Karen Renee, $313,000.
4719 Cutshaw Ave; Meyer Alison D to Drumwright Justin A, $335,000.
6021 Derwent Road; McGarry Edward J Iv and Barbara B to Gayfield Andrew and Gabrielle, $204,000.
3423 Ellwood Ave; Twin Blessings Ix Llc to Yorkshire Marissa and Rachel N, $385,000.
4920 Evelyn Byrd Road; Conley Alison B to Diaz Adam J and Culpepper Bryn, $485,000.
210 E Franklin St, Ua; Ahmadi Arash to Zunk Skyler T, $282,000.
3403 Fendall Ave; Christian Mitchell Llc to Heird Taylor and Taylor Christian, $350,000.
3407 Fendall Ave; Bf2 Llc to Lethbridge Moira, $406,000.
3913 Floyd Ave; Gardner Molly K to Hill Anna C, $320,000.
3319 Gloucester Road; Woodward Betty H Living Trsut to Mitchell Philip Stephen, $577,000.
2307 W Grace St; Neelakantan Urvi and Nikhil to Parrish Sean P, $595,000.
2903 Grayland Ave; Evirs Patricia A to Haffner Brandon S, $410,000.
3911 Grayson St; Nava Jorge Luis Orduna to Hazelwood Savannah Morgan, $152,000.
2401 Grove Ave; Lombardy Investments Llc to Jokity Investments Llc, $810,000.
2705 Hanover Ave, U3; Rhodes James G to Mills Brian A, $205,000.
2925 Hawthorne Ave; Sharp Deborah D to Hawthorne Ave Land Trust, $265,000.
7541 Hill Dr; Smith Rosemary T to Biringer Builders Inc, $425,000.
916 Hill Top Dr; Dogtown Inc to Parrish Morgan Lee, $270,000.
611 Idlewood Ave; Hollinger Justin D to Chidozie Chukwuemeka, $380,000.
3306 Jeter Ave; Demarest Charles E to Moore Hannah, $160,000.
4412 Knob Road; Jenkins Michele Angela to Culp Michael R, $530,000.
3021 Lamb Ave; Stephens Kyle and Briana Cl to Hottman Tara Allison, $317,000.
1727 W Leigh St; Divine Corey John to Scaparo Lori Lynnette Moss, $276,000.
39 Lexington Road; McGeorge Gregory E to Kleyman Ilya and Brooke Gill, $675,000.
1707 E Main St; 1707 East Main Llc to Joyner Holdings Llc, $710,000.
2929 E Marshall St; Fetzer Nicholas B to Khattar Emile Pierre, $360,000.
1616 Maury St; 1616 Maury Street Llc to Bustillo Gian C, $366,846.
2712 Melbourne Dr; Gray Lloyd T to Seal Christopher W, $241,000.
3315 Mike Road; Lopez Bernabe to Nwokora Leslie Ann, $167,000.
3806 Montrose Ave; Sherman Leroy and Miriam A to Kerr Stephanie, $190,000.
3401 Monument Ave; Purcell P C Bahen Llc to White Jesse Kenan, $570,000.
1630 Monument Ave, U8; Donald Anthony G to Tokarz Nancy Lacy, $294,950.
3123 North Ave; Chbp Llc to Jurina Kathleen Hanley, $269,950.
323 Oak Lane; Moore T Justin III and Martha F to Heyward Duncan C Jr, $1,825,000.
2413 Ownby Lane; Ownby Boxwood Llc to Ss Boxwood Development Company, $2,200,000.
5900 Patterson Ave, U6; Williams Constance T to Kane Elizabeth D, $192,500.
1916 Princess Anne Ave; Samuels Kenneth R to McNeely Eric A and James Arron Sr, $565,000.
1207 Roseneath Road; Roseneath Properties L L C to Ownby Boxwood Llc, $1,700,000.
2140 Semmes Ave; NVR Inc to Bacile Travis, $353,350.
2144 Semmes Ave; NVR Inc to Tomaino Michael, $351,270.
2501 Semmes Ave; Harvey Benjamin to Keys Andrew David, $325,000.
5610 Southern Pine Dr; Surovcik Jeannette to Encarnacion Ronald, $255,000.
2505 C Stuart Ave; Trauts Llc to Egbuna Ikenna, $575,000.
3326 Stuart Ave; Carleton David E and Kristin D Tr to Turton Robert A and Louise R, $538,000.
413 Stuart Cir, Upl-E; Ricdl1 Llc to Albach Revocable Living Trust, $552,055.
1807 Texas Ave; Richmond Metropolitan Habitat to Groome Derek R, $229,000.
1833 Thomas St; Hartman Jt Properties Llc to Hays Tyler Elizabeth, $212,365.
6523 Wessex Lane; Ferrell Edward Brandon to Mereen Christopher, $305,000.
3032 Wighton Dr; Swartz Nicholas J to Madden Nathan D, $230,000.
HENRICO
1501 Americana Dr, Henrico; Hughes Sharon C to Odom Brenda, $155,000.
9522 Arrowdel Ct, Henrico; Kasirajan Vigneshwar and S Vigneshwar to Belliveau Brian and Amanda, $880,000.
5504 Ashton Park Way, Glen Allen; Iuorno Frank P Sr and Roseann Trustees to Sherman Richard A and Roslyn G, $395,000.
10822 Ashton Poole Pl, Glen Allen; Hhhunt Homes Lc to Chennupati Pradhyumn K and Swetha V Sagar, $309,785.
13216 Autumn Chase Pl, Henrico; Brielmaier Eric R and Kimberly Sabrina Day to Barden John and Julia, $336,000.
8997 Becton Rd, Glen Allen; Egan Joseph F Jr and Corinne Janda to Tawfeek Romany and Nora Ghaly, $285,000.
951 Belva Ln, Glen Allen; Simpson Robert C III and Krista D to Gilman Marybeth S Trustee, $529,000.
5314 Bindery Ln, Henrico; Lm Townhomes 1 Llc to Flynn Maria and Daniel Sutton, $451,150.
5622 Bloomingdale Ave, Henrico; Home Solutions Of Va Llc to York Brian, $324,900.
7304 Bowler St, Henrico; Moore Jerald F to Tran Diem Hong Thi and Viet Pham, $250,000.
4822 Breeching Dee Ln, Henrico; Townhomes At Parham Place Llc to Watson Kevin and Alexis McPoland, $304,535.
2105 Bridgewater Dr, Henrico; Dunn Thomas A and Catherine to Transform Va Llc Trustee, $160,000.
1141 Broad Hill Trce, Henrico; Saunders Station Townes Llc to Punjani Raees A and Shannon A Kapadia, $487,627.
10101 Brook Rd, Glen Allen; Penney Property Sub Holdings Llc to Shamin Vcc Llc and Vcc Partners Llc, $3,000,000.
Burning Tree Rd, Henrico; Haqjo Investment Llc to Sr Land Company Llc, $1,075,000.
