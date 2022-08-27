Property Transfers Published August 27, 2022

The following is a list of more real estate parcels valued at $150,000 or more that have been transferred in the past few months in Richmond and surrounding areas.

To our readers: Caroline and Louisa listings will not be included until further notice.

RICHMOND

1003 N 20th St; 20th St Quad Llc to 1003 N 20th Street Llc, $435,000.

420 N 23rd St; Hartl Gerhard to Grover Peter Dun Jr And, $575,000.

418 N 26th St; Johnston Kyle H to Salen Johan and Rose, $523,000.

306 N 26th St U221; Pohlmann Elliot to Alkhadra Yosef, $257,000.

616 N 31st St; Schaub Joseph H Jr and to Hartt Ashley E, $505,000.

212 E 37th St; 804flipsters Llc to Layman Emily J And, $260,000.

1811 4th Ave; Cook Connie A to America’s Dream Llc, $160,000.

204 S Addison St; Pink Elephant Properties Llc to Xpress Property Management Llc, $235,000.

3164 Atlantic St; Stanley Martin Companies Llc to Vemavarapu Bheemashankar And, $335,006.

3184 Atlantic St; Stanley Martin Companies Llc to Bell Jonathan, $367,749.

714 Bancroft Ave; Witherow Tonya Diehl to Butler Sheila Whiting, $169,950.

3917 Beechmont Road; Williams Bruce D to Richmond Hill Design Build Llc, $170,000.

919 Bolton Road; Farrar Shelley A to Carr Lindsey, $285,000.

2035 W Broad St; 2035 Broad Llc to Triple E Broad Llc, $1,700,000.

5006 Bromley Lane; Mish Everett H to Capital City Homes Llc, $352,000.

1220 Brookland Pkwy; Palmore Felicia C Revocable to J & A Land 1 Llc, $362,500.

117 E Cary St; Fabiano Lisa S and Michael J to Abad Arefeh Sadat, $910,000.

8712 Chippenham Road; Wescott Michael E & to Young John D Ii And, $365,000.

310 S Colonial Ave; Burns James and Leslie to Kolbe Kathi A, $675,000.

3407 Cooper Road; Wilkinson Ella C to Root Nicholas Alexander And, $365,000.

3303 Davee Road; Arreaga Melber Antonio De Leon to Christensen Colter J, $211,249.

2002 Dinwiddie Ave; Mt Designs Llc to Buskey Darius R and Ashanti N, $261,000.

1006 Edgehill Road; Talbott Enterprises Inc to J J and J Properties Llc, $220,000.

302 Essex Pl; Richmond Wholesale Deals Llc to Prince Flooring Llc, $170,000.

4308 Fauquier Ave; Loper William T & to Mcgowan Brian J Ii, $585,000.

1430 Floyd Ave; Cde Homes Llc to Outside The Box Llc, $614,000.

612 W Franklin St U2f; Bradley Malcolm B to Wright William Franklin And, $150,000.

1011 W Grace St; Deep Bluewater Llc to 2 N Dooley Llc, $625,000.

1105 Granite Ave; Pascal Denise to Shah Cameron B And, $275,000.

3212 Griffin Ave; Kain Karen R to Fore Lesley Crowther, $395,000.

701 N Hamilton St Ud; Mallory Paul Thomas to Madden Heather Marie, $260,000.

3228 Hanes Ave; Dingman Christopher L to Long Barry D and Whitney A, $325,000.

2300 Hermitage Road; Foundry Associates to Duplex Station Llc, $3,200,000.

7627 Hill Dr; Sullivan Kenneth M & Susanne P to Bell Michael F and Hannah J, $1,653,000.

406 Hunt Ave; Serendipity Management Llc to Wilder Properties Llc, $159,000.

810 Jessamine St; Drumwright Justin to Bradford Joseph Hunter And, $395,000.

4634 Kensington Ave; Drake Courtney D to David Lauren A, $390,000.

1026 Kinney St; Green Jermon D to Mapletree Investments Llc, $161,000.

905 Lake Road; Lake Road View Llc to Atkinson William G and Susan W, $652,500.

372 Lexington Road; Powell William Lee and Paula G to Mershon Mark R and Rebecca M, $776,700.

708 Maggie Walker Ave; Balducci Nancy M to Simmons Zachary, $175,000.

3315 Maryland Ave; Bailey Kevin Hose’a Ii and to Pacheco Felipe, $195,000.

1503 S Meadow St; Brandt Jack to Condon Ann, $295,000.

1708 Monteiro St; Elderhomes Corporation to Dallas Irvin and Carolyn, $190,000.

1630 Monument Ave U9; Walter William and Roberta to Hirata Peter M & Alice Jean &, $258,950.

1413 Nelson St; Jarreau Matthew P Llc to Scholla Gregory G And, $219,500.

2606 North Ave; Maya Va Llc to Storm Kathryn Marie And, $370,500.

5825 Olas Ct; Hhhunt Homes Lc to Carrington Senora Rollins, $315,755.

2234 Park Ave; 2234 Park Avenue Llc to Nguyen Vu T, $861,000.

3330 Parkwood Ave; Eddleton Stacy J to Craighead William W Iii And, $315,000.

451 Pollock St; 1st Properties Llc to Tate Tara E, $241,500.

815 Porter St U105; Bass David J to Ripsom Lissa, $169,900.

