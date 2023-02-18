The following is a list of more real estate parcels valued at $150,000 or more that have been transferred in the past few months in Richmond and surrounding areas.

To our readers: Caroline and Louisa listings will not be included until further notice.

RICHMOND

119 N 18th St; Ellis Dwight D Ii to 119 N 18th Street Llc, $800,000.

1415 N 25th St; Peak Rei Llc to Holland Logan And, $380,000.

304 W 26th St; Evolve Hld Llc to Harrison Stephanie Mills, $420,000.

1624 N 28th St; Tri Cities Properties Llc to Rosenberg Investment Group Llc, $162,500.

311 N 30th St; Kingsberry Teresa And Kenneth to Tepal Marilyn, $245,000.

607 W 32nd St; Butterworth Deborah J And to Martin Mary Susan, $275,000.

1200 N 38th St; Nordheim Steven And Neil to Fay Christopher M And, $420,000.

1503 W 45th St; Clarke Price Mears to Hogan Stephen D And Dorsey C, $335,000.

1909 4th Ave; Washington Christopher A And to Akacki Shaunah, $220,000.

18 S Addison St; Lopez Valentina to Mufti Nami, $399,000.

712 Arnold Ave; White Adolph Sr to Kistler Anne, $165,000.

2913 Barton Ave; America’s Dream Llc to Keval Nadim, $349,000.

1925 Belt Blvd; New Urban Life Llc to Redmon Deion And Miller Callie, $230,000.

2439 Breckenridge Road; Jenkins Kenneth E to Fannon Lawrence P Jr And, $400,000.

2511 E Broad St U4; Rao Aneesha to Hansen Jill G And, $358,000.

8600 Burgundy Road; Jezek Kimberly K And John W Jr to Etheridge Neil Davis And, $440,000.

1414 Carter St; Atkins Eva L to Tdz Properties Llc, $199,000.

1813 Cedarhurst Dr; Khyber Pass Llc to Measell Joseph, $341,000.

7660 Cherokee Road; Choi Seo H and to Baker Allison, $355,000.

823 China St; Flores Noe And Jennifer to Canvas Development Llc, $175,000.

2904 Clearfield St; Ashworth Bailey and Joan S to Vogel Suzanne E, $235,000.

9465 Creek Summit Cir; Moneymaker Properties Llc to De Boer Mieke, $547,070.

3421 Cutshaw Ave; Ryan Julia to Coulson Carrie Z Living Trust, $438,750.

6142 Daytona Dr; Integral Properties Llc to Meyerhoeffer Whitney, $275,000.

5022 Devonshire Road; Johnson Terry A Jr to Rawls Frank M And Sally B, $430,000.

1850 Dock St; 1801 Together Lllp to 1801 East Cary Street Llc And, $2,581,000.

2815 Edgewood Ave; Whitaker Jerry L to Rentschler Adi Laisa And Trevor, $400,000.

1908 Elmsmere Ave; Branson Lea A And to Thompson Christopher Allen And, $269,000.

4616 Fitzhugh Ave; Ugol Alyson And Zachary to Bennett Annette, $440,000.

2923 Floyd Ave U1c; Barbour Jamie C to Mcnees Joseph Ford, $188,000.

3226 W Franklin St; Cozmotel Llc to Andrews Mollie V, $550,000.

6029 Glenway Dr; Diaz Melissa Castillo to Branch Peggy And James, $205,000.

1613 W Grace St; Curry Nancy S and Rick J to Larkin Michael And Lisa, $600,000.

4108 Grantlake Road; Hendrick Walter L Jr and Louise B to Orellana Jose Francisco, $216,000.

3005 Griffin Ave; Pine Cone Investments I Llc to 3005 Griffin Avenue Llc, $232,000.

2318 Grove Ave; Navarret Enrique J and Juliann A to Swearingen Mary Michelle And, $1,205,000.

8329 Halesworth Road; Clark Jesse And Lauren to Jackson Annette, $565,000.

402 Harlan Cir; Andrews Ryan M and Jennifer W to Ryckman Angela C, $1,695,000.

2914 Hawthorne Ave; Young Katherine L And to Everett Lucas Allen And, $429,000.

1011 Hioaks Road; Soheila Llc to Saiyed Shama B Llc, $913,250.

1128 Hull St; Kairos Mission Llc to 1128 Hull Street Llc, $770,000.

4633 Jervie Dr; Matias Virginia Maria Ramos to Ogden Ethan Thomas Paul And, $185,000.

2527 Kensington Ave; Belton Robert J and Nancy J to Caglia Sandra A And, $725,000.

3112 Lake Shire Ct; Smith Richard L And Colleen T to Moraski Walter And Sandra, $250,000.

603 Larrymore Ct; Defalco Anthony F And Cecile E to Brown Neala Nakayla, $238,306.

3116 W Leigh St; West End Rentals Inc to Red Dog Capital Llc, $478,067.

342 Lexington Road; Parson Ginger to Altadonna Properties Llc, $508,000.

2500 N Lombardy St; Gortney Timothy A to 370 Garrisonville Llc, $390,000.

3010 M St; Rva Sugar Llc to Hardy Roberts Andrew And, $485,000.

2304 E Main St; The Wilton Companies Inc to Red Dog Capital Llc, $1,716,138.

2603 E Main St; Zeheb Charlie Jr to Evil Keevil Llc, $550,000.

2420 Maplewood Ave U1; Baker Christina C to Sties Robert F And, $261,000.

5304 Matoaka Road; Matthews Laura R And Charles M to Hartt Charles B And Nancy G, $1,323,000.

1503 Minefee St; Garcia Inocente Dubon to Washington Deangelo K And, $228,950.

514 Montvale Ave; Tyler Douglas L Jr to Brown Kristen Nicole And, $250,000.

4507 Monument Ave; Whitlock Eloise Ann Revocable to Turner Warren Miles And, $1,051,000.

2914 Moss Side Ave; Wylie Karen S to Lindquist Maxwell L And, $456,000.

1613 National St; Kelley Llc to Adirondack Llc, $150,000.

3506 North Ave; Teddy Properties Llc to Howard Samuel G Iii, $295,500.

1903 Oakdale Ave; The Tyrrell Group Llc to Pierce Harrison J And, $405,000.

3304 P St; Bishop Lewis Christopher to Rock Michelle Renae, $492,000.

5421 Parker St; Coalson Properties Llc to Savage Sean William, $200,000.

4103 Patterson Ave; Coyle Kevin M And to Turner Erin M, $520,000.

717 Pepper Ave; Brata Nicholas E And Amanda M to St Christophers School, $242,500.

3328 Pinebrook Dr; Forester Donna L to Mcgee Kenneth W, $340,000.

2001 R St; Cc Richmond Ii Lp to Smith Neal E Ii And, $255,590.

3108 Ragsdale Road; Zawadzki Kyle R And Megan Kaye to Gardner Justin And Mariah A, $445,000.

122 E Roanoke St; Johnson Claudette to Dalton Kelly Lynn And, $268,000.

