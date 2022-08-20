Property Transfers Published August 20, 2022

The following is a list of more real estate parcels valued at $150,000 or more that have been transferred in the past few months in Richmond and surrounding areas.

To our readers: Caroline and Louisa listings will not be included until further notice.

RICHMOND

3148 Zion St; Smith Pamela to Goodman Ki’arra, $215,000.

525 N 1st St; Blinn Mary Beth and Robert C to Wieder Laurance and Andrea K, $435,000.

514 N 22nd St; Bronson Eric J and Melinda C to Lange Jennifer, $449,000.

312 N 25th St; Weinstein Alex H to 312 North 25th St Llc, $550,000.

1506 N 26th St; Poels Christopher to Olson Nicholas Allen, $230,000.

325 N 2nd St Ub; Goodrich Dale R and Lauren H to Shaban Khaled, $150,000.

1456 N 33rd St; Winner Patricia C and to Dibernardo Jostin P, $222,500.

1219 W 46th St; Kaltenschnee Robert J and to Pijor David And, $330,000.

8408 Abbey Road; Mcafee James B and Deirdra H to Kerley Michael David, $400,000.

303 S Arthur Ashe Blvd U12; Adams Keith H to Hill J Edward Revocable Trust, $205,000.

3180 Atlantic St; Stanley Martin Companies Llc to Ong David Theodore, $343,867.

605 Bancroft Ave; Lewis Don F and Edith R to James Nay Llc, $155,000.

3006 Barton Ave; Randolph Homes Llc to Ocean View Holdings Llc, $189,000.

5941 Bliley Road; Smith Shelley M to Borland Keely, $285,000.

1230 Broad Rock Blvd; Flood Kevin J Jr and Hailey K to Farmer Frances Ware, $347,000.

4515 Bromley Lane; Richmond Hill Design Build Llc to Catron Thomas D And, $925,000.

4308 Brook Road; Mallory John and Julie to Mallory Paul Thomas And, $425,000.

1810 Carter St; Woznicki Marie to Delk Lydia Elizabeth, $269,000.

426 Chimborazo Blvd; Rolander Eric Joseph and to Collins Eric And, $435,000.

3319 Cliff Ave; Lavique Development Llc to Brown Frank, $346,400.

2247 Concord Ave; Orourke Molly G to Enghauser Marianne, $160,000.

4121 Custis Road; Osburn Herbert Scott Jr to Kostecki Kenneth, $300,000.

5206 Devonshire Road; Alahmed Ali to Kim Imhan, $455,000.

4017 Dunston Ave; Millar Brent T and Paula S to Der David C, $745,000.

3607 Enslow Ave; Harrison Loraine to Gray Tiffany, $265,000.

3904 Fauquier Ave; Monacell Martin T and Felicia R to Bugas Caitlin, $385,000.

3518 Florida Ave; Cho Lea to Billue Farren and Kelley Leigh, $220,000.

6922 Forest Hill Ave; Davis Randy K to Spidalier Llc, $177,229.

2718 E Grace St; Pearsall William P Jr Trustee to Integral Properties Llc, $450,000.

6757 N Grand Brook Cir; Powell Timothy W to Page Benjamin S And, $216,000.

5 Greenway Lane; Whitaker Charles N & Norvell B to Bisceglia Michael C 2012, $2,600,000.

3131 Groveland Ave; Zuleta Edgar to Mas Charles Samuel And, $337,000.

513 Hancock St; Druhot Thomas and Heidi to Michalski Sally L, $207,400.

2815 Hawthorne Ave; Smith Patricia E to 2815 Hawthorne Avenue Llc, $255,000.

7619 Hill Dr; Sullivan Kenneth M & Susanne P to Bell Michael F and Hannah J, $360,000.

201 Hull St U42; Cheek Neal Llc to Roberson Chad M, $198,500.

9101 James Riverwatch Dr; Nelson Samuel B Iii & to Linton Thomas K and Cheryl A, $1,800,000.

3910 Kensington Ave; Beckner Brian A and Kathryn to Wilson Rainey Elizabeth And, $429,000.

2810 Kensington Ave U15; Brewer Jonathan J to Wilke Shannon, $203,000.

311-1/2 E Ladies Mile Road; Barka Hamid to Drumwright Justin And, $215,000.

4510 Leonard Pkwy; Ellington Trey G and to Dare Jonathan T, $440,000.

3322 Loxley Road; Wetzel Katherine E to Warren Carter And, $523,500.

1414 W Marshall St U503; Valentin Orlando & Margarita L to Neathawk Roger And, $192,000.

12 S Meadow St; 12 S Meadow Street Llc to Chen Shan Jian and Lin Mei Fang, $450,000.

5050 Midlothian Tpke; Psc Cubit Llc to Extra Space Properties Two Llc, 16565000.

2206 Monument Ave; Diradour Albert S Trustee to Trahan Francois R And, $1,500,000.

1815 National St; Weller Homes Llc to Richard Cherrie Syrene, $302,000.

2011 North Ave; Karabin Robert William and to Moore Megan Alexandra, $349,999.

5813 Olas Ct; Hhhunt Homes Lc to Spruill Corey Jamar And, $382,425.

2107 Park Ave; White David R to Katharos Nicholas, $588,000.

2122 Parkwood Ave; Reynolds Tara Leigh to Babu Goutham Krishna And, $645,000.

207 Poe St; Lee Julian and Beverly Jr Trs to J J & Assoc Llc, $160,000.

1301 Porter St U104; Porter Street Llc to Kilpatrick Alina Marie, $199,900.

2007 Rawlings St; Mcphee Jennifer M to Wiseman Tyler R, $225,000.

11 Roslyn Road; Bor Michael William and to Joyner Jason Y and Liza B, $1,400,000.

3456 Scottview Dr; Jenkins Brenda to Hunnicut Brett A, $305,550.

4229 Shirley Road; Miller Esson Mckenzie Iii and to Whitehurst Joy and Dean Martin, $439,000.

308 N Stafford Ave; Mlot Matthew J to Stettinius William S And, $675,000.

4509 Stonewall Ave; Hand Jerry Ann to Sparra Hunt And, $421,000.

3405 Stuart Ave; Turk Judy V to Sullivan Shane And, $500,000.

1117 Sumpter St; Tefft John E and to Yglesias Jonathan, $210,000.

2105 Tobacco Mill St; NVR Inc to Smith Kaleigh Leal And, $384,755.

7723 Turf Lane; Cain Nathaniel A and to Barrow Tom and Donna Rae, $435,000.

6532 Vischer Road; NVR Inc to Vaneerden Julie Ann And, $500,580.

1609 Wentbridge Road; Eslami Akbar and Gita to Cywinski Timothy Stephen And, $355,000.

1707 Wilmington Ave; Eve Holly L to Duffett Joanna E, $357,500.

3322 Woodrow Ave; Bolling Debra D to Bryant Michael, $175,000.

HENRICO

4107 6th St, Henrico; Howell Robert W to Seward Tyler, $202,750.

