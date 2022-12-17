Property Transfers Published December 17, 2022

The following is a list of more real estate parcels valued at $150,000 or more that have been transferred in the past few months in Richmond and surrounding areas.

To our readers: Caroline and Louisa listings will not be included until further notice.

RICHMOND

219 N 19th St U11; Nguyen Duc T and Hang N to Anderson Joshua Keith, $186,000.

1911 N 23rd St; Hbw Home Inprovements Llc to Gray Katharine Lindsay, $240,000.

319 N 25th St; Pap319 Llc to 319 N 25th Street Llc, $462,500.

517 N 28th St; Bertha Llc to Wallace Bryan Andrew And, $600,000.

1320 N 30th St; Smith Keith L and Ruth W to Watchtower Homes And, $201,000.

204 N 32nd St; Keller Roberta W and to Campbell Mauren and Clark Scott, $710,000.

2207 3rd Ave; Lao Duke to Moore Lee Goddard, $339,000.

3127 4th Ave; K N Z Properties Llc to Rison Kael Joseph And, $333,000.

4108 Aracoma Dr; Rcs Group Llc to Fisher Adam, $256,000.

2621 Bainbridge St; Purdyhomes Llc to Tisdale Marcus, $379,999.

2414 Breckenridge Road; Murnane Zachary Charles to Sanderford Kirsten and Steven, $480,000.

1406 Brookland Pkwy; Weinstock Barbara R to Maier David R and Powell Janet, $517,500.

3706 Cary Street Road; Mcdaniel Mary K to Cava Capital Llc, $350,000.

7824 Cherokee Road; Jones Evan W and Nicole Ligon to Barefoot Amy Leigh, $550,000.

1903 Claiborne St; Byrd Sally A to Fouse Marlon Clinton, $215,000.

3032 Cottingham Road; Hord Patricia C to Kettlewell Caroline H, $346,000.

1508 Dinwiddie Ave; Mayes Jessika Quinn Foster to Anderson Titus C and Lauren A, $232,000.

3411 Ellwood Ave; Lang Terry to Pearson William Hartley, $500,000.

3325 Floyd Ave; Adam Jason D and to Breves Allison C, $560,000.

1808 German School Road; NVR Inc to Gandhi Kunal and Koulgi Sachi, $438,845.

4006 W Grace St; Peterson Rebecca A and to Witten James Richard Jr And, $450,000.

910 Greenway Lane; Drennen Patricia A & to Jeffress Jacob T and Alexa K, $385,000.

405 N Hamilton St Ue; Moran Maureen to Tucker Stanley Thomas Holland, $281,000.

2705 Hanover Ave U12; Hanson Katherine E to Hayes Kasey Dustin And, $220,000.

1655 Hopkins Road; Williams Gail S and John R Iii to Peele Timothy H And, $190,000.

1714 Jacquelin St; Richmond Metropolitan Habitat to Smith Nicole S, $228,000.

2814 Kensington Ave U11; Weaver Donald B and Song U Trs to Gong Felicity, $223,000.

349 S Laurel St; 349 S Laurel St Llc to Chainlink Properties Llc, $675,000.

4410 Leonard Pkwy; Schwartz Kaylen A to Wellman Matthew F, $484,000.

3014 M St; Rva Sugar Llc to Westcott Sean and Jean, $445,000.

3916 Marcy Pl; Husre Inc to Ellis Clarence Jr, $256,500.

2926 Montecrest Ave; Mata Vega Rudalma A to Beamon Andra, $210,000.

539 Mosby St; Duhart H Bobby Jr and to Michalski Sally L, $210,000.

2110 North Ave; 8th Hill Homes Llc to Sejour Harry Junior And, $200,000.

1623 Nottoway Ave; Neal Taylor Scott and to Glessner Brannan Timoty And, $485,000.

4511 Park Ave; Whitford Corporation Of to Alexander Gail, $856,000.

2227 Perry St; Southside Community Development to Kempson Marian L, $195,000.

5018 Red Oak Lane; Serene Properties Llc to Piciche Bernardo, $275,000.

311 W Roberts St; Cpt Wise Investors Llc and to Adu Darko Iesha And, $420,000.

1600 Roseneath Road; Essex Family Group Llc to 1600 Roseneath Llc, $7,000,000.

4509 E Seminary Ave; Three Thousand West Clay Llc to Trantham Nathan And, $692,000.

4544 Shirley Road; Bozarth Robert Stephen and to Cosentino Elizabeth W And, $1,200,000.

906 State St; Tutt Jasimine N to Cherlin Parker W, $249,900.

4515 Stuart Ave; Caputo Lora Lee Revocable Trust to Attkisson Briar And, $435,000.

6317 Three Chopt Road; Lamb Jeffrey W and Anne S to 6317 Three Chopt Road Llc, $2,650,000.

2028 Tobacco Mill St; NVR Inc to Patel Tosha A, $394,710.

500 Tuckahoe Blvd; Walker Patricia and Bryce to Baber James A Iv And, $850,000.

6512 Vischer Road; NVR Inc to Bowman Adrienne and Navas Jose, $411,180.

5306 Waverly Ave; 722 721 Jessamine St Llc to Ravan Daniel J And, $340,000.

3025 Woodrow Ave; Gardner Meri Liisa to Xpress Property Management Llc, $194,500.

HENRICO

100 A P Hill Ave, Henrico; Johnson Thomas and Christine L to Thomas Christophor B and Alison Heinrich, $210,000.

804 Alden Parke Dr, Glen Allen; Alden Parke Llc to Legault Homes Llc, $200,000.

7613 Antionette Dr, Henrico; Hatcher Bryan Joseph and Michael K F Wong to King Laura Myers and Matthew Norman, $343,500.

515 Azalea Ave, Henrico; Carline Kyle and Elizabeth to Mann Robert Jr, $235,000.

5419 Barleycorn Dr, Henrico; Richardson Casandra to Paz De Torres Liliana, $247,500.

9008 Bayapple Ct, Henrico; Koontz Nancy D and W D C Day Iii and P W to Smith George Leonard Iii, $325,000.

1409 Berrymeade Hills Ct, Glen Allen; Boatwright James Lee and Sonya Ann to Plata Raul Edmundo and Marilu, $345,000.

2210 Binford Ln, Henrico; Trainum Mctighe Llc to Taylor Robert Eugene and Shaunta Alease, $194,000.

7937 Blueberry Hill Ct, Henrico; Pace Warren Maxwell Jr and Anne Andrews to Jenkins Taylor M and Thomas Lee, $710,000.

4220 Bon Secours Pkwy Ub, Henrico; Raj Prathibha to Erakkunnath Shinoj and C Thekkepadath, $415,000.

9513 Brant Ln, Glen Allen; Rouse Anita to Sarabana Emil S and Hnan A Tadrous, $367,000.

4910 Brittles Ln, Henrico; Lavecchia Donald G and Deborah G to Roundabout Creek Properties Llc, $170,000.

216 Brookschase Ln, Henrico; Porter Robert Euclid Jr to Herring Claire G and Richard H, $2,100,000.

12418 Burnside Ln, Henrico; Gibbons Michael to Bakheet Malak and Mariam Estafanous, $511,000.

12520 Caitlin Cir, Henrico; Yan Bin to Shaheen Murtadha, $399,000.

3808 Candletree Ct, Henrico; Harris Marshall V to Fogel Angel Donica and Naim, $345,100.