5617 Riverside Heights Way; Abouhasira Hadeel to Biniasz Nancy L, $319,950.

3008 S St; Mahala Llc to Diaz Breanna, $391,608.

1816 Seddon Road; Kelley Tara H to Urban Marjorie Carrington, $336,000.

5315 Snead Road; Quarles Esther P to Rodriquez Sir C, $185,000.

1227 Stanhope Ave; Burley Carol to Walters Tyler, $322,500.

3129 Stony Point Road Uc; Petrasy Eugene A and Wanda C to Meeley Joanne W Trust Trustee, $430,000.

3436 Stuart Ave; Gearles Donald J to Mohamed Ahmed Yagoub, $610,000.

5019 Sylvan Road; Wenk Andrew and to Shapiro Dylan And, $505,000.

2109 Tobacco Mill St; NVR Inc to Lewis Jennifer Oneal, $375,075.

2017 Venable St; Maya Va Llc to Quezada Caleb and Shawna, $362,000.

5925 Wainwright Dr; Dillon William L to Burton Michael Harold Jr, $185,000.

1122 West Ave; Kraft Living Trust Trustees to Tilton Lauren C And, $829,000.

1901 Wilmington Ave; Esposito David to Wickert Alicia Mary And, $295,000.

2500 Wright Ave; Dynasty Investments Llc to Holloway Michael D, $225,000.

HENRICO

11410 Abbots Cross Ln, Glen Allen; Keeton Carolyn M to J5 Services Llc, $340,000.

2759 Acadia Dr, Henrico; Stanley Martin Homes Llc to Raigir Deepthi, $302,081.

4807 Adair Ave, Henrico; Albertson Sarah Jo to Brumfield Susan N , $215,000.

5503 Annette Dr, Sandston; Urias Saul to Douglas Dearis, $245,000.

1316 Asbury Rd, Henrico; Richmond Property Buyers Llc to Burns Kenneth Patrick and Katherine Remsen, $345,000.

1709 Ashcliff Way, Henrico; Malmquist Kyle and Christian to Sfr Acquisitions 1 Llc, $300,000.

2225 Aspen Way, Henrico; Marley Clyde L to Guthrie Charles E , $268,000.

2402 Barnside Cir, Henrico; Mcnamara Edward J to Foti Kelly J , $238,000.

2115 Battlefield Run Ct, Henrico; Richardson Stuart R and D S to Hauser Sarah Ann and Alexander J Atkins, $390,000.

11631 Bent Pine Rd, Glen Allen; England Chad to Matikovas Tomas, $291,000.

4308 Bon Secours Pkwy, Henrico; Mcdonald Brian A and Kristin J to Mohammed Islauddin, $394,500.

810 Brassie Ln, Glen Allen; Canestrino Yvette and Jonathan Hobbs to Williams Jeffery and Sydney and Stephanie, $192,000.

2945 Broadford Ter, Henrico; Wean Nathaniel L and Kim L Tuwean to Ghobrial Hani Shokr Ibrahim, $340,000.

2532 Brookstone Ln, Henrico; Medina Michelle M Escobar to Lambert Carl Van and Mary Dutcher, $427,500.

315 Bunker Ln, Sandston; Milner Shelia T to Owen Ian M and Chelsea B, $399,950.

1904 Byron St, Henrico; Kern Lauren A to Casebolt Jenna, $265,000.

8151 Carriage Bend Ln, Henrico; Townhomes At Parham Place Llc to Brown Briana M, $389,900.

5022 Castle Point Ct, Glen Allen; Susan L Young Revocable Trust to Wang Dongyan, $359,000.

1842 Cedar Hollow Ct, Henrico; Berman Lori M to Dieringer Brett, $235,000.

2201 Charles City Rd, Henrico; Townsend Zachary P to Matteson Sean Patrick, $215,000.

1125 Clauson Rd, Henrico; Destine V and A K Ganges and C L Ganges to Ganges Frances , $210,000.

11721 Cobblestone Landing Ct, Glen Allen; Zhu Shiqi and Hanzhen Zheng to Byra Vijay Kumar and Ujwala Thotakura, $665,111.

617 Conley Rd, Henrico; Mcpeak Danny Bruce Jr to Banks Natasha L, $200,000.

7904 Cottesmore Ter, Henrico; Dawlatzaada Haroon and Naila Baig to Green Tyler A, $241,000.

10618 Courtney Rd, Glen Allen; Colley Michael S and Cheryl C Ender to Ender David W and Cheryl C, $200,000.

5407 Cranemore Rd, Henrico; Smith Tammy Harris Trustee to Abruzzese Ashley, $300,000.

7811 Dalmain Dr, Henrico; Gooch Shannon P to Stagg Christopher, $183,000.

3941 Deep Rock Rd, Henrico; 3941 Deep Rock Rd Llc to Gk1 Florist Llc, $3,960,000.

6517 Dickens Pl, Henrico; Om Properties Llc to Dojo Properties Llc, $750,000.

1110 Dominion Townes Pl, Henrico; Brooks Theresa L to Burroughs Michele Louise, $240,000.

1817 Doron Ln, Henrico; Haden Jazmin C Capo and Demetrius T to Lawson Shameka Danielle, $230,000.

11311 Duncan Park Ct, Glen Allen; Degraff Mackenzie to Bahuleyannair Mahesh, $357,999.

2166 Elkridge Ln, Henrico; Makhan Investments Llc to Stephens Mustapha, $187,000.

6304 Engel Rd, Henrico; Murray Debra to Cigar Llc, $205,000.

3818 Fish Pond Ln, Glen Allen; Silvester Timothy T and Mary K Johnson to Hijaz Rami and Mona El Halabi, $445,000.

10776 Forest Hollow Ct, Glen Allen; Lifestyle Builders and Developers Inc to Ali Muqtar Ali Riyaz and Zahra Riyaz , $662,949.

