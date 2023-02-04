The following is a list of more real estate parcels valued at $150,000 or more that have been transferred in the past few months in Richmond and surrounding areas.

To our readers: Caroline and Louisa listings will not be included until further notice.

RICHMOND

16 S 17th St; Rockfish Gap Llc to Outlier Llc, $1,025,000.

1410 N 22nd St; Morrissey Joseph D to Lalin Marvin A, $315,000.

906 N 26th St; Easter Anthony Joseph to Kota Jaydeep, $365,000.

1210 N 27th St; C and M Properties Richmond Llc to Ranson Chantay And, $515,000.

802 W 28th St; Call Richard A to Allen Spencer Scott And, $470,000.

411 N 31st St; Bareford Jessica A to Rao Aneesha N, $456,500.

804 N 35th St; Ke Investments Llc to Chase Erin C And Gunn Ryan A, $425,000.

1106 W 42nd St; Hampshire Edward J Iii and Sarah to Biddy Ryan, $480,000.

1200 W 48th St; Campbell Farris Chase And to Fradkin Marci, $415,000.

437 W 7th St; Eagle West 7 Llc to Flores Jose And Claudia D, $818,500.

2521 Alexander Ave; Burden Roy C to Arak Veronique Gnebehi, $235,000.

5 Banbury Road; Perry Laura Y to Crane Sarah, $1,501,000.

3205 Barton Ave; Ryckman Angela C to Harris Paul And Taylor, $515,000.

2936 Blendwel Road; Atkinson Jacalyn M to Valladares Rafael, $235,000.

2001 E Broad St; Trp 2001 East Broad Llc to 2001 East Fee Llc, $11,350,000.

518 E Brookland Park Blvd; Reeves Adam Bradford to Burckhalter Mallory S, $320,000.

1516 Carlisle Ave; Gayton Investment Corp to Watchtower Homes And, $162,500.

1200 W Cary St; Richmond Area High Blood to Rackley Properties Llc, $715,000.

4911 Chamberlayne Ave; Clean Livin 2 Llc to 4911 Chamberlayne Ave Llc, $490,000.

921 Chimborazo Blvd; Espaillat Richard M And Molly A to Witty Connor William And, $450,000.

304 W Clay St; 304 West Clay Street Llc to Tusing Brandon M And Ellen C, $475,000.

9415 Creek Summit Cir; Benson Heidi M to Radkowsky Michael R, $410,000.

9473 Creek Summit Cir; Moneymaker Properties Llc to Lang Julia F, $485,000.

3410 Danbury Road; House Bonnie J to Bowden Brent Jalmar, $227,000.

3211 Delaware Ave; Lester Ronald W And Barbara T to Kent Michael Alexander Chapmen, $275,000.

612 Dixon Dr; Johes Eangla T to Alvarez Arturo Zea, $271,000.

10540 Duryea Dr; Barkley Russell A to Cain John Morgan And Tracey, $515,000.

3207 Ellwood Ave Ud; Siegel-Hawley Octavia K to Tanner Jonathan B, $168,000.

2306 Fairmount Ave; Whiting Erica L to Rivera Tasha, $385,000.

2222 Floyd Ave; Zacur Mark And Lynn to Rule Taylor, $925,000.

2504 E Franklin St; Green Alexandra Carter to Maruri Jonathan And, $455,500.

612 W Franklin St U4e; Piciche Bernardo to Mckelvy William K And Dorene, $210,000.

1303 Goddin St; Us Properties Llc to Coates Christopher And Sarah, $265,000.

1148 Grand Brook Dr; Friend Shawna J to Ahmed Hafeez Yusuf And, $245,000.

2707 Grantwood Ct; Blue 144 Llc to Eberhart Lisa And Burke Lindsey, $265,700.

1719 Grove Ave; Woodall George S Jr and Sandra L to Fauver Zachary, $635,000.

4520 Grove Ave U6; Boidock Trust Trustees to Pross Emily And Grace, $275,000.

4818 Hanover Ave; Swanson James L And Laura to Brekke Ryan Joseph And, $550,000.

2956 Hathaway Road U504; Zacharias Terry L And to Scott Maria M, $315,000.

3811 Hill Monument Pkwy; Handler Louis And Richard to Laundon Danielle Marie And, $330,123.

6437 Holliday Road; Equity Trust Company Custodian to Molnar Michael, $300,000.

2315 Idlewood Ave; Barnes Conner to Mcgee Sean P And Axlund Robyn A, $365,000.

3324 Jeter Ave; 8th Hill Homes Llc to P H Concept Llc, $150,000.

1515 Laburnum Park Blvd; Kaine Timothy M And to Mitchell Matthew S And, $795,000.

2902 Lamb Ave; Cook Kevin to Compton William James, $190,000.

3402 Lawson St; Reyes Homes Llc to B K Joyce Homes Llc, $202,500.

4639 Leonard Pkwy; Worthington Mary Peterkin And to Gray Sarah E And Samuel P, $615,150.

102 Lockgreen Pl; Lockridge Inc to E L C Holdings Llc, $317,000.

6529 Ludwig Road; Deberry Cheryl M to Moler Timothy, $220,000.

2304 E Main St; The Wilton Companies Inc to Red Dog Capital Llc, $1,716,138.

2400 E Main St; The Wilton Companies Inc to Red Dog Capital Llc, $5,148,414.

3314 Maplewood Ave; Bivins Daniel C And Julie to Cope Zeb R And Sydney N H, $425,000.

3323 Maryland Ave; Hughes Shannon Michelle And to Pearson Farryn Jenel And, $290,000.

3115 Midlothian Tpke; Affordable American Dream Llc to W B B Homes Llc, $248,000.

3000 Montecrest Ave; Blakey Vincent to Remarkable Rentals Llc, $170,000.

3911 Monument Ave; Stanley Christopher And Dana to Thompson John And Maggie, $798,500.

1264 Moore St; Virginia Home Buyers Llc to Hartshorn Realty Llc, $210,000.

3516 Murchies Hill Road; Bishop Brian And Kathleen to Mosby Benae, $260,000.

1306 Newell Road; Hanna Milad to Johnson Casey Marie And, $375,000.

901 Norton St; White Lucy M to Canvas Development Llc, $280,000.

3811 Oldham Ct; Gray Karl A and Barbra to Bruce Trevor Louis And, $362,000.