2501 Burnley Ave, Henrico; Smith Amber D to Gross Angela Garland, $345,900.
1358 Cedar Lawn Ave, Henrico; Liberty Homes Va Inc to Kearney Anton R, $214,310.
4024 Cole’s Point Way, Glen Allen; Clark Lorna T Trustee to Bagby James B and Allison W, $430,000.
512 Craig Ave, Henrico; Minor Eric E to Berhe Seyoum and Lemlem Zeleke, $236,000.
2223 Dartford Rd, Henrico; Housing and Urban Development to Sparks Steven E and Susan, $245,000.
200 Defense Ave, Sandston; Royster Robert Sr and Armendia to Reynolds Ashley Nicole, $242,000.
7510 Donder Rd, Henrico; Brown Ryan S and Elizabeth T to Bullens Alexander L and Hannah M Hawrot, $267,000.
3005 Dunwick Rd, Henrico; Lflc I Llc to Sok Nuon and Sokchannary Mao, $207,500.
1505 Ednam Forest Dr, Henrico; Coates Kristina G and D G P and D E Graf Jr to Neuman Kathleen D, $329,000.
4240 English Holly Cir, Henrico; Malone Russell H III and Elizabeth J to Jamison Brenda C, $294,000.
5603 Eunice Dr, Henrico; Abouzaki Nayef to Cyrier Scott James and Abigail Rose, $245,000.
2801 Fairway Homes Way, Glen Allen; Irwin William P to Young Robert D and Nancy M, $339,900.
10775 Forest Hollow Ct, Glen Allen; Lifestyle Builders and Developers Inc to Bosetti Paul and Pamela, $542,000.
5 Foxmere Dr, Henrico; Overstreet Susan B Trustee to Ewers Thomas Heinrich and Sarah Barrish, $670,000.
9632 Gaslight Pl, Henrico; Foster Thomas A to Nuhanovic Senad and Selma, $517,000.
12401 Gayton Rd, Henrico; Csh-Ing Gayton Terrace Lp to Sjv 1 Tuckahoe Llc, 20022937.
7751 Gill Dale Rd, Henrico; Wegscheider Bernard J Sr and M D Strawser to Lynch Sean D and Tiffany R, $372,500.
2808 Glen Gary Pl, Henrico; Holt Donna Nell to Johnson Bradford and Hallie N, $455,000.
2200 Gordons Ln, Henrico; Southworth Carlton M Jr to 2200 Gordon Lane Llc, $1,100,000.
Grayson St, Henrico; Nava Jorge Luis Orduna to Hazelwood Savannah Morgan, $152,000.
8902 Greenford Dr, Henrico; Wiley James Kendall and Keith Edward to Circeo Alexa M, $243,000.
3942 Grove Point Dr, Henrico; NVR Inc to Claytor Brittnay and Jonathan Carey, $249,280.
3944 Grove Point Dr, Henrico; NVR Inv to Moseley Deborah Denise, $250,255.
7411 Hawthorne Ave, Henrico; 3tac Homebuyers Llc to Ha My Trinh Thi, $205,000.
1571 Heritage Hill Dr, Henrico; Vasell Michael P and Kelly D to Ponce Dennis A and Johanna C Soriano, $216,500.
12605 Hidden Oaks Ln, Henrico; Srivastava Gaurav and Richa Jauhari to Smajlagic Edin, $357,000.
2405 Homeview Dr, Henrico; Taylor William C and Kaitlyn M to Klich Jerry Brock, $184,000.
619 Horsepen Rd, Henrico; McCabe Mary Elizabeth Trustee to Patterson Timothy D and Julie A, $250,000.
9548 Hungary Woods Dr, Glen Allen; Sproul Jill Anne to Heuser Cheryl Lynne Roberts, $290,000.
2702 Irisdale Ave, Henrico; Dutton Lauren to Jordan Logan D and Marissa M, $236,000.
4612 Jalbert Dr, Glen Allen; Wright Todd S and A T W to Kumar Raj and Pooja Singh, $535,000.
10551 Jordan Dr, Glen Allen; Hoskins Ralph L Jr and K M H to Wilson Octavio Jose and Christiane, $357,500.
10716 Kilpatrick Ln, Glen Allen; Thompson Steven M and Kimberly L to Nguyen Christine and Vivian, $395,000.
5521 Kimbermere Ct, Glen Allen; Sale James T and Kimberly G to Babu Ramadevi, $346,000.
2311 Lashley Ln, Henrico; Patel Ashokkumar I and Prafullabala A to Patel Ashwint J and Bijal A, $292,500.
4705 Leakes Mill Dr, Glen Allen; Thakur Vikram Mohansingh and Sarika to Parekh Sagar and Ankita Et Al, $625,000.
4905 Leonard Ave, Henrico; Johnston Stuart A to Kohl Andrew V, $240,000.
1911 Liesfeld Pkwy, Glen Allen; Patel Vishal and KrutiInc to Mahoney Andrew E III, $475,000.
3929 Liesfeld Pl, Glen Allen; Culp Brian L to Henley Marjorie B, $410,000.
11078 Little Five Loop, Glen Allen; Hhhunt Homes Lc to Nukala Srikanth and Venkata N L Kavuluri, $419,525.
3309 Listerbrook Ct, Henrico; King Carolyn L to Padilla Rodolfo, $350,000.
6405 Lovey Ct, Henrico; Henrico Homes Lc to New Canaan Properties Llc, $212,900.
3831 Maher Mnr, Glen Allen; Guthrie Michael Brett to Kumar Awadhesh and Sunita Vishwakarma, $362,000.
8907 Mapleview Ave, Henrico; Wallace Brittany Roche to Millington Ian V, $312,000.
2501 Maplewood Rd, Henrico; Gormanlove Llc to Sullivan Hannah Mae and Jade Julie, $220,000.
3600 Meadow Pond Ct, Glen Allen; Simmons Tracy C and Saraha to Simmons Tracy C and Saraha H, $419,950.
6313 Memorial Dr, Sandston; Nuckols Janet B and Juliet B Tyler to Glidewell Daniel R and Rachael A Leedy, $244,900.
1713 Michaels Rd, Henrico; Palik Stephen B to Blue Ridge Custom Homes Llc, $155,000.
5007 Monument Ave, Henrico; Hall Colby and Capital Prop Developers Llc to Irwin Kevin W, $510,000.
5100 Monument Ave, U814, Henrico; Greer Gregor William Estate to Leftwich Stephen William, $195,000.
4801 Morrison Rd, Henrico; Barden David J and L L Brooking Jr and G S B to Friend Stephannie A, $364,777.
210 Naglee Ave, Sandston; Rva Houses Llc to Rolle Andrew W and Amelia L Schimkus, $216,000.
1108 New York Ave, Glen Allen; Hilton M Rubin Inc to Thompson Tyler D and Ashley N, $279,950.
120 N Oak Ave, Henrico; Tuck Frank F III and Sandra to West Sharonda, $170,000.
1205 Old Francis Rd, Glen Allen; Haden Traci R to Zuniga-Rivera Delia L, $300,000.
5269 Old Main St, Henrico; Hhhunt Homes Lc to Lueptow Ronald Scott and Susan, $518,735.
4800 Olde Mill Pond Pl, Glen Allen; Saunders Howard M and Sonya M to Mohammed Altaf Uddin Osmani and M Sultana, $456,100.
