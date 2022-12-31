Property Transfers Published December 31, 2022

The following is a list of more real estate parcels valued at $150,000 or more that have been transferred in the past few months in Richmond and surrounding areas.

To our readers: Caroline and Louisa listings will not be included until further notice.

RICHMOND

1415 N 23rd St; Grant Arthur E Jr and to Wiebe Amanda and Julian, $195,000.

406 N 24th St; Pearsall William P Jr Trustee to Xpress Property Management Llc, $285,000.

1704 N 25th St; Janocka Nathan and Kelly to Bowman Williams Ayannah, $185,000.

1433 N 29th St; Drumwright Justin to Tucker Evan Xavier, $434,900.

421 N 31st St; Pogue Jack to Phillips Anthony J And, $625,000.

810-1/2 N 32nd St; Watchtower Homes and to Torres Jaider Enrique And, $530,000.

812 W 46th St; Complete Home Design Llc to Henry Brianna, $330,000.

711 Admiral Gravely Blvd; Health-E-Community Enterprises to Cianfarini Kevin Matthew And, $373,000.

4405 Atlantic Ave; Lopez Deshire to Anello Luis H, $227,000.

6208 Beaufont Hills Ct; Sampson Harry B Iii & Beverly J to Whalen Michele And, $268,000.

3017 E Broad St; Bennett Patrick K and Fatima S to Bisbee Windsor Kenneth And, $740,000.

2310 Burton St; Jlflippedout Llc to Lumsden Eric, $330,000.

2109 Cedar St; Cossaboon Kenneth S and to Aman Robert and Juliann, $599,900.

8955 Cherokee Road; Tharp Brent and Rossi Breanna to Watt Michael R and Georgia M, $420,000.

217 Cleveland St; Kaiser E M to Peaden Andrew, $492,000.

9507 Creek Summit Cir; Fanelli Joseph V to Bowles Benjamin & James William, $392,000.

1511 Drewry St; Caldwell Amanee Rashada and to Moore Alecia Marie And, $220,000.

4706 Fitzhugh Ave; Sanders Deanna Keith to Gober Keller Nicholas W And, $435,000.

212 W Franklin St Ug03; Marren Melissa L to Hall John Tyler, $180,000.

2931 Glenan Dr; Turner William C & Margaret to Watson William N, $200,000.

608 W Graham Road; Morris Lorretta to Moran Kathryn Elizabeth, $326,000.

5502 Grove Ave; Wilson James M & Ann S to Clements Sally, $715,000.

3011 Hanes Ave; Taylor Charles M to Modecki Carl A Jr, $500,000.

2956 Hathaway Road U205; Aderholt Paige C to Twining Betsy and Sidney P, $330,000.

468 Hunt Ave; Norman Chrissie Lynn and to Greene Brian Richard And, $235,000.

3101 Johns Way; Hhhunt Homes Lc to Heist Nelson William And, $368,545.

4214 Kingcrest Pkwy; Walters Andrew B and Mary W L to Johnson Whitney West And, $950,000.

3720 Lawson St; Lambert Heather to Miller Delbert And, $250,000.

7221 Longview Dr; Aschenbach Ernst F Iii to Alley Ryan Michael And, $292,000.

306 E Main St; Dps Properties Inc to M R P Property Lc, $750,000.

3315 Maryland Ave; Pacheco Felipe to Lobo Edwin Orlando, $380,000.

518 Montvale Ave; Gamble Barry K and Monica M to Buckenmaier Catherine, $245,000.

3702 Moss Side Ave; Jensen Alyssa B and Kyle P to Lay Stephen Blaine And, $528,000.

3207 North Ave; Anthony Donald to Argos Llc, $180,000.

5953 Osoge Road; Carr Barbara A to Balas Adam, $320,000.

3212 Patterson Ave; Morgan Sarah Kish and Peter G to Wells May A, $728,000.

4007 Piney Road; Borno Karen M & Mccain Adam & to Daniel Steven, $165,000.

1012 Ridgecliff Dr; Wingmen Properties Llc to A W Cheyenne Properties Llc, $255,000.

1416 Rogers St; Ironwood Investment Group Llc to Shah Shayvani J and Parul J, $299,000.

2318 Rosewood Ave; Jeffcoat Lance G to Goldman Joseph A and Emily S, $626,000.

5016 W Seminary Ave; Joyner David & to Bass Ryan and Carl Chelsea, $334,500.

709 Spottswood Road; Hopkins Josepeh M to Meador Richard S And, $500,000.

3139 Stony Point Road Ue; Ivey George N & Amelia M Trs to Sneed Robert E and Diane B, $375,000.

5721 Sweetwood Dr; Rookstool Klodes R Jr and to Schemahorn, $215,000.

2016 Tobacco Mill St; NVR Inc to Brown Benjamin Evin And, $435,550.

2033 Tobacco Mill St; NVR Inc to Patel Rima R and Ramesh V, $374,000.

301 Virginia St U1012; Browne Kathy to Gade Daniel M, $302,000.

1244 Wallace St; Montague Charles A Sr Etals to Dutcher Matthew John, $360,000.

1419 Williamsburg Road; Watson Sharon T to Kifer Kerry T, $250,000.

1 Yancey St; Radian Guaranty Inc to Data Properties Llc And, $251,000.

HENRICO

2007 Airy Cir, Henrico; Catlett Charles T Jr to Ramadan Mohened N and Iman M, $200,000.

6021 Almond Creek North Ln, Henrico; Howcott Mary T to Ryan Liam B, $251,000.

9606 Asbury Ct, Henrico; Phifer Joan M and Deborah L and Robert W to Abdelmalak Ayda and Neama A Bolos, $267,500.

7721 Balla Ct, Henrico; Eudailey William W and Barbara H to Leep Justin, $175,000.

1910 Barribee Ln, Henrico; Danforth Elizabeth E Trustee to Bartlett William Afton and Rachel Landale, $400,000.

118 Beauregard Ave, Henrico; Hale Burns S to Stukes Shekia T, $215,000.

4700 Bethlehem Rd, Henrico; Bip Iii Richmond Llc to 4700 Bethlehem Rd Owner Llc, $8,292,149.

2407 Birchwood Rd, Henrico; Doughtie James Elbert to Nguyen Thao Hoa, $279,000.