3443 S St; Fritz Stephen Ii and Alisha K to Aylor Allison E, $200,000.

7000 Shawnee Road; Loudy Kevin F And Carrie L to Branyon Jeffrey R And Angela P, $457,500.

615 St James St; Holland Trevor David And to Tierney William And, $395,000.

9200 Stony Point Pkwy; Tm Stony Point Park Lp to Chippenham Sp Holdings Llc, $14,625,000.

4020 Stratford Road; Gray Elmon T And Lauren B to Risendal John R And, $631,616.

12 Tapoan Road; Cilley Bernice H And Scott A to Manson Michael Edwards And, $985,000.

13 N Vine St; Hammer Douglas A And Michele L to 2100 Grove Ave Llc, $347,500.

3710 Wakefield Road; Reynolds Thomas K to Baxter Susan E, $385,000.

3404 Wellington St; James Nay Llc to Smith George Melissa Marie, $215,000.

1210 Whitby Road; Fuller John A to Blanks Jason, $555,000.

3 Windsor Way; Peters David F and Jane W to Devlin Jill Allison And, $1,605,327.

3117 Woodrow Ave; Arnold Nathaniel Terry And to Brogan Connor Obeirne And, $399,000.

HENRICO

380 Adderbury Walk Ub, Henrico; Eagle Construction Of Va Llc to Christopher Dale L and Indu P Gowda, $628,559.

1612 Almond Creek Ct, Henrico; Hawkins Allen to Rva Real Property Llc, $211,000.

3401 Austin Ave, Henrico; Ross Jean B Estate to Americas Dream Holdings Llc Ps2, $210,650.

831 Azalea Ave, Henrico; Blairstone Llc to Milam Adriane P, $250,000.

1570 Battery Hill Dr, Henrico; Fletcher Katie D and Lydia L Smith Trstees to Cantrell Patience A, $460,000.

11807 Bedfordshire Sq, Henrico; Claire Russell Shaffner Rev Liv Trust to Wehner Marie T and David K, $380,000.

1016 Belva Ct, Glen Allen; Murphy Kevin T and Jean H to Highlander Karen L, $600,000.

6706 Bethlehem Rd, Henrico; Diaz Paul to Gibson Dane Randolph, $262,000.

1102 Blue Jay Ln, Henrico; Gibbons James E and K E to H&m Home Innovation Llc, $166,000.

6913 Bolelyn Dr, Henrico; Batts Elizabeth Ramona and Sean A to Gregory Rasheed, $385,000.

373 Bramber Walk Ub, Henrico; Eagle Construction Of Va Llc to Dunn Philip J and Linda S Trustees, $660,304.

9116 W Broad St, Henrico; Cot J Properties Llc to Salem Glen Apartments Llc, $2,198,911.

12205 Browning Pl, Henrico; Maddox Timothy J and Sara B to Meacham Thomas and Bailey, $520,000.

4704 Butler St, Henrico; Prime Defy Llc to Williams Jody, $205,000.

7805 Camolin Ct, Henrico; Henry Tamika Eugenia to Bowman Cheryl Lynn, $205,000.

242 Carlstone Dr, Henrico; Rva Properties Llc to Charity Tequan L, $263,000.

4013 Carrie Mill Xing, Glen Allen; Schell Brothers Richmond Llc to Doe Matthew S and Katie C, $568,774.

2731 Cemetery Rd, Glen Allen; Mortimer Robert P to Maru Bawk Mai and Lart Sar, $285,000.

1212 Cherrystone Ave, Henrico; Denton Donald A Estate to Girard Thomas J and Eileen M Geisler Et Al, $422,000.

12925 Church Rd, Henrico; Nicol Robert J and Shelley M to Young Jeffrey and Rachael, $730,000.

6002 Clover Ln, Henrico; Broaddus David S and Angela M to Ingersoll Jim Trustee, $188,000.

2408 Colwyn Rd, Henrico; Crank Charles Nathan to Olyha Susan L, $320,750.

6805 Cornelius Ct, Henrico; Eastwood Homes Of Richmond Llc to Brown Latasha, $422,665.

5412 Cranemore Rd, Henrico; Jsm Principal Llc to Thompson Caleb A and Taylor V, $254,000.

9343 Crystal Brook Ter, Glen Allen; Siegel Aaron R and Janine L Howard to Beerley James and Mary, $401,250.

252 Defense Ave, Sandston; Harrington Rebecca Alexis to Hodges Savannah M and Benjamin B Iii, $235,000.

9113 Derbyshire Rd Ud, Henrico; Monroe Samuel E Life Int to Ryan Michael Kerin Jr and Lisa G Spalding, $151,000.

8007 Discovery Dr, Henrico; Blair Building Llc to Flagship Discovery Richmond Llc Et Al, 15000000.

12483 Donahue Rd, Glen Allen; Boone Homes Inc to Wang Xiaoran and Xia Liu, $763,255.

190 Drybridge Ct, Sandston; Fme Home Buyers Llc to Gatens Christopher and Lindsey Dahlquist, $305,000.

7711 Durvin Dr, Henrico; Al Abdulah Muhammed to Mh Developers Llc, $245,000.

9900 Eildonway Pl, Henrico; Thompson Glenn L and Laura D to Jones Evan W and Nicole L, $875,000.

4412 Everville Dr, Henrico; Belvin Jesse and Maria Christine to Perez Felipe C and Astrid C E Caceres, $365,000.

2329 Farrand Dr, Henrico; Schulz Erin D to Spurlock Regan, $450,000.

6405 Fitzhugh Ave, Henrico; Dunn Richard to Hendrix Grace, $286,837.

8004 Four Mile Run Pkwy, Henrico; Patel Shantaben and Chandrakant A to Patel Dhaval J, $260,000.

3210 Gaulding Ln, Henrico; Tran Duc to Gramajo Elvis F Ixcot and Lenin E Ixcot, $239,000.

12496 Gayton Rd, Henrico; Wilton Companies Llc to Heights Church Inc, $598,976.

3718 Glades End Ln, Henrico; Sims Charles M and Laura D to Waite John D and Ashley, $1,082,000.

5309 W Grace St, Henrico; Hilton M Rubin Inc to Sjarif Kyle and Rachael Newman, $465,000.

2018 Grey Oaks Park Ln, Glen Allen; Baldwin R Whittier Trustee to Beck William Taylor and Taylor Lindsay, $1,009,000.

3984 Grove Point Dr, Henrico; NVR Inc to Catacora David and Shannon Scheitle, $299,545.

11 Hanover Ave, Sandston; Liberty Homes Va Inc to Nelson Tishina, $297,000.

10878 Harvest Mill Pl, Glen Allen; Lifestyle Bldrs and Dev Inc to Rao Shashank and Padmini Krishna Nara, $651,822.

5613 Hawthorne Ave, Henrico; Patteson Jonathan B and S to Greene Brian Richard and Ruth Nathanson, $230,000.

11712 Herrick Ln, Glen Allen; Nuvvala Srinivasa R and P V to Radhakrishna Manikanta and S Manikanta, $625,000.

1901 Hilliard Rd, Henrico; Jacobs Dennis F Jr and S G to Freeman Sarah Austin, $275,000.

207 S Holly Ave, Henrico; Townsend Janice and S White and M Richmond to Adams Crystal T, $180,000.

Homeview Dr, Henrico; Homeview Drive Parking Llc to Golds Plaza Llc, $300,000.