6753 Fox Downs Dr, Henrico; Langston William H Jr to House Buyers Of America Inc, $225,000.

8211 Franconia Rd, Henrico; Slater Frank E Jr and L C to Golding John Walter Jr and Mary Ann M , $218,500.

3400 Gayton Hills Ln, Henrico; Mcdonald Timothy A and Nancy A to Thi Diana D and Daniel H Pelner, $453,087.

10672 Gracie Ct, Glen Allen; Yardis Mark E and Mary N to Andrako John D and Lynne , $472,500.

2413 Greenway Ave, Henrico; Smith Terry L and Jaycee L Dempsey to Erwin Stephanie D and Andrew, $314,990.

7504 Griffin Ave, Henrico; Sparrow Kirk to Jovel Dylan and Heather Corinne Jordan, $245,000.

3813 Hackamore Ln, Henrico; Dvorak Kenneth M and Karen M to Penumadu Varun Kumar and S Mopuri, $930,000.

6017 Hampstead Ave, Henrico; Foster Louise Lewis to Payne John Franklin Jr , $360,000.

10890 Harvest Mill Pl, Glen Allen; Legault Homes Llc to Loper William Thomas and Virginia Leah, $578,573.

7064 Hepworth Dr, Henrico; Ross Run Llc to Tann Dexter and Deveice, $361,293.

1904 Hickoryridge Rd, Henrico; Levine Samuel L and Sheila to Kistler Andrew and Laura, $450,000.

1802 Hobson Ln, Henrico; Jackson Travis to Tyler Baretta D , $240,000.

3016 Hunton Cottage Ln, Glen Allen; Medlin Edward G and Kathleen D to Collins Ransome Coy and Tomalyn Whittle, $510,000.

2513 Irisdale Ave, Henrico; C Brown Properties Llc to Atkinson William T Iii and Nina Susan, $250,000.

1859 Ivystone Dr, Henrico; Zia Sandra Elena and Muhammad Arsalan to Jiang Dong Nick Llc, $255,000.

10030 Joppa Pl, Henrico; Fogg Leslie R to Flynn Pamela, $195,000.

4650 Kara Dr, Henrico; Barden Ruth Anne B Estate to Crawford John P and Amanda, $276,987.

2516 Kenwood Ave, Henrico; Baggett Linda Lou to Smithwick Billy and Ellan, $215,000.

7621 King Eider Dr, Henrico; Waldron Lisa L and Steven C Stinson to Haden Jazmin C Capo and Demetrius T, $350,000.

403 S Laburnum Ave, Henrico; Virginia Home Buyers Llc to Rashid Md, $220,000.

8721 Lakefront Dr, Henrico; Pfeffer Carolyn M to Wynne Matthew C and Mackenzie and N D Hayes, $305,000.

1505 Largo Rd U301, Henrico; Richardson Justin S to Hundley Joshua E , $160,000.

5906 Laurel Bed Ln, Henrico; Riopedre Christopher and Lucileny Mejia to 4s Laurel Bed Llc, $315,000.

1900 Leslie Ln, Henrico; Humerickhouse Mark S and Charlotte G to Borkey Victoria L and Jonathan Mellis, $229,000.

6501 Liddy Cir, Glen Allen; NVR Inc to Schanzer Robert William and Sarah W Peters, $596,160.

6541 Liddy Cir, Glen Allen; NVR Inc to Kennedy Linda S, $476,985.

2623 Linbrook Dr, Henrico; Marshall Julie A to Burnette Steven H and Sherril H, $315,000.

10016 Locklies Dr, Glen Allen; Darnell Delores C to Castaneda Rosalva, $430,000.

400 Lynchell Pl, Henrico; Joshi Sudhindra Muralidhar and Shweta N to Ciment Yosef and Sarah Kranz, $965,000.

1111 Magnolia Pointe Blvd, Glen Allen; Deluca John A to Weiss Leon L and Kathy W, $241,000.

8909 Mapleview Ave, Henrico; Hudert Anthony W and Cynthia J to Galo Garcia Erik Miguel, $330,000.

5309 Masons Ln, Henrico; Hall Benson Luther and Teresa Marie to Swanson Nicholas J , $445,000.

9301 Meadowgreen Rd, Henrico; Bowles Paul A and Phillip S Walker to Garaffa Tyler , $309,950.

2507 Merle St, Henrico; Bush David C to Costello Stephen A , $189,500.

13121 Middle Ridge Way, Henrico; Barretta Kathleen E and Kevin W Moran to Lin Wu and Yuxia Liu, $385,000.

2011 Milbank Rd, Henrico; One Call Property Consulting Llc to Farley James J Iii , $405,000.

3721 Milshire Pl, Henrico; Pietrowski Leonard and Marie to Timmerman Jess W and Sarah Y , $505,000.

3062 Montfort Loop, Henrico; Woo Megan Y to Martinez Tyler, $231,500.

5100 Monument Ave U1013, Henrico; Gillespie Tarleton Lee Ii to Royal Frank S Sr and Pamela C, $280,000.

3909 Morton Dr, Henrico; Glenn Michael E and Amber I to Lewis Stephanie, $335,000.

1424 New Haven Ct, Glen Allen; Kenny Kevin S to Marmora Lisa L, $380,000.

9504 Newhall Rd, Henrico; Shea John C to Miller William T Iii, $431,500.

1502 Old Compton Rd, Henrico; Mitchell David K and Lynn T to Brookfield James F and Shelli E Busby, $380,000.

4767 Old Williamsburg Rd, Sandston; Morrell Erin Nicole to Thoreson Tate Evan and Lynn Killberg, $395,000.

9319 Overhill Rd, Henrico; Coley Richard W Sr and Patricia P to Barker Allen Buren and Ruth Ann, $339,950.

2226 Parkside Ave, Henrico; Kamieniak Jacob to Lesaja Srdjan, $303,000.

4807 Penick Rd, Henrico; Sent Amanda Lynn to Zhu Yun, $275,000.

6625 Pinepoint Dr, Glen Allen; St Leger Mildred Preston to Warner John R and Carol M, $337,000.

814 Pleasant St, Henrico; Robinson Lina to Curtis Chenarda, $150,000.

3805 Purple Haze Ct, Henrico; NVR Inc to Baker Trevon, $362,875.

2107 Raymond Ave, Henrico; Richardson Stacey R to Vinesett Judith D, $303,000.

4905 Regina Rd, Sandston; Burks Charles P to Berry Linda F, $196,000.

2252 Ridgefield Green Way, Henrico; George Neil B Jr and Catherine G to West Jayson, $585,000.

5024 Rivermere Ln, Glen Allen; Schell Brothers Richmond Llc to Placilla Kelly K , $513,780.

5815 W Rois Rd, Henrico; Andrews Corey E to Croushore Nicholas Lee, $284,950.

3909 Rosemallow Pl, Henrico; NVR Inc to Johnson Dawn Elizabeth and Clinton E , $384,005.

11334 Sadler Walk Ln, Glen Allen; Huang Chun Xin and Miao Yan Guo to Nandam Venka Ta Kranthi Kumar and V M P K, $376,000.