3510 Bohannon Dr, Glen Allen; Steveson Sheryl L to Davenport Brian W and Mary E, $500,000.

6027 Bonneau Rd, Henrico; Superior Huts Llc to Ricker Christopher And Rebecca, $400,000.

1208 Bridle Ln, Henrico; Selimovic Mevludin &refija to Estock Thomas and Ivana Uzelac, $270,000.

9855 W Broad St, Glen Allen; Hutton Exchange Glen Allen Va Llc to Buchbinder Harris J Trustee and V G Llc, $4,080,000.

3411 Bryson Dr, Henrico; Korman Douglas C and Linda E to Mcdonald Constance, $322,900.

1201 Byrd Ave, Henrico; Crenshaw G Lee Ii and Julia T to Humphries Anne Wood, $910,000.

7820 Camolin Ct, Henrico; Azizi Habibullah to Frasc Properties Llc, $205,000.

8363 Cardova Rd, Henrico; Grant Patricia H and D Hylton and James to Hammond Damali, $388,000.

9607 Carterwood Rd, Henrico; Berry Debra Ann to Martin Kyle and Stephanie, $836,000.

2808 Chancel Ln, Henrico; Kinter Kevin S and Sharon C to Curry John R and Peter A Torres Jr, $700,000.

2 Charnwood Rd, Henrico; Schwarzschild Richard J Estate to Lenoir Robert D and Lydia D, $1,350,000.

7905 Chowning Cir, Henrico; Newpol Leo S and Helen G to Nguyen My Ngoc and Nga Thi Thanh, $333,000.

4621 Cobblestone Landing Ter, Glen Allen; Griffith David N and Laura to Hampton Alena C, $655,000.

12600 Copperas Ln, Henrico; Messing Paul T and Tamra O to Sawyer Chase Patrick and Lauren, $365,000.

12525 Cutler Ridge Dr, Henrico; Gray Michael and Lori to Vaughan Daniel and Jessica, $480,000.

3647 Darbytown Ct, Henrico; Scanlon Katherine A to Props Michael C, $283,000.

424 Dellbrooks Pl, Henrico; Maley Shane M and Sarah B to Cannon Benjamin David and Jennifer M Lesko, $1,016,000.

2401 Dickens Rd, Henrico; Jones Robert O and Roland C Jr to Douma Holdings Llc, $190,550.

3801 Duckling Walk, Glen Allen; Green Raymond A and Judith M Trustee to Ildari Mohammad and Mahnaz Y Abhari, $685,000.

6220 Dustin Dr, Henrico; Klein David H and Christine S to Klein Emily R and Heather N Priestley, $390,000.

9501 Electra Ln, Henrico; Whittaker Jill Lynn to Cedeno-Villalobos Joshua David and Allan C, $202,000.

1312 Elon Rd, Henrico; Mckenney Nathan P and Melissa A Thomas to Harris Jacquelyn Emily and Landon Thomas, $295,000.

1613 Fairfield Green Rd, Henrico; Schevitz Hal B and Jena H to Rabinowitz Yotom and Eden, $520,000.

9206 Fisk Rd, Henrico; Sparks Sallie Ann to Powell Shirley and Judy Powell Hall, $285,000.

1213 Forest Ave, Henrico; Complete Home Design Llc to Connolly James and Shannon Marie, $595,000.

8202 Fredonia Rd, Henrico; Smith Vicki J and Lucian B Iii to Thomas Scharese Michelle and George D Iii, $289,000.

4300 Gaines Rd, Henrico; Pack Robert S and Tmp and Wgp and Dcp to Barnard Collin Frank, $175,000.

10516 Glenmar Ct, Glen Allen; Swingle Mary P to Maia Maria Fernanda Buanafina and N Cheaib, $340,000.

2528 Grand Glen Rd, Henrico; Williams Tabatha M to Mcgusty Kristina, $292,000.

1832 Greenwood Glen Dr, Glen Allen; Patton Michele and Elisabeth Ellen to Bissett Leane J, $490,000.

3928 Grove Point Dr, Henrico; NVR Inc to Butler Austin, $296,990.

601 Hallwood Farms Ln, Henrico; Ziglar Daria L to Helms Hanna and Tamice Spencer, $310,000.

165 Hawk Nest Ct, Henrico; Prasad Associates Inc Trustee to Walker Omavi and Rachel Rife, $565,000.

2271 High Bush Cir, Glen Allen; Hou Wei to Hou Clark R and Taylor Custalow, $200,000.

9533 Hungary Ridge Dr, Glen Allen; Coron Emily Grace and Jason Brent Steele to Damon Chad and Emily, $381,000.

3026 Irisdale Ave, Henrico; Fox Joshua G and Stephanie L Sklut to George Stephen and Heather, $350,000.

12212 Ivyglen Ct, Henrico; Patel Anilkumar U to Quirk Brendan L and Lindsay Nordstrom, $635,000.

2602 Jordan Ct, Glen Allen; Floyd Jesse B to Foulds William D and Sarah M Wescott, $263,000.

11609 Kenilworth Pl, Glen Allen; Garner Adrain K and Karen J to Ashury Abdul and Hameeda Noory, $680,000.

4338 Kidsgrove Rd, Henrico; Style Craft Homes Inc Of Virginia to Howard Dionna, $257,876.

109 Koch Ave, Henrico; Mejia Michael B and Daniel F to Cruise-Ross Rio, $220,000.

5500 Lakeside Ave, Henrico; Wells Plasma Llc to Mdc Coastal 20 Llc, $3,575,670.

2626 Lassen Walk Ub, Henrico; Scott Carrie L to Wilson Obaleggua, $405,000.

2121 Lennox Rd, Henrico; Sorensen Craig B to Grk Investments Llc, $235,000.

2226 Libbie Lake West St Ua, Henrico; Lm Townhomes 1 Llc to Norris Thomas and Krittaya, $325,848.

6524 Liddy Cir, Glen Allen; NVR Inc to Brandis Karen Durham and Mark, $448,425.

11066 Little Five Loop, Glen Allen; Schell Brothers Richmond Llc to Kareti Kalyan S R and Sireesha Padakula, $544,170.

5310 Lucas Rd, Henrico; Goodloe Alwyn Earle to Martinez Christian G Aleman and N H Aleman, $330,000.

117 E Magruder St, Sandston; Sluder Jennifer D to Lyon Mindy and Derek F, $210,000.

213 N Mapleleaf Ave, Henrico; Beasley Christopher S and H Harwood Et Al to Surina Isabell Nicole, $180,000.

5307 Masons Ln, Henrico; White Bradford T Jr and Jessica A Mcglone to Finch William Goodwin and Rebecca Berkeley, $410,000.

