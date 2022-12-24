Property Transfers Published December 24, 2022

The following is a list of more real estate parcels valued at $150,000 or more that have been transferred in the past few months in Richmond and surrounding areas.

To our readers: Caroline and Louisa listings will not be included until further notice.

RICHMOND

725 N 22nd St; Romero Wolverton Crystal and to Found Jill and Cooke Isabel, $349,000.

322 N 24th St; Walker Garland J Sr to C and M Properties Llc, $350,000.

512 N 25th St; Goodmundson Alex to 512 North 25th Llc, $325,000.

1808 N 28th St; Stenson Avalon O to Cross Geoffrey, $262,500.

30 W 30th St; Pfister Karen and Mckeon John to Desjardins Gregory And, $380,000.

517 N 32nd St; Adly Justin to Butler Everett B and Anna, $385,000.

2916 3rd Ave; Odd Jobs Construction Llc to Hertzler Henry M and Kayla Joy, $233,000.

230 N 6th St U304; Wright Patti B to Pillion Todd and Amanda, $335,000.

3361 Archer Springs Ter; Meerkamper Gabriele Trust Trs to Meerkamper Gabriele Trustee &, $260,000.

515 Bancroft Ave; Fresh Start Holdings Llc to Rotzin Robert S And, $335,500.

1600 Broad Rock Blvd; Hudson Larry J & to Bilinguatherapy Llc, $165,000.

3604 Burgain Road; Cabrera Yadira to Soriano Jose Victor And, $222,000.

5504 Cary Street Road; Oneill Justin Jeffrey and Hall A to Arnett Randall A and Laura M, $785,000.

8947 Cherokee Road; Goldschmidt Robert A & to Neumayer Charles E And, $795,000.

212 E Clay St U3a; Abedi Sharareh to Taylor Charles, $303,600.

9421 Creek Summit Cir; Mcauliffe Jill and to Jaggi Anuj, $385,000.

2825 Dock St; The Conservation Fund to James River Association, $832,320.

3210 Fendall Ave; D and T Home Designs Llc to Litterst Seth, $395,000.

612 W Franklin St U12b; Rodriguez Gilberto E & Mary Ann to Wheat James C Iii, $745,000.

1812 German School Road; NVR Inc to Staufer Lyle Ii, $434,075.

4021 W Grace St; Knowles George W and to Jackson Reed A and Wittney R, $510,000.

3403 Griffin Ave; Degracia Christopher J and to Baumbach Nathan, $275,000.

401 N Hamilton St Uk; Loudin Matthew C to Zehmer George C, $287,500.

2502 Harwood St; Ortiz Darwin F to Rivera Doris Elias, $225,000.

201 Hull St U21; Cheek Neal Llc to Dechristopher Robert E And, $215,000.

5501 Jarvis Road; Master Pro Investments Co to Lidd Kaija Rachel, $186,000.

3122 Kensington Ave U12; Biniasz Jason and to Westfall Brendan Tyler, $211,000.

2902 Lawson St; Vaughan Darrell to Facemire Timothy Allen, $300,000.

38 E Lock Lane U2; Dimaggio Kathryn Anne Trust Trs to Dorn Raymond H, $300,000.

711 Maggie Walker Ave; Montserrat Holdings Llc to Brown Joshua D, $287,000.

2312 E Marshall St; Acuff Robert Lester Iii to Wagner Thomas and Cathleen L, $302,500.

505 Montvale Ave; Sutphin Kyle Ray to Trotter Steven W, $250,000.

807 Mosby St; Augustine Garrett D and to Lansing Hollie L, $285,000.

2615 North Ave; Bridgeblue Usa Llc to Yergin Samuel W, $445,500.

1424 Oakwood Ave; Washington Wallace V to Eks Llc, $156,400.

4511-1/2 Park Ave; Whitford Corporation Of to Fortino Joseph R and Caroline E, $724,511.