4221 Saunders Tavern Trl, Henrico; Nourse Adam D and Elsa to Lee Shu Hung and Ka Wai See, $350,000.

8333 Scott Pl, Henrico; Eastwood Homes Of Richmond Llc to Chowdhury Rezaul Karim, $282,275.

148 Seven Pines Ave, Sandston; Gwilliam Rachel Elizabeth Terry to Calderon Leticia Isabel , $210,000.

204 Silver Meadows Ct, Sandston; Clement Corey Graham and Lindsay Mayer to Tirado Shenita, $300,000.

2616 N Skipwith Rd, Henrico; Robinson Janet S and Gary S Et Al to Li Rudy , $189,500.

7108 Somoa Dr, Henrico; V Warwick Kerns Jr Trust to Kern Vincent Warrick Jr and Laurie Minor , $179,400.

3940 Springfield Rd, Glen Allen; Home Office Llc to Delph Llc, $360,000.

10201 Staples Mill Rd, Glen Allen; Stevenson Properties Corp to Ahmed Ayaz, $575,000.

7204 Stoneman Rd, Henrico; Sheaffer Paul W and Sarah A to Lindamood Mark S, $325,000.

2548 Straw Bridge Chase E, Henrico; Wallace Christina J to Delmont Molly E and Dartagnan N Perry, $220,000.

9608 Thacker Ln, Henrico; Cava Capital Llc to Zamarripa Jose Delgado, $220,000.

8005 Tolliver Rd, Henrico; Reed Daniel L and Shelly M to Cava Capital Llc, $200,000.

2601 Tuckernuck Dr, Henrico; Jdf Llc to 2601 Tuckernuck Llc, $1,350,000.

2103 Turtle Creek Dr U10, Henrico; Freed Kimberly Taylor to Simeroth Christian I, $195,000.

2117 Turtle Run Dr U7, Henrico; Bush Mary Alison Trustee to Reicks Stacey T and Lyle D , $195,000.

3722 Vawter Ave, Henrico; Hauser Sarah A to Gary L Carlton Llc, $258,900.

10009 Walsham Ct, Henrico; Vandewalle Michael B and Jody A Erickson to Kinnear Jill K and Kirk P , $525,000.

2203 Wedgewood Ave, Henrico; Craver Randoplh to Russo Patrick M and Lindsay T , $385,000.

445 Westover Pines Dr, Henrico; Mcfarland Bryant Melissa Renee to Lewis Breontay Nakia , $251,000.

107 Wilkinson Rd, Henrico; Hawkins Matthew J and Katelyn M Davis to Peot Monique, $262,500.

3015 Willow Pine Ct, Henrico; Winston Antoine V and Toni M to Spiller Kiersten, $300,000.

1917 Windingridge Dr, Henrico; Casarotti Jonathan G and Leigh P Trustees to Hayes Christopher and Jennifer , $685,000.

4639 Wistar Creek Dr, Henrico; Stanley Martin Homes Llc to Hawkes Crystal, $316,452.

8053 Wistar Glen Dr, Henrico; NVR Inc to Smith Karen Beverly, $389,535.

10324 Woodman Hills Ter, Glen Allen; Wuest Michael S to Bawar Abdullah and Dana, $420,000.

6951 Yahley Mill Rd, Henrico; Yahley Mill Road Trust to Mccormick Matthew K and Christine Toepfer, $286,000.

CHESTERFIELD

821 Adkins Rd, North Chesterfield; Autry Justin T and Erickson S L to Moeller Ryan J, $265,000.

1625 Almer Ct, Chester; NVR Inc to Berman Ilene Denise and Chase Lisalyn Eupherosine, $491,300.

9024 Amberhill Loop, North Chesterfield; Reed Pleasant Larus Iii and E C to Smith Lenore Wagner Trustee, $440,000.

8561 Amington Ln, Chesterfield; Gill Nicole Z and Aaron W to Becker Megan E and Nicholas U, $455,000.

4919 Appelman Ridge Ct, Chesterfield; Shurm Construction Inc to Johnson Joseph W and Patricia A, $366,388.

7613 Ashlake Cmns, Chesterfield; Steagall Gregory B and Susan R to Minor Sheryl Higgins, $426,000.

5905 Austin Woods Dr, North Chesterfield; NVR Inc to Cathers Heather and Cathers Benjamin D and Cathers Laura, $289,979.

15001 Badestowe Dr, Chesterfield; Frazier Tyren C and Likisha M to Davis Sylvester Iii and Jimetra Starr, $420,000.

1812 Bantry Dr, Midlothian; Moore Shon Alexander to White Ronald D and Mcentire Ronda A, $390,000.

17001 Beach Rd, Chesterfield; Roe James M and Roe Mary G Trs to Green Bryan and Clark Sean, $446,000.

5539 Belle Pond Dr, North Chesterfield; Mayo Christopher M and Godbold A to Smith Haley N, $230,000.

6814 Berkley Davis Ter, Chesterfield; Bgrs Relocation Inc to Dwyer Frank and Catherine, $390,000.

15636 Blooming Rd, Chesterfield; Eagle Construction Of Va Llc to Mehta Shambhuprasad and Mehta Jyoti Trustees, $512,539.

10007 Bon Air Crest Dr, North Chesterfield; Duong Bruce M to Duong Benny Thanh and Hanna Nguyen, $215,000.

2225 Bowlin Ct, North Chesterfield; Macpherson Phyllis A to Rios Paulina Marie, $225,000.

5713 Brailen Dr, Moseley; Carponelli Anthony Joseph and Lauren Taylor to Shin Sunny H and Lee Eunice E, $503,000.

13631 Brandy Oaks Ter, Chesterfield; Becker Nancy M and Timothy A to Robertson James, $450,000.

11769 N Briar Patch Dr, Midlothian; Gorley Luann G and John R to Gennaro Janet H, $165,000.

12041 Bromwich Dr, North Chesterfield; Regan Francis B and Daly Shannon to Elliott John B and Katie B, $585,000.

4125 Caddington Dr, Midlothian; Boone Homes Inc to Jennings Linda M., $804,090.

15219 Carindale Ter, Midlothian; Lifestyle Home Builders to Holst David and Christina, $685,322.

10300 Cattail Rd, Chesterfield; Balthaser Anthony and Aimee to Case Nelson J and Knapp Angelina N, $475,000.

10205 Centralia Station Rd, Chester; Smith Brandon L and Dimattia E N to Brekka Pamela M, $350,000.

8524 Chester Rd, North Chesterfield; Samayoa Investments Llc to Cordero’s Concrete Construction Inc and 2012 Southside Landscaping Llc, $280,000.

11401 Claimont Mill Dr, Chester; Style Craft Homes Inc Of Va to Meda Marceline Mary, $288,095.

10208 Claybar Trl, North Chesterfield; Melita Philip S and Melita P M to Strobo Andrew Blake, $269,000.

4417 Cochise Trl, North Chesterfield; Flanagan Thomas J and Margaret O to Cox Kenrick, $265,000.

1001 N Cottonwood Rd, North Chesterfield; Dunning Dawn Elizabeth to Hunsicker Brian and Maria Jose, $340,000.

6848 Crackerberry Dr, Moseley; Martinez Israel M and Tamara T to Elwell Lloyd Edwin and Mary Margaret, $559,990.

6301 Daleshire Dr, North Chesterfield; Loproto Emily A to Taperia Boris E Ortiz and Taperia Cristian N Ortiz, $287,000.

2405 S Den Bark Ct, North Chesterfield; Johnson Sharron Liscell to Foster David, $230,000.

11617 Dogwood Grove Dr, Midlothian; The Grove At Lucks Lane Llc to Buck Virginia P, $439,126.

212 Dry Bridge Rd, Midlothian; Watkins Land Llc to Virginia Electric And Power Company, $530,000.

15205 Dunton Ave, Chesterfield; Cosby Village Llc to Cupp David and Gwendolyn R, $362,460.

3622 Dupuy Rd, South Chesterfield; Chauncey Lewis to Bick Lipa, $181,000.

13204 Echo Ridge Dr, Midlothian; Oliva Henry to Mcpeak Danny Bruce Jr, $300,000.

3212 Ellenbrook Dr, Chester; Raftopoulos Paul and Shirley Ann to Wansley Jason Michael and Carey Christina Nichole, $365,000.