8328 Caroline Vines Way, Henrico; Paxton Kent and Karen to Stobbe Luke, $415,000.

2501 Cedar Cone Dr, Henrico; Iyengar Chandramukhi D to Baslyous Khalaf F, $435,450.

6108 Charles City Rd, Henrico; Douglas Earl to All Star Offer Llc, $175,000.

7600 Cheshire Rd, Henrico; Brill May A Estate to Lansing Theodore H, $600,000.

2901 Clifford Tower Dr, Henrico; Ross Run Llc to Toledo Melecio Elizaga Iii and Maria F, $450,300.

6430 Cookes Farm Dr, Henrico; Harksen Mark B and Laura L to Reyes Karl A and Banafsheh Zebhi, $490,000.

8200 Countryside Crossing Ct, Henrico; Fortier Mark A and Jamie L to Brown-Slater Scott and Precious S Brown, $385,000.

700 Dabbs House Rd, Henrico; Robinson Gene and E Maria to Hinton Kyle David and Cassandra Leigh, $275,000.

84 Defense Ave, Sandston; Milby Brian Wayne and Angela Rose to Thomas Trevine T, $250,000.

1110 Diane Ln, Henrico; Central Va Redevelopment Authority Llc to Villasenor Susana, $300,500.

9911 Drexel Ln, Henrico; Brinson R Jeanne to Degraw Vanessa L, $235,000.

1905 Duquesne Ave, Henrico; Pollard Mary W to Lindholm Matthew S and Meg Luther, $555,000.

4901 Eastover Ave, Henrico; Wagner Jacob and Brittany to Hassell Carlton S, $200,000.

12129 Elnora Ln, Glen Allen; Kolluru Bharadwaja and Prashanta B to Dahal Suraj and Pratima Subedi, $1,005,000.

4192 English Holly Cir, Henrico; Schmalz A Raymond Co Trustee to Hudert Anthony W and Cynthia J, $339,900.

403 Fayette Ave, Henrico; Boyle Properties Llc to Boylan Timothy, $187,500.

5 Flatwater Row Ub, Henrico; Bandoni Leah and Tristan to Orlando Regina Marie and Charles Rimkus, $505,000.

923 Francis Rd, Glen Allen; Peterson Marie L and Anne B to Pouncey Track Rd Llc, $284,000.

2711 Fruehauf Rd, Henrico; Wingfield Rodney to Wingfield Laura, $255,000.

2128 Ginter St, Henrico; Gara John to Conway Austin Rw and Emily E, $289,975.

7603 Golfview Ave, Henrico; Padula Jessica E to Shaub Keary James, $368,000.

9317 Greenford Dr, Henrico; Sexton Diane Duval to Hoang Nhi, $300,000.

8 N Grove Ave, Henrico; Golden Hartley J Iii and C E D Golden to Bobo Kimberly A, $185,000.

3406 Gwynn’s Pl, Glen Allen; Smith Patricia Long to Tannenbaum Arlene, $443,000.

7041 Hapsburg Ct, Henrico; Ross Run Llc to Claiborne George L Iii and Millicent, $404,555.

2820 Heather Ridge Dr, Henrico; Coleman Marcus L Sr to Coleman Marcus L Sr Et Al, $355,000.

3708 Hoskins Dr, Glen Allen; Lord Philippa S Trustee to Hamilton Thomas W, $425,000.

1211 Hyde Ln, Henrico; Waco Street Llc to Barcal Anne M and Keith B, $830,000.

11500 Ivy Home Ter, Henrico; Bond Ryan B and Rucha S to Welch Jason and Wanda, $861,500.

115 E Jerald St, Henrico; Lucas M Investments Llc to Reyes Victor Daniel and Austin J Tate, $297,000.

9355 Kempton Manor Ct U1709, Glen Allen; Harris Tammy to Lamphere Troy I, $195,000.

2609 Kenwood Ave, Henrico; Kittrell Company to Tailor Dhillon and Daniella Dworschak, $360,000.

402 Kingsridge Rd, Henrico; Johnson Algeree M to Jones Jywannah, $195,000.

2100 E Laburnum Ave, Henrico; Shearin Glenn I and Sandra N to Gonzalez Victorino, $155,000.

1509 Largo Rd U201, Henrico; Firebaugh Alexandra to Cornell Paul, $185,000.

4744 Leakes Mill Dr, Glen Allen; Kim Grace Kelly to Nair Sumesh and Kashish, $922,000.

2412 Libbie Ave, Henrico; Mccowin Jermelle L to Ggc Associates Llc, $252,000.

2224 Libbie Lake West St Ub, Henrico; Lm Townhomes 1 Llc to Das Prem and Shirley Alexander-Das, $510,858.

9600 Links Way Ua, Glen Allen; Newcomb Andrew P to Jenkins Brenda, $195,000.

11 Longstreet Ave, Henrico; Foster Michael and Olivia to Sawyer Elizabeth and Austin Belcher, $256,000.

10809 Macs Way, Glen Allen; Schell Brothers Richmond Llc to Villanueva Deane and Rufino Gabriel, $537,465.

6002 Mann Ave, Henrico; Lucid Investments Llc to Kane Kara Leigh and Collin Gayle, $425,000.

1708 Mary St, Sandston; Johnson Abigail M and Kevin James Hardy to Kirk William and Kristen Tetreault, $198,000.

5904 Maybrook Dr, Glen Allen; Hutton Candice R to Rapp Michael T and Carolyn F, $427,500.

1516 Michaels Rd, Henrico; Carter Wayne A and Dena R Ashby to Moriarty Sean, $376,000.

206 Montezuma Ave, Henrico; Morris Allison to Safarali Arash, $198,000.

5100 Monument Ave U606, Henrico; Rose John H Ii Estate to Walker Karie A, $167,500.

2500 Mountain Rd, Glen Allen; Miles Greenhouse Properties Llc to Rjm Land Llc, $1,130,000.

2208 Newman Rd, Henrico; Americas Dream Llc to Ciak Jeffrey John and Jana Elizabeth Laks, $296,000.

5608 Noble Ave, Henrico; Johnson Jeffrey to Johnson Jeffrey, $404,000.

8901 Norwick Cir, Henrico; Eiseman Marx Jr and Bonnie S to Barnes Kilsy T and Lindsay R Iii, $1,070,000.

2805 Oakland Ave, Henrico; Complete Home Design Llc to Jackson Jason E and Lorretta A, $326,000.

9204 Old Mayland Way, Henrico; Emmons Terri A Trustee to Emmons Nicholas Daniel, $297,000.

3900 Orion Ct, Henrico; Morgan William Ray to Rp Homes 4 Llc, $190,000.

5713 Park Creste Dr, Glen Allen; Czerwonka Mary K and David J Trustees to Achanta Krishna Mohan, $380,000.

6510 Patterson Ave, Henrico; Rogers William A and Robert H to Deutsch Richard W and William A, $310,000.

763 Pleasant St, Henrico; Ramchandani Yvonne to Kyles Tina, $160,000.

1600 Portugee Rd, Sandston; Portugee Property Llc to 1600 Portugee Road Llc, $650,000.

12340 Purbrook Walk, Henrico; Eagle Construction Of Va Properties Llc to Ellis Bradley S and Connie L, $801,889.

9003 Quioccasin Rd, Henrico; Ktm Properties Llc to Henrico Re Llc, $850,000.

3960 Redbud Rd, Glen Allen; Halsey Christopher T to Kuppan Ramakrishnan and K Kotteswaran, $505,000.

8209 Reinland Dr, Henrico; Spivey Patricia J to Us Bank Na, $204,000.

10923 Rickey Ct, Glen Allen; Gangeri Michael and Kathrine to Hashimi Mohammad Khalid and Harifa Et Al, $480,000.

6069 Rivermere Ln, Glen Allen; Legault Homes Llc to Arnold Krain C E and Sandra M Trustees, $629,118.

