Property Transfers Published August 6, 2022

The following is a list of more real estate parcels valued at $150,000 or more that have been transferred in the past few months in Richmond and surrounding areas.

To our readers: Caroline and Louisa listings will not be included until further notice.

RICHMOND

1722 N 20th St; Sebastian Nicolette to Miller Lauren, $295,000.

1524 N 23rd St; Daniel Construction Of Va Llc to Walton Diamond Valentina B And, $330,000.

823 N 26th St; Santoro Jeremy and Marly to Gonyaw Stephanie L, $342,027.

1602 N 28th St; 2021wy 19 Llc to Richardson Janice, $257,000.

1115 N 30th St; Harrison Grace to Ccr3 Holdings Llc, $165,000.

307 W 31st St; Virtue Real Estate Services Llc to Americas Dream Llc, $150,000.

506 N 33rd St; Pendleton Bryan A to Tiedge David W Jr And, $450,000.

215 N 36th St; La Fratta Michael Andrew and to Poulter Alexander and Amy, $467,000.

1508 W 45th St; Zell Summer L and Gerber Alex J to Palmer Nathan A, $449,850.

4915 A Wythe Ave; Gilman Christopher J to Dickey Cody Lee And, $348,000.

501 N Allen Ave; Care Gsl Richmond Propco Lp to H M Fan Llc, $3,500,000.

623 Arizona Dr; 414 Roseneath Properties Llc to Noble Joyce, $255,000.

3123 Barton Ave; Lefler John H Jr and Kendra L to Flanagan Ryan White And, $430,000.

2930 Blendwel Road; Jwm Rentals Llc to Valladares Rafael and Dinora, $165,000.

1032 Boroughbridge Road; Miller Stephen Joel to Duke Cornthwaite Kelly Lynn, $190,000.

2101 Broad Rock Blvd; Shepperson Johnny L Jr to Staton Daniel, $241,000.

1333 W Broad St U311; Zelleke Mesfin and to Kupiec Thomas A And, $236,000.

404 E Brookland Park Blvd; Woodbury Melinda C to Santoro Marly and Jeremy, $407,500.

6951 W Carnation St; Fw Properties Ii Llc to 6951 Carnation Acquisition Llc, $300,000.

1518 Carter St; Harrison Grace L to Lauriston Ursula R, $210,000.

818 Catherine St; Tseng Sung Bin to Filipour Alexander Sherrod, $258,700.

520 Chimborazo Blvd; Bates William R & Richard W & to Clay Jaron and Wait Jennifer, $385,000.

2330 Clearfield St; Anthony Steven F to Ager Christopher B, $205,000.

4016 Crutchfield St; Silva Marilyn Tepal to Debarros Kristen M And, $325,000.

3518 Delaware Ave; Robin Hood Real Estate Llc to Bowlin Frank Lee And, $325,000.

3708 Ellwood Ave; Hall Marsha W Trustee to Shadowen Caroline Rose, $325,000.

3410 Fendall Ave; Xtreme Homes Llc to Richardson Thomas C, $399,950.

1401 Floyd Ave U102; Zilch Cynthia M to Sherrod John P and Sydney S, $375,000.

6225 Forest Hill Ave; Merriman Stephen C Life Estate to Bacci Paul D Jr, $230,000.

612 W Franklin St U12a; Kissee Raymond Keith to Wheat James C Iii, $865,000.

1728 German School Road; NVR Inc to Urban Meaghen Hailey And, $343,245.

600 W Grace St; 600 Wgs Llc to Virginia Commonwealth Univ, $4,519,676.

6718 S Grand Brook Cir; Disalvo Michael G to Vergara Alesya, $240,000.

2119 Greenwood Ave; Foltz Timothy W and to Daugherty Joseph Clark And, $375,000.

2422 Grove Ave; Golladay Gregory J and Susan S to Harris Austin R and Katelyn K, $1,675,000.

3022 Groveland Ave; Gardner Meri Liisa to Lough Elizabeth Debell, $255,000.

2104 Halifax Ave; Mendez Investments Llc to Laquindanum Pauline And, $178,000.

1519 Hanover Ave; Smith M J Vernon & Pattie L A to Cohen Daniel R And, $859,000.

6720 Hanover Ave; Siwel Renovations Llc to Trainum Claire A And, $660,000.

2927 Hawthorne Ave; Taylor Emily P to Mellen Sarah A, $340,000.

201 Hull St U41; Cheek Neal Llc to Hopkins Scott, $232,000.

1841 Joplin Ave; Cheshire Developments Llc to Merone Patrick And, $230,000.

3720 Kenmore Road; Bayard Ghislaine and Gislaine to Dailey Linda B, $450,000.

5402 Kingsbury Road; Quinn Sean M and Kristin K to Bronson Eric J and Melinda C, $630,000.

2800 Lamberts Ave; Hutchison Russell L Jr to Smith Iron & Metal Company Inc, $600,000.

4719 Leonard Pkwy; Wallace C Southall and Lucy D to Wallace John Gordon Ii, $309,000.

2506 Mandy Lane; 2506 Mandy Land Trust Transform to Arroyo Maria Margarita, $247,500.

2816 E Marshall St; Altaffer Lawrence F Iv and to Scarnaty Matthew J And, $352,500.

217 Maury St; Daj Investments Llc to Everett Land Llc, $1,600,000.

808 S Meadow St; Trinh Anh T and Tuyetnga to Lo Steven, $400,000.

4407 Monument Ave; Freeman Denton to Schleicher Maria Meussling And, $1,210,000.

837 Newkirk Dr; Dickerson Madison E & Amerilus M to Harper Kevin Charles And, $178,000.

5817 Olas Ct; Hhhunt Homes Lc to Hewlett Cheryl T, $363,515.

1426 Overlook St; J Coleman Management Group Llc to Amorese Kaleigh Lake And, $202,500.

2207 Park Ave Uc; Bullock Robert H to Randazzo Andrew John, $225,500.

4105 Patterson Ave; Otto Nicholas L and Emily J to Roland Christopher, $425,000.

1306 Perry St; Urban Development Assoc Llc to Bastola Monica Elyse And, $620,000.

1505 Porter St; Lexline Development Llc to Sodell Lorin S And, $385,000.

1107 Richmond Hwy; Seibert Properties Inc to Noures Llc, $150,000.

129 E Roanoke St; Mertens Jeffrey Jerald to Kucera Michael Garrett, $209,500.

2105 Rosewood Ave; Bardaro Jennifer Rose to Mcnider Mary Tyler, $450,000.

3400 Shaw Lane; Iboy Faustino Sis and to Williams Larry M, $215,000.

4200 Springhill Ave; Reissner Richard D and Carla J to Redford Robert Bm & Catherine B, $369,081.

3401 Stockton St; Ortiz Franessa to Olson Richard Phillip, $215,000.

4705 Stuart Ave; Coffman James W and Bonita L to 527 Mollys Way Llc, $545,000.

4208 Sulgrave Road; Johnstone Thomas K Iv and to Braymer John W & Meta R &, $1,700,000.

408 Temple St; Wellons Neil L to Silverstein Ronald and Virginia, $335,000.

207 Tuckahoe Blvd; Middleton Angela and to Dillie Brenton and Webb Amy, $1,275,000.

6505 Vischer Road; NVR Inc to Mitchell Michael, $438,930.

1229 Warren Ave; Able and Done Right Inc to Ripley Thomas and Smith Lauren, $655,000.

6822 Westcott Dr; Peterson Christopher W to Circe Micah C, $390,000.

5584 Westower Dr; Jensen Casey J to Smith Ashley M, $339,950.

2409 Whitcomb St; Padilla & Associates Llc to Duda Michael Frank And, $150,000.

824 Woodhaven Dr; Matthews Realty Group Llc to Carroll Reginald L, $258,500.

HENRICO

2630 Adamo Ct, Henrico; Guza Priscilla to Mesnard Mary , $266,400.

10625 Anable Ln, Glen Allen; Elam Alethia C and F A C to Ramstrom Christopher Jon and Cheryl Kellas, $362,000.

390 Armitage Walk, Henrico; Eagle Construction Of Va Llc to Chandrasekaran Balaji and A Ramaswamy, $423,298.

1000 Armour Ct, Henrico; Hyman Duwan to Shrestha Rozy, $327,500.

2202 Ashcreek Dr, Henrico; Burchett Jeffrey C to Tinsley Deonna and Aubrianna Parker, $210,000.

5113 Austin Healey Dr, Glen Allen; Wu Gang and Chunhua Yin to Subramanian Karthikeyan and Selvarani K, $750,000.

9301 Baffy Ct, Glen Allen; Aliev Fazil to Fayed Mohamed A and Iman M Ibrahim, $185,000.

123 Beauregard Ave, Henrico; Nowlin Gregory L to Amaya and Lemus Investment Group Corp, $226,000.

1310 Beverly Dr, Henrico; Remme Meredith Helsel and Clay C to Pintail Properties Llc, $350,000.

3736 Blue Lake Dr, Henrico; Maccarone Joseph A and Kristen R to Morgan Charles and Ha, $595,000.

4605 Brad Dr, Sandston; Crowder Catherine T and S T P and S T Melton to Taylor Mack, $299,950.

7 Bridgeway Rd, Henrico; Williams Nancy S to Williams Carrington Iii, $960,000.

10108 Brookemoor Ln, Glen Allen; Toney George E Jr and Linda N to Bennett Stephen P and Denise G, $462,500.

2300 Burnley Ave, Henrico; Dobb Sherry H to Van Aswegen Christiaan and Rachel, $220,000.

2014 Cambridge Dr, Henrico; Beecroft Rebecca L to Sanchez Alejandro, $255,000.

3825 Candlegrove Ct, Henrico; Mingacheva Albina V to Watkins Navelle and Renata Brown-Watkins, $340,000.

216 Casey St, Sandston; Washington Kirk M and Shameka N to Gonzales Nicholas A P and Tanairi, $310,000.

12508 Chadsworth Pl, Glen Allen; Mamora Anthony and Lisa to Buck Jason Rial and Kelly Robison , $470,000.

1608 Cherry View Ct, Henrico; Hope Ronald A and Laverne Y to Merrill Benjamin C and Sinead M Ginnell, $345,000.

1317 Claytor Ln, Henrico; Kenney Betty A to Menon Nikhil and Shilpa, $328,000.

8209 Colemant Ter, Henrico; Casey Edmund C and Laurie A G to Carr Derek S and Brandon Jordan, $500,000.

10107 Contessa Dr, Glen Allen; Broaddus Scott and Marianna to Hashmi Shazia, $334,500.

9607 Country Way Rd, Glen Allen; Stancil Cody A to Wolters Janosh, $349,000.

2200 Cox Rd, Henrico; Randall Lisa Trustee to Malki Nicholas and Amanda Sullivan, $283,250.

2120 Creekdale Ct, Sandston; Tolliver Marcus M Jr to Washington Tiffany Monique, $277,000.

3705 Danewood Dr, Henrico; Tustin Thomas E and Mary W to Mendenhall Joseph T and Christina A B M, $401,000.

207 Defense Ave, Sandston; Laviana Danielle M to Whiting Jones Charntreseta D, $205,000.

1114 Dominion Townes Pl, Henrico; Thomas Alishea C to Carrington Latasia C, $222,000.

1401 Edenburry Dr, Henrico; Stern Martha H to Dunbar Kenneth and Kathy , $311,000.

3012 Elmbrook Rd, Henrico; Kapsak Christopher to Menzies Matthew and Bridget Coneys, $332,000.

416 Evanrude Ln, Sandston; Miller Paul R to Long Terri, $280,000.

2800 Farm Creek Dr, Henrico; Addison Johnny to Morris Marian F , $290,000.

7710 Flannagan Ct U8, Henrico; Joseph Justin to Heishman Irvin R and Nancy S, $175,000.

4705 Fort Mchenry Pkwy, Glen Allen; Dhakal Soma N and Shanta K to Sothi Habiba Imam and Zahirul Islam Chapal, $318,000.

4651 Four Seasons Ter, Glen Allen; Mathis Russell C to Elwood Linda A , $225,000.

11503 Friars Walk Ter, Glen Allen; Rivertown Partners Llc to Yeung Rong, $310,000.

8917 Ginger Way Ct, Henrico; Menefee Maurice F Jr and Carol Page to Lundvall Richard G and Margaret D, $505,000.

3203 Glen Lake Dr, Glen Allen; Clements Ronald W and Theresa W to Dunn David W and Louisa E, $360,000.

1805 Glenthorne Rd, Henrico; Pancakes Llc to Stradford Samantha June, $178,000.

611 Grayson Ave, Henrico; Cava Capital Llc to Moehling Investments Llc, $163,000.

4000 Grove Point Dr, Henrico; NVR Inc to Tesfay Eden, $288,525.

4018 Grove Point Dr, Henrico; NVR Inc to Castillo Paul Adrien Banaag and J Velasco, $256,373.

706 Harmony Rd, Glen Allen; Burrus James D and Reba M to Frisk James and Erica , $280,000.

1105 Haverhill Rd, Henrico; Cooper Darrell L to Harris Casie Michelle and Shawn Rodriques, $260,000.

300 Hay Mill Aly, Glen Allen; Hhhunt Homes Lc to Amare Kunal Sandesh, $358,275.

326 Hay Mill Aly, Glen Allen; Hhhunt Homes Lc to Lofton Cheryl D, $399,360.

9533 Heather Spring Dr, Henrico; Mahone John A and Deborrah W to Ayoub Paul and Judith Conway-Ayoub, $475,000.

7908 Hermitage Rd, Henrico; Hester Dorothea E to Smith Barbara, $200,000.

236 Hodder Ln, Henrico; Tomlin Lynn R and Wendall Sr to Minor Moses L , $270,000.

3900 Holmbank Ct, Henrico; Shahbeigy Afshin to Hensley James Andrew and Kristen D Weeks , $1,110,000.

3720 Hoskins Dr, Glen Allen; Land Cheryl F and Judy F Newlin to Adams Terry and Janice, $515,000.

3057 Hunton Cottage Ln, Glen Allen; Foreman Ralph G and Judith A Foreman to Lambert Ryan and Mackenzie , $469,950.

441 N Ivy Ave, Henrico; Williams Kevin Demond and Tonya Wilkerson to Hp Virginia I Llc, $245,000.

6603 Juniper St, Henrico; Guzman Madelin Gonzalez to Liendo Michelle, $300,000.

2109 Kelly Ridge Rd, Henrico; Harman Thomas W Jr and Tiffaney J to Zip Solutions Llc, $277,000.

513 La Von Dr, Henrico; Johnson Terry J to Morin Patrick and Tracie, $335,000.

10610 Lambeth Rd, Glen Allen; Welsh Paula Blanton to Claytor Virginia M and Robert Ashburn Jr, $305,000.

2614 Lassen Walk, Henrico; Duran Richard Albert to Neeligari Sreevani, $300,000.

4910 Laurie Ln, Henrico; Jackson Dawn Rochelle to Pettus Willard N Jr , $230,000.

406 Lee Ave, Henrico; Sampson Eric R and Rose D to Blanc Marie, $300,000.

2009 Lindsey Gabriel Dr, Henrico; Nunez Jason to Reeves Barry and Alana , $355,000.

11613 Long Meadow Dr, Glen Allen; Samuels Genienne A and D S Rogers and M S B to White Lauren Jill, $770,000.

3100 Macallan Pkwy, Henrico; King Terrance Sr and Tamaiki Thomas to Stone Dyvawn and David, $360,000.

12240 Manor Crossing Dr, Glen Allen; Bostwick Anthony P and Catherine A to Matta Hari Shankar and Shilpa Gundagani, $710,000.

8905 Mapleton Rd, Henrico; Brown Deborah K and Elizabeth L Melancon to Brown Conner , $232,500.

2307 Marroit Rd, Henrico; Gayle Seth B and Nancy S to Castellanos Flores Kevin A and Limmy Maely, $235,000.

2205 Mccabe’s Grant Ct, Henrico; Ball Aaron C and Rebecca S to Brown Paul S Jr, $1,350,000.

2214 Mendota Dr, Henrico; Larkin Alice R to Osprey Nest Llc, $235,500.

7825 Migration Dr, Henrico; Mintze Kristie to Henson Veronica and Sharanda, $310,000.

3010 Montfort Loop, Henrico; Das Ruma to Tam Mandy M, $250,000.

5100 Monument Ave U715, Henrico; Wingfield Mervyn W Estate to Kostyniuk Michael W , $185,000.

10551 Mountain Gate Way, Glen Allen; Salihovic Hasmir and Amna to Green Carmen, $252,500.

1 N New Ave, Henrico; Lisbon James C and Penny to Brown Christopher T, $197,000.

3413 New Pasture Ct, Henrico; Witter Julienne R to Braxton Antionette, $255,000.

1211 Northbury Ave, Henrico; Verdicchio Christopher to Smith Jacob D and India P Watson, $227,000.

7306 Oak Ridge St, Henrico; Hopkins Dorothy Estate to Cooper Michael A, $210,000.

4940 Old Main St U103, Henrico; Chang Chris K to Carter Jaron M, $317,000.

5706 Olde Hartley Way, Glen Allen; Downs Jonathan and Teresa Alukal to Frick Shane and Stephanie, $615,000.

4524 Padgett Pl, Glen Allen; NVR Inc to Brown Steven Antonio and My Chi Thi, $476,195.

2713 Parkside Ave, Henrico; Rimington Savannah to Deckelman Porter and Peyton D Roinnel, $235,000.

969 Pleasant St, Henrico; Watford Aletha N to Stevenson Krystal R, $188,000.

7218 Prospect Ave, Henrico; Lane Alicia Dawn to Locher Arden Brooks , $246,000.

10038 Purcell Rd, Henrico; Ruseva Svetlana to Vaughan Max, $185,000.

2865 Queensland Dr, Henrico; Kapoor Aashish and Chadni Mittal to Stanley Rafid N , $270,000.

4403 Redbank Rd, Sandston; Cottrell Joseph W and Melissa to Kestner Nicole Brooke and C W Crewe Iii, $285,000.

13012 Ridgemere Ct, Henrico; Arbogast Charles Steven and Kristine to Johnson Charles C and Chaney A, $462,000.

251 Rocketts Way U504, Henrico; Heaton Leanne L and Kristin Zagar Trustees to Seldon Kenneth Ralph Sr and Joan Exum , $210,000.

11823 Rutgers Dr, Henrico; Bennett Stephen P and D G to Noll Brent Connor and Maren Thomas, $480,000.

207 Sag Harbor Ct, Henrico; NVR Inc to Holman Latifah Shanea, $252,925.

4205 Saunders Tavern Trl, Henrico; Escalera Elizabeth Trustee to Mohammed Irfan and Sameena Sulthana Shaik, $320,000.

10725 Shadyford Ln, Glen Allen; Middleton Duerward B Sr to Bag Sanjib, $310,000.

6993 Sir Galahad Rd, Henrico; Ross Run Llc to Millner Ananias L Ii , $350,490.

2105 Spider Dr, Henrico; Jones Bradley L to Royster Ivette, $307,500.

11801 St Marc Ln, Henrico; Miller David S and Martha S to Botros Antonious, $369,000.

6900 Stoneman Rd, Henrico; Towler William W Estate to Dankos Glenn D and Janet N , $187,570.

7590 Strath Rd, Henrico; Williams Fredrick T and Dennis Wayne to Prieur Lauren, $160,000.

4717 Tameo Rd, Glen Allen; Yeskoo Cynthia H to Cooper Daniel R , $280,000.

1710 Terrell Dr, Henrico; Hitt Carolyn L Et Al to Hitt Carolyn L, $200,000.

10002 Timber Rd, Henrico; Cotman Chelsea M to Mahoney Lucas and Bruce P Mcroberts, $295,000.

5140 Topping Ln, Glen Allen; Nasif Yaser and Mariam A Mashta to Alkhalili Mohammed Mahmood, $565,000.

8709 Trinity Dr, Henrico; Bay Front Development Llc to Edwards Christian Brooke, $325,000.

9832 Union Jack Pl, Henrico; Phillips Rebecca to Alapilla Sudhakar Bharani Kumar and T, $201,950.

409 Virginia Ave, Sandston; Taylor Joan T Estate to Middlebrook Tima M and Terry S Kelley, $219,000.

2578 Wanstead Ct, Henrico; Hamilton Margie L to Mccullough Michael and Deanna, $325,000.

10808 Weather Vane Rd, Henrico; Saunders Jonathan Luke and Sarah Lynn to Ellington Trey G and Madison , $700,000.

7408 Wellington Woods Rd, Henrico; Sykes Daryle D &phyllis R to Short-Smith Gia N and Adrienne D Smith, $490,000.

433 Westover Pines Dr, Henrico; Sarquah Samuel and Sandra Williams to Lewis Latara, $247,500.

10318 White Marsh Rd, Glen Allen; Kelleher Patrick T and Debra R to Bradley Edward W and Cynthia W, $485,000.

6735 Wilber Cir, Henrico; Khan Chamely and Rahitosh Mondol to Valencia Yesenia M , $260,000.

2502 Williamsburg Rd, Henrico; Richmond Rentals Llc to Bustillo Gian C , $224,490.

2005 Willowick Ln, Henrico; Case Christopher S and Cindy D to Leonardelli Sarah and Nicholas, $612,000.

10203 Windbluff Dr, Henrico; Cowherd Walton R and Sara W to Alley Kimberly and John, $370,000.

400 Wishart Ct, Henrico; Hardiman L Robert and Doris F to Rutledge Warren N and Elizabeth K , $660,000.

7720 Wood Mill Dr, Henrico; Seay James T to Adkins Linda L, $250,000.

431 Ziontown Rd, Henrico; Bird House Ventures Llc to Nolde Mary Harvard, $355,700.

CHESTERFIELD

1619 Almer Ct, Chester; NVR Inc to Nagy Laszlo, $583,360.

6207 Anise Cir, Moseley; Clayton Properties Group Inc to Parker Emily S, $510,450.

2007 Arcadia Ave, Chester; Rolling Ridge Llc to Fuewell Gretta, $343,472.

4717 Arundel Ave, North Chesterfield; Lythgoe M A and Lythgoe G L Jr to Hernandez Ordonez Marcos G, $220,000.

5861 Austin Woods Dr, North Chesterfield; NVR Inc to Williams Kristopher Demone, $292,990.

14607 Back Bay Ct, Midlothian; Mcbee Nancy E Trustee to Geouge Jocelyn Lee, $229,000.

13300 Balta Turn , Chesterfield; Mayhall Bernadette C to Battiste Zachary A and Kaylin Mercer, $360,000.

5225 Beachmere Ter, Chester; Martin Aaron and Jenny to Gardner Edward Sr and Shawnise, $428,000.

6418 Belmont Rd, Chesterfield; El Channun Llc to Angel Arthur Llc, $225,000.

13409 Bermuda Place Dr, Chester; Henley Nancy S to Johnson Antoinette Laverne, $250,000.

15630 Blooming Rd, Chesterfield; Eagle Construction Of Va Llc to Sutter Brenda Walter, $471,178.

4457 Braden Woods Dr, Chesterfield; NVR Inc to Mccray Lennon Alfonso, $321,355.

1354 Braisden Rd, Midlothian; Saintil Sharrin S to Bolin Wilbur F Jr and Susan K and Washington Lisa, $502,500.

19206 Brevard Dr, South Chesterfield; Gardner Edward N to Edwards Devin M, $271,000.

7019 Bridgeside Pl, North Chesterfield; Bailey Lawrence E and Hayes L to Bowen Garth O and Bowen Kamia D, $290,000.

13200 Broncroft Ct, Midlothian; Baker William P and Amy G to Geremia Daren W and Amie B, $800,000.

16737 Cabrio Ct, Moseley; Westerleigh Fc Llc to Robillos Sammy L Jr and Erin C, $395,745.

2117 Cantina Ln, Midlothian; NVR Inc to Dubiel Glenn Frederick Estate, $446,792.

4508 Cascade St, North Chesterfield; Haithcock John L and Joan L to Alfaro Alma R, $270,000.

3401 Celanco Ct, Chester; Rainney Jenna’e to Montano Ricardo Santino, $223,500.

5601 Charter Oak Dr, Chesterfield; Worrall Eric F and Sarah A to Bustamante Carlos, $365,000.

5415 Chestnut Bluff Rd, Midlothian; Franssen Richard A and C L to Wood Caroline and Jones Michael Dwayne, $331,000.

11424 Claimont Mill Dr, Chester; Style Craft Homes Inc Of Va to Ebron Drake W, $235,550.

5105 Claypoint Rd, Chesterfield; Hpa Borrower 2016-2 Ml Llc to Morris Cicell, $371,524.

5817 Cogbill Rd, North Chesterfield; Trebilco Dustin to San Jose Estrada Carlos A and Lopez Canahul Suly P, $225,000.

11630 Corte Castle Rd, Chesterfield; Laird Jessica M to Hinojosa Juan Jose and Carrie Jean and Hinojosa Peijai J, $275,000.

2909 Cove Ridge Trce, Midlothian; Woodard Joshua and Ewell Ebony E to Brooks Lynwood Charles, $266,000.

409 Creekwillow Dr, Midlothian; Albert Barbara L and Patrick J to Kim Insoon and Jaehoon, $315,000.

12511 Dannyhill Rd, Midlothian; Campbell Edgar R and Paula M to Harrill Mary-Margaret and Wells Logan, $450,000.

6530 W Denny Ct, Chesterfield; Teasley Curburna and Tishon-P to Zeigler Angela, $260,000.

7425 Drexelbrook Rd, Chesterfield; Barefoot Andrew P and Dana D to Peterson Wanda E, $276,000.

6836 Dunton Rd, Chesterfield; Cosby Village Llc to Sharma Harsha, $404,920.

230 Eastman Rd, North Chesterfield; Throckmorton Lloyd L and Carolyn to Dubon Munguia Jose M, $285,000.

11508 Elmwood Ln, Chester; Rock Wesley T and Rock W D 2nd to Crow Shannon Mary and Hawkins Marshall Robert, $217,000.

2834 Ennismore Ct, North Chesterfield; Moore Michele Melissa to Pervall Angel, $181,000.

1201 Evon Ave, North Chesterfield; Ewing Jonathan M to Lopez Maria Milagros, $325,000.

7824 Falling Hill Ter, Chesterfield; Dinh Ngoc Phuong to Nomikos Konstantinos and Agresta Joanne, $295,000.

8841 Firethorne Ln, North Chesterfield; Overton Hillary F to Hargrove Tarig, $225,000.

9001 Forge Gate Ln, Chesterfield; Lifestyle Home Builders to Mccloud Brandon Chase and Megan Kimberly, $619,950.

4213 Frederick Farms Dr, Midlothian; Brunelli Gary L and Jo Ann to Conover Karen Elaine, $270,000.

14714 Gimbel Dr, Chester; Brink Richard A and Amy L to Zahn Steven and Katelyn, $250,000.

9710 Goodward Ct, North Chesterfield; Almawalad Jamil to Nicholson Terrell Maurice, $307,000.

3023 Grahamwood Dr, North Chesterfield; Wyland Gregory B to Coffman Christopher, $200,000.

13412 Green Orchard Ct, Chester; Ingram Lance C and Amelia S to Gold Julia and Andrew, $320,000.

6425 Greyhaven Dr, North Chesterfield; Washington Martin T to Vance Latoris A and Charita, $449,000.

1405 Groton Ct, Midlothian; Haynes Dennis J and Teresa to Moorhead Andrew, $265,000.

10632 Halflight Dr, North Chesterfield; Eastwood Homes Of Richmond Llc to Kim Lee Fang, $349,000.

5125 Hartsdale Rd, Chesterfield; Lewis Lynnay S and Lewis A Y to Burnett Shervon M, $265,000.

107 Hempstead Way, North Chesterfield; Verret Stuart D and Martha E to Parker Susan, $475,000.

6114 Hokie Ct, North Chesterfield; Tt&t Properties Llc to Richards-Davis Jeanne Antoinette, $150,530.

14614 Houghton St, Chesterfield; Brazda Daniel J and Barbara F to Doyle Colin Finley and Blackford Margaret Jane, $345,000.

10702 Hunters Landing Ct, Chesterfield; Jarrett Gregory Lawrence to Sadler William Aubrey, $250,000.

5425 Iron Bridge Rd, North Chesterfield; Corum Judy C and Cuneo Preston G to Mercado Renderos Juan C, $202,500.

12312 Jefferson Davis Hwy, Chester; Briggs James E Trustee to Cma Properties Inc, $1,482,417.

801 Johnston Willis Dr, North Chesterfield; Esap Llc to Drakadia Holdings, $1,901,586.

13536 Kelham Rd, Midlothian; Hines Vick T and Linda T to Henry Regina C, $950,000.

4005 Kings Gate Rd, Chester; Lamoreux Kimberly N to Tettelbach Richard and Marya Karolline Bertoldo, $355,000.

1620 Kirkgate Ln, Midlothian; Ford Anwar G and Michaelle L to Ricketts Michelle and Nyron, $337,000.

8004 Lake Margaret Pl, Chesterfield; Jones Charles R and Rose R to Thompson William R Jr and Patricia S, $465,000.

8748 Laumic Dr, North Chesterfield; Robertson D Brian and Donna R to Macaulay Gerald D and Christie M, $330,500.

6600 Liege Hl, Moseley; Hhhunt Greenwich Walk Llc to Perino Susan M and Terry A, $505,430.

11148 Live Oak Cir, Midlothian; Varkey G P and George E N to Jenkins Randolph M Jr and Robinson Danielle Letrice, $795,000.

12107 Longtown Dr, Chesterfield; Finer Homes Inc to Norwood Wanda F, $390,056.

6313 Macbeth Ct, North Chesterfield; Aboulhosn Jamil-Ayoub Zouhair to Pulliam Lakiesia Nicole, $215,000.

3704 Malbon Way, Chesterfield; Crew Antonio to Bolea Matthew J and Kristin A, $270,000.

608 Marsham Pl, Chester; NVR Inc to Sohal Sandeep and Daljinder Kaur, $466,500.

242 Mason Orchard Dr, Chester; NVR Inc to Huband Shaun and Eugene, $359,410.

8206 Mckibben Dr, Chesterfield; Schell Brothers Richmond Llc to Gilbert Melinda Ashcraft Trustee, $669,903.

4441 Melody Rd, North Chesterfield; Griffin Nolan M and Tevya W to Mack Agnes L, $330,000.

11601 Midlothian Tpke, Midlothian; Venture Investments Llc to Gg Midlothian Op Llc, $730,000.

2748 Mistwood Forest Dr, Chester; Tucker Brandon M to Scribner Zachary Chase, $247,000.

3160 Mount Hill Dr, Midlothian; Thomas John Wade to Mavilia Joseph Frank Ii and Christine Elizabeth, $425,000.

7325 Nicklaus Cir, Moseley; Vaughn Brian D to Kotait Shannon, $418,555.

531 Okuma Dr, Chester; Slaughter Roberta W to Zheng Zhong Jie, $289,000.

3100 Old Gun Rd East , Midlothian; Kraus Martha B to Inskeep Patrick and Zolea Lucia, $543,500.

21012 Orange Hill Ave, South Chesterfield; Belton Roy W and Elizabeth C to Carter Joshua Quavon, $170,000.

17413 Otter Dr, Moseley; Homesmith Construction Inc to Desmond Daniel James Jr and Yates Tara A, $885,000.

3537 Patina Ct, North Chesterfield; NVR Inc to Ndoye Youssou, $417,220.

9112 Penny Bridge Ct, Midlothian; Farr Christopher A Jr and Alexis to Newman Jaime and Lisa, $475,000.

12568 Petrel Xing, Midlothian; Swift Creek Development Llc to Rasool Ijaz and Shahzadi Mariam, $311,988.

15007 Pine Vista Ln, Chester; Barnes Waverly to Shepperson Johnny L Jr and Scherra, $270,000.

4006 Poplar Grove Rd, Midlothian; Thornton Thomas R Iii and Alisha to Leslie Jeremy S and Amber E, $400,000.

13619 Prince William Dr, Midlothian; Bell Terrell L and Pamela S to Sigler Rudolph E E and Bronte, $427,500.

9621 W Providence Rd, North Chesterfield; Enlightened Solutions Llc to Hhgrubb Llc, $235,000.

3243 Queens Grant Dr, Midlothian; Hutcherson Gene C and Dale C to Kiritsy Michael P and Nash Erin L, $800,000.

3248 Ransom Hills Rd, North Chesterfield; Clore Devin M and Kendra R to Foster Asia, $255,000.

4516 Riderwood Way, Chester; Burke William J and Leigh P to Figueroa Alejandro Reloz, $330,000.

2618 Riverboat Cir, Chester; Main Street Homes to Williams Vivian, $579,526.

504 Rivers Bend Cir, Chester; Archer Bradley A and Jennifer to Riccardi Giusseppe Pino, $436,000.

5708 Rohan Ct, Moseley; Santos-Price Danilu to Castro James and Dresiren Felina, $428,500.

7507 Rouseaux Cir, North Chesterfield; Hhhunt Homes L C to Jefferson Cornelius Brooks and Gaines Rhonda Geane, $421,600.

14645 Sailboat Cir, Midlothian; Serven James Gary and Margaret K to Bruner Barbara, $405,000.

13712 Sandy Oak Rd, Chester; Agren Donald R and Angelia L to Barker Jeffrey L and Betty H, $303,000.

2930 Scherer Dr, North Chesterfield; Boncal Richard J Iii and Rebecca to Cooper Annie Douglas and Proctor Jack Allen Jr, $360,000.

8306 Seaview Dr, Chesterfield; Benfer Brian A to Perez Iraidy Lorena, $436,000.

8625 Shadymist Dr, North Chesterfield; Lombardozzi Alec M to Raine Joshua S, $270,000.

2913 Shiloh Church Rd, Midlothian; Pisaniello Johnie Joel and D D to Share Teli Hsueh and Shafer Hope C and Hsueh Hengli, $250,000.

12906 Silver Crest Rd, Chester; King Katherine A to Stephenson Alane K, $375,000.

9409 Snowbird Rd, Chesterfield; Fatuyi Joshua to Cruz Edwin Villalobos, $235,000.

14300 Sommerville Ct, Midlothian; Moseby Enterprises Llc to Mitchell Scott Holdings Llc, $1,850,000.

32 Spinnaker Cove Dr, Midlothian; Merritt M A and Merritt H A Trs to Bair Gail, $259,950.

14207 Spring Gate Ter, Midlothian; Deshane Pamela R to Taylor Ramona Leigh, $305,000.

11809 Stamford Rd, Midlothian; Woodfin Kenneth W and Jerri C to Knight Justin M and Parton Lita L, $250,000.

6545 S Stevens Hollow Dr, Chesterfield; Haines Linda E to Edwards Catherine Slade, $229,900.

724 Sturgis Dr, North Chesterfield; Mathers John D and Shelby A to Self Angela and Samuel, $198,550.

10931 Sunset Hills Dr, North Chesterfield; Clarke Renay W to Prince Kirkpatrick, $252,500.

20251 Talon Point Ct, South Chesterfield; Shipe Colin Craig and Shipe Justin Eric to Shipe Colin Craig, $191,750.

19205 Temple Ave, South Chesterfield; Baty Douglas A Et Al to Barron Ashia, $200,000.

2701 Timberline Ct, South Chesterfield; Parham Jason D and Seletra L S to Little Salan Khalil, $250,000.

14807 Tosh Ter, Chester; Wbb Homes Llc to Patrick Dale and Josefina A, $392,120.

15931 Tri Gate Rd, Chester; Blackburn Sherry L and Larry M to Marroquin Humberto, $160,000.

13818 Tyberton Dr, Midlothian; Collington East Llc to Williams Victor L and Brown-Williams Gloria J, $454,689.

631 Village Gate Dr, Midlothian; Anderson Leas Kinney to Stakem Andrew and Carr Morgan, $282,000.

19709 Walker Ave, South Chesterfield; Ells Nicholas M to Ozmar Cheryl, $172,500.

907 Walton Creek Dr, Midlothian; White Mark A and Zhang Yiran to Pierce Zachary S and Richardson Christine E, $415,000.

120 Water Pointe Ct, Midlothian; Sinnott R J Iv and Sinnott H Trs to Zilius Roberta N and Mullins John Stewart, $190,000.

3819 Waterwheel Dr, Midlothian; Sloan Steve to Haskins Brian M and Ashley A, $320,000.

6733 Way Point Dr, North Chesterfield; Hhhunt Homes L C to Owens Michelle Renee, $305,625.

6518 Wentworth St, North Chesterfield; Inge Natasha L to Vasquez Karla Maria, $205,000.

13125 Wheatley Ct, Midlothian; Main Street Homes to Hutcherson Dale C, $625,188.

19707 White Fawn Dr, South Chesterfield; Sturt Custom Builders Inc to Pavie Charles B and Jill R, $265,500.

4912 Wilconna Rd, Chesterfield; Clifford James S to Coffey Joshua Allen, $280,000.

2405 Willowvale Pl, Midlothian; Main Street Homes to Rayapati Vasudeva Rao and Paruchuri Urmila Devi, $541,531.

13619 Winterberry Rdg, Midlothian; Russell William M and Melissa I to Carnahan Diana Michelle, $415,000.

14418 Woodland Hill Dr, South Chesterfield; Freshwater Melton to Edwards Paul Stephens and Libby L, $510,000.

1107 Woodlet Meadow Ln, Midlothian; The Grove At Lucks Lane Llc to Emminger Brian L and Denise L, $330,776.

1817 Wrens Nest Rd, North Chesterfield; Sullivan Laura Kathleen to Sanford Group Llc, $305,000.

HANOVER

54.08 acres; John B. Leonard Jr. to Charles D. Byrd IV, $305,000.

4238 Armstrong Drive, Mechanicsville; Arthur R. Jones to Jason Alan Lewis, $370,000.

10379 Avenel Place, Mechanicsville; Eleanor L. Hurley to Brooke L. Collawn, $540,000.

15415 Beaver Dam Lane, Beaverdam; J. Franklin Jones Jr. to William R. Beazley, $240,000.

8197 Belton Circle, Mechanicsville; James W. Norwood to Steven Catlett, $320,000.

Block D, Section 7, Honey Meadows; Honey Meadows LLC to Eastwood Homes of Richmond LLC, $970,000.

10341 Brickerton Drive, Mechanicsville; Matthew J. Rizzuto to Bradley A. Miller, $382,000.

8369 Buckard Drive, Mechanicsville; Kenneth L. Bonham Jr. to Ivonne Atanacio, $450,000.

6424 Camille Drive, Mechanicsville; Stuart Webel to Bradley J. Hulewicz, $355,000.

9365 Charter Crossing Drive, Mechanicsville; Jennifer Ann Johnson to Mary Weaver Mann, $390,000.

8265 Corbin Braxton Lane, Mechanicsville; Sarah Elizabeth Wingo to Robert Page Arnold II, $194,000.

7496 Delkin Circle, Mechanicsville; Tamra Howard to Yu Hui, $260,000.

7400 Dress Blue Circle, Mechanicsville; Matthew Kent McCormick, executor to Jennifer Yeary, $339,000.

9216 Fairfield Farm Court, Mechanicsville; NVR Inc. to Grace Kathleen Gorman Love, $474,260.

9540 Farleigh Way, Ashland; RCI Builders LLC to Joshua Parker Williams, $784,362.

8085 Fishtail Pond Court, Mechanicsville; Keith A. Jenkins to Wyatt H. Talley, $375,000.

8336 Gettysburg Lane, Mechanicsville; Jason M. Floyd to Christopher Pelletier, $320,000.

8106 Goodfellow Lane, Mechanicsville; Frank J. Trezza to Calvin B. Walker III, $362,000.

7310 Hardtack Road, Mechanicsville; James A. Booker Jr. to Leo Tung Le, $335,000.

9708 Honeybee Drive, Mechanicsville; Clayton Properties Group Inc. to Fiona S. Beckett, $689,690.

10260 Ibis Drive, Ashland; Jonathan William Thompson to Adam Pillsbury, $284,000.

9307 John Wickham Way, Ashland; RCI Builders LLC to Gina Friese, $565,696.

9325 Kellogg Lane, Mechanicsville; HHHunt Homes LC to Krishna Rao Maturi, $470,473.

9236 Kings Charter Drive, Mechanicsville; Julie A. Johnson to Gustavo A. Gschwind, $364,000.

228 Lauradell Road, Ashland; Eagle Construction of Virginia LLC to Angela J. Harlow, $472,669.

Lot 11, Tarwood Estates; Christopher L. Klotz to Shurm Construction Inc., $150,000.

Lot 2, Block A, Unit 2, Northrun Medical; Meadow Bridge Health and Wellness LLC to C&C North Run LLC, $326,300.

Lots 3, 20, 21, 28 and 35, Timberlake Commons; NK Homes LLC to Bryan Hable, $406,503.

9377 Magnolia Blossom Road, Ashland; Zachary Alexander Barrett to Robert Paul Mulholland, $629,995.

9377 Marne Court, Mechanicsville; NK Homes LLC to Sang Jun Im, $442,900.

4192 Mechanicsville Turnpike, Mechanicsville; Yvonne C. Stone to Pedro Hernandez, $280,000.

7144 Mill Valley Road, Mechanicsville; Sarah Elizabeth Stapleford to Amber Chinault, $285,000.

11488 New Farrington Court, Glen Allen; Jennifer L. Rada, trustee to Angela D. Sears, $325,000.

10509 Old Washington Highway, Glen Allen; Nicodemos Gayle to Tatiana Stagakis, $226,500.

Parcel; Chester Co. LLC to Nester Properties LLC, $3,250,000.

Parcel; Linda Faye Schools to SXCW Properties II LLC, $700,000.

10112 Peach Blossom Road, Mechanicsville; Eastwood Homes of Richmond LLC to Joseph Bryan Ferguson, $757,190.

9100 Pistil Place, Mechanicsville; Imran Panjwani to Robert A. Edwards, $690,000.

8278 Raven Run Drive, Mechanicsville; Vincent R. Russo II to Steven D. Seay, $267,450.

7071 River Valley Road, Mechanicsville; Amanda Taylor to Lamont W. Warren, $305,950.

11419 Rose Bowl Drive, Glen Allen; Erik M. Canfield to Justin Ferrell, $380,000.

Section 9, Giles Farm; Giles Construction LLC to HHHunt Homes LC, $400,000.

7400 Smoothbore Lane, Mechanicsville; Bonnie Bowen Harrison to Kimberly K. Walter, $315,000.

10521 Stony Bluff Drive, Unit 409, Ashland; Stony Run Partners LLC to Timothy Stoudnour, $234,950.

4663 Studley Road, Mechanicsville; Jonathan Snelson to Lewis Allen Broaddus, $394,950.

8132 Tavern Keepers Way, Mechanicsville; Vicky L. Malengo, executor to Cora McLean, $368,000.

9133 Thorton Way, Mechanicsville; Robert Tyler Franklin to Mark Vaughan, $542,500.

15575 Tyler Station Road, Beaverdam; Carol S. House to Melissa B. Monolo, $375,000.

6193 Westhaven Drive, Mechanicsville; Sandra Waitman Mitchell to Austin Lee Gary, $330,000.

10244 Willmark Way, Ashland; NVR Inc. to Alice Chege, $320,625.

10268 Willmark Way, Ashland; NVR Inc. to Virginia Jaquez, $349,685.

20018 Woodland Fox Lane, Rockville; William E. Ash to Nitin Sharma, $621,000.

AMELIA

43.1 acres; Charles A. Baird to Nathan A. Sturtevant, $480,000.

10930 Evergreen Drive, Amelia Court House; Charles P. Liesfeld Jr. to Johnny McAllister, $285,000.

24501 Johnson Road, Jetersville; Mary R. Farley to Justin Everette Estes, $280,000.

14300 Patrick Henry Highway, Amelia Court House; Kenneth E. Moore to Jesus Mendoza Morales, $229,950.

CHARLES CITY

6082 Old Union Road, Charles City; Leonard J. King to Trevor Kelly, $270,000.

COLONIAL HEIGHTS

114 Conduit Rd; Underwood, Ann Holt to Young, Joan, $230,000.

405 Gould Av; Gould Avenue Trust, to Hines, Latasha Renee, $226,000.

403 Highland Av; Jeffries, Gary D. to Lewis, Charles, $169,900.

101 Kennon Point Dr; Green, Individually, Steven A. to Elam, John T., $349,900.

154 Pinecliffe Dr; Pietrzyk, Piotr to Beall, Stacie L., $300,000.

215 Stratford Dr; Shevitz - Estate Of, Mary Anna to Jones, Jr. Wilbert, $345,000.

CUMBERLAND

71.22 acres; Sarah D. Fenner, successor trustee to Chutters LLC, $206,500.

DINWIDDIE

5.2 acres; William Arthur Gregory to James R. Gittman Jr., $260,000.

24705 Brickwood Meadow Lane, North Dinwiddie; Antwon Wilson to Delonda L. Gregory, $200,900.

6507 Duncan Road, North Dinwiddie; Sharon S. Baxter to Jeremy Lee Anderson, $200,000.

14004 Glebe Road, Dewitt; Bernard Winston Davenport to Brandon Christopher Rowland, $252,500.

5312 Jons Way, North Dinwiddie; Michael J. Hickam to Denesha Brown, $225,000.

Parcel; Crews Home Sales and Transport LLC to J. Hilton Properties LLC, $288,800.

6625 Trinity Church Road, Church Road; Mary Ann Jones to Aleisha Graham, $385,000.

GOOCHLAND

145.18 acres; Virginia Estate and Trust Law PLC to Richmond Farm Land LLC, $905,000.

7.5 acres; Jean J. Salmon to George Emory Lansing, $360,000.

2404 Bridle Ridge, Goochland; Stewart R. Harris to Jason D. Martin, $430,000.

2512 Carver Oaks Court, Rockville; W.V. McClure Inc. to Fernando Moro Nunes, $591,710.

4725 E Grey Fox Circle, Gum Spring; Ronald L. Stratton to Joseph A. Laperle, $287,500.

1150 Holly Brook Lane, Manakin Sabot; Brenda N. Roberts to Goochland Land LLC, $468,000.

1233 Lickinghole Road, Goochland; Darryl Gordon Wieneke to John T. Land, $285,000.

Lot 5, Section 4A, Mosaic at West Creek; HHHunt Homes LC to Robert E. Wetzel Jr., trustee, $475,560.

2636 Maidens Road, Goochland; Robert F. Davis to Otway Pearson Binns Harwood II, $285,000.

2898 Pitts Drive, Goochland; Felbush Homes LLC to Jerry Lee Hoback, $450,000.

4654 River Road West, Goochland; Bernard H. Cross to Larry Dean Johnson, $261,800.

3027 Swanns Inn, Goochland; Krickovic and Ziegler LLC to Lindsay Marcelle Emery, $469,800.

12026 Talavera Terrace, Henrico; HHHunt Homes LC to Barbara E. Knapp, $455,320.

12039 Talavera Terrace, Henrico; HHHunt Homes LC to Howard Bryan Tomlinson II, $510,710.

HOPEWELL

2709 Boston St.; Benjamin Shaw to Brandon P. Sasser, $191,975.

624 Cabin Creek Drive; Oscar J. Gonzalez Vasquez to Lauren Ashley Williams, $225,000.

600 Highland Ave.; Sweetness Properties LLC to Katrina Bowers, $204,000.

Lots 9-12, Block 22, Hopewell Terrace; Rose H. Harris, trustee to Cone Investments LLC, $159,800.

2707 Poplar St.; Angela S. Perrin to Jake H. Burton, $205,000.

1401 Sunnyside Ave.; Alfred M. Ross III to Felecia Kurtz-Farrar, $187,000.

** JAMES CITY

712 Adams Road, Williamsburg; Grubstake LLC to Andres Delacruz, $210,000.

8527 Ashington Way, Williamsburg; Robert Ackley to Scott Andrew McHenry, $438,500.

401 Braemar Creek, Williamsburg; Geoffrey Gerald Dunn to Kathleen A. Andre, $286,000.

3661 Bridgewater Drive, Williamsburg; Kelly J. Tremblay to Clifton Clevenger, $511,001.

104 Cedar Court, Williamsburg; Martin A. Garrett Jr. to Michelle Covili, $439,000.

8997 Cocos Path, Toano; Jimmy Roundtree to Kyle Davis, $289,900.

108 Enclave Court, Williamsburg; Kingsmill Resort Custom Homes LLC to Andrew E. Kauders Jr., $995,000.

5019 Fenton Mill Road, Williamsburg; Nancy M. Thurman to Gregory Crowther, $905,000.

3404 Foxglove Drive, Toano; NVR Inc. to Clifton Dewayne Weathers Jr., $289,630.

501 Frances Thacker, Williamsburg; Timothy G. Clancy, trustee to Rodney Freean, $630,000.

425 Hampstead Road, Williamsburg; Helena S. Mock, administrator to John Womeldorf, $250,000.

5411 Horan Court, Williamsburg; Juan M. Martinez to Paydon H. Sapia, $178,000.

111 Indian Circle, Williamsburg; Richard F. Carmine Jr. to Travis Bevis, $257,500.

295 Littletown Quarter, Williamsburg; Susan I. Jean & Associates PC to Glenn Edward Knight, $285,000.

Lot 129, Harrops Glen; Mari Jewel Kvinsland to Christopher G. Fallon, $385,000.

Lot 2, Spencers Grant; Ronald Curtis Builders LLC to Allen Parker, $270,000.

Lot 30, Carters Village; Hector E. Menchaca Villalon to Clara D. Howard Spikes, $170,000.

Lot 52, Springhill; Louis M. Lambert to Kimbridge House LLC, $250,000.

Lots 17-20, New Town; ABVA Development LP to HHJV LLC, $228,000.

3609 Marigold Court, Toano; Ryan Allen Chadwick to Sherilyn Mancheno, $370,000.

479 McLaws Circle, Units 1 and 2, Williamsburg; Donald J. Messmer to ANE Investments LLC, $240,000.

117 North Quarter, Williamsburg; Jane P. Perkinson, trustee to Ward William Nichols, $675,000.

4001 Oakwood Drive, Williamsburg; David Joseph Grech to Victor M. Cardoza Jr., $389,000.

5323 Palmer Lane, Williamsburg; Rachel S. Albers to Brink A. Ambler, $256,000.

4103 Poggio Field, Williamsburg; Mitchell J. Fedorowski to Nancy M. Thurman, $469,900.

4072 Powhatan Secondary, Williamsburg; Gabrielle R. Jones to Jifang Von Klitzing, $825,000.

3001 Queens Path, Williamsburg; Franciscus at Promenade LLC to Alfred Herczeg, $272,400.

3004 Ridge Drive, Toano; Nancy Wilson to Eugene J. Wood, $499,000.

5228 Rockingham Drive, Williamsburg; Bradley Scott Dallman to Zachary Eric Reid, $393,000.

KING AND QUEEN

Parcel; Linda S. Rothrock to Circle K. Properties LLC, $400,000.

KING WILLIAM

1090 Bagby St., West Point; Stephen Brown to Adle Brian Joseph, $301,000.

35 Clear Water Lane, King William; Valerie M. Smith to Thomas A. Dixon, $320,000.

1980 Kennington Park Road, Aylett; Kimberly Ann Walter to Elizabeth J. Faulk, $224,900.

Lot 22, Town of West Point; John B. Jeffries to Joseph R. Everette, $250,000.

Lots 22 and 23, Block 6, Euclid Heights; Daniel A. Adams to Kevin J. Rice, $168,000.

355 Oak Springs Drive, Aylett; Carroll Thomas Arrington Jr. to Heather Treynor, $215,000.

194 Poplar Road, Aylett; Christopher M. Langford to Jake W. Latham, $270,000.

167 Terra Alta Drive, Aylett; Michelle A. Rosson to Nadejda Andreevna Blajkevich, $254,900.

339 Wendenburg Terrace, Aylett; RCI Builders LLC to David Abrams, $295,057.

NEW KENT

8058 Arbor Ponds Terrace, New Kent; Chloe Gail to Yang Enkuang, $319,000.

5012 Brandon Pines Way, Providence Forge; W.V. McClure Inc. to Kirk Matthews, $389,084.

11028 Cross Club Court, Providence Forge; John A. Buyers III to Richard E. Bunch, $311,600.

16855 Eames Way, Lanexa; Shurm Construction Inc. to Jeffrey Scott Gibson, $436,672.

7882 Faisan Lane, New Kent; D.R. Horton Inc. to Alicia Ranee Edgerton, $340,990.

9309 Green Pastures Way, Providence Forge; BMR Investments I LLC to Stephen C. Detrick, $332,000.

Lot 17, Section 1, Kingsfield; Liberty Homes Virginia Inc. to Andrew L. Gaines, $302,000.

5600 Mount Nebo Road, Barhamsville; RVA Firestopping LLC to Terri Lynn Miller, $250,000.

3670 Old Woods Road, Quinton; Ryan R. Watson to Phoenix Guthrie, $460,000.

3110 Quinton Park Trail, Quinton; David J. Gordinier Jr. to Douglas David, $295,000.

780 W Riverside Drive, Lanexa; Oliver Wallis to Carrie A. Weber, $335,000.

7450 Sedge Drive, New Kent; D.R. Horton Inc. to Anthony Stephen Beckles, $401,020.

5424 St. Leger Drive, Providence Forge; Eastwood Homes of Richmond LLC to Christine R. Maxwell, $409,990.

3884 Virginia Rail Drive, Providence Forge; David A. Stacklin to David King Jr., $399,950.

11474 Winding River Road, Providence Forge; Hallmarks Builders LLC to Shantae Lenae Mason, $495,000.

PETERSBURG

2930 Brierwood Road; Andrew N. Gold to Alexis Estrada, $280,000.

3330 S Crater Road; South Crater Square Associates LC to AR-South Crater LLC, $6,150,000.

1516 Duke Drive; Sedechap Inc. to Paris H. Jones, $162,500.

418, 420, 422 and 526 High St., and 310-440 Commerce St.; HS13 LLC to FSP High Street LLC, $9,400,000.

1871 Pender Ave.; Reynald Robledo to WWKS Properties LLC, $218,000.

215 St. Matthew St.; Rudis Alexander Rivera Licona to Antoinette Adams, $199,950.

POWHATAN

19.761 acres; Shady Oaks Urbine LLC to Powhatan County, $850,000.

2219 Academy Road, Powhatan; Jocelyn Lee Geouge, heir to Troy A. Brown, $256,000.

2462 E Deerpath Drive, Powhatan; Douglas W. Corbitt to Timothy Mark Smith, $325,000.

1770 Finneys Mill Terrace, Powhatan; Finer Homes Inc. to Emily E. Woodard, $390,000.

1930 Huguenot Hundred Road, Midlothian; John M. Timmer to Lauren Carnes, $437,500.

lot 9, Section 5, Maple Grove; Charles Morris Keen III Revocable Trust to Wales Family Wealth Trust, $755,000.

2951 Maple Grove Lane West, Powhatan; James G. Andresakes to Shannon K. Olson, $650,000.

3704 Mill Mount Terrace, Powhatan; Jones Homes Inc. trustee to Sean Gable, $659,775.

Parcel; Durwood Keith Bartlam to VA Powhatan 60 LLC, $515,000.

6079 Preakness Stakes Lane, Powhatan; HPCPET LLC to Arlene C. Louis, $439,995.

3250 Sherwood Drive Drive, Powhatan; John J. Noe to Matthew C. Weyer, $342,000.

2883 Trenholm Road, Powhatan; Daniel R. Parrish to Dakoda J. Boyles, $279,950.

PRINCE GEORGE

741 S Bacons Chase, Prince George; Cecil A. Parker Jr. to Phillip K. Jones, $304,000.

15577 Graham Lane, Disputanta; Harold E. Rowland Jr. to Andrew Victor Mastrobattista, $391,000.

18009 James River Drive, Disputanta; Christina Gerhart Newman to Rodney C. Pierce Jr., $207,500.

Lot 3, Section 3, Temple Estates; Nicole A. Smith to Janice T. Jarrett, $179,900.

5332 Oak Leaf Lane, Prince George; Calandra Williamson, heir to Rachel R. Hudnall, $295,000.

7712 Rolling Hill Road, Hopwell; Tyvonia Nicholes Ward to Tennelle L. Lewis, $275,000.

19075 Templeton Road, Carson; Lin Mark Henshaw Enterprises Inc. to Vanessa Acosta, $269,100.

SUSSEX

22418 Cabin Point Road, Disputanta; Michael T. Ransom to Johannes Jacobus Janse Van Rensburg, $254,990.

WILLIAMSBURG

1551 Green Hill St.; HHHunt Homes Hampton Roads LLC to James O. Perry Jr., $406,280.

203 Lewis Burwell Place; Plantation Group LLC to George Frederick Capps, $274,500.

316 Page St.; Paul M. Mezzina to Richard D.T. Overy, trustee, $579,900.