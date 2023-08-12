The following is a list of more real estate parcels valued at $150,000 or more that have been transferred in the past few months in Richmond and surrounding areas.

To our readers: Caroline and Louisa listings will not be included until further notice.

RICHMOND

313 E 16th St; Gilbert Greyson D to Banks Melvetta M, $259,900.

501 W 24th St; Dixon Shirley to I C F Enterprises Llc, $189,990.

8 E 29th St; Home Solutions Of Va Llc to Earley Franklin and Christine, $380,000.

509 N 31st St; Bowman Ginger L to Kleve Brian, $417,000.

2815 3rd Ave; Larson Dana and to Danase Anna Karnas, $360,000.

3204 5th Ave; Trek Properties Llc to Winston Robert H Iii, $265,000.

803 Admiral Gravely Blvd; Smith Stuart D to House Buyers Of America Inc, $195,000.

4024 Augusta Ave; Kelly Rachel and Michael to Carigo Anthony P Jr, $405,000.

3101 Barton Ave; 3103 Barton Ave Llc to Ali Syed Qamar And, $512,500.

5501 Bewdley Road; Jones Massie Gill Jr to Szweda Michael J and Tayrn L, $500,000.

3713 Bonmark Dr; Crawley Wilbur K to Harris James Tyrone And, $225,000.

4413 Bromley Lane; White David R to Konvicka Thomas Michael, $660,000.

4911 Bryce Lane; Baf Llc to Stump Lori S, $196,000.

1208 Carlisle Ave; Sammon Vladimir and Iosif to Banta Nicholas And, $399,000.

3017 W Cary St; Thompson Peter Arlin Revocable to Plum Street Partners Llc, $690,000.

5534 Chesterfield Dr; Artsten Anthony E to Reyes Julio C Valencia, $230,000.

2800 Clearfield St; Stockner Margaret V to Estrada Santos Armando San Jose, $163,000.

4300 Custis Road; Sommers Robert A Sr and to Hagen Margaret Kathryn And, $530,000.

4619 Devonshire Road; Simoncelli Zachary and Brittany to Jarboe Christina Ann And, $505,000.

3216 Edgewood Ave; Jag Real Estate Investments to Pena Alexandra and Edward, $465,000.

2709 Fairfield Ave; Foster Amy Elizabeth and to Perks Stephen, $220,000.

4030 Forest Hill Ave U35; Koenig Kathleen to May Eugenia, $165,000.

1409 Front St; Davis Scott to Kettles Keith and Cherie, $195,000.

1837 German School Road; NVR Inc to Pakula Joshua Allen, $454,075.

2515 E Grace St; P and L Investments Inc to Elliott Andrew L, $708,297.

2212 W Grace St; Fan Realty Llc to Pickens Andrew H, $675,000.

2703 Grantwood Ct; Blue 144 Llc to Palmer Shelley, $260,000.

1402 Greycourt Ave; Fearnow Edgar B and Jean G to Liu Keary and Gottlieb Joel, $670,000.

1610 Grove Ave U11; Shamburger Living Trust Trs to Reeder Andrew L And, $279,000.

705 N Hamilton St Ul; Amp Mt Vernon Llc to W R C 51 Llc, $230,000.

2223 Hanover Ave; Wall Alison S to Sean Strong Llc, $740,000.

2956 Hathaway Road U308; Hamilton William D to Worrell Howard W Jr and Ann F, $315,000.

512 Hunt Ave; Boyle Properties Llc to Redoble Manuel Gabriel James, $205,000.

2936 Kenbury Ct; Crouch Robert Jackson to Gonzalez Adam Michael And, $480,000.

4625 Kensington Ave; Nolde Mary H B to Stanchina Charles Elwood And, $810,000.

2740 Lansdale Road; Parker A Dan Jr Living Trust to Nuckols Adam Ryan And, $420,000.

19 W Locke Lane U3; Hogan John P to Randazzo Marco Antonio And, $345,000.

2 W Main St; Young Mens Christian Assn to Rp Foushee Parking Llc, $1,960,000.

111 W Marshall St; 111 West Marshall Street Llc to Pinpoint District Llc, $9,550,000.

3601 Missouri Ave; America’s Dream Llc to Jones James J and Amalia, $285,000.

3708 Moss Side Ave; Craftsman Realty Llc to Wasdin Cole and Jared, $375,000.

2902 Noble Ave; Xtreme Homes Llc to Mayer Gabriel C and Emily, $685,000.

116 Oak Glen St; Hill Frank Iii to Portillo Dora D, $200,000.

2028 Old Manchester St; NVR Inc to Kasanaboina Ranjit Kumar And, $416,830.

104 Overbrook Road; Rogers Antoinette M to L H C Services Llc, $185,000.

3225 Park Ave; Scott Maria M Trustee to Pile William F And, $415,000.

1736 Parkwood Ave; Lanier Jack O and Rebecca B to Blackstone Kenneth James, $550,000.

728 Pensacola Ave; New Day Solutions Llc to Es Properties 2 Llc, $180,000.

102 N Plum St; Gauthier Francis Lamott and to Palmer Mark And, $715,000.

218 Portland Pl; Kirkland Joshua Randolph Sr and to Kirkland Joshua Randolph Sr And, $750,000.

3502 Richmond Hwy; H and W Real Estate Llc to Vidal Donald Emilio Flores, $200,000.

601 Roseneath Road U10; Pile William F and to Caldwell Margaret Keenan, $281,000.

2739 Scarsborough Dr; Mcclintock Andrew C and to Evola Cesare M and Teresa L, $286,000.

6832 Shawnee Road; Funke Alex to Kelly Julie L, $518,700.

3400 Skipping Rock Way; Taylor Anthony C and Gwenevere W to Bonilla Kevin Anthony Rodriguez, $280,000.

2717 Stacie Road; Grimsley James and Brian and Shane and to Luna Elman, $150,000.

3001 Stratford Road; Maywalt David C Jr and Suzanne W to Brazil Maureen Ann, $516,500.

1203 Taylor Ave; Heckel Ben C to Aldrich Elizabeth Anne, $305,000.

2005 Tobacco Mill St; NVR Inc to Long Eric M, $412,950.

2328 E Tremont Ct; Stratford Bethany Llc and to Stratford Hills Associates Llc, 76500000.

3311 Tuxedo Blvd; 39 Forever Llc to Edward Lisbet Holdings Llc, $220,000.

4312 Wakefield Road; Zerkel L Brooks and Barbara G to Jernigan Fleet And, $530,100.

1416 Westover Gardens Blvd; Kesler Leah to Lara Jespah and Ramos Altagracia, $390,000.

