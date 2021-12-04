Property Transfers Published Dec 4, 2021

The following is a list of more real estate parcels valued at $150,000 or more that have been transferred in the past few months in Richmond and surrounding areas.
To our readers: The property transfer listings for Charles City will be in future editions.
Louisa County listings will not be included until further notice.
RICHMOND
107 W 13th St; Manchester Green Llc to Beall Brandon Michael Minnix, $516,000.
1813 N 24th St; Orodonez Johanna C to Carper Tess Emmaline, $185,000.
306 N 26th St, U119; Kwong Eric K and Raymond to Mey Henjo, $263,800.
609 N 30th St; Sunclair Properties Llc to Walden Hannah N, $407,000.
1316 N 31st St; Mahala Llc to Armistead Nathaniel, $359,000.
1117 N 33rd St; Parker Jermaine L to Chishom Taylor Ann, $300,000.
3216 3rd Ave; Mosby Alvin W to Watchtower Homes, $165,000.
6 N 6th St, U2b; Kim Tong W to Ang Audrey, $270,000.
1316 Apperson St; Mjre Llc to H and G Enterprises Llc, $233,000.
503 N Arthur Ashe Blvd, U23; Kirby Jennifer M to Stokes Living Trust Trustees, $227,100.
2411 Barton Ave; Barton 2411 Land Trust to Dove Zachary Kyle, $433,000.
101 Beaufont Ter; Johnson Woodley Jr to Teele Johnson Dionne Olivia, $245,000.
2133 Boro Ridge St; NVR Inc to Mills John Martin, $375,180.
2911 E Broad St, Ub; Riley Brandon D to Grogan Patricia Jo, $315,000.
4701 Butte Road; Domzalski Pamela J to Liao Rachel and Andy, $673,900.
1903 W Cary St; Nixon Ronald T to Allen Realty Llc, $875,000.
3332 Cedar Grove Road; Combs Gary B and June C to Manspile Randal C and Sheryl D, $550,000.
1612 Chestnut Park Lane; Southside Community Development to Alleyne Tristan, $177,000.
1040 Circlewood Dr; Bonefish Llc to Bindas Liliana L, $185,000.
4018 Clinton Ave; Quarles Brian C and Katherine E to Cobb Macon B, $460,000.
415 N Davis Ave; Baker Mackenzie D and Lauren P to Morris David M and Rita M, $625,000.
2204 Edwards Ave; Silva Marilyn Tepal to French John, $290,000.
6531 Erhart Road; Ruffin Sandra to McNeil Maurice, $255,000.
3411 Florida Ave; Pham Vu and Huong to Reiter Brittany M, $349,950.
2912 Floyd Ave; Snipes W Carter to Pylant Nicholas C and Sarah R, $770,000.
3116 Garland Ave; Thompson Novel D to 4c Property Solutions Llc, $150,000.
2005 W Grace St; Morris David and Rita to Hambrick Catherine H, $950,000.
1300 Greystone Ave; Logic Equities Llc to Witt Mary H, $250,000.
2100 Grove Ave, U7; Porter Alex Vincent to Jorgensen Best Elizabeth M, $227,500.
2705 Hanover Ave, U9; Stafford Charles M to Lamarca Thomas P, $217,500.
1101 Haxall Pt, U407; Currin Carthan F III to MacDougall David G, $230,000.
201 Hull St, U33; Cheek Neal Llc to Ries Fred Robert, $260,000.
4628 Kensington Ave; Perkins Isaac T III to Hudgins Scott W, $442,500.
3112 Lake Terrace Ct; Weston Theresa Ann to Rice Patricia Lowry, $165,000.
3011 Lawson St; Daz Distributors Inc to Bodeman Laura Anne, $283,000.
4401 Leonard Pkwy; Boone Mark S and Alisha P to Husted Sherman Alexander J, $473,000.
512 Libbie Ave, U6; Scherger Stephen and Lori to Larson Piper Lynne K, $920,000.
2110 Maplewood Ave; Abdullah Basim S and Comileta to Cherwek Jamie R and Rhonda P, $410,000.
3418 Meadow Bridge Road; Cid Emmanuel Del to Knox Caroline A, $245,000.
3405 Montrose Ave; Wood Joseph and Mary to Riley Mary Jane Barbara, $380,000.
1630 Monument Ave, U2; Rice Lewis S Jr to Kilgore Leonard L III and Lynn S, $335,000.
5107 New Kent Road; Carden Noel D Jr and Marie A to Fogg Ryan Welsh, $456,000.
1104 Oakwood Ave; Darden Va L Trust Trustee to Rotche Adam Michael, $335,000.
3902 Park Ave; Rose Constance C to Dewolff Carsten Downing, $564,500.
3105 Patterson Ave, U9; Steinberg Wendy to Chatnik Leah, $235,000.
815 Porter St, U104; Nicholson Catherine B to Coburn Laura J, $165,500.
2105 Q St; Kleg Llc to Davis Elizabeth Jeanette Smith, $380,000.
1809 Ruffin Road; McDowell Company The Llc to Refinement Center Global, $219,995.
4814 W Seminary Ave; Reams James R Jr to Martin Haley Catherine, $357,000.
3513 Skipping Rock Way; White Chantelle to Griffin Anthony and Sabrina, $213,000.
1400 Stanhope Ave; Heisler Ann Ryland to Innes Alexander Donald, $517,500.
413 Stuart Cir, U2-D; Ricdl1 Llc to Ketchersid Terry L and Marie K, $435,000.
2616 The Terrace; Jennings Robert M and Linda D to Dunn Rory Shaw, $300,000.
5405 Waverly Ave; Property Key Solutions Llc to Watson Tyler, $245,000.
1205 Westminster Ave; Krohn Henry C to Bull Glen L and Stephen, $560,000.
1906 Woodbine Road; Shelton Marshall H to Vance Lucas E and Siet Jayme F, $440,000.
HENRICO
11453 Abbots Cross Ln, Glen Allen; Bentivegna Charles A and Nicole M to Bump Keith A and Lori Ann, $285,000.
2088 Airy Cir, Henrico; Barden Dakota Jones and Abigail N Guyer to Gertner Daniel, $210,000.
1408 Aqua Vista Ln, Henrico; Campbell Scott J and Katrina L to Van Aalst Dylan and Katherine King, $336,500.
9306 Ashford Rd, Henrico; Vaughan Constance W Estate to Downing Mary E, $321,750.
5407 Barleycorn Dr, Henrico; Marshall Marlon to Lee Ronald, $190,000.
1921 N Battery Dr, Henrico; Call Bonnie M and Michael S Joyce to Espigh Mark, $175,500.
1336 Berrymeade Ave, Glen Allen; Ryan Jennifer to Shumate Alexa Tawes, $232,000.
7400 Biscayne Rd, Henrico; Serafim Christy Jean to Juarez Ronal E, $285,000.
9505 Bonanza St, Henrico; Noto Michael to Yusavage Denise Rommell, $275,000.
2120 Brandonview Ave, Henrico; Shiflet Joshua P to Anderson Jacquilyn and Ashley Camarato, $191,000.
2433 Bridgeview Ln, Henrico; Palazzo Lisa M to Gerges Hany and Noha Francis, $340,000.
4408 W Broad St, Henrico; Suter Owen E III and Deborah D to 4408 W Broad Llc, $5,131,770.
2949 Broadford Ter, Henrico; Wong Chun Kit and Jennifer Ngar Yan Kwok to Silverio Marcello and Luciana Riberio Leal, $330,000.
