Property Transfers Published December 31, 2022

The following is a list of more real estate parcels valued at $150,000 or more that have been transferred in the past few months in Richmond and surrounding areas.
To our readers: Caroline and Louisa listings will not be included until further notice.
RICHMOND
1415 N 23rd St; Grant Arthur E Jr and to Wiebe Amanda and Julian, $195,000.
406 N 24th St; Pearsall William P Jr Trustee to Xpress Property Management Llc, $285,000.
1704 N 25th St; Janocka Nathan and Kelly to Bowman Williams Ayannah, $185,000.
1433 N 29th St; Drumwright Justin to Tucker Evan Xavier, $434,900.
421 N 31st St; Pogue Jack to Phillips Anthony J And, $625,000.
810-1/2 N 32nd St; Watchtower Homes and to Torres Jaider Enrique And, $530,000.
812 W 46th St; Complete Home Design Llc to Henry Brianna, $330,000.
711 Admiral Gravely Blvd; Health-E-Community Enterprises to Cianfarini Kevin Matthew And, $373,000.
4405 Atlantic Ave; Lopez Deshire to Anello Luis H, $227,000.
6208 Beaufont Hills Ct; Sampson Harry B Iii & Beverly J to Whalen Michele And, $268,000.
3017 E Broad St; Bennett Patrick K and Fatima S to Bisbee Windsor Kenneth And, $740,000.
2310 Burton St; Jlflippedout Llc to Lumsden Eric, $330,000.
2109 Cedar St; Cossaboon Kenneth S and to Aman Robert and Juliann, $599,900.
8955 Cherokee Road; Tharp Brent and Rossi Breanna to Watt Michael R and Georgia M, $420,000.
217 Cleveland St; Kaiser E M to Peaden Andrew, $492,000.
9507 Creek Summit Cir; Fanelli Joseph V to Bowles Benjamin & James William, $392,000.
1511 Drewry St; Caldwell Amanee Rashada and to Moore Alecia Marie And, $220,000.
4706 Fitzhugh Ave; Sanders Deanna Keith to Gober Keller Nicholas W And, $435,000.
212 W Franklin St Ug03; Marren Melissa L to Hall John Tyler, $180,000.
2931 Glenan Dr; Turner William C & Margaret to Watson William N, $200,000.
608 W Graham Road; Morris Lorretta to Moran Kathryn Elizabeth, $326,000.
5502 Grove Ave; Wilson James M & Ann S to Clements Sally, $715,000.
3011 Hanes Ave; Taylor Charles M to Modecki Carl A Jr, $500,000.
2956 Hathaway Road U205; Aderholt Paige C to Twining Betsy and Sidney P, $330,000.
468 Hunt Ave; Norman Chrissie Lynn and to Greene Brian Richard And, $235,000.
3101 Johns Way; Hhhunt Homes Lc to Heist Nelson William And, $368,545.
4214 Kingcrest Pkwy; Walters Andrew B and Mary W L to Johnson Whitney West And, $950,000.
3720 Lawson St; Lambert Heather to Miller Delbert And, $250,000.
7221 Longview Dr; Aschenbach Ernst F Iii to Alley Ryan Michael And, $292,000.
306 E Main St; Dps Properties Inc to M R P Property Lc, $750,000.
3315 Maryland Ave; Pacheco Felipe to Lobo Edwin Orlando, $380,000.
518 Montvale Ave; Gamble Barry K and Monica M to Buckenmaier Catherine, $245,000.
3702 Moss Side Ave; Jensen Alyssa B and Kyle P to Lay Stephen Blaine And, $528,000.
3207 North Ave; Anthony Donald to Argos Llc, $180,000.
5953 Osoge Road; Carr Barbara A to Balas Adam, $320,000.
3212 Patterson Ave; Morgan Sarah Kish and Peter G to Wells May A, $728,000.
4007 Piney Road; Borno Karen M & Mccain Adam & to Daniel Steven, $165,000.
1012 Ridgecliff Dr; Wingmen Properties Llc to A W Cheyenne Properties Llc, $255,000.
1416 Rogers St; Ironwood Investment Group Llc to Shah Shayvani J and Parul J, $299,000.
2318 Rosewood Ave; Jeffcoat Lance G to Goldman Joseph A and Emily S, $626,000.
5016 W Seminary Ave; Joyner David & to Bass Ryan and Carl Chelsea, $334,500.
709 Spottswood Road; Hopkins Josepeh M to Meador Richard S And, $500,000.
3139 Stony Point Road Ue; Ivey George N & Amelia M Trs to Sneed Robert E and Diane B, $375,000.
5721 Sweetwood Dr; Rookstool Klodes R Jr and to Schemahorn, $215,000.
2016 Tobacco Mill St; NVR Inc to Brown Benjamin Evin And, $435,550.
2033 Tobacco Mill St; NVR Inc to Patel Rima R and Ramesh V, $374,000.
301 Virginia St U1012; Browne Kathy to Gade Daniel M, $302,000.
1244 Wallace St; Montague Charles A Sr Etals to Dutcher Matthew John, $360,000.
1419 Williamsburg Road; Watson Sharon T to Kifer Kerry T, $250,000.
1 Yancey St; Radian Guaranty Inc to Data Properties Llc And, $251,000.
HENRICO
2007 Airy Cir, Henrico; Catlett Charles T Jr to Ramadan Mohened N and Iman M, $200,000.
6021 Almond Creek North Ln, Henrico; Howcott Mary T to Ryan Liam B, $251,000.
9606 Asbury Ct, Henrico; Phifer Joan M and Deborah L and Robert W to Abdelmalak Ayda and Neama A Bolos, $267,500.
7721 Balla Ct, Henrico; Eudailey William W and Barbara H to Leep Justin, $175,000.
1910 Barribee Ln, Henrico; Danforth Elizabeth E Trustee to Bartlett William Afton and Rachel Landale, $400,000.
118 Beauregard Ave, Henrico; Hale Burns S to Stukes Shekia T, $215,000.
4700 Bethlehem Rd, Henrico; Bip Iii Richmond Llc to 4700 Bethlehem Rd Owner Llc, $8,292,149.
2407 Birchwood Rd, Henrico; Doughtie James Elbert to Nguyen Thao Hoa, $279,000.
3510 Bohannon Dr, Glen Allen; Steveson Sheryl L to Davenport Brian W and Mary E, $500,000.
