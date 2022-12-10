Property Transfers Published December 10, 2022

The following is a list of more real estate parcels valued at $150,000 or more that have been transferred in the past few months in Richmond and surrounding areas.

To our readers: Caroline and Louisa listings will not be included until further notice.

RICHMOND

1502 N 19th St; Seven Hills Construction Llc To Dean Morgan Grey, $255,000.

1318 N 22nd St; Evolve Hld Llc To Wilkins Erika, $360,000.

902 N 25th St; Smith Adam Joseph And To Hunt Patrick A And, $500,000.

1119 N 26th St; Hill Wilbert W To Kumar Dilip, $560,000.

709 N 27th St; Baumwell Ivan Francis Living To 20176bt 35 Llc, $225,000.

1312 N 29th St; Brown Thurman R And Gertrude T To Santos Tulio Graciano Da Silva, $235,000.

600 N 31st St; Lofgren Jasmine To Ivins James Watkinson And, $425,000.

1208-1/2 N 32nd St; Ccrii Holdings Llc To Yasi Lauren F, $339,950.

123 W 34th St; Diamond Property Investors Llc To Equity Real Estate Group Llc, $215,000.

1114 N 35th St; 1112 N 35th Street Llc To Hem Santana And, $430,000.

2806 5th Ave; Turner Raymond W And To Bruce Kaitlyn Elizabeth, $210,000.

603 N Allen Ave U3c; Cardenas Jorge V Jr To Burbidge Timothy Justin And, $214,000.

9201 Baltic Pl; Stanley Martin Companies Llc To Gingrow Ryan, $380,321.

5101 Beddington Road; Walden James W & Meredith F To Ellis Wanda W, $288,000.

501 Boroughbridge Road; Kelson Creek Llc To Toombs Michael K, $190,000.

1322 W Broad St; 1322 W Broad Llc To 1322 W Broad Holding Llc, $4,115,000.

3609 Brook Road; 3609 & 3611 Brook Road Llc To Glossop Ella Carson And Simon, $1,250,000.

1110 Carrolton St; Gresham Brandon W & To Bradshaw Rachel & Joseph Jr &, $245,000.

5621 Cary Street Road U402; Shield James A Jr To Milani Frazaneh M, $450,000.

407 S Cherry St U301; Victory Apartments Llc To Poole Isabel Rutledge, $339,000.

1609 Claremont Ave; Rose Andrew F & Heather D To Dennis Kara Jordyn And, $482,000.

3224 Condie St; Mittler Richard & Conaboy Mary To Tuttle Emily Fletcher, $391,500.

3190 Cullenwood Dr; J C Painter Inc To Dominguez Dominguez Jandar C, $250,000.

1004 Edgehill Road; Fresh Start Holdings Llc To Craft Carl Jr, $335,000.

1809 Fairfax Ave; Dream Property Group Llc To Nass Sara And Lee Curtis, $239,000.

3411 Fendall Ave; Virginia Home Buyers Llc To Klenk James M Iii And, $290,000.

5571 Forest Hill Ave; Hill Management Llc To Bersimo Team Llc, $180,000.

3422 Garland Ave; Rutgers Adam And Jenkins Rose To Hyre Eric Grove And, $530,000.

2211 Gordon Ave; South Richmond Ventures Llc To Sullivan Joshua, $178,500.

306 E Grace St; 306 Grace Llc To 3416 Stuart Avenue Llc, $2,200,000.

312 N Granby St; Teele Robert W And To Weaver Alyssa Mae And, $789,900.

3114 Grayland Ave; L Sutherlin Contracting Llc To Kirk Keith Byron And, $617,500.

3408 Griffin Ave; Snellings Hunter A To Moody Shelby L, $245,000.

3416 Grove Ave U5; Winkle John R Iiii And Ruth M To Wilson Charles, $255,000.

2306 Halifax Ave; Walker Robert E & Anna L To Almontaser Ghanem S, $182,000.

2906 Hanes Ave; Shaw Belinda D To Calley William L Iii, $250,000.

2956 Hathaway Road U306; Santiago-Bunch Providencia To Aderholt Paige C, $380,000.

800 Hill Top Dr; River House Huntersdell Llc To Shanley Clare D, $226,000.

5348 Hull Street Road; Kemp Enterprises Inc To Hull Street Parcel 3 Llc, $224,000.

1219 Huntland Road; Ashworth Ellerby T & To Melita Philip Joseph And, $300,000.

1712 Jacquelin St; Richmond Metropolitan Habitat To Maguire Daniel Lucas, $220,000.

2048 Kimrod Road; Brown Katina To Soria Galvarro Amatller Bruna A, $230,000.

5000 King William Road; Der David C To Wall Michael Robert And, $532,500.

1507 Laburnum Park Blvd; Homer Pierce R To Hubbard Jonathan And Ann, $765,000.

5405 Larrymore Road; Poe Timothy J And To Labat Sean And Riley Mary C, $272,000.

4814 Leonard Pkwy; Hardison Angela D To Wilson Samuel Connor, $439,000.

120 Lipscomb St; Perez Renovations Inc To 120 Lipscomb Street Llc, $220,000.

1210 W Main St; Broski Llc To J2g Llc, $1,390,000.

2304 W Main St; 2304 & 2306 W Main Llc To G B E Main St Llc, $450,000.

1100 W Marshall St; Donohue Properties Llc To Tri City Property Buyers Llc, $240,000.

1414 W Marshall St U509; Orourke Paul J And To Haddon Richard, $245,000.

2513 Melbourne St; Hines Thomasine To Kelley Elizabeth Aaran, $211,000.

3522 Missouri Ave; Trek Properties Llc To Small Sage E And, $315,000.

611 Montvale Ave; Martin Gary A To Ellick Marshall R, $345,000.

805 Mosby St; Augustine Garrett D And To Fields Joyce S And, $290,000.

1025 Newkirk Dr; Green Acres Title Agency Llc To Nijjar Aaryanna K, $265,500.

2914 North Ave; Idlewood Shields Llc To 2914 North Avenue Llc, $380,000.

3112 North Ave; Catron Michael Luke To W H F L Llc, $240,000.

2613 O St; Bristow Gregory A To Goldsmith Jason F, $365,000.

3112 Old Quarry Road; Sweeney Katherine G To Collins Mary B, $325,000.

5024 Patterson Ave; Hickman Stephen Darryl Jr To Fgp Va Llc, $425,000.

819 Pepper Ave; Dorin Edward S Jr To Little Lewis Sr And, $355,110.

500 Pollock St; Eagle Properties And To Despinis Brylee R And, $315,000.

2520 Porter St; Cannon Maxie E Jr To Moss Sarah J, $292,000.

3317 Q St; Jdcrva Investments Llc To Jennings Family Investments Llc, $152,500.

7619 Rockfalls Dr; Dobogai Michael E To Onweller Luke Nelson And, $450,000.

4815 E Seminary Ave; Voraritskul Somchai Micah And To Koller Alexander Paul And, $450,000.

2519 Semmes Ave; Woodland Heights Llc To Atlee Megan N And, $607,000.

607 Shelby Dr; Abbott Vincent A Ii And To Greene Caitlin F, $220,000.

1600 Spotsylvania St; Vaughan Majorie V To Thomas Lena Jenkins, $188,500.

6916 Stratford Townes Pl; Bowles Tara To Hall Traci, $309,000.

4700 Stuart Ave; Brinkley Arthur S Iii To Rex Va 24 Llc, $511,379.

3314 Suffolk Road; Lamkin James S To The Tyrrell Group Llc, $425,000.

2012 Tobacco Mill St; NVR Inc To Ea Borana Kim And Sibophat Sar, $418,450.

2029 Tobacco Mill St; NVR Inc To Lau Cynthia, $387,980.

301 Virginia St U1003; Hull Properties Llc To Torrent Susan And Fernando, $237,500.

6529 Vischer Road; NVR Inc To Litow Kyle Joseph And, $473,200.

4707 Walmsley Blvd; Albayero Jorge To Profesional Homes Llc, $360,000.

1514 Wentbridge Road; Crittendon John H & To 2chron2v5, $200,000.

2201 Westwood Ave; Carvana Llc To Store Master Funding Xv Llc, $8,190,000.

6656 Wexford Lane; Funke Alex To Beres Laszlo T, $419,000.

2117 Wood St; 1-11 Real Estate Solutions Llc To Thompson Brian Y, $218,000.

3320 Woodys Lane; Norfleet David J To Norwood Tyra, $188,500.

HENRICO

3120 Abruzzo Pl, Glen Allen; Du Kevin T & Hejun Huang To Johar Ritesh, $383,000.

380 Adderbury Walk Ua, Henrico; Eagle Construction Of Va Llc To Ataman Mine, $437,125.

384 Adderbury Walk Ua, Henrico; Eagle Construction Of Va Llc To Whitlock Todd, $450,259.

4809 Allenshaw Dr, Henrico; Gaston Robbin To Jordan Rolando Vicente & Marilyn Lanita, $283,000.

396 Armitage Walk Ua, Henrico; Eagle Construction Of Va Llc To Abell Jacob Matthew & Rhonda P, $455,200.

402 Ash Ave, Henrico; Maggie Walker Community Land Trust To Carter Richard Corey, $160,000.

4007 Austin Ave, Henrico; Taber David To Brady Chad W, $209,900.

2430 Battery Gregg Dr, Henrico; Walton Stuart B & Patricia L To Rdpdre Llc, $222,500.

10124 Berrymeade Hills Ter, Glen Allen; Finfrock Caitlin L & Michael Turner Jr To Kirkland Sandra C & John H Reynolds V, $328,000.