6413 Windcroft Road; Williams Violet M to Brown Tyler Elizabeth And, $222,000.

4509 Wythe Ave; Creasey Jeremy Scott and to Wallenborn Charles Abbot Jr And, $850,000.

HENRICO

11453 Abbots Cross Ln, Glen Allen; Bump Keith A and Lori Ann to Eltilib Mohammed K and Shaza Eltayar, $379,000.

6921 Alyssalaine Dr, Henrico; Nguyen Nhan and Huong Thanh T to Rivera Ramon L Jr and Kiyya, $410,000.

12317 Ashton Mill Ter, Glen Allen; Gaidos Stephen J and Susan to Olin Michael and Whitney, $690,000.

7718 Balla Ct, Henrico; Gilman J Christopher to Brass Dainen, $222,000.

210 Bay Coat Dr, Henrico; Powell Bruce P and Nicole M to Evans Nacole, $240,000.

10733 Berman Ct, Henrico; Cacciatore Joseph A and Elaine T to Mistr Morgan L, $252,000.

6316 Blossom View Ln, Henrico; Shabazz Malik and Gloria to Jones Eric A, $310,000.

1005 Borden Rd, Henrico; Conway Gerald M and Kathryn L Mcdonald to Cava Capital Llc, $440,000.

2106 Bremo Rd, Henrico; Ingersoll Jim Trustee to Sledd Justin Allen and Emily Middleton, $275,000.

4603 Broad Hill Dr, Henrico; Saunders Station Townes Llc to Lee Kenneth Bradley Jr and Brandy Scott, $625,003.

11112 Bryans View Ct, Henrico; Saleeba David Farris Jr Trustee to Abdul Ghafoor Nargis and Khalil R M Hashim, $620,000.

1405 Bull Run Dr, Henrico; Lawson Estate Group Llc to Hawkins Wade, $278,500.

1231 Byrd Ave U3c, Henrico; Bifulco Richard P and Kathleen A to Seitz Victoria A, $515,000.

9704 Candace Ter, Glen Allen; Gwynn Debbie A to Grubaugh Keily S, $231,000.

8134 Carriage Homes Dr, Henrico; Townhomes At Parham Place Llc to Krishnan Sridevi and Ramanan Sundaram, $425,900.

4915 Castle Point Ct, Glen Allen; Schneck Brett P to Mohan Navin and Megan Shulby, $345,000.

3990 Cedar Fork Rd, Henrico; Hicks Taylor R to Dungan Ryan, $225,000.

2067 Chartwood Ln, Sandston; Wilkins Tamera A to Wyche Taneen and Corey Sr, $320,000.

1401 Chauncey Ln, Henrico; Poland James E and Mary E Jones to Stanfield Marjorie Lynne, $500,000.

12908 Church Ct, Henrico; Kiefer Sharon L to Hoffman Thomas J Trustee, $275,000.

905 Clauson Rd, Henrico; Walker David V Jr and Kimberly A to Walker Frances C, $292,000.

7101 Club Rd, Henrico; Shepardson Brooke G to Jones Gayla R, $180,250.

8000 Cobblewood Ter, Henrico; Nornyibey Joseph K to Thacker Carl E and Kathy S, $352,000.

1049 Connecticut Ave, Glen Allen; Le Thien Xuan to Burke Douglas Coleman and Amanda Miceli, $475,000.

8412 Copley Dr, Henrico; Housecall Properties Llc to Jgms Llc, $340,000.

5413 Cranston Ct, Glen Allen; Ficco Christian Lee to Klomjit Saranapoom, $475,000.

9107 Danielsdale Dr, Henrico; Hansen Mary Jane and Charles D Iii Trstees to Phillips Robert and Nancy, $340,000.

9113 Derbyshire Rd Ud, Henrico; Ryan Michael Kerin Jr and Lisa G Spalding to Rotpndp Robert Joseph, $265,000.

8006 Dobbin Rd, Henrico; Young Joseph C Iv and Jamie Ronning to Williamson Mary P, $351,000.

1107 Dominion Townes Pl, Henrico; 1107 Dominion Townes Place Llc to Jacobs Bernadette D and Leo Hackett Jr, $250,000.

10000 Drouin Dr, Henrico; Harkrader James C to Westham Building And Revovation Llc, $502,000.

3114 Dumbarton Rd, Henrico; Shane Whitney Lewis and Emily to Thurman Nicholas L and Hannah G Hickman, $337,000.

4407 Eanes Ln, Henrico; Gardner Laura E to Leonard Keri Leigh, $195,000.

7520 Elko Rd, Sandston; Davis James E and Catherine B to Carver Cecil and Shwarlyn Arriola Jr, $280,000.

10 Emerson St, Henrico; Jackson Reginald D Jr to Blackwell Tavien Olante, $290,000.

2405 Farrand Dr, Henrico; Cribbs Juanita D to Smith Tanya L, $255,000.

4962 Finnegan Ct, Henrico; Balodi Twinkle to Buie Tatyana, $232,500.

2804 Forest Trace Ter, Glen Allen; Nicholson Richard Dow to Lyons Amanda M and Keshia S Venable, $405,000.

12931 Fox Meadow Dr, Henrico; Holden Richard C and Margaret A Cosby to Crance Matthew A and Christina M, $660,000.

3114 Friars Walk Ln, Glen Allen; Hardesty John D and Emily Nicole to Botta Rajasekhar, $370,000.

220 Geese Lndg, Glen Allen; Sun Haiying to Salvi Eileen D, $590,000.

8005 Glendale Woods Xing, Henrico; Liberty Homes Va Inc to Jennings James L, $421,500.

2513 Grand Glen Rd, Henrico; Ryan Timothy A and Nadezhda A to Joyner Evelyn A, $340,000.

9747 Greenmeadow Cir, Glen Allen; Fleitas Julio to Fleitas Christian A, $190,000.

4401 Greybull Dr Ub, Henrico; Stanley Martin Homes Llc to Makkiya Mohammed and Fatma Makiya, $589,580.

8300 Gwinnett Rd, Henrico; Morrone Michael Paul and Lyndi to Fahr Youssef and Aeden Clare Kelley, $455,000.

5637 Hard Rock Pl, Henrico; Dang Chuong Ngoc to Verlander Katelyn E and Alyson M Et Al, $332,000.

6007 Harvest Mill Ct, Glen Allen; Legault Homes Llc to Hill Douglas R and Michelle J Caruso, $709,354.

2816 Heather Ridge Dr, Henrico; Bragg Lavonnia M to Conner Ethel S, $378,500.

5925 Herrick Pl, Glen Allen; Oconnor Sarah L and Mark A to Elabd Aziz K and Batsy A Mesak, $521,000.

6210 Hines Rd, Henrico; Modlin Kenneth O and M F to Mclaughlin Ryan, $315,000.

6401 Horsepen Rd, Henrico; Bowman Bette M to Klmn99 Llc, $725,000.

3027 Hunting Hollow Rd, Glen Allen; Smith Ricky E and Terry G Trustees to Yi Sung-Hak and Ann Hyunjoo Lee, $425,000.