6027 Bonneau Rd, Henrico; Superior Huts Llc to Ricker Christopher And Rebecca, $400,000.
1208 Bridle Ln, Henrico; Selimovic Mevludin &refija to Estock Thomas and Ivana Uzelac, $270,000.
9855 W Broad St, Glen Allen; Hutton Exchange Glen Allen Va Llc to Buchbinder Harris J Trustee and V G Llc, $4,080,000.
3411 Bryson Dr, Henrico; Korman Douglas C and Linda E to Mcdonald Constance, $322,900.
1201 Byrd Ave, Henrico; Crenshaw G Lee Ii and Julia T to Humphries Anne Wood, $910,000.
7820 Camolin Ct, Henrico; Azizi Habibullah to Frasc Properties Llc, $205,000.
8363 Cardova Rd, Henrico; Grant Patricia H and D Hylton and James to Hammond Damali, $388,000.
9607 Carterwood Rd, Henrico; Berry Debra Ann to Martin Kyle and Stephanie, $836,000.
2808 Chancel Ln, Henrico; Kinter Kevin S and Sharon C to Curry John R and Peter A Torres Jr, $700,000.
2 Charnwood Rd, Henrico; Schwarzschild Richard J Estate to Lenoir Robert D and Lydia D, $1,350,000.
7905 Chowning Cir, Henrico; Newpol Leo S and Helen G to Nguyen My Ngoc and Nga Thi Thanh, $333,000.
4621 Cobblestone Landing Ter, Glen Allen; Griffith David N and Laura to Hampton Alena C, $655,000.
12600 Copperas Ln, Henrico; Messing Paul T and Tamra O to Sawyer Chase Patrick and Lauren, $365,000.
12525 Cutler Ridge Dr, Henrico; Gray Michael and Lori to Vaughan Daniel and Jessica, $480,000.
3647 Darbytown Ct, Henrico; Scanlon Katherine A to Props Michael C, $283,000.
424 Dellbrooks Pl, Henrico; Maley Shane M and Sarah B to Cannon Benjamin David and Jennifer M Lesko, $1,016,000.
2401 Dickens Rd, Henrico; Jones Robert O and Roland C Jr to Douma Holdings Llc, $190,550.
3801 Duckling Walk, Glen Allen; Green Raymond A and Judith M Trustee to Ildari Mohammad and Mahnaz Y Abhari, $685,000.
6220 Dustin Dr, Henrico; Klein David H and Christine S to Klein Emily R and Heather N Priestley, $390,000.
9501 Electra Ln, Henrico; Whittaker Jill Lynn to Cedeno-Villalobos Joshua David and Allan C, $202,000.
1312 Elon Rd, Henrico; Mckenney Nathan P and Melissa A Thomas to Harris Jacquelyn Emily and Landon Thomas, $295,000.
1613 Fairfield Green Rd, Henrico; Schevitz Hal B and Jena H to Rabinowitz Yotom and Eden, $520,000.
9206 Fisk Rd, Henrico; Sparks Sallie Ann to Powell Shirley and Judy Powell Hall, $285,000.
1213 Forest Ave, Henrico; Complete Home Design Llc to Connolly James and Shannon Marie, $595,000.
8202 Fredonia Rd, Henrico; Smith Vicki J and Lucian B Iii to Thomas Scharese Michelle and George D Iii, $289,000.
4300 Gaines Rd, Henrico; Pack Robert S and Tmp and Wgp and Dcp to Barnard Collin Frank, $175,000.
10516 Glenmar Ct, Glen Allen; Swingle Mary P to Maia Maria Fernanda Buanafina and N Cheaib, $340,000.
2528 Grand Glen Rd, Henrico; Williams Tabatha M to Mcgusty Kristina, $292,000.
1832 Greenwood Glen Dr, Glen Allen; Patton Michele and Elisabeth Ellen to Bissett Leane J, $490,000.
3928 Grove Point Dr, Henrico; NVR Inc to Butler Austin, $296,990.
601 Hallwood Farms Ln, Henrico; Ziglar Daria L to Helms Hanna and Tamice Spencer, $310,000.
165 Hawk Nest Ct, Henrico; Prasad Associates Inc Trustee to Walker Omavi and Rachel Rife, $565,000.
2271 High Bush Cir, Glen Allen; Hou Wei to Hou Clark R and Taylor Custalow, $200,000.
9533 Hungary Ridge Dr, Glen Allen; Coron Emily Grace and Jason Brent Steele to Damon Chad and Emily, $381,000.
3026 Irisdale Ave, Henrico; Fox Joshua G and Stephanie L Sklut to George Stephen and Heather, $350,000.
12212 Ivyglen Ct, Henrico; Patel Anilkumar U to Quirk Brendan L and Lindsay Nordstrom, $635,000.
2602 Jordan Ct, Glen Allen; Floyd Jesse B to Foulds William D and Sarah M Wescott, $263,000.
11609 Kenilworth Pl, Glen Allen; Garner Adrain K and Karen J to Ashury Abdul and Hameeda Noory, $680,000.
4338 Kidsgrove Rd, Henrico; Style Craft Homes Inc Of Virginia to Howard Dionna, $257,876.
109 Koch Ave, Henrico; Mejia Michael B and Daniel F to Cruise-Ross Rio, $220,000.
5500 Lakeside Ave, Henrico; Wells Plasma Llc to Mdc Coastal 20 Llc, $3,575,670.
2626 Lassen Walk Ub, Henrico; Scott Carrie L to Wilson Obaleggua, $405,000.
2121 Lennox Rd, Henrico; Sorensen Craig B to Grk Investments Llc, $235,000.
2226 Libbie Lake West St Ua, Henrico; Lm Townhomes 1 Llc to Norris Thomas and Krittaya, $325,848.
6524 Liddy Cir, Glen Allen; NVR Inc to Brandis Karen Durham and Mark, $448,425.
11066 Little Five Loop, Glen Allen; Schell Brothers Richmond Llc to Kareti Kalyan S R and Sireesha Padakula, $544,170.
5310 Lucas Rd, Henrico; Goodloe Alwyn Earle to Martinez Christian G Aleman and N H Aleman, $330,000.
117 E Magruder St, Sandston; Sluder Jennifer D to Lyon Mindy and Derek F, $210,000.
213 N Mapleleaf Ave, Henrico; Beasley Christopher S and H Harwood Et Al to Surina Isabell Nicole, $180,000.
5307 Masons Ln, Henrico; White Bradford T Jr and Jessica A Mcglone to Finch William Goodwin and Rebecca Berkeley, $410,000.