2232 Park Ave; Thomas Joseph N Iv to Kalman Ross A and Ziff Allison J, $1,150,000.

3141 Parkwood Ave; Gnilka Philip Bransford to Breeding William Scott, $720,000.

3115 Patterson Ave U9; Wheeler Rachel to Peacock Salem, $291,000.

2105 Phaup St; Maple Tree Investments Llc to Randolph Homes Llc, $365,000.

1608 Pope Ave; Liepis William J and Jane A to Parker Mary A, $780,000.

2013 R St; Cc Richmond Ii Lp to Pierce Megan, $195,000.

5616 Riverside Heights Way; Fish Collin Holliday And to Grossman Paige Elizabeth, $380,000.

1229 Rothesay Cir; Hollander Matthew J And to Gould Karen Ann Trust, $830,000.

901 Semmes Ave; Richmond Redevelopment And to Costar Realty Information Inc, $20,000,000.

1714 Southampton Ave; Williams Tracey R to Able and Done Right Inc, $220,000.

9200 Stony Point Pkwy; Tm Stony Point Park Lp to Chippenham Sp Holdings Llc, $14,625,000.

9220 Stony Point Pkwy; Industrial Development Authority to Chippenham Sp Holdings Llc, $14,625,000.

5706 Swanson Road; Bradley Juanita to Butler George Jr And, $230,000.

5329 Troy Road; Ball Amanda to S F R Acquisitions 2 Llc, $215,000.

301 Virginia St U1111; Li Hansen to Brooks Latonya, $246,000.

2401 Warwick Ave; Square Home Services Llc to Seymour Natalie Rose, $275,000.

6032 Westower Dr; Walker Wanda J to Bollard Llc, $281,000.

1602 Wilmington Ave; Proctor Joseph Roy Jr Revocable to Capital City Properties Lc, $450,000.

1000 Woodhaven Dr; Ferguson William Michael And to Chambliss Timothy M, $168,000.

HENRICO

8508 Academy Rd, Henrico; Harris Barton and Kristen S to Watson Robert Bentley Jr, $738,000.

1917 Airy Cir, Henrico; Nguyen Hong Oanh Thi to Patrick Mason Granville, $230,000.

5 Ashinghurst Rd, Henrico; Bateman Nicholas Trustee to Ribeiro Claudia A, $260,000.

8813 Avalon Dr, Henrico; Bahnson Paul Richard and Kathleen Ann to Gonderman Levi Thomas and G E Jackson, $350,000.

3808 Barrington Branch Ct, Henrico; Blankenship Daniel W and Cynthia Lynn to Mahajan Namit and Sheela, $1,200,000.

2000 Beck Dr, Henrico; List Garrett M and Sarah E Zins to Singleton Jasmine M and Riley O Smith, $200,000.

8953 Bellefonte Rd, Henrico; Jairath Sanjeev K and A L P to Duke Gladys M and James S, $617,000.

10630 Benmable Dr, Glen Allen; Winter Nancy F to Dandu Lavanya, $500,950.

11924 Blandfield St, Henrico; Bgrs Relocation Inc to Teshome Selome and Ermias, $600,000.

3506 Bohannon Dr, Glen Allen; Durham Sterling W and S J S to Durham Sterling W and Jonathan Randolph, $155,000.

371 Bramber Walk Ua, Henrico; Eagle Construction Of Va Llc to Alexander Anthony W, $483,182.

4711 Brittles Ln, Henrico; Gough David M and Aidan E George to L Investments Inc, $201,000.

10177 Brook Rd, Glen Allen; Cot J Properties Llc to Salem Glen Apartments Llc, $2,062,822.

12449 Burnside Ln, Henrico; Reinholz Andrew C and Kimberly A to Kiernan Jeremy J and Sophia R, $470,000.

2402 Byron St, Henrico; Campbell Michael R and Ariana L to Frey Cara M and Benjamin J Wilson, $235,000.

8215 Cardova Rd, Henrico; Epps Sheila C to Harper William Edward, $300,000.

8194 Carriage Homes Dr, Henrico; Townhomes At Parham Place Llc to Schwarzschild Barry L, $413,900.

11205 Cedar Forest Pl, Glen Allen; Walter Fredrick A and Ileana Fred to Wang Min, $552,000.

10705 Chase Grove Ln, Glen Allen; Staples Mill Investments Llc to NVR Inc, $157,500.

10802 Chipewyan Dr, Henrico; Laskin Daniel M Estate to Shearer Daniel E and Courtney J, $511,500.

1711 Cloister Dr, Henrico; Belinkie Louis and Judith O to Crawford Catharine S, $422,000.

206 Colony Lake Dr, Henrico; Ryckman Angela C to Popps Steven G and Catherine G, $1,400,000.

1423 Connecticut Ave, Glen Allen; Sizemore James S and Doreen K to Andrews Jonathan Mark, $235,000.

4325 Cottage Rose Ln, Henrico; James Nina O to Chisley Robert Lee, $235,000.

6409 Crested Eagle Ln, Henrico; Porpora John R Ii and Alison R to Nelthrope Chelesa and Markese, $380,000.

4696 Darbytown Rd, Henrico; Brown William P to Creekmore Toby B, $208,000.

5505 Dendron Dr, Henrico; Estrella Willi Jose and Jenniffer Batista to Brice Tiara Lachon, $259,000.

4932 Di’s Way, Sandston; Aigner Travis H and Crystal J to Hunsucker Reece B Iii and Amanda G, $560,000.

1200 Dominion Townes Ter, Henrico; Westbrook Inell S to Hairston Danielle N, $285,000.

2209 Drummond Dr, Henrico; D S Flip Llc to Wu Mark and Jeanne Mayes, $310,000.

2406 Dumbarton Rd, Henrico; Harlow Christopher H to Mccarthy Benjamin, $341,000.

1511 Edenburry Dr, Henrico; Ellis Paul Keith Sr and Barbara R to Dawson Jack Ii, $415,000.

4104 English Holly Cir, Henrico; Mullen Ann M to Valleau Marjorie Ann and John Iii, $356,100.

10401 Falconbridge Dr, Henrico; Marrin Mary Margaret Trustee to Chang Justin and Sarah Helble, $510,000.

9605 Fireside Dr, Glen Allen; Le Nam and Hoa Tran to Makramalla Youssef T and Gaklen, $442,000.

10913 Forest Trace Ln, Glen Allen; Keegan David P and Brittany S to Hopkins Joseph M Jr and Ethnie E Gillespie, $470,000.

