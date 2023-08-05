The following is a list of more real estate parcels valued at $150,000 or more that have been transferred in the past few months in Richmond and surrounding areas.

To our readers: Caroline and Louisa listings will not be included until further notice.

RICHMOND

115 E 11th St; Reader Synthia E to Jarrells Jeffery, $305,000.

1218 N 24th St; Thomas Shane Michael and Anna to Burkhart Patrick, $431,000.

613 N 28th St; Rowe Gerard Alexander and to Price Kevin Charles And, $549,950.

9 E 31st St; Wyche Leroy J and Aline P to Stuart Cristi, $210,000.

2209 3rd Ave; Gorman Bryan R and to Troupe Alexandria And, $207,000.

3131 5th Ave; Thaller Andrew and to Conyers Brianna, $256,950.

204 S Addison St; Xpress Property Management Llc to Daigle Alan R, $410,000.

709 Arnold Ave; Glenn Aarin S to Neese Christopher M and Devon L, $300,000.

3831 Baronet Dr; Fenner Cornelius to Aquino Daniel Hurtado And, $265,000.

2709 Berry Road; Virginia Home Buyers Llc to Jarratt John Christopher, $198,462.

5601 Bondsor Lane; Wiseman Joseph Michael to Chiantella Marissa Claire, $245,000.

1901 E Broad St U32; Kim Yongman and Jiyeon and to Hedrick Taylor Paige, $225,000.

5007 Brook Road; Curl Sherman J and to N K Realty Llc, $440,000.

4723 Caldwell Ave; Szawronski Joyce to Sura Astrid G M and Ramirez M A &, $180,000.

2113 W Cary St; 2113 W Cary St Llc to Mcquarrie David, $468,000.

2713 Cheatham St; Watchtower Homes and to Elling Henry A and Candace L, $255,000.

1113 W Clay St; Kohler David P to Crown Island Property Llc, $375,000.

9310 Creek’s Crossing Blvd; Stone Todd B to Austin Robert M, $400,000.

3215 Detroit Ave; Espe Investments and Property to Rossie Emily Tabitha, $269,500.

2725 Edgewood Ave; Lewis Benjamin L to Fortune Tyler N and Mavrick M, $340,000.

437 Erich Road; Americas Dream Holdings Llc to Clubb Rebecca M, $307,000.

4611 Forest Hill Ave; Fernandez Kenny to M M U Enterprises Llc, $475,000.

3408 W Franklin St Ua; Antonelli Maurine S Trustee to Leonard Robert Austin And, $520,000.

1836 German School Road; NVR Inc to Willard Eifa Catherine And, $474,400.

608 Goddin St; Goodrich Stuart Jill E and to Williams Derrick And, $385,000.

1602 W Grace St; Smith Britney S and to Barrientos Sebastian Antonio &, $755,000.

6750 S Grand Brook Cir; Altaie Sousan S to Smith Michael Aaron And, $262,500.

1207 Greycourt Ave; Molesso Ashley Jill and to Ramadan Jihan, $465,000.

4414 Grove Ave U1; Carter William S to Langston Christian, $239,900.

405 N Hamilton St Ua; Hall Keith M and Nanette L to Hall Jenna Harlow And, $300,000.

2027 Hanover Ave; Clark Nancy J and to Trump Craig and Robyn, $815,000.

2303 Harwood St; D and L Investments Llc to Beardslee Robert C and Jordan J, $162,500.

4303 Hillcrest Road; Marziaz Michael T to Eugley Brian S And, $275,000.

1907 Kansas Ave; Smith Kimberly G to Hanson Thomas William And, $463,000.

4610 Kensington Ave; Cosby William Randolph Iv and to Dimeglio Carleen Anne, $680,000.

4247 Kinsley Ave; Diamond Property Investors Llc to Everington Eric And, $218,000.

3026 W Leigh St; Miller Kelsey I and to Trek Properties Llc, $245,000.

2218 M St; M Street Llc to Stonewall Residential Llc, $300,000.

2320 E Marshall St; Porchlight Homes Llc to Rupar James and Wesley, $1,200,000.

3702 Meridian Ave; Real Estate Options Llc to Thompson Talora, $180,000.

3126 Moss Side Ave; Wetherby Stephen J and Nancy R to Carlisle Rosalind and Alex, $639,900.

4402 Newport Dr; Pride Rock E and to Nolan Frederick M and Julie E, $712,000.

2601 O St; Chappell Jakeasha J to Webb Michael Jr And, $330,000.

2024 Old Manchester St; NVR Inc to Kasanaboina Ranjit And, $416,830.

5525 Orcutt Lane; Davis Carlton T Jr and Mary G to S F R Acquisitions 3 Llc, $196,800.

2013 Park Ave; Hill Matthew Kearny and to Heeter Andrew David And, $780,000.

5207 Parker St; Sgavicchio Cameron Joseph to Neathawk Roger And, $263,000.

511 Pelham Dr; Integral Properties Llc to Gribben Kiersten May, $210,000.

3451 Platinum Road; Cordon De Duran Nelia E to Santiago Alfonso, $247,000.

815 Porter St U222; Bon Properties Llc to Ellis Heidi A and Michael S, $245,000.

2831 Richmond Henrico Tpke; Davis Valerie S to Beckley Elizabeth M, $165,000.

2103 Rose Ave; Williams Melissa C to Jones Tristan A And, $370,000.

728 Sanborn Dr; Jackson Andrea M to Harris Glenn W and Miriam B, $215,000.

5948 Shallow Way; Phan Properties Two Llc to Elliott Christopher And, $240,000.

10212 Sioux Road; Barley Steven L and Kathryn M to Swink 2022 Management Trust, $585,000.

1435 Spring Grove Dr; Frushour Kelley Marie to Hamilton Kaitlin &, $365,000.

2408 Stratford Road; Lawson Joel W to First Class Investors Llc, $300,000.

3611 Tanby Road; Coleman Edward Ii and to Settle Martha A Trust Trustee, $459,000.

2001 Tobacco Mill St; NVR Inc to Campbell Devin, $409,520.

4011 Traylor Dr; Lowry Scot A to Nardone Trevor C And, $700,000.

3221 Tuxedo Blvd; Pauley Felicia Brown to Integral Properties Llc, $150,000.

6520 Vischer Road; NVR Inc to Turns Jennifer Anne And, $446,370.

3409 West Point Ct; Partlow Ruth G to Arnold Leverne Lyle And, $452,500.

1209 Whitby Road; Wright Michael K to Rosenberg Shannon and Adam, $538,600.

3304 Woodrow Ave; Tribe Property Solutions Llc to Nuckols David And, $227,000.

HENRICO