4821 Burtfield Dr, Henrico; Prime 5ive Llc to Perkinson Dalton Lamar, $285,000.
9762 Candace Ter, Glen Allen; Pair Billie Brandon to Clem Jared J, $207,000.
3106 Carlton Rd, Henrico; Pecht Andre C to Granados Juan A, $201,000.
4425 Cedar Forest Rd, Glen Allen; Smidler Jeffery A and Sharon S to Lin Yun, $450,000.
2025 Chartwood Ln, Sandston; Henry Jennifer Lynn to Alvarez Saul Eduardo and Ada Abigail Lue, $255,588.
12903 Church Ct, Henrico; Gibson Deborah J to Marshall Sheri, $289,000.
9725 Colony Bluff Dr, Henrico; Riverlake Property Llc to Pedersen Christian H and Kerry Kirk, $265,000.
5525 Coopers Walk Ln, Henrico; Lm Townhomes 1 Llc to Nguyen Regina, $394,077.
109 Countryside Ln, Henrico; Countryside Corp to Burton Adam and Kathryn, $275,000.
5204 Cutshaw Ave, Henrico; Ludgate Eric J to Conigliaro Michael J and Casey Lee Zahn, $380,000.
4016 Darton Ct, Henrico; Martinez Abraham and Y L Worrell-Martinez to Ivory Marie, $286,500.
306 Defense Ave, Sandston; Jones Mary F to Anderson Heather, $186,000.
9135 Derbyshire Rd, Ug, Henrico; Perkins Robert V Estate to Dudley Anne W Trustee, $275,000.
4012 Dominion Townes Cir, Henrico; Charity Steven G to Bolson Robert, $225,000.
12 Doverland Ct, Henrico; Erickson Richard C and Sara to Witty Jill D and Graham R Evarts Trustees, $1,220,000.
2905 Dumbarton Rd, Henrico; Decker Megan E to Smith Andrew B and Christina Sheerin-Smith, $360,000.
6304 Ellington Woods Ter, Glen Allen; Kelley Glen M to Jethava Ashif and Nazneen, $1,010,000.
3101 Emporia St, Henrico; Alvarez Yaritza E Rodriguez to Rollins Krystal M, $174,950.
1201 Fallon Ln, Henrico; Mayo Chrystal A to Stanford Allen, $288,500.
10433 Flat Branch Dr, Henrico; Perdue Pamela to McGinnis-McNiff Erin M and Michael McNiff, $395,000.
7933 Fortress Pl, Henrico; Daul James M and Susan W to Pearson Michael J and Kathleen A, $450,000.
1733 Foxfire Cir, Henrico; Rhodes Ethel to Chapman Kent and Emily Ball, $217,500.
9808 Gardenia Dr, Henrico; Donner Jeanette to Huddleston Andrew D and Raven M Robertson, $225,000.
9110 Gayton Rd, Henrico; Turpin James E and Laurie to Botero Diana, $293,000.
7935 Glendale Estates Dr, Henrico; Mhh Builders Inc to Russell Anthony C and Angela N, $360,000.
10657 Gracie Ct, Glen Allen; NVR Inc to Clifft Gloria Ann, $469,935.
8003 Grassmount Ct, Henrico; Lin Ping Wei and Wei Y Chen to Zheng Yue Jiao, $238,000.
11317 Grey Oaks Estates Way, Glen Allen; Reynaud John Christopher and Rebecca to Parekh Vikram J and Apeksha P Shah, $825,000.
2815 Hampton Woods Dr, Henrico; Duncan Bryan and Martha to Forrest William R and Elizabeth D, $465,000.
5617 Hawthorne Ave, Henrico; Jenkins Bailey to Jugo Sabrina Helena, $250,000.
16 S Holly Ave, Henrico; Holly and Ivy Properties Llc to Evans Thomas, $150,000.
3201 Howard St, Henrico; Waddy Dorwin E and Loretta A to Davidson Salina, $176,750.
11412 Hunton Cottage Ct, Glen Allen; Winters Brent A and Alanna Gill to Kunjumuhammed Jiyas and Shahnaz M Shari, $480,000.
