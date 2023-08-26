The following is a list of more real estate parcels valued at $150,000 or more that have been transferred in the past few months in Richmond and surrounding areas.

RICHMOND

1218 N 22nd St; Mannone Laura M to Garrison Travis And, $382,750.

9 N 25th St U14; Rumsey Christopher L and to Todd Joshua and Charity, $335,000.

113 W 30th St; Pega Brenda G to Patterson Lindy And, $225,000.

616 N 35th St; Sickels Floranne A and Charles W to Meis Eric and Laura, $724,000.

1208 W 45th St; Appleton Randall Lee and to St Clair Sidney Todd And, $370,000.

230 N 6th St U806; Hill Stephen G to Linder John Martin Jr And, $615,000.

1717 Alaska Dr; Reed Jennifer L to Munn Charles Xavion, $168,500.

1305 Bainbridge St; Coleman James C and Crystal L to My Three Cents Llc, $321,774.

1010 N Belmont Ave; Fan Realty Llc to Schofield Richard H, $705,000.

6220 Bliley Road; Fogleman Daniel R to Fitzgerald Camryn, $335,000.

3217 W Broad St; Toddie’s Llc to 3217 W Broad Llc, $800,000.

4531 Brook Road; Andre James H to Comet Lauren C, $352,000.

900 Byswick Lane; Hatton Kenneth C Ii and Kenneth C to Fitz Natalie And, $260,000.

1714 Carter St; Merriman Freda D R to Mace Anne, $311,250.

301 Cedar St; Reed Property Solutions Llc to Scott Essence, $745,000.

8 W Clay St; Konrad Peter W and Victoria M to Castle Street Realty Llc, $385,000.

3103 Condie St; Hasan Alyse Nicole and Rashidul to Cohen Kirsten Sarah And, $395,000.

505 S Davis Ave U10; Kistler Howard A to Pruett Mark A and Henry Spencer &, $335,000.

500 Dove St; Richmond Redevelopment and to Richmond Affordable Housing, $500,000.

1904 Elmsmere Ave; Shivar Walker W and Donna H to Lodge Forrest Robert And, $405,000.

5106 Felton Road; Ricca Alyssa to Luna Maria Ricarda, $235,500.

5703 W Franklin St; Wright Christie Newman to Masood Rubana S And, $636,000.

3302 Garland Ave; Rothermel Graham Alan and to Fendall 22 Llc, $375,000.

620 E Gladstone Ave; Messmore Eric to Gruzwalski Amanda S, $319,000.

2718 E Grace St; Integral Properties Llc to Garrison Michael Stone And, $975,000.

405 E Grace St U1; Jones Jershon Revocable Trust to M E L C P Llc, $1,609,000.

1200 Greenville Ave; Jones William E to Holder Madeline Elizabeth N, $260,000.

3201 Griffin Ave; King James W Iii to Rousseau Kelley L, $353,000.

5802 Guthrie Ave; Shaw Miranda E to Maestrello Lucio Christian, $408,000.

3218 Hanes Ave; Curry Kelly Repplier and Mary K to Benson Aaron J, $375,000.

314 N Harrison St; Hill Jon B Ii and Patricia M to Horneij Per and Saman, $650,000.

3500 Hazelhurst Ave; Goad Charlie to Michaels Seed Arlo And, $267,500.

4713 Jervie Dr; Clanton Lakeisha D to Lopez Nelson N Galicia, $215,000.

3806 Kensington Ave; Zinskie Harry Nicholas and to Wilkinson James Nelson, $600,000.

5901 Kensington Ave; Murphy Virginia M to Ransone Molly Mcdowell, $505,000.

518 S Laurel St; Haller David C and Maryann N to Pyrek Joseph Morris, $460,000.

1409 Lynhaven Ave; Jones Christopher E to Flores Maria Garcia, $189,000.

101 Maple Ave; St Catherines School to Dalton Patrick Liam And, $1,530,000.

3312 Mcguire Dr; Aguilera Argueta Ernesto N and to Febres Pedro Davila And, $270,000.

608 Montvale Ave; Homeswork Llc and Committed to Fender Laura, $330,000.

1828 National St; Evans Kimberly J to Watchtower Homes &, $265,000.

3207 North Ave; Argos Llc to Skeens Jacob D, $430,000.

2016 Old Manchester St; NVR Inc to Ham Young S and Kim Hyunju, $446,000.

5076 Old Warwick Road; Hines A’laura Camille to Powell Jeff Alejandro Husband, $225,000.

1410 Overlook St; Frazier Marsha Dolce to Grimsley Logan Christopher And, $195,000.

3912 Park Ave; Austin Elizabeth A to Day Michael Griffin And, $640,000.

4002 Patterson Ave; Quade Edith L and Davies Eric M to Elmer Steve and Sharline And, $567,500.

108 S Pine St; Griffith Edwin W to 356 Garrisonville Llc, $169,000.

1415 Porter St; Chavis Larry E to Porter 1415 Trust, $257,000.

1711 Rawlings St; Banks Melvetta M to Pi Kristian and Jessica, $176,000.

35 Rodman Road; Englehart Construction Inc to Miller Mariah L, $200,000.

2313 Rosewood Ave; Morgan Dodson Michael P to Brass Eric J and Wagoner Mary I, $470,000.

2601 Semmes Ave; 2601 Semmes Ave Llc to Schlosser Jacqueline Depas, $350,000.

2100 Sheila Lane; Courthouse Land Llc to Sheila Lane Storage Llc, $1,500,000.

7145 South Dr; Harvey Stephen W to Harvey Allison, $350,000.

4407 Stonewall Ave; Feld Jesse Michael and Anna to Barrett Berkley M And, $425,000.

3908 Stuart Ave; Warmolts Simone F and Earl K to 3908 Match Properties Llc, $535,000.

3039 Terminal Ave; Tarpley Demarcus A to Hope Realty Properties Llc, $185,000.

2013 Tobacco Mill St; NVR Inc to Kasanaboina Ranjit And, $396,830.

2328 E Tremont Ct; Stratford Bethany Llc and to Stratford Hills Associates Llc, 76500000.

517 Vaden Dr; Andrews David H and Doris N to Haller Shelby, $250,000.

5214 Waverly Ave; Matthews Realty Group Llc to Peacock Seth A, $234,000.

1605 Westover Hills Blvd; Cramton Holly to Bench Cody, $379,950.

3011 Woodcliff Ave; Fitzgerald Emily S to Rivera Mariel, $275,000.

HENRICO