10816 Hurley Ct, Glen Allen; Kline Kevin M and Alisa B to Carroll Daniel Owen and Ashley, $440,000.

5517 Jefferson St, Henrico; Escalante Mauricio and Nancy Rivera De to Scott Kelsey Arianna, $223,500.

4708 Kellywood Dr, Glen Allen; Mennel Robert L Jr and M to Chan Chun May and Yuk Ying Iam, $285,000.

4349 Kidsgrove Rd, Henrico; Style Craft Homes Inc Of Virginia to Freeman Sidney Alexandria, $298,301.

202 S Laburnum Ave, Henrico; Fisher Rosa J and Gail W Young to Holt Robin Laverne and Nathan, $189,900.

2761 Lassen Dr Ub, Henrico; Stanley Martin Homes Llc to Turner Leigh M, $473,360.

2248 Libbie Lake West St Ua, Henrico; Lm Townhomes 1 Llc to Russo-Menna Iolanda and G Menna Et Al, $347,744.

2606 Lincoln Ave, Henrico; Wyatt Anneliese and Shane A to Franks-Johnson Jacob C, $328,000.

1624 Logwood Cir, Henrico; Hampton Alvin E and Jeanne to Kohler James A Jr, $385,000.

3205 Macallan Pkwy, Henrico; Powers Carol A and Robert to Wallington Jayvon T, $425,000.

129 N Mapleleaf Ave, Henrico; Goita Lindsay Heath to Roberts Stone K, $220,000.

11400 Mccabe’s Grant Ter, Henrico; Hartman Edward H and Cheryl L to Foley James F and Linda L Pershing, $1,100,000.

2121 Meadow Rd, Sandston; Dudley Michael Robert and Jin Hee to Holmes Meghan Elizabeth, $260,000.

3608 Mechanicsville Tpke, Henrico; Coldwater Property Invest Llc to Willtran Ventures Llc, $200,000.

1410 Midage Ln, Sandston; Jenkins Philip A and W A E to Tillman Suzann L, $280,000.

4805 Monaco Dr, Sandston; Boyle Richard and Margaret M Hooper to Hayden Tonya B, $252,000.

5100 Monument Ave U603, Henrico; Hopkins Louis M Trustee to Morriss John Dabney and Betty Booker, $210,000.

2004 Navion St, Henrico; Smitran Mladen to Goshorn John M and Anne L, $290,000.

1709 New Haven Dr, Glen Allen; Iqbal Jamshaid and Robina Jamshaid to Biradar Sambhaji and Sandhyarani Sambhaji, $373,051.

1724 Oak Hall Dr, Sandston; Jacobs John C to Brown Paulies M Jr, $258,000.

2305 Oakwood Ln, Henrico; Pullin Ryan Lee to Pullin Mary C and Roger Lee, $150,000.

5114 Old Main St, Henrico; Hebel David J and Susan M to Porter Torrance James Sr and Jamie Brown, $750,000.

5324 Old Main St Ua, Henrico; Stanley Martin Homes Llc to Janjic Aleksandar and Michael W Lacy, $559,154.

5326 Old Main St Ub, Henrico; Stanley Martin Homes Llc to Foster Hardy Mack and Tammy Lynn, $500,747.

11454 Old Mountain Rd, Glen Allen; Ramasamy Veena and Rajasekaran Ponnurengam to Huynh Nga Thi Hang and Loc Nguyen, $580,000.

107 Olson Ln, Sandston; Bandy James P to Johnson Holley Marie, $177,000.

8502 Pamela Dr, Henrico; Antigha Laurian Dale to B&w Ventures Llc, $205,000.

2614 Parkside Ave, Henrico; 1618 Maury Street Llc Trustee to Davis Madison Knight, $266,000.

1404 Peachtree Blvd, Henrico; Floyd Robert E and Anita M to Wean Nathaniel L and Kim L Tu-Wean, $450,000.

728 Pensacola Ave, Henrico; New Day Solutions Llc to Es Properties 2 Llc, $180,000.

11202 Pinewood Ct, Henrico; Graesser Raymond C and Cynthia A to Johnson Penny Hope and Garrett, $500,000.

10708 Pruett Ln, Glen Allen; Williams Jason A and Amber S to Zhou Linxuan and Jie Li, $480,500.

346 Purbrook Ln, Henrico; Eagle Construction Of Va Prop Llc to Kulynych Bethany Q, $804,639.

4806 Regina Rd, Sandston; Hicks William Demond and Aja J Mcclenny to Crawley Edwards Realty Group Llc, $189,000.

648 Rivanna Hill Rd, Glen Allen; Stanley Martin Homes Llc to Franks Mindy R, $416,084.

6053 Rivermere Ln, Glen Allen; Lifestyle Builders And Developers Inc to Carr Brittany Pope, $831,201.

9901 Royerton Dr, Henrico; Lennon Chase A to Huddleston Thomas W Jr and Thomas W Sr, $282,500.

303 Sandston Ave, Sandston; Black Jon L and Raiford T to Wallace Tony, $200,000.

2700 Sentury Meadow Ct, Henrico; Swansea Llc to Lucid Investments Llc, $415,000.

5909 Shrubbery Hill Rd, Henrico; Dixon Althea M and James I Iii Et Al to Rent Rva Now Llc, $202,500.

9022 Silverbush Dr, Henrico; Rogers Daniel to Jansson Alexandra V, $270,000.

7424 Somoa Dr, Henrico; Origin Medical Group Llc to Rosa Wilfredo A, $296,000.

10801 St Anton Cir, Glen Allen; Duff April L and Joseph L Kaplan to Fobbs Willie Iii and Erima, $523,000.

2460 Stembridge Ct Ul, Henrico; Gurshpun Vladimir and Marina to Lowenstein Kenneth J, $195,000.

7070 Strath Rd, Henrico; Lewis Lynnay S and William A Smith Jr to Rawlings Teresa and Haywood R Rogers, $330,000.

11829 Summer Stream Dr, Henrico; Jahangiri Abbas &a Kamali to Fong Kathryn, $570,000.

9425 Tatton Park Cir, Henrico; Kuemmerle Pearl L Trustee to Powers Gary and Christie, $980,000.

8002 Tolliver Rd, Henrico; O’brien Robert J and Betty C to Maran Zau Aung Too and Kai Seng Sumlut, $295,000.

9840 Union Jack Pl, Henrico; Amiri Omid to Woodson Everette M and Denise R Bland, $250,000.

10025 Washington Blvd, Glen Allen; Shaw Bonnie L to Albis Christopher D, $345,000.

9009 Weldon Dr, Henrico; Sabanovic Dzenan and Elvira to Vinjamuri Sangeetha and Saritha Gomadam, $280,000.

127 Wellie Hill Pl Ua, Glen Allen; West Broad Village Iv Llc to Gowda Indu and Dale L Christopher, $445,038.

8301 Whistler Rd, Henrico; Haywood Arnell E to Kelley Timothy D, $310,000.

103 Wilkinson Rd, Henrico; Gambke-Johnson Karlyn E and F C G and C K to Johnson Kristopher and Brianne Demitri, $330,000.

