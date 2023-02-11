The following is a list of more real estate parcels valued at $150,000 or more that have been transferred in the past few months in Richmond and surrounding areas.

To our readers: Caroline and Louisa listings will not be included until further notice.

RICHMOND

100 E 18th St; Abebe Ngiste to Waterman Avery Iii, $305,000.

1516 N 22nd St; Holscher Courtney B And to Winter Sarah Ruth Rittwage And, $380,000.

302 W 26th St; Evolve Hld Llc to Lang Michael C, $442,000.

1321 N 27th St; Harland Paige to Glenister Nathan Leland, $385,000.

3111 2nd Ave; Viaco Llc to Goettsche Daryl Lauren And, $412,000.

420 N 32nd St; Nuckols William Edward to Lieberman Pamela, $470,000.

14 E 36th St; Adh Holdings Llc to Muth Cody, $368,100.

1019 W 45th St; Reich Andrew E to Miller Brian B And Caylyn H, $485,000.

709 W 49th St; Turner James H Jr to Koziol Cecily Anna Vottero And, $175,000.

457 W 7th St; Eagle West 7 Llc to Elfman Sarah M And Daniel J, $828,950.

603 N Allen Ave U3b; Fecteau James Iii to Dubeau Elena And Jacob Conrad, $152,500.

2611 Barton Ave; Stonehenge Homes Rei Llc to Sisk Elizabeth Blakeley, $477,000.

1226 Bellevue Ave; Salter Julia C And to Buchwald Andrew And, $385,000.

1221 Boulder Creek Road; Rosenberg Rachel Diane to Koparde Prajakta Vishal, $325,101.

2619 E Broad St; Mcgrath Daniel J to Tong John Joseph And, $615,000.

1604 Brookland Pkwy; Marcuson Benjamin And to Brannock William B And Kelsey M, $525,000.

3110 Carolina Ave; Jones Linwood Jr to Rosenberg Investment Group Llc, $220,000.

1714 W Cary St U6; Behm Daniel K to Durnwirth Roy Karl Iii, $485,000.

1415 Chamberlayne Pkwy; Student Housing Spe Vcu Llc to 601 W Bacon St (Va) Owner Llc, $44,738,000.

927 Chimborazo Blvd; Pendleton Penn And Lynn to Templeton Mary E And, $505,000.

2700 Clearfield St; Peak Rei Llc to Better Properties Llc, $170,000.

9426 Creek Summit Cir; Hughes Thomas Paul And to Cooper Catherine L, $425,000.

9475 Creek Summit Cir; Moneymaker Properties Llc to Wood Mark And Catherine, $548,672.

503 S Davis Ave U4; Found Jill A to Pigg Joseph E Iii And Barbara K, $244,000.

4705 Devonshire Road; Willis Elliot C And Sarah E to Barkley Nina M, $680,000.

825 Dixon Dr; Williams Jonathan and Deandrea to Carr Joseph Rane And, $245,000.

1006 Edgehill Road; J J And J Properties Llc to Harksen Frank William, $341,000.

1815 Elmsmere Ave; Killen Cooper Emily And to Ruckart Bradley L, $210,000.

4612 Fitzhugh Ave; Kim Sarah E to Ray Newton H Iii And, $475,000.

3212 Floyd Ave; Huddle David C to Strickland Lloyd Devin And, $700,000.

1211 W Franklin St; Edwards Christopher Kelly And to Martin Blair H And William V, $1,250,000.

3106 Garrett St; Lieberman Pamela D to Johnson Joseph And, $635,000.

1808 Gordon Ave; J J J 3 Properties Llc to Lyman Brendan And Fottrell Amy, $292,000.

1109 Granite Ave; Tuttle Michele E to Perkinson Mary Kathryn, $275,000.

2917 Grayland Ave; Robinson Russell and Mary L to Sabah Llc, $192,000.

1811 Grove Ave; Seamon Alex to Cossack Ronald L, $1,210,000.

2416 Haden Ave; Alger Real Estate Investments to Merlos Brenda E Urias, $210,000.

5401 Hansdale Road; Bowman William E Sr to Randolph Homes Llc, $1,310,000.

2956 Hathaway Road U609; Delform Alan R to Via James Craig, $355,000.

718 Hill Top Dr; Solodar Properties Llc to Ross Celia R, $245,000.

1507 Hopkins Road; Water Byron W and Judith R to Rodriguez Antonia Villatoro, $185,000.

3511 Idlewood Ave; Durham Marvin C to Capital City Homes Llc, $292,000.

7730 Kenmore Cir; Ballance Joshua And to Brickley John J And Melinda F, $603,000.

1608 Laburnum Park Blvd; Wilkinson Douglas Samuel And to Bowen Brandon Ray And, $789,000.

5609 Langdon Ct; Vittone Jeffrey A And Marika to Ullman Sara Lee, $702,000.

2700 W Leigh St; Btp Boulevard Square Llc to 2700 W Leigh Owner Llc, $15,500,000.

309 Lexington Road; Smith Clinton D And Sally Ann to Bisger Amy Douglas, $1,175,000.

2500 N Lombardy St; Gortney Timothy A to 370 Garrisonville Llc, $390,000.

2115 M St; Harris Spencer C And to Darby Alexandra Johnson And, $580,000.

2304 E Main St; The Wilton Companies Inc to Red Dog Capital Llc, $1,716,138.

2400 E Main St; The Wilton Companies Inc to Red Dog Capital Llc, $5,148,414.

3322 Maplewood Ave; T T and T Homes Llc to Hood Jonathan H Jr, $444,550.

3601 Maryland Ave; Ryan Michael Kerin Jr And to Perry Emily And, $379,950.

5901 Midlothian Tpke; Salman Hussam to Fty Group Llc, $375,000.

3047 Montrose Ave; A V Design Concepts Llc to Workman Joseph, $630,000.

4207 Monument Ave; Fife Brian W And Kimberly A to Alvarez Cassie Louise And, $1,025,000.

1801 Moore St; Hargrove Tiffani R to Hargrove Nicholas Anthony, $260,000.

1418 National St; Dipasquale Paul A And Katherine K to Dowell Achalam Joshua Eugene &, $193,000.

3104 North Ave; Francesconi John J to Sonomax Homes Llc, $176,000.

107 W Norwood Ave; Clark Meredith to Mcnamara Leah Rae, $314,500.

1421 Overlook St; Stanley Savannah M to Alvarez Mirna Rubith, $193,000.

3521 Park Ave; Luck Dorothy M to Blue Star Investments Llc, $500,000.

3231 Patterson Ave; Witt Alise Estes to Avery Nina And Donald Scott, $775,000.

5900 Patterson Ave U9; Gott Robert David Trustee to Mitchell Charlie And Eilee G, $215,000.

305 S Pine St; Sowers Jonathan T And Karen E to Gilles Isaac And, $510,000.

1508 Porter St Ua; Urban Development Associates to Mcauliffe John P, $253,000.

3410 R St; Seven Hills Construction Llc to Watkins David C and Sieg Erica L, $521,000.

114 E Roanoke St; Crowley Michael S to Brown Richard L And, $225,000.