513 S Pine St; Pollok Nicholas L & Vivian B to Kaiser Joseph, $401,250.

1228 Richeson Ave; Cambium Science Llc to Roberts Marcus and Kutner Brad, $280,000.

1414 Rogers St; Ironwood Investment Group Llc to Sullivan William And, $299,990.

1600 Roseneath Road; Essex Family Group Llc to 1600 Roseneath Llc, $7,000,000.

4809 E Seminary Ave; Thomason Emily to Delahunty Alan Kieran, $445,000.

3502 Skipping Rock Pl; Wilson Charles & Joann M to R P Homes 4 Llc, $317,500.

3121 Stony Point Road Uc; Dennis Franklin K to Berry Debra A, $336,475.

2710 Stuart Ave U12; Wagmore Barkless Llc to Ayares Michael David And, $205,000.

629 Tilton Ct; Redmond Gloria T to Alvarez Cesar Jose Fernandez &, $235,000.

2032 Tobacco Mill St; NVR Inc to Setters Jonathan And, $413,485.

7746 Turf Lane; Dowell Deborah M to Rhoads Elizabeth N, $363,500.

1408 Vista St; Green Sandra K to Albritton Kenton D And, $251,000.

8354 W Weyburn Road; Fisher Brianne M and to Salomonsky Stephen D And, $459,000.

3122 Woodrow Ave; The Complete Contractor Llc to Joy Hogg Christopher W And, $650,000.

HENRICO

384 Adderbury Walk Ub, Henrico; Eagle Construction Of Va Llc to Holland Michael J, $657,649.

11613 Alder Ridge Ct, Glen Allen; Speers Scott M and Suzanne L to Ballou Daniel Wade and Brittany Allison, $582,500.

5205 Argus Ln, Henrico; Maloney Patrick W to Golgiri Amir and Elana, $250,000.

613 Azalea Ave, Henrico; Tomlinson Andrew to Rivenbark Cynthia M, $300,000.

3805 Barnyard Trl, Glen Allen; Gibson Benjamin R to Leclair Dustin E and Shelley K Morris, $635,000.

1902 Bayleaf Ct, Henrico; Heitoff Stephen M and C L to Mcnamara Jean S, $427,000.

10132 Berrymeade Hills Ter, Glen Allen; Hunt Kara to Shahrier Md Ishtiaque, $290,000.

3001 Birchbrook Rd, Henrico; Bolton Darrell W and Patricia R Trustees to Desmond Timothy A and Margaret M, $364,335.

5424 Boar Swamp Rd, Sandston; Robins William A and Francis B to Gregory Aaron, $275,000.

4350 Bon Secours Pkwy Ub, Henrico; Jiwani Kamran Feroz and Fareen S Pasaya to Jiwani Feroz H and Shamim F, $378,000.

3704 Bremerton Dr, Henrico; Suhre Tony C and Beverly Jo to Suhre Scott and Jamie, $470,000.

4500 Broad Hill Dr, Henrico; Bhc Townes Llc to Saunders Station Townes Llc, $265,432.

2504 Brookstone Ln, Henrico; Palmer James J and Debra F to Jack Carleigh F and Benjamin R, $400,000.

10916 Bush Lake Ln, Glen Allen; Frasc Assets Llc to Demirtas Ramazan, $335,000.

1707 Cambridge Ct, Henrico; Lam Wing T to Lam John Huiming, $190,000.

2207 Capp Rd, Henrico; Tdz Properties Llc to Taylor Ronniqua and Darius, $219,580.

8198 Carriage Homes Dr, Henrico; Townhomes At Parham Place Llc to Chheda Varun and Geetanjali Bendale, $420,900.

2804 Chancel Ln, Henrico; Goldschmidt Joshua A and Jane B to Gibson Katherine Mary and John Louis, $850,000.

10715 Charlesfield Ct, Henrico; Vance Ann L to Mills Larry J and Deborah C, $150,000.

404 Chiappa Rd, Sandston; Newman Joyce Marie to Carter Mark E and Marcia L, $310,000.

5104 Cobblestone Landing Pl, Glen Allen; Parker Charles and E B H P to Parmentier Benoit and Devjani Saha, $705,000.

5302 Coopers Walk Ln, Henrico; Wengert Jeffrey S and Dena M and Jeffrey B to Hankins Elizabeth M, $396,449.

9629 Craigs Mill Dr, Glen Allen; Kim Kyu Sook to Chen Chih Cheng and Yu Ju Trustees, $494,500.

3620 Danewood Dr, Henrico; Rutherford Sean T and Grace Michelle to Valentic Matthew J and Tori M Lugar, $400,000.

9646 Della Dr, Henrico; Brown Conor to Souser Gerard A Iii and Rachel C Eddowes, $357,000.

8201 Diane Ln, Henrico; Holmes Justina B to Holmes Brett A and Rachel B Caldwell Et Al, $340,000.

9800 Drouin Dr, Henrico; Gore Gary M and Christina M to Standing Patrick L and Megan A, $1,450,500.

9810 Durango Rd, Henrico; Belmont Ventures Llc to Phoenix Lisa Perks, $260,000.

4900 Edgefield St, Henrico; 2 Noble Dogs Properties Llc to Foreman Stephanie G, $235,000.

12138 Elnora Ln, Glen Allen; Smith Zenobia M and Wayne K to Coughran Nathaniel and Maryn, $810,000.

405 Evanrude Ln, Sandston; Ridley Stephanie M to Lovelace Kellye, $245,000.

2629 Felspar Dr, Henrico; Farrar George F and Leta M to Wesley David, $295,000.

8600 Fordson Rd, Henrico; Lavu Sivaramababu and L A to Khan Shahabuddin S and Fareeda, $432,000.

8003 Franklin Farms Dr, Henrico; Spottswood Dbl Llc to 8003 Franklin Farms Llc, $1,850,000.

4608 Gaardahl Dr, Sandston; Bishop Michael Blake and Christian Naomi to Hammill Brooke S, $208,000.

3705 Glades End Ln, Henrico; Vittal Surabhi and Mahesh B Krishnamurthy to Mobarakeh Darius and Katherine Turlington, $850,000.

3000 Grambling Ct South, Henrico; Turner Latrice to Brown Brandon O and Ladonna R, $300,000.

2820 Greenway Ave, Henrico; Chaudhry Noshad A to Argenzio Bernard, $217,000.

134 N Grove Ave, Henrico; Khangura Rajandeep Singh to Flores Blanca O, $190,000.

3817 Hackamore Ln, Henrico; Lenoir Robert David and Lydia Decembrino to Balzano Christian and Courtney G, $887,500.

2801 Hartman St, Henrico; Hendricks Joseph to Berry Maxwell James, $235,000.

1544 Heritage Hill Dr, Henrico; Shapiro Vladimir and Victoria and R Shapiro to Vassilev Emil Harry, $227,000.

3209 Howard St, Henrico; Robinson John Wilkins to Bono Rose Sharon, $200,000.

1679 Independence Ct, Henrico; Kirlow Corporation to Johnston Beth Abbott, $240,000.

11505 Ivy Home Ter, Henrico; Jones Benny F to Bond Ryan and Rucha, $812,000.

10026 Joppa Pl, Henrico; Burgdoerfer Victor G and Jeffrey to Hart Ilene Kaufman, $250,000.

3113 Kenbridge St, Henrico; Jaeger Kathryn to Jones John Phillip, $186,000.

2908 Kenwood Ave, Henrico; Dobbertin Lorie J and Robert Hanratta to Simmons Brandon Allan, $232,000.

4905 Kinloch Ln, Henrico; Teddy Properties Llc to Boelsche Joseph and Beatrice Evans, $327,000.

1115 Lakeland Cir, Henrico; Maines Joyce A to Alloy Properties Llc, $320,000.

1507 Largo Rd U203, Henrico; Kilbourne Jennifer Lynn to Hairston Brian, $180,000.

2114 Lennox Rd, Henrico; Zacharias Edward D and Katherine May to Wilkinson Douglas Samuel, $392,000.

2024 Libbie Lake West St Ua, Henrico; Cook Keith P to Gigante Michael S, $395,000.

2226 Libbie Lake West St Ub, Henrico; Lm Townhomes 1 Llc to Lampejo Olubunmi Tokunbo, $516,416.

203 Linstead Rd, Sandston; Morris Brent and Janie Starling to Johnson Daniel, $259,950.

2313 Lourdes Rd, Henrico; Kittrell Company to Thach Brenda T and Sovannkhemara Sin, $472,456.

10813 Macs Way, Glen Allen; Schell Brothers Richmond Llc to Taylor-Cornejo Elias Jose and S Romande, $587,818.

11 N Mapleleaf Ave, Henrico; Jbj Investments Llc to Mclean Aaliyah Janai, $205,000.

19 Masonic Ln, Henrico; Liberty Homes Va Inc to Wilson Candice and Tieneka, $268,550.

11917 Meadow Ridge Ter, Glen Allen; Vaughan Bryan F and Kimberly R to Dulal Hari Bansha and Sanjana Dhungana, $535,000.

2230 Midview Rd, Henrico; Henley Brian to Russell Kemper N and Jasmine R Phillips, $425,000.

5008 Monument Ave, Henrico; Ivna Health Services to Tuckahoe Hq Llc, $3,000,000.

5705 Monumental Ave, Henrico; Blackwell Maria W to Wheat Elisabeth Parker, $552,000.

2814 Murano Way, Glen Allen; Alexander Paul Arthur and Traci Alexis to Chawla Ved Parkash, $460,000.

5146 Nine Mile Rd, Henrico; Lim Jong Kook to Fresh Wok Restaurant Llc, $507,000.

1103 Normandy Dr, Henrico; Meacham Thomas William and Bailey L Price to Kupper Kyle and Peyton Glagola, $452,500.

8414 O’connor Ct U11, Henrico; Yuen Tom K to Villa Alejandra and Cesar, $165,000.

2927 Oakland Ave, Henrico; Dowell Deborah M to Gottlieb Barbara L, $155,000.

10828 Old Prescott Rd, Henrico; Digmon Dylan Jones and Kristen West to Yaratha Sridhar and Karthika, $725,000.

9640 Osborne Tpke, Henrico; Henschen Adam and Leah to Walraven Max, $337,500.

11744 Park Forest Ct, Glen Allen; Hornstra Christopher Lee to Reddy Nithin A and Subashini Harinath, $361,650.

10309 Pebblebrook Pl, Henrico; Burns John Carter to Ogborne Kevin M and Julie Kaczmarek, $280,000.

927 Pleasant St, Henrico; 927 Pleasant Llc to Nt Home Design And Improvements Llc, $190,000.

5137 Pouncey Tract Rd, Glen Allen; Davis Fay J to Khalid Shah Bano, $197,999.

3800 Purple Haze Ct, Henrico; NVR Inc to Jackson Tinesha Monique and Joe Jr, $375,455.

5105 Raleigh Rd, Henrico; Pelletier Jessica to Wyant Tara, $250,000.

2303 Reed Rd, Henrico; Richardson Erica J and Alex C and C D to Hanbury Investors Llc, $250,000.

1705 Renard Ter, Henrico; Watson-Roberts Latonia Seneca and E R Jr to Watson-Roberts Latonia Senica and E R Jr, $230,000.

