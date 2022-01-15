Property Transfers Published Jan 15, 2022

The following is a list of more real estate parcels valued at $150,000 or more that have been transferred in the past few months in Richmond and surrounding areas.
To our readers: Caroline and Louisa listings will not be included until further notice.
RICHMOND
1702 N 19th St; Churchill Travis Clifford to Taylor James, $175,000.
811-1/2 N 24th St; Blowe Kenneth to Valsecchi Gabriella, $329,000.
911 N 27th St; McGuffin Stefanie M to Anglin Kyle D, $395,000.
3109 2nd Ave; Johnson Dexter M to Mosser Jillian D, $305,000.
609 N 31st St; Pegram Catherine A to Tharp Lauren, $425,000.
609 N 38th St; Hannon Sydney to Benson Taylor Joseph, $395,000.
1200 W 42nd St; Thomas Ann K and Eric S to Abubaker Sarah, $715,000.
6 N 6th St, U2c; McIntyre Edward Vaughn Jr to Khara Mehtab S, $260,000.
731 Arnold Ave; Rva Housing Investments Llc to Gdm Investors Inc, $175,000.
1206 Avondale Ave; Rowe Wiley to Koressel Victor, $365,000.
114 E Blake Lane; Cava Capital Llc to Kassabian Joshua Vartan, $266,000.
5700 Boynton Pl; Slagle Carolyn L to Casteuble Alex C, $300,000.
1901 E Broad St, U22; Robati Roshanak to Askew Jeffrey and Doris, $195,000.
733 W Cary St; Cary Laurel Llc to Otomed Llc, $790,000.
3609 Chapel Dr; Bannister E Lynn to Richard Kelsey M, $216,000.
4014 Clinton Ave; Dean Bridgid and Crumpler Robin to Williams Mary Lynne, $444,750.
2405 Dale Ave; Rivera Israel and Ana to Tyson Lisa, $157,000.
4121 Dorset Ct; Bingham Eric W to Thweatt Theresa E, $175,000.
2906 Ellwood Ave; Tefel Christian F to Beck Madeline, $507,000.
4331 Ferguson Lane; Abel General Contractor Llc to Beard Marquitta D, $237,000.
2304 Floyd Ave; Laipple Ethel R to Neway William III, $590,000.
5012 W Franklin St; Spiller Suzanne Elaine to Woodward William Hunter, $395,000.
728 E Gladstone Ave; James Nay Llc to Pope Ashley, $200,500.
2601 W Grace St, U3; Kao Ejay and Su Linda M to Shelnutt Thomas Corry, $173,500.
3109 Grantland Dr; Sawyer Richard D to Dunn Steven Christopher, $412,500.
3415 Grove Ave; Westgate Apartments to 3415 Grove Llc, $1,450,000.
8224 Halstead Road; Schipinski Carol to Miller Joshua B and Brittany L, $440,000.
2956 Hathaway Road, U712; Christian Mark A to Dorsey Linda A and Margaret E, $242,500.
3904 Hill Monument Pkwy; Cerreta Robert and Gail M to Carlin Katherine A, $285,000.
9530 W Huguenot Road; Thomas Kathy Blankenship to Elder B Meredith and Sandra J, $362,500.
5530 Jahnke Road; Amaya and Lemus Investment Group to Hughes Patrick Ross, $328,000.
3046 Kenmore Road; Shepherd William C to Rathke David and Ryan Jennifer, $460,000.
3136 Lake Terrace Ct; Rasnake Dora T to 3136 Lake Terrace Court Llc, $370,000.
2941 W Leigh St; Lester Frank E and Virginia M to 2941 West Leigh Llc, $270,000.
57 E Lock Lane, U2; Thomson Thomas G to 57 E Lock Lane Llc, $311,500.
7708 Marilea Road; Hudson Timothy R and Valerie J M to Kappus Fallon and Brian, $530,000.
4330 Martha Lane; Wilt Brenton Snowden to Crutchfield Danyelle, $216,000.
210 N Meadow St; Wingo Nancie to Bearden Carter Eugene III, $300,000.
4011 Monticello St; Riley Connor T to Terrell Bruce and Royall Kelly, $450,000.