1959 Airy Cir, Henrico; Surjit Kaur Llc to Hagez Nader T and Viviane, $245,000.

12509 Amershire Ln, Glen Allen; Snell Steven M and C M R to Liakos Christopher and Lillie A, $475,000.

700 Baldwin Rd, Henrico; Johnson Madison and Stuart to Johnson Stuart and Madison Et Al, $453,000.

10712 Balvis Hollow Ct, Glen Allen; Dewitt Sean S and Stuart D and Gloria D to Wang Feiyue and Tian Bai, $750,000.

346 Becklow Ave, Henrico; Eagle Construction Of Va Prop Llc to Laughter Justin, $838,775.

2501 Blackberry Patch Ct, Henrico; Harding Dusty A Jr and Amanda I Blowe to Foster James Alfred Jr, $239,500.

4228 Bon Secours Pkwy Ub, Henrico; Robinson Luther M Jr to Fields Michael Scott, $435,000.

5718 Bradington Ct, Glen Allen; Coomer Donna and Lisa C Dacey to Kascher Alison, $610,000.

7109 Brigham Rd, Henrico; Defibaugh Timothy and Steven R Copeland to Rosman Thomas E and Michelle B, $270,000.

4658 Broad Hill Dr, Henrico; Henderson Edward D and Saundra J to Kopparthi Ashwin and Suraya Burianek, $575,000.

8303 Buckeye Dr, Henrico; Pellicane John C to Newmister Rachael Leigh, $389,990.

4806 Burtfield Dr, Henrico; Duong Phuong Ngoc and Dieu Van Ong to Hampton Faye, $228,000.

3006 Calabria Ct, Glen Allen; Hartig Laurie A to Driver Wardell and Mary E, $415,000.

4606 Carpenter Rd, Henrico; Pitts Brenda P to Webster Drew and Cassandra Elizabeth, $205,000.

8176 Carriage Homes Dr, Henrico; Townhomes At Parham Place Llc to Parker Dwayne, $437,900.

4902 Castlebar Ct, Henrico; Dubben Mark and Charlee to Hill Patricia D, $315,000.

5514 Chamberlayne Ave, Henrico; Schirmer Carol A and Christoper H Stamey to Trek Properties Llc, $200,000.

10744 Chase Grove Ln, Glen Allen; NVR Inc to Bosh-Hoff Lisa and Michael Justin Hoff, $624,915.

1938 Chinchilla Dr, Sandston; Thomas Mark W and Deborah W to Davis-Matthews Georgia, $240,000.

3916 Clarendon Crescent Ct, Henrico; NVR Inc to Wilson Prince, $384,965.

202 Clayman Rd, Sandston; Liberty Homes Va Inc to Fountain Hassan and Emerald Conyers, $323,550.

1701 Coachlite Dr, Henrico; Kinsey Elizabeth H to Snyder Robert and Nan Haugan, $435,000.

10313 Collinwood Dr, Henrico; Picco Michael F and Nancy H to Maloney Ryan Shaw and Shanyn, $415,000.

10005 Contessa Dr, Glen Allen; Cunningham Tyler to Roop Robert Taylor and Ashton Elizabeth, $527,000.

10614 Courtney Rd, Glen Allen; Colley Michael S to Martin Gary L and Ellen D, $649,950.

4810 Croft Ct, Glen Allen; Sims Travis M and Jennifer R to Barnett Charles D Iii and Erika L, $335,000.

208 De Sota Dr, Henrico; Ashey Edward to Ewees Sharif M and Emily E Griffey, $691,000.

1324 Devers Rd, Henrico; Jenkins Eric M to Calaman Elizabeth A and Victor B Jr, $365,000.

10921 Dominion Fairways Ln, Glen Allen; Fauerbach Thomas Richard and Terry Anne to Pertuz Yolanda, $600,000.

9209 Donora Dr, Henrico; Glover Gordon J and Jennifer L Montrose to Mendoza Chris A and Sarah R Et Al, $520,000.

2129 Dumbarton Rd, Henrico; Carrera Carlos Estuardo Ascencio to Kiernan Scott and Jessica, $336,600.

3007 Dunwick Rd, Henrico; Baker Robert Steven to L and A Acquisitions Llc, $200,000.

East Richmond Rd, Henrico; Reese Sammy R to Brickyard Properties Llc, $150,000.

10022 Elks Pass Ln, Glen Allen; Highwoods Realty Limited Partnership to Northland Innsbrook Llc, 23250000.

11200 Ensley Ct, Henrico; Lucas William T to King Mason and Ryan, $755,000.

23 S Fern Ave, Henrico; Smith Joshua Michael to Andrews Stacy, $280,000.

7741 Flannagan Ct U208, Henrico; Cruz Juan and Genevieve to Readinger Kevin, $199,000.

1614 Foster Rd, Henrico; Cornett Lynwood M and Dralene S to Cook Christian J, $258,000.

9200 Frankham Rd, Henrico; Woolfolk Royce W Sr and Cynthia Creasy to May Kayla D and Nancy D Hayes, $350,000.

5477 Fuller Dr, Glen Allen; Gilt Edged Llc to Jones Edward Steven and Michele Clayton, $385,000.

9339 Gildenfield Ct, Henrico; Zielenski Lauren to Thai Thanh Thu, $265,000.

2485 Gold Leaf Cir, Henrico; Hiatt Ji Su and Jordan D to Patil Sameer and Ashvini Sameer, $635,000.

4909 Gray Bark Ct, Sandston; Blackwell Jody T and Debra A to Mchugh Stephen K and Carolyn F, $360,000.

4403 Greybull Dr Ua, Henrico; Stanley Martin Homes Llc to Ajjampudi Santhosh Kumar and S Appari, $466,125.

4407 Greybull Dr Ub, Henrico; Stanley Martin Homes Llc to Garrido Monroy Naomi and Jefferson, $563,875.

721 Hallwood Farms Dr, Henrico; West Bey Charles to Freeman Ricky Sr and P D Hopkins Et Al, $312,500.

705 Harmony Rd, Glen Allen; Wilson William H and Anita to Mckay Dennis and Cynthia, $250,000.

7009 Havering Way, Henrico; Eastwood Homes Of Richmond Llc to Abdulrazaaq Adams Smithea and P Y Massey, $500,695.

7012 Hepworth Dr, Henrico; Eastwood Homes Of Richmond Llc to Johnson Shaniqua and James, $499,990.

2512 Hickory Knoll Ln, Henrico; Brooks Cathleen H and C A Harrelson Et Al to Henderson John Seymour Jr and Anne T, $255,000.

214 Hodder Ln, Henrico; Farrar Linda M to Johnson Alesia Tanel, $228,500.

3908 Houze Ter, Glen Allen; Nguyen Nguyet Minh to Nafie Ahmed A and Teseer Hussain Mohammad, $486,000.

11917 Hunton Crossing Ct, Glen Allen; Abisse Kamaluddin K and Sumya A Al-Hag to Lanzapalli Ranjit Kumar and Shakeena J K, $470,000.