2757 Acadia Dr, Henrico; Stanley Martin Homes Llc to Clark Katina Nicole, $409,370.

10208 Acworth Dr, Glen Allen; Johnson Connie H to Stefanova Petya Nikolaeva, $341,000.

3002 Anglican Pl, Henrico; Pan Chi Hsun Trust to Farrell Susan Bradley Trustee, $376,500.

394 Armitage Walk, Henrico; Eagle Construction Of Va Llc to Marshall Shannon Nicole, $605,266.

8629 Ashbury Hills Ter, Henrico; Patel Hitesh to Trivedi Nilesh and Raksha, $495,000.

10857 Ashton Poole Pl, Glen Allen; Hhhunt Homes Lc to Zilka Alyssa Erin and John Anthony Saad, $397,040.

1811 Bandera Dr, Henrico; Haden Traci R to Hey Sydney, $199,000.

1905 N Battery Dr, Henrico; Clark Jacqueline to Butler-Dyer Teshawn, $230,000.

10600 Benmable Dr, Glen Allen; Tucker Andrew Dunn to Suryawanshi Bharat and Supriya , $489,000.

7725 Bogey Pl, Glen Allen; Owens Aaron to Morris Carl A and Ann Marie Trustees, $250,000.

810 Brassie Ln, Glen Allen; Baudean Bryan M and Nancy D to Pecan Michael J and Jean E , $160,000.

9486 W Broad St, Henrico; 2m2u Development Llc to Green Clean Broad Street Llc, $1,500,000.

10101 Brook Rd, Glen Allen; Shamin Vcc Llc and Vcc Partners Llc to Stanley Martin Homes Llc, $2,300,000.

4901 Bunclody Ct, Henrico; Norrell Yuri I to Susic Safija, $220,000.

1515 Byron St, Henrico; Tagg Ryan H to Baylor Karla, $220,000.

1709 Careybrook Dr, Henrico; Nuara Joseph and Cynthia S to Martin Michael David, $304,000.

8159 Carriage Bend Ln, Henrico; Townhomes At Parham Place Llc to Kang Gurmail S and Balwinder Et Al, $398,877.

13 N Cedar Ave, Henrico; Maya Va Llc to Luckman Lisa Renee and M T Coppa-Luckman, $210,000.

4123 Charles City Pl, Henrico; Liberty Homes Va Inc to Binns Joseph W and Grace G, $280,000.

2817 Church Creek Pl, Henrico; Weyant Woodrow W Jr and J E E to Durkin Mark Jr , $365,000.

5221 Cobblers Stone Ct, Glen Allen; Farnsworth Kevin L and Karin L to Mahoor Mohsen and Zohreh Sadat Hosseini, $656,000.

15 S Confederate Ave, Sandston; Gap Investments Llc to Albornoz Michael Alexander and A R Linares, $215,000.

6704 Cottage St, Henrico; Stroia Dumitru to Agg Properties Llc, $170,000.

25 Countryside Ln, Henrico; Mcclendon Michael J and Patricia W Tstees to Wotring Alex T and Kelly C , $1,100,000.

5503 Coxson Rd, Henrico; Agee Laurence D and Suseth to Jackson Willie J, $249,975.

9342 Crystal Brook Ter, Glen Allen; Roeglin Alexander and Emily to Henderson Barrett L and Chelsey A Hall, $375,000.

7806 Dasher Rd, Henrico; Sanford Cynthia Y and Laurie Y Eubank to Ngo Duc Hong and Phong Thanh, $247,000.

12348 Dewhurst Ave, Henrico; Luvera Janice A and Bill R Williams to Rabke Walter Wilhelm and Emilie Morneau, $835,000.

Dominion Blvd, Glen Allen; Virginia Electric and Power to Innsbrook Apartments Owner Llc, 11167234.

8406 Donovan Ct U02, Henrico; Taylor Richard T to Frappollo Dawn, $153,000.

2000 Dumbarton Rd, Henrico; Edos Llc to Otto Christopher Todd and Marlene, $281,000.

6263 Elko Rd, Sandston; Rowland Russell C and Shelly to Moran James G and Terry W , $335,000.

9200 Emmett Rd, Glen Allen; Metz Jerold P and Lois A to Shumaker Keith B and Lauren M , $160,000.

2721 Fawnwick Dr, Henrico; Bragg Brenda T and Tina O Leftwich to Dolqueist Michael A and Norma Jean, $295,000.

2028 Fordson Rd, Henrico; 38 Weyburn Llc to Kennedy Stephen R and Nancy T Trustees, $495,000.

709 Foundry Park Ct, Glen Allen; Legault Homes Llc to Shah Siddharth and Rujuta Kaushik, $642,881.

3915 Francistown Rd, Henrico; West End Alliance Church to Bosnian American Association Inc, $850,000.

4702 Gaardahl Dr, Sandston; Ebbs Margaret to Hancock Mikayla Hope, $215,000.

5200 W Grace St, Henrico; Georges Georgia M to Glover Matthew C, $350,000.

1906 Greenhurst Dr, Henrico; Smith Cory E and Lauren Carter to Prime Erik, $230,000.

8134 Greystone East Cir, Henrico; Flora Tiffany D to Bigelow Horatio A E and Mary H, $302,500.

4016 Grove Point Dr, Henrico; NVR Inc to Nyarko Francisca Fortune, $244,485.

4618 Halley’s Cir, Glen Allen; Han Xue Yan to Shehata Shady and Christine T Abadeer, $341,000.

1417 Harvest Crest Ct, Henrico; Reedy Terry Jr and A D F to Mccoy Tameika S and Theodore H , $299,999.

320 Hay Mill Aly, Glen Allen; Hhhunt Homes Lc to Xu Jianhui and Jia Xiang Wang, $400,140.

5431 Hickory Ann Dr, Glen Allen; Nock Robert and Ani Kochiashvili to Shelton Alvin Dewayne Jr , $540,000.

10808 Hinton Ct, Glen Allen; White Edward W and Holley B to Inglut Mary Hannah and Andrew Barr, $435,000.

7705 Hungary Woods Pl, Glen Allen; Davidson Patricia A to Almaameri Muataz and Ayat Imad Abdulqader, $390,000.

2503 Irisdale Ave, Henrico; Cheatham Keith Wayne Jr and Christina G to Tarver Talicia and Justin Matherne, $245,000.

1869 Ivystone Ct, Henrico; Miller Wendy Lee to Williams William C and Colleen M , $206,000.

2728 Jon Page Ct, Glen Allen; Moseley Taylor and Brett to Thevathasan Darren and Jeena , $377,500.

111 N Kalmia Ave, Henrico; Ouzounis Sara E to Sanford Travis L, $230,000.

9513 Kennedy Station Ter, Glen Allen; Keener Harry J and Amy to Omar Mursal H , $330,000.

5308 Kimberwick Dr, Glen Allen; Hicks Harold A Jr and Yolanda Y to Perry Suesannah and Corey , $340,650.

4709 Kinloch Ct, Henrico; Erawha Llc to Paradis Peter Justin, $285,000.

5708 Lake West Ter, Glen Allen; Edwards Loretta C and Ricardo D Trustees to Jain Ashish and Neha, $461,600.

3409 Lanceor Dr, Glen Allen; Regan Anna C and Kyle B Harris to Tran Dang Thi Minh and Lee Tan Truong, $305,000.

2527 Lauderdale Dr, Henrico; Kholodovskaya Florina to Girgis John Agaibi, $326,000.

4901 Leonard Ave, Henrico; Hartz Scott Allen Surdam to Hawn Daniel Raymond, $165,000.

5305 Libbie Mill West Blvd, Henrico; Wright Daniel L and Joy E Feminella to Baldwin Jennifer Jones, $450,000.

6532 Liddy Cir, Glen Allen; NVR Inc to Willie Cecilia and William , $537,380.

4501 Liesfeld Pond Ct, Glen Allen; Liesfeld Bacova Farm Inc to Shah Dhruvil D and Jinkal H Modi , $636,606.

11065 Little Five Loop, Glen Allen; Patton Michael A Jr and Katelyn N Gordon to Lutz Benjamin and Mei Lin, $449,900.

12305 Luxford Pl, Glen Allen; Collawn Daniel L and Brooke L to Bhagwat Sreepad and Sumana, $541,221.

9518 Maelee Mews, Henrico; Swanson Joseph C to Medina Yuana V and Erick G V Benitez, $265,000.

1200 Mapleton Cir, Henrico; Mennetti Paul G and Betty T to Smith James Allen and Kara Laughlin , $285,000.

17 Masonic Ln, Henrico; Chauklin D S and Picolinos Renovation Llc to Darnell Abbey Erin-Leigh, $239,950.

6020 Maybrook Way, Glen Allen; Bankley Ashok V to Wadhwa Manoj and Jyoti Sharma, $442,500.

9017 Meredith’s Branch Dr, Glen Allen; Meinweiser Gregory J and Ariel M Prysant to Nair Suneesh P G and Anupama Madhav, $485,000.