11337 Abbots Cross Ln, Glen Allen; Hoang Trang to Spencer Christopher W, $315,000.

1612 Almond Creek Ct, Henrico; Rva Real Property Llc to Sharpe Valerie Denise and Antoine Vaughan, $315,000.

4612 Archduke Rd, Glen Allen; Hall Sarah Trustee to Alvarez Jennifer and Reif Picard Rodriguez, $370,000.

804 Baldwin Rd, Henrico; Brooks Odessa P Trustee to Oliver James R Jr and James R Sr Et Al, $605,000.

1909 S Battery Dr, Henrico; Traylor Lloyd L and E H to Seay Charles T Iii, $160,000.

10012 Bellona Ct, Henrico; Curtis Justina M to Capital City Homes Llc, $205,000.

5319 Bloomingdale Ave, Henrico; Melton Jennifer to Josephsen Eric, $310,000.

1003 Borden Rd, Henrico; Richmond Wholesale Deals Llc to Copper Row Real Estate Llc, $407,000.

830 Brassie Ln Ug, Glen Allen; Newman Kenneth M and Ixa to R E English Properties Llc, $151,500.

4601 Broad Hill Dr, Henrico; Saunders Station Townes Llc to Siddiqui Osman Muddassir and Samah Hasan, $677,363.

717 Brook Hill Rd, Henrico; Emile Jean and Jascinta to Mccoy Connor J and Kyle J Mcdonald, $362,500.

1312 Bull Run Dr, Henrico; Terry John H to Tdz Properties Llc, $186,000.

1203 Byrd Ave, Henrico; Wood T Ward and Kathleen G to Sbhb Llc, $620,000.

7800 Camolin Ct, Henrico; Saunders Floyd O and T L and S E Et Al to Jones Phillip S Jr, $250,000.

8132 Carriage Homes Dr, Henrico; Townhomes At Parham Place Llc to Ramachandran Murali and Savithiri B, $434,900.

412 Casey St, Sandston; Pulliam Derrick O to Crawley Wilbur and Sandra Dee Brown, $265,000.

4433 Cedar Forest Rd, Glen Allen; Fagan James C and Jennifer K to Sultana Razia and Sonjoy Kumasaha, $470,000.

2633 Chancer Dr, Henrico; Mueller Andrew Mark to Duff Lula Elizabeth, $275,000.

9500 Chatterleigh Ct, Henrico; Beck Kenneth J and Cecelia A to Tuck Alexa M and Sean M, $450,000.

7923 Chowning Rd, Henrico; Richards Ronald L and Dorothy Y to Abdalla Babiker Abdalla Haroun Et Al, $330,000.

3829 Clarendon Crescent Pl, Henrico; NVR Inc to King Joyce and Jessica Manning, $420,975.

8502 Cleveland St, Glen Allen; Lantz Leo W and Janette F to Mitchell Olekea D, $400,000.

8206 Cobbler Ct, Henrico; Pietrzak Nicholas A and Ashley A Castro to Hernandez Gonzalez Juanita Esmeralda, $342,000.

114 Colter Dr, Henrico; Adams William Anthony Jr to Barnett Stacey, $256,135.

6313 Cookes Farm Dr, Henrico; Freeman Harold J and Dorothea I to Burgos Jesus and Jacqueline, $474,950.

2404 Cranbrook Rd, Henrico; Diaz Rafael to Kniceley Anna, $305,000.

400 Daniel Bluff Ln, Henrico; Shukrallah Moody M and Inas Y to Glaspie Tara L and Derrick Mitchell, $365,000.

9103 Derbyshire Rd Ub, Henrico; Romanello Angelisa and Melissa Ann Stubbs to Pettyjohn David Robert, $220,000.

8215 Diane Ln, Henrico; Jarman Anne Lynn to Williams Elizabeth and James Barnard, $360,000.

3824 Dominion Townes Cir, Henrico; Latimore Randolph H Jr to Bartlett Scott T and Tammy L, $245,000.

8022 Doran Rd, Henrico; Dowell Lawson to Hopkins Gary and Jacqueline, $317,000.

2410 Dumbarton Rd, Henrico; Distler Roger to R Squared Llc, $330,000.

2908 Eagle Trace Ter, Henrico; Virginia Home Buyers Llc to Blandon Remodeling Inc, $210,000.

1516 Ednam Forest Dr, Henrico; Myers Rebecca W to Rogers Chadwick Dale and Gina Nicole, $433,000.

8 S Elm Ave, Henrico; Garrison Tammy A and Martha A Sibert to Kane Property Group Llc, $155,000.

7425 Fairway Ave, Henrico; Hathaway Caitlin E to Sophias Properties Inc, $370,000.

239 Finial Ave, Henrico; Sutton Roy Vincent Sr and Barbara Winter to Wiegand Daniel Patrick and Ellen Dowling, $855,000.

3213 Forest Lodge Dr, Glen Allen; Melton Janet M to Lennon Chase Alexander and Melissa Ann, $485,000.

11109 Fox Meadow Dr, Henrico; Kocen Scott A to Coleman Craig and Lindsey, $485,000.

10316 Fraser Ct, Henrico; Berry George A and Brenda B to Alsey Dustin Charles and Sarah Elizabeth, $435,000.

10510 Gayton Rd, Henrico; Galbraith Wilbur H and June B Trustees to Superior Casitas Llc, $320,000.

4402 Gladewater Rd, Henrico; Vesitis Shyla D to Lu Quyen and Dieu T Vo, $315,000.

6521 W Grace St, Henrico; Patrick Branden Elizabeth to Berkey Kristin M and Carolyn K Ragland, $365,000.

9649 Greenmeadow Cir, Glen Allen; Ferraro Dianne R to Thaler Alise Golubeva and Michael James, $248,000.

4409 Greybull Dr Ua, Henrico; Stanley Martin Homes Llc to Patel Jaimini, $469,482.

4002 Grove Point Dr, Henrico; Glaspie Tara L and Derrick T Mitchell to Young Kaylah Ellyse, $285,000.

2806 Harbour Ct, Henrico; Marion Kendall T to Goode Thomas M Jr, $259,950.

1501 Harvest Crest Pl, Henrico; Black Amy to Waddy Jarvis Q, $310,000.

2507 Haviland Dr, Henrico; Carson Corinne E to Patton Bradley W, $290,000.

1691 Heritage Hill Dr, Henrico; Aaron John G to Goad Carrie, $237,500.

1903 Hilliard Rd, Henrico; Blackburn Jamie to Oconnor Sean and Meredith, $245,000.

1530 Honor Dr, Henrico; Hogg Oakley W Iii Estate to Vieira Tairone De Oliveira, $210,000.

9404 Hungary Ridge Dr, Glen Allen; Chenkovich Michael R to Roach Tiffany J and Nikki J, $402,000.

10425 Huntsmoor Dr, Henrico; Stanfield M Lynne to Iliev Nikolay and Amber Iliev, $472,500.

2313 Jahodi Pl, Henrico; Dickerson Caralos S to Mcgill Donovan, $375,000.

12197 Kain Rd, Glen Allen; Njj Enterprises Llc to Kim Grace Kelly, $438,888.

4347 Kidsgrove Rd, Henrico; Style Craft Homes Inc Of Virginia to Holmes Ronda M, $312,566.

248 Knighthood Ct, Henrico; Roberts Rosalyn B to Downey Phillip and Annie M, $154,000.

