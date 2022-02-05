Property Transfers Published Feb 5, 2022

The following is a list of more real estate parcels valued at $150,000 or more that have been transferred in the past few months in Richmond and surrounding areas.
To our readers: The property transfer listings for Charles City and Sussex will be in future editions.
Caroline and Louisa listings will not be included until further notice.
RICHMOND
527 N 21st St; Pearsall William P Jr Trustee to Tnt Construction Carolina Llc, $282,000.
609 W 25th St; Crider Caleb A and Lindsey R to Pease John T and Elizabeth E, $490,000.
313 N 28th St; Kramer Amanda L to Yon Jin and Madison, $451,000.
210 W 30th St; Edwards W Timothy to Taylor Karin, $270,000.
808 N 38th St; Brown Elizabeth Kopp to Bleecker Griffin, $211,200.
809 W 47th St; Powell Kelsey to Powell Kathleen B, $275,000.
612 Arlie St; Gundlach Charles Michael to Dorn Paul L and Bentley G, $778,000.
4418 Augusta Ave; 4418 Augusta Llc to McClellan Arthur G, $490,000.
1603 Bellevue Ave; Dellinger Anne M and George to Smith Margaret Heather, $501,000.
800 Bramwell Road; Bronlon Group Llc to Lopez Home Improvemet and Repair, $217,000.
5107 Bromley Lane; Manley Walter C to Maddox Susan Ashley, $470,000.
3619 Carolina Ave; Excellent Homes Llc to Brown Eric and Boyce Natasha, $459,000.
407 S Cherry St, U103; Victory Apartments Llc to Blundon Charles C, $255,000.
1705 Commonwealth Ave; Ward Charlotte L to Lavender Hill Llc, $360,000.
1307 Decatur St; Comer William to Doucet Anthony, $350,000.
803 Edgehill Road; Alford Joan L to Harris Robin, $170,000.
3106 Fendall Ave; Natta Nathan Van to Keller Jacob and Hanna, $325,000.
4900 Fitzhugh Ave; Robertson Richard W to Fitzhugh Building 2 Llc, $1,600,000.
3208 Forest Hill Ave; Corker Marshall J A to Mission Realty Trust Trustee, $205,000.
2305 Gordon Ave; Morgan Sarah to Stephenson Gray, $175,000.
309 N Granby St; Fortney Robert K to Stratton Alexander L, $824,275.
1509 Grove Ave; Gulak Paula S Revocable Trust to Brandt Family Trust Trustees, $825,000.
4520 Grove Ave, U6; Powell Sherma F to Boidock Brenda M and John K, $250,000.
3527 A Grove Ave; Sternaman Elizabeth Ann to Westview Investments Llc, $478,000.
1101 Haxall Pt, U215; Park Sung Jin to Yu Zhao and Wendy S and Wayne, $310,000.
4300 Hillcrest Road; Conrad Collin Michael to Buchanan Carolyn, $526,006.
3509 Hull St; Townes Stanley L to 3509 Hull Street Series Of, $260,100.
1505 Kansas Ave; Elderhomes Corporation T/A to Leitao Laurie, $195,000.
1530 Kingswood St; Wright Taina B to Moseley Tanisha, $160,000.
202 Larne Ave; Mission Va Llc to Moore Jaydan Thomas, $235,000.
113 Libbie Ave; Holland Michael to Rrc5 Llc, $2,500,000.
2420 Maplewood Ave, U2; Elling Samuel A to Leino John S and Ana I and Marina V, $221,500.
4311 Marybrooks Ct; Cook Kyle H to Sinclair Wren Lloyds Jr, $210,000.
800 S Meadow St; Dahn Brittany Lauren to Austin Matthew W and Ashley N, $410,000.
2005 Monument Ave; Stormy Enterprises Llc to Common Oak Properties Llc, $875,000.
3112 N St; Wws VIII Llc to Nutt Larry T, $499,950.
1419 Nottoway Ave; Mom's Place Llc to Marsh Kathleen, $355,000.
3234 Park Ave; Fisher James A to McDermid Michael A, $565,750.
4406 Patterson Ave; Zimmerman Mary B to Dominguez Angela, $400,000.
901 Pine Ridge Road; Moum Peter S to Thompson Philip Bryan II, $420,000.
2003 Redwood Ave; Wa 517 Plantation Investments to Smith Victor L, $185,000.
424 Roseneath Road; Lurie Alex M to Thornhill Abbey Myers, $557,500.
2217 Seminary Ave; Hhh and Associates Llc to 1505 Largo Llc, $225,000.
9244 St Charles Cir; Stanley Martin Companies Llc to Willis John Jeffrey, $265,272.
3044 Stratford Road; Wilber Robert E Jr to Mills Ana and Close Christopher, $485,000.
413 Stuart Cir, U1-D; Ricdl1 Llc to Kirby Jennifer Marie, $385,000.
1513 Victor St; Ironwood Investment Group Llc to Senior Rushawna, $299,950.
301 Virginia St, U1413; Hull Properties Llc to McQuiddy Elizabeth B, $495,000.
1433 Westover Gardens Blvd; Heirloom Reclaim and Design Llc to Walls William A, $360,000.
3616 Whitewood Road; Phillips David L to Lindsey Alice Perry and Aaron, $305,000.
1811 Woodbine Road; Fenton Thomas D to Saunders Christina, $357,000.
4102 Wythe Ave; Marshall Cassie M Trustee to Werry Dawn Renee and John, $875,000.
HENRICO
1716 Acton St, Henrico; Sellers Telford C and Catherine R to Kronsburg Kelly, $199,000.
11813 Alder Ridge Pl, Glen Allen; Sullivan Robbi Ann to Kulkarni Mandar and Mugdha, $581,111.
3511 Ammons Ave, Henrico; Allen Princess S to Lark Timothy and Wanda, $186,000.
1236 Archie Ln, Henrico; Kim Daniel Oscar to Bazan Sebastian R and Ashley A, $266,000.
1814 Aston Ln, Henrico; Childress Grayson L and Ruth K to Barber Kenneth and Shirley, $315,000.
4505 Bacova Club Ct, Glen Allen; Bacova Sp Llc to Bradford Homes Inc, $875,000.
108 Barker Ave, Henrico; Banks Kysha L and Felix D to Padmore Jerome, $273,500.
5609 Benoni Ct, Glen Allen; McNeal Elaine L and Patrick H to Sinha Sujeet and Rashmi, $455,000.
6413 Blossom View Ln, Henrico; Lyons Karen B to Turner Elijah, $240,000.
9415 Bonnie Dale Rd, Henrico; Walton Judith O and Jan M Jones Et Al to Williams Blair L and Kara Leann T Williams, $276,000.
