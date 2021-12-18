Property Transfers Published Dec 18, 2021

The following is a list of more real estate parcels valued at $150,000 or more that have been transferred in the past few months in Richmond and surrounding areas.
To our readers: The property transfer listings for Charles City and King & Queen will be in future editions.
Caroline and Louisa listings will not be included until further notice.
RICHMOND
726 N 23rd St; Peacher Joshua W and Lisa B to Mason Samuel C and Amelia S, $458,200.
1611 N 25th St; Brown James A and Lethia R to Selimotic Feda, $160,000.
912 N 27th St; Matthews Corey to Gardner Graham B and Korey S, $405,000.
501 N 31st St; Perry Sarah B to Jones Justin, $547,000.
708 W 31st St; Lucas Valentine S and Robert M to Erickson Deitra, $330,000.
804 N 37th St; 37th Street Land Trust Trustee to Nguyen Andy Ryan, $285,000.
3117 4th Ave; Fields Development Group Inc to Washington Lark Ariel, $315,000.
1810 Accomac St; Arenander Sven S and Diana to Calos Margaret E, $237,000.
3828 Arklow Road; Divittorio Victor M to Lucas Kathryn S, $260,000.
2401 Bainbridge St; Caylor Robert and Caylor Creation to Clifford Michael D, $245,000.
3103 Barton Ave; Jakubisin Daniel J and Emily S to 3103 Barton Ave Llc, $474,000.
2125 Boro Ridge St; NVR Inc to Minter Haley, $345,095.
1230 Broad Rock Blvd; Palma Jose G Gaitan to Flood Kevin J Jr and Hailey K, $325,000.
1511 Brook Road; Lyons Properties Llc to Dsm Virginia Properties Llc, $590,000.
2117 Carrington St; Richmond Affordable Housing to Chamberlain Ernest James, $300,000.
1733 W Cary St; Bala Rishi and Farin to Baker Curry, $530,000.
603 Chamberlayne Pkwy; 603 Chamberlayne Llc to Rhodes Stephen, $384,000.
315 Charmian Road; Parker J Russell III to Benaicha Lile Trice, $1,080,000.
701 W Clay St; Capital Up Investments Llc to Hiajw Llc, $625,000.
1428 W Clay St; 1428 W Clay Street Llc to J Res Rva 3 Llc, $637,000.
406 Dobson St; Lopynski James Anthony to Schihl Joseph Benjamin, $398,500.
807 Edgehill Road; The Ackman Family Llc to Turnbull Daniel E, $344,000.
1805 Fenton St; Manning Cheri to Sandberg Da Silva Kristen, $225,000.
4602 Fitzhugh Ave; Thorpe Gregory O to Nguyen Lelinh and Elling Samuel, $440,000.
4604 W Franklin St; Loken Erik K and Neal Mary E to Theunissen Trevor K and Mary P, $681,500.
3021 Garland Ave; Urban Renovation Partners Llc to Jarvis Raymond E III, $430,000.
2515 Gravel Hill Road; Booker Dorothy T to Wood Seth Ericson, $250,000.
1218 Greystone Ave; Lucas Adenike B to Burchette Sheketia Renee, $220,000.
606 Hancock St; Broken Nails Llc to Kappatos Christos, $295,000.
4504 Hanover Ave; Lee Glenn to Coursey William A, $570,000.
914 Hill Top Dr; Feaver Amy Victoria to Roesser Laura J, $256,101.
3325 Hopkins Road; Rhoten Nicole Y to Herrera Raymundo, $186,000.
6402 Kensington Ave; Cava Capital Llc to Wolfrey Daniel I, $279,500.
3118 Lake Village Dr; Onder John J and Ethel D to Orcutt Norma E, $218,000.
2808 E Leigh St; Bali Christine Ann to Derby Peter, $445,000.
4405 Leonard Pkwy; Perdue Mia S to Conrad Dawn S, $586,000.
7113 Longview Dr; Payne Katharine C to Lederman Nicole, $385,000.
17 W Marshall St; Palmer Investments Llc to 17 W Marshall Llc, $430,000.
3503 Missouri Ave; Reyes Homes Llc to Correa Karla Elizabeth Corrales, $350,470.
2023 Monument Ave; Horton Mary McMillan to Walker Nicole Elizabeth Rae, $1,895,000.
6924 Navaho Road; Wisman Jack V to Hoffman Nicholas M, $325,000.
5707 New Kent Road; Hawkins Lawrence P to Kaiser Ronald W and Teresa B, $605,000.
2515 Park Ave; Rappaport David Aaron to Hemminger Adam Parker, $780,000.
2905 Parkwood Ave; Fritz Erich J to Peterson Timothy and Leila K, $425,750.
3018 Porter St; Virginia Realty Ventures Llc to 3018 Porter St Llc, $415,000.
815 Porter St, U216; Jones Aaron M to Duggan Thomas and Julie, $160,000.
6408 Roselawn Road; Zeugner John J IV and Mary Z to Reed Philip W and Sara D, $795,000.
2706 Scarsborough Dr; Allgeier Ginger and Ramirez Isela to Gladson Christopher, $333,900.
4113 Silbury Road; Burson Anthony to Hernandez Jose Alvaro, $179,500.
9237 St Charles Cir; Stanley Martin Companies Llc to Guo Leilei, $257,214.
4300 Stuart Ave; Carter Joseph C III to Beath David and Wilcox Katrin M, $811,600.
3207 Sunset Ave; Duncan Donald Hill to Quinn Ryan and Nora, $350,000.
5125 Warwick Road; Fitzhugh Properties Llc to Boston Ionie V, $215,000.
1502 West Ave; Jennelle Suzanne to Silva Charles E II, $775,000.
6312 Winter Road; Fogg Kimberly and Thomas Corey to Johnson Steven, $215,000.
HENRICO
1989 Airy Cir, Henrico; Owat Kirk and Mai N to Amiri Mahnazi Hamid and Hamid Ullah Azimi, $225,000.
