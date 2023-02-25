The following is a list of more real estate parcels valued at $150,000 or more that have been transferred in the past few months in Richmond and surrounding areas.

To our readers: Caroline and Louisa listings will not be included until further notice.

RICHMOND

210 E 13th St; Caraballo Michael D to Sullivan Arnold, $312,500.

1418 N 22nd St; Goodwin Michael to Rosenthal Lindsey Rose, $275,000.

306 N 26th St U114; Lamb Andrew R to Bieger Jennifer L, $295,000.

100 W 29th St; Funes Maria to Engelhardt Brian And, $300,000.

1500 N 31st St; Eagle United Business Trust And to Savvy By Design Llc, $257,000.

1115 N 35th St; Jones Mallory And to Scheer Lindsey And, $300,000.

2412 3rd Ave; T W Partners Llc to Leone Erika R And Steven L, $435,000.

1818 5th Ave; Richardson Elaine Virginia to Boundy Gwen And Paula Ann, $290,000.

724 Arnold Ave; Claiborne Beverly S to Robles Renovations Llc, $155,000.

105 S Arthur Ashe Blvd; Edgecombe Brandy Lott to Coles Kelvin And, $970,000.

2217 Bainbridge St; S and M General Contractor Inc to Valle Aj Del, $224,000.

315 N Belmont Ave; Dilorenzo Francis X The Most to Cristo Rey Richmond High, $6,814,691.

3600 E Broad Rock Road; Swansboro Llc to Vst Swansboro Llc, $2,000,000.

1510 W Broad St; Trp Firestone Llc to Dl 1510 Lofts Llc And, $5,800,000.

5014 Bryce Lane; Spalding Lisa Good to Maya Va Llc, $185,000.

711 Cameo St; Ccrii Holdings Llc to Hatoum Heba K, $305,280.

1513 W Cary St; Kane Patrick And Karen And Kara to Rodriguez Jildardo And Daisy, $440,000.

5621 Cary Street Road U100; Funk Family Trust to Mumford Sarah B, $150,000.

9800 Cherokee Road; Schaefer Mcknight Carol M Trs to Dobbins John B Sr And, $1,200,000.

1601 Claremont Ave; Salter Linda to Szachowicz Antoni And, $375,650.

3301 Cliff Ave; Fattahi Property Investment Llc to Roden Julian C Revocable Trust, $285,000.

3302 Davee Road; Amaya Mirian A to Madden Joy, $209,000.

4201 Denbigh Dr; Dussault Jeffrey S And to Raymond Robert R, $700,000.

3331 Ellsworth Road; Schertz Marcia Living Trust to Hartman Matthew C And Amy, $449,000.

437 Erich Road; Watson Robert A and Rayzelle E to Americas Dream Holdings Llc, $215,000.

3014 Fendall Ave; Giambra Nicholas A to Steigleder Eric And Erin, $402,000.

4816 Fitzhugh Ave; Thomas Mitchell L to Phelps Anthony And, $503,050.

4050 Forest Hill Ave U30; Rommel Dina Jude to Kralian Sandra M, $175,000.

4504 W Franklin St; Mcketta John Robert And to Freeman Gerald S And, $975,000.

3202 Garland Ave; Canfiled Kristyn to Hlavin Max And Stevenson Mary, $416,000.

1840 Glencove Lane; Allen Brandi L to Martinez Anna G, $298,000.

1715 E Grace St; Lovings Produce Llc to Bakery Rva Llc, $1,000,000.

3111 W Grace St; Complete Home Design Llc to Stroh Angela And, $725,000.

4701 Grandway Road; 4701 Grandway Road Llc to Lockerby James Michael And, $845,000.

1712 Greenville Ave; Odom Louise Estate to Danil Assaad, $200,750.

1714 Grove Ave; Refo John F and Virginia L to Notari Eric D And Emily L, $655,280.

403 N Hamilton St Ua; Dietz Karen Pereira And to Dietz Denise F, $270,000.

2207 Hanover Ave; Albright Jonathon William And to Lashley Jeanna W And Jeffrey R, $1,230,000.

2956 Hathaway Road U1201; Delforn Alan R to Hohlt Winifred L, $450,000.

617 Hazelhurst Ave; Maple Tree Investments Llc to Wilkes Raven L And Katrina P, $355,000.

1649 Hopkins Road; Weir Charles to Maya Investment Inc, $154,000.

1838 Idlewood Ave; Bryant Bernice D to Chen Danni, $225,000.

5505 Jarvis Road; Fountain Ruby L And Joseph A to Beach Pamela, $205,000.

4380 Kenmare Lane; Rodriguez Anthony J and Laura and to Wright Royland Ottain, $383,500.

5108 King William Road; Davidson James V And Nancy H to Coleman Lucy Jackson And, $605,000.

521 Labrook Dr; Booker Freda Y to Lovett Kevin L, $255,000.

3115 Lake Village Dr; Laburnum Properties Inc to Henson Evelyn W, $165,000.

4402 Leonard Pkwy; Bullock Howard And Alexa to Smith Nathaniel M And Sarah A, $617,500.

5308 Linwood Ave; The Wright Choice 401k Plan to Corvera Romero Manuel Ernesto, $225,000.

3213 Logandale Ave; Burgess Jessica C to Hart Arthur L And, $200,000.

2024 W Main St; Blankinship William R Iii And to Kalister Kyle And Lauren, $666,000.

3022 Marlboro Dr; Gilliam Charles G to Wright Ross M Jr And Sarah M, $441,000.

3613 Meadow Bridge Road; Khataybeh Sameer to Birney Properties Llc, $240,000.

2121 Miller Ave; Stillman Justin L And to Petty Taylor And, $454,000.

3207 Monument Ave; Romero David J And to Dancy John And Michelle Living, $1,150,000.

1529 National St; Calabrese Blake J to Humpert Angela M And, $270,000.

2114-1/2 North Ave; Tower 3 Llc to Dahlstrand Kristin And, $394,115.