6030 Bremo Rd, Henrico; Richardson Erin E and R D and E J to Lowery Dylan Samuel, $291,500.
2207 Brightmoor Ct, Henrico; Harrold Jacob P to Washok Kailey Sarah and Joseph A Viray, $235,000.
1133 Broad Hill Trce, Henrico; Saunders Station Townes Llc to Kolipaka Sudhamsa Chandramurthy Et Al, $455,000.
2105 Brockway Ln, Henrico; Moore Marian E to Cutright Dustin Lee, $172,500.
10418 Buffapple Dr, Henrico; Fox Mitchell and Elizabeth to MacConnell Bruce III and Allison, $420,000.
9728 Candace Ter, Glen Allen; Moody Tianna Toni to Bryan Hamilton Jr, $215,000.
4602 Carpenter Rd, Henrico; Epps Melissa to Home Partners Of America Tx Reit Sub Llc, $168,000.
8129 Carriage Bend Ln, Henrico; Townhomes At Parham Place Llc to Tubalado Johannah P, $332,158.
5624 Chamberlayne Ave, Henrico; Cva Homes Llc to McMillan Jessee Ann, $315,000.
205 Chickahominy Bluffs Rd, Henrico; Groeger Brandon and Natalie Trustees to Armwood Aretha A, $450,000.
1741 Cloister Dr, Henrico; Dan Michael W and Sarah to Dobrinski Jeremy Toddy and Mindy Fennemore, $528,000.
12313 Collinstone Pl, Glen Allen; Fary Debbie F to Chowdhury Tanvir A, $430,000.
12938 Copperas Ln, Henrico; Rochkind Aaron Tyler to Johnson Greg O and Simone E, $315,000.
5109 Coxson Rd, Henrico; Munoz Richard S to Bank Of New York Mellon, $170,006.
8608 Danwood Manor Ct, Henrico; Edwards Gina to Fleming Stephanie L and Kevin L, $425,629.
6717 E Davista Ave, Henrico; Michel Rodney to Smith Megan M and Mary C Kelly, $275,000.
3205 Denver St, Henrico; Bowery Michael R and Dawn M Meeks to Obrien Candice, $185,000.
9903 Drexel Ln, Henrico; Bock Thomas William and Jennifer L Valerio to Blankenship Travis Neal and Erika E, $285,000.
2405 Eagles View Pl, Henrico; Brennan Christie to Politano Denise and Louis, $350,000.
11013 Ellis Meadows Ln, Glen Allen; Lim In-Kyu and So Jung Lee to Derweesh Zayd and Samyah Rehn, $676,000.
10712 Estelle Ct, Glen Allen; Reeson Alan D and Gretchen B to Hanner William J Jr, $412,000.
3900 Fish Pond Ln, Glen Allen; Abramets Alexandr N and Olesya S to Stine Matthew Robert and Shi Ting Adeline, $402,500.
9508 Fordson Rd, Henrico; Avdic Begija and M Muhic to Kessler Daniel A, $285,000.
9101 Francis Run Ct, Glen Allen; Gongaware Madison to Moore Jerel M and Madolyn P Rabbers, $292,000.
8805 Gayton Rd, Henrico; Salgado Hector A and Linda to Sit Llc, $212,000.
6025 Glen Abbey Dr, Glen Allen; Podgurski Charles S and Michele M to Lagally Karl and Kristin Esposito, $625,000.
10664 Gracie Ct, Glen Allen; NVR Inc to Collins James M Jr and Brenda J, $504,075.
25 E Gray St, Sandston; Bulliner Meloney Bandy to Barrette Michelle, $225,300.
9107 Greenford Dr, Henrico; Ragland Elizabeth M to Veditz Frank and Allison Leigh, $310,500.
4917 Grey Oaks Villas Dr, Glen Allen; Beatty Mary Ann to Lee Chin K and Myung J, $650,000.
11320 Halbrooke Ct, Henrico; Manspile Randy C and Sheryl to Foote Matthew Alexander and Marci J T, $605,000.
6933 Hapsburg Ln, Henrico; Eastwood Homes Of Richmond Llc to Bowman Gary K and Debra D, $340,435.
12325 Hawksgate Landing Ct, Glen Allen; Boone Homes Inc to Hassan Manjunath Kiran Kumar Et Al, $742,698.
7040 Hepworth Dr, Henrico; Ross Run Llc to Bowman Nakia T, $304,308.
3014 Hilliard Rd, Henrico; Keller Michael Stephen to Slovak Ltd Llc, $280,000.
2384 Horsley Dr, Henrico; White Zachary Monroe and McKenzie Moser to Blowers Colin R and Leigha K, $384,500.
10825 Hurley Ct, Glen Allen; Johnson Kristofer J and Jennifer L Laperre to Smith Christopher James and Kathryn Emma, $400,000.