8907 Michaux Ln, Henrico; Wilson Timothy M and Caitlin R to Voss Ryan and Molly, $346,000.

9006 Midway Rd, Henrico; Hobbs Sally S to Able and Done Right Inc, $200,000.

1204 Mill Reef Ct, Sandston; Verdi Patrick A T to Lewis Andrew Iii, $263,000.

11964 Montfort Cir, Glen Allen; Granados Nicanor G and Suzita N Trustees to Sen Suvrajeet and Julia L Higle Trustees, $685,000.

6901 Monument Ave, Henrico; Hady Maureen E to Rooney Thomas C and Meredith Jennings, $339,000.

12129 Morestead Ct, Glen Allen; Weiner Family Limited Partnership to Stepanova Ekaterina A, $895,000.

1404 New Haven Ct, Glen Allen; Kenny Kevin S to Qu Xufeng and Yuting Chou, $360,000.

10708 New Trail Ct, Glen Allen; Jenkins Wesley A &susan H to Dubey Vineet and Sharad , $418,000.

3312 Oconto Rd, Henrico; Yaqoo Tony to Mohamed Mohamed Seid Ahmed, $365,000.

2754 Old Point Dr, Henrico; Harmon Carolyn P to Honeycutt Raymond E and Kathleen M, $240,000.

3513 Ormiston Grove Cir, Henrico; Me Nuckols Llc to Gregoire Development Corporation, $250,000.

12701 Parchment Ln, Henrico; Waddell Robert W Iii and J to Kapoor Rishabh and Priyanka , $752,000.

4707 Penick Rd, Henrico; Virginia Home Buyers Llc to Mcnear Daryl William, $238,000.

11512 Pinedale Dr, Glen Allen; Madurantakam Parthasarathy and L Mohanraj to Kota Santosh Chandra and Preethi S Nannuri, $390,000.

603 Pleasant St, Henrico; Almond Carol T Estate to Reverse Mortgage Funding Llc, $184,639.

12331 Purbrook Walk, Henrico; Burgess Quinton B and Melissa B to Detmer Thomas R and Rosalie B, $815,000.

1504 Rapunzel Way, Henrico; Sprouses Corner Llc to Fitzgerald-Jones Hattia , $250,000.

1513 Regency Woods Rd U303, Henrico; Smith Shane and Arralyn to West Melanie Kielb, $162,000.

300 N Ridge Rd U91, Henrico; Gunst Sidney J and Marjorie L to Robinson Ann Willis, $440,000.

5020 Rivermere Ln, Glen Allen; Schell Brothers Richmond Llc to Hobbs Cephas N , $615,907.

2103 Rocky Point Pkwy, Henrico; Williams Morna M to Ernest Rachel L, $300,000.

1213 Rosecroft Rd, Henrico; Johnson Chaney A and Charles C to Guevara Ishtar and Blake Barbeito, $310,000.

11300 Sadler Oaks Dr, Glen Allen; Sundquist Lewis J Iii and Gretchen M to Cha Dong Joon and Annie, $595,000.

4341 Saunders Station Loop, Henrico; Dilfer Heather Taija to Al-Dabbagh Haydar and Wesam Hashim A A F, $348,000.

8331 Scott Pl, Henrico; Eastwood Homes Of Richmond Llc to Richardson Allan, $303,850.

416 September Dr, Henrico; Lehman Alfred W Trust to Deibel William S and Erin M , $600,000.

709 Sibley Ave, Henrico; Dreu Alexandra to Arieux Zoe E, $186,900.

1725 Skipwith Rd, Henrico; Byers Thomas C and Sally M to Avellaneda Michael A, $205,000.

10821 Smithers Ct, Henrico; Thompson Ronnie G and Judith G to Shepherd Gary A and Kathleen I , $267,500.

3800 Spring Lake Pl, Glen Allen; Hart Christopher M and Patricia T to Thompson Jonathan W and Kaitlyn N, $465,000.

2661 St Elias Dr, Henrico; Stanley Martin Homes Llc to Mukhamedov Tulkun and Barno H Mukhamedova , $324,990.

6105 Stone Bluff Dr, Glen Allen; Newton Lee A and Kit C Newton to Shams Geety and Jamshid Shaheer, $490,000.

2528 Straw Bridge Chase E, Henrico; Henshaw Andrew P and Sara to Stone Robert K and Douglas N Boyle Jr, $200,000.

208 Tarrytown Dr, Henrico; Swann Violet O to Rawls Brewster Stone and Ann Macnaughton, $669,000.

1846 Timberly Waye, Henrico; Gore Georgette P to Dobb Sherry Harris, $215,000.

102 Township Blvd, Henrico; Efird Christine to Johnson Courtney Lachelle, $255,000.

5225 Turning Branch Way, Glen Allen; Francis Solomon A and Sheema M Paul to Meda Swaroopa and Gopinath , $666,000.

2111 Turtle Creek Dr U5, Henrico; Lauterbach Linwood L Iii and L L A Et Al to Reed Susan, $177,500.

3712 Vawter Ave, Henrico; Davis Scott to Parham Kenneth Lee, $175,000.

3530 Vinery Ave, Henrico; Lather Robert and Tracy to Staub Linwood and Mary, $778,250.

9102 Waterford Rhye Cir , Henrico; Parsley Tiffany Leah to Cheely Joseph Dale and Nancy N , $245,220.

513 Weston Ct, Henrico; Doxey Jeffrey D and K S to Johnson Karen Palmer, $500,000.

137 Wilkinson Estates Dr, Henrico; Vertrees Keith L to Howard Randolph Steven, $345,000.

4639 Willow Leaf Pl, Henrico; Hampson John A and John W and Myrtle R to Dimaano Emmanuel A Jr, $308,500.

10206 Windbluff Dr, Henrico; Abernathy Claude A Jr and Mary Samuel R to Lightfoot James M and Jennifer M, $365,000.

4639 Wistar Creek Dr, Henrico; Stanley Martin Homes Llc to Davis Jackie R, $289,610.

8051 Wistar Glen Dr, Henrico; NVR Inc to Thornton Gwendolyn B , $400,000.

3611 Woodlynne Pl, Henrico; Wooten William P and Mary T to Stuart James and Sharon, $551,100.

5104 Wythe Ave, Henrico; Barnes Bucknell to Origin Medical Group Llc, $300,000.

CHESTERFIELD

15401 Adelay Ct, Midlothian; Jse Homes Llc to Forden Alliance Llc, $165,000.

3206 Alderwood Way, Chester; Woody Ryan E and Ashley N to Helping Hands Support Inc, $335,000.

4737 Altimira Ct, Midlothian; Hill Erica D to Robertson Temara Cherise and Jamel, $443,000.

8342 Amington Ln, Chesterfield; Eastwood Homes Of Richmond Llc to Meekings Meryl, $419,437.

7413 Appelman Rd, Chesterfield; Shurm Construction Inc to Douglas Melisa C, $336,046.

13801 Ashbourne Hollow Cir, Chesterfield; Rhodes Susan Critcher and Thomas Belinda Critcher and Akers Wanda Critcher to Chester Tamara L and Jones Carolyn and Richard L, $400,000.