913 Ridge Top Rd, Henrico; Ross William P and W Peter Ross Jr to Eschenbacher William Harvey and Michaela A, $510,000.

210 Rocketts Way U210, Henrico; Trapp Paul R Jr and Jill Moslow to Collins Lashonda, $278,500.

8309 Rolando Dr, Henrico; Atlantic Properties And Development Llc to Gallo Thomas Anthony, $275,000.

10209 Rounding Run, Henrico; Tate Nathan and Kimberly to Obrien Eric and Blair, $575,000.

258 Sag Harbor Ct, Henrico; NVR Inc to Appling Artice, $259,980.

305 Sag Harbor Pl, Henrico; NVR Inc to Coppedge Hadiya Keoshia, $275,090.

3318 Sandy Ln, Henrico; Collins John C Jr to Scarce Robert C, $187,000.

5605 Seminary Ave, Henrico; Suhre Scott L to Constantin Horlune, $270,000.

228 Siena Ln, Glen Allen; Kelly Anne G to Lrrrc Properties Llc, $330,000.

6452 Springcrest Ln, Henrico; White Verna M to Lee Corinea L, $250,000.

8503 Staples Mill Rd, Henrico; Charon Jacob and Lois J Trustees to Quik Fuel Inc, $500,000.

1926 Stonequarter Rd, Henrico; Steinbock Kurt P to Hendi Ishak A, $392,000.

1614 Swinton Ln, Henrico; Mckenna Warren T and P T to Evans Beata M, $425,000.

1503 Thistle Rd U104, Henrico; Bossi Thomas J to Leggett Andrea, $180,000.

11712 Timber Mill Ln, Henrico; Hedayatnia Kasra to Bhawnani Bharat and Chitra Himthani, $365,000.

101 Treva Rd, Sandston; Nicholas Carolyn to Wood Angela Jones and Pascal P Junger, $340,000.

1540 United Ct, Henrico; Gavin Pamela C to Sommers Katherine Faith, $255,000.

2310 Viking Ln, Henrico; Kittrell Company to Burgess Eileen, $545,234.

5308 Wellington Ridge Rd, Henrico; Dreher-Rodwell Dana and Craig Rodwell to Coleman Marcus L, $490,000.

119 Whiteside Rd, Sandston; Miller Christina to Sfr Acquisitions 2 Llc, $215,000.

60 E Williamsburg Rd, Sandston; Brick House Manor Llc and James H Smith to Evans Thomas, $155,000.

10008 Winespring Pl, Henrico; Swick Edward and Marsha A Anderson to Copeland Zachary A, $265,000.

4644 Wistar Creek Dr Ua, Henrico; Stanley Martin Homes Llc to Short Michelle D and Carlton O Robinson, $305,306.

4642 Wistar Creek Dr Ub, Henrico; Stanley Martin Homes Llc to Lopez Jennifer M, $374,442.

8011 Wistar Glen Dr, Henrico; NVR Inc to Harmon Susan Warwick and Daniel Patrick, $361,461.

10211 Wolfe Manor Ct U702, Henrico; Solley W Kay to Kassa Woinshet Kiflle, $166,000.

6912 Woodside St, Henrico; Liberty Homes Va Inc to Gail Chloe Yvette, $297,400.

CHESTERFIELD

14700 Acorn Ridge Pl, Midlothian; Koker Mabinty to Henderson Ryan and Martha, $337,000.

7424 Affirmed Dr, Midlothian; Trantham Richard A and Joan V to Roberts Melissa and John Park, $335,000.

1648 Almer Ct, Chester; NVR Inc to Hayes Crystal S and Samuel M, $575,700.

14312 Altavista Blvd, Midlothian; NVR Inc to Marcs Properties Llc, $423,645.

3501 Alvecote Ter, Midlothian; Gregoire Development Corp to Cudhail Sangesh and Bilkhu Angela, $781,797.

6232 Anise Cir, Moseley; Bracciodieta S A and Haddson M to Ranga Ramesh K and Desham Saichandrika, $350,100.

7209 Apple Orchard Rd, North Chesterfield; Thrasher Jocelyn Denise and Thrasher John Thomas to Enav Gil and Ciana, $325,000.

10711 Arsenal Dr, Midlothian; Blueville to Yager Michael, $699,950.

5805 Austin Woods Dr, North Chesterfield; NVR Inc to Twyman Nasandra, $287,475.

8718 Bailey Hill Rd, Midlothian; Noel Sterling Coleman and Graves Misty Noel to Noel Sterling Coleman and Graves Misty Noel, $415,000.

