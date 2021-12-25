Property Transfers Published Dec 25, 2021

2200 Turtle Hill Cir, Midlothian; Bucciarelli Matthew C and E M to Heath Robert B and Miranda E, $300,000.

6912 Velvet Antler Dr, Midlothian; Catalini Michael and Croce Mimma to May Colin M and Meyers Olivia, $290,000.

7881 Vermeil St, North Chesterfield; NVR Inc to Owens Barbara B, $283,590.

13724 Village View Dr, Midlothian; Ratcliffe Sarah Ellen to Tuck Joseph McEarl and Hoorfard Brittany Aryanis, $271,000.

6405 Walnut Bend Dr, Midlothian; Kraines Richard A and F J to Neuffer Matthew Michael and Laura Wleklinski, $476,000.

14512 Walthall Dr, South Chesterfield; Fountain Veronica S to Crane Danielle, $320,000.

4501 Watchrun Dr, North Chesterfield; Rivera Gonzalez Carlos O to Alvarez Alvarenga F A Et Al, $230,000.

3150 Waterton Dr, Midlothian; Perriello Michael C and Amy to Dickinson Edward L and Molly R, $587,000.

6600 Way Point Dr, North Chesterfield; Hhhunt Homes L C to Ta Don Jr and Pham-Ta Ngam Kim, $300,815.

4807 Wellington Farms Dr, Chester; Neal Robert J Jr and Joanne G to Moore Robert Wallis and Lori Anne, $440,038.