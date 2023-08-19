The following is a list of more real estate parcels valued at $150,000 or more that have been transferred in the past few months in Richmond and surrounding areas.

To our readers: Caroline and Louisa listings will not be included until further notice.

RICHMOND

1319 N 20th St; Biasuzzi Simone A and Massimo to Wong Kelsey Rebecca, $335,000.

1701 N 25th St; Chittum Properties Llc to Cuthbert Quincey Anne, $205,000.

10 E 29th St; Home Solutions Of Va Llc to Seymour Nicholas and Finn Kate, $395,000.

15 E 34th St; Mullin Bartley J and to Rudolph Ashlyn And, $270,000.

1502 W 41st St; Kretzer Harold L Jr and Kathy K to Barr Mark William And, $425,000.

440 W 6th St; Polak Jonathan and Rebecca to Emery Robert K and Amber L, $935,000.

815 Admiral Gravely Blvd; Villamizar Zadaai Madday G and to Obeng Priscilla, $320,000.

4413 Augusta Ave; 4415 Augusta Llc to Nordheim Neil, $240,000.

3214 Barton Ave; Liakos Christopher E and to Craig Joseph D and Leigh Ann, $450,000.

1924 Blair St; Shao Eric and to Buckley Revocable Trust, $315,000.

105 E Broad St; Rva Adt Properties Llc to Lambeth Arch Llc, $1,260,000.

4807 Bromley Lane; Dunning Allison G to Tompkins Christopher R Iii, $470,000.

3610 Burgain Road; Coleman Rashad and Sheila C to Turner Anthony L, $375,000.

3410 Carolina Ave; Thompson Donald Sr to Eritek Investments Llc, $190,000.

301 Cedar St; Reed Property Solutions Llc to Scott Essence, $745,000.

2211 Chesterman Ave; Pope Marcia K to Awan Jamal, $195,000.

4003 Collingbourne Road; Pitts James W and Nealie V to Prime 5ive Llc, $315,000.

4511 Cutshaw Ave; Dyson Michael E and Thomas L and to Meredith Branch Llc, $356,615.

1049 Dixon Dr; Mattice Lauren C and Stephen to Stith William S Iii, $215,000.

1816 Edwards Ave; Kool Kid Property Management to Gore Garrison M, $205,000.

2014 Fairmount Ave; Maya Va Llc to Harrison Lewis Consuela I, $315,000.

1 W Franklin St; Young Mens Christian Assn to Rp Foushee Parking Llc, $1,960,000.

1409 Garber St; Pillsbury Adam Llc to Steiger David and Emma, $178,620.

1853 German School Road; NVR Inc to Bartlett Tyler Nathan And, $512,630.

2515 E Grace St; P and L Investments Inc to Elliott Andrew L, $708,297.

2348 W Grace St; Dingus Properties Llc to Masuda Quamrun N and Rahman M S &, $668,000.

2705 Grantwood Ct; Cockerham Michael C and to C C T M F Llc, $265,000.

3108 Griffin Ave; Complete Home Design Llc to Manley Susan Makarczyk, $380,000.

3715 Grubbs Lane; Aiyelawo Adetokunbo to Tryon Joshua Michael And, $165,000.

2812 Hanes Ave; Ali Syed Qamar to Lowe Peter Michael, $355,000.

4807 Hanover Ave; Cava Capital Llc to Gabay Barry Downing And, $977,000.

2824 Hawthorne Ave; Fountain Laverne B to Plummer Kevin, $300,000.

2008 Ingram Ave; Nunfio Gregorio to Custer Christopher Lee, $255,000.

2736 Kenbury Road; Murray William L to Bryce Mckain Janine And, $505,000.

4625 Kensington Ave; Nolde Mary H B to Stanchina Charles Elwood And, $810,000.

3203 Lanvale Ave; Arlington Road Llc to F W L Llc, $1,000,000.

4919 Lockgreen Cir; Scott Susan B to Flohr Wilson H and Judith H, $1,798,000.

1625 W Main St; Midnight Dog Llc to Studio Pendleton Four Llc, $925,000.

1600 Maury St; Jenkins Billie to Martinez Orellana Yesenia E, $175,000.

516 Montvale Ave; Neville Timothy L to Committed Real Estate Group Llc, $162,500.

702 S Nansemond St; Loomer Douglas C Jr to Mazzara Brian Thomas And, $430,000.

2707 North Ave; Coleman Morgan M to Roebuck Rhet Skylar, $394,000.

1018 Oakwood Ave; Garland Ericka D to Raoufi Amir and Mishoe Hannah M &, $315,000.

2036 Old Manchester St; NVR Inc to Mulamalla Suraj Reddy, $416,830.

316 Overbrook Road; Knost Robert W to Hoskins Danielle K and Graham C, $322,000.

3909 Park Ave; Slowik John Dustin and to Pease Clinton L Jr Co Trustee &, $745,000.

1740 Parkwood Ave; Lloyd Jeremy M Trustee and to Shiflett Randall Clark And, $515,000.

2115 Phaup St; Gayton Investment Corp to 39 Roses Llc, $425,000.

2515 Pompey Spring Road; Young Joshua to Asset Crafters Llc, $185,000.

213 Queen Charlotte Road; Copeland Peggy W to Lee David M and Kristina L H, $1,590,000.

2002 Ridgemont Road; Soaring By Grace Llc to James Byron L, $222,000.

619 Roseneath Road U26; Koduru Usha to Carter Michele L, $305,000.

2509 Semmes Ave; Clapman Alexis and Ryan to Johnson Phillip B and Dani Wise, $470,000.

6840 Shawnee Road; Way James R and Stephanie C to Bailey Phillip A And, $425,000.

5820 Snead Road; Prentiss Adrian to Diarra Ruth, $260,000.

3705 Stockton St; Miles Briana F to Nathan Leskeyaakim Lorie, $230,000.

2111 Stuart Ave; Murray Sean P and Christina O to Carpenter William A Iv And, $815,000.

1600 Tennyson Ave; Clark Curtis J to Freedom Mortgage Corporation, $158,961.

2009 Tobacco Mill St; NVR Inc to Miller Sarah Elizabeth, $391,460.

2328 E Tremont Ct; Stratford Bethany Llc and to Stratford Hills Associates Llc, 76500000.

3311 Tuxedo Blvd; 39 Forever Llc to Edward Lisbet Holdings Llc, $220,000.

6100 Warwick Road; D&w Holdings Llc to De Gonzalez Marina E Argueta &, $229,000.

1500 Westover Hills Blvd; Eco Marble and Granite Inc to Valle Jennifer Anne And, $450,000.

1812 Winder St; Goode Gladys R to Jones Jerome W Jr and Kemery A, $150,000.

4712 Wythe Ave; Ccrii Holdings Llc to Appich Charles W Iv And, $649,950.

HENRICO

2308 Adelphi Rd, Henrico; Erawha Llc to Robinson Campbell Hoge, $240,000.

12401 Amershire Ln, Glen Allen; Rogers Glenn Frederick Iii and Lisa Doran to Myers Holly Lynne and B L Buchanan Et Al, $660,000.