612 Horsepen Rd, Henrico; Bilmond Lilly Jeannette L and Charles W to Teagno Gary C and Pamela L, $550,000.

1403 Hungary Rd, Henrico; Ridge Homes Llc to Brown Thomas W Sr, $249,950.

1112 Hyde Ln, Henrico; Humphries Donnie R and Linda J to Burke Michael and Pamela, $465,000.

1112 Ironington Rd, Henrico; Walter Scott A to Hardy Charles Alen, $315,000.

105 Jackson Ave, Sandston; Corker Roberta Christine Trustee to King Mikayla, $255,900.

2108 John Rolfe Pkwy, Henrico; Wilton Companies Llc to Red Dog Capital Llc, $502,583.

9 N Juniper Ave, Henrico; Battle Brandace D to Butts Andrea M, $225,000.

2305 Kenmore Rd, Henrico; Benko John E and Lois E T Trustees to Roukous Susan and Thomas and Nicholas L, $300,000.

9012 Kinsale Cir, Henrico; Schwing Kara E Kennie to Mcdonald Meredith R and Nicholas Jr Larsen, $345,000.

7417 Landsworth Ave, Henrico; Alger Glenda H to Jones Cindy, $185,000.

3125 Lauderdale Dr, Henrico; Wilton Companies Llc to Red Dog Capital Llc, $915,274.

4903 W Leigh St, Henrico; Ridgeview Inc to Red Dog Capital Llc, $506,669.

2228 Libbie Lake West St Ub, Henrico; Lm Townhomes 1 Llc to Cole Gary D and Amy B, $504,762.

2522 Liesfeld Pkwy, Glen Allen; Monks Susan E to Romeo Samuel F and Debra A, $440,000.

6805 Locust St, Henrico; Kreisa Barry L and Laura R to Ray Jared, $250,000.

3101 Lupine Rd, Henrico; Comer Clay to Rai Punam and Pushpa Gurung, $350,000.

9607 Lyndonway Dr, Henrico; Buller Eric J and Leslie H to Gregg Jean Paul and Kelly Miller, $625,000.

9371 Man-O-War Ct U1204, Glen Allen; Jo Hwa Y and Sun K to Armstead Sandra, $195,000.

2109 Maplewood Rd, Henrico; Reynolds Katherine G to Bosoni Barbara M, $256,000.

4406 Masonic Ln, Henrico; Cordle Polly White to Bishop Caitlin M, $238,000.

3237 Mcintyre St, Henrico; Chrestensen Steven and Elizabeth to Paudel Bibek and Bhawana Ghimire, $450,000.

8401 Michael Rd, Henrico; Balsinger Walter E Estate to Brata Nicholas E and Amanda M, $355,000.

3818 Mitcheltree Blvd, Henrico; 8th Hill Homes Llc to Hines Alexandra G, $261,000.

5100 Monument Ave U213, Henrico; Schroder Gregory L Trustee to Hill Pierce Alexander, $259,900.

3120 Mountain Rd, Glen Allen; Huff Regina L and Barry Blake Nichols to Zayas Maryemma Hayes, $310,000.

1737 New Market Rd, Henrico; Veney Mark E to Cazares Andrew and Raquel Capizzi, $285,000.

5300 Nine Mile Rd, Henrico; Top Properties Llc to Lipscomb Angela R, $245,500.

11300 Nuckols Rd, Glen Allen; Fdp Glen Allen Llc to Cantilever Properties Llc, $7,288,000.

405 S Oak Ave, Henrico; Coleman Travis S to Romain Cherelle and Roberto, $264,000.

1631 Olan Ct, Henrico; Moore Crystal to Murray Katrina and Jawayne, $476,000.

5262 Old Main St Ub, Henrico; Stanley Martin Homes Llc to Watkins Haywood Russell Iii, $406,160.

2534 Old Memorial Dr, Sandston; Losen Carl P to Mh Freedom Llc, $640,000.

9311 Overhill Rd, Henrico; Garib Lauren A to Krop David and Jessica, $380,000.

800 Parkland Pl, Glen Allen; Hartt Pamela C and Ashley E to Crary Benjamin and Johanna, $440,000.

11242 Patterson Ave, Henrico; Tuckahoe Village Shopping Center to Red Dog Capital Llc, $187,958.

7704 Pomeroy Ct, Henrico; Taylor Joanne Marie G to Darling Ross, $165,000.

7104 Prospect Ave, Henrico; Bruton James L and Lori A to Moss Alec Dean and Nicole L Butler, $320,000.

2980 Queensland Dr, Henrico; Carter Clarence H to Windley Jamie Rene, $210,000.

7702 Richie Ave, Henrico; Miller Donald P to Williams Tatum M, $292,000.

6503 River Rd, Henrico; Apostle John G Ii and Barbara J Trustees to Kettering Samuel Francis and Christin N, $1,871,000.

100 Rocketts Way, Henrico; Vernon Marc T and Tracy M to Sacco Justine A and Kathleen M Guzman, $600,000.

109 Rose Hill Rd, Henrico; Murphy Mary L Trustee to Rosenoff Zachary S and Charlotte Leftwich, $575,000.

250 Sag Harbor Ct, Henrico; NVR Inc to Perry Shelley Jenelle, $261,985.

4207 Saunders Tavern Trl Ub, Henrico; Kotian Dinesh and Lovie to Selvaraj Sivachandran and T Sivachandran, $442,350.

8387 Scott Pl, Henrico; Eastwood Homes Of Richmond Llc to Sharma Tanu, $304,010.

326 Seven Pines Ave, Sandston; Va Home Investment Llc to Krazic Petar and Jamie Mae, $225,000.

2 Shiplock Row, Henrico; Morehead Alison Murphy and Michael G Day to Cruz Rachel A, $630,000.

10804 Snowmass Ct, Glen Allen; Heath Steven and Stephanie to Campbell Susan L, $570,000.

4007 Sprenkle Ln, Henrico; Le Phuong Thi to Fernandez Gerardo Antonio Jr, $352,000.

9653 Springfield Woods Ct, Glen Allen; Jsvr Enterprises Llc to Mccollum Semaj and Jessica, $230,000.

12005 Sterlingwood Ct, Henrico; Gray Alexander C to Lugo Jason R and Jennifer E Piateski, $670,000.

1922 Stonequarter Rd, Henrico; Maiden Susan S Trustee to Setaro Elizabeth M and Kenneth L Dance Jr, $415,000.

8557 Strath Rd, Henrico; Gallagher Ariel K and Shawne K Gallagher to Virag Hillary and Dean Barnes, $298,000.

6611 Thicket Dr, Sandston; Roark Charlie Ryan to Noel Charles, $335,000.

2701 Timber Ct, Henrico; Stein Samuel to Stein Brandon, $267,800.

6119 Treyburn Way, Glen Allen; Copenhaver James S and Teresa E Trustees to Alexandra Rosen Revocable Trust, $775,000.

2119 Turtle Run Dr U7, Henrico; Kiefer Jessica M to Marker Kellye, $220,000.

3528 Vinery Ave, Henrico; Eagle Construction Of Va Properties Llc to Cancino Steven W and Myk Kahl, $666,677.

10314 Waltham Dr, Henrico; Bradshaw David and Angela Shelton to Wright William E and Julianne A Azar, $486,600.

2401 Wedgewood Ave, Henrico; Allen Ginger L to Mccourt Mark David, $377,500.

3504 Westcliffe Ave, Henrico; 39 Forever Llc to Green Richard E Jr, $180,000.

10803 Whitaker Woods Rd, Henrico; Crosby Van E and Lynn K to Yeager Daniel and Victoria, $685,000.

5519 Willis Ln, Henrico; Moon William B to Conley Oris S and Patricia E Isaacs, $300,000.

6700 Willson Rd, Henrico; Eastwood Homes Of Richmond Llc to Crowder Johnnie Mae, $404,105.

8015 Wistar Glen Dr, Henrico; NVR Inc to Ahmed Nuzhat S, $361,965.

7811 Wistar Woods Pl, Henrico; Renfro Meghan to Jones Robert J and Jenny Yu, $395,000.

5312 Wythe Ave, Henrico; Separato 2 Llc to 5312 Wythe Llc, $315,000.

CHESTERFIELD

5848 Addison Gate Dr, North Chesterfield; NVR Inc to Chamberlain Nicole Jackson, $312,475.

14541 Aldengate Rd, Midlothian; Kopecko Stehen C to Agnos Katie Elizabeth, $345,000.

1718 Almer Ct, Chester; NVR Inc to Phok Thoun and But Sreymao, $536,440.

4901 Appelman Ridge Ct, Chesterfield; Shurm Construction Inc to Harewood Kareen, $360,216.

1218 Ashton Village Ct, Midlothian; Scherman David N and Tish D to Murray Derus and Bifulco Lauren, $530,000.

8224 Babbler Ln, North Chesterfield; Talbot Jason and Sheridan K A to Witopil Hannah, $290,000.

14202 Barberry Ct, Chester; Hughes Deborah R and Russell E to Nolte Angelea Cherie, $250,000.

13641 Baycraft Ter, Midlothian; Sahadeo Devicka to Chen Jin, $315,000.

3500 Beechwood Ave, South Chesterfield; Flippin Donald T and Stepp W F to Knudson Andrew and Elizabeth, $319,900.

6124 Belgreen Ct, North Chesterfield; Preston Kanika to Roof Bryan Thomas and Howell Jesse Nicole, $245,000.

5618 Benika Dr, North Chesterfield; Funes Manuel to Keesee Ashleigh Leanne, $210,000.

2660 Blithe Dr, Chester; Kim Dong Wha and Marilyn M to Russell Charles Jr and Ivonne, $270,000.

13916 Bonjour Ln, Chester; Olsen Brooks A and Olsen Lindsay C and Olsen Ian R to Watson Justin, $265,000.

1325 Braisden Rd, Midlothian; Scully Steven A and Leann J to Hudson Valerie J M and Timothy R, $505,000.

11705 N Briar Patch Dr, Midlothian; Real Estate Options Llc to Olsen Marissa L, $235,000.

12919 Broad Iron Ct, Midlothian; Collington East Llc to Adams Dawn W, $483,069.

9519 Buffalo Springs Dr, Midlothian; Newman Keith Equam to Allgeier Keith and Childrerss Kinsey N, $461,000.

2117 Cantina Ln, Midlothian; Dubiel Glenn Frederick Estate to Cherry Rozanna, $495,000.

1973 Castle Glen Dr, North Chesterfield; Swank Zulma Garcia and Thomas R to Williams Frederick Deane Goodwin, $375,000.

15624 Cedarville Dr, Midlothian; Lgi Homes-Virginia Llc to Hupman Rebecca A and Joshua D, $490,900.

10325 Centralia Station Rd, Chester; Lewis Susan Kaye and Dominic R to Edmonds Michelle, $445,000.

9025 Chatham Grove Ln, North Chesterfield; Winslow David C and Theresa K to Casillas Lisset and Urbina Ubaldo, $285,000.

13005 Chipstead Rd, Chester; Omara-Alwala Thomas R and Sophia to Ellis Brian T and Jana, $465,000.

835 Club Ridge Ter, Chester; Agada Raphael I to Thomas Anthony and Briana, $450,000.

5201 Commonwealth Centre Pkwy, Midlothian; Solomon Commonwealth Plz Llc to Commonwealth Midlothian Acquisition Llc, $3,600,000.

14113 Cotesworth Way, Midlothian; Davis Daniel G and Melanie M to Delia Eric S and Cara K, $900,000.

9900 Craftsbury Dr, Midlothian; Collington East Llc to Guss David M and Mary Ann, $504,097.

4206 N Cresthill Ct, Chester; Anderson Andrew B and Amy D to Passmore Joel Eugene and Nicole Marie, $505,000.

818 Dawnwood Rd, Midlothian; Hickman Michael T and Cynthia S to Grier Robert W and Tiffany M, $415,000.

2305 N Den Bark Ct, North Chesterfield; Barnard Joshua Stephen Paul to Remme Kelsey Anne, $290,000.

7205 Drexelbrook Rd, Chesterfield; Meadows Morgan to Sfr Acquisitions 2 Llc, $285,000.

3707 Dupuy Rd, South Chesterfield; Om and Om Management Corp to Hicks Lamonte, $270,000.

6601 Elvas Ln, Chesterfield; Tysinger David and Kimberly A to Delcid Josue Jonathan and Torres Marisol Bringas, $561,000.

11643 Explorer Dr, Midlothian; Liford Larry E Jr and Karen C to Banyai Lisa, $421,500.

4001 Falstone Rd, North Chesterfield; Christopher Anne J to Igho Howard and Chimelle Antionette, $325,000.

3212 Fielding Rd, South Chesterfield; Wright James E to Burgess Lucas and Hansen Elizabeth, $235,000.

708 Forkland Dr, North Chesterfield; Wells Michael A and Erica F to Jones Mallory and Price Benjamin, $411,000.

8931 Ganton Ct, Chesterfield; Batt Trevor C to Williams Natalie Mcculloch and Wade B, $445,000.

6234 Gatesgreen Dr, Chesterfield; Patterson Charles W and Ella F to Abuel Oris C and Lambert Allison, $260,000.

8961 Glen Royal Dr, Chesterfield; Griffin William E and Bethaney A to Ward William Johnson and Brink Larin Michele, $680,000.

57 Goodward Rd, North Chesterfield; Bethea Carina S and Michael C to Greenberg Lenny and Christine Haines, $370,000.

4257 Grantlake Rd, North Chesterfield; Driver Joshua to Mcleod Susan L, $285,000.

9637 Groundhog Dr, North Chesterfield; Pavell Walker Catherine A and Hill Leigh P and Pavell Peter J and Pavell Jonathan B to Vergara-Acosta Didio A, $225,000.

5266 Hallmark Dr, North Chesterfield; Booker Tiffany K and Ronald V to Chavez Edwin, $317,500.

7887 Hampton Green Dr, Chesterfield; Weaver Michael K and Andrea B to Stone Michael Christopher and Mary Katherine, $510,000.