4307 Gaines Rd, Henrico; Bhura Kapil R and Lalita G Bhattar to Shuford Jacob A and Anisha N Hindocha, $345,000.

12410 Gayton Rd, Henrico; Ridgeview Inc to Heights Church Inc, $694,986.

9358 Gildenfield Ct, Henrico; Taeb Mohauddin and Nahid to Ferreira Ralph P, $229,000.

12714 Glenkirk Rd, Henrico; Peyser George B Trustee to Stainback Matthew F and Christina C, $515,000.

107 E Gray St, Sandston; Erawha Llc to Sommers Christina M, $225,000.

3980 Grove Point Dr, Henrico; NVR Inc to Kidd Hallie Jean and Victoria A Holmes, $278,170.

3801 Hackamore Ln, Henrico; Filas Brian A and Victoria A to Potts Kevin Donald and Caitlin Gancsos, $800,000.

1607 Harborough Rd, Henrico; Perry Loretta R to Weir Stephen and Stacey K, $620,000.

3892 Harvie Rd, Henrico; NVR Inc to Brown Richard Eric, $419,990.

8213 Heather Ridge Ct, Henrico; Allred Daniel W and Irene to Battle Brandace D, $325,000.

2282 High Bush Cir, Glen Allen; Doughtie Evie C to Sharps Julienne and Melia Shea Mullins, $240,000.

209 Hodder Ln, Henrico; Gwaltney Bonnie to Rodriguez Victoria and Rachel, $220,000.

11414 Homestead Ln, Henrico; Macgillivray Sandra E to Cadjo Ljubisa, $265,000.

6821 Hominy Ct, Henrico; Eastwood Homes Of Richmond Llc to Massenburg Maurice Jerome and Farrah A, $509,885.

2301 Horsley Dr, Henrico; Mukhamedova Iroda to Ankaya Bilal, $390,000.

21 Huntsman Rd, Sandston; Lumpkin Kimberly D to Healey Michael E and Leticia A Nicholson, $200,000.

8206 Ireton Rd, Henrico; Ljubijankic Emir and Samira to Steedman John T, $383,500.

1708 Ivy Heights Ln, Henrico; Barnes Sheretta Q to Twumasi-Ankrah Philip, $245,000.

6028 Jenkins Bluff Ln, Sandston; Patel Rinkal to Powell Mandy, $460,000.

10020 Joppa Ct, Henrico; Johnson Rebecca A to Einhorn Jennifer, $310,000.

4309 Kanipe Ct, Henrico; Hatoum Khattar C to Barhydt Tyler W and Kerianne J Gritt, $469,000.

438 Kingsridge Rd, Henrico; Eaton Daphyne Andrea to Darbouze Laurent, $235,000.

9403 Lakeland Dr, Henrico; Howard R Henderson Trustee to Lewandowski Ryan and Crystal, $410,000.

2109 Lauderdale Dr, Henrico; Francis and Dawson Llc to Pandit Chakravarthy and Dinesh V Nayak, $195,500.

1800 Le-Suer Rd, Henrico; Naret Cynthia L to Grubbs Kimberly Gentil and G Ronald Jr, $485,000.

1907 Leslie Ln, Henrico; Virgin Jorge C and Shannon C to Aman Qais and Sindy Aguilar Mendoza, $311,000.

6537 Liddy Cir, Glen Allen; Gavin Pamela to Norris Cynthia and David L Stuart, $555,000.

5113 Linsey Lakes Dr, Glen Allen; Daylor John Francis Jr and Kristen Haley to Fortuna Katelyn, $390,000.

2209 Loreine’s Landing Ct, Henrico; Zheng Yin to Erdman Heidi P and Jeffrey E Peed, $1,400,000.

2305 Lydell Dr, Henrico; Zacharias Anthony B to Fc Residential Holdings Llc Et Al, $442,000.

108 E Magruder St, Sandston; Mission Va Llc to Evans Thomas, $170,000.

3468 Manor Grove Cir, Glen Allen; Fitzgerald Anthony F and Marilyn J to White Charles T and Sandra J, $527,000.

2700 Maplewood Rd, Henrico; Carlton Alison L and Joshua E to Carnegie-Kent Beth, $290,000.

1501 Mcclary Dr, Henrico; Perry Sarah to Moulds Tyler Vaughn and Brittany L Brandel, $362,000.

4519 Meredith Creek Dr, Glen Allen; Noren Victor L and Kathleen A Trustees to Nguyen Camtu T, $400,000.

6887 Millers Crossing Trl, Henrico; Martinez-Riley Rachel and Michael J Riley to Cheatham Oldwen Shawn and Renee Helena, $315,000.