1506 Americana Dr, Henrico; Fleming Kevin L and Stephanie L to Dixon Nicole, $160,500.
5837 Ascot Glen Dr, Glen Allen; Deluca Paul to Orski Chris and Abbey, $550,000.
2901 Barbara Ct, Henrico; Hamilton Debra Lynn to Butu Dan C and Liliana N, $347,000.
508 Battersea Ln, Henrico; Joseph Jason E and Peggy S Kerns to David Kerstein, $270,000.
10651 Benmable Dr, Glen Allen; Jones Shelly S and Craig A to Kambalapally Sanjeeva R and Sucharitha, $435,000.
12045 Bexley Ct, Henrico; Dorman Stacy to Radini Ursyla Power, $305,000.
4304 Bon Secours Pkwy, Ua, Henrico; Lindo Emrol Hathway to Chintalapudi Jaganmohan Rao and Susheela, $339,000.
8104 Bowers Ln, Henrico; Wageck Christina M to Kebede Alemayehu and Victoria Anne Schomer, $287,000.
6107 Bremo Rd, Henrico; Sheehan Daniel B to Armes Christopher A and Meagan M Arline, $452,000.
4242 Broad Hill Dr, Ub, Henrico; Kim Mi Kyung and Chin Ha to Bhojani Salman J and Zehra S, $392,121.
2853 Broadford Ln, Henrico; Augustine Garrett D and Rebekah S to Yacoub Danial, $270,000.
1488 Burning Tree Rd, Henrico; Blue Ridge Custom Homes Llc to Ferguson Trevor S and Kaneik T, $496,000.
9705 Candace Ct, Glen Allen; Bishop Sylvia A to Jackson Samantha, $179,950.
8205 Cardova Rd, Henrico; Jackson Kristi D to Manuel Hector S O and Yeni C Martinez-Oxla, $320,000.
8939 Castle Point Dr, Glen Allen; Lapres Nicholas D and Rebecca S to Avers Theodore Calvin and Holly, $340,000.
2655 Chancer Dr, Henrico; Harris Johnathan and Courtney Hughes to Jarboa Ryan S, $226,000.
3320 Chris-Travis Dr, Henrico; Dibiase Matthew and Kristin to Bintz Reese D and Brianne, $350,000.
11717 Cobblestone Landing Ct, Glen Allen; Kang Tae-Bong to C N Padmini Amma Girish M Et Al, $550,000.
5519 Coopers Walk Ln, Henrico; Lm Townhomes 1 Llc to Wellington Eric W II and Megan Brunner, $459,059.
2312 Costin Ct, Henrico; Sullivan Matthew and Dana T Charback to Adkins Heath W, $340,000.
11305 Crown Grant Ct, Henrico; Ahmed Emran and Kalpana to Sheik Biplob and Sharmin Dolly, $350,000.
500 Dale St, Henrico; Elmes Matthew to Middleton Wayne D, $242,500.
88 Defense Ave, Sandston; Darden Jimmie to Landry Ian C, $255,000.
9631 Della Dr, Henrico; Sakowitz Tracy D and Jodi P to Houts Dylan M, $225,000.
904 Dirk Dr, Henrico; Carter Leigh Erica Dare and Joshua Gordon to Alzuro Ivan, $158,000.
12524 Donahue Rd, Glen Allen; Boone Homes Inc to Chen Xiu and Jin Lin, $532,377.
2212 Drummond Dr, Henrico; Trainum McTighe Llc to Webster James Tyree and Susan Marie, $169,000.
212 El Dorado Dr, Henrico; Repass Jacquelyn Gordon Trustee to Repass Jacquelyn Gordon, $645,000.
1214 Emily Ln, Henrico; O'Brien Blaire Hawkins to Plotz Jonathan and Abigail Edwards, $335,000.
445 Evanrude Ln, Sandston; Arties Tamara and Millard P to Kreider David R and Laura A, $260,000.
9205 Fisk Rd, Henrico; Goldman Charles Jr and Amanda L to Horan Neal R, $255,000.
10756 Forest Hollow Ct, Glen Allen; Bhat Manasa and Radhika to Lalani Sadiq and Naila, $614,500.
7319 Fountain Ave, Henrico; Nguyen Nhung to Sims Thomas and Linda, $370,000.
6409 Gadsby Forest Pl, Glen Allen; Bettin Fernando and Tatiana Argeiro to Lunsford Samuel, $675,000.
5309 Gillespie Ave, Henrico; McEwen Elaine Janet to Brock John C D, $169,950.
12108 Glen Gary Cir, Henrico; Holland James E Jr and Sandra B Trustees to Wilson James B and Michele M, $425,000.
10669 Gracie Ct, Glen Allen; NVR Llc to Morton Jane W, $422,260.
206 Grande Dr, Henrico; Bowen Elmo Jr and Sandra D to Edwards Jonathan S and Elizabeth Cheely, $735,000.
8204 Greystone West Cir, Henrico; Jones Robert G Sr and Carol S to Mason Bruce E and Kathryn A, $455,000.
1304 Grumman Dr, Henrico; Hubel Adolfo Oto to De Freitas Marcele R and Ricardo Henrique, $260,000.
12300 Haybrook Ln, Glen Allen; Pouncey Tract Prop Inc to Williams Jeremy and Mary, $534,000.
10041 Highview Ave, Glen Allen; Roldan Mayra Nineth to Sarray Basimah Hasan, $270,000.
9533 Hungary Woods Dr, Glen Allen; Liberatore Gabrielle to Telibou Maliki, $381,000.
3717 Huntmaster Ct, Henrico; Christian Paul R and Lora G to Livingston Eric D and Rosa-Lyn V Morris, $947,000.
5336 Jennifer Pond Way, Henrico; Barham Timothy and Tuwaunda to Snehams Inc, $321,000.
5404 Jones Mill Dr, Glen Allen; Eddington Dustin D and Wendy M to Gerges Dimiana F, $375,000.
4417 Killiam Ct, Glen Allen; Fiegl Timothy S and Josette to Anderson Edward Christian, $450,000.
7618 King Eider Dr, Henrico; Davis Devika E to Coleman Latesha, $284,000.
4707 N Lakefront Dr, Glen Allen; Dunevant Austin L and Lois H A Heitkamp to Wiedenhoft Nathaniel A and Leah D, $335,000.
4776 Leakes Mill Dr, Glen Allen; North Gayton Village Llc to NVR Inc, $184,000.
5407 Libbie Mill West Blvd, Henrico; Ellis Dale M to Farrar Patricia Bradley, $439,990.