5300 Axe Handle Ln, Glen Allen; Powell Sarah A Trustee to Axe Handle Lane Llc, $452,700.

4824 Ballyshannon Ct, Henrico; Johnson Diane to Starke Karen, $265,000.

4025 Bayapple Dr, Henrico; Walch Mary Ann Trust and Melinda T Messina to Messina Melinda T, $333,000.

5412 Bethlehem Rd, Henrico; Gandy A V and Lessie O and George to Yaque Jose Luis Ruiz and Norma I G Ramirez, $221,000.

1303 Bobbiedell Ln, Henrico; Walters John Milam to Schroers Joseph D Jr and Olivia J Garber, $349,500.

1209 Bowden Rd, Henrico; Kirlow Corporation to River City Rental Group Llc, $275,000.

3009 Briar Ln, Henrico; Malcolm Audrey L to Lee Brandon and Sarah Martin, $250,000.

4609 Broad Hill Dr, Henrico; Saunders Station Townes Llc to Panda Meenakshi, $678,632.

2109 Buckeye Dr, Henrico; Bluford Robert Jr Estate to Wean Nathaniel L and Kim L Tu-Wean, $250,000.

4908 Bunclody Ct, Henrico; Perkinson Catherine E to Ruger Tyler M, $244,000.

12542 Caitlin Cir, Henrico; Morris Shayne A and Robert Belcher to Vo Tommy D and Traci S Yuen, $349,950.

2317 Carlisle Ave, Henrico; Menefee Frank H Jr and W L to Ebanks Jaime R and Kent Antony, $275,000.

8136 Carriage Homes Dr, Henrico; Townhomes At Parham Place Llc to Doan Jenny and Thang, $449,900.

5013 Castle Point Ct, Glen Allen; Pagsolingan Mindy and Guy to Cobbs Star L, $337,000.

4804 Cedar Post Ct, Glen Allen; Duval Cynthia H to Qasimi Ghulam Mujtaba, $430,500.

10721 Chase Grove Ln, Glen Allen; NVR Inc to Hagez Virginia Durham and Reema Rhonda, $549,990.

13016 Chimney Stone Ct, Henrico; Sargent Stella B and Paul R Trustees to North Rachel E, $390,000.

3913 Clarendon Crescent Ct, Henrico; NVR Inc to Roberts Cain E Jr and Gloria R, $479,000.

200 Clayman Rd, Sandston; Liberty Homes Va Inc to Bryant Dejon and Jamesha Sada Lewis, $340,000.

6808 Cluck Ln, Henrico; Sutton Charlotte M to Gathright James Russell Jr, $299,900.

12304 Collinstone Pl, Glen Allen; Kamat Amod and Shruthi Amod to Pajhal Monika, $520,000.

1318 Connecticut Ave, Glen Allen; Mortensen Jacob to Coles-Dozier Edra Larnell and Tasha Dozier, $350,000.

6808 Cornelius Ct, Henrico; Eastwood Homes Of Richmond Llc to Gray Adrian Tyshawn and Ebony E E, $469,485.

5811 S Crestwood Ave, Henrico; Rice Paul W and Mary D to Salvia Thomas F and Marie P, $655,000.

6337 Dawnfield Ln, Henrico; Harris Allie C to Monds Phyllis F, $288,000.

9133 Derbyshire Rd Uf, Henrico; Mistr Morgan Lawrence to Baxter Jacob, $199,000.

10905 Dominion Fairways Ln, Glen Allen; Field Lettie Elizabeth Trustee to Cilimberg Ramon L Jr, $495,000.

12433 Donahue Rd, Glen Allen; Aggarwal Himanshu and Monika to Kulkarni Shripad Anil and Minoti, $801,000.

10008 Dulaney Ct, Henrico; Hafey James Jr and Tuyet T to Weedon Alexander and Thais Issa, $240,800.

3006 Dunwick Rd, Henrico; Baker Robert Steven to L and A Acquisitions Llc, $227,450.

5203 Eanes Ln, Henrico; Seal Robert B and Denise F to Melocco Megan E and Bradley N Pitonyak, $192,500.

7601 Elko Rd, Sandston; Perez Robin M and Homero I to Hopkins Jessica L and Keith Mcenney, $472,500.

4117 English Holly Cir, Henrico; Martin Virginia M to Bane Jeff C Iii, $230,000.

18 S Fern Ave, Henrico; Lopez Deshire to Meynard Jason and Veronica, $212,000.

5805 Fitzhugh Ave, Henrico; Steele Tyler B and Samantha C to Simes Scout and William Shirley, $520,000.

4416 Fort Mchenry Pkwy, Glen Allen; Nuckols Adam R and Lacy to Zheng Hangkai, $400,888.

5160 Francistown Rd, Glen Allen; Anand Sanjeev and Deepti Ahuja to Al Ghazali Mohammed, $660,000.

1563 Front Royal Dr, Henrico; Uhl Lauren Elizabeth to Ocasio-Santiago Krystie M, $213,500.

9306 Gildenfield Ct, Henrico; Investorgadget Llc to James Kelly Brooke, $261,000.

1609 Glenside Dr, Henrico; Somers Krista R to Roggeri Riccardo Amedeo Franco, $191,000.

1271 Grapevine Rd, Sandston; Copper Properties Llc to Morgan Calvin T Iii, $285,000.

4401 Greybull Dr Ua, Henrico; Stanley Martin Homes Llc to Neuenswander Aaron V, $464,280.

4405 Greybull Dr Ub, Henrico; Stanley Martin Homes Llc to Smirnova Ekaterina, $504,990.

3500 Gwynn’s Pl, Glen Allen; James Holly to Hakala Nancy Hollen, $490,000.

705 Harmony Rd, Glen Allen; Wilson William H and Anita to Mckay Dennis and Cynthia, $250,000.

10859 Harvest Mill Pl, Glen Allen; Lifestyle Builders And Developers Inc to Patel Neel Pravin, $660,411.

1615 Hennington Pl, Henrico; Pradhan Sher B and Krishna to Rai Bhoj Kumar and Premkala and Dilip, $420,000.

5415 Hickory Ann Dr, Glen Allen; Marshall Casey M to Hayworth David C and Pamela S, $635,000.

200 Hodder Ln, Henrico; Cotman Darius A and Darian Jamal to Mayo Jeremiah I and Cheyenne Nicole, $220,000.

3701 Hoskins Dr, Glen Allen; Raskind Harris I and C A to Tazza Thomas and Kay, $520,000.

12830 Huntmaster Ln, Henrico; Lawrence Mark A and Julia A to Bonham Thomas Vaughn and Jenna Aileen, $799,950.

5613 Indigo Rd, Henrico; Singh Joanna to Complete Home Design, $235,000.

7704 Jennifer Scott Ct, Henrico; Smith Thomas and Gwendolyn S Smith Hasan to Weaver Jerry Lee and Betty Louise Seward, $320,000.