5865 Austin Woods Dr, North Chesterfield; NVR Inc to Raines Jacob, $297,990.

5630 Autumnleaf Dr, North Chesterfield; Lambert Douglas G and Kimberly S to Seaman Eric, $190,000.

12701 Ballater Pl, Chesterfield; Mccaffery Richard D and Debra S to Ritzmann James W, $512,000.

7321 Beach Rd, Chesterfield; El Channun Llc to Gammon Nicholas S and Trempe Colleen, $275,000.

6301 Belfair Dr, North Chesterfield; A and J Investment Llc to Morris Tracey A and Tomlin Tracey K N and Tomlin Marvin A, $240,000.

6814 Berkley Davis Ter, Chesterfield; Hawk Charles R Jr and Hoch J A to Bgrs Relocation Inc, $390,000.

8006 Black Isle Ct, Chesterfield; Beamon Sabrina F and Michael W to Dolan April K, $456,000.

310 Bollingbrook Ct, North Chesterfield; Koska Eberhard D to Archer Charles Q and Meghan V, $490,000.

2213 Bower Ridge Dr, Chester; Rolling Ridge Llc to Richardson Adam C and Sheila M, $348,597.

5712 Brailen Dr, Moseley; Elbakry Kareem to Hendel Oscar F Jr and Michelle M, $501,000.

13911 Brandy Oaks Pl, Chesterfield; Petersen Derek W and Emily Jo to Myer Paul J and Kirsten L H, $500,000.

11617 E Briar Patch Dr, Midlothian; Dunn Lauren C to Rossetti Michael R Jr, $185,000.

15247 Broadwater Cir, Chester; Hartnett Robert V Sr and Asso Lc to Thompson Shantrell and Muhyee Cynthia, $150,000.

7206 Buggy Pl, North Chesterfield; Bledsoe Avian to Grande Solis Ismenia T, $301,000.

15212 Carindale Ter, Midlothian; Lifestyle Home Builders to Park Matthew Minchul and Eunkyung, $607,048.

13403 Castle Hollow Ct, Midlothian; Thompson Kristin K Trustee to Sapia Aldric and Reid Marcia A, $400,000.

7728 Centerbrook Ct, Chesterfield; Donnelly Dianne L Trustee to Holmes Eboni, $328,000.

10436 Chesdin Ridge Dr, South Chesterfield; Ribeiro Andrew M and Amber R to Hughes Maynard W, $308,000.

2419 Cheverton Ln, Midlothian; Williams Ray A Construction Co to Hagler Beau Daniel and Blair Evans, $1,117,678.

16006 Clawton Ct, Chesterfield; Eastwood Homes Of Richmond Llc to Tolentino Reynaldo Patron Jr and Jennifer Araja, $569,595.

121 Coalfield Rd, Midlothian; Caymans Holding Co Llc to Coalfield Road Development Company Llc, $600,000.

15612 Corte Castle Ct, Chesterfield; Rosen Jacob C and Katelyn A to Crowner Sharvae, $300,000.

14203 Cove Ridge Ct, Midlothian; Kuhn Ryan and Michelle Kara to Scott Sarah M and Bossin Bryce, $401,000.

14205 Crosshaven Ct, South Chesterfield; Brooks Dwayne K and Tammy R to Sfr Acquisitions 1 Llc, $370,000.

2811 Delfin Rd, Midlothian; Bazulka Michael Iv and Knerr A to Shego Amina, $248,100.

4001 W Dogwood Ave, Chester; Cornog Peter J and Elizabeth A to Jubilee Nikita N, $269,000.

16401 Drumone Rd, Midlothian; Biringer Builders Inc to Staples Michael Steven and Raybould Jillian Eileen, $979,391.

4431 Dunraven Rd, North Chesterfield; Fairweather Lindsey to Myers Deanna Carol and Earl H, $410,000.

15225 Dunton Ave, Chesterfield; Cosby Village Llc to Jadapalli Munineeraja, $352,793.

4265 Ebbies Xing, Midlothian; Hhhunt Homes L C to Hoerter Louise A, $315,105.

17715 Elko Rd, South Chesterfield; Woods Ashton Berkeley to Wyatt Alan C and Elizabeth A, $409,950.

2810 Ennismore Ct, North Chesterfield; Nadeau Angela Marie to Brown Latoya, $212,000.

11600 Europa Dr, Chesterfield; Larche Rodney A and Betanga M L to 61 16 Ave Llc, $525,300.

600 Farnham Dr, North Chesterfield; Deady James E and Doris E to Grumiaux Donna and Varn Chrystal, $450,000.

3117 Fielding Rd, South Chesterfield; Hernandez Contractors Inc to Butler Danielle E, $220,000.

4300 Fordham Rd, North Chesterfield; Parker David to Marks Properties Llc, $202,000.

8843 Forge Gate Ln, Chesterfield; Eastwood Homes Of Richmond Llc to Smith Melissa Berger and Timothy Chad, $676,990.

6917 Fox Grn, Chesterfield; Bennett Ashley L to Ayers Heaven Ashley and Ayers Michael S and Linda D, $150,000.

1907 Galley Pl, Chester; Eastwood Homes Of Richmond Llc to Jones Amy Jo, $373,745.

4262 Gayle Rd, Chester; Cardan Construction Inc to Brown Keisha, $346,750.

11051 Golden Leaf Rd, North Chesterfield; Landpark 2 Properties Llc to Brown Dakota Gail and Emily B, $521,000.

6712 Grand Haven Ln, Moseley; Schell Brothers Richmond Llc to Burton Jonathan and Lelia, $625,051.

14700 Green Summit Pl, South Chesterfield; Brescia Nicolus L and Marcella M to Conlee David C and Sun S, $499,000.

3913 Hamlin Creek Ct, Chester; Smith Ryan J to Rivera Eryk David, $307,000.

16201 Hampton Summit Dr, Chesterfield; Dunlap R D and Dunlap K B Trs to Mullins Jason and Amanda, $450,000.

14612 Helmsman Ct, Chesterfield; O’rourke Michael J and Martha E to Tj Tuck Investments Llc, $240,000.

14801 Highberry Woods Dr, Midlothian; Hatcher Sabrina N and Patton S G to Leite Alexandre Martins Boto and Mcconkey Cristal, $330,000.

5700 Holden Rd, North Chesterfield; Wade Matson L Sr to Tran Tan, $320,000.

17307 Hull Street Rd, Moseley; Cvs 10992 Va Llc to Sand Capital Xiv Moseley Llc and Sand Capital Xiii Moseley Llc, $4,691,000.