2204 Mendota Dr, Henrico; Sharpe Ralph and Darlene M to Wethered Anne R, $300,000.
1811 Millrun Pl, Henrico; Smith Matthew L to Brown Kathryn E and Henry C Surber, $275,000.
6521 Monument Ave, Henrico; Woodward Mitchell B and Megan Evans to Whitesel Jaime and Thomas Roncales, $485,000.
5620 Moss Side Ave, Henrico; Bhochibhoya Sarina to Bhochibhoya Sarina, $339,950.
1411 Myradare Dr, Henrico; Kyte Sandy to Odonnell Karen D, $297,000.
601 E Nine Mile Rd, Henrico; Highland Auto Properties to Dinh Vu Duy, $275,000.
11802 North Downs Sq, Henrico; Lustig Barbara and Joseph M Cheslock to Rommell Susie Buhrman, $350,000.
7405 Oak Ridge St, Henrico; Dukic Dzemal and Senija to Hasanurzaman Mohammad and Mosammat J Ara, $357,000.
9701 Old Club Trce, Henrico; Bisceglia Maura O Trustee to Winston Caroline F and Stuart P, $1,255,000.
4252 Old Williamsburg Rd, Sandston; Powell Lucas H to Faunce Kaycee E and Benjamin W Duke, $280,100.
3209 Oxnard Rd, Henrico; Moore Frances to Portillo Yolanda Azucena Urias, $190,000.
5001 Park Meadows Way, Glen Allen; Beck R Adam and Maureen E to Beltran Natalie, $650,000.
3712 Pennmardel Ct, Henrico; Barcal Keith and Anne to Scott Lauren, $745,500.
12508 Poplar Forest Dr, Henrico; Burke Mike and Pam to Lee Austin Jong, $445,000.
2025 Pruett Ct, Glen Allen; Toskes Richard R and P A to Julius Aristines Demetrios and Mary Claire, $530,000.
3801 Purple Haze Ct, Henrico; NVR Inc to Christian Ferniqua M and Shirod D Greene, $396,360.
10003 Ramsbury Way, Henrico; Bolton Blair W and Susan C to Cava Capital Llc, $795,000.
1511 Regency Woods Rd U304, Henrico; Home Possible Llc to Hazelwood Tiffany, $199,700.
1606 Renmark Rd, Henrico; Richardson Dellno and Litha B to Santos Victor and Erica Richardson, $215,000.
4210 Riding Place Rd, Henrico; Thorne Katrina M to Miller Sunday, $240,000.
210 Rocketts Way U312, Henrico; Yan Stephanie Lim Sze to Henderson Family Holdings Llc, $300,000.
1801 Rolfe Way, Henrico; Evans Wade V Jr Estate to Evans Wade V Iii and Patricia C, $171,100.
210 Running Cedar Ln, Henrico; Trimmer Properties Llc to Kittrell Company, $280,000.
260 Sag Harbor Ct, Henrico; NVR Inc to King Stephanie, $258,225.
307 Sag Harbor Pl, Henrico; NVR Inc to Elias Jennifer Ann, $266,615.
4353 Saunders Station Loop Ua, Henrico; Jolicoeur Pierre to Fine Karin E Trustee, $390,000.
6005 Shady Willow Pl, Glen Allen; Henderson Christopher and Susan Q to Cessna Shayla A and Chad Joseph, $577,500.
11807 South Downs Dr, Henrico; Donahoe Elsie T to Altaay Khaldon, $350,000.
2307 Springdale Rd, Henrico; 2307 Springdale Rd Llc to Swain Linda, $280,000.
4704 Steeple Ln, Henrico; Presbytery Of The James Trustees to Atkinson Garretha, $200,000.
7640 Strath Rd, Henrico; Bew Dave K to Hathaway Enterprises Llc, $225,000.
1009 Sycamore Crest Dr, Henrico; Scott Quaquita L to Ianson Chioke, $252,000.
1501 Thistle Rd Ut-4, Henrico; Watson Paula and Carolyn Byrd Farmer to Juan Carmen San, $220,000.
11618 Timberly Waye, Henrico; Gironda Diane M to Garcia John, $200,000.
3940 Trickling Brook Dr, Henrico; Aggabao Jeanne K to Adam Salaheldin Zakaria, $350,000.
5913 Upham Dr, Henrico; Maya Va Llc to Garner Tara Ashley, $389,000.
2838 Waterford Way West, Henrico; Davis Deryl R and Kimberly to Allinder Thomas E and Carla R, $480,000.
3825 West End Dr, Henrico; Bourgeois Bruce E to Romero Juan and Jackelinee C V Boscan, $297,000.
9023 Wildtree Dr, Glen Allen; Valdez Henry A to Katangur Dheeraj, $315,000.
64 E Williamsburg Rd, Sandston; Brick House Manor Llc and James H Smith to Evans Thomas A, $175,000.
7606 Winkler Rd, Henrico; Willie Cecilia H to Shaffer Carrie A&stephanie L Chase-Ipek, $225,000.
4646 Wistar Creek Dr Ua, Henrico; Stanley Martin Homes Llc to Krishnamanaidu Aparna, $314,326.
4644 Wistar Creek Dr Ub, Henrico; Stanley Martin Homes Llc to Makasana Sachin and Drashti J Ray, $369,884.
8013 Wistar Glen Dr, Henrico; NVR Inc to Trelease Lawrence E and Linda D, $361,225.
10211 Wolfe Manor Ct U712, Henrico; Brown Kimisha L to Mattu Harjinder Singh, $185,000.
12216 Woodson Hills Ct, Glen Allen; Bradford Homes Inc to Kumar Asim and Kumari Bhawprita, $732,716.
CHESTERFIELD
5836 Addison Gate Dr, North Chesterfield; NVR Inc to Brown Brittny, $307,075.
10207 W Alberta Ct, Chesterfield; Future Equities Llc to New Canaan Properties Llc, $179,000.
1712 Almer Ct, Chester; NVR Inc to Mabry Harvell and Natisha, $473,585.
14316 Altavista Blvd, Midlothian; NVR Inc to Sofrata Francoise Celeste, $470,000.
16718 Amherst Oak Ln, South Chesterfield; Green Andrea L to Dowler Jodie L and Ross Brandon Melvin, $310,000.
6930 Apamatica Ln, Chesterfield; Mccormack Mark E Jr and Robin C to Hollis James B and Jeanne M, $425,000.
3030 Appleford Dr, Chester; Dirr William S to Dirr Lindsay M, $175,250.
4714 Arundel Ave, North Chesterfield; Wooten Lisa Mae to Brown Arie E Jr and Anne M, $242,000.
5813 Austin Woods Dr, North Chesterfield; NVR Inc to Hodge Raheem Keith, $303,470.
21002 Baileys Grove Ct, South Chesterfield; Dotson Sylvia U to Thompson Lamont and Lisa Lynn, $243,000.
11400 Barrows Ridge Ln, Chesterfield; Schwager Sharon Linette to Parker Jon and Shull Jacob R, $575,000.
10531 Beachcrest Ct, Chesterfield; 2 Gen Holdings Llc to Robertson Clifton J, $461,356.
3937 Beethoven Ct, North Chesterfield; Bates Annette Laverne to Ljam2 Llc, $193,000.
9615 Bending Oak Dr, Midlothian; Ford Michelle D to Page Brian R and Sonyo, $482,000.
16125 Binley Rd, Midlothian; Moore Cedric A Jr and Melinda B to Weldon John C and Sharon K, $1,150,000.
15518 Blooming Rd, Chesterfield; NVR Inc to Ellis Michael D and Jeanine W, $564,435.
9918 Bradmore Dr, Midlothian; Borchers C B and Borchers D Trs to Anderson Michael C and Melissa J, $435,000.
1111 Briars Ct, Midlothian; Toft Kathleen to Murray Donna J, $300,000.
16718 Broadmoor Rd, Moseley; Mcqueen Duanne Lamar and Maya to Reid Derrick and Ashley, $549,950.
12436 Buffalo Nickel Dr, Midlothian; Dewitt Robye Earl Warren to Lucca Daniel and Sarah, $380,000.
5630 Burnage Ct, Chesterfield; Pappas John G to Ambani Eric Kikame, $420,000.
3601 Cannington Dr, North Chesterfield; Ritter Bernadette to Dixon Wayne and Felicia F, $345,000.
2237 Cantina Ln, Midlothian; NVR Inc to Nick James H, $488,225.
10201 Carol Anne Rd, Chesterfield; Wallace Kimberly to D’agostino Nicholas W and D’agostino Matthew T, $160,000.