2814 Ennismore Ct, North Chesterfield; Brown Harry K and Erin Marie to Williams Raelyn Soleil, $180,000.

2204 Eventide Dr, North Chesterfield; Eastwood Homes Of Richmond Llc to Block Ronnie Kahn, $327,725.

9641 Farr Ln, North Chesterfield; Wall Michael W to Albert Charles Gary and Gretchen, $460,000.

6618 Fieldtan Trl, Moseley; Dulin John W and Betsy E to Howard Michael and Valarie L, $575,000.

4541 Fordham Rd, North Chesterfield; Hill Management Llc to Archer Paul Newman and Dyson Desiree Anita, $325,000.

14005 Fortunes Ridge Ct, Midlothian; Baran James D to Suggs Alan P, $480,000.

6927 Fox Grn, Chesterfield; Mallory Rena M to Hill Pamela, $195,000.

15341 Gamecock Rd, Midlothian; Gamecock Road Property L L C to Parker Rebecca Lynn, $1,100,000.

14531 Gildenborough Dr, Midlothian; Shrestha Gaurav and Megan H to Decarme Douglas and Kristen, $807,000.

16900 Gossamer Dr, Moseley; Stull Phillip and Lynette to Stiles Heather L, $336,000.

4311 Grantlake Rd, North Chesterfield; Schettler Jennifer and Butler A to Jackson Jason, $340,000.

15300 Greenhart Dr, Chesterfield; Elliott Wilburt and Mandi to Parks Lisa S, $530,000.

12306 Hampton Crossing Dr, Chesterfield; Brownlee Leon W and Kirsten E to Oyetibo Folashade R, $465,000.

16110 Happy Hill Rd, South Chesterfield; Andrews Marshall B Iv to Manage This Llc, $155,000.

11913 Helmway Ct, Chester; Mallas Edward E and Jennifer M to Hill Jared R and Kristyn E, $535,000.

5108 Highberry Woods Rd, Midlothian; Jacques Frank J Iii and Deborah to Seignoret Kieron I, $389,000.

600 Holly Grove Ln, North Chesterfield; Hou Wei to Gilsdorf Thomas Lee Jr and Sarah I, $305,000.

21110 Hull Street Rd, Moseley; Taylor Andrew P Ii and Kimberly to Copper Kettle Holdings Llc, $230,000.

6413 Ivory Bill Ct, Chesterfield; Baxley James F and Jennifer L to Burrow Terry Clayton and Rosemary, $490,000.

2508 Jimmy Winters Rd, North Chesterfield; Complete Home Design Llc to Thomas Brian and Mallory Kelsey, $475,000.

513 Kendrick Ct, North Chesterfield; Harrison Robert B to Rodgers Craig, $248,500.

1525 Kingscross Rd, Midlothian; Caulder Norman L and Carolyn P to Singh Jajit and Narum Mary, $505,000.

9607 Ladue Rd, North Chesterfield; Brooks Lynwood C to Funes Manuel, $187,000.

4931 Lancewood Rd, Chesterfield; Shurm Construction Inc to Jones Melanie Susan and Jones Michael A, $451,690.

555 Lawford Ln, Midlothian; Barry Elizabeth J to Tignor Robert Paul and Karen Michelle, $320,000.

6507 Leisure Ter, North Chesterfield; A and J Investment Llc to Campos-Ramirez Juan, $255,000.

16700 Lilting Moon Ct, Moseley; Hhhunt Homes L C to Watson David and Mary, $531,365.

5001 Locksley Pl, North Chesterfield; Silva Stephanie M to Diversified Residential Homes 4 Llc, $314,000.

13618 Lucky Debonair Ln, Midlothian; Lindsay Jeffery M and Catherine to Downing Christopher Nicholas, $250,000.

9119 Mahogany Dr, Chesterfield; Bradley Nicole M to Ash David S and Urchisin Joanna, $425,000.

7207 Maple Summit Ln, Moseley; Lifestyle Home Builders to Brown Patrick and Elizabeth, $668,930.

13936 Marsham Rd, Chester; NVR Inc to Adom Akwasi A and Marian A, $422,060.

14111 Mc Ennally Rd, Midlothian; Vaughn Brenda Coakley Estate to Parzych Chet and Robins Ann, $230,501.

16112 Meridian Ave, Chester; Sandoval Karen J and Liner L R to Burton Nathan R, $195,000.

7545 Midlothian Tpke, North Chesterfield; Nwo5 Richmond Va Llc to Rcs Properties Series A5, $4,000,000.

2910 Misty Ridge Ct, Midlothian; Satterwhite Michael W and Hallie to Birdsong Adam Christopher and Tiffany, $645,000.

701 Morelock Dr, North Chesterfield; Pugh Arthur V to Maqshar Akram N and Maqsher Sabah Ahmed, $215,000.

11940 Nash Rd, Chesterfield; Castlebury Gregory L to Hoven Kenneth Lee, $395,000.

4301 Newbys Bridge Rd, Chesterfield; Amaral Roberto to Rodriguez Rebeca, $430,000.

2230 Nightfall Dr, North Chesterfield; Eastwood Homes Of Richmond Llc to Stinson Charleen, $320,885.

13701 Nuttree Woods Ct, Midlothian; Ward Gretchen M to Gallaway Ashley Elizabeth and Wegrzyn Tyler Bryan Lee, $255,000.

525 Okuma Dr, Chester; Cutler Gary S and Beth A to Thompson William and Lindsay, $302,000.

7825 Old Guild Rd, North Chesterfield; Blocker Victoria Ann and Anthony M to Muscarella Rhonda Marie, $295,000.

7448 Orchardhill Dr, North Chesterfield; Saunders Constance E Trust to Bank Of America N A, $163,832.

8451 Otterdale Rd, Chesterfield; Hmg Land Investments Inc to Lifestyle Builders and Dev Inc, $405,000.

3518 Patina Ct, North Chesterfield; NVR Inc to Wedderburn Adolph and Dixon-Wedderburn Denise, $398,375.

12557 Petrel Xing, Midlothian; Swift Creek Development Llc to Moreno Hernandez Carol, $371,545.

7729 Pocoshock Way, North Chesterfield; James River Design and Mfg Llc to Bb Pocoshock Llc, $1,428,000.

7024 Pointer Ridge Rd, Midlothian; Goodwyn Michael C and Tora A to Brown Deborah L and Kenneth L, $301,000.

3801 Pretty Ln, North Chesterfield; Blair Janice L to Jovel Eriberto Alvarenga and Guevara Guevara Azucena J, $235,000.

1861 Providence Villas Ct, North Chesterfield; Eagle Construction Of Va Llc to Hamilton Linda H and Davis Kenneth R, $372,373.

11219 Puckett Pl, Midlothian; Hammond Bradley E to Le Dan Phuong and Doan Thithu Huong, $235,000.

10508 Queensway Ct, North Chesterfield; Bohannan Becky and Taylor B B to N&n Real Ventures Llc, $160,000.

10302 Redbridge Ct, North Chesterfield; Brown David J and Williams A D to Pleitez Marcela M and De Belloso Cruz M Pleitez, $290,000.

10313 Ridgerun Rd, Chesterfield; Bromseth Rachel and Lawrence J to Malerba Christopher J, $215,000.

2612 Riverboat Cir, Chester; Main Street Homes to Lowman Andrew and Deborah A, $706,766.

1101 Rockbasket Ln, Chester; Salmon Jimmie T and Wanda W to Nelson Deborah and James, $365,000.

18100 Ruby Hill Ct, Moseley; Homesmith Construction Inc to Lipscomb Edward and Linda, $865,000.

3007 Sagebrook Pl, Midlothian; James Gail E Et Als to Juliano Maria Concepcion and Blaise and Juliano Jules Nuel Taleon, $380,000.

2407 Sandler Ct, North Chesterfield; Poco Quad Partners Llc to Barbour Joyce S, $289,825.

6037 Sara Kay Dr, North Chesterfield; Hammond Pamela Spencer and Hammond Nathaniel Gibbs to Capiello Chris and James-Cappiello Dawn, $168,000.

8618 Scottingham Dr, North Chesterfield; Cuellar Meridith to Beavers Joseph and Chung Naomi, $285,000.

8581 Shannon Rd, North Chesterfield; Edwards Stacy L to Rodriguez Brian A and Inge Natasha L, $310,000.

2413 Silver Lake Ter, Midlothian; Konate Djakaria to Gary Amber, $284,000.

4607 South Run Ct, North Chesterfield; Newman Christine P and Pickering Thomas to Diversified Residential Homes 4 Llc, $162,500.

14312 Southwell Ter, Midlothian; Mcginley Michael S and Buis Jacqueline Kelly Trustee to Joyner Louis and Gaye, $725,000.

13500 Spring Run Rd, Midlothian; Sequist Craig E Ii and Karen K to Robinson Tabarus and Aiesha, $360,000.

11512 St Audries Dr, Chesterfield; Espinoza Brianna Yesenia to Hinton Charles and Takeda, $334,000.

6101 Statute St, Chesterfield; Boykin Bryan and Hogg Pamela M Trustee to Absalom Tracy Gordon, $250,000.

11611 Stetson Ct, Midlothian; Ray Sanjan and Indrani to Shugrue Christopher and Cortez Krista, $395,000.

9118 Stonecreek Club Pl, Chesterfield; Rehman Shakil U and Hina Q to Marrow Alauna, $439,000.

20402 Stonewood Manor Dr, South Chesterfield; Brown Diesha Lasha to Diggs Nikkia T, $206,500.

3936 Sunny Creek Dr, Chesterfield; Lipscomb Tristan J and Dominique to Carrera Herrera De Garcia Sindy S, $290,000.

13818 Sutters Mill Rd, Midlothian; Abed Jawaher to Ortiz Ronnie Anthony and Tara Lynn, $262,000.

3206 Sylvania Pl, Chester; Ahlgrim-Stevens Robin D Et Al to Drogaris-Watson Mia A, $202,000.

7701 Telbury St, North Chesterfield; Callahan James Matthew to Allen Jazmine D, $244,000.

12661 Third Branch Ct, Chesterfield; Lowther Zachary D and Samantha H to Spear Anthony and Sadun Laura, $340,000.

5323 Thornington Dr, North Chesterfield; Laskowski Catherine C Trustee to Mickey William Jr and Jacqueline Turner, $195,000.