11030 Little Five Loop, Glen Allen; Hhhunt Homes Lc to Thatikonda Rajkamal, $470,525.
11609 Long Meadow Dr, Glen Allen; Eichler Thomas J and Alison M to Harmon Daniel P and Kylene E Wimmer, $762,300.
1604 Lyndover Rd, Henrico; Bradley Johnny R to Lewis Stephen, $160,000.
2301 Maplewood Rd, Henrico; Collins Jeanine to Sawyer Ryan C and Rita M Turner, $322,500.
2830 Mary Alice Ln, Henrico; NVR Inc to Jones Erica Mone, $247,230.
3303 Meadow Rd, Sandston; Colognori Joseph Carl Jr to Bruce W Taylor Masonry Inc, $165,000.
7833 Migration Dr, Henrico; Clanton Thomas E Jr to Jones Clifton L, $295,700.
4240 Montclair Rd, Henrico; Cauthorne Pamela to Lewis Coretta O, $258,000.
6217 Monument Ave, Henrico; Golliday Carolyn Carlson to Zinder Melissa J, $385,000.
4108 Mountain Spring Ter, Glen Allen; Herzog Jason A and Julie A to Majkovic Adis and Amira, $590,000.
1810 Murdoch Rd, Henrico; Aller Babette J to Grander Scale Properties Llc, $352,500.
5909 New Osborne Tpke, Henrico; Dawson Richard A Jr to Trail Side Llc, $160,000.
2224 E Nine Mile Rd, Sandston; Alberti Joseph to Evans Thomas, $164,950.
511 S Oak Ave, Henrico; Old Dominion Restores Llc to Bova Timothy D, $222,000.
2807 Oakland Ave, Henrico; Johnson John H and Rosemarie M Szostak to Dsp Investments Llc, $175,000.
4553 Padgett Pl, Glen Allen; NVR Inc to Prabakaran Dinesh and Sindhuja Karunagaran, $440,565.
9721 Paragon Dr, Henrico; Gregory Lewis R Estate to Phung Amanda D and Douglas M, $262,500.
10939 Parkshire Ln, Henrico; Mazakov Alexander D and Diana T Nguyen to Richardson Jason, $436,000.
12821 Pennmardel Ln, Henrico; Sykes Bernard R Jr and Dana B to Bandopadhay Arjoo and Dolly, $721,000.
5808 Pollard Dr, Henrico; White Barbara H to 5808 Pollard Llc, $255,000.
12346 Purbrook Walk, Henrico; Eagle Construction Of Va Properties Lc to Al Hosri Ramsey Obagi, $755,628.
517 Raleigh Manor Rd, Henrico; Bugg William J Jr and Elaine to Lee Glenn E and Stephanie Marshall, $1,050,000.
7 Raven Rock Ct, Henrico; Warren James Richard Jr and Carter A to Rosenstock James Arthur III, $699,000.
5951 River Rd, Henrico; Porfllio Dale S and Caroline to Fockler Jack E Jr and Cheryl L, $1,500,000.
251 Rocketts Way, U401, Henrico; Buniva Brian L and Barbara A Cochrane to Osmun Jeffrey T and Maybeth, $449,900.
2805 Sable Rd, Henrico; Fisher Matthew B and Jamie C to Plum Shannon Marie, $525,000.
4278 Sadler Rd, Glen Allen; Melton Mark Lee to Sheik Abul Kalam, $300,850.
10032 Scotts Ridge Ct, Glen Allen; Harris Stacey and Robin to Glymph Eric Douglas and Susan Elizabeth, $385,000.
2005 Shady Branch Trl, Henrico; Meleski Daniel G and Whitney A Burton to Reamey Anne M, $342,700.
8905 Sierra Rd, Henrico; Joel William Lee II and Merry P Trustees to Ratliff Molly L and Timothy F, $602,500.
11811 South Downs Dr, Henrico; Wood Sally Y to Sisson Ashley S, $354,500.
4724 Squaw Valley Ct, Glen Allen; Rink Robert E Jr and Audrey E to Proctor Audria D and John K, $492,000.
2430 Stone Post Ter, Henrico; Painter Rose Mary to Eldridge Deborah and Madison Rae, $200,000.
1501 Thistle Rd, U103, Henrico; Taylor Kent to Buran Taylor Ross, $165,900.
9304 Timber Hollow Ct, Glen Allen; Complete Home Design Llc to Long Todd Eberle and Megan Kane, $350,000.
13104 Trinity Pl, Henrico; Pelkey Richard E and Helen K F to Webb John Hudson and Brittany Richardson, $434,000.
2115 Turtle Run Dr, U8, Henrico; Brooks Christine P T and C R T Gianonne Et Al to Lindsey David M, $163,500.
1301 Village Views Dr, Glen Allen; Parikh Pranav G and Moushmi P to Shukla Anjali Hemant and Yatharth Hemant, $265,000.
1321 Ware Rd, Henrico; Rumuly Melissa E to Greene Harry Stanley III, $366,000.
7517 Wentworth Ave, Henrico; Mouaffo Daniel Sop to Kropp Marian Alice, $240,000.
11908 Westcott Ridge Ter, Glen Allen; Broughton Turner A and Andrea L to Wood Oscar and Laura, $1,325,000.
3416 White Tower Way, Henrico; Eastwood Homes Of Richmond Llc to Robinson Summer Joi and Rodney Alexander, $409,770.
1180 Willow Lawn Dr, Henrico; Deveaugh-Geiss Angela M to Lamel Ira J and Paula S, $899,950.
9398 Wind Haven Ct, U0107, Glen Allen; Dixon Connor H to Tang Longhao, $161,000.
9101 Woodchuck Pl, Glen Allen; Tolbert Cynthia Lynne to Amin Ajay and Sarah E Lyons, $315,000.
Chesterfield
5103 W Alberta Cir, Chesterfield; Wise William J and Jessica E to Blackwell Tony L, $267,000.
1107 Amber Forest Dr, Midlothian; McGhee David R Trust to Shadbolt Frederick Lee and Johnson Madison P, $335,000.
6325 Anise Cir, Moseley; Craftmaster Homes Inc to Onga Ervin and Chanraney, $419,994.
2231 Apperly Ter, Midlothian; Marfeli General Contractor Llc to Henby Jesse Ryan and Lauren Foster, $675,000.
10907 Arbor Ridge Ter, Chester; Reynolds Marvin R and Kim R to Massey Rachel Carol and Massey Anil and Roper Linda Carol, $405,000.