14307 Hancock Towns Dr, Chesterfield; Hancock Village Building Company Llc to Hogan Maria Perry, $326,630.

3818 Harrow Dr, Chester; Peele Roger Spencer to Robinson Stacey Nicole, $285,000.

7004 Hawser Ln, North Chesterfield; Eastwood Homes to Rustin Rodney and Smith-Rustin Conchita, $305,105.

4400 Heidi Ct, Midlothian; Gregory Kevin D and Mary G to Johnson Kenneth and Carey, $457,000.

1800 Hicks Rd, North Chesterfield; Cong-Huyen Bach Tuyet T to Garcia Ruben Sebastian Perez, $328,000.

13007 Holly View Pl, Midlothian; Flauntroy Aleta J and Muhammad Teresa and Irvin John Jr to Mikhael Aziz and Ikladious Eren, $250,000.

10151 Hull Street Rd, Midlothian; Johnson Properties L P to Red Dog Capital Llc, $550,799.

14324 Huntgate Woods Rd, Midlothian; Meadows Granita Nicole to Stuecheli Michael and Williams Hannah, $527,000.

16838 Jaydee Ct, Moseley; Thiem Jeffery A and Kristina M to Kardosh Aaron J and Kayla M, $515,000.

3515 Julep Dr, South Chesterfield; Avery William Q and Bonnie B to Nunnally Matthew Scott, $180,000.

9719 Kendrick Rd, North Chesterfield; Nester Craig C and Juanita P to Taperia Sis Roberto, $295,000.

14200 Key Deer Dr, Midlothian; Flores-Mercado Joshua to O’neill Margaret P, $337,000.

6313 Knotgrass Aly, Moseley; Monday Nicholas and Natalie to Desai Ripal R and Shah Neha Mukesh, $380,000.

4801 Kyloe Ln, Moseley; Lak Veset and Ashley J to Altice Dean and Lauralee, $450,000.

7319 Lancewood Ct, Chesterfield; Shurm Construction Inc to Belton Shaun J and Courtney L, $443,414.

10908 Lantern Way, North Chesterfield; Grumiaux Jean F to Brown Ross and Linda, $297,500.

8523 Leveret Ln, North Chesterfield; Junger Rudolf to Orrego Wendy Yoselin Veliz and Milian Jose Antonio and Veliz Jose Guadalupe Perez, $210,000.

2617 Lisden Ter, Midlothian; Main Street Homes to Dolor Eugene D and Ashley M, $527,189.

12013 Longtown Dr, Chesterfield; Finer Homes Inc to Kim Jung Hoon and Song Sook Hee Kim, $477,606.

14108 Lyndhurst Dr, Chester; Hazelwood Ave Llc to Haggard Carl Earl, $405,000.

9930 Maidstone Ct, Midlothian; Collington East Llc to Canteros Rizaldo and Fe, $501,780.

1907 Mainsail Ln, Chester; Eastwood Homes Of Richmond Llc to Devier Donna H and Suyes Jerrry L, $480,165.

18206 Maple Summit Ct, Moseley; Clayton Properties Group Inc to Triplett Jay Wasiel and Laura Jane, $666,340.

4701 Mason Rest Ct, North Chesterfield; Goodall Bryan J and Emily A P to Purdy William Everette Jr, $250,000.

14101 Mcennally Rd, Midlothian; Chapman Joseph H to Zaharias Kyle J, $355,000.

4948 Michaelwood Rd, Chesterfield; Shurm Construction Inc to Hughes Pamela D Ziegler, $431,706.

4307 Milsmith Rd, Chester; Powell David D and Powell Jeremiah J and Powell Robert L and Hetzel David D to Pickin Ashley Nicole and Lavallee Ryan James, $200,000.

15619 Morocco Ln, Chesterfield; Nelson Dorothy and Wu Hanchang F to Mallory Jessica A and Kevin S, $497,500.

4706 Newbys Bridge Rd, Chesterfield; Stephens Genise to Evans Briona and Derr Daniel, $239,000.

2218 Nightfall Dr, North Chesterfield; Eastwood Homes Of Richmond Llc to Singh Lakhveer and Kaur Rajwinder, $364,235.

14114 Norwood Pond Ln, Midlothian; Carter Carolyn J to Taylor Barbara E and Taylor Kimberly, $290,000.

2166 Oakengate Ln, Midlothian; Via James Craig to Fallen Andrew James and Allison Russell, $680,000.

2430 Olde Stone Rd, Midlothian; Ziadeh Joseph and Aida to Ingram Sean C and Stewart Samantha S, $475,000.

6811 Otterdale Rd, Moseley; Lambert Elicia S to Swift Creek Villas Llc, $270,000.

16201 Pauline Ave, Chester; Stockton Richard C Jr to Lhs Holdings Llc, $161,000.

2904 Perdue Ave, Chester; Hughes Ryan T and Jessica to Montiel Josefina Gonzalez and Palma Bayron Noel Suazo, $380,000.

12421 Petrel Xing, Midlothian; Swift Creek Development Llc to Mahakala Venkat and Chitalapani Sravani, $344,733.

8706 Pine Glade Ln, North Chesterfield; Seay Joshua and Seay Jeffrey to Ikard Robert Wareing Jr, $320,000.

14213 Post Mill Dr, Midlothian; Parkerson Terry M and Mary R to Fraher Edward S Iii and Lurie Mercedes Cazares, $675,000.

10613 W Providence Rd, North Chesterfield; Mendel Thomas to Skiles Mark, $205,000.

13000 Queensgate Rd, Midlothian; Paramount Investments Llc to White Nathan A and Dunnells Katelynn P, $347,000.

8612 Ransco Ct, North Chesterfield; 8612 Ransco Ct Llc to Al Medina Properties Inc, $175,000.

14304 Revelry Blvd, Midlothian; NVR Inc to Barnwell Kamilah, $484,955.

5406 Ridgerun Ter, Chesterfield; Orr Rebecca to Ascencio Carlos, $203,000.

11712 Riverboat Dr, Chester; Main Street Homes to Hackney Daurice L and Sheneka, $647,354.

11418 Rockmont Ct, North Chesterfield; Miller Matthew R and Carson C to Miley Patricia and Robert, $306,000.

6612 Ruddy Creek Dr, North Chesterfield; Alston Carolyn F to Lopez Jennifer, $294,000.

9218 Salix Grove Ter, Chesterfield; Skipper Sharon D to Johnson Decorey Lee and Taylor Janelle, $397,000.

8700 Sanibel Ct, Chesterfield; Main Street Homes to Clink Lawrence E and Barbara S, $536,466.

16843 Sayley Dr, Chesterfield; Main Street Homes to Connelley Carroll J and Lori A, $664,803.

6546 Sexton Dr, Chesterfield; Candia Robert M Jr and Tracee N to Chirino Alma K Coreas, $261,000.

6425 Sheehan Xing, Moseley; Dang Whitney Sue and Tony to Clements Ryan and Jessica, $550,000.

12912 Silver Crest Rd, Chester; Peterson Anne Cox and Thomas Evelyn Cox and Cox James Karl Jr and Coffman Nancy Cox to Bonner Angela Harris and Antonie Lemonte, $424,000.

3500 Slate Ct, Chesterfield; Proffitt Alan M to Motta Home Renovations Llc, $225,500.

6611 Southwalk Hts, Moseley; Greenwich Walk Villas Condominium At Foxcreek Llc to Burchell John Edward Jr and Joanne Krystofik, $460,779.

5414 Standing Oak Rd, Midlothian; Sidie Brandon C and Julia Lynn to Takayama Tomo and Miho, $320,000.

5949 Sterlingworth Dr, Moseley; Eastwood Homes to Rosa Eduardo Perez-De La and Perez Hannah, $481,930.

13506 Stoney Creek Ct, Chester; Carden Roger E and Margaret H to Wandemberg Brynner, $342,000.

1502 Sycamore Square Dr, Midlothian; Fitch James E Iii to Ochoa Monica Gabriela, $270,000.

14525 Tealby Dr, Midlothian; Clements Darrell and Michelle Y to Adeeb Danielle Alyce, $505,000.

16616 Thornapple Run, Moseley; A2zproperty Llc to Matthews Patrick H and Ruth A, $342,500.

2717 Tinstree Dr, South Chesterfield; Christian Miles and Tyler and Taylor-Christian Kristie Terrell to Elevated Roi Llc, $195,000.

4300 Tracker Dr, Chesterfield; Laughon Matthew R to Stevens Carolyn, $265,000.

5219 Turner Rd, North Chesterfield; Stewart Lauren F to Lipford Marvin Lee Jr and Jasmine Lanay, $290,000.

7507 Vicenzo Dr, Moseley; Mcdaniel R K Iii to Alves Felip Kanashiro and Veonica Vieira Vicente, $500,000.

3300 Walnut Cove Ct, Chester; Spence Michael T to Workman Tyler Adam, $290,000.

6513 Watchrun Ct, North Chesterfield; Yeehah Llc to Shiloh Enterprise Properties Llc, $228,000.

4800 Wellington Farms Dr, Chester; Cumbea Richie L and Raymond B to Jutesen Larry R and Karen L, $545,000.

12320 Wescott Dr, Midlothian; Hhhunt Homes L C to Chen Nan Sheng and Lin Xin Qin, $358,985.

6710 West Rd, Chesterfield; Cruz Teodora to Allgood Cory W, $270,000.

15717 Whirland Dr, Midlothian; Craftmaster Homes Inc to Mahapatra Dipankar and Rishar Gracey, $460,560.

4720 White Manor Ln, Midlothian; Chase Kristina Alexia to Yeet Retreat Llc, $235,000.

6510 Wimbledon Dr, North Chesterfield; Dolan Barbara Lillie to Carranza Marie J and Carranza Maria L, $239,000.

8519 Windingrun Ln, North Chesterfield; Mottley Grace G to Ayala Rudy Omar, $223,000.

12611 W Wood Sage, Midlothian; Bruckner Stephen P to Brown Roger Selden and Marshall Beth Christin, $215,800.

CHESTERFIELD (ADDITIONAL)

5900 Addison Gate Dr, North Chesterfield; NVR Inc to Stark Kristina, $325,570.

6211 Aldersbrook Ct, North Chesterfield; Vanguard Realty Llc to Presnell Mary Catherine and Presnell Janis Eugene Jr, $258,000.