2301 Bogan Rd, Henrico; Sanchez Aracelis To Burch Philip C & Pamela A, $333,000.

2432 Bridgeview Ln, Henrico; Hatzikotelis George A To Omalley Deidre A, $340,000.

7431 W Broad St, Henrico; Shama B Saiyed Llc To Raypark Llc, $600,000.

8300 Brook Rd, Henrico; Cot J Properties Llc To Horgan Family Trust, $2,208,422.

1620 Buckner St, Henrico; Smart Shirley J & Joseph E To Guile Shantyl, $215,000.

12500 Caitlin Cir, Henrico; Lim Byung Sung & Um Jen Lim To Barrick Sean & Alexandra, $375,000.

8167 Carriage Bend Ln, Henrico; Townhomes At Parham Place Llc To Bhattarai Adarsh, $405,900.

104 Carriage Point Ln, Glen Allen; Spadaro Paul C Trustee To 104 Carriage Point Llc, $300,000.

3573 Charles City Rd, Henrico; Burton Carolyn J Estate To Pena Iris Y Hernandez, $185,000.

9409 Claymont Dr, Henrico; Taylor Frank Todd & Terry Robert Curlee To Roe Lenore R, $492,500.

8215 Colebrook Rd, Henrico; Smith Jason To Quel Nathan J, $280,000.

7522 Comet Rd, Henrico; Cutchin Deborah A To Dobrucky Taylor & Christine & Thomas Jr, $285,000.

2112 Cool Brook Dr, Henrico; Templeton Michael & Connor Clay To Jerpe Angela S, $322,500.

9605 Country Way Rd, Glen Allen; Mitrovic Jasna & Paul E Brady To Balashova Nataliya, $290,500.

4376 Creighton Rd, Henrico; Estep Richard B & Brenda F To Austin Adam D & Kristi Michelle T, $405,000.

1410 Davis Ave, Glen Allen; Fritz Lauren To Baldwin John & Abigail E Broadhurst, $300,000.

245 Defense Ave, Sandston; Liles Kimberly D & Cory Allen To Moore Bryan, $190,000.

1721 Dillyn Ter, Richmond; Lee Breon S & Imani R To Cln Investments Llc, $272,000.

12520 Donahue Rd, Glen Allen; Boone Homes Inc To Garner Gaile Anita & Cynthia Y Allen, $725,418.

611 Dunkerry Ln, Sandston; Cooney Daniel M & M A Loew-Cooney To Lemus Steven Alexander & Yaqueline Y R T, $375,000.

3160 Ella Rd, Henrico; Williams Benjamin I & Marsha S To Lopinto Dominick James Iii & Caitlyn J, $415,000.

6304 Engel Rd, Henrico; Cigar Llc To Lucid Investments Llc, $250,000.

5116 Fairlake Ln, Glen Allen; Christiani Jason A & Diane A To Crump Jeffrey & Paula Reaves, $357,500.

618 Fayette Ave, Henrico; Pink Elephant Properties Llc To Adams Rachel M, $225,000.

3913 Forestford Rd, Henrico; Agee William R Jr & James E Hays To Lopez Adalberto, $300,000.

7836 Four Mile Run Pkwy, Henrico; Woodson Pauline To Bolden Oracheal, $342,500.

12054 Foxfield Cir, Henrico; Raymore Judith M To Holt Amanda Christine, $350,000.

6303 Galaxie Rd, Henrico; Watkins Benjamin N & Mary K To Werder Kaley & Dodd Mitchell, $320,000.

1110 Georgia Ave, Glen Allen; Craig Summer To Hilton Kelsey, $210,000.

6416 W Grace St, Henrico; Mende George L Iii To Abretski Maxine P & Joseph M, $240,000.

10020 Greenwood Rd, Glen Allen; Smith Robert M & William S Sr To Hilton M Rubin Inc, $262,500.

3914 Grove Point Dr, Henrico; NVR Inc To Patil Narappagouda & Laxmi, $280,380.

3958 Grove Point Dr, Henrico; NVR Inc To Nayak Sujani & Dinesh, $269,015.

4028 Grove Point Dr, Henrico; NVR Inc To Tunstall Lisa, $283,880.

370 Hanover Rd, Sandston; Scheidt Kevin Estate To Danil Rabieh & Assaad & Ossama, $160,000.

10611 Harborough Way, Henrico; Woie Geoffrey C & Karin M To Woie Ian K G & Andrea, $480,000.

3010 Hilliard Rd, Henrico; Pet Properties Llc To Mcgregor Manor H Llc, $625,000.

9536 Hungary Ridge Dr, Glen Allen; Luu Muoi & T W & L T To Steinke Jaclyn Rose & Zachary G Dalton, $355,000.

3548 Hunton Crossing Dr, Glen Allen; Lor Chanvirak & Anna B & Qui Duong To Davis Marcelle Imelda Wilson, $485,000.

604 Ironington Rd, Henrico; Coffey Mark B & Pamela J To Southworth Jordan & Cherie, $350,000.

5410 Jefferson St, Henrico; Chisholm Thomas M & A R S To Langner Christine L, $155,000.

2502 Kenmore Rd, Henrico; Dalton Steven & Michael To Dogwood Homebuilders Llc, $216,000.

4330 Kidsgrove Rd, Henrico; Style Craft Homes Inc Of Virginia To Booker Jewell Dawn, $279,350.

4336 Kidsgrove Rd, Henrico; Style Craft Homes Inc Of Virginia To Battle Robinette P, $264,500.

317 Koch Ave, Henrico; Choate William Robert To Jackson Melvin J, $200,000.

718 Lakeside Blvd, Henrico; Young Edward Allen To Miller Eric, $249,950.

1503 Largo Rd U202, Henrico; Merrill Cynthia M & Rebecca L Shaw To Gonzalez Semprun Ragui Jose, $178,000.

9663 Laurel Heights Ct, Glen Allen; Youngblood Properties Llc To Keiger Joseph L Iv & Meghan Straub, $597,755.

5807 Lee Ave, Henrico; Sakowicz Lukasz M & Jessica W To Berling Haley K & Antej Nuhanovic, $463,000.

2224 Libbie Lake West St Ua, Henrico; Lm Townhomes 1 Llc To Degfae Tihut, $333,428.

6537 Liddy Cir, Glen Allen; NVR Inc To Gavin Pamela, $520,685.

129 N Linden Ave, Henrico; Gust Renate Sencar & Michael Sencar To Lansgate Rentals Llc, $200,000.

8715 Lonepine Rd, Henrico; Wilkerson Sian Heather To Lee Brandon & Sarah Martin, $270,000.

10 Longstreet Ave, Henrico; Shelton Kyle J To Whitlock William Ray, $290,000.

8312 Lydell Dr, Henrico; Mcintosh Dennis J & K M To Carter Christopher G & Pamela S, $350,000.

8580 Magellan Pkwy, Henrico; Ru Windsor Iv Richmond Va Llc To Savlan Nnn1 Bs Richmond Va Llc, 10200000.

3000 Manor Dr, Henrico; Lflc Iii Llc To Wu-Pong Simon & Haley, $250,000.

2801 Maplewood Rd, Henrico; Kreisheimer Katie J To Byrne Graeme J & Kyle T Schuster, $310,000.

2100 Marroit Rd, Henrico; Om & Om Management Corp To Fisher Terrie Blau, $318,000.

3591 Mayland Ct, Henrico; Powell Betty M To Us Stainless Sales Llc, $355,000.

Mechanicsville Tpke, Henrico; Gbr Hen Ltd Lib Co Et Al To Springdale Park Ar Llc, $1,300,000.

4307 Meredith Creek Dr, Glen Allen; Tiller John L Iii Trustee To Pardis Sawyer, $389,000.

3818 Mitcheltree Blvd, Henrico; Watkins Naomi D To 8th Hill Homes Llc, $175,000.

5100 Monument Ave U708, Henrico; Cantor Mary Estate To Gilley Sharon K Trustee, $230,000.

2221 Nelson St, Henrico; Diederich William P Jr To Flores Suzanna S & David Z Saul, $220,000.

2400 New Harvest Rd, Henrico; Jones William St E Sr & Fontaine C To Johnson Kenneth Leroy Jr, $305,900.

5617 Noble Ave, Henrico; Harper Barbara & C Charity Jr Et Al To Neyazi Hamayoon & Hajat Mirza Neyazi, $364,950.

2516 Northwind Pl, Henrico; Carlson Erick B & Rachel A To Miller Burnett Iv & Judith R, $752,000.

7707 O’donnell Ct U2108, Henrico; Hulihan Christopher J To Baskerville Alton, $155,000.

2312 Oakwood Ln, Henrico; Brown Joshua To Burnette Roger, $250,000.

10915 Opaca Ln, Glen Allen; Hundred Acre Woods Inc To Stanley Martin Homes Llc, $6,555,000.

6508 Park Ave, Henrico; Cheney Stephen R & Terri To Cofoid Philip Andrew & Lisa Marie Bowman, $481,000.

2525 Parrish St, Henrico; Goode Angela P To Houff Deona L, $242,000.

3209 Pell St, Henrico; Baybutt Christopher E To Bae Hyung Seok, $355,000.

2304 Pleasant Run Dr, Henrico; M And M Capitol Investment Corp To Raymore Judith M, $370,000.

948 Pleasant St, Henrico; Oaklander Jessica Michelle To Taylor Kia Shari & Samuel, $260,000.

2701 Pomona Rd, Henrico; Henriquez Manuel A To Hernandez Amada C & Imani C Patterson, $205,549.

Pouncey Tract Rd, Glen Allen; Christ Church Episcopal Church Trs To Eagle Construction Of Va Llc, $2,700,000.