2117 Ingleside Ave, Henrico; Bowers Jacob K to Oliver Morgan Lee and Zachary R Taylor, $296,000.

1904 Johnson Ct, Henrico; Branch Richae T to Brown Carolyn Lee and Danielle N, $240,000.

5113 Kemp St, Henrico; Behner Jessica D to Hollomon Jacob, $230,000.

4353 Kidsgrove Rd, Henrico; Style Craft Homes Inc Of Virginia to Davis Lori Ann, $319,976.

101 N Lake Ave, Henrico; Henrikson Sarah E to Price Christopher S Jr and M A Clements, $263,000.

10412 Leander Dr, Glen Allen; Schneider Sheri P and Susan P Andrews to Schneider Ronald Merrell Jr and Kara E, $198,700.

2248 Libbie Lake West St Ub, Henrico; Lm Townhomes 1 Llc to Blanks Jonathan and Amy, $531,725.

9421 Links Ln Uf, Glen Allen; Barnes Deetta L to Wood Samuel T and Kara L and R H Seamon, $169,950.

1113 Lovey Ln, Henrico; Turn Two Llc to Dudley Tim Odell and Cheryl Lynn, $242,000.

1916 Magnolia Ridge Dr, Glen Allen; Aliassani Laila J to Jacques Roi Christopher and Shristi S, $430,000.

3212 Matilda Cv U0202, Henrico; Alexander Krystle L C to Fortune Clarence Leroy Jr, $205,000.

701 Mccormick Farm Dr Ub, Glen Allen; Stanley Martin Homes Llc to Oh Sejin and Hung W, $359,877.

5104 Meadows Run, Henrico; Edwards Ira W and Reggie D Et Al to Ljam2 Llc, $152,000.

7006 Miami Ave, Henrico; Shook Reba H to Shook Jacquelyn Renee and David, $235,000.

4806 Mill Park Ct, Glen Allen; Delia Kristina Anne to Turner Andrea J, $295,000.

5100 Monument Ave U1109, Henrico; Helfrich Jane V to Harrison Timothy M and Susan A and Ainslie C, $283,000.

10505 Mountain Gate Way, Glen Allen; Wilderman Robert J Iii to Daylor John Francis Jr and Kristen Haley, $250,000.

4 N New Ave, Henrico; Melton Charles Edward to Ds Flip Llc, $200,000.

1317 New York Ave, Glen Allen; Meadowcroft George A and Regina M Mchugh to Fletcher Francis Edward Iii and Taryn Anne, $270,000.

8600 Oakcroft Dr, Henrico; Baber Andrew L and Joan W to Craft Gary A and Shelley B, $389,500.

1209 Old Francis Rd, Glen Allen; Winston Anthony E and Robyn T to Moody Malcolm, $575,000.

5311 Old Main St Ua, Henrico; Norford Henry R Jr and Ann L to Henriquez Emperatriz, $380,000.

5320 Old Main St Ub, Henrico; Stanley Martin Homes Llc to Eberhart Jack and Susan, $467,468.

5322 Old Main St Uc, Henrico; Stanley Martin Homes Llc to Heldreth Matthew, $595,083.

9620 Old Route 33, Glen Allen; Scearce Stephen E to Laurel Land Llc, $500,000.

9400 Paigefield Ct, Henrico; Klassett Douglas V and K L to Griggs Vanessa Osorio Newnham-Davis, $691,000.

5127 Park Commons Loop, Glen Allen; Diggles Susan Hopewell to Wolfslayer Llc, $485,000.

4916 Parsons Walk Pl, Glen Allen; Damon Michael F and Samantha L to Mason-Smith John W and Maria I, $675,000.

9825 Pemberton Creek Dr, Henrico; Gondi Sravanthi and Ratan Puramsetty to Grandi Christopher M and Danielle E, $410,000.

10721 Peterfield Ln, Glen Allen; Seemeen Shaheda and Mohammed Mohiuddin to Turkson Eunice A and Nana Y Pinkrah, $480,000.

4709 Portugee Rd, Sandston; Walthall James L to Munn Taylor K and Nicholas K Parsons, $250,000.

1503 Pump Rd, Henrico; Witt David C to Williams James A Jr and Natasha S, $400,000.

715 Ratcliffe Ave, Henrico; Lewis Jo Ann to Peck Isaiah Lee L, $185,000.

2101 Ridgefield Green Way, Henrico; Balasubramanian V and R Kuppuswamy to Roman Hamada B and Fefe M Lawandy, $466,750.

652 Rivanna Hill Rd, Glen Allen; Stanley Martin Homes Llc to Kotteda Sravya, $390,489.

1606 Rockwood Rd, Henrico; Barrow Samuel M and Angie B to Dowdy Elisabeth C and Marcus Frederick, $224,400.

4701 Russell St, Henrico; Harrison Elsie O to Summer Nest Investment Llc, $156,000.

9509 Sara Beth Cir, Glen Allen; Shultz Scott B to Stegeman Andrei J, $228,400.

9030 Shari Dr, Henrico; Moss Robert M Estate to Sanabria Lemus Jesus O, $260,000.

106 Siena Ln, Glen Allen; Ma Chi-Keung and Fong-Ying to Zandman Aaron Lee and Jamie Lynne Saltkill, $456,888.

1519 Skipwith Rd, Henrico; Ellis Veronique A to Adams Reid and Julie, $276,000.

1902 Springdale Rd, Henrico; N&n Real Ventures Llc to Sherman Franklin H, $270,000.

1901 Stanberry Dr, Henrico; Apperson Pamela J to Meador Garland L and Elizabeth R, $275,000.

2913 Stone Meadow Ct, Henrico; Thompson Wanda G to Shah Dishant and Meeta, $265,000.

2534 Straw Bridge Chase E, Henrico; Spare Katherine M and Tarun Singh to Moore Susan, $218,500.

12012 Sumner Ct, Glen Allen; Klase Robert Jr and Nicole to Lofaro Anthony F and Caitlin Mae Kell, $690,000.

100 Thomashire Ct, Henrico; O’connell James P and Nan G to Leftwich Kara K and Thomas Frederick Iii, $850,000.

2113 Turtle Creek Dr U11, Henrico; Renovation Coordination Llc to Silva Glayverth, $228,375.

1306 Vassar Rd, Henrico; Kirlow Corporation to Brown Nicholas A, $320,000.

1115 Waterford Dr, Henrico; Narron Joffre V and Martha to Jones Christopher D and Eleanor S, $401,000.

3820 Wellesley Terrace Cir, Henrico; Ziegler Amy S and L A Hill and J B S Jr to Effron Lauren Y, $440,000.

5543 Wenrich Dr, Henrico; Stanley Martin Homes Llc to Bryant Kristy, $325,116.

5001 White Oak Pl, Sandston; Rowe Stephen W and Britney to Yates Anthony Lee Jr and Amber Nicole, $405,000.

1518 Willingham Rd, Henrico; Vansoestbergen J G and S C to Horvatich Paula K, $520,000.

8025 Wistar Glen Dr, Henrico; NVR Inc to Phelps Patricia, $357,435.

705 Woodberry Rd, Henrico; Tower Helen E and Manouchehr S Nosrati to Allen Todd, $509,500.

5805 Yates Ln, Henrico; Adkins Eric L and Sean A and Delvon O to Ball Deanna E, $203,000.

CHESTERFIELD

2540 Alcott Rd, North Chesterfield; Espana Elba and Espana Carmen J to Lopez Ordonez Billy N and Choc Ichich Elder B, $327,000.