8021 Wistar Glen Dr, Henrico; NVR Inc to Gibson Eilene Atkinson and Emil, $386,970.

7963 Wistar Woods Ct, Henrico; Bai Bill to Mcelhaney Logan and Lauren Mccoy, $379,000.

12204 Woodson Hills Ct, Glen Allen; Bradford Homes Inc to Ramachandran Krishnakumar Et Al, $699,350.

CHESTERFIELD

9825 Adkins Village Ln, North Chesterfield; Emerald Custom Homes Llc to Byrne Mackenzie, $395,000.

1601 Almer Ct, Chester; NVR Inc to Morales Mark Anthony and Teisha Claudia, $555,390.

12084 Almer Ln, Chester; NVR Inc to Peters Danae R and Manzi Mike, $650,405.

12307 Amber Meadows Ln, Midlothian; Savani Ghanshyambhai and Patel K to Martin Julie, $429,950.

6900 Apamatica Ln, Chesterfield; Rosapepe Sunta C Estate to Taylor Patrick Sr, $335,000.

1606 Astwood Cove Dr, Chester; Solis Gustavo and Beth to Rosario Rafael Isaac and Sarah, $460,000.

2818 Aylesford Dr, Midlothian; Darby I Everette Iii and Janet B to Fletcher Mark J and Angela M, $1,099,000.

3215 S Battlebridge Dr, North Chesterfield; Allen Richard Junius to Burden Jessica, $240,000.

10116 Bayham Dr, North Chesterfield; Hallmann Clemens and Hallmann Patricia Trustees to Wildes Andrew P, $263,100.

2655 Beaver Falls Rd, Midlothian; Underwood Tessa G and Lipes M E to Banks Antwan Devon and Blunt Lynn, $282,001.

3712 Bellstone Dr, Midlothian; River City Custom Homes Inc to Smith Matthew Stephen and Lucy Lynn, $767,817.

2006 Bethany Ridge Ter, North Chesterfield; Tdz Properties Llc to Diaz Veronica, $259,900.

2660 Blithe Dr, Chester; Russell Charles Jr and Ivonne to Wilson Kent and Leslie, $429,000.

11633 Boyd Rd, Chester; Spinelli Nicholas A to 3tac Homebuyers Llc, $165,000.

19249 Brevard Dr, South Chesterfield; Edwards Kenneth M and Nadine to Brown Jarrell and Makish, $339,000.

734 Bristol Village Dr, Apt 207, Midlothian; Goranson Kume Lynn to El-Jor Maya T, $207,000.

11301 Buckhead Ter, Midlothian; Dejarnette Bruce Nelson and Dejarnette Brent Dickens to Ogburn Joyce and Eichner Steven, $676,000.

3000 Burley Ridge Ter, Chester; Behrendt Joseph A to Freeman Takeiah Monee and Freeman Eddie Leon Jr, $375,000.

12424 Cameron Bridge Pl, Midlothian; Taylor Ryan E and Loren D to Privott Ann Lee and Young Kyrstyn Johanna, $385,000.

4902 Castlewood Rd, North Chesterfield; Crane Karol A to Hoogerwerf David and Tawny, $239,950.

11260 Celtic Rd, Chesterfield; Torres Gabriela M to Starke Yvonne, $355,000.

4713 Chayton Ln, North Chesterfield; NVR Inc to Carr Jon and Mi Sun, $459,290.

2818 Chislet Dr, Midlothian; Heidenthal Erik and Tiffany to Babineau Benjamin and Peck Cheryl L, $412,000.

4624 Cordova Ln, Chesterfield; Stephens Jacob D and Kyrsa-Lee to Mott James Hunter and Ashton, $278,000.

18143 Cove Creek Dr, Moseley; Lifestyle Home Builders to Jakiel Robert Louis and Michele, $691,915.

16301 Crossfell Pl, Chesterfield; Youngblood Properties Llc to Jones Austin and Kelly Schoenfelder, $810,262.

13104 Dawnwood Ter, Midlothian; Rodrigues Moses N to Blackall Meghan and Heare Kyle, $400,000.

8624 Den Bark Dr, North Chesterfield; Berge Lynda G to Campbell Melanie and Christopher, $300,000.

2310 Dorking Rd, North Chesterfield; Hassell Robert M and Gretchen S to Kanarr Andrew William, $550,000.

14606 Duck Cove Pl, Midlothian; Pesce Steven M Trustee to Hill Anita S and Lenny R, $330,000.

6929 Dunton Rd, Chesterfield; Cosby Village Llc to Davis Clayton D, $371,978.

5551 Ecoff Ave, Chester; Burton Wesley F Jr to Boyle Teresa A Trustee, $275,000.

3512 Ellerton Dr, Midlothian; Aylesworth Arden A Jr and Naomi to Roberts Megan S and Craig E, $815,000.

2233 Eventide Dr, North Chesterfield; Eastwood Homes Of Richmond Llc to Karam Khaula and Lorando, $395,000.

4508 Exton Ln, Chester; Mason Larvell to Worthington Rodock Jr, $315,000.

8142 Fedora Dr, Chesterfield; Fenelus Samuel and Woodly C to Wright Sonny Lee and Charity, $475,000.

6930 Fieldwood Rd, Chester; Reid Judy L to Goetschius Dorothy Ann, $339,950.

15930 Fishers Green Dr, Chesterfield; Main Street Homes to Lipscomb Tristan and Dominique, $507,261.

3307 Fox Chase Dr, Midlothian; Stabler Lonnie W Iii Et Al to Lamar Devin and Megan Glass, $317,000.

1924 Galley Pl, Chester; Eastwood Homes Of Richmond Llc to Alexander Julian and Womble-Alexander Sheila, $523,630.

14907 Gates Mill Rd, Midlothian; Repp Gerald M and Marie P to Terrell Sean J and Amanda S, $448,000.

8200 Glamis Ct, Chesterfield; Sciotto Mary Catherine to Ashworth Jonathan J and April L, $589,000.

500 Glenmeadow Ter, Midlothian; Jackson Solly V and Elizabeth B to Floyd Fred F Iv and Amanda A, $430,000.

14000 Grace Wood Pl, Midlothian; Hausser Wayne W and Leslie Anne to Stone Todd B and Alexandria L, $790,000.

14712 Green Summit Pl, South Chesterfield; Patel Dakshay J and Tarla D to Ramadurga Santhosh and Khokhar Tariq G, $410,000.