6216 Barrister Rd, Chesterfield; Prince Flooring Llc to Cox Brandyn and James Catherine, $305,000.

17351 Beach Rd, Chesterfield; Collington Properties Inc to Forte Steven G and Lisa L, $175,250.

5307 Beechwood Point Ct, Midlothian; Strong Bruce W and Mary L to Cbrb Holdings Llc, $601,515.

3854 Bellstone Dr, Midlothian; South River Custom Homes Llc to Ferguson Michael and Kelsey, $628,930.

3601 Beulah Rd, North Chesterfield; Liberty Homes Va Inc to Twitty Reggie Junior and Stacy J, $297,000.

1930 Bloomfield Rd, North Chesterfield; Davila Katherine Lotts to Martinez Eladio Jr and Donna Daughtrey, $240,000.

9407 Brading Ln, Midlothian; Moores Bettie Joyce Trustee to Tanner Robert D and Stacy M, $320,000.

9815 Brenspark Rd, Chesterfield; Loboda Christopher W and Renee A to Pope Sadie Madelaine, $263,000.

3304 Broad Oaks Rd, Midlothian; Coakley Caitlin A to Morgan Albert W Ii, $202,000.

12308 Buckingham St, Chester; Muzzy Jason B to Jones Joseph Fulton Jr and Cynthia Dawn, $365,000.

6118 Buntline Ln, North Chesterfield; Beaner Delilah to Anthony Jincy and George Mathew, $320,000.

5137 Cane Mill Ln, North Chesterfield; Ensign Hadley N to Mer Investments Llc, $281,000.

2233 Cantina Ln, Midlothian; NVR Inc to Watkins James M Trustee, $491,855.

8419 Capernwray Dr, Chesterfield; Lifestyle Home Builders to Delk Deatrice D, $793,330.

3552 Castlebury Dr, Chester; Byrd-Giles Bettina B Et Als to Beau Llc, $200,500.

10225 Centralia Station Rd, Chester; NVR Inc to Mcqueen Katrice, $439,530.

200 Charter Colony Pkwy, Midlothian; Charter (E&a) Llc to Bbk Charter Colony Llc, 23850000.

10419 Chesdin Ridge Dr, South Chesterfield; Carrera Carlos Estuardo Ascencio to Currie Arthur B, $340,000.

10421 Christina Rd, Chesterfield; Tendaji Kambui and Nitasha Renee to Sweeney Henry H and Amber M, $440,000.

6648 Citory Way, Moseley; Hhhunt Greenwich Walk Llc to Rupert James and Nancy, $470,560.

8138 Clovertree Ct, North Chesterfield; Graves Jordan W to Delk Jazmin Marie, $150,000.

14600 Collington Ct, Midlothian; Kohler Paul M and Catherine R to Wakilpoor Raouf, $635,000.

619 Coralberry Dr, North Chesterfield; Loman Thomas H and Evelyn H to Mckenna Matthew and Rich Isabel, $351,500.

11306 Covina Ln, Chesterfield; Jones Donald and Betty to Jones Scott and Sarah K, $400,000.

5307 Creek Heights Dr, Midlothian; Russell William E and Rebecca S to Ozrek Zeyneb, $350,000.

3416 Curtis Cir, Chester; Technical Executors Llc to Powell Lakiesha N, $325,000.

2003 Deer Meadow Ln, Midlothian; Mclean Andre J and Reaza Janet S to Yeet Retreat Llc, $272,000.

6965 Desert Candle Dr, Moseley; Meath William D and Chandra D to Sebastian Jinu and Thomas Teena, $410,000.

12741 Donegal Dr, Chesterfield; Tsui Alexandra to Main Shannon Wade, $365,000.

2741 Dundas Rd, North Chesterfield; Thomas Edward J to Curry Michaela, $300,000.

11900 Dunvegan Ct, Chesterfield; Rommell Susie B to Martin Melanie K, $438,500.

825 Elaine Ave, North Chesterfield; Gryder Peyton A and Lindsey K to Riley William and Rice Jenna, $394,000.

11385 Elokomin Ave, Chester; Rolling Ridge Llc to Mcphaul Terrance J and Sharon, $375,450.

5730 Fire Light Ter, Moseley; Sen Tarun K and Santi to Helt Mary L and Helt Winslow J and Helt Paul J, $645,000.

14014 Fortunes Ridge Ct, Midlothian; Bolling J E and Bolling E J Trs to Davis Lisa K and Richard E, $375,000.

1931 Galley Pl, Chester; Hhhunt Homes L C to Brooks Tonya D, $466,080.

16401 Genito Rd, Moseley; Carneal Ashley R and Brandon M to Lattice Hall Investments Llc, $500,000.

5119 Glen Tara Dr, Midlothian; Moore Sean A and Marguerite to Pittman Justin D and Sommer E, $240,000.

16400 Gossamer Dr, Moseley; Hhhunt Homes L C to Partin Robert L Iii and Galasso Teresa Diane, $538,225.

17419 Great Falls Cir, Moseley; Mclaughlin Richard and Terry to Brandt Donald and Mary, $536,000.

4507 Greenbriar Dr, Chester; Clark Shirley P to Wheeler Victoria and Kennedy Catherine, $340,000.

15200 Ground Fern Dr, Chesterfield; Harris William M and Meredith A to Faris William C Jr and Duddy Christine A, $330,000.

12208 Ground Pine Ct, Midlothian; Hhhunt Homes L C to Feng Qing, $355,385.

8113 Hampton Arbor Pl, Chesterfield; Bock James A and Dana K to Matiz Diego Hernando and Kristen Nichols, $485,000.

16714 Harrowgate Rd, South Chesterfield; David David and David Realty 1 to Medlock Amonn and April E S, $555,000.

10710 Haverford Ln, North Chesterfield; A and J Investment Llc to Mcnamara Patrick Gerald and Donna Louise, $330,000.

5842 Heathers Crossing Dr, Chesterfield; Lee Gareth to Nelson Theodore Marshall, $339,000.

5655 Hereld Green Dr, Chesterfield; Ingram Mark N to Gonzalez Ernesto Marin, $380,000.

5502 Highberry Woods Rd, Midlothian; Washburn Nathan J and Tina J to Johnson Terry A Jr and Smith Robert T, $350,000.

4741 Hopkins Rd, North Chesterfield; Quarles Esther to Cook Margarette Darlene, $285,000.

1609 Hybla Rd, North Chesterfield; Burke David M and Lori E to Surprise Rebecca Anne and Koehler Walter Charles Iii, $375,001.

5806 Ironhorse Rd, North Chesterfield; Harris Calvin J Jr to Legacy Mortgage Asset Trust 2020-Gs2, $276,520.

1149 Jefferson Green Cir, Midlothian; Evergreen Prop Holdings Llc to Sleeping Giant Llc, $420,000.

7119 Jones Run Ln, Moseley; Craftmaster Homes Inc to Kemboi David Kipkirui and Gladys Jepketer, $535,000.

1330 Keaton Chase Ln, Midlothian; Williams Ray A Construction Co to Babburi Haritha, $1,125,979.

8601 Kingsland Park Dr, North Chesterfield; NVR Inc to Davis Bernadette Michele, $453,145.

4001 Kingstream Layne , Chester; Buchanan Douglas Bruce Jr to Bryant Matthew Z, $341,500.

12840 Knightcross Rd, Midlothian; Lessin Alan and Cynthia M to Foster Meghan Lessin and Ian, $425,000.

648 Krim Point Loop, Midlothian; Rezek R M and Carter C R Trs to Mcclelland Susan W Trustee, $412,000.

4918 Lancewood Rd, Chesterfield; Shurm Construction Inc to Chen Delia and Huang Christopher, $422,635.

20122 Laurel Rd, South Chesterfield; Luna Elman and Ascencio Vili D to Rosa Jacqueline V, $300,000.

6401 Ledgestone Ln, Moseley; Hhhunt Homes L C to Han John J and Christine S, $399,950.

6813 Leire Ln, Chesterfield; Cosby Village Llc to Ambrosini Dominic and Melanie C, $396,346.

6832 Leire Ln, Chesterfield; Cosby Village Llc to Gary Bridget W, $350,423.

16707 Lilting Moon Ct, Moseley; Hhhunt Homes L C to Minozzi Mathew S and Robin C, $508,200.

15536 Little Hill Ct, Chesterfield; Eastwood Homes Of Richmond Llc to Jones Leonard P Iii, $655,020.

12030 Lockett Ridge Ave, Midlothian; Weeks Joshua R and Michelle M to Schweyer James Robert Jr, $280,000.

4821 Long Shadow Dr, Midlothian; Savo Robert and Henia to Hanna Chelsey, $193,000.

8500 Lyndale Dr, North Chesterfield; Robins Jason Myers to Lee Billy Edward, $349,900.

1800 Mainsail Ln, Chester; Hhhunt Homes L C to Parker Raymond M and Parker Patricia and Harvey Keith Lawrence and Harvey Rae Parker, $464,955.

11410 Mansfield Crossing Ln, North Chesterfield; Oliver Edward L and Carolyn W to Castelow Sara J, $280,000.

15101 Martin Glen Ter, Midlothian; Stewart Jason F and Tara M to Grimm Robert W Jr and Brittnay M, $435,000.

19112 Maurer Ln, South Chesterfield; Kleinhaus Mark A and Richart B to Ruck Brandon L and Wise Brandy, $305,000.

4000 Maze Runner Dr U105 , Midlothian; NVR Inc to Ogan William and Eileen, $271,480.

4000 Maze Runner Dr U301 , Midlothian; NVR Inc to Scarberry Herbert Wayne, $253,460.

4000 Maze Runner Dr U306 , Midlothian; NVR Inc to Trantham Richard and Joan, $287,465.

4000 Maze Runner Dr U406 , Midlothian; NVR Inc to Fones Brenda Clark, $305,175.

17744 Memorial Tournament Dr, Moseley; Holland Brandon T to Lorton Micheal D and Michele R, $318,000.

4610 Milfax Rd, North Chesterfield; Ellis Kenya to Stewart Erica Renee, $213,000.

15700 W Millington Dr, Midlothian; Rountrey Dev Corp to River City Custom Homes Inc, $153,700.

1725 Mountain Pine Blvd, North Chesterfield; Vazquez Gloria E and Ramirez D to Martin Zachary William and Machado Paige Elise, $299,000.