1730 Almer Ct, Chester; NVR Inc to Collier Tremel and Brown Nina, $589,710.

6754 Arbor Meadows Dr, Chester; Keyes David F to Anderson Mary Kay, $372,000.

12907 Ashtree Rd, Midlothian; Ellmore Victoria Rollins to Predic Marko and Sterling V, $430,000.

13402 Back Stretch Ct, Chester; Morris Michael G and Shari L to Showns Stevie Dale, $300,000.

3248 Barkham Dr, Midlothian; Hurlock Jeff to Teixeira Taylor Ann and Bourassa Kyle P, $535,000.

13644 Baycraft Ter, Midlothian; Skarie C J and Skarie J M Trs to Hudgins Carolyn E and Robert B, $285,000.

11820 Beechwood Forest Dr, Chesterfield; Chalkley Larry E and Letha V to Nelson Keith O and Nadine L, $440,000.

615 Bellerive Ct, North Chesterfield; Sabean Kathryn L to Walker Marie J, $335,000.

505 Bermuda Hundred Rd, Chester; Daniels Jerred D to Smith Chandler D and Tara Melissa, $325,000.

5107 Blossomwood Cir, Chesterfield; Karr Cari Kimberly Apple to Farnsworth Anthony and Evans Crystal Marjorie, $280,000.

13917 Bonjour Ln, Chester; Baker Timothy J and Kathy M to Keys Telly and Cherry Shavon, $365,000.

1360 Braisden Rd, Midlothian; Whitlock Karen to Damschen Robert A and Dawn R, $560,000.

11901 W Briar Patch Dr, Midlothian; Urban Equity Llc to Bell Janice, $235,000.

12924 Broad Iron Ct, Midlothian; Collington East Llc to Van Syckle Chase and Van Syckle Alaina, $500,336.

11610 Busy St, North Chesterfield; Mccaffery Michael and Myrna to Ss Electrical Solutions Llc, $400,000.

2225 Cantina Ln, Midlothian; NVR Inc to Beller Karen Shelley, $513,420.

2711 Castle Hill Rd, Midlothian; Wheeler Virginia R to Click Michael Wayne and Weinacht Mary Pamela, $600,000.

15628 Cedarville Dr, Midlothian; Lgi Homes-Virginia Llc to Hasty Shenell Monique and Clory Keenan Taiwan, $525,900.

16801 Chalet Ct, Chesterfield; Eastwood Homes Of Richmond Llc to Coppola Cristina M and Vincent A, $589,685.

6813 Cherry Creek Ln, Moseley; Homesmith Construction Inc to Shiver Holly, $908,383.

11900 Chislet Ct, Midlothian; Poole Kirsten Nicole to Andrews Lori L, $420,000.

847 Club Ridge Ter, Chester; Jaszewski Thomas M to Kniceley Kenneth Mitchell and Joy Wallace, $452,500.

7050 Conifer Rd, North Chesterfield; Ficke Dorothy May to Petrey Thomas P and Susan M, $175,000.

4113 Cougar Trl, Chester; Hudson Brandon C to Diaz Jennifer N Azurdia, $385,000.

10018 Craftsbury Dr, Midlothian; Collington East Llc to Banegas Jacqueline Jeovette and Abreu Francisco and Banegas Jose P, $477,030.

3822 Cresthill Rd, Chester; Davadi Homes Inc Of Va to Rogers Lacretia M, $440,000.

12260 Declaration Ave, Chester; Scalora Anthony and Winifred to Espino Joseph C, $440,000.

13617 Depot St, Midlothian; Miles Laura C to Allen Iva Nicole, $270,000.

12301 Duck River Rd, Midlothian; Anderson Jason L to Benitez Ernesto E and Martha E, $207,000.

11724 Duxbury Ct, Midlothian; Tucker Christina to Brown Kyle T and Natalie, $360,000.

4910 Enchanted Ln, North Chesterfield; Balas Adam to Fortier Jonathan and Yelena, $325,000.

15901 Exter Mill Rd, Chesterfield; Greenawalt Kevin Bryson to Mccabe Jessica, $260,000.

1539 Featherstone Dr, Midlothian; Vandyke Madge W to Anderson Jordan M and Rachel E, $317,000.

15713 Fire Light Pl, Moseley; Raburn David J to Keatts Harold E and Keatts Eileen Ward and Owens Erin K, $607,000.

2631 Founders Bridge Rd, Midlothian; Long Andrew M and Cynthia M to Rehorn Michael R and Laurel A, $1,125,000.

2307 Garrison Place Ct, Midlothian; Ferro Aaron S and Lindsey C to Gast Laurie and Rivera Miguel, $370,000.

10613 Genlou Rd, Chesterfield; Smith Patrick and Alexandra to Condrey Cameron, $280,000.

12209 Glen Tara Ct, Midlothian; White Joel to Chris-Taylor Properties Llc, $166,000.

224 Goodward Rd, North Chesterfield; Claudio Leah D and Robert H to Torres Maria Guadalupe Avina, $355,000.

1408 Gravity Hill Rd, Midlothian; Buys Jason R and Sipp Andrea E to Speight Jenny and Lee, $600,000.

9641 Groundhog Dr, North Chesterfield; Wiebe Dianne to Batalias Melinda, $200,000.

7824 Halyard Ter, Chesterfield; Frank Dylan R and Sarah V to Bealer Brian, $290,000.

7901 Hampton Meadows Cove , Chesterfield; Lewis Sandra E and Gay Bryan to Neher Cynthia Lynn, $465,000.

14309 Hancock Towns Dr, Chesterfield; Hancock Village Building Company Llc to Byer Marisa Anne, $273,150.

12416 Harrowgate Rd, Chester; Pawlowski Peggy Ann and Edward Robert to Moffat Benjamin Andrew, $260,000.

7008 Hawser Ln, North Chesterfield; Eastwood Homes to Ferebee Rashad M and Mahone Joycelyn, $303,040.

12006 Helmway Ct, Chester; Eastwood Homes Of Richmond Llc to Fisher Kirk Lamont and Sherita R, $530,095.

15500 Hidden Falls Dr, Moseley; Wolfrey Gregory K and Betty P to Gerrity Cecilia Wolfrey, $625,000.

6105 Holyoake Dr, North Chesterfield; Paramount Investments Llc to Gissentanna Melissa, $215,000.

11251 Hull Street Rd, Midlothian; Kls Hilltop Llc to Graham William L Trustee and Bisger Rebekah G Trustee, $2,075,000.

1201 Hybla Rd, North Chesterfield; Smith Terrie A to Johnson Stephanie N, $360,000.

6311 Jessup Rd, North Chesterfield; Lowe Annette to Rubi Heather, $350,000.

3606 Julep Dr, South Chesterfield; Turek John Edwin to Foussekis Arthur, $215,000.

3029 Kenova Dr, North Chesterfield; Stokes Dan W to Prop Sauce Llc, $175,000.

6400 Kingsland Creek Ln, Chesterfield; Hanover Home Buyers Llc to Brown Reginald Ronald Jr, $392,000.

7435 Kousa Dr, Chesterfield; Kuhn Frederick N and Mary Jean to Pittman David L and Rita B, $375,000.

11210 Lady Slipper Ln, North Chesterfield; Mapp Joseph K and Megan E to Daley Stephanie E, $340,000.

4901 Lancewood Rd, Chesterfield; Shurm Construction Inc to Baldwin April N and Rishard A, $405,915.

3903 Lanyard Ct, Chester; Pegram Laura B to A and J Investments Llc, $168,000.

14112 Liberty Oaks Cir, Midlothian; Ayers Susan to Waters Jill C, $265,000.

13601 Littlebury Ct, Chester; Kennedy Brent D and Stephanie to Jablonski Kelly, $336,000.

13431 Lora Lynn Rd, Chester; Paletta Janice L and Rollerson Christina M and Paletta Yvette M to Young Michael W and Young Dustin W, $350,000.

9706 Lynette Rd, North Chesterfield; Patton Michael A to Mccraw Bruce Allan Jr and Rives Heather Lynn, $260,000.

9948 Maidstone Ct, Midlothian; Collington East Llc to Kotian Dinesh and Lovie, $550,284.

14913 Majestic Creek Dr, South Chesterfield; O’berry Travis V and Rosmond A to Weichert Workforce Mobility Inc, $385,000.

18212 Maple Summit Ct, Moseley; Clayton Properties Group Inc to Tennesse Travis and Keisha, $638,730.

4000 Maze Runner Dr, U104, Midlothian; NVR Inc to Matthews Charles O Jr and Angela R, $261,210.

5417 Meadow Chase Rd, Midlothian; Guice Justin L and Passow C N to Boidock John K and Brenda M, $465,000.

14405 Michaux Village Dr, Midlothian; Manning Susan H to Sherrill Lauren E, $405,000.

1348 Miners Trail Rd, Midlothian; Boutwell Matthew and Jaime to Meagher Dylan Louis and Lauren, $549,500.

8400 Morocco Pl, Chesterfield; Eastwood Homes Of Richmond Llc to Granderson Jacqueline, $519,385.

5300 Newbys Wood Trl, Chesterfield; Cabrera Angelo L and Feliza T to Espinal Ashley D and Jennifer L, $415,000.

5413 Niles Rd, North Chesterfield; NVR Inc to Mahajan Neha and Randhar Neha and Pilla Srilakshmi, $352,475.

3502 Nuttree Woods Dr, Midlothian; Small Marilyn D Trustee to Love Robert Matthew and Megan, $455,000.

5816 Obisque Dr, Chesterfield; Fmg Investments Llc to Augustin Tangee Gina, $360,000.

16430 Orchard Tavern Pl, Moseley; Bond Angie L to Schnaufer Kyle J and Deanna L, $855,000.

4406 Oxbridge Rd, North Chesterfield; Foy Richard L and Cynthia S to Hall Dawn Gehringer and Gehringer Robert Dale, $575,000.