4820 Rodney Rd, Henrico; Vanarsdall Ernest B Jr and Stephen P to Vanarsdall Ernest B Jr, $185,000.

3901 Rosemallow Pl, Henrico; NVR Inc to Moore Ashley and Jonathan Adkins-Taswell, $444,645.

11301 Sadler Walk Ln, Glen Allen; Tate Sandra Kay Trustee to Keshwani Rashida and Amin Ali, $423,000.

303 Sag Harbor Pl, Henrico; NVR Inc to Cousins Denise M, $267,170.

2303 Salua Dr, Henrico; Kemp Adam S and Kelley M to Gleeson Mary, $228,500.

2911 Seibel Rd, Henrico; Sanderson Thomas O and Pamela S Braxton to Tsamouras Daniella and James, $210,000.

5905 Shrubbery Hill Rd, Henrico; White Carolyn A Trustee to Baumgartner Joanne M, $300,000.

3809 Spring Lake Pl, Glen Allen; Dawson Vernon E to Andrews Shannon E and Ashley B, $405,000.

10704 Squaw Valley Pl, Glen Allen; Holtkamp Richard C and Jeanne A to Gray Anthony W and Heba El-Shazli, $521,000.

5700 Stonehurst Estates Ter, Glen Allen; Bradford Homes Inc to Patel Bhavin and Payal Singh, $1,254,270.

303 Sunset Dr, Henrico; Nuckols Raleigh W to Miller Richard R and Joyce E, $685,000.

1037 Telegraph Station Ln, Glen Allen; Truong Loi Tai and Trang Vo Thanh Nguyen to Sfr Acquisitions 2 Llc, $370,000.

11700 Timber Mill Ln, Henrico; Simmons Janice H to Russell Larry J and Janis J, $365,168.

3802 Tractor Barn Pl, Glen Allen; Masood Ali Khaja and Samia H to Smith Zenobia and Wayne, $579,000.

2 E Union St, Sandston; Moxley Roland Scott Trustee to Fuller Karanita Alys, $232,000.

1808 Verona Rd, Henrico; Sander James and Claire to Baldwin Matthew and Emily Rich, $383,000.

125 Wellie Hill Pl Ub, Glen Allen; West Broad Village Iv Llc to Amin Shivangi B, $567,575.

111 Whiteside Rd, Sandston; Richmond Robert W and Lori to Ballard Matthew W, $165,000.

50 E Williamsburg Rd, Sandston; Brick House Manor Llc and James H Smith to Evans Thomas A, $155,000.

7206 Willow Crossing Ter, Henrico; Titus Nicole to Ashraf Umeer, $310,000.

4642 Wistar Creek Dr Ua, Henrico; Stanley Martin Homes Llc to Goodier Michelle Lynn, $333,488.

4653 Wistar Creek Dr Ua, Henrico; Stanley Martin Homes Llc to Lee Hyun, $344,058.

4652 Wistar Creek Dr Ub, Henrico; Stanley Martin Homes Llc to Elliott Kimberly, $367,275.

4505 Wistar Woods Trl, Henrico; Tarpey Matthew Francis and Michelle Diane to Staples Mill Retail Center Llc, $365,000.

1353 Woodside Mews, Henrico; Williams Greer S to Sfr Acquisitions 2 Llc, $355,000.

3611 Yerger Rd, Henrico; Molina Princess C to Kassim Inzamamdeen, $190,000.

CHESTERFIELD

1400 Abingdon Rd, North Chesterfield; Mance William J to Evola Cesare M and Evola Teresa L and Evola Antonio, $314,000.

9813 Adkins Village Ln, North Chesterfield; Emerald Custom Homes Llc to Kramer Eric Daniel and Zema Nicole, $399,950.

1642 Almer Ct, Chester; NVR Inc to Okoye Ifeoma Evelyn and Chris D, $568,505.

14308 Altavista Blvd, Midlothian; NVR Inc to Rivera Victor O and Cristy M, $475,655.

4718 Altimira Ct, Midlothian; Boyle Jason and Rhea to Stafford Jarrod and Jendayi, $480,000.

5125 Andradell Ln, Chesterfield; Hamlin Irina to Anderson Jeffrey S, $210,000.

4907 Appelman Ridge Ct, Chesterfield; Shurm Construction Inc to Eure Larry E Jr and Joelle B, $404,917.

13710 Arrowood Ct, Midlothian; Callahan James M to Cabrera Daniel James and Tricia Lynn, $325,000.

5801 Austin Woods Dr, North Chesterfield; NVR Inc to King Clarice and Carlos, $313,445.

5612 Backwater Dr, North Chesterfield; Skipper Golden A Ii and Jocelyn to Coleman Dionna, $355,000.

3121 Barnack Rd, Midlothian; Tillie Christopher J and Tierra to Johnson Codie and Alexander, $415,000.

6611 Battlewood Rd, North Chesterfield; Taylor Mikell C to Hopkins Xeneejah Brenday, $240,000.

2607 Beaver Falls Rd, Midlothian; Bingham Samantha A and Estes A L to Mccutcheon Nicholas A and Triano Julianna F, $234,000.

3800 Bellstone Dr, Midlothian; Craftmaster Homes Inc to Costanzo John M and Ridgway Brittnie M, $652,005.

3518 Betz Ct, South Chesterfield; Boyd Patrick S to Midatlantic Management Llc, $175,000.

4312 Blakeway Dr, Moseley; Turner Carl C and Patricia T to Harrell Jason A and Anne S, $505,000.

1821 Bracken Rd, North Chesterfield; Graham James E and Joan G to Ximenes Graciela and Bretch M L, $350,000.

16647 Brattice Mill Rd, Chesterfield; Thomas Shamarko L to Frazier Stephen R Jr and Amber M, $777,777.

10020 Brittonwood Dr, North Chesterfield; Mcwicker Rebecca Joy to Richardson Cody Joseph, $285,000.

6801 Brookshire Dr, North Chesterfield; Washington Joel E Trust to Laws O’dale De Juan, $289,000.

100 Buford Rd, North Chesterfield; A Copley 1 Llc to Girls For A Change, $400,000.

1214 Cameron Ave, Chester; Gerner John L to Mikkola Kristle, $252,500.

2229 Cantina Ln, Midlothian; NVR Inc to Beasley Courtney, $477,945.

8329 Capernwray Dr, Chesterfield; Lifestyle Home Builders to Robinson James A and Katherine, $638,575.

2400 Castle Hill Rd, Midlothian; Stevens Mark C and Lynn C to Kemp Robert and Mary Catherine, $675,000.

15641 Cedarville Dr, Midlothian; Craftmaster Homes Inc to Jones Christopher Robert and Melissa Marie, $523,590.

8419 Chandon Ct, Chesterfield; Reed William G and Teresa A to Frazier Susan H and James, $550,000.

13201 Chesdin Landing Dr, Chesterfield; Eapen George and Sari G to Massenburg William E Jr and Shanteka, $1,025,000.

13019 Chipstead Rd, Chester; Thomas Connie P and Ricky O to Smith Lehman and Jeneva, $470,000.

6646 Citory Way, Moseley; Hhhunt Greenwich Walk Llc to Davis Janet Marie, $418,317.

14337 Clemons Dr, Midlothian; Putney Eric S and Patricia J to Farmer Benjamin C and Anne R, $655,000.

2701 Colgrave Rd, Midlothian; Owens Steven K and Sarah H to Stadtler James W and Shawn Thomas, $285,000.

1000 Copperglow Rd, North Chesterfield; Blue Ridge Custom Homes Llc to Braswell Alease G and Braswell Jessica and Vandenberg Kristine, $672,500.