103 S Rowland St; 103 and 105 S Rowland Street Llc to Alegria Peter Michael And, $751,000.

3230 Shaw Lane; Lowrey Jennifer S to Dream Property Group Llc, $291,500.

605 Spring St Uq; Solarte James And Karen to Hinkle Megan L And Eric D, $339,950.

9200 Stony Point Pkwy; Tm Stony Point Park Lp to Chippenham Sp Holdings Llc, $14,625,000.

6354 Stonybrook Dr; Dogwood Inc to Campbell Taylor Silva, $295,000.

5313 Sylvan Road; Mccue James M Ii And Rachel L to Beach Alison N And, $531,500.

3300 Utah Pl; Baker Darren to Canup Ac P And, $234,999.

6524 Vischer Road; NVR Inc to Pinder Jerrand And Erneshia, $419,988.

4300 Warwick Road; Isner Rachel N to Padilla and Associaties Llc, $152,000.

1350 Westwood Ave U402; Hiett Robert L And Carol D to Penick Marsha, $400,000.

209 Winber Dr; Virginia Home Buyers Llc to Agnelli Kateanne, $239,000.

3101 Woodrow Ave; Stokes Pauline L to The Complete Contractor Llc, $150,000.

HENRICO

8512 Academy Rd, Henrico; Trail Sheryl M and C M and Courtney M to Swanson James and Laura R, $500,000.

1612 Almond Creek Ct, Henrico; Hawkins Allen to Rva Real Property Llc, $211,000.

1816 Aston Ln, Henrico; Schools William M and Patricia W to Brocklehurst Phyllis R, $270,000.

10205 Avenham Way, Henrico; Matley Michael Robert and Kristi Sue to Beyrau Matthew J and Martha F, $474,000.

2914 Battery Ave, Henrico; Bender Joan L to Girardi Ellen Olivia and Logan H Robinson, $252,000.

5239 Bedford Falls Cir, Glen Allen; Ksl 2 Llc to Ko Seung Hyun and Pamela Kulani Ow, $450,000.

10009 Bellona Ct, Henrico; Condon Michael J and Soraya S to Rosario Jacqueline, $239,000.

1331 Berrymeade Ave, Glen Allen; Chubin Robert J&madelynne to Fuentes Cesar and Ariel Tran, $320,000.

11924 Blandfield St, Henrico; Nguyen Thuan P and Trang P to Bgrs Relocation Inc, $600,000.

3522 Bohannon Dr, Glen Allen; Fernandez Rosa Trust to Hazelett Virgil R, $500,000.

371 Bramber Walk Ub, Henrico; Eagle Construction Of Va Llc to Meyer Jennifer B and Timothy A, $656,678.

8900 W Broad St, Henrico; West Tower Llc to Golds Plaza Llc, 12700000.

10177 Brook Rd, Glen Allen; Cot J Properties Llc to Salem Glen Apartments Llc, $2,062,822.

4705 Burtfield Ct, Henrico; Degratia Development Llc to River City Design and Build Llc, $211,000.

2035 Cambridge Dr, Henrico; Azizi Narges K to Newcomer Justin E and Monica L, $402,000.

2409 Carlisle Ave, Henrico; Khol David to Pine Cone Investments I Llc, $160,000.

8196 Carriage Homes Dr, Henrico; Townhomes At Parham Place Llc to Zhang Yuesheng and Yun Li, $417,900.

132 Cedar Fork Rd, Henrico; A&s Home Solutions Inc to Tchedre Difezi A, $305,000.

5153 Chelsea Brook Ln, Glen Allen; Wang Xin and Kun Tang to Sehgal Chaitanya and Geetika Gera, $365,000.

1401 Chowan Rd, Henrico; Penney Emilia L and Kevin Hugh to Rosenkranz Robert B, $430,000.

6002 Clover Ln, Henrico; Broaddus David S and Angela M to Ingersoll Jim Trustee, $188,000.

2204 Colwyn Rd, Henrico; Wells Meagan A to Jones Bunga A and Jeffrey S, $320,000.

6800 Cornelius Ct, Henrico; Eastwood Homes Of Richmond Llc to Baptiste Tonette T and Anthony M Jr, $429,265.

10636 Courtney Rd, Glen Allen; Cook Linda S to Shehata Samy A and Heba H Dawos Doos, $460,000.

2455 Crowncrest Dr, Henrico; Nguyen Tho and Nhu Vu to Bui Duy Thanh and Quyen Pham Thao Nguyen, $427,000.

6614 E Davista Ave, Henrico; Sultan Windridge Revocable Trust to Schrack Hannah P W, $215,000.

9122 Derbyshire Rd, Henrico; White 144 Llc to Gillingham Trent and Laura, $311,000.

5401 Dickens Rd, Henrico; Rogers William A to Wiernasz Aaron M and Elana S, $525,000.

12479 Donahue Rd, Glen Allen; Boone Homes Inc to Mirchandani Prakash and Pushpa, $685,523.

2211 Drummond Dr, Henrico; D S Flip Llc to Kenny Samantha Joy, $285,000.

2417 Dumbarton Rd, Henrico; Bullock Brian to Tran Anthony, $336,000.

1521 Edenburry Dr, Henrico; Smith Michelle W to Fabling Casey J and Adrienne R, $315,000.

11224 Ensley Ct, Henrico; Hingst Gary G and Erin O to Silva Lucas A and Catherine Elizabeth K, $787,500.

1504 Farley Ter, Sandston; Baker Carol L to Mejia Edwin Yovani Jr and Linda C M Et Al, $250,000.

5304 Fitzhugh Ave, Henrico; Brodie Kyle H and Meghan S to Snow Tyler and Anne, $635,000.

4520 Fort Mchenry Pkwy, Glen Allen; Ripley David R and K R to Potros Potros and Katren Aziz, $387,500.

507 N Gaskins Rd, Henrico; Salomonsky H Louis and Anita to Salomonsky Anita L, $552,100.

12480 Gayton Rd, Henrico; Wilton Companies Llc to Heights Church Inc, $513,646.

5414 Gillespie Ave, Henrico; Thompson Taylor V and Caleb to Scallan Devon A and Ryan Carroll, $237,000.

3115 Glenoa Rd, Henrico; Belton Cynthia Lou and Kelly Ann Cutaia to Peele Bethany M and Joesph Harper Rich, $250,000.

417 Grayson Ave, Henrico; Nayar Akshay K to Kirpaul Trevor K and Karen E Uchmanowicz, $306,000.

3982 Grove Point Dr, Henrico; NVR Inc to Carr Keyona Monet, $282,560.

1313 Hammerstone Ct, Henrico; Oquendo Carlos L Jr and Mia Lashaun to Yao Rong Fang, $360,000.

5804 Hardwick Dr, Glen Allen; Mumford John B Jr and H S to Farooq Sajid and Alia Mukhtar, $670,000.

2110 Haviland Dr, Henrico; Hurt Properties Llc to Bowden Michael D Jr, $232,000.

8504 Henrico Ave, Henrico; Spence Michael D and V M to Bodapati Sundeep and Marliana, $300,000.

3 Highland Rd, Henrico; Bates Beverly Estes to Cullen Richard Tullidge and Laura A, $1,775,000.

9412 Hollins Glen Ct, Henrico; Bell Davon and Courtney to Sze Maylin and Kenneth William Jackson, $323,000.

11414 Homestead Ln, Henrico; Macgillivray Sandra E to Cadjo Ljubisa, $265,000.

8405 Hood Dr, Henrico; Shaffer Kenneth L Jr to Brumfield Sharon D, $276,000.

Howard Rd, Henrico; Stoneyridge Apartments to Howard Road Owner Llc, 12500000.