1645 Ashton Park Dr, South Chesterfield; Coyner Carrie E Trustee to Ashton Park Drive Chester Llc, $3,846,783.
15014 Avening Ct, Midlothian; Massey Troy L and Tracy N to Basala James A Jr and Sinn Shawn M, $527,000.
9221 Barefoot Trl, Chesterfield; Clawson Kenneth D to Garnett Thomas and Emily, $320,000.
2736 Bayfront Way, Midlothian; Allen Wesley J and Crystal S to Hatcher Gregory Alan and Rebecca Denise, $450,000.
2518 Beaver Falls Rd, Midlothian; May Jessica Lynn to Matteson Sarah E, $215,000.
5514 Belle Pond Dr, North Chesterfield; Nelson Jimeka T and Orr Kemar D to Martin Riesa, $219,950.
2712 Bermuda Ave, Chester; Robinson Vickie S to Myers Vincent T, $256,225.
16412 Binley Rd, Midlothian; Strickler John G and Natalie M to Schuster Adam and Lauren, $925,000.
4216 Blue Bicycle St, Midlothian; Hhhunt Homes L C to Perkins Anne W, $301,245.
8906 S Boones Trail Rd, North Chesterfield; Soldwish Elizabeth and Erwin C S to James Mark E Jr and Vanessa, $268,000.
4444 Braden Woods Dr, Chesterfield; NVR Inc to Farr Valeria B, $284,980.
5713 Brailen Dr, Moseley; D R Horton Inc to Carponelli Anthony Joseph and Lauren Taylor, $458,990.
11613 E Briar Patch Dr, Midlothian; Chen Yeru and Lili to Yelverton Mark W, $173,000.
4906 Brickhaven Dr, Chesterfield; Oakleigh Properties Llc to Cummings Kacy A, $225,000.
13524 Buck Rub Dr, Midlothian; Olgers Jennifer M to Goldman Allison A and Mitchell Nicholas E, $280,000.
6166 Buntline Ln, North Chesterfield; Hhhunt Homes L C to Ellison Aaliyah Sade', $253,560.
16113 Cambria Cove Blvd, Midlothian; NVR Inc to Liverman Marreyarn, $423,220.
13711 Cannonade Ln, Midlothian; Edwards Jordan and Elkins L to Ellis Chad A and Westphal Sarah J, $285,000.
15236 Carindale Ter, Midlothian; Lifestyle Home Builders to Pocaro Courtney, $581,300.
10173 Carol Anne Rd, Chesterfield; Cone Eric to Murray Luke, $165,000.
5030 Cedarbend Ln, North Chesterfield; Williams S K and Smith N Jr to Baker Margie Jo and Sarah, $220,000.
16813 Chalet Ct, Chesterfield; Lifestyle Home Builders to Anderson Darius Malik and Kiara Marcea, $532,088.
450 Charlemagne Rd, Midlothian; Adams Andrew C and Stephanie to Savchenko Daria and Dudding Jeffrey, $350,000.
153 Chessington Rd, North Chesterfield; Snyder M F Sr and Snyder Z E to Snyder Jenna Miles, $175,000.
5125 Cogbill Rd, North Chesterfield; Wingfield Harold Clifton III to Zacarias Jairo N Leon and Pena Wendy L Escobar, $195,000.
10401 Colony Trace Dr, North Chesterfield; Yang Seung Su and Hur Hyun Jung to Pierce Megan E and Scott A, $390,000.
11918 Corte Castle Rd, Chesterfield; Franks Ricky G and Mary Carol to Crespo Emanuel and Flores Crespo Nilsa M, $280,000.
3527 Crossings Way, Midlothian; Ziegenfus Kathy Louise to Politano Christopher and Lindsey, $520,000.
6400 Cyrus St, North Chesterfield; Johnson Gregg L to Malone Kendra, $225,000.
10942 Decoy Ln, Chesterfield; Trommer Christopher and Martin M to Rangel Gutierres Marco A and Carrizales Irma Viera, $280,000.
6625 W Denny Ct, Chesterfield; 440 Properties Llc to Portillo Moreira Hugo N and Delgado Cabrera Suany G, $227,000.
2400 Devenwood Rd, North Chesterfield; Talbott Kerry P and Christy to Percy James George Stratton and Rathbun Lindsay Marie, $360,000.
2405 Dovercourt Dr, Midlothian; Tkm Holdings Llc to Lhs Holdings Llc, $600,000.
15212 Dunton Ave, Chesterfield; Main Street Homes to Redman Bruce R, $289,515.
5902 Eastbluff Ct, Midlothian; Miles W M Jr and Miles P L Trs to Hall Kevin Reesel and Anne Derico, $360,000.
11724 Ellerbee Mill Ave, Chester; Style Craft Homes Inc Of Va to Allyn Ruth Louise and Allyn Rachel Leigh, $366,465.
15018 Endstone Trl, Midlothian; Caffall William J and Natalie M to Batalo Michael S and Kristen D, $680,000.
15125 Enmore Dr, Midlothian; River City Custom Homes Inc to Simoff Nicholas and Sarah, $654,472.
842 Ewell Rd, North Chesterfield; Beatty Alison Ballard and Brett to Fairley Evan, $300,000.
6419 Faulkner Dr, North Chesterfield; D R Horton Inc to Jones Laketia Deshawn, $381,990.
14201 Fiddlers Ridge Pl, Midlothian; Burch Leland W and Danielle T to Velasco Hector A and Sonaly M, $299,990.
2307 Fleetwood Ct, Midlothian; Perrincrest Custom Homes Llc to Montgomery Kenneth Charles and Cheryl Barbara, $1,299,774.
3209 Fox Chase Rd, Midlothian; Owens Matthew R and Heather N to Bacon Demond D, $269,000.
6121 Fox Haven Pl, Midlothian; Ellis Rita J to Tyler Michael and Kacie, $418,000.
8112 Galatea Pl, Chesterfield; NVR Inc to Oliver Dwayne Lee, $478,360.
15900 Garston Ln, Midlothian; Schell Brothers Richmond Llc to Mattocks Myron Earle III and Deborah Westlake, $729,260.
6506 Gills Gate Dr, Chesterfield; Bradshaw Anthony D to Azam Kamran and Azam Mohammad, $305,000.
3637 Gleaming Dr, North Chesterfield; NVR Inc to Davis Deidre Nycole and Arthur Lee III, $408,400.
530 Glenmeadow Ter, Midlothian; Sheu Grace H to Carpenter Aron Taylor and Worsham Alexandria Ruth, $295,000.
11825 Gordon School Rd, North Chesterfield; Ferst Peter and Helen to Skinner Johnna Godwin, $335,000.
16830 Green Gate Ct, Chesterfield; Conklin Nicholas and Charlotte to Hicks William J Jr and Jennifer S, $461,000.
1001 Greyledge Blvd, Chester; Johnson James A and Cheryl S to Hpa Us1 Llc, $300,000.
7841 Halyard Ct, Chesterfield; Vitrano David to Somford Living Llc, $239,950.
15600 Hampton Crest Pl, Chesterfield; Glymph Eric D and Susan E to Gardner Joseph III and Andrea Y, $395,000.
16111 Happy Hill Rd, South Chesterfield; Hanner Eric Carl to Rudd James E and Penny G, $225,000.
8012 Hartridge Dr, Chesterfield; Eastwood Homes Of Richmond Llc to Fincher Gary Alan and Joanna Whitney, $414,620.
13613 Hickory Glen Rd, Chester; Powell Malcolm D and Rita J to Hpa Us1 Llc, $370,000.
4603 Hickory Rd, South Chesterfield; Massenburg Thurman Estate to Manson Carissa Lashawnda and Manson Camille Latasha, $288,000.