12012 Kelston Green Ct, Glen Allen; Woychik Helen to Coates Ellen E, $447,500.

4351 Kidsgrove Rd, Henrico; Style Craft Homes Inc Of Virginia to Williams Amos, $292,455.

502 S Laburnum Ave, Henrico; Hill Regina A to Conway Melvin Leon, $212,000.

4739 Leakes Mill Dr, Glen Allen; Ghori Khurram Waseem to Thach Minh Phuc and Hung V Nguyen, $845,000.

2250 Libbie Lake West St Ua, Henrico; Lm Townhomes 1 Llc to Riehl Jeffrey S, $381,931.

5502 Linda Rd, Sandston; Mclaughlin Ryan to Chappell Tashawn Jamel and Kathryn E, $225,000.

11605 Lothbury Ln, Henrico; Merimonde Joseph Jr and Laura to 11605 Lothbury Llc, $345,000.

3482 Macallan Pkwy, Henrico; to Wortham Christopher and Quiana, $461,695.

10401 Marbury Ter, Glen Allen; Beasley Janette to Erdene Khash and Michidmaa Ariunjargal, $323,861.

703 Mccormick Farm Dr Ua, Glen Allen; Stanley Martin Homes Llc to Graham Donovan and Linda, $301,778.

9504 Meadowgreen Rd, Henrico; Helfer Nancy V to Sanders Deanna Keith, $260,000.

7703 Merrick Rd, Henrico; Koehler Sharon F to Mcdonald Joy Ellen, $272,000.

7809 Migration Dr, Henrico; Parker Dwayne C to Mathis Michael A, $330,000.

3805 Monida Rd, Henrico; Wyatt James F and Barry H Et Al to Robert Alison and Mary N Otto, $345,000.

4814 Morrison Rd, Henrico; Kirtley James T Ii and Sara to Gillman Rachel Ann, $530,000.

4602 Needles Eye Ter, Glen Allen; Graves Margaret D to Incorvaia Giancarlo and Rachel Bunn, $460,000.

1665 New Haven Pl, Glen Allen; Gonela Jayasri and Ramaseshu to Hamirani Vafid Vazir and Nashim A Pirani, $404,000.

1724 Oak Hall Dr, Sandston; Jacobs John C to Brown Paulies M Jr, $258,000.

1708 Old Brick Rd Ua, Glen Allen; West Broad Village Iv Llc to Stepp Edward A and Joseph H and Penny L, $439,902.

4820 Old Main St U410, Henrico; Westbrook Mark R and Joanna C to Schapiro Robert N and Phyllis A, $647,000.

5326 Old Main St Ua, Henrico; Stanley Martin Homes Llc to Teplitzky Andrew and Caroline O Shannon, $594,856.

5320 Old Main St Uc, Henrico; Stanley Martin Homes Llc to Creel Eileen and Natalie Wanda Belko, $583,145.

9620 Old Route 33, Glen Allen; Scearce Stephen E to Laurel Land Llc, $500,000.

2701 Overton Rd, Henrico; Iles William and Barbara to Harkrader Christopher, $195,000.

430 N Parham Rd, Henrico; Karo Page S and P S K Custodian to Zeidan Taimour and Sarah, $405,000.

11604 Parsons Walk Ct, Glen Allen; Tennekoon Sudesh and Lucyna M Pawlak to Kodiganti Krishna Murthy and S Chikmagalur, $705,000.

3301 Pell St, Henrico; Sharma Ravinder and Rachna to Ingrao Giulia and Alen Sahbaz, $374,900.

313 Perth Ln, Sandston; Resen Noori Ahmed to White Jeffrey T, $289,015.

12413 Porsche Dr, Glen Allen; Ali Sabina and Zulfikar to Kannoju Deepak and Premalekha, $980,000.

900 Pump Rd, Henrico; Canterbury Squ Apartmnt Assoc Lp Et Al to Canterbury Square Owner Llc, 46750000.

Ratcliffe Ave, Henrico; to Peck Isaiah Lee L, $185,000.

300 N Ridge Rd U26, Henrico; Catlett Thomas Y and Ross C Rose Et Al to Smith Stacy S, $510,000.

650 Rivanna Hill Rd, Glen Allen; Stanley Martin Homes Llc to Byrd Jamel and Tiera, $395,184.

5111 Robins Rd, Henrico; Rabon Donna L to Jewell Eric Lamont, $292,000.

3820 Rupert Ln, Henrico; Frankenburg Mark A and Kelly S to Pierce Anna Orlow and Ian, $1,200,000.

1304 Santa Rosa Rd, Henrico; Chamberland Claude E to Santa Rosa Llc, $200,000.

3909 Sethwarner Ct, Glen Allen; Shannon Michael Andrew and Joy V to Shaw Christopher A and S L Burkhardt, $745,000.

5909 Shrubbery Hill Rd, Henrico; Dixon Althea M and James I Iii Et Al to Rent Rva Now Llc, $202,500.

6949 Sir Galahad Rd, Henrico; Ross Run Llc to Everson Mariah, $404,787.

8404 Spring Ridge Way, Henrico; Leftwich Iii Thomas F and Kara A Kirstein to Mclaurin John W and Mary G, $870,000.

1901 Stanberry Dr, Henrico; Apperson Pamela J to Meador Garland L and Elizabeth R, $275,000.

10216 Steuben Ct, Glen Allen; Sjostrom Bonnie Vaughan to Gainous Kristin E, $330,000.

7588 Strath Rd, Henrico; Williams Frederick T to Fernandez Brittany Anne Et Al, $305,000.

2301 Summerwood Dr, Henrico; Walsh Robert L Jr to Siam Investments Llc, $540,000.

232 Taylor Farm Ln, Sandston; Mitchell Sabrina D to Sheridan William and Scott Miles, $270,900.

8370 Turner Rd, Henrico; Lane Charles B to Talbot Nicholas William, $326,000.

1564 United Ct, Henrico; Moreland Anita N to Lovgren Steven Paul and Margaret Salmon, $220,000.

10 E Washington St, Henrico; Martin Magaly T and William M Iii to Foster Lakita R, $525,000.

9018 Weldon Dr, Henrico; Stephens John D to Bailey Michael C, $265,000.

127 Wellie Hill Pl Ub, Glen Allen; West Broad Village Iv Llc to Goode James B and Sharon R, $609,000.

10318 White Marsh Rd, Glen Allen; Bradley Edward W and Cynthia W to Bastian Nathaniel W and Pamela H, $505,000.

2320 Williams St, Henrico; Arias Alfredo I to Fowlkes Peyton M, $290,000.

8023 Wistar Glen Dr, Henrico; NVR Inc to Sangani Shusheel Kumar and Rajitha Gunti, $361,740.

10211 Wolfe Manor Ct U703, Glen Allen; Coley Doris L to Page Deron O, $180,000.

2505 Yarnell Rd, Henrico; Vaughan Brandy Nichole and Dustin Ray to Frey Gary A and Audrey E, $270,000.

CHESTERFIELD

10137 Alberta Cir, Chesterfield; Satterwhite James D and Kandy C to Mcbride Deborah M Jessie, $265,000.

12021 Almer Ln, Chester; NVR Inc to Golder Antonio Eric, $615,105.

16218 Alsdell Rd, Midlothian; Higgins Shawn C and Janna C to Morrison Russel S and Nancy O, $839,000.

4016 Ambergrove Ave, North Chesterfield; Amberleigh Llc to Marshall Susan Ellis, $524,310.

5221 Appleleaf Ct, North Chesterfield; Penn William F and Odom Bill I Jr to Romero De Romero Maria Hilda and Tami Choy Jordy A, $282,000.