12032 Almer Ln, Chester; NVR Inc to Joy Dhannya and Devassy Joshy Koothoor Vellatukara, $524,470.

11400 Amara Dr, Chesterfield; NVR Inc to Paschall Melissa Marie and Hanifen Corey James, $660,630.

8400 Amington Ln, Chesterfield; Ward John and Derina to Anderson Brian Redmond and Katia, $509,000.

11108 Arbor Green Dr, Chester; Kenny David W and Sheila M to Evans Connee Keffer, $350,000.

11531 Avening Rd, Chesterfield; Finer Homes Inc to Jones Brittney L, $400,400.

3101 Barkham Dr, Midlothian; Davenport Melissa R to Grunwald Matthew Eric and Kristen Marquis, $585,000.

18025 Bay Point Way, Moseley; Schell Brothers Richmond Llc to Zhuravlev Aleksandr and Anna, $675,805.

17850 Beach Rd, Chesterfield; South River Custom Homes Llc to Hall Cory James and Brooke Paige Sadler, $841,502.

13903 Beechwood Point Rd, Midlothian; Sullivan J C and Sullivan M Trs to Krehely Keith and Rice Tiffany, $505,500.

8125 Bendemeer Rd, North Chesterfield; Tauer Kathleen M to Dusett Charles and Cheryl, $441,050.

5701 Beulah Rd, North Chesterfield; Lajoie Gerard J and Betty B to Flores Manuel A Henriquez, $307,500.

14115 Bolling Ave, Chester; Wilson Amanda Catherine to Lenkiewicz Cathryn H, $215,000.

7109 Branched Antler Cir, Midlothian; Veale Douglas A and Shannon L to Westcott Aimee Lianna and Westcott Peggy Anne, $290,000.

1111 Briars Ct, Ste 404, Midlothian; Balcom S L and Balcom S R Trs to Smith Mark Alan and Melissa Spruill, $349,000.

7617 Broadreach Dr, Chesterfield; Helmling Brenda to Hartway Travis and Madafferi Cherub, $260,000.

8025 Buford Cmns, North Chesterfield; Poole Enterprises Llc to King Maria, $292,500.

9213 Cambian Ct, Chesterfield; Mcclure W V Inc to Callis James Marchant Ii and Laurie Suzanne, $668,767.

15213 Carindale Ter, Midlothian; Lifestyle Home Builders to Burton Rachael, $749,950.

5006 Cedarbend Ln, North Chesterfield; Layne Christopher M and Lori N to 8th Hill Homes Llc, $177,250.

8213 Chainmaile Rd, North Chesterfield; Woosley V Earl and Patricia S to Marx Alberta Michelle and Erick W, $325,000.

4719 Chayton Ln, North Chesterfield; NVR Inc to Freeman Curtis Jr and Renitra, $478,925.

14320 Colonyhouse Blvd, Midlothian; Boyd Cornelia to Lindsay Cherry N, $484,900.

14118 Cotesworth Way, Midlothian; Phelps Clayton and Stacey to Zaciek Todd and Howell Jenny, $830,000.

907 Cowan Rd, North Chesterfield; Irving Harold A and Martha G to Eggert John Chapman and Barbara Dalton, $550,000.

11306 Cypress Pond Ct, Chesterfield; Main Street Homes to Carter Taylor Bryce and Cynthia J, $541,884.

13111 Deerpark Dr, Midlothian; Larosa Vincent to Throckmorton Aimee M, $351,000.

500 Diamond Creek Dr, Midlothian; Rainer Russell M and Donna B to Eschbach Richard and Catherina, $341,600.

2635 Drewrys Bluff Rd, North Chesterfield; Sierra Jonathan A Pineda to Imani Frederick, $265,000.

6917 Dunton Rd, Chesterfield; Cosby Village Llc to Porter Stephanie, $378,387.

3413 Dupuy Rd, South Chesterfield; Harvey Victor Evans to Fletcher Nicholas H, $180,000.

7014 Egan Pl, Chesterfield; Delano Tristan and Jones Chelsea to Sulc Bruce Alan Sr and Vickie Waggie, $262,500.

3706 Enmore Pl, Midlothian; Legault Homes Llc to Ostrander Christopher Kent and Taylor Hudson, $658,229.

2241 Eventide Dr, North Chesterfield; Eastwood Homes Of Richmond Llc to Williamson Gerald and Efford Julia W, $388,510.

6500 Falls Creek Trl, Moseley; NVR Inc to Youssef Samir Y Trustee and Mary W Trustee, $550,000.

13030 Fieldfare Dr, Midlothian; Collington East Llc to Burrell Mary and Farina Ryan M and Jaszkowski Sue A and Jaszkowski Madaline Anastasia, $514,763.

15806 Fishers Green Dr, Chesterfield; Main Street Homes to Pollock Douglas K and Debbie M, $570,440.

15937 Fishers Green Dr, Chesterfield; Main Street Homes to Ritchie Lisa D and Ritchie Chester J Iii, $563,425.

7154 Full Rack Dr, Midlothian; Sims Jeremy L and Elizabeth T to Kernan Nicholas James, $275,000.

2314 Garrison Place Rd, Midlothian; Peterson G L Et Al Trs Et Al to Richlynn Properties Llc, $349,900.

4264 Gayle Rd, Chester; Dodd Joshua C to Galan Maria A, $416,000.

12209 Glen Tara Ct, Midlothian; Chris-Taylor Properties Llc to Billups Tiarra, $285,000.

320 Glenpark Ln, Midlothian; Carper William B Jr Trustee to Keyes Shaleek and Jenean, $387,000.

5155 Gravelbrook Dr, North Chesterfield; Glancy Michael E to Romero Estuardo Jose Morales and Contreras Rosa Celestina Lopez, $200,000.

1920 Greenfield Dr, North Chesterfield; Moser Thomas P and Donna K to Lopez-Rincon Javier Andres and Cabrera Dery Lorena Suarez, $265,000.

3625 Hamlin Creek Pkwy, Chester; Idowu Oyedeji O and Titilope A to Ascencio Christian O Herrera and Herrera Jennifer, $330,000.

5930 Harbour Park Dr, Midlothian; Hull Properties Llc to Sbm 5930 Hp Llc, $617,500.

9545 Heather Rdg, North Chesterfield; Parrish Joshua and Salmon Dawn to Daniels Kiara, $315,000.

21611 Hillview St, South Chesterfield; Langford Sherry J to Castle James Robert and Castle Heide Belvin, $460,000.

210 E Hundred Rd, Chester; Jelen Deborah Martin to Two Farms Inc, $975,000.

21315 Jackson St, South Chesterfield; Gordon Leron T and Elicia G to Goodman Kevin Lee and Pamela June Armwood, $202,000.