2204 Mendota Dr, Henrico; Sharpe Ralph and Darlene M to Wethered Anne R, $300,000.

1811 Millrun Pl, Henrico; Smith Matthew L to Brown Kathryn E and Henry C Surber, $275,000.

6521 Monument Ave, Henrico; Woodward Mitchell B and Megan Evans to Whitesel Jaime and Thomas Roncales, $485,000.

5620 Moss Side Ave, Henrico; Bhochibhoya Sarina to Bhochibhoya Sarina, $339,950.

1411 Myradare Dr, Henrico; Kyte Sandy to Odonnell Karen D, $297,000.

601 E Nine Mile Rd, Henrico; Highland Auto Properties to Dinh Vu Duy, $275,000.

11802 North Downs Sq, Henrico; Lustig Barbara and Joseph M Cheslock to Rommell Susie Buhrman, $350,000.

7405 Oak Ridge St, Henrico; Dukic Dzemal and Senija to Hasanurzaman Mohammad and Mosammat J Ara, $357,000.

9701 Old Club Trce, Henrico; Bisceglia Maura O Trustee to Winston Caroline F and Stuart P, $1,255,000.

4252 Old Williamsburg Rd, Sandston; Powell Lucas H to Faunce Kaycee E and Benjamin W Duke, $280,100.

3209 Oxnard Rd, Henrico; Moore Frances to Portillo Yolanda Azucena Urias, $190,000.

5001 Park Meadows Way, Glen Allen; Beck R Adam and Maureen E to Beltran Natalie, $650,000.

3712 Pennmardel Ct, Henrico; Barcal Keith and Anne to Scott Lauren, $745,500.

12508 Poplar Forest Dr, Henrico; Burke Mike and Pam to Lee Austin Jong, $445,000.

2025 Pruett Ct, Glen Allen; Toskes Richard R and P A to Julius Aristines Demetrios and Mary Claire, $530,000.

3801 Purple Haze Ct, Henrico; NVR Inc to Christian Ferniqua M and Shirod D Greene, $396,360.

10003 Ramsbury Way, Henrico; Bolton Blair W and Susan C to Cava Capital Llc, $795,000.

1511 Regency Woods Rd U304, Henrico; Home Possible Llc to Hazelwood Tiffany, $199,700.

1606 Renmark Rd, Henrico; Richardson Dellno and Litha B to Santos Victor and Erica Richardson, $215,000.

4210 Riding Place Rd, Henrico; Thorne Katrina M to Miller Sunday, $240,000.

210 Rocketts Way U312, Henrico; Yan Stephanie Lim Sze to Henderson Family Holdings Llc, $300,000.

1801 Rolfe Way, Henrico; Evans Wade V Jr Estate to Evans Wade V Iii and Patricia C, $171,100.

210 Running Cedar Ln, Henrico; Trimmer Properties Llc to Kittrell Company, $280,000.

260 Sag Harbor Ct, Henrico; NVR Inc to King Stephanie, $258,225.

307 Sag Harbor Pl, Henrico; NVR Inc to Elias Jennifer Ann, $266,615.

4353 Saunders Station Loop Ua, Henrico; Jolicoeur Pierre to Fine Karin E Trustee, $390,000.

6005 Shady Willow Pl, Glen Allen; Henderson Christopher and Susan Q to Cessna Shayla A and Chad Joseph, $577,500.

11807 South Downs Dr, Henrico; Donahoe Elsie T to Altaay Khaldon, $350,000.

2307 Springdale Rd, Henrico; 2307 Springdale Rd Llc to Swain Linda, $280,000.

4704 Steeple Ln, Henrico; Presbytery Of The James Trustees to Atkinson Garretha, $200,000.

7640 Strath Rd, Henrico; Bew Dave K to Hathaway Enterprises Llc, $225,000.

1009 Sycamore Crest Dr, Henrico; Scott Quaquita L to Ianson Chioke, $252,000.

1501 Thistle Rd Ut-4, Henrico; Watson Paula and Carolyn Byrd Farmer to Juan Carmen San, $220,000.

11618 Timberly Waye, Henrico; Gironda Diane M to Garcia John, $200,000.

3940 Trickling Brook Dr, Henrico; Aggabao Jeanne K to Adam Salaheldin Zakaria, $350,000.

5913 Upham Dr, Henrico; Maya Va Llc to Garner Tara Ashley, $389,000.

2838 Waterford Way West, Henrico; Davis Deryl R and Kimberly to Allinder Thomas E and Carla R, $480,000.

3825 West End Dr, Henrico; Bourgeois Bruce E to Romero Juan and Jackelinee C V Boscan, $297,000.

9023 Wildtree Dr, Glen Allen; Valdez Henry A to Katangur Dheeraj, $315,000.

64 E Williamsburg Rd, Sandston; Brick House Manor Llc and James H Smith to Evans Thomas A, $175,000.

7606 Winkler Rd, Henrico; Willie Cecilia H to Shaffer Carrie A&stephanie L Chase-Ipek, $225,000.

4646 Wistar Creek Dr Ua, Henrico; Stanley Martin Homes Llc to Krishnamanaidu Aparna, $314,326.

4644 Wistar Creek Dr Ub, Henrico; Stanley Martin Homes Llc to Makasana Sachin and Drashti J Ray, $369,884.

8013 Wistar Glen Dr, Henrico; NVR Inc to Trelease Lawrence E and Linda D, $361,225.

10211 Wolfe Manor Ct U712, Henrico; Brown Kimisha L to Mattu Harjinder Singh, $185,000.

12216 Woodson Hills Ct, Glen Allen; Bradford Homes Inc to Kumar Asim and Kumari Bhawprita, $732,716.

CHESTERFIELD

5836 Addison Gate Dr, North Chesterfield; NVR Inc to Brown Brittny, $307,075.

10207 W Alberta Ct, Chesterfield; Future Equities Llc to New Canaan Properties Llc, $179,000.

1712 Almer Ct, Chester; NVR Inc to Mabry Harvell and Natisha, $473,585.

14316 Altavista Blvd, Midlothian; NVR Inc to Sofrata Francoise Celeste, $470,000.

16718 Amherst Oak Ln, South Chesterfield; Green Andrea L to Dowler Jodie L and Ross Brandon Melvin, $310,000.

6930 Apamatica Ln, Chesterfield; Mccormack Mark E Jr and Robin C to Hollis James B and Jeanne M, $425,000.

3030 Appleford Dr, Chester; Dirr William S to Dirr Lindsay M, $175,250.

4714 Arundel Ave, North Chesterfield; Wooten Lisa Mae to Brown Arie E Jr and Anne M, $242,000.

5813 Austin Woods Dr, North Chesterfield; NVR Inc to Hodge Raheem Keith, $303,470.

21002 Baileys Grove Ct, South Chesterfield; Dotson Sylvia U to Thompson Lamont and Lisa Lynn, $243,000.

11400 Barrows Ridge Ln, Chesterfield; Schwager Sharon Linette to Parker Jon and Shull Jacob R, $575,000.

10531 Beachcrest Ct, Chesterfield; 2 Gen Holdings Llc to Robertson Clifton J, $461,356.

3937 Beethoven Ct, North Chesterfield; Bates Annette Laverne to Ljam2 Llc, $193,000.

9615 Bending Oak Dr, Midlothian; Ford Michelle D to Page Brian R and Sonyo, $482,000.

16125 Binley Rd, Midlothian; Moore Cedric A Jr and Melinda B to Weldon John C and Sharon K, $1,150,000.

15518 Blooming Rd, Chesterfield; NVR Inc to Ellis Michael D and Jeanine W, $564,435.

9918 Bradmore Dr, Midlothian; Borchers C B and Borchers D Trs to Anderson Michael C and Melissa J, $435,000.

1111 Briars Ct, Midlothian; Toft Kathleen to Murray Donna J, $300,000.

16718 Broadmoor Rd, Moseley; Mcqueen Duanne Lamar and Maya to Reid Derrick and Ashley, $549,950.

12436 Buffalo Nickel Dr, Midlothian; Dewitt Robye Earl Warren to Lucca Daniel and Sarah, $380,000.

5630 Burnage Ct, Chesterfield; Pappas John G to Ambani Eric Kikame, $420,000.

3601 Cannington Dr, North Chesterfield; Ritter Bernadette to Dixon Wayne and Felicia F, $345,000.

2237 Cantina Ln, Midlothian; NVR Inc to Nick James H, $488,225.

10201 Carol Anne Rd, Chesterfield; Wallace Kimberly to D’agostino Nicholas W and D’agostino Matthew T, $160,000.