10812 Avening Rd, Chesterfield; Lawson Crawford W Jr and Cherree to Ricker Joshua R, $475,000.

6530 Bareback Ter, North Chesterfield; Roland Reggie E and Wynelle E to Luciano Salvatore Jr, $349,000.

18019 Bay Point Way, Moseley; Schell Brothers Richmond Llc to Connor Thomas and Nicole, $762,205.

12007 Baymill Ct, Midlothian; Stump Rodney W and Katherine B to Gordon Patrick and Deanna, $415,000.

10310 Beechgrove Dr, Chesterfield; Eastwood Christy Lynn to Plummer Eleanor S, $417,000.

3724 Bellstone Dr, Midlothian; Gregoire Development Corporation to Lewis Emmett Clifton Iii and Theresa C, $816,789.

4021 Beulah Rd, North Chesterfield; Daniels Michael D to Davis Lamont Phillip and Toni, $320,000.

12114 Blossom Point Rd, Chester; Howerton Mary and Stalnaker Joann to Sechrest Gerald and Flemiong Kimberly G and Fleming Roy, $299,000.

19211 Braebrook Dr, South Chesterfield; Phillips Danny L and Terri G to Liggins Angel, $290,000.

14000 Briars Cir, Ste 204, Midlothian; Koste Helen M Trust to Lunsford Pamela R, $275,000.

12907 Broad Iron Ct, Midlothian; Collington East Llc to Chandler Dashia Shanice, $574,240.

2347 Buena Vista Blvd, Chester; Mullins Michael Worley Jr to Overstreet Audrey and Clancy Anna, $237,000.

8206 Calypso Ln, Chesterfield; NVR Inc to Brower Aaron Jarod, $572,230.

14019 Camouflage Ct, Midlothian; White Edwin J to Ward Daniel B, $315,000.

13903 Cedar Cliff Ct, Chester; Skeens Brian C and Jennifer L to Gomez Eddisson Lopez and Villa Yudilenny, $370,000.

10245 Centralia Station Rd, Chester; NVR Inc to Osejo Anasabina and Sonia, $476,669.

4718 Chayton Ln, North Chesterfield; NVR Inc to Baylor Ashunti Magic, $443,860.

10806 Collington Dr, Midlothian; Allen Samuel E to Hood Charles Clinton and Kathlyn Wilson, $465,000.

15608 Corte Castle Pl, Chesterfield; Doherty William D and Sandra A to Strayhorn Sarah Elizabeth, $330,000.

18207 Cove Creek Dr, Moseley; Lifestyle Home Builders to Baker Kelsey and Leach Justin, $663,215.

11219 Cypress Branch Ln, Chesterfield; Main Street Homes to Helms Steven Trustee and Helms Kathleen Trustee, $790,495.

11500 Deep Hollow Ct, Midlothian; Best Barry Olin to Scalisi Dominic T and Christine S and Sydenstricker John, $302,000.

12011 Dew Ln, Midlothian; Huennekens J H and Bayliss M A to Vicari Christopher and Ashley, $390,000.

11625 Drayton Landing Dr, Chester; Budihandojo Rory to Casby Blanda, $400,500.

11119 Dumaine Dr, Midlothian; Dandeh-Njie Clarissa to Claudio Jessica, $272,000.

6933 Dunton Rd, Chesterfield; Cosby Village Llc to Kheave Christian and Pal-Kheav Paula Victoria, $413,330.

5001 Edgemere Blvd, North Chesterfield; Polio Amparo D C and Torrico R R to Davi Joy L Trustee, $415,000.

11330 Elokomin Ave, Chester; Rolling Ridge Llc to Harris Brenna, $390,000.

2237 Eventide Dr, North Chesterfield; Eastwood Homes Of Richmond Llc to Harris Allie Christine, $389,990.

2615 Falling Creek Ave, North Chesterfield; B&w Ventures Llc to Soto Liliana Perales, $200,000.

8200 Fedora Dr, Chesterfield; NVR Inc to Banks Tamica Lashun and Banks Carlos M Sr, $620,180.

4606 Finney Ct, Chester; Garcia Maria T to Sfr Acquisitions 3 Llc, $360,000.

15936 Fishers Green Dr, Chesterfield; Main Street Homes to Lockhart Brandon P and Aminah C, $520,263.

12259 Framar Dr, Midlothian; Naylor Robert W and Kathie H to Woodley Brycen Walter and Schleinkofer Tara Elizabeth, $625,000.

13804 Garrison Place Dr, Midlothian; Paramount Investments Llc to Garland Ericka, $340,000.

4260 Gayle Rd, Chester; Dodd Joshua C to Galan Maria A, $416,000.

6710 Glebe Point Rd, Chesterfield; Boardman Robert S and Barbara G to Vaden Troy G Iii and Hendricks Carolyn A, $380,000.

11506 Glenmont Rd, North Chesterfield; Pleasants Marye Cunningham to Asbell Robert Jason and Lisa Marie, $435,000.

1201 Gravatt Way, Midlothian; Bell Gregory J and Brenda A to Stobbart John Christopher and Rice Alicia, $720,000.

4331 Greenbriar Dr, Chester; Sides Bryan to Gaines Barnard, $350,000.

5225 Hallmark Dr, North Chesterfield; Imani Frederick Jeray to Garcia Nilda Carolina, $282,000.

7880 Hampton Green Dr, Chesterfield; Hill Jeffrey Alan and Connie L to Hunt Justin Colin and Amanda S, $470,000.

9535 Heather Rdg, North Chesterfield; Buie Erica to Lizma Portillo Randy Ezequeil and Quinteros Benitez Erika Dolores, $230,000.

