Property Transfers Published Feb 26, 2022

The following is a list of more real estate parcels valued at $150,000 or more that have been transferred in the past few months in Richmond and surrounding areas.

To our readers: Caroline and Louisa listings will not be included until further notice.

RICHMOND

1203 W 43rd St; Musina Christopher to Mcginn Alafair, $370,000.

2203 4th Ave; Buy Right Properties Llc to Rudolph Max M, $360,000.

3127 4th Ave; Rva Rental Group Llc to K N Z Properties Llc, $170,000.

6 N 6th St U3b; Nguyen Cong T And to Lascola Jefferey A, $275,000.

1907 A W Cary St; Hutcherson Kerry B and Casey B to Arnone Kylie E, $250,000.

1913 A W Cary St; Crawley Jonathan to Stephens Catelyn L And, $272,000.

8432 Abbey Road; Netos Antonios N And Georgia to Duffy Andrea and Dana Christopher, $389,500.

710 Admiral Gravely Blvd; Mengiste Belay and Assefa S N and to Layne Kelly Nicole, $240,000.

1313 Amherst Ave; Whisler Jennifer L to Boehling Sarah Rippon, $310,000.

1327 Amherst Ave; White Rollin Thomas Iv to Snoke William J, $455,000.

3551 Archer Springs Ter; Keenum Robert W And Johnnie Sue to Natof Margaret R, $440,000.

1209 N Arthur Ashe Blvd; Wtp Lc to Comm Aa Owner Llc, $2,500,000.

2910 N Arthur Ashe Blvd; G L I Realty Co to Firstgroup Services Inc, $816,868.

22 S Auburn Ave; 22 South Auburn Llc to Orbit Sync Ventures Llc, $435,000.

103 Banbury Road; Scott Daryl F and Kathleen N to Garnett Muscoe Rh And Helen H, $1,800,000.

1001 Barlen Dr; Shabach Realty Services Inc to Perez Fernando Luis Ii, $205,000.

2712 Barton Ave; Mitchell Sarah E And David to Trevarthen Krystyn L And, $421,082.

3012 Barton Ave; Drumwright Joseph William And to Baskerville Tiarra, $296,950.

3311 Barton Ave; Murphy Elijah J Jr Etals to Monroe and Associates Llc, $152,000.

6216 Beaufont Hills Ct; Kennedy Jarred D and to Carter Sims Nicholas, $250,000.

511 N Belmont Ave; Carey Joshua And to Miller Denise D And Matthew B, $585,000.

3700 Belt Blvd; Goodson Family Limited to Miller Investment Properties, $370,000.

6313 Bergen Dr; Scheer Harri And Grinnell Sarah to Wolf David And Joy, $280,000.

2707 Berry Road; Estrada Elvia Veronica San Jose to Haynes Stephen Frederick, $251,000.

6301 Binns Ave; Davis Elwood and Rosa P to Miller Austin Glen, $195,000.

1020 Blandy Ave; Bevel Heather Nicole to Sykes John Cole, $183,000.

5215 Blue Ridge Ave; Ironwood Investment Group Llc to Orgel Sydney Singhass And, $265,000.

2100 Boro Ridge St; NVR Inc to Hancock Sheryl, $369,160.

2104 Boro Ridge St; NVR Inc to Blanco Caroline Meredith And, $335,340.

2108 Boro Ridge St; NVR Inc to Stanek Michael And Maria Anna, $347,305.