3305 Montclair Rd, Henrico; Cook Melanie A and Lemmie R Cook Jr to Cook Brianna Rose, $165,000.

1900 Moonwind Pl, Henrico; Carpio Mark Oliver Papa to Sheikh Bazi A and Zalikha Badalova, $400,000.

4633 Needham Ct, Henrico; Oakleys Townhouses Llc to Th White Oak Llc, 18500000.

12424 New Point Dr, Henrico; Kennington Charles B to Cohen Elizabeth I, $260,000.

7410 Noble Ave, Henrico; Bolick Leigh M to Mueller John G Iii and John G Jr, $295,000.

132 N Oak Ave, Henrico; Adkins Jordan N to Chance Christopher and Maria, $198,000.

2125 Oakhampton Pl, Henrico; Talbert Robin A to Hysell Antonia, $263,000.

4940 Old Main St U201, Henrico; Elder Larry G and Donna D to Mcnamee John and Elizabeth Brett, $715,000.

5266 Old Main St Uc, Henrico; Stanley Martin Homes Llc to Jones Terra H, $500,749.

3505 Ormiston Grove Cir, Henrico; Me Nuckols Llc to Biringer Builders Inc, $250,000.

5918 Park Creste Dr, Glen Allen; Waters Barbara B to Moore Janet, $388,500.

11120 Patterson Ave, Henrico; Lauderdale Land Co Llc to Red Dog Capital Llc, $2,941,951.

2406 Pleasant Run Dr, Henrico; Yancey Steve J and Deborah A to Cadjo Ljubisa, $280,000.

407 Poplar Hill Ct, Henrico; Winston Stuart P and Caroline F to Downey Robert B and Audrey T, $801,000.

3834 Purple Haze Ct, Henrico; NVR Inc to Gupton Atlas Vasheon and Shaneil, $370,255.

311 E Read St, Henrico; Kava Ventures Llc to Rp Homes 4 Llc, $175,000.

4613 River Mill Ct, Glen Allen; Rapp Blesilda M to Tran Dang Thi Minh and Lee Tan Truong, $335,000.

6073 Rivermere Ln, Glen Allen; Lifestyle Builders And Developers Inc to Allan Tyler and Alexandra, $821,350.

210 Rocketts Way U502, Henrico; Tartaglia Matthew J to Bortz Devon E, $252,000.

4912 Sadler Glen Ct, Glen Allen; Preston Dorothy C Trustee to Fraize Adel N and Mervat S, $605,000.

3004 Sandy Ln, Henrico; Stowers Dawn and Lucille B Freeman to Verga Frank J and Evelyn B, $192,000.

8383 Scott Pl, Henrico; Eastwood Homes Of Richmond Llc to Sessoms Brehon, $304,785.

3805 Seasons Ln, Henrico; NVR Inc to Lewis Felicia, $444,755.

1901 Shenandoah Ave, Henrico; Sutherland Ann L Estate to Renew Homes Llc, $270,000.

10 Skipwith Green Cir, Henrico; Renner Jason R to Kline Elizabeth Anne, $230,000.

12003 Southall Ct, Henrico; Thomas William and Suzanne to Craven Anne, $315,000.

1902 Springdale Rd, Henrico; Ross Jean Bass to N&n Real Ventures Llc, $223,850.

2431 Stembridge Ct Ub, Henrico; Shults Vladimar to Liuson-Sim Bernice Y, $189,000.

2436 Stone Post Ter, Henrico; Birmingham Marie Louise G to Pryor Cheryl D and B W Davis and J D Staples, $200,000.

7050 Strath Rd, Henrico; Toth James L and Ella F to Virginia Credit Union Inc, $289,800.

2705 Tavern Way, Glen Allen; Sroka Family L P L Ptnshp to Fischer Heidi, $311,000.

8404 Three Chopt Rd, Henrico; Fleck George J Jr to Arellano Yulisa Diaz, $280,000.

234 Treva Rd, Sandston; Bishop Damon and Jennie and Damon T Iv to Parker Donte Demon, $310,000.

8805 Turnbull Ave, Henrico; Madison 45 Llc to Newman Jonathan D and Mary K Carpenter, $368,900.

8400 Varina Rd, Henrico; Wray Shirley D to Thomas Tia, $290,000.

537 Virginia Center Pkwy, Glen Allen; White Betty F Trustee to Wilder Clifton M Trustee, $450,000.

2221 Watts Ct, Henrico; Ross Linda C to Hockaday Antoine M Ii, $165,000.

4202 West End Dr, Henrico; Fenderson F M Iii and Anitra T Pool to Kelley Llc, $290,000.

1512 Westshire Ln, Henrico; Hill Robert M to Tucker Richard B and Jennifer, $405,000.

4902 Williamsburg Rd, Henrico; 4902 Williamsburg Road Llc and Rw Marshall to R&h 4902 Llc, $850,000.

1516 Willow Lawn Dr, Henrico; Allen Holding Company Et Al to 1516 Willow Lawn Llc, $650,000.

4650 Wistar Creek Dr Ua, Henrico; Stanley Martin Homes Llc to Johnson Shelby and John T, $300,711.

8034 Wistar Glen Dr Ua, Henrico; Stanley Martin Homes Llc to Choi Hyo Sup, $356,586.

5521 Woodrow Ter, Henrico; Diaz Temi M Trustee to Dillon Nathan, $230,000.

417 Ziontown Rd, Henrico; Haverly Andrew R and Lauren W to Bullock Howard W and Alexa, $919,000.

CHESTERFIELD

14804 Acorn Ridge Rd, Midlothian; Senning Michael M and Shawn E to Ward James and Strunk Julie, $350,000.

19503 Ahern Rd, Moseley; Radcliff Kathryn W and R R Jr to Corbitt Richard Andrew, $175,000.

3009 Allandale Dr, North Chesterfield; Carroll Lynsey A to Jones Walter Frank, $210,000.

16754 Amherst Oak Ln, South Chesterfield; Gonzalez Felisha R to Scott Dorian K, $250,000.

2307 Arrowood Rd, Midlothian; Keefer Paul D to Hopkins Derrick A and Kyia, $278,000.

11407 Avening Rd, Chesterfield; Johnson Roger J to Swinarski Anna Catherine and Leavy Brian, $507,000.

5548 Bankstown Ln, North Chesterfield; Akala Olutade A and Modesola A to Lopez Jenniffer I and Wilder A Contreras, $357,500.

12501 Bay Hill Dr, Chester; Lee Michelle to Jones Malcomb, $450,000.

14118 Beachmere Dr, Chester; Quinn Nanci Ann and Smith R T to Lovelace Carroll Robert and Perry-Lovelace Evelyn Vanessa, $486,515.

7911 Belcherwood Rd, Chesterfield; Brown Judith W Trustee to Nofsinger Dennis E Jr and Eleanor J, $725,000.

3801 Bellstone Dr, Midlothian; South River Custom Homes Llc to Scheponik Travis and Amanda, $714,995.

5507 Bison Ford Dr, North Chesterfield; Rios Jeanette and Rodriguez E to Evans Paul T and Saldecke Rebecca A, $317,500.

7112 Bonallack Bnd, Moseley; Griffith Kevin S to Turner David Paul and Findlay Victoria Jane, $1,085,000.

14401 Brading Mews, Midlothian; Fairbanks Guy B and Taresa C to Goehring Cynthia L, $470,000.

10204 Brian Ray Ct, Midlothian; Johnson Pamela D to Mcgarvey Nora, $290,000.

604 Bristol Village Dr, U302, Midlothian; Cooper Investing Llc to Tekula Sreevidya and Dhahyalan Prem K, $237,000.

4125 Bronholly Rd, Chesterfield; Diaz Ivi C and Elmer A to Amin Bharat and Mandakini, $270,000.

3500 Camdale Dr, Midlothian; Craftmaster Homes Inc to Pettit Peter Christian and Carol Ann, $620,631.

12509 Carnoustie Ln, North Chesterfield; Hawker Leon W and Irene B to Zepnick Gary and Janice, $325,000.

3610 Castlebury Dr, Chester; Martin Cleveland M Jr and Dana L to Vu Khang, $385,000.

15645 Cedarville Dr, Midlothian; Craftmaster Homes Inc to Tripp Graeton F and Miranda, $516,935.

2220 Chartstone Dr, Midlothian; Collier Oren E Iii and Maria C to Schmitz Brian Alexander, $687,450.

13525 Chesdin Landing Dr, Chesterfield; Blue Ridge Custom Homes Llc to Nelson Alvin Rufus Jr and Letitia Carol, $1,280,000.

11519 Clear Ridge Dr, Midlothian; Jones Leonard C to Ramirez Dennes G Soliz, $312,000.

3811 Cogbill Rd, North Chesterfield; Totty Maynard G and Pamela C to Sanabria Isauro J Brocos, $355,000.

10013 Copperwood Ct, North Chesterfield; Horner Jeffrey S and Roney F M to Newcomb Chris and Kimberly, $335,000.

18130 Cove Creek Dr, Moseley; Fortney Rovert Kevin and Tipton-Fortney Melanie to Jerabek Jeffrey J and Teresa J, $690,000.

7801 Creek Side Ct, North Chesterfield; Hart Patricia Suzanne to House Buyers Of America Inc, $325,000.

12322 Darien Cir, Midlothian; Hodkin Jane E to Williams Alita Donnette, $261,500.

4315 Deertrail Dr, North Chesterfield; Kohlbeck Todd C and Kolhbeck L P to Wildeus Karsten and Jessica, $349,000.

6430 Doyles Trl, Moseley; Brandt William W and Kristen J to Holscher Courtney B and Andrew B, $469,000.

11937 Dunvegan Ct, Chesterfield; Keller George M and Denise W to Bylsma Jeffrey Lee and Miller Diem, $460,000.

4624 Ellerby Dr, Moseley; Love Robert M and Megan to Matocha Marianne, $633,001.

15031 Enmore Dr, Midlothian; Gregoire Development Corporation to Sarwar Salman and Khawaja Aamna Benish, $669,221.

8218 Fair Isle Ter, Chesterfield; Seibert David G Jr and Mary R to Miller Loretta and Tocheny Michael, $610,000.

20318 Ferintosh Ct, South Chesterfield; White Katrina L to Rogers Jon D and Hayley, $220,000.

13012 Foggy Mill Dr, Midlothian; Langford Price D and Marice P to Newton Daquinn Allen, $350,000.

7700 Gallant Fox Ct, Midlothian; Korth Martha B to Kannianen Noah and Hentrup Nicole Christian, $325,000.

13201 Gate Post Ct, Midlothian; Cox Walter D and Christina L to Hornyak Steven Robert and Thuyduongsophia, $326,200.

8801 Glen Royal Dr, Chesterfield; Malay Joel T and Teresa E to Davis Trent Minor, $555,000.

720 Glenpark Ln, Midlothian; Thistle Fred C and Karen G to Nadeau Angela, $445,000.

1000 Goswick Ridge Rd, Midlothian; Dale Steven A and Caroline N to Demeirsman Bart Frank Lode and Mcnelley Margarita, $601,000.

5307 Greatbridge Ter, North Chesterfield; Johnson Alicia A to Cullum Kelly A and Warren Christopher T, $275,000.

2550 Gwynn Ave, North Chesterfield; Roberts Edwin L Iii and L V to Milian Edgar Armando Reyes, $160,000.

8225 Hampton Bluff Ter, Chesterfield; Milby Alan W Jr and Lassiter R J to Bock James A and Dana K, $620,000.

14303 Hancock Towns Dr, Chesterfield; Hancock Village Building Company Llc to Ezell Jasmyne Lynn, $318,150.

14315 Hancock Towns Dr, Chesterfield; Hancock Village Building Company Llc to Thorpe Jerrel Bernard Jr, $339,890.

6425 Hawkswood Way, North Chesterfield; Emanuel Gemmell and Thomas T to Kibamba Brandy Gisabo and Mugeni Rosette, $450,000.