3530 Courthouse Rd, North Chesterfield; Lyne 3530 Courthouse Road Llc to Guzman Johana Angeles, $450,000.

1725 Creek Bottom Way, North Chesterfield; Douthit Joseph L and Sydney L to Ratliff Christopher, $370,950.

4601 Crosswycke Dr, Moseley; Shirts Larry D and Glenna M to Cifers William Eugene and Laura E, $575,000.

2004 Deer Meadow Ct, Midlothian; Nugent Kirk C to S and K Houses Llc, $185,000.

6908 Desert Candle Dr, Moseley; Cave Charles W and Miriam B to Madison Lina M and Herrera Claudia Jimena Roman, $399,000.

10305 Donegal Ct, Chesterfield; Velez Radames Jr and Angel L to Biondo Andrew, $305,000.

11930 Duckbill Dr, Midlothian; Kemper Robert F Jr and Tedrow Linda Joan to Howren Real Estate Group Llc, $175,000.

6835 Dunton Rd, Chesterfield; Cosby Village Llc to Murray Kelly A, $364,478.

501 Eastman Rd, North Chesterfield; Samayoa Jose Luis to Johnston Margaret Mae, $359,900.

11240 Elokomin Ave, Chester; Rolling Ridge Llc to Marte Augustin and Tiffany, $387,300.

5610 Fiddlers Ridge Ln, Midlothian; Schweyer James to Burkett David and Susan, $425,000.

1621 Forestdale Dr, North Chesterfield; Eco Marble and Granite Inc to Rodgers Byron D, $335,000.

311 Gainsborough Ct, Midlothian; Peele Gordon to Minot Martin Jordan, $350,000.

2815 General Blvd, North Chesterfield; Flint Richard E to Zelaya Alan Cruz and Delcid Yorlleve Oma Herndndez, $225,000.

14421 Gildenborough Dr, Midlothian; Mankabady Baher and Mona to Flores Leticia and Younes Peter Rives, $820,000.

16901 Glensford Dr, Moseley; Weifenbach Seth Alan to Cawood William Winters Trustee and Cawood Nancy Perkins Trustee, $505,000.

17418 Great Falls Cir, Moseley; Smith Leno and Jacqueline to Meath William Dean and Chandra B, $426,000.

13512 Green Spire Ct, Chester; Tulloch Leroy R to Giddings Vonita Lynette, $320,000.

501 Grinell Dr, North Chesterfield; Manzulli Ida Estate to Shafik Fauzia M, $176,000.

12205 Ground Pine Ct, Midlothian; Hhhunt Homes L C to Ede Sai Kiran, $357,380.

7802 Halyard Ter, Chesterfield; Hartmann Riann to Napier Kevin Andrew, $275,000.

1425 Hardwood Pl, Midlothian; Fernald Raymond T and Rebecca G to Luna Angelo and Czarnatowicz Alexis, $405,000.

3912 Harvette Dr, North Chesterfield; Sherman Roman to Perez Wilson F Pangan, $285,000.

4306 Heathbrook Ct, Midlothian; Brown J W Iii and Wells-Brown S to Brown Lise Diane Trustee, $300,000.

5637 Hereld Green Dr, Chesterfield; Wilkinson David L to Curtis Joseph and Margaret, $375,000.

5112 Highberry Woods Rd, Midlothian; Coffman Timothy K and Courtney D to Balandina Maya and Roiter Jay, $325,000.

7524 Hollyleaf Ct, North Chesterfield; Disanto Ronald J and Pike S D to Crawley Detrina Evette, $208,000.

6002 Hunterstand Ln, North Chesterfield; Thomas Jacqueline L to Green Natasha L and Jakob C, $238,000.

6712 Irongate Dr, North Chesterfield; Virginia Home Buyers Llc to Cjr Services Llc, $240,000.

2125 Jarman Ln, North Chesterfield; Beal Kevin S and Jasmine M to Obrecht Sarah M Trustee, $340,000.

7113 Jones Run Ln, Moseley; Craftmaster Homes Inc to Mcintyre Russell Ian and Megan Meyer, $450,540.

3504 Julep Dr, South Chesterfield; Coleman Robert G to Dejesus Joseph A, $216,000.

8507 Kingsland Park Dr, North Chesterfield; NVR Inc to Oliva Jose Antonio, $416,095.

13400 Kingsmill Rd, Midlothian; Schilling Neva and Thomas J to Bawa Rajesh K, $805,000.

7310 Kitchawam Ct, Chesterfield; Kes Investments Llc to Deloglos Christopher and Maria, $260,000.

1260 Koger Center Blvd, North Chesterfield; Woodlands Real Estate Llc to Va Express Holdings, $558,000.

4666 Lake Summer Loop, Moseley; Gregoire Development Corp to Whitehead Adam and Stephanie, $671,000.

3601 Laroux Ave, North Chesterfield; NVR Inc to Lateef Abie, $417,275.

3922 Lawnwood Ct, North Chesterfield; Hernandez Kenia M to Tejada Benedicto and De Tejada Reyna Gutierrez, $265,000.

6812 Leire Ln, Chesterfield; Cosby Village Llc to Haynes Kyle Michael and Prussock Emily Kathryn, $345,535.

6824 Leire Ln, Chesterfield; Cosby Village Llc to Faalzadeh Mehran and Faalzadeh-Afghani Anita, $378,400.

3707 N Light Dr, Chester; Basham Irene R to Godoy Elisa L, $215,500.

2605 Lisden Ter, Midlothian; Main Street Homes to Hale Gene Jr and Barbara, $502,598.

12024 Lockett Ridge Ave, Midlothian; Mcs Consulting Inc to Aeburnett Llc, $180,000.

5023 Long Shadow Ct, Midlothian; Mclaughlin Daniel to Gsell Patricia, $292,500.

3230 Ludgate Rd, Chester; Southall Craig C and Laura T to Southall Matthew, $294,676.

1730 Mainsail Ln, Chester; Mcquillan Ancuinette Shernael to Benkahla Richard M, $460,000.

1425 Mangrove Bay Ter, Chester; Friend Steven and Thessolonia to Terrell Tierra Simone, $512,000.

13724 Marsham Rd, Chester; NVR Inc to Artis Joseph Thomas, $459,880.

13318 Master Stag Dr, Midlothian; Taylor Jerry W Jr to Toft Kathleen, $325,000.

4000 Maze Runner Dr U103 , Midlothian; NVR Inc to Helmkamp Michael and Cathleen, $270,465.

4000 Maze Runner Dr U206 , Midlothian; NVR Inc to Quarles Natasha Ann, $285,465.

4000 Maze Runner Dr U305 , Midlothian; NVR Inc to Lisciandri James Paul, $265,645.

4000 Maze Runner Dr U405 , Midlothian; NVR Inc to Schmigel Julie, $276,960.

17467 Memorial Tournament Dr, Moseley; West Pamela J to Darsi Ravikumar Venkata Narayana and Kancherla Srinivas Et Als, $332,000.