2112 Boro Ridge St; NVR Inc to Wilson Kathryn Ping, $353,230.

2116 Boro Ridge St; NVR Inc to Velez Nelson Rodriguez, $371,280.

1516 Bowen St; 1516 Bowen St Land Trust to Guinn Tiffany And, $180,000.

2825 Broad Rock Blvd; Cook Charles A and Diane Y to Dream2 Group Llc, $190,000.

109 E Broad St; Gueye Awa Thiam to 109 E Broad Llc, $540,000.

2106 E Broad St; Nall Van to Hall Merry Beth And, $415,000.

2811 E Broad St; Cole Shayne Q And Courtney to Maxwell Evan R, $501,000.

3008 E Broad St; Hottell Derek L And Megan A to Bromseth Zachary And Emily, $430,000.

3300 E Broad St; Johnson Elizabeth P And to Locovare Heather Caroline, $675,000.

1333 W Broad St U310; Nghiem Hieu T And Anne to Chapital Eric D And Magaly C, $229,950.

16 W Broad St U7; C and G Management Llc to Lisk Craig Knight And, $230,000.

1919 E Broad St Ud; Alsop Jenny N to Naran Paresh C And Chase P, $395,000.

2721 E Broad St Ud; Lewis Charles S to Jordan Joy L And, $174,000.

4503 Bromley Lane; Klosterman Deborah J Trustee to Hirsch Miriam Lisa, $430,000.

5108 Bromley Lane; Griego Thomas J And Andrea B to Fitzgerald Akira S And, $420,000.

4827 Brook Road; Monteith John W Iii to Tahmassebi Liesl Anna Alvrecht, $345,000.

1315 Brookland Pkwy; Michelli Sheila C to Isbell Brooke And Zachary A, $557,500.

3604 Burgain Road; Dabney Debra Jo to Cabrera Yadira, $195,000.

5204 Caledonia Road; Dimotsis Christopher W And to Mauck William Rutherford Iii &, $375,000.

9301 Carriage Stone Ct; Tuckahoe Creek Rei Llc to John Chandler and Company Llc, $242,500.

3712 Carrie Ridge Ct; Pace Brandon A to Jackson Karl T Sr, $255,000.

305 Carson St; Bodapati Sundeep And to Reck Navarana And Leach Justin, $360,000.

1814 Carter St; Cava Capital Llc to Giles Tashima Lambert And, $570,000.

1505 W Cary St; Eck Enterprises Inc to Telfian Brothers Llc, $825,000.

3543 W Cary St; Earle Janet B L And J C Ely to M G J Limited Company, $2,250,000.

1708 W Cary St U4; Hale Patrick J to Weakland Kimberly J, $359,000.

1409 Catherine St; Dellrose Place Properties Llc to Sedlar Emily and Mecalf Ignacio &, $565,000.

3511 Cedar Grove Road; Magruder Matthew C to Lund Julia Z And Rice Jensen, $425,000.

2719 Chamberlayne Ave; Weldon Tywanda L to S K Trading and Investments Llc, $226,425.

4231 Chamberlayne Ave; Vetter Teresa L to Zecevic Tihomir, $244,000.

3313 Chatham Road; Redwine Joseph And Angela to Miles Leslie A, $523,000.

10001 Cherokee Road; Frayser Edward G And Amy A Trs to Stoner Jennifer L And Jeffery R, $605,000.

10231 Cherokee Road; Goggin Richard J to Stallings Ronald, $445,000.

611-1/2 S Cherry St; Colonna Alexander Mark And to Connelly Brennan C And, $430,000.