18166 Jones Run Trl, Moseley; Craftmaster Homes to Bannister Russell V, $617,540.

8102 Kempwood Dr, Chesterfield; Anderson Addriane L to Tilot Alexis Mary and Brass Julian Tucker, $274,000.

8736 Kingsland Park Dr, North Chesterfield; NVR Inc to Richardson Charlene Shaniece and Andre Leroy, $464,260.

13600 Knobhill Ct, Midlothian; Wallace Sean S and Colleen E to Enterline Gerad Dean and Melanie Lee, $650,000.

13135 Lady Ashley Rd, Midlothian; Jackson Amzi R Sr and Cherice L to Crostic Marie Rose Ramos, $520,000.

2233 Lake Surrey Dr, North Chesterfield; Laprade Derek Vaughan to Meagher Veronica and Robert William, $425,000.

4012 Lazy Stream Ct, Chester; Drinks Shakeem L and Shauntay S to Leath Quinton B, $469,250.

4024 Litchfield Dr, Chesterfield; Starnes Alisha and Aaron to Ricca Alyssa, $335,000.

14211 Long Gate Rd, Midlothian; Hurt Douglas Alan and Amy Lollo to Bgrs Relocation Inc, $510,000.

11512 Lylwood Ln, Chesterfield; Gregoire Real Estate Holdings Llc to Bulovas Susan Bury and Allen Jeremy, $534,975.

11260 Magill Terrace Dr, Chester; Main Street Homes to Butner Alexander John and Catherine Ann, $364,713.

14918 Majestic Creek Dr, South Chesterfield; Hamilton Caitlin N and Timothy B to Johnson Joshua and Amy, $384,900.

5902 Martin Glen Rd, Midlothian; Cornish Lee and Nicole to Thiagarajan Arun Kumar and Ramakrishnan Shruthi, $470,000.

14441 Michaux Village Dr, Midlothian; Bauersachs Justin T and Anne C to Jung Ryan Shin-Young and Pak Suk, $425,000.

4726 Milfax Rd, North Chesterfield; Mcclure Javon A to Leary Janella P, $225,000.

15818 W Millington Dr, Midlothian; Craftmaster Homes to Poland Donna Lorraine and Caitlin Rose, $764,069.

3510 Monza Dr, North Chesterfield; Leonard Robert A to Nicolaus George Trustee and Nicolaus Karen Trustee, $394,950.

9630 Morley Rd, Midlothian; Kanervikkoaho Vuokko to Carver Todd and Susan, $305,000.

5519 Mossy Oak Rd, Moseley; Main Street Homes to Mundy Joshua and Melissa, $699,598.

5436 Niles Rd, North Chesterfield; NVR Inc to Spratley Junius Michael and Pamela, $372,760.

7343 Norwood Pond Pl, Midlothian; Harrison Jane A to Martin William R and Kathleen M, $365,000.

9711 Old Cannon Rd, North Chesterfield; Mangels John T to Cropper Lamesha, $330,000.

13102 Old Well Ln, Midlothian; Collins Donald W and Kim M to Beck Dawn and Jonathan, $350,000.

5800 Osterbind Ln, North Chesterfield; Navy Federal Credit Union to Ordonez Yeris R Hernandez, $280,000.

18353 Palisades Ct, Moseley; Hhhunt Homes L C to Lakshminarayanan Venkatesh and Venkatesh Srividya, $369,965.

18368 Palisades Ct, Moseley; Hhhunt Homes L C to Lin Pin and Lin Yu, $353,745.

9518 Park Bluff Ct, Chesterfield; Ayers James E and Slate Bobbie E to Thorn George R and Layne Eric A, $740,000.

9000 Penny Bridge Mews, Midlothian; Langhorne Milton A and Deloris T to Williams Byron D Jr, $495,000.

3618 Pheasant Run Dr, Chester; Tirpak Michael A to Good Samantha Anne, $369,000.

2712 Pine Meadows Cir, Chester; Blouin Diane L to Ulysse Properties Llc, $182,000.

5200 S Prestonwood Ave, North Chesterfield; Caldwell Ida and Wallace Barbara and Mitchell Alice to Carter Elmer N, $280,000.

240 Pumpkin Pl, North Chesterfield; Kinelski Richard and Eileen to Walsh Ann Marie Living Trust, $360,000.

5614 Qualla Farms Ct, Chesterfield; Hughes Joshua J and Katherine N to Tyler Eric, $370,000.

14351 Ranger Rd, Chesterfield; Rowe Sherry H to Blakney Deshaun Monique, $425,000.

5824 Retriever Rd, North Chesterfield; Aguilar Rogoberto G Et Als to Menjivar Wendy T, $210,000.

10451 River Rd, South Chesterfield; Lhs Holdings Llc to Chatmon Rhonda D, $265,000.

11719 Riverboat Dr, Chester; Main Street Homes to Hinton Michael A Sr and Patsy A, $657,563.

1924 Robindale Rd, North Chesterfield; Dues Christopher T Et Al to Quinlan Anne K, $360,000.

16031 Rocky Falls Ct, Chesterfield; NVR Inc to Singh Millicent Johy and David Nargrewal, $552,945.

2537 Sandler Way, North Chesterfield; Hhhunt Sandler Station Llc to Cooke Corey Lamont Sr and Marshelle Yvette, $386,175.

430 Saybrook Dr, North Chesterfield; Karakashian Andre K and Diane V to Glidden James C Iii and Alia, $345,000.

16018 Searchlight Ct, Chester; House Buyers Of America Inc to Johnson Makail, $320,000.

5410 Sherman Pl, North Chesterfield; Jones Alphonso E Jr to Us Bank Trust National Association Trustee, $172,831.

4913 Sir Sagamore Dr, North Chesterfield; NVR Inc to Bruns Stephen and Christiansen Karlie Lauren, $415,655.

14518 Sonnenburg Dr, Chester; Mason Charlotte Hana to Eley Ulric Jr and Candice, $309,900.

7600 Spotted Coat Ln, Midlothian; Chitty Matthew E and Yohannes K to Saoui Mohamed and Belaouajia Fatima Ezzahrae, $327,000.

1637 St Thomas Dr, Midlothian; Lewis Harry Roderick Et Al to Lewis Julie Faye, $256,800.

4212 Stigall Dr, Midlothian; Ruiz Juan F to Aguilar Rigoberto Garcia and Garcia Lucila Morales De, $290,000.

2408 Stratford Rd, North Chesterfield; Lawson Joel W to First Class Investors Llc, $300,000.

11943 Sunflower Ln, North Chesterfield; Turner Irene M Trustee to Brandon Taylor Alexis, $322,500.

7013 Swanhaven Dr, North Chesterfield; Mcfadden Kwame and Sherese A to Sutton-Ellis Talisha Danet and Laplante Amanda Lynne Japitana, $440,000.

2400 Tanglebrook Rd, Midlothian; Steil Mark B Trustee to Dunlevy Jason, $246,000.

17031 Thornapple Ct, Moseley; Block Jason A and Stauble John S Jr to Bagby Kelly A and Rucci Adam M, $430,000.

8442 Timberstone Dr, Chesterfield; Innes Patrick J and Victoria L to Parcher Raymond and Nicole, $505,000.

7448 Towchester Dr, Chesterfield; Jones Justin M and Brenda to Clarke-Wade Karen Denise, $347,750.

4069 Trisha Trl, Midlothian; Fritch Nancy to Chea Many, $248,000.

7000 Velvet Antler Dr, Midlothian; Maclauchlan S C and Weedon M J to Trapp Katerina, $294,000.

3500 Walkers Ferry Ct, Midlothian; Clowe Julie C to Orden Camille A and Raymond T, $375,000.

1729 Warminster Dr, Midlothian; Haug Brian J and Jessica M to Ordonez Oscar Moices Fugon and Cedillo Maria Lorena Gutierrez, $425,000.