3570 Castlebury Dr, Chester; Schoepflin Jonathan D and Tami S to Willcox Thomas J and Christine R, $352,000.
10249 Centralia Station Rd, Chester; C and L Construction Llc to Mulrooney John J Iv and Melanie, $419,000.
14603 Charter Walk Pl, Midlothian; Langlie Nicholas K and Korina S to Joyner David and Julie, $621,000.
200 Chessington Rd, North Chesterfield; Attia Hannah W to Taylor Sandra W, $315,000.
20429 Church Rd, South Chesterfield; Smith Esther M to Hurtt Mark Jeffery, $250,000.
6650 Citory Way, Moseley; Hhhunt Greenwich Walk Llc to Smith Sheppard Wayne and Margie Cheatham, $496,660.
12112 Club Ridge Dr, Chester; Laiwalla Habiba N to Greer Benjamin Gregory and Richelle D, $429,500.
736 Colony Forest Dr, Midlothian; Federal National Mtg Assoc to Renew Properties Llc, $499,344.
6536 Corcoran Dr, Chesterfield; Krumsiek Karl and Johnson C to Hall Janna M and Harris Ronald N, $370,000.
2609 Cradle Hill Ct, Midlothian; Puckett Brian J and Juliana K to Miller Jeremy and Tiffany, $305,000.
3200 Creek Meadow Cir, North Chesterfield; Chan Lymeng to Yacoviello Dominick T and Burney Zandra D, $289,000.
10414 Dakins Dr, North Chesterfield; Brown Ross E and Linda F to A&j Investment Llc, $208,000.
13908 Deer Thicket Ct, Midlothian; Johnson Family Trust to Reed Justin Thomas and Brooke Mcneil, $343,000.
7209 Desert Candle Dr, Moseley; Eggleston Jeffrey S Sr and T D to Jcmr Holdings Llc, $386,500.
6324 Dorius Dr, North Chesterfield; Austin Demond T and Nakia C to Lizama Ann Raquel Perdomo and Jimenez Mercedes Carolina Lizama, $189,900.
445 Dunlin Ct, Midlothian; Rowe Jean C to Cheatham David and Vickie, $391,000.
3407 Dupuy Rd, South Chesterfield; Harwell Mary A to Morton H Jeffrey, $200,000.
5406 Ellerbee Mill Ter, Chester; Washington James C Sr to Hawkins Dorothy Kelly, $410,000.
2221 Eventide Dr, North Chesterfield; Eastwood Homes Of Richmond Llc to Abija Vivian Adetoyosi Mofoluwake, $342,595.
15731 Fishers Green Dr, Chesterfield; Main Street Homes to Moore Larry Ray and Sara Fields, $509,234.
7500 Fowlis Ct, Chesterfield; Touchstone Ii Llc to Wells Wesley Bennett and Jacqueline Barksdale, $568,290.
16106 Garston Ln, Midlothian; Fredrickson Erik J and Julie Ann to Sperry Frank and Chanda, $1,050,000.
16715 Genito Rd, Moseley; Cox Angela M to Lattice Hall Investments Llc, $320,000.
712 Glenhaven Ct, North Chesterfield; Reilly Kevin to Shedd Jacob and Hoberman Lilia M, $335,000.
17507 Graffis Ter, Moseley; Bodine David and Kristen to Gundreddy Anusha and Kandukuri Santhosh Reddy, $480,000.
9312 Greatbridge Rd, North Chesterfield; Hall Eryn D and Young Ryan N to Holland Troy Duron Jr, $255,000.
3011 Gregwood Rd, Midlothian; Herbert Conner D and Herbert B C to Rosales Rey and Kimberly L, $235,000.
12200 Ground Pine Ct, Midlothian; Hhhunt Homes L C to Olivo Juan David Chahde and Rebanale Astrid D Cordero, $326,120.
12209 Ground Pine Ct, Midlothian; Hhhunt Homes L C to Liew Chee and Teo Bee Liew, $323,165.
8114 Hampton Green Dr, Chesterfield; Burton Jonathan R Jr and Lelia P to Schneider Jeremiah and Heidi M, $431,000.
8031 Hartridge Dr, Chesterfield; Taylor Regina Evans to Martin Will B and Mary Elizabeth, $439,950.
1001 Hawkins Wood Ln, Midlothian; Elliott J and Elliott L Trustees to Morris Carole S and Robert E Jr, $413,000.
15636 Henningford Rd, Chesterfield; Main Street Homes to Yarmosh Richard, $503,216.
5855 Hereld Green Dr, Chesterfield; D R Horton Inc to Snead Michael Lee and Pacheco Laura W, $464,990.
9005 Highgate Hill Dr, Chesterfield; Swales John A and Dana H to Miller David and Gordon Sela, $453,000.
7202 Hotchkiss Ct, Chesterfield; Connelly Katherine Easton to Riggs Elizabeth Ann, $170,000.
6601 Iron Bridge Rd, North Chesterfield; Payne Timothy E and Margaret E to Gonzalez Walter Veliz, $162,000.
5813 Ironstone Ct, North Chesterfield; Stefano David and Stith Monica to Lantz Daniel F and Eugenia Witherow, $430,000.
1153 Jefferson Green Cir, Midlothian; Ems Solutions Llc to Sleeping Giant Llc, $215,000.
18006 Jones Run Trl, Moseley; Hhhunt Homes L C to Lunce William L and Ashlee R, $582,940.
342 Kilt Dr, Chester; Phelps Lee T to Sok Sokhom and Tran That Kim, $351,000.
8606 Kingsland Park Dr, North Chesterfield; NVR Inc to Mcgill Isaac, $459,590.
8312 Kintail Dr, Chesterfield; Means William Charles Trustee to Williams Brian Edward and Christine, $600,000.
3755 Knighton Cir, Midlothian; Edbauer Robert E Et Als to Wright Monica Nicolle, $510,000.
666 Krim Point Loop, Midlothian; Teefey W J and Correll M H T Trs to Draucker Linda P, $467,500.
4924 Lancewood Rd, Chesterfield; Shurm Construction Inc to Scott Anderson L, $447,310.
4000 Laurelwood Rd, North Chesterfield; Rios Ruben and Luz to Villatoro Adin O Velasquez and Reyes Stefany O, $240,000.
6801 Leire Ln, Chesterfield; Cosby Village Llc to Jeksani Sujith Raghava and Mukka Nikhila, $385,272.
6816 Leire Ln, Chesterfield; Cosby Village Llc to Williams-Hotaling Vicki Louise and Williams-Hotaling Deshia Virginia, $334,309.
8903 Leisure Ln, North Chesterfield; Walker Janice A to Agg Properties Llc, $152,000.
6225 Lilting Moon Dr, Moseley; Mbagwu Megan and Chibundu to Boppe Tara Noel, $430,000.
2906 Littlebury Dr, Chester; Ennis William R Iii and Ceanne to Jackson Marcus Marcel and Rodriguez-Jackson Veronica Nicole, $345,000.
5608 Long Cove Rd, Midlothian; Davis Jo Amy and Fulcher Julie L to Wampler Britney M, $250,000.
11936 Longtown Dr, Midlothian; Finer Homes Inc to Macias Jacob X and Jennifer Torres, $427,386.
14213 Lyndhurst Dr, Chester; Yuoconis Steven A and Cynthia to Autry Kelvin F and Barbara J, $340,000.
1813 Mainsail Ln, Chester; Hhhunt Homes L C to Mccormick Mary Jo, $446,655.
5712 Maple Brook Dr, Midlothian; Prussman Greg L to Buckley Bradley Ian and Christina Marie, $520,000.
6709 Mason Dale Pl, North Chesterfield; Alley John Stephen to Powell Gerald Edward, $244,500.
3800 Maze Runner Dr, Midlothian; Hhhunt Wescott Llc to NVR Inc, $706,464.
4000 Maze Runner Dr U201 , Midlothian; NVR Inc to Modiri Ali and Martta, $240,490.
4000 Maze Runner Dr U302 , Midlothian; NVR Inc to Crafton William Lewis, $286,990.
4000 Maze Runner Dr U401 , Midlothian; NVR Inc to Holder Valerie W, $260,465.
13901 Mctyres Cove Ln, Midlothian; Braun Nicholas Thresher and Crews Noelle Braun to Bowling Janet C and William A, $301,500.