4618 Packard Rd, Glen Allen; Baptiste Stacey to Chappell David G Jr and Alexandrea Kirsten, $301,000.
5036 Parkland Dr, Glen Allen; Legault Homes Llc to Lalwani Neeraj and Yogita, $682,450.
9617 Pemberton Ridge Ln, Henrico; NVR Inc to Khalid Hamza and Amina Hamza, $608,150.
903 Pepper Ave, Henrico; Whitworth William M Jr and Ling Y Trustees to Schwarz Andreas and Cindy, $325,000.
7800 Point Hollow Dr, Henrico; Anderson Celeste L to Keels Andre Vincent, $380,000.
10924 Pointer Holly Path, Glen Allen; Hhhunt Homes Lc to Shenoy Laxmikant and Satyanarayana Et Al, $478,650.
9015 Prince Rd, Henrico; Rising Mt Zion Baptist Church to Chan Chun Lam and Xiu Qin Li, $255,000.
2800 Purcell Ct, Henrico; Renovatio III Llc to Vu David and Khuyen T Nguyen, $428,000.
556 Raleigh Manor Rd, Henrico; Clary Beverley Boyden III and Christyann H to Patel Jay and Roshni Saraiya, $1,312,500.
7044 Ravenscraig Cres, Henrico; Bratton Wendy Sheree to Dowdy Shawheem, $329,000.
8506 Ridgeview Dr, Henrico; Downer Margaret M to Walker Anne Cole and Nicholas L Stubbe, $333,000.
4617 River Mill Ct, Glen Allen; Jones Stephen T to Abdou Kirollos and Monica Samoeel, $300,000.
251 Rocketts Way, U417, Henrico; Jennings Charles M II to Henneberry Suellen, $274,950.
109 N Rose Ave, Henrico; Liberty Homes Va Inc to Rollins Kim D, $233,300.
2927 Ruthland Rd, Henrico; Gonthier Dennis Scott and Jamie M R to Lowry Madison P, $252,000.
6536 Scandia Lake Pl, Sandston; Waltman Thomas to Rowsey Chad, $344,900.
939 Scott Commons Ln, Henrico; Eastwood Homes Of Richmond Llc to Zirkle Crystal, $274,990.
203 Seaton Dr, Henrico; Jackson Adele G and Ronald J to Sumler-Wright Lorraine B, $195,051.
29 Skipwith Green Cir, Henrico; Saidi Ahmad to Nance Gray M and Yelena Sachinskaya, $218,000.
108 South St, Henrico; Henrico Homes Lc to New Canaan Properties Llc, $177,900.
1903 Springdale Rd, Henrico; Stone Sharon L to Vea Mark A and Melissa M, $194,950.
2450 Stembridge Ct, Henrico; Smolinski Juliann L to Campanella Crystal Dawn, $163,000.
613 Stone Throw Ter, Henrico; Pettiford Korey L to Pettiford Latoya, $254,000.
4808 Subrenda Dr, Sandston; Hill Martha Elizabeth Estate to Hodge Sean A, $160,000.
4807 Tahoe Ct, Glen Allen; Wheeler Jonathan A and Stacie R to Rutledge Michael J II and Alexandra S Berg, $260,000.
2710 Tanager Rd, Henrico; Kammerer Adrian Jean to Gillespie William Carbry and Tiffany N, $262,500.
4403 Thorncroft Dr, Glen Allen; Clay Linda and Peter C Vincze Et Al to Hensley James Russell and Kimberly, $255,000.
9014 Torno Dr, Henrico; Brunette Benjamin P and Margaret Tran Dinh to Cuperus Lynn D and Stephanie R Digirolamo, $265,000.