2715 Irisdale Ave, Henrico; Trainum G Edward III and Dana J to Sites Ralph W and Carlton B Tyler, $183,275.
12816 Kain Rd, Glen Allen; Mancini Elizabeth to Sukhavasi Bhavani and Lakshmikanth Et Al, $300,000.
2523 Kenwood Ave, Henrico; Pruden Christopher B and Kaitlyn Lange to Alexander John D, $260,000.
2205 Kingsbrook Dr, Henrico; Dehart Jonathan C and Amanda M to Schmidt Braden James and Howard James, $220,000.
1506 Lake Ave, Henrico; Hogge Stephen Thomas and Lori Udora to Kardos Matthew and Anna, $590,000.
4772 Leakes Mill Dr, Glen Allen; North Gayton Village Llc to NVR Inc, $184,000.
2022 Libbie Lake West St, Ub, Henrico; Lm Townhomes 1 Llc to Bannor Evans Osei and Clarissa Nana, $465,000.
11014 Little Five Loop, Glen Allen; Legault Homes Llc to Houston Middleton Randy and Jennifer L, $472,877.
5211 Long Bridge Rd, Henrico; Armstrong Elizabeth to Leach Lindsey C and Jeffrey R Jennings, $352,000.
107 Luray Dr, Henrico; Toot Sandra to Easop Joshua James, $235,000.
12174 Manor Park Dr, Glen Allen; Matthews Jeffrey C to Zimmerman Dustin G and Kimberly L, $468,000.
2409 Marions Ln, Glen Allen; Gates Robert A and Rebecca S to Dalal Rishi U, $342,500.
3200 McIntyre St, Henrico; Ferretti Patrick Philip Sr and S C Trust to Kogel Jonathan and Caitlin Anne Miller, $510,000.
22 Meadowspring Rd, Henrico; Maya Va Llc to Desiderati Natalie Christine, $225,000.
8813 Michaux Ln, Henrico; Orecchio David A and Evelyn L Baker to Berisha Brenda J, $316,200.
6881 Miller Rd, Henrico; Madison Guy R and Constance to Jennings Anthony W and Angela L, $265,000.
7614 Montrose Ave, Henrico; Powers Michael Wayne to Home Transition Specialists Llc, $190,000.
935 Morattico Cir, Glen Allen; Miers Barbara P to Midgette Paul G and Nancy F, $365,000.
7411 Moss Side Ave, Henrico; Marques Barbara to Orellana Maria De Lourdes Bautista, $230,000.
200 Naman Rd, Henrico; Boyd Tyler J and Elizabeth C to Lee Jason A and Shannon D, $460,000.
1731 New Market Rd, Henrico; Seelmann Sandra W to Nordt Dianne R and William Earnest III, $160,000.
2215 Nortonia Rd, Henrico; Carroll Patrick S to Denby Jacob, $250,000.
214 N Oak Ave, Henrico; Hayden Alexandrea to Rogers Roy V, $190,000.
4399 Oakleys Ln, Henrico; Hence Mervin A to Wilson Mercy, $250,000.
4540 Padgett Pl, Glen Allen; NVR Inc to Xi Lei and Thuy Nguyen Ho, $459,520.
2604 N Parham Rd, Henrico; 2604 Parham Llc to Imagine The Freedom Properties Llc, $950,000.
10921 Parkshire Ln, Henrico; Bloor Allison Roser to Steinfatt Teresa R, $399,000.
4304 Pine Top Ct, Henrico; Radogna Dennis K Jr and Amanda to Roark Brendon G, $290,000.
10952 Pointer Holly Path, Glen Allen; Hhhunt Homes Lc to Williams Ekanem Esu, $444,665.
12353 Purbrook Walk, Henrico; Eagle Construction Of Va Properties Lc to Quarforth James S Trustee, $882,040.
1708 Quietwood Ct, Henrico; Frye James Calvin and Tayne to Titzer Ryan Matthew and Caroline Whitlock, $550,000.
2416 Reed Rd, Henrico; Payne Mary F Estate to Henderlite Jonathan S and A Andrade-Solis, $205,000.
8655 Rio Grande Rd, Henrico; McLarin John and Amanda to Campbell Laura R and Justin R, $665,000.
210 Rocketts Way, U507, Henrico; Ogan William J and Eileen M to Fatemi Hessam and Farzaneh Naghdi Et Al, $229,950.
9951 Royerton Dr, Henrico; Gilani Nael and Audrey to Nolan Michael F II and Lindsay E Marshall, $305,500.
2400 Salua Dr, Henrico; Barsoum Mina M to Warren Jason G and Jennifer M Durbin, $243,500.
11000 Scattered Flock Ct, Glen Allen; Boettcher Ulrike to Mahmud Dewan M T and Sanjira Begum, $335,251.
5328 Shady Grove Rd, Glen Allen; Nessar Ghulam and Hetal to Singh Jagdeep and Navneet Kaur, $371,000.
1809 Sidney Ct, Glen Allen; Pontier Christopher J and Melanie I to Dance Sherita Burrell, $403,000.
9508 Southmill Dr, Glen Allen; Havig Christina Michelle and Garrett Hayes to Brown Kenneth W Jr and Heather M, $390,000.
8626 Springwater Dr, Henrico; Gassman Jason and Tayten to Ramachandran Sivaprakasam Subbath, $230,000.
1300 Stoneycreek Dr, Henrico; Catanzaro David and Charlyne to Meawad Bahgat and Mariam K A Attia, $328,000.
3812 Thimble Ln, Henrico; Terry Curtis and Sharonda to Lewis John E Jr, $182,000.
2232 Thornbury Dr, Henrico; Putinas Gintautas and Sandra Prankaite to Nicholas Jason D and Jessica, $285,000.
7302 Townes Rd, Henrico; Johnson Owen Lee to Parrish Elizabeth M, $321,000.
2101 Turtle Creek Dr, U4, Henrico; Gust Alaric P and Stephanie Ballard to Meade Michael M, $167,900.
3920 Village Commons Walk, Glen Allen; Shashaty Edward J Jr to Lucks Bernd G and Lada, $665,000.
632 Walsing Dr, Henrico; Millan Daniel A and Roxanne C to Warren James Richard Jr and Carter A, $1,350,000.
7417 Wentworth Ave, Henrico; Jones Sandra W Estate to 7417 Wentworth Ave Llc, $178,000.
9922 Westhampton Glen Pl, Henrico; Andrews Ralph to Avery Diana J and Michael B, $807,000.
2 Wicker Dr, Henrico; Dowdy Lois Joanne to Krzak Joe Richard Jr and Deborah Marie, $305,000.
8304 Willow Ridge Pl, Glen Allen; Griffith Brian C and Carrie H to Vessella Christina Luisa, $300,000.
5000 Windsor Rd, Sandston; Pollack Jacob E to Frontuto Elmer Jr, $320,000.
8717 Woodlake Dr, Henrico; Campbell Cynthia to Sharpe John Garland III, $271,500.
Chesterfield
1232 Adkins Rd, North Chesterfield; Dwell Rva Llc to Gaspard Angela C, $244,000.
3506 Alvecote Ter, Midlothian; Gregoire Development Corp to Layton Summer L, $615,769.
2626 Anwell Dr, North Chesterfield; Hill Pamela Watson to Banister John R and Blaschke Margaret E, $331,000.
3200 Appleford Dr, Chester; Screen Felton J and Tashi W to Salgado Segovia W A Et Al, $238,000.
2201 Arcadia Ct, Chester; Lowery James A III to Ford Daequan, $185,000.
1230 Ashton Village Ct, Midlothian; Vellucci Matthew and Jessica A to Peebles Robert M and Pamela B, $375,000.
3607 Bailey Farm Rd, Moseley; Carneal C T and Simmmons G M Trs to Burlock Keith, $540,000.
13606 Bastian Dr, Chester; NVR Inc to Brisco Gregory, $446,600.
12037 Baymill Ct, Midlothian; Mundy Zachary W and Khrushch E V to Fletcher Nicholas H and Janet E, $415,000.
9427 Beckham Dr, North Chesterfield; Cameron R W and Cameron J J Trs to Bowman Michael and Janiel, $325,000.
11118 Belvoir Rd, Chester; McQueen Megan G to Sulzberger Uwe and Medina Johanna, $276,000.
8400 Bethia Rd, Chesterfield; Higgins Robert Lee Jr and Sandra to Nicholson Family Trust, $250,000.
5543 Bison Ford Dr, North Chesterfield; Bennett Jonathan and Chelsi to Stinnett Parker Nikole and Unrue Rodney Forrest, $320,000.