4731 Pawpans Pl, North Chesterfield; Tucker Erica to Wolf Michael S, $285,000.

2949 Perlock Rd, North Chesterfield; C and C One Llc to Sporing John and Myra, $152,000.

12432 Petrel Xing, Midlothian; Swift Creek Development Llc to Siddiram Revaneshwar, $339,227.

7017 Pine Orchard Ct, Chesterfield; Vance Alice Lynn to Feeney Jake Ryan, $257,000.

5704 Powell Grove Dr, Midlothian; Roman John V and Carolyn to Kutscha Aleksandra Ewa and Samuel Gilbert, $535,000.

10637 W Providence Rd, North Chesterfield; Dumire Robert E to Integral Properties Llc, $210,000.

1426 Quiet Lake Loop, Midlothian; Garbo Carolyn B to Riefler George and Ziegler Stephanie, $385,000.

5018 Red Fern Ct, Midlothian; Fodor Daniel J to Youssef Michael S, $480,000.

14320 Revelry Blvd, Midlothian; NVR Inc to Bryant Joshua and Brandi, $469,250.

11532 River Rd, Chesterfield; Eanes John K and Doris F to Wiglesworth Virginia L, $226,600.

3524 Robious Forest Way, Midlothian; Lucas Frederick W and Kari Kay to Collier Oren Edward Iii and Maria Cristina, $660,000.

6101 Rockyrun Ct, Chesterfield; Ricciarelli Mark D and Jessamine to Niccoli Morgan Duke and James Ryan, $418,000.

21103 Rutledge Ave, South Chesterfield; Spinelli Edward Alexander Ii to Barron Kenneth C Iii, $165,000.

2931 Sand Hills Dr, Chester; Weaver Edna R to Sorensen Gage Tyler, $263,000.

8701 Sanibel Ct, Chesterfield; Main Street Homes to Wickramarachchi Samanthi J and Don L, $463,770.

8912 Scottingham Dr, North Chesterfield; Muguira Christopher V and C B to Lopez Iris Marisol Perez, $331,000.

7806 Shady Banks Ter, Chesterfield; Schwartz Robert C and Teresa K to Veterans Housing Llc, $205,000.

8709 Sheldeb Dr, North Chesterfield; Ziegler Paul R and Ellis L K to Metry Patrick, $290,000.

13331 Silverdust Ln, Chester; Ford Joint Revocable Trust to Perez Andre T and Jennifer K, $495,000.

11413 Smoketree Dr, North Chesterfield; Southall Barbara G to Pepe Paul and Kristen Marie, $320,000.

27 Spinnaker Cove Dr, Midlothian; Colton Lisa Renee and Mccully Anna Louise to Elder Lara E and Elder Larry G and Elder Donna D, $325,000.

14128 State Ave, Chester; Technical Executors Llc to Cruz Johnnie W, $280,000.

6510 N Stevens Hollow Dr, Chesterfield; Courtesy Home Buyers Llc to Hintos Ludovit and Kimberly P, $240,000.

2300 Stuts Ln, North Chesterfield; Vann Leenora D Et Als to Vann Alfred A Ii, $340,000.

12217 Sylvan Ridge Ct, Chesterfield; Fisher Ryan L and Candace P to Matsuura Ashley and Teruhiko Spencer, $441,000.

9551 Telstar Dr, North Chesterfield; Fredericksburg Invest Grp Llc to Rypkema Samantha, $315,000.

16717 Thornapple Run, Moseley; Hhhunt Homes L C to Page Stefanie Claire, $396,730.

2813 Tinstree Dr, South Chesterfield; Aceves E R and Dominguez A L T to Orellana Jose Geovanny, $265,000.

10819 Trade Rd, North Chesterfield; Trade Road Assoc Of Va Llc to Red Dog Capital Llc, $1,222,707.

4531 Twelveoaks Rd, Midlothian; Thombs James E Jr and Iris M to Lopez Maria C Gutierrez De, $205,000.

1530 Wake Ave, North Chesterfield; Hevener Donald to Blyskal Kevin Robert, $232,000.

13901 Walnut Creek Rd, Midlothian; Graham Kristina to Ledoux Benjamin and Rayno Catherine, $378,500.

6112 Water Violet Ter, Moseley; Hhhunt Homes L C to Bathala Ramanamma, $508,130.

13203 Wesanne Ter, Midlothian; Pascale Frank and Nancy E to Kozusko Christine, $475,000.

12324 Wescott Dr, Midlothian; Hhhunt Homes L C to Johnson Cherita H, $442,685.

1532 Westhall Gardens Dr, North Chesterfield; Stylecraft Homes Inc Of Virginia to Benkovics Marie Elaine, $339,090.

15744 Whirland Dr, Midlothian; Clayton Properties Group Inc to Cheadle Matthew Thomas and Kristen Noelle Campos, $536,210.

8761 Whitepine Rd, North Chesterfield; Harrison and Hine Llc to Rocha-Marron Andres, $195,000.

12007 Winbolt Dr, Chester; NVR Inc to Knight Marcus Ellison and Houchens Shavanti, $537,385.

5518 Windy Ridge Ter, Midlothian; Hancock Samuel F to Newman Romina and Walter J, $360,000.

2904 Woodbridge Crossing Dr, Midlothian; Griffith Amanda L to Powell Vernon M Jr, $220,500.

HANOVER

122.9 acres; Adam Ellett Tomar, successor trustee to Liberty Land Group LLC, $215,000.

3 acres; Gregory W. Haley, successor trustee to Anna E. Von Gehr, $380,000.

9008 Airwell Court, Mechanicsville; NVR Inc. to Cassidy Longo, $435,987.

9006 Atlee Road, Mechanicsville; Lowry Estate LLC to Bonny Davis, $400,000.

8179 Belton Circle, Mechanicsville; Travis Lee Robbins to Goji Properties Inc., $423,500.

5701 Bradington Court, Glen Allen; Lekram Investment LLC to Aaron Bradley, $207,013.

8623 Carywood Court, Mechanicsville; David R. Hylton to Lucas Hottle, $640,000.

9201 Chotank Trail, Ashland; Gregory A. King to Bruce Anthony Funai Jr., $335,000.

11427 Colwick Trace, Mechanicsville; Shurm Construction Inc. to Benjamin David Purgason, $1,038,600.

6758 Crump Drive, Mechanicsville; Margaret C. Davis to Susan D. Craft Hernandez, $375,000.

8412 Dell Ray Drive, Mechanicsville; Pear Tree Properties RVA LLC to Creighton Wrenn Mangum, $285,000.

1482 Dressage Way, Mechanicsville; John F. Williamson to Holly K. Marsilio, $450,000.

10374 Farm Glen Way, Glen Allen; Farmstead Villas LLC to William J. Volkay, $470,268.

10913 Forest Trace Lane, Glen Allen; HHHunt Homes LC to David Patrick Keegan, $604,555.

17066 Goshen Road, Montpelier; Dustin Andrew Taylor to Meredith Weber, $370,000.

10465 Hargrove Farm Lane, Glen Allen; Farmstead Villas LLC to Donald George Fowler, $474,657.

7409 Hillview Drive, Mechanicsville; David R. Carter, trustee to Patrick Murray Randolph, $430,000.

9290 Howard Drive, Mechanicsville; Patricia Ann Lamb Aloi, executor to Timothy F. Aloi, $238,290.

7320 Jackson Arch Drive, Mechanicsville; Dana A. Klevgard to Shashank Ramidi, $300,000.

13261 Lake View Dairy Drive, Ashland; RCI Builders LLC to Christopher J. Shaffer, $808,103.

6338 Little Sorrell Drive, Mechanicsville; Robert J. Courter III to Travis J. Nummer, $397,000.

Lot 23, Block C, Section 1, Bruce Estates; Ellen A. Young to Dustin Goodwin, $315,000.

Lot 3, Block B, Section A, Villas at Rose Hill; Kathleen Flax, trustee to Nancy Longmire O’Connor, $435,000.

Lot 4, Riva Ridge; Riva Ridge Development LLC to Shurm Construction Inc., $198,000.

Lot 53, Section 1, Bishops Park; Joshua D. Evans to John Paul Wilson, $585,000.

Lot 7, Riva Ridge; Riva Ridge Development LLC to Shurm Construction Inc., $168,500.

Lot 9, Section 1, Ballard Ridge; Rogers Chenault Inc. to Lee Tittle, $285,000.

8157 Lyman Court, Mechanicsville; Clayton Properties Group Inc. to Jose L. Reynoso, $463,580.

8166 Marley Drive, Mechanicsville; Joseph L. Moyer to Angella Jo Batt, $367,000.

7159 Melecole Drive, Mechanicsville; Holly Baker Bugin to Frederick W. Lucas, $369,900.

12466 Noel Road, Doswell; James A. Roberts to Delcid Elvin Omar Santos, $420,000.

Parcel; Naneaster F. Hall to M and M Capitol Investment Corp., $230,000.