9454 Tracey Lynne Cir, Glen Allen; Kazee Jesse R to Harold Kathryn Joy, $187,500.
7510 Turner Rd, Henrico; Tingen Britt S and Tracy D to Cutler Mario Recardo, $218,000.
9406 University Blvd, Henrico; McCormick Gordon and Meredith R to Krajewski Joseph D and Kelly E, $619,500.
9431 Varina Rd, Henrico; Grosch Robert and Julie to Waldron Richard A and Kimberly E, $230,000.
11103 Warren View Rd, Henrico; Ficklin David T and Nicole P to Unger Melissa and Przemyslaw Piatek, $355,000.
912 Wellston Ct, Glen Allen; Bagby Lamont to Ponraj Viswanath and Suri Medapati Et Al, $270,000.
2308 Westwood Ave, Henrico; Sfg Net Lease Tg Richmond Llc to Fip Master Funding I Llc, 32323480.
1126 Wilderness Dr, Henrico; Gw Burton Investment Group Llc Trustee to Geary Christian Davis, $242,500.
6951 Wildwood St, Henrico; Liberty Homes Va Inc to White Diane Nicole and Gregory Scott, $244,225.
9504 Willow Ridge Dr, Glen Allen; Botros Nassan T and Najwa Thabet to Ashburne Kelvin, $315,000.
5464 Wintercreek Dr, Glen Allen; Patel Nipul to Yahya Mir Abdul Hakim, $387,000.
4607 Wistar Creek Dr, Henrico; Stanley Martin Companies Llc to Lwz Adelphia Group, $275,291.
8113 Wistar Creek Mews, Henrico; Stanley Martin Companies Llc to Bucur Romana N, $300,467.
8020 Wistar Glen Dr, Henrico; Stanley Martin Companies Llc to Smith Justin, $319,168.
Chesterfield
2203 Albion Rd; Yunker Michael P and Frejus to McNinch Jennifer L and J W Jr, $500,000.
12018 Amara Dr; NVR Inc to Ricks Sheri H and Lynwood D Jr, $439,735.
11113 Arbor Croft Wy; Armillotti Joanne M to Jones Latonya and Taylor Nickale, $274,000.
3406 Argent Ln; NVR Inc to Ortez Nuila Pedro E, $293,070.
2036 Arrow Point Tl; Aliff Craig R and Dawn S to Cantu Mark A and Olivia H, $225,000.
1937 Bantry Dr; Judy David L and Judith A to Roadcap Corey and Stewart E, $415,000.
5600 Barnwood Turn; Grant Stephanie Y to Mills Rasheeda J, $270,000.
13730 Bastian Dr; NVR Inc to Pandya Bhargav I and Nilamben B, $381,235.
13600 Baycraft Tr; Martyak K E and Martyak M S and P to Anderson G A and Anderson K Trs, $250,000.
9260 Beech Hill Ct; NVR Inc to Simms Gavi Dean, $362,105.
5903 Belston Ct; Matos Angela and Byerson Brandon to Hutchins-Matos Linda, $195,000.
10839 Bethany Ridge Rd; Byrd Luther Stevens Jr to Barrett Robert L, $192,500.
11406 Black Isle Wy; Boyd Ashley W and Zelda to Houska Richard A and Loretta M, $403,000.
12124 Blossom Point Rd; Ware Michael D and Patricia H to Weir Jefferson A and Virginia, $375,000.
13307 Blue Heron Lp; Scavone James R and Elizabeth M to Talley Douglas G and Shields S T, $470,000.
1601 N Bon View Dr; Stull Judith L to Irvin Kelsey and Thomas Neil P, $400,000.
5419 Bradenton Dr; Style Craft Homes Inc Of Va to Gardner Connie, $308,113.
9212 Brett Dr; NVR Inc to Edwards Kiyoumi and Baldwin T, $470,380.
11907 Brook Point Pl; Archer Johnny D and Karla J to Beavers Katie, $477,500.
13630 Buck Rub Dr; Wolford Tim R to George Lisa Marie, $292,000.
11719 Bullock Ct; Wood Lewis O III and Renee S to Welle Tyler Wayne and Jessica N, $305,000.
6138 Buntline Ln; Hhhunt Homes L C to Williams Jaida C, $249,000.
12818 Caddington Ct; Boone Homes Inc to McKnight Michael and Susan, $715,695.
3324 Cannington Dr; NVR Inc to Melton Erikina, $319,945.
14020 S Carriage Ln; Gill Daniel Kevin to Jeffrey William Carwin, $215,000.
3213 Castlebury Dr; Ekberg Ryan S and Bohmann Erin M to Williams S M and Duff T J H, $245,000.
16825 Chalet Ct; Main Street Homes to Ballas Nathan and Jessica, $530,222.
15712 Chesdin Point Dr; Searcy Mary Alison to Tolbert Bryan William, $435,000.
1509 Chevelle Dr; Masak Helmy A and Gargosa A A to Monjaras M A M and Hernandez E, $257,500.
10200 Christina Rd; Ridley Mildred G to Butterworth Michael J and Angela, $250,000.
6135 Cogbill Rd; Cooke Paul Matthew to Cooke Michael, $180,000.
14336 Colonyhouse Bl; NVR Inc to Moore James P, $390,000.
11506 Corte Castle Rd; Crotty Gary D and Linda W to Little Devan K and Adkins K H, $257,000.
11313 Covina Ln; Williams Victor Et Al to Geldert Jeffrey M and Angela M, $425,000.
8513 Crossfell Ct; Eastwood Homes Of Richmond Llc to Walters Grayson L and C M, $542,240.
3707 Dalhart Ct; McMurtrie S D and Parsley A R to Espinsoa Margie, $256,000.
14208 Deer Meadow Dr; Bunnell Lawrence B and Courtney to Noblin Shawn R and Coleburn C H, $290,000.
2113 Deer Meadow Ln; Esteves Anjelica N to Smith Amy M, $277,500.
13400 Drakewood Rd; Parker Todd M to Akbarzadeh Neema and Catherine V, $485,000.
307 Eastman Rd; Wingfield A K and Hutchison M R to Stewart James Bryce and Amy N, $270,000.