4430 Boones Bluff Way, Chesterfield; Rowland Harold E Jr to Thompson David, $266,000.
10653 Braden Parke Dr, Chesterfield; Melton James D Jr and Vonda Kay to Melton Joyce Martin, $195,000.
14300 Brading Ct, Midlothian; Sinkiewicz Susan M to Hale Patricia S and Thomas L, $383,500.
7810 Breaker Point Ct, Chesterfield; Bwh L.L.C. to Jordan Elise, $272,000.
614 Bristol Village Dr, Midlothian; Hotaling Vicki L to Adams Bv II Llc, $150,000.
2610 Brookwood Rd, North Chesterfield; Wellford Joyce D to Holdsworth Hampton Young and Frances Minis, $429,000.
6170 Buntline Ln, North Chesterfield; Hhhunt Homes L C to Desai Ripal R and Shah Neha Mukesh, $280,805.
15724 Cambria Cove Blvd, Midlothian; Amaya Guillermo and Diedra to Dorsey Richard and Christina, $530,000.
2129 Cantina Ln, Midlothian; NVR Inc to Song Tae Yong and Myong S, $454,965.
2006 Carindale Dr, Midlothian; Rountrey Dev Corp to Lifestyle Home Builders, $285,000.
9625 Castleburg Dr, North Chesterfield; Fairley Evan T to Rysedorph Troy T and Rachel N, $254,000.
15612 Cedarville Dr, Midlothian; Lgi Homes-Virginia Llc to Johnston Samuel and Johnston Charne, $430,900.
11813 Channelmark Dr, Chester; Eastwood Homes Of Richmond Llc to Wynn Cameron, $596,315.
5602 Chatmoss Rd, Midlothian; Booher Alexsis and H Et Als to Ficke William Craig, $265,000.
14112 Chiasso Ter, Chesterfield; Schatz John Otto and Kathleen A to O'Hanlon Nancy and John, $555,000.
14808 Colony Forest Ct, Midlothian; McHugh W J Jr and McHugh J Trs to Zhou Jun and Wang Xiaojing, $590,000.
12041 Corianna Ln, Midlothian; Butts Steven L Et Al to Smithson Kourtney A and Trevor R, $280,000.
2545 Courthouse Rd, North Chesterfield; Clutch Properties Llc to Rhoads Erin, $211,000.
12600 Crystal Downs Ln, Chester; Littaua Rebecca A to Claiborne Feshona Nicole, $410,000.
1619 Darrell Dr, Midlothian; Dellinger Garret P and Debra J to McDonough Victoria C, $435,000.
7601 Dell Dr, North Chesterfield; Ames Janis G to Stewart Jonathan, $320,000.
5100 Dermotte Ln, North Chesterfield; Beck Thomas F III and Leigh A to Beck Jacob Daniel, $222,000.
6143 Dorius Dr, North Chesterfield; Watkins Randy L to Paramount Investments Llc, $154,500.
7531 Dunollie Dr, Chesterfield; NVR Inc to Archie Torrance Jerard Sr and Seatra Lanier, $463,150.
2831 Earlswood Rd, Midlothian; Comer Consulting Llc to Oliver Jason J and Kellie A, $550,000.
8503 Eastwood Ct, North Chesterfield; Taylor Wesley A and Michelle E to Hummel Cristiano and Alexandria, $270,000.
11337 Elokomin Ave, Chester; Rolling Ridge Llc to Robinson Brandon O and Lashanda D, $334,707.
2824 Ennismore Ct, North Chesterfield; Dukes Kenny to Boisseau Che M, $165,000.
11907 Exbury Ct, Midlothian; Melone Jacob and Viars Alyssa to Wilson Eric, $280,000.
7940 Featherchase Ter, Chesterfield; Malhotra Ajai K and Nancy to Redd Allie, $259,000.
3018 Fielding Rd, South Chesterfield; Smith M L and Smith S M Trustees to Parker Martavius, $250,000.
8506 Forge Gate Ln, Chesterfield; Nyman Joy and Foster Katherine to Merdach Adnan and Wafaa, $517,000.
13604 Fox Chase Ter, Midlothian; Bush Jeffrey W and Melissa M to Alinea Richards Kira M and Annemarie L, $305,050.
15449 Foxvale Way, Midlothian; Denecke Lawrence M and G L to Madrigal Kenneth L and Alison R, $437,500.
7500 Gallant Fox Ter, Midlothian; Blalock Deborah M to Mooney Aubrey James and Judy M, $263,000.
5212 Gatebridge Rd, North Chesterfield; Batemon Nellie M to Charity William H and Dorthea, $310,000.
21301 Gilritchie Dr, South Chesterfield; Sellers Dawn D to Aseron Steven G and Jhennie G, $210,000.
4501 Glen Tara Dr, Midlothian; Young Terry James and Lindsay to Sutton Brandon Owen and Jamie, $216,000.
14601 Glenmorgan Dr, Chester; Motrynczuk Peter Et Al Trs to Stitts Glenda J, $450,000.
16437 Gossamer Dr, Moseley; Heppert Daniel Wade to Spencer Austin, $312,000.
12801 Greenside Dr, Chester; Faber Darrell S Sr and Wanda W to Akintan Idris, $360,000.
7503 Hadley Ln, Chesterfield; Yeager Kevin S and Jeanne R to Dunford Jessica Paige, $330,000.
3706 Hamlin Creek Pkwy, Chester; Gallegos Nelia Esmeralda C to Lugo Christian Rosario, $330,000.
7818 Hancock Farm Ln, Chesterfield; Pearson Roderick to Alexanian G and Alexanian J Trs, $283,000.
3836 Harrow Dr, Chester; Cook Scott D and Paula L to Wilkins Sawyer A, $255,000.
14130 Helmsley Rd, Midlothian; Saunders Jeffrey W and Sarah M to Varner Mark W and Taylor B, $875,000.
4112 Hiddenwell Ln, Chester; Moten Jerrell G to Potter Jared A and Brownson Rachel, $380,000.
7209 Hopkins Rd, North Chesterfield; Ctd Properties Llc to Balcarcel Marroquin L F Et Al, $245,000.
6428 Husting Rd, Chesterfield; Morrow K A and Morrow M A Trs to Howie Victoria M, $254,000.
16851 Jaydee Ct, Moseley; Netzel Christina Marie to Patrick Todd, $520,000.