6701 Irongate Dr, North Chesterfield; Matthews Nora J to Ivey-Tatum Tavisha and Tatum Dominic, $303,000.

1165 Jefferson Green Cir, Midlothian; Ronaldjjessup Llc to 210 N 4th Avenue Llc, $427,000.

14349 Justice Rd, Midlothian; Thomlin3 Llc to Pinyon South Llc, $649,350.

6042 Kings Crest Dr, Chesterfield; Engda Wudu Y and Yohanes Rahel to Owaruhanga Sarah Nabikolo, $375,000.

9736 Ladino Ln, North Chesterfield; Ladino 9736 Llc to Kong Ye and Geng Jia, $260,000.

4930 Lancewood Rd, Chesterfield; Shurm Construction Inc to Byler Micah and Victoria, $337,395.

16830 Laurel Park Dr, Moseley; Westerleigh Fc Llc to Addo Ebony T, $404,161.

6864 Leire Ln, Chesterfield; Mcclure W V Inc to Nelson Alexandra K T and Stephen D J, $358,138.

15902 Lewisham Dr, Moseley; Hhhunt Greenwich Walk Llc to Borthwick Norman David and Jean Marie, $459,950.

1412 Lockett Ridge Rd, Midlothian; Newkirk Anne G to Dillingham Brynne, $260,000.

7600 Lower Falls Ct, North Chesterfield; Brown Margaret N to Gaddis Zackary L, $288,000.

5710 Magnolia Shore Ln, Chester; Strickland J B and Bowles C L to Howe Jeffrey A and Tamara D, $330,000.

1001 Mansfield Crossing Rd, North Chesterfield; Mayton Richard E Jr to Galloway Matthew S and Whitney S, $275,000.

614 Marsham Pl, Chester; NVR Inc to Patel Anikumar and Patel Urvashiben and Patel Umeshbhai, $481,545.

4705 Mason Woods Ct, North Chesterfield; Dunn Jermaine and Lawanda M to Claros Jose Americo Valdes and Pineda Yessenia Yackeline Ramos, $255,000.

6219 Meadowburm Dr, North Chesterfield; Norton Robert to Brown Cheyenne, $204,000.

11836 Middlecoff Dr, Chester; Minnicino Luke P and Jessica to Pullen Michael A Sr and Valerie L Mills, $489,000.

3500 Mineola Dr, Chester; Mcmullen Franklin D Jr and C P to Sun Sambath, $280,000.

11041 Moravia Rd, Midlothian; Silver Ray and Kim to Shin Jisun and Oh Cheol, $232,000.

613 Nailor Way, Midlothian; Hoffarth Laurelle M and Cordi J to Moser Heath, $340,000.

3106 New Found Ln, Chester; Callum Investments Llc to Walton Julie Elizabeth Gaines, $274,000.

2226 Nightfall Dr, North Chesterfield; Eastwood Homes Of Richmond Llc to Nguyen Dunhill and Pham Nga, $303,795.

9908 Nott Ln, Chesterfield; Miller Christopher Trustee to Relano Dionestor and Billy, $280,000.

4440 Okehampton Dr, North Chesterfield; Haase Doreen Ann Trustee to Luna Morales Juan H, $271,000.

7612 Old Guild Rd, North Chesterfield; Hhhunt Homes L C to Stallings Randy, $378,778.

6417 Omo Rd, North Chesterfield; Fretwell Scott E and Becky to Gomez Maria Isabel Amado, $210,000.

8451 Otterdale Rd, Chesterfield; Lifestyle Builders and Dev Inc to Lifestyle Builders and Developers Inc, $405,000.

9730 Pasture Hill Rd, Midlothian; French Robert M and Donna B to Strater Jakia, $350,000.

4616 Perdue St, Chester; Honn Steven L and Honn J F Trs to Lewis Jeffrey A and Deborahlee A, $425,000.

2524 Pocoshock Blvd, North Chesterfield; Heritage Excavating L L C to Ellen Keith Edward and Deborah Gentry, $298,000.

7012 Pointer Ridge Rd, Midlothian; Blydenburg Lynn J to Paramount Investments Llc, $197,000.

1530 Porters Mill Rd, Midlothian; Virginia Home Buyers Llc to Mcfarland Tyler C and Olga M, $268,000.

10200 W Providence Rd, North Chesterfield; Ellis Stuart Howard Et Als to Deworken Peter W and Lorie G, $315,000.

8125 Provincetown Dr, North Chesterfield; Johnson Gail M to Morgan Alycia D, $155,000.

3136 Queens Grant Dr, Midlothian; Kimball John E and Connor T D to Herring Michael N and Kidane Aster, $880,000.

12916 Red Chestnut Dr, Midlothian; Gunay Jeanette K and Huseyin to Yousef Mary G, $324,000.

13400 Ridgemoor Ln, Midlothian; Elwood Elizabeth L to Nordberg Kevin, $285,000.

2600 Riverboat Cir, Chester; Meadowville Landing Llc to Hipps Bryce Tyler and Ashley Dwyre, $667,500.

3121 Robious Crossing Dr, Midlothian; Johnson Michael L and Brenda W to Morrison Michael K and Melanie J, $591,000.

12030 Rotunda Ln, Chester; NVR Inc to Anney Family Investments Llc, $509,605.

18318 Sagamore Dr, Moseley; NVR Inc to Poljac Rebecca and Bakir, $713,600.

2403 Sandler Ct, North Chesterfield; Raheb Nazila and Samiullah to Stegall Sandra Elizabeth, $283,520.

5325 Sandy Ridge Ct, Chesterfield; Endsley James and Sarah to Schroers Melissa Catherine, $404,000.

1516 Schloss Rd, North Chesterfield; Williams Ronte Miguel Sr to Reyes Felix D Salvador, $230,000.

7836 Shady Banks Ter, Chesterfield; Budryk Nathan and Paykel J Y to Glover Whittney S, $300,000.

3148 Shorewood Pl, Midlothian; Ramthun Jon A and Susan V to Chilton Brian N, $600,000.

3831 Solebury Ter, Midlothian; Moulis Thomas N and Vanatta A B to Mccormick Tyler James, $870,000.

14240 Southwell Ct, Midlothian; Malave Benjamin and Karen C to Flansburg Shane and Claire Stephenson, $605,000.

8408 Spring Meadow Rd, North Chesterfield; Shepherd Robert L and Leah H to Potts Zumi and Mooney Timothy, $575,000.

8508 Spruce Pine Dr, North Chesterfield; Stevens Dolores L Trustee to Robinson Serina and Olds Tiavon, $260,000.

4812 Stanley Dr, North Chesterfield; Kelley Karen M to Muller Carlos E, $189,950.

5936 Sterlingworth Dr, Moseley; Eastwood Homes to Augustinie Sheejamole Kolencherry and Alex Siby, $440,095.

1329 Stone River Rd, North Chesterfield; Vandenbrook Aaron to Lebow Courtney Lane, $275,000.

20304 Stonewood Manor Dr, South Chesterfield; Ralsten Douglas M to Gholson Krystal, $205,000.

13509 Sunday Silence Ct, Midlothian; Reid Daniel E to Hernandez Angie L, $320,000.

8003 Sussex Ct, Chesterfield; Buck Rhennea to Curlee Noel and Kvamme Billie L, $312,000.

1411 Sycamore Ridge Ct, Midlothian; Trebour Lakin C to Smith James Charles and Ingram Elisabeth Ann, $339,000.

11313 Taylor Landing Way, Chesterfield; Rusnak Carol E to Fulmore Carlton A and Matthews Kara, $727,000.

6119 Thierry St, North Chesterfield; Heath Theresa L to Thompson Derek Lee and Kate Rose, $179,950.

13617 Thornhill Pl, Chester; Lopiccolo A H and Lopiccolo N C to Edmonds Andrew, $355,000.

18219 Timber Banks Ln, Moseley; Gregoire Development Corp to Ryan Christopher J and Kathryn A, $941,400.

2902 Tins Ln, South Chesterfield; Mellott Richard P and Susan W to Fowotade Adeniyi A, $270,000.

11000 Trents Bridge Rd, Chesterfield; Ostendarp Susan to Burke Priscilla Marie, $345,000.

14300 Turtle Rock Ter, Midlothian; Brock James R and M H and Brock L to Brueni Dennis and Melanie, $451,500.

5719 Upp St, North Chesterfield; Carter Karen M and Manoley Richard N and Manoley Roy E Jr and Powers Linda M to Hang Channthy and Phok Sara, $203,000.