4700 Ellerby Dr; Westerleigh Fc Llc to Peduthala M R and Lankela V R, $445,558.
11379 Elokomin Av; Rolling Ridge Llc to Peterson Rebecca A, $358,174.
15012 Enmore Dr; Craftmaster Homes Inc to Broom Marcus V and Adrienne P, $558,215.
324 Enon Oaks Ln; Cushionberry Shandrease to Cuellar T A P and Gonzalez A L J, $336,150.
13413 Evelyn Dr; Shelton Michael S and Teresa R to Azab Beshoy, $150,000.
6406 Fairpines Rd; Anderson Stephanie T to Anderson Christopher L, $240,000.
6418 Faulkner Dr; D R Horton Inc to Rainey Luchetia D and Young E, $399,990.
1836 Featherstone Dr; Caraballo Regulo to Goel Pushkar and Agarwal Shweta, $270,000.
8307 Fedora Dr; Rudd Rachel and Jeremy Logan to Patton-Neal M M and Neal T L Jr, $529,000.
1616 Forest Glenn Cr; Hinze Dustin D to Martinez Rafael, $173,250.
8606 Forge Gate Ln; NVR Inc to Hopkins Sade B and Ira A Jr, $416,530.
6966 Fox Brush Tl; Anderson Matthew B and Sarah N to Grace Lane Realty Corp, $375,000.
12731 Foxstone Rd; Whithurst C H Jr Et Al Trs to Wiker Jeffrey and Hangey C, $440,000.
3918 Friar Ridge Dr; Frantz Daniel R Et Als to Smith Rikki A and Boyd Juwan L, $215,000.
10301 Gention Pl; Houchens Christine to Carney Cynthia Robinson, $290,000.
940 Gorham Ct; Babin Jakob M and Melissa W to Ramsey Holden A, $349,500.
12648 Green Garden Wy; Porter Jennifer L to Gibbs Clayton Lee and Katlyn M, $352,000.
6567 Greyhaven Dr; D R Horton Inc to Carter Dawn Williams, $345,760.
7900 Hampton Arbor Cr; Stone Lisa M and Rouse James C to Bailey Cody W and Emily L, $425,000.
13101 Hampton Colony Wy; Neppl Stephen M to Loftus Andrew J and Sumalee H, $360,000.
3906 Harrow Dr; Hughey Joan E to Kirby Kyle Alexander, $260,000.
10820 Haverford Ln; Waterfield Deborah T Trustee to Gilliland Crystal Anne, $268,000.
4411 E Heritage Woods Ct; McMurray Kali L to Asgarian Gudarz and Mohajerin N, $255,000.
6203 Holly Trace Dr; Osterbind Olivia B to Grosz Olivia O, $180,000.
4437 Hopkins Rd; Little Anthony K to Hernandez Herber A, $220,000.
7906 Indian Springs Rd; Lock Robert Y and Debra J to Lock James, $258,000.
118 Jade Rd; Melton Kerry L to Bond Kimberly Virginia, $215,000.
4904 Junilla Ln; Wood Joshua D to Lockey Tre, $228,500.
9718 Kendrick Rd; Sanson M J and Herbert Allison to Gomez Ana S, $210,000.
9701 Kinnerton Dr; Collington East Llc to Kyle William C and Debby Padgett, $391,348.
5524 Koufax Dr; Travis Nanci to Fleming Lee R Jr and Nicole R, $235,000.
14219 Laketree Dr; Parker William Craig to Hall Michael R and Angela T, $290,000.
11107 Lantern Wy; Barrett Charlotte M to Stull Carlyle E Jr and Sharon H, $354,000.
16825 Laurel Park Dr; Westerleigh Fc Llc to Willoughby Christopher and S H, $355,467.
3901 Lintz Ln; Cashion Randy L to Cordes Mary and William C, $250,000.
4625 Little Creek Ct; NVR Inc to Henry W A and Cochrane J D, $318,100.
2910 London Park Dr; Briley Brian Mark to Stroud K D Jr and Estevez A N, $628,000.
13912 Lothian Tl; White William T and Christine D to Grimes Jeffrey and Samantha, $425,000.
11518 Lylwood Ln; Holmes Cathy D to Butts C and Cheatham-Butts H, $374,950.
430 Marblethorpe Rd; Bowers Cheryl to De Sousa V F and Rosado Omar O, $195,000.
7801 Mary Page Ln; Laslo Joe and Devivo Christine to Remian Jacob R and Michelle L, $310,000.
6703 Mason Dale Pl; Nash Reymar C to Winfield Chevin J and Brittany A, $224,950.
8207 McKibben Dr; Schell Brothers Richmond Llc to Campbell Rothstein Jr and Lisa Y, $800,558.
5523 W Melbeck Rd; Camacho Marisol and Camacho D A to Roberts Malinda E, $275,000.
17617 Memorial Tournament Dr; King Jacqueline M to Cho Jongmoon and Youngmi, $285,000.
14506 Michaux Springs Tr; Main Street Homes to Streitz John M and Susan L, $366,825.
14510 Michaux Springs Tr; Main Street Homes to Hullett Arthur J III and C F, $369,120.
507 Morelock Dr; Turman Christopher L and Denna C to Nguyen Tu and Ho Van, $305,000.
4030 Nancy Dr; Secretary Of Veterans Affairs to Holder Homes Llc, $215,000.
7500 Nicklaus Cr; Haase Kelley M and Megan D to Young James Richard and Megan A, $385,000.
506 Okuma Dr; Raby Paul D and Tina R to Jones Felicia, $270,000.
2609 Old Gun Rd West; Allen David B to Forte Elisardo and Azos C P F, $460,000.
1313 Oldbury Rd; Kiiffner Kathryn A to Holpe B and Holpe M and Holpe V, $254,500.
14001 Palomino Wy; Cunningham Hunter B and Kelli A to Arndt Matthew L and Dana E, $285,000.
3813 Paulhill Rd; Hutchison Lauren K to Skinner Jonathan, $250,000.
3036 Perdue Springs Ln; Nichols Joshua Z and Ariel N to Tackett Lyndon J and Katie A, $205,000.
7012 Pine Orchard Ct; Battle Darrell L and Battle M A to Washington Richard C, $200,000.