4505 New Kent Ave; Gray Nona to Ives Randolph A III, $335,000.
2816 North Ave; Mathes Jonathan to Holmes Imani, $339,950.
3106 Park Ave; Lattuada Joseph D to Norman Deirdre Hanley, $325,000.
5014 Park Ave; Chandler John and Company Llc to Safavi Ali and Nikta, $930,000.
513 Pelham Dr; Pelham Drive Trust to Hurst Allison Jeanine, $235,000.
1301 Porter St, U202; Porter Street Llc to Tien John Chuang, $199,900.
1700 Rogers St; Courtsey Home Buyers Llc to Mazza Ivy Alison, $199,000.
601 Roseneath Road, U1; Wheelock Frank and John to Perry Victoria Ann, $240,000.
2209 Royall Ave; K C Enterprises Llc to Jones Viet, $155,000.
3012 Semmes Ave; Morris Joshua P to Spyhalski Jack, $450,000.
5601 St James Ct; Wernz Christian L to Lewis Neil P, $778,570.
2112 Stuart Ave; Kutchera Joseph Thomas to Kobayashi Akemi, $677,000.
2841 Terminal Ave; Cummings Kenja M to Toler Shuntillia Annette, $200,000.
301 Virginia St, U1411; Kim Christopher Y to Weirich Ted, $280,000.
128 Westmoreland St; Livingston Robert E to Birsch Randolph E, $690,000.
1350 Westwood Ave, U306; Byrkeland Cynthia F Trs to Humphries Susan T, $362,500.
1503 Williamsburg Road; Tsiptsis Elizabeth Reed to Hamilton Patrick William, $255,000.
1722 Wilmington Ave; Brandt John M to Kennedy Kevin and Joanna, $399,000.
1420 Yeardley Dr; O'Brien Geoffrey J and Clara M to Harrison Charles Henry, $298,400.
HENRICO
11407 Abbots Cross Ln, Glen Allen; Dunlap Kristen J to Ellis Anthony, $301,100.
821 Alden Parke Dr, Glen Allen; Legault Homes Llc to Gowen Margaret Manning, $593,766.
7313 Alycia Ave, Henrico; Walsh Aubrey M Jr and Cindy to Good Cassidy Lee, $209,000.
1203 Andover Rd, Henrico; Reisenwitz Hope E to Quiroz Ismael V, $220,000.
9404 Arrowdel Rd, Henrico; Layman Thomas D and Valerie J and J L McGee to Chantrell David and Carol Marie, $638,000.
4005 Austin Ave, Henrico; Keirce Clifford to Turazzo Joseph K Jr and Hannah E McNeal, $220,000.
7801 Balineen Ct, Henrico; Cauthorne Andrew W and C E Westerfield to Wood Dajonae, $198,550.
3817 Barnyard Trl, Glen Allen; Hanckel Brooke R to Walker James Willard and Margaret Ann, $625,000.
1502 Bexhill Rd, Henrico; Kilgore Raymond Brian and Suzanne Dodson to Milligan Andrew S, $500,000.
2813 Bolling Ct, Henrico; Williams Sharonda L and Kristian to Berry Samantha M, $260,000.
6305 Bradford Landing Dr, Glen Allen; Murchison Brittany and Chad to Shook Denise A and Karl K, $743,275.
3016 Briar Ln, Henrico; Greve Stacey R to Schlotterer Aaron and Victor James Jr, $178,000.
4610 Broad Hill Dr, Henrico; Shepard Arthur James III and Nicole P to Grado Christopher Michael and Allison, $617,000.
9522 Broad Meadows Rd, Glen Allen; Vick Thomas C and Lorina C to Sabo Keith G and Stacey A, $320,000.
8351 Brook Rd, Henrico; Sudden Service Inc to Taylor Holdings Inc, $1,045,500.
2804 Burnlake Ct, Henrico; Sartori Michael A and Kathryn Lacy to Lafon Emily Cothran and Michael II, $500,000.
6718 Caboose Ln, Sandston; Snyder Jeffrey and Jacqueline to November Ashley B, $325,000.
2101 Carneal St, Henrico; Johnson-Futrell Llc to Neblett Cheryl Louise, $201,000.
5708 Carrington Hills Dr, Glen Allen; Purcell Thomas J IV and Marlo H Hendricks to Rajendran Manikandan and Vanitha Rengaraju, $471,211.