2209 Lashley Ln, Henrico; Stanley David Jr to Gromovych Svitlana and Mykola, $215,000.

9306 Lester Ln, Henrico; Oliver Annette Joy Lapaglia to Wales Spencer Todd and Susan, $282,950.

2406 Liesfeld Pkwy, Glen Allen; Dinzart Steve A and Elizabeth to Spellman Michele L and Myra H Abdelgadir, $606,000.

1617 Logwood Cir, Henrico; Seal Mary C to Bautista Marvin S and Catherine, $359,000.

9503 Lyndonway Dr, Henrico; Crouch Alan and Paula to Davies Eric M and Edith Quade, $535,000.

12245 Manor Crossing Dr, Glen Allen; Sripatnala Sesikumar and Sarada Bankupalli to Birari Chetan E and Nilam, $727,000.

2031 Maywill St, Henrico; Bristol Maywill Partners Llc to Cs1031 Tapestry West Apartments Dst, 91700000.

715 Mccormick Farm Dr Ub, Glen Allen; Stanley Martin Homes Llc to Head Bryonna, $346,746.

2401 Mechanicsville Tpke, Henrico; Southern Cornerstone Inc to Rebkee Partners Bloom Lane Llc, $2,100,000.

1519 Michaels Rd, Henrico; Binns Michael Dennis to Eib Holdings Llc, $160,000.

5511 Millwheel Ln, Henrico; Pennington Eric B to Sharma Ritesh and Neha, $260,000.

5100 Monument Ave U507, Henrico; Ball Jean Allison and Erin Ainsley Miller to Miklosovic Robin, $199,900.

4 Naglee Ave, Sandston; Tompkins Susan J to Bankston Haley, $200,000.

231 N New Ave, Henrico; Erawha Llc to Ragland Donna and Aaron Marshall Tabb, $230,000.

225 N Oak Ave, Henrico; Bartolomei Quintina and R D Glover Et Al to Westover 1670 Llc, $193,000.

1573 Oakland Chase Pkwy, Henrico; Mcknight Marlon O and K L to Lomax Elliott S, $440,000.

5011 Old Main St, Henrico; Gamble Mark Harrison to Boer Eileen, $575,000.

5322 Old Main St Ua, Henrico; Stanley Martin Homes Llc to Bond Angie, $566,901.

5324 Old Main St Ub, Henrico; Stanley Martin Homes Llc to Sabet Sohair, $446,588.

5326 Old Main St Uc, Henrico; Stanley Martin Homes Llc to Sideris Katherine K, $582,144.

107 Olson Ln, Sandston; Bandy James P to Johnson Holley Marie, $177,000.

906 Pale Moon Dr, Glen Allen; Fischer Julie A to Devgan Vikram and Nisha R, $312,500.

5906 Park Creste Dr, Glen Allen; Passmore Robert C Sr and Ann B to Sundaram Jeevanandham and S Arivukkannan, $413,000.

1428 Patriot Cir, Glen Allen; Huffman Richard C Trustee to Johnson Candace R, $332,000.

1012 Pennsylvania Ave, Glen Allen; 2943 W Marshall Street Llc to Nock Charltha and Margaret, $295,000.

9520 Pine Trails Ct, Henrico; Lu Jun and Zihong Cui to Takele Hailu Teju and Afrasie S Bekele, $490,000.

1506 Professor Ct, Henrico; Ashworth Mary Catherine to Jawhari Afif K and Rihab S El Jaouhari, $255,000.

344 Purbrook Ln, Henrico; Eagle Construction Of Va Prop Llc to Yim Hung J and Gyung O, $829,896.

4806 Regina Rd, Sandston; Hicks William Demond and Aja J Mcclenny to Crawley Edwards Realty Group Llc, $189,000.

4204 Riding Place Rd, Henrico; Sayles Latresha N to Smith Deborah A, $238,950.

8114 River Rd, Henrico; Bendall C Hunter and Catherine R to Trigg Edward B and Leigh B, $770,000.

130 N Rose Ave, Henrico; Caples Julia and P Wolcott and James and D M to Dickens Durrell L and Sherrita M Green, $180,000.

208 Sag Harbor Ct, Henrico; NVR Inc to Lesane-Portis Shamika Shantee, $255,265.

1204 Selma Ln, Henrico; Jackson Darrell and Kashina Sams to Sutton Latoya and Marcus, $345,000.

12007 Shore View Dr, Henrico; Hoppe Christina to Washburn Alexander J, $310,000.

3000 Silverbush Ct, Henrico; R and B Investment Properties Llc to Henderson Mark, $257,000.

302 Sleepy Hollow Rd, Henrico; Puckett Ruth Ann to Cubero Jhenyfeir, $530,000.

131 N Spruce Ave, Henrico; Batir Selahattin to Americas Dream Holdings Llc Ps2, $150,000.

2450 Stembridge Ct Ud, Henrico; Gilbert Robert and Tammy to Dagliano-Clark Lisa and M P Lamb Et Al, $173,000.

1925 Stonequarter Rd, Henrico; Baham Michelle L and Ryan M to Osterfeld Brian Jeffrey and Emilie Beth, $432,625.

100 Stuttaford Dr, Sandston; Smith Floyd E and Mary Lou to Bank Of New York Mellon, $191,250.

8201 Tarkington Dr, Henrico; 8201 Tarkington Llc to Clary Christyann H, $385,000.

2331 Thousand Oaks Dr, Henrico; Witten Floyd C Estate to Holloway Dyan Witten and James L Iii, $326,000.

2117 Turtle Run Dr U2, Henrico; Crockett Jason Timothy to Wood Karen Faye, $209,000.

8705 Walton Farms Ct, Henrico; Price Marcella J to Bohannon Michelle Lane and Matthew Cumming, $298,500.

1108 Welborne Dr, Henrico; 1108 Welborne Drive Llc to Rivera Israel and Ana B, $230,000.

125 Wellie Hill Pl Ua, Glen Allen; West Broad Village Iv Llc to Ing Tom H and Javier D Parra Dorantes, $461,840.

1801 Westhill Rd, Henrico; Berry Colleen R to Kelley Llc, $260,000.

3300 Wilary Rd, Glen Allen; Stanley Kendall B and D H to Palmore Gavin Douglas, $375,000.

11305 Wimberly Dr, Henrico; Megaw Karyl Leigh Trustee to Cde Homes Llc, $299,000.

7815 Wistar Village Dr, Henrico; Edwards Thomas M Jr Trustee to Devkota Chandrakala, $356,000.

12200 Woodson Hills Ct, Glen Allen; Bradford Homes Inc to Olubiyi Olutayo I and Oluwatoyin Bolarinwa, $869,408.

CHESTERFIELD

2300 Adelay Dr, Midlothian; Wbb Homes Llc to Poston Austin J and Bethany J, $695,087.

1601 Almer Ct, Chester; NVR Inc to NVR Inc, $555,390.

12041 Almer Ln, Chester; NVR Inc to Conway Shakia, $569,995.

8200 Amara Pl, Chesterfield; NVR Inc to Jones Jammal and Sasha, $662,005.

8824 Andrews Ridge Dr, North Chesterfield; Whitaker Gerald L Jr to Placer Aisha M Rosario and Sis Sis Artistides V, $344,000.