3221 Grove Ave, Chester; Edwards Lloyd C Trustee to Webster Rowan, $370,000.

8401 Hampton Farms Dr, Moseley; Gordon Gustavus G and Karen B to Darden Sheniqua, $549,000.

6209 Heather Glen Rd, Midlothian; Sirker Sean A to Copeland Sean A, $360,000.

4212 Hiddenwell Ln, Chester; Clancy Joseph T Jr and Chun C to Mcfarlane Mosiah L and Mishanda R, $400,000.

15090 Horseshoe Bend Dr, Chester; Montgomery Pamela K to Valdez Joerolf U and Mary Ann Calixterio, $315,000.

7218 Ingot Pl, North Chesterfield; Johnson Tevin Darnell and Alexander Dezari Octavia to Washington Martina, $425,000.

13419 Janeka Dr, Chesterfield; Sirles Robert L Jr and Joellen L to Blackwell Christopher Cody and Kendall M, $378,000.

18225 Jones Run Trl, Moseley; Groundly Home Owner Llc to Muto Wesley and Nicole, $374,500.

8725 Kingsland Park Dr, North Chesterfield; NVR Inc to Ibrahim Folake Ajoke and Tope Agbana, $422,905.

9600 Kingussle Ln, North Chesterfield; Paz Gary L and Rebecca G to Cahoon Samuel Bedford, $435,000.

2500 Krossridge Rd, North Chesterfield; Romer Jesse Living Trust to Richmond Angela Marie, $323,000.

4524 Lake Summer Mews, Moseley; Mccallie Brian E and Dawn M to Shoemaker Adam Peter and Kathryn Thomas, $799,900.

4339 Laurel Oak Rd, North Chesterfield; Wkr Properties Llc to Rusher William H, $250,000.

2517 Lilybank Ct, Midlothian; Main Street Homes to Lindsey Cameron James and Giulietti Amanda, $515,392.

3201 Loganwood Dr, South Chesterfield; Gerner Yvette C Revocable Tr to Williams Zakima S, $300,000.

6419 Lookout Point Cir, Midlothian; Freeman Forrest Sandy and Audet Dineen Freeman to Eastwood Christy Lynn, $337,000.

7023 Madras Ct, Chesterfield; Jones Letta Porter to Pike Kayla R and Inman Heather, $290,000.

1830 Mainsail Ln, Chester; Eastwood Homes Of Richmond Llc to Parker Tiera D, $489,870.

3207 Mariners Ct, Midlothian; Ashurst Lavell and Ashurst T to Kalentzos Tina, $690,000.

437 Michaux Branch Ter, Midlothian; Pendrak Anna to Atta Mina, $407,000.

7401 Midlothian Tpke, North Chesterfield; Alhussaini Amer I to Midlothian Enterprise Llc, $1,120,000.

5815 Mill Spring Rd, Midlothian; Szumlanski Ryszard C and Marta to Vogelpohl Katelynn Ann and Jacob, $224,100.

15918 W Millington Dr, Midlothian; Craftmaster Homes to Meredith Leeiron Jr and Meredith Heather B, $719,178.

4312 Morehouse Ter, Chesterfield; Cooke Allen B Jr and Buchholz A to Jackson Iree P Sr and Amber, $418,000.

9907 Mosswood Rd, North Chesterfield; Barrow David and Dana to Cressman Andrew Joseph and Pomaranski Remington Grace, $280,000.

8412 Newbys Mill Dr, Chesterfield; Amponsah Prince G and Tashika M to Harding Stephen M and Deirdre V, $430,000.

5478 Niles Rd, North Chesterfield; NVR Inc to Gude Zachary A, $388,045.

12206 Old Bailey Bridge Rd, Midlothian; Hailey John V Jr and Ginger F to Moore Marie, $380,000.

1512 Old Lyme Ln, Midlothian; Scott Bruce K to Ertzner Dean E and Ertzner Anne M and Ertzner Danielle E, $224,900.

7212 Omalley Dr, North Chesterfield; Thornton Ruffin G Iii to Jackson Jazmond Dion, $323,500.

4400 Overlea Ct, Midlothian; Ratches Nathaniel E Trustee to Hill Meredith A and Manakin Carol A, $305,000.

18364 Palisades Ct, Moseley; Hhhunt Homes L C to Havens Barbara Ann and Havens Christopher Thomas, $361,950.

18401 Palisades Ct, Moseley; Hhhunt Homes L C to Ambati Srinivasa and Kodi Nagaratnam, $424,480.

4161 Paulhill Rd, North Chesterfield; Edwards Stephen R and Bane Cynthia Edwards to Tan Christopher Vithoridth and Estolloso Geremi Anne, $300,000.

2700 Perdue Ave, Chester; Riverick Diego A and Riverick Clarissa R to Jonaus Pierre R and Chrystal A, $304,000.

18817 Pine Grove Ave, South Chesterfield; T H Burt Corporation to Leon Michelle P, $283,456.

1100 Port Elissa Lndg, Midlothian; Husain Zohara I Trust to Polignone Peter Joseph and Sharon Lynn, $440,000.

7901 Provincetown Dr, North Chesterfield; Polston Marvin T Iii to Jackson Katiya H, $221,000.

3603 Quail Meadows Pl, Midlothian; Householder Frances Foust to Kuhn James, $327,500.

10801 Ramshorn Rd, Midlothian; Chafin Juanita B Trustee to Torbey Kendrick Alisa and Ryan, $575,000.

10617 Reams Rd, North Chesterfield; Gaskins Astrid and Moore Robert Andrew to Schoner Cassandra, $298,000.

16310 Rhodes Ln, Chesterfield; Overgard Dawn M to Price Terry Wayne Jr, $225,000.

11649 Riverboat Dr, Chester; Eastwood Homes Of Richmond Llc to Burnett Camille, $679,390.

500 Rivers Bend Cir, Chester; Bolick Robert D and Vicki D to Shannon William J and Monica Jean, $452,000.

13104 Rockridge Rd, Chester; Tudor Marsha and Richard to Blackburn Timothy E and Renee F, $395,000.

1549 Sandgate Rd, Midlothian; Chacey Britney to Reikowsky Ryan C, $352,000.

9136 Saxsawn Ln, Chesterfield; Mcclure W V Inc to Murray Michael T and Amanda P, $619,298.

8740 Scottingham Dr, North Chesterfield; Mikolajczk John P and Kathleen M to Patterson Aaron, $291,000.

4556 Shanto Ct, North Chesterfield; Frichtel Joseph F and Vicki D to Epps Brenda L, $380,000.

17718 Silver Farm Dr, Moseley; Young M Walter and Christie E to Burnum John B and Kathleen, $635,000.

3625 Snyder Rd, North Chesterfield; Moes Barbara B Trustee to Klein Frederick and Kathleen, $200,000.

21312 Sparta Dr, South Chesterfield; Payne W Vincent and Autholia J to Lawson Edward M Iii, $243,000.

9013 Spyglass Hill Turn , Chesterfield; Ranstead K and A P and Prill S J to Runyan Nicholas Duane and Valerie Rae, $410,000.

10906 Sterling Cove Dr, Chesterfield; Barnes J S Sr and Pittman L A to Willer Corey Mark and Rachael, $585,000.

6625 Stonewolf Ct, Moseley; Schell Brothers Richmond Llc to Reeves Arthur R Iv and Gretchen M, $824,142.

12606 Summerhouse Ln, Midlothian; Bonilla Yolanda to Ghaly Marina M and Mervat W, $365,000.

2017 Surreywood Ct, North Chesterfield; Enos Nickie F and Plume Mark to Shaw Kevin, $390,000.

5536 Tag Alder Ter, Moseley; Schanufer Kyle and Deanna to Gaeta Joseph and Courtney, $550,000.

3207 Terrybluff Dr, Midlothian; Woodcock Donald L and Malone R L to Buxo Mark C and Laura M, $294,000.

12107 Timbernorth Ct, Midlothian; Mcdaniel R K Jr to Pierce Hannah L and Dodge Charles E, $280,000.

6301 Totila Ct, North Chesterfield; Tingen Sheila Marie to Quiroz Templin Ethylene T, $220,000.

8631 Trent Rd, North Chesterfield; Av Design Concepts Llc to Grant Erich J and Jill P, $625,000.

16106 Turquoise Dr, Chesterfield; Lee Sherise D and Council Jerron D to Slepitza Joseph A and Martha T, $690,000.

12801 Village School Ln, Midlothian; Whited Andrew Jr and Frances A to Ferrell Sherry Cole and Robert Eugene, $324,000.

1940 Walmart Way, Midlothian; Green Dante R and Chloe D to Bhati Chandra Shekhar and Choudhary Yuvraj, $360,000.

6720 Welch Dr, Chesterfield; Pemberton Henry A Jr Estate to Sut Awng, $255,000.

12313 Wescott Way, Midlothian; Hhhunt Homes L C to S and J Realty Inc, $359,005.

1517 Westhall Gardens Dr, North Chesterfield; Style Craft Homes Inc Of Virginia to Piper Charles David and Julia Price, $439,709.