5805 Olas Ct; Hhhunt Homes Llc to France Jacob O And, $365,205.

2125 Old Manchester St; NVR Inc to Rizzo Michael And White Allan, $437,135.

2006 Parkwood Ave; Green Rosetta A to Silverbee Property4u Llc, $209,000.

59 W Pilkington St; Stephen Thomas Corporation Dba to Law Michael Jarod, $315,000.

3320 Q St; Oakwood Housing Llc to Greenberg Ali And Schnell Jacob, $430,000.

3301 Richmond Hwy; Wtk Enterprises Llc to Howard Bruce J Jr, $1,725,000.

1714 Rogers St; Partlow Arlene to Williams Alexandra, $175,000.

2300 Royall Ave; S R B Investors Llc to Biggs Joanne M, $235,000.

2900 Seminary Ave; Gilchrist Stuart G and Emily and to Leal Kevin W And, $407,000.

802 Seneca Road; Boyer John E D And Corey P to Kostyukovsky Ilya And Sarah, $1,244,500.

5801 Snead Road; Rodriguez Reguel A to Lagud Tracy, $210,000.

2621 Stratford Road; O’keefe Kelly James And to Bhavana Llc, $875,000.

4810 Stuart Ave; Manson Michael E And Lauren B to Reuge Guy R And Maria H, $635,000.

2411 The Terrace; White Dorothy T T to Cho Lea, $185,000.

115 N Vine St; King Madeleine And Jennifer And to Lamberton John Henry, $605,000.

6545 Vischer Road; NVR Inc to Langley Jesse James Iii And, $479,940.

6251 Warwick Road; Barclay Joseph to Gaskins Robert C Jr, $260,000.

2805 E Weyburn Road; Wilder Eunice M to Alegria Peter Michael And, $578,000.

5512 Woodburn Ct; Johnson Charles S and Brenda W to Martinez John Adam And, $1,037,000.

3131 Yukon Road; Regan Brian Seth to Oshea Bernadette, $442,500.

HENRICO

11 A P Hill Ave, Henrico; Nix Curtis to Meccia Angela R and Madeline, $195,000.

3213 Ainsworth Ln, Henrico; Liberty Homes Va Inc to Shade Ralph N Jr, $282,130.

3006 Anglican Pl, Henrico; Ford Vicki J to Grose Kimberly A and Sioban L Mccoy, $542,600.

409 Ash Ave, Henrico; Hall Jennifer to Rva Real Property Llc, $177,500.

5220 Avery Green Dr, Glen Allen; Jiamal Properties Llc to Saha Sandeep Kumar and Aruna Pradhan, $450,000.

340 Becklow Ave, Henrico; Me Nuckols Llc to Eagle Construction Of Va Properties Llc, $210,000.

1301 Bentbrook Dr, Henrico; Alexander Donnell W and Janet to Mangaroo Nyasha N and Jermaine R Carter, $290,000.

1132 Bickerstaff Rd, Henrico; Jenkins Lester L Iii to Ponticello Charles Phillip, $200,000.

1001 Borden Rd, Henrico; Limerick William Reid Jr to Wagler Mary L and John J, $320,000.

2624 Bradway Ln, Henrico; Sandiford Towanda M to Xue Jing Chun and Xuejuan Yang, $357,000.

9361 Brighter Tower Ct U1606, Glen Allen; Frink Joseph M and William H Eberhardt to Braveheart Investments Llc, $190,000.

2317 Bromby St, Henrico; James Timothy to Spf Homes 4 Llc, $172,500.

217 Buffalo Rd, Henrico; 8th Hill Homes Llc to Burgess Shenequa, $223,000.

8371 Cardova Rd, Henrico; Sheriff Landon P and Laura A to Pugh Kimberly J, $347,000.

8187 Carriage Homes Dr, Henrico; Townhomes At Parham Place Llc to Pattnaik Swati and Swatik Choudhury, $418,900.

220 Cedar Fork Rd, Henrico; Maya Va Llc to Lawson Scotty D Jr and Victoria E Elmore, $250,000.

2028 Cedarbird Way, Henrico; Stanley Martin Homes Llc to Lee Dayoun, $306,870.

5519 Chamberlayne Ave, Henrico; Robbins Christopher Shawn and Katherine to Johnson Andrew Farrell and Stacey M Ellis, $340,000.

10809 Cherry Hill Dr, Glen Allen; Mollica Anthony P Sr and Elizabeth A to Pfalzgraf Tina M and Michael C, $1,160,000.

2326 Clarke St, Henrico; Dodds Travis Allen to Freeman Anne Stewart, $262,900.

1200 Cole Blvd, Glen Allen; Lewis Joseph S Ii and Annick Jmae Britt to Alley Stephanie and Johnney B, $350,000.

130 Colter Dr, Henrico; Wooten Diane K to Kaya Elif, $255,000.

6809 Cornelius Ct, Henrico; Eastwood Homes Of Richmond Llc to Kaufelt Kody Glenn and Breanna L Johnson, $430,235.

5901 S Crestwood Ave, Henrico; Wean Nathaniel L and Kim L Tu Wean to Slough Carter Joseph and Eve Marie Richey, $735,000.

2653 Darbytown Rd, Henrico; Stevens Joseph E Jr and B S Mcardle Et Al to Papelino Maria and Merritt Kinser, $260,000.

2822 Dellrose Ave, Henrico; Eades James E and D E Powell and S E Furcron to Arma Ayoub and Kathleen Delaney Kelso, $275,000.

5616 Drayton Dr, Glen Allen; Fleming Thomas J to Bebawy Esther, $370,000.

9100 Dunncroft Dr, Glen Allen; Hannafin Brian William and Kathryn K to Miller Elizabeth S S and Tyson D, $357,500.

9311 Electra Ln, Henrico; Anderson Clarence E and Shirley to Cascade Funding Mortgage Trust Hb7, $261,100.

3209 Emporia St, Henrico; Hope and Herringbone Llc to Metrick-Wheaton Joseph Michael, $215,000.

10566 Farm Meadow Dr, Glen Allen; Nguyen Mai T to Nguyen Diem Thi and Bay Pham, $475,000.

4938 Finnegan Ct, Henrico; Trek Properties Llc to Terrell Casey, $235,000.

2101 Fon-Du-Lac Rd, Henrico; Mgpm Llc to Wageealla Abdelmalik Abdalla A Et Al, $326,000.

12004 Foxfield Cir, Henrico; Hatfield Tara T to Rooney John J and Linda M, $381,000.

8861 Foxway Ridge Ln, Glen Allen; Stanley Martin Homes Llc to Kancharla Soujanya and Vinay K G Nalla, $376,192.

12325 Frisco Dr, Henrico; Casey Mary Jo to Dorsey Joshua Joseph, $210,000.

2590 Gaskins Rd Ub, Henrico; Railey Hill Associates Llc to Konnik Llc, $1,100,000.

N Gayton Rd, Henrico; Edward Rose Development Company Llc to Edward Rose Development Company Llc, $3,100,000.

9604 George’s Bluff Rd, Henrico; Ebhardt Carlton M Trustee to Shannon Ryan K and Alexis A, $810,000.

12109 Glastonbury Pl, Henrico; Lemaic Tatjana to Jewison Michael and Bai Xue, $625,000.

12720 Glenkirk Rd, Henrico; Bgrs Relocation Inc to Cox Kevin Marshall and Sarah Elizabeth, $678,000.

1271 Grapevine Rd, Sandston; Zitta Windy Nicole to Copper Properties Llc, $155,000.

9304 Greenford Dr, Henrico; Carlson Dona T to Lat San Htoi and Naw Ja, $310,000.

8260 Greystone West Cir, Henrico; Harrison William R and Paula B to Scott Margaret, $390,000.

6110 Hampstead Ave, Henrico; Zeigler Cassandra L to Mcinnis John Mcleod Iii and Martha W, $399,950.

2304 Harvie Rd, Henrico; Snipe Harriet E to Rp Homes 4 Llc, $207,000.

3824 Haylor’s Beach Way, Glen Allen; Kronheim-Backover Eleanor A Estate to Belton Robert J and Nancy J, $590,000.

5208 Hickory Knoll Pl, Henrico; Cole Michael A to Saddique Hira and Ahsan Iqbal Et Al, $335,000.

10708 Hollow Ct, Glen Allen; Sheldon Scott Anthony and Y R L to Salib Michael Z and Safaa Y Aziz, $430,000.

6809 Hominy Ct, Henrico; Eastwood Homes Of Richmond Llc to Dacosta-Bobb Darmel and Shakinah, $414,780.

1710 Hungary Rd, Henrico; Ogburn Julius D to Ayubi Ahmadzia and Marzia, $211,000.

2400 Islandview Dr, Henrico; Challis Lisa Lynn and Donald Ray Jr to Preservati Robert Ryan and Serena Anne, $700,050.

4805 Jan Rd, Henrico; Dixon Tondra L to Sfr Acquisitions 2 Llc, $290,000.

8606 Julian Rd, Henrico; Thompson Ford L Iii and Carrington Beverly to Jamieson Parker L, $388,400.

505 S Kalmia Ave, Henrico; Hepburn Regina E to Nunez Jalile, $230,000.

4343 Kidsgrove Rd, Henrico; Style Craft Homes Inc Of Virginia to Aremu Chartoya Caresse, $311,300.

7426 Landsworth Ave, Henrico; Maraghy Jenny to Walsh Elizabeth H, $231,000.

8017 Lawford Hills Ct, Glen Allen; Schwear Nicholas R and Daisha Nicole C to John Lovely, $391,000.

5719 Linda Rd, Sandston; Reid Chann to Obinna Meshack, $240,000.

10112 Locklies Dr, Glen Allen; Bennett Barbara L Trustee to Dillard Buford Vernett, $384,950.

9225 Magellan Pkwy Ua, Glen Allen; Stanley Martin Homes Llc to Gap Investments Llc, $296,001.

2213 Manlyn Rd, Henrico; Justice Sheri Lee to Ellis Carl William Sr and Jean Dillard, $328,500.

3042 Marlee Farm, Glen Allen; Hilton M Rubin Inc to Zinski Kevin M, $620,000.

Maybeury Dr, Henrico; Ross Leonard A Jr Margaret M to Wiltshire Gary W, $435,000.