13600 Timber Ridge Ct, Midlothian; Bobb Joseph W and Sharon A to Fulcher Bernard Roland and Debra Lee, $364,000.

2101 Tomahawk Ridge Pl, Midlothian; Carter John E and Kelly Jean to Creasman Catherine W and Philip W, $440,000.

8847 Trevillian Rd, North Chesterfield; Td Homes Llc Trustee to Complete Home Design Llc, $235,000.

4930 Twelveoaks Rd, Midlothian; Waller Shekinah to Licari Vincent Michael and Denisco Alexandra Nicole, $200,000.

1724 Upperbury Dr, Midlothian; Esmaili Hanifeh to Zinat Ali Amir Jr, $330,000.

13813 Village Mill Dr, Midlothian; Village Mill Llc to Village Rentals Of Rva Llc, $425,000.

14500 Walthall Dr, South Chesterfield; Billings John D and Billings Scott D to Robinette Jonathan S and Rebecca L, $355,000.

8600 Waterfowl Flyway , Chesterfield; Meadowville Landing Llc to Tatu William J Jr and Susan M, $225,000.

3600 Waverton Dr, Midlothian; South River Custom Homes Llc to Lewis Kasiem and Perry Melanie, $744,436.

6712 Way Point Dr, North Chesterfield; Hhhunt Homes L C to Clark-Lowman Karen Y, $350,005.

12337 Wescott Dr, Midlothian; Hhhunt Homes L C to Mcknight Mary D, $385,230.

1624 Westhall Gardens Dr, North Chesterfield; Style Craft Homes Inc Of Va to Robertson Durward Brian and Donna Rhodes, $341,038.

12019 Wexwood Dr, North Chesterfield; Elliott John B and Katie B to Pavlik Jonathan Robert, $541,000.

15752 Whirland Dr, Midlothian; Clayton Properties Group Inc to Hodges Mary Carmichael and Taylor Michael, $481,545.

1606 N White Mountain Dr, Chester; Frazier Jeanette and Marcus to Hensch John Thomas and Arika, $481,000.

1307 Willis Rd, North Chesterfield; Buckley Investments Llc to 1307 Willis Road Llc, $350,000.

8312 Windingrun Ln, North Chesterfield; Finer Homes Inc to Braithwaite Derek L, $450,202.

17031 Windon Ct, Moseley; Diez Milca T and Alejandro J L to Borgerding Karen H and Michael Tyler, $601,100.

11350 Woodland Pond Pkwy, Chesterfield; Rozum Dennis M and Sandra J to Provost Brian and Eileen, $660,000.

HANOVER

10 acres; Michael J. Skelly to Mary A. Soroka, $431,000.

19.92 acres; Alton L. Cannada to International Society for Krishna Consciousness of Richmond, $299,950.

16080 Academy Farm Lane, Doswell; Scott S. Spencer to Jason A. Degroft, $550,000.

8253 Atlee Road, Mechanicsville; Andrea Yoak, conservator to Emily Mimikos, $192,100.

13036 Beaver Glen Drive, Ashland; Linda M. Walton to Bradley Anderson, $480,000.

11736 Bosworth Drive, Glen Allen; Melanie Sandra Perry, executor to Sibbir Rahman, trustee, $205,000.

Building P, Farmstead Condominiums; CFalls II LLC to Farmstead Villas LLC, $438,000.

Cedar Creek Farms; William B. Gilman to William H. Gilman, $200,000.

7999 Colony Drive, Mechanicsville; Joshua Stephen Smith to Brock P. Kelley, $285,000.

9208 Crowell St., Mechanicsville; HHHunt Homes LC to Subba Rao Dulam, $479,493.

8401 Dell Ray Drive, Mechanicsville; LGI 8401 LLC to Kasey M. Tapp, $275,000.

12172 Elmont Road, Ashland; Sheila M. Conrad, executor to Caitlyn Nicole Vehrs, $178,000.

6410 Garden Acre Court, Mechanicsville; Balducci Builders Inc. to Dennis Smith, $413,475.

10444 Golden Sunset Court, Glen Allen; Farmstead Villas LLC to Brenton M. Hake, $446,159.

7315 Hardtack Road, Mechanicsville; Wayne Edward Long to TL & LL Investment Inc., $281,000.

11211 Hill Ridge Court, Ashland; Caden N. Weeks to Paul Schiffleger, $320,000.

9323 Jameway Drive, Mechanicsville; NVR Inc. to Duane Moore, $348,685.

11183 Kenmont Lane, Ashland; John H. Burke Jr. to John R. Mackia, $355,000.

12305 Killbourne Hill Drive, Ashland; Eagle Construction of Virginia LLC to Marco E. Ruiz, $599,900.

6334 Lakeway Drive, Mechanicsville; Ronnie G. Panton to Lora Faye Crowder Martin, $260,000.

8559 Lincoln Road, Mechanicsville; Matthew Krzywicki to Terri M. Snider, $415,000.

Lot 1, Block J, Section M, Mayfield Farms; Peter C. Dunne to SFR Acquisitions I LLC, $385,000.

Lot 2, Mallory, 2.533 acres; Daniel Franklin Brabrand to Eleanor Bauer Ulich, $350,000.

Lot 33, Section 9, Giles Farm; HHHunt Homes LC to Dharamdas M. Ramnani, $450,000.

Lot 7, Section 3, Walnut Hill; John F. Homan to Blue Ridge Custom Homes, $410,000.

7111 Lynnshire Court, Mechanicsville; Joseph A. Spruell to Timothy Belcher, $340,000.

6177 Midnight Drive, Mechanicsville; Kimberly M. Barton to Hanan O. Ahmed, $327,000.

9105 Minglewood Lane, Mechanicsville; Deborah A. Hagan, trustee to English C. King, $410,000.

16421 Old Ridge Road, Montpelier; SLA Construction LLC, trustee to James D. Lipinski Jr., $260,000.

10103 Peach Blossom Road, Mechanicsville; Eastwood Homes of Richmond LLC to Dennis Demetrius Williams, $578,880.

8056 Redvine Lane, Mechanicsville; Brenda D. Hill to Gregory Allen King, $410,000.

13187 Robinson Forest Trail, Ashland; Blue Ridge Custom Homes LLC to Michael Dean Trent, $656,500.

9215 Rural Point Drive, Mechanicsville; Charles L. Vanover to Frank C. Dressler Jr., $370,000.

Section 10, Giles Farm; Giles Construction LLC to HHHunt Homes LC, $500,000.

8371 Sherrington Drive, Mechanicsville; Stephen E. Lutton to Richard K. Lee II, $415,000.

110 S Snead St., Ashland; Dwayne P. Betts to Ann Kristin Edwards, $334,500.

9106 Stephens Manor Drive, Mechanicsville; Michele A. Bannon to Marwan Al Darouich, $707,000.

10521 Stony Bluff Drive, Unit 405, Ashland; Stony Run Partners LLC to Julie M. Jones, $260,000.

6997 Sunnyhill Drive, Mechanicsville; Hugh B. Watson to James Wesley Hooker, $275,000.

8239 Tarragon Drive, Mechanicsville; Michael Chambers to Lewis Farmer, $327,500.

16427 Tyler Station Road, Beaverdam; Julia M. Clarke Davis to David Travis Beavon, $390,000.

8431 Wanda Drive, Mechanicsville; Stanley B. Childress to Carrie Elaine Ruch, $236,000.

9005 White Plains Court, Mechanicsville; HHHunt Homes LC to Gaurav Mittal, $387,210.

6422 Wilpat Road, Mechanicsville; Jay Hanky Construction Services Inc. to Matthew B. Pierce, $404,375.

16398 Woodman Hall Road, Montpelier; Emmett A. Tignor to George M. Morse, $395,000.

AMELIA

1 acre; Barbara Lynne Goodman to Joseph Allon Wood, $175,000.