2710 Irisdale Ave, Henrico; Chan Amy Beth and Anthony Paul Meloro to Davis Emma Camila, $290,000.
1861 Ivystone Dr, Henrico; Hicks Kathryn L to Katella Christopher and Kayla S K, $250,000.
15 Kambis Dr, Henrico; Burgess Clyde S and Donna S to Pink Elephant Properties Llc, $228,500.
8004 King Eider Dr, Henrico; Johnson Rasheen Benjamin to Stewart Demario Marquis, $300,000.
2603 Lafayette Ave, Henrico; Roberts Curtis to Whitney Howard Vrooman IV, $265,000.
13113 Langtree Dr, Henrico; Buckley Stephen P and E S to Abdelhadi Ahmad, $405,000.
2414 Larkwood Rd, Henrico; Duke Kristen and Goodman B III to Yurick Kathryn A, $350,000.
4756 Leakes Mill Dr, Glen Allen; North Gayton Village Llc to NVR Inc, $184,000.
2004 Libbie Lake West St, Ub, Henrico; Lm Townhomes I Llc to Van Harn Veronica L, $448,842.
2610 Lincoln Ave, Henrico; Iwan Neal M and Kristin L to Griffin Rachel Grace, $322,000.
4441 Lumberjack Ln, Glen Allen; Villa Arenas Jorge A and Maria J Villa to Babu Ramadevi, $345,000.
2205 Lydell Dr, Henrico; Wagner Kenneth W and Donita G to Edmunds Steven Emmett, $345,000.
3488 Manor Grove Cir, Glen Allen; Scott Randall F and Barbara to Griffith Jacqueline S, $455,000.
2519 Maplewood Rd, Henrico; Timberlake William G and Gloria J to Starke Russell R and Julie K Swing, $266,000.
3200 Meadow Rd, Sandston; Williford Patricia M Et Al to Thomas Patricia, $285,000.
220 Middle Quarter Ln, Henrico; Williamson R G Jr and Karen to Bruno Thomas W and Jamie W, $1,612,500.
10212 Mobjack Ave, Glen Allen; Sharman Charles and Margaret to Stern Michael E and Libby S, $552,000.
12169 Morestead Ct, Glen Allen; Sheppard Harold F and M F to Bahr Alden Keith and Erika Marie, $770,000.
4200 Mountain Grove Rd, Glen Allen; Martinez Jake and Rachel to Peyser Jeffrey and Qihua Fan, $555,000.
2416 New Berne Rd, Henrico; Brown Ashley Lauren to Cromwell William Jody Jr, $354,900.
2215 Newman Rd, Henrico; Flornoy Stanhope E Trustee to El-Darwish Leia and Judy E Reynolds Et Al, $160,400.
11705 Norwich Ct, Glen Allen; Kapila Vikas and Punam to Augst John Reid and Chelsea Hill, $807,275.
12416 Oakhampton Ter, Henrico; Shehadeh Hasan and Wafaa Rougui to Davis Thomas Joseph and Laura Sullivan, $305,000.
109 Old Charles St, Ub, Henrico; Stanley Martin Homes Llc to Gray Julie J, $485,545.
4940 Old Main St, U401, Henrico; Lohner Kimberly and Thomas to Barbieri Irene Elizabeth, $423,000.
11512 Oscar Pl, Glen Allen; Desai Arvind K and Y A Kumar to Ramdoss Vishnu Prasath Setty and P A J, $642,500.
4533 Padgett Pl, Glen Allen; NVR Inc to Aljuboury Layth and Baraa, $546,835.
1314 N Parham Rd, Henrico; 1420 N Parham Road Lc to Vo Diem Hong Thi and Mai Huynh, $200,000.
10906 Parkshire Ln, Henrico; Pustilnik Rachel M to Holland Jordan Thomas, $389,000.
3706 Pemberton Ave, Henrico; Silver Melissa D to Davis Willie, $250,000.
2309 Pleasant Run Dr, Henrico; Keeler Stephen J II and Allison D to Mekonnen Shimendi G, $355,000.
10814 Porter Park Ln, Glen Allen; Hhhunt Homes Lc to Guardian Hhh I Llc, $502,200.
10108 Purcell Rd, Henrico; Ju Amanda to Miller Crystal, $225,000.
5503 Randall Ave, Henrico; Parr Curtis G to Larsson Nicole Ann, $179,000.
10029 Reedville Ave, Glen Allen; Heritage Properties Re Llc to Combs Vincent W Jr and Penelope, $493,000.
2009 Ridge Stone Ct, Henrico; Dooley Debra Sue to Perkins Phillip Asher and Mary Catherine, $330,000.
4655 Rollingwood Ln, Glen Allen; Simmons Angela R to Harb Omar A and Aya M Ismail, $440,000.
11804 Rutgers Dr, Henrico; Hudson Robert S and Deanna to Clark Sara R and Eric L, $455,000.
203 Seaton Dr, Henrico; Sumler-Wright Lorraine B to Christian Mabell Eloise, $207,000.
5012 Shimmering Pl, Glen Allen; Welford Properties Llc to Jones Trumaine N and Jessica, $548,435.
12 Shiplock Row, Henrico; Hhhunt Homes Lc to Fair Jason Ryan and Fernando Rodriguez, $515,850.
29 Shiplock Row, Henrico; Hhhunt Homes Lc to Calzada Antonio and Robert Logan Massey, $518,005.
604 Silverspring Dr, Henrico; Clancy Sheila and Brian Lee Shields to McAdorey Jessica C and John D, $595,000.
1521 Skipwith Rd, Henrico; 1521 Llc to Brown Kelly D, $258,000.
10801 Snowmass Ct, Glen Allen; Davis Erik and Christina Beasley to Elliott Thomas William and Kristin M, $452,000.
2005 Springdale Rd, Henrico; Crosby Austin M to Thompson Samuel Pleasant III, $192,001.
541 St Albans Way, Henrico; Moss Robert Brandon Trustee to Ranson William F Jr and Jane B, $700,000.
1914 Stonequarter Rd, Henrico; Haentze Robert E and Anne D to Shalaby Magda and Magdy Boules, $405,000.
2430 Swartwout Ave, Henrico; Walton Karen R and Jerry N Ancarrow to Walton Savannah Tess, $220,000.
6719 Third Ave, Henrico; Colletti Marc D and Mary L to Macklin Tanya D, $200,000.
9006 Three Chopt Rd, Henrico; Harris Vincent B to Lucena Salas Kenys Douglas, $335,000.
602 Trellis Ln, Henrico; Mallon Melissa S to Erickson Rebekah and Bridger Hatch Et Al, $230,000.
1900 Tunbridge Dr, Henrico; Feldstein Melanie L to Padden Tyler C and Lyndsey L, $600,000.
12013 Valleybrook Dr, Henrico; Rowe Amanda W to Von Bank Jessica Farrell and Nicholas, $600,000.
4603 Village Run Ct, Glen Allen; Lauder William M III and Kay Morris Trust to Rosenberg Eric and Patricia G, $440,000.
6104 Warbler Way, Glen Allen; Merten Jeffrey and C S to Nannery Sean and Andrea, $699,000.
2912 Waterford Way East, Henrico; Burton Corey and Kathleen D Baker to Bucci Nicholas J and Brigid A, $415,000.
1007 Westham Pkwy, Henrico; Spears George Paul to Greenway Holdings Llc, $435,000.
9912 Whitney Cir, Henrico; Khuong Mom S and Sina Siek to Dai Barry, $188,000.
7709 Willow Leaf Ct, Henrico; Austin Karen F to Haggerty Matthew Fredrick, $295,000.
821 Winnetka Ave, Henrico; Mowbray Meghann to Anderson Marlena and Christopher Allman, $165,000.
8124 Wistar Creek Walk, Ua, Henrico; Stanley Martin Homes Llc to Walker Shawn, $307,560.
2309 Wistar Pl, Henrico; Rubin Susan B to Pollard Ted Crandle III and Vanessa Lopez, $329,000.
9505 Wyndhurst Dr, Henrico; Goodwin Matthew Franklin to Dogwood Homebuilders, $150,000.
Chesterfield
300 Aldersmead Rd, North Chesterfield; Cregger Jordan A and Cintron A M to Perez Julio Lopez, $180,000.
9427 Amberleigh Cir, North Chesterfield; Amberleigh Llc to Wilber Robert E Jr and Pamela T and Wilber Ellen, $407,950.
1237 Ashton Village Ct, Midlothian; Harris Nicholas D to Hancock Laura and Hancock Tyler and Hancock Brenda, $398,500.
7501 Autumnleaf Ct, North Chesterfield; Walker Harry L and Grace B to Phelps Ashleigh Rosemarie, $253,000.
1472 Avondale Woods Dr, North Chesterfield; Style Craft Homes Inc Of Va to Brooking Nancy Burns, $342,536.
21012 Baileys Grove Dr, South Chesterfield; Gray Robert A and Kyleigh Austin to Schulwitz Todd Shane and Andressa, $310,000.