3570 Castlebury Dr, Chester; Schoepflin Jonathan D and Tami S to Willcox Thomas J and Christine R, $352,000.

10249 Centralia Station Rd, Chester; C and L Construction Llc to Mulrooney John J Iv and Melanie, $419,000.

14603 Charter Walk Pl, Midlothian; Langlie Nicholas K and Korina S to Joyner David and Julie, $621,000.

200 Chessington Rd, North Chesterfield; Attia Hannah W to Taylor Sandra W, $315,000.

20429 Church Rd, South Chesterfield; Smith Esther M to Hurtt Mark Jeffery, $250,000.

6650 Citory Way, Moseley; Hhhunt Greenwich Walk Llc to Smith Sheppard Wayne and Margie Cheatham, $496,660.

12112 Club Ridge Dr, Chester; Laiwalla Habiba N to Greer Benjamin Gregory and Richelle D, $429,500.

736 Colony Forest Dr, Midlothian; Federal National Mtg Assoc to Renew Properties Llc, $499,344.

6536 Corcoran Dr, Chesterfield; Krumsiek Karl and Johnson C to Hall Janna M and Harris Ronald N, $370,000.

2609 Cradle Hill Ct, Midlothian; Puckett Brian J and Juliana K to Miller Jeremy and Tiffany, $305,000.

3200 Creek Meadow Cir, North Chesterfield; Chan Lymeng to Yacoviello Dominick T and Burney Zandra D, $289,000.

10414 Dakins Dr, North Chesterfield; Brown Ross E and Linda F to A&j Investment Llc, $208,000.

13908 Deer Thicket Ct, Midlothian; Johnson Family Trust to Reed Justin Thomas and Brooke Mcneil, $343,000.

7209 Desert Candle Dr, Moseley; Eggleston Jeffrey S Sr and T D to Jcmr Holdings Llc, $386,500.

6324 Dorius Dr, North Chesterfield; Austin Demond T and Nakia C to Lizama Ann Raquel Perdomo and Jimenez Mercedes Carolina Lizama, $189,900.

445 Dunlin Ct, Midlothian; Rowe Jean C to Cheatham David and Vickie, $391,000.

3407 Dupuy Rd, South Chesterfield; Harwell Mary A to Morton H Jeffrey, $200,000.

5406 Ellerbee Mill Ter, Chester; Washington James C Sr to Hawkins Dorothy Kelly, $410,000.

2221 Eventide Dr, North Chesterfield; Eastwood Homes Of Richmond Llc to Abija Vivian Adetoyosi Mofoluwake, $342,595.

15731 Fishers Green Dr, Chesterfield; Main Street Homes to Moore Larry Ray and Sara Fields, $509,234.

7500 Fowlis Ct, Chesterfield; Touchstone Ii Llc to Wells Wesley Bennett and Jacqueline Barksdale, $568,290.

16106 Garston Ln, Midlothian; Fredrickson Erik J and Julie Ann to Sperry Frank and Chanda, $1,050,000.

16715 Genito Rd, Moseley; Cox Angela M to Lattice Hall Investments Llc, $320,000.

712 Glenhaven Ct, North Chesterfield; Reilly Kevin to Shedd Jacob and Hoberman Lilia M, $335,000.

17507 Graffis Ter, Moseley; Bodine David and Kristen to Gundreddy Anusha and Kandukuri Santhosh Reddy, $480,000.

9312 Greatbridge Rd, North Chesterfield; Hall Eryn D and Young Ryan N to Holland Troy Duron Jr, $255,000.

3011 Gregwood Rd, Midlothian; Herbert Conner D and Herbert B C to Rosales Rey and Kimberly L, $235,000.

12200 Ground Pine Ct, Midlothian; Hhhunt Homes L C to Olivo Juan David Chahde and Rebanale Astrid D Cordero, $326,120.

12209 Ground Pine Ct, Midlothian; Hhhunt Homes L C to Liew Chee and Teo Bee Liew, $323,165.

8114 Hampton Green Dr, Chesterfield; Burton Jonathan R Jr and Lelia P to Schneider Jeremiah and Heidi M, $431,000.

8031 Hartridge Dr, Chesterfield; Taylor Regina Evans to Martin Will B and Mary Elizabeth, $439,950.

1001 Hawkins Wood Ln, Midlothian; Elliott J and Elliott L Trustees to Morris Carole S and Robert E Jr, $413,000.

15636 Henningford Rd, Chesterfield; Main Street Homes to Yarmosh Richard, $503,216.

5855 Hereld Green Dr, Chesterfield; D R Horton Inc to Snead Michael Lee and Pacheco Laura W, $464,990.

9005 Highgate Hill Dr, Chesterfield; Swales John A and Dana H to Miller David and Gordon Sela, $453,000.

7202 Hotchkiss Ct, Chesterfield; Connelly Katherine Easton to Riggs Elizabeth Ann, $170,000.

6601 Iron Bridge Rd, North Chesterfield; Payne Timothy E and Margaret E to Gonzalez Walter Veliz, $162,000.

5813 Ironstone Ct, North Chesterfield; Stefano David and Stith Monica to Lantz Daniel F and Eugenia Witherow, $430,000.

1153 Jefferson Green Cir, Midlothian; Ems Solutions Llc to Sleeping Giant Llc, $215,000.

18006 Jones Run Trl, Moseley; Hhhunt Homes L C to Lunce William L and Ashlee R, $582,940.

342 Kilt Dr, Chester; Phelps Lee T to Sok Sokhom and Tran That Kim, $351,000.

8606 Kingsland Park Dr, North Chesterfield; NVR Inc to Mcgill Isaac, $459,590.

8312 Kintail Dr, Chesterfield; Means William Charles Trustee to Williams Brian Edward and Christine, $600,000.

3755 Knighton Cir, Midlothian; Edbauer Robert E Et Als to Wright Monica Nicolle, $510,000.

666 Krim Point Loop, Midlothian; Teefey W J and Correll M H T Trs to Draucker Linda P, $467,500.

4924 Lancewood Rd, Chesterfield; Shurm Construction Inc to Scott Anderson L, $447,310.

4000 Laurelwood Rd, North Chesterfield; Rios Ruben and Luz to Villatoro Adin O Velasquez and Reyes Stefany O, $240,000.

6801 Leire Ln, Chesterfield; Cosby Village Llc to Jeksani Sujith Raghava and Mukka Nikhila, $385,272.

6816 Leire Ln, Chesterfield; Cosby Village Llc to Williams-Hotaling Vicki Louise and Williams-Hotaling Deshia Virginia, $334,309.

8903 Leisure Ln, North Chesterfield; Walker Janice A to Agg Properties Llc, $152,000.

6225 Lilting Moon Dr, Moseley; Mbagwu Megan and Chibundu to Boppe Tara Noel, $430,000.

2906 Littlebury Dr, Chester; Ennis William R Iii and Ceanne to Jackson Marcus Marcel and Rodriguez-Jackson Veronica Nicole, $345,000.

5608 Long Cove Rd, Midlothian; Davis Jo Amy and Fulcher Julie L to Wampler Britney M, $250,000.

11936 Longtown Dr, Midlothian; Finer Homes Inc to Macias Jacob X and Jennifer Torres, $427,386.

14213 Lyndhurst Dr, Chester; Yuoconis Steven A and Cynthia to Autry Kelvin F and Barbara J, $340,000.

1813 Mainsail Ln, Chester; Hhhunt Homes L C to Mccormick Mary Jo, $446,655.

5712 Maple Brook Dr, Midlothian; Prussman Greg L to Buckley Bradley Ian and Christina Marie, $520,000.

6709 Mason Dale Pl, North Chesterfield; Alley John Stephen to Powell Gerald Edward, $244,500.

3800 Maze Runner Dr, Midlothian; Hhhunt Wescott Llc to NVR Inc, $706,464.

4000 Maze Runner Dr U201 , Midlothian; NVR Inc to Modiri Ali and Martta, $240,490.

4000 Maze Runner Dr U302 , Midlothian; NVR Inc to Crafton William Lewis, $286,990.

4000 Maze Runner Dr U401 , Midlothian; NVR Inc to Holder Valerie W, $260,465.

13901 Mctyres Cove Ln, Midlothian; Braun Nicholas Thresher and Crews Noelle Braun to Bowling Janet C and William A, $301,500.