2600 Chancer Dr, Henrico; Murrey Christine to Redwine Ronae D and Patrick L Byrum, $226,000.
207 Chiappa Rd, Sandston; McFall Michael S to Rodgers Robert and Ashton Aquilera, $255,000.
2908 Clifford Tower Dr, Henrico; Eastwood Homes Of Richmond Llc to Smith Daphne F and Christopher F, $363,350.
4824 Coleman Rd, Henrico; Pavlica Carrie T to Abel Janelle J, $425,000.
12921 Copperas Ln, Henrico; Dashzevge Ariunjargal to Phillips Quentin and Courtney, $325,000.
2216 Cranbury Ct, Henrico; Williams Richard S to Henley Shelby Jean, $180,000.
3629 Danewood Dr, Henrico; Eckel Todd C and Patricia Lopez to Tandy Brian F and Jadig Garcia-Tandy, $365,000.
6707 E Davista Ave, Henrico; Das Monoj Kumar and Haridas Biswas to Hossain Mohammad F, $230,000.
2719 Dellrose Ave, Henrico; Utz Silas A IV to Barnes Jeffrey M, $260,000.
5113 Drayton Dr, Glen Allen; Muttart Andrew P to Damodaran Rajesh Guruswamy and D Balaji, $340,000.
2113 Dumbarton Rd, Henrico; Henry Samuel T to Clendenon Michael Chad, $275,000.
12713 Ellington Woods Pl, Glen Allen; Boone Homes Inc to Hamidi Adam W and Leah M, $1,017,326.
7307 Erskine St, Henrico; Chirica Alexandru and Viktorija to Say Narith and Mariah Kier, $350,000.
4230 Fayette Cir, Henrico; Rives Deangelo A and Kandyce to Campbell Sean P and Amanda T, $179,000.
17 Flatwater Row, Ua, Henrico; Robertson Kristine E and Joshua T Gregory to Cella Jessica, $347,000.
4683 Fort McHenry Pkwy, Glen Allen; Flores Andrew F and Jacqueline M to Rca Legacy Ventures Llc, $280,500.
1411 Gambrel Dr, Sandston; Holder Homes Llc to Hpa Us1 Llc, $271,000.
2325 Ginter St, Henrico; Almomani Feras to Puckett Jason R, $297,500.
6448 Goldenrod Ct, Henrico; Doughty Jeannine N to Tiki Properties III Llc, $183,220.
2909 Grand Oaks Pl, Henrico; Dasmahapatra Girija and M to Shirley Kevin and Lauren, $278,000.
4804 Greenbrooke Dr, Glen Allen; Scott Brent S and Brooke N to Kim John Kiyung and Helena Lyn, $615,000.
3005 Greenway Ave, Henrico; McKenzie Shaun A to Desing Peter A, $352,250.
4036 Grove Point Dr, Henrico; NVR Inc to Stevens Myles Orlanda, $225,250.
7025 Hapsburg Ct, Henrico; Eastwood Homes Of Richmond Llc to Bagby Erica Lynn, $410,325.
5228 Harvest Glen Dr, Glen Allen; Boyer Robin M to Burukunte Raghunandan and P Doddegowda, $650,000.
12333 Haybrook Ln, Glen Allen; Pouncey Tract Prop Inc to Padala Santosh K and Divya K, $399,950.
5413 Hickory Ann Dr, Glen Allen; Brown Jennifer B to Pandian Kavitha Karutha and S K Rajendiran, $545,000.
8203 Hood Dr, Henrico; Thompson Michael R to Gregory Rob Roy D and Elke, $200,000.
9505 Hungary Ridge Dr, Glen Allen; Clark Eric L and Sara R to Ghobrial Adil T and Kirsten A Farag, $325,000.
2611 Indale Rd, Glen Allen; Holsomback Cory J and Kelly M Meehan to Fogg Leslie R and Thomas A Somerville, $337,000.
1709 Ivy Cliffs Ct, Henrico; Wingmen Properties Llc to Donovan Shelly S and H Wesley Jr, $215,000.