5507 Highberry Woods Rd, Midlothian; Green John C Iii to Whittle Deidre, $390,000.

1517 Huguenot Rd, Midlothian; Bridgetown Properties Llc to New Earth Properties Llc, $789,000.

11201 Ivywood Rd, Chester; Cook Verna D Trustee to Crabtree James Joseph Jr and Kathleen Hilliard, $405,000.

13424 Janeka Dr, Chesterfield; Page Erin D to Shallenberger Timothy Kyle, $365,000.

301 Karl Linn Dr, North Chesterfield; Element At Stonebridge One Llc to Element At Stonebridge Al Lp, 96250000.

8730 Kingsland Park Dr, North Chesterfield; NVR Inc to Benny Deborah Walker and Aaron, $430,415.

1600 Kirkgate Ln, Midlothian; Brooks Najiyyah to Mazur Nathaniel, $339,950.

5503 Labine Ct, North Chesterfield; Jr Property Investors Llc to Oneal Wilta, $312,000.

4530 Lake Summer Mews, Moseley; Shoemaker Adam and Kathryn to Allen Dwayne R and Brooks Brittani J, $530,000.

20122 Laurel Rd, South Chesterfield; Rosa Jacqueline V to Sessions Jo L and Hutton Anita L, $315,000.

5009 Lippingham Ln, Chester; Garber Steven C and Tammy W to Theis Robert Alan, $429,000.

11000 Long Branch Dr, Chesterfield; Dotson Richard R Ii and Jeanne H to Broomfield Mark, $459,950.

11317 Ludgate Pl, Chester; Foust Boris B and Mahone J to Smith Karrell I, $325,000.

11252 Magill Terrace Dr, Chester; Main Street Homes to Crenshaw Charles E Jr and Sheila W, $343,823.

1906 Mainsail Ln, Chester; Eastwood Homes Of Richmond Llc to Talley Robert E and Vicky L, $525,480.

3640 Markey Rd, Midlothian; Mays Amy M to Jackson Christopher R and Emily M, $400,000.

407 Michaux View Ter, Midlothian; Lockette Taisha to Gronseth Peter and Thompson Meredith, $420,000.

10301 Midlothian Tpke, North Chesterfield; United Restaurant Group L P to Two Farms Inc, $2,600,000.

15706 W Millington Dr, Midlothian; Craftmaster Homes to Martin William A Ii and Lindsey V, $664,970.

304 Monath Rd, North Chesterfield; Smith Gerard W and Deborah Hughes to Canas Luis Lorenzo, $320,000.

3708 Morgan Trail Dr, Chesterfield; Mercer Christina M and Hagan E N to Garcia Felix Ortiz and Tavarez Nayeli Gonzalez, $275,000.

5306 Mossy Oak Rd, Moseley; Riordan Corey J and Rachel A to Shrieves Christopher and Elizabeth, $705,000.

3104 Newington Ct, North Chesterfield; Demby Holly D and Len A to Joseph Flambert and Pierre Guerline, $187,000.

5600 North Chase Ct, Midlothian; Chappell James J and Patricia T to Castro Joseph U Jr and Pamelo, $445,000.

12424 Old Buckingham Rd, Midlothian; Saunders Aaron E and Freyja N to Caldwell Kristen E and Robert, $435,000.

11924 Old Stage Rd, Chester; Chesterfield Lp to Browning Andrea Lengacher and Randolph Morgan, $787,525.

13607 Orchid Dr, Chesterfield; North Ernest T Iii and Dawn R to Blair Lonnie Dale and Lucy, $431,000.

9300 Owl Trace Ct, Chesterfield; Mitchell Michael D to Gutierrez Jose and Lina, $615,000.

18365 Palisades Ct, Moseley; Hhhunt Homes L C to Avadhanula Vekata Prashanth and Swetha, $448,035.

4819 Par Dr, Chester; Stiles Hilah to Clarke Latres, $300,000.

24141 Pear Orchard Rd, Moseley; Baker Michael L and Venters C M to Barker Michael C and Robin M, $410,000.

12304 Petrel Xing, Midlothian; Swift Creek Development Llc to Hudson Christie M and Bland Takisha S, $444,840.

18825 Pine Grove Ave, South Chesterfield; T H Burt Corporation to Rivera Viviana Negron, $283,456.

1619 Porters Mill Ter, Midlothian; Webb Heather and Coolbaugh T E to Colvin Zackery and Harrison Camille, $235,000.

234 Pumpkin Pl, North Chesterfield; Mason Thomas R and Lori F to Crookshanks Kathleen R, $305,000.

13300 Quailwood Rd, Midlothian; Focal Point Rv A Llc to Ness Micah and Sarah, $565,000.

3824 Randall Dr, Chester; Cummings Michael Joseph and Cummings William David to Goodwine Kelvin J, $285,000.

703 Redington Ct, North Chesterfield; Montgomery Alaina Rose to Hoetger Jannah Kalmena, $360,000.

12878 Richmond St, Chester; Figuieras Susan K to Sadler Kailyn and Pecani Shkumbim, $280,000.

11655 Riverboat Dr, Chester; Main Street Homes to Oberlander Noah Steven and Curcio Neal J Iii, $770,833.

1901 Robindale Rd, North Chesterfield; Freeman Leo A to Freeman Grace, $250,000.

16001 Rocky Falls Ct, Chesterfield; NVR Inc to Harper Larry D Sr and Joyce B, $509,777.

2535 Sandler Way, North Chesterfield; Hhhunt Sandler Station Llc to Dinh Nam Van and Dao Hanh Thu, $371,045.

9137 Saxsawn Ln, Chesterfield; Eastwood Homes Of Richmond Llc to Scarpitta Christopher Jonathan and Nikole M, $739,825.

3913 Seamist Rd, Chester; Walker April Marie to Stephens Jordan E, $255,000.

2417 Sherbourne Rd, North Chesterfield; Mccoy Patsy R to Zavala Arturo Acosta and Acosta Maria Rebeca Chavez De, $163,900.