4408 Village Garden Cir, Chester; Ray Carol Mathews to Ayers James and Sally, $341,000.

11715 Walnut Wood Dr, Midlothian; Smith Marjorie to Chrichlow Sonya, $325,000.

14201 Watercrest Ct, Midlothian; Cochrane Steven A and Jennifer L to Black Amy I, $490,000.

3513 Waverton Dr, Midlothian; Homesmith Construction Inc to Thompson Mitchell Timothy and Caitlin Elise, $772,281.

6640 Way Point Dr, North Chesterfield; Hhhunt Homes L C to Herbert Todd Arnold and Herbert Ashley Nicole, $349,810.

12329 Wescott Dr, Midlothian; Hhhunt Homes L C to Smith Omar Negil and Bethan Oreilly, $365,200.

1621 Westhall Gardens Dr, North Chesterfield; Style Craft Homes Inc Of Va to Marrin Debra A, $334,754.

1040 Westwood Village Way, Midlothian; Harlan Thomas and Elizabeth to Hunter Malvin Revocable Trust and Hunter Jennifer Revocable Trust, $263,000.

15728 Whirland Dr, Midlothian; Clayton Properties Group Inc to Peterson William R Jr and Mary Anne Bliley, $454,100.

19724 White Fawn Dr, South Chesterfield; Hardy Jeffrey M to Boyette Michelle C and Richard S Jr, $207,000.

5007 Wilconna Rd, Chesterfield; Henderson Carol J to Umukoro Dominic Stephen, $242,500.

7825 Winding Ash Ct, Chesterfield; Moore Marvin E to Pettis Cecelia, $325,000.

14818 Windjammer Dr, Midlothian; Mcdermott Thomas P and Catherine to Schneier Nicholas A and Linda M, $385,000.

11340 Woodland Pond Pkwy, Chesterfield; Martin Don N Jr and Robin W to Gettenberg Cheryl V, $645,000.

HANOVER

1 acre; Symeannar Smith to Gordon Bishop, $150,000.

18.7 acres; Marcus G. Jones to Timothy Scott Johnson, $325,000.

3.207 acres; Tandra Investments LLC to Dewey Tandy Henderson, trustee, $510,000.

201 Arlington St., Ashland; Jared M. O’Hara to Wendy J. Bohannon, $325,000.

16102 Beaver Dam Road, Montpelier; Walter F. Hales Jr. to Varaporn Martin, $625,000.

10025 Bo Trail, Mechanicsville; RCI Builders LLC to John R. Moses, $653,652.

Building A, executive suites of the airpark; Air Park Road 2017 LLC to Taliaferro Properties, $75,000.

8080 Castle Grove Drive, Mechanicsville; Balducci Builders Inc. to Charles W. Kaufman, $434,340.

726 Chapman St., Ashland; RCI Builders LLC to Patricia Atkins Smith, $553,160.

9200 Crowell St., Mechanicsville; HHHunt Homes LC to Abraham Tarbey, $456,165.

14406 Deedle Creek Drive, Montpelier; Edward L. Coleman to Pruitt Living Trust, $200,000.

8043 Ellerson Station Drive, Mechanicsville; Edward G. Dolan to Kaelin Elizabeth Jernigan, $275,000.

10433 Farm Glen Way, Glen Allen; Farmstead Villas LLC to Sandy Kyte, $355,169.

10436 Golden Sunset Court, Glen Allen; Farmstead Villas LLC to Garnett R. Farrar, $426,384.

10235 Hanover Town Road, Mechanicsville; Kenwood Builders Inc. to Geoffrey Burnette Neas, $408,140.

17563 Hewlett Road, Beaverdam; Karen T. Arbaugh to Brandon Presley, $260,000.

10312 Jamestown Road, Ashland; Renova M&S LLC to William Ralph Dunnells II, $215,000.

9337 Kellogg Lane, Mechanicsville; HHHunt Homes LC to Rajasekaran John Berkmans John, $473,715.

12300 Kilbourne Hill Drive, Ashland; RCI Builders LLC to William Silas Boswell, $488,815.

6461 Lakevista Court, Mechanicsville; Pintail Properties LLC to Cameron Crouse, $285,000.

10399 Lewistown Road, Ashland; Deborah C. Walker to Carola K. Copenhaver, $294,000.

Lot 1, Block F, Section 2, Aspen Hill Farms; Robert E. Morgan to Windmill Investments, $175,000.

Lot 19, Section 5, Hickory Hill; Lekram Investment LLC to Lifestyle Builders and Developers Inc., $170,000.

Lot 3, Section 4, Rutland Center Townes; Carolyn C. Blough to Prathyusha Yallamula, $320,000.

Lot 6A, Dixie Bell Farms, 15.88 acres; Mary Stuart Hatton to James Lewis Seamster Jr., $280,000.

8141 Lyman Court, Mechanicsville; HHHunt Homes LC to Suman Sakinala, $517,240.

13053 Mid Pines Drive, Ashland; Edward W. Estes III to Franklin Reed Williams II, $580,000.

7178 Mill Valley Road, Mechanicsville; Richard M. Deemer to Maw Nyi Ngwa, $283,500.

11407 New Farrington Court, Glen Allen; Roert Markham II to Joshua A. Godfrey, $425,000.

Parcel; Sprouses Corner LLC to RCI Builders LLC, $480,000.

9463 Pleasant Level Road, Mechanicsville; HHHunt Homes LC to Robert Rogers, $586,995.

8944 Ringview Drive, Mechanicsville; Bojones LLC to Amanda Lynn Dileo, $305,000.

7443 Rose Stable Court, Mechanicsville; Patricia Shumaker Pitts, executor to David A. Harding, $385,000.

9452 Seayfield Lane, Mechanicsville; Philip Gordon to Rajamahendra Reddy Vangala, $440,000.

10382 Shellie Lee Drive, Ashland; CMH Homes Inc. to Ricky Gray, $342,330.

108 N Snead St., Ashland; Joyce A. Bolden to Thomas Christopher Fuller, $196,500.

13125 Stagfield Court, Ashland; Debra S. Castleberry to Kevin Berger, $743,500.

10521 Stony Bluff Drive, Unit 401, Ashland; Stony Run Partners LLC to Valerie Campbell, $229,950.

8253 Stumpy Road, Hanover; Jerry W. Wills to David A. Goins, $212,500.

800 Sweet Tessa Drive, Ashland; Salima C. Chabot to Ariel M. King, $230,000.

7478 Troub Lane, Mechanicsville; Russell Wood to Bryan Alves, $475,000.

709 Wales Way, Ashland; Daniel V. Avent to Brett W. Woods, $561,000.

8404 Wheeling Road, Mechanicsville; Mitchell C. Harrison to Kyle P. Snowdon, $274,000.

10265 Willmark Way, Ashland; NVR Inc. to Janet Lynn Ferrara, $341,340.

15507 Woodman Hall Road, Montpelier; Justin R. Flagg to Thomas A Cooper PC, trustee, $495,000.

AMELIA

1 acre; Sandra H. Clarke to Wyatt Kurt Bowles, $155,000.

41.2 acres; Kristopher Lance Smith to John R. Patterson, $200,000.

13261 Dykeland Road, Amelia Court House; James W. Harding to Brian D. Winslett, $254,000.

17901 Namozine Road, Amelia Court House; Federal National Mortgage Association to Equity Trust Co., $173,252.

15301 Spring Branch Lane, Amelia Court House; Miriam A. Mast to Judd Stephenson, $290,000.

CHARLES CITY

1.5 acres; Richard C. Labianco to Grady W. Hart, $155,000.