3833 Purple Haze Ct, Henrico; NVR Inc To Baxter Tiffany Charese & Janet Marie, $423,460.

4207 Reading Rd, Henrico; Dickenson J W & Gladys F To Brown Kendrick, $245,000.

5403 Ridgedale Dr, Glen Allen; Gray Sandra M To Erhart Ruth Ann Revocable Trust, $415,000.

210 Rocketts Way U305, Henrico; Nicholson Garrett H Trust To Fitch Matthew W, $213,428.

115 N Rose Ave, Henrico; Chavez Roberto To Moumou Jihan, $282,000.

11401 Sadler Glen Ln, Glen Allen; Schwarzschild Barry L & Alesha M To Haroun Abdelmasih H & Mariem Mekaeal, $510,000.

1206 Santa Rosa Rd, Henrico; Andrews Michael J & Verna To Stuckey Michael J & Katherine J, $315,000.

2909 Seven Kings Ct, Henrico; Cole Marlon Lee To Harris Allison & Gerald Conrad Moore, $349,950.

6953 Sir Galahad Rd, Henrico; Ross Run Llc To Archie Helen L & Ellen D, $395,670.

20 Skipwith Green Cir, Henrico; Marsh Sandra L To Swansea Llc, $191,500.

1800 South Dover Pointe Rd, Henrico; Elkins Daniel B & Ross K Suit To Lockwood Philip R & Rochelle P, $825,000.

5701 Stonehurst Estates Ter, Glen Allen; Bradford Homes Inc To Pal Nirvik & Swatilika, $1,129,730.

206 Sumwalt St, Sandston; Camano Hector M & Edna L To Taylor Terry D, $285,000.

5420 Tacoma St, Henrico; Gallardo Ricardo Angel To Godinez Arturo Justo, $150,000.

2914 Thistlebrook Ln, Henrico; Lunsford Paul Jr To Cheng Michael & Camisha, $261,000.

8106 Three Chopt Rd, Henrico; Ellis William L Iii To Craft Emily Lane, $505,000.

1532 Tree Ridge Rd, Henrico; Vinnywood Inc To Blake Antoinette, $295,000.

2105 Turtle Creek Dr U4, Henrico; Warden Roger A & Mary Elizabeth To Hanson Catherine V, $215,000.

6209 Walborough Ct, Glen Allen; Bucci Michael V To Shetkar Sachin & Sruthi M Patel, $505,000.

2527 Wanstead Ct, Henrico; Garnett Fay B To Ahonen Bradley & Mary E Living Tr, $339,000.

621 Westham Woods Dr, Henrico; Parker Elizabeth B H & J N Harmon Dudley To Farrar Mary D Trustee, $572,100.

5409 Wintercreek Dr, Glen Allen; Brandis Mark A & Karen D To Rivera Evie & Myles Christopher, $440,000.

6916 Woodside St, Henrico; Liberty Homes Va Inc To Witcher Doniqua, $305,000.

CHESTERFIELD

1817 Adkins Rd, North Chesterfield; Velasquez Holdings Llc to Moore Joseph R, $370,000.

9300 Alcove Grove Rd, Chesterfield; Chavez Juan C and Jessica C to Aljassar Qaid and Ukaz Nadia Abu, $389,500.

1706 Almer Ct, Chester; NVR Inc to Tran Nhu Y Thanh and Hoang Sen Thi, $521,450.

14344 Altavista Blvd, Midlothian; NVR Inc to Brunner Rose Marie, $466,970.

2025 Anchor Landing Dr, Chester; Eastwood Homes Of Richmond Llc to Eller Randall Steve and Marilyn, $799,990.

4913 Appelman Ridge Ct, Chesterfield; Shurm Construction Inc to Gomez Michael L and Smith-Gomez Schnel L, $379,790.

4833 Arundel Ave, North Chesterfield; Minter Kevin Douglas and Minter Anthony Dwayne and Proctor Tammy M to 4833 Arundel Ave Llc, $217,750.

5829 Austin Woods Dr, North Chesterfield; NVR Inc to Topolski Jenna and Norbert, $299,990.

5806 Baileys Path Rd, South Chesterfield; Shearon Barry G to Avent Vanessa P and Moody Ceddrick L, $350,000.

15210 Beach Rd, Chesterfield; Randalow Jack E Jr and Elizabeth to Jackson Oliver and Megan, $335,000.

6120 Belgreen Ct, North Chesterfield; Jefferson Eric L to Spruill Tiara N, $225,000.

3736 Bellstone Dr, Midlothian; South River Custom Homes Llc to Demay Erin Jennifer and Derek, $768,803.

7733 Belmont Rd, Chesterfield; Barnes Evelyn D to Barnes Robert and Hanna, $281,250.

21613 Beverley St, South Chesterfield; Farmer Christopher A and Diana L to Mills Joshua, $187,000.

11901 Black Alder Dr, Moseley; Debord Daniel W and Mary Kay to Lloyd Jeremy Edgar and Erin Leigh, $439,000.

5412 Bradenton Dr, Chester; Style Craft Homes Inc Of Virginia to Thompson Stacie, $382,194.

8606 Branchs Woods Ln, North Chesterfield; Garcia Jose B R and Ibarra L to Lopez Montoya Marbella Lizeth and Puerta Martinez Jaime Noe, $280,000.