4900 Sir Sagamore Dr, North Chesterfield; NVR Inc to Keysuhr Eva and Ian, $442,915.

10700 Solaris Ct, Chesterfield; Anders Gregory David Jr to Cox Jessie T, $265,000.

13 Spinnaker Cove Dr, Midlothian; Simonoff N J and Machrone S S to Walter Carol Ann and Pierce Michael, $351,000.

9024 Spyglass Hill Turn , Chesterfield; Smith Raymond M and Hillary C to Phillips Annie, $394,500.

5713 Sterlingworth Dr, Moseley; Eastwood Homes Of Richmond Llc to Mcgrady William, $579,990.

4805 Stoney Creek Pkwy, Chester; Galton Albert Jeffrey and G M to Carpenter Laure K and William Jeffery, $370,000.

7736 Sunday Silence Ln, Midlothian; Lucas M Investments Llc to Beasley Joseph Donald and Lea Dalila, $359,000.

11310 Surry Rd, Chester; Mcadams Robert L and Thomasson C to Strick Liam Jeremy and Loving Julia Rachel, $345,000.

15513 Talland Dr, Chesterfield; Colley Arlo and Jennifer to Gerardo Kimberly Michele and Nicholas Vincent, $569,000.

11006 Thetis Pl, Chesterfield; Brown Michael to Fielding Thomas, $513,000.

8124 Timberstone Dr, Chesterfield; Turrieta-Mcleod Lynda to Wynn John B and Rachael L, $490,000.

400 Totten Dr, Midlothian; Charters George E and Jessica R to Scott Andrew John and Masselli Alison Brooke, $530,000.

421 Trickling Creek Rd, North Chesterfield; Jones Lawrence Jr to Fowler Michelle Lynn and Kraemer Brandy, $324,000.

7507 Valencia Rd, Chesterfield; Mejia Bernardo to Mejia Juan Ramon, $175,000.

1500 Wagonwheel Rd, Midlothian; Diacetis Nicholas and Roseann to Malakor Saimon and Rahel, $332,000.

6307 Walnut Bend Ter, Midlothian; Lowe Robert L and Mitzi L to Pecht Andre and Allison, $480,000.

18816 Weldon St, South Chesterfield; T H Burt Corporation to Tench Kendall E, $266,200.

12317 Wescott Way, Midlothian; Hhhunt Homes L C to Brown Quincy, $446,700.

1000 Westwood Village Way, Ste 303, Midlothian; Parham Patricia Hooker to Mcnelley Daisy, $280,000.

9007 Widthby Rd, Chesterfield; Eagle Construction Of Va Llc to Harris Allan E and Diane M, $622,622.

9142 Widthby Rd, Chesterfield; NVR Inc to Mckee Belinda and Lawrence Michael, $549,850.

7808 Winding Ash Pl, Chesterfield; Hoffman Nancy Darlynn to Shifflett Myles S and Lisa M, $310,000.

5500 Winterleaf Dr, North Chesterfield; Moehling Jack H Jr and Rosa F to Deny and Matteo Investment Llc, $175,000.

2229 Wrens Nest Rd, North Chesterfield; Quinlan Anne Kathleen to James Matthew and Claire, $375,000.

HANOVER

11.111 acres; Ora Moss Richmond to Jason Matthew Simpson, $255,000.

31.5 acres; Ray Davis Holdings Inc. to Delmas Ray Robert III, $230,000.

9080 Aldingham Place, Mechanicsville; James L. Harless Jr. to James Andrew Sherwood, $465,000.

12465 Ashland Vineyard Lane, Ashland; Hannah Jeffrey to Emily P. Kinkead, $303,800.

8254 Azalea Place, Mechanicsville; Atlantic Union Bank to Christopher Rietveld, $499,950.

10332 Beech Ridge Circle, Glen Allen; CFalls Builder LLC to Harry L. Loving, $589,864.

8077 Belton Circle, Mechanicsville; Heather A. Fyfe to Charlee Dubben, $350,000.

11221 Blunts Bluff Court, Ashland; Zachary Johnson to Michele Blackwelder, $445,000.

10126 Cameron Ridge Drive, Ashland; Michael P. Johnson to Bruce G. Brewer, $534,900.

9372 Charter Lake Drive, Mechanicsville; Yung Fong Tu to Wesley Blanton, $459,999.

105 Courtside Drive, Ashland; Alberta Foster Faulcon to Victor Jose Munoz Guerrero, $255,000.

9207 Crowell St., Mechanicsville; HHHunt Homes LC to Akhila Suresh, $565,965.

9322 Drawbridge Road, Mechanicsville; Loretta L. Cataldi to Alex C. Rowell, $421,500.

13008 Farrington Place Lane, Ashland; Brett Kody to Rebecca Elias, $320,000.

7109 Foxbernie Drive, Mechanicsville; Melinda C. Tape to Ei Swe Linn, $320,000.

10422 Garm Glen Way, Glen Allen; Farmstead Villas LLC to Leslie D. Tal, $426,044.

9254 Giles Pond Drive, Mechanicsville; Vinod Kumar Ravuru to Selvaraj Venkidusamy, $557,135.

6046 Green Haven Drive, Mechanicsville; Thomas M. Cecil Jr. to Paul J. Givens, $43,000.

8119 Hennepin Trail, Mechanicsville; Travis Gumbs to Sankarshan Devn, $667,000.

9173 Ivy Banks Drive, Mechanicsville; George W. Edwards III to Hung Ming Chou, $480,000.

12228 Kenton Ridge Road, Ashland; Eagle Construction of Virginia LLC to Holly M. Fernandez, $786,312.

10512 Little Meadow Lane, Glen Allen; Boone Homes Inc. to Pablo J. Molina, $755,871.

Lot 11, Section 2, Providence; Diane M. Roe to Oscar Boamah, $480,000.

Lot 19, Block I, Section 5, Totopotomoy, Hanover; Christopher D. Stephens to Pear Tree Properties RVA LLC, $198,000.

Lot 28, Section 2, Rock Creek; Rock Creek Partners LLC to RCI Builders LLC, $180,000.

Lot 6, Section 2, Red Hill; Wayne Whittle to Kalvin Williams, $705,000.

8156 Lyman Court, Mechanicsville; HHHunt Homes LC to Alexander David Carter, $582,340.

9263 Marl Ridge Lane, Mechanicsville; HHHunt Homes LC to Teressa A. William Dillard, $462,595.

17280 Mountain Road, Montpelier; Farrar Construction LLC to Gregory Brian Scott, $699,905.

Parcel; Gardner Farm LLC to B&D Botanicals LLC, $495,000.

11357 Parsons Chapel Road, Glen Allen; Bhaskar C. Rai to Garrett A. Compton, $400,000.

7287 Pegway Lane, Mechanicsville; James Lee Ray to Mia Louise Stewart, $320,000.

8907 Roberta Court, Mechanicsville; W.V. McClure Inc. to Sreedhar Pasupuleti, $579,049.

9414 Rutlandsire Drive, Mechanicsville; Kevin J. Kennedy Sr. to Zakir Khan Arifi, $425,000.

7152 Six Pount Lane, Mechanicsville; Ryan J. Sweeney to Kyle Haggerty, $455,000.

7593 Studley Road, Mechanicsville; Jill Bartley to Jonathan T. Holderman, $365,000.

9300 Sweet Meadow Place, Mechanicsville; William Randal Newberry to Timothy Barbour, $490,000.

18353 Teman Road, Beaverdam; Kathryn H. Belcher IRA to Jonathan Michael Adams, $449,900.

701 W Vaughan Road, Ashland; Eagle Construction of Virginia LLC to Rodrigo Diaz, $505,899.

17114 Wedged Stone Drive, Montpelier; Gregory B. Scott to Vladimir Bukhalo, $534,900.

13120 Winding White Rose Lane, Ashland; Clayton Properties Group Inc. to Adam Edward Lind, $812,130.

AMELIA

102.3489 acres; Michael K. Marshall to Ryan Parker Edwards, $580,000.

3.809 acres; Stephen J. Cook to Robert M. Mayberry Jr., $245,000.

19750 Dusty Hill Lane, Carson; Ray Wennerberg to Robert M. McGarvey, $405,000.

13901 Horseshoe Loop, Amelia Court House; Jaqueline M. Whitaker to Travis Scott Tyree, $283,500.

Portion of 147.0 acres; Carroll F. Harris to David M. Portner, $381,500.

CHARLES CITY

Lot 2, Section 2, Rolling Hills; John Knox Schmidt to Arrowhead Venture LLC, $150,000.

COLONIAL HEIGHTS

108 Carroll Av; Mccabe, Jennifer Leeann To Minter, Kevin K., $240,000.

201 Crestwood Dr; Mission Va Llc To Minetree, Jr. Marvin Y., $254,950.

105 Hanover Av; Kiser, William C To Jarvela, Benjamin Anton, $325,000.

711 Keswick Rd; Ferrer, Lashay A. To Pitt, Barbra J., $242,000.

204 Prince Albert Av; Moore, Michael S. To Barnard, Linda Diane, $265,000.

CUMBERLAND

138.8 acres; Richard C. Green Jr. to Pearson Properties LLC, $300,000.