5410 Hopkins Rd, North Chesterfield; Veliz Luis A to Luna Rosa Hidalia Marroquin, $220,000.
8319 Hunters Lake Turn, Chesterfield; Marston Jonathan R to Goodman Eric Lamar and Heather, $305,000.
11907 James Overlook Ct, Chester; Grant Kenneth R and Emily B to Streat Schroeder Jay and Juddy Kayann, $462,000.
4304 Kalanchoe Dr, North Chesterfield; Taylor Craig and White Quinese to Smith Chevonne, $275,000.
2701 Kingsdale Rd, North Chesterfield; Pena Hector G to Perez Ruben Marroquin, $262,000.
8337 Kintail Dr, Chesterfield; Gross D A and Gross C G Trustees to Brendle Telius Saintil and Kristi Lyn, $445,000.
3101 Lalonde Dr, Chester; Griffin Angela M to Wilkerson Jeffrey D, $160,000.
8931 Laureate Ln, North Chesterfield; Swicegood Benjamin F to Krzyston Joseph Arthur, $237,000.
7508 Leeds Ln, Chesterfield; Bookman Charles L Jr and Tracy T to Hayden Jared W and Jennifer Ann, $380,000.
4724 Lippingham Dr, Chester; Francis Gregory V and Carolyn M to Kamara Saidu and Rachael, $350,000.
12310 Little Pond Ln, Midlothian; Hawkins Bernice P Trust to Maupai Mary Ullmann and Eugene Joseph III, $276,000.
4530 Little Ridge Ln, Chesterfield; Walters Larry D and Rita A to Mitchell John T IV and Nancy, $336,000.
11519 Longtown Dr, Midlothian; D R Horton Inc to Lee Jones Vanessa Ann, $390,000.
8100 Lowwin Ter, Chesterfield; Hamada Jun and Brandon Paul to Acaso Alan Angelo and Buena Fe Peridas, $385,000.
1310 Manders Knoll Ct, Midlothian; Pollard Robert H and Jessica K to Maraghy David and Jenny, $179,450.
6100 Manuel Ct, North Chesterfield; Mayo Debbie G to Pringle Tiera L, $250,000.
4812 Mason Dale Dr, North Chesterfield; Carasas Ruben M Jr and Tasha M to Lewis Kiara, $220,000.
17450 Memorial Tournament Dr, Moseley; Adee Scott and Shannon to Miller Stephen Scott and Miller Maria Catherine Trustees, $300,000.
14417 Michaux Village Dr, Midlothian; Siberry Kathryn J and Siberry D to Francis Patricia, $415,000.
620 Milbrae Rd, North Chesterfield; Vega Rudalma Mata to Mikhail Michael W and Gabra Vivian, $325,000.
1928 Millsap Ln, North Chesterfield; Rora Llc to Guedal Said, $290,000.
6013 Moss Creek Rd, Midlothian; Durlach Patricia S to Heasty Allan E and Kern Karen C, $795,000.
4030 Nancy Dr, North Chesterfield; Holder Homes Llc to MacDonald Zachary and Cale J Jr, $385,000.
7401 Nicklaus Cir, Moseley; Davis Jamar K and Shelley R to Giambrone Frank and Christine Renee, $400,000.
6912 Oakhill Ln, Chesterfield; Bramlett Andrew J to Wiley Richard and Kathryn, $234,000.
402 Old Country Ter, Midlothian; Driver H G III and Brown K W to Brown Ian Christopher, $350,000.
2339 Olde Queen Ter, Midlothian; Davidson Robert L and Laura S to Jefferson Ashley and Doug, $550,000.
10060 Paddock Wood Ter, Midlothian; Furgason Michael A and Khymra to Wingfield Harold C III and Crystal, $400,000.
24221 Pear Orchard Rd, Moseley; Heintzelman Michael G and Ginny to Davis Scott and Adeloa R, $450,000.
12125 Petersburg St, Chester; Roudabush Mark E and Deborah L to Holschuh Brett A and Pamela A, $342,000.
7005 Pointer Ridge Rd, Midlothian; Newman Kristopher Lee to Brown Daniel and Ashley, $266,000.
7331 Port Side Dr, Midlothian; Ramsey Taylor R to Scott Jonah Michael and Rebecca, $310,000.
2642 Providence Creek Rd, North Chesterfield; Pearson Raymond C and Teresa P to Kozak Ryan Joseph, $274,500.
7941 Provincetown Dr, North Chesterfield; Martinez Sandra R Ramirez to Rubi Alfredo Ardon and De Ardon Maria Serrano Nunez, $166,000.