509 Brighton Dr, North Chesterfield; Random Properties Acquisition Corp Iii to Property Key Solutions Llc, $252,225.

5809 Buxton Dr, Chester; Able and Done Right Inc to Draper Morgan Ashley, $379,950.

4113 Caddington Dr, Midlothian; Boone Homes Inc to Beattie Harold W Jr and Annemarie L, $794,319.

6530 Canute Dr, North Chesterfield; Stafford W Duane and Dawn M to Moore Alexaundra, $223,000.

13319 Castlewellan Dr, Chester; Bell Peter J to Detrick Edward Jr, $350,000.

10233 Centralia Station Rd, Chester; NVR Inc to Hughes Jerome Alvin Sr and Dianna Lynn, $501,079.

8400 Chelmford Rd, North Chesterfield; Black Henry P Ii and Doris A to Burns Casey, $425,000.

13537 Chesdin Landing Dr, Chesterfield; Weeks Walter K and Sandra to Fredrickson Erik and Julie, $1,250,000.

11024 Church Point Rd, Chesterfield; Finer Homes Inc to Benjamin Shonda Monique and Karl Clayton, $406,251.

6660 Citory Way, Moseley; HHHunt Greenwich Walk Llc to May Jane B, $505,185.

3821 Cogbill Rd, North Chesterfield; Noxid Enterprises Llc to Balas Adam, $199,000.

2509 Courthouse Rd, North Chesterfield; Thompson James M to Escobar Roxana Xamileth Aguilar, $275,000.

305 Creekwillow Dr, Midlothian; Headley Neil S and Vlasidis B V to Dunn Louis George Iii and Artalissa Aline, $355,000.

6910 Deer Run Ln, Midlothian; Caskie Walker to Taylor Richard, $285,000.

15903 Dockside Ct, Chester; Rudd Robert L and Theresa G to Midatlantic Management Llc, $150,000.

13307 Drake Mallard Pl, Chesterfield; Clay Street Builders Llc to Laliberte Dennis J Jr and Sharon K, $716,010.

4321 Dunraven Rd, North Chesterfield; Guess Dale A and Laura A to Betts Carmen Louise and Stephon James, $395,000.

1519 Dusk Ct, North Chesterfield; Crown Land Llc to Mcbride Marquail, $362,714.

12610 Easthampton Dr, Midlothian; Jordan Michael L to Bradshaw David and Angela Shelton, $650,000.

5640 Elfinwood Rd, Chester; First Class Investors Llc to Rouiller Janice Zarobila, $385,000.

15025 Endstone Trl, Midlothian; Chandler Gregory S and Kimberly to Donaldson Terry Wayne and Boyd Cynthia M, $598,750.

6407 Esskay Rd, North Chesterfield; Mcdowell Michael Sr and G to Chavez Edwin, $230,000.

8225 Fair Isle Ter, Chesterfield; Derr Linda C to Dolan Matthew and Jessica, $400,000.

3232 Fielding Rd, South Chesterfield; Traylor Helen B to Bowling Leah Jay and Moore Collin Michael, $262,000.

7725 Flag Tail Dr, Midlothian; Powell C J and Malinoski L E to Anderson Porter Brooks, $320,000.

6113 Forest Wood Rd, Midlothian; Shaw Steven C and Brooklyn J to Stansfield Nicholas and Perzynski Katelynn, $418,000.

1912 Galley Pl, Chester; Eastwood Homes Of Richmond Llc to Caffery Erin Denita, $440,950.

10720 Genlou Rd, Chesterfield; Berberich Amy J to Hughes Briana and Williams Antonio L, $264,000.

957 Gorham Ct, Midlothian; Diefenderfer Richard H and M A to Fedoruk Nadezhda, $399,000.

5121 Gravelbrook Dr, North Chesterfield; 5121 Gravelbrook Drive Llc to Kelley Llc, $230,000.

2280 Greenfield Dr, North Chesterfield; Pascucci Michael R and Amy M to Bottoms Kelsey V, $289,950.

7309 Hancock Towns Ln, Chesterfield; Hancock Village Building Company Llc to Jadapalli Munineeraja, $271,625.

9509 Heather Rdg, North Chesterfield; Mcelroy Kelly J to Williamson George, $237,500.

6004 Hidden Arbor Pl, Chester; James Lynda to Zheng Zhong Jie, $360,000.

3301 W Hundred Rd, Chester; Asset Crafters Llc to Fowler Laureen and Granai Vincent A, $329,900.

5325 Iron Bridge Rd, North Chesterfield; Dyke John R Sr and Barbara T to Anderson Kevin M, $380,000.

7106 Jones Run Ln, Moseley; HHHunt Homes L C to Plamp Jeannette, $538,035.

18119 Jones Run Trl, Moseley; HHHunt Homes L C to Bennett-Talley Jenea and Talley Donald Anthony Jr, $487,790.

13401 Kelham Rd, Midlothian; Tarrington 14 Llc to Homeplaces Ltd, $210,000.

9607 Ladue Rd, North Chesterfield; Funes Manuel to Luszezinski Mickael and Michelle, $304,500.

14231 Laketree Dr, Chester; Benton Benjamin F to Caraker Carter Lee and Kayla Jarvis, $355,000.

5808 Laurel Trail Rd, Midlothian; Moncrief Robert G Jr to Scott Adam P and Robin, $285,000.

6844 Leire Ln, Chesterfield; Cosby Village Llc to Kavaserry Ramakrishnan and Lavanya, $351,957.

3113 Lifsey Ln, Chesterfield; Lima De Barrera Beatriz D to Granados De Leon Edvin E, $265,000.

2501 Lilybank Ct, Midlothian; Main Street Homes to Ankney Tyler C and Jessica R, $559,839.

5021 Long Shadow Ct, Midlothian; Brooks Kia Y to Smith Michael A and Holland Tara D, $281,000.

1008 Lucks Garden Trl, Midlothian; The Grove At Lucks Lane Llc to Wood-Bradley Colin Desmond and Karin Lee, $433,307.

1742 Mainsail Ln, Chester; HHHunt Homes L C to Kennedy Michael L and Page D, $455,675.

9813 Manordale Rd, Chesterfield; Hpa Jv Borrower 2019-1 Ml Llc to White Joshua P, $205,000.

621 Marsham Pl, Chester; NVR Inc to Seminario Carlos G and Lidia G, $461,415.

4803 Mason Hollow Dr, North Chesterfield; Yox Frankie D to James Nay Llc, $150,000.

14505 Michaels Ridge Rd, Midlothian; Hunt Melissa to Trapani Joseph V and Brittany, $715,000.

15712 W Millington Dr, Midlothian; Rountrey Dev Corp to South River Custom Homes Llc, $184,000.

11232 Moravia Rd, Midlothian; Emory Cynthia D to Krakoviak Lisa and Byhoffer Scott, $250,000.

8807 Nesbit Ferry Ln, Chesterfield; Main Street Homes to Young Beverly J Trustee, $425,001.

13607 Northwich Dr, Midlothian; River City Capital Investments Llc to Haysmer Christopher Alan and Rogers Kristina Danielle, $360,000.

14043 Old Hampstead Ct, Chester; Hanshaw Michael E to Haskell Albert Leonard and Marilyn Goss, $355,000.

12700 Olde Stone Cir, Midlothian; Preston Erin C and Robert D to Cleary Thomas and Rarrick Chelsea, $525,000.

4513 Parrish Branch Rd, Midlothian; Jr Property Investors Llc to Williams India Rose Louise, $267,000.

2600 Penrose Dr, North Chesterfield; Greenawalt David Pearson and Greenawalt Steven Douglas to Waller Matthew P and Collins Jennifer Leigh, $325,000.

7025 Pine Orchard Ct, Chesterfield; Venture Project Llc to Horton John, $250,000.

7012 Pointer Ridge Rd, Midlothian; Paramount Investments Llc to Garcia Jose and Espinoza Cristina, $285,000.

12712 Prestonfield Dr, Chester; Houser Colleen to Talati Sapan and Bhakti, $302,500.

319 Pullbrooke Dr, North Chesterfield; Norng Vannak and Tom Putheary to Roth Tina, $165,000.

4512 Rabbit Foot Ln, North Chesterfield; Meadows Billy to Morgan Douglas, $275,000.

611 Research Rd, North Chesterfield; Ehc Llc to S and K Leasing Llc, $520,000.

11700 Riverboat Dr, Chester; Main Street Homes to Zarate Jose, $551,992.

1446 Robindale Rd, North Chesterfield; Orellana Robert P to White Danise C Trustee, $250,000.

14704 Sailboat Cir, Midlothian; Moore Jon D and Portia to Gorman Steven and Kathleen, $365,000.

10219 Sandy Ridge Dr, Chesterfield; Jones Jeremy and Corinne to Harper Benjamin H Jr and Melissa M, $375,000.

20804 Sasha Ct, South Chesterfield; Chavez Omero and Martha to Lewis Mercedes, $215,000.

16737 Sayley Dr, Chesterfield; Main Street Homes to Rhodes Meredith Camp and James Udell, $642,748.

20303 Sheffield Pl, South Chesterfield; Brown Lottie J to Brown Chris E Jr, $230,000.

4401 Shoremeade Rd, North Chesterfield; Cecchini Todd F C and Joyner S F to Dreamy Real Llc, $220,000.

11031 Smoketree Dr, North Chesterfield; Dempsey Cristina Dillera to Smith William Nathaniel and Amy, $500,000.

24 Spinnaker Cove Dr, Midlothian; Feichtner C Lynn to Jarrell Valeria K, $275,000.

3624 Spratling Way, North Chesterfield; NVR Inc to Iyaomolere Michael Adeniyi and Oladimeji Tope Josephine, $467,230.

7231 Stafford Park Dr, Moseley; Plott Sam Holley and Stephanie B to Snellings Larry and Manley Tina, $542,000.

5730 Stockport Pl, Chesterfield; Glasscock Ricky F and Taylor Marlee Danielle to Glasscock Marlee T, $190,500.

6201 Strathcona St, North Chesterfield; Walker Laurie E and Shawn to Torres Martha Alicia and Juvenal, $260,000.

5319 Summerleaf Dr, North Chesterfield; Younger Denise M to A&j Investment Llc, $220,000.

13700 Sycamore Village Dr, Midlothian; Clarkson Joseph A to Thompson Kelsey and Valls Jovan M, $357,000.

4800 Taylor Brook Ln, North Chesterfield; Williams Glenda S and Larry E to Shelton Hubbard Lee and Regina Maria, $343,500.

17042 Thornapple Ct, Moseley; Eastwood Homes Of Richmond Llc to Lukanich Brian Joseph Jr, $342,445.

13211 Thornridge Ln, Midlothian; Nollen Johannes J M and Patricia to Nollen Heather and De Leon Doublas, $150,000.

4721 Treely Rd, Chester; Wargofcak Michael J and Debra O to Powers Brenda Eileen and Garland Scott, $225,000.

7548 Valencia Rd, Chesterfield; Jackson Stanley and Wanda F to Hatchett Elijah T, $304,000.

825 Vickilee Rd, North Chesterfield; White Paula and Daigle Richard K to Graham Carol A Amended and Restated Trust (The), $435,000.

3013 Waddington Dr, North Chesterfield; Hodges Jame’l R to Firde Solomon T and Tafesse Rahel G, $212,000.

2702 Walmsley Blvd, North Chesterfield; Vasquez Pedro Godoy to Fmg Investment Llc, $165,000.

21408 Warren Ave, South Chesterfield; Harvey Judith B and Manz M H to Walthall John S and Ann M, $235,000.

4916 Waycrest Ter, North Chesterfield; O’brien Michael J and Gray S P to Crosthwaite Kevin C and Kristen T, $400,000.

1605 Westhall Gardens Dr, North Chesterfield; Style Craft Homes Inc Of Virginia to Waddell Evelyn B, $353,059.

15705 Whirland Dr, Midlothian; Craftmaster Homes Inc to Marin-Solis Kevin A and Dina Carole, $447,340.

8125 Whittington Dr, North Chesterfield; Stanley James Selwyn Ii to Stanley Tyler Von Schilling and Jordan Leigh, $425,000.

12000 Winbolt Dr, Chester; NVR Inc to Banga Navdeep Singh, $466,005.

3212 Winnie Dr, South Chesterfield; Downer Heather-Leigh A to Hounyovi Didier, $235,001.

18901 Woodpecker Rd, South Chesterfield; Smith William R and Mary E to Smith Daniel Tyler and Thomas Taylor N, $201,000.

CHESTERFIELD (additional)

1825 Adkins Rd, North Chesterfield; Velasquez Holdings Llc to Fry Ryan James and Hailey Mae, $365,000.

14409 Aldengate Rd, Midlothian; New Michael W Sr and Cathy M to Ayjian Grant M Jr, $356,000.

1713 Almer Ct, Chester; NVR Inc to Montenegro Claudia Elizabeth and Jairo Eliezer, $584,850.

9356 Amberleigh Cir, North Chesterfield; Ehrlich Nancy S to Bixler Robert Preston Jr and Shannon Colleen Anne, $425,670.

2809 Annakay Xing, Midlothian; Mccormick Tyler J to Boseman Tracey, $640,000.

9308 Archway Rd, North Chesterfield; Tho Rorm to Rodriguez Richard A Fernandez and Rodriguez Anderson Gonzalez, $340,000.

8418 Ashdale Ct, Chesterfield; Fitzgerald Thomas J Amended and Restated Trust to Kammerdeiner Brendan and Mccroddan Rachel, $415,000.