417 Chimborazo Blvd; Rickerson Eric to Hawkins Matthew D, $415,000.

HENRICO

4501 Bacova Club Ct, Glen Allen; Bacova Sp Llc to Bradford Homes Inc, $175,000.

4516 Bacova Club Ct, Glen Allen; Bacova Sp Llc to Bradford Homes Inc, $175,000.

4520 Bacova Club Ct, Glen Allen; Bacova Sp Llc to Bradford Homes Inc, $175,000.

4524 Bacova Club Ct, Glen Allen; Bacova Sp Llc to Bradford Homes Inc, $175,000.

4528 Bacova Club Ct, Glen Allen; Bacova Sp Llc to Bradford Homes Inc, $175,000.

914 Baldwin Rd, Henrico; Woodhouse Lois S to Kemp Jason W and Katherine W, $725,000.

2113 Barclay Rd, Henrico; Everett Bernard L Jr to Cava Capital Llc, $247,500.

123 Barker Ave, Henrico; Mathis Jolisa M and Gratham T to Corker James, $185,000.

5916 Barnstable Ct, Glen Allen; Arnassan Bruno and Chantal H to Dubov Roman and Olga, $644,000.

1922 N Battery Dr, Henrico; Sjogren Robert and Debra to Taliaferro Lemar Derik and Vernon Ray, $170,000.

8311 Battery Gregg Ct, Henrico; Bontrager Seth and Amanda to Burrell Richard J, $310,500.

105 Beauregard Ave, Henrico; Gravely Bonnie and Peyton K to Brown Devaune L and Ashley Lewis-Brown, $218,000.

114 Beauregard Ave, Henrico; Lopez Deshire to Beasley Lisa A, $330,000.

9000 Becton Rd, Glen Allen; Gibbs Lois Anne to Saleh Ehab K and Marian Z Basta, $334,750.

19 N Beech Ave, Henrico; Johnson Tashena Monik to Coley Ashley R, $160,000.

115 N Beech Ave, Henrico; Carpenter Lori P to Johnson Tomaya T, $195,000.

212 N Beech Ave, Henrico; Jackson Ariel M to Ayer William Thomas, $200,000.

11401 Bell Tower Ct, Henrico; Neale Harvey W and Kelly A to Gharavi Seyed M H and A Faghihimehr, $930,000.

10017 Bellona Ct, Henrico; Stringham William R and Karen M to Talmazan Victor and Ramona D, $235,000.

10022 Bellona Ct, Henrico; Day Theresa L to Charles Charsalle Keeshan, $230,000.

10030 Bellona Ct, Henrico; Cavalcante Denise Maria Ribas to Roby Cathrine Ann, $253,000.

10509 Benoni Trl, Glen Allen; Robinson Coretha to Acharya Shantanu and Swati, $470,000.

11700 Bent Pine Rd, Glen Allen; Willis Walter B Iii Et Al to County Of Henrico, $550,000.

2 E Berry St, Sandston; Adkins Donald L and Lisa D to Smith Vonnetta Diane, $165,000.

10105 Berrymeade Pl, Glen Allen; Dillon Brian W to Yearout Michael J and Samantha M, $260,000.

1010 Bevridge Rd, Henrico; Gerloff James G and Sue L to Wilgus Michael, $376,000.

215 Biloxi Rd, Henrico; Molly Homes Llc to Anderson Tenisha S, $275,000.

5407 Bindery Ln, Henrico; Young Robert H and Elaine Quittkat to Macilwaine William A, $405,000.

4108 Birch Point Ct, Henrico; Vanderbilt Properties Llc to Gear Jewel C, $315,000.

3000 Birchbrook Rd, Henrico; Hunt John G and Charlotte A to Yevich Turner and Katherine Lachut-Yevich, $279,950.

3003 Birchbrook Rd, Henrico; Jackson Anthony L and Cassandra R to Verma Krishna K and Ada L, $390,000.

3007 Birchbrook Rd, Henrico; Toth James J and Katie H to Tran Tram Thuy and Cuong Ngoc Pham, $320,000.

11206 Birchcrest Rd, Henrico; Nance Henry T and June Boyd Et Al to Bueno Luis Gerardo Guarjardo, $260,000.

7402 Biscayne Rd, Henrico; Burton Susan and Ronald to Inman Camden G and Ashley C and R Crutcher, $255,000.

5518 Bloomingdale Ave, Henrico; Gressett Edward L Jr and Brenda G Wright to 5518 Bloomingdale Llc, $175,000.

6308 Blossom View Ln, Henrico; Johnson Angela Nicole to Henderson Kimberly M and Dimitris L Poole, $285,000.

7920 Blueberry Hill Ct, Henrico; Selman Thomas H Iii and Carol M to Milby Willard Phaup Iv and Alexis Oshanick, $725,000.

6944 Bolelyn Dr, Henrico; Buchanan Olivia Dawn and Dakari Curtis Guy to Cabbell Leon Robert Sr and Latoya Nicole, $397,000.