11113 Puckett Pl, Midlothian; Dellicker Debra J to McNinch Michael Owens and Michaud Margaret Ann, $230,000.
5601 Qualla Rd, Chesterfield; Hobson Darrell L and Clements K to Chavez Edwin R, $236,000.
3607 Raftersridge Dr, Midlothian; Zierenberg Lee Ann Trustee to Giovine Nicole and Longo Samuel, $585,502.
11100 Regalia Dr, Chesterfield; Howell David C to Petree John C and Judy A Jr, $401,000.
13424 River Otter Rd, Chesterfield; Warner N J and Warner G C Trs to Kyle Sonny R and Jessica C, $581,000.
11607 Riverboat Dr, Chester; Eagle Construction Of Va Llc to Lehmann Michael A and Michele W, $948,550.
13519 Riverton Dr, Midlothian; Cremins James S Jr and Victoria to Bryg Daniel R, $515,000.
2030 Rose Family Dr, Midlothian; Wasch Dianne D to Amidon Ryan F and Donna, $358,000.
12112 Rotunda Ln, Chester; Huffman Jeremy and Salom Lorena to Singh Dharvinder and Kaur Manpreet, $410,000.
6718 Ruby Hill Rd, Moseley; Gregoire Development Corp to Claxton Sandra Thomas Et Als, $170,825.
17419 Sadberge Dr, South Chesterfield; Davis Zane G III to Lowe Shirley A and Sluss Karen, $190,000.
3313 Sandbill Run, Midlothian; Swift Creek Development Llc to Rosenberger Melissa J, $344,700.
5725 Sara Kay Dr, North Chesterfield; Richardson Crystal Leigh to Brown Shaquandra Elise, $245,000.
639 Scarlet Oak Rd, North Chesterfield; Fugate Dylan S to White Preston, $300,000.
6004 Sedgefield Rd, Midlothian; Maddern John K Jr and Paula M to Simms Kevin C and Cecilia, $390,000.
9037 Sharpe Ct, Chesterfield; Eagle Construction Of Va Llc to Trolan Lori K, $416,183.
9101 Sharpe Ct, Chesterfield; Eagle Construction Of Va Llc to Williams Thacker B II Trustee, $456,588.
14410 Silver Birch Ct, Midlothian; Klein Frederick R and Kathleen A to Saunders Heather N, $355,000.
7213 Silverthread Dr, Moseley; Schell Brothers Richmond Llc to Kouame Sylvain, $560,589.
16025 Soho Turn , Moseley; Leche Norman and Adriane to Traynor Kurt August and Vicky K, $485,000.
6701 Southwalk Hts, Moseley; Rref II-Tfc Greenwich Llc to Greenwich Walk Villas Condominium At Foxcreek Llc, $342,459.
14525 Spyglass Hill Cir, Chesterfield; Sawyer Cora Sue to Smith Ronald L Sr and Gail W, $350,000.
5600 Standing Oak Rd, Midlothian; Barrus Arianne to Running Kyle and Candice, $235,000.
6505 S Stevens Hollow Dr, Chesterfield; Varner Alaina K and Varner C to Berry Desiree and Jones Tyler, $250,000.
9018 Sugar Hill Pl, Midlothian; Rodriguez Samuel Jr to Flores Hugo Axel and Cindy Marie, $400,000.
2900 Sweet Berry Ct, Chester; Moultrie Antoine R to Allen Jasmine, $285,000.
3401 Sylvania Rd, Chester; Reed P C and Broughman C C to Santos Angelica Maria, $190,700.
6104 Thierry Ct, North Chesterfield; Perrello Ronald J to Basco-Garcia E J and Basco M M, $190,000.
13329 Thornridge Ln, Midlothian; Kaltsounis Robert to Silva-Laver Justine, $270,000.
18207 Timber Banks Ln, Moseley; 6801 Woolridge Rd-Moseley Lp to Homesmith Construction Inc, $170,825.
2909 Tipton St, South Chesterfield; Gettings Laurence W and Carolyn to Somers Howard, $250,000.
4440 Treely Rd, Chester; Flow Property Group Llc to Picado Jose Gabriel Calderon, $230,500.
16137 Turquoise Dr, Chesterfield; Eastwood Homes Of Richmond Llc to Pollard Allen and Pollard Latonya, $438,610.
13701 Velvet Antler Cir, Midlothian; McKenney Hua Y to Mealer George and Iris, $235,000.
13612 Velvet Antler Trl, Midlothian; Wills Leon W Jr and Cozette A to Smit Jacob A and Darlynn M, $222,000.
7330 Vicenzo Dr, Moseley; Maynard Nicholas K to Zinzarella John and Marianne, $360,000.
6124 Walking Path Ln, Midlothian; Richter Justin M and Krista M to Cannon Miranda Therrez and Adam J and Booker Raquel Y, $279,000.
14508 Walthall Dr, South Chesterfield; Buggle-Zampieri Kelly H Et Al to Burkett Daniel E and Daugherty Jenna L, $316,000.
1318 Walton Bluff Ter, Midlothian; Saunders Heather N to Mills Sandra G, $365,000.
9711 Waterfowl Flyway , Chesterfield; Edwards Tracy W and Wade Jason R to Poltrick Kristine, $430,000.
3151 Waterton Dr, Midlothian; Bennett Joshua N and Kerry M to Shepherd William C and Sarah Katherine T, $585,000.
4701 Wellington Farms Dr, Chester; Main Street Homes to Mobley-Blake Lisa and Blake William James Jr, $468,968.
9909 Wenatchee Ct, North Chesterfield; Holberg James Eric to West Rhonda A, $259,000.
11871 Wexwood Dr, North Chesterfield; Coiley Anita H to Whyte Susan P D and Christopher E, $500,000.
15741 Whirland Dr, Midlothian; Craftmaster Homes Inc to Heleniak Rena L and Bruce G, $451,145.
10517 White Rabbit Rd, North Chesterfield; Fernandez Saimy to Lizano Richard David, $282,000.
20705 Willowdale Dr, South Chesterfield; Youstic Roseanne E to Jordan Yulonda L, $175,000.
1543 Winbury Dr, Midlothian; Navarrete Sergio B to Poling Katie R and John L III, $345,000.
7143 Windy Creek Cir, Chesterfield; Kamara Saidu and Kamara R P to Chavarria Herrera Manuel R and Ana C, $275,000.
509 Wolfberry Rd, North Chesterfield; Short Jacob A to Barham Rachael Elaine, $212,000.
3824 Wood Dale Rd, Chester; Gravitte Richard E to Crockett Princeton James, $270,000.
2507 Wyndham Dr, North Chesterfield; Haynes Anna D to Recabarren Claudio and Recabarren Sabrina and Recabarren Daniela, $295,000.