6418 Arwen Mews, Moseley; Reynaud Peter A and Olinda T to Bayliss Matthew Alfred and Bayliss Jessica Heely-Huennekens, $790,000.

11350 Avocet Dr, Chesterfield; Canada William L to Rodriguez Michael P and Carryssa D, $650,000.

11525 Barrows Ridge Ln, Chesterfield; Kesack Robert Daniel and Celina to Hodges Philip and Tamara, $760,000.

2619 Bayfront Way, Midlothian; Susnock Stephen J Jr and Edith C to Mcgibbon Adrienne Hoar and Christopher, $550,000.

6972 Bears Breech Dr, Moseley; Neal James D Jr and Ruth A to Roschinger Travis James and Heidi Marie, $487,000.

15107 Bellstone Ct, Midlothian; Homesmith Construction Inc to Siple Steven and Kelly, $849,900.

9120 Berry Patch Dr, Chesterfield; Duclos David J and Rachel M to Webster Matthew and Lina, $361,001.

3618 Birchs Bluff Rd, North Chesterfield; Sok Sakhan to Kennedy Martha Ann, $364,950.

12302 Boxford Ln, Midlothian; Fmg Investments Llc to Scott Jacob Yale and Scalise Victoria Mcclave, $329,000.

16625 Brattice Mill Rd, Chesterfield; Graham David M to Kite John R and Maria E, $630,000.

4703 Brimley Pl, North Chesterfield; Poole Enterprises Llc to Castillo Martin, $199,900.

2566 Brookforest Ct, Midlothian; Maxwell Robert Kenneth to Sfr Acquisitions 3 Llc, $350,400.

2041 Burgess Rd, Chester; Johnson Randy K to 2041 Burgess Road Series, $189,000.

9106 Cambian Pl, Chesterfield; Eastwood Homes Of Richmond Llc to Griffin Justin D and Ciarra D, $868,755.

13019 Carters Hill Ct, Chesterfield; Ashbrook T J and Ashbrook K Trs to Boyd Gregory F and Ann M, $715,000.

15408 Cedarville Dr, Midlothian; Main Street Homes to Quash Meghan M and Michael S, $640,784.

5615 Chatmoss Rd, Midlothian; Banks Kim L to Gastright Joel and Hale Lindsay, $325,000.

2411 Chester Hill Cir, North Chesterfield; Cales Paula N to Fisher Andrew and Adkins Miranda, $281,000.

8500 Copperpenny Ter, Chesterfield; Bennett Gregory G and Kathleen A to Culbertson William T Jr and Olivia C, $445,000.

2217 Courthouse Rd, North Chesterfield; Metrick Aaron J and Kathy P to Hollowell Karen S, $250,000.

7212 Creekbluff Ridge Dr, Chesterfield; Ricks Donald M and Laneta A to Kennedy Earl Nathaniel and Glenda, $400,000.

3907 Darcy Ln, Chesterfield; Jefferson W S Jr Et Als Trs to Brown Rhonda, $259,500.

2803 Delfin Rd, Midlothian; Tipton Jason Brian and Tipton Warren Estle to Wilson Ana, $305,000.

15903 Dockside Ct, Chester; Midlantic Management Llc to Ippolito Alba M, $304,000.

2316 Druid Dr, North Chesterfield; Shelton Phyllis T Et Als to Hansen Patrick John, $275,000.

6925 Dunton Rd, Chesterfield; Cosby Village Llc to Thompson Brianna C, $394,232.

2117 Early Settlers Rd, North Chesterfield; Hogg Elizabeth to Raja Vimalathithan Nallathambi and Vinolina Ruth, $410,000.

14119 Elkington Dr, Chester; Lane Lisa D to Yallery Jason Joseph Matthew and Courtney A, $375,000.

2229 Eventide Dr, North Chesterfield; Eastwood Homes Of Richmond Llc to Miller Merilyn, $386,475.

2813 Executive Dr, Chester; Trimnal Daniel Joseph and Nicole Marie Bianco to Li Selena and Sun Keeshawn R, $345,000.

1978 Farnborough Dr, Midlothian; Ainsworth J H Jr and Kennedy J S to Bisschop Lisa, $975,000.

13101 Fieldfare Dr, Midlothian; Collington East Llc to Barillas Dagoberto and Sendy Johana, $493,668.

15907 Fishers Green Dr, Chesterfield; Main Street Homes to Beck Laura A Trustee, $547,229.

701 Forkland Dr, North Chesterfield; Wilson Martha M to Dayton Nichole A M, $329,000.

1913 Galley Pl, Chester; Eastwood Homes Of Richmond Llc to Hartman Richard F and Tammy J, $457,820.

6613 Gateline Dr, North Chesterfield; Paramount Investments Llc to Davis April P, $325,000.

10948 Genito Square Dr, Chesterfield; NVR Inc to Aguilar Jane Anne, $336,610.

2910 Glendower Cir, Midlothian; Cole Thomas B and Lisa C to Novak Bradley Lucas and Adrienne Maher, $629,000.

11612 Gordon School Rd, North Chesterfield; Burgio Victoria Denise to Richlynn Properties Llc, $232,700.

725 Green Garden Cir, Chester; Wilkinson John W and Sandra L to Glenn Breyon Janod and Denee L, $435,000.

401 Grinell Dr, North Chesterfield; Everton Jessie to Draper Holly A, $276,000.

8018 Hampton Colony Ct, Chesterfield; Rachal Karina to Pieroni David A and Riegel Marguerite E, $445,000.

6424 Hawkswood Way, North Chesterfield; Hassan Hassina N and Hassan A to Johnson Dwight and Aja, $400,000.

5531 Heatherhill Dr, North Chesterfield; Johnson Gloria B to Cfj Investments Llc, $265,000.

3200 Holly Hill Ct, Chester; Stanley Karen J to Gary Robert Armistead V and Brandi Ales, $475,000.

6218 Huntingcreek Dr, North Chesterfield; Castle James Robert to Castorino Jessica Margaret, $227,452.

4301 Jalee Dr, North Chesterfield; Stultz Edward B and Anne M to Gilliam D Kent and Sherry C, $212,000.

18219 Jones Run Trl, Moseley; Groundly Home Owner Llc to Wells Steven L and Brynhild D, $388,500.

3014 Kim Dr, North Chesterfield; Thorpe Jamyra to Harris Renita, $185,000.

5800 Kingsland Rd, North Chesterfield; Proffitt Dennis S Sr Estate to Jones Keith F and Janet Y, $415,000.

918 Krim Point Loop, Midlothian; Clarke Barbara W to Pentecost Kathryn, $398,800.

8015 Lake Shore Dr, North Chesterfield; Futchko Travis C and Jessica L to Bruno Gavin and Thornley Meriel, $305,700.

4206 Larkin Ln, Midlothian; Vinmorr Properties Llc to Williams Elise Simone, $230,000.

2513 Lilybank Ct, Midlothian; Main Street Homes to Wilson Ashley N, $591,625.

15000 Litton Dr, Midlothian; Wilson Jody to Acu Francis A and Micah E, $590,000.

11525 Longtown Trl, Midlothian; Truax Stephen T and Ruth E to Keyser Hogan P and Kristen A, $430,000.

8300 Macandrew Ter, Chesterfield; Muth David J and Szafransky S M to Oakley Vicky L Trustee and Dodge N P Jr Trustee and Dodge N P Jr, $560,000.