20630 Old Neck Road, Charles City; Lynn N. Smith to James A. Richardson Jr., $650,000.

COLONIAL HEIGHTS

3102 Atlantic Av; Johnson, Christopher E. to Lasso, Yovanis, $217,500.

105 Breezy Hill Dr; Magnuson, Jason to Johnson, Michael Ryan, $400,000.

1103 Conduit Rd; Austin, Robin L. to Jackson, Allison A., $210,000.

215 Jefferson Av; Young, Fransis E. to Pauyo, Carlos, $187,777.

301 Piedmont Av; Schutt, James S to Bangert, Deborah Vaughan, $259,000.

306 Walnut Av; Rowland, Charles H to Naing, Win W., $215,000.

CUMBERLAND

8.2 acres; John Crawford to McKlayne Fitzgerald, $270,000.

386 Ligontown Road, Farmville; James A. Rolfe to Scott Kreidler, $319,000.

DINWIDDIE

1.01 acres; Donald Henshaw to Michael Adam Tirpak Jr., $163,000.

3 parcels, 1.97 acres; Arthur D. Bostic to Kenneth Robert Robles, $301,000.

10895 Asbury Road, McKenney; Lofton Leasing LLC to Tristen A. Bunch, $200,000.

7410 Coleman’s Lake Road, Church Road; Chase C. Carroll to Kyle P. Burke, $288,000.

24821 Cox Road, North Dinwiddie; Larry D. Hatton to Karleigh M. Morgan, $207,000.

8650 Hobbs Mill Road, Wilsons; Carlton R. Jones to Princess Latetia Smith, $200,000.

Lot 2, Old Mill Estates, 4.05 acres; Equity Trustees LLC to Bogese Realty and Construction Inc., $193,551.

19501 Oxford Lane, Sutherland; Chester E. Pasko, trustee to Kevin Rollins, $354,010.

13810 Scotts Road, Dinwiddie; Ocean Man Holdings LLC to Timothy Schofield, $209,000.

25101 Wayne Ave., North Dinwiddie; Josephine V. Joyner to James Ryan Diacetis, $225,000.

GOOCHLAND

2 parcels, 11.63 acres; Shelbeck Excavating LLC to YWL Holdings LLC, $2,000,000.

44.46 acres, Maidens; Maryanne E. Welch, trustee to Jacob A. Bostic, $280,000.

107 Birch Circle, Manakin Sabot; Kathryn C. Everson to Christine D. Parker, $450,000.

6201 Community House Road, Columbia; John R. Breedlove to Jordan Alexander Mogck, $330,000.

7290 Ellingham Court, Glen Allen; Pamela F. Vaughan, trustee to Jeffrey Scott Bengel, $625,000.

896 Hockett Road, Manakin Sabot; Virginia Landbank Co. to Alonzo Fleming, $260,000.

Lot 1, Section A, Bolling Layne Place; Kevin B. Stagg to Madison H. Bergeson, $280,000.

Lots 12, 34, 56 and 57, Section 3, Readers Branch Road; Readers Branch Partners LLC to Eagle Construction of Virginia LLC, $500,000.

62 Manakin Parke Drive, Manakin Sabot; Darden B. Battle to Carole Jeanette McCullough, $515,000.

15746 Mosaic Creek Blvd., Richmond; Schell Brothers Richmond LLC to Ronald Geragi, $821,652.

294000 Pembrooke Lane, Richmond; W.L. Stinson Inc. to Gavin L. Thompson, $307,500.

12382 S Readers Circle, Manakin Sabot; Eagle Construction of Virginia LLC to Jonathan C. Dix, $611,926.

12829 River Road, Richmond; Jody P. Cametas to Benedictine Schools of Richmond Inc., $450,000.

3658 W Rocketts Ridge Court, Sandy Hook; Vertical Builders LLC to Mark Randal Shifflett, $423,141.

2882 Swanns Peak Circle, Goochland; Swanns Inns LLC to Andrew H. Richardson, $649,950.

4462 Windsor Lake Drive, Louisa; Jerry L. Nixon Jr. to David S. Pritchett III, $475,000.

HOPEWELL

2 parcels; CDR Rentals LLC to Scott Daniel Billings, $195,000.

3616 Courthouse Road; Alejandro Reyes to Sandy Luu, $223,000.

Lot 26 and part of Lots 25 and 27, Block 12, Buren Homestead Addition; 239 S. 11th Ave. LLC to Sherelle D. Cromartie, $184,950.

Parcel; Majella Lynn Gardner to Holder Homes LLC, $189,500.

200 W Randolph Road; Colonial 21 Inc. to Charles M. Collier Sr., $150,000.

502 Victoria St.; John A. Shumate to David Crouch Jr., $174,000.

JAMES CITY

14.3 acres, Frederick L. Taylor Family Trust; Robert Matthew Swope to James A. Bales, $400,000.

4024 Ambassador Circle, Williamsburg; Craig L. Abraham to John M. Blessing, $595,000.

9405 Astilbe Lane, Toano; NVR Inc. to Andrea Kamila Rojas Mogollon, $355,094.

730 Autumn Circle, Williamsburg; Patricia Brown to Sean Michael O’Leary, $245,000.

1935 Bournemouth Bend, Williamsburg; Raymond H. Kintz to Jayna Nilsa Bryant, $450,000.

3079 Cider House Road, Toano; Danielle D. Gunlock to Kathleen M. Shaw, $415,900.

8972 Croaker Road, Williamsburg; Dane A. Wilson to Brenda A. Schoenherr, $410,000.

12 Ensigne Spence, Williamsburg; Paul J. Krupski, trustee to John Fyfe Jr., trustee, $454,500.

3468 Frances Berkeley, Williamsburg; Rickey B. Barnhill, trustee to Charles Keith Starr, $475,000.

106 Hermitage Road, Williamsburg; Delores J. Garrison to Ian Francis O’Brien, $325,000.

2024 Holmes Court East, Williamsburg; HHJV LLC to Nikolaos J. Kokolis, $374,000.

3409 Indian Path, Williamsburg; Jack H. Bizzell to Thi Tri Phan, $350,000.

5994 John Jackson Drive, Williamsburg; Juan Barragan Olivares to Janet Mogollon Munevar, $499,700.

4308 Keaton Lane, Williamsburg; Joanne Swiger, executor to Barbara B. Hunnicutt, $365,000.

102 Leon Drive, Williamsburg; Walter S. Libby to Czelma A. Patton, $230,000.

Lot 197, Settlement at Powhatan Creek; Mary Laird to Donna G. Wilkins, trustee, $425,000.

Lot 98, Fernbrook; Donnie M. Hines to Wayne W. Sandberg, $436,000.

4723 Minutemen Way, Williamsburg; Jessica L.Smiley to William Robert Hrabovsky, $269,900.

235 Nina Lane, Williamsburg; Susan M. Perkins to Nathaniel Maharg, $260,000.

Parcel 21C, New Town; DPP West LLC to SJV Edgeworth Owner LLC, 16,000,000.