52.39 acres; Hugh V. Brown to Jesse William Giordano, $170,000.

13105 Five Forks Road, Amelia Court House; Skinquarter Properties Ltd. to Jovan Morales-Quinones, $279,000.

7491 Pembelton Drive, Amelia Court House; Mark Wade Whetsell to Michael J. Biereder, $515,000.

11400 Springhouse Way, Amelia Court House; Robert Watson Bowling III to Willie P. Jones III, $550,000.

CHARLES CITY

150.7 acres; Charles R. Tench Jr. to Alan L. Riggs, $200,000.

COLONIAL HEIGHTS

900 Azalea La; America`S Dream Llc, to Crawford, Crystal A., $265,000.

1112 Briarcliffe Dr; Hepler, Anthony D. to Pearson, Stacie A., $239,000.

101 Creekridge Pl; Corley, Vickie I. to Chambliss, Patricia, $249,900.

704 Lafayette Av; Brown, Sylvia H. to Dickinson, Andrew Richard, $195,000.

327 Prestige Pl; Murray, Wayne J. to Gates, Patricia G., $232,950.

CUMBERLAND

89.695 acres; Leonard J. Richards to Pepper Land Co. LLC, $150,000.

Lot 21, Cumberland Farmsteads; Millbrook Construction LLC to Curtis Brandon Salyers, $278,400.

DINWIDDIE

1.063 acres; Troy L. Wilkins to Clorisse Pettaway, $226,000.

5.59 acres; Virginia Funding Co. LLC to 5702 Church Road LLC, $315,000.

14202 Bedwell St., Dinwiddie; Linda Mayes Crawford to Jessie Griffin, $360,000.

10014 Coleman’s Lake Road, Ford; Robert Luther Paul to Sidney Wood, $287,500.

24302 Drive Road, North Dinwiddie; John Everette Cates Jr. to Harvey Toombs III, $240,000.

4212 Kenneth Drive, North Dinwiddie; Jeffery R. Witt to Michael A. Fender, $220,000.

24118 Mark Drive, North Dinwiddie; Mayes Homes LLC to Matthew Ryan Nesbitt, $185,000.

11515 Patillo Road, Dewitt; Gregory A. Martin to James H. Jackson III, $222,000.

10116 Squirrel Level Road, North Dinwiddie; Jaevonda A. Boone to Brian Murphy, $221,500.

3911 West Drive, North Dinwiddie; Michael A. Espiosito to Joshua Daniel Speicher, $250,000.

GOOCHLAND

2.11 acres; Tyler R. Wilkerson to Bobby Hall, $310,000.

5 acres; Vanessa Pace Patterson to O’Conner Pace, $150,000.

1709 Bridgewater Bluffs, Maidens; Perkinson Homes Inc. to Shana Ferrante, $818,557.

3070 Cooley Road, Gum Spring; Stephen F. Rochkind to Jeffrey P. Conley, $216,000.

1725 Fox Down Lane, Oilville; Frank Christopher Evans to Grattan Thomas Peak Smith, $950,000.

1558 Horsepen Hills Road, Maidens; Ernest Fred Brown III to Adam P. Ingraham, $379,900.

Lot 12, Section 4, Meadows at Manakin; David C. Lubin to Hobart M. Harvey, $497,500.

Lots 25 and 60, Section 2A, Mosaic at West Creek; HHHunt Mosaic LLC to Schell Brothers Richmond LLC, $263,900.

1301 Marlin Road, Goochland; Blue Ridge Custom Homes LLC to Maxon Gray Jeffrey, $596,500.

4590 Old Fredericksburg Road, Mineral; New Ventures Real Estate LLC to Katherine Elaine Grantz, $339,850.

Pond Lot, Section A, Bellview; JG Mills LLC to Vingolf Properties LLC, $4,500,000.

12384 S Readers Circle, Manakin Sabot; Eagle Construction of Virginia LLC to Susan Custer Willis, $581,002.

1312 River Road West, Crozier; Sonya M. Worsham to Sara E. Conner, $450,000.

570 Seay Road, Manakin Sabot; Secretary of Housing and Urban Development to Mario Enrique Torres Sr., $272,000.

2885 Swanns Peake Cove, Goochland; Vertical Builders LLC to Ashley Turner, $474,950.

7156 Yare St., Glen Allen; Eagle Construction of Virginia LLC to Dotti Lou Fox, trustee, $651,522.

HOPEWELL

425 S 20th Ave.; Ronald T. Joswick to Lina Marcela Lopez, $160,000.

1408 Davis Lane; Camille R. Hubbard to Larry J. Hubbard, $187,000.

Lot 3, Block 14, Westwood Park; Federal National Mortgage Association to Jamone Banks, $200,000.

2609 Pickett St.; Oscar Antonio Gonzalez Jr. to Ravonne D. Douglas, $160,000.

407 Sherman Ave.; Clarence E. Wilkins to Reese H. Phillips, $197,000.

1701 Westbrook Road; Shaquinta R. Hill to Ronald Tyrone Turner Jr., $226,500.

JAMES CITY

19.2 acres; CNB Properties Inc. to 8963 Trail LLC, $1,250,000.

262 Archers Mead, Williamsburg; FFC Properties LLC to Catherine Barron, $435,000.

9407 Astilbe Lane, Toano; NVR Inc. to Katrina Luree Tatum, $385,505.

10 Autumn East, Williamsburg; Valerie K. Arthur to Zelma J. Venters, $219,300.

6419 Brightwell Court, Williamsburg; Linda M. Quinn, trustee to William Guillaume, $405,000.

3110 Cider House Road, Toano; James E. White to Katherine F. Power, $340,000.

321 Dogleg Drive, Williamsburg; Buddy M. Dacus to Roberta A. Jones, $397,000.

4915 Ercil Way, Williamsburg; Edwin J. Elmore III to Joy M. Johnston, $523,000.

3479 Frederick Drive, Toano; Amarish A. Wagle to Amanda M. Morrell, $345,000.

2883 Hidden Lake Drive, Williamsburg; Sharon Hollenbeck to Brian Paul Johnston, $366,000.

2032 Hornes Lake Road, Williamsburg; Paul M. Volk to Jonathan Shedd Howe, $1,200,000.

6423 Isabella Drive, Williamsburg; Michael A. Ferullo, trustee to Ingeborg Penner, $470,000.

2906 John Proctor East, Williamsburg; Jean M. Gutierrez to Thomas O’Leary, $335,000.

125 Kingspoint Drive, Williamsburg; Anita Moore Thiel to Meredith Robertson, $385,000.

2724 Linden Lane, Williamsburg; James B. Madden to Jay Dean Dunbar, $499,000.

Lot 2, Mile Course; William H. Shaw III to Scott Blanket, $550,000.

Lots, Liberty Ridge; JCC LLC to D.R. Horton Inc., $3,040,000.

122 Montrose , Williamsburg; Jonathan D. Smoot to Imaad N. Salem, $540,000.

4609 Noland Blvd., Williamsburg; Elizabeth A. Walthall to Martin L. Rengers, $225,000.

Parcel, Indigo Park; Professional Foreclosure Corp. of Virginia to Federal National Mortgage Association, $274,962.