12301 Wescott Way, Midlothian; Hhhunt Homes L C to Mcmasters Christina and Caterina, $386,160.

1506 Westbury Knoll Ln, Midlothian; Berkman E D and Berkman K K Trs to Cusick Dylan Aldrich, $413,000.

4221 Whitebirch Dr, Chester; Wilson Robert R and Alexandra A to Jennings Emily, $300,000.

9013 Widthby Rd, Chesterfield; Eagle Construction Of Va Llc to Bradshaw William Grover Jr and Christine T, $622,545.

11740 Wiesinger Ln, Midlothian; Haint Blue Llc to Scalla Nathan and Elizabeth, $560,000.

14813 Windjammer Dr, Midlothian; Kindervater Robert A and Susan M to Kim Rachel Ensook, $490,000.

1721 Winters Hill Cir, North Chesterfield; Barton Michael A to Cunningham Janie E, $295,000.

10044 Wycliff Rd, North Chesterfield; Dull James L Jr to Roscher Kevin P Sr and Pamela Jean Flores, $300,000.

HANOVER

2 acres; Scott Bray to Christopher James Potter, $268,000.

4.68 acres; S and D Investment Group LLC to Holly Berry Investment LLC, $250,000.

9412 Alsace Court, Mechanicsville; David Keith Powers to My Nuong Le Thi, $475,000.

8414 Atlee Road, Mechanicsville; Liam Management Services LLC to Timothy J. Barnes, $365,000.

7324 Bailie Drive, Mechanicsville; Clayton Properties Group Inc. to Keith H. Tate, $579,900.

10336 Beech Ridge Circle, Glen Allen; CFalls Builder LLC to Rita Lichtenstein, $573,863.

8081 Belton Circle, Mechanicsville; Justin P. White to Thomas Howard, $369,900.

7135 Bridle Path, Mechanicsville; Adrian Calton to Alec Scott Myers, $280,000.

6344 Camille Drive, Mechanicsville; Page C. Marriner to Nellie Getman, $324,000.

9232 Chotank Trail, Ashland; Robert Taylor Roop to Taylor Singer, $411,000.

115 Courtside Drive, Ashland; Adrian M. Matassa to Noah Tyler Hues, $285,000.

9176 Cudlipp Ave., Mechanicsville; Arturo J. Cardounel to Lori M. Eubanks, $1,590,000.

7501 Dress Blue Drive, Unit 7501-A, Mechanicsville; Nicholas J. Sparagna to Samuel Matthews Jr., $325,000.

13247 Farrington Road, Ashland; Byron E. Vaught to David Stanley Vermeer, $1,510,000.

17284 Foxcroft Lane, Beaverdam; E. Lynn Watkins to Page S. Hughes, $410,000.

11397 Georgetown Road, Mechanicsville; Old Church Homes Inc. to Scott Bray, $565,000.

9255 Giles Pond Drive, Mechanicsville; Vinod Kumar Ravuru to , $639,415.

9131 Greenlake Circle, Mechanicsville; Jeffrey R. Prettyman to Bryan Roethel, $440,000.

12113 Hermon Fals Lane, Ashland; SAndy L. Balducci, successor trustee to Paula A. Wood, trustee, $250,000.

8171 Judith Lane, Mechanicsville; HHHunt Homes LC to Anilkumar Lakkakula, $549,180.

12328 Kilbourne Hill Drive, Ashland; RCI Builders LLC to Gary A. Canterbury, $525,954.

Lo 7, Section 2, Ashley Farms; Rogers Chenault Inc. to RCI Builders LLC, $175,000.

Lot 13, Block G, Swannanoa Estates; Logan Scott Reid to Kennth B. Albritton, $250,000.

Lot 19, Section 8, Hickory Hill; Lekram Investment LLC to RCI Builders LLC, $150,000.

Lot 3, Section 1, Prospect Trace; Shannon Pritchard to David J. Durham, $150,000.

Lot 8, Section 1, Stags Leap; Rogers Chenault Inc. to RCI Builders LLC, $170,000.

18239 Mabelton Road, Montpelier; Andrew Snead to Andrew F. Toler, $320,000.

9274 Mars Drive, Mechanicsville; Davy W. Scheffler to Johanna Maldonado, $350,000.

8211 Oak St., Mechanicsville; Joyce Dixon, deceased to Katy L. Meacham, $315,000.

Parcel; James Dylan Garrett to Elizabeth Anne Scott, trustee, $284,000.

Part of Lots 1 and 5, Section 9B, Hickory Hill; Lekram Investment LLC to Clayton Properties Group Inc., $370,000.

6085 Perryville Drive, Mechanicsville; Chin Thick Sang to Shaun B. Dunham, $324,000.

8795 Roberta Road, Mechanicsville; W.V. McClure Inc. to Jayapal Kasarla, $575,055.

Section 12B, Giles Farm; Giles Farm Development Co. LLC to NVR Inc., $275,600.

10245 Snap Dragon Road, Mechanicsville; Parker Timothy Finley to Christopher Alen Ritenour, $500,000.

8314 Studley Road, Mechanicsville; Lindsey E. Gregg to Wesely J. Mikiska, $357,000.

806 Sweet Tessa Drive, Unit D, Ashland; Carl Sandidge Ashby to Ladesha Batten, $240,000.

115 Thorncliff Road, Ashland; Eagle Construction of Virginia LLC to Eugene E. Lunger, trustee, $663,994.

14325 Verdon Road, Beaverdam; Brenda L. Martin to Shannon Allison, $325,000.

9472 Wickham Crossing, Ashland; RCI Builders LLC to Erik M. Canfield, $746,737.

13129 Winding White Rose Lane, Ashland; Clayton Properties Group Inc. to Michael A. Covingon, $726,620.

AMELIA

2 parcels; Thomas Randall Gleason to Sandy Creek Properties LLC, $1,300,000.

17150 Appaloosa Court, Amelia Court House; Marjorie K. Smith to Jeffrey H. Farris, $265,000.

15901 Five Forks Road, Amelia Court House; Carol E. Gill to Weston E. Hinden, $470,000.

Lot 13, Section B, Genito Mill Estates; Redfield LLC to Timothy W. Dich, $159,900.

20601 Rocky Ford Road, Jetersville; James Briggs to Biagio M. Formato, $530,000.

CHARLES CITY

Parcel; Riveroak Timberland Investments LLC to Blue Sky Endeavors LLC, $334,0280.