2519 Hedges Ct, North Chesterfield; Dewitte Tina to Freeman Carl Antonio, $232,500.

5849 Hereld Green Dr, Chesterfield; D R Horton Inc to Shaw Gionna Aragon and Lamar Jerell, $476,990.

12307 Hillcreek Ter, Midlothian; Rae James Llc Trustee to Rogers Antonia and Jamethro, $360,000.

1512 Huguenot Rd, Midlothian; Huguenot Property Llc to Relvas Monica, $175,000.

1208 Huntersdell Pl, North Chesterfield; Meadows William O and M Y to Patel Kinjalkumar Jayeshbhai and Joshi Vaibhav, $428,000.

11108 Ivywood Rd, Chester; Oates Andrew C and Susannah P to Clark Meredith L and Clark Michelle R, $375,000.

18237 Jones Run Trl, Moseley; Craftmaster Homes Inc to Dickinson Kevin C and Dickinson Jeanny C and Thiessen Robert J and Thiessen Vicki L, $550,020.

405 Keithwood Ct, North Chesterfield; 405 Keithwood Court Llc to Rivera Amber Lynn, $255,000.

13814 Kentucky Derby Pl, Midlothian; O’connor William F and Carolyn M to Pobre Nathan and Kathryn, $359,000.

3400 Kingsland Rd, North Chesterfield; Younger Robert Craig Sr to Maclaurin Donna L and Walton Betty H, $227,000.

13926 Krim Point Trl, Midlothian; Mokan Karen T and Johnson Ashley T and Tuttle Mary Meade to Boseman Tracey, $370,000.

7312 Lancewood Ct, Chesterfield; Shurm Construction Inc to Corbett Breon Markeem and Stanley Sidra Nicole, $417,723.

511 Lancey Dr, Midlothian; Clark Tyann Elizabeth to Zain Mona and Taggart W Blake P, $370,000.

4106 Laurelwood Rd, North Chesterfield; Roane Rosalind J and Roane J T to Soriano Saravia Yancy N, $265,000.

5048 Lippingham Dr, Chester; Norris William D and Sonya K to Ramonis Richard and Kristel, $440,000.

1304 Logan Trace Ct, Midlothian; Adeeb Danielle A to Granell Eddie and Celeste, $330,000.

10540 Lunswood Rd, Chester; Mills Shanon M to Herrera Marcos E and Arely B, $262,500.

11325 Magill Terrace Dr, Chester; Main Street Homes to Street Loretta L, $326,625.

1818 Mainsail Ln, Chester; Eastwood Homes Of Richmond Llc to Paul Ruby and Paul Praveen James and Angadiath Paul Chacko, $477,345.

6752 Manor Gate Dr, Midlothian; Zajick Amy E to Lopresti Joseph Richard and Molly, $380,000.

11707 Marigold Ct, Midlothian; Chabris Paul C and Dale T to Rumley Jesse and Rumley Christian, $425,000.

4000 Maze Runner Dr, U205, Midlothian; NVR Inc to Beyene Paulos Seifu and Mulugeta Eyoel, $264,990.

15307 Merton Ct, Chesterfield; Eastwood Homes Of Richmond Llc to Mccandlish Scott C and Carolyn S, $494,570.

11001 Midlothian Tpke, North Chesterfield; 11001 Midlothian Llc to Rep Plaza Llc, $3,500,000.

238 Monath Rd, North Chesterfield; Richcityrealty Llc to Smigo Margaret Jan, $287,000.

14041 Netherfield Dr, Midlothian; Michael Martha B to Ellmore Victoria Rollins, $535,000.

2206 Nightfall Dr, North Chesterfield; Eastwood Homes Of Richmond Llc to Chavis Brenda E, $372,925.

5903 North Point Ct, Midlothian; Scheponik Travis J and Amanda L to Strickland Bruce W Jr and Jennifer, $385,000.

9118 Oak River Dr, South Chesterfield; Rcs Group Llc to Williams Patrick Shane and Heather Dawn, $358,990.

327 Old Otterdale Rd, Midlothian; Nofsinger Dennis E Jr Et Al to Hhhunt Holloway Llc, $9,250,000.

17319 Otter Dr, Moseley; Homesmith Construction Inc to Ray Madison L, $597,650.

11331 Parrish Creek Ln, Midlothian; Secretary Of Veterans Affairs to Mclaurin Jelani C and Lohayne K Depaula, $301,000.

3736 Pennyweight Ct, North Chesterfield; Treleaven Oma S to Johnson Tonya C and Darrin K, $380,000.

12401 Petrel Xing, Midlothian; Swift Creek Development Llc to Cedillo Martinez Melvin E and Cedillo Melanie Argones, $385,713.

12449 Petrel Xing, Midlothian; Swift Creek Development Llc to Brown Brandon K, $343,628.

3185 Poplar View Pl, Chester; Parham Kimberly Rashella to Singletary Temekah and Elliott, $350,000.

1521 Providence Knoll Dr, North Chesterfield; Cutler Betty S to Fryzlewicz Lauren and Woodward Jeffrey, $335,000.

13610 Quail Hollow Ct, Midlothian; Wilson Beth Lynn to West Deborah, $370,000.

13701 Ramblewood Dr, Chester; Douthitt Phillip to Gillespie Kendrea F, $240,000.

3960 Reeds Landing Cir, Midlothian; Blaylock W Kenneth and E H to Nester Antonio L and Helen M, $1,000,000.

11306 Ridge Mill Ct, Chester; Rolling Ridge Llc to Short Joshua Nicholas, $451,110.

2619 Riverboat Cir, Chester; Main Street Homes to Magadi Sudarshan and Sri, $650,812.

7619 Rock Cress Dr, Moseley; Green Randy Tada and Susan P to Counts Chase Randall and Libby Mandi Lynn, $850,000.

12401 Route 1 , Chester; 12401 Jeff Davis Hwy Series 9 to 12401 Chester Llc, $1,100,000.

10319 Salem Oaks Dr, North Chesterfield; Kendrick Daniel and Julie to Mhandi Yassine and Kharraz Yassmine El, $380,000.

2521 Sandler Way, North Chesterfield; Hhhunt Sandler Station Llc to Wang John Yongmin and Yun Suk Hwa, $354,575.

8902 Sawdust Trl, Chesterfield; Lewis Joseph A Ii to Salna Robert P, $1,500,000.

401 Sentinel Ln, Chester; Webb Andrew and Emily to Rhoten Danny, $292,500.

8540 Shannon Rd, North Chesterfield; Moyer Wallace M and Mildred C to Geneva Moore Llc, $240,000.

17201 Shoreland Dr, Moseley; Graves-Bentley Monica R Et Al to Drigotas Martin and Loome Christina, $645,000.

8419 Sir Sagamore Ct, North Chesterfield; Jordan Wendy Marie to Jordan Wendy M, $173,000.

1103 Somerville Grove Pl, Midlothian; Hicks Edwin Grey and Tera Smith to Murphy Josh L and Kasey N, $405,000.

12524 St Thomas Ct, Midlothian; Mock Anna Rowe and Rowe Evan Thomas and Ratliff Julia Bonner Rowe to Le Nguyen Khoi Nguyen and Duong Tran T, $376,000.