3305 Plank Road, Toano; L.P. Walker Jr., trustee to Gary Loten Beckford, $755,000.

503 Promenade Lane, Williamsburg; Samuel R. Sink to Kimberlin D. Holmes, $240,000.

6620 Rexford Lane, Williamsburg; David E. Symanski, trustee to Mary Ellen Cook, $540,000.

6458 Rockwell Road, Williamsburg; U.S. Home Corp. to Steven Gardner, $541,590.

5415 Sasha Court, Williamsburg; Alice J. Sherer to Luliia Matviyiv, $170,000.

117 Southern Hills, Williamsburg; F.L. Fenstermaker, trustee to Luis V.F. Arriola, $575,000.

6021 Tabiatha Lane, Lanexa; Melinda M. Martin to Robert Jordin, $450,000.

6251 Thomas Paine Drive, Williamsburg; Barbara Savini to George C. Greene, $370,000.

175 S Turnberry, Williamsburg; Black Tip Associates LLC to Randolph Avender Turpin, $730,000.

6912 Valley Green, Williamsburg; Dana C. Wright to Guy W. McGee, $415,000.

3427 Westham Lane, Toano; Evan Reid Stringer to Tina R. Gerken, $251,031.

4135 Winthrop Circle, Williamsburg; Alan L. Simpson, trustee to Charles L. Hagen, $600,000.

6425 Yarmouth Run, Williamsburg; U.S. Home Corp. to Mikolaj Derkacz, $328,590.

KING AND QUEEN

2.1973 acres; Tiffany A. Johnson to Joshua S. Parrish, $190,000.

936 Garnetts Mill Lane, Walkerton; Floyd L. Almond Jr. to Christopher Patrick Vincent Jr., $420,000.

KING WILLIAM

25.09 acres; Charles W. Baltz III to Bernard H. Cross, $200,000.

940 Chelsea Run, West Point; David J. Layne to Patricia A. Priddy, $310,000.

1084 Epworth Road, Aylett; Sheila Krzak to Christopher W. Winkler, $420,000.

1520 Locust Hill Road, Aylett; THT Land Resources LLC to Kody Scott Walter, $274,702.

129 Mcree Way, Aylett; RCI Builders LLC to Stephen W. Starzer, $479,855.

Parcel; George C. Cunningham to Xinxin Mei, $485,000.

776 Union Hope Road, King William; Audie Dillon to Heather R. Reeves, $315,000.

NEW KENT

12.99 acres; Baker Homes LLC to Katelyn H. Traweek, $353,500.

5150 Brandon Pines Way, Providence Forge; W.V. McClure Inc. to Camona Murray, $580,895.

6270 Bushnell Drive, New Kent; NK Homes LLC to Robert Lee Broadney Jr., $426,200.

3831 Elliott Field Trace, Quinton; Liberty Homes of Virginia Inc. to Adam Duncan, $277,750.

5721 Flowering Branch Lane, Providence Forge; Jason A. Surma to Rachel Suzanne Baldwin, $190,000.

4555 Good Hope Road, Lanexa; Steven A. Martinez to Michael Ryan Edwards, $430,000.

8550 Kenleigh Drive, Quinton; Charles W. Bosdell to Elizabeth Melancon, $375,000.

Lot 68, Section L, Phase 2, Brickshire; David J. Sellers to Joyce Marie Newman, $420,000.

6224 Oakfork Loop, New Kent; NVR Inc. to Jason Craig Telfare, $318,280.

8623 Old Pond Road, Quinton; Helen Y. Pleasants to Valerie L. Miller, $367,000.

11551 Pine Needles Drive, Providence Forge; Jenneh C. Noel to Ellison C. Floyd, $425,000.

5681 Regal Court, Providence Forge; Bruce P. Powers to Blanca V. Rosado, $525,000.

7343 Shoreline Drive, Quinton; James B. Fleming to Austin S. Tingle, $245,000.

5360 Villa Green Court, Providence Forge; Joseph C. Burns to Judi Williams, $374,000.

PETERSBURG

1714 Brandon Ave.; Mack W. Newman to Carl Lawson, $214,500.

351 Chanticleer Drive; NVR Inc. to Robert Monteza Varquez, $301,950.

3121 Forest Hills Road; Equity Trustees LLC to Bogese Realty and Construction Inc., $222,734.

215 N Jefferson St.; Plum Street Partners LLC to Eric Tvedt, $160,000.

515 Oak Hill Road; Michael R. Tyo to Patrice M. Thompson, $180,000.

1964 N Westchester Drive; Dennis Doucet to Ahmad Lewis, $255,000.

POWHATAN

1 acre; Tim R. Wolford to Ana Eugenia Herrera, $230,000.

2.18 acres; Sheila H. Rost to Bernard Winston Davenport, $320,000.

5.1 acres; Jennifer E. Love to Herbert Lewis Alexander III, $257,450.

2594 Ballsville Road, Powhatan; Bank of New York Mellon to Jamie Hiner, $219,000.

18108 W County Line Road, Midlothian; Robert Mitchell to William Camp Boisseau III, $245,000.

3020 Elioch Manor Drive, Powhatan; Richard B. Dail, conservator to Garland S. Carr, $550,000.

2206 French Hill Terrace, Powhatan; Nancy W. Quin Revocable Trust to Stephanus Weber, $586,000.

3515 Kool Lane, Powhatan; Sprouses Corner LLC to Louis C. Smithson, $448,100.

Lot 6, Michaux Mill; Christian A. Heidbrener to Brian Herod, $400,000.

3374 Manor Oaks Drive, Powhatan; Danette Hurst to Ryan J. Haun, $775,000.

2917 Moyer Road, Powhatan; Richard W. Dressler Jr. to Mary Ellin Arch Scarberry, $330,000.

Parcel 8, Glenwood Farms, 11.108 acres; South River Custom Homes LLC to Jesse Michael Friend, $770,193.

Sections 3 and 4, Oakbridge Park; Sanair Technologies Laboratory Inc. to Robert Morris LLC, $620,000.

2203 Una Lane, Powhatan; Raymond J. Robichaud Revocable Trust to Lisa Stallings, $227,500.

4120 Worsham Road, Powhatan; Coonwill LLC to George Shredl, $357,000.

PRINCE GEORGE

26.976 acres; John L. Cook to Dalean R. Holloway, $620,000.

503 Briarwood Circle, North Prince George; Joey L. Hodges to James Christopher Parrish, $202,500.

2852 Deer Run Drive, South Prince George; William J. Goodman to Daniel Piedel, $455,000.

3762 Impala Drive, Prince George; James R. Jones Builder Inc. to Kenneth E. Almarode, $487,600.

Lot 2 Section 4, River’s Edge; James T. Sulc to Miranda M. Mullen, $210,000.

9715 Old Stage Road, Prince George; Gilbert M. Elder to Madison Griffin, $212,100.

5102 Prince George Drive, Prince George; Karen R. Malone to Rizk Hamill, $180,000.

431 Sandhurst Drive, South Prince George; Erika S. Malgee to Seth Brandon Wilcox, $480,000.

16911 Wards Creek Road, Disputanta; Stephen E. McBride to Patrick J. McBride, $189,995.

SUSSEX

1.654 acres; RWP Enterprises LLC to Rough Cut Acres LLC, $150,000.

12492 Church St., Stony Creek; Faye Shultz to Justin Harless, $169,000.

WILLIAMSBURG

610 Capitol Landing Road; Gregory T. Lyon Loftus to Thomas M. Cuneo, $408,500.

1562 Green Hitt St.; HHHunt Homes Hampton Roads LLC to Alexander Morrow, $384,250.