7060 Pine Orchard Ct; Barlow Jordan M and Barlow L M to Ellison Jeffrey D, $210,000.
9506 Plum Cr; Miles Floyd Andrew to Vargas Jose Ovidio Mendez, $175,000.
6903 Pointer Ridge Rd; Jansen Dillon J and Leonard E A to Joyner Gary and Theresa, $240,000.
12704 Prestonfield Dr; Koob Julie Smart to Amin Shivam and Patel Snehal, $272,000.
1233 Providence Knoll Dr; Marshall George Early to Zarzour Daniel P, $290,000.
13619 Quail Hollow Ln; Danford Cody E to Allen Bradley H and Sarah E, $309,000.
2836 Rams Xg; Wilson Jason and Felicia to Wilhelm Moritz and Perlas Gerlyn, $410,000.
5719 Red Setter Ln; Hicken Craig W and Jennifer R to Golas Sarah K and Steven Gary, $560,000.
9952 Reymet Ct; Brown-Sumpter Rochelle to Jones Essence, $235,000.
10437 Ridgerun Rd; Pine Cone Investments VII Llc to Dawson Derek J, $181,000.
10073 River Rd; Walker Clarence E to Price Andrew L Jr and Kayla M, $295,000.
13513 Rivermist Rd; Grbesic Andrija M and Helena C to Henderson Christopher and M, $550,000.
5901 Rosebay Forest Rd; Banic Gregory R and Keeley J to Brigman Hunter Van and Haley A, $325,000.
4324 Round Hill Dr; Bridge Frank R Trustee to Saulsbury Stacy, $220,500.
18154 Sagamore Dr; NVR Inc to Oates Nicole and Samuel, $594,555.
6700 Sandrock Ct; Venable Jennifer C to Castillo Elmer W S and Nativi B, $288,000.
16736 Sayley Dr; Main Street Homes to Neely Kenneth A and Joanne C, $483,096.
5901 Scarlet Coat Pl; Main Street Homes to Parikh Dipti, $407,756.
3332 Shallowford Tc; Conrad Charles R and Kathyrn P to Moore Rhonda L, $264,000.
9519 Simonsville Rd; Moye Keith and Christmas A P to Abbott Walter B III and Maria V, $440,000.
3721 Snyder Rd; Hockaday William P III and P G to Smith Christian and Emily D, $257,500.
8231 Spiral Dr; National Res Nominee Serv Inc to Grace Lane Realty Corp, $396,000.
14105 Spreading Oak Ct; Edwards Scott A to Cruz Alexa R and Cruz Lela A, $204,500.
9018 Spyglass Hill Turn; McCall Shannon Elizabeth to Stone Walter E, $350,000.
3004 Sterlings Bridge Pl; Hedrick Kristy L and Eastin S D to Morales Susan Keenan, $336,000.
13500 Starcross Rd; Fadool Timothy A to Martin Ryan M and Meredith B, $370,000.
20402 Stonewood Manor Dr; Drumgold Melvin Jr to Brown Diesha Lasha, $200,000.
8001 Summerbrooke Ct; Granell Celeste I and Eddie W to Rotzoll Brody M and Beu Hailey M, $181,000.
3423 Summerbrooke Dr; Briggs Stacy M to Strain Courtney L and Ingle W C, $197,000.
10917 Sydelle Dr; Rudd James M and Dorryce Ann P to Strickler Hank and Thornton Erin, $290,000.
16938 Thornapple Rn; Eastwood Homes Of Richmond Llc to Echeverri Santiago and Teresa B, $309,000.
18143 Timber Banks Ln; Harring Construction Co to Richards Barry and Lorraine M, $737,979.
15701 Timberstone Ct; Hhhunt Homes L C to Sanders Annamaria C and Drake Jr, $388,199.
8406 Timberstone Dr; Hhhunt Homes L C to Stefanelli Michael Joseph, $495,830.
1712 Tulip Hill Dr; Dyer Darrell J Jr and Kristin L to Cisneros Jesus A and Tibisay C, $840,000.
4318 Treely Rd; Miners Francis C and Dianne C to Hovey Bruce L Jr and Karen E, $184,000.
5025 Twelveoaks Rd; Boone Kevina Rene to Duong Huy, $205,000.
18225 Twin Falls Ln; Craftmaster Homes Inc to Phibbs Cali Ann and Justin Allen, $419,575.
1305 Unison Dr; Hagy Curtis W to Pederson Daniel, $235,000.
9917 N Wagstaff Cr; Lpp Mortgage Inc to Haint Blue Llc, $156,150.
3000 Warfield Estates Tr; Fleming Angel to Vaughan Sarah C and Vernon Jr, $279,000.
12425 Wescott Dr; Hhhunt Homes L C to Henshaw D V II and McGuire M T, $312,585.
12528 Wescott Dr; Hhhunt Homes L C to Seidner Joanne C, $339,445.
7607 Whirlaway Dr; Helms James R Jr and Mallory M to Walls Michael W and Carrie R, $269,000.
14111 Whirlaway Wy; Federico Sarah Grove to Twin Moons Llc, $157,000.
508 Williamsdale Dr; Tokarz Nancy Lacy to Gonthier Dennis S and Jamie R, $270,000.
1340 Winfree Creek Ln; Martin Ryan M Et Al to Seiferheld Steven, $344,000.
10118 Winston Park Pl; Eastwood Homes Of Richmond Llc to West Joshua A and Molly N, $420,480.
8325 Winterslow Tr; Ventura C M and Akbarzadeh N to Begin Christine E and Paul L, $276,520.
5800 Zion Ridge Dr; Bhatab Bilal A to Taylor Tasheba L and Jerome L Jr, $276,000.
HANOVER
8853 Anderson Court, Mechanicsville; Clifton A. Wood Jr. to Mason G. Lavin, $265,000.
9077 Barbett Court, Mechanicsville; Lynn Development Co. LLC to Connie L. Deved, $232,000.
8058 Bell Creek Road, Mechanicsville; Michael L. Hamm to Mark Edward Hudson, $239,000.
12301 Bienvenue Road, Rockville; Sarina Elizabeth Lewis to Marigrace Anderson, $210,000.
Block A, Signal Hill; Cody A. Hildreth to Donna Dire Kok, $185,000.