3200 Middlewood Pl, Midlothian; Milligan Patrick and Prudence to Hughes Anne-Marie Cullen and Thomas Paul, $650,000.

12019 Millay Dr, Chesterfield; Mcclary Brittany and James to Lusk Ross E and Keri A, $435,000.

2812 Mistwood Forest Dr, Chester; Harris Angela D to Mizzell Vernon T and Nanci, $290,000.

210 Newstead Dr, North Chesterfield; Grullon Elbis to Morban Daniel A and Rivera Maria G, $158,000.

9810 Nott Ln, Chesterfield; Sanford Amanda to Hager Rober and Faye, $160,000.

3330 Oakmeadow Ln, Midlothian; Medlin John S and Frances H to Fajardo Nely D Turcios, $270,000.

16043 Old Castle Rd, Midlothian; Biringer Builders Inc to Young Christopher Michael& Sherrill Anne Melroy, $883,456.

6501 Old Zion Hill Rd, North Chesterfield; Hinton Kyle D and Casandra L to Robins Lindsey, $243,000.

1700 Otterdale Rd, Midlothian; Vines Robert Allan and Vines Russell Eric and Vines Tracy Eileen to Earley Mark L Jr and Mary, $340,000.

6034 Partingdale Cir, North Chesterfield; Dogtown Inc to Casper Bianca S, $195,000.

12440 Petrel Xing, Midlothian; Swift Creek Development Llc to Ruffa James Lawrence Ii, $348,938.

21605 Pickett Ave, South Chesterfield; Dodd Debra P Et Al to Neugeschwendert Michael G, $197,500.

5411 Pleasant Grove Ln, Midlothian; Lee And Lee Properties to Clemens Gary Jr and Megan, $272,000.

4021 Poplar Grove Rd, Midlothian; Reid Derrick and Ashley to Dent Robert Michael Jr and Jessica Marie, $410,000.

12632 Prestonfield Dr, Chester; Parrish Kevin and Sharon L to Foster Robinette, $295,000.

10331 W Providence Rd, North Chesterfield; White 144 Llc to Edwards Douglas Wyatt, $304,000.

2808 Quisenberry St, Midlothian; Longerbeam Robert C and Susie C to Mcfadden Heather R and Shawn M, $260,000.

10617 Reams Rd, North Chesterfield; Cabral Paul to Gaskins Astrid and Moore Robert Andrew, $218,000.

5536 Retriever Rd, North Chesterfield; Russell Elizabeth R to Cantillano Anthony J Perdomo, $225,000.

5303 Ridgerun Ct, Chesterfield; Stokes Dan W to Bonair 2 Properties Llc, $150,000.

20010 River Rd, Chesterfield; Marable Barbara R to Delmege Andrew and Natalie, $393,500.

14130 Riverdowns North Ter, Midlothian; Hegab Ibrahim M to Gray Elmon T Ii and Lauren B, $750,000.

16006 Rocky Falls Ct, Chesterfield; Harpers Mill Development Corp to Eagle Construction Of Va Llc, $2,572,500.

3113 Rolling Oaks Ct, North Chesterfield; Christmas James G Iii and Tonita to Anderson Casey A, $306,000.

1106 Royal Ridge Rd, Midlothian; Sauer E S and Sauer M Trustees to Jones Charles Carter and Christine Frances Watlington, $460,000.

2412 Sandy Brook Ln, Midlothian; Gross Scott and Ray Patricia to Dudley Markia, $415,000.

8707 Sanibel Ct, Chesterfield; Main Street Homes to Rheault Dale R and Kim M, $476,526.

16825 Sayley Dr, Chesterfield; Main Street Homes to Woodley Derek D and Marleny, $546,184.

1857 Sealing Wax Way, North Chesterfield; Jarvis Richard C Jr and Sarah C to Bowry James Jr and Pham Tam Minh Thi, $285,000.

10231 Seville Dr, North Chesterfield; Vaughan Joel Wesson and Thornwell Home and School For Children to Drake Richard G Trustee, $390,000.

4430 Sharonridge Dr, North Chesterfield; Salisbury Michael L and Valerie to Deal Jeffrey Paul Sr and Angela Sharese, $415,000.

14401 Silver Birch Ct, Midlothian; Matheney Harry Dale Ii to Mirgaleev Irek, $415,000.

11655 Sinker Creek Dr, Chester; Eastwood Homes Of Richmond Llc to Breckenridge Leonard E Iii, $616,595.

6613 Southwalk Hts, Moseley; Greenwich Walk Villas Condominium At Foxcreek Llc to Meyerhoeffer Linda H, $389,484.

21313 Sparta Dr, South Chesterfield; Cobbs Jean R to Sapphire Properties and Investments Llc, $230,100.

12111 Springcreek Dr, Midlothian; Ellis Earl F to Switzer Timothy S and Kelly R, $615,000.

1101 Starlight Ln, North Chesterfield; Blanks Larry P and Delores B to Osorio Salguero Wuilder A, $325,000.

3109 Sterling Brook Dr, North Chesterfield; NVR Inc to Hopkins Robert Lee Jr, $320,900.

18018 Stonewolf Dr, Moseley; Schell Brothers Richmond Llc to Carter John Emory Ii and Kelly Jean, $637,533.

11800 Sugar Hill Dr, Midlothian; Hill Homes Inc to Freeman Dustin W and Anna C, $508,000.

5500 Swift Fox Dr, Moseley; Hhhunt Homes L C to Lamon Jonah and Tyler, $507,390.

9301 Telstar Dr, North Chesterfield; Montervino John P and Stephanie to Landmark Associates Llc Of Va, $173,000.

18206 Timber Banks Ln, Moseley; Homesmith Construction Inc to Mccracken Matthew N and Cara S, $853,537.

8848 Torrey Pines Dr, Chesterfield; Rose Melvin L and Vicky A to Zaki George, $400,000.

6224 Trail Ride Dr, Moseley; D R Horton Inc to Tillie Christopher Jaron and Tierra Fanshone, $505,525.

7511 Troycott Rd, North Chesterfield; Belteton Claribel G to Nelson Augustus W Jr and Deborah M, $260,000.

13902 Two Notch Rd, Midlothian; Flaherty W J Iii Et Al Trs to Gregory Jessica Marie and Kyle Fredrick, $400,000.

2108 Valley Rd, Chester; Wilson Paul S to Juarez Alejandro Elias, $250,000.

7312 Velvet Antler Dr, Midlothian; Lawler Kathryn W to Stephens Maria Rina, $249,950.

1540 Wagonwheel Rd, Midlothian; Hill David D and Julia L to Cossio Eliseo, $355,000.

11900 Warfield Ridge Dr, Chester; Yaworsky Sean A to Steiger Linda C, $320,000.

14902 Watermill Lake Trl, Midlothian; Trvesdell Judy Ann to Cirba Susan M, $315,000.

10030 Wenatchee Ter, North Chesterfield; Jamison Amber Lynn to Roby-Smalls Tiffany A and Rebah C, $285,000.

4509 Whale Rock Rd, North Chesterfield; Pate Joshua D to Morrison Malik, $230,000.

6643 Whisperwood Dr, North Chesterfield; D R Horton Inc to Tutt Jasimine Nicole, $427,850.

9001 Widthby Rd, Chesterfield; Harpers Mill Development Corp to Eagle Construction Of Va Llc, $2,572,500.

9018 Widthby Rd, Chesterfield; Harpers Mill Development Corp to Eagle Construction Of Va Llc, $2,572,500.

9031 Widthby Rd, Chesterfield; Harpers Mill Development Corp to Eagle Construction Of Va Llc, $2,572,500.

9125 Widthby Rd, Chesterfield; Harpers Mill Development Corp to Eagle Construction Of Va Llc, $2,572,500.

15607 Willowmore Dr, Midlothian; Agboola Olugbenga to Waller Colin Howard and Katherine Delisio, $800,000.

4517 Windward Dr, Chester; Moore Patricia R to King Anika Hardy and Rodney Norman, $325,000.

14407 Woodleigh Dr, Chester; Patel Suresh B and Jyoti S to Patel Neil S and Rohan S, $200,000.

1711 Woodyshade Cir, North Chesterfield; Short Brenda S to Trek Properties Llc, $190,000.

3212 Wyntrebrooke Dr, North Chesterfield; Malone Madieth P to Rosales Nexon J, $231,000.

HANOVER

0.41 acres; Edward J. White Jr. to Elva I. Reynolds, $235,000.