3331 Kellynn Dr, Midlothian; Anderson Jane M Trustee to Rocha Gustavo Vasquez, $245,000.
13620 Kingsmill Rd, Midlothian; Brady Sean M and Beth M to White John Thomas Jr and Jennifer K, $755,000.
7125 Lake Caroline Dr, Chesterfield; Hastings Andrew L and Lorraine P to Ellgra Properties L L C, $230,000.
3611 Lansdowne Rd, Midlothian; Brazzell Eileen L to Mottas Nicholas M and Lauren R, $545,000.
1648 Laurel Top Dr, Midlothian; Hall Otis Jr and Anna Ordella to Shifflett Stephanie A and Benjamin A, $373,000.
6402 Leisure Ter, North Chesterfield; Manning Louis M to Kern Riley A, $199,000.
6300 Little Creek Way, North Chesterfield; NVR Inc to Daughtry Linwood Russell II, $348,450.
13913 Litwack Cove Dr, Chester; Kashdan Daniel N and Nicolette to Connor Timothy III and Tawanda M, $435,000.
14310 Long Hill Rd, Midlothian; Geisslinger John P and Barbara L to Harvey Connie and Harvey Samantha, $375,000.
12200 Lucks Ln, Midlothian; Reeves Shawn and Cornett H L to Schmidt Roderick J Sr and Stark Rose M, $425,000.
14924 Majestic Creek Dr, South Chesterfield; Bowman Matthew R and Alicia G to West Thomas, $300,000.
7124 Maple Summit Ln, Moseley; Craftmaster Homes Inc to Mackenzie Ross Thomson and Amy Michelle, $561,580.
13900 Marsham Rd, Chester; NVR Inc to Diggs Joyann and Lucy, $374,955.
15911 Meridian Ave, Chester; Finley Kimberly L to Kerscher Andrew Glenn and Emily, $225,000.
8400 Middle Loop, North Chesterfield; Williams Jason N and Anita M to Beranek Nicholas, $245,000.
4118 Mill Manor Dr, Midlothian; Tucker Daniel Mark to Ramsey Taylor Randolph and Kimberly, $362,500.
9131 Mission Hills Ln, Chesterfield; Bosta Joseph F and June E to Kain David J, $390,000.
2511 Myron Ave, North Chesterfield; Virginia Home Buyers Llc to Sanchez Jorge, $225,000.
3810 Newbys Bridge Rd, Chesterfield; Profesional Homes Llc to Jimenez Efrain Davila, $445,000.
20005 Oak River Dr, South Chesterfield; Gurgel Joshua David to Richmond Jesse M, $305,500.
13303 Old Barn Ct, Midlothian; Bryant Charles E II and Tanya M to Nicely Benny Joe II, $274,000.
4401 S Old Hundred Rd, Midlothian; Rathje Kyle M to Lemus Perez Investment Group Llc, $265,000.
6011 Otterdale Rd, Moseley; Davis Daniel C and Susan Lami to Zacherle Matthew E and Katherine, $656,000.
5202 Parkerstown Rd, North Chesterfield; Hairfield Delton E Jr and J L to Parker Home Investments Llc, $165,000.
2319 Penrose Dr, North Chesterfield; Brown D E and Brown K B Trustees to Arnold Susan Larue and Moore Roy D Jr, $402,000.
1924 Pocoshock Blvd, North Chesterfield; Williams Richard E Et Al to Watson Stephen Paul and Teresa Marie, $249,000.
7106 Pony Cart Dr, North Chesterfield; Harding Craig A to Jones Donovan T and Tori S, $240,000.
13307 Prince James Dr, Chesterfield; Sherlund Lucille J to Cole Richard Matthew and Amanda C, $440,000.
1856 Providence Villas Ct, North Chesterfield; Eagle Construction Of Va Llc to Merkli Stephen L and Rebecca B, $360,834.
13607 Quail Hollow Ln, Midlothian; Jennings H Roland and Linda S to McKenzie Michele, $340,000.
2231 Quarterstaff Rd, North Chesterfield; Price Rachel B to Berry Cecil W Jr and Jacquilyn A, $310,000.
9624 Redwick Dr, Midlothian; Abdulkhadir N P and Aliyar M B K to Hesse Kevin and Kristina, $415,000.
11844 Rimswell Turn , Midlothian; Bulifant H F V and Clayton R M to Morris Rosa Rios and Stanley William, $405,000.
20330 River Rd, Chesterfield; Marable Barbara R to Davis Matthew, $225,000.
206 Rivers Bend Cir, Chester; West Leigh Llc to Ridley Vincent and Kimba, $560,000.
18500 Rollingside Dr, South Chesterfield; Sheffield Larry E and Karen E to Stith Nicole, $232,500.
800 Rosegill Rd, North Chesterfield; McAteer Marc E to Martin Emily Mary, $226,000.
6718 Ruby Hill Rd, Moseley; 6801 Woolridge Rd-Moseley Lp to Gregoire Development Corp, $170,825.
15701 Saddlebrook Rd, Chesterfield; Hall Craig Alexander to Blackwell Michael T, $212,000.
15801 Sandwave Rd, Chester; Peterson Gregory T and Joaquina to Tejeda Marcio R and Rodriguez Noemi Marquez, $270,000.
10636 Sarata Ln, Chesterfield; Mahone Dorothy B to Alonzo Jacuqeline Nicole, $220,000.
8440 Scottingham Dr, North Chesterfield; Pace Benjamin to Barazoto Troy J, $250,000.
7900 Serena Ln, South Chesterfield; Holder Homes Llc to Pershing Sarah, $244,000.
9043 Sharpe Ct, Chesterfield; Eagle Construction Of Va Llc to Leonard Richard J Sr and Mary E, $439,252.
5407 Sherman Pl, North Chesterfield; Bowling Shelby M to Carleton Leslie Robin and Jon, $237,000.
8424 Sherwood Forest Dr, North Chesterfield; Davis Anthony S to Davis Alexis, $265,000.
9524 Simonsville Rd, Midlothian; Collington East Llc to Sylve Joanna R and Nicholas J, $493,426.
9500 Snowbird Rd, Chesterfield; Szafranski David S and Kristie M to Hernandez Jesus Romero and Vergamini Yohana Rosalind Prado, $231,500.