9925 Maidstone Ct, Midlothian; Collington East Llc to Karmacharya Sunil, $527,038.

10104 Manordale Rd, Chesterfield; Lyons James E and Bette A to Incorvaia James and Teresa Ann, $330,000.

4319 Maughan House Ter, Chester; Faris Peggy to Burkett Susan P and Price Mary Kathleen, $355,000.

3413 Midhurst Dr, Chester; Rowell Christina A and William to Lloyd William, $400,000.

5807 Mill Spring Rd, Midlothian; Maxymiv Nicolas G and Emily U to Robles Eric and Jenna, $360,000.

15900 W Millington Dr, Midlothian; Craftmaster Homes to Totaro Douglas Miles and Foley Jessica Elise, $739,780.

6012 Moonlight Dr, North Chesterfield; Hayes Shakia L to Baltazar-Mederos Silverio and Barrera Elia Lopez, $355,000.

5908 Morningmist Dr, North Chesterfield; Elgin Brenda K to Argueta Ernesto N Aguilera and Hernande Jeysel Beatriz Ceron, $275,000.

15613 New Gale Dr, Midlothian; Sien Bunthorn to Zinzuvadia Anayas S and Rami Nehalben D, $505,000.

5473 Niles Rd, North Chesterfield; NVR Inc to Brown Sonia H, $347,685.

4130 October Rd, North Chesterfield; Boraski Noel D to Osorto Hector Ornonez and Celenia Ordonez, $339,000.

1208 Old Hundred Rd, Midlothian; Pierce John A to Regalado Sara, $260,000.

9110 Omaha St, North Chesterfield; Northrun Holdings Llc to Moore Darian E, $239,950.

8204 Outpost Cir, Chesterfield; Moore Jewel R to Waters Joseph and Jennifer, $268,000.

18361 Palisades Ct, Moseley; Hhhunt Homes L C to Kandimalla Muralikrishan and Kottapalli Mounika, $410,500.

18372 Palisades Ct, Moseley; Hhhunt Homes L C to Maramganti Chitralekha, $376,770.

3806 Paulhill Rd, North Chesterfield; Stroud Bonnie to Marmerstein Evan Nicholas and Amy Crystal, $330,000.

12501 Percival St, Chester; Cammer Mark L and Jill Y to Morse Erin, $270,000.

18813 Pine Grove Ave, South Chesterfield; T H Burt Corporation to Siddiqi Jafary Ahmad and Yuniati Dahlia, $283,456.

11406 Pineridge Ln, Midlothian; Morrissette Michael D and C I to Bellinger Matthew S and Katherine H, $455,000.

10637 W Providence Rd, North Chesterfield; Integral Properties Llc to Martinez Stephanie Janet and Menjivar Christian Alfredo, $250,000.

13703 Quail Meadows Ln, Midlothian; Digiacomo Richard D and Gliceria to Dabbous Omar and Miranda, $350,000.

3019 Ramsey Dr, Chester; Andrs Austin and Greene Tauwana to Middleton Kevin O, $343,000.

112 Reams Ct, North Chesterfield; Courington Gayla and Pruett G to Evans Kimberly D, $250,000.

2510 Reymet Rd, North Chesterfield; Booker Gilbert C Jr Estate to Hull Street Llc, $300,000.

11518 Riverboat Dr, Chester; Main Street Homes to Plymouth Terry L, $797,010.

300 Rivers Bend Cir, Chester; Farmer Arthur W and Janet S to Rios Ralph J and Zunner E, $845,000.

5109 Rock Harbour Rd, Midlothian; David Matthew J to Glover Scott D and Christie-Anne I, $425,000.

15810 Saddlebrook Rd, Chesterfield; Corp Jason E to Hernandez Contractors Inc, $160,000.

10501 Saxony Rd, North Chesterfield; Barone Claudia A to Spadea Brian J and Ursula L, $260,000.

8406 Scottingham Dr, North Chesterfield; Condrey Rebecca L to Mahoney Zachary C and Le Francois Virginie, $280,000.

8342 Shagreen Ct, Chesterfield; Clements James B and Rebecca W to Campbell Najiyyah Brooks, $515,000.

20100 Shire Oak Dr, South Chesterfield; Phillips Horace Lee Jr Estate to Sanchez Roberto Mendez and Sanchez Maricruz Rodriguez, $220,025.

11542 Smoketree Dr, North Chesterfield; Maslink William J to Whitlock Karen S, $341,500.

575 Southlake Blvd, Ste B, North Chesterfield; Bdg Properties Llc to Metadata Properties Llc, $250,000.

1524 Spring Lake Rd, North Chesterfield; Fiske Cameron and Megan L to Murphey William H Iii and Ranson Teresa T, $300,000.

1303 Staffordshire Ct, Midlothian; Friedman Jacob M to Henty Christopher and Fernandez Luisiana Contreras, $237,000.

10204 Stonecrest Rd, North Chesterfield; Mcclean Michael to Sfr Acquisitions 3 Llc, $336,000.

9406 Summercreek Dr, Chesterfield; Stewart Gregory L and Jamie to Burke Stacey and Clifford, $620,000.

13803 Sunrise Bluff Rd, Midlothian; Sayre Senaida to Robertson Tremayne D and Murray Tiffany, $535,000.

12101 Swift Crossing Dr, Midlothian; Bingaman Melissa L and Dale C to Nguyen Andrew and Khoeun, $400,000.

5125 Terrace Arbor Cir, Midlothian; Pulley Keith W and Pulley P L Tr to Hinton Judith H and Thompson Carrie and Folwer Amy, $412,000.

5113 Timbercreek Ct, North Chesterfield; Carver Todd W and Susan L to Evain Adam Blaien and Roldan Karina Ortiz, $265,000.