10300 Memory Ln, Chesterfield; Ralc Properties to Golden Estates Llc, $1,639,000.
14602 Mill Spring Cir, Midlothian; Burleson-Gibson Jason and A to Sumler Jospeh W Iii and Angela D, $300,000.
15806 W Millington Dr, Midlothian; Rountrey Dev Corp to South River Custom Homes Llc, $184,000.
12141 Murray Hill Dr, Midlothian; Stark Dennis C and Diane M to Green Jody, $550,000.
2222 Nightfall Dr, North Chesterfield; Eastwood Homes Of Richmond Llc to Pan Kai and Wang Yan, $370,285.
5806 Oak Knoll Rd, Midlothian; Parker William H Iv and Lindsey to Stoddard Shelby, $380,000.
607 Okuma Dr, Chester; Tierney Sean to Montague Joseph M and Karon F, $338,500.
14024 Old Hampstead Ct, Chester; Ledbetter Matthew to Hall Thomas C and Christy, $340,000.
7506 Orchardhill Dr, North Chesterfield; Robertson Mortimer F to Jaw Real Estate Llc, $320,000.
15501 Parkgate Dr, Chester; Guthrie John J Iii and Patricia to Cummings Christopher Lamar and Sandra Lee, $415,000.
2808 Perlock Rd, North Chesterfield; Underwood Ben and Nancy to Tjs Global Solutions Llc, $185,000.
12513 Petrel Xing, Midlothian; Swift Creek Development Llc to Archer Gerri, $406,558.
5700 Piney Ridge Ct, Chester; Thomas Bonnie L to Cgpr Llc, $245,500.
12306 Point Sunrise Ct, Midlothian; Secretary Of Veterans Affairs (The) to Brown Shayla M, $370,000.
11915 Porters Mill Pl, Midlothian; Turner Stuart Douglas to Campbell Holly J, $295,000.
9607 Prince James Pl, Chesterfield; Jones Laura to J R Heller.Com Llc, $310,789.
233 Pumpkin Pl, North Chesterfield; Larus Gloria B to Pace Robert C and Debra K, $305,000.
8603 Ransco Ct, North Chesterfield; Pope Stephanie A to Sayers William A and Amy E, $175,000.
10636 Red Lion Pl, North Chesterfield; Dowd Debra J and Adam A to Wilson Jennifer Marie, $312,000.
4618 Riderwood Way, Chester; Valenzuela Ben D to Cox Richard K Jr, $353,466.
2330 Rio Vista St, Chester; Bullington Berkley and Cynthia to Bullington Lathen Anthony, $185,000.
11506 Riverboat Dr, Chester; Eastwood Homes Of Richmond Llc to Hinds Dwayne M, $653,670.
2811 Robys Way, Midlothian; Schaffner Lisa Lyn Trust to Adams Carole Jean and Scott D, $600,000.
16018 Rocky Falls Ct, Chesterfield; Harpers Mill Development Corp to Eagle Construction Of Va Llc, $2,572,500.
3406 Rossington Blvd, Chester; Strunk Mark A and Nataliia Y to Palmateer Breck D, $340,000.
14025 Sagebrook Rd, Midlothian; Gibson Daniel S and Courtney M to Cong-Huyen Bach Tuyet, $350,000.
5324 Sandy Ridge Ct, Chesterfield; Snyder Zachary C and Hannah K to Christiani Jason A and Diane A, $385,000.
6036 Sara Kay Dr, North Chesterfield; Gonzalez Milton A to Grauer Kimberly Sue, $264,000.
8654 Scottingham Dr, North Chesterfield; Stine Patsy A to Fridley Lauren N, $300,000.
6009 Sedgefield Ter, Midlothian; Latimer Matthew B and Erica to Garcia Jermaine Johnny and Maricela, $395,000.
11401 Shagreen Ln, Chesterfield; Adams Carole and Scott to Bowen Properties Llc, $497,500.
6202 Shelter Cove Cir, Midlothian; Mueller R W and Mueller E A Trs to Kapuska Carolyn and John, $345,000.
12610 Singer Rd, Midlothian; Brown Glenn A to Netsan Petsuda, $372,000.
12020 Southern Points Dr, Chesterfield; Kroll Donna L and Ellis G D to Mamej Barbara, $381,100.
6617 Southwalk Hts, Moseley; Greenwich Walk Villas Condominium At Foxcreek Llc to Sen Tarun Kumar and Sen Santi, $469,620.
3616 Spratling Way, North Chesterfield; NVR Inc to Lewis-Royal Shaniqua Shatay and Jamel Thomas, $364,830.
17413 Stafford Park Ct, Moseley; Bai Yunhai to Marlowe Kalon Waymon and Rashida Whitener, $460,000.
4373 Stately Oak Rd, North Chesterfield; Lee Robert A Jr and Kimberley J to Bailey Lawrence and Latesha, $380,000.
5736 Stockport Pl, Chesterfield; D R Horton Inc to Able Trenton Kirk, $469,990.
4915 Stoney Creek Pkwy, Chester; Alley Laura Y to Little Joel S and Brown Britney A, $330,000.
8900 Sugar Park Ter, Midlothian; Berger Construction Co to Cundiff William and Foate Rachel, $409,866.
14602 Switchback Ln, Chester; Flowers Cleon Wyche to Rios Jose G, $294,000.
10101 Terri Lynn Ct, North Chesterfield; Eastwood Homes Of Richmond Llc to Mance William Joseph, $491,350.
14524 Tooley Pl, Chester; Robinson Stephen J and Venitta A to Darby Deshell C and Walt R, $380,000.
14801 Tosh Ter, Chester; Wbb Homes Llc to Lumpkin Alicia C, $405,000.
4624 Treely Rd, Chester; Strickland James Donell to Medina Carlos A and Yanira Carolina, $281,500.
4801 Turner Rd, North Chesterfield; Trek Properties Llc to Nolasco Erick, $235,000.
4824 Valencia Pl, Chesterfield; Henry Eldora to Elliott Leslie H, $285,000.
11207 Valley Ridge Ct, Chester; Rolling Ridge Llc to Smith Jerquine L, $346,133.
14720 Village Square Pl, Midlothian; Halsaver Richard A and Carol S to Mann Madison, $180,000.
6213 Walderbrook Rd, North Chesterfield; Asana One Llc to Mason Darryle, $275,000.
862 Watch Hill Rd, Midlothian; Sullivan Jensen Taylor Bradley to Szydlowski Maggie Rebecca, $415,000.
4113 Waterswatch Dr, Midlothian; Bigelow James S and Elizabeth R to Fairbanks Guy B and Taresa C, $702,000.
12328 Wescott Dr, Midlothian; Hhhunt Homes L C to Koripalli Monica, $412,830.
15408 Whirland Dr, Midlothian; Main Street Homes to Andrian Elena and Thierry A, $561,751.
6712 White Daisy Ct, Moseley; Ryan C J and Ryan K A Trustees to Conte Zachary Leo and Melissa Catherine, $592,000.
9007 Widthby Rd, Chesterfield; Harpers Mill Development Corp to Eagle Construction Of Va Llc, $2,572,500.
9024 Widthby Rd, Chesterfield; Harpers Mill Development Corp to Eagle Construction Of Va Llc, $2,572,500.
9107 Widthby Rd, Chesterfield; Harpers Mill Development Corp to Eagle Construction Of Va Llc, $2,572,500.
1410 Willis Rd, North Chesterfield; Scannell Properties #394 Llc to Bgo 1410 Willis Owner Llc, 52150000.
7867 Winding Ash Ter, Chesterfield; Abuasi Samer Nael to Mcdermott Kathleen Denise and Matthew David, $333,500.
7426 Winterleaf Ct, North Chesterfield; Studebaker Rosemary to Chavez Edwin, $207,500.
15901 Woods Edge Rd, South Chesterfield; Bparham Properties Llc to Pattar Logistics Llc, $375,000.
733 Worsham Rd, North Chesterfield; Swagger Eric P and Julia K to Swagger Mary and Green Vernal, $285,000.
HANOVER
0.5739 acres; Judith L. Tilley to Hunter Mitchell, $230,000.