3403 Banana Ln, Midlothian; Faalzadeh Mehran and Afghani A F to Hernandez Mauricio Rodas, $282,000.
5806 Bayport Landing Ct, Midlothian; Edelen Thomas L to Hunsaker Alex James, $390,000.
9218 Beech Hill Ct, Midlothian; NVR Inc to Johnson Kristen Janae and Rufus John III, $405,675.
16401 Binley Rd, Midlothian; Inglis Warren and Cheryl to Dewitt Robert Michael and Jasan-Marie Ortiz, $755,500.
15831 Blooming Rd, Chesterfield; Ellis Michael E and Patsy B to Williams Billy R and Stephanie Fox, $549,900.
13401 Blue Heron Loop, Chesterfield; Romano Thomas C and Denise L to Pierson David D and Jody H, $530,000.
3004 Bosham Ct, Midlothian; Yesbeck George E Jr and Patricia to Korb Pearce J and Allyson H, $768,000.
4413 Braden Woods Dr, Chesterfield; NVR Inc to Arumilli Raja Rajeswari and Srinivas, $269,215.
7105 Branched Antler Cir, Midlothian; Ellis Brendan S to Gurley Lisa Marie, $285,000.
10200 Brattice Mill Ct, Chesterfield; Seldon S T and Seldon D V Trs to Whiteside Clive C and Barbara, $555,000.
14724 Bridge Creek Dr, Midlothian; Velaga Sundeep and Dhulipalla K to Johnson Thomas A and Barbara, $410,000.
6500 Brookshire Dr, North Chesterfield; Keo Pera Kry to Daniel Steven, $154,000.
6162 Buntline Ln, North Chesterfield; Hhhunt Homes L C to Silvestri Julia A, $294,210.
3707 Camdale Dr, Midlothian; Homesmith Construction Inc to Harrison Brent P and Emily B, $512,402.
12618 Capernwray Ter, Chesterfield; Hicks Jamar to Robertson Samuel Ryan and Jennifer, $675,000.
4246 Carafe Dr, North Chesterfield; Ammons Rachel L to Dejesus-Pinzon Eulogia, $315,000.
14000 Cedar Creek Rd, Chesterfield; Freeman Mandy J and Quincy D to Morton Amanda and Gerrad, $271,000.
11601 Chalkley Rd, Chester; Whitlow James L Jr and Patricia to Carlson Darin V and Suzanne M, $330,000.
160 Chessington Rd, North Chesterfield; Sarceno Susana J to 160 Chessington Road Series A Series Quaere Verum, $195,000.
14007 Citation Dr, Midlothian; Gayk Daniel P and Page G to Butts Daryl E and Toni K, $346,000.
9607 Cole Mill Rd, North Chesterfield; Ward Ann to Cresci Nicolas Jr and Jennifer Jones, $330,000.
7410 Conifer Rd, North Chesterfield; Carter-Jacobs Tausha to Compton Jessica Lynn, $205,000.
5810 Country Manor Ter, North Chesterfield; Michaels Hugh Allen III Tr to Watts Shana Lynn, $365,000.
2118 Creek Bottom Way, North Chesterfield; Theodorides Efstathios Et Al to Villarroel Duran Luis A and Chang Villalba Youseth E, $315,000.
14413 Dampier Dr, Chester; Jones Murel M Jr and Rosemary R to Dockery Charles and Tammie, $405,000.
6607 W Denny Ct, Chesterfield; Broaddus Darrell Jr to Current Llc, $175,000.
6218 Dorius Dr, North Chesterfield; Ford Heather M to Cochran John, $215,000.
15216 Dunton Ave, Chesterfield; Main Street Homes to Shah Rakesh Kumar, $309,770.
2521 Dwight Ave, North Chesterfield; Barco Construction Co Of Va to Chavez Masonry Co Llc, $175,000.
2313 Elkview Dr, North Chesterfield; Hhhunt Homes L C to Williams Jason Nathaniel and Anita McCall Bean, $359,310.
13740 Elmstead Rd, Midlothian; Crichton James S Sr to Bruning Bruce David and Barnett Lisa Dawn, $676,000.
2806 Ennismore Ct, North Chesterfield; Bain Thomas Stanley to Moule Scott and Melissa L, $164,950.
11655 Explorer Dr, Midlothian; Short Robert E Jr to Dowdle Buckley A, $425,000.
9721 Family Ln, Chesterfield; Carney Judi L and Carney Mark D to Edwards Erin and Long Nicholas, $290,000.
6448 Faulkner Dr, North Chesterfield; D R Horton Inc to Kirkland Shaunte, $359,990.
11610 Featherstone Ct, Midlothian; Lindsay Harrison Crisler to Gimber Sean and Robb Amy, $257,000.
17701 Foaling Ln, South Chesterfield; Rowe Sherry H to Booker Sean E and Latasha N, $316,230.
15407 Fox Crest Way, Midlothian; Graber W B and Graber C L Trs to Mosier Brian and Mary, $475,000.
3236 Gannet Ln, Midlothian; Swift Creek Development Llc to Coryell Donald E III, $300,985.
1807 Gildenborough Ct, Midlothian; Rasouli Firooz and Mahnaz to McCandless Gregory G and Spiziri Daniel E, $660,000.
303 Glenpark Ln, Midlothian; Schwind Martin P Contractor In to Burke Ryan J and Kaitlynn P, $445,000.
12654 Green Garden Way, Chester; Fischer Bryan B to Hayes Hunter Suitt and Melissa Avery, $360,000.
15902 Hallowell Rdg, Moseley; Greenwich Walk Townhome Condo to Bohigian David Francis, $306,278.
21204 Hampton Ave, South Chesterfield; Turek John Edwin to Rawlings Pakeesha, $217,950.
8200 Hampton Glen Dr, Chesterfield; Johnson James M Jr and Lori S to Rosario Valerie-Jo Z and Joshua I Sr, $405,000.
5903 Harbour Hill Pl, Midlothian; Tompkins Christopher D and Lisa to Willis Cecil C and Carol L, $430,000.
6908 Hawser Ln, North Chesterfield; Gregory Christopher and Devin to Bugledits Dorina and Gerber Nathan, $267,000.
5813 Hereld Green Dr, Chesterfield; Gonzalez Jose M and Amanda L to Pacheco Jose L Rodriguez, $359,000.
7519 Hilmar Dr, North Chesterfield; Brooks Shenequa S to Johnson Jewel S, $185,000.
14504 Houghton St, Chesterfield; Barrow James R and Susan L to Burnett Brian Eric and Colleen Marie, $381,000.
14405 Huntgate Woods Rd, Midlothian; Waldhauser G A Et Al Trustees to Neumann Jason E and Maureen P A, $408,000.
11510 Ivywood Rd, Chester; Leach Deborah G to Kong Edward Khany and Kong Amanda Kathleen, $305,000.
17023 Jefferson Davis Hwy, South Chesterfield; Jones Mason W and Deborah G to Calvary Baptist Church Trustees, $310,000.
15201 Jordans Parrish Rd, Chesterfield; Finer Homes Inc to Kriebel Larry Chase Jr and Shannon Clark, $449,000.
7918 Kentucky Derby Dr, Midlothian; Schade Elizabeth A to Lobello Edward and Katheryn Margaret, $352,000.
3506 Knights Run Ct, Midlothian; Dubay Troy R and Erin M to Shively Alexander and Bethany Pantuck, $665,000.
3742 Lacroix Way, North Chesterfield; Hhhunt Homes L C to Tucker Gregory Patrick and Mary Emily, $335,783.
3510 Lansdowne Rd, Midlothian; Spotts Alexander D and Brianna L to Caporale Thomas and Tammy, $690,000.
4212 Laurel Oak Rd, North Chesterfield; Sanchez Graciela C and Jose A to Chavez Claudia Lorena Salgado and Escobar Noe Marcelino Vasquez, $165,000.