4313 Tosh Ln, Chester; Eastwood Homes Of Richmond Llc to Cox Renard Lavell and Javon, $569,990.

3948 Treely Rd, Chester; Farmer Frank L Iv to Paramount Investments Llc, $178,000.

1718 Tulip Hill Dr, Midlothian; Zimmerman Susan C Et Als to Quann Brandon J and Tiffany D, $1,080,000.

1216 Vickilee Rd, North Chesterfield; Mcdonald Linda King Trustee to Beauford Ronald and Susan, $326,000.

3405 Walkers Ferry Rd, Midlothian; Wilkins Harold Russell Trustee to Jemison Terry L and Linda, $422,500.

11925 Wedge Dr, Chester; Jenkins Ellen D to Miles Byron B, $170,000.

12309 Wescott Way, Midlothian; Hhhunt Homes L C to Hatcher Alvin, $346,735.

1441 Westhall Gardens Dr, North Chesterfield; Junker Candace F to Dougherty Julia J, $350,000.

4516 Whitestone Dr, North Chesterfield; Perkey Jill Stewart to Mapson-Oliver Serena, $302,900.

9118 Widthby Rd, Chesterfield; NVR Inc to Timmel Robert Albert and Martha Lisa, $573,915.

7800 Willow Walk Dr, Chesterfield; Hahn Virginia D to Burns Robert Alan and Valerie Austin, $325,000.

3206 Winnie Dr, South Chesterfield; Baldwin John Willard and Blanks Martha Elizabeth to Ramirez Nelson R, $235,000.

4149 Woodfield Rd, North Chesterfield; Dewitt Susan B to Linares Evelyn G and Ozuna Santo Cisnero, $251,000.

7706 Yarmouth Dr, North Chesterfield; Richardson Rebecca Lynn Krevosky and Tandy Sara Richardson to Sizemore Rhonda Gentry and Clayton Amanda Janelle, $485,000.

HANOVER

0.83 acres; Delmas Ray Roberts III to Devin M. Medeiros, $260,000.

2.82 acres; April Marie Roberts to Arthur Castle Jr., $385,000.

6.2604 acres; Flippo Lumber Corp. to Houff Doswell Real Estate LLC, $485,000.

7308 Arbor Crest Court, Mechanicsville; RCI Builders LLC to William Randal Newberry, $838,487.

14475 Augusta Lane, Ashland; Susan Leigh Morrison to Michael J. Herbert, $305,000.

16048 Beaver Lake Drive, Beaverdam; 206 Perth LLC to Nolan Allen Jordan, $350,000.

10097 Beechwood Drive, Mechanicsville; Hayland Properties LLC to Dyan Bonney, $365,000.

Block B, Section B, Flippo Industrial Park; Flippo Land and Timber Co. LLC to Houff Doswell Real Estate LLC, $455,000.

6341 Broad Sky Circle, Mechanicsville; Robert Cannon to Madeleine Bennett Speagle, $550,000.

509 Chapman St., Ashland; Steven J. Prichard to Kristy Lynn Severin, $351,000.

5784 Cold Harbor Road, Mechanicsville; Miles Tyson Christian to Seth Montgomery Hall, $245,000.

6609 Creighton Road, Mechanicsville; Kevin D. Lewis to Tyler Raike, $220,950.

7498 Deborah Drive, Mechanicsville; Elizabeth A. Stafford to Anastasia Valentina Dillon, $350,000.

7112 Edgewood Road, Mechanicsville; Kenneth L. Holden to Florentina Baires Ponce, $279,950.

7286 Ford Ave., Mechanicsville; Emmett E. Ford to Karol Crane, $288,000.

6402 Garden Acre Court, Mechanicsville; Balducci Builders Inc. to Ashbea Elizabeth Wade, $437,950.

9250 Giles Pond Drive, Mechanicsville; NVR Inc. to Srikar Raghavendra Kaligotla, $648,110.

9274 Giles Pond Drive, Mechanicsville; NVR Inc. to Venkata Sai Tharun Maddu, $567,875.

6125 Havenview Drive, Mechanicsville; Janet E. Ranson to Charles Wesley Hughlett, $549,000.

16402 Horseshoe Lane, Beaverdam; Pamela Sue Spencer to Christopher L. Gordon, $370,000.

12204 Kenton Ridge Court, Ashland; Eagle Construction of Virginia LLC to James J. Ritchie, $603,538.

102 Lauradell Road, Ashland; Eagle Construction of Virginia LLC to Theresa Mchele Cline, $577,464.

Lot 1, Block B, Section A, Brandy Creek Estates; RAS Trustee Services LLC to Cascade Funding Mortgage Trust HB5, $274,070.

Lot 16, Lauradell; ME Lauradell LLC to Eagle Construction of Virginia LLC, $285,000.

Lot 24, Block A, Olde Grove; Andrew A. Whatley to Stanley James Elliott, $311,500.

Lot 5, Block I, Sectin 2, Spring Meadows; Top Properties LLC to Emily Heacock, $284,950.

13165 Luck Brothers Drive, Ashland; Jonathan Toby Shea to Matthew Brown, $710,000.

706 Maple St., Ashland; Anna Quarles to John Creger, $225,000.

7268 Merle Smith Lane, Mechanicsville; ERAWHA LLC to Jackson Fairburn, $389,950.

Parcel; Michele K. Blackwelder to Farrar Construction LLC, $150,000.

Parcel; Wanda Lee Preddy, executor to Lisa Lynne Turner, $268,800.

15025 W Patrick Henry Road, Montpelier; Steven Haley to Gillian Eiserman, $410,000.

107 Race Course St., Ashland; Richard F.E. Shirey, trustee to Antoineete Gorveatt, $425,000.

8828 Roberta Road, Mechanicsville; W.V. McClure Inc. to Ramesh Nagu Thummala, $572,254.

9267 Shannon Road, Mechanicsville; Jeffrey Craig Wilcox Jr. to Samuel Ponce Rojas, $325,000.

9220 Stephens Manor Drive, Mechanicsville; Lester C. Miller IV to Todd Porter, $442,000.

8352 Summer Walk Parkway, Mechanicsville; Clifford Sampson Dalseide Jr. to Christina F. Bacon, $475,000.

5209 Talley Pond Road, Mechanicsville; Edward L. Talley to Brittney Delgado, $200,000.

16374 Tyler Station Road, Beaverdam; FAI Construction LLC to John Milne, $439,450.

7401 Washington Arch Drive, Mechanicsville; Megan N. Dover to Shirley E. Ruddy, $305,000.

13109 Winding White Rose Lane, Ashland; Clayton Properties Group Inc. to Godwin Onose Asuelmen, $737,291.

AMELIA

1 acre; Joel B. Hughes to Morganne Taylor Zaccarine, $227,000.

215.09 acres; Thomas R. Gleason to Sandy Creek Properties LLC, $800,000.

7910 Dash Lane, Jetersville; Esteban J. Yoder to Thomas Lee Fields III, $215,000.

11920 Fosters Lane, Amelia Court House; Pembleton Homes LC to Jordan L. Ellis, $275,000.

8350 Mt. Zion Road, Jetersville; Skinquarter Properties Ltd. to Jaclyn Cobler, $400,000.

CHARLES CITY

2.87 acres; Edward S. Dunkum III to Date T. Coleman, $340,000.

COLONIAL HEIGHTS

218 Biltmore Dr; Bowling, Monica L. To Soto, Ryan, $245,000.

4511 Conduit Rd; Lorentz, Jr., Richard David To Gagnon, Brittany Lynne, $299,900.

600 Forest View Dr; Bliley, Robert Barton To Osbourne Sr., Gary Ray, $250,000.

502 Ivey Av; Williams, Michael W. To Eshenour, John M., $169,900.

317 Moorman Av; Worley, Taylor Nicole To Nguyen, Tinh V., $209,950.

3012 Wildwood Av; Dong, Shengzhu To Rp Homes 4, Llc , $300,000.

CUMBERLAND

12.3 acres; BTG Pactual OEF Property 2 LP to Cumberland Hay and Straw LLC, $300,000.