HANOVER
8037 Atlee Road, Mechanicsville; Kenneth Drew Harper to Izak Jirik, $236,000.
8145 Belton Circle, Mechanicsville; Edgar C.C. Woods Jr. to Matthew Holland, $240,000.
10101 Branner Woods Court, Mechanicsville; Kelley A. Beck to Andrew James Sturtz, $250,000.
8261 Burr Drive, Mechanicsville; David B. Gayle to Dean W. Spencer, $268,000.
401 Chapman St., Ashland; Susan Cantrell Guffey to Joanna Andrea Diaz, $300,000.
7990 Clay Farm Way, Mechanicsville; John Barry Lynn to Scott L. Liesinger, $725,000.
8135 Creekside Village Drive, Mechanicsville; Lloyd Drew Tinsley to Barbara Romine, $235,000.
11207 Dude Ranch Road, Glen Allen; Paul R. Pico to Tonda Marshburn, $299,950.
14174 Elletts Crossing Road, Ashland; Peter C. Dunne to Christine L. Chambers, $295,000.
10992 Founders Place, Mechanicsville; Gary Alston to Peter H. Collins, $514,000.
10549 Georgetown Road, Mechanicsville; Scott Q. Nininger to Candice Guenther Camp, $608,000.
6333 Greystone Creek Road, Mechanicsville; Stephen W. Bowles to Lindsy S. Nechak, $325,000.
9373 Hartford Oaks Drive, Mechanicsville; Christine E. McDaniel to Jarrod D. Edwards, $630,000.
9766 Honeybee Drive, Mechanicsville; HHHunt Homes LC to Heidi J. Blake, $509,630.
7345 Jackson Arch Drive, Mechanicsville; Justin A.C. Woessner to Andrew Joseph Caras, $255,000.
226 Lauradell Road, Ashland; Eagle Construction of Virginia LLC to Philip Mercer Stanford, $420,820.
12188 Loblolly Lane, Rockville; Bryan Joseph Vaughan to James Myers, $320,000.
892 Lyman Court, Mechanicsville; Craftmaster Homes Inc. to Nathan S. Carroll, $454,820.
11122 Manor View Drive, Mechanicsville; James B. Shelburne to James Scarboro Bowman IV, $499,000.
7003 McCauley Lane, Mechanicsville; M. Porch Construction LLC to Meredith W. Jones, $325,909.
12456 Moates Drive, Ashland; Nancy W. Tapp to Eric L. Garland, $486,500.
315 Myrtle St., Ashland; Robert Spencer Sizer Jr. to Suzanne Hemingway, $159,000.
3405 Old Church Road, Mechanicsville; Edward L. Tyler Jr. to Jordyn M. Browning, $312,750.
8117 Ordinary Keepers Way, Mechanicsville; Lisa Marie Desjardins, successor trustee to Juanita W. Lynn, $334,500.
8211 Patrick Henry Blvd., Mechanicsville; Dennis D. Johnson to Laura Lee Sebastian, $311,000.
10134 S Peridot Court, Mechanicsville; Mark B. Bailey to Peter Emanuel Mifsud, $300,000.
13544 Providence Run Road, Ashland; Justin Heinrich to Kenneth Nathaniel Black, $427,500.
5045 River Road, Hanover; Sally T. Hart to James R. Newcomb, $470,000.
6337 Rolling Lawn Court, Mechanicsville; Erick E. Wasson to Charles Edwrd Shepard, $326,000.
11404 Rosemont Drive, Rockville; Amy L. Gaskin to Michael Lappan, $200,000.
8012 Rutland Village Drive, Mechanicsville; Christopher T. Christian to Alok Kumar, $321,000.
11420 Seth Warner Drive, Glen Allen; Borhan Tealakh to Stacey R. Johnson, $285,000.
8306 Shane Edmonds Lane, Mechanicsville; Amy Johnson to Richard Steven Blanchette, $315,000.
8288 Southern Watch Place, Mechanicsville; Kevin S. Sanford to Lisa M. Pitman, $310,000.
9206 Stephens Manor Drive, Mechanicsville; Kevin Whitlock to Anthony Naughton, $447,000.
9260 Tadcaster Circle, Mechanicsville; Estrella Fears to Marcia S. Thomas, $250,000.
13548 Thomaswoods Lane, Ashland; Steve Dixie to Eric Habel, $450,000.
9580 Thornecrest Drive, Mechanicsville; Joseph H. Mills to Cindy L. Hayes, $451,000.
11266 Tyson Trail, Ashland; Belinda Hubbard Miles to Lindsey MacMhaolain, $365,000.
10221 Wenden Way, Ashland; NVR Inc. to Fidel Abraham Gonzalez, $300,765.
6142 Winding Hills Drive, Mechanicsville; Jonathan L. St. John to Florentina Baires Ponce, $228,000.
6395 Yellowrose Lane, Mechanicsville; Dennis Friese to Davis B. Ellen
POWHATAN
3571 Archers Hill, Powhatan; Nathan Rocklein to Kevin James Aspinall, $525,000.
2764 Briarpatch Lane, Powhatan; Stuart B. Smith to Mark C. Comer, $300,000.
2668 Dorset Meadows Drive, Powhatan; Buddy L. Pettit to Frank A. Lord, $410,000.
3217 Duke Road, Powhatan; New Canaan Properties LLC to Shirlee S. Baggette, $240,100.
3501 Fairfield Road, Powhatan; Robert N. Rosson to Richard Anthony Hall, $365,000.
2328 Graceland Drive, Powhatan; Patricia H. Gross to Theresa Ligon Hicks, $240,000.
3065 Judes Ferry Road, Powhatan; Steve B. Thomas to Laurie Anne Willis, $285,000.
3875 Little Fighting Creek Road, Powhatan; Eugene and Carol T. Ferguson Revocable Trust to Jonathan D. Gouldthorpe, $350,000.
1630 May Way Drive, Powhatan; Lisa Pack Cline to Lisa P. Cline, $252,066.
2109 Old Homestead Place, Powhatan; Steven Boyer to Victor L. Scioscia, $350,000.
2895 Red Lane Road, Powhatan; Victor L. Scioscia to Amy Kolla, $365,000.
3083 Rosethorn Way, Powhatan; Windswept Development LLC to Ryan L. Nebel, $615,081.
1480 Stavemill Road, Powhatan; Joshua C. Sullivan to Stuart B. Smith, $491,000.
3314 Three Bridge Road, Powhatan; Blue Ridge Custom Homes LLC to Christopher Thomas Gravely, $708,000.
2101 Wood Flower Road, Powhatan; Jason Winall to Jessica Allison, $345,000.
GOOCHLAND
1 acre; Eliza L. Robertson to Carolyne McLeod, $200,000.
2 parcels, 5.4 acres; Bonnie P. Shelor to Neil C. Shelor, $200,000.
2.51 acres; Charles W. Swanson to James Viola, $279,000.
3.774 acres; William K. Arnold to Brian Keith Graham, $240,000.
6.22 acres; Lil C. Tyler to Walter Brandon Sullivan, $205,000.
9 lots, Readers Branch; Readers Branch Partners LLC to Eagle Construction of Virginia LLC, $1,125,000.
Lot 13, Centerville Business Plaza; GT Properties LLC to Sprouses Corner LLC, $1,250,000.
Lot 18, Section 9, Kinloch; Barry E. Welsch, trustee to Paul V. Kanitra, $999,000.
Lot 2, Section 2, Oilville Business Park; River Breeze Properties LLC to 2556 Turkey Creek LLC, $250,000.
Lot 3, Block G, Section 2, James River Estates; William C. Darr to Sarah Bryan Heard, $385,000.
Lot 44, Tuckahoe Creek; Tuckahoe Creek LLC to Jonathan A. Leon, $211,150.
Lot 9, Block C, James River Estates; Charles M. Byrd to Joel E. Hahn, $459,500.
Petersburg
418 Claremont St.; Virginia Home Buyers Group LLC to Jessica Tate, $225,000.
904 W High St.; John M. Osika Jr. to Alisha Bernico, $195,000.
2821 Nivram Road; Fabulous Homes LLC to Ger Lo, $245,000.
1733 S Sycamore St.; Twelveoaks Property Group LLC, trustee to Vinnywood Inc., $168,500.
3710 Westwood Drive; Tristan T. McGrady to Robert H. Blevins III, $150,000.
DINWIDDIE
1 acre; Kristin M. Cornett to Alan W. Jacobs, $150,000.
2 lots; Southeast Equity Trustees LLC to Solodar Properties LLC, $165,000.
20.1 acres; Alan Reed Travers to Jennifer Lynn Muoz, $282,828.
44.207 acres; Dr. Timothy J. Henshaw, trustee to Christopher B. Spain, $460,000.
6.794 acres; Rock River Inc. to Robert L. Cobbs, $456,450.
Lot 3, Section 2, Chesdin Point; Whipponock LLC to Craig S. Carter, $339,500.
COLONIAL HEIGHTS
3509 Boulevard; Porter Street Holdings LLC to Venture Investments LLC, $532,000.
315 Conduit Road; Jared Mikell to Brittany Allen, $205,000.
1014 Germar Court; Joanne Cowden to Eury J. Cantillo, $300,000.
1205 W Roslyn Road; Andrew E. Punday to Arnulfo Martinez, $211,000.
408 Walnut Ave.; Thomas M. Stell Jr. to Zachary Clarke, $186,000.
HOPEWELL
Lot 11, Section 1, Cambridge Estates; Mary Fisher Murray to Victor R. Pagan Romero, $230,000.
Lot 7 and part of Lot 6, Pleasant Hills; William C. Slusser to Elaine Bell, $222,000.
Lots 64-66 and 101-103, Kennilworth; Joseph R. Clarke to Rafael Maradiaga, $173,500.