4200 Bon Secours Pkwy, Ub, Henrico; Mcclanahan Melissa to Sonel Ravi and Sameeksha, $395,000.

4310 Bon Secours Pkwy, Ub, Henrico; Lockhart Lakisha R and Edward R Rusch Iii to Basola Leonardo and Maria C Bensusan, $390,000.

5809 Bonneau Rd, Henrico; Macon Delores L to Mazzu Luke, $215,000.

6159 Bootsie Blvd, Henrico; Sandals William O and Laura V to Mathis Gratham T and Jolisa M, $340,000.

11708 Bosworth Dr, Glen Allen; Gorrey Rajashekhar Reedy &samyuktha Sama to Totey Nihar B and Rohini Nihar, $569,111.

11740 Bosworth Dr, Glen Allen; Zhou Shan and Kam Fai Chan to Sharma Benktesh Dash and Sabina Dhungana, $569,000.

2014 Boulder Run Dr, Henrico; Childress Amy M to Black Amy L, $280,000.

12616 Bradway Ct, Henrico; Chatterjee Nirmalya to Lawson Blair B, $366,500.

5405 Brandon Bluff Way, Henrico; Snead Stephen to Reyes Michelle R and Walter A, $365,000.

4811 Breeching Dee Ln, Henrico; Townhomes At Parham Place Llc to Simmons Spurgeon Dallas, $336,900.

4813 Breeching Dee Ln, Henrico; Townhomes At Parham Place Llc to Lettmann Kimberly Jo, $328,900.

4815 Breeching Dee Ln, Henrico; Townhomes At Parham Place Llc to Yang Min L and Yuan Hang Lin, $340,830.

6026 Bremo Rd, Henrico; William A Cooke Incorporated to Carob Llc, $227,334.

1805 Briardale Ln, Henrico; Eason James K and Allison A Berry to Bardenheier Jessica and Garrett J, $330,000.

8 Bridgehampton Pl, Henrico; Snead Sally H to Moran Patrick and Myra, $489,900.

2413 Bridgehaven Ter, Henrico; Won Jay and Da Youn Lee to Dickinson Michael L and Arielle R, $352,000.

11508 Bridgetender Dr, Henrico; Mcgrady Suzanne H to Oley Patrick A and Victoria M, $850,000.

5 Bridgeway Rd, Henrico; Ramsey Alden E and Gary W Mcdaniel to Scott Daryl F and Kathleen N, $1,300,000.

23 Bridgeway Rd, Henrico; Valentine Henry L Iii Trustee and T L D Jr to Disharoon Thomas L Jr, $486,400.

7107 Brigham Rd, Henrico; Martin Charles and Michael Et Al to Garcia Jorge Orihuela and Karina Reynoso, $255,000.

9367 Brighter Tower Ct, U1308, Glen Allen; Clem Paula to Reuben Leslie P, $170,555.

9365 Brighter Tower Ct, U1405, Glen Allen; Dean Robert A Jr to Sperandeo Patrick Joseph, $170,000.

6001 Brilland Meadows Ter, Glen Allen; Crowe Michael G and Emma Louise to Richardson Paul L and Karen H, $366,000.

11806 Britain Way, Henrico; Whitley John H Iii and Sara M Streker to Haske James Bernard and Elizabeth Ann, $440,000.

4700 Brittles Ln, Henrico; Cole Ryan to Silver Running Holdings Corp, $177,000.

3320 Britton Rd, Henrico; Cascade Funding Mortgage Trust Hb4 to Ramirez Luis Angel Jimenez, $161,500.

4303 Broad Hill Dr, Ua, Henrico; Prabhu Sanjiv V to Dolghiu Robert and Rocio A A Ruiz, $335,000.

1103 Broad Hill Trce, Henrico; Saunders Station Townes Llc to Neville Annemarie, $471,760.

1105 Broad Hill Trce, Henrico; Saunders Station Townes Llc to Tourek John and Jennifer Stirgwolt, $484,088.

11812 W Broad St, Henrico; Nordstrom Inc to Short Pump Town Center Anchor Llc, $3,200,000.