5124 Laurel Park Ct, Moseley; Westerleigh Fc Llc to Popowski Matthew Luke and Beal Rachel, $376,828.
4019 Lazy Stream Ct, Chester; Lazy Stream Llc to Brightly Evron, $410,000.
2813 Live Oak Ln, Midlothian; Riggs G R Jr and Riggs K Q Trs to Nulton Jeremiah J, $695,000.
16013 Lost Crop Dr, Moseley; Eastwood Homes to Weeden Christine, $411,345.
6124 Magnolia Cove Ct, Chester; Magnolia Lakes Llc to Ecklin Sylvia B and Harris Laura E, $381,326.
6613 Manassas Dr, Chesterfield; Booker Patricia A to Adams Jamal and Tuyau Desiree, $350,000.
6949 Mason Run Dr, North Chesterfield; Reid Theresa M and Charles M to Woodall Properties Llc, $175,000.
4100 Maze Runner Dr, Midlothian; NVR Inc to Vanderveer Leanne Elizabeth, $238,990.
4100 Maze Runner Dr, Midlothian; NVR Inc to Hofmaenner Stefan and Edith, $284,990.
5500 Meadow Chase Rd, Midlothian; Janson John A and Wendy S to Church Of Jesus Christ Of Latter-Day Saints (The), $385,000.
3800 Meadowdale Blvd, North Chesterfield; Leo House Llc (The) to Life Lessons Family Services Llc, $850,000.
2625 Michaux Valley Way, Midlothian; Biringer Builders Inc to Barnes Shawn Quentin and Traylor William Troy, $842,260.
3913 Mill Manor Dr, Midlothian; Collins Kristin Brooke to Pruden Christopher Berry and Kaitlyn Lange, $340,000.
15742 Moss Fire Ct, Moseley; Mauldin Samuel B and Deborah L to Price Marc and Lindsey M, $550,000.
3000 Mount Hill Dr, Midlothian; Cassier Michel P and Monica P to McGann Brendon and Caroline, $630,000.
14617 Nash Rd, Chesterfield; Phillips William L and Morena G to Ramos Michael and Morgan, $485,000.
3033 Newquay Ln, North Chesterfield; Torres Victor and Carmen to Dodds Lauren and Brendan, $610,000.
9908 Nott Ln, Chesterfield; Perry Satonya to Miller Christopher Trustee, $186,000.
7607 Old Guild Rd, North Chesterfield; Hhhunt Homes L C to Beaver Ebony, $307,993.
7833 Old Guild Rd, North Chesterfield; Hhhunt Homes L C to Gantt Robert, $280,380.
1406 Olde Lynne Ct, Midlothian; Furlough Joan F to Lemza Katherine Ann, $200,000.
11307 Parrish Creek Ln, Midlothian; Hawkins Charles W Jr to Jones Brandon M, $268,000.
9006 Penny Bridge Mews, Midlothian; Ayers Alex E and Holly to Branham Thomas W and Leslie T, $405,000.
529 Pleasanthill Dr, North Chesterfield; Pancorvo Luis to Bentley Michael Joseph and Kristen, $364,000.
5425 S Prestonwood Ave, North Chesterfield; His Property Enterprises Llc to Allen William Lamont, $210,000.
8840 Providence Ridge Ct, North Chesterfield; Sinnett Brent W Co-Trustee to Tavernaris Jon N and Terri L, $328,000.
13610 Quail Hollow Ln, Midlothian; Egger Beverly A to Moore William III, $309,000.
3816 Randall Dr, Chester; Humphreys Marie A to Hammers John R, $240,000.
11904 Reeds Bluff Ln, Midlothian; Bryant Robert J and Cameron W to White Andrew Kyle and Eve S, $663,000.
14365 Revelry Blvd, Midlothian; NVR Inc to Alla Investments Llc, $440,020.
10506 Ridgerun Rd, Chesterfield; Kennedy Sean M to Quigley Jonathan, $260,000.
13713 Rivermist Rd, Midlothian; Graham Matthew H and Sarah Lynn to Ray Amanda and Mark, $460,000.
12007 Rolling Tide Ct, Chester; Hhhunt Homes L C to Cooke Chaun L and Tiffany E, $528,000.
18112 Ruby Hill Ct, Moseley; Biringer Builders Inc to Marlin Benjamin J and Heidi Schrecengost, $955,000.
13903 Sagebrook Rd, Midlothian; Zielinski Brandon L and Julie M to Pillow Patrick S and Ferry Leanne T, $370,000.
5300 Sandy Ridge Ct, Chesterfield; Williamson B K and Fischer A to Cheng Anna Siu Man, $345,000.
2501 Schenley Dr, North Chesterfield; Moore Haden A and Moore Grace E to Epley Dawn E and Gotwals Mark Ryan, $315,000.
723 Shadowhill Ct, Midlothian; Sloan Christopher L and K E to Poss Zachary C and Camilla A, $453,000.
2422 Sherbourne Rd, North Chesterfield; Jones Joseph B Jr to Maldonado Judik Ortiz, $190,000.
17600 Silver Farm Dr, Moseley; Schell Brothers Richmond Llc to Blount Charles E Jr and Joann and Blount Amey C, $704,049.
3504 Slate Ct, Chesterfield; Campbell Carolyn E to Perez Manuel Colaj and Colaj Magda Selena Tix, $230,000.
12201 Spring Run Rd, Chesterfield; Brady Joan S and Sims W N Jr to Norris John Lewis, $280,000.
4830 Stanley Dr, North Chesterfield; Portillo Lucia M and Portillo S to Pacheco Jose Mercedes, $150,000.
5942 Sterlingworth Dr, Moseley; Eastwood Homes to Thiruvinnal Sherin John and Darvin Victor, $428,720.
10313 Stonecrest Rd, North Chesterfield; Titzer Ryan M and Caroline W to Gilani Audrey Keller and Nael Mushtaq, $345,000.
6138 Strathcona St, North Chesterfield; Bass Walter H III and Barbara D to Marquez Jaime, $161,500.
12743 Summerhouse Ln, Midlothian; Dougherty Raymond W and C E to Harris Matthew and Garrity Pamela, $325,000.
5906 Swift Fox Dr, Moseley; Goebert Chad and Dayna to Burgess Michael R and Mary S, $365,000.
20718 Tangier Cir, South Chesterfield; Ascencio Vili D and Luna M Y to Hecko Jiri J III, $225,000.
6807 Theoden Lndg, North Chesterfield; D R Horton Inc to Boland Jodi S, $382,890.
3407 Thornsett Dr, Chester; Crockett T A and Brown A F to Fitzgerald Timothy Patrick and Anna, $310,000.
12200 Timber Trail Dr, Midlothian; A and J Investment Llc to Taylor Yvette D, $255,000.
6030 Trail Ride Dr, Moseley; Thomas Brian and Kerry to Allen Charles M and Veronica L, $585,000.
2205 Turtle Hill Ln, Midlothian; Beaudin Kathleen J to Botrous Emad, $200,000.
18237 Twin Falls Ln, Moseley; Craftmaster Homes Inc to Beasley Gregory A and Kimberly G, $441,785.
7869 Vermeil St, North Chesterfield; NVR Inc to Lee Kelly P, $275,185.
7508 Vinca Ct, Moseley; Beasley S D and M R and Slagle R S to Coppola Nicholas Leonard and Villar Patricia Del Pilar Villar, $271,800.