6603 Juniper St, Henrico; White Bernice B and Jane P Fogle to Guzman Madelin Gonzalez, $162,000.
2501 Kenwood Ave, Henrico; Wiles William E and Brenda S to Fauver Zachary M, $220,000.
4609 Kingsrow Ct, Glen Allen; Even Joanne Elaine to McMahon Patrick N and Stacey D, $225,000.
4607 N Lakefront Dr, Glen Allen; Davis Brittany R to Aguilu Jose, $301,000.
2640 Lassen Walk, Ua, Henrico; Stanley Martin Homes Llc to Martin Robert B Jr and Alice Hsuan, $306,613.
4732 Leakes Mill Dr, Glen Allen; Kittrell Company to Nguyen Hung V and Honghanh P, $585,400.
1109 Lee’s Crossing Ct, Glen Allen; Denoff David A to Bakhoum George and Heba Aziz, $315,000.
2216 Liesfeld Pkwy, Glen Allen; Grove Cory M to De Gopegui Ricardo Ruiz and R Faccennini, $415,000.
8604 Lonepine Rd, Henrico; Askew Edith Catherine to Harris Judith E, $272,000.
5062 Maben Hill Ln, Glen Allen; Vasquez Pedro III and Melinda K to Lahlou Moulay Ali Drissi Touzani Et Al, $720,000.
11400 Maple Hill Pl, Glen Allen; Coldibelli Iris and L De Mello Loureiro to Korall Paola Penina, $473,600.
2920 Maplewood Rd, Henrico; Gore Barry and Betsy to Crush Lydia J and Chelsea Kuehnel, $273,950.
2419 Meadow Rd, Sandston; Pastore Michael J and B D to Espinoza Group Inc, $285,000.
1503 Michaels Rd, Henrico; Little Sisters Ofthepoor to Henrico Va Propco Llc, $2,250,000.
3708 Milshire Pl, Henrico; Sheppard Bradley R and Carol H to Lewis Logan and Kelsey, $403,375.
5100 Monument Ave, U302, Henrico; Uvanni Gloria G Life Int to Moyer Edward J, $185,000.
2802 Murano Way, Glen Allen; Sullivan Michael W to Goji Properties Inc, $375,000.
2120 New Berne Rd, Henrico; Herzick Benjamin C and Susan to Moore Abigail Leigh, $310,000.
125 New Market Village Pkwy, Henrico; Rice Alan and Paige A to Graves Dylan Edwin and Magdalen Ruth, $280,000.
6720 Northbury Ct, Henrico; Fallen Eric to Fife Garry and Shanna Marie, $239,000.
2136 Oakhampton Pl, Henrico; Davis Robert and Amanda to Stanikzay Ahmad S and Zarghona Mangal, $325,000.
10708 Oceana Ct, Henrico; Rennie Lauren Cicero and Jordan to Kincer Susan H, $272,500.
4820 Old Main St, U305, Henrico; Falls Wendy B to Yoon Victoria Y and Pryscilla R S, $380,000.
1532 Olde Sage Ct, Glen Allen; Stiebel James Percival to Stephen Bernstein and Chandini Kantilal, $352,000.
4521 Padgett Pl, Glen Allen; NVR Inc to Arokiaraj Aravind J D B and M N I Selvaraj, $453,045.
9508 Paragon Dr, Henrico; Huang Qi Wen and Mei Zhen Chen to Romero Noel M Z and Delmi A D C D Zuniga, $226,000.
869 Parkland Pl, Glen Allen; Ahuja Sandeep and Nirupama Singh to Chandrakumar Karthikeyan and Kayalvizhi S, $400,000.
2617 Parkside Ave, Henrico; McNutt Sean P and Laura M to Truong Lap V, $226,000.
9203 Philmont Dr, Henrico; Collier Douglas B to Joyce Jason A, $274,500.
1903 Poplar Bud Way, Henrico; Pope Donald II and Elizabeth to Mai Van Thanh T, $351,000.