103.58 acres; Jesse A. Morgan Jr. to Timothy John Marqueen, $1,000,000.

25.93 acres; Paul W. Stairs to Robert Brian Fox, $600,000.

7.948 acres; C. Christopher Giragosian to CFalls II LLC, $735,000.

9527 Alexgarden Court, Mechanicsville; Chanda Khan to Donna Harding Martin, $450,000.

10657 Anna Marie Drive, Glen Allen; Stephen M. Brazet to Billy H. Smithwick, $276,000.

8103 Barrowden Court, Mechanicsville; George Foster Xiradis Jr. to Dawn Michelle Cullison, $326,000.

8008 Berkwood Drive, Mechanicsville; Irma Bateman Adams to Christopher S. Hamilton, $450,000.

14276 Blunts Bridge Road, Ashland; Paul Brown to Ronald A. Matosky, $385,000.

9204 Burkes Garden Place, Mechanicsville; Thomas L. Woodson to Michael S. Sixt, $450,000.

15261 Clazemont Road, Montpelier; Zackaria Dudley to Xavier L. Melchert, $315,000.

8330 Compass Drive, Mechanicsville; Franklin T. Moore to Matthew L. Boschen, $315,000.

9328 Count Kristopher Drive, Mechanicsville; Marianne F. Butler to Freeman F. Walton Jr., $500,000.

7443 Darva Glen, Mechanicsville; Charles R. Arendall Jr. to Adam A. Borges, $350,000.

8261 Ellerson Green Close, Mechanicsville; Michael W. Swenson to Peter Alexander Richardson, $407,500.

119 Evington Lane, Ashland; Eagle Construction of Virginia LLC to Vincent Morton Whitmore, $541,347.

6405 Garden Acre Court, Mechanicsville; Garden Brook Way LLC to Tyler Turner, $439,285.

15208 Green Acres Road, Beaverdam; Bennett B. Taylor II to John M. Morneau, $567,000.

9226 Halifax Green Drive, Mechanicsville; NVR Inc. to Andrew Stephen Anderson Jr., $687,405.

4270 Hermleigh Lane, Mechanicsville; Douglas Getz to James A. Thurber, $439,950.

9339 Janeway Drive, Mechanicsville; NVR Inc. to Joshua Adam Kreplick, $523,515.

12309 Kilbourne Hill Drive, Ashland; RCI Builders LLC to William R. Watts, $825,575.

19274 Landora Bridge Road, Ruther Glen; Ronald L. Robbins Jr. to Curtis J. Roux, $471,500.

223 Lauradell Road, Ashland; Eagle Construction of Virginia LLC to Stuart W. Jones, $497,500.

10271 Longest Road, Glen Allen; Joseph J. Bloxsom to William R. Morse, $750,000.

Lot 11, Block AA, Mayfield Farms; Degratia Development LLC to River City Design and Build LLC, $206,000.

Lot 14, Block A, Section B, Forrest Acres; Wayne W. Wells to Christopher S. Harlow, $225,000.

Lot 22, Section 2, Oak Grove; Rogers Chenault Inc. to William R. Adams III, $250,000.

Lot 4, Block B, Section 1, Ellerson Station; William W. Riddick to Susie Ann Fox, $307,000.

Lot 6, Section 10, Giles Farm; HHHunt Homes LC to Sherman Alexander Rucker Jr., $611,165.

Lots 2, 3, 11 and 12, section 1, Ballard Ridge; Rogers Chenault Inc. to RCI Builders LLC, $300,000.

9479 Manorwood Drive, Mechanicsville; Matthew Pitts to Mack Henry Ocker, $405,000.

10284 McGarvey Lane, Mechanicsville; HHHunt Homes LC to Mark Winston Martens, $789,995.

8324 Mendenhall Place, Mechanicsville; Linda Belvin to Jonathan Paul Blatnik, $418,100.

8265 New Ashcake Road, Mechanicsville; George H. Wilkinson III to Christina Lynn Nolte, $305,000.

10540 Orchard Blossom Drive, Glen Allen; Janet Horrell to Cynthia Edwards, $395,000.

Parcel; Leadbetter Inc. to Hanover County, $663,159.

11368 Parsons Chapel Road, Glen Allen; Kristin Utley to Francis M. Duhamel, $324,200.

9474 Pleasant Level Road, Mechanicsville; HHHunt Homes LC to Hubert Lesniak, $556,905.

6335 Pleasant Run Lane, Mechanicsville; Mary Ellen Grainger to Bryan E. Charles, $360,000.

7497 Ridge Way, Mechanicsville; Danielle Legacy Carson to Bradley Spiker, $235,000.

9140 Robin Ridge Drive, Mechanicsville; Charles E. England, trustee to Jessica S. Kiernan, $516,500.

8133 Saddle Crest Drive, Mechanicsville; Kenneth G. Higgins to Norris A. Gryder, $455,500.

10064 Silverado Trail, Mechanicsville; RCI Builders LLC to Richard W. Robb, $675,061.

12123 South Anna Drive, Rockville; Roy W. Hauser Sr. to Olger Alberto Arroyo, $450,000.

10521 Stony Bluff Drive, Unit 108, Ashland; Stony Run Partners LLC to Cameron Rice, $239,950.

8356 Summer Walk Parkway, Mechanicsville; Donella Fields to Aristedes P. Christopoulos, $430,000.

1300 Thistle Hills Lane, Glen Allen; Katharine C. Atkins to Stephen Curry Brown, $330,000.

Unit 101, Cherrydale Office Park; Gregory S. Nevi to Michell Dickerson, $300,000.

9051 White Plains Court, Mechanicsville; HHHunt Homes LC to Jacob Yoo, $428,835.

7309 Win Court, Mechanicsville; Lavell J. Williams Sr. to Christopher Bossa, $410,000.

6168 Winding HIlls Drive, Mechanicsville; Samantha W. Tucker to Kaylyn Blaine Crutchfield, $255,000.

AMELIA

1 acre; Jeanette F. Pack to Marguerite Lee Moore, $150,000.

43.22 acres; Rock River Inc. to Michael Roland Stubbs, $500,481.

16021 Dunn St., Amelia Court House; Keith Eugene Cox to James Earl Carter, $210,000.

12401 Loblolly Drive; James D. Moore to Michael Kevin Weaver, $555,000.

10620 Winchester DRive, Amelia Court House; Marshall B. Russell to Cody O’Neal, $175,000.

CHARLES CITY

17.19 acres; Byrdwood LC to Jay M. Ashcraft, $270,000.

3051 Eastbury Lane, Charles City; George McCabe to Frank Hart, $685,000.

6399 Salem Run Road, Charles City; Jean Aileen Marino to Brian M. King, $450,000.

COLONIAL HEIGHTS

100 Appomattox Ct; Kaminski, Piotr Artur to Rs 2014, Llc , $301,000.

405 Fairmont Dr; Petty, Diana L. to Scott Jr. Joseph Lewis, $335,000.

107 Kennon Point Ct; Bally - Estate Of, Katherine W. to Haynie, Leslie Sean, $290,000.

308 Lyons Av; Furrow, Franklin L. to Rosado, Jr. Luis Manuel, $200,000.

130 Roanoke Av; Covello, Vittoria to Colendrino, Maria Celia Pelagio, $245,000.

CUMBERLAND

11 acres; Linda L. Stanley to Joseph Bryne Donovan, $850,000.