14014 Autumn Woods Rd, Midlothian; Boycourt Michael C and Nicole W to Virginia Home Buyers Llc, $195,000.

13743 Bastian Dr, Chester; NVR Inc to Tanko Ahamadou and Sani Rahamou Mahamane, $459,875.

9426 Beckham Dr, North Chesterfield; Miroy Helene to Rock Bryan and Iana, $390,000.

15113 Bellstone Ct, Midlothian; Craftmaster Homes Inc to Montgomery Ryan Christopher and Julia, $620,265.

3830 Bellstone Dr, Midlothian; South River Custom Homes Llc to Schroepfer John B and Samantha M, $645,098.

6006 Belrun Pl, North Chesterfield; Allen Stephen L to Medley Martin A Jr and Susan C, $199,999.

6440 Bilberry Aly, Moseley; Brown Ashley E to Thompson Brooke Lee, $333,000.

12311 W Booker Blvd, Chester; West Gloria Estate to Remnant Real Estate Solutions Llc, $153,000.

9612 Brading Ln, Midlothian; Love Paul C and Sue M to Carlton Brian S and Robin L, $430,000.

13720 Brandy Oaks Dr, Chesterfield; Johnson Robert L and Debra N to Steyn Daniel and Van Cleave Heather M, $556,500.

12325 Buckingham St, Chester; Strohm Robert B and Jean E to Reeder Cindy, $275,000.

4813 Cabretta Dr, Moseley; Melia Denis E to Montez Family Trust Dated January 21 2021, $550,000.

1106 Cameron Ave, Chester; Weaver Charles E Jr to Nguyen Cuong and Pham Hanh T, $245,000.

11813 Carters Valley Pl, Chesterfield; Tanner Robert D and Stacy M to Bernard Carl, $460,000.

13413 Castlewellan Ter, Chester; Espanola Joey S and Mary-Joyce to Ricks Marvin J, $412,000.

10241 Centralia Station Rd, Chester; NVR Inc to Richardson Quentasha S, $480,520.

17531 Chemin Rd, South Chesterfield; Kessel Kevin and Keri A to Bergeron Elizabeth Anne, $241,000.

4700 Chesler Dr, Moseley; Farrell Lauren E to Hertel James, $510,000.

6601 Citory Way, Moseley; Rref Ii-Tfc Greenwich Llc to NVR Inc, $720,000.

6662 Citory Way, Moseley; HHHunt Greenwich Walk Llc to Baxter Laura Tanner, $485,165.

9819 Cole Mill Rd, North Chesterfield; Pollard Jill H to Waters Justin, $335,000.

18130 Cove Creek Dr, Moseley; Lifestyle Home Builders to Fortney Rovert Kevin and Tipton-Fortney Melanie, $629,280.

10913 Crofton Ct, Chester; Shaw Melissa L to Mckinnon Sanjae V Aka Mckinnon Sanjae Vivi Ann, $326,100.

5301 Dermotte Ln, North Chesterfield; Stith Amanda to Om and Om Management Corp, $193,000.

11600 Dogwood Grove Dr, Midlothian; The Grove At Lucks Lane Llc to Sauer Mildred Trustee, $391,411.

13367 Drake Mallard Pl, Chesterfield; Clay Street Builders Llc to Leary Reginald Anthony and Doris, $637,500.

6812 Dunton Rd, Chesterfield; Cosby Village Llc to Scheib Matthew Grant and Cox Emily, $406,988.

2702 Eagle Run Ln, North Chesterfield; Pullman Kenneth J Jr and Amanda to Howes Carolyn E, $285,000.

720 Eastwood Dr, North Chesterfield; Mitchem T R Iii and Trexler M C to Jonason Jennifer A, $280,000.

14107 Elkington Dr, Chester; Brown Michael A to Carr Travis L and Christine L, $411,500.

15124 Enmore Dr, Midlothian; Gregoire Development Corp to Godbey Kyle Eugene and Carrie Hebb, $670,432.

7853 Etching St, North Chesterfield; Jenkins Detrich A to Levine Lauren J, $278,000.

1130 Fairbank Ln, North Chesterfield; Lewis Timothy L to Om and Om Management Corp, $150,000.

4513 Finney Pl, Chester; Ayala Santos J Trustee and Ayala Felia L Trustee to Kirkland Victoria L and Tyson Andrew T, $340,000.

7810 Flag Tail Dr, Midlothian; Aguirre Patrick J and Debra R to Cleveland Daniel Aaron and Sherry Darlene, $385,000.

1931 Forestdale Dr, North Chesterfield; Pace Raymond Jr and April to Wilson Tyler Kenneth and Lape Rachel Nicole, $335,000.

15304 Gammon Green Walk , Midlothian; Innovative Bldrs Of Midlothian to Bradshaw Lloyd M Jr and Kathryn W, $527,703.

12204 Glen Tara Ct, Midlothian; Goetz Victoria and Wilmoth Jason to Macey Harry Iii and Patricia, $230,000.

13925 Gorham Ln, Midlothian; Lohrman Andrew A and Heather M to Harrell Taylor and Jonathan, $371,240.

8245 Graves Rd, South Chesterfield; Goodrich Yohance and Natasha to Anderson Jermey, $400,000.

3139 Gregwood Rd, Midlothian; Trek Properties Llc to Estrada Christopher A Balderas and Acosta Gerardo Cruz, $265,000.

7311 Hancock Towns Ln, Chesterfield; Hancock Village Building Company Llc to Rubinos Ademar and Mendoza Lizarbe Gladys Elizabeth, $359,605.

4418 Heidi Ct, Midlothian; Robertson Clifton to Busigo George W Santiago and Ortiz Yazmin Y Rolon, $352,500.

4801 Hidden Falls Ct, Moseley; Webster Ronald B to Carlton Malik M, $580,000.

3725 W Hundred Rd, Chester; S&e Restorations Llc to Hernandez Christopher, $250,000.

7550 Iron Bridge Rd, North Chesterfield; Amazing Grace World Fellowship to Boulevard Property Lllp (The), $285,000.

18007 Jones Run Trl, Moseley; HHHunt Homes L C to Barreiro Luis Angel and Annabel, $594,635.

18130 Jones Run Trl, Moseley; HHHunt Homes L C to Sambana Pearson Hardwork and Judith, $583,045.

548 Kimwood Rd, North Chesterfield; Pohl Timothy J and Amanda L to Price Sean M and Choy Gabriella, $280,000.

8025 Lake Margaret Pl, Chesterfield; Hall Andrea L to Brandon Carla Wilkinson and Tapp Tyler Miles, $660,000.

7804 Lancashire Pl, North Chesterfield; Randall Russell and Tarrh Kevin to Green Duane, $332,500.

6417 Ledgestone Ln, Moseley; Wagoner R Sr and Wagoner R Jr Tr to Cooke Lacey Elizabeth, $417,000.

6848 Leire Ln, Chesterfield; Cosby Village Llc to Rengarajan Bhavanesh and Sampath Anitha, $358,330.

3313 Light St, South Chesterfield; Toron Management Llc to Harris Ramon N, $185,000.

1925 Limbeck Ln, Midlothian; Marmo Louis and Jill to Siegel Joshua and Stephanie, $1,350,000.

8000 Lowwin Ter, Chesterfield; Brown Wayne and Robin to Davis Emmett I Jr and Roxanne W, $505,000.

11045 Lucks Ln, Midlothian; Taylor Wendy S to Diffee Chandler B, $295,000.

1806 Mainsail Ln, Chester; HHHunt Homes L C to Banks Audrey G, $489,715.

15613 Maranatha Ave, Chester; Brown Craig L to Combs Mark and Kayleigh, $287,000.

13730 Marsham Rd, Chester; NVR Inc to Aslett Bethany, $488,605.

6949 Mason Run Dr, North Chesterfield; Woodall Properties Llc to Juarez Sandra Herrera, $315,000.

14231 Michaux Village Dr, Midlothian; Mcclure Samantha to Frankenberry James W and Rita M, $410,000.

1903 Millsap Ln, North Chesterfield; Cullen Thomas K and Elisabeth G to Witt Jordan P and Smith Katherine R, $312,000.

5531 Mossy Oak Rd, Moseley; Main Street Homes to Wright Lucas W and Corbin L, $620,859.

8818 Nesbit Ferry Ln, Chesterfield; Main Street Homes to Mills Marion Barber, $488,062.

7337 Norwood Pond Pl, Midlothian; Venable Larry C and Kathleen A to Carley Daniel Francis and Donna Louise, $308,000.

1840 Old Hundred Rd, Midlothian; Foglesong Marlene A to Dwr Llc, $205,700.

16401 Orchard Tavern Pl, Moseley; Nair Rajeev G and Polara Akila A to Rehman Shakil and Hina, $840,000.

11531 Parrish Creek Ln, Chesterfield; Prater David L and Peggy C to Stith Antoinette, $360,000.

12428 Petrel Xing, Midlothian; Swift Creek Development Llc to Garrepally Ramesh and Lavanya, $339,477.

13618 Pine Reach Dr, Chesterfield; Hedrick Thomas B and Renae F to Felice Jeffrey R and Ann, $565,000.

4118 Poplar Grove Rd, Midlothian; Chakravarti Kalidas and Anita to Fischer Bryan and Jennifer, $370,000.

9509 Proctors Rd, North Chesterfield; Wilson Robin to Sipos Andrada Teodora, $225,000.

238 Pumpkin Pl, North Chesterfield; Jones Frances B to Palmer Susan H, $306,000.

14521 Ramblewood Dr, Chester; Colby Jeffrey P and Anita D to Austin Michael Vaughan, $450,000.

5434 Ridgerun Ter, Chesterfield; Walton Norman T Jr and Shook C L to Girsham Catherine, $360,000.

3742 Rivermist Ter, Midlothian; Crestar Bank Trustee to Crossley Sherry, $455,000.

5604 Rohan Pl, Moseley; D R Horton Inc to Zou Ya Yun and Lin Xiu Qin and Zou Xiyang, $489,040.

10046 Saint Joan Ave, North Chesterfield; Beltrami Marco to Mitchell Beverly A and Levesque Ila, $310,000.

6508 Sanford Springs Cove , Midlothian; Innovative Bldrs Of Midlothian to Cordova Andrew and Angela, $399,950.

16713 Sayley Dr, Chesterfield; Eastwood Homes Of Richmond Llc to Philip Renimol and Joseph Wilson, $547,555.

16807 Sconley Ct, Chesterfield; Covington Lydia to Ibrahim Ahdy and Eskander Rita, $496,000.

14306 Shelter Cove Rd, Midlothian; Armeli Jerry P Trustee to Luckart Brian D, $325,000.

6801 Sika Ln, Midlothian; Murnahan Zoe M W to Kifer Kerry T, $285,000.

2619 South Ridge Dr, Midlothian; Estes Dorothy M and Estes K N to Grieger William C, $228,000.

618 Spirea Rd, North Chesterfield; Lawrence Mark and Penny to Nelson Jeffrey S, $331,530.

3625 Spratling Way, North Chesterfield; NVR Inc to Jones Deborah Fabian, $463,820.

3113 Sterling Brook Dr, North Chesterfield; NVR Inc to Chalmers James Jr and Kristy, $325,080.

5743 Stockport Pl, Chesterfield; D R Horton Inc to Bolton Ryan Joseph and Gasior Logan Elizabeth, $433,064.

5548 Sue Jean Dr, North Chesterfield; Avalos Ismael A to Walter Megan, $242,000.

1006 Sun Valley Way, North Chesterfield; Herring Dallas and Raquel to Le Linh Quoc, $395,000.

5501 Tag Alder Ter, Moseley; HHHunt Homes L C to Lynch Kacie Ingram and Langdon David, $614,220.

19704 Thelma Ave, South Chesterfield; Hurt Mark to Jones Latoya, $225,000.

17048 Thornapple Ct, Moseley; Eastwood Homes Of Richmond Llc to Taylor Danielle Satchell and Ethan Tyquan, $340,700.

2906 Timbercrest Ct, Midlothian; Tous Bassim to Conrad Thomas, $255,000.

4410 Tweedsmuir Rd, Moseley; Ferryman Roger L and Carol J to Rodz David Kenneth and Rodz Sophia S and Ryan Tyler Kristopher, $570,000.