4024 Huntsteed Way, Henrico; Lobred Andrew J to Seamon Alex R and Ashley N Sullivan, $1,350,000.

2809 Irisdale Ave, Henrico; Trek Properties Llc to Brown Margot S, $340,000.

3812 Ivyglen Dr, Henrico; Bell David G and Brooke A to Crenshaw Christopher Jordan and Molly A J, $635,000.

10732 John Cussons Dr, Glen Allen; Goodman Robert W and Debra to Butler Michael W and Meryl C, $430,716.

10420 Jordan Dr, Glen Allen; Mielke Scott H and Melissa Maida Silver to Snyder Matthew and Christine Kuykendall, $425,000.

105 Keeton Rd, Henrico; Harris Lamonte K and Andrea Renee to Barlow Robert Meade, $255,000.

4604 Kingsrow Dr, Glen Allen; Carl Doreen Mary to Lo Mei Kiu, $310,050.

2560 Lammrich Rd, Henrico; Leach Stephen M to Castro Nicolas D, $265,000.

3111 Lauderdale Dr, Henrico; Wilton Companies Llc to Red Dog Capital Llc, $1,838,719.

10820 Leabrook Dr, Glen Allen; Ewald Brian H and Linda A to Ransom Thomas L and Christy W, $1,125,000.

2230 Libbie Lake West St Ua, Henrico; Lm Townhomes 1 Llc to Caird Madison Nicole, $361,361.

1905 Liesfeld Pkwy, Glen Allen; Mccabe Mark J and Rosemary Mccabe to Almaraz Andrea Infelt and Rene, $530,000.

5232 Lochaven Ave, Henrico; Mendez Investments Llc to Enamorado Jose Luis, $175,000.

2207 Lundie Ln, Henrico; Griffin Jeff and Kris Trustees to Saadeh Leila, $275,000.

2305 Lydell Dr, Henrico; Zacharias Anthony B to Fc Residential Holdings Llc Et Al, $442,000.

401 Malpas Cir, Sandston; Sluder James L Jr to Sfr Acquisitions 2 Llc, $289,000.

9004 Mapleton Rd, Henrico; Knight Jessica Nevada to Pw Investments Llc, $305,000.

7218 Margaret Ave, Henrico; Pilati Laura A and Robert D Richards Iii to Mildrum John Connor, $255,000.

12104 Mcintyre Ct, Henrico; Stevens Michael P and Lillian F to Mohar Davis and Morgan Van Davelaar, $557,000.

6903 Miami Ave, Henrico; Hazzard Megan C to Chesher Jeremy C and Sarah L Higgs, $492,000.

3805 Mitcheltree Blvd, Henrico; Carter Tonette T to Sandiford Michael Krieg, $283,455.

3318 Montclair Rd, Henrico; Erawha Llc to Vasquez Dunia Y Silva and Jose S F C, $205,000.

5528 Moss Side Ave, Henrico; Liberty Homes Va Inc to Lamb Korey N and Alicia M, $399,870.

2300 New Harvest Rd, Henrico; Bossard Aaron J and Kate E to Bme Investments Llc, $310,000.

1101 New York Ave, Glen Allen; 2943 West Marshall Street Llc to Nichols Jan V and Janet M, $305,000.

12317 Northlake Ct, Henrico; Erdman Heidi P to Brodie Meghan S and Kyle H, $814,000.

205 N Oak Ave, Henrico; Rogers Sarah R to Anderson Chanel Ebony, $235,000.

12417 Oakhampton Ter, Henrico; Robinson Albert D and Sue B to Schlesman Bruce and Tracy, $335,000.

5268 Old Main St Ua, Henrico; Stanley Martin Homes Llc to Guanzon Michael C, $536,502.

5268 Old Main St Uc, Henrico; Stanley Martin Homes Llc to West Eric and Denise, $504,069.

8802 Overhill Rd, Henrico; Bandeira Ana Cristina to Monteiro Melissa Jones, $333,000.

5048 Parkland Dr, Glen Allen; Legault Homes Llc to Kadam Shriprasad E and Deepa S, $805,005.

11120 Patterson Ave, Henrico; Red Dog Capital Llc to Nest Llc, $3,600,000.

7704 Pomeroy Ct, Henrico; Taylor Joanne Marie G to Darling Ross, $165,000.

4231 Pouncey Tract Rd, Glen Allen; Cot J Properties Llc to Salem Glen Apartments Llc, $2,614,139.

2807 Queensland Dr, Henrico; Friedl Chas J and F A Trste to Craven Alexander Tam, $315,050.

2525 Retrievers Ridge Rd, Henrico; Ansari Mohammad A and Wajeeha Khalid to Li Jian and Qiong, $460,000.

4616 River Mill Ct, Glen Allen; Cruz German Mesa to Shiferaw Rediet and Million Hailemichael, $330,000.

114 Robin Ave, Henrico; Gayfield Philip and Janessa to Jamal Nasr and Najah Al Damor, $240,250.

10501 Rollingwood Ter, Glen Allen; Darnes John P and Donna R to Wells Matthew Sherman and Julia Catherine, $528,000.

248 Sag Harbor Ct, Henrico; NVR Inc to Gonzalez Angela Denise, $249,990.

4357 Saunders Station Loop Ub, Henrico; Ford Nicholas P to Mirza Shamim and Aqeela Shamim, $465,000.

8385 Scott Pl, Henrico; Eastwood Homes Of Richmond Llc to James Chris L, $303,430.

11509 Sethwarner Dr, Glen Allen; Perry Curtis D and Eddie L Jr Et Al to Hagez Nader T and Viviane, $715,000.

1901 Shenandoah Ave, Henrico; Sutherland Ann L Estate to Renew Homes Llc, $270,000.

1511 Skirmish Run Ct, Henrico; Herrington Sandra L to Brooks Lafonda R, $155,000.

10205 Spinning Wheel Way, Henrico; Grimes Lydia R and Jonathan E to Slocum Steven and Katelyn, $435,000.

1909 Springdale Rd, Henrico; Ross Jean Bass to Lns Group Llc, $214,500.

908 Steppeway Ln, Henrico; Brown Lolitta L to Friday Joseph, $330,000.

1333 Stone Ridge Park Ter, Henrico; Julius Aristides D and Mary C to Nicol William V Jr and Susan C, $295,000.

7469 Strath Rd, Henrico; Rickabaugh Jacob E and Kara C to Thompson Kira and Eric Michael, $255,000.

10103 Terry Ct, Henrico; Miller Bretton Kim and Nicole Mitra Arani to Hernandez Tenorio Juan Alberto Et Al, $310,000.

3838 Tighe Ct, Henrico; Burton Ernestine to Baykara Bayram, $260,000.

6004 Treyburn Pl, Glen Allen; Setty Rajanish and Vasuki Anandan to Macdonald Mark Andrew Trustee, $649,950.

2106 Turtle Run Dr U12, Henrico; Greenlee Mary Fox to Kazan Alexander Craig and Dawn Popielarz, $212,000.

3630 Vawter Ave, Henrico; Hausart Llc to Mangioni Joseph G, $285,000.

8022 Walnut Knoll Ln, Henrico; Loftis Deborah J to Soto Alice Mcgehee, $303,600.

2101 Watts Ln, Henrico; Rvarenogroup Llc to Pullara Kamille S and Doris L Stanley, $199,100.

1614 Westcastle Dr, Henrico; Padgett Aaron Taylor and Gina Christine to Bgrs Relocation Inc A Colorado Corp, $579,000.

3500 Whelford Way, Glen Allen; Oppenheim Patricia S Trustee to Sommers Robert A and Catherine O, $502,000.

390 E Williamsburg Rd, Sandston; Sukh-Sagar Properties-One Inc to Rrs Properties Llc, $350,000.

9436 Willow Ridge Dr, Glen Allen; Nickel Stanley L and Ponpun Trustees to Szerenga Bohdan and Stefania, $390,000.

4650 Wistar Creek Dr Ub, Henrico; Stanley Martin Homes Llc to Johnson Amber, $355,035.

7980 Wistar Woods Ct, Henrico; Ely Michael and Deborah to Vandine Betty S, $420,000.

12321 Wyndham West Dr, Glen Allen; Boone Homes Inc to Yusupov Abror and Dilafruz Niyazova, $780,553.

CHESTERFIELD

2715 Addington Ave, North Chesterfield; Landaverde Sandra L to Mcelwain Skekira, $255,000.

5012 Alberta Rd, Chesterfield; Swain Katherine B and Boykin Kenneth J Jr and Boykin Keith E to Boykin Samantha, $175,000.