8364 Burnside Drive, Mechanicsville; Jess Adam Dunford to Joshua A. Burtchett, $261,400.
11441 Caruthers Way, Glen Allen; Daniel R. Lapham to Brian Charles Luitjohan, $361,000.
9616 Cavalin Court, Mechanicsville; Kelly Elizabeth Moyer to Richard Stepien, $545,000.
11325 Cloverhill Drive, Ashland; Evelyn M. Leadbetter to Jeremy Chapman, $400,000.
7991 Colony Drive, Mechanicsville; James Craig Field to Jessica Combs, $249,950.
8136 Cool Summer Drive, Mechanicsville; David B. Marshall, executor to Gayle W. Figg, $324,000.
7307 Dress Blue Circle, Mechanicsville; Reginald K. Sterling to David M. Gates, $325,000.
8310 Ellerson Drive, Mechanicsville; Emily S. Stanford to Anlac Truong, $272,950.
103 Five Oaks Lane, Ashland; Teresa K. Wade to Brandon C. Matheny, $225,000.
211 W Francis St., Ashland; Lauren Davel Thompson to Katelin Raye Edmundson, $375,000.
8300 Gettysburg Lane, Mechanicsville; Jonathan Crew to John Elliotte Harlow, $264,000.
8495 Goddin Road, Ashland; James N. Mackenzie III to James N. Mackenize IV, $495,000.
8110 Goodfellow Lane, Mechanicsville; Darryl E. Cotman to Andrew S. Diacont, $287,500.
16141 Grove View Road, Montpelier; RCI Builders LLC to Regina Montagnino Hedman, $555,688.
12059 Haley Farm Road, Ashland; RCI Builders LLC to James Gregory Snyder, $629,825.
8281 Holly Ridge Road, Mechanicsville; Gregory Keith Hazzard to Savanah C. Dicken, $277,500.
10268 Ibis Drive, Ashland; Jayme L. White to Cedric Spratley, $240,000.
9292 Janeway Drive, Mechanicsville; NVR Inc. to Jeff Jones, $459,590.
10114 Julie Way, Mechanicsville; Joseph E. Broscious Sr. to Thomas Curley, $248,000.
9309 Kellogg Lane, Mechanicsville; HHHunt Homes LC to Clifford S. Larsen, $437,185.
8711 Kiblercrest Drive, Mechanicsville; Frederick Paul Howland III, successor trustee to Matthew Millner, $470,000.
212 Lauradell Road, Ashland; Eagle Construction of Virginia LLC to Barbara A. Fisher, $346,229.
12448 Lily Pad Lane, Ashland; J.C. Stanley Inc. to Amanda Joy Ardente, $435,000.
6440 Little Sorrel Drive, Mechanicsville; Justin Michael Dessart to Arthur Corbett, $305,000.
15506 Long Row Drive, Montpelier; Williams General Contractor LLC to Daniel R. Drewry, $530,000.
13177 Luck Brothers Drive, Ashland; RCI Builders LLC to Elizabeth Daley Childers, $751,929.
8137 Marley Drive, Mechanicsville; Marshall P. Perkins to Karimdad Abbasi, $300,000.
12290 Melton Road, Ashland; Donald M. Boor to Jill Roxanne Burns, $225,000.
11269 Old Scotland Road, Glen Allen; Spencer R. Parrish to Douglas W. Staples, $315,000.
10501 Orchard Blossom Drive, Glen Allen; Style Craft Homes Inc. of Virginia to Douglas W. Crosby, $447,648.
10525 Orchard Blossom Drive, Glen Allen; Style Craft Homes Inc. of Virginia to Clyde Roberson, $487,736.
10536 Orchard Blossom Drive, Glen Allen; Style Craft Homes Inc. of Virginia to Charles H. Farrow, $397,884.
8314 Orchard Lane, Mechanicsville; James S. Harper to Michael E. Carneal, $225,000.
7362 Pebble Lake Drive, Mechanicsville; James R. Brown to Lars Vik, $242,500.
7476 Pine Ridge Road, Mechanicsville; Dennis S. YOung to Jennifer Davis, $669,369.
11389 Poplar Gate Drive, Mechanicsville; Shurm Construction Inc. to Billy H. Martin Jr., $489,612.
6160 Poppy Seed Lane, Mechanicsville; Joseph Taylor to Jennifer A. Ferguson, $299,000.
9993 Puddle Duck Lane, Mechanicsville; RCI Builders LLC to Dawn Devoroah Sellers, $532,266.
9327 Sarah Shelton Lane, Mechanicsville; Federico Qundamatteo to Michele M. Vanhoesen, $365,000.
9128 Shady Grove Road, Mechanicsville; Edward B. McLane to Grace E. Gordon, $199,950.
11257 Silverstone Drive, Mechanicsville; Alexander C. Mount to Ronald Kyler Jr., $395,000.
13377 Spring Road, Montpelier; Clara Lee Maxey to Kristin Leann Burris, $410,000.
13891 Stanley Park Drive, Ashland; RCI Builders LLC to Henry Y. Fong, $348,256.
10062 Studley Farm Drive, Mechanicsville; Katie Cullen to Brittany Brueggemann, $310,000.
11447 Sweet Hall Way, Mechanicsville; Robert E. Major to Joseph Taylor, $430,000.
16318 Tavern Estates Road, Montpelier; Wanda N. Blackford to John Russell Bell, $799,950.
12350 Thistle Hills Lane, Glen Allen; Forrest A. Puffenbarger to Michael T. Luke, $595,000.
14096 Trails End Drive, Montpelier; Percy B. Hattorf to Donald M. Boor Jr., $515,000.
10216 Wenden Way, Ashland; NVR Inc. to Oswald Vladimir Vivas Sanchez, $262,065.
511 Wesley St., Ashland; Cara A. Wallo to Andrew Trask, $215,000.
15250 Whispering Wind Circle, Montpelier; MIchael F. Hedrick Jr. to John V. McAdams, $580,000.
11257 Winding Brook Terrace Drive, Ashland; NVR Inc. to Terence Pete, $284,515.
11265 Winding Brook Terrace Drive, Ashland; NVR Inc. to Julie Ann Foutz, $265,735.
8332 Wonderland Lane, Mechanicsville; James G. Bulthuis to Lucy E. Lloyd, $235,000.
9063 Wyndale Drive, Mechanicsville; TPP LLC to Vorng Mao, $338,000.
POWHATAN
1.08 acres; Kerry G. Nicholls to KBRH LLC, $465,000.
10.5 acres; Walter Mapes to John Hamilton Cary, trustee, $350,000.
11.108 acres, Parcel 8, Glenwood Farms; Grey Ridge Builders LLC to South River Custom Homes LLC, $165,000.
13.03 acres; Peter D. Blunt to Margaret A. Souza, $440,000.
2.118 acres; Lofton Leasing LLC to New Canaan Properties LLC, $215,000.
2.87 acres; Gary Edward Williams to Robert Lumsden, $190,000.
41 acres; Joseph A. and Betty B. Bowman Family Revocable Trust to Charles R. Reed, $185,000.
Lot 3, Block A, Section B, The Woodlands; James Kyle Wills Trust to Kenneth Taggart, $415,000.
Lot 6, Block D, Section B, Kimberly Farms; Franklin T. Carleton to Saddlecreek Properties Ltd., $150,000.
GOOCHLAND
11.6 acres; Wayne A. Loving to James C. Frye, $265,000.
12.873 acres; Steven F. Nuckols to David Olson, $415,000.
2 parcels; Don Pallais to David G. Bennett, $805,000.
2 parcels; Betty S. Valentine to Taylor & Parrish Inc., $167,500.
20.01 acres; Christine H. Grauer to William L. Finger, trustee, $765,000.
3.006 acres; John A. Luke Jr. to Duval Investment Properties LLC, $2,825,000.
5.14 acres; Linda S. Weinstein, trustee to Harriet Ligon, $275,000.
5.787 acres; Woodward Properties LLC to Blue Ridge Custom Homes LLC, $185,000.
7.42 acres; Charles Tupper Purcell to Edward Kelley Nickel, $1,000,000.
Lot 1, Tuckahoe Creek; Tuckahoe Creek LLC to Beverly Boyden Clary III, $274,950.
Lot 17, Block D, James River Estates; Peter Weaver Squire Jr. to Charles R. Fralin, $675,000.
Lot 37, Tuckahoe Creek; Tuckahoe Creek LLC to Kurt Michael Obeck, $215,000.
Lot 6, Heron Cove; Arthur E. Williamson Jr. to Michael Long, $231,800.
Lots 2 and 3, Samary Forest; Stuart A. Schwartz to William Janulis, $175,411.
Parcel; Catherine C. Salmon to Roberta W. Keller, $205,000.
Petersburg
3281 Holland Drive; Berkeley Estates Holding Co. to NVR Inc., $230,000.
633 Magnolia Farms Drive; AYA Enterprises LLC to Breana L. Hughley, $175,100.
34 Medical Park Blvd., Units A-Z; Commonwealth Medical Park I LLC to WOMOB 34-50 Medical Park LLC, $9,500,000.
1028 Patterson St.; Lee Ann Strodel to Cynthia Kershaw, $164,000.
1814 Powhatan Ave.; Committed Real Estate Group LLC to Stephen M. Scull, $210,000.
1755 S Sycamore St.; Patricia L. Pritchett, executrix to Stephanie Purell, $247,500.
DINWIDDIE
155.861 acres; Jean Patricia Winn Rose, trustee to Eastern Woodlands Corp., $350,000.
216.56 acres; T&K Investments LLC to Thriving Haven LLC, $324,750.
3.229 acres; Paul M. Rinker to Wallace Properties LLC, $215,000.
44.03 acres; James C. Wilkerson to Richard Harowitz Jr., $390,000.
5.06 acres; Michael L. Thomas Jr. to James Clifton Thomas, $170,000.
Lot 2, Block 10, Maitland Village; Victor Gutierrez to William D. Berry, $222,000.
Lot 76, Section 3, Sysonby Ridge; Raymond A. Henshaw Contractor Inc. to Priscilla A. Morgan, $169,000.
Lots 21-22, McKenney; Sandy Harris to Stephanie Donial Trombley, $175,000.
Track 4, Buckskin Ridge, 30.9 acres; Roland Edward Hall to Donal A. Alfano, $226,959.
COLONIAL HEIGHTS
518 James Ave.; Fox4 LLC to Kenneth W. Jenkins, $183,000.
1256 Riveroaks Drive; Joseph B. Crist to William Hicks II, $282,000.
101 Tudor Road; Paul Lee to Joshua Nichols, $259,900.
137 Watercress Court; David B. George to Christopher T. Schaaf, $324,500.
HOPEWELL
2 parcels; Barbara Powroznik, trustee to Melissa C. Tucker, $250,000.
Lot 19, Block Q, West Hopewell; Fetko Properties LLC to Sweetness Properties LLC, $287,771.
Lots 1-5, Block 14, Belmont; Michael Walton to John Roberts, $185,000.
NEW KENT
0.24 acres; Overbrite Properties of NKC LLC to C2 LLC, $230,000.
15.9 acres; Charles F. Carter to Paul R. Johnson, $165,000.