11107 Sterling Cove Dr, Chesterfield; Mackey Andrew and Chelsa to Houston Amber and Martin, $650,000.

6648 Stonewolf Ct, Moseley; Schell Brothers Richmond Llc to Bullock Desiree, $788,745.

10502 Sunne Ct, Chesterfield; Mangano Ronald Nicholas to Powell Tara Amber, $235,000.

10800 Tealby Ct, Midlothian; Hurtz M J and Hurtz K S Trustees to Mason Benjamin Powell and Tiffany Morgan, $575,000.

3913 Terjo Ln, Chester; Trim Dennis N to Ashburn Bethany, $160,000.

15812 Timberline Dr, South Chesterfield; Byerson Dana F and Virginia H to Matthews Theodore, $275,000.

7419 Towchester Dr, Chesterfield; Thomson Verlee B to Newsome Dixie Daisy Ann and Brandon Michael, $395,000.

2007 Tulip Hill Dr, Midlothian; Youngblood Properties Llc to Coleman Reba S and John A, $844,814.

1819 Valerie Dr, Midlothian; Best Patrick R and Typhanie to Savage Andrew and Jesslyn, $421,500.

231 Wallingham Dr, Midlothian; Davis Cory L and Melissa M to Camann Zach, $483,000.

441 Walton Park Rd, Midlothian; Maqsher M A and Makshar S S to Sunshine Laurin and Evan, $400,000.

4107 Waterswatch Dr, Midlothian; Ellis Christopher R and C K to Bigelow James and Elizabeth R, $1,000,000.

12312 Wescott Dr, Midlothian; Hhhunt Homes L C to Dotson Dennis Jr and Rhonda Jean, $375,090.

13906 West Bay Dr, Midlothian; Main Street Homes to Whittington Brian and Sarah, $420,000.

4500 Whale Rock Rd, North Chesterfield; Wash Jacqueline M to Wash Stephen M, $202,075.

9140 Whistling Swan Rd, Chesterfield; Rush Rene Stewart and Stewart James Paul to Seymore Christopher A, $485,000.

2401 Willowvale Pl, Midlothian; Main Street Homes to Marasco Matthew E and Sarah, $577,016.

15307 Winding Ash Dr, Chesterfield; Gay Dane E L and Diana E to Moseley Desteney L, $300,000.

4605 Winterbourne Dr, South Chesterfield; Gordon Elizabeth to Mills Marian D, $225,000.

2091 Woodmont Dr, North Chesterfield; Woodard C L and Woodard K A to Pryor Edwin E and Carol D, $285,000.

HANOVER

1.893 acres; DLD Associates LLC to Mount Sinai Properties Old Richfood Road LLC, $1,500,000.

2.11 acres; Carole J. Guill to Tyler Wayne Elam, $183,000.

9415 Atlee Commerce Center; Atlee Commerce Center I LLC to Red Dog Capital LLC, $1,920,440.

6089 Anvil Lane, Mechanicsville; Lynda Gail Rainey to Jesse Ryan Proctor, $400,000.

10312 Beech Ridge Circle, Glen Allen; CFalls Builder LLC to Joseph H. Schumacher, $424,921.

19109 Blackberry Lane, Rockville; Diane Hudobenko to Emma Kathryn Evans, $600,000.

9300 Butternut Lane, Mechanicsville; Peggy Kay Boggs to Justin A. Sykes, $530,000.

7204 Cherry Leaf Way, Mechanicsville; Robert James Strath to Curtis J. Gallatin, $382,500.

10270 Cloverlea Court, Mechanicsville; Jessica Kiernan to Morse Faria, $420,000.

9211 Crowell St., Mechanicsville; HHHunt Homes LC to Jabrel O’Del Samuel, $557,270.

8099 Cypresstree Lane, Mechanicsville; Steve Drummond to Conner F. Drummond, $329,000.

9409 Dogwood Garth Lane, Mechanicsville; Christopher D. Brust to Megan A. Ancarrow, $390,000.

109 Evington Lane, Ashland; Eagle Construction of Virginia LLC to Lyndi C. Wells, $529,910.

7459 Flannigan Mill Road, Mechanicsville; Thomas E. Lowe Jr. to Nathan Allen, $390,000.

11504 Georgetown Road, Mechanicsville; Mark R. Gundlach to Regina M. Jamison, $450,000.

16082 Gun Barrell Road, Montpelier; Dena Martin to Jon Gierke, $359,900.

504 Henry Clay Road, Ashland; Beth H. Renswick to Robert Timmons, $360,000.

9745 Honeybee Drive, Mechanicsville; Clayton Properties Group Inc. to George E. Whitaker Jr., $691,261.

8782 Hughesland Road, Mechanicsville; Sulaiman Panjwani to Pradeep Baby, $510,000.

922 Kitty Hamilton Circle, Ashland; Penelope Stephens to Betty Walker Chapman, $390,000.

9079 Lindstrom Place, Mechanicsville; Patrick Scott Vidonish to Michael Palazzotto, $680,000.

Lot 16, Beaverdam Bluffs; Nancy Kubas to Scott Mitchell, $276,000.

Lot 26, Section 3, Rutland Center Townes; Tre R. Facison to Saliender S. Muthuchetty, $342,000.

Lot 34, Section 7, Hickory Hill; RCI Builders LLC to Matthew D. Moore, $803,591.

Lot 41A, Mechanicsville Farms; Vicki Holstein, trustee to Jackson Village LLC, $75,000.

Lot 68, Sharon Park; Anthony C. Chambers to Gail Vitale, $326,000.

Lot 9, Block A, Section A, Atlee Ridge; Samuel Hernandez to Megan H. Manchester, $375,000.

Lots 1, 4, 5 and 10, Section 1, Ballard Ridge; Rogers Chenault Inc. to Vertical Builders LLC, $300,000.

5426 Mantilo Creek Road, Mechanicsville; June L. Whitley to Corey Bowman, $430,000.

5561 McClellan Road, Mechanicsville; Michael David Winfree to David Ray Hylton, $751,000.

12104 Mifflin Place, Ashland; Colby T. Beckman to Nicholas Rotz, $570,000.

Parcel; Rose B. Domayer to Mount Eagle Development LLC, $2,600,000.

Parcel; Genevieve Hagen Sless to Colton W. Gunn, $178,000.

16004 Parsons Road, Beaverdam; Thadeus McDuff Green, executor to Jeffrey J. Locke, $550,000.

5491 Pleasant Level Road, Mechanicsville; HHHunt Homes LC to John Ralph Porpora II, $649,005.

6080 Pond Place Way, Mechanicsville; Julie Gee to Aaron James Winter, $470,000.

15261 Rice Road, Beaverdam; Durvin B. Corker, executor to Fernando Campos, $269,900.

7400 River Pine Drive, Mechanicsville; Andrea D. Tyree to Kaitlyn E. MacGregor, $300,000.

Section 11, Giles Farm; Giles Construction LLC to HHHunt Homes LC, $400,000.

6318 Sledds Lake Road, Mechanicsville; Cecil L. Walker to David Abrams, $291,000.

14032 Stanley Park Drive, Ashland; Angela L. Downer to Garrett M. Malone, $335,000.

10520 Stony Bluff Drive, Unit 305, Ashland; Stony Run Partners LLC to James F. Palmer, $234,950.

7390 Stuart Drive, Mechanicsville; Sue C. Hinle to Marcus Bazala, $285,000.

12942 Sweet Gum St., Beaverdam; Jason Stephen Rappe to Leah Redden Exline, $414,000.

9588 Thornecrest Drive, Mechanicsville; Kerry A. Rabkin to Dylan Magee Garthright, $536,800.

16488 Tyler Station Road, Beaverdam; FAI Construction LLC to Phillip Carlton Tate Jr., $425,500.

7330 Walnut Grove Road, Mechanicsville; Iris M. Schmitt to Steven M. Cutler II, $320,000.

9449 Wickham Crossing Way, Ashland; RCI Builders LLC to Mayura Patel, $1,117,247.

8112 Woodbridge Rod, Mechanicsville; Victoria Lynne Gouldman to Kevin Harris, $278,000.

AMELIA

202 acres; James William Grey to Borum & Sons Farm LLC, $404,000.