698 Mccormick Farm Dr, Glen Allen; Stanley Martin Homes Llc to Jones Ruth and Wynona Banks, $336,280.

8903 Midway Rd, Henrico; Darden Bradley R and Christina D Carter to Boone Charlotte M, $299,000.

11979 Montfort Cir, Glen Allen; Marks Jeffrey P and Amy S to Poma John M and Marybeth M, $680,000.

5100 Monument Ave U401, Henrico; Schroder Gregory L Trustee to Goldberg Scott and Kathleen Dunn and F Wimer, $230,000.

11804 Nettlestone Ct, Henrico; River City Home Rentals Llc to Haynes Lisa M and Alexander K, $420,000.

2285 New Market Rd, Henrico; Hopkins Donna Aytes to Marks Stacey A S and Michael Scott, $272,500.

2311 S Newton Cir, Henrico; Meredith Denise B to Strait William D and Veronica N, $260,000.

509 S Oak Ave, Henrico; Boyd Anthony W to Reinhardt Katherine M, $221,000.

5260 Old Main St Ua, Henrico; Stanley Martin Homes Llc to Sparks Randy Carl Jr and Angela H, $496,178.

5260 Old Main St Uc, Henrico; Stanley Martin Homes Llc to Moore Douglas J and Patrick Davis, $532,825.

10713 Old Prescott Rd, Henrico; Lynch Jeffrey E and Dana G Trustees to Jones Roger A and Nancy E Neudecker, $700,000.

13190 Old Three Chopt Rd, Henrico; Grove and Libbie Service Co Llc to Edward Rose Development Company Llc, $3,100,000.

4440 Old Williamsburg Rd, Sandston; Long Sharon C and Charles R to Paul Mary K, $234,000.

2102 N Parham Rd, Henrico; Maya Va Llc to Sullivan Steven and Alicia, $400,000.

12245 Paxton Glen Ter, Glen Allen; Uppalapati Chandra S and Jyothi Yallanki to Tipparti Pavan Kumar Reddy and K Bathini, $883,700.