46.46 acres; Robert A. Ferrell, trustee to DNR Investment Group LLC, $155,000.

Parcel; Clark Properties 2 LLC to Robert Lee Laws Sr., $175,000.

DINWIDDIE

1 acre; Wayne L. Moore to Nicolas A. Gordon, $164,000.

39.687 acres; James Wesley Humphries to Ward Burton Wildlife Foundation, $154,000.

16300 Bobcat Road, Sutherland; Baylaur Construction LLC to Arnold B. Fender Jr., $469,000.

20016 Depot Road, McKenney; Kimberly Gooch Kidwell to Sylvia Campbell, $191,100.

12345 Halifax Road, North Dinwiddie; Christopher M. Barnes to Shon Jualin Sr., $415,000.

Lot 10, Block B, Southern Pines; Cynthia H. Santerre to William D. Davis, $150,000.

10526 Rives Ave., McKenney; April R. Doom to Marissa C. McCray, $200,000.

2144 Westover Drive, McKenney; Antonio Carollo to Antony R. Epps, $278,000.

GOOCHLAND

11.43 acres; Robert C. Lindemann to Anjanette Phillips-Bright, $1,195,000.

4 parcels; Thomas J. Newton to Jonathan D. Angus, $860,000.

12334 Beech Hall Circle, Manakin Sabot; Eagle Construction of Virginia LLC to Manjulaben Anil Patel, $688,148.

1647 Centerville Parke Lane, Manakin Sabot; Michael D. Nelson to Mohsin Fazlani, $737,500.

Lot 13, Section 4A, Kinloch; Jessica Lee Sutherland to Piping Ventures LLC, $840,000.

Lot 3, Section 4, Breeze Hill; Breeze Hill Inc. to Hunton Station LLC, $150,000.

Lot 5, Section 2, Grand Ridge; Starwood Corp. to Steven G. Patterson, $300,000.

Lots, Section 1, Reed Marsh; Reed Marsh LLC to Boone Homes Inc., $2,160,000.

12283 North Crossing Drive, Manakin Sabot; Eagle Construction of Virginia LLC to Dale Frierson, $653,249.

333 Pond Lane, Manakin Sabot; Nordrow Investments LLC to Derek A. Formsma, $700,000.

12149 Readers Pointe Drive, Manakin Sabot; Eagle Construction of Virginia LLC to George Hendrix Brooks, $566,500.

3747 Shannon Hill Road, Columbia; Catherine Slayton to Kimberly Baker, $460,000.

1822 Summer Wind Lane, Maidens; Robert Watkinson to Joseph Leland Fowler, $710,000.

12027 Talavera Terrace, Richmond; HHHunt Homes LC to John David Barbour III, $536,365.

HOPEWELL

331 S 19th Ave.; JC Design Homes LLC to Daniel R. Hannon, $230,000.

500 Cedar Level Road; Michael L. Cave to Davell Wilkerson, $285,000.

3902 Glacier Bay Court; Corey Todd to Brandon Baker, $285,000.

Lot 2, Block 15, Section 3, Westwood Park; Karen E. Jones to Jose D. Hernandez, $155,000.

Lot 9, Block C, Planters Mill; Kianna Nicole Trent to Corinne Leigh Birriel, $189,900.

Lots 24 and 25, Block 6, Battleground Addition; Joseph J. Farsetta to Shermeisha K. Wilks, $154,000.

1606 Old Iron Road; J. Scott Taylor to Jami A. McDowell, $199,950.

Unit 101, Beacon at Anchor Point Condominium; Patty Ann Cunningham to Melvin M. Jones, $175,000.

JAMES CITY

0.376 acres; Thomas Nielsen Archibald to Peter L. Esterlis, $205,000.

6253 Adams Hunt Drive, Williamsburg; Michael S. Thomas to Adam James Grabowski, $360,000.

9419 Astilbe Lane, Toano; Robert Wayne Saxton to Gordon Grier Holloway, $340,000.

Block 15, Parcel C, New Town; HSB Real Estate Holdings LLC to Williamsburg Health Care RE LLC, $2,300,000.

405 Bulifants Blvd., Williamsburg; Professional Foreclosure Corp. of Virginia to Tansu Basar, $238,500.

6201 Chelsea Crescent, Williamsburg; Bruce G. Burroughs, co-trustee to Samuel Joseph Calafiore, $370,000.

120 Colonels Way, Williamsburg; Sue R. Hill to Philip J. Infantino III, $670,000.

111 Deer Spring Road, Williamsburg; Leslie Haynes to Parker Simpson, $370,000.

119 Elizabeth Harrison Lane, Williamsburg; Edgar Schumacher Jr. to Adam B. Pratt, $587,500.

3409 Foxglove Drive, Toano; Taylor Anne Hendrix to Gina M. Laudone, $342,900.

5128 W Grace Court, Williamsburg; Alexander W. Hoenig to Mark E. Rapier, $417,000.

1145 Hitchens Lane, Williamsburg; Richmond Norge LLC to David M. Guill, $492,398.

3542 Iberis Lane, Toano; NVR Inc. to Kablen A. Kenya, $469,580.

3910 Isaac Circle, Williamsburg; U.S. Home Corp. to John Louis Cook, $592,560.

136 John Bratton, Williamsburg; Marjorie Brush to Margaret C. Hu, $618,000.

4220 Kendall Lane, Williamsburg; U.S. Home Corp. to Kevin Williams Miller, trustee, $436,490.

2724 Linden Lane, Williamsburg; Jay D. Dunbar to Olivia M. Lenahan Tullo, $470,000.

Lot 130, Poplar Hall; Anthony F. Harmon to Jason P. Smith, $265,000.

Lot 19, Chestnut Grove; Chestnut Grove Development LLC to Paul U. Jeter, $199,500.

Lot 31, Ford’s Colony; Anthony P. Ruvolo to James D. White Jr., co-trustee, $536,500.

Lot 64, Lake Powell Pointe; Eugene T. Vaughn to Leopold B. Strahs, $170,000.

Lots 101 and 129, Tract 3, Stonehouse; SCP JTL Stonehouse Owner 2 LLC to NVR Inc., $191,932.

9996 Mill Pond Run, Toano; Steven A. Christensen to Scott A. Pollock, $989,000.

247 Padgetts Ordinary, Williamsburg; Robert A. Sanford, trustee to Carrera Investments LLC, $260,000.

Part of Lot 51A, James Terrace; Rebecca L. Haughton to Joel R. Fortune, $175,550.

505 Prosperity Court, Williamsburg; Ryan C. Johnson to Cherryann O. Gibbons, $335,000.

3304 Reades Way, Williamsburg; Robert R. Wiseman to John W. Wiseman, $390,000.

6415 Rockwell Road, Williamsburg; Colonial Heritage LLC to Sharon Landers McClure, $592,195.

8427 Sheldon Branch Place, Toano; Thomas Joseph Hayes to Margaret Payne, $400,000.

1615 Skiffes Creek Circle, Williamsburg; Christopher A. Frost to Demetric Radcliffe, $168,500.

7603 Tealight Way, Williamsburg; Samual Josiah White to Brittney J. Fitzgerald, $250,000.

5318 Tower Hill, Williamsburg; Candice S. Jenkins to Shawn Ortega, $230,000.

Unit 507, River Bluffs Condominium; William Kingsbury Rogers to Persifor Frazer IV, $840,000.