1606 Almer Ct, Chester; NVR Inc to Hill Larry Maurice Sr and Torlanda, $536,335.

14217 Amstel View Pl, Chesterfield; Honsinger Peter C and Woster C J to D’amico Justin and Kim, $700,000.

1419 Ascot Hill Ter, Midlothian; Pittelli Louis P and Amanda R to Garber Brian and Kristin, $820,000.

1408 Avondale Woods Dr, North Chesterfield; Edler Edward W and Marlene B to Young Ellen Seay, $349,900.

1879 Bantry Dr, Midlothian; Mauldin Anthony S and Tina L to Morning Christopher F, $415,000.

12425 Bay Knolls Trl, Midlothian; Tennison Walter and Kimberly C to Shah Sajaad and Elizeth, $457,500.

1930 Bedwyn Ln, Midlothian; Weldon John C and Sharon K to Smith Delbert E and Pamela C, $857,000.

15210 Beldon Dr, Chesterfield; Doyle Jason to Morris Katherine and Porter Jason, $310,000.

3825 Bellstone Dr, Midlothian; Craftmaster Homes Inc to Britt Joshua David and Melissa Ann, $707,835.

5549 Bison Ford Dr, North Chesterfield; Ortiz Sepulveda K W and Ugarte J to Saenz Jessica, $335,000.

11751 Bondurant Dr, North Chesterfield; Dunnavant W V Jr and Charlotte W to Arnold Theresa Elena, $535,650.

19305 Braebrook Dr, South Chesterfield; Matos Javier A E and Amber N to Destefano Dustin and Kennedy Rachel Laura, $225,000.

11606 E Briar Patch Dr, Midlothian; Cupp Mark and Mccloud Laura A to Costello Christopher T, $215,000.

10118 Brittonwood Dr, North Chesterfield; Williams Wade B and Natalie M to Johnson Inita and Lynch Donald Ray Sr, $260,000.

12550 Brook Ln, Chester; Gibson Mary and Ginger to Hawkins Jammie Glenn and Christel C, $490,000.

14308 Candlewick Ct, Midlothian; Agcaoili Brian K to Bourne William and Reed Tiffiny, $465,000.

1948 Castle Glen Dr, North Chesterfield; Mccord Stephen K and Shelley K to Giehll Summmer, $365,000.

14642 Castleford Ct, Midlothian; Miller Thomas J and Julie H to Jesaitis John Vincent and Lisa Jaworski, $862,500.

15653 Cedarville Dr, Midlothian; Craftmaster Homes Inc to Newton Dana Larae, $502,700.

7112 Chateaugay Ln, Midlothian; Bargamin Paul M to Gray Robert L Jr and Louise L, $326,750.

5301 Chestnut Bluff Pl, Midlothian; Blair Zachary R to Jinks Jaimi M, $376,000.

14737 Clover Ridge Ln, Chesterfield; Camelot Mews Realty Llc to Hernandez Jose S Becerril and Meadows Amber Nicole, $340,300.

1819 Colwyn Bay Dr, Midlothian; Blackburn Samantha and Robert to Schroeder Mary Frances Galphin and Jeffrey John, $761,819.

2301 Corryville Cir, North Chesterfield; Small Helen Roberta to Aboul-Hosn Michael Z and Meghan C, $302,600.

18242 Cove Creek Dr, Moseley; Lifestyle Home Builders to Mclaughlin L’andrea, $685,860.

14848 Creekbrook Ter, Midlothian; Cousins Kevin B and Lidia D to Azzarone Daniel Anthony Jr and Megan Lee, $610,000.

9515 Dawnshire Rd, North Chesterfield; Holmes Jeremy H and Angela Carol to Zavala Jessica, $227,500.

2920 Delfin Rd, Midlothian; Rothenbach Karl E to Midbon Eric A and Jacqueline M, $253,700.

13200 Drakewood Rd, Midlothian; Ardoin Al S and Aimee M to Furdak Taylor Claire and Furdak-Roy Sasha Michelle, $532,500.

3412 Dupuy Rd, South Chesterfield; Gerald Linwood M to Rivera Richie and Harris Emilee, $200,000.

11324 Elokomin Ave, Chester; Rolling Ridge Llc to Green Stevie R and Kenyatta D, $372,114.

12704 N Enon Church Rd, Chester; Foster Joseph E to Tri City Investments Llc, $200,000.

3719 Falstone Rd, North Chesterfield; Stout-Brown Diane C Trustee to Madyun Abdul and Eunis, $320,000.

1212 Fernleaf Dr, North Chesterfield; Barnes Ben and Nancy to Reilly Brandon, $283,000.

4300 Fordham Rd, North Chesterfield; Marks Properties Llc to Padilla Rodolfo, $323,000.

13800 Gallant Fox Dr, Midlothian; Ricketts A and James-Ricketts S to Trimmer Jerome, $325,000.

5113 Gatebridge Rd, North Chesterfield; Kellam Monica Frenzola to Coward Nicholas M and Sara M, $301,200.

8818 Glen Royal Dr, Chesterfield; Willoughby David A Jr and Angela to Gonzalez Alana and Alan, $645,000.

13024 Glenshade Dr, Midlothian; Carpenter Kevin and Paula to Macpherson Andrew T and Murphy Sarah H, $440,000.

1124 Goswick Ridge Rd, Midlothian; Pettit Peter Christian and Carol Ann to Carroll Norman V and Charlotte C, $511,000.

9318 Groundhog Dr, North Chesterfield; Childress Ronald Iii to Allen Justin and Marcella, $271,500.

6419 Hackney Cir, North Chesterfield; Gonzalez Luis A to Wolfe Devan, $250,000.

8031 Hampton Crest Cir, Chesterfield; Bragdon Jeffrey S to Grubbs Dallas Alexander and Christine Nicole, $450,000.

14305 Hancock Towns Dr, Chesterfield; Hancock Village Building Company Llc to Mccarthy Nerissa Tambal and Maurice Patrick Jr, $271,475.

6418 Harbourside Dr, Midlothian; Ramirez Katrina A to G and J Alexanian Llc, $325,000.

7000 Hawser Ln, North Chesterfield; Eastwood Homes to Knobloch Faustyn E Jr and Mattox Rhonda C, $357,105.

3007 Hedgeway Pl, Midlothian; Park David Y and Joyce M to Imboden Zachary D and Amber M, $962,500.

4204 Hickory Nut Pl, Midlothian; Mast Jacob Christopher and E G to Robert Luke and Robert Mary Cameron Elizabeth and Hampton Charles, $606,000.