Lot 1, River Bluff, 15.53 acres; Carrie S. Wall to Curtis K. Tappan, $725,000.
Lots, Section 5, The Oaks; The Oaks Development LC to NVR Inc., $186,000.
Parcel; Mathew Starr to Christopher A. Mozingo, $172,900.
PRINCE GEORGE
10840 Bland Ridge Drive, Petersburg; Anne T. Fenessy to William S. Grizzard III, $430,000.
13521 College Road, South Prince George; Rental Investments One LLC to Thomas R. Brown Jr., $875,000.
4024 London Road, North Prince George; Gladys V. Franco to Lyse Clerveaux, $185,000.
4400 Morning Hill Drive, Disputanta; Cristian Fuentes to Richard Lee Babcock, $227,500.
9157 Old Stage Road, Prince George; Richard A. Roberts to Kimberly Dawn Cairnes-Elliot, $230,000.
19710 Sioux Lane, South Prince George; Samuel A. Bales to Cody Nathaniel Douglas, $330,000.
10610 Walton Road, Disputanta; James B. Fisher to Balmer N. Lopez, $213,400.
11005 Whitepine Drive, Prince George; Christian R. Comeau to Angela Clarke-Smith, $245,000.
AMELIA
16191 Janet Drive, Amelia Court House; Tyrone Ashman to Michael Raymond Bibisi, $356,000.
10480 Winterham Road, Amelia Court House; Dylan List to Silas Lee Myers, $226,497.
CUMBERLAND
6.65 acres; CMH Homes Inc. to Stephany S. Johnson, $218,000.
Parcel and 1.25 acres; Catherine Saydlowski to Daniel Berlin III, $225,000.
KING AND QUEEN
1228 Poplar Hill Road, Newtown; M. Porch Construction LLC to Jesse C. Rook, $206,000.
1331 Rivers Edge, Newtown; Robert A. Rodriguez to Kyle Deane, $400,000.
KING WILLIAM
4060 Dogwood Drive, West Point; Deborah R. Parker to Susan Stewart Hughes, $163,150.
1953 Kennington Park Road, Aylett; Kennington Place LLC to Zachary A. Coyne, $191,070.
316 Newman Drive, Aylett; Lori R. Humphrey to Kenneth D. Walker Jr., $265,000.
4914 Powhatan Trail, King William; Katlyn Smith to Stephen Zachary Norman, $220,000.
5611 W River Road, Aylett; Bakerside LLC to Milton Josue Maldonado Varela, $205,000.
340 Vessels Lane, Aylett; Eric D. Hampton to James W. Saunders, $173,000.
Sussex
130.41 acres; NBR Associates to Ryan T. Beaty, $152,000.
6.82 acres; CMH Homes to Shawnacy N. Giles, $175,047.
Lot 16, Pine Acres; James Brinson to Trishauna M. Moore, $205,000.
WILLIAMSBURG
Lot 9, Colonial Extension; Colonial Williamsburg Foundation to Tyler 400 LLC, $325,000.
Lot 21 and part of Lots 19 and 20, Ludwell; Bruton Parish Episcopal Church to Alice M. Mountjoy, trustee, $370,000.
Lots 17-20, Powhatan Park; Modern World LLC to Gregory T. Regelski, $294,900.
JAMES CITY
9415 Astilbe Lane, Toano; NVR Inc. to Claude Raymond McKinney, $291,000.
9423 Astilbe Lane, Toano; NVR Inc. to James E. Calder, $259,880.
4208 Brafferton Road, Williamsburg; Joseph M. Wall to Morgan R. Cartwright III, $320,000.
6616 Chapel Crossing, Williamsburg; Romana J. Furey, trustee to James K. Rowe, $360,000.
105 Chestnut Drive, Williamsburg; Amy Sapp to Theodoros Kazas, $277,000.
3222 Derby Lane, Williamsburg; Michael A. Dement to Michael Sandberg, $564,000.
8836 Fenwick Hills Parkway, Toano; Mark McKnight to Latrese S. Reames, $340,000.
3837 Fox Run, Williamsburg; Elizabeth Reed LLC to Tarkeshia A. Wise, $260,000.
9127 Green Apple Way, Toano; Dawn Marie Cardamone to Rebecca Lynn Gilliam, $325,000.
112 Greenbrier, Williamsburg; Deborah Allen Hewitt, trustee to Timothy M. Summers, $850,000.
119 Hollinwell, Williamsburg; William Edward Teale, co-trustee to Ritchie L. Geisel, co-trustee, $615,000.
100 John Browning, Williamsburg; Ellen W. Placko, trustee to Barry A. Nachman, $703,250.
190 Jolly Pond Road, Williamsburg; PW Development Inc. to David Logan, $380,000.
4504 Kingston Court, Williamsburg; US Home Corp. to Joseph M. Wall Jr., $375,000.
2776 Linden Lane, Williamsburg; Mayo Jack Elliott Jr., trustee to Kashaun O. Tyler, $408,000.
401 Littletown Quarter, Williamsburg; Trevor D. Anderson, executor to Paul Raposo, $222,500.
3608 Marigold Court, Toano; NVR Inc. to Ronald James Arrington, $382,850.
5805 Montpelier Drive, Williamsburg; Luke J. Provencher to Joshua Boggess, $360,000.
5301 Nicholas Court, Williamsburg; Secretary of Housing and Urban Development to Tracy L. Eckelberger, $159,000.
4001 Oakwood Drive, Williamsburg; Valeri Lynn Jacoutot, executor to David Joseph Grech, $349,900.
1701 Prosperity Court, Williamsburg; Betsy B. Willsey to Tomas R. Schultheis, $236,000.
6596 Rexford Lane, Williamsburg; Marie A. Lakatosh to William L. Wall, $402,000.
9636 Rock Rose Court, Toano; NVR Inc. to Kimberly Dianne Maigi, $317,420.
8480 Sheldon Branch Place, Toano; David Deweese to Marcus Anderson, $360,000.
1730 Skiffes Creek Circle, Williamsburg; Meryem Bouabid to Samantha Greene, $159,900.
9 Tempsford Lane, Williamsburg; Barbara Nicoloff to Justin Kelly, $385,000.
6360 Thomas Paine Drive, Williamsburg; George E. Powell to Donald Lee Walsh, $512,000.
320 Walker Drive, Williamsburg; NVR Inc. to Seberiano Gutierrez III, $275,770.
6505 Westbrook Drive, Williamsburg; US Home Corp. to Barnet David Feingold, $476,940.
6556 Westbrook Drive, Williamsburg; US Home Corp. to Mark Alan Dennis, $506,000.
4513 Wimbledon Way, Williamsburg; David Lloyd Johnson, successor trustee to Sean M. Sprigg, $320,000.
103 Workington, Williamsburg; Laurie J. Hicks to James C. Repp, $505,000.