7119 Velvet Antler Dr, Midlothian; Magee Ralph Anderson Jr and Andrick Cecelia Magee and Magee Henry Early to Mcintyre Robert W, $260,000.

4807 Village Lake Dr, North Chesterfield; Lippert Stephen and Lippert Randall and Slaughter Brenda to Gulledge Robert F Jr, $330,000.

19504 Walker Ave, South Chesterfield; Conner Robert M and Victoria A to Sobczak Justin, $199,950.

14208 Walthall Dr, South Chesterfield; Hood Margaree G to Farias Lisa and Hicks Justin, $318,500.

4100 Water Overlook Blvd, Midlothian; Calloway Thomas K and Sarah G to Corfield Benjamin D and Wells-Corfield Whitney S, $540,000.

21307 Wells St, South Chesterfield; Murphy Roy and Linda S to Sandoval Elias Isai Pimentel and Estrada Leyda Ibeth Espana, $205,000.

1221 Westwood Village Ln, Midlothian; Davis Linda A and Cecelic Elizabeth A and Dabney Cynthia M to Pollard Jill Harris, $265,000.

15733 Whirland Dr, Midlothian; Craftmaster Homes Inc to Wynn Orlando Tremelle and Brittany Burgess, $447,990.

14101 Wiley Cir, Midlothian; Snellings Larry G to Kathuria Bhawesh and Chaudhary Amita, $485,168.

1518 Winding Way, North Chesterfield; Booker Bianca H and Smith K C to Peterson Torsten, $310,000.

3100 Winterfield Rd, Midlothian; Lewis Christopher Glenn to Harbin Seth Lael and Kathryn Lauren, $425,000.

3208 Woodsong Dr, Midlothian; Pusey Rosalee A to Lopez Estevan, $250,000.

HANOVER

1.47 acres; Christopher W. Simmons to 6400 Lantana LLC, $195,000.

7.345 acres; Ray L. Marshall to Adeel Riaz, $250,000.

9456 Ashcake Road, Ashland; James Grant League to Bhavani Sukhavasi, $190,000.

8041 Belton Circle, Mechanicsville; Kevin M. Patterson, trustee to Carolyn Church Davis, $348,500.

7215 E Boulevard, Mechanicsville; Barbara Jean Doggett to David R. Hinkle, $285,000.

13553 Canterbury Road, Montpelier; Jeffrey J. Zuravleff, trustee to Kevin F. Hallock, $1,375,000.

10386 Cherise Court, Mechanicsville; Carol B. Williams to Sony Solomon, $504,500.

10173 Drawbridge Court, Mechanicsville; Conrado C. Gonzalez Jr. to Brandon Warner, $362,550.

13221 Fair Oaks Lane, Ashland; Zed L. Wampler to Connor Michelle Templeton, $547,000.

10379 Farm Glen Way, Glen Allen; Farmstead Villas LLC to Edward C. McKeown, $411,924.

Giles Farm; Giles Farm Development Co. LLC to NVR Inc., $398,100.

11140 Hames Lane, Glen Allen; Deborah M. Hamill to Mark S. Fleisher, $292,000.

9754 Honeybee Drive, Mechanicsville; Clayton Properties Group Inc. to Carrie J. Rodriguez, $684,406.

9324 Janeway Drive, Mechanicsville; NVR Inc. to Amanda McClenny Koufoudakis, $624,760.

12316 Kilbourne Hill Drive, Ashland; RCI Builders LLC to Phillip K. Edwards, $712,337.

13262 Lake View Dairy Drive, Ashland; RCI Builders LLC to Jack V. Wisman, $631,471.

Lot 1, Battlefield Green Commercial Center; RARMR LLC to Gibson Property Holdings LLC, $525,000.

Lot 15, Block 1, Section 3, Totopotomoy; Madeline Dowell to Sentinelle Properties LLC, $218,000.

Lot 2, Block A, Unit 5, Section 2, Cool Spring Industrial Center; Cool Spring Warehouses LLC to Linwood A. Staub, $250,000.

Lot 29, Block D, Section 1, Slash Cottage; Joseph A. Mays to Robert E. Davenport, $186,000.

Lot 40, Block C, Section 2, Bruce Estates; Jason P. Andres to Cathy G. Perry, $275,000.

Lot 9, Block 4, Full View Manor; Douglas R. Chuck to Melanie Dowler, $195,000.

7515 Madison Estates Drive, Mechanicsville; Anthony Frank to Virginia Marie Sawyer, $640,000.

7224 Minnie Ball Ave., Mechanicsville; Dana Blanton Brawley, trustee to Elianna Choi, $475,000.

11042 Palmwood Circle, Mechanicsville; Robert Lucas to Brenda Cobb Denton, $369,950.

Parcel; Giles Construction LLC to HHHunt Homes LC, $943,750.

16151 W Patrick Henry Road, Montpelier; Latanya D. Minor to George William Wright III, $260,000.

11382 Poplar Gate Drive, Mechanicsville; Shurm Construction Inc. to Arthur A. Costa Jr., $597,270.

10473 River Falls Way, Glen Allen; CFalls Builder LLC to Randall Charles Gordon, $543,710.

10489 River Falls Way, Glen Allen; CFalls Builder LLC to Alva R. Pierce, $481,128.

Section 7, Giles Farm; Giles Farm Development Co. LLC to NVR Inc., $270,200.

6042 Shiloh Place, Mechanicsville; David Erhard Austin Jr. to , $306,000.

7035 Snaffle Court, Mechanicsville; John R. Hersey to Jason Lynn Bass, $230,000.

10520 Stony Bluff Drive, Unit 403, Ashland; Stony Run Partners LLC to Carol F. Parrish, $260,000.

9274 Totopotomoy Trail, Ashland; Gregory C. Dobbs to Landon Scott Taylor, $325,000.

Unit 108, Stony Run Condominium; Stony Run Partners LLC to Rodney Kevin Bell, $239,950.

9040 White Plains Court, Mechanicsville; HHHunt Homes LC to Gunaskearan Dharmaraj, $421,415.

9453 Wickham Crossing Way, Ashland; RCI Builders LLC to Lawrence Lloyd Eckart, $679,607.

11198 Winding Brook Terrace Drive, Ashland; NVR Inc. to Richard J. Wenta, $322,690.

HANOVER (additional)

2.415 acres; Zebe Properties II LLC to 10235 Timber Ridge Drive LLC, $214,000.

9021 Airwell Court, Mechanicsville; NVR Inc. to Monica Michelle Mack, $610,450.

10366 Atlee Station Road, Mechanicsville; Sherrie L. Belviso to Wilton Farmer, $553,450.

Block E, Section 6B, Chickahominy Falls; CFalls II LLC to CFalls Builder LLC, $456,000.

10273 Brickerton Drive, Mechanicsville; Rodney Allen Rose to Samuel Toriel, $450,000.

11433 Cavell Lane, Ashland; Karlie E. Anderson to Juliet Buesing Clark, $562,000.

7940 Colony Drive, Mechanicsville; Gary N. Palmer to Dalton Stallard, $200,000.

1231 Eastern View Lane, Mechanicsville; Brenda P. Holland to Shelley B. Porter Jr., $475,000.

9240 Fairfield Farm Court, Mechanicsville; NVR Inc. to Mukul Sharma, $454,605.

10383 Farm Glen Way, Glen Allen; Farmstead Villas LLC to David N. Capaz, $414,886.

16479 Goshen Road, Montpelier; George M. Morse to Brenda Durrett, $650,000.

10450 Hargrove Farm Lane, Glen Allen; Farmstead Villas LLC to Philip Moeller, $438,152.

9322 Howard Drive, Mechanicsville; Charles A. Forest to Mary Gibson, $336,000.

9331 Janeway Drive, Mechanicsville; NVR Inc. to Eusebio David Torres, $646,000.

12320 Kilbourne Hill Drive, Ashland; RCI Builders LLC to Jammie G. Cooke, $660,225.

13265 Lake View Dairy Drive, Ashland; RCI Builders LLC to Robert S. Cavaliere, $736,908.

Lot 1, Section 1, Stags Leap; Rogers Chenault Inc. to RCI Builders LLC, $170,000.

Lot 16, Block E, Section 1, Hanover Farms; Equity Trustees LLC to Cascade Funding Mortgage Trust HB7, $209,689.

Lot 2, Block A, Unit 6, Section 2, Cool Spring Industrial Center; Cool Spring Warehouses LLC to NWSS LLC, $250,000.

Lot 3, Block A, Section 5, Beechwood Farms; Caralie Cox Crane to Daniel C. Mennel, $280,000.

Lot 5, Section 1, Rock Creek; Rock Creek Partners LLC to Clayton Properties Group Inc., $165,000.

8164 Lyman Court, Mechanicsville; HHHunt Homes LC to Sandeep Eti, $510,000.

9466 Manorwood Drive, Mechanicsville; Antonio Rivera to Andrew Rivera, $300,000.

8387 New London Road, Mechanicsville; Prestige Building Services of Virginia LLC to Sydnie Monaghan, $397,000.

9285 Pamunkey Crest Drive, Mechanicsville; Charles Franklin Dresser Jr. to Steven J. Allen, trustee, $220,000.

Parcel; Michelle H. Mahnken, trustee to Benjamin L. Disharoon, $150,000.