12426 Hogans Pl, Chester; Tran Saroum to Vazhachalil Christina Jose and Jose Antony, $595,000.

10801 W Huguenot Rd, North Chesterfield; Pannill Brent M and Lauren G to Hill Tyler and Ochoa Clarrissa, $367,750.

14316 Huntgate Woods Rd, Midlothian; Collins Erin to Broadbent Christopher T and Catanese Elizabeth Ann, $475,000.

2024 James Overlook Dr, Chester; Eastwood Homes Of Richmond Llc to Thompson Tio and Neikesha, $589,025.

3502 Julep Ct, South Chesterfield; Allen Richard L and Solum H L to Arevalo Rogers, $201,500.

9406 Kendrick Rd, North Chesterfield; Losen Carl P to Mh Freedom Llc, $640,000.

14118 Key Deer Dr, Midlothian; Brown Richard F and Hunter S to Girgis Ayman and Hanna Hanan, $290,000.

1618 Kirkgate Ln, Midlothian; Deng Jia to Russell Robin Renee, $380,000.

2430 Krossridge Rd, North Chesterfield; Mitchell Susan C to Peraza Dayana T, $325,000.

7313 Lancewood Ct, Chesterfield; Shurm Construction Inc to Brinkley Kizzy, $490,194.

6212 Lansgate Rd, Midlothian; Renshaw Marcus and Jessi to Reeder James C and Erin T, $460,000.

6828 Leire Ln, Chesterfield; Cosby Village Llc to Bozeman Phylicia N, $363,842.

2600 Lisden Ter, Midlothian; Main Street Homes to Cutler Steven Anthony and Jasmine Louissaint, $480,860.

4912 Long Shadow Dr, Midlothian; Livingston J P and Nelson R J to Heyd Octavia, $230,000.

8610 Luton Rd, North Chesterfield; Watson Bertha M Estate to Vss Investments Llc, $240,000.

11329 Magill Terrace Dr, Chester; Main Street Homes to Tetu Shadae Aurelia, $316,130.

1831 Mainsail Ln, Chester; Booth Elsa Et Als to Wallace Alexia M and Vernon L Jr, $465,000.

12124 Mansfield Ter, Midlothian; Cox Jackie W and Beverly H to Shrader Jerry A Jr and Rajah G, $327,000.

8406 Marwood Dr, North Chesterfield; Butz Rudolf and Bonnie J to Muthusamy Anuradha, $355,000.

4000 Maze Runner Dr, U403, Midlothian; NVR Inc to Coomer Scott, $276,385.

9701 Metropolitan Ct, North Chesterfield; Batton Ii Llc to Southern Investment Llc, $1,450,000.

6006 Mill Spring Ct, Midlothian; Francisco Amy D to Van Scoy Kenneth A and Van Scoy Smriti, $330,000.

15613 Morocco Ln, Chesterfield; Eastwood Homes Of Richmond Llc to Turner Jessica and Benjamin, $639,110.

3601 Newbys Bridge Rd, Chesterfield; Mills Angela Hawkins to Cuellar Marvin Rodolfo Turcios and Flores Silvia Marina Garcia, $310,000.

2214 Nightfall Dr, North Chesterfield; Eastwood Homes Of Richmond Llc to Liao Ye, $317,515.

15001 Northwood Dr, Chesterfield; Bkho Properties Llc to Mrj Inc, $150,000.

307 Oakcliff Ave, North Chesterfield; Bochenek Jean L to Kozakova Petra, $340,000.

10701 Old Squaws Ln, Chesterfield; Medlin John S and Frances H to Morrissette Michael and Cynthia, $560,000.

1521 Otterdale Rd, Midlothian; Fand Travis B to Cherkashin Ivan and Lockheart Victoria, $420,000.

9731 Pasture Hill Rd, Midlothian; Bottoms William E to Ramey Caleb and Chevelle, $352,000.

2724 Perdue Ave, Chester; Rivera Christian Giovanni G to Truist Bank, $251,693.

12405 Petrel Xing, Midlothian; Swift Creek Development Llc to Torres Jim Daniel Zapanta, $335,953.

12529 Petrel Xing, Midlothian; Swift Creek Development Llc to Hinds-Clarke Jaide A and Carey Amiaya T, $335,000.

5818 Portrait Pl, North Chesterfield; Piacentini Donald W Trustee to Reed Teresa A, $425,000.

9524 W Providence Rd, North Chesterfield; Edwards Donald W and Denise E to Cannon Lucas Quince and Mony Stella Joanna Swapna, $428,000.

13607 Quail Hollow Ln, Midlothian; Mckenzie Michele to Ross Patrick F and Rachel, $433,000.

10649 Ramshorn Rd, Midlothian; Durkin Mary Ann B Trustee to Brown Allison K, $408,000.

8400 Reedy Branch Rd, Chesterfield; Riggs Denver L and Robin L to Allen Justin and Brittany, $235,000.

11212 Ridge Mill Ter, Chester; Rolling Ridge Llc to Lucas Wendy Lynette, $347,800.

11600 Riverboat Dr, Chester; Main Street Homes to Roberts Victoria A and Sanchez Roy L, $803,844.

11406 Rockmont Ct, North Chesterfield; Jarrard Shawn P to Sullivan Tylor and Amanda, $300,000.

9107 Royal Birkdale Dr, Chesterfield; Pershad Shanker and Rashmi to Getz Robbie and Deisis, $507,500.

13330 W Salisbury Rd, Midlothian; O’connor Sean M and Heather C to Graef Virginia S and Harry H Iv, $715,000.

6500 Sanford Springs Cove , Midlothian; Seldon Stephen T and Deborah V to Elbaum Adam and Sandra S, $483,000.

16707 Sayley Dr, Chesterfield; Lifestyle Home Builders to Trinidad Victor Manuel Jr and Colon-Trinidad Debbie, $609,950.

3400 Seven Oaks Rd, Midlothian; Goforth Mariah and Christopher James to Seawell Matthew and Kokal Taylor Lindsey and Kokal Kevin Francis, $405,000.

4431 Sharonridge Dr, North Chesterfield; Varacalli Joseph A and Kaylynn F to Starks Tiffany Monique and Williams Antonio N, $500,000.