7637 Nicklaus Cir, Moseley; Chaves Phillip and Rachel R to Fazzino Christine Penterson and Brian, $515,000.

10913 Oak Arbor Ter, Chester; Cheatham Tony to Short Jeffrey Lee, $355,000.

5624 Obisque Dr, Chesterfield; Richmond Wholesale Deals Llc to Fmg Investments Llc, $180,000.

11700 Old Centralia Rd, Chester; Dowler Lizette to Ray Rebekah, $224,950.

6600 Old Zion Hill Rd, North Chesterfield; Alvear Ignacio and Toledo Noemi to Avila Miriamc Pelaez and Samayoa Marco Tulio Pelaez, $290,000.

3304 Overcreek Ln, Midlothian; Mcinnis William L Jr and Michele to Martin Bryan Christopher and Kristen, $410,000.

1230 Peck Rd, North Chesterfield; Gupton Vanessa S to Gupton Jacob A, $228,000.

12509 Petrel Xing, Midlothian; Swift Creek Development Llc to Chandler Gregory Scott, $345,468.

730 N Pinetta Dr, North Chesterfield; Stuart Kelly M and Garcia W G to Baust Jesse J and Holland Justin, $280,000.

2308 Pocoshock Blvd, North Chesterfield; Ligon Phillip A Jr Trust to Dream Property Group Llc, $240,000.

13525 Poplardell Ct, Chesterfield; Wells Steven A and Josephine to Rogers Sean D and Naomi L, $440,000.

9607 Prince James Pl, Chesterfield; J R Heller.Com Llc to Ackard Matthew Blake, $375,000.

8151 Provincetown Dr, North Chesterfield; Zapatero Enrique G Et Al to Qutubuddin Abu and Mustafa Shaheen, $160,500.

3025 Ramsey Dr, Chester; James Shana Nicole to Lipchak Lauren A and Jonathan H, $340,000.

5000 Red Fern Ct, Midlothian; Garcia Edward and Sarah Louise to Gandy Michael W and Gordon Paula M, $562,500.

101 Reykin Dr, North Chesterfield; Robbins Maretha and Matthews E to Friedmann Cathleen A, $337,000.

10707 Ridgerun Rd, Chesterfield; White Gabriel Andrew to Pawlus Joshua M and Smither Kelsey E, $306,000.

2607 Riverboat Cir, Chester; Eastwood Homes Of Richmond Llc to Sells Timothy and Julie Majer, $728,271.

10221 Robbie Rd, Chesterfield; L Investments Inc to Barrera Edwin E Barrientos, $320,000.

16012 Rocky Falls Ct, Chesterfield; Harpers Mill Development Corp to Eagle Construction Of Va Llc, $2,572,500.

3130 Rolling Oaks Ct, North Chesterfield; Winfield Jeneice M to Vasquez Luis A Villeda and Martinez De Villeda Miriam J, $298,000.

14017 Sagebrook Rd, Midlothian; Fielding William O and Carolyn Y to Uso Moriamo and Tunde, $377,000.

16301 Sandy Ford Rd, Chesterfield; 115 N Sycamore Street Llc to Mount Torie and Mary, $189,900.

5961 Sara Kay Dr, North Chesterfield; Wood Sidney A to Goodman Greer, $270,000.

8400 Scottingham Dr, North Chesterfield; Smith Donna M Trustee to Giblin Kane Elizabeth and Cosby Brandon Joseph, $270,000.

7624 Secretariat Dr, Midlothian; Fleming Jennifer L to Foltz Investments Llc, $252,500.

1600 Shadymist Ct, North Chesterfield; Dukett Christina M to Zoll Grace J, $206,300.

317 Sheffey Ln, North Chesterfield; Beasley Mary Kay to Monaccio Christopher John and Christine Jones, $431,700.

7301 Silver Mist Ave, North Chesterfield; Cousins Cynthia to Roper Danielle and Rogelio Jr, $439,000.

3815 Snyder Rd, North Chesterfield; Keith Jones Properties Llc to Juarez Abner and Morales Nancy, $240,000.

6615 Southwalk Hts, Moseley; Greenwich Walk Villas Condominium At Foxcreek Llc to Price John L and Lynne M, $402,186.

14305 Spotted Coat Ct, Midlothian; Hackett William K and Gura C A to Lapinski Zachary and Sarah, $325,000.

9436 Springhouse Dr, Chesterfield; Vaughan Christopher G and Monica to Motl Dion and Breanne, $382,000.

4349 Stately Oak Rd, North Chesterfield; Redmond Derek R to Kolleda David J and Molly T, $380,000.

5930 Sterlingworth Dr, Moseley; Eastwood Homes to Kapetanakis Kendall and Ekholm Eric, $532,835.

18019 Stonewolf Dr, Moseley; Schell Brothers Richmond Llc to Deaver Catherine Elizabeth, $676,583.

9031 Sugar Hill Pl, Midlothian; Reager W E and Reager A M Trs to Sarwar Arman and Teyseer, $442,600.

13636 Swiftrock Ridge Dr, Chesterfield; Scarborough Jerry G Jr and C P to Frazer Mark and Jennifer, $476,950.

5116 Terrace Arbor Cir, Midlothian; Netzel Sean to Rubin Sandra, $344,900.

10917 Timonium Dr, Chester; Coleman Deborah L to Via Cameron and Mayes Andrew, $288,000.

4136 Tosh Ln, Chester; Wbb Homes Llc to Graham Carolyn, $407,383.

14502 Tralee Pl, Chester; Blackstock Kevin A to Love Erika, $300,000.

4913 Tulip Oak Rd, Chesterfield; Nunez Laureano R and Arellano M to Rodriguez Luis Fernando Mejia and Herrera Jose A Ortega, $355,000.

1737 Upperbury Dr, Midlothian; Farmer Benjamin Charles and Anne to Laroe Scott, $422,000.

11201 Valley Ridge Ct, Chester; Rolling Ridge Llc to Peterson Aaron and Jasmine, $358,882.

12612 Village School Ln, Midlothian; Macmillan Andrew C and Alisha A to Mckibbens Angela, $350,000.

11831 Wakehurst Dr, North Chesterfield; Meglathery R D and Fong I S to Honeycutt Junious B Iii and Elaine M, $433,000.

1050 Warminster Dr, Midlothian; Gradwell Robert B and Gradwell Penny P Trustees to Ellett Sean Michael, $270,000.

5908 Waters Edge Rd, Midlothian; Herbstreit Dean R to Davis Judith F, $360,000.

12309 Wescott Dr, Midlothian; Hhhunt Homes L C to Mack Tonya Vevica, $394,885.

15404 Whirland Dr, Midlothian; Main Street Homes to Brown Carl Anthonhy Ii and Nevre Lynise, $535,452.

5102 Whistling Well Ct, North Chesterfield; Manriquez Eduardo to Gomez Mariah Ximena Rosales, $174,921.

9006 Widthby Rd, Chesterfield; Harpers Mill Development Corp to Eagle Construction Of Va Llc, $2,572,500.

9019 Widthby Rd, Chesterfield; Harpers Mill Development Corp to Eagle Construction Of Va Llc, $2,572,500.

9101 Widthby Rd, Chesterfield; Harpers Mill Development Corp to Eagle Construction Of Va Llc, $2,572,500.

9131 Widthby Rd, Chesterfield; Harpers Mill Development Corp to Eagle Construction Of Va Llc, $2,572,500.

12037 Winbolt Dr, Chester; NVR Inc to Zaghlol Abdallah and Amin Manar Anwar, $502,240.

12657 Winfree St, Chester; Wells Rodney L Trustee to Judson Tamas Leslie and Kathryn, $305,000.

2149 Woodmont Dr, North Chesterfield; Wright William D and Stacey L to Hopkins Kajaiyaiu Iaissious, $310,000.

1100 Worsham Green Ter, Midlothian; Yi Sung Pok and No Chun to Richmond Signature Homes Llc, $240,000.

HANOVER

0.478 acres; Elva I. Reynolds to Joshua L. Young, $200,950.