90.2251 acres; Pearson Properties LLC to David L. Clodfelter, $280,000.

Lot 7, Town of Farmville; Dolan Reid PLLC, substitute trustee to Phoenix 6 Properties, $154,500.

245 Trents Mill Road, Cumberland; Jared Habib Turner to Alfred Clark, $219,950.

DINWIDDIE

33.8 acres; Terry L. McKinney Jr. to David W. Crist Jr., $480,000.

8405 Baltimore Road, Ford; James H. McGee Jr. to Lori Greifzu, $445,000.

14312 Gatewood Road, Dewitt; Samuel J. Lewis Jr. to Kirstin Cobb, $290,000.

8781 Lake Jordan Way, North Dinwiddie; Carlos M. Banks to Deborah Coleman Simmons, $405,000.

Lot 5, Block A, Mill Ridge; Austin R. Wingert to Carlene M. Marshall, $260,000.

10810 Pole Run Road, Disputanta; William G. Massengill to William F. Moore, $810,000.

8807 Squirrel Level Road, North Dinwiddie; L.R. Kirkland Jr. Construction LLC to Justin Sidney Webb, $389,950.

4407 Wrenn Forrest Drive, North Dinwiddie; Richard B. Gregory Sr. to Bryce T. Little, $259,000.

GOOCHLAND

2.76 acres; Jacob Hughes Koon to Tonia Chambers, $270,000.

2513 Carver Oaks Court, Rockville; W.V. McClure Inc. to Stephanie Matsko, $692,131.

9329 Citrine Run, Richmond; HHHunt Homes LC to Charles H. Farrow, $509,330.

9345 Citrine Run, Richmond; HHHunt Homes LC to John Darnes, $518,075.

60 East Square Lane, Richmond; Sandra R. Kasen, trustee to John S. Insley, trustee, $825,000.

60 Few Acres Lane, Manakin Sabot; Hansom Howell to John Michael Simpson, $313,600.

12425 Leith Hill Circle, Manakin Sabot; Eagle Construction of Virginia LLC to Stephan Cushanick, $741,854.

Lots, Section 2B, Mosaic at West Creek; HHHunt Mosaic LLC to Schell Brothers Richmond LLC, $282,026.

12407 North Crossing Drive, Manakin Sabot; Eagle Construction of Virginia LLC to Charles M. Sims, $792,512.

2958 River Road West, Goochland; Towne & Country Realty Partners LLC to Blue Ridge Custom Homes LLC, $420,000.

3063 Three Chopt Road, Gum Spring; Lofton Leasing LLC to Madelin Gonzalez Guzman, $280,000.

HOPEWELL

303 S 23rd Ave.; Verna F. Terrell to Elizabeth Granado, $190,500.

441 Cobblestone Drive; J.D. Harris Jr. to Catherine M. Harris, $265,000.

3201 Evergreen Ave.; Frank J. Cimo to Danny Wheeler Sr., $249,500.

Lot 15, Block 2, Section 1, Farmingdale; Thade E. Carman Jr. to America’s Dream Holdings LLC PS4, $160,000.

3408 Norton St.; Grechen C. Lewis to Sebastian Owens, $169,900.

3108 River Road; McKenzie Albright to Belinda Jackson, $184,000.

2916 Western St.; Rodney Matheny Jr. to Kenneth Grover, $178,500.

JAMES CITY

4308 Ashworth Court, Williamsburg; Colonial Heritage LLC to Angela Wanda Williams Taylor, $522,370.

6508 Battlefield Drive, Williamsburg; Thomas P. Singleton IV to Timothy W. Minich, $288,000.

7254 Canal St., Lanexa; Matthew F. Weiler to Ernest Wayne Parrish, $340,000.

628 Counselors Way, Williamsburg; Stephen L. Weber to Revocable Trust of Eileen V. Herrmann, $430,000.

4091 Dunbarton Circle, Williamsburg; Charles David Benham to Kevin James Baker, $550,000.

9741 Goldenrod Court, Toano; NVR Inc. to Latasha Faye America, $517,835.

1055 Hitchens Lane, Williamsburg; Richmond Norge LLC to Pedro Conol Jr., $441,398.

3802 Ironbound Road, Williamsburg; Samuel F. Mays Jr., trustee to Ylber Zelli, $210,000.

3406 Jamestown 1607; Paramount Investments LLC to Abdel Khaleq Khadrane, $188,000.

136 Jeffersons Hundred, Williamsburg; Ty J. Daniels to Stephen Alden Ralls, $889,900.

205 W Kilbride, Williamsburg; Dennis S. Powelson to Burke McCahill, $835,000.

3320 Lancaster Lane, Williamsburg; Russell G. Lawrence to Mario J. Bonet Correa, $340,000.

276 Littletown Quarter, Williamsburg; Christopher J. Conroy, trustee to Christopher R. Park, $429,000.

Lot 1, Kitchums Pond Governors Land; Douglas J. Keiper to M. Family Real Estate Holdings LLC, $1,175,000.

Lot 134, Warehams Point; Charles F. Yonker Jr., trustee to Ivatury Raju, trustee, $640,000.

Lot 24, Saint Georges Hundred; Franklin Steevens Jiron to Michael O’Connor, $422,000.

Lot 36, Village at Candle Station; Jill Turner to HPA III Acquisitions 1 LLC, $321,600.

Lot 64, Adams Hunt; Alona R. Monteiro to Lokey LLC, $320,000.

9076 Marmont Lane, Williamsburg; Michael J. Doucette, trustee to Zackery W. Baker, $355,000.

109 Moody’s Run, Williamsburg; Timothy C. Sottek to William W. Naramore, $505,000.

305 Mott Lane, Williamsburg; Lynn Cenneno to Thomas C. Wilkinson Jr., $700,000.

104 Par Drive, Williamsburg; Margaret A. Love to Leslie Phillips, $350,000.

125 Pelhams Ordinary, Williamsburg; James Edwin Gun, trustee to Juanita M. Palmer, $199,000.

1702 Prosperity Court, Williamsburg; Matthew C. Enroughty to Joseph Hamden Olmstead, $300,000.

6540 Revere St., Williamsburg; Christine Staples to Acey Tucker, $300,000.

3016 N Riverside Drive, Lanexa; Bobbie Sears to Bryant Franklin, $750,000.

8488 Sheldon Branch Place, Toano; Jeffrey D. Gehris Jr. to George P. Fenton II, $450,000.

870 Sugarloaf Run, Williamsburg; Mykel D. Callaway to Katelyn Marie Reimer, $315,000.

7615 Tealight Way, Williamsburg; Rebecca Lynne Mace to Nathan J. Funari, $290,000.

4024 Thorngate Drive, Williamsburg; David E. Hughes to Russell G. Lawrence, $595,000.

Unit 710, Conference Center Condominium; Mark Nikiper to Madison Trust Co., custodian, $345,000.