17655 Signature Trl, Moseley; Cullop Vikki E and Evans M A to Malone Thomas E and Kristen K, $635,000.

21910 Skinquarter Rd, Moseley; Howell David E Iii to Lotus Homes Llc, $251,000.

1005 Southam Dr, North Chesterfield; Beaman William R and Angela L to Realvestor Group Llc, $180,000.

7201 Stafford Park Dr, Moseley; Reeves Barry W to Landrum Zachary and Caitlin, $426,000.

11112 Sterling Cove Dr, Chesterfield; Sallerson Stacy L and Brian M to Donahue Dennis M and Donna J, $465,894.

18031 Stonewolf Dr, Moseley; Schell Brothers Richmond Llc to Holder Steven Paige and Alexandra Shephard, $851,310.

707 Sycamore Springs Dr, Chester; Reed Walter T Ii and Terri J to Ipeaiyeda Olamide Monsurat, $421,500.

10813 Tealby Ct, Midlothian; Rader Joshua M and Marlise L to Lawton Melissa H, $502,500.

16516 Thornapple Aly, Moseley; Sutton Stephen J Et Als to Jmcr Holdings Llc, $338,000.

4901 Timbernorth Trl, Midlothian; Kirkland Victoria L to S and K Leasing Llc, $271,000.

5506 Townsbury Rd, Chesterfield; Watts Matthew and Annette to G and J Alexanian Llc, $355,000.

4942 Tulip Oak Rd, Chesterfield; Siewert Doris F to Leigh Michael Patrick, $220,000.

3712 Vanhorn Ct, Chester; Rodriguez Neyepp Sanchez to Gonzalez Cuellar Elder A, $320,000.

6302 Walnut Bend Dr, Midlothian; Kneessi Janice L to Waugh Eric Jason and Jennifer Ann, $480,000.

13906 War Admiral Dr, Midlothian; Farrington Christopher D and J to Holshouser Savannah, $394,713.

13712 Watkins Glen Rd, Midlothian; Burns Christopher R and Krista L to Fox Reilly and Paz Coleman, $290,000.

12316 Wescott Dr, Midlothian; Hhhunt Homes L C to Kellam Monica F, $369,655.

4003 West Ct, Chesterfield; Barnette Reva Marie to Nightingale Douglas C and Megan, $250,000.

15509 Whirland Dr, Midlothian; Craftmaster Homes Inc to Lohr Cleveland D Iii and Jennifer Glase, $516,767.

408 Whitaker Rd, North Chesterfield; Shui Zheng Rong to Doan Tram Vo Nhu, $320,000.

11425 Wiltstaff Dr, Midlothian; Guill Jordan M to Caballero Robert and Ima, $318,000.

7101 Winding Creek Ln, Chesterfield; Morales J and Morales-Franciso P to Mccreary Howard Christian and Heidi Maddox, $473,500.

15536 Wolfboro Rd, Chesterfield; Williamson Christy to Davidson Catherine A, $535,000.

6501 Wryneck Ct, Chesterfield; Bingham Gevar and Renee to Brooks Derrick, $480,000.

HANOVER

10 acres; J. Marvin Watson III to Barbara J. Crowder, $150,000.

21.68 acres; Cecelia V. Peay, trustee to Triangle Lane LLC, $245,000.

11096 Air Park Road, Ashland; TBOT Inc. to Regency V Ltd., $750,000.

8051 Atlee Road, Mechanicsville; James Bradley Atkinson IV to Daniel J. Cook, $400,000.

8173 Belton Circle, Mechanicsville; Tara C. Webster to Jason Todd Spencer, $360,000.

Block E, Section 6B, Chickahominy Falls; CFalls II LLC to CFalls Builder LLC, $452,000.

10115 Cabernet Lane, Mechanicsville; Clayton Properties Group Inc. to Tre R. Facison, $700,252.

8521 Chippingford Lane, Mechanicsville; W.V. McClure Inc to Brandi N. Vaughan, $539,585.

11274 Cobbs Road, Glen Allen; Harriet Rohlfing Bruce to Robert P. Taylor, $265,000.

9216 Crowell St., Mechanicsville; HHHunt Homes LC to Prince Shadrack S. Sterling, $539,005.

7992 Darva Glen, Mechanicsville; Kevin t. Kelley to Logan E. Clegg, $260,000.

18031 Dogwood Trail, Rockville; Edith A. Carney, trustee to William Charles Stricker, trustee, $655,000.

9236 Fairfield Farm Court, Mechanicsville; NVR Inc. to Karthik Tadi, $485,445.

13304 Flowering Gooseberry Drive, Ashland; RCI Builders LLC to Tyler E. Ball, $847,396.

123 Giddy Up Lane, Ashland; RCI Builders LLC to Craig Disesa, $870,787.

9234 Halifax Green Drive, Mechanicsville; NVR Inc. to Matthew B. Pitts, $674,055.

7317 Highlander Place, Mechanicsville; Brandon Granville Minter to Amy Chamberlain Carter, $216,950.

9889 Honeybee Drive, Mechanicsville; Darlene M. Yeary to Lynn Robisch Hay, $402,500.

9421 Indianfield Drive, Mechanicsville; William C. Chapman to Kristin Moore, $510,000.

8003 Lake Haven Drive, Mechanicsville; Ira R. Helmick Sr., executor to Stephen W. Walton, $390,000.

9075 Little Joselyn Drive, Mechanicsville; Mark J. Vucci to Daniel J. Fodor, $430,000.

Lot 1B, 10.414 acres, Hawkwood; James M. McClure Jr. to Erik Graham, $1,100,000.

Lot 3, Block A, Powhickery Estates; Thomas J. O’Connor to Robert Chadwick Edens, $550,000.

Lot 39, Section 2, Lankford’s Crossing; Lankford Crossing LLC to Eagle Construction of Virginia, $403,900.

Lot 5, Block D, Craney Island Estates; Virginia D. Cahill to Mohammad Kashif, $375,000.

Lot 7, Block F, Section 1, Cool Spring West; Julie M. Johnson to Abbik Properties LLC, $320,000.

Lot 9, Bloick A., Berkeley Forest; Danielle C. Timmons to John Carl Hull Welch, $545,000.

13169 Luck Brothers Drive, Ashland; RCI Builders LLC to Stacy J. Mustico, $742,217.

8139 Marley Drive, Mechanicsville; Michael A. Goodman to Michael Palazzotto, $386,000.

7989 Meadow Drive, Mechanicsville; Timothy D. Cox, trustee to Jeffrey A. Davis, $270,000.

9302 Monongahela Trail, Ashland; Shereka V. Hockaday to Christopher Adebayo Hockaday, $350,000.

Parcel; Featherston Service Stations Inc. to HCI LLC, $225,000.

Parcel; Surya P. Dhakar DDS PC to Hanover7 LLC, $325,000.

7306 Penrith Drive, Mechanicsville; Carolyn Haves Grubbs, successor trustee to Jennifer K. Ramachandran, $401,000.

9473 Pleasant Level Road, Mechanicsville; HHHunt Homes LC to Mary Megan Mooberry, $675,445.

14135 Proffitt Farm Road, Montpelier; Michael Grant Snavely to Eugene Morris, $550,000.

10043 N Rinker Court, Mechanicsville; David L. Wells to Aaron M. Long, $392,000.

15270 Robert Terrell Road, Montpelier; Wunmi Investments and Construction LLC, trustee to Madison Gibson, $270,000.

Section 12A, Giles Farm; Giles Farm Development Co. LLC to NVR Inc., $272,000.

10271 Sliding Rock Drive, Mechanicsville; Charles Daniel Thomas to Emma Jean Washington, $434,900.

9994 Stone Path Drive, Ashland; James V. Bland to Marc Thompson, $704,000.

10521 Stony Bluff Drive, Unit 307, Ashland; Stony Run Partners LLC to Madelynne Chubin, $295,950.

9371 Summer Oak Drive, Mechanicsville; George E. Martin Jr. to Drewey Taylor Banks, $430,000.

8249 Tangle Oaks Drive, Mechanicsville; Joanna O. Ringgold to William Wilbur Riddick, $370,000.

8149 Tippling House Drive, Mechanicsville; Marilyn R. Layman to Patricia P. Sperry, $377,500.

Unit 5, Dominion Court Office Condominium; DJT Properties LLC to MW Heritage Holdings LLC, $169,900.

8431 Wanda Drive, Mechanicsville; Carrie Elaine Ruch to Christian Taylor, $370,000.

9452 Wickham Crossing Way, Ashland; RCI Builders LLC to Andrew D. Brinkdopke, $1,149,019.

15232 Woodman Hall Road, Montpelier; Joshua D. Buttner to Gary Donald Brewington, $325,000.

AMELIA

30 acres; John Barry Wallo to Eric M. Vaughan, $150,000.