14.614 acres; Katherine Thomas Coleman to Salvatore Mannino, $326,800.

3 acres; Cherry Family Limited Partnership to John Simons Wingfield Sr., $195,090.

70 acres; Robert J. King Jr., trustee to Gilman Land and Timber LLC, $315,000.

9408 Alsace Court, Mechanicsville; NK Homes LLC to Matthew Gabriel, $397,739.

108 Arlington Square, Ashland; Deborah D. Bonds to Consolata Nthemba Mutua Mambo, $210,000.

16066 Beaver Dam Road, Montpelier; Craig Richard Maguire, trustee to Kevin K. Nye II, $499,000.

12121 Birchleaf Circle, Rockville; Allen Keller to Alan R. Hughes, $401,000.

10115 Branner Wood Court, Mechanicsville; Richard D. Setliff to Giosue Sanzone, $449,500.

13146 Canterbury Road, Montpelier; Wilton Ryan Farmer to Anthony Zacharias, $520,000.

4840 Coachman’s Landing Court, Glen Allen; Zia M. Kazmi to Ferdoushi B. Chowdhury, $285,000.

6509 Confederate Hill Drive, Mechanicsville; James M. Striano to Jacqueline Shaye Scelzo, $270,000.

9376 Count Kristopher Drive, Mechanicsville; Freeman F. Walton Jr. to William G. Cridlin, $660,000.

14431 Deedle Creek Drive, Montpelier; David W. Gregory to Stacey D. Hagan, $525,000.

7998 Ellerson Station Drive, Mechanicsville; Bradley Welborne Jones to Kathleen Jones, $340,000.

9244 Fairfield Farm Court, Mechanicsville; Jenee Williams to Sree Harsha Kolluru, $623,000.

6777 Gardenbrook Way, Mechanicsville; Matthew L. Boschen to Andrew J. Parham, $392,500.

13321 Greenwood Church Road, Ashland; Tjitse J. De Wolff, trustee to Brett Kody, $315,000.

9231 Halifax Green Drive, Mechanicsville; NVR Inc. to Balakrishnan Muthusamy, $543,395.

13649 Hewlett Trail Drive, Ashland; Jordan N. Edwards to Kristin B. Collins, $416,000.

10110 Jennings Branch Court, Mechanicsville; Murray Blake to Parker Properties of Virginia LLC, $462,500.

13104 La Reine Court, Ashland; RCI Builders LLC to Kirk D. Mullins, $794,879.

101 Lauradell Road, Ashland; Eagle Construction of Virginia LLC to Julie Edwards, $518,655.

7401 Leaf Fall Way, Mechanicsville; Dianne G. Tobin to James C Wall III, $385,000.

Lot 1, Huffman Estate, 11.63 acres; Jane Huffman Hayes to Jesus Reigns International Inc., $350,000.

Lot 11, Dogwood Meadows; Shop Creek LLC to Bobby Yerra, $210,000.

Lot 15, Section 1, Rock Creek; Rock Creek Partners LLC to RCI Builders LLC, $169,000.

Lot 3, Block C, Brandywine; David R. Teets to Kathryn Donna Duggan, $190,000.

Lot 40, Block B, Section 3, Cool Spring West; Christine Lee Stevens to Saravanan Gopalakrishnan, $330,000.

Lot 7, Block B, Section 1, Walnut Grove; James Cooper to Shirley Cooper, $300,000.

6471 Luther Bosher Lane, Mechanicsville; Kellie L. Flippo to Cindy Arlene Blyer, $266,000.

7312 Margel Drive, Hanover; J.P. Mowles to Brandon Hollins, $200,000.

9977 Meadow Pond Drive, Mechanicsville; Eastwood Homes of Richmond LLC to Ashokkumar Marella, $566,590.

12117 Mifflin Place, Ashland; Eagle Construction of Virginia LLC to Scott R. Campbell, $649,083.

11484 New Town Court, Glen Allen; Donna Criddle to Marla W. Myrick, $410,000.

12123 Paradise Lane, Hanover; Larue E. Levan to Jessica B. Hall, $370,000.

Parcel; Floyd L. Moore to Philip Anthony Smith, $250,000.

10124 Peach Blossom Road, Mechanicsville; Eastwood Homes of Richmond LLC to John P. Marshall, $583,559.

9486 Pleasant Level Road, Mechanicsville; HHHunt Homes LC to Holley B. White, $555,350.

6596 Pohite Drive, Mechanicsville; Elke Adendorff to Emily Grenier, $290,000.

10476 River Falls Way, Glen Allen; CFalls Builder LLC to Thomas N. Southard, trustee, $497,975.

4207 Rockhill Road, Mechanicsville; Robert Lee Hicks Jr. to Brandon Mayhew, $380,000.

8155 Saint Emilion Court, Mechanicsville; NK Homes LLC to Lindsay P. Barker, $399,272.

4174 Sinclair Court, Mechanicsville; Kelley J. Clennan to Delisa Nicole Downey, $365,000.

9082 Spring Green Loop, Mechanicsville; Sara Powell Clark to Robert L. Robinson, $420,000.

10521 Stony Bluff Drive, Unit 200, Ashland; Stony Run Partners LLC to Diana Hatcher Goldman, $240,000.

7377 Sunshine Court, Mechanicsville; Edievith B. Pollard, trustee to Patrick Andrews, $334,700.

113 Thorncliff Road, Ashland; Eagle Construction of Virginia LLC to John Michael Shafer, $509,000.

Villas at Cool Spring; Windswept Development LLC to W.V. McClure Inc., $603,638.

9457 Wickham Crossing Way, Ashland; RCI Builders LLC to Christopher A. Jackey, $738,782.

11186 Winding Brook Terrace Drive, Ashland; NVR Inc. to Ann Janine Cook, $359,655.

6379 Yellow Rose Lane, Mechanicsville; Lauren Marie Lambert to Barry L. Burkholder, $340,000.

AMELIA

1.13 acres; Phoenix 6 Properties to Frankie D. Yox, $182,000.

99.7 acres; Larry J. Jenkins to T&K Property Investments LLC, $375,000.

11321 Genito Road, Amelia Court House; H&A Investment Group Inc. to Forbes Jackson McManus, $229,565.

9981 Loblolly Terrace, Amelia Court House; Micah Ness to Orley Aroldo Estrada, $560,000.

CHARLES CITY

6 acres, part of Holly Hill; Charles Ryland Tench Jr. to Kip Kephart Foundation, $160,000.