15.66 acres; Christie Realty Holdings LLC to Cody Aaron Harless, $215,000.
4.351 acres; Francis Murphy Sprinkel to CFalls II LLC, $415,000.
9 acres, Hickory Hill; Lekram Investment LLC to Clayton Properties Group Inc., $525,000.
13400 American Beauty Drive, Ashland; RCI Builders LLC to Ryan S. Storeveit, $871,354.
12017 Autumn Knoll Drive, Mechanicsville; Austin Hamlin Homes Inc. to Nolan D. White, $577,500.
15327 Beechmont Drive, Doswell; Richard C. Vaden to McKayla W. Washington, $370,000.
Block A, Section 3, Sliding Hill Ridge Place; Atlee Properties LC to Morgan Property Investment LLC, $2,200,000.
8446 Broadwing Lane, Mechanicsville; W.V. McClure Inc. to Nathan A. Bosserman, $517,775.
412 Chapman St., Ashland; Sara N. Hyman to Matthew White Woodward, $355,000.
5804 Cold Harbor Road, Mechanicsville; Alexander C. Mallard to Timothy J. Beasley, $244,000.
10120 Cool Spring Road, Mechanicsville; Stuart Burdett to Brittany Alise Sutherland, $225,000.
5042 Crown Hill Road, Mechanicsville; Patricia Ann C. Reynolds, successor trustee to Norma W. Phelps, $324,000.
18123 Dogwood Trail Way, Rockville; Shop Creek LLC to David Zaras, $215,000.
11135 Elmont Road, Ashland; Steven W. Redford to Gregory Terhune, $395,000.
9529 Farleigh Way, Ashland; RCI Builders LLC to Christopher Mark Bentley, $1,088,861.
115 Giddy-up Lane, Ashland; Terri A. Russell to Amy A. Rich, $553,000.
11276 Gwathmey Church Road, Ashland; Pink Elepant Properties LLC to Benjamin Basilio, $240,000.
9235 Halifax Green Drive, Mechanicsville; NVR Inc. to Vibhav Dhananjay Patil, $508,700.
10009 Holly Road, Mechanicsville; Brandon K. Hollins to Nicholas Charles Gelzinis, $310,000.
8175 Judith Lane, Mechanicsville; HHHunt Homes LC to Divakar Sriram, $544,846.
13268 Lake View Dairy Drive, Ashland; RCI Builders LLC to Vincent M. Beyer, $584,525.
106 Lauradell Road, Ashland; Eagle Construction of Virginia LLC to James C. Eckloff, $631,873.
8518 Lee Davis Road, Mechanicsville; Floyd L. Lane to Ngiste Abebe, $450,000.
Lot 10, Block E, Section 1, Hunters Crossing; Wanda Virveeta to Mohammed Shoaib Rafi, $255,000.
Lot 119, Sharon Park; William F. Voelcker to Liam Management Services LLC, $195,000.
Lot 18, Block E, Section 4, Beechwood Farms; William Stanley Hiner, executor to Nicholas Alexander Matzganis, $185,000.
Lot 36, Block B, Section 5, Hartford Oaks; Scott S. Clemons to Mu Zhang, $649,950.
Lot 6, Beulah Estates; Anson O. Edmunds to James R. Entwistle, $202,000.
Lot 7, Winding Brook Townhomes; Prasanthreddy Arikatla to Kishore Chava, $323,000.
8160 Lyman Court, Mechanicsville; HHHunt Homes LC to Alina Marie Suyama, $518,355.
8236 Marley Drive, Mechanicsville; Tina Marie Ritzel to James Louis Carroll, $376,000.
9985 Meadow Pond Drive, Mechanicsville; Eastwood Homes of Richmond LLC to Sara Luscombe Harris, $508,705.
8485 Mount Eagle Road, Ashland; Gail A. Bonanno to Taylor S. Neal, $375,000.
6035 Northfall Creek Parkway, Mechanicsville; Johnathan Tyler Andhor to Matthew L. Smith, $442,000.
Parcel; Carolyn E. Bauserman to Kyle James, $490,000.
Parcel; Robinson Street Realty LLC to Joycekin LLC, $240,000.
9370 Pecan Tree Court, Mechanicsville; Jesse Lee Daily to Michael L. Schmidt, $435,000.
9490 Pleasant Level Road, Mechanicsville; HHHunt Homes LC to Zachary Ruppenkamp, $596,220.
6319 Pole Green Road, Mechanicsville; Cynthia Brooks Howard, executor to Jarrett Faulkner Paxton, $258,000.
10492 River Falls Way, Glen Allen; CFalls Builder LLC to Craig M. Arnold, $445,329.
6617 Rural Point Road, Mechanicsville; Maura Kennedy to Eric Dundek, $295,000.
Section 1, Stags Leap; Rogers Chenault Inc. to RCI Builders LLC, $340,000.
8254 Skirmish Lane, Mechanicsville; William Bowman to Lori Christine Gatzke, $338,000.
7030 Springhill Road, Mechanicsville; Mark Henderson to Gary Michael Hansen, $280,000.
10521 Stony Bluff Drive, Unit 206, Ashland; Stony Run Partners LLC to Byoungkyum Ezra Bae, $295,950.
823 Sweet Tessa Drive, Ashland; Jordan Ta to Jenna A. Burns, $235,000.
7322 Travellers Way, Mechanicsville; Cody Allen Bryant to Christopher G. Lester, $370,000.
6251 Violet Circle, Mechanicsville; Mary A. Hager to Eric S. Cowherd, $300,000.
9480 Wickham Crossing Way, Ashland; RCI Builders LLC to Michael Hooper, $604,965.
11202 Winding Brook Terrace Drive, Ashland; NVR Inc. to Ramana Murthy Bhavanasi, $325,045.
AMELIA
2 parcels; Hugh Victor Brown to Germando R. Harris, $255,000.
16791 Arabian Drive, Amelia Court House; Holly Renee Dentzer, heir to William Archer, $364,950.
8921 Green St., Amelia Court House; Kimberly Dawn Cumbie to Jenna N. Wilson, $280,000.
12130 Old Chula Road, Amelia Court House; Christopher Michael Beck to Andrew Sheehan, $325,000.
CHARLES CITY
5760 Adkins Road, Providence Forge; CMH Homes Inc. to Otis Taylor, $236,958.
9801 Lott Cary Road, Providence Forge; Hameed S. Gowani to Kenneth F. Tureski, $322,500.
COLONIAL HEIGHTS
139 Breezy Hill Dr; Kimble, Bryan S. to Tran, Trung Minh, $465,000.
109 Gilcreff Pl; Daniels, Wayne to Adams, Edgar D., $244,500.
914 Kensington Av; Perkinson , Gerald W. to Lopez, Emanuel, $165,000.
523 Pinehurst Av; Cox, Brandyn to Newsome, Chasity M., $205,000.
128 Sherwood Dr; Johnson, Colby to Milton, Lawanda S., $289,900.
CUMBERLAND
2 lots; John S. Partin to Brian R. Stanley, $230,000.