3700 Spratling Way, North Chesterfield; Breckenridge Leonard E to Scott Tyrone and Rachel N, $385,000.
9336 Springmount Ter, Chesterfield; Manning Jeffrey C and Alison G to Jones Vance H Jr and Gretchen, $258,000.
2604 Stemwell Blvd, North Chesterfield; Rho Sung L to Ballard Horace and Connie, $499,000.
15107 Stone Church Dr, Chesterfield; Finer Homes Inc to Shetterly Nancy J and Brian A, $369,101.
9604 Summercliff Ct, Chesterfield; Webb John F and Karen G to Hatcher Tsa M, $420,000.
12201 Swift Crossing Dr, Midlothian; Martin Charles D Sr and Janet L to Doele Ryan and Palakovich Kayle, $325,000.
9700 Telstar Dr, North Chesterfield; Prindes Michael S to Keesling Stuart Wayne, $160,000.
16641 Thornapple Run, Moseley; Burnett Katie to Green Linda A, $303,000.
9605 Tilehurst Ct, North Chesterfield; Shifflett Benjamin A and S A to Ixpatac Sis Wilmer, $272,000.
5205 Timbercreek Dr, North Chesterfield; Balzer Phillip W and Amber V to Henderson Stuart III and Robin Renee, $280,000.
14526 Tralee Pl, Chester; Ozmore Wayne J Jr and Kimberly M to McGuire Justin T and Jaclyn, $290,000.
12909 Troon Bay Dr, Midlothian; Upson Karen F to Cantelupe Vincent P and Jill, $499,000.
14010 Two Notch Ct, Midlothian; Coon Daniel W and Latta Jamie to Deluna Ismael A and Elizabeth A, $350,000.
7112 Velvet Antler Dr, Midlothian; Hughes John Anthony Jr to Lewellen Eric T and Melanie A, $300,000.
7306 Veyan Way, North Chesterfield; NVR Inc to Munoz Alvaro E and Melanie M, $327,205.
2940 Vistapoint Rd, Midlothian; Pierce Betty E to Archer Rush J II and Kimberly M, $500,000.
1812 Walthall Creek Dr, South Chesterfield; Woody Harrison M III and S H to Blaylock Michael A and Kelly M, $360,000.
13820 War Admiral Dr, Midlothian; Jackson Kimberly R to D'Amico Victoria M and Nealon Garrett C W, $265,000.
4000 Waterswatch Dr, Midlothian; Christiansen Keith L and Diane M to Patterson Joseph Eric and Christine Lynn, $525,000.
4909 Waycrest Ter, North Chesterfield; Mattox Garland R and Linda L to Mets Waino R and Mets Wendy Y Trustees, $381,000.
12405 Wescott Dr, Midlothian; Hhhunt Homes L C to Matthews Patricia Lynn, $320,625.
1201 Westwood Village Ln, Midlothian; Zgorski Susan L to Ziegenfus Kathy L, $295,000.
8406 White Cedar Ct, North Chesterfield; Hana Nagwa K to 8406 White Cedar Court Series Of Quaere Verum, $187,500.
14042 Wiley Cir, Midlothian; Vargas Kristin and Valladares C to Massey James E Jr and Claudia R, $530,000.
7873 Winding Ash Ter, Chesterfield; Alberico Lisamarie to Maddern John Kingston Jr and Paula Marie, $255,000.
1313 Winterfield Rd, Midlothian; Main Street Homes to Kopecko Lisa L, $571,654.
11918 Woodbluff Ct, Chesterfield; Liebert Bryan C and Morgan E to McCormack Rory Brian, $550,000.
19501 Woodpecker Rd, South Chesterfield; Hernandez Samuel S S Et Al to Anderson Monte, $207,000.
HANOVER
11225 Antler Lane, Mechanicsville; Aaron J. Schindler to Stephen Zedd, $445,000.
10266 Aynhoe Court, Mechanicsville; Manuel Derderian IV to Michelle M. Beaudin, $286,300.
8024 Blythe Road, Mechanicsville; Craftmaster Homes Inc. to Darryl G. Gangadeen, $515,745.
8155 Bridle Creek Terrace, Mechanicsville; Rebecca A. Babilon, trustee to George S. Decelle, $429,000.
10131 Cabernet Lane, Mechanicsville; Craftmaster Homes Inc. to Ronald W. McGhee, $741,603.
7144 Chestnut Church Road, Mechanicsville; Jennifer Nelms Colgin to Trevor Dewitt Goin, $320,000.
6436 Cold Harbor Road, Mechanicsville; Stanley C. Tucker to Frederic I. McGhee, $239,100.
13525 Craigs View Ct., Ashland; Donald L. Smith to Jason Clark, $463,000.
8415 Dell Ray Drive, Mechanicsville; Katlyn A. Droke to Ethan Stephen Rakes, $244,950.
14841 Elliot Ridge Way, Montpelier; John J. Coalson to Edgar L. Seeley Jr., $1,102,500.
9117 Fenshaw Ct., Mechanicsville; HHHunt Homes LC to Kimberly Hager, $514,000.
Gardenbrook; Garden Brook Way LLC to Balducci Builders Inc., $187,500.