10300 Memory Ln, Chesterfield; Ralc Properties to Golden Estates Llc, $1,639,000.

14602 Mill Spring Cir, Midlothian; Burleson-Gibson Jason and A to Sumler Jospeh W Iii and Angela D, $300,000.

15806 W Millington Dr, Midlothian; Rountrey Dev Corp to South River Custom Homes Llc, $184,000.

12141 Murray Hill Dr, Midlothian; Stark Dennis C and Diane M to Green Jody, $550,000.

2222 Nightfall Dr, North Chesterfield; Eastwood Homes Of Richmond Llc to Pan Kai and Wang Yan, $370,285.

5806 Oak Knoll Rd, Midlothian; Parker William H Iv and Lindsey to Stoddard Shelby, $380,000.

607 Okuma Dr, Chester; Tierney Sean to Montague Joseph M and Karon F, $338,500.

14024 Old Hampstead Ct, Chester; Ledbetter Matthew to Hall Thomas C and Christy, $340,000.

7506 Orchardhill Dr, North Chesterfield; Robertson Mortimer F to Jaw Real Estate Llc, $320,000.

15501 Parkgate Dr, Chester; Guthrie John J Iii and Patricia to Cummings Christopher Lamar and Sandra Lee, $415,000.

2808 Perlock Rd, North Chesterfield; Underwood Ben and Nancy to Tjs Global Solutions Llc, $185,000.

12513 Petrel Xing, Midlothian; Swift Creek Development Llc to Archer Gerri, $406,558.

5700 Piney Ridge Ct, Chester; Thomas Bonnie L to Cgpr Llc, $245,500.

12306 Point Sunrise Ct, Midlothian; Secretary Of Veterans Affairs (The) to Brown Shayla M, $370,000.

11915 Porters Mill Pl, Midlothian; Turner Stuart Douglas to Campbell Holly J, $295,000.

9607 Prince James Pl, Chesterfield; Jones Laura to J R Heller.Com Llc, $310,789.

233 Pumpkin Pl, North Chesterfield; Larus Gloria B to Pace Robert C and Debra K, $305,000.

8603 Ransco Ct, North Chesterfield; Pope Stephanie A to Sayers William A and Amy E, $175,000.

10636 Red Lion Pl, North Chesterfield; Dowd Debra J and Adam A to Wilson Jennifer Marie, $312,000.

4618 Riderwood Way, Chester; Valenzuela Ben D to Cox Richard K Jr, $353,466.

2330 Rio Vista St, Chester; Bullington Berkley and Cynthia to Bullington Lathen Anthony, $185,000.

11506 Riverboat Dr, Chester; Eastwood Homes Of Richmond Llc to Hinds Dwayne M, $653,670.

2811 Robys Way, Midlothian; Schaffner Lisa Lyn Trust to Adams Carole Jean and Scott D, $600,000.

16018 Rocky Falls Ct, Chesterfield; Harpers Mill Development Corp to Eagle Construction Of Va Llc, $2,572,500.

3406 Rossington Blvd, Chester; Strunk Mark A and Nataliia Y to Palmateer Breck D, $340,000.

14025 Sagebrook Rd, Midlothian; Gibson Daniel S and Courtney M to Cong-Huyen Bach Tuyet, $350,000.

5324 Sandy Ridge Ct, Chesterfield; Snyder Zachary C and Hannah K to Christiani Jason A and Diane A, $385,000.

6036 Sara Kay Dr, North Chesterfield; Gonzalez Milton A to Grauer Kimberly Sue, $264,000.

8654 Scottingham Dr, North Chesterfield; Stine Patsy A to Fridley Lauren N, $300,000.

6009 Sedgefield Ter, Midlothian; Latimer Matthew B and Erica to Garcia Jermaine Johnny and Maricela, $395,000.

11401 Shagreen Ln, Chesterfield; Adams Carole and Scott to Bowen Properties Llc, $497,500.

6202 Shelter Cove Cir, Midlothian; Mueller R W and Mueller E A Trs to Kapuska Carolyn and John, $345,000.

12610 Singer Rd, Midlothian; Brown Glenn A to Netsan Petsuda, $372,000.

12020 Southern Points Dr, Chesterfield; Kroll Donna L and Ellis G D to Mamej Barbara, $381,100.

6617 Southwalk Hts, Moseley; Greenwich Walk Villas Condominium At Foxcreek Llc to Sen Tarun Kumar and Sen Santi, $469,620.

3616 Spratling Way, North Chesterfield; NVR Inc to Lewis-Royal Shaniqua Shatay and Jamel Thomas, $364,830.

17413 Stafford Park Ct, Moseley; Bai Yunhai to Marlowe Kalon Waymon and Rashida Whitener, $460,000.

4373 Stately Oak Rd, North Chesterfield; Lee Robert A Jr and Kimberley J to Bailey Lawrence and Latesha, $380,000.

5736 Stockport Pl, Chesterfield; D R Horton Inc to Able Trenton Kirk, $469,990.

4915 Stoney Creek Pkwy, Chester; Alley Laura Y to Little Joel S and Brown Britney A, $330,000.

8900 Sugar Park Ter, Midlothian; Berger Construction Co to Cundiff William and Foate Rachel, $409,866.

14602 Switchback Ln, Chester; Flowers Cleon Wyche to Rios Jose G, $294,000.

10101 Terri Lynn Ct, North Chesterfield; Eastwood Homes Of Richmond Llc to Mance William Joseph, $491,350.

14524 Tooley Pl, Chester; Robinson Stephen J and Venitta A to Darby Deshell C and Walt R, $380,000.

14801 Tosh Ter, Chester; Wbb Homes Llc to Lumpkin Alicia C, $405,000.

4624 Treely Rd, Chester; Strickland James Donell to Medina Carlos A and Yanira Carolina, $281,500.

4801 Turner Rd, North Chesterfield; Trek Properties Llc to Nolasco Erick, $235,000.

4824 Valencia Pl, Chesterfield; Henry Eldora to Elliott Leslie H, $285,000.

11207 Valley Ridge Ct, Chester; Rolling Ridge Llc to Smith Jerquine L, $346,133.

14720 Village Square Pl, Midlothian; Halsaver Richard A and Carol S to Mann Madison, $180,000.

6213 Walderbrook Rd, North Chesterfield; Asana One Llc to Mason Darryle, $275,000.

862 Watch Hill Rd, Midlothian; Sullivan Jensen Taylor Bradley to Szydlowski Maggie Rebecca, $415,000.

4113 Waterswatch Dr, Midlothian; Bigelow James S and Elizabeth R to Fairbanks Guy B and Taresa C, $702,000.

12328 Wescott Dr, Midlothian; Hhhunt Homes L C to Koripalli Monica, $412,830.

15408 Whirland Dr, Midlothian; Main Street Homes to Andrian Elena and Thierry A, $561,751.

6712 White Daisy Ct, Moseley; Ryan C J and Ryan K A Trustees to Conte Zachary Leo and Melissa Catherine, $592,000.

9007 Widthby Rd, Chesterfield; Harpers Mill Development Corp to Eagle Construction Of Va Llc, $2,572,500.

9024 Widthby Rd, Chesterfield; Harpers Mill Development Corp to Eagle Construction Of Va Llc, $2,572,500.

9107 Widthby Rd, Chesterfield; Harpers Mill Development Corp to Eagle Construction Of Va Llc, $2,572,500.

1410 Willis Rd, North Chesterfield; Scannell Properties #394 Llc to Bgo 1410 Willis Owner Llc, 52150000.

7867 Winding Ash Ter, Chesterfield; Abuasi Samer Nael to Mcdermott Kathleen Denise and Matthew David, $333,500.

7426 Winterleaf Ct, North Chesterfield; Studebaker Rosemary to Chavez Edwin, $207,500.

15901 Woods Edge Rd, South Chesterfield; Bparham Properties Llc to Pattar Logistics Llc, $375,000.

733 Worsham Rd, North Chesterfield; Swagger Eric P and Julia K to Swagger Mary and Green Vernal, $285,000.

HANOVER

0.5739 acres; Judith L. Tilley to Hunter Mitchell, $230,000.