2326 Persimmon Trek, Henrico; Stratiou Roddy T to Shapovalov Dmytro and Tatyana Manelis, $824,000.

3016 Pinehurst Rd, Henrico; Garrett Delaney M to Bell Edward and Tracy, $315,000.

2007 Poplar Bud Pl, Henrico; Farrar Garnett to Grinsteiner Leo A and Sharona, $370,000.

336 Purbrook Ln, Henrico; Eagle Construction Of Va Properties Llc to Rebel Gert and Marina N Astakhova, $829,000.

3804 Quinn Abbey Ln, Henrico; NVR Inc to Givens Vernika S and Dajon Antoine Bagby, $394,985.

7703 Richie Ave, Henrico; Noel Tim R and Lisa N Jones to Le Hang Thi Tranh and Tho, $340,000.

10709 River Fall Path, Glen Allen; Hhhunt River Mill Llc to Homesmith Construction Inc, $165,000.

210 Rocketts Way U608, Henrico; Kell William and Janet to Dejarnette Eddie Lee and Penny Helen, $250,000.

105 Rose Hill Rd, Henrico; Calhoun Timothy D to Abbot Steven Emery and Marisa K Vest, $625,000.

202 Sag Harbor Ct, Henrico; Godsey Properties Inc to NVR Inc, $385,000.

310 Sag Harbor Pl, Henrico; NVR Inc to Lewis Starr Deviron, $243,714.

6401 Scandia Lake Pl, Sandston; Sharpe Steven W and Celeste to Diggs Seth P, $333,000.

8300 Sharonway Dr, Glen Allen; Mcmahon William P Jr and Christine P to Lewis Ruth Ann, $521,100.

10301 Silverbrook Dr, Henrico; Marion Bruce W and Sue L to Spotts Augustus C and Cara Brianne, $470,000.

2613 Southbay Dr, Henrico; O’reilly Matthew and Donna to Wells Christopher Lathan and Megan S, $650,000.

5950 Springfield Rd, Glen Allen; Coleman Joseph M and Judy M to Ladle Jonathan P and Amy J, $1,125,000.

2751 St Elias Dr Ua, Henrico; Stanley Martin Homes Llc to Rush Michael and Sarah, $349,490.

6119 Staples Mill Rd, Henrico; Srs Investments Llc to Linwood Land Company Llc, $1,261,000.

3911 Strolling Ln, Glen Allen; Thi Joey and Rose K and Theodore Michael to Madan Ritu and Manu Kaushik, $450,000.

7615 Sweetbriar Rd, Henrico; Wayland Charles R and Alison G to Kirchmaier Andrew T and Thomas W Jr, $1,095,000.

11811 Thomas Mill Dr, Glen Allen; Hall Carolyn B Trustee to Clibon Unamarie, $1,055,000.

10401 Toston Ln, Glen Allen; Chung Tuong L to Chung Phung M, $400,000.

4680 Twin Hickory Lake Dr, Glen Allen; Andrews James E Jr and Mary K Trustees to Hinkle Evan Joseph, $220,000.

8040 Villa Park Dr, Henrico; 8040 Villa Park Llc to Abmar Villa Park Llc, 12400000.

11102 Warren View Rd, Henrico; Ma Peixue and Li Qiao to Silver Bryan Scott, $373,000.

5404 Waving Meadow Rd, Henrico; Benjamin Kamala to Canada Rodney Onell Sr, $270,000.

1614 Westcastle Dr, Henrico; Bgrs Relocation Inc A Colorado Corp to Jones William M and Ellen Boykin, $579,000.

12600 Wheat Ter, Henrico; Kresge James M Trustee to Nepal Prakash and Neeti Dahal, $651,000.

1614 Willingham Rd, Henrico; Borton Ricky W and Margaret to Pardis Shane, $468,000.

8001 Wistar Glen Dr, Henrico; NVR Inc to Hagood Mary Ellen, $381,070.

8027 Wistar Glen Dr, Henrico; Wilton Acquisition Llc to NVR Inc, $356,000.

9309 Woodcrest Rd, Henrico; Blake Denny Llc to Sjm Properties Llc, $260,000.

12224 Woodson Hills Ct, Glen Allen; Bradford Homes Inc to Kumar Pankaj and Aradhya Nimmalapalli, $807,640.

CHESTERFIELD

6901 Able Rd, Chesterfield; Richardson Charles C Et Al to Dover Investments Llc, $212,000.

10107 Agincourt Ln, North Chesterfield; Ulysse Properties Llc to Sung Justin L, $237,000.

7007 Alabaster Ter, North Chesterfield; Iron Bridge Investments Llc to D R Horton Inc, $838,000.

2570 Alcott Rd, North Chesterfield; Huntwood Apartments Llc to Sage-Richmond 1 Llc, $2,416,000.

11324 Amara Dr, Chesterfield; Touchstone Ii Llc to NVR Inc, $169,200.

9332 Amberleigh Cir, North Chesterfield; Mumford Ann L Estate to Quiller William C Jr and Evonne S, $449,950.

6325 Arbor Meadows Ter, Chester; Patrick Dean T and Bonnie F to Bartlett James and Sharon, $400,000.

2100 Avada Dr, Midlothian; Legault Homes Llc to Acker Thomas Andrew and Elisabeth Katherine, $607,864.

9101 Barrows Hill Ter, Chesterfield; Erickson Eric and Xinia La to Rycarczyk Jeanette and Hooper Justin, $636,000.

7006 Batten Ct, North Chesterfield; Iron Bridge Investments Llc to D R Horton Inc, $2,890,000.

14713 Beacon Hill Ct, Midlothian; Peretti Kimberly Long to Stiglich Lauren Myers and Myers Patricia, $318,500.

15100 Bellstone Ct, Midlothian; Craftmaster Homes Inc to Crespo George and Melanie Anne, $711,351.

8312 Ben Nevis Dr, North Chesterfield; Hayden Jane H to White Allison Rebecca and Bennett Michael Louis, $395,000.

12000 Black Alder Dr, Moseley; Porter Patrick E Sr and Penny D to Burress Matthew Garrott and Jackie Lynn, $711,000.

2107 Bower Ridge Dr, Chester; Rolling Ridge Llc to Courtney Derrick and Kayla D, $390,897.

10201 Brian Ray Ct, Midlothian; Campo Barbara to Mauro John Joseph and Jenny Ann, $255,000.

2861 W Brigstock Rd, Midlothian; Foot Darren and Jocelyn K to Hurley John and Verma Nandini, $850,000.

12010 Bromwich Dr, North Chesterfield; Freeman Carolyn D and Jones Jennifer to Tko Punchout Llc, $450,000.

12113 Bundle Rd, Chesterfield; Lindsey Steven Mark to Reid Kelsey James, $330,000.

4043 Cambrian Cir, Midlothian; Vanderlinden Joshua and Mindy to Omohundro Blake and Kendall, $530,000.

2031 Carbon Hill Dr, Midlothian; Many William G Jr to Curtis Michelle and Curtis Sarah Mckain, $567,000.

13454 Carters Creek Ct, Chesterfield; Knight Roy L and Lashante C to Milby Alan W Jr and Lassiter Rebecca J, $427,000.

2606 Cedarville Ct, Midlothian; Lgi Homes-Virginia Llc to Ramadugu Charan Raja Rao and Polsani Harikishan Rao, $521,900.

6451 Centralia Rd, Chesterfield; Cot J Properties Llc to Golden Ocean Llc, $3,466,022.

4718 Chayton Ln, North Chesterfield; Kingsland Park Llc to NVR Inc, $218,850.

9261 Chester Rd, North Chesterfield; Dickerson Mark and Deanna to Smith Bradley, $215,000.

2709 Cicero Pkwy, Chester; Stigall Anna C Estate to Battle James W, $212,500.

9721 Coalboro Rd, Chesterfield; Hancock Builders Inc to Wiseman Jacob R and Ashley M, $445,500.

311 Coalfield Rd, Midlothian; Randolph’s Pond Llc to Windswept Development Llc, $8,715,000.

7012 Cogburn Ter, North Chesterfield; Iron Bridge Investments Llc to D R Horton Inc, $2,890,000.

4504 Cordova Ln, Chesterfield; Hoffman Brett to Jackson Tyrice, $250,000.

12030 Corte Castle Rd, Chesterfield; Foxfield Construction Inc to Jaxys Llc, $170,000.

14300 Cove Ridge Ter, Midlothian; Farmer Tyler S R and Heather T to Rogers Benjamin J, $443,500.

12812 Crathes Ln, Chesterfield; Miller Brad M to Moghadam Sepideh and Faroughi Kaveh, $725,000.

2505 Crosstimbers Ct, Midlothian; Lewis Emmett C Iii and Theresa C to Hayes Ronnie D and Joy, $380,000.

11306 Cypress Pond Ct, Chesterfield; Meadowville Landing Llc to Main Street Homes, $735,000.

10301 Dakins Dr, North Chesterfield; Cress Russell C and Colleen K to Rivera Israel and Ana, $175,000.

12405 Dannyhill Rd, Midlothian; Yale Andrew L to Moraca Andrew and Lindy, $530,000.

1524 Denby Way, Midlothian; Luckraft James A and Karen M to Maqsher Murtaja Ayedh and Makshar Samaah Saif Mohamed, $550,250.

3805 Dogwood Ave, Chester; Mykich Gloria to Harris Bruice Iii, $221,000.

6932 Dunton Rd, Chesterfield; Cosby Village Llc to Pokhrel Prateek and Adhikari Mamata Pokhrel, $417,759.

4608 East Run Ct, North Chesterfield; Lane William R Sr and Shakia B to Kovach Bradley and Alyssa, $276,625.

17421 Elko Rd, South Chesterfield; Jacobs Scott M to Aydlotte Philip L, $235,000.

4813 Ellerby Dr, Moseley; Westerleigh Fc Llc to Byham Jason F and Katherine M, $567,010.

15301 Endstone Trl, Midlothian; River City Custom Homes Inc to Richards Vicky L, $880,153.

2806 Fairgate Rd, Midlothian; Deligiannis Pamela M to Ligh Roy L and Melissa T, $381,000.

20300 Ferintosh Ct, South Chesterfield; Shannon Amanda L to Cifuentes Karen A, $230,000.

17730 Foaling Ln, South Chesterfield; Rowe Sherry H to Perry Raymond and Alford Ryann and Johnson Karen, $360,000.

15043 Fox Branch Ln, Midlothian; Hamelin Michaela and Ryan to Kessinger Charles Ryan and Monica Leticia, $580,000.

10205 Francill Ct, North Chesterfield; Owens Jesse C Jr to Mason Christopher, $186,000.

3034 Galena Ave, North Chesterfield; Underwood Ben to Ascencio Maria Aura Palencia and Zuleta Hugo Evelio Ortiz, $190,000.

16127 Gary Ave, Chester; Farrell Colton and Sara to Bowser Tambatha D, $255,000.

4000 Gill St, Chester; Eagle Rock 1st Llc to Payne Christopher Scott, $229,900.

16821 Gossamer Dr, Moseley; Reid Michael to Darby Heather L and Clinton D, $435,000.

15400 Greenley Pl, Chesterfield; Long Stephanie L and Alexander J to Mcgrew Wesley Logan and Brianna S, $485,000.

12212 Ground Pine Ct, Midlothian; Hhhunt Homes L C to Koh Wan Seaw, $329,265.

9835 Groundhog Dr, North Chesterfield; Ramsay Aakash to Scott-Mouzon Cheryl Lynn, $225,000.

2208 Halflight Ct, North Chesterfield; Eastwood Homes Of Richmond Llc to Jamer Matthew Sr, $437,305.

10620 Halflight Dr, North Chesterfield; Sunset Hills Towns Llc to Eastwood Homes Of Richmond Llc, $397,800.

6513 Hammock Creek Dr, Moseley; 6801 Woolridge Rd-Moseley Lp to Clayton Properties Group Inc, $868,000.

6531 Hammock Creek Dr, Moseley; 6801 Woolridge Rd-Moseley Lp to Clayton Properties Group Inc, $868,000.

6549 Hammock Creek Dr, Moseley; 6801 Woolridge Rd-Moseley Lp to Clayton Properties Group Inc, $868,000.

13816 Happy Hill Rd, Chester; Chambers Andrew J and Ashley W to Santiago Alfonso, $297,500.

3701 Harvette Dr, North Chesterfield; Oak Grove Baptist Church to Horton Leslie William and Taylor Victoria Katelyn, $280,000.