10931 Amelia Springs Road, Jetersville; Jeanette R. Stone to Travis Carroll, $300,000.

11301 Genito Road, Amelia Court House; Skinquarter Properties Ltd. to Alan Scott Hoover Jr., $311,000.

8230 Smacks Run Creek Lane, Amelia Court House; Danny R. Lang to Kyle P. Falt, $360,000.

CHARLES CITY

9141 Lott Cary Road, Providence Forge; Susan J. Miles, executor to Patricia E. Dominguez Lopez, $310,000.

COLONIAL HEIGHTS

37 Brandywine Ct; Chenault, Gilda D. to Klingman Jacob M., $199,950.

1121 Conduit Rd; Crowder Iii, John W to 3416 Deerwood Road, Llc, $650,000.

612 Fairlie Rd; Bucka, Joseph F. to Drewry Christina, $185,000.

915 Kensington Av; Wild Ginger Holdings Llc, to Plucinski Katherine E., $225,000.

1214 Oakwood Dr; Allston, Debra A. to Barnes Kyle, $295,000.

209 Walnut Av; Kinker, Thomas Adam to Peyton Bobby, $179,000.

1208 Wellington Rd; The Wright Choice 401k Pl, Llc, to Lewis Raymond Palmer, $250,000.

CUMBERLAND

116.19 acres; Daniel W. Thompson to William I. Sanderson, $440,000.

5.292 acres; Adam Lohr to Zachary W. Morris, $225,000.

395 Pinegrove Road, Cumberland; Charles Christopher Cabaniss Jr. to Brittany A. Bishop, $235,000.

DINWIDDIE

3.177 acres; Frail Developers Inc. to Safari Properties LLC, $4,214,253.

18304 Bolsters Road, Stony Creek; Dillon E. Bigelow to Victoria L. Bigelow, $240,000.

25108 Cox Road, Dinwiddie; Kenneth Bryon Winston to Angela G. Miller, $245,000.

3918 Ferndale Circle, Dinwiddie; Dontae Robinson to V’tessa Jazmen Watson, $215,000.

22382 Jordan Heights Drive, North Dinwiddie; Christopher D. Barfield to Sean Chase, $340,000.

Lots 7 and 8, Block B, Section 7, Chestnut; Kevin Figueroa to Louis Edward McSherry, $270,000.

24119 Sequoia Road, Petersburg; Jennifer Mayhew to Erica Nicole Crafton, $292,500.

21429 Westover Drive, McKenney; Antonoio Carollo to Mariah Jordan, $275,000.

GOOCHLAND

10.002 acres; Sandra Nuckols Walent to Sri Amrutha Sai LLC, $250,800.

2.549 acres; Timothy T. Franklin to Rodrigo Guillen Padilla, $265,000.

46.77 acres; Helen Elizabeth Anderson Carter to Roclynd Land LLC, $2,806,200.

3120 Bexley Wood Run, Goochland; Juanita E. Mack, trustee to Susan Kaye Johnson O’Neil, $489,000.

2508 Chapel Hill Road, Goochland; Lane A. Fleming to Joseph Tesker Johnson III, $435,000.

5154 Georges Farm Lane, Goochland; New Ventures Real Estate LLC to Kathryn N. Sturtz, $429,950.

1660 Indy’s Run, Maidens; Donald L. Bright to Philip A. Amante, $862,500.

Lot 2, Block F, Section A, Bellview Gardens; Nell C. Ragland to Robert B. Culbreth, $400,000.

3301 Lowrey Road, Columbia; Troy M. McKinney to Barry Powell, $208,000.

15632 Mosaic Creek Blvd., Richmond; Stylecraft Homes Inc. of Virginia to Fred Cooper Thistle, $597,835.

12285 North Crossing Drive, Manakin Sabot; Eagle Construction of Virginia LLC to Michael Resnick, $670,790.

3013 Preston Park Terrace, Sandy Hook; Chesterfield Construction Services Inc. to Ernesto Rivera, $485,000.

12387 South Readers Circle, Manakin Sabot; Eagle Construction of Virginia LLC to Kelly A. Sullivan, $652,075.

2317 Wheatlands Drive, Manakin Sabot; Barry J. Gooden Sr. to Elaina Atkinson, $600,000.

4421 Windsor Lake Drive, Louisa; Elizabeth Lowmaster to Robin Denelson Usher, $375,000.

HOPEWELL

2 parcels; William J. McCann to Katie H. Finlen, $198,000.

215 Dolin St.; Home Solutions of Virginia LLC to Terry W. Chandler Jr., $225,000.

Lots 17-19, Block 18, Hopewell Terrace; Kornelia Blaha to Kanett Curtis, $170,000.

393 S Mesa Drive; Susan J. Robertson to Christopher Todd Robertson, $277,500.

2407 Poythress St.; Michael James Edwards to Robin G. Chavis, $300,000.

JAMES CITY

19.38 acres; Marion H. Stewart to City of Newport News, $399,000.

8436 Ashington Way, Williamsburg; Kelly A. Amsdell to Jeremy Boudreaux, $417,500.

5576 Brixton Road, Williamsburg; Jeffrey T. Bochonok to Keith J. Sargis, $420,000.

3736 Carlas Hope Road, Williamsburg; Michael B. Kerner to Thomas J. Hartman, $684,000.

6647 Chapel Crossing, Williamsburg; Ralph H. Lutz, trustee to Raymond Thomas Fernald, $519,900.

101 Conies Run, Williamsburg; KMP Investment Group LLC to Brandon A. Bissell, $710,000.

2628 Croaker Road, Williamsburg; Robert Danvers Clay, trustee to Matthew C. Paszkiewicz, $480,000.

3427 Darden Place, Williamsburg; R. Gordon McNaughton Jr. to Christopher David Lawson, $450,000.

2937 East Island Road, Williamsburg; Matthew W. Byham to William Thees Jr., trustee, $288,000.

701 Fairfax Way, Williamsburg; Truist Bank, successor trustee to Jeremy A. Binner, $750,000.

1745 Founders Hill South, Williamsburg; William Harrison Leach to Ronald C. Glidden, trustee, $735,000.

129 Great Glen, Williamsburg; Lynn A. Daniels to Peter T. Moe, $465,508.

132 Holdsworth Road, Williamsburg; James G. Vermillion, trustee to Wanda D. Greene, $561,000.

2928 E Island Road, Williamsburg; Sheila F. McSweeney to Greg Disanto, $685,000.

4344 Keaton Lane, Williamsburg; Alfonso M. Quintans to Andrew Fred Schlegel, $405,000.

3409 Liberty Ridge Parkway, Williamsburg; Dmytro Halkyn to James Willard Gordon, $1,230,000.

3977 Longhill Station Road, Williamsburg; David W. Rudloff to Gregory N. Raynes, $366,000.

Lot 24, Seton Hill at Windsor Forest; Nicholas B. Madison to HPA III Acquisitions 1 LLC, $450,000.

Lot 4, Ford’s Colony; Richard J. Dunn, trustee to David Bryan Hescox, $170,000.

Lot 76 and part of Lot 75, First Colony; George M. Fowler to James Keith Ducker, $1,200,000.

