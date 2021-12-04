Property Transfers Published Dec 4, 2021

9605 Tilehurst Ct, North Chesterfield; Shifflett Benjamin A and S A to Ixpatac Sis Wilmer, $272,000.

5205 Timbercreek Dr, North Chesterfield; Balzer Phillip W and Amber V to Henderson Stuart III and Robin Renee, $280,000.

14526 Tralee Pl, Chester; Ozmore Wayne J Jr and Kimberly M to McGuire Justin T and Jaclyn, $290,000.

12909 Troon Bay Dr, Midlothian; Upson Karen F to Cantelupe Vincent P and Jill, $499,000.

14010 Two Notch Ct, Midlothian; Coon Daniel W and Latta Jamie to Deluna Ismael A and Elizabeth A, $350,000.

7112 Velvet Antler Dr, Midlothian; Hughes John Anthony Jr to Lewellen Eric T and Melanie A, $300,000.

7306 Veyan Way, North Chesterfield; NVR Inc to Munoz Alvaro E and Melanie M, $327,205.

2940 Vistapoint Rd, Midlothian; Pierce Betty E to Archer Rush J II and Kimberly M, $500,000.

1812 Walthall Creek Dr, South Chesterfield; Woody Harrison M III and S H to Blaylock Michael A and Kelly M, $360,000.

13820 War Admiral Dr, Midlothian; Jackson Kimberly R to D'Amico Victoria M and Nealon Garrett C W, $265,000.