15.66 acres; Christie Realty Holdings LLC to Cody Aaron Harless, $215,000.

4.351 acres; Francis Murphy Sprinkel to CFalls II LLC, $415,000.

9 acres, Hickory Hill; Lekram Investment LLC to Clayton Properties Group Inc., $525,000.

13400 American Beauty Drive, Ashland; RCI Builders LLC to Ryan S. Storeveit, $871,354.

12017 Autumn Knoll Drive, Mechanicsville; Austin Hamlin Homes Inc. to Nolan D. White, $577,500.

15327 Beechmont Drive, Doswell; Richard C. Vaden to McKayla W. Washington, $370,000.

Block A, Section 3, Sliding Hill Ridge Place; Atlee Properties LC to Morgan Property Investment LLC, $2,200,000.

8446 Broadwing Lane, Mechanicsville; W.V. McClure Inc. to Nathan A. Bosserman, $517,775.

412 Chapman St., Ashland; Sara N. Hyman to Matthew White Woodward, $355,000.

5804 Cold Harbor Road, Mechanicsville; Alexander C. Mallard to Timothy J. Beasley, $244,000.

10120 Cool Spring Road, Mechanicsville; Stuart Burdett to Brittany Alise Sutherland, $225,000.

5042 Crown Hill Road, Mechanicsville; Patricia Ann C. Reynolds, successor trustee to Norma W. Phelps, $324,000.

18123 Dogwood Trail Way, Rockville; Shop Creek LLC to David Zaras, $215,000.

11135 Elmont Road, Ashland; Steven W. Redford to Gregory Terhune, $395,000.

9529 Farleigh Way, Ashland; RCI Builders LLC to Christopher Mark Bentley, $1,088,861.

115 Giddy-up Lane, Ashland; Terri A. Russell to Amy A. Rich, $553,000.

11276 Gwathmey Church Road, Ashland; Pink Elepant Properties LLC to Benjamin Basilio, $240,000.

9235 Halifax Green Drive, Mechanicsville; NVR Inc. to Vibhav Dhananjay Patil, $508,700.

10009 Holly Road, Mechanicsville; Brandon K. Hollins to Nicholas Charles Gelzinis, $310,000.

8175 Judith Lane, Mechanicsville; HHHunt Homes LC to Divakar Sriram, $544,846.

13268 Lake View Dairy Drive, Ashland; RCI Builders LLC to Vincent M. Beyer, $584,525.

106 Lauradell Road, Ashland; Eagle Construction of Virginia LLC to James C. Eckloff, $631,873.

8518 Lee Davis Road, Mechanicsville; Floyd L. Lane to Ngiste Abebe, $450,000.

Lot 10, Block E, Section 1, Hunters Crossing; Wanda Virveeta to Mohammed Shoaib Rafi, $255,000.

Lot 119, Sharon Park; William F. Voelcker to Liam Management Services LLC, $195,000.

Lot 18, Block E, Section 4, Beechwood Farms; William Stanley Hiner, executor to Nicholas Alexander Matzganis, $185,000.

Lot 36, Block B, Section 5, Hartford Oaks; Scott S. Clemons to Mu Zhang, $649,950.

Lot 6, Beulah Estates; Anson O. Edmunds to James R. Entwistle, $202,000.

Lot 7, Winding Brook Townhomes; Prasanthreddy Arikatla to Kishore Chava, $323,000.

8160 Lyman Court, Mechanicsville; HHHunt Homes LC to Alina Marie Suyama, $518,355.

8236 Marley Drive, Mechanicsville; Tina Marie Ritzel to James Louis Carroll, $376,000.

9985 Meadow Pond Drive, Mechanicsville; Eastwood Homes of Richmond LLC to Sara Luscombe Harris, $508,705.

8485 Mount Eagle Road, Ashland; Gail A. Bonanno to Taylor S. Neal, $375,000.

6035 Northfall Creek Parkway, Mechanicsville; Johnathan Tyler Andhor to Matthew L. Smith, $442,000.

Parcel; Carolyn E. Bauserman to Kyle James, $490,000.

Parcel; Robinson Street Realty LLC to Joycekin LLC, $240,000.

9370 Pecan Tree Court, Mechanicsville; Jesse Lee Daily to Michael L. Schmidt, $435,000.

9490 Pleasant Level Road, Mechanicsville; HHHunt Homes LC to Zachary Ruppenkamp, $596,220.

6319 Pole Green Road, Mechanicsville; Cynthia Brooks Howard, executor to Jarrett Faulkner Paxton, $258,000.

10492 River Falls Way, Glen Allen; CFalls Builder LLC to Craig M. Arnold, $445,329.

6617 Rural Point Road, Mechanicsville; Maura Kennedy to Eric Dundek, $295,000.

Section 1, Stags Leap; Rogers Chenault Inc. to RCI Builders LLC, $340,000.

8254 Skirmish Lane, Mechanicsville; William Bowman to Lori Christine Gatzke, $338,000.

7030 Springhill Road, Mechanicsville; Mark Henderson to Gary Michael Hansen, $280,000.

10521 Stony Bluff Drive, Unit 206, Ashland; Stony Run Partners LLC to Byoungkyum Ezra Bae, $295,950.

823 Sweet Tessa Drive, Ashland; Jordan Ta to Jenna A. Burns, $235,000.

7322 Travellers Way, Mechanicsville; Cody Allen Bryant to Christopher G. Lester, $370,000.

6251 Violet Circle, Mechanicsville; Mary A. Hager to Eric S. Cowherd, $300,000.

9480 Wickham Crossing Way, Ashland; RCI Builders LLC to Michael Hooper, $604,965.

11202 Winding Brook Terrace Drive, Ashland; NVR Inc. to Ramana Murthy Bhavanasi, $325,045.

AMELIA

2 parcels; Hugh Victor Brown to Germando R. Harris, $255,000.

16791 Arabian Drive, Amelia Court House; Holly Renee Dentzer, heir to William Archer, $364,950.

8921 Green St., Amelia Court House; Kimberly Dawn Cumbie to Jenna N. Wilson, $280,000.

12130 Old Chula Road, Amelia Court House; Christopher Michael Beck to Andrew Sheehan, $325,000.

CHARLES CITY

5760 Adkins Road, Providence Forge; CMH Homes Inc. to Otis Taylor, $236,958.

9801 Lott Cary Road, Providence Forge; Hameed S. Gowani to Kenneth F. Tureski, $322,500.

COLONIAL HEIGHTS

139 Breezy Hill Dr; Kimble, Bryan S. to Tran, Trung Minh, $465,000.

109 Gilcreff Pl; Daniels, Wayne to Adams, Edgar D., $244,500.

914 Kensington Av; Perkinson , Gerald W. to Lopez, Emanuel, $165,000.

523 Pinehurst Av; Cox, Brandyn to Newsome, Chasity M., $205,000.

128 Sherwood Dr; Johnson, Colby to Milton, Lawanda S., $289,900.

CUMBERLAND

2 lots; John S. Partin to Brian R. Stanley, $230,000.