9508 Viburnum Drive, Toano; NVR Inc. to Kojo Mbir Amissah, $631,370.

151 Waters Edge Drive, Williamsburg; Reddot LLC to Charles G. Watson Jr., $366,250.

2520 W Whittaker Close, Williamsburg; Zane Russell Johnson, trustee to Andrew C. Kuchins, $785,000.

140 Winterset Pass, Williamsburg; Stacie I. McElyea to Leslie R. Trent, $205,000.

15 Yeardleys Grant, Williamsburg; L. Laughton Cockrell to Thomas Cherry, $800,000.

KING AND QUEEN

1 acre; Connie Gibson to Mason L. Lewis, $157,000.

3050 Rosemount Road, Walkertown; Michael E. Robinson to Samuel Randolph Smith III, $245,000.

KING WILLIAM

0.3654 acres; Kopacki Properties LLC to Pointers C Stores LLC, $200,000.

25 acres; Abbik Properties LLC to Christopher M. Rudolph, $150,000.

8 parcels; Johnnie Keith Russell to Bill W. Dunkley, $275,000.

195 Jacks Creek, King William; M. Porch Construction LLC to Katlyn Hughes, $444,500.

Lot 2, Johnson Run; TNT Land Resources LLC to Corey Lynn, $279,950.

Parcel; Lawrence A. Lipscomb III to Forest Pro Inc., $200,000.

3113 Taylor Ave., West Point; Tobi Lynn Saxton to Baylee Erin Christine Baker, $177,900.

83 Wendenburg Way, Aylett; RCI Builders LLC to Clinton E. Wingfield, $326,530.

NEW KENT

0.84 acres; Lee D. Cunningham to Karen Hall, $165,000.

5.83 acres; Sandra Marie Lancaster-Hogue to Joshua Shane Lyons, $382,000.

2949 Brook Blvd., Quinton; D.B. Barker Jr. to Bryant D. Mountjoy, $300,000.

11379 Cosby Mill Road, New Kent; Baker Homes LLC to James Douglas Jones, $370,000.

8112 W Danube Loop, New Kent; NVR Inc. to Pierre Anderson, $407,690.

7809 Faisan Lane, New Kent; D.R. Horton Inc. to Ladron Jamaine Inmon, $379,990.

7637 N Franklins Way, Quinton; Jennifer E. Wilson to Pauline Christina Woodson, $460,000.

4853 Homestead Road, Lanexa; Neale E. Kosier to Christopher P. Rowe, $502,700.

7760 Leeds Castle Lane, New Kent; HHHunt Homes Hampton Roads LLC to Nicolaos B. Totten, $310,765.

Lot 76, Landbay 5, Section 2, Lifestyle at Four Seasons; NVR Inc. to Wayne A. Stenabaugh, $383,495.

7864 Lovegrass Terrace, New Kent; D.R. Horton Inc. to Jacquline R. Armstrong, $458,990.

Parcel; Shannon Kate Lowery to Prestige Worldwide Auto LLC, $178,000.

11910 Pine Needles Drive, Providence Forge; Lifestyle Builders and Developers Inc. to David Lynn Linkenauger Jr., $600,765.

3775 Robert Field Lane, Quinton; Liberty Homes Virginia Inc. to Daniel McGee, $391,240.

7817 Sedge Drive, New Kent; Terry Donaldson to Alvin Theodore Fisher, $379,990.

PETERSBURG

2235 Anderson St.; Kristen L. Robinson to Kendall A. Moore, $180,000.

151 Catalpa Court; NVR Inc. to Tiffany Sheree Shaw, $289,665.

3841 S Crater Road; Blankenship Holdings LLC to PG Holdings LLC, $312,000.

44 Gibbons Ave. and 523 Greensville Ave.; Thursday Night Properties LLC to DomUSArdus LLC, $1,100,000.

741 Kirkham St.; Gorilla Properties LLC to Aneyke Louis, $190,000.

757 Myrick Ave.; Joyce J. Noel to Juan Berrios, $184,950.

1824 Powhatan Ave.; Lois Elaine Rylander to Lakeisha Dagner, $201,500.

1767 Sherwood Road; Francisca G. Washington to P&B Enterprise LLC, $155,000.

1607 Westover Ave.; Lewis Minor Parks to Victor T. Terwilliger Jr., $207,000.

POWHATAN

1 acre; Charles E. Bailey to Brian Christopher Allen, $200,000.

19.088 acres; Charles E. Bailey to Brian Christopher Allen, $200,000.

3.68 acres; Marshall Martin to Mark Smith, $339,950.

711 Appomattox Trace Road, Powhatan; Chesterfield Construction Services to Larry D. Shirts, $539,950.

2340 Branchway Creek Drive, Powhatan; Gary E. Robinson to Charles E. Paul, $775,000.

1521 Dogwood Road, Powhatan; Genevieve B. Katherman to Charles Harlow Jr., $217,000.

2716 Fariss Road, Powhatan; Vertical Builders LLC to Johnnie J. Slayton, $410,000.

1620 Lake Randolph Drive, Powhatan; Donald S. Bales to Everett D. Grant, $425,000.

Lot 10, Section B, Preserve at Huguenot Spring; Wesley Kent Stigall Jr. to Raymond R. Wright, $235,000.

Lot 3R, Section 7, Aston; John Hall to John Clarence and Kerrie A.L. Peterson Living Trust, $630,500.

3941 Maidens Road, Powhatan; Ryan Durbin to Logan L. King, $326,000.

4339 Pierce Road, Powhatan; Nicholas D. McCormick to , $296,000.

3098 Rosethorn Way, Powhatan; Windswept Development LLC to Johnnie S. Hall, $619,375.

2078 William Dance Way, Powhatan; Village Building Co. Inc. to James W. Ringgold Jr., $517,880.

PRINCE GEORGE

187 acres; Bear Island Forest LLC to CRH Investments LLC, $475,000.

8.58 acres; Theresa-Marie Swindell, co-executor to Danielle N. Perry, $250,000.

4903 Bickings Lane, Prince George; RVA Real Property LLC to Blake Miles, $311,200.

2450 Frankie Lane, North Prince George; Sam Campbell to William Joseph Mori, $600,000.

Lot 10 and half of Lot 9, Block 10, Flactem Manor; Nathaniel Witsell to Giles A. Wickham, $300,000.

Lots 51 and 88-97, Chappell Creek on the James; Chappell Creek LLC to D.R. Horton Inc., $1,210,000.

2015 Saddlebrook Lane, South Prince George; Stephen B. Boodhram to Joseph Alexander Hernandez, $232,600.

4017 Tavern Road, Prince George; Brittany A. Jarvis to Richard Thomas, $220,000.

14490 Warwick Hills Road, South Prince George; Mark R. Stith to Adrianne Pettiford, $455,000.

SUSSEX

2.486 acres; Christina M. Paserczyk to Dewey D. Taylor, $194,000.

324 W Main St., Wakefield; Philip John Palenkas to Michelle McGee, $469,000.

WILLIAMSBURG

0.544 acres; William C. Althans to MDK Associates LLC, $200,000.

602 Counselors Way; Craig L. Schmidt to Roger Benton Francisco, $615,000.

249 Lewis Burwell Place; Blake Asset Management LLC to Mervin R. Perez Rodriguez, $308,000.

Lots 21-26, Holly Hills Townhomes; Holly Hills LLC to Sky Blue Homes LLC, $480,000.

706 Settlement Drive; William Eggleston, executor to Debbie M. Bateman, $184,900.