4.456 acres; Joseph Peachey to Jean Doss, $230,000.

Lot 16, Bonbrook Estates; Timbercreek Building and Design LLC to 821 W. Lancaster Ave LLC, $220,001.

55 Morningside Road, Cartersville; JAred Addison Mayers to Travis Muhler, $525,000.

DINWIDDIE

1.17 acres; Penny C. Ford to Ryan Fried, $150,000.

85.57 acres; Alexander Lawrence Schultis to Jerry Wayne Tyler Jr., $260,000.

10615 Duncan Road, North Dinwiddie; James H. McGee Jr. Contractor LLC to Peter Watts, $384,725.

8740 Lake Jordan Way, North Dinwiddie; Clayton Properties Group Inc. to Latoya West-Bey, $356,790.

Lot 4, Block J, Town of McKenney; Dana Sanders to Heather Dawn Irvin, $185,000.

10312 Old Storage Road, North Dinwiddie; Richard T. McRae to Morne G. Diedericks, $490,000.

25331 Sawmill Road, Carson; CMH Homes Inc. to Gage Philip Leon Peterson, $249,000.

12491 Westover Drive, McKenney; Anotonio Carollo to Daniel I. Wilkins, $278,000.

GOOCHLAND

10.043 acres; Kendall S. Odell to William F. Cunningham, $239,500.

11 Buck Branch Drive, Richmond; John F. Meyers to S. Reed Blair, $775,000.

5315 Chimney Springs Drive, Goochland; Izzet Murat to Alyssa Lynch, $339,000.

9339 Citrine Run, Richmond; HHHunt Homes LC to Joan M. Laing, trustee, $513,735.

16 East Square Lane, Richmond; James Edward Hensley, trustee to James D. Elliott, trustee, $900,000.

2191 Ellis Farm Way, Manakin Sabot; W.V. McClure Inc. to Kevin Joseph Lamond, $776,146.

1475 Hermitage Road, Manakin Sabot; Frank Jenkins to Kamard Johnson, $250,000.

12436 Leith Hill Circle, Manakin Sabot; Eagle Construction of Virginia LLC to Rodney Smith, $728,720.

15617 Mosaic Creek Blvd., Richmond; Schell Brothers Richmond LLC to Douglas MacAlister Kernan, trustee, $736,858.

1717 Reed Marshal Lane, Goochland; Boone Homes Inc. to Arshad Basit Antonsanti, $696,757.

3011 Swanns Inn Crescent, Goochland; Swanns Inn LLC to Charles S. Young, $642,384.

507 Wood Acres Road, Manakin Sabot; Wallace O. Dorsey to Michael R. Oplinger, $452,500.

HOPEWELL

711 N 10th Ave.; Christopher Cos to Julian Amador, $192,000.

4113 Cameron Road, Hopewell; Pileo De Vega to Enrique Verdad Muscat, $329,000.

1415 Davis Lane; James Anderson Stables to Pamela Jo Paul, $203,000.

2000 Grant St.; S&E Restorations LLC to Vonnie K. Beasley, $265,000.

905 Mansion Drive; Rhonda W. Lee to Diane M. Lovell, $426,000.

1014 Pecan Ave.; Stephanie Dayberry to Marina Cole, $234,500.

705 Terrace Ave.; Jennifer Justinano to Michelle Renae Jordan, $250,000.

JAMES CITY

2 parcels; Brown Investment Group LLC to JT3 Properties LLC, $725,000.

1934 Algonquin Trail, Williamsburg; Shannon Beery to Morlin Y. Roberts, $190,000.

2702 Ayrshire Reach, Williamsburg; Ronald S. Pike to Dean D. Sartain, $242,900.

1505 Braemar Creek, Williamsburg; Walter C. Zaremba, trustee to Darien Timothy Jaderquist, $350,000.

7229 Church Lane, Toano; Ruth M. Gussman to Matthew F. Weiler, $482,500.

309 Dogleg Drive, Williamsburg; Helen P. Garrett to Diane L. Kraus, $370,000.

9713 Goldenrod Court, Toano; NVR Inc. to Manuel David Rojas, $519,990.

5104 Greenwich Mews, Williamsburg; Emily N. Luck to Jill Turner, $300,000.

2004 Holmes Court East, Williamsburg; HHJV LLC to Larry H. Nista, $375,875.

298 Ivy Hill Road, Toano; Clearview Homes Virginia LLC to Casey Prats, $330,000.

4205 Kendall Lane, Williamsburg; Colonial Heritage LLC to Steven C. Lynch, trustee, $522,940.

131 Kingdom of Fife, Williamsburg; Titan Investment Group Inc. to Susan A. Cotten, $574,240.

3447 Lindsey Lane, Toano; Justin J. Zolnik to Phillip A. Baltzis, $422,000.

3105 London Company Way, Williamsburg; Christy Rudisill, successor trustee to Larysa Vasilevna McBride, $168,000.

Lot 114, Ford’s Colony; R. Stephen Vignolo, trustee to David A. McMullan, $659,000.

Lot 2, Green Mount Industrial Park; Green Mount Associates LLC to Greenmount Parkway Williamsburg Propco LLC, $897,300.

Lot 30, Ford’s Colony; Robert N. Hankey, trustee to Edward D. Hussey, trustee, $270,000.

Lot 6, Forest Glen; Kaitlyn Ferrell Woodard to Ethan C. Collier, $235,000.

Lot 8, Middle Plantation Country Club; Cathy B. Curfman, successor trustee to Ebrahim Ahmadi, $340,000.

4004 Midlands Road, Williamsburg; Theodore A. Williamson to Shamee LLC, $190,000.

2263 Moonlight, Williamsburg; D.R. Horton Inc. to Sunil Cyriac, $629,990.

129 Old Field Road, Williamsburg; Keith A. Watkins to Janet Lundin, $329,500.

Parcel, Indigo Park; Blake A. Raczenski to Jacob B. Farmer, $415,000.

4820 Powner Court, Williamsburg; Jonathan Kutz to Andrew Stephen David, $452,000.

3208 Rannock Moor, Williamsburg; Rivendell Realty LLC to Richard Stoud, $259,000.

3035 River Reach, Williamsburg; Mark G. Gillespie to Harry N. Stout Jr., $1,200,000.

4311 Sconce, Toano; Gianni Carlo Madrid to Jannine Rebman, $269,500.

111 Spring Road, Williamsburg; East Coast Contracting LLC to Robert G. Buck, $450,000.

8427 Taverns Lane, Toano; Phillip Apostolos Baltzis to Andrea Claiborne, $300,000.

522 Thomas Bransby, Williamsburg; Kent Herring, trustee to Arthur N. Venable, $630,000.

Unit 4-156, Fairways Villa at Greensprings; Virginia Estates and Trust Law PLC, successor trustee to David Connelly, $152,000.