2459 Cumberland Road, Farmville; Otis J. Jackson to Calvin Dewayne Daniels Jr., $189,400.

47 Ruby Lane, Cumberland; CMH Homes Inc. to Jason Allen Tavernier, $236,350.

DINWIDDIE

22.5 acres; Pamela Baldwin Hite to Ann Stafford Maydosz, $260,000.

55.064 acres; Blackrock Investment Corp. to Scott Brandt, $210,000.

3471 Carolyn Lane, Church Road; Jarrett Smith to Jesse C. Bell III, $277,000.

15229 Gatewood Road, Dinwiddie; Istoda Properties LLC to Cody R. Duncan, $274,000.

4119 Henshaw Drive, North Dinwiddie; Landpark 2 Properties LLC to Alex P. Knudsen, $275,000.

13802 Old Stage Road, Dinwiddie; William G. Smith Jr. to Daniel H. Basl Jr., $225,000.

23806 Sparrow Court, North Dinwiddie; Jeffrey C. Barker to Haley Miles, $230,000.

21417 Westover Drive, McKenney; Antonio Carollo to Charles B. Barker, $278,000.

GOOCHLAND

2 acres; Jerry L. Nixon to Lawrence E. Henley Jr., $292,000.

7 lots, Section 1, Tuckahoe Bridge; Windswept Development LLC to W.V. McClure Inc., $1,387,750.

1235 Cardwell Road, Crozier; Dustin Stanley Plummer to Sarah Patterson Orr, $350,000.

985 Dover Branch Lane, Manakin Sabot; Blue Ridge Custom Homes LLC to Casey G. Inzaina, $1,020,000.

Lot 15, Boscobel ; Carroll D. Hurst to Marshall Newman Weakley, $20,000.

Lot 36, Tuckahoe ; Ellington Custom Homes LLC to Robert J. Grey Jr., $1,399,000.

Lot 8, Section 4, Breeze Hill; Breeze Hill Inc. to Steve Thompson Builder LLC, $155,000.

1660 Mellick Ridge Road, Manakin Sabot; David F. Vaughan, trustee to Ramin Mirshah, $1,175,000.

Parcel; Cynthia W. Dempesis, trustee to F.G. Pruitt II LLC, $400,000.

3004 Preston Park Terrace, Sandy Hook; Emerald Custom Homes LLC to Christopher G. Strishock, $474,540.

4248 Rollins Road, Louisa; Joyce E. Chandler to Ethan M. Aldrich, $500,000.

12388 South Readers Circle, Manakin Sabot; Eagle Construction of Virginia LLC to Ronald A. Pisoni, $609,753.

12019 Talavera Terrace, Richmond; HHHunt Homes LC to Patricia T. McKenna, $526,580.

5412 Three Chopt Road, Louisa; Bobby Lee Davis Jr. to Darrel D. Lipscomb, $425,000.

HOPEWELL

109 N 5th Ave.; Brittany N. Jackson to Malik Watkins, $180,000.

102 S Colonial Drive; Cale W. Johnson to Maurice Bey, $253,000.

405 Jefferson Ave.; Charli Nugent to Mitchell Sandberg Tollefson, $206,000.

Lot 34, Block 5, West City Point; D. Mike Postic to City Point Ventures, $200,000.

Lots 11-12 Block 51, Battleground Addition; 2 Bros. Properties LLC to Mitchell D. Patterson, $165,000.

2915 Maple St.; Fredys Torres Martinez to Troy Darnel Hunt, $241,000.

908 W Poythress St.; Vinmorr Capital Ventures LLC to Miranda M. Mason, $229,900.

JAMES CITY

2 parcels; John A. Stanco to Nice Group LLC, $237,900.

101 Andrews Circle, Williamsburg; Grace Zeigler, executor to Christopher S. Buck, $638,875.

219 N Benjamin Howell, Williamsburg; David A. Satira to Christopher A. Repoli, $568,900.

105 Briar Lane, Williamsburg; Clearview Homes Virginia LLC to Chealsea L. Stahl, $234,900.

209 Castlerock, Williamsburg; Raymond J. Watrous Jr. to Robert Murrell Dean, $950,000.

4423 Chickasaw Court, Williamsburg; Adalea Polastra, trustee to Heather Elise Weigner, $360,000.

1505 Creek Court, Williamsburg; Joel Fortune to John P. Chavez, $211,000.

106 Druid Drive, Williamsburg; Rae Lynn Hart, co-trustee to Michael Harrington Bowman, $300,000.

4895 Ercil Way, Williamsburg; Gregory R. Davis, successor trustee to Paul R. Griswold, $530,000.

2035 Genevieve Trail, Williamsburg; Aisha Hoskins Singleton to Timothy Feeney, $220,000.

8108 Helmsdale Court, Williamsburg; MidAtlantic Management LLC to Joy Phelps, $549,950.

12 Huntington Drive, Williamsburg; Anthony M. Buono to Eric Law, $335,000.

3570 Iberis Lane, Toano; NVR Inc. to Jason A. Lee, $443,755.

3926 Isaac Circle, Williamsburg; U.S. Home LLC to Kathleen Farrell, $561,570.

2841 Jonas Profit Trail, Williamsburg; Robert Allen Jordin to Randall A. Frontera Sr., $451,000.

4400 King James, Williamsburg; Richard M. Woods to Steven A. Christensen, $549,900.

6519 Lloyds Lane, Williamsburg; Laura Skeith to Richard Earl Basom III, $501,000.

Lot 14, Forest Glen; Richard Lee Cutchins to John Dirks, $330,000.

Lot 24, Hampton Key; U.S. Bank to Charles Nimoh, $300,000.

Lot 40, Seasons Trace; Kathy S. Sturgeon to Coastal Remodeling LLC, $240,000.

Lot 76, The Mews; Peter Lawrence, executor to Brian M. Lawrence, $186,000.

Lots 9A, 9B and 10, Rivers Edge; Busch Properties Inc. to COAL LLC, $725,000.

3517 Mott Lane, Williamsburg; Robert L. Ward to Amanda Redfern, $447,500.

Parcel; Michael J. Hipple to Charles Lumpkin Hipple, $260,000.

4027 Penzance Place, Williamsburg; Darryl L. Powell to Rommie L. Carnevale, $520,000.

3975 E Providence Road, Williamsburg; Matthew S. Burke to MArk R. Ringlstetter, $450,000.

1899 River Oaks Road, Williamsburg; David J. Masterson to Albert F. Beatty, $940,000.

121 Samuel Sharpe, Williamsburg; Bonnie Lou Scott Family Trust to Tyler Grassmeyer, $750,000.

304 Shoal Creek, Williamsburg; Judy R. Dzarnowski to William R. Van Elburg, $221,000.

102 Stanley Drive, Williamsburg; Secretary of Housing and Urban Development to Daniel R. Webb, $253,500.

9139 Three Bushel Drive, Toano; Howard D. Chaphe to James McKay, $250,000.

116 Underwood Road, Williamsburg; Jeanne N. Berger, trustee to Mary E. Stone, $475,000.

840 Vail Ridge, Williamsburg; Sharon L. Richardson, trustee to Barbara Ann Nabb, $266,000.

9537 Viburnum Drive, Toano; NVR Inc. to Charles E. Smith, $583,700.

215 Waterton, Williamsburg; Roger Marks to William A. Hudgins, $300,000.

15 Whittakers Mill Road, Williamsburg; Gregory M. Storck to Sarah Moffitt, $690,000.

109 Wood Point Circle, Williamsburg; Carol L. Lewis to Timothy Paul Burke, $576,000.

43 Yeardleys Grant, Williamsburg; Grace P. Rathkamp, trustee to Igor Yevstifeyev, $480,000.

KING AND QUEEN

279 acres; Donald H. Wickwire to Jeffrey David Parker Jr., $1,200,000.