Parcel 1, Lakeridge Park; MCF VA III LLC to KHJ Ashland LLC, $2,990,000.

15472 Pine Green Lane, Montpelier; Brett Richardson to Michael S. Conway, $252,568.

9478 Pleasant Level Road, Mechanicsville; HHHunt Homes LC to Young Hee Park, $528,605.

9826 Prospect Hill Road, Mechanicsville; Reverse Mortgage Solutions Inc. to Paul J. Sixt, $307,000.

10481 River Falls Way, Glen Allen; CFalls Builder LLC to Richard A. Dodds, $494,682.

9399 Roseland Court, Mechanicsville; Thomas L. Joyce, trustee to Rajendrakumar Chunibhai Patel, $476,000.

Section 12A,Giles Farm; Giles Farm Development Co. LLC to NVR Inc., $272,000.

Southerly at Caldwell Park; HHHunt Caldwell LLC to HHHunt Homes LC, $1,050,750.

11026 Stonefield, Mechanicsville; Eric P. Sexton to Thomas Edward Barlow, $440,000.

10520 Stony Bluff Drive, Unit 310, Ashland; Stony Run Partners LLC to Christina M. Wageck, $239,950.

8409 Summer Walk Parkway, Mechanicsville; Kevin R. Pace to James Puryear Jr., $447,000.

6145 Thicket Run Way, Mechanicsville; 6145 Thicket Run Way LLC to Daniel Joseph Hanlon, $265,000.

9028 Tow Hook Place, Mechanicsville; Rebekah Corker to Naoko Bianco, $323,000.

Unit 7353-A, Building Site 15, Bell Creek Age-Restricted Condominiums; Gloria Harder to J. Gay Baxter, $331,000.

19261 Whistling Drive, Rockville; Carolyn H. Farren to Ashley N. Farren, $391,500.

8155 Windsor Drive, Mechanicsville; Neil Alan Halvorson, successor trustee to William Dale, $370,000.

AMELIA

5.02 acres; Adam Gregoire to Kyle Alexander Ruffin, $299,950.

3451 Benchmark Trail, Amelia Court House; MMA Construction Inc. to Larry P. Blanks, $339,900.

17001 Ingram Lane, Amelia Court House; Tara G. McAdorey to Glenn R. Patterson, $287,000.

CHARLES CITY

Parcel; William M. Babich to Pro Mechanical LLC, $150,000.

COLONIAL HEIGHTS

206 Cameron Av; Coyne, Leslie B to Solis Jr. Raul, $189,900.

1127 Conduit Rd; Crowder Iii, John W to 3416 Deerwood Road, Llc, $650,000.

613 Fairlie Rd; Brown, Jameson K. to Sweeney Kailey A., $255,000.

315 Kent Av; Melvin, Larry Hewette to Johnson Kenneth Ryan, $165,000.

213 Orange Av; Hicks Sr., Elwin C to Federal National Mort. Assn, $177,038.

308 Walnut Av; Maywalt, William F to Carter Takel, $279,000.

CUMBERLAND

158 acres; Wesley Allen Ball, trustee to Wyatt Coleman Daves, $225,000.

5.62 acres; Luther Pruitt to Deborah Rene Quinn, $175,000.

DINWIDDIE

4 lots; Bobby Gene Cook Jr. to Patricia E. McClure, $175,000.

11201 Boydton Plank Road, Dinwiddie; Williams Team Construction LLC to Derek T. Fiorello, $255,000.

9302 Dabney Drive, Sutherland; Gloria Henderson to Charles Richard Meile, $275,000.

22505 Fort Powers Drive, Petersburg; Stephen E. Scarce, administrator to Fatima Z. El Hilali, $155,000.

22141 Lake Jordan Drive, North Dinwiddie; Doretha Sakil to Larry D. Thomas, $354,900.

5212 Moody Drive, Petersburg; Melissa D. Hockman to Lexxy S. Lewis, $245,000.

20722 Third St., McKenney; Kelita C. Williams to Anita Critton, $260,000.

5719 Whisper Drive, Sutherland; Jennifer A. Chester to Hayley Brinson, $362,500.

GOOCHLAND

11.37 acres; Lucy Lane LLC to Kevin Griffith, $825,000.

20.292 acres; Hadensville Properties LLC to Suat Pekesen, $159,950.

6.876 acres; Manakin Investments LLC to Robert H. Stinnett, $330,000.

163 Birott Circle, Manakin Sabot; Brandon Lowry to Christina A. Svoboda, $532,500.

272 Creekmore Place, Richmond; Susan M. Bradley to Christopher Leavitt, $435,000.

5158 Georges Farm Lane, Goochland; New Ventures Real Estate LLC to Austin Douglas Earlenbaugh, $454,950.

1666 Indys Run, Maidens; Jessie Mae Hale to Gretch M. Bunch, $840,000.

Lot 33, Tuckahoe Creek; Ellington Custom Homes LLC to David Erwin, $243,854.

1284 Millers Lane, Manakin Sabot; Georgia D. Hudson to Austin B. Tripp, $410,000.

15636 Mosaic Creek Blvd., Richmond; Stylecraft Homes Inc. of Virginia to Michael Lee Winn, $529,910.

5566 Old Columbia Road, Goochland; Garland L. Meador Jr. to Keith Jandzinski, $238,500.

1688 Ragland Road, Goochland; Delta Deck Co. LLC to Ryan W. Bass, $391,020.

926 Stone Castle Drive, Goochland; William Andrew Browning to Ryan Finan, $620,000.

2255 White Horse Road, Maidens; Dean Young to Kenneth Wayne Collier, $440,000.

HOPEWELL

3 parcels; Robert A. Tavares to Andre Hicks Jr., $280,000.

3018 W Grant St.; Joan B. Elliott to Dennis M. Hartbarger, $175,000.

Lots 611 and 19-22, Block 11, Cedar Level; Richmond Wholesale Deals LLC to TT&T Properties LLC, $995,000.

3406 Norton St.; Stephanie M. Hardcastle to Bruce C. Caskinette, $160,000.

523 Smithfield Ave.; Christopher Michel Collius to Colton Lee Sutton, $200,000.

JAMES CITY

2 parcels; William Thibeault to Sofia Alejandra Medina, $700,000.

8459 Ashington Way, Williamsburg; Eric James Bell to Adam Sorenson, $570,000.

252 Bunker Arch, Williamsburg; James W. Turner to Katherine M. Dubuisson, $255,000.

4900 Carlisle Mews, Williamsburg; Candace B. Bressler to Georgiana W. Kornwolf, $210,000.

3004 S Chase, Williamsburg; Michael D. Anderson to Anne Marie Payne, $440,700.

6512 Continental St., Williamsburg; Betina L. Coleman to James M. Tanner, $232,000.

9219 Croaker Road, Williamsburg; Richneck Development Inc. to Joseph M. Hazelaar, $912,500.

112 Druid Drive, Williamsburg; Stephen Bushing to Emmanuel William James Adams, $325,000.

104 Edward Grindon, Williamsburg; Sean James Allburn to Algimantas Vasiliauskas, $1,280,000.

120 Fairmont Drive, Williamsburg; Paul M. Thompson to Courtney Arrington Hood, $605,000.

4021 Frances Berkeley, Williamsburg; Eugene J. Kapusta to Leonid Reshko, $635,000.

6 Hampton Key, Williamsburg; Grant James Hagen to William Warren Lassiter IV, $749,000.

5402 Horan Court, Williamsburg; Laura Elaine Hackett to Bethany Walton, $199,000.

118 James Bray Drive, Williamsburg; Sandra A. Sullivan to Kenneth H. Ross, $460,000.

4352 Keaton Lane, Williamsburg; Stephen R. Crouch to James B. Kittleson, $375,000.

312 Littletown Quarter, Williamsburg; Jay Glen Rada, successor trustee to Michael Beavers, $395,000.

Lot 12, Riverview Plantation; Joshua W. Bowen to Michael R. Schuster, $350,000.

Lot 246, Archers Mead; Terrence Kristian Berrean, successor trustee to G. Douglas Bevelacqua, $410,000.

Lot 47, New Town; Timothy Robert Juback to David J. Friedman, $601,022.

Lot 81, Village at Candle Station; Breanna Barber to William Keith Dye, $281,000.

29 Magruder Lane, Williamsburg; John C. Richardson, trustee to Bresee Family Trust, $345,000.

3909 Matthew Circle, Williamsburg; Janet Delfico to Timothy English, $480,000.

100 Montrose, Williamsburg; Samantha K. Huge, trustee to Harley G. Knowles, $740,000.

107 New Market, Williamsburg; Michael K. McDonald, co-trustee to Peter Thomas Farkas Jr., 726.

161 Old Stage Road, Toano; Charles J. Satterfield II to Wallace Harwood Copland, $477,150.

Parcel; BHA Williamsburg VA 1 LLC to Monomoy Properties Williamsburg VA LLC, $3,100,000.

113 Peter Lyall, Williamsburg; Carlos P. Romero to David Arner, $875,000.

4096 Powhatan Secondary, Williamsburg; Christopher L. Dassler, trustee to Bridget E. Norton, $705,000.

137 Rain Tree Way, Williamsburg; James Frederick Scheibel to Hamid Beikzadeh, $275,000.

3517 Robins Way, Williamsburg; Ronnie P. Sheffield to Harry W.L. Shepherd, $655,000.

4929 Settlers Market Blvd., Williamsburg; Pedro O. Nazario to Adam Jin Nam Keil, $501,000.

4004 Shadow Lane, Williamsburg; Kyle W. Ray, trustee to Jeffrey A. Cox, $682,000.

343 Shoal Creek, Williamsburg; Mary D. Macintosh to Mary Beth Hughes, $276,000.

4619 Sir Gilbert Loop, Williamsburg; Baye A. Murphy to Cameron W. Blackhurst, $449,900.

5501 Swan Road, Williamsburg; J. Lloyd Builder Inc. to Lynn Michele Husband, $561,000.

101 Tanbark Lane, Williamsburg; Terry Averille Thon, executor to Terry A. Thon, $315,000.

102 Tendril Court, Williamsburg; Nicholas Ryan Richards to Nathan A. Klein, $344,900.

2908 Thomas Smith Lane, Williamsburg; Gregory R. Davis, substitute trustee to Joshua W. Bowen, $775,000.

5315 Tower Hill, Williamsburg; Suzanne A. Dubois, trustee to Richard Wayne Sears, $285,500.

4608 Town Creek Drive, Williamsburg; Cynthia C. Frezek to Mary E. Foley, $515,000.

Unit 1202, Williamsburg Village at Norge Condominium; ALG Trustees LLC to FFC Properties LLC, $253,500.

Unit 17-1709 Braemar Creek at Greensprings Plantation; Marcella Owens to Michael P. Spear, $236,000.

Unit 211, Padgetts Ordinary Condo; William S. Anderson to 211 Padgetts Ordinary LLC, $250,000.

Unit 501, Conference Center Condominium; MCM Associates LLC to Angela De Haas, $480,000.

Unit 602, Conference Center Condominium; Joel H. Bernstein to Amy Scalera, $410,000.

9533 Viburnum Drive, Toano; NVR Inc. to Isaac A. Resurrection, $639,170.

103 Wake Robin Road, Williamsburg; Kyle August Patterson to John Williams, $504,000.

127 Waters Edge, Williamsburg; Sharon S. Shelor to David Andrew Campbell, $386,000.

104 Watford Lane, Williamsburg; Matthew C. Forestad to Bryant W. Gwynn, $295,000.

3107 Weathers Blvd., Toano; Elizabeth Anne LaVoie to Andrew M. Hall, $251,000.

108 Westchester, Williamsburg; Francis J. Barcalow Jr., trustee to Heather M. Monaghan, $820,000.

4704 Westhampton, Williamsburg; Clyde L.W. Edwards to Frank A. Parillo, $441,000.

4744 Westhampton, Williamsburg; Joann H. Savage, trustee to Charles Ronald Kersh, $570,000.

106 Whistle Walk, Williamsburg; Michael Riley to Spencer Lee Kirn, $411,000.

18 Whittakers Mill, Williamsburg; Thomas Franklin Cherry to John A. Thomas, $1,325,000.

219 William Spencer, Williamsburg; Walter W. Hubbard to Andrew Lee, $235,000.

111 Windsor Way, Williamsburg; Timothy J. Contrucci to Brendan Bourdage, $550,000.

4708 Winterberry Court, Williamsburg; Deanna B. Chabay to Gregory Hartman, $504,750.

4210 Winthrop Circle, Williamsburg; Lauren M. Goulet to Kristen A. Drozdowski, $535,000.

6580 Wiltshire Road, Williamsburg; James S. Smith Sr. to Doris E. Hower, $373,000.

101 Workington, Williamsburg; Margaret R. Yates, trustee to William P. Johnson, $525,000.

6 Yeardley’s Grant, Williamsburg; Leona M. Harmon to Monique Pirrone Hunnicutt, $460,000.

KING AND QUEEN

204 Cox’s Lane, Shacklefords; Pennymac Loan Services LLC to Elias Santiago Rodriguez, $204,000.

491 Tuckers Road, Shacklefords; James R. Brown Jr. to Erik Werlau, $439,000.

KING WILLIAM

33 Ayletts Mill Drive, King William; Joseph S. Workman to Kevin Michael Klune, $298,000.

67 Dogwood Court, Aylett; Susanna Carmina Passagaluppi to Stephen R. Delbridge, $240,000.

47 Estelle Terrace, Aylett; RCI Builders LLC to Edward Jenkins, $389,726.

154 Jack Pen Lane, King William; Anne Mason to Jared B. Howells, $318,000.

2910 King William Ave., West Point; Beamon Wade Cutrell to Patrick Suth, $375,000.

Lot 5, Block A, Kennington Townhomes; Stylecraft Homes of Virginia to Govind Maheshwari, $258,590.

12654 Mount Olive Cohoke Road, West Point; Joseph W. Pollard Jr. to Stephen Dennis Zapantis Jr., $305,000.

Parcel, West Point; Pauline H. Harrell to Kathryn Hart, $325,000.

1447 Smokey Road, Aylett; James M. Brink to Kelly Tenille Fahel, $503,400.

NEW KENT

7863 Arbor Foods Court, New Kent; Avonta Canaday to Victor Ismeal Vasquez, $385,000.

5995 Bushnell Drive, New Kent; NK Homes LLC to Nathaniel Vincent Pettican, $418,259.

8096 W Danube Loop, New Kent; NVR Inc. to Faye N. Grubbs, $356,055.

3791 Elliot Field Trace, Quinton; Liberty Homes Virginia Inc. to Hunter J. Cave, $319,150.

2731 Kimball Lane, Quinton; Reece B. Hunsucker III, trustee to Jonathan Dalton Mitchell, $370,000.

Lot 14, Landbay 1, Phase 1, New Kent Farms; PHD Holdings LLC to Mark Roberts, $265,000.

7820 Lovegrass Terrace, New Kent; D.R. Horton to Corey M. Wheat, $464,990.

11660 Oakrise Court, New Kent; NVR Inc. to Mulu Y. Tegegne, $350,750.

Parcels; Pin-Thom Inc. to Wicked Pissah Properties LLC, $450,000.

5501 Ridgewood Drive, New Kent; Michael J. Conyngham to Sean Eslinger, $369,000.

8510 Sparks Terrace, Quinton; Joseph Tullo to James D. Maney Jr., $400,000.

Units, New Kent Commercial Center Condominium; New Kent Commercial Center Associates LLC to 1 Hil-Mar Inc., $1,800,000.

PETERSBURG

1761 Berkeley Ave.; Belinda Balderas Fuentes to Cristian O. Fuentes Jr., $260,000.

180 Catalpa Court; NVR Inc. to Andre Marquis Champ, $313,745.

270 Catalpa Court; NVR Inc. to Jaime Reguindin Rabina, $333,755.

1806 Dupuy Road; Amanda Polk to Lashawnda Brown, $150,000.

1076 Gustavo Lane and 3180 Denise Road; Lockridge Inc. to ELC Holdings LLC, $222,400.

413 N Park Drive; Haley Elizabeth Hyder to Stanley Leslie, $190,000.

3341 Seaton Road; Eugene A. Bland to Samuel I. White PC, trustee, $192,000.

1701 West Lane; Shaquetta D. Fields to Deanna Zermeno, $222,000.

POWHATAN

3.88 acres; Ernest J. Southers to Rachel Robertson Burton, $175,000.

4901 Cartersville Road, Powhatan; AMC Property Solutions LLC to Jared K. Gould, $374,500.

3001 Elioch Manor Drive, Powhatan; Catherine I. Palm, trustee to Laura Lynn Graham, $636,500.

3395 Holywell Circle, Powhatan; W.V. McClure Inc. to Ray S. Burnett, $596,657.

Lot 29, Section 3, Greywalls; The Reeds Landing Corp. to Walter B. Mason, $150,000.

2431 Ocala Drive, Powhatan; Emerald Custom Homes LLC to Dao Gui Zhang, $379,950.

264 Petersburg Road, Powhatan; Kimberly Briesmeister to Tara H. Burch, $390,000.

3095 Rosethorn Way, Powhatan; Windswept Development LLC to Donald Travis Clark, $676,744.

2090 Stemcreek Trail, Powhatan; Rodney J. Devries to Christopher W. Douglas, $445,500.

3478 Woods Way, Powhatan; Eric Joseph Saucier Jr. to Brian D. Boots, $260,000.

PRINCE GEORGE

3709 Butor Road, North Prince George; WBG&G LLC to Jacob McClaran, $200,000.

12460 Foxwood Drive, Prince George; R.C. Sullivan Construction Inc. to William Hixson, $365,500.

10479 Jordan Parkway, North Prince George; Chakkris Siri to Jason Bhattacharya, $680,000.

Lot 11, Section 6, Baxter Ridge; Janeil L. Pierre to RP Homes 4 LLC, $346,500.

5401 Mulberry Drive, North Prince George; William F. Bryson Jr. to Kenneth W. Roberts, $270,000.

6810 W Quaker Road, Disputanta; James E. Adkins to Christopher L. Poulson, $470,500.

3321 Union Branch, South Prince George; Lin Mark Henshaw Enterprises Inc. to Angelica White, $305,000.

4513 Wildwood Drive, Disputanta; Sean McCracken to David Huff, $238,000.

SUSSEX

4370 Newville Road, Waverly; Sarah L. Norfleet to Kylin Ann Davis, $251,000.

WILLIAMSBURG

102 Bristol Commons; Todd G. Ellis, trustee to Thomas Paul Boylan, $168,200.

Lot; Thomas M. Berry, trustee to Ronald E. Armstrong, $340,000.

Lot 90, Skipwith Farms; Judith A. Yoho to Sarah C. Risinger, $293,000.

3890 Shenandoah Drive; Daniel T. Gaver to Susan P. Woodward, $261,500.