859.961 acres; Morven Logging LLC to Ontario Hardwood Co., $1,000,000.

10800 Evergreen Drive, Amelia Court House; Ashman Builders LLC to Robert S. White, $354,665.

10590 Redfield Drive, Amelia Court House; Secretary of Veterans Affairs to James T. Lynn Jr., $279,000.

CHARLES CITY

19103 Cypress Springs Court, Charles City; Craig E. Peterson to Howard R. Atkins III, $270,000.

COLONIAL HEIGHTS

2905 Boulevard; Virginia Medical Partners, to Gemcap Development, Llc, $1,665,000.

1115 - A Conduit Rd; Crowder Iii, John W to 3416 Deerwood Road, Llc, $650,000.

424 Fairfax Av; Brown, Steven M to Richardson Victoria E., $196,100.

608 James Av; Norwood - Life Est., William Y to Domusardus, Llc, $150,000.

200 N Valley Rd; Kellam Real Estate Group Llc, to Randolph Courtney Dare, $240,000.

131 W Westover Av; Kay, Kenneth to Mendez Investments Llc, $150,000.

602 Waterfront Dr; Jones, Vincent P to Stefano Davis Adham, $545,555.

CUMBERLAND

10 acres; Thomas L. Ragland Jr. to Lawrence W. Stimpson Jr., $227,500.

46.788 acres; William D. Carden to Farrah Adams, $169,950.

Lot; Lehman Properties LLC to Shellback Properties Inc., $150,000.

DINWIDDIE

2.5 acres; Professional Foreclosure Corp. of Virginia to Stogger Properties LLC, $196,000.

8.42 acres; 5702 Church Road LLC to Mary Wood-Maloney, $224,006.

5201 Chesdin Road, North Dinwiddie; David A. Noel to Benjamin Legere, $255,000.

3820 Elsie Drive, North Dinwiddie; Alexaundra S. Cox to Lucas Griffith, $230,000.

16418 Hudgins Road, Dewitt; Lindsay K. Scott to Tyler Polk, $237,000.

Lot 9, Section 1, Cedar Ridge; Baylaur Construction LLC to Nikiesha L. Roney, $402,988.

3609 Oxford Drive, Sutherland; Michael T. Barwick to Kyle Barwick, $450,000.

19021 Waterford Drive, Sutherland; Todd B. Williams to Joshua Patton, $570,000.

GOOCHLAND

1.353 acres; Cox Property LLC to West Broad RE LLC, $2,800,000.

2.313 acres; Equity Trustees LLC to Lofton Leasing LLC, $168,500.

3.28086 acres; Tuckahoe Pines Retirement Community LLC to Goochland County, $250,000.

13294 Bechford Lane, Richmond; Stephen J. Chilmaid to Clayton Wisely, $1,955,000.

4097 Cedar Plains Road, Sandy Hook; Tyler Fisher to Emily Yvonne Hancock, $397,000.

5150 Georges Farm Lane, Goochland; New Ventures Real Estate LLC to Thomas Bulifant Jr., $333,050.

352 Holly Lake Drive, Manakin Sabot; W. Michael Noble to Amy Holt Davis, $879,000.

Lot 19, Block B, Section 2A, Randolph Square; Frank D. McGowan to Stephen M. Oswald Jr., $1,125,000.

Lots, Section 3, Mosaic at West Creek; HHHunt Mosaic LLC to HHHunt Homes LC, $662,000.

15630 Mosaic Creek Blvd., Richmond; Stylecraft Homes Inc. of Virginia to Trudy V. Aquilinia, $550,926.

1465 New Town Road, Goochland; Joseph T. Johnson III to Zita L. Kelly, $275,000.

3954 Preston Park Court, Sandy Hook; Chesterfield Construction Services Inc. to Andrew K. Joyner, $449,810.

3970 Shannon Hill Road, Columbia; Gordon Brothers Construction LLC to Julia T. Fletcher, $261,244.

2425 Two Turtles Road, Maidens; James E. Lyne Jr., trustee to Brent Andrew Taylor, $712,500.

324 Willway Drive, Manakin Sabot; Billy Ray Lecznar to Robert Hoffman, $680,000.

HOPEWELL

2 parcels; George S. Elder to 7 Skies LLC, $157,000.

1605 Day St.; Michele S. Craighead to Nicole Lipscomb, $185,000.

Lots 1-3, Block 11, Battleground Addition; Faron Brown to S&E Restorations LLC, $155,000.

Lots 9-14 and 36-37, Block 23, E.G. Mercer CC; Thelma F. Cooper to Sherri M. Adams, $150,000.

409 Pleasant Drive; Jonathan Elliott Hock to Ramon Lugo Alcolea, $265,000.

3041 Westmoreland Court; Carole Bruce Clark to William L. Evans, $208,500.

JAMES CITY

0.963 acres; Christopher Turner to Centerville Investment Associates LLC, $180,000.

5908 Allegheny Road, Williamsburg; Donald L. Fowle to Kristin W. Dilley, $275,000.

33 Bray Wood Road, Williamsburg; Billy Ray Johnson to Aleisha J. Johnson, $400,000.

3737 Captain Wynne Drive, Williamsburg; Jeremy A. Binner, trustee to Darrell Z. Schaub, $530,000.

5801 Centerville Road, Williamsburg; Linwood I. Evans Jr. to Jeffrey J. Krzyanowski, $265,000.

3038 Cider House Road, Toano; Wade Edwin Cason III to Baki Oncu, $530,000.

128 Country Club Drive, Williamsburg; Loretta G. Rosche, trustee to Marsha E. Waters, $476,125.

428 Crooked Stick, Williamsburg; Mary Perkinson Harrow to Christina M. Liebler, $265,000.

2304 Eaglescliffe, Williamsburg; Yvonne Brendley, trustee to Rebecca S. Jeffery, $380,000.

4316 Fair Chase, Williamsburg; Michael K. Lindsey to George E. Major, $275,508.

5600 Foundation St., Williamsburg; OCHG LLC to Paul I. Jacobsen, $375,000.

139 George Sandys, Williamsburg; Patricia Weber, trustee to Paul Terolo Jr., trustee, $939,000.

1176 Hitchens Lane, Williamsburg; Richmond Norge LLC to Mary Frances Stoddard, $389,227.

2920 E Island Road, Williamsburg; Todd D. Vischer to David Schobel, $850,000.

112 Justice Grice, Williamsburg; George R. Kater, trustee to Matthew J. Tirrell, $626,000.

3316 Lancaster Lane, Williamsburg; Luther D.A. Hanson, successor trustee to Thomas Griffin Uphold Jr., $291,000.

1606 London Company Way, Williamsburg; Purita Erfe to Meshach Samuels, $179,000.

Lot 22, White Hall; Brenda Darlene Eadie to Timothy Daniel Saxton, co-trustee, $345,000.

Lot 37, Wexford Hills; Jessica L. Southward to Kristin G. Brown, $170,000.

Lot 75, New Town; Samuel K. Wallace III to Mayur Shah, $420,250.

Lots 102 and 105, Newtown; ABVA Development LP to HHJV LLC, $186,000.