COLONIAL HEIGHTS

614 Charles Av; Kirkland, John Edward To Wilson, Melody Doreen, $178,000.

1205 Duke Of Gloucester St; Mingloski, Taylor To Heredia, Amezquita Richard O., $325,000.

204 Hargrave Av; Brown, Kristen K. To Beacham, Robin, $179,000.

412 Lyons Av; Burton, Joel C To Turner, Classic, $218,000.

125 Richmond Av; Mora, Dania To Taylor, Asiane Chiffon , $225,000.

CUMBERLAND

2 acres; Amelia Home Construction LLC to Gladstone Don Brown, $300,000.

36 Carter Road, Cumberland; Lydia Griffith to Timothy K. Ashlin.

Lots 14, 15 and 16, Block C, Kimberly Hills; Camilla Mahan, trustee of Cumberland Presbyterian Church to Eugene Allen Bennett, $385,000.

DINWIDDIE

7.18 acres; 8913 Squirrel Level LLC to Elevated ROI LLC, $248,000.

14504 Browns Road, Church Road; Ruby J. Coldiron to Lorraine M. Amende, $260,000.

15403 Gatewood Road, Dewitt; Michael S. Avery Contractor LLC to Tishina Merritt, $320,000.

Lot 102, Section 2, Waterford Landing; Raymond T. Hawkins to Joseph L. Clayton Jr., $417,500.

18796 Manson Church Road, McKenney; James L. Fitts to Tiffany Pass-Jones, $257,500.

14624 Rainbow St., Dinwiddie; Mayes Homes LLC to Tony Irby, $259,900.

4211 Tower Court, North Dinwiddie; Nathan R. Muncy to Ruth Jane Seng, $295,500.

GOOCHLAND

3.854 acres; Edward Laughton Wesley to River Road and Patterson LLC, $174,000.

1512 Centerville Parke Drive, Manakin Sabot; Gayle W. Gray, trustee to Terrence F. Sullivan, $540,000.

9331 Citrine Run, Richmond; HHHunt Homes LC to Tony Charles Suhre, $516,990.

9347 Citrine Run, Richmond; HHHunt Homes LC to Joan Bennett Nicholson, $539,950.

2182 Ellis Farm Way, Manakin Sabot; W.V. McClure Inc. to Jeffrey E. Lynch, $861,759.

4612 Hadensville Farm Lane, Mineral; Gregory K. Shepherd to Erica Astrid Gumaer-Maille, $392,500.

12430 Leith Hill Circle, Manakin Sabot; Eagle Construction of Virginia LLC to Warren Keith Beagle, $616,938.

23 Lower Tuckahoe Road, Unit E, Richmond; Lorraine M. Perry to Patricia Crothers Simril, trustee, $805,000.

12441 North Crossing Drive, Manakin Sabot; Eagle Construction of Virginia LLC to John Benedict Hillenbrand Jr., $819,420.

12389 South Readers Circle, Manakin Sabot; Eagle Construction of Virginia LLC to Joon W. Choi, $760,832.

3021 Tranbyroft Way, Sandy Hook; Joseph A. Carrieri Jr. to Timothy E. Blackwell, $600,000.

HOPEWELL

301 Beacon Ridge Drive, Unit 601; Jewel L. Jones to Michael Joseph Creamer, $201,500.

3400 Cobblestone Lane; Rodney D. Dunworth to Jolly B. Armstrong, $330,000.

1802 Freeman St.; Robert Joseph Carr to Nigel Isaiah Sidial, $170,000.

Lots 1A-4A, Block 3, Oak Hill; Better Properties LLC to Terrance Lee , $205,000.

1401 Old Iron Road; Cheri M. Ellis to Caitlin Talley, $236,900.

901 Smithfield Ave.; Robert C. Pershing to Nayadi Y. Morales, $280,000.

3710 Woodside Court; Barbara A. Hash to Deoliver L. Broome, $220,000.

JAMES CITY

1932 Algonquin Trail, Williamsburg; James D. Servonsky to Jason McCord, $205,000.

4312 Ashworth Court, Williamsburg; Colonial Heritage LLC to Deborah Anne Kittrell, $627,815.

5100 Benjamin Court, Williamsburg; Kyle Kekoa Iwao Genegabus to Miguel A. Soto, $419,000.

5404 Center St., Williamsburg; Manuel L. Ruiz to Mikhel Angel, $432,300.

147 Country Club Drive, Williamsburg; Jeanne N. Smith to William H. Johnson, $590,000.

8629 Fielding Circle, Toano; Joseph A. Brown II to Tina R. Gerken, $346,000.

9742 Goldenrod Court, Toano; NVR Inc. to Raymond Jay Layton, $513,675.

1153 Hitchens Lane, Williamsburg; Richmond Norge LLC to Michael R. Veness, $510,458.

3950 Isaac Circle, Williamsburg; Colonial Heritage LLC to Eric G. Boulter, trustee, $471,990.

208 John Pott Drive, Williamsburg; Xavier H. Becerra to Charles B. Koch, $570,000.

109 King Henry Way, Williamsburg; Wesley J. Kneifer to Jennifer L. Willette, $330,000.

3663 Lavendar Lane, Toano; Deveria G. Gore to Elizabeth Dye Pell, $440,000.

403 London Company Way, Williamsburg; Janice Gadiel to Tawnya Marie Waggle, $218,000.

Lot 103, Chisel Run; Paul Rein to Fairtrade Real Property 1 LLC, $220,000.

Lot 13B, Longhill Gate; Mortgage Equity Converstion Trust 2011 1 to KMP Investment Group LLC, $181,000.

Lot 255, Archers Mead; Carter C. Cowles III to George D. Johnson, $400,000.

Lot 4, Little Creek; Blue Ridge Custom Homes LLC to Kenneth Reynhoudt Fletcher, $155,000.

Lot 7, Windsor Forest; Peter F. Sleight to Paul Arthur Ferentinos, $500,000.

5410 Mary Lane, Williamsburg; David Lucord to Andrea E. Britt, $210,000.

212 Moody’s Run, Williamsburg; Shelly R. Millard, successor trustee to Michael O. Thomas, trustee, $625,000.

97 North Cove Road, Williamsburg; David C. Hayworth to Rebecah Eve Laros, $428,000.

Parcel 7, Jacobs Industrial Center; 190 Property LLC to Daniel R. Pinney, $250,000.

4103 Poggio Field, Williamsburg; Nancy M. Thurman to Vicki Kinsey Sultan, $525,000.

5168 Queen Bishop Lane, Williamsburg; Frank A. Montoya to Gayle Searl Taylor, $385,000.

135 Ridings Cover, Williamsburg; Charles Evered to Matthew F. Vogel, $825,000.

3322 Running Cedar Way, Williamsburg; Hollis Lee Jennings III to Matthew J. Pitschke, $635,000.

2215 Sir Hatchett Court, Williamsburg; D.R. Horton Inc. to Lewis Taylor Lawrence, $615,980.

9923 Swallow Ridge, Toano; Craig A. Hardin to Brett D. Sherrill, $449,000.

11 Tempsford Lane, Williamsburg; Andrew Michael Marcotte to Steven A. Straub, $550,000.

3321 Timber Ridge, Williamsburg; Joseph H. Wilck IV to William S. Wallick, $485,000.

Unit 727, Conference Center Condominium; David Parker to Steven G. Davis, $375,000.