122 Pinepoint Road, Williamsburg; Cavallino LLC to Pieter Peers, $205,000.

103 Promenade Lane, Williamsburg; Marsha M. Cisa to McKay Allen Randall, $245,000.

471 Revolutionary Way, Williamsburg; Timothy M. Smith to Theodore B. Holm, $277,000.

6451 Rockwell Road, Williamsburg; U.S. Home Corp. to Stephen Herbert Maier, $502,990.

111 Sand Drive, Williamsburg; James J. Carter III to Karina Christina Emilie Kurtz, $209,000.

3616 South Square, Williamsburg; Robert E. Hart to John W. Dorney, $449,000.

9915 Sycamore Landing Road, Williamsburg; Sirena Kestner to Lauren Klein Rogers, $236,000.

132 Thomas Dale, Williamsburg; Jay T. Krisik to Arturo A. Castellano Bueso, $550,000.

7682 Turlington Road, Toano; Scott Lester Miles, trustee to James S. Lantz, $425,000.

833 Vail Ridge, Williamsburg; Jonathan Teich to Konstantin V. Priahin, $297,000.

6560 Westbrook Drive, Williamsburg; U.S. Home Corp. to Fred Martin Berger, $505,865.

17 Winster Fax, Williamsburg; Pamela W. Phelps to Sherry Ann Catron, $345,000.

6421 Yarmouth Run, Williamsburg; U.S. Home Corp. to Clive Kenneth Blackmore, $434,690.

KING AND QUEEN

2 acres; David S. Williams to Jennifer N. Whitehurst, $304,000.

5 acres; Richard Earheart, executor to Kimberly S. Baird, $192,000.

543 Tanglewood Trai, Saluda; Walter Aaron Taylor to Kelly Deskins Richardson, $164,226.

KING WILLIAM

623 21st St., West Point; Stephanie Kathleen Norman to Tina Monique Washington, $260,000.

730 Anne Layne, Aylett; Mary C. Purkey to Lindsey Langston, $270,000.

638 Enfield Road, Aylett; Samuel Greenwood to James P. Ordazzo, $200,000.

3330 King William Ave., West Point; Home Solutions of Virginia LLC to Colt Canterbury, $250,000.

125 McCauley Parkway, Aylett; Chastity C. Maiorana to Deandre S. Flowers, $279,950.

Parcel; Margaret A. Brady to Thomas Gertin, $182,000.

510 Thompson Ave., West Point; Brandon Custalow to Stephen Brown, $365,000.

** NEW KENT

10 acres; BTH Enterprises LLC to Clayton Bryce Thompson, $185,000.

2914 Bending Birch Lane, Quinton; Dustin S. Sordelett to Angelo V. Gray, $420,000.

6265 Bushnell Drive, New Kent; NK Homes LLC to Joseph Austin Goodman, $419,869.

3731 Elliott Field Trace, Quinton; Liberty Homes of Virginia Inc. to Sandeep Singh Kharay, $318,290.

7891 Faisan Lane, New Kent; D.R. Horton Inc. to James Wazuka, $388,990.

7489 S Franklins Way, Quinton; Paul R. Stuke to Jordan Lee Ridgeway, $355,000.

8150 Idens Place, Quinton; Donald C. Maxim Sr. to Tony Burns Wood, $700,000.

S Lot 46, Farms of New Kent, 1.786 acres; PHD Holdings LLC to Katherine Ann Townsend, $160,000.

3377 Mt. Pleasant Road, Providence Forge; Anthony Calbert Weathers Sr. to Ricky R. Cook, $480,000.

6909 Oakfork Loop, New Kent; NVR Inc. to Amanda Gamble, $347,755.

11964 Pergola Court, Providence Forge; Stewart Todd Taylor to Charles Dwayne Butler, $565,000.

5611 Regal Court, Providence Forge; W.V. McClure Inc. to John T. Justice, $518,612.

7631 Sedge Drive, New Kent; D.R. Horton Inc. to Raymond Hailu Shaw, $458,155.

7934 Uplands Drive, New Kent; D.R. Horton Inc. to Daryl Kevin Manning, $371,990.

PETERSBURG

1800 Boydton Plank Road; Everest JSOJ Holdings LLC to Jefferson South Apts. LLC, 15,400,000.

140, 150 and 170 Catalpa Court and 371 Chanticleer Drive; Berkeley Estates Holding Co. to NVR Inc., $230,000.

245 East Blvd.; United Property Solutions LLC to Danielle Downing, $245,000.

261 High St.; Ocha Lynell Crenshaw to William Marcus O’Neill, $270,000.

848 Nance Drive; Katerina Brianna Procopio to Neal Arthur Abrams, $170,000.

2217 Van Dorn; Sook Lee to Carolyn Renay Hooks, $204,000.

POWHATAN

1 acre; Keith Mandel Jones, devisee to Sara Ann Watson, $190,000.

2 acres; Stuart T. Rolfe to W. Lee Harris Jr., $600,000.

5.002 acres; New Images Inc. to Jeffery M. Lindsay, $460,000.

3655 Aston Trail, Powhatan; McClure Family Realty LLC to Kenneth F. Murray, $488,847.

3302 Colston Court, Powhatan; Steven D. Holloway to Fred B. Badman, $812,500.

3311 Duke Road, Powhatan; Jimmie S. Carnes, Jr. to Timothy W. Allard Sr., $250,000.

4041 Foxrest Terrace, Powhatan; Thea Joanne Woodward to Christopher Matthew Cooke, $329,000.

3233 Judes Ferry Road, Powhatan; Jason E. Bond, heir to Dennis Bredemeier, $233,500.

Lot 6, Macon Village; Marsha Robinette, executor to Cory Michael Kerr, $220,000.

Lot W3, Red Lane, 2.53 acres; Curtis H. brooks to James L. Bell, $195,000.

3739 Mill Mount Turn, Powhatan; Charles Edward Slate Jr. to Justin Michael Cox, $170,000.

Parcel; Brittany Wright to John Ridenhour, $250,000.

3087 Rosethorn Way, Powhatan; Windswept Development LLC to Thomas Patrick D’Elia, $559,154.

5857 Tucker Road, Powhatan; Billy Lee Llewellyn Jr. to William S. Fischer, $430,487.

2741 Windy Meadow Lane, Powhatan; Harold D. Lowery to Eugene Corrigan, $700,000.

PRINCE GEORGE

2.097 acres; Steven Bernier to Phillip D. Murnahan, $270,000.

1593 Baxter Road, Prince George; Mohammd Y. Jabri to Kenneth J. Londry, $255,000.

6020 Chinquapin Circle, Prince George; Tricia A. Crawford-Bell to Kori Hariston, $300,000.

3810 Hyde Park Drive, North Prince George; Charles Emmett Chatham IV to Angela Harlow, $169,500.

Lot 14, Block A, Section 3, Rivers Edge; Gregory A. Vaughan to Joshua T. Collins, $271,000.

9790 Millstone Drive, North Prince George; Ernest J. Spates to Richard W. Wheeler, $579,000.

108 Pine Tree Court, Prince George; Richard E. Wheeler to Johnny Soto, $272,500.

4215 Ruffin Road, North Prince George; Richard Dylan Stallard to Daniel L. Barnes, $370,000.

11500 Walton Lake Road, Disputanta; Dorena C. Vazquez-Kokla to Sarah Stech, $180,000.

SUSSEX

1.56 acres; Frances Z. Grundler to Bogese Realty & Construction Inc., $165,000.

306.69 acres; Joan Gillt Daniel to Ann G. and Alton L. Taylor, trusts, $423,000.

337 Railroad Ave., Waverly; Byron Sorg to Sandra D. Porter, $155,000.

WILLIAMSBURG

116 Brockton Court; Sandra Luz Torres to Woodson David Hopewell III, $340,000.

1575 Green Hill St.; HHHunt Homes Hampton Roads LLC to Alexander Trigo, $404,040.

Lot 14, Braxton Property; 116 Braxton LLC to REI Real Estate Ventures LLC, $150,000.

Parcel, Walthall tract; John J. O’Connor III to Patrick Francis Martin, $185,000.

Residual Parcel, Quarterpath Williamsburg; Rako Inc. to Virginia Greens Retirement Community LLC, $365,000.