9016 Marmont Lane, Williamsburg; Courtney A. Hood to Joshua L. Van Wynen, $387,000.

2210 Montgomerie Arch, Williamsburg; Adam K. Mayo to Denise Kelley, $228,000.

9916 Mountain Berry Court, Toano; Titan Investment Group Inc. to Jeffrey J. Souza, $540,000.

102 Oak Ridge Court, Williamsburg; William J. Goggins Jr. to Sanjeewa Abeytunge, $450,000.

205 Padgetts Ordinary, Williamsburg; Joseph Mason to William Rowland Schooley, $279,000.

8606 Parkland Terrace, Toano; Kelsey T. Sataev to Alejandro S. Dominguez, $275,000.

210 Plains View Road, Williamsburg; Kaitlin Polarczyk to Robert Kondratenko, $310,000.

1906 Prosperity Court, Williamsburg; Cynthia A. Thomas to Venkata Swamy Naidu Mandala, $240,000.

4003 River Moor, Williamsburg; C. Roger McLellon to Robert Casey II, $545,000.

107 Rothbury Drive, Williamsburg; Overflow LLC to Kim B. Patterson, $499,900.

121 Sherwood Drive, Williamsburg; Leonard B. McNeal to Christopher Matthew Ferguson, $182,100.

137 Southern Hills, Williamsburg; John G. Steel, trustee to Charles Atwood Irish, $753,500.

7632 Thacher Drive, Toano; Waylon L. Burcham to Hilary V. Brooks, $206,000.

249 Tutters Neck, Williamsburg; CJL&T LLC to Erin M. Brice, $360,000.

Unit 220, Padgetts Ordinary Condo; Jeffery N. Dodson to David D. Defashy, $165,000.

KING AND QUEEN

2.3808 acres; Steven Joseph Carter to Dylan Luttrell, $239,000.

419 Patridge Landing Road, Shacklefords; Randolph N. Melton to Jesse Dale Resham, $300,500.

KING WILLIAM

11 acres; Keith Phillips Browning to Travis Owens, $349,900.

2102 Cornwall Court, Aylett; Diane Lea Hudson to Bryce Allen Chambers, $206,535.

206 Edwin Circle, Aylett; RCI Builders LLC to Olivia T. Jones, $451,285.

4598 Herring Creek Road, Aylett; Fread Allen Thompson Jr., heir to Zachary Beckingham, $350,000.

1929 Kennington Park Road, Aylett; Stylecraft Homes of Virginia to Joshua Fleming, $240,665.

108 Leonard Court, Aylett; NK Homes LLC to Ryan Scott Boggess, $359,850.

1995 Manfield Road, Aylett; Rena Beyke to Steven Russell Hoffmann, $231,000.

140 Ogden St., West Point; Loran Brown to Nishonda James, $266,000.

4404 E River Road, King William; Joseph B. Law to Daniel L. Poythress, $230,000.

NEW KENT

13.409 acres; Hopewell Baptist Church to Ernest L. Lamb, $256,000.

6051 Brickshire Drive, Providence Forge; W.V. McClure Inc. to Andrew Quenton Worsham, $571,631.

7436 E Danube Loop, New Kent; NVR Inc. to Reynald Rodriguez, $395,745.

10053 Deerlake Drive, New Kent; Rommie Carnevale to Frederick J. Henretty Jr., $335,000.

4308 Henpeck Road, Quinton; Deborah K. Schwenk to Donna Marie Emery, $365,000.

7542 Lakeshore Place, Quinton; Gary A. Holder to Paul Anloague, $250,000.

Lots, Section 2, Farm of New Kent; Kent Farms Holding Co. LLC to NVR Inc., $488,000.

7890 Maryland Ave., West Point; Joyce L. Lampkin, trustee to David Ramon, $234,900.

10382 Old Towne Lane, New Kent; Darrell D’Aurora to Steven S. Bohannon, $550,000.

4005 Ranch Acres Drive, Quinton; Paul S. Carlin to Christopher S. Marino, $440,000.

7747 Sedge Drive, New Kent; George R. Gray to Ronald Douglas Stover, $515,000.

5450 Tyrshire Parkway, Providence Forge; Tony Waff to George Rodgers, $598,300.

PETERSBURG

1875 Arch St.; Geroge Arthur Fernandez to Patrica Smith Jacobs, $217,000.

160 Catalpa Court; NVR Inc. to Marcelino Osmon Allen-George, $296,650.

240 Catalpa Court; NVR Inc. to Luis Angel Rodriguez Sr., $289,665.

2534 Crestwood Ave.; Twana Henley to Julian B. Kemp, $187,000.

3601 Frontage Road; Berkeley Estates Holding Co. to NVR Inc., $325,000.

954 Hillside Drive; Legacy and Associates to Lequia Kidd, $258,500.

117 N Plains Drive; River City Estates LLC to Leticia Villalobos, $245,000.

1525 Valor Drive; Cherlyon E. Braddon to Jessie Wilson, $232,000.

POWHATAN

2.19 acres; Bank of New York to Kelo LLC, $198,448.

4628 Anderson Highway, Powhatan; Grey Ridge Builders LLC to Thomas Randolph Lane, $440,000.

5952 Derwent Road, Powhatan; Tameiko Suzanne Ownes to Jeffrey John Lee, $269,000.

2649 Glenridge Terrace, Powhatan; Michael Honrine to David Wayne Morgan, $355,000.

2228 Lakeside Drive, Powhatan; Sheana M. Masini to Kyle Robertson, $227,000.

2320 Mill Road, Powhatan; Travis Andrew Haislip to Jamie L. Humphrey, $214,100.

1748 Page Road, Powhatan; Scott Roberts to Ian Michael Cohen, $303,500.

2733 Rocky Oak Road, Powhatan; James R. and/or Daphne J. Clark Living Trust to Nicholas A. Fockler, $420,000.

1420 Stavemill Road, Powhatan; Douglas I. Jamerson to Charles B. Henderson, 333,400.

2157 Urbine Road, Powhatan; Shelley L. Donathan to Daniel B. Ivey, $315,000.

PRINCE GEORGE

79.61 acres; James R. Gittman Jr. to Luis Arturo Carrillo, $965,000.

860 Eagle Place, North Prince George; D.R. Horton Inc. to Johan Arellano Delgado, $418,340.

9701 Hitchcock Road, Disputanta; Terri L. Jordan to Olivia Carden, $542,000.

232 Lighthouse Pointe, North Prince George; Adalee H. Mundy to Marshall L. Livingston Jr., $340,000.

3605 Lundie Lane, South Prince George; Karson Paige Clark to Moriah Elizabeth Atkinson, $239,950.

Parcel; Upper Brandon LLC to Upper Brandon Farm LLC, 10,100,000.

1605 Spain Drive, South Prince George; Craftech Homes LLC to Anthony Goodman, $400,000.

10975 Webb Road, Disputanta; Toombs Co. LLC to William T. Clements Jr., $375,500.

SUSSEX

358 Bank St., Waverly; Tyler’s Commercial Builders & Development LLC to Chelsea Nichole Flowers, $198,000.

WILLIAMSBURG

3.398 acres; Akkshar Properties LLC to Swami Hotels LLC, $2,548,000.

186 Lewis Robert Lane; Elizabeth Ann Brophy to Justin Anthony Prophet, $436,000.

Lot 8 and Lot A, Pollard Park; C. Tucker Van Dyck to Gary Y. Asano, $915,000.

140 Parkway Court; Stephen Walden to Charles Palermo, $323,000.