NEW KENT
8575 Crestwicke Lane, Quinton; Liberty Homes Virginia Inc. to Karen Robertson, $254,900.
7321 Farmers Drive, Barhamsville; Jennifer M. Gonzalez to , $318,750.
7449 S Franklin Way, Quinton; Kevin Myles Lyda to Peter T. Morris, $334,000.
5106 Kings Pond Court, Providence Forge; Charles P. Adkins to Michael Kanyatta Parker, $548,000.
1 Lynn Lake Court, Barhamsville; Christine Fox Brown to Kimberly Jo Smith, $175,000.
3775 Minitree Glen Drive, Providence Forge; Sara E. Stein to Miguel Angel Llanes, $260,000.
6990 Oakfork Loop, New Kent; NVR Inc. to Kevin Christopher Carter Jr., $266,465.
2421 Prince Andrew Court, Quinton; Selina A. Besty to Doris Jackson, $233,000.
1233 Riverside Drive, Lanexa; Charles B. Davis to Frederick C. Johnson, $789,000.
7613 Sedge Drive, New Kent; D.R. Horton Inc. to Eugenia Maedine Bentley, $407,430.
7601 Sugar Magnolia Lane, Quinton; Alan Bevard to Frederick L. Hughes, $440,000.
PRINCE GEORGE
1904 Clary Road, South Prince George; Patrick J. McBride to Kyle R. Wilson, $250,000.
11100 Hitchcock Road, Disputanta; Anthony R. Bennett to David W. Chilton, $240,000.
2507 Juniper Road, Prince George; Anna Elizabeth Fields to Ronald Lee Barker Jr., $224,000.
11246 Lawyers Road, Prince George; Daniel S. Maxwell to Charles Hall, $231,000.
5312 Oak Leaf Lane, Prince George; Randolph M. Trull to Ronald L. Spence Jr., $292,000.
4330 Red Cedar Court, Disputanta; Tamara A. Hall to James A. Rhodes III, $245,000.
AMELIA
0.991 acres; James W. Ball III to Ronald Q. Tankersley, $159,950.
2 parcels; Gary R. Thompson to F&P Enterprises Inc., $435,000.
20 acres; Sherri D. William to Brent Schildt, $240,000.
4.15 acres; R&J Investments LC to Amanda Burton, $248,000.
50.71 acres; Carole C. Ferguson to Deborah W. Lee, $400,000.
7.4 acres; Tony Lynn Glover to Darryl Stewart, $175,000.
Parcel 12, River Run; Chad Royster to Carlos Hernani Dasilva Sr., $235,000.
CUMBERLAND
10 acres; Holder Homes LLC to Lamar Waldo Davis, $269,950.
2.85 acres; Ernestine Johnson to Rey J. Gamboa Ramo, $175,000.
Lots 19 and 20, Fairview Farms; Federal National Mortgage Association to Asa Bourgeois, $225,000.
KING WILLIAM
28.75 acres; Joseph F. Nalley to Todd B. Perseghin, $549,900.
Klaus Tract No. 8; Patricia G. Napier to Dorrell Road LLC, $175,000.
Lot 1, Block B, Section 3A, Kennington; RCI Builders LLC to Michael S. Hendrick, $323,267.
Lot 4, Block A, Black Walnut Estates; Jamison Croxton to Samuel G. Norman, $232,000.
Lot 58, Section 2, Magnolia Meadows; PW Development Inc. to Catherine E.B. Johnson, $257,738.
Lot 7, Mann Hill Farm; Kevin Allen Duvall to Jose L. Ortega Martinez, $300,000.
Lot 8, Foxes Reach; Gwen E. Harry to James R. Dudley, $500,000.
Sussex
2 lots; Jarratt Investments LLC to Amabel Velazquez, $208,900.
Parcel; Max J. Finklestein to BMG 5 Unit LLC, $773,586.
WILLIAMSBURG
141 Parkway Court; Jeffrey A. Fischer, co-trustee to Francisco J. Santibanez, $320,000.
410 Settlement Drive; Robert R. Whiting to Katherine D. Lenz, $184,400.
513 Suri Drive; Catherine M. Marenghi, trustee to Nancy Quatraro Poliski, $370,000.
213 Woodmere Drive, Unit C; Joseph Quinlan, trustee to Chong Hyok Kim, $245,000.
JAMES CITY
208 Ashford Manor, Williamsburg; Titan Investment Group Inc. to Lawrence B. Palmer, $670,750.
2032 Back River Lane, Williamsburg; Kyle Hatzinger to Wilson J. Huffman, $430,000.
4012 Betsy Ross Court, Williamsburg; Alan J. Hochman to Jonathan P. Ewing, $575,000.
101 Cartgate, Williamsburg; Deborah J. Austin to William R. Atkinson, $535,000.
4319 Creekside Loop, Williamsburg; Hamza Lakhili to Thomas N. Archibald, $224,000.
117 Deerwood Drive, Williamsburg; Justin L. Champine to Mark Kendrick, $444,900.
145 Eastbury, Williamsburg; Lydell Christensen to Richard Deloach, $850,000.
8843 Fenwick Hill Parkway, Toano; Dustin W. Jeffcoat to Katie L. Martin, $380,000.
3419 Foxglove Drive, Toano; NVR Inc. to Rosaria T. Williams, $281,025.
4304 Harrington Commons, Williamsburg; U.S. Home Corp. to David Harrison Rowe, $462,890.
173 Heritage Pointe, Williamsburg; Leonard H. Taubman to John J. Dues, $540,000.
1170 Hitchens Lane, Williamsburg; Richmond Norge LLC to Nottoway Creek LLC, $415,968.
6442 Isabella Drive, Williamsburg; Henry M. Majdeski to Jeffrey B. Amos, $510,000.
2864 Jonas Profit Trail, Williamsburg; Mark C. Prather to Seth Davis, $422,000.
3004 Kitchums Close, Williamsburg; Bernard Dale Nellis Jr. to Eric F. Kearn, $1,670,000.
128 Links of Leith, Williamsburg; Robert A. Kalloch to Andrew Elgert, $435,000.
120 Marion, Williamsburg; Salama Salib to Adam T. Bet, $510,000.
9972 Mill Pond Run, Toano; Patrick L. Wood Sr. to Christopher Scott Synowiez, $505,000.
142 Nina Lane, Williamsburg; Charles Behrhorst to Albert Wesley Varner, $262,000.
201 Old Cart Road, Williamsburg; Marbury P. Abella to Justin Sease, $436,000.
117 Pleasant Point, Williamsburg; Zachary Thomas Muhlenkamp to Artem Korotkov, $311,000.
3222 Pristine View, Williamsburg; Ashley B. Marcus, devisee to Robert A. Hershberg, $340,000.
3702 Queens Path, Williamsburg; Franciscus at Promenade LLC to Dorothy Dehn Tobin, $338,321.
5260 Rockingham Drive, Williamsburg; Gregory J. Whiteside to Robin L. Lambert, $340,000.
98 Shellbank Drive, Williamsburg; Paul Lee Worthington to Michael G. Landen, $645,000.
4309 Stylers Mill Crossing, Williamsburg; Frank P. Ognibene to Vincent Cuda Jr., $590,000.
116 Swinley Forest, Williamsburg; Tracy J.E. Redies to Allen Walker, $875,000.
148 The Maine, Williamsburg; Mary F. Valentine to Joseph R. Billings, $289,500.
3613 Trillium Drive, Toano; NVR Inc. to Gerry Miller, $440,635.
Unit 38, Governor’s Grove at Five Forks; Katherine L. Sorrell to MacLean Properties LLC, $292,000.
846 Vail Ridge, Williamsburg; Michael E. Schneider to Catherine Jody Kohlndorfer, $280,000.