2459 Cumberland Road, Farmville; Otis J. Jackson to Calvin Dewayne Daniels Jr., $189,400.
47 Ruby Lane, Cumberland; CMH Homes Inc. to Jason Allen Tavernier, $236,350.
DINWIDDIE
22.5 acres; Pamela Baldwin Hite to Ann Stafford Maydosz, $260,000.
55.064 acres; Blackrock Investment Corp. to Scott Brandt, $210,000.
3471 Carolyn Lane, Church Road; Jarrett Smith to Jesse C. Bell III, $277,000.
15229 Gatewood Road, Dinwiddie; Istoda Properties LLC to Cody R. Duncan, $274,000.
4119 Henshaw Drive, North Dinwiddie; Landpark 2 Properties LLC to Alex P. Knudsen, $275,000.
13802 Old Stage Road, Dinwiddie; William G. Smith Jr. to Daniel H. Basl Jr., $225,000.
23806 Sparrow Court, North Dinwiddie; Jeffrey C. Barker to Haley Miles, $230,000.
21417 Westover Drive, McKenney; Antonio Carollo to Charles B. Barker, $278,000.
GOOCHLAND
2 acres; Jerry L. Nixon to Lawrence E. Henley Jr., $292,000.
7 lots, Section 1, Tuckahoe Bridge; Windswept Development LLC to W.V. McClure Inc., $1,387,750.
1235 Cardwell Road, Crozier; Dustin Stanley Plummer to Sarah Patterson Orr, $350,000.
985 Dover Branch Lane, Manakin Sabot; Blue Ridge Custom Homes LLC to Casey G. Inzaina, $1,020,000.
Lot 15, Boscobel ; Carroll D. Hurst to Marshall Newman Weakley, $20,000.
Lot 36, Tuckahoe ; Ellington Custom Homes LLC to Robert J. Grey Jr., $1,399,000.
Lot 8, Section 4, Breeze Hill; Breeze Hill Inc. to Steve Thompson Builder LLC, $155,000.
1660 Mellick Ridge Road, Manakin Sabot; David F. Vaughan, trustee to Ramin Mirshah, $1,175,000.
Parcel; Cynthia W. Dempesis, trustee to F.G. Pruitt II LLC, $400,000.
3004 Preston Park Terrace, Sandy Hook; Emerald Custom Homes LLC to Christopher G. Strishock, $474,540.
4248 Rollins Road, Louisa; Joyce E. Chandler to Ethan M. Aldrich, $500,000.
12388 South Readers Circle, Manakin Sabot; Eagle Construction of Virginia LLC to Ronald A. Pisoni, $609,753.
12019 Talavera Terrace, Richmond; HHHunt Homes LC to Patricia T. McKenna, $526,580.
5412 Three Chopt Road, Louisa; Bobby Lee Davis Jr. to Darrel D. Lipscomb, $425,000.
HOPEWELL
109 N 5th Ave.; Brittany N. Jackson to Malik Watkins, $180,000.
102 S Colonial Drive; Cale W. Johnson to Maurice Bey, $253,000.
405 Jefferson Ave.; Charli Nugent to Mitchell Sandberg Tollefson, $206,000.
Lot 34, Block 5, West City Point; D. Mike Postic to City Point Ventures, $200,000.
Lots 11-12 Block 51, Battleground Addition; 2 Bros. Properties LLC to Mitchell D. Patterson, $165,000.
2915 Maple St.; Fredys Torres Martinez to Troy Darnel Hunt, $241,000.
908 W Poythress St.; Vinmorr Capital Ventures LLC to Miranda M. Mason, $229,900.
JAMES CITY
2 parcels; John A. Stanco to Nice Group LLC, $237,900.
101 Andrews Circle, Williamsburg; Grace Zeigler, executor to Christopher S. Buck, $638,875.
219 N Benjamin Howell, Williamsburg; David A. Satira to Christopher A. Repoli, $568,900.
105 Briar Lane, Williamsburg; Clearview Homes Virginia LLC to Chealsea L. Stahl, $234,900.
209 Castlerock, Williamsburg; Raymond J. Watrous Jr. to Robert Murrell Dean, $950,000.
4423 Chickasaw Court, Williamsburg; Adalea Polastra, trustee to Heather Elise Weigner, $360,000.
1505 Creek Court, Williamsburg; Joel Fortune to John P. Chavez, $211,000.
106 Druid Drive, Williamsburg; Rae Lynn Hart, co-trustee to Michael Harrington Bowman, $300,000.
4895 Ercil Way, Williamsburg; Gregory R. Davis, successor trustee to Paul R. Griswold, $530,000.
2035 Genevieve Trail, Williamsburg; Aisha Hoskins Singleton to Timothy Feeney, $220,000.
8108 Helmsdale Court, Williamsburg; MidAtlantic Management LLC to Joy Phelps, $549,950.
12 Huntington Drive, Williamsburg; Anthony M. Buono to Eric Law, $335,000.
3570 Iberis Lane, Toano; NVR Inc. to Jason A. Lee, $443,755.
3926 Isaac Circle, Williamsburg; U.S. Home LLC to Kathleen Farrell, $561,570.
2841 Jonas Profit Trail, Williamsburg; Robert Allen Jordin to Randall A. Frontera Sr., $451,000.
4400 King James, Williamsburg; Richard M. Woods to Steven A. Christensen, $549,900.
6519 Lloyds Lane, Williamsburg; Laura Skeith to Richard Earl Basom III, $501,000.
Lot 14, Forest Glen; Richard Lee Cutchins to John Dirks, $330,000.
Lot 24, Hampton Key; U.S. Bank to Charles Nimoh, $300,000.
Lot 40, Seasons Trace; Kathy S. Sturgeon to Coastal Remodeling LLC, $240,000.
Lot 76, The Mews; Peter Lawrence, executor to Brian M. Lawrence, $186,000.
Lots 9A, 9B and 10, Rivers Edge; Busch Properties Inc. to COAL LLC, $725,000.
3517 Mott Lane, Williamsburg; Robert L. Ward to Amanda Redfern, $447,500.
Parcel; Michael J. Hipple to Charles Lumpkin Hipple, $260,000.
4027 Penzance Place, Williamsburg; Darryl L. Powell to Rommie L. Carnevale, $520,000.
3975 E Providence Road, Williamsburg; Matthew S. Burke to MArk R. Ringlstetter, $450,000.
1899 River Oaks Road, Williamsburg; David J. Masterson to Albert F. Beatty, $940,000.
121 Samuel Sharpe, Williamsburg; Bonnie Lou Scott Family Trust to Tyler Grassmeyer, $750,000.
304 Shoal Creek, Williamsburg; Judy R. Dzarnowski to William R. Van Elburg, $221,000.
102 Stanley Drive, Williamsburg; Secretary of Housing and Urban Development to Daniel R. Webb, $253,500.
9139 Three Bushel Drive, Toano; Howard D. Chaphe to James McKay, $250,000.
116 Underwood Road, Williamsburg; Jeanne N. Berger, trustee to Mary E. Stone, $475,000.
840 Vail Ridge, Williamsburg; Sharon L. Richardson, trustee to Barbara Ann Nabb, $266,000.
9537 Viburnum Drive, Toano; NVR Inc. to Charles E. Smith, $583,700.
215 Waterton, Williamsburg; Roger Marks to William A. Hudgins, $300,000.
15 Whittakers Mill Road, Williamsburg; Gregory M. Storck to Sarah Moffitt, $690,000.
109 Wood Point Circle, Williamsburg; Carol L. Lewis to Timothy Paul Burke, $576,000.
43 Yeardleys Grant, Williamsburg; Grace P. Rathkamp, trustee to Igor Yevstifeyev, $480,000.
KING AND QUEEN
279 acres; Donald H. Wickwire to Jeffrey David Parker Jr., $1,200,000.