6925 Valley Green, Williamsburg; Jung O. Yuhong to Kathleen A. Etter, trustee, $489,000.

3438 Westham Lane, Toano; Keisha M. Alvarenga to Philip Jesson Hansen, $270,000.

260 William Spencer, Williamsburg; Thomas R. Niles to James E. Dodd, trustee, $965,000.

6375 Yarmouth Run, Williamsburg; US Home LLC to William K. McKenzie, trustee, $432,500.

KING AND QUEEN

1.037 acres; James F. Woodward to George V. Wise, $201,000.

776 Courthouse Landing, King and Queen Court House; David Hacker to Angela Turlington, $337,500.

KING WILLIAM

47.5 acres; Domonique Jefferson to Tatiana Stoeckel, $510,000.

49 Fairmont Place, Aylett; HHHunt Homes LC to Michael Woody, $350,295.

334 Kellys Court, King William; Harrison T. Haskins to Alexander Scott Beaudin, $282,000.

Lot 15, Section A, Country Club; Prestige Building Services of Virginia LLC to Cynthia L. Richter, $550,000.

Lots 739 and 740, Town of West Point; Richard B. Rogers to Samuel B. Drewry III, $290,000.

76 Oak Creek Lane, Aylett; Mavrick M. Fortune to Lisa Diane Hatter, $325,000.

505 Ridgeway Court, West Point; D.R. Horton Inc. to Andrew Justin Torsky, $365,000.

48 Sovereign Circle, Aylett; HHHunt Homes LC to Carl Reginald Dixon, $372,910.

NEW KENT

3.9 acres; Robert L. Bowles to Tonya Witherow, $195,300.

8660 Barrique Road, New Kent; PHD Holdings LLC to Roger Altizer, trustee, $165,000.

9065 Crumps Mill Road, Quinton; Sarah A. Reeves to William E. Downs, $419,000.

1251 Dispatch Road, Quinton; Justin A. Tate to Nicholas D. Dowell, $340,000.

3581 Good Hope Road, Lanexa; Katheryn W. Jeremiah to Teresa L. Simmons, $504,000.

3337 Holly Woods Court, Quinton; William Raftery to George Hoal, $340,000.

4780 Kingshire Drive, Providence Forge; Eastwood Homes of Richmond LLC to Rosita W. Dunn Revocable Living Trust, $485,630.

Lot 3, Block 1, Section 1, Brian Wood; Catherine Hargadon to MyCUMortgage LLC, $341,392.

Lots, Landbay 5, Section 2, Lifestyle at Four Seasons; Kent Farms Holding Co. LLC to NVR Inc., $488,000.

5175 New Kent Highway, Quinton; Jessica Leslie Hopkins to MacKenzie N. Hodge, $339,900.

7234 Peyton Randolph Lane, New Kent; NVR Inc. to Sylvia Gooden, $287,985.

5750 Regal Lane, Providence Forge; Shurm Construction Inc. to Travis A. Strahorn, $507,975.

11120 Royal Lane, Providence Forge; Lifestyle Builders and Developers Inc. to Julia Henby, $673,336.

7546 Southamptonshire Way, New Kent; NVR Inc. to Rafael Medina, $341,870.

6408 Ware Road, Quinton; Sheila Williams to Joel Mora, $215,000.

9016 Woods Edge Drive, Quinton; Jonathan D. Wood to Esther Wickersham, $286,300.

PETERSBURG

1049 Amelia St.; Ronald E. Young to Kari Cochran, $151,000.

3641 S Crater Road; South Crater Development LLC to Skellig Development LLC, $395,000.

619 Harding St.; Engly Vega to Joyce Cobra II, $164,000.

1700 Monticello St.; Charles Bullock to Florine Mary Wesson, $280,000.

112 N Plains Drive; Juanita Trapp to Monica Cutchin, $235,000.

511 Scott St.; NVR Inc. to Wayne Franklin, $300,355.

1951 S Sycamore St.; South Sycamore Realty Co. LLC to South Sycamore LLC, $500,000.

POWHATAN

1 acre; Gayle Bonaparte to Gravely Properties LLC, $170,000.

104.8 acres; Richard C. Green Jr. to Pearson Properties LLC, $300,000.

5 acres; Edward F. Dodzian to Melvin G. Shores, $250,000.

2218 Fall Line Drive, Powhatan; Timbercreek Building and Design LLC to Jason T. Crockett, $330,000.

3570 Goodwyn Road, Powhatan; Angelia C. Seay to Eric R. Slipsage, $435,000.

2505 Liberty Hill Road, Powhatan; Red Lane Baptist Church to Kimberly Grimes, $300,000.

Lot 2, Section 4, Mill Quarter Plantation; William E. Schaefer to Chesterfield Construction Services Inc., $190,000.

2546 Mill Road, Powhatan; Shirley U. Barham to Caitlin Cook Smith, $410,000.

Parcel; Samuel H. Stovall Jr. to Professional Foreclosure Corp. of Virginia, $168,100.

2831 Three Bridge Road, Powhatan; Reeves J. Hankins Sr. to Christine E. Magalhaes, $296,000.

2789 Windy Hill LAne, Powhatan; Barbara Adams, conservator to Lee Singleton, $231,500.

PRINCE GEORGE

25 acres; RAC Trustee Services LLC to Freedom Mortgage Corp., $310,985.

6.84 acres; Brown Associates 3 LLC to Prince George Real Estate LLC, $546,805.

10912 Burleigh Drive, South Prince George; Carol Cannady Puckett to John L. Mullenix Jr., $281,000.

901 S Decature Drive, South Prince George; Richard T. Elder III to Brian K. Bigley, $500,000.

5713 Haley Lane, Prince George; Katty Benito Sirtori to Jordan Ashley Spain, $320,000.

7201 John Elizabeth Place, Prince George; Elain Colon Silva to Kristopher Wood Meyer, $300,000.

Lot 2, Block 8, Section 2, Newstead Farms; Valerie N. Harsh to Latonya R. Camp-Johnson, $278,000.

Lots 7, 8, 28, 35-140, Section 2, Meadows; Harrup Real Estate LLC to SJM Properties LLC, $250,000.

Parcel; Samuel I. White, trustee to Secretary of Veterans Affairs, $198,408.

7595 Rolling Hill Road, Prince George; Susan J. Troendle to Rex A. Husband II, $377,000.

SUSSEX

1 acre; Connie Branch to Frederick L. Porter, $198,000.

241.39 acres; Blackwater Land & Timber LLC to Russell E. Holland Sr., $680,000.

WILLIAMSBURG

0.0921 acres; Henry & Boundary LLC to SHS Propco LLC, $1,750,000.

104 Governor Berkeley Road; Michael A. Hendricks, executor to Matthew L. Weber, $326,000.

Parcel; Themy Veltsistas to Oceans 2 LLC, $350,000.

3960 Prospect St.; Edward R. Eck II to Joseph W. Janssen, $420,000.

407 Settlement Drive; Stephen A. Murray to Valerie Marie Eppolito, $190,000.