8207 Brookfield Rd, Henrico; Smith Kemba N to George Amy Dawn, $325,000.

2500 Brookstone Ln, Henrico; Meyers Kirk W to Kay Alice, $450,000.

1620 Buckner St, Henrico; Virginia Development Group Llc to Smart Shirley J and Joseph E, $220,000.

10426 Buffapple Dr, Henrico; Ray Shelia C and David F Callis Ii to Blackburn Avery L, $315,000.

1409 Bull Run Ct, Henrico; Branch Omari H to Caissie Eugene and Tamara, $250,000.

4925 Bunclody Ct, Henrico; Martin Jessica M to Neal Tonyia A, $212,000.

12413 Burnside Ln, Henrico; Shepherd Ronald D and Irma P to Regal Christopher Andrew and Lauren E, $451,866.

10021 Bush Ln, Glen Allen; Tobiaz Brenda to Ali Sajad, $315,000.

1317 Byron St, Henrico; A Solodar Properties Llc to Boyd Earnest S Iii, $257,000.

12304 California Dr, Henrico; Taylor Clarence Jr to Huber Gregory J, $310,000.

8007 Callison Dr, Glen Allen; Minter Chandra N to Campbell Kelsie, $225,000.

12513 Cambie Pl, Henrico; Farina Anthony P and Amy A to Teixidor Francis Michel and Annie Aline, $442,000.

9709 Candace Ter, Glen Allen; Kondracki Tracy to Farmer Jill E, $210,000.

10313 Cardigan Cir, Glen Allen; Mantiply Joyce R H to Mason Christopher A and Stacie H, $395,000.

2501 Carlisle Ave, Henrico; Erawha Llc to Nguyen Dung T, $192,000.

152 Carriage Point Ln, Glen Allen; Mcclendon Michael E to Jeffrey Monica, $315,101.

13108 Carriage Pond Ct, Henrico; Thompson Brenda Anne to Bandazian Diran and Maria H Kupelian, $466,000.

9117 Castle Point Dr, Glen Allen; Dowdy Cheryl A to Americas Dream Llc, $255,000.

9354 Castle York Ct, U2010, Glen Allen; Farmer Darrell to Vowell Eric, $171,000.

9352 Castle York Ct, U2102, Glen Allen; Mills Michael K to Hustead David L, $170,000.

5122 Cavedo Ln, Henrico; Dodd James T to Swanson Kara R and Martin K Baker, $233,000.

1613 Cedar Grove Ter, Henrico; Montoute Joncarlos to Villacreces Paul and Stephanie, $325,000.

11300 Cedar Hill Ct, Henrico; Roberts Raymond R and Sallie A to Sackman Andrew M and Katherine M, $356,400.

1836 Cedar Hollow Ct, Henrico; Smith Diane M to Hogan Hunter P and Jason R and Lori L, $215,000.

4807 Cedar Park Rd, Henrico; Brooks Derrick to Folden Marie, $328,500.

528 Cedarbrooke Ln, Henrico; Grigg Mary C to Fox Daniel Paul, $335,000.

6005 Chamberlayne Rd, Henrico; Kirby Thomas R and Brenda J to Schultz Franklin Sean Alexander, $248,000.

8205 Chamberlayne Rd, Henrico; Downer Michael L to Jones Kimberly N, $288,000.

7002 Chandler Dr, Henrico; Asplund Robert B and Amelia to Scammell Douglas E and Lindsey U, $620,000.

11100 Chappell Ridge Ct, Glen Allen; Prettyman Gerald S and Ruth E to Wilkins Justin R and Amber, $625,000.

11329 Chappell Ridge Ct, Glen Allen; Parikh Vishal and Vandana Vishal to Ware Samir and Manisha, $605,000.

2607 Chariot St, Glen Allen; Gsell Patricia A to Brooker Aaron Winslow, $271,500.

Charles City Rd, Henrico; Mathews Arthur D Sr Trust to Kelly Michael W and Angela W, $225,000.

102 Charnwood Rd, Henrico; Morano Gordon Shepard and Micah to Moore John Austin Jr and Barbara W Moore, $862,000.