7718 Whittington Dr, North Chesterfield; Cousins R B Jr Et Al Co-Trs to Erickson Steven J and Susan K, $489,000.

9131 Widthby Rd, Chesterfield; Eagle Construction Of Va Llc to Howard Jeffery T and Karen G, $601,274.

4612 Wind Pl, North Chesterfield; Potter Isaac L and Phyllis A to Stephens Jacob and Kyrsa-Lee, $322,000.

4205 Winterberry Ct, Midlothian; Labar George H and Jacqueline R to Feldman Lindsey Joy and Michael David, $535,000.

7619 Woodpecker Rd, Chesterfield; Foster Caleb Daniel Et Als to Royal Kristen Maire-Patasin, $425,000.

5250 Zion Hill Church Rd, North Chesterfield; Virginia Home Buyers Llc to Samayoa Investments Llc, $213,000.

HANOVER

10.26 acres; Jesse Belvin to Chicks General Contracting Inc., $345,000.

2.99 acres; Kenneth Glenn Hogue to Alexander Grayson Owens, $280,000.

6.67 acres; Sharon J. Coleman to BOBVA LLC, $360,000.

7972 Arnoka Road, Mechanicsville; Michaell A. Bennett Jr. to Richard Sean Van Damme, $414,900.

10314 Aynhoe Court, Mechanicsville; Patrick M. Sweet to Douglas A. Cubbage, $401,000.

10331 Beech Ridge Circle, Glen Allen; CFalls Builder LLC to Jackson D. Willett, $695,648.

8319 Bell Creek Road, Mechanicsville; Donald L. Benton to DPZM LLC, $300,000.

3355 Blueberry Hill Lane, Mechanicsville; MIchael Collius to Erik Antonio Aguilar, $359,000.

9184 Caleb Drive, Mechanicsville; Blue Ridge Custom Homes LLC to Morgan R. Hyatt, $514,000.

718 Chapman St., Ashland; Eagle Construction of Virginia LLC to Shane Thomas, $511,689.

7296 Cornfield Court, Mechanicsville; Thomas W. Pomozzi to Brandy Nichole Vaughan, $325,000.

9204 Crowell St., Mechanicsville; HHHunt Homes LC to Vamshi Krishna Bethi, $547,485.

9286 Drawbridge Road, Mechanicsville; Tiffany Ann Kutsick to Luke T. Shrader, $365,000.

9216 Fairfield Farm Court, Mechanicsville; Kathleen Gorman Love Grace to Seth Ryan Burket, $495,000.

7372 Foxal Road, Mechanicsville; Shurm Construction Inc. to Ganesh Prabhakaran Variar, $938,405.

6403 Garden Acre Court, Mechanicsville; Balducci Builders Inc. to Sean Gaetani, $476,643.

9251 Giles Pond Drive, Mechanicsville; NVR Inc. to Ravi Varma Pinnamaneni, $605,545.

12108 Grandview Hill Court, Ashland; Eagle Construction of Virginia LLC to Mackenzie Browning, $639,000.

6987 Hawks Hill Lane, Mechanicsville; Sheldon Alexander to Duc H. Le, $341,500.

6030 Ice Pond Lane, Hanover; Jeffrey C. Davis to Austin William McCrerey, $720,000.

12205 Kenton Ridge Road, Ashland; RCI Builders LLC to Michael J. Rothermel, $774,944.

9070 Little Joselyn Drive, Mechanicsville; Tyler Owen to Daisuke Yamamoto, $534,000.

Lot 1, Section 4, West Hanover Hills; Christopher Scott Waggoner to Isabel Carreau, $360,000.

Lot 16, Section 2, Rock Creek; Rock Creek Partners LLC to RCI Builders LLC, $190,000.

Lot 25, Block B, Section A, Avondale; Mindy Miller to GFSSA LLC, $197,500.

Lot 6, Section 2, Ashley Farms; Rogers Chenault Inc. to RCI Builders LLC, $200,000.

8152 Lyman Court, Mechanicsville; HHHunt Homes LC to Sasiekumar Shanmugam, $556,025.

7187 Marimel Lane, Mechanicsville; Samuel E. Schools to John Tyler Darden III, $248,900.

13049 Mid-Pines Drive, Ashland; Justin Hill to Fred William Stiles Jr., $639,000.

Parcel; Commonwealth Lands LLC to Honey Meadows LLC, $1,520,000.

Parcel; Vicki L. Watson to Antique Lane Holdings LLC, $220,000.

6060 Peace Road, Mechanicsville; Shannon Skelton Little to Jaden M. Browning, $326,000.

10496 River Falls Way, Mechanicsville; CFalls Builder LLC to Jay Franklin Stoffer, $617,076.

3293 Rose Drive, Mechanicsville; Thurman R. Yarbrough to Edward W. Jenkins Sr., $360,000.

10291 Shawns Grove Place, Mechanicsville; David P. Leroux, trustee to Jose G. Cervantes, $550,100.

19385 Sterling Creek Lane, Rockville; Theodore Lee Ortwine to Jason Simon, $440,000.

7373 Sunshine Court, Mechanicsville; Susana F. Freixa to Reginald Labbe, $385,000.

18351 Teman Road, Beaverdam; Equity Trust Co., custodia to Kathryn Neldon, $449,900.

9443 Valeview Place, Mechanicsville; Sophal Ork to Daniel Carson, $358,000.

16188 Watley Creek Court, Beaverdam; Christopher M. West to Robert Shane Stout, $655,500.

13116 Winding White Rose Lane, Ashland; Clayton Properties Group Inc. to Ryan Sweeney, $720,770.

AMELIA

1 acre; Shelley P. Smith to Tabitha Royal-Hill, $185,000.

24.26 acres; Randolph Willet to Travis L. Whitus, $299,950.

7130 Deep Creek Drive, Amelia Court House; Andrew Avila to Shannon B. Hughes, $725,000.

25350 Genito Parkway, Jetersville; Gary W. Pender to James M. Briggs Jr., $535,000.

9000 Oak Forest Drive, Amelia Court House; Wendell Jones to David E. Slayton, $350,000.

CHARLES CITY

11604 Eagles Nest Road, Charles City; Steve Rula Jr. to Tristyn A. Vinson-Hosford, $280,000.

COLONIAL HEIGHTS

8 Brandywine Ct; Acker - Successor Trustee, Thomas S. To Wynn, Mia, $241,000.

4801 Conduit Rd; Williams, Joshua D. To Harris, Jacqulyn, $300,000.

1705 Franklin Av; Arp Painting Llc To Ramos, Arlyn, $218,000.

704 Keswick Rd; Smith, James J To Smith, Robert, $195,000.

1300 Oakwood Dr; Roy, Rama N. To Leblanc, Jr. Milton J., $295,000.

156 Windsor Av; Behl, Timothy M. To Dalton, Hugh Samuel, $175,000.

CUMBERLAND

12.565 acres; Kenneth A. Hallock to Dale R. Simmons, $375,000.