6617 Walmsley Blvd, North Chesterfield; Guzman Johana Et Al to Soriano Dudis Y Mayorga, $190,000.
8701 Watchhaven Ln, North Chesterfield; Bales Kenneth G to Soth Lawrence T Jr and Rauch Wolfgang Z, $210,000.
6112 Waterman Pl, Chesterfield; Schweitzer Seth J and Alayne to Gray Ugonda P and Smith Briana M, $310,000.
11707 Westbury Bluff Dr, Midlothian; Reeves Sheila S to Sweely Roger B and Vicki-Jo, $440,000.
2412 Whirland Pl, Midlothian; Craftmaster Homes Inc to Lucas Matthew Randall King and Emily Rose, $547,910.
15543 Willowmore Dr, Midlothian; Tallent Ryan and Riley to Barbato Jerry F and Isabel B, $700,000.
10106 Winston Park Pl, North Chesterfield; Eastwood Homes Of Richmond Llc to Singh Sukhdev and Kaur Jaswinder, $509,475.
1000 Woodlet Meadow Ln, Midlothian; The Grove At Lucks Lane Llc to Tossberg Jacquelyn L, $409,825.
3117 Woodsong Dr, Midlothian; Browder Robert M Jr and Deidra G to Wood Christopher and Caroline, $285,500.
HANOVER
7379 Aquarius Loop, Mechanicsville; Matthew Frederick Arkwright to Steven Edward Rice, $260,000.
8540 Atlee Road, Mechanicsville; Timothy Greenway to Philip Wayne Nuechterlein, $310,000.
7448 Barnette Ave., Mechanicsville; Balducci Builders Inc. to Kyle Henshaw, $391,361.
19058 Bent Oak Lane, Montpelier; Ernest E. Moore Jr. to Vitalina Pablo, $185,000.
14083 Blunts Bridge Road, Ashland; Laurie S. Eldridge to Karen R. Obenshain, $750,000.
6314 Broad Sky Circle, Mechanicsville; Anthony Q. Luellen to Paul Richard Diana, $425,000.
6508 Camille Drive, Mechanicsville; Bernard P. Jacks to Kasey C. Loose, $190,000.
8517 Chippingford Lane, Mechanicsville; Patrick Joseph Maxwell to Patrick McNeil Reagan, $543,500.
11608 Coachman’s Carriage Place, Glen Allen; MEHL Properties LLC to SMNN Properties LLC, $235,000.
11410 Colwick Trace, Mechanicsville; Shurm Construction Inc. to John Reid Ashworth, $585,367.
9234 Countryside Court, Mechanicsville; Bryan McIntee to Kathryn Selfridge Bassemier, $360,000.
8096 Elder Trail, Mechanicsville; Richard Anthony Carter to Exavier Leach, $320,000.
13014 Elmont Road, Ashland; RCI Builders LLC to Johnathan C. Taylor, $320,395.
10329 Farm Glen Way, Glen Allen; Farmstead Villas LLC to Celeste Anderson, $420,553.
8257 Fort Myers Road, Mechanicsville; John P. West to Joel D. Weintraub, $300,000.
6337 Greenback Drive, Mechanicsville; Robert E. Carter IV to Samuel Robert Askey, $370,000.
11432 Hanover Courthouse Road, Hanover; Virginia P. Caudell to Brenda T. Nelson, $323,500.
7154 Harver Way, Mechanicsville; Kenneth L. Card to Kathleen Byrne, $280,000.
7300 Highlander Place, Mechanicsville; Michael Morris to Justin Tyler Dodson, $360,000.
10104 Hollythorne Lane, Mechanicsville; Craftmaster Homes Inc. to Steven Thomas Fogleman, $520,890.
8749 Hughesland Road, Mechanicsville; Sidney A. Stewart to Blaise Brunel Talle Nembot, $420,000.
8392 Kaye Drive, Mechanicsville; Ardeth Herman to James B. Brookman, $285,000.
7327 Lark Circle, Mechanicsville; Selina Nguyen Radford to Valerie D. McGee, $339,000.
6518 Luther Bosher Lane, Mechanicsville; Christopher S. Stewart to Thomas F. Giles Jr., $257,000.
8233 Meadowview Lane, Mechanicsville; Anne E. Grindstaff, trustee to James Franklin Cowell, $250,000.
18430 Mountain Road, Montpelier; Mark S. Castro to Dennis L. Proffitt, $525,000.
10156 Nina Court, Mechanicsville; Dorothy Lunette Rice to Terry Debose, $355,000.
7378 Pebble Creek Drive, Mechanicsville; Melissa Fravel to Tamara Ozolins, $263,000.
9436 Pink Daily Drive, Ashland; RCI Builders LLC to Sean Patrick O'Brien, $549,865.
10832 Providence Woods Lane, Ashland; Mahmoud Mohamad Amine to Amanda Rae Bontrager, $410,000.
7483 Ridge Way, Mechanicsville; Lynda G. Morris to Alexandra B. Wallace, $225,000.
9109 Rural Crosse Drive, Mechanicsville; John D. Haley to Jeffery Smidler, $700,000.
8843 Rushbrooke Lane, Mechanicsville; Claire Jenkins to Joseph Robinson, $409,950.
7513 Shadow Lanes Court, Mechanicsville; Aimee Dutton Phillips, sucessor trustee to Joseph B. Edmonds Jr., $425,000.
13481 Spring Road, Montpelier; Gilbert B. Merritt to Jaime L. Tyler, $400,000.
10520 Stony Bluff Drive, Unit 208, Phase 1, Ashland; Stony Run Partners LLC to Stacey M. Stutzman, $224,950.
9151 Sycamore Hill Place, Mechanicsville; Matthew T. Van Wie to Stephen E. O'Dwyer, $425,000.
219 Thorncliff Road, Ashland; Eagle Construction of Virginia LLC to Matthew Ifert, $426,912.
706 W Vaughan Road, Ashland; Eagle Construction of Virginia LLC to Timothy A. Conklin, $389,060.
10213 Wenden Way, Ashland; NVR Inc. to Julie Ellen Hackman, $293,780.
7234 Windermere Drive, Mechanicsville; Donald C. McLaughlin, trustee to George M. Fazakas, $360,000.
Winding Brook Townhomes; Lewistown Commerce Center LLC to NVR Inc., $600,472.