Tract 30, Bird’s Mill; Darryl J. Sullivan, trustee to Christopher Fleming, $189,900.
KING WILLIAM
1.457 acres; Commonwealth Redevelopment LLC to Thomas E. Lowe III, $280,000.
36.26 acres; Robert D. Fox to Darrell Kellum Inc., $475,000.
209 Eliza Lane, Aylett; NK Homes LLC to Mary E. Bendall, $342,772.
100 Leonard Court, Aylett; Balducci Builders Inc. to Shantae D. Coleman, $355,090.
2393 Mahixon Road, Manquin; Darrell Kellum Inc. to Hunter Winston, $265,000.
Parcel; RAS Trustee Services LLC to Cascade Funding Mortgage Truste HB5, $220,008.
75 Wendenburg Way, Aylett; RCI Builders LLC to Linda Browder McLaughlin, $330,194.
6 White Pine Court, King William; Michael W. Taylor to Jordan Chaulkin, $299,900.
NEW KENT
2.02 acres; Mark C. Thurston to Stone Property LLC, trustee, $215,000.
7867 Arbor Ponds Terrace, New Kent; Thomas Trimmer to William D. Ward, $349,990.
6180 Bushnell Drive, New Kent; NK Homes LLC to Mervin Hence, $380,670.
7430 E Danube Loop, Providence Forge; NVR Inc. to Kathleen Ann Lynch, $330,485.
8162 W Danube Loop, New Kent; NVR Inc. to Joseph V. Schifano Jr., $371,155.
7819 Faisan Lane, New Kent; D.R. Horton Inc. to Rita Michelle Odom, $399,990.
3951 Good Hope Road, Lanexa; Brandon M. Pearon to Bethany F. Cameron, $285,000.
5004 Kings Pond Court, Providence Forge; Legacy Construction Virginia LLC to Tammy J. McClain Smith, $427,000.
7872 Longview Terrace, New Kent; D.R. Horton Inc. to Rosa Elvira Sweeney, $434,990.
Lots, Block 15, Plum Point; John D. Yearly to Vernon Joshua Carr, $270,000.
9541 Old Church Road, New Kent; Jeremy L. Kimble to Denver R. Oakley III, $223,000.
Parcels; Emmaus Church Investments to W.V. McClure Inc., $375,000.
10444 Pine Warbler Drive, Providence Forge; William J. Obringer to Lee Norris Williams, $479,900.
3370 Rock Creek Villa Drive, Quinton; Russell E. Hobson to Theresa Renee Bartis, $389,950.
7566 Southamptonshire Way, New Kent; NVR Inc. to Jimmy Lee Joyner Jr., $375,090.
PETERSBURG
2810 Brierwood Road; Eugene J. Zega Jr. to Tara Long, $293,000.
2563 County Drive; Frank John Vasatko to Christopher David Hines, $228,000.
1111 Floyd St.; Robert R. Grose Jr. to Aaron Johnson, $185,000.
419 Grove Ave.; Keith H. Ferguson to Jeffrey B. Miller, $339,000.
1749 Monticello St.; LBKBL Properties LLC to Bailey Buys Houses LLC, $189,000.
Parcel; Bungalow Hill Development LLC to Bungalow Hills Subdivision LLC, $215,000.
2909 Retnag Road; Park St. Consultants LLC to Marco S. Thomas, $200,000.
612 Toll Gate Lane; Lyle C. Harrison to Roger W. Thompson, $160,000.
1200 Woodland Road; Conrad M. Gilliam to Kristopher Russell, $492,500.
POWHATAN
1.006 acre; Parsons & May LLc to DAVTO LLC, $245,000.
29.01 acres; Charles Alexander Brown to Robert E. Schumacher, $410,000.
40.63 acres; Terry B. Garber to Matthew Stauffer, $685,000.
3764 Archies Way, Powhatan; Prince Construction Inc. to Robert Jensen, $628,000.
14384 Charter Landing Drive, Midlothian; Narinder Sethi to Adam C. Grossman, $384,500.
1730 Dorset Ridge Loop, Powhatan; Harrison Davenport to Jordan Joseph Dollak, $480,000.
3888 Howell Road, Powhatan; Crystal M. Call to Laura Ann Yuhase, $225,000.
Lot 1, Block 1, Section 1, Greywalls; Dennis M. Ryan to Lummie W. Jones, $174,400.
Lot 22, Section 3, Greywalls; The Reeds Landing Corp. to Robert C.H. Weiner Jr., $245,000.
Lot 8, Pine Tree Estates; David M. Stout to Justin Cox, $205,000.
2845 Maple Lake Circle, Powhatan; Vertical Builders LLC to Anthony Todd Dowdy, $565,000.
2277 Red Lane Road, Powhatan; Blackwater Properties LLC to Austin S. Fox, $332,500.
2221 Sutton Cliff Lane, Powhatan; Hopson LLC to Charles Edward Girard, $512,125.
PRINCE GEORGE
3 acres; Grey Mountain Group LLC to Molly J. Champagne, $378,000.
90.33 acres; Linda D. Confer to Duyen Hoang Nguyen, $348,500.
4725 Courtland Road, Disputanta; Charles E. Santilli III to Marquis Williams, $305,000.
4505 Kennedy St., North Prince George; Tina R. Raby to Robin Lynn Crayton, $250,000.
Lot 21, Block A, Section 4, Birchett Estates; Charles Audra Martin to Full Draw Properties LLC, $250,000.
11706 Mark Twain Drive, South Prince George; 3TAC Homebuyers LLC to Brian Pirecki, $277,000.
6626 St. Laurence Drive, Prince George; Donald W. Jacobs to Nancy D. Nichols, $291,500.
1665 Tinsley Blvd., Prince George; Mary Jean Thomasson to H. Frances Campbell, $250,000.
7520 Woods Ridge Trace, Prince George; Cain E. Roberts to Tennille Green-Pegram, $379,900.
SUSSEX
415 Carpenter Drive, Waverly; Diane T. Story to Brandon J. Carter, $200,000.
8462 Pine Acres Lane, Carson; Jacob P. Dollins to Tyler Kovski, $251,000.
WILLIAMSBURG
3 parcels; Colonial Williamsburg Foundation to COAL LLC, $1,100,000.
Forest Heights Development; Ronald E. Hundley to James F. Corson, $255,000.
Lot 4, Bozarth Court Ext.; Debra C. Hill, trustee to Harrison Ave. 219 B LLC, $515,000.
11 Priorslee Lane; Sherry L. Monk to Molly J. Gilbert, $195,000.
412 Suri Drive; Nancy P. Matherne to Terrence Campbell, $390,000.
125 Woodmere Court; Matthew Sung Park to Ryne Bell, $613,000.