7153 Peach Orchard Lane, Mechanicsville; John E. Karsten to Dirk D. Graham, $310,000.

7107 Port Lane, Mechanicsville; Kevin D. Haley to Jett Johnson, $397,000.

10480 River Falls Way, Glen Allen; CFalls Builder LLC to John R. Murphy, $510,376.

11423 Rosemont Drive, Rockville; Vanessa Watson to Charles D. Stevens, $369,950.

Section 7, Giles Farm; Giles Farm Development Co. LLC to NVR Inc., $270,200.

8175 Signal Hill Road, Mechanicsville; Timothy Keenan to Justin M. Taylor, $415,000.

6308 Softmoss Court, Mechanicsville; Kelley K. Davis to David A. Stephens, $391,000.

10520 Stony Bluff Drive, Unit 408, Ashland; Stony Run Partners LLC to Jordan B. Clemmons, $249,950.

10145 Tripps Lane, Mechanicsville; William R. Adams III to Norman D. Sulser, $1,700,000.

Unit 110, Stony Run Condominum; Stony Run Partners LLC to Regina Schiraldi, $330,000.

9044 White Plains Court, Mechanicsville; HHHunt Homes LC to Krishnakumar Seshadri, $431,515.

10424 Windham Hill Road, Glen Allen; Leslie Coltrain Custalow, executor to Kimball L. Chapman, $660,000.

4772 Wormleys Lane, Mechanicsville; Mark A. Hardgrove to Hector Gonzalez, $269,000.

AMELIA

14240 Dykeland Road, Amelia Court House; 364 Wingo Road LLC to Ronnie Dale Poe Jr., $330,000.

CHARLES CITY

19200 The Glebe Lane, Charles City; Perry H. Wine to Benjamin E. Newton, $182,500.

COLONIAL HEIGHTS

209 Clover Hill Av; Higgins, Anthony M. To Mccown, Jr. Eugene C., $185,000.

411 Dick Ewell Av; Clarke Sr, Marion Lawrence To James, Kadian, $180,000.

127 Hamilton Av; Bullock, Corey B. To Conner, Matthew, $285,000.

405 Macarthur Av; Hanbury Investors, Llc, To Martinez Manuel De Jesus Hernandez, $299,000.

1305 Oakwood Dr; Propst, Paul L. To Swearingen, Charlotte P., $282,000.

205 Plumtree Av; Turner Investment Llc, To Slater, Paul, $195,615.

219 Royal Oak Av; Henke-Engel, Stephanie N. To Randazzo, Marco G., $200,100.

117 Verbov Av; Ramey, Dale W To Ruiz, Jr. Jose L., $205,000.

CUMBERLAND

2 acres; Randy D. Bolden to Paul Couch, $185,000.

26.105 acres; Leslie L. Mansfield to Daniel Lee Lands, $330,000.

1233 Deep Run Road, Cartersville; New Ventures Real Estate LLC to Joseph Karnes, $325,000.

Lots 7 and 8, Block A, Kimberly Hills; Rocket Mortgage LLC to Federal National Mortgage Association, $180,492.

Parcel, Doe Branch Estates; Rute A. Wright to Greg Peterson, $289,900.

DINWIDDIE

2 parcels; Pauline S. Ogburn to H. Benjamin Harvey, $335,000.

4.002 acres; Wes E. Bullard to Joshua Shane Smith, $200,000.

5.37 acres; Kevin J. Lisinski to Brandon Callaway, $179,900.

8076 Coleman’s Lake Road, Church Road; Bogese Realty and Construction Inc. to Arshelle Bebbs, $310,000.

11418 Cox Road, Church Road; Merritt E. Keppel to Melissa Anne Jackson, $425,000.

4200 Kenneth Drive, North Dinwiddie; Central Investing LLC to Mario Aumont Sumter, $295,000.

21285 Manson Church Road, McKenny; Williams Team Construction LLC to Ashley Mercedes Stevens, $215,000.

18317 Old Stage Road, Dinwiddie; Brian K. Durham to Steven K. Sexton, $373,800.

22906 Pheasant Court, Petersburg; Cynthia Hass to Robin Chatham, $246,000.

Tract; Crumpler Property Management LLC to Cox Road Estates LLC, $316,800.

25512 Walkers Landing Court, North Dinwiddie; Marshall C. Doughty to Demetria Wheeler, $212,000.

GOOCHLAND

11.37 acres; William K. Lewis, trustee to Lucy Lane LLC, $731,400.

3.29 acres; Rhonda L. Davis to Aaron Davis, $215,000.

8.05 acres; Daniel C. Byrnes to Sivakumar Gowrishankar, $540,000.

6 Broad Run Road, Manakin Sabot; John Michael Montgomery to John C. Downen, $590,000.

560 Church Hill Road, Manakin Sabot; Blue Ridge Custom Homes LLC to Joshua Shuford, $788,500.

3750 Grays Lane, Goochland; Joshua L. Carter to Scott Pearce, $235,000.

736 Lee Road, Crozier; Charles S. Luck IV, trustee to Charles G. Meyer III, $300,000.

Lot 10, Section 2, Tally Ho Estates; Ann Marie Bovino to Wayne R. Byrd, trustee, $230,000.

Lot 16, Old Dominion Industrial; Betty S. Valentine to Grayson Crawford McNeely, $290,000.

Lot 27, Section 9, Kinloch; Kinloch Development Corp. to Mark C. Loving, $460,000.

Lot 35, Tuckahoe Creek; Ellington Custom Homes LLC to Gerard A. Donaghy, $233,245.

Lot 5, Section 3, Parke at Centerville; Vito A. Capotorto to David R. Golob, $647,500.

Lots 43 and 65, Section 2A, Mosaic at West Creek; HHHunt Mosaic LLC to Schell Brothers Richmond LLC, $277,858.

1292 Millers Lane, Manakin Sabot; Brian M. Myslivy to AlirazaS. Musabhay, $470,000.

15618 Mosaic Creek Blvd., Richmond; Style Craft Homes Inc. of Virginia to Charles J. Miller, $527,421.

15624 Mosaic Creek Blvd., Richmond; Style Craft Homes Inc. of Virginia to Dorothy C. Preston, $459,208.

Parcel; Hank W. Arthur to Peter A. Dunford, $200,000.

2842 Preston Park Drive, Sandy Hook; Emerald Custom Homes LLC to Christine A. Jaeger, $414,735.

3656 W Rocketts Ridge Court, Sandy Hook; GVA Home Builders LLC to John Patafio, $679,950.

2875 Sugarbottom Road, Goochland; Erin E. Beck to Adam Fontenot, $325,300.

HOPEWELL

8 parcels; Thursday Night Properties LLC to Domursardus LLC, $1,100,000.

2005 Cublin St.; Ace Rentals Inc. to Gina M. Lee, $200,000.

3813 Kippax Drive; Joseph Pohlkamp to Susie Mae Johnson, $198,000.

Lots 1-2 and part of Lot 3, Block 45, Battleground Addition; Nathan Rader to Charles Woodman, $190,000.

Lots 23-24, Block 3, Belmont; River City Estates LLC to Emilio Hernandez, $174,850.

Lots 6-7, Block 39, Day; Jerry W. Sulc to Sue Ellen Hudson, $154,500.

2911 Pickett St.; Seventeen Estates LLC to Yuhang Zhang, $236,000.

JAMES CITY

2 parcels; Micpar Realty LLC to 9000 Westmont Owner LLC, 22,000,000.

108 Addingtons, Williamsburg; Harry J. Haynsworth IV to Michael James Johnson, $559,000.

8209 Bridlington Way, Williamsburg; Nathan Horton to Kimberly Stewart, $499,000.

Building 4, Suite 2, Quarterland Commons; Legacy Logistics LLC to Philippe Staib, $195,000.

5416 Center St., Williamsburg; Mark A. Tremba to David M. Oppenheim, $395,000.

1500 Creek Court, Williamsburg; Natalia Stafford to Alan M. Skees, $191,000.

481 Fairway Lookout, Williamsburg; Mary E. Stone, trustee to Lewis Russell Ward, $239,500.

123 Forest Heights Road, Williamsburg; Habitat for Humanity of the Peninsula and Greater Williamsburg to Barbara Schanck, $209,900.

2018 Genevieve Trail, Williamsburg; Cynthia M. Babin to Kevin M. Babin, $180,500.

103 Gullane, Williamsburg; Timothy L. Myers to Jerry P. Westwater, $535,000.

2005 E Holmes Court, Williamsburg; HHJV LLC to Fatma Sidi Yekhlef, $382,850.

3546 Iberis Lane, Toano; NVR Inc. to Ralph Di Giacomo, $455,180.

3934 Isaac Circle, Williamsburg; U.S. Home Corp. to Carol Jean Rhodes, $551,810.

2100 Jolly Pond Road, Williamsburg; David B. Hatke to Kathryn M. Fowler, $376,500.

2401 London Company Way, Williamsburg; JPEJ Properties LLC to Charles M. Blaha, $172,000.

Lot 10B, Rado L. Banks subdivision; Keven R. Bedell to MAI Homes LLC, $399,900.

Lot 19, Longhill Station; Beverly W. Banks to Penstar Realty Corp., $279,200.

Lot 51, Kingswood; Christopher A. Warren to East Coast Contracting LLC, $298,000.

Lot 92, Colonial Heritage; U.S. Home Corp. to Eric Jonathan Kauss, $557,180.

Lots 132 and 136, Tract 3, Stonehouse; SCP JTL Stonehouse Owner 2 LLC to NVR Inc., $190,656.

3527 Merestep Way, Toano; Jennifer M. Brogan to Vincent Raymond Jackson, trustee, $394,900.

9400 Ottaway Court, Toano; Michael D. Sorrels to Steven E. Kinkead, trustee, $470,000.

Parcel; Carolyn Reid Wallace to Ryad Daoussi, $170,000.