9113 Haynes Bridge Rd, Chesterfield; Harpers Mill Development Corp to Clayton Properties Group Inc, $1,650,000.

13503 Headwaters Pl, Midlothian; Nielsen James C Jr and Meeks N L to Southall Woodrow Jr, $300,000.

15742 Henningford Rd, Chesterfield; Main Street Homes to Williams Lorren M J, $498,572.

15601 Hidden Falls Dr, Moseley; Wilson Adam E and Palmer Karen L to James Spurgeon R Jr, $750,000.

5404 Holly Pines Dr, Chesterfield; Duncan Jerry T and Linda M to Anacker Brian William and Semeraro Michele, $320,000.

10303 Hull Street Rd, Midlothian; 10301 Hull Street Partnership to Aslami Khoshal, $420,000.

1312 Idstone Way, Midlothian; Brown F C Iii and Shick K to Delaney Todd A and Annmarie, $925,000.

2235 Ives Ln, North Chesterfield; Grullon Elbis to Velasquez Cabrera Luis Alonso, $340,000.

18201 Jones Run Trl, Moseley; Craftmaster Homes to Otero Jon D, $498,115.

4240 Ketcham Dr, Chesterfield; Lemieux David and Bambi to Morton Elizabeth, $315,000.

9707 Kingman Rd, North Chesterfield; Hoover Benjamin R and Deadrick H to Punches Brenda, $286,500.

11311 Lady Slipper Ln, North Chesterfield; Haislip Jed L to Jackson Joseph A and Christine, $355,000.

6949 Lake Caroline Dr, Chesterfield; Thompson Christopher and Mayo K to Riter Jared V and Brush Mckayla Jean and Riter Michael V, $370,000.

2200 Lake Surrey Dr, North Chesterfield; Balding Marvin P Jr to Miller Stefan Keith and Tara, $435,000.

1500 Laurel Top Dr, Midlothian; Snyder Shannon Chaffin to Monet Yhanco and Yenly, $395,000.

6311 Leisure Ter, North Chesterfield; Martin Robin K and Terry A to Sklenar Leslie Kaye and Duane Grayson, $315,000.

2504 Lilybank Ct, Midlothian; Main Street Homes to Osborne Mason Everett and Caitlin, $578,528.

5722 Long Cove Rd, Midlothian; Khatib Kelly A and Bingle John and Tsiropoulous Amy N to Farah Natalie Nicole and Kevin David, $399,000.

11306 Macandrew Dr, Chesterfield; Tortoriello Patricia V Revocable Trust (The) to Finn Frederick W and Neda, $620,000.

1301 Manders Knoll Ct, Midlothian; Valentine Michael P to Hill Katelin L and Roberson Justin C, $332,000.

8206 Marwood Dr, North Chesterfield; Jones Lee and Julia M to Bechtel Zachary and Mary, $385,000.

1801 Meadow Farm Dr, North Chesterfield; Dyson R E Jr and Webster B E to Sanderford Elizabeth F and Benjamin D, $310,000.

14433 Michaux Village Dr, Midlothian; Barkley Nina Margrethe to Deschon Jeffrey A and Beverly A, $433,000.

9243 Moldova Rd, Chesterfield; Harpers Mill Development Corp to Main Street Homes, $1,980,000.

11818 Murray Olds Ct, Midlothian; B and S Llc to Starry Night Realty Llc, $1,180,000.

7612 Nicklaus Cir, Moseley; Joynson David R and Melissa D to Morgan Luke and Maynard Summer, $529,000.

5436 Niles Rd, North Chesterfield; Jessup Meadows Llc to NVR Inc, $320,000.

7743 Northern Dancer Ct, Midlothian; Knutson Christian Grace and Mark K to Meyer Kylie Emma and Carter Marcus D, $340,000.

2321 Oakengate Ln, Midlothian; Pace George F Jr and Betty B to Long James and Sarah, $687,000.

1840 Old Hundred Rd, Midlothian; Dwr Llc to Regalado Sara and Gediga Jacek, $350,000.

18504 Palisades Rdg, Moseley; Hhhunt Homes L C to Bahuleyannair Mahesh V and Mahesh, $431,590.

11630 Parrish Creek Ln, Chesterfield; Calderon Jonathan and April to Schmitt Adam and Sarah, $427,000.

13601 Pebble Creek Ter, Midlothian; Folscher P A and Folscher A to Magazine Scott Alan and Lisa Bethany, $481,000.

2840 Perdido Dr, Midlothian; Wright Kristin M and T J Jr to Thompson Randi C, $270,000.

12353 Petrel Xing, Midlothian; Swift Creek Development Llc to Buddha Naveen K and Saragadam Geetanjali, $349,574.

257 Philray Rd, North Chesterfield; G and H Properties Llc to Huang Chun Xin, $228,250.

18809 Pine Grove Ave, South Chesterfield; Brookside Dev Of Va Llc to T H Burt Corporation, $600,000.

13512 Pine Reach Dr, Chesterfield; Brake Sherman L to Johnson Claudette and Johnson Theron L and Johnson Matthew C, $430,000.

12409 Pomfret Ct, Midlothian; Bain Daphne H to Nicholson Naya, $359,000.

8003 Providence Forest Ct, North Chesterfield; Ferguson Henry R Iii to Daneker Timothy E, $195,000.

1700 Queen Elizabeth Ave, North Chesterfield; Fuller Kelly W to Lysinger Daniel S and Nathan C, $353,000.

2102 Ramsgate Sq, North Chesterfield; Sisson Allen J and Karyn G to Sisson Greg and Moody Shelby, $260,000.

8206 Reedy Branch Rd, Chesterfield; Gregory David W to Smith Anthony William and Lavera Sharon, $335,000.

14308 Revelry Blvd, Midlothian; NVR Inc to Awan Kamran and Tahir Anam, $451,790.

7513 River Rd, South Chesterfield; Ricks Kevan W Sr and Tanya P to Slagle James L Jr, $268,625.

3719 Riverdowns North Dr, Midlothian; O’connor Gerald T to Soergel Curt and Susan, $615,000.

13025 Rose Glen Dr, Midlothian; Patterson Koni to Buist Jerry and Jean, $435,000.

4155 Round Hill Dr, Chesterfield; Duesing Michael A and Roberta A to Duesing Mark, $300,000.

10905 Rufford Rd, Chester; Wolf John G to Hatcher Hue Le, $285,000.

6724 Sailors Creek Ct, Chesterfield; Mitchell Donnetta M and Gregory to Cortez Daniel Urbina, $385,000.

17711 Sandy Ford Rd, South Chesterfield; Taylor Austin K and Goble C M to Robinson Eric, $331,500.

6906 Sanguine Ter, North Chesterfield; Iron Bridge Investments Llc to D R Horton Inc, $2,890,000.

10517 Saxony Rd, North Chesterfield; Carlison Charles J and Carolyn M to Smith Jana Southworth, $200,000.

2606 Seacliff Cir, North Chesterfield; Td Homes Llc Trustee to Schipinski Carol, $168,000.

13813 Shadow Ridge Rd, Midlothian; Levens John and Judith K to Bradtke Kevin A and Grace Katherine Giles, $485,000.

4700 Shepherds Mill Dr, Chesterfield; Mohr Joshua L and Courtney B to Almonte Magdelin M, $422,550.

9606 Shiloh Dr, North Chesterfield; Taylor W K and Taylor D C Trs to Sinkler Rhodney Fitzgerald Sr and Charlotte Wilson, $255,000.

11519 Sinker Creek Dr, Chester; Saeed Noma B and Samee Saquib to Campbell William C Ii and Mary C, $790,000.

16024 Soho Turn , Moseley; Daire Darnetta S and Andrew P to Nguyen Nhat and Jesica, $630,000.

3004 South Ridge Dr, Midlothian; Transform Va Llc Trustee to Budnarine Madan and Perez Rosmeris Mota, $205,500.

2421 Southland Dr, Chester; Dynamic Hospitality Inc to Swami Shreeji Llc, $2,550,000.

12103 Springhouse Ct, Chesterfield; Long Kenneth A Jr and Elizabeth to Raley Derrick Jr and Kayla M, $380,000.

7107 Stafford Park Dr, Moseley; Waugh Eric J and Jennifer A to Stohr Kenneth and Kathleen M, $475,000.

4030 Stone Creek Ter, Chesterfield; Callis Cory O and Briana S to Callahan James and Pomales Rosailly Ramos, $312,000.

6819 Strathmore Rd, North Chesterfield; Longbridge Financial Llc to Sasso Corporation and Virginia Carpentry Contractor Inc, $180,000.