90.02 acres; Clarence H. Willis to Brent F. Williamson, $576,000.

Lot 2, Bush Park Estates; Anthony Alan Parker to Mary J. Santos, $349,950.

14 North Lake Drive, Columbia; William B. Richter to Bryan Christopher Foley, $243,000.

DINWIDDIE

1.5 acres; Samuel I. White PC to Secretary of Veterans Affairs, $214,050.

4010 Ashley Lane, North Dinwiddie; Charles Edward Williams to Felecia Lynnette Gatling, $185,000.

25118 Floyd Ave., North Dinwiddie; James D. Klingenberg to Larry Seth Hall, $225,000.

8761 Lake Jordan Way, North Dinwiddie; Clayton Properties Group Inc. to Sandra Beatriz Quijano, $393,390.

Lot 5, Block 1, Section 3, River Road; Matthew A. Spiers to 4110 Chesdin Blvd. LLC, $151,000.

Parcel; McCray Patrick Properties LLC to McCray Warehouse LLC, $330,800.

12847 Spain Drive, North Dinwiddie; Brian P. Reiter to Lucy Mabry, $314,000.

21471 Westover Drive, McKenney; Anotonio Carollo to Sandra Wyatt, $279,000.

GOOCHLAND

12.727 acres; Alfred Thomas to David Ronald Walsh, $270,000.

2511 Carver Oaks Court, Rockville; W.V. McClure Inc. to John Joseph Borges, $683,828.

9325 Citrine Run, Richmond; HHHunt Homes LC to Joseph T. Marino Jr., $542,935.

9341 Citrine Run, Richmond; HHHunt Homes LC to David G. Yount, $508,990.

52 East Square Lane, Richmond; Kenneth R. Hitchens, trustee to James Edward Hensley, trustee, $1,040,000.

2192 Ellis Farm Way, Manakin Sabot; W.V. McClure Inc. to Janeth Escamilla, $832,092.

303 Hickory Drive, Manakin Sabot; Robert Preston Martin to Jennifer Renee Sims, $480,000.

Lots 35, 37 and 38, Section 5, Mosaic at West Creek; HHHunt Mosaic LLC to Style Craft Homes Inc. of Virginia, $378,484.

12405 North Crossing Drive, Manakin Sabot; Eagle Construction of Virginia LLC to James D. Bettis, $678,957.

12955 River Road, Richmond; James M. De Arras to Thomas Bullock, $975,000.

1008 The Preserve Drive, Maidens; Muazzam S. Saeed to Glendon J. Cronkrite, $599,950.

179 Woodfern Road, Richmond; Anne B. Kirkup to Sheelah R. Katz, $1,089,500.

HOPEWELL

326 S 20th Ave.; Tonys Holding Co. to Christopher Cox, $255,000.

601 Cedar Lane; David C. Fratarcangelo to Johnathan Sprucebank, $326,000.

1607 Davis Lane; Ryan Tyler Lockner to Donald D. Peed, $215,000.

502 Highland Ave.; Jeremy A. Stagg to Crystal Davenport, $240,000.

1832 New Lincoln Circle; Natalie Dunbar to Alicia Henley, $220,000.

2207 Pickett; Paul J. Alessi to Damario Evans, $177,000.

1710 Westbrook Road; Stefan Hill to Destiny L. Harris, $229,000.

JAMES CITY

2 parcels, Ford’s Colony; Never4Get LLC to Country Club Villas at Ford’s Colony LLLP, $1,850,000.

140 Alwoodley, Williamsburg; Joseph G. Fritz, co-trustee to Guillermo C. Sanchez, $670,000.

114 Barlows Run, Williamsburg; Colette L. Lavoy to David K. Grantham, $381,000.

120 Briar Lane, Williamsburg; Elinor Valentine to Steven P. Lowe, $155,507.

124 Colonols Way, Williamsburg; Chris Faiferlick to Prabir Sen Gupta, $1,150,000.

4059 Dunbarton Circle, Williamsburg; Keith D. Turner to Danielle M. Tennant, $495,000.

9721 Goldenrod Court, Toano; NVR Inc. to Teal James, $659,245.

3504 Hickory Neck Blvd., Toano; Erik A. Kistler to Lameca Seldon, $350,000.

2006 Holmes Court East, Williamsburg; HHJV LLC to Kate M. Hawkins, $376,965.

912 Jackson Drive, Williamsburg; Johnathan Bonneville to William R. Jennings Jr., $280,000.

4209 Kendall Lane, Williamsburg; US Home LLC to Nicholas Haviland Everard, $525,940.

2925 Lancaster Court, Williamsburg; Kelli K. Fountain to Johnathan D. Schaberg, $395,000.

7185 Little Creek Dam Road, Toano; Blue Ridge Custom Homes LLC to David Dixon, $899,000.

Lot 1, Green Mount Industrial Park; James City County to Greenmount Parkway Williamsburg Propco LLC, $1,293,300.

Lot 119, Ford’s Colony; Cameron A. Leiker to George Donald Decker, trustee, $195,000.

Lot 21, Yeardley’s Grant; Amy J. Dever, successor trustee to James J. Lahey, $540,000.

Lot 32, Winster Fax; Paul W. Current to Rodd Beers, $298,000.

Lot 62, Ford’s Colony; Katherine Lascala to Mark S. McNulty, $155,000.

Lots 30-35, Tract 3, Stonehouse; SCP JTL Stonehouse Owner 2 LLC to NVR Inc., $461,016.

4042 Midlands Road, Williamsburg; WM Rentals LLC to Alexander Powers, $167,357.

9208 Morning Dew Court, Toano; Wayne Harbin Builder Inc. to Rachel Bertsch, $750,000.

7273 Osprey Drive, Lanexa; Jacob A. Riddle to Shemar Lee Digby, $305,000.

102 Parr Drive, Williamsburg; Dianne Kossnar to Efrain Fernandez, $435,000.

1503 Prosperity Court, Williamsburg; Jaclyn A. Jarrett to Warren E. Coore, $339,900.

6520 Revere St., Williamsburg; William Rodgers to Robert A. Deis, $315,000.

3000 N Riverside Drive, Lanexa; Toano Well & Pump Service Inc. to R. Benjamin Dozier, $661,300.

113 Sharps Road, Williamsburg; Claudio L. Palmaz, trustee to Summer Arawjo, $415,000.

1022 Stewarts Road, Lanexa; Nancy W. Bateman to Ricky T. Bateman, $467,000.

4281 Teakwood Drive, Williamsburg; Richard J. Stoud to Garnet P. Fletcher, $360,000.

232 Thompson Lane, Williamsburg; Charles V. Ewing, trustee to Lindsay M. Otis, $500,000.

Unit 6-605, La Fontaine; John David Waterman to Bradford A. Gann, trustee, $203,000.