7004 Prospect Ave, Henrico; Whitlock Kenneth W and D M Y and C J W D to Equity Trust Company Custodian, $209,500.
1789 Raintree Commons Dr, Henrico; Marsh Kim R to Curley Marian W, $230,000.
4771 Red Coach Ln, Sandston; McHale Ryan K to Davis Matthew R and Karlie A Pacapelli, $250,000.
5004 Regent Rd, Henrico; Marcello Elizabeth M to Ellwein Eric N, $275,500.
251 Rocketts Way, U301, Henrico; Mosteller John F and Nancy C to Gregorits Angela, $415,000.
4220 Rosedown Pl, Henrico; Bradley Johnny R Jr to Foist John D and Julianna Lopez, $240,000.
12813 Saddleseat Pl, Henrico; Hamblen J Fletcher and Holly to Richardson Bryan and Rebecca, $615,000.
403 September Dr, Henrico; Ford Brian T and Stephanie T to Horsley Elizabeth L, $815,000.
9400 Sherry Ln, Henrico; Mowbray Harold P Jr to Bergin Christopher Robert, $299,000.
18 Shiplock Row, Henrico; Hhhunt Homes Lc to Raffio Matthew Adam and Samantha Kirshner, $544,480.
532 Siena Ln, Glen Allen; Barclay Michelle J to Thatipelli Abhiram and Pratyusha Voruganti, $393,500.
6980 Sir Galahad Rd, Henrico; Ross Run Llc to Moore Justin E and Lakeasha R, $353,717.
5401 Smith Ave, Henrico; Tozier Jeremy M and Danielle C to Bouthillier Austin and Tanya, $280,000.
9005 Splitwood Cir, Henrico; Schrimsher Stephany Sturdy Trustee to Clarke Jeremy and Lauren, $366,000.
10809 Squaw Valley Pl, Glen Allen; Foote Matthew A and Marci J to Berry Allison and James Korik Eason, $515,000.
1008 Stilwell Rd, Henrico; Perrow Nathaniel Floyd to Dukic Dzemal and Senija, $233,000.
5500 Summer Creek Way, Glen Allen; Sprince Stephen A to Raetz Eric W and Laura, $555,000.
3212 Sweet Creek Ct, Henrico; Augst John Reid and Chelsea Hill to Mitchell Maria V and Brian Keith, $480,000.
11701 Thaddeus Dr, Henrico; Shaffer Christopher J and Kelly Marie H to Solomon Jerold and Alison P, $559,000.
8103 Three Chopt Rd, Henrico; McNally Joseph T Jr and Paige M C to Kluge Andrew, $275,000.
2674 Trellis Green Cir, Henrico; Whitlock Jean G Trustee to McCarthy Thomas J III Trustee, $485,000.
2103 Turtle Creek Dr, U6, Henrico; Laughlin Robert E to Andrews Karen and William Quinn Roper, $205,000.
12223 Valleybrook Dr, Henrico; Norton Stuart C and A C to Eckel Todd C and Patricia Lopez, $620,000.
3526 Vinery Ave, Henrico; Eagle Construction Of Va Properties Llc to Williams Sherry L, $770,009.
4204 Walton Farms Dr, Henrico; Jolly Dawn and Lili T Pham Trustees to Adams Charles and Tammy Barton, $284,000.
5501 Watford Ct, Glen Allen; Khalil Omar H and Rania M Fetouh to Gupta Anuj and Jyoti, $850,000.
9308 Westmoor Dr, Henrico; Dickinson Roger F and Suzanne L to Wean Nathaniel L and Kim L Tu-Wean, $360,000.
9016 Wildtree Dr, Glen Allen; Tenorio Jeremy R and Miriam Katherine to Lupinek Lewis Ethan and Megan, $310,000.
5059 Willows Green Rd, Glen Allen; Govindaraju S and G Nagamma to Srivastