Property Transfers Published Dec 11, 2021

The following is a list of more real estate parcels valued at $150,000 or more that have been transferred in the past few months in Richmond and surrounding areas.
To our readers: The property transfer listings for Charles City will be in future editions.
Caroline and Louisa listings will not be included until further notice.
RICHMOND
114 E 18th St; Cockerille Robert L II to Toutain Elizabeth, $220,000.
518 W 24th St; Womack Peter B and King Megan J to Bergoo Bettina, $425,000.
306 N 26th St, U123; Murthy Pandrangi Family Revoc to Berinhout Neal and Kate, $235,000.
1402 N 30th St; Davis Brandon to Legrand Sue A and Albert M Abey, $279,900.
1318 N 31st St; Mahala Llc to Armistead Nathaniel, $359,000.
117 E 34th St; Jackson Laura and Gladys to Keefe Patrick L and Anna Maria, $229,500.
2827 4th Ave; Cruz Marie L to Liang Dinan J, $350,000.
6 N 6th St, U4e; Kleinman Annette E to Krizek Paul E, $225,000.
800 Arizona Dr; Molly Homes Llc to Cumming David A, $249,900.
3120 Atlantic St; Stanley Martin Companies Llc to Oh Ji Woo, $333,858.
3019 Barton Ave; Revene Shaun to Pavlova Klementina V, $361,000.
6338 Bliley Road; 206 Perth Llc to Elliott Kristi Anne, $245,000.
907 Boroughbridge Road; Strum James and Turner Jared to Walrond Lauren Victoria, $253,000.
524 Brook Road; Chan Kam Chiu to Tan Andy A and Nancy S, $280,000.
5109 Caledonia Road; Krickus Anthony and Karen B to Farrow Timothy S, $512,000.
3722 Cary Street Road; Johnston Miles Cary III to Kim Sung Cheol, $395,000.
2702 Chamberlayne Ave; Captian Homes Llc to Shiloh Enterprise Properties, $350,000.
1620 Chestnut Park Lane; Southside Community Development to Johnson Thomas F, $177,000.
301 W Clay St; Freeman Thomas R Jr to Pascale Carolyn, $452,000.
139 S Colonial Ave; Lhjs Properties Llc to Aarons Chad Elliot, $710,000.
4614 Devonshire Road; Le John Q and Peterson Sarah R to Sweeney Christopher Rowe, $410,000.
1917 Elmsmere Ave; Gardner Meri Liisa to Fisher Riley James, $365,000.
3410 Fendall Ave; McGovern Diane E to Xtreme Homes Llc, $160,000.
1100 Floyd Ave; Floyd Properties Llc to Nuvvala Prathima V, $550,000.
4503 W Franklin St; Mosier Donald F and Michelle O to Kelley Stephen G, $812,500.
1601 German School Road; NVR Inc to Miller Rachel and Gregory, $357,625.
4701 Grandway Road; Pensco Trust Company Llc Cust to 4701 Grandway Road Llc, $875,000.
1422 Grove Ave; Clang Michael O and Tracie L to Dobles Gustavo A and Judith A, $984,000.
503 N Hamilton St, Uj; De Koning Johannes and Lynda to Nicely Anthony J, $238,000.
314 N Harrison St; Brooks Kathleen M to Hill Jon B II and Patricia M, $555,000.
905 Herbert St; Clark Clarice T to Emminger Brian L and Denise L, $260,005.
475 Hunt Ave; Conant Gregory James to Groux Franklin Arthur, $235,000.
4635 Kensington Ave; Haynes Virginia Leigh to Wescoat Isabel M, $568,000.
3213 Lamb Ave; Spearight Realty Llc to Cramer Jacqueline, $400,000.
3716 Lawson St; Obtain Real Estate Group Llc to Hill Whitney Symone, $237,500.
4721 Leonard Pkwy; Tarasidis George Stratos to Bajcsi Brett J and Ana I, $625,000.
31 W Locke Lane; McLean Elizabeth D Trustee to Mattox Dorothy L, $525,000.
414 W Marshall St; Dahm C Henry and Amy S Trustees to McManus John Michael, $265,000.
3933 Merry Oaks Ave; Agyemang Amma to Croxton Krista, $227,000.
2211 Monument Ave; Porto Evelia M G to Hewitt Dougal G, $975,000.
106 N Morris St; Taheri Ali and Guisella to Barfield John Andrew, $510,000.
721 Northside Ave; Layne Jeannette C to Oneil Adam, $220,000.
10750 Old Gun Trce; Carrington Amy C to Hinson Robert N and Joann U, $1,024,000.
4205 Patterson Ave; Bowen Irwin B Jr and Lucia R to Greene A Clinton III, $400,000.
10221 Pondera Road; Contessa Michael J and Jane M to Vento Eric Christopher, $329,900.
1920 Princess Anne Ave; Think Cloud Solutions Llc to Goldberg Derek S, $700,000.
1410 Rogers St; Neddenriep Bradley to Morey Brandon Robert, $198,000.
1918 Seddon Road; Jones Heather E to Viverette Courtney, $286,000.
304 N Shields Ave; Jones Paul D to Kessler Gary L and Sarah, $722,050.
9241 St Charles Cir; Stanley Martin Companies Llc to Nguyen Jordan, $251,666.
3127 Stuart Ave; Satterwhite George W to Dupree Thomas J, $567,100.
1806 Texas Ave; Burkett Justin H to Tucker William T IIII, $270,000.
3348 Warner Road; Rybak Robin L and Jonathan C to Jackson Cameron Minge, $190,000.
2819 Westchester Road; McKnight Family Partnership Lllp to Cubin Kyle N, $760,000.
1019 Williamsburg Road; Witherow Tonya Diehl to Regli Michael Lane, $185,000.
3417 Wythe Ave; Buchanan Alvin T and Stacy M to Tedeschi Robert Bradley, $575,000.
HENRICO
3103 Abelia Rd, Henrico; Barrett Charlotte M to Ortman Amanda, $325,000.
6926 Alder Grove Dr, Henrico; Kennon Tina to Baker Philip M and Cheryl J, $311,211.
3744 Arborgrove Ct, Henrico; Merritt Jean M to Mallory Lucas O and Hannah L Groshong, $227,000.
8808 Avalon Dr, Henrico; Morse Traci L and Robert N to Anderson Sarah and Kimberly, $270,000.
5620 Barnsley Pl, Glen Allen; Lee Sang S to Kadyez David, $631,000.
1511 Baysdale Ln, Henrico; Parkerson Robert B and Sarah S to Luther Brendan Michael, $287,100.
10129 Berrymeade Hills Ter, Glen Allen; Kogel Jonathan S to Lineberry Anthony W Jr and Jacquelyn F, $250,000.
5510 Bloomingdale Ave, Henrico; Associated General Properties Llc to Patel Keyur and Toral, $150,000.
2206 Bonnie Dale Rd, Henrico; Antonick Susanne S to Madison Development Co, $210,000.
10940 Braxton Rd, Glen Allen; Candova Magdalena to Weiss Peter and Esther, $396,000.
2105 Bridgewater Dr, Henrico; Transform Va Llc Trustee to Wilson Karen Nicole, $270,000.
9850 W Broad St, Glen Allen; Weinstein Carole M Llc to Broad Allen Llc, $6,283,836.
6011 Brookfield Rd, Henrico; Buck Jonathan S to Boyd Megan Elizabeth, $245,000.
8706 Butterfield Ave, Henrico; Davidson Martha R to Wojdyla David M and Brittany M Blythe, $1,000,000.
3805 Candletree Ct, Henrico; Olagunju Emmanuel A to Brown Sylvester N Jr, $315,000.
1503 Carter St, Henrico; Allen Jackie L to Barnes Ericka, $230,000.
160 Cedar Fork Rd, Henrico; Deveronica Dominique A to Kramer Leah MacKenzie, $245,000.
1412 Chickview Ct, Henrico; Talley Rebecca C to Jiggetts-Seaborne Sylvia and D Jiggetts, $357,000.
301 Coalport Rd, Henrico; Slaughter Earnest E and Martha N to Wanda D Brown Descendants Trust, $345,000.
5203 Colwyck Dr, Henrico; TT&T Homes Llc to Haden Sarah E, $295,450.
6903 Cornelia Rd, Henrico; Murthy Prashanth V and Bhargavi Nagaraj to Johnson Micah A and Ashton, $266,000.
12328 Creek Mill Pl, Glen Allen; Salazar Manual Jr and Nancy to Wu Guangchang and Shanshan Liang, $442,000.
2250 Dabney Rd, Henrico; Power Plant Properties to Sr Dabney Road Llc, $4,300,000.
1717 Debbie Ln, Henrico; Melton Joseph P and Jamie W and J G and K L G to Mowry Samantha, $232,000.
307 Defense Ave, Sandston; Austin Lakeisha D to Robinson Kevita Lashelle, $240,000.
12338 Dewhurst Ave, Henrico; Shelnutt Lesley W and Wendy R to Barker John C and Julie C, $840,000.
6756 Donahue Dr, Glen Allen; Boone Homes Inc to Arzomand Mustafa R and Madina T, $563,140.
7670 Dowdy Dr, Henrico; Burke Steve A and Kathy R to Naheed Naila and Aniqa Naseer and Falah Din, $390,000.
1101 Durley Ct, Henrico; Fields Jereline D to Hicks Christopher Lavell, $264,000.
5016 Ellis Meadows Ct, Glen Allen; Bradford Homes Inc to Fields Jamell Sr and Sheri, $949,000.
4241 English Holly Cir, Henrico; Koch John A Jr and Kathryn S to Porter Frank Jr and Lori A, $325,600.
2503 Farrand St, Henrico; Montanye Nicholas T to McCarty Olivia Grindal, $200,000.
10433 Flat Branch Dr, Henrico; Perdue Pamela to McGinnis-McNiff Erin M and Michael McNiff, $395,000.
11001 Forest Trace Way, Glen Allen; Marks Imani M and S G M and M L M to Chandler-Jackson Latosha M and B L J Jr, $335,000.
7521 Fourdale Ln, Henrico; Welch Meade Ferguson to Christian Brent, $190,000.
1405 Gambrel Dr, Sandston; Skyline National Properties Llc Et Al to Hawley Christopher and D T D L L Chavez, $150,000.
12516 Gayton Bluffs Ln, Henrico; Bradley Kathleen C and Kristine L Dennis to Bradley Kathleen Cheryl and Brian E, $150,000.
11124 Glen Hollow Ct, Henrico; Shumate Ryan D and Allison C Denton to Federmann Joshua D and Emily G, $532,500.
10656 Gracie Ct, Glen Allen; NVR Inc to Li David and Christina, $511,440.
1121 Grapevine Rd, Sandston; Seay Lois A to Coleman Sally S, $240,000.
11417 Greenwood Rd, Glen Allen; Carwile Cynthia S Life Int to Prime 5ive Llc, $170,000.
305 Gunby Dr, Henrico; Cole Joshua P and Heather to Fredrick Dennis Jason, $450,000.
6946 Hapsburg Ln, Henrico; Eastwood Homes Of Richmond Llc to Hargrove Crystal Monique and Wesley Jones, $392,215.
4530 Hobble Cir, Glen Allen; Dadi Shalini and Varun Reddy Vootukuri to Iyer Rahul R and Amrita Shankar, $490,000.
3325 Horselydown Ct, Henrico; Reed Bradley V and J A J to Andrews Christopher and Eave, $490,000.
2008 Hunton Commons Ln, Glen Allen; Oliver Steven M and Katy to Andrews Robin N, $378,500.
9950 Independence Park Dr, Henrico; Gaskins Hotel Partners Llc to Jp Gaskins Llc, $1,400,000.
120 N Juniper Ave, Henrico; Pike Debra Kay to Strother Charonda, $185,000.
2500 Kenmore Rd, Henrico; Strobel Sarah A and Bryan to Holzwarth John Scott Jr, $321,000.
2212 King’s Grant Ct, Henrico; McHenry Ellen and Ann Hopper Trustees to Delano Philip J, $342,000.
1116 Korth Pl, Henrico; Anderson Ronnette James to Fuller Dennisha, $267,000.
510 Langhorne Ave, Henrico; Harper Maria and Olga Ritchie Et Al to Michalec John Adam, $165,000.
4900 Leonard Ave, Henrico; Richmond Wholesale Deals Llc to Hd Investment Properties Llc, $155,000.
10963 Little Five Loop, Glen Allen; Lifestyle Builders and Developers Inc to Blount Brandi N, $594,950.
7400 Lockwood Rd, Henrico; Gal Jr Llc to Larsen Ryan and Brandi, $335,000.
9812 Luscombe Ln, Henrico; Staton Ernest T Estate to Brown George W and Silveria L, $210,000.
3429 Manor Grove Cir, Glen Allen; Wright James L and Roni-M to Vergona Thomas James and Marie Antoinette, $412,777.
2828 Mary Alice Ln, Henrico; NVR Inc to Harris Deedra R, $248,975.
2107 McDonald Rd, Henrico; Jones Alexandra Mae to Bietschek Mikala, $185,000.
3025 Mechanicsville Tpke, Henrico; Bubble Wash III Llc to Riptide VIII Llc, $1,000,000.
7156 Messer Rd, Henrico; Cleland David to Varljen Dabney Temple B and Jeffrey Lane, $341,000.
5501 Millstream Ln, Henrico; Cullen John R and Mary Virginia to Karandikar Amar V and Uma A, $238,000.
3002 Montfort Loop, Henrico; Ferguson Joseph B to Arritt Lorain, $205,000.
5241 Monument Ave, U1b, Henrico; Shaia Mary Louise to Anderson Tayler Raeanne, $410,000.
5424 Moss Side Ave, Henrico; Abdelrahman Abubaker to Guevara Yaneth N P and Santos M Lara, $300,000.
4807 Mulford Rd, Henrico; Boyle John P III to Borup Dorie, $272,500.
2308 New Harvest Rd, Henrico; Woodcock Michael K and Chantelle R to Afolayan Kofoworola Sandra, $280,000.
9521 Newhall Rd, Henrico; Lorek Real Estate Llc to Kowal Dylan J and Allison P White, $340,000.
104 N Oak Ave, Henrico; Wayne Paul E Sr and Carolyn S to Evans Thomas, $179,900.
1920 Oak Hill Ln, Henrico; Harrell Vondra I to Shelton Chad Lamar and Tamika Nasha, $176,000.
4611 Packard Rd, Glen Allen; Hoke Steven G and Glenn to Lahtaw Ringgun and Nupan Labang, $275,000.
8313 Pamela Dr, Henrico; Bell Robert Lionel to Konopasek Seth R and Elizabeth M Hayes, $330,000.
7307 Parkline Dr, Henrico; Sanchez Alejandro and Martha Saldana to Lee Thomas Sang-Kyu, $305,298.
4522 Paxton Glen Ct, Glen Allen; Talwar Amarjeet and Poojaa to Amine Mahmoud M and Duha M Salameh, $865,000.
7909 Point Hollow Dr, Henrico; Ford Alphonso and Eppie G to Osborne Richard and Shantae Marie, $410,000.
2671 Portugee Rd, Sandston; Vanscyoc James R and Mary C to Hall William S, $195,000.
2927 Queensland Dr, Henrico; Grigg Wendy to Passantino Joanne, $250,000.
207 Ralston Rd, Henrico; Bonistalli Ryan E and Esa L Sferra to Wright Vincent J, $764,000.
300 N Ridge Rd, U56, Henrico; Mains Joseph E and Ella P to Bowman Valerie Lynn, $405,000.
210 Rocketts Way, U205, Henrico; Ramanathan Rajesh to Vann Beatrice S, $216,000.
620 Rosedown Ln, Henrico; Payne Latisha B to Franklin Anton D and Theresa, $246,000.
11509 Sadler Grove Rd, Glen Allen; Wright James G and Rebecca B to Durham Kelly Sullivan, $552,000.
4209 Saunders Tavern Trl, Ub, Henrico; Yat Donald and Carolyn to Jalalpour Mojtaba and Zahra Bamdad, $372,000.
1401 Severn Rd, Henrico; 1401 Severn Rd Llc to Novak Quinn B and Alexander A Rendon, $340,000.
11 Shiplock Row, Henrico; Hhhunt Homes Lc to Moyer Mark and Jill and Macy Murren, $540,355.
6944 Sir Galahad Rd, Henrico; Ross Run Llc to Dandridge Patricia C, $304,476.
2214 Springdale Rd, Henrico; Redd Richard B and Sandra C to Timlin Emily M and Jeffrey C, $250,000.
11496 Stanford Mill Rd, Glen Allen; Legault Homes Llc to Jordan Christopher T and Madeline M, $545,869.
8950 Tarrytown Dr, Henrico; Frank Harriett D to Golob Jared A and Caitlin M, $616,500.
10512 Thistledown Dr, Henrico; Gravett Margaret T Trust to Hathaway Holly Ann, $359,000.
709 Timken Dr, Henrico; Bowles Randall C to Farah and George Properties VII Llc, $289,500.
6919 Tulane Ave, Henrico; Steele Russell M and Allyson M to Steele Carole C, $270,000.
12212 Valleybrook Dr, Henrico; Lewis George R and Sally A to Moore Timothy S and Melissa A, $631,000.
7802 Walkenhut Dr, Henrico; Smith Carolyn to Witt Jonathan, $200,000.
3013 Waterford Way East, Henrico; Hoff William F and Marcy to Heywood Seth IV and Carey L, $450,000.
1003 Westbriar Dr, Henrico; Bird Robert Patrick and T B Jones Trustees to Jones Tamara Bird, $250,000.
6305 Whistler Rd, Henrico; Pearman Patricia B to Solano Rubi, $230,000.
220 E Williamsburg Rd, Sandston; Lumber Manuf Assoc Of Va to T Lin Chamouris Llc, $165,000.
2 S Wilson Way, Sandston; Peay Kevin L to Craft Joshua B, $190,000.
7968 Wistar Woods Ct, Henrico; North Sharon to Noble David Sterling Jr, $357,000.
9306 Woodcrest Rd, Henrico; Outland John W and Barbara B to Goodrich Cottage Llc, $270,000.
8407 Zell Ln, Henrico; Thomas Charles P Jr Estate to Jecklin Residential Llc, $337,000.
Chesterfield
3211 Able Ter, Chesterfield; Sloan Braven L Jr and Bessie J to Hernandez Ronald M and Calderon Mercedes H and Hernandez Karina M, $230,000.
1807 Alsdell Turn , Midlothian; McHale Francis D and Janie D to Spears Lindsay Driscoll and Matthew Lee, $650,000.
7118 Appelman Rd, Chesterfield; Shurm Construction Inc to Brooks-Bell Jervatus G, $270,050.
11113 Arbor Green Dr, Chester; Childress Richard J and Gail S to Anderson Cedric and Debbie, $327,500.
14424 Ashleyville Ln, Midlothian; Jethava Ashif and Nazneen to Velotas Peris G and Reforzo Jenny, $435,000.
11519 Avening Rd, Chesterfield; Hill Homes Inc to Runyon Edward A and Lisa J, $375,000.
6104 Barrister Rd, Chesterfield; Mena Vanessa J Siguenza to Lopez Jessica Alejandra Mena, $156,500.
10113 Bayham Dr, North Chesterfield; O'Kennon Debra S to Zuercher Erin Michelle, $271,000.
4812 Belfield Cir, North Chesterfield; Tuthill David Joshua and Wendi R to Denoff Scott R and Jessica L, $290,000.
9330 Bent Wood Ln, North Chesterfield; Castellon Nancy to Redd Morgan Noel, $203,000.
3813 Bircham Loop, Midlothian; Main Street Homes to Dubofsky David A and Paulette, $563,379.
14730 Blue Creek Pl, South Chesterfield; Maksymyuk Andriy and Svitlana to Starckey Janay and Williams Antonio, $342,000.
11824 Boyd Rd, Chester; Evola Cesare M and Teresa L to Estrella Willi J, $280,000.
4452 Braden Woods Dr, Chesterfield; NVR Inc to Wilkerson Katrice S, $258,865.
9207 Brett Dr, Midlothian; NVR Inc to Evans Derek W and Latonya, $445,975.
624 Bristol Village Dr, Midlothian; Caldwell Betsy G to Second Chance Rentals, $175,000.
13105 Buckland Rd, Chester; Treece June F Trustee to Jones Rochelle Y, $325,000.
5801 Buxton Dr, Chester; Mentzer Matthew L and Wendi H to Arnold Benjamin and Justine, $360,000.
14024 Camouflage Ct, Midlothian; Tyler James B to Love That Home! Llc, $162,500.
2205 Cantina Ln, Midlothian; NVR Inc to Manjiyil Harry Jose and Via Amy Catherine, $410,310.
13404 Castle Hollow Ct, Midlothian; Gemelos Elias N and Sharyn E to Evitts Jeffrey A and Angel Moore, $437,000.
8513 Centerline Dr, Chesterfield; Colon Javier and Shanelle to Bshay Mina and Habeb Reham Refat, $377,000.
5509 Chanson Rd, North Chesterfield; Bkho Properties Llc to Jones Carrie, $203,000.
6825 Cherry Creek Ln, Moseley; 6801 Woolridge Rd-Moseley Lp to Harring Construction Co, $172,825.
7956 Clovertree Ct, North Chesterfield; Phifer Dianett to James Rochekia, $162,000.
2000 Condrey Ridge Dr, North Chesterfield; Lorenz Helen F to Clark Cathy Ann, $185,000.
11500 Courthouse Acres Dr, Midlothian; Steiger Linda C to Angely David and Hubbs Sarah, $370,000.
15101 Crump Landing Grn, Chesterfield; Hallier Jennifer A Trustee to Acevedo Robert L and Yasmin, $466,000.
7202 Decidedly Ln, Midlothian; Stewart Joyce J to Reid Jerry Michael and Kimberly Gay, $257,000.
12737 Dell Hill Ct, Chester; Blue Ridge Custom Homes Llc to Pegeas Dondrey and Pate Kim Y, $925,000.
13379 Diamond Ridge Dr, Midlothian; McGonigle Thomas J III and Donna to Janzen Alexander W and Valerie, $263,000.
13110 Drakewood Rd, Midlothian; Waterfield William T III and K W to Carlson Thomas Edward and Mary Janel, $520,000.
9230 Eagle Cove Cir, South Chesterfield; Stafford Richard J and Martha B to Williams Robert D and Lisa P, $355,000.
8536 Easton Ridge Pl, Chesterfield; Crawford Bret A and Carolyn C to Papa Alexis Rose and Phelan Matthew T, $330,000.
11231 Elokomin Ave, Chester; Rolling Ridge Llc to Hausman Heather L, $359,162.
13507 Enon Oaks Pl, Chester; NVR Inc to Iftikhar Hasan and Hasan Sara S, $355,335.
2440 Falkirk Dr, North Chesterfield; Peters John S and Tiffany R to Geisler Peter and Caitlan, $437,750.
6006 Fell Pony Ct, Moseley; Clark Warren H and Crystal to Watts Shondieria S and Sidney L, $650,000.
4603 Five Springs Rd, Midlothian; Darling Lori J to Cashwell Lilo W Trustee, $350,000.
6219 Fox Branch Ct, Midlothian; Nelson Christopher L and Kelli P to Chandler Zane G and Constance B, $520,000.
5325 Fox Lake Ter, Moseley; Delegge Donald T to Pongnon Mikerlenda, $542,000.
15324 Gammon Green Walk , Midlothian; Innovative Bldrs Of Midlothian to Crawley Lanel E, $409,950.
7601 Genuine Risk Ln, Midlothian; Stewart Victor James and Mary C to Patton Kara, $315,000.
3619 Gleaming Dr, North Chesterfield; Hhhunt Homes L C to Terry Curtis M Jr and Sharonda L, $305,615.
6227 Glenlivet Dr, South Chesterfield; Brown Terry P to Holden Timothy Jr, $178,000.
7006 Golden Aster Dr, Moseley; Morgan Kevin D and Nishana R to Graves Jennifer and Brant, $610,000.
3613 Graythorne Dr, Midlothian; Craftmaster Homes Inc to Beswick Amy M and Brent J, $514,710.
12236 Hadden Hall Dr, Chesterfield; Barber Fred Thomas III to Krzywicki Bryan Alexander and Lorin Elizabeth, $600,000.
7825 Halyard Ter, Chesterfield; Bondugula Kirthi to Buchanan Christina Ann, $215,000.
16024 Hampton Meadows Ct, Chesterfield; Baum William E Jr and Heather V to Talmazan Victor and Romana, $396,000.
8700 Hartford Ct, North Chesterfield; Jamaleldine Jeffrey to Rush Jordan Everett and Jessica Prevo, $280,000.
15660 Henningford Rd, Chesterfield; Main Street Homes to Smith Marvin P and Sylvia A, $400,675.
12218 Hillcreek Mews, Midlothian; Cranor Christopher S and Renee T to Moriarty Michael A and Ellen R, $374,900.
1901 Huguenot Rd, Richmond; Hemingway Properties Inc to 1901 Huguenot Llc, $1,060,000.
2612 Jacob Way Ct, North Chesterfield; Stewart Jeanette S to Butler Tiffany, $239,000.
10631 Jousting Ln, North Chesterfield; Dogtown Inc to Rice Charles Spencer and Mary C, $305,000.
7406 Key Deer Cir, Midlothian; Taylor Rachel M to Hanna Osama S and Tawadrous A G, $255,000.
13933 Krim Point Trl, Midlothian; Cota Richard A Jr Et Als to Stevenson Walter and Elizabeth Lee-Bassett, $362,450.
10921 Lansdowne Ct, Midlothian; Wehrman Zachary John to Borden Michael A, $550,000.
530 Lawford Ln, Midlothian; Clements William R Sr and Nancy to Boyle Robert Damien, $300,000.
6507 Leisure Ter, North Chesterfield; Smith Audrey Yvonne to A and J Investment Llc, $155,000.
6425 Little Creek Way, North Chesterfield; NVR Inc to White Latifa, $321,960.
9624 Lockberry Ridge Loop, North Chesterfield; Roth Hout and Koy Min to White Samnang, $180,000.
12006 Longtown Dr, Chesterfield; Finer Homes Inc to Sours Chanra Nou and Joseph R, $380,282.
5747 Magnolia Shore Ln, Chester; Tait Marilee K to Champion Patricia Kennedy, $325,000.
12505 Mandolin Dr, Midlothian; Seldon Timothy S to Dunbar Stephen, $262,000.
928 Marblethorpe Rd, North Chesterfield; Ebrahim Ebrahim M and Gerges A A to Nuckols Laura E, $235,000.
17545 Memorial Tournament Dr, Moseley; Poltrick Kristine N to Shiflett Michelle M, $270,900.
10041 Midlothian Tpke, North Chesterfield; Hhs Real Estate #1 Llc to Hazeyray Shores Llc, $944,325.
7815 Mill River Ct, Chesterfield; Suba Anca to Oriard Vincent, $292,000.
611 Moorefield Park Dr, North Chesterfield; W and M Investments Llc to Rmt Investments Llc, $277,000.
4807 Nairn Ln, Chester; Helms Michelle W to Williams Ashley M, $374,000.
10607 Northcliff Pl, North Chesterfield; Morris Campbell A and Carole L to Sligh Christopher R and Barnes S, $300,000.
20205 Oakland Ave, South Chesterfield; Neswin Crv Llc to Stickman Misty Rae, $220,000.
7841 Old Guild Rd, North Chesterfield; Hhhunt Homes L C to Jacobs Beverly E, $297,810.
4408 Overridge Dr, Chester; Brown Janis L and Hargrave R R to Errico Dominick and Amanda Coker, $303,000.
4508 Parrish Branch Rd, Midlothian; Roma Christine Marie to Loving Megan E and Christopher W, $280,000.
7041 Pine Orchard Ct, Chesterfield; Willette Linda M to Noble Cheryl D, $214,000.
12400 Pomfret Ct, Midlothian; Virginia Renovators Llc to Marlowe Michael D and Dalia B, $229,000.
2101 Prenoman Ln, Midlothian; Jones Donald P to Hiser Matthew Allen and Michelle Jean, $899,900.
1847 Providence Villas Ct, North Chesterfield; Eagle Construction Of Va Llc to Edwards Craig D and Lydia R, $355,997.
3218 Quail Hill Dr, Midlothian; Moore Deborah L to Shaw Jefferson Charles and Carleigh Anne, $281,303.
12525 Queensgate Rd, Midlothian; Song Tae Y and Myong S to Donner Steven C and Nancy L, $405,000.
5719 Reedy Springs Dr, North Chesterfield; Finer Homes Inc to Washington Nelson Fitzgerald Sr, $425,053.
9400 River Rd, South Chesterfield; Trojan Realty Llc to Bean Jeff L, $175,800.
11660 Riverboat Dr, Chester; Eastwood Homes Of Richmond Llc to Rice Aaron Q, $507,750.
5339 W Rock Spring Dr, North Chesterfield; Wilburn Michael D to Drumgole Theron and Harris D, $257,000.
5913 Rosebay Forest Rd, Midlothian; Voli Ronald M to Benoit Todd H and Lumpkin Kara E, $411,000.
6706 Ruby Hill Rd, Moseley; 6801 Woolridge Rd-Moseley Lp to Harring Construction Co, $160,825.
2205 Saffron Ln, Chester; West Kimberly S and Daniel C to Worley Christin, $275,000.
14204 Santell Dr, Chester; Paschall Cathryn Michelle to Stephens Samantha Justice and Jacob William, $264,500.
10764 Savoy Rd, North Chesterfield; Moss William I to A and J Investment Llc, $231,000.
6000 Sedgefield Rd, Midlothian; Marathon Transportation Llc to Acosta Carlos, $421,000.
3405 Shady Creek Rd, North Chesterfield; Schubel Leah to Fleming Jacob, $200,000.
9130 Sharpe Ct, Chesterfield; Eagle Construction Of Va Llc to Williams Pamela Jean and Mark Andrew, $422,793.
2457 Silver Lake Ter, Midlothian; Goodwin William A to Vazquez-Bravo Bernardo and Goncalves Kelley, $315,000.
11613 Sinker Creek Dr, Chester; Eastwood Homes Of Richmond Llc to Branch Jalisa Renee, $511,925.
12415 South Ridge Ter, Midlothian; Lewis Christopher J to Bonilla De Mejia Nuvia Y and Bonillas Yoselyn, $207,500.
5713 Springmount Rd, Chesterfield; Long James M and Sharon M to Varner Alaina K and Courtney S, $415,000.
3601 Sterling Woods Ln, North Chesterfield; Hhhunt Homes L C to Thompson Donald A Jr and Ashyea K, $321,978.
13124 Stockleigh Dr, Chester; Carter Christopher T and Mary A to Johnson Jenita and Brown Demario A, $332,000.
2911 Summerhurst Dr, Midlothian; Hutchins Virginia M to Steen Mark B and Kathleen, $570,000.
1403 Sycamore Ridge Ct, Midlothian; Valentino David J and Connie J to Shumaker Darrell and Beck Anne H, $310,000.
3101 Terrybluff Dr, Midlothian; Johnson Bruce S to McDowell Tammy, $221,500.
13501 Thornsett Ln, Chester; Hinton Alfred P Sr and Cheryl A to Reyes-Rivera Jomar and Erby Danita, $300,000.
12113 Timber Trail Dr, Midlothian; Condrey Rebecca Jayne to Barreto-Plaza Xiomara E, $223,000.
4318 Tracker Dr, Chesterfield; Sec Of Housing and Urban Dev to Alvarez Del Pino John, $190,000.
12401 Trumbull Ct, Midlothian; Weeden Christine Louise to Crostic Anne, $227,000.
5517 Upp St, North Chesterfield; Conde-Delapena Danny and Magda Y to Garcia Jose L and Zonia Raquel, $200,000.
7877 Vermeil St, North Chesterfield; NVR Inc to Hasenfus Dennis and Janet, $300,920.
4431 Village Creek Dr, Chester; Coutts Gary D and Jodie L to Gammon Jerry, $375,000.
6408 Walnut Bend Dr, Midlothian; Tucker John Robert and Karen G to Beausoleil Chad, $445,000.
14211 Watercrest Ct, Midlothian; Murray Edward R and Kelly to Fajna George, $430,000.
13407 Westwell Dr, Midlothian; Tarrington 14 Llc to Biringer Builders Inc, $220,000.
2615 Woodfin Dr, North Chesterfield; Walta Joseph E to McKinney Marvin H Jr and Sara Jan, $167,500.
HANOVER
10770 Ashcake Station Place, Mechanicsville; Kenneth G. Long Jr. to Daniel M. Cobert, $385,000.
10172 Atlee Station Road, Mechanicsville; Teresa Dishman, successor trustee to Jing Li Chen, $335,000.
7440 Barnette Ave., Mechanicsville; Balducci Builders Inc. to Brannan White, $339,000.
10011 Berry Pond Lane, Mechanicsville; W. Cary Fritter to Donald B. Faggert, $505,000.
10322 Brickerton Drive, Mechanicsville; Herbert E. Sening to Jason M. Rogers, $440,000.
9038 Brigadier Road, Mechanicsville; Matthew D. Taylor to Robyn Butler, $427,500.
7396 Brook Crossing Lane, Hanover; George T. Paul III to Amy N. Ha, $375,000.
10201 Castle Tower Road, Mechanicsville; Wanda M. Winship to Kara D. Lloyd, $322,000.
12526 Cedar Lane, Ashland; Daniel E. Dicandilo to Katherine H. Hawks, $480,000.
8500 Chippingford Lane, Mechanicsville; Bishops Park LL to Joseph A. Bryant, $431,629.
5270 Cold Harbor Road, Mechanicsville; Walter B. Heath to Steven Paul Rigsby Jr., $283,250.
14190 Country Club Drive, Ashland; Wayne S. Mitchell to Robert Williams Birlew, $350,000.
14372 Country Club Drive, Ashland; John A. Fabian to Jeremiah Smith Jr., $344,000.
9256 Crowell St., Mechanicsville; HHHunt Homes LC to Philip Thomas Hillman, $476,790.
7344 Dress Blue Circle, Unit C, Mechanicsville; Debra M. Bollinger to David Keith Hennett, $317,000.
7117 Edgewood Road, Mechanicsville; Sabiha Adhami to Tyler Mason Bemis, $279,000.
12382 Elm Ridge Lane, Ashland; Brett M. Edwards to Patrick Stuart Carroll, $405,000.
9232 Fairfield Farm Court, Mechanicsville; NVR Inc. to Carlton Cheeley, $441,630.
6309 Fire Lane, Mechanicsville; Thomas Coleman Bishop Jr. to Roy F. Barnes, $755,000.
7145 Foxbernie Drive, Mechanicsville; KMA #3 of Virginia LLC to Christopher S. Jarrell, $225,000.
9152 Garrison Manor Drive, Mechanicsville; NVR Inc. to Matthew H. Radcliffe, $562,510.
11061 Gould Hill Road, Hanover; Daniel W. Cramer to William E. Kavanah, $750,000.
17082 Gun Barrell Road, Montpelier; Bridgett Foster to Keriann Reyes, $236,000.
11425 Haltonshire Way, Glen Allen; Christopher S. Nuckols to Christopher C. Lesser, $410,000.
7113 Harbor Run Court, Mechanicsville; W.V. McClure Inc. to Andrew H. Sears, $393,257.
8234 Hillstone Court, Mechanicsville; William T. Kinsley to Patyence Green, $395,000.
10105 Hollythorne Lane, Mechanicsville; HHHunt Homes LC to Andrew Taylor Robertson, $507,644.
8742 Hughesland Road, Mechanicsville; Mark M. Murphy to Matthew Wayne Sullivan, $439,950.
9308 Janeway Drive, Mechanicsville; NVR Inc. to Griffent E. Yancey Jr., $540,220.
12207 Kenton Ridge Court, Ashland; Eagle Construction of Virginia LLC to Charles R. Houses Jr., $533,334.
12325 Kilbourne Hill Drive, Ashland; RCI Builders LLC to Terry Monroe, $548,722.
9450 Lewisdale Place, Mechanicsville; Wendy Z. Marroquin to Altaf Ladhani, $390,000.
8161 Little Florida Road, Mechanicsville; Matthew P. Evans to Mary J. White, $305,000.
16536 Locust Hill Drive, Rockville; Kent M. Pillow, trustee to Robin Martin Boyer, $449,950.
106 N Macon Terrace, Ashland; Richard Patrick Fitzsimmons Jr. to Joseph M. Pulisic, $259,950.
10190 Mannheim Drive, Ashland; Ray Wesley Towsey to Richard S. Petrey, $200,000.
8204 N Mayfield Lane, Mechanicsville; Mark W. Jones to Martin Deane Cheatham IV, $245,000.
12109 Mifflin Place, Ashland; Eagle Construction of Virginia LLC to David J. Mitchell, $562,804.
7180 Mill Valley Road, Mechanicsville; Elizabeth J. Critz to Katrina Ferchow, $250,000.
12280 Mount Hermon Road, Ashland; Frederick H. Watson to Michael W. Robinson, $419,950.
6217 Nedam Lane, Mechanicsville; Christian J. Critchlow to Raymond Ross III, $290,000.
9408 Nolanwood Drive, Mechanicsville; Bradley A. Hoffman to Charles Bradley Bays, $525,000.
1555 Old Church Road, Mechanicsville; Steve S. Farag to Michael L. Meade, $525,950.
7634 Old Track Lane, Mechanicsville; Sherry Marie Adams to Alvin M. Linn III, $370,000.
13155 Overhill Drive, Glen Allen; Steven E. Swinson to Michael A. Swinson, $294,000.
7491 Pelkin Circle, Mechanicsville; Crystal Jean M. Dunnavant to Clinton Edward Didlake, $308,000.
7358 Princess Anne Drive, Mechanicsville; Billy L. Butler to Andrew Williams, $379,950.
10641 Providence Green Drive, Ashland; Richard K. Cordle to Phillip W. Mosberg, $391,000.
7375 River Pine Road, Mechanicsville; Maria Piccolomini to Joseph L. Cooperstein, $292,500.
7070 River Valley Road, Mechanicsville; Isabelle O'Neil Digiacomo to Travis Allan Chenault, $261,000.
6332 Rolling Lawn Court, Mechanicsville; Mei Chu Li to Marla Posey, $300,000.
7356 Roosevelt Ave., Mechanicsville; Megan Chaulkin to Christian Alexander Hinson, $210,000.
7220 Rural Point Road, Mechanicsville; Frederic C. Glisson to Patrick Edward Schiesser, $495,000.
8147 Saint Emilion Ct., Mechanicsville; NK Homes LLC to Matthew Hempel, $385,795.
14603 Scotchtown Road, Montpelier; Daniel L. Pake to Justin Barksdale, $460,000.
8064 Signal Hill Road, Mechanicsville; Bryan W. Sims to Manisha Kotay, $288,000.
10072 Silverado Trail, Mechanicsville; Craftmaster Homes Inc. to Justin W. Etheredge, $681,320.
12341 Stancroft Road, Rockville; Eric A. Paynter to Jason Pittenger, $457,500.
1022 Stonefield Court, Mechanicsville; Michael J. Stockhausen to Jeffery W. Melton, $372,500.
9189 Swannanoa Trail, Mechanicsville; Robert A. Renfro to Thomas L. Renfro, $155,000.
801 Sweet Tessa Drive, Ashland; Matthew Eidson to Stephen Michael Ragland II, $226,000.
18026 Taylors Creek Road, Montpelier; Michele A. Payne to Chad J. Hollins, $316,000.
9573 Thornecrest Drive, Mechanicsville; Kyle Russell to John A. Williams, $410,000.
8859 Thornetop Court, Mechanicsville; Azinwi S. Ndingwan to Taylor J. Van Leeuwen, $436,500.
7732 Walnut Grove Road, Mechanicsville; William Stanley Hiner, executor to James Matthew Green, $250,000.
11371 Watkins Road, Rockville; Claudio Teixeira to Ralph J. Muraca, $560,000.
10217 Wenden Way, Ashland; NVR Inc. to Jessenia Lazara Remond, $301,115.
13455 Wesleys Court, Ashland; Michael J. Dennehy to Scott Neddermeyer, $1,046,117.
6393 Wilpat Road, Mechanicsville; W.V. McClure Inc. to Kara Elizabeth Stevens, $404,444.
4772 Wormley’s Lane, Mechanicsville; William A. Furcron to Hector Gonzalez, $249,950.
POWHATAN
6060 Anderson Highway, Powhatan; New Images Inc. to Thomas Horner, $390,000.
2449 Brauer Road, Powhatan; 3TAC Homebuyers LLC to Loren Marie Bales, $224,900.
2412 Delmar Ridge Road, Powhatan; RBK Construction LLC to Adair Lee Ashe Card, $425,000.
3599 Fairbourne Place, Powhatan; Windswept Development LLC to Heather Partridge, $501,241.
1731 Genito Rally Drive, Powhatan; Glenn R. Oakley Jr. to Kirsten Michelle Hancock, $272,500.
2312 Judes Ferry Road, Powhatan; Horton A. Hall Jr. to Stephen D. Poppe, $405,000.
3843 Mapuche Trail, Powhatan; Mikkon Construction Co. to Brian Hare, $480,000.
2063 Oak Leafe Drive, Powhatan; Roberta J. Nelson to Dominic Pepe, $349,000.
4609 Powhatan Lakes Road, Powhatan; Stanley M. Taylor to Vicki Ann Taylor, $280,000.
3519 Richards Run, Powhatan; Michael Thomas Berger to Samuel Sopp, $400,000.
1155 Sparrows Lane, Powhatan; Josepph R. Zarzyeki to Samuel Bradley Mauldin, $420,000.
2003 Walnut Tree Court, Powhatan; Wesley C. Hill to Jarrett Fields, $340,000.
GOOCHLAND
12323 Beech Hall Circle, Manakin Sabot; Eagle Construction of Virginia LLC to Jan B. Hansen, $628,471.
2400 Bridle Ridge, Goochland; Richard J. Mangiere Jr. to Joseph Gordon Fairservice, $468,000.
2528 Crest Hollow Court, Goochland; Karl K. Shook to Gary Rumburg Alston, $627,000.
3747 Forest Grove Road, Sandy Hook; Samuel V. Long Jr. to Zane S. Moody, $385,500.
1127 Getaway Lane, Goochland; Beverley Boyden Clary III to Christopher T. Anderson, $295,500.
1918 Hounslow Lane, Manakin Sabot; Edward S. Shulman, trustee to Michael C. Denton, $600,000.
903 Kinloch Point Lane, Manakin Sabot; Kinloch Development Corp. to G. Don Faison Jr., $350,000.
12284 North Crossing Drive, Manakin Sabot; Eagle Construction of Virginia LLC to Richard John Mangiere, $578,000.
1545 Oak Grove Drive, Manakin Sabot; Rebecca Royals to Ryan McGuinness, $601,400.
2840 Preston Park Drive, Sandy Hook; Chesterfield Construction Services Inc. to Steven Paul Lovgren, $425,965.
5055 River Road West, Goochland; Daves Construction LLC to Hunter L. Davis, $260,000.
1208 The Forest (boundary adjustment), Crozier; D. Andrew Monticelli to Loretta Williams Tabb , $185,175.
Petersburg
1523 Berkeley Ave.; L and S Home Investors LLC to Jared A. Johnson, $257,000.
906 Hampton Road; Naaman Pallo to Chelsea Lauren Graham, $166,000.
1658 Monticello St.; Anthony N. Forte to Sarajane Meglathery, $200,000.
919 Rosewood Terrace; Herman Crockett Jr. to Tasha Athey, $180,000.
1558 W Washington St.; Old Mansion Inc. to MST & Associates Inc., $900,000.
DINWIDDIE
18203 Bonneville Lane, Dinwiddie; Randy E. Cheely to Nicole Elizabeth Crogan, $249,000.
9713 Duncan Road, North Dinwiddie; Manage This LLC to James Zimmerman, $222,000.
4004 Jack Flash Lane, Sutherland; Willard R. Graham II to Kevin R. Davis, $339,900.
15607 Namozine Road, Sutherland; Craig S. Powell to Michael K. Oliver, $375,000.
14031 Rocky Ridge Drive, Dewitt; Stephanie Lynn Wajick to Robin Diane Rembert, $385,000.
4500 Wrenn Forrest Drive, North Dinwiddie; Marva J. Farrington to Dorothy L. Cartwright, $259,000.
COLONIAL HEIGHTS
112 Bluffs Court; Jerry W. Sullivan Sr. to Patricia Milian Linares Soila, $265,000.
608 Compton Road; Anival Enrique Perez De La O to Garcia Gerber C. Lopez, $200,000.
1003 Forest View Drive; Robert F. Stoneking to Colleen Tracy, $299,950.
1202 Pleasant Dale Ave.; Betsy B. Wood to Terryann Malinda Reid, $260,000.
149 Waterfront Drive; Donald K. Tyler to Jeremy Thamer, $520,000.
HOPEWELL
1614 Bexley Drive; Avery Robert Coad to Yolanda Caldwell, $175,000.
3606 Creekwood Drive; Mindy V. Parrish to Yvonne M. Craddock, $185,000.
904 Pembroke St.; Bill-Char II LLC to Baruwk B. Israel, $165,000.
3004 Sherwood Lane; Danielle R. Acord to Thomas Cave, $170,000.
NEW KENT
12660 Clarke Road, New Kent; Kevin P. McClintock to Thomas R. Banks, $448,000.
7180 Cress Court, New Kent; D.R. Horton Inc. to Olney King, $315,295.
1901 Ellyson Court, Quinton; Coatney W. Shelton to Thomas Hastings, $440,000.
7820 James Field Manor, Quinton; Liberty Homes Virginia Inc. to Erin Burke, $281,115.
11571 Kings Pond Drive, Providence Forge; Eric Blackwell, trustee to Bradford James Mamalis, $459,900.
8030 W Lord Botetourt Loop, New Kent; Thomas W. Quinn II to Cindee Sue Hogan, $350,000.
7171 Marecage Court, New Kent; D.R. Horton Inc. to Kendra Howard, $390,062.
11585 Oakrise Place, New Kent; Robert B. Lowe to Hannah Marie Coles, $302,000.
6019 Pontefract Drive, New Kent; Marcia Thomas to Aaron J. Fee, $239,400.
2397 Prince John Court, Quinton; Terry/Peterson Residential Thirty-One LLC to David W. Bisbee, $248,630.
7472 Sedge Drive, New Kent; D.R. Horton Inc. to Brian Davis Campbell, $374,740.
5450 St. Leger Drive, Providence Forge; Eastwood Homes of Richmond LLC to Martha Jeanne Disanto, $439,735.
1276 S Waterside Drive, Lanexa; Deborah A. Haydon to Joanne Michelle Wechsler, $250,000.
PRINCE GEORGE
7100 Bull Hill Road, Prince George; Andrea Yoak, conservator to Elba E. Rivera Alvarenga, $205,000.
8835 Hines Road, Disputanta; Matthew Brian Stoupa to Robert J. Bartulewicz, $359,900.
2406 Juniper Road, Prince George; Anthony L. Nutt to John W. Murray Jr., $200,000.
9855 Millstone Drive, North Prince George; Barbara J. Crowder to Joel H. Lopez, $290,000.
10815 Pole Run Road, Disputanta; Kenneth M. Purcell to Garion Lemus, $341,600.
4613 Tatum Road, Disputanta; Michael W. Eades to Robin Y. Corning, $240,000.
7008 Woodley Court, Prince George; Renuka Suri to Kevin S. Kincaid, $266,500.
AMELIA
21791 Butlers Road, Amelia Court House; Robert Robertson to Dennis Edward McBroom, $478,500.
5770 Dennisville Road, Amelia Court House; William G. Weisnicht to Andrew H. Miller, $238,000.
10010 Loblolly Terrace, Amelia Court House; Scott A. Roberts to Adam Hudson, $364,700.
21500 Perkinson Road, Jetersville; Dustin Andrew Webb to Michael Raditsas, $237,000.
12131 Rowletts Mill Court, Amelia Court House; Patricia M. Davis to William G. Poindexter, $525,000.
CUMBERLAND
1.755 acres; Professional Homes LLC to Cody J. Short, $230,000.
9.6 acres; Ashlie B. Thompson to Aleta L. Channell, $239,900.
KING AND QUEEN
7 acres; CMH Homes Inc. to Kenneth Randall, $226,000.
Lot 22, Westmoreland; David S. Williams, trustee to A. Cheryl, $179,000.
KING WILLIAM
114 Cedar Crest Road, Aylett; Joseph C. Robinson III to Brandon Ellis Linder, $311,000.
76 Fairmont Place, Aylett; HHHunt Homes LC to Shannon Reen, $274,850.
2212 King William Road, Hanover; William Wayne Dabney, trustee to Stephen O. Taylor, $550,000.
10 Mann Hill Farm Court, West Point; Sharon L. Howlett to Dylan Hogge, $374,500.
12692 Mount Olive Cohoke Road, West Point; Thomas A. Trudeau to Jaclyn Jones, $300,000.
251 Parkwood Drive, Aylett; Elizabeth N. Worley to Shawen Worley, $251,750.
6177 W River Road, Aylett; Richard Theisen to Katelyn Treadway, $215,000.
327 Wendenburg Terrace, Aylett; RCI Builders LLC to Delores Chalkley, $297,232.
Sussex
141 acres; John Matthews Baugh to Sean C. Stanley, $293,900.
Lot 33, Spring Creek Farms; Jackson Rivera to Parker T. Williams, $152,000.
Parcels; Equity Trustees LLC to Federal National Mortgage Association, $203,400.
WILLIAMSBURG
3 Grove Ave.; Mark E. Sholander, trustee to Lauren A. McDonald, $202,000.
761-65 Scotland St.; Scotland Associates LLC to RM3 LLC, $1,700,000.
321 Suri Drive; Keith B. Fox to Elie J. Glover, $390,000.
204 Westgate Circle; Anthony Conyers III to Nicole Lee Lesley, trustee, $185,000.
320 Zelkova Road; SCP & RWP LLC to Karen Epperson Nyman, $270,000.
JAMES CITY
238 Archers Mead, Williamsburg; Dorothy L. Jakobowski to Natalie B. Brewer, $285,000.
111 Astrid Lane, Williamsburg; Joel R. Fortune to Matthew J. McDonald, $265,000.
4504 Basswood Way, Williamsburg; Shelagh M. Rivers, trustee to Troy Wagner, $429,000.
105 Birkdale, Williamsburg; Carolyn S. Ruhle, trustee to Neil Robert Kingsley, trustee, $690,000.
6307 Chiswick Park, Williamsburg; Sharon E. Sams to Deborah J. Austin, $285,000.
206 Cuthbert St., Williamsburg; Liam Dorney to Joseph Conrad III, $570,000.
3968 Driftwood Way, Williamsburg; Phillip W. Schneider to Sheeja V. Kadavil, $335,000.
112 Elizabeth Meriwether, Williamsburg; KMP Investment Group LLC to Charles I. Graham Jr., $565,000.
3415 Foxglove Drive, Toano; NVR Inc. to Michael Jones Sr., $307,374.
249 George Wythe Lane, Williamsburg; Alta K. Himes to Ammar Anees Malik, $405,000.
111 Heathery, Williamsburg; Howard A. Jones to Elizabeth A. Mooney, $589,000.
3360 Hickory Neck Blvd., Toano; Devlin Murphy to Fabio Santos Bacelar, $360,000.
140 Holdsworth Road, Williamsburg; Frederick C. Johnson II, successor trustee to James Scott Crowder, $895,000.
2913 E Island Road, Williamsburg; Whittaker LLC to John H. Wilson, $600,000.
108 Juniper Hills, Williamsburg; James P. McKay to David Cisco, $845,000.
124 Lake Drive, Williamsburg; James F. Karol to Susan Brown Eyster, $448,000.
2563 Little Creek Dam Road, Toano; Mark Allen Nash to Gary Allen Nix, $295,000.
4401 Mayflower Drive, Williamsburg; Dana M. Shocklee to Sandra L. Dimon, $362,000.
1912 Miln House Road, Williamsburg; Robert B. Kean, trustee to Russell M. Freeman, $469,000.
203 Nina Lane, Williamsburg; Pamela M. Strader to Bonnie L. Brown, $299,000.
8603 Parkland Terrace, Toano; Bradley A. Price to Matthew S. Liwanag, $297,000.
4439 Pleasant View Drive, Williamsburg; Mary M. Hatch to Christopher Robertson, trustee, $269,900.
107 Prosperity Court, Williamsburg; Eric L. Lafollette to Jung K. Son, $280,000.
205 Richard Brewster, Williamsburg; Anthony F. Vallone Jr. to Riggan M. Hart, $550,000.
112 Roffingham’s Way, Williamsburg; Barbara H. Todd, trustee to Thomas Niles, $925,000.
6101 Shrewsbury Square, Williamsburg; Mark A. Patton to Brandon Byrum, $350,000.
137 Sugar Bush, Williamsburg; Ronald L. Pohl, trustee to Lawrence McGuire Jr., $655,000.
6748 Tarpley’s Tavern Road, Williamsburg; John Louis Chiminiello Jr. to William A. Brown Sr., $425,000.
531 Thomas Bransby, Williamsburg; Jess A. Brown to Gregory Swindell, $708,000.
1205 Two Rivers Point, Williamsburg; Mary Elizabeth Duffy, trustee to George J. Hrdina, $2,217,600.
Unit 42, Governor’s Grove at Five Forks; Samuel I. White PC, substitute trustee to Island Homes LLC, $268,000.
6905 Vernon Hall, Williamsburg; William M. Mosko to Richard Todd Knight, $379,900.
8412 Westberry Court, Williamsburg; Michael P. Ristaino to Gary Bell, $489,000.
3425 Wexford Run, Williamsburg; Richard A. Schugeld to Robert Hernandez, $362,000.
2708 Wingfield Close, Williamsburg; Mohan Peter, trustee to Kyle R. Narron, $849,000.
Published Nov 27, 2021