9931 Walnut Creek, Toano; Wayne Harbin Builder Inc. to Gary Leighton, $689,500.

3556 Westham Lane, Toano; Jonathan A. Smith to Keli Lee Vassallo, $325,000.

203 Woodbine Drive, Williamsburg; David A. Bracken to Lauire E. McNemar, $500,000.

KING AND QUEEN

24 acres; Francisco Escobar Valdez to Northrun Holdings LLC, $179,900.

137 Waterfence Road, Mattaponi; Rebecca C. Alba to Arnold H. Wash, $319,000.

KING WILLIAM

2217 Commins Road, Aylett; Jordan S. Lewis to Tyler MacKenzie Brightwell, $285,950.

59 Fairmont Place, Aylett; HHHunt Homes LC to Sheila Lee Hughes, $344,950.

11055 King William Road, Aylett; Nancy B. Roark to Nicholas Dane Sgro, $271,000.

Lot 3, Block E, Kennington Townhomes; Style Craft Homes Inc. of Virginia to Vindya Rani Thelkar Venkata Durga, $244,135.

3080 Manfield Road, Aylett; Joseph Cunningham Smith, executor to Thomas E. Lowe Jr., $225,000.

208 Patriots Village Court, West Point; Patriot’s Village LLC to Terri Clarno, $205,140.

3719 E River Road, King William; Sarah E. Carter to Dora D. Wynne, $255,000.

80 Wendenburg Way, Aylett; RCI Builders LLC to John S. Toutsi, $407,340.

NEW KENT

6044 Antler Hill Lane, New Kent; Brandon W. Lawson to Nathaniel Christian III, $430,000.

70000 Blue Stem Court, New Kent; D.R. Horton Inc. to Jonathan Samuel Buck, $455,000.

7487 E Danube Loop, New Kent; NVR Inc. to Amy J. Kartage, $377,520.

3767 Elliott Field Terrace, Quinton; Liberty Homes Virginia Inc. to Breon S. Lee, $383,800.

3411 S Hairpin Drive, Quinton; David G. Merz to Tonia Lynn Haney, $422,000.

8320 Kenleigh Court, New Kent; Carolee Jangraw to Debra L. Oakley, $300,000.

7698 Leeds Castle Lane, New Kent; HHHunt Homes Hampton Roads LLC to John G. Powers, $345,000.

Lot 64, Landbay 5, Section 2, Lifestyle at Four Seasons; NVR Inc. to Shelia Brown, $393,070.

7691 Lovegrass Terrace, New Kent; D.R. Horton Inc. to Michael Perry Bernard, $391,000.

6476 Parrish Road, Providence Forge; Howard G. Martin III to Zachary Aaron Haga, $300,000.

7230 Peyton Randolph Road, New Kent; NVR Inc. to Veronica Spruill, $260,935.

3399 Rock Creek Villa Drive, Quinton; Shurm Construction Inc. to Frank Cavanaugh III, $329,950.

9170 Sherwood Estates, Quinton; Anthony L. Yates Jr. to Elizabeth Madison, $340,000.

8592 Terroir Lane, New Kent; Clayton Properties Group Inc. to James A. Luckraft, trustee, $631,520.

10771 White Dogwood Drive, Providence Forge; Kyle George West to Jeremy Schwartz, $410,000.

PETERSBURG

9 Botany Bay Circle; Mary E. Parker to Tasha Nukia Crump, $194,500.

1831 East Blvd.; David Brent Ross Jr. to Candace McLemore, $200,000.

211 N Jones St.; Nelson W. Hernandez to Lydia B. Brown, $190,000.

3358 Normandy Drive; Twin Oaks Property Solutions LLC to Kevin Philmore Jackson, $180,000.

12 Saddleback Lane; Francis Heath Myers Jr. to Samantha M. Davis, $374,900.

602 W South Blvd.; Kathleen T. Short to Colin A. Sanchez, $245,000.

1819 Walker Ave.; Alyssa J. Johnston to Georgina C. Thomson, $229,000.

POWHATAN

1.02 acres; Walter Allen Look Jr. to RVA Dreams Big Business Trust, $150,000.

17.39 acres; Mary Patricia Altice to Stacy Jeanne Henshaw, $215,000.

1503 Bracketts Bend Road, Powhatan; John A. Wilson Jr. to Ryan Conyers, $412,395.

2236 Founders View Lane, Midlothian; Douglas Ray Overstreet Jr. to Robert Jeffrey Ashford, $625,000.

1585 Hollow Log Drive, Powhatan; James Costello to Mia N. Carden, $305,000.

Lot 1, Section 5, Westlake at Mill Mount; Christopher Campbell to Jack Petrie Hyden III, $675,000.

Lot 28, Section 4, Watkins Mill; Capitol City Development LLC to Blue Ridge Custom Homes LLC, $165,000.

2330 Mountain View Road, Powhatan; Michael Siok Jr. to Trevor Gary Lee, $217,000.

1035 Schroeder Road, Powhatan; Darla Jean Wielkiewicz to Garrett R. Messitt, $345,950.

1611 Walkers Ridge Road, Powhatan; Donna Wheatley Davison to Arnold McKinley Stephens III, $335,000.

3830 Woody Tavern Court, Powhatan; Clayton Properties Group Inc. to John Alan Rusch, $489,030.

PRINCE GEORGE

27.9 acres; Edward S. Wilkerson to James Quist, $458,000.

724 S Bacon’s Chase, North Prince George; Olivia Ingle Carden to Dante R. Green, $540,000.

1013 Collingwood Drive, North Prince George; Sweet Retreats LLC to Joshua McLaughlin, $256,200.

1220 Eagle Place, North Prince George; Edward R. Baccich to Aglaia Lin Bagaboyboy Paderanga, $425,000.

2913 Hog Back Road, North Prince George; William Kilbourn Jr. to Victoria Warren, $385,000.

Lot 1, Block B, Section 2, Forest Acres; Jessie Martinez to Christopher M. McCay, $252,500.

Lot 6, Oak Hill; Stephen Arthur Austin to Andrew K. Parker, $630,000.

4573 Megan Court, Prince George; Mark M. Newberg to Tiffany A. Bazemore, $305,000.

11335 Pole Run Road, Disputanta; Chappell Construction LLC to Derek Eure, $380,000.

2300 Spain Drive, South Prince George; Nolan B. Lockhart to Shannon L. Sterling, $450,000.

SUSSEX

196.8 acres; Stafford Cass Camp, executor to Harrup Real Estate, $610,000.

27873 Cabin Point Road, Waverly; Alex G. Courtney Jr. to Alan Elias, $332,500.

WILLIAMSBURG

401 Ashwood Drive; Peter N. Margan to Patrick Lawson Wood Sr., $576,500.

5 Majesties Mews; Vera Dubovoy to Russell L. Larsen, $730,000.

Parcels A, B, C and D, Barclay Square Condos; Elaine A. Riggle to Jacob I. Wallis, $175,000.

4131 Prospect St.; HHHunt Quarterpath LLC to Nathaniel Stusse, $307,500.

128 Sir Thomas Lunsford Drive; William P. Doyle to Joseph P. Blessing, trustee, $940,000.