705 Madison Road, Williamsburg; Joel R. Fortune to Robert Wayne Saxton, $256,000.

166 Marywood Drive, Williamsburg; Heather M. Monaghan to Nicholas Unruh, $537,000.

5871 Montpelier Drive, Williamsburg; David Michael Weinstein to Terry A. Marsh, $465,000.

8231 Natures Way, Williamsburg; Richard K. Tisdale II to Markis Rashad Kelly, $1,005,000.

4216 Old Lock Road, Williamsburg; Chris A. Byland to Norman Douglas Winstead, $500,000.

229 Padgetts Ordinary, Williamsburg; Peter S. Schneir to Rodica Potra Lambert, $169,500.

9919 Perch Tree Lane, Toano; Thomas Armstrong to Vadim Konstantine Simakhov, $470,000.

4419 Pleasant View Drive, Williamsburg; Mary A. Enges to Wayne Beagle, $341,183.

308 Queens Crescent, Williamsburg; Rebecca A. Marple to Thomas Swayne, $213,000.

3075 N Riverside Drive, Lanexa; Alyssa Hope Evans to Dalton Snead, $325,000.

5529 Scott’s Pond Drive, Williamsburg; David Clay to Krystyn Serrano, $460,000.

223 Sherwood Forest, Williamsburg; Joshua W. Bowen to Mark W. Notley, $992,500.

4006 Stettinius Trail, Williamsburg; HHJV LLC to Sarah A. Nalle, $478,600.

6201 Thomas Paine Drive, Williamsburg; Muhammed Bilal Abudul Alim to James W. Turner, $385,000.

Unit A, 115 Norge Lane Condominium; 115 Norge LLC to A&M Norge LLC, $362,880.

Unit 23-2309, Braemar Creek at Greensprings Plantation; Equity Trustees LLC to Joel R. Fortune, $185,000.

100 Warrens Pond Road, Toano; Ralph L. Schindler, trustee to Darren F. Wendel, $416,000.

4694 Westhampton, Williamsburg; Martin Grill to Marci Ann Kaplan Lips, $451,000.

122 Wilderness Lane, Williamsburg; Thomas A. Creasman to Jeremy V. Mason, $365,000.

4743 Winterberry Court, Williamsburg; Frank Somloi to Bonnie L. Ford, $500,000.

KING AND QUEEN

25.75 acres; S.B. Pratt Investments LLC to Kevin F. Pratt, $397,800.

548 River Bluff Lane, King and Queen Court House; Diana R. Rothfield to Danielle A. Kraft, $505,000.

KING WILLIAM

26.8 acres; James D. Kellum to Daniel Duncan, $150,000.

7425 Dabneys Mill Road, Manquin; Morgan Woody to Stephan Hasson, $350,000.

104 Estelle Court, Aylett; Balducci Builders Inc. to Timothy L. Clay, $360,500.

601 Horse Landing Road, King William; Randy L. Eddy Jr. to Christopher Stanley, $435,000.

2155 Kennington Parkway North, Aylett; RCI Builders LLC to Nicholas Nelson, $383,000.

Lot 28, Rivergate; D.R. Horton Inc. to Jason Carrol Rowe, $346,990.

1308 Mill Road, King William; John M. Heady to Jack D. Harmon, $240,000.

Parcel; Brantley Alexander Slater to Scott Michael Harris, $255,000.

2205 Silver St., Aylett; Barbara J. Regan to Juan Jesus Castro Ortiz, $375,000.

NEW KENT

38.6 acres; Dennis W. Jenkins to Joseph Bernard Hampton Jr., $289,950.

5833 Buckhunt Lane, New Kent; Elizabeth Gray Haislop, trustee to Thomas M. Blizzard, $360,000.

7444 E Danube Loop, New Kent; NVR Inc. to William Joseph Bruder, $383,840.

6724 Dogwood Drive, Quinton; Larry G. Yerman to Dalton Seelman, $220,000.

5930 Hingham Drive, New Kent; Donald W. Pence to Caitlin Marie Doucette, $247,500.

8274 E Lord Botetourt Loop, New Kent; Thomas Guy Colletta to Nancy Catogni Adickes, $375,000.

7754 Lovegrass Terrace, New Kent; D.R. Horton to Carlos Enrique Conde, $458,990.

4416 New Kent Highway, Quinton; David A. Dingwitz to Jennifer Hartzler, $300,000.

Parcels; Rebecca C. Philbates to ERI Development LLC, $1,100,000.

5660 Regal Court, Providence Forge; Shurm Construction Inc. to Kyle K. Litteral, $499,950.

7560 Southhamptonshire Way, New Kent; NVR Inc. to Lani V. Barao, $362,990.

11620 Tyrshire Terrace, Providence Forge; David L. Nobles to Jeremy Schwartz, $570,000.

PETERSBURG

538 Azalea Road; Andrew D. Cade to Raymond Folk, $190,000.

171 Catalpa Court; NVR Inc. to Brenda Wilson Johnson, $288,665.

261 Catalpa Court; NVR Inc. to Larry Gerald Hite Jr., $280,570.

1640 Dinwiddie Court; Antoinette Smith Evans to Melvin C. Hall, $235,000.

1408 Grant Ave.; Eddy R. Rivera Arrivillaga to Raymond C. Bryant, $200,000.

3218 Johnson Road; Isabel A. Jones to Jermaine L. Hill, $215,000.

1764 W Princeton Road; Jeffery Allan Mitchell to Royal Group Private Trust, $325,000.

1961 Walker Ave.; Demetria R. Ward to Mamata Nanda, $232,000.

POWHATAN

2.687 acres; Ross Simmons to Matthew Hudgins, $175,000.

2912 Aylesford Drive, Midlothian; James Stanley Turner, devisee to Turner Family Investment Properties LLC, $342,000.

890 Dogwood Dell Lane, Midlothian; Herman I. Mueller III to Edward Louis Shelton II, $875,000.

3386 Holywell Circle, Powhatan; James Allen Kimmel to James G. Johnson, $750,000.

Lot; Rufus G. Roberts to Joseph Evans, $275,000.

2949 New Hope Road, Powhatan; Russell Luckado to Matthew Labatut, $263,000.

Parcel 6, Worsham Farm,10 acres; Coonwill LLC to Nicholas Aron Scally, $165,000.

3084 Rosethorn Way, Powhatan; Windswept Development LLC to Aaron Brent Vandall, $626,016.

4333 Steger Creek Circle, Powhatan; Glenn M. Aidif to Charles C. Cabaniss Jr., $460,000.

2082 William Dance Way, Powhatan; Village Building Co. Inc. to James George Andresakes, $596,300.

PRINCE GEORGE

7506 Barksdale Court, Prince George; Kelly Cahill to Joanna Bousquet, $236,000.

6956 Fox Drive, Prince George; William F. Medley to Tyler Mathew Kegley, $345,000.

16700 Jolly Road, Disputanta; Beverly Ann Emory to Dana Spiers, $255,000.

Lot 1, Block W, Section 6B, Stratford Woods; Angel L. Torres to Gina R. Fitzgerald, $175,000.

4350 Mount Sinai Road, Prince George; C&L Construction LLC to Brian L. Dresen, $370,000.

11400 Pole Run Road, Disputanta; Sonya C. Hale to Edwin Munitz, $325,000.

7008 Troy Terrace, Prince George; Timothy E. Johnson to Kawana Pratt, $355,000.

11175 Webb Road, Disputanta; Lin Mark Henshaw Enterprises Inc. to Gabriel M. Sanford, $289,500.

SUSSEX

6221 Edgehill Lane, Waverly; Timothy C. Ganey to Leigh Monahan, $247,000.

WILLIAMSBURG

507 S Boundary St.; Charles Conway Crenshaw, successor trustee to Rebecca Heck, $500,000.

136 Longhill Road; Mark Tomlinson to Zachary R. Walton, $299,000.

Lot 8, Village at Quarterpath; Steven E. Amberger to James Sacchetti Jr., $330,000.

2413 Pates Creek; William E. Long, trustee to Thomas D. Davis, $925,000.