2824 Warbler Place, Williamsburg; Cliford Kafka to Brian K. Kasti, $480,000.

114 Wickre St., Williamsburg; John Nathan Pullen, successor trustee to Madeleine P. Bolton, $239,900.

6352 Yarmouth Run, Williamsburg; Colonial Heritage LLC to Georgette Gergov Cook, $402,490.

KING AND QUEEN

3 acres; Henry Temple Longest to Joshua T. Longest, $185,000.

KING WILLIAM

117 Courthouse Estates Road, King William; David J. Previs to Michael Ciejek, $235,000.

430 Hazelwood Road, Aylett; Samuel Lane McIntyre to Andrea Faith Hardy, $236,000.

13932 King William Road, King William; Kim Longest Campbell to John W. Longest, $305,000.

Lot 4, Clover Plain, 5 acres; Wade Stanley Ellis to Jacob Shepherd, $280,000.

122 McRee Way, Aylett; RCI Builders LLC to Bridge Agee, $400,650.

212 Patriots Village Court, West Point; Patriot’s Village LLC to Bradley A. Watson, $256,000.

1173 Seatons Lane, West Point; Bank of America to Robert Lee Johnson, $160,125.

84 Wendenburg Way, Aylett; RCI Builders LLC to Victor R. Overby, $387,930.

NEW KENT

5381 Aristocrat Drive, Providence Forge; Eastwood Homes of Richmond LLC to Lisa Ann Ackerman, $616,880.

58287 Brandon Pines Way, Providence Forge; Allison P. Scott to Alan W. Eggleston, $450,000.

3530 Davis Glade Court, Quinton; Kip Waverly Mitchell to Cristine Glass, $350,000.

7317 Fougere, New Kent; D.R. Horton Inc. to Brett Paul Schenck, $510,990.

9016 Higgins Road, Quinton; Wayne Newcomb to Joseph Allen Melton, $200,000.

5103 Kings Pond Court, Providence Forge; Shurm Construction Inc. to Jami-Qaise Hakimzada, $420,441.

5301 Linkshire Lane, Providence Forge; Mark Kulick to Brett A. Gearhart, $459,900.

Lots 67 and 69, Section 1, The Cottages at Viniterra; Reesebrooks Land Co. LLC to Clayton Properties Group Inc., $171,036.

7724 Lovegrass Terrace, New Kent; D.R. Horton Inc. to Deangelo Wesley Williams, $489,990.

7941 Patriots Landing Place, Quinton; W.V. McClure Inc. to Jesse Wallace, $390,000.

2790 Rambling Rose Court, Quinton; James P. Lee to Jacob Bruce, $465,000.

3405 Rock Creek Villa Drive, Quinton; James M. Reneham to Lois A. Hodges, $305,000.

4901 Sherwood Squire Circle, Providence Forge; Roy R. Colosanti to Robert Myers, $625,000.

8593 Terroir Lane, New Kent; Clayton Properties Group Inc. to Craig Chalmers, $480,455.

7555 Winding Jasmin Road, Quinton; Michael A. Miller to Brian K. Brewer, $539,000.

PETERSBURG

2011 Buckner St.; Pamela Jo Sutherland to Kimberly Dawn Lane, $160,000.

901 N Gillfield Drive; Ibrahim Giwa to Donise Richardson, $183,500.

1705 Lamar Ave.; Trista S. Monroe-Allen to Diego E. Molina Cerna, $155,000.

1745 Oakland St.; Johnifer Michael McKey to Paul Harrell, $212,000.

500 Scott St.; NVR Inc. to Felix Esteban Martinez, $339,855.

302 Spring St.; Brick Plaza LLC to Carlos Noyes, $200,000.

1070 E Washington St.; Expert Collision LLC to Fairfax Collision Properties LLC, $800,000.

POWHATAN

1.463 acres; Stephen J. Michalski to Phillip C. Rash, $194,400.

2 acres; Tyson Steele to Amanda B. Gyory, $225,000.

310 Clayville Road, Powhatan; Tara G. Danner to David M. Graham, $381,000.

2216 French Hill Terrace, Powhatan; Pamela Lynn Frick to Brandon Keith Robinson, $610,000.

1608 Holly Hills Road, Powhatan; Nest-Vestor LLC to Chippewa LLC, $171,500.

Lot 10, Block K, Section H, Kimberly Farms; Andrew Dickens to Nelson W. Hernandez, $190,000.

Lot 5, Section 5, Founders Bridge; R.E. Collier Inc. Builder to Old Brickhouse Properties LLC, $295,000.

2419 Ocala Drive, Powhatan; Adam L. Jones to Henry Adam Hall, $295,000.

6360 Springside Drive, Powhatan; Teno B. Bratton to Bruce Popp, $240,000.

2006 Walnut Tree Court, Powhatan; Laura P. Griesback to Michael A. Harris, $380,000.

3840 Woody Tavern Court, Powhatan; Clayton Properties Group Inc. to David Steven Simon, $476,680.

PRINCE GEORGE

3.7 acres; Carlos Monterroso to Reinald Cordero, $237,500.

3300 Brooks Park Road, South Prince George; Christopher Michael Abraham to Allen Charles Greene, $208,500.

8506 County Drive, Disputanta; Patricia C. Moody to Roberto Hernandez, $275,000.

1118 Fort Hayes Drive, South Prince George; Frank P. Van Keuren, executor to Deborah B. Townsend, $235,500.

3800 Idylwood Lane, North Prince George; Thomas E. Karow, trustee to Justin Yates, $345,000.

Lot 1, Block E, Section 4, Birchett Estates; Fu H. Pi to Jamone Banks, $265,000.

Lot 61, Manchester Mill; SJM Properties LLC to Mayency A. Escobar Menjivar, $185,000.

15370 Nobles Road, Disputanta; Virginia S. Riddle to Penny N. Walsh, $325,000.

14380 Pump House Road, Disputanta; Hunter B Inc. to Kyle R. Ketchum, $329,900.

17301 Templeton Road, Disputanta; Luis A. Marin to Michele Myers-Heard, $445,000.

SUSSEX

2 parcels; Pamela A. Grizzard, trustee to Winfrey L. Hobbs Jr., $205,000.

Parcels, Town of Waverly; Nathan W. Reese Sr. to Tyler’s Commercial Builders and Development LLC, $172,500.

WILLIAMSBURG

164 Cutspring Arch; Stacy Louise Niemeyer to Susan M. Griffin, $305,000.

376 Merrimac Trail, Unit 621; Richard Leon Sykes to Mary E. Baer, $190,000.

205 Pearl St.; Michael R. Sonnek to Zachary J. England, $305,000.

1531 Redoubt Road, Unit 2B; HHHunt Quarterpath LLC to Kimberly C. Holliman, $355,565.

Unit 2-203, Bristol Commons; Jewish Family Service of Tidewater INc. to E. Paul Brown, $189,036.