11901 Sunflower Ln, North Chesterfield; Huggins Robert A and Teresa to Brown Logan and Corinne, $388,500.

25 Swanage Rd, North Chesterfield; O’brien Michael B Trustee to Melchor Lucia Tovar, $350,000.

20241 Talon Point Ct, South Chesterfield; Thomas Freddy L to Henderson Mark, $338,000.

13612 Thornhill Pl, Chester; Adams Clarence D and Lynda B to Popp Joseph Aaron and Claire Ellery, $385,000.

12404 Triton Springs Dr, Midlothian; Jamer Matthew J to Miller Matthew Rhodes and Carson Crowder, $490,000.

9620 Tuxford Rd, North Chesterfield; Emig Nancy Ann to Leonard Will E Iii and Nancy Ellmann, $395,000.

9100 Verneham Ct, Chesterfield; Harpers Mill Development Corp to Main Street Homes, $1,980,000.

9118 Verneham Ct, Chesterfield; Harpers Mill Development Corp to Eastwood Homes Of Richmond Llc, $1,650,000.

9136 Verneham Ct, Chesterfield; Harpers Mill Development Corp to Eastwood Homes Of Richmond Llc, $1,650,000.

10316 Vineland Rd, North Chesterfield; G and H Properties Llc to Fair Lakes Five Llc, $181,500.

2006 Walhala Dr, North Chesterfield; Pandurangi Ananda and Rama A to Henderson Jenifer Lynn, $725,000.

3303 Walnut Cove Ct, Chester; Newcomb Chris Lee to Powell Jazmine F, $252,000.

18816 Weldon St, South Chesterfield; Brookside Dev Of Va Llc to T H Burt Corporation, $600,000.

1544 Westhall Gardens Dr, North Chesterfield; Style Craft Homes Inc Of Virginia to Bab Colleen and Nicholas, $418,760.

2410 Whirland Ct, Midlothian; Craftmaster Homes Inc to Paladugu Harsha and Nandamuri Lasya, $580,885.

2413 Whirland Pl, Midlothian; Craftmaster Homes Inc to Keys Tiffany Lynn and Washington Justin A, $589,086.

6307 Whisperwood Dr, North Chesterfield; Iron Bridge Investments Llc to D R Horton Inc, $2,890,000.

6400 Whisperwood Dr, North Chesterfield; Iron Bridge Investments Llc to D R Horton Inc, $2,890,000.

6423 Whisperwood Dr, North Chesterfield; Iron Bridge Investments Llc to D R Horton Inc, $2,890,000.

6642 Whisperwood Dr, North Chesterfield; Iron Bridge Investments Llc to D R Horton Inc, $838,000.

15300 Willow Hill Ln, Chesterfield; Houston David R and Sherry H to Houser Jon-Erick and Amy, $550,000.

11806 Winbury Ct, Midlothian; Bennett Jerry Wayne to Lambdin Deric and Hayley, $396,100.

5613 Windingrun Pl, North Chesterfield; Finer Homes Inc to Elkins Sonja H, $412,385.

5701 Winterleaf Dr, North Chesterfield; Arbaiza Leticia to Arabaiza Carlos A and Jessika M, $245,000.

11037 Wooferton Ct, Midlothian; Dowd Brian to Kalafatis Christopher P, $608,000.

HANOVER

0.46 acres; Neva Russell to David L. Turner, $460,000.

1.7536 acres; Cot J Properties LLC to Ashkan Farhadi, $2,095,033.

6.65 acres; Richmond Property Holdings LLC to Moore Space LLC, $250,000.

7362 Aquarius Loop, MEchanicsville; Jordan Louis Wilburn to Tanya Noel Smith, $300,000.

10324 Beech Ridge Circle, Glen Allen; CFalls Builder LLC to Ronald Ford, $502,297.

7036 Bonniefield Drive, MEchanicsville; Andrea P. Timberlake to Charles J. Delargy III, $370,000.

10114 Cabernet Lane, Mechanicsville; Clayton Properties Group Inc. to Tapas K. Som, $726,030.

814 Chapman St., Ashland; RCI Builders LLC to David Gregory, $549,350.

8764 Crestland Drive, Mechanicsville; King M. Graves Jr. to Shari K. Robinson, $675,000.

11023 Doswell Road, Doswell; David E. Wahls to Marilyn J. Phelps, $305,000.

10394 Farm Glen Way, Glen Allen; Farmstead Villas LLC to Floyd P. Tilley, $424,909.

8320 Glympse Road, Mechanicsville; Dustin A. Ennis to Lane Brigman, $338,500.

6040 Green Haven Drive, Mechanicsville; Daniel Guertler to Justin Michael Vietinghoff, $465,000.

9239 Halifax Green Drive, Mechanicsville; NVR Inc. to Jayamurugan Jayaraman, $568,135.

8231 Hillstone Court, MEchanicsville; Bojin G. Slavov to Glenn Robertson Briggs, $474,500.

9912 Honeybee Drive, MEchanicsville; James Allen Spada Jr. to Adilbek Atabekov, $555,000.

9405 Ivy Hill Court, Mechanicsville; George E. Miller to Quy Thi My Bui, $510,000.

8404 Kaye Drive, Mechanicsville; Katherine Walton McChesney, executor to Ryne T. West, $315,000.

10527 Little Meadow Lane, Glen Allen; Boone Homes Inc. to Vincent J. Randazzo, $697,933.

lot 11, Block AA, Section B, Mayfield Farms; River City Design and Build LLC to Christopher M. Griffith, $327,000.

Lot 2, Block A, Section 8, Lereve Manor; Havat Properties LLC to SFR Acquisitions 2 LLC, $362,000.

Lot 28, Block G, Section 4, Ash Creek; Clara J. Crouch to David W. Clark, $536,503.

Lot 33, Block L, Battlefield Green; Joseph I. Middleton to Sachin Mohan Bangers, $321,000.

Lot 7, Block A, Strawhorn; Federal National Mortgage Association to ICA Contractors Inc., $238,200.

8133 Lyman Court, Mechanicsville; HHHunt Homes LC to Venkatarao Doppalapudi, $553,185.

9330 McKenzie Drive, MEchanicsville; Brian W. Spalding to Terri Russell, $380,000.

9439 Morrisdale Way, Mechanicsville; Michael R. Buxhoeveden to Christopher Lake Eveland, $497,950.

8303 Owl Lane, Mechanicsville; O. Dale Breedlove to Donald J. Neal Sr., $865,000.

Parcel; Chris D. Jackson to Dana Jackins, $288,000.

Parcel, Giles Farm; Giles Farm Development LLC to NVR Inc., $272,000.

10152 Peach Blossom Road, Mechanicsville; Eastwood Homes of Richmond LLC to Adam Blake Clites, $664,440.

7233 Pointe Place, Mechanicsville; Robert Harrison to Jesse Belvin, $317,500.

10797 Providence Woods Lane, Ashland; Victor Flores Pantaleon to Sayak Bhattacharya, $435,000.

9472 Ruffin Ridge Road, MEchanicsville; Bruce J. Torres to Edwin Graham Goodice Jr., $720,000.

Section 12A, Giles Farm; Giles Farm Development LLC to NVR Inc., $272,000.