13164 Greenwood Church Road, Ashland; Cason B. Kirkland to Louise Francis, $345,000.
7101 Harbor Run Court, Mechanicsville; W.V. McClure Inc. to Richard S. Slate Jr., $365,188.
11223 Hill Ridge Ct., Ashland; Sean M. Oday to Edgar Rene Rodriguezsantos, $349,500.
15201 Indian Springs Lane, Montpelier; Kevin Mardegian to Cason Kirkland, $475,000.
7393 Kelshire Trace, Mechanicsville; Tanya Locklear to Savannah Derush, $275,000.
7420 Leaf Fall Way, Mechanicsville; Michael Swatez to Thomas E. Hauck Sr., $322,000.
6442 Little Sorrell Drive, Mechanicsville; Richard B. Mitchell to Kshamata Desai, $355,000.
104 N Macon Terrace, Ashland; Rogers Chenault Inc. to Samuel E. Rogers, $252,500.
6335 Mattawan Trail, Mechanicsville; A. Wilson Valentine to Antonio G. Capron, $289,900.
11014 Milestone Drive, Mechanicsville; Taylor M. Hubbard to Erik Summers, $445,000.
12821 Mount Hermon Road, Ashland; William N. Watson to K. Dennis Sisk, $536,000.
207 New St., Ashland; Charles F. Thomas Jr. to Katie Duff, $325,000.
10298 Old Keeton Road, Ashland; J. Christopher Gilman to Tanner Savage, $245,000.
16211 Parrish Farm Road, Montpelier; Commonwealth Redevelopment LLC to John E. Carlson, $348,000.
17306 Pouncey Tract Road, Rockville; Randall B. Vaughan III to Adam Donohoe, $295,000.
7541 Quail Run Lane, Mechanicsville; RCI Builders LLC to Samantha Jacobson Ford, $468,859.
15451 Robert Terrell Road, Montpelier; Kelly D. Wells to Ashley Barlow, $230,000.
1123 Rose Bowl Drive, Glen Allen; Sridhar Yaratha to Chandan Singh, $420,000.
8332 Ryegate Place, Mechanicsville; Richard W. Langenbacher to Steven L. Lauer, $365,000.
8430 Shady Grove Road, Mechanicsville; William D. Green to Courtney Meador, $255,000.
11252 Silverstone Drive, Mechanicsville; John C. Ji to Emilio A. Quinonez, $399,950.
9212 Stephens Manor Drive, Mechanicsville; David L. Evans to Jeremiah P. O'Keefe, $520,000.
830 Sweet Tessa Drive, Ashland; Jacob Eric Tisdale to Samuel Gordon Dellinger, $207,000.
201 Thorncliff Road, Ashland; Eagle Construction of Virginia LLC to Betty Satterthwaite Chui, $619,829.
8084 Vaughan Drive, Mechanicsville; Philip Innes to Benjamin R. Barnes, $267,000.
10205 Wenden Way, Ashland; NVR Inc. to Stephen T. Harrison, $288,370.
6397 Wilpat Road, Mechanicsville; W.V. McClure Inc. to John David Johnson, $435,739.
9045 Woodlawn Drive, Mechanicsville; Ann Bagby, trustee to William C. Utley, $250,000.
POWHATAN
2399 Acoma Drive, Powhatan; Clyde L. Turner to Scott Mayo, $325,000.
3145 Blue Bell Farms Road, Powhatan; Julian P. Cook Jr. to Michael John Blair, $400,000.
1804 Countrytown Road, Powhatan; Ellen L. Ozmore to Sarah Becker French, $360,000.
1091 Evans Road, Powhatan; Martin H. Dunivan to Jason C. Bodnar, $280,000.
2224 Founders View Lane, Midlothian; Jeffrey Allen to James F. Banta, $615,000.
3159 Gullane Court, Powhatan; Thomas L. Zahalka to Theodore L. Ortwine, $765,000.
3640 Latane Lane, Powhatan; South River Custom Homes LLC to Joseph Allen Dunn, $503,779.
2508 Mountain View Road, Powhatan; Andrew Winters to Jasmin Mohammed, $235,000.
1748 Page Road, Powhatan; Michael Florence, trustee to Scott Roberts, $225,000.
2917 Red Lane Road, Powhatan; Michael B. Gregory to Brandon William Shipp, $350,000.
3101 Rosethorn Way, Powhatan; Windswept Development LLC to Christopher D. Gutzmer, $553,909.
3647 Walkers Creek, Powhatan; W.V. McClure Inc. to Margaret Hecht Myrick Wittig, $684,314.
1916 Woodberry Mill Road, Powhatan; Barbara C. Connell to Nikhil D. Devre, $600,000.
GOOCHLAND
12321 Beech Hall Circle, Manakin Sabot; Eagle Construction of Virginia LLC to James A. Cox, $594,577.
7480 Brandiston St., Glen Allen; Eagle Construction of Virginia LLC to Harry E. Francis Jr., $492,142.
318 Broadfield Lane, Manakin Sabot; Ian D. Martin to James C. Barden Jr., $935,000.
623 Dover Bluff Court, Manakin Sabot; Bruce R. Stevens to James Gregory South, trustee, $1,512,511.
13001 Fresci Court, Richmond; Schell Brothers Richmond LLC to Velva C. Bennett, $588,178.
1854 Hawk Town Road, Maidens; James M. Buchanan II to James Stanley Rauth Jr., $500,000.
4137 Hidden Acres Drive, Louisa; Rosolino Taormina to Eric Vestre, $370,000.
904 Madison Court, Maidens; Theodore L. Ortwine to Henry C. Krohn, $654,000.
725 Manankin Towne Lane, Manakin Sabot; James C. Barden to Jackye Kim, $1,250,000.
1498 Oaken Croft Lane, Crozier; Elizabeth K. Louisell to Kyle Ward, $612,000.
308 Piping Rock Road, Manakin Sabot; Boone Homes Inc. to Anurag Bhatia, $726,810.
459 Rivergate Drive, Richmond; Susan Stravitz Kemp, successor trustee to Kamran Q. Khan, $1,570,000.
422 Shadow Creek Lane, Manakin Sabot; Niki S. Bawa to Thomas E. Gress, $710,000.
4340 Valley Lane, Kents Store; Susan A. Powell to Caleb Bickley Gibson, $290,500.
Petersburg
437 Beauregard Ave.; Gap Investments LLC to Deborah Simmons-Howard, $230,000.
2829 Forest Hills Road; David Carr Tomlinson to Ellen C. Young, $234,900.
202 Lakemont Drive; Whitehill Estates-II LP to Petersburg East Housing Partners LP, $2,934,524.
1967 Ridgewood Drive; Leonard E. Daniel to Linwood T. Williams, $256,000.
1968 Walker Ave.; Nicolaus A. Coleman to Conrad Hicks, $216,000.
DINWIDDIE
18014 Bittersweet Road, Dinwiddie; Ronald W. Jones to Shenardo Francis Shelton, $360,000.
7165 Courthouse Road, Church Road; Bostic Real Estate Properties LLC to Justin F. Clay, $380,000.
14700 Gatewood Road, Dewitt; James L. Fitts to Sydney Leigh Adams, $259,900.
2526 Miry Run Road, Sutherland; Myriam L. Anderson to Mildred Ives, $552,000.
10606 Rives Road, McKenney; Nathan Ruppert to Chrystal J. Russell, $230,000.
20510 Woodland Road, Sutherland; George W. Sweeney to Grace A. Barr, $239,500.
COLONIAL HEIGHTS
222 Biltmore Drive; Dustin Valdez to Anthony L. Mason, $220,000.
114 Chesterfield Ave.; Deborah W. Lee to Robert Horn, $268,000.
1015 Elko Ave.; S. Kyle Sexton to Ricardo Clauden-Cross, $297,000.
207 Piedmont Ave.; Andron Wright to Lashonda Ford, $199,500.
113 Waterfront Drive; Malcolm McDonald to Robert F. Pfister, $355,900.
HOPEWELL
203 N 3rd Ave.; DRP Inc. to Stefan Mascoll, $185,000.
102 Cobblestone Drive; Raymond G. Rennebaum to Peggy C. Mooring, $182,000.
3704 Ivystone Court; Meagan McComber to Kianna Nicole Trent, $153,000.
306 N Radford Drive; Diana Louise Moore to Kameko Parker-Preston, $287,000.
3002 Westmoreland Court; Tanya J. Harris to Becky McKinney, $157,000.
NEW KENT
6200 Bushnell Drive, New Kent; NK Homes LLC to Christopher Bueter, $398,709.
1110 Cosby Mill Road, Quinton; Benita D. Beaumon to Hannah Victoria Harpold, $254,000.
10050 Deerlake Drive, New Kent; David Allen Belcher Sr. to Benjamin S. Yeaman, $336,200.
8847 Greenwood Blvd., New Kent; John Van Dyke to Subashri Kurgatt, $362,635.
11455 Kings Pond Drive, Providence Forge; Kee H. Lee, trustee to Tryge Brandon Anderson, $450,000.
6900 Longview Drive, Quinton; Howard I. Tew Jr. to Colby Lane, $326,000.
7165 Marecage Court, New Kent; D.R. Horton Inc. to Travis V. Green, $394,775.
7020 Oakfork Loop, New Kent; Aaron Zierk to Brent Owens, $310,000.
7345 Pinehurst Drive, Quinton; Domingo A. Balbuena Jr. to Kevin P. Burns, $376,900.
2391 Prince John Court, Quinton; Terry/Peterson Residential Thirty-One LLC to Surya Bahadur Kc, $248,630.
9144 Rock Cedar Road, New Kent; Jennifer A. Simminger to Ryan Hockaday, $299,900.
15400 Stage Road, Lanexa; Vicki L. Fessman to Joseph N. Fessman Jr., $300,000.
7490 Winding Jasmin Road, Quinton; Alan C. Smith to Daniel Alfred O'Brien, $425,000.
PRINCE GEORGE
10709 Beaver Castle Road, North Prince George; Westley M. Spicer to James Timothy Ritchie Jr., $210,000.
4995 Courtland Road, Disputanta; Danrich Construction Co. Inc. to Denzel C. Vaughan Sr., $258,300.
104 Hollyberry Lane, Prince George; The Estate of Carolyn Faye Capps to Allyson C. Bowling, $199,000.
2508 Liverman Drive, Prince George; Fetko Properties LLC to Vickie M. Akremi, $260,000.
12280 E Quaker Road, Disputanta; William F. Maywalt to David J. Vincent, $249,000.
7341 Thweatt Drive, Disputanta; Hunter B Inc. to Todd B. Flippen, $285,000.
AMELIA
10180 Arbor Drive, Amelia Court House; Michael D. Woods to Jason A. Keene, $325,000.
8040 Dash Lane, Jetersville; Daniel E. Watson to Andrew Winters, $325,500.
20051 Dogwood Trail, Jetersville; Jerrod W. Click to Tanya R. Wilburn, $410,000.
18191 Namozine Road, Amelia Court House; Megan Peck Meinhard to Steven Sember, $282,500.
24500 Price Drive, Amelia Court House; Lee A. Liptak to Jonathan Holumzer, $280,000.
13305 Wilderness Terrace, Amelia Court House; Penny G. Powell to Brandon S. Bass, $187,000.
CUMBERLAND
1.57 acres; James Wood to Charles Marino, $445,000.