Tract 30, Bird’s Mill; Darryl J. Sullivan, trustee to Christopher Fleming, $189,900.

KING WILLIAM

1.457 acres; Commonwealth Redevelopment LLC to Thomas E. Lowe III, $280,000.

36.26 acres; Robert D. Fox to Darrell Kellum Inc., $475,000.

209 Eliza Lane, Aylett; NK Homes LLC to Mary E. Bendall, $342,772.

100 Leonard Court, Aylett; Balducci Builders Inc. to Shantae D. Coleman, $355,090.

2393 Mahixon Road, Manquin; Darrell Kellum Inc. to Hunter Winston, $265,000.

Parcel; RAS Trustee Services LLC to Cascade Funding Mortgage Truste HB5, $220,008.

75 Wendenburg Way, Aylett; RCI Builders LLC to Linda Browder McLaughlin, $330,194.

6 White Pine Court, King William; Michael W. Taylor to Jordan Chaulkin, $299,900.

NEW KENT

2.02 acres; Mark C. Thurston to Stone Property LLC, trustee, $215,000.

7867 Arbor Ponds Terrace, New Kent; Thomas Trimmer to William D. Ward, $349,990.

6180 Bushnell Drive, New Kent; NK Homes LLC to Mervin Hence, $380,670.

7430 E Danube Loop, Providence Forge; NVR Inc. to Kathleen Ann Lynch, $330,485.

8162 W Danube Loop, New Kent; NVR Inc. to Joseph V. Schifano Jr., $371,155.

7819 Faisan Lane, New Kent; D.R. Horton Inc. to Rita Michelle Odom, $399,990.

3951 Good Hope Road, Lanexa; Brandon M. Pearon to Bethany F. Cameron, $285,000.

5004 Kings Pond Court, Providence Forge; Legacy Construction Virginia LLC to Tammy J. McClain Smith, $427,000.

7872 Longview Terrace, New Kent; D.R. Horton Inc. to Rosa Elvira Sweeney, $434,990.

Lots, Block 15, Plum Point; John D. Yearly to Vernon Joshua Carr, $270,000.

9541 Old Church Road, New Kent; Jeremy L. Kimble to Denver R. Oakley III, $223,000.

Parcels; Emmaus Church Investments to W.V. McClure Inc., $375,000.

10444 Pine Warbler Drive, Providence Forge; William J. Obringer to Lee Norris Williams, $479,900.

3370 Rock Creek Villa Drive, Quinton; Russell E. Hobson to Theresa Renee Bartis, $389,950.

7566 Southamptonshire Way, New Kent; NVR Inc. to Jimmy Lee Joyner Jr., $375,090.

PETERSBURG

2810 Brierwood Road; Eugene J. Zega Jr. to Tara Long, $293,000.

2563 County Drive; Frank John Vasatko to Christopher David Hines, $228,000.

1111 Floyd St.; Robert R. Grose Jr. to Aaron Johnson, $185,000.

419 Grove Ave.; Keith H. Ferguson to Jeffrey B. Miller, $339,000.

1749 Monticello St.; LBKBL Properties LLC to Bailey Buys Houses LLC, $189,000.

Parcel; Bungalow Hill Development LLC to Bungalow Hills Subdivision LLC, $215,000.

2909 Retnag Road; Park St. Consultants LLC to Marco S. Thomas, $200,000.

612 Toll Gate Lane; Lyle C. Harrison to Roger W. Thompson, $160,000.

1200 Woodland Road; Conrad M. Gilliam to Kristopher Russell, $492,500.

POWHATAN

1.006 acre; Parsons & May LLc to DAVTO LLC, $245,000.

29.01 acres; Charles Alexander Brown to Robert E. Schumacher, $410,000.

40.63 acres; Terry B. Garber to Matthew Stauffer, $685,000.

3764 Archies Way, Powhatan; Prince Construction Inc. to Robert Jensen, $628,000.

14384 Charter Landing Drive, Midlothian; Narinder Sethi to Adam C. Grossman, $384,500.

1730 Dorset Ridge Loop, Powhatan; Harrison Davenport to Jordan Joseph Dollak, $480,000.

3888 Howell Road, Powhatan; Crystal M. Call to Laura Ann Yuhase, $225,000.

Lot 1, Block 1, Section 1, Greywalls; Dennis M. Ryan to Lummie W. Jones, $174,400.

Lot 22, Section 3, Greywalls; The Reeds Landing Corp. to Robert C.H. Weiner Jr., $245,000.

Lot 8, Pine Tree Estates; David M. Stout to Justin Cox, $205,000.

2845 Maple Lake Circle, Powhatan; Vertical Builders LLC to Anthony Todd Dowdy, $565,000.

2277 Red Lane Road, Powhatan; Blackwater Properties LLC to Austin S. Fox, $332,500.

2221 Sutton Cliff Lane, Powhatan; Hopson LLC to Charles Edward Girard, $512,125.

PRINCE GEORGE

3 acres; Grey Mountain Group LLC to Molly J. Champagne, $378,000.

90.33 acres; Linda D. Confer to Duyen Hoang Nguyen, $348,500.

4725 Courtland Road, Disputanta; Charles E. Santilli III to Marquis Williams, $305,000.

4505 Kennedy St., North Prince George; Tina R. Raby to Robin Lynn Crayton, $250,000.

Lot 21, Block A, Section 4, Birchett Estates; Charles Audra Martin to Full Draw Properties LLC, $250,000.

11706 Mark Twain Drive, South Prince George; 3TAC Homebuyers LLC to Brian Pirecki, $277,000.

6626 St. Laurence Drive, Prince George; Donald W. Jacobs to Nancy D. Nichols, $291,500.

1665 Tinsley Blvd., Prince George; Mary Jean Thomasson to H. Frances Campbell, $250,000.

7520 Woods Ridge Trace, Prince George; Cain E. Roberts to Tennille Green-Pegram, $379,900.

SUSSEX

415 Carpenter Drive, Waverly; Diane T. Story to Brandon J. Carter, $200,000.

8462 Pine Acres Lane, Carson; Jacob P. Dollins to Tyler Kovski, $251,000.

WILLIAMSBURG

3 parcels; Colonial Williamsburg Foundation to COAL LLC, $1,100,000.

Forest Heights Development; Ronald E. Hundley to James F. Corson, $255,000.

Lot 4, Bozarth Court Ext.; Debra C. Hill, trustee to Harrison Ave. 219 B LLC, $515,000.

11 Priorslee Lane; Sherry L. Monk to Molly J. Gilbert, $195,000.

412 Suri Drive; Nancy P. Matherne to Terrence Campbell, $390,000.