4824 Village Walk, Williamsburg; Elizabeth Shonka, trustee to Mark K. Risch, $499,000.

3554 Westham Lane, Toano; Christopher R. Foley to Deana Zaharopoulos, $346,000.

4136 Windmill Road, Williamsburg; Adaline R. Crocco to Peggy Langille, trustee, $435,000.

4676 Yeardley Loop, Williamsburg; Brian N. Wilcoxson to Jessica Marie Williams, $491,100.

KING AND QUEEN

191 acres; Mary Beth Huneke to Exol Swamp LLC, $317,000.

Lot; Secretary of Housing and Urban Developent to Jervan M. Kelly, $165,000.

KING WILLIAM

921 Commins Road, Aylett; Darrell Kellum Inc. to Angela Tuck Modlin, $440,500.

54 Fairmont Place, Aylett; HHHunt Homes LC to Yusef Hall, $350,195.

1961 Kennington Park Road, Aylett; Timothy S. Smith to Laura H. Berry, $253,950.

Lot 282, Town of West Point; Samuel B. Drewry III to Stephanie G. Ruppert, $299,950.

848 E Magnolia Ave, West Point; Leann Marie Lane to Steven Burcham, $300,000.

2754 Odi St., West Point; P.W. Development Inc. to David W. Ebersole, $379,130.

570 Ridgeway Court, West Point; D.R. Horton Inc. to Rebecca Christine Osuna-Alba, $391,990.

50 Sovereign Circle, Aylett; HHHunt Homes LC to Keith Alan Abel, $414,635.

NEW KENT

8890 Angels Share Drive, New Kent; PHD Holdings LLC to Diane Carroll Gillam, $880,000.

5856 Big Buck Court, New Kent; Kenneth W. Baldwin to Emily Moore Evans, $415,000.

7479 E Danube Loop, New Kent; NVR Inc. to Thomas Gilbert Gehring, $397,935.

11540 Doronhurst Drive, Providence Forge; Number Three Properties LLC to Matthew S. Baumler, $579,900.

8843 Greenwood Blvd., New Kent; Nathaniel Christian III to William Cifers, $352,500.

7949 James Field Manor, Quinton; Liberty Homes Virginia Inc. to William T. Noel Sr., $377,400.

7686 Leeds Castle Lane, New Kent; HHHunt Homes Hampton Roads LLC to Robert Ebenezer Kwatel Quartey Jr., $338,095.

Lot 4, Rock Creek Villas; Shurm Construction Inc. to Carole Lenotti, $316,050.

7651 Lovegrass Terrace, New Kent; D.R. Horton Inc. to Shannon Lee Green, $441,990.

8470 New Kent Highway, New Kent; Stephanie Revere, trustee to Jason Michael Baldwin, $620,000.

7226 Peyton Randolph Road, New Kent; NVR Inc. to Harvey Thompson Jr., $265,985.

1108 Riverside Drive, Lanexa; Garrett C. Javersak to Alexis Claire Dye, $305,000.

5336 Saint Leger Drive, Providence Forge; Matthew George Seldat to Whitley-Hawkins Holdings LLC, $650,000.

8587 Terroir Lane, New Kent; Clayton Properties Group Inc. to Gary J. Maglio, $536,830.

5948 Wensleydale Drive, New Kent; Washington Covenant Group LLC to Kelly Alane Brown, $425,000.

PETERSBURG

1603 Berkeley Ave.; Sean P. Booty to Blue Wave Group LLC, $180,000.

1657 Darby Drive; Jose E. Ordonez to Josue Mendiola Guevara, $200,000.

530 Hoke Drive; Hollie Nicole McDaniel to Desmond Crawley, $233,000.

2320 Nelson Court; Nicholas D. Johnney to Johnathan M. Madison, $196,500.

1923 Richmond Ave.; Michael D. Morris to Demetrice Johnson, $165,000.

87 Slagle Ave.; Azucena Saravia Herrera to Paige Bugg, $195,000.

619 Virginia Ave.; Leo Paul Donnini to John Hayes Easley Jr., $153,400.

POWHATAN

1 acre; Joseph Lee Clayton Jr. to Scott Richard Brady, $207,000.

11.63 acres; Glenn D. Ulmer to Cathy Green, $300,000.

4746 Bell Road, Powhatan; Bradford H. Wrenn to Melissa G. Nicholson, $350,000.

1790 Finneys Mill Terrace, Powhatan; Finer Homes Inc. to William Russell Jenkins Jr., $481,269.

5658 Hill St., Powhatan; Lee Allen Dean Morrissette to Jacob Michael Friedman, $335,000.

2521 Liberty Hill Road, Powhatan; Weston E. Hinden to Colin Arthur Williams, $700,000.

Lot 22, Block A, Section 2, Greywalls; The Reeds Landing Corp. to Blue Ridge Custom Homes LLC, $150,000.

3860 Mill Station Drive, Powhatan; Chris W. Currie to David Fredrickson, $625,000.

1220 Rocky Ford Road, Powhatan; Francine Gregg to Micah Mitten, $300,100.

3167 Trenholm Road, Powhatan; Manage This LLC to Jodi Hall, $255,000.

3810 Woody Tavern Court, Powhatan; Clayton Properties Group Inc. to Luke Meyers, $453,830.

PRINCE GEORGE

27.24 acres; Barry J. Adenauer to We Do It Better LLC, $325,000.

16200 Arwood Road, Disputanta; Larry W. Mitchell to Megan W. Mingia, $360,000.

11388 Cedar Run Road, South Prince George; Victoria Broughton to Alexis Harrell, $250,000.

13900 Drayton Road, South Prince George; Richard T. Elder Jr. to Kevin A. Strosnider, $750,000.

6111 Heritage Road, Prince George; Christopher Shawn Flanagan to Lisa Dove, $280,000.

Lot 1, Blackwater Estates; Jamie C. Rosser to Terry A. Rosser, $268,000.

Lot 4, Block T, Seciton 6B, Stratford Woods; Rondell O. Coleman to Jharmekia Curtis, $175,000.

15211 Loving Union Road, Disputanta; Mark Mueller to James Stables, $399,000.

4950 Pendula Drive, Carson; Terence E. Stiltner to George P. Kvasnicka II, $306,600.

4308 Shorebird Drive, Prince George; Sarah Margaret Nesnow to Avis Shelman David, $250,000.

SUSSEX

1.059 acres; Erica N. Beale to Sheila Vaughan, $208,500.

279.72 acres; Jacqueline E. Pulley to Jeffrey Q. Pulley, $362,037.

WILLIAMSBURG

3 Lots, A.W. Hitchens subdivision; Roger R. Rogers to LA Management Group LLC, $235,000.

4071 Ironbound Road; Commonwealth Properties LLC to SHEC Investments LLC, $425,000.

Parcel; Jay Philip Rupert Victor, trustee to Shelly Haas Braden, $800,000.

4015 Prospect St.; Isaiah Day to Christian Margaret Von Wald, $363,000.

309 Shaindel Drive; Christine B. Bernero to David E. Lucas, $480,000.