5021 John Tyler Memorial Highway, Charles City; Masonry and Concrete LC to Jakob Torres, $299,000.

8890 Stagg Run Road, Charles City; Kingsland Construction Co. Inc. to Robert Kenneth Thompson, $366,450.

COLONIAL HEIGHTS

3245 Boulevard; Cc Colonial Heights Va Llc to C. Co. Crain Highway Llc , $3,840,650.

500 Forest View Dr; Kemp, Roger L to Hoang, Edward, $336,500.

709 Kensington Av; Mickett Jr., Michael M. to Shifflett, Lisa M., $188,500.

324 Mallard Dr; Bryant, Jr., Robert to Zayas, Karen M., $300,000.

108 Salisbury Rd; Parker, Antwon D. to Augustus, Joyce A., $295,000.

CUMBERLAND

181.69 acres; Thomas G. Haskins, trustee to JCM III LLC, $950,000.

7.706 acres; Jerry A. McKnight to Christopher W. Kersey, $220,000.

Parcel; Jack C. Ingle to Reve Properties LLC, $175,000.

DINWIDDIE

16.8 acres; Samuel I. White PC to Lofton Leasing LLC, $204,243.

5.2 acres; Katherine A. Schofield to Colby J. Boyd, $220,000.

7135 Boydton Plank Road, Petersburg; Walter Noe Chinchilla-Arita to Eddie Nelson Sosa-Pabon, $209,900.

10410 Doyle Blvd., McKenney; Winford C. St. John to Noah Lepore, $210,000.

4108 Henshaw Drive, North Dinwiddie; Spencer L. Canada to Christopher Levon Clay Sr., $217,500.

Lot 5, Block B, Southern Pines; Anne M. Swindell to Amilcar Maldonado, $215,000.

10534 Rives Ave., McKenney; Joseph W. Lyle, executor to Mary Jane Miller, $190,000.

21401 Westover Drive, McKenney; Antonio Carollo to Yvonne Harris, $276,500.

GOOCHLAND

13.9271 acres; Thomas J. Newton to Jonathan D. Angus, $640,000.

41 acres; ECT Properties LLC to Amos C. Reed, $355,000.

12200 Bremner Ridge Circle, Manakin Sabot; Eagle Construction of Virginia LLC to Alka P. Patel, $696,895.

1649 Centerville Parke Lane, Manakin Sabot; Justin W. Bennett to Tyler Berry, $730,000.

Lot 14, Section 9, Kinloch; Kinloch Development Corp. to Bradford Beauchamp, $675,000.

Lot 33, Tuckahoe Creek; Tuckahoe Creek LLC to Ellington Custom Homes LLC, $231,750.

Lot 6, Farms at Hadensville; New Ventures Real Estate LLC to Matthew Robert Blake Cyr, $453,500.

Lots, Sections 1 and 2, Huguenot Hills; Clifford S. Singer to K&G Limited Partnership, $950,000.

Parcel; Clifton Inc. to Mark Anthony Oley, $905,000.

2742 Poorhouse Road, Goochland; Albert L. Baber to Virginia Taylor, $534,900.

602 Red Maple Drive, Manakin Sabot; Darcy E. Staples to Leslie Diaz, $499,000.

1928 Sheppard Town Road, Crozier; Jo Ellen Fisher to Brandon M. Fortune, $369,000.

3024 Swann’s Inn Crescent, Goochland; Swanns Inn LLC to John G. Bower, $612,394.

5068 Three Chopt Road, Louisa; Christopher A. Gill to Andrew James Beard, $495,000.

HOPEWELL

2 parcels; Dale Robin Moore to Nigel Shaun Harris, $205,000.

2900 Clingman St.; Ronda Roshelle Thornton to Cathy A. Andusko, $225,000.

3405 Ivor St.; Mara L. Quinta to Brian Scott Edmiston, $185,000.

Lot 27, Block G, Section 3, Westmoreland; Jean H. Blackwell to KJB LLC, $195,000.

Lots 1-5, Block 146, Battleground Annex; Jeremy Scott Bottoms to Daniel Alan Rhodes, $190,000.

2619 Maple St.; Morene Enterprises LLC to Katherine L. Martinez, $163,900.

2606 Petersburg St.; James R. Loftis to Zachary Lovelady, $185,000.

606 Yellowstone Drive; Scott A. Ray to Caitlyn Alyse Rhodenizer, $232,000.

JAMES CITY

0.77 acres; Pete Mitchell to Thado & London Inc., $150,000.

5304 Aden Court, Williamsburg; Joseph Anthony Corradengo to Aleksandar Firiev, $203,000.

190 Belmont Drive, Toano; Catherine Jean Howard to Richard Tyler Kirby, $225,000.

3970 Bournemouth Bend, Williamsburg; Robert A. Barron to William Joseph Cavanaugh III, $401,000.

1909 Carriage House Way, Williamsburg; Thomas C. McDaniel to Peter D. Ulasewicz, $159,000.

4400 Chickasaw Court, Williamsburg; Louise J. Pearson to Sidney B. Judkins, $380,000.

6355 Cordelia Road, Williamsburg; Mary Kathleen Hill, trustee to Maria Gutierrez, trustee, $392,500.

4720 Deliverance Drive, Williamsburg; Peggy Scholley to Valerie Capehart Bradley, $400,000.

127 Elizabeth Harrison Lane, Williamsburg; Timothy S. Leaptrott to Travis John Anderson, $575,000.

3453 Frances Berkeley, Williamsburg; Roger L. Clevinger Jr. to Christopher L. Smith, $595,000.

3008 Hearthstone Road, Williamsburg; Junru Lin to David R. Lewis, co-trustee, $950,000.

2721 Holly Ridge Lane, Williamsburg; David Davis II to Joshua Lee Nantz, $474,000.

3555 Iberis Lane, Toano; NVR Inc. to Anthony Alexander Burton, $442,150.

3911 Isaac Circle, Williamsburg; Colonial Heritage LLC to Cynthia R. Pegram, $557,945.

145 John Pott, Williamsburg; Surin Properties LLC to Robert G. Dickie, $662,066.

3704 Keswick Place, Toano; Old Point Trust and Financial Services, successor trustee to Kristopher J. Alden, $470,000.

7306 Little Creek Dam Road, Toano; James W. Deal to Sean A. Sammons, $375,000.

Lot 136, Village at Candle Station; Jessica Raven Gray to Hunter Alexander Kincaid, $300,000.

Lot 22, Vineyards at Jockeys Neck; Gregory G. Proios to Allison Lupo, $825,000.

Lot 33, Rivers Bend at Uncles Neck; Southeastern Virginia Properties at Uncles Neck LLC to Richneck Development Inc., $159,900.

Lot 67, Skiffes Creek Terrace; Raymond A. Fullerton III to Ryan S. Clevenger, $176,600.

Lots 105 and 107, Tract 3, Stonehouse; SCP JTL Stonehouse Owner 2 LLC to NVR Inc., $191,932.

4605 Minutemen Way, Williamsburg; Luis Andino Jr. to Armando Andino, $270,000.

Parcel; Melanie R. Halpin to Maison De Confort LLC, $166,000.