Lot 19, Section 1, Quail Run; John S. Eicher to Joel Christian Wiedel, $289,900.
KING AND QUEEN
3.308 acres; Dorothy Crisp Gibbs to Robert Austin Benefield, $180,200.
98 acres; Roberta D. Wrenn to David Anthony Amorim, $230,000.
KING WILLIAM
104 Birmingham Circle, Manquin; Michael S. Sixt to Kawanda S. Temple, $290,000.
618 Fairfield Drive, King William; Timothy G. Pleasants to Donald Jefferson Sr., $445,000.
1278 Jacks Creek Road, King William; Todd B. Perseghin to Tammy J. Ervin, $250,000.
57 Mahixon Road, Manquin; Becky Worley Norman, executor to Kyle Douglas, $300,000.
123 McRee Way, Aylett; RCI Builders LLC to Joseph Quesenberry, $315,385.
1251 Nelsons Bridge Road, Hanover; RCI Builders LLC to Austin George Duffield, $297,232.
192 Patten Road, King William; Anthony W. Hedgepeth to Laurel K. Fulton, $206,000.
337 Shelton Place, Aylett; Rusty T. Bevan to Michael K. Suvak, $300,000.
3111 Taylor Ave., West Point; Robert W. Mintern to Bethany Frances Miller, $168,000.
Sussex
402 Forest Lane, Waverly; Richard E. Norris to Johnathan V. Suthard, $310,000.
336 Jasper Lane, Waverly; Jacob Bodner to Alex M. Kane, $210,000.
326 E Main St., Waverly; Alexander Thomas Comer to Michael L. Hanson, $162,000.
WILLIAMSBURG
688 Counselors Way; Sandra Shogren Lenthall, co-trustee to Laura Mae Feldman, $552,000.
3933 Prospect St.; Ralph Perez to Howard Lee Poteet Jr., $359,900.
505 Shaindel Drive; Condor Properties at Williamsburg LLC to Richard Camara, $430,000.
Unit 9, Campus Court Condominium; Eric J. Martin to Pamela J. Blank, $235,000.
229 Zelkova Road; Russel J. Glissman, trustee to David C. Ennis, $276,000.
JAMES CITY
1933 Algonquin Trail, Williamsburg; Timothy H. Creech Jr. to Joshua A. Graham, $180,000.
9307 Ashwood Court, Toano; Camille Allen to Brian D. Cox, $435,000.
2917 Barrets Pointe Road, Williamsburg; William Deaver Jr. to Keith Hume, $999,000.
104 Birch Circle, Williamsburg; William A. Hughes to Rosa C. Flores, $270,000.
224 Charleston Place, Williamsburg; Gail E. Sutliff, trustee to Robert Stewart, $310,300.
424 Crockett Ford, Williamsburg; Emanuel P. James to Sea 2 Land Ventures LLC, $500,000.
3342 Derby Lane, Williamsburg; Mark S. Sanders to James A. Martin, $725,000.
108 Edgewood Lane, Williamsburg; Robert G. Landen, trustee to Charles R. Bailey, $415,000.
3409 Foxglove Drive, Toano; NVR Inc. to Taylor Anne Hendrix, trustee, $295,760.
3548 Frances Berkeley, Williamsburg; Doris C. Browne, trustee to Nicholas B. Crowe, $460,000.
2840 Greate Way, Williamsburg; Frederick R. Schmied to Jonathan M. Romaine, $480,000.
3056 Heritage Landing, Williamsburg; Jonathan R. Horner to Eric C. Baker, $474,750.
1104 Hitchens Lane, Williamsburg; Richmond Norge LLC to Hanane Atil, $414,895.
3460 Hunters Ridge, Williamsburg; Attasit Snitwongse to Jason G. Welch, $360,000.
2808 Jonas Profit Trail, Williamsburg; Michael C. Shuck to Stefanie Hall, $380,000.
1006 Kings Lane, Williamsburg; Clayton J. Duncan to Madison Trust Co., $262,500.
2717 Linden Lane, Williamsburg; William P. Broas to Joshua Todd Allen, $455,000.
3616 Marigold Court, Toano; NVR Inc. to John Henry Temple III, $421,675.
231 Mildred Drive, Williamsburg; NVR Inc. to Jonathan Reid, $332,605.
5316 Nicholas Court, Williamsburg; Nelda Rendell Baker, trustee to Robert J. Coffey III, $185,000.
218 Nina Lane, Williamsburg; Michael C. Renner to Travis Morgan Lauderman, $340,000.
3 Peale Court, Williamsburg; Andrew T. Yakulis to Margaret D. Rice, $469,000.
5 Popeley Court, Williamsburg; Robert R. Asbell to Sean M. Cockrill, $559,000.
1503 Prosperity Court, Williamsburg; Charles J. Fusco Jr. to Jaclyn A. Jarrett, $257,000.
2903 Richard Grove, Williamsburg; Joel R. Fortune to Lisa Osterhoudt, $284,900.
135 Sharps Road, Williamsburg; Amy Joy Rowan to Caroline Nicole Utne, $292,000.
6223 St. Johns Wood, Williamsburg; Anne M. Mielke, trustee to Peter C. Rasmussen, $382,000.
Suite A1, Rivergate Business Center; 309 McLaws LLC to Tenth LLC, $2,950,000.
6808 Tarpleys Tavern, Williamsburg; Andre L. Wiley, devisee to David N. Wilson Jr., $375,000.
109 Tolers Road, Williamsburg; Mary Leticia Berg, successor trustee to Melissa Anne Noble, $475,000.
Unit 1, Quarterland Commons; Hampton Roads Foot and Ankle LLC to 453 McLaws Circle LLC, $230,000.
Unit 729, Conference Center Condominium; Gene H. Garrett Jr. to Patriot House 1776 LLC, $205,000.
6932 Vernon Hall, Williamsburg; Morgan R. Cartwright III, trustee to Luz G. Espaillat, $415,000.