11007 Wychwood Drive, Mechanicsville; Elaine S. Boone to Teddy Properties LLC, $320,000.
POWHATAN
693 Appomattox Trace Road, Powhatan; Powhatan Properties LLC to Steven Lee Franklin, $207,900.
671 Butterwood Terrace, Powhatan; Kevin Brent Williams to Kimberly Helms, $365,000.
1825 Farringdon Road, Midlothian; B.A. Gill Jr. to Michelle E. Taylor, $350,000.
2795 Judes Ferry Road, Powhatan; Laurie Anne Coppenger to Philip Griffith, $325,000.
2425 Moore Road, Powhatan; Cecil W. Berry to Timothy Daniel Crawley, $476,000.
5452 Old Buckingham Road, Powhatan; Charles Eric Branch to Cerise A. Estep, $675,000.
2420 Old Tavern Drive, Powhatan; Daniel Drake to Todd Elliott Kern, $605,000.
4748 Powhatan Lakes Road, Powhatan; Ashley M. Gariepy to Zackery Jarratt, $262,500.
2840 Rocky Oak Road, Powhatan; Joseph R. Citro to Samantha L. Holmes Moody, $227,000.
2331 Stoney Brook Road, Powhatan; Sean A. Mabe to Earl C. Bonnecaze Jr., $382,000.
GOOCHLAND
1 acre; Jason William Delconte to Ray Thomas Almond, $230,000.
1.51 acres; Douglas W. Hill to Braxton Hubbard, $185,000.
1.804 acres; John R. Phifer to Chelsey Brooke Stout, $235,000.
13.053 acres; Rafan LLC to Phillip D. Belcher, $175,000.
2 parcels; Suzanne L. Taylor to Matthew Wilson Richardson, $325,000.
3.04 acres; Dawnette M. Norton to Sarah Mann, $200,000.
4 lots, 39.695 acres; Mary D. Farrar, trustee to WJL Properties LLC, $707,500.
4.5 acres; Ruffin Mill LLC to Asgard Broad Street Properties I LLC, $5,135,000.
6.65 acres; Glenn William Poore to Jose M. Palacio, $360,000.
Lot 11, Shannon Hills; Carl Watkins to Bradley Coxe, $299,000.
Lot 20, Block B, Section 3, Pagebrooke; Allen B. Chandler to Bradford Chandler, $225,000.
Lots 21 and 22, Section 1, Mosaic at West Creek; HHHunt Homes LC to Guardian HHH I LLC, $755,910.
Parcel; Secretary of Housing and Urban Development to Lauren Elizabeth Barth, $175,000.
Petersburg
221 Catalpa Court; NVR Inc. to Folakemi O. Okeowo, $301,750.
812 Gillfield Dr. South; Abel Araujo to Caprea Dechay Sims, $152,000.
598 Old Wagner Road; Robert L. Stevens to Gary L. Cole, $214,000.
DINWIDDIE
0.4 acres; Roy Dale Maitland to Marquis Carlisle, $190,000.
129.762; Benjamin B. Wilson Jr. to Adam Dunavant, $390,000.
256.6 acres; Mary L. Wadford to Harrison A. Moody, $777,000.
3.972 acres; Virginia Estate and Trust Law PLC, executor to Scot Dalton Jones, $243,200.
41.17 acres; Gonjoe C. Winn to Christopher David Mull, $180,000.
Lot 186, Phase 3, Lake Jordan; Fitzgerald L. Ward to Ferren Branch, $370,000.
Lot 5, Section 2, Chesdin Point; Whipponock LLC to John B. Boyle, $339,500.
Parcel; Elizabeth R. Piecek to VASMN LLC, $289,000.
COLONIAL HEIGHTS
114 Brijadan Lane; Paul B. Whitlock to Allison Brooke Garcia, $335,000.
1141 Cumberland Drive; William L. Canada to Susan L. Satterwhite, $210,000.
204 Homestead Drive; John T. Hutcheson to Tanya Holmes, $239,500.
220 Lee Ave.; Pamela Hartnett to Karl F. Lothamer, $250,000.
159 Piedmont Ave.; Motta Home Renovation LLC to Ryan Elain Dixon, $215,558.
HOPEWELL
Lot 82, Section 2, Cameron’s Landing; Jorge L. Ortiz Morales to Abel Atari Paulino Garcia, $260,000.
Lots 1-4, Block 6, Middle Section, Mansion Hills; Wayne A. Lowe Jr. to Nancy B. Briggs, $215,000.
Lots 20 and 21 and part of Lot 22, Block 36, Day; Christopher M. Collier to Robin Padgett, $150,000.
Lots 5-8, Block 32, Hopewell Terrace; Justin M. Brown to Jeanine Berryman Williams, $161,000.
Lots 62-66 and 68, Block 4, Mansion Place; E&B Realty LLC to Laura Iacopinelli, $425,000.
2 parcels; Bessie E. Hoover to Ashley E. Newberry, $165,000.
NEW KENT
7900 Ashcoombe Road, Quinton; Thomas W. Boatwright to Brendent L. Shields, $440,000.
7150 Cress Court, New Kent; D.R. Horton Inc. to Timothy Jones, trustee, $452,540.
7253 Cress Terrace, New Kent; D.R. Horton Inc. to Molly Ann Kurz, $365,650.
7842 Faisan Lane, New Kent; D.R. Horton Inc. to Erik L. Brown, $355,000.
8623 Historical Path Road, New Kent; William Scott Goodman to John Brice Ashley III, $380,000.
3654 Kingfield Road, Quinton; Liberty Homes Virginia Inc. to Michael L. Kregel, $301,086.
9301 New Kent Highway, New Kent; Karen Crouch Stowe to Charles B. Shiflett, $230,000.
6776 Oakfork Loop, New Kent; NVR Inc. to Christian Emmanuel Chavez, $294,160.
10382 Old Towne Lane, New Kent; Robert D. Genter to Darrell D'Aurora, $575,000.
6749 Pocahontas Trail, Providence Forge; Baker Homes LLC to Angelica Susan Gordon, $289,000.
401 Riverside Drive, Lanexa; Courtney B. Bacchas to Richard T. Walter, $285,000.
8523 Sparks Terrace, Quinton; Shurm Construction Inc. to Antoine D. Greene Sr., $315,560.
9555 Taylors Creek Road, Quinton; David W. McKenney Jr. to Timothy D. Sprouse Jr., $400,000.
11632 Winding River Road, Providence Forge; Jeffrey B. Carter to Klaire M. Patterson, trustee, $425,500.
PRINCE GEORGE
12950 Brockwell Road, Disputanta; R.C. Sullivan Construction Inc. to George Sweeney, $314,000.
1909 Clary Road, South Prince George; Marissa Merhout to Nathan Goad, $220,000.
3908 Doe Run Court, Prince George; Kimberly Singleton to Jermaine B. Holloman, $395,000.
20330 James River Drive, Spring Grove; CS Marshall Group LLC to Rachele Alline Daniels, $259,950.
2745 Lansing Road, Disputanta; Lin Mark Henshaw Enterprises Inc. to Charles Brandon Cardwell, $292,645.
7106 Perrin Drive, Prince George; Larry Earl Vaughan to Gary L. McCray, $175,000.
1208 Tinsley Blvd., Prince George; Billy Lyle Smith to Richard R. Lowder, $260,000.
11225 Webb Road, Disputanta; Lin Mark Henshaw Enterprises Inc. to Kyle D. Holloway, $283,765.
AMELIA
2 parcels; Steven Lester Chumley to Lucinda A. Ouellette, $280,000.