4759 Peleg’s Way, Williamsburg; Daniel T. Pepin to Vanessa M. Wright, $720,000.

1506 Prosperity Court, Williamsburg; Kelly A. Stewart to Easha Juma, $315,000.

2909 Richard Pace South, Williamsburg; Lowell A. Franklin to Lawrence Raymond Dise III, $250,000.

3322 Running Cedar Way, Williamsburg; Patrick J. Dowling to Hollis Lee Jennings III, $601,000.

3917 Shenandoah Court, Williamsburg; Sheila Menendez to Yusuf Atay, $312,000.

2940 Snuggles Court, Toano; William C. Holguin to Nicholas Lowery, $270,000.

124 Thomas Dale, Williamsburg; Michael P. Skahill to Vernon M. Geddy IV, $875,000.

921 Tyler Drive, Williamsburg; Ryan Douglas Stetzer to Mirinda C. Reynolds, $301,000.

102 Vaiden Drive, Williamsburg; Clearview Homes Virginia LLC to Susan L. Linyear, $349,900.

9521 Viburnum Drive, Toano; NVR Inc. to Daryl E. Crane, $562,995.

137 Waterton, Williamsburg; John Michael Poma, trustee to Denean P. Machis, $911,000.

15 Whittakers Mill, Williamsburg; Karen R. Leitzel to Gregory M. Storck, $750,000.

4119 Winthrop Circle, Williamsburg; Kenneth J. Gustafson, trustee to Carol Ann Churchill, $495,000.

39 Yeardleys Grant, Williamsburg; Ryan Matthew Brunn to Richard Lynn Rollason Reese, $525,000.

KING AND QUEEN

19.5 acres; Christopher M. Keaton to Jonathan D. Berry, $285,000.

29794 The Trail, Shacklefords; Joshua S. Parrish to Kyle Mersing, $331,050.

KING WILLIAM

0.7881 acres; Nancy Dente to Dennis T. Jones, $269,000.

3.62 acres; Mark C. Lenz, trustee to Action Over Words Group LLC, $250,000.

696 Anne Lane, Aylett; Monteen Brown to Matthew L. Reed, $285,000.

88 Lancaster Road, King William; Phyllis G. Snead to Jason Daniel Peach, $300,000.

2351 Mahixon Road, Manquin; Darrell Kellum Inc. to Quinton O’Dell Johnson, $295,000.

Parcel; James R. Muire, devisee to A. Wilson Properties LLC, $850,000.

1309 Venter Road, Aylett; Ethel F. Gibson to Robert W. Justice, $329,000.

85 Wendenburg Way, Aylett; RCI Builders LLC to Gail Bonanno, $294,067.

NEW KENT

10 acres; JWK Properties 7151 LLC to 7151 Airport Road LLC, $575,000.

7.824 acres; Tina H. Capece to Richard Bryant, $412,100.

6130 Bushnell Drive, New Kent; NK Homes LLC to Montecia B. Burno, $538,582.

3419 Crumps Run Court, Quinton; Jordan Rudacille to Luisa M. Carey, $350,000.

8146 W Danube Loop, New Kent; NVR Inc. to Stephen Bazydola, trustee, $356,060.

7816 Faisan Lane, New Kent; D.R. Horton Inc. to Alexander Joseph Godfrey, $359,990.

3623 Good Hope Road, Lanexa; Robert J. Jeremiah to Alejandro Amaton, $349,500.

6612 Jackson Road, Quinton; Korina Lange to Lori R. Richmond, $160,500.

5320 Linkshire Lane, Providence Forge; Eastwood Homes of Richmond LLC to Joshua Stephen Buford, $651,720.

Lots 961 and 962, Woodhaven Shores; Kim Taylor to Robert Arik Taylor, $155,000.

11660 Oakrise Place, New Kent; Katelynn K. Krack to Lucas T. Witham, $360,000.

Parcel; Sonia Williams to Paul Jiral, $467,000.

6695 Pine Straw Lane, Quinton; W.V. McClure Inc. to William L. Ham Jr., $480,471.

3272 Rock Creek Villa Drive, Quinton; Cunningham Homes LLC to Thomas J. Link, $326,800.

7556 Southamptonshire Way, New Kent; NVR Inc. to Jose Ortiz, $347,365.

PETERSBURG

417 Beauregard Ave.; Darrell K. Dalton to Donna Yuengling, $206,000.

161 Catalpa Court; NVR Inc. to Kristine Claudie Jean-Louis, $322,000.

132 Deerfield Drive; RVA Real Property LLC to Helen Maisa Warner, $223,000.

2581 Glendale Ave.; HHN Properties LLC to Robert Lofton Jr., $185,000.

220 Mercury St.; Octavio Gonzalez Jimenez to Christina M. Silva, $210,000.

135 Old St.; Carriage House Preservation LP to EC Carriage House Acquisition LLC, $10,750,000.

1929 Ramblewood Road; Christian Contractors Inc. to Tyler Becker, $265,000.

1689 S Sycamore St.; TBG Holdings LLC to 1689 Mi Casa LLC, $400,100.

2230 N Whitehall Drive; Jariton Vega Vasquez to Jerry D. Powell, $150,000.

POWHATAN

1 acre; Heirloom Reclaim and Design LLC to Christopher A. Aldrich, $234,000.

2 acres; Jose Sandoval to William Vanlear, $226,000.

4 acres; Robert C. Patrick III to Kenneth J. Pullman Jr., $460,000.

3602 Archers Hill, Powhatan; Kevin J. Steding to Brad Dana Pond, $680,000.

2595 Butterwood Drive, Powhatan; Frederick H. Rigsby Jr. to James Nash, $349,900.

1582 Dogwood Road, Powhatan; Jason D. Martin to Donna L. Harris, $205,000.

3139 Gullane Court, Powhatan; Clement Michael Buono to Ashley N. Welch, $1,300,000.

5352 Little Joe Drive, Powhatan; James G. McDiffett to Richard William Stopf, $360,000.

Lot 12, Block E, Spencerwood West; Gina White to John Wren II, $363,500.

Lot 4, Macon Village; James Harris to Old Time Builder Inc., $230,000.

3945 Maidens Road, Powhatan; Jordan B. Toskes to Joseph Reed Ithen Cook, $311,000.

3303 Pineacre Drive, Powhatan; Westamkay Properties 1 LLC to Ryan A. Nester, $330,000.

3411 Seasail Ave., Powhatan; Suzanne Wisniewski-Markel to Susan Foran, $600,000.

PRINCE GEORGE

21.633 acres; Tedesco Partnership to Kevin Charles Runyon, $389,000.

8.593 acres; James Blackwell III to Robin Gayle Tinker, $215,000.

4274 Cedar Creek Lane, Prince George; Patricia G. Gates to Hans J. Ruehle, $360,000.

19211 Indian Road, South Prince George; Timothy K. Rusnak Jr. to Erick Brantley Kirkland, $385,000.

Lot 11, Block 9, Section 6, Beechwood Manor; Jonathan G. Bennett to Trek Properties LLC, $175,000.

7740 Lynn Creek Drive, North Prince George; Carlos J. Lorenzo Acevedo to Woodrow Jones, $330,000.

5980 Spencer Lane, Disputanta; Sidney B. Johnson to Caleb H. Johnson, $500,000.

1216 Tinsley Blvd., Prince George; Karen Haab to Brenda Taylor, $323,000.

6200 Willow Hill Road, Spring Grove; Ronald Glass to Rodney Dale Perkinson, $330,000.

SUSSEX

22512 Cabin Point Road, Disputanta; Bogese Realty and Construction Inc. to Kayla Marie Kunnecke, $245,000.

Parcel; E. Wincell Brooks Sr. to James R. Watkins, $185,000.

WILLIAMSBURG

2 parcels; CANC LLC to Rocksburg V LLC, $900,000.

153 Cutspring Arch; Elizabeth J. Gilley to Deborah R. Fabian, $252,000.

423 Lewis Burwell Place; Blake Asset Management LLC to Shawana L. Smith, $280,000.

Parcel; Janet V. Bobbitt to Library Building LLC, $520,000.

105 Sparks Court; Michael E. Boncher, trustee to James R. and Jackie Lynn Kennedy III Revocable Trust, $920,000.