10222 Slidingrock Drive, Mechanicsville; Amanda M. Davis to Laura Powell Laclair, $350,000.

10152 Stags Leap Drive, Mechanicsville; Whang Heo to Adam N. Britt, $531,000.

10521 Stony Bluff Drive, Unit 403, Ashland; Stony Run Parners LLC to Mary Boyd Monfalcone, $275,000.

9044 Sutlers Lane, MEchanicsville; David A. Young to Kenneth E. Hubbard Jr., $453,000.

14099 Trails End Drive, Montpelier; Perry B. Hattorf to Alea Kleinhammer, $650,000.

7343 Verdi Lane, Mechanicsville; KSH LLC to Sarah A. Lowry, $330,000.

9270 Witheridge Drive, MEchanicsville; John R. Smithson to Landon P. Sheriff, $400,000.

AMELIA

1.08 acres; McRoss LLC to Mary Ellen Scheible, $240,000.

24.3 acres; William H. Pate Jr. to Patrick L. Beatty, $199,950.

5841 Dennisville Road, Amelia Court House; Richard A. Cumbie Jr. to Carter H. Fulghum, $285,000.

7391 Silver Maple Drive, Jetersville; Dennis W. Tatum to Melissa A. Dickerson, $319,949.

CHARLES CITY

3.2 acres; Charles E. Smith to River Nirvana I LLC, $425,000.

Lots 28-32, Sturgeon Part; Peter Nathan Ault to Matthew P. Sharpe, $1,100,000.

COLONIAL HEIGHTS

1303 Appomattox Dr; Walker Ii, Robert Wyatt to Relleta, Cherry Faith, $295,000.

100 Creff Ln; Wall, Vivian E. to Minetree, Nathaniel, $250,000.

124 Hillcrest Av; Kim, Jung Mi to Langford, Shelley, $165,000.

211 Maple Av; Cromer, William M to Marchiano, Richard, $150,000.

225 Spring Dr; Dunn, Donovan C to Bish Jr., Kenneth Edward, $215,000.

101 Wilkshire Ct; Tran, Trung Minh to Nguyen, Peter, $300,000.

CUMBERLAND

144.38 acres; JCM III LLC to T. Dennis Glazner, $380,000.

2248 Cartersville Road, Cartersville; Carol B. Baldwin to George Pace Jr., $431,250.

Parcel; Timothy E. Whaley to Wesley D. Showalter, $1,340,000.

130 Vogel Road, Cumberland; Martin H. Dunivan to Otha Edward Ingle, $260,000.

DINWIDDIE

1 acre; Alexander L. Schultis to Robin Layne Amburn, $169,000.

4.35 acres; Basil C. Kelly to Taylor Meyn, $290,000.

18804 Carson Road, Dinwiddie; Eric Edward Pories, executor to Thomas Copeland, $280,000.

5824 Lewis Road, North Dinwiddie; Kenneth W. Droddy to Jeremy T. Tyree, $300,000.

Lot 29, Cattail Run; Natasha Bostick-Drake to Leslie B. Coyne, $281,000.

4005 Moss Point Drive, North Dinwiddie; Shelly L. Blount to Alyssa Nicole Swords, $296,000.

8313 Wells Road, Ford; Theresa D. Crowder to James H. McGee Jr. Contractor LLC, $335,000.

GOOCHLAND

0.267 acres; Mildred T. Taylor to River Road West Properties LLC, $180,000.

19.719 acres; WJL LLC to Barry Joseph Stewart, $174,900.

29.05 acres; Charles L. Reed Jr. to Robert Carrel, $425,000.

5 acres; Chris Bolton to Reuben Garner, $357,711.

1970 Cardwell Road, Crozier; Blue Ridge Custom Homes LLC to Dylan Steers, $620,000.

4025 County Line Road, Kents Store; Patricia Kidd, trustee to Cheryl Antonucci, $425,000.

520 Hartfield Road, Manakin Sabot; Donald W. Swank Jr. to Caroline C. Thompson, $1,179,600.

Lot 2, Section 3, Longwood; Lisa Carol Keller, devisee to Richmond Property Buyers LLC, $280,000.

Lot 57, Section 2B, Mosaic at West Creek; Style Craft Homes Inc. of Virginia to William Glenn Bishop, $502,216.

15570 Mosaic Creek Blvd., Richmond; Schell Brothers Richmond LLC to Diane Hudobenko, $620,471.

503 Red Cedar Drive, Manakin Sabot; Doris P. Howell to Timothy M. Wilson, $525,000.

1112 Shallow Well Road, Manakin Sabot; Deborah Leshner to 1112 Shallow Well LLC, $550,000.

12007 Talavera Terrace, Richmond; HHHunt Homes LC to Elizabeth Buttrick Burton, $570,230.

3065 Tranbycroft Way, Sandy Hook; Robert J. Bolm to Laura Alice Larkin, $600,000.

HOPEWELL

247 S 13th Ave.; Aguilar Homes LLC to Sonia Astudillo, $230,000.

3918 Grovewood Road; Herbert J. Jarratt Jr. to Bob Wayne Jarratt Jr., $180,000.

Lots 1, 2 and 3, Block 20, Battleground Addition; LDB Holdings LLC to Richard C. Sisco II, $235,000.

Lots 13, 14 and half of Lot 15, Block 5, West Hopewell; Scott Daniel Billings to 526 21st LLC, $180,000.

Lots 5-8, Block 2, Crescent Hills; Christian S. Myers to Cassidy Dean Tanner, $260,000.

3101 Sherwood Lane; Donna B. Beilman to Nicholas Adam Wright, $190,000.

JAMES CITY

1.0514 acres; James W. Deal to Raquel De Los Angeles Samay Bolanos, $175,000.

9332 Ashwood Court, Toano; Sean M. Wiswesser to Timothy J. Lundberg, $626,000.

101 Bennett Circle, Williamsburg; Dougla G. Jett Sr. to Richard Carl Pierce, $750,000.

2676 Brownstone Circle, Williamsburg; Meredith J. Cook to Meisam Izadjoo, $755,000.

4327 Casey Blvd., Williamsburg; David Gorman Krueger to Matthew Sumpter, $380,000.

112 Davis Drive, Williamsburg; Matthew J. White to Ethan M. Rubi, $280,000.

657 Fairfax Way, Williamsburg; Robert K. Kinning to Ethan Andrew Ritchie, $715,000.

117 Gate House Blvd., Williamsburg; John and Adelle Roudel Revocable Living Trust to Wayne Stanley Craigmiles, $325,500.

1174 Hitchens Lane, Williamsburg; Richmond Norge LLC to Otto John Leopold Jr., $430,205.

3915 Isaac Circle, Williamsburg; Colonial Heritage LLC to Franklin Wade Mackenstadt, $572,910.

104 Jubilee, Williamsburg; Patricia D. Thiel to Melanie W. Hudson, $570,000.

3017 Kitchums Close, Williamsburg; Paul Treolo Jr., trustee to Robert K. Bohlen, $1,275,000.

132 Links of Leith, Williamsburg; Katherine L. Andrews to Walter C. Engelund, $665,000.

Lot 11, Ford’s Colony; Arvind Mahatme to Willie C. Randall, trustee, $275,000.

Lot 201, Ford’s Colony; Troy L. Littles to Madonna J. Rabatin, $160,000.

Lot 33, River’s Bend at Uncles Neck; Richneck Development Inc. to East Coast Development Group Inc., $220,000.

Lot 7, Richardson Mill; Fred A. Phelps to David R. King, $159,999.