7.29 acres; Phillip Patrick to Matthew L. Fogg, $182,000.
Parcel; Kimberly A. Holmes to Taufiq Shamim, $427,500.
CUMBERLAND
2 acres; Patricia Pezold to Jessica Fryer, $225,000.
44.47 acres; Wapelala Inc. to Clint I. Baldwin, $190,000.
KING AND QUEEN
2 parcels; Mid-Atlantic Tree Havestors Inc. to Jeffrey A. Thompson, $470,000.
28.9 acres; Patrick W. Kull to Charles H. Foster, $415,000.
90.37 acres; Jack E. Hines to MACC LLC, $762,000.
KING WILLIAM
421 Courtney Lane, Aylett; Justin Tyler Dodson to Robin T. Fulcher, $268,000.
1668 Jacks Creek Road, King William; Midatlantic Builders LLC to Ryan Keeter, $258,500.
132 McRee Way, Aylett; RCI Builders LLC to Frederick Springer, $405,980.
214 Pointers Drive, West Point; Paul A. White Jr. to Anh Nguyen, $261,315.
3944 Upshaw Road, Aylett; Darrell Kellum Inc. to Raven Custalow, $404,400.
WILLIAMSBURG
9 Forest Hill Park; Jay W. Colley to Eric R. Brielmaier, $272,500.
211 Lewis Burwell Place; Cinque Security LLC to Shane P. Civitillo, $369,500.
4011 Prospect St.; Michael Gasser to Louis Elliott Tyler, $365,000.
Unit 3, Governor Berkeley Office Condominium; ELVAJ LLC to Yoyodyne Holdings LLC, $155,000.
JAMES CITY
250 Archers Mead, Toano; James H. Bonnes Living Trust to Timothy L. Hamilton, $385,000.
2401 Audre Esteve, Williamsburg; Randy S. Steck, trustee to Thomas Cordes, $1,010,000.
2828 Bennetts Pond Road, Williamsburg; Neil P. Thompson, trustee to Debra R. Snow, $629,000.
404 Braemar Creek, Williamsburg; Winford A. Fox to Cynthia M. Babin, $310,000.
2628 Brownstone Circle, Williamsburg; James R. Norwood to Paul D. Trent, $525,000.
4789 Captain John Smith Road, Williamsburg; Deutsche Bank National Trust Co. to Jeffrey Donald Berube, $309,000.
115 Church St., Williamsburg; Landon M. Morrow to John P. Reed Jr., $192,900.
125 Cooley Road, Williamsburg; David E. Villenave, trustee to Brian Joseph Fisher, $450,000.
9932 E Cork Road, Toano; Christopher Key Roberts to Phillip J. Martin, $449,950.
126 Deal, Williamsburg; Neil Rhodes to John F. Burhenn Jr., $511,000.
1804 Duntrune Glen, Williamsburg; Teresa D. Blakeslee to Jean T. Felts, $226,000.
8836 Fenwick Hills, Toano; Letrese S. Reames to Lewis C. Green, $359,000.
3956 Fox Hunt Trail, Williamsburg; Christopher G. Weeks to Tanya Lynn Collins, $300,000.
501 Frances Thacker, Williamsburg; Donna Lewis McKinney, co-trustee to Timothy G. Clancy, trustee, $525,000.
4501 Greendale Drive, Williamsburg; Scott Henderson to Mark Sheldon Summers II, $371,000.
193 Heritage Pointe, Williamsburg; Norman G. Cooper, trustee to Kristin Sue Koop, $632,000.
3515 Hickory Neck Blvd., Toano; Morris L. Eader to Kenneth A. Pitts, $401,000.
126 Indian Circle, Williamsburg; Steve E. Gonzalez to Michael A. Sage, $255,000.
115 Kempe Drive, Williamsburg; Aaron Paul Blossom to Ricardo E. Torres, $615,000.
1204 Kings Land Court, Williamsburg; Franciscus at Promenade LLC to Hollis K. Mugford, $223,420.
115 Lands End Drive, Williamsburg; Jennifer Waymire to Danny Adcock, $475,000.
2716 Linden Lane, Williamsburg; Ann C. Harrison to Ryan Dean Lewis, $445,000.
112 Ludin Links, Williamsburg; William K. Hoffman to Philip R. Nannery Jr., $670,000.
3612 Marigold Court, Toano; NVR Inc. to Karla Leticia Shuler, $481,005.
5 Menife Court, Williamsburg; Philipp G. Walter to Mariano A. Diaz Miranda, $650,000.
123 Montrose , Williamsburg; Mariano A. Diaz Miranda to Bret T. Patterson, $550,000.
3116 Nathaniels Green, Williamsburg; Steven F. Hynes to Herbert Sadtler II, $1,150,000.
4743 Pelegs Way, Williamsburg; Kevin R. Gillespie to Warren R. White, $585,000.
117 Pine Valley, Williamsburg; Arthur H. Choate, trustee to Katherine S. Archer, $655,000.
1403 Queens Crossing, Williamsburg; Jennifer L. Druckman to Brett C. Glymph, $175,000.
3408 Rilee Circle, Toano; Julianne G. Sonstegard, trustee to Linda M. Roberts, $349,900.
100 Royal North Drive, Williamsburg; Carolyn F. Stringer to William John Hovanic, $463,000.
130 Sharps Road, Williamsburg; Joanna Marie Strollo to Charles Ehret, $322,000.
2692 Sir Thomas Way, Williamsburg; Michael D. Snyder to Kate Louise Brinkley, $420,000.
5541 Swan Road, Williamsburg; Jeffrey B. Bigelow to Margaret Gilstrap Shelley, $405,000.
120 Tom Taylor Road, Toano; Charles L. Fullman, executor to Robert J. Worley, $300,000.
121 Tutters Neck, Williamsburg; Alice G. Hairfield to Blake Edward Richardson, $480,000.
Unit 727, Conference Center Condominium; William J. Ruegg to David Parker, $300,000.
107 West Links, Williamsburg; Richard Rankin, trustee to Thomas A. Bainbridge, $680,000.
4108 Whitley Terrace, Williamsburg; Colonial Heritage LLC to Jose R. Rivera, $394,890.
7532 Wicks Road, Williamsburg; Kimberly Smith to Ira Paul Solomon, $369,950.
76 Winster Fax, Williamsburg; Smith Revocable Living Trust to Elizabeth S. McNeal, $302,000.
6584 Yarmouth Run, Williamsburg; Gary Howe Smith, trustee to John A. Moore, co-trustee, $580,000.
Published Jan 15, 2022