8558 Pocahontas Trail, Williamsburg; Habitat for Humanity of the Peninsula and Greater Williamsburg to Chalita Pittman, $209,900.

124 Randolphs Green, Williamsburg; David A. Lester to Kari Black, $680,000.

2901 Robert Hunt North, Williamsburg; Jeffrey Yeaw to Jarred Cool, $318,875.

9629 Rose Rock Court, Toano; Robert Luke Swift to Rolando Lope Advincula Reyes Reyes III, $482,500.

113 Shore Drive, Williamsburg; Pinnacle Restorateions LLC to Joshua D. Nelson, $292,000.

863 Sugarloaf Run, Williamsburg; Volodymyr Tsependa to Lisa R. Kubicki, $287,000.

114 The Maine, Williamsburg; Amber N. Parlett to Alan L. Hall, $437,500.

500 Thomas Bransby, Williamsburg; Kingsmill Resort Custom Homes LLC to Catherine Belanger, $799,000.

Unit 101, 4808 Courthouse St.; Tag One LLC to 4808 Courthouse LLC, $415,000.

4008 Verde Meadows, Williamsburg; William K. Windle to Samuel Wallace III, $695,000.

314 Walker Drive, Williamsburg; Sandra Kay Jones to Ronald R. Dick, $325,000.

6500 Westbrook Drive, Williamsburg; U.S. Home Corp. to Jonathan Alan Mahaffey, $572,885.

184 Western Gailes, Williamsburg; Black Tip Associates LLC to Philip J. Hermann, $749,900.

116 Wickre St., Williamsburg; Matthew R. Hallman to Rachel Faith Smith, $226,052.

121 Wilderness Lane, Williamsburg; Ylbert Zelli to Wyatt Page, $410,000.

4796 Williamsburg Glade, Williamsburg; Donald E. Hartung to Bruce A. Utne, $459,000.

16 Winster Fax, Williamsburg; Richard Glenn Radford to Glen R. Knowles, $399,000.

6428 Yarmouth Run, Williamsburg; Colonial Heritage LLC to Donnie Ray Yates Jr., $554,170.

6524 Yarmouth Run, Williamsburg; Sue Carol Hamilton Farris to Terry A. Mount, $529,000.

41 Yeardleys Grant, Williamsburg; Charles R. Henderson Jr. to Susan J. Stern, $490,000.

KING AND QUEEN

Parcel; James G. Cropper to Blake Settle, $292,500.

KING WILLIAM

95 Carlton Court, Aylett; William J. Kidd to Brynn N. Caslavka, $310,000.

214 Edwin Circle, Aylett; RCI Builders LLC to Ashley M. Doub, $400,230.

49 Estelle Terrace, Aylett; RCI Builders LLC to Michael Salvary, $347,325.

1955 Kennington Park Road, Aylett; Jacqueline King to Kristy Dobson, $249,950.

1118 Kirby St., West Point; Ernest E. Mack Jr. to Robert Benjamin Strohm, $348,500.

Lot 10, Block A, Section B, Manquin Farms; Thomas Wayne Seay to Bryan T. Seay, $155,200.

Lot 5, Cypress Place; Apex Properties of Virginia LLC to Xavier Gray, $151,000.

221 Oak Springs Drive, Aylett; Travis Ruffin to Grant R. Alexander, $215,000.

Parcel; Elizabeth Jane O’Brien to Prestige Building Services of Virginia LLC, $300,000.

13576 W River Road, King William; Wesley M. Young to Cameron Gregory Dunavant, $262,500.

81 Wendenburg Way, Aylett; RCI Builders LLC to Mary Ann M. Billcheck, $306,510.

NEW KENT

1.91 acres; Francine C. Crawley to Lamb & Associates, $155,000.

2 parcels; MNCAA Holdings LLC to Lanexa Properties LLC, $800,000.

26.98 acres; George Lewis Wells to Michael D. Martin, $182,500.

5288 Brandon Pines Drive, Providence Forge; Eastwood Homes of Richmond LLC to Paula N. Tsipas, $482,100.

7420 E Danube Loop, New Kent; NVR Inc. to Clifford Dunaway, $375,350.

3750 Elliot Field Trace, Quinton; Liberty Homes Virginia Inc. to Robert Jerry Bowyer III, $385,710.

18732 Eltham Road, West Point; Housebuyer of America Inc. to Warren Joseph Creech, $223,000.

5837 Flowering Peach Lane, Providence Forge; Hayden Vandyke to Markis Alden Clarke, $275,000.

6526 Hadley Hill, Quinton; W.V. McClure Inc. to Brian Dennis Hills, $584,944.

Lot 1, Section N, Brickshire; Eastwood Homes of Richmond LLC to Douglas Arthur Block, $543,725.

Lots 377 and 378, Woodhaven Shores; Ronald Lester Sr. to James T. Fowler, $205,000.

Lots, Phase 2, Landbay 4, Farms of New Kent; Kent Farms Holding Co. LLC to D.R. Horton Inc., $490,123.

7846 Lovegrass Terrace, New Kent; D.R. Horton Inc. to Jaylen Robbins, $447,990.

6810 Oakfork Loop, New Kent; NVR Inc. to Christopher Reginald Jubari Dunlap, $328,460.

7524 Patriots Landing Place, Quinton; Kurt F. Madel to Anthony Dutra, $529,500.

3100 Quaker Woods Drive, Quinton; Richard E. Moss to Thomas Martin, $652,500.

14530 Rockahock Road, Lanexa; Anne O. Kistler to Robert Tate Jr., $360,000.

17350 Wedgewood Drive, Lanexa; Devin W. Berry to Christopher Michael Rahs, $280,000.

PETERSBURG

415 Beauregard Ave.; Kristi J. Comvalius to Jose C. Dominguez Plascencia, $228,000.

1855 Brandon Ave.; Wingate Family Trust to Rafaela Torres-McMillian, $231,500.

170 Catalpa Court; NVR Inc. to Mary E. Platt, $279,990.

371 Chanticleer Drive; NVR Inc. to Jimmy Wade Wells, $284,170.

2619 Forest Hills Road; Tanisha Hanks to AFJ Properties LLC, $165,000.

555 High St.; Equity Trustees LLC to TVC Funding IV REO LLC, $269,000.

2805 Midland Road; Hobbs Realty LLC to Sherita Hill, $204,000.

920 Oakmont Drive; Renitta G. Houston to Consintina Scott, $215,000.

1106 Sussex St.; Cleaver A. Yates to Isabella Irene Chang, $150,000.

2013 E Washington St.; Rams of Virginia Inc. to Rams Holding LLC, $307,370.

2225 E Washington St., Units A and B; Thaer Nassar to Elfa Properties LC, $250,000.

POWHATAN

2.114 acres; RKL Group LLC to Michael Carter Adams II, $237,000.

3.843 acres; Aaron A. Roberts Jr. to Anthony Russell Stoddard, $283,500.

7.039 acres; Henry W. Wessell Living Trust to Soblet Properties LLC, $340,000.

3625 Bonnies Way, Powhatan; Windswept Development LLC to William Damron Shaw III, $602,053.

661 Butterwood Terrace, Powhatan; William J. Perutelli to Karl T. Lipscomb, $266,100.

3579 Fairbourne Place, Powhatan; Windswept Development LLC to Emily A. Lasica, $546,392.

721 Founders Crest Court, Midlothian; Ronald Harris Shiflett to Thomas Preston Jenkins Jr., $799,000.

3935 Grove Tavern Lane, Powhatan; Maryanne J. Jones to Mary Midgett Harrison, $506,000.

Lot 3, Block F, Section B, Kimberly Farms; Teresa Jane Batten to Chelsea Ballinger Hutchinson, $375,000.

2331 Millyard Circle, Powhatan; Don Anderson to Teresa J. Batten, $495,000.

3661 Old River Trail, Powhatan; Ronald L. Fox to Jeffery Cherwonik, $764,900.

6356 Piper Ridge Drive, Powhatan; Hopson LLC to Daniel P. Gayk, $446,285.

3550 Sherwood Bluff Way, Powhatan; Joel Covy to Katherine Matthews, $410,000.

2098 William Dance Way, Powhatan; George Edward Baker to Hazel Berry Baker, $640,000.

PRINCE GEORGE

2.1 acres; William A. Harbert to Jaret Richard Moneymaker, $230,000.

5570 Baybranch Crossing, Disputanta; Baylaur Construction LLC to Jeffrey Ray Johnson, $524,380.

12300 County Drive, Disputanta; CMH Homes Inc. to Michael P. Bates, $195,773.

2879 Deer Run Drive, South Prince George; Trevor L. Hass to Matthew R. Fleshman, $350,000.

6045 Hawks Perch Lane, Disputanta; Cecil J. Perry to Matthew Wheatley, $291,200.

Lot 8, Block A, Section 2, Jefferson Place; Jerome J. Eischen to Aldo Cosmo D’Eredita, $245,500.

4341 Martinson Lane, Prince George; Leon Michael Tardie to Tavaras Johnson, $252,500.

5824 Silver Fox Lane, Prince George; Dwain L. Tinch to Tyler Alan Swihart, $335,000.

SUSSEX

2 parcels; Anthony Jaramillo to Karen Jaramillo, $180,000.

52.2 acres; Waverly Woods LLC to Waverly Solar LLC, $512,196.

Lot 10, Section 1, Evergreen Acres; R.C. Sullivan Construction Inc. to Herman Wilkfield Lemons Jr., $224,000.

Parcel; BURT LC to Waverly Solar LLC, $325,909.

WILLIAMSBURG

Lot 38, Williamsburg Heights West; Powell Street Investments LLC to Bruce A. Franklin, trustee, $505,000.

Lots 50-51 and part of Lot 49, West Williamsburg; William Michael Edelman to Sean W. Gorenflo, $300,000.

Parcel; Coumbe Enterprises LLC to SHS Propco LLC, $415,000.