2208 Mason Park Drive, Williamsburg; Andrew T. Devine to Christene E. Buffa, trustee, $600,000.

105 Mill View Circle, Williamsburg; Terry M. Hatfield to Brian D. Edwards, $669,000.

103 New Market, Williamsburg; Dennis Charles Majewski to Marshall Kjelvik, $675,000.

108 Overlook Drive, Williamsburg; Kristen Adlung Kellogg, trustee to Adam C. Legg, $605,000.

203 Plains View Road, Williamsburg; Aubrey M. Barkley Jr. to Joshua A. Smith, $340,000.

40302 E Providence Road, Williamsburg; Jeffrey M. Davis to Ananwat Phutthasiri, $725,000.

4712 Revolutionary Way, Williamsburg; Peter Stephen Cox to Nicolette S. Williams, $308,000.

141 Roger Smith, Williamsburg; Linda Kostek to Leslie J. Weil, $840,000.

4680 Sir Gilbert Loop, Williamsburg; Kenneth Duane Godwin to Corson Fidler, $500,000.

3005 Southwold Court, Williamsburg; Joel R. Fortune to Nicholas Larosa, $379,900.

70 Summer East, Williamsburg; Jared M. Rodgers to Judith Osondu Asogwa, $220,000.

7609 Tealight Way, Williamsburg; Cheryl B. Chang to Jasmine Jade Smith, $300,000.

Unit 201, Building 2, Norge Center; Alves Enterprises LLC to Woodfin Properties LLC, $250,000.

9536 Viburnum Drive, Toano; NVR Inc. to William Joseph Goggins Jr., $619,200.

3405 Westham Lane, Toano; Stacey D. Summers to Aaron W. Sprung, $245,000.

3212 Windsor Ridge South, Williamsburg; Christopher E. McCoy to Yanyun Zhu, $549,000.

4715 Yeardley Loop, Williamsburg; Vincent R. Cassara to Michael C. Tellish, $308,840.

KING AND QUEEN

10.759 acres; Jeremy Ray Steider to Dalton Dakota Wilson, $285,000.

KING WILLIAM

534 12th St., West Point; Shawn Kellam to Thomas B. Johnson, $360,000.

732 Anne Lane, Aylett; Sherry L. Taylor to Herbert M. Gradl, $286,030.

219 Eliza Lane, Aylett; RCI Builders LLC to David Scott Green, $515,275.

1933 Kennington Park Road, Aylett; Style Craft Homes Inc. of Virginia to Nzinga Nyota Meekins, $245,390.

Lot 40, Section 2B, Central Crossing; Central Crossing LLC to HHHunt Homes LC, $721,000.

Parcel; Jeffrey Lynn Whisenhunt to D.R. Horton Inc., $381,990.

314 Shelton Place, Aylett; 4 All Land LLC to Ian A. Miller, $331,880.

NEW KENT

7959 Arbor Ponds Terrace, New Kent; Herbert Quenn III to Anna Elizabeth Kerr, $372,000.

4945 College Green Lane, Providence Forge; W.V. McClure Inc. to Mark Vucci, $471,529.

8130 W Danube Loop, New Kent; NVR Inc. to Daniel Winn Allred, $412,900.

103 Four Islands Trail, Lanexa; Francis Hayward Bostock to Patten Howell Roark III, $695,000.

Lots 4-6, Section B, Turner’s Neck Estates; Samuel C. Davis to Scott Farver Morehead, $175,000.

7741 Lovegrass Terrace, New Kent; D.R. Horton Inc. to Serena Mae Swenson, $428,990.

9212 Minitree Glen Lane, Providence Forge; Devon B. Batterson to Mitchell R. Metheny, $285,000.

Parcels; Deborah Lynn Hogge Hula to BMR Investments I LLC, $950,000.

5631 Regal Court, Providence Forge; Eastwood Homes of Richmond LLC to Latoya Monita Griffith-Slater, $564,135.

7120 Sertoma Drive, Lanexa; James I. Meade Jr. to Michael Shawn Cole, $425,000.

8641 St. Peters Lane, New Kent; Richard D. Safrit to Peter Inker, $455,000.

10437 Virginia Rail Court, Providence Forge; W.V. McClure Inc. to Nicholas Baun, $522,877.

PETERSBURG

1921 Anchor Ave.; Cricket Products Inc. to 1921 Anchor Ave. LLC, $410,000.

190 Catalpa Court; NVR Inc. to Ashley Diane Sheppard, $315,255.

1436 Custer St.; The Prime Equity Group LLC to Jovani Reyes, $181,500.

1045 Gustavo Lane; Courtney Curtis to Charlie Abraham Nash, $385,000.

3271 Holland Drive; NVR Inc. to Lakishia Sheray Banister, $294,780.

1232 McKenzie St.; Angel Barreto to Kenneth Fitzgerald Chalmers Jr., $175,000.

2600 Pinehurst Drive; Andrew N. Gold to Joyce Junior, $239,000.

531 S. Sycamore St.; DeCarlo D. Smith to Joshua A. Gruber, $192,000.

1902 Walker Ave.; Monika Frink to Justin Van Epps, $234,900.

POWHATAN

1.562 acres; Downing Patrick LLC to Tecata LLC, $3,000,000.

3.531 acres; Kalco Inc. to Sesanderson LLC, $1,150,000.

3177 Appomattox Trace Drive, Powhatan; Blue Ridge Custom Homes LLC to Bjorn Rheborg, $740,000.

3634 Bonnie’s Way, Powhatan; Windswept Development LLC to Craig Arbogast, $622,044.

805 Clayville Road, Powhatan; Stacy Henshaw to Joshua Gray Nuckols, $340,000.

19021 Founders Knoll Terrace, Midlothian; Betty S. Cilsick, trustee to Frederick M. Reever, $720,000.

2220 Hearthstone Court, Powhatan; Charlene M. Woodward to Mary C. Deal, $335,000.

Lot 24, Section 4, Watkins Mill; Capitol City Development LLC to Joshua E. Ledford, $180,000.

Lot 6, Block D, Section 3, Wood Dale Acres; Ashley B. Elkins to Andrea Sipp, $306,000.

1881 Mill Quarter Road, Powhatan; Daniel R. Braswell to Ashley Carneal, $60,000.

Parcel; Debra L. Reynolds to Vertical Builders LLC, $245,000.

2488 Ridge Road, Powhatan; Weldon T. Graham to Vincent Bar, $255,000.

1112 Timber Trace Road, Powhatan; Jerry F. Steig to Caitlyn Melissa De Haas, $280,000.

4313 Worsham Road, Powhatan; Margaret Paige Anderson to Alejandro Ovalle Moya, $229,950.

PRINCE GEORGE

1.37 acres; Charles E. Woodard to George H. Olsowski, $156,000.

5.369 acres; Christopher Westbrook Sr. to Shailen Patel, $448,000.

2834 Deer Run Drive, South Prince George; Cheryl Lynn Sloan to James C. Green, $500,000.

20411 Horseshoe Road, Prince George; Gerald Peter Peereboom to Mitchell A. Collier, $385,000.

Lot 5, Block B, Section 3, Rivers Edge; Sweet Retreats LLC to Summer A. Baker, $290,000.

Lots 1-4 and Lots 9-10, Prince George Country Club Estates; Keith Lamonte Vaughan to David A. Rosson, $439,900.

Parcel; Eleanor A. Becker to Mitchell-Ann Riggs, $222,000.

7106 Straccioni Lane, Prince George; Larry J. English III to Wellington Matthew Gordon, $300,000.

3860 Willow Creek Drive, Disputanta; Linda K. Britton to Fernando Pagan Rodriguez, $400,000.

SUSSEX

154 acres; David J. Sowers to Russell E. Holland, $418,900.

Lots 4-14, Town of Waverly; Elizabeth Building and Loan Association Inc. to Aaron Keith Bell, $253,000.

WILLIAMSBURG

3 parcels; 1800 Old Meadow LLC to Fulton Bank, $5,004,791.

192 Cutspring Arch; Mario A. Peters to Angelo Maltese, $289,000.

Lot 5, Capitol Landing Green; John M. Davis, trustee to Stefan Brandes Goldfaden, $650,000.

521 Newport Ave.; Jack W. Lee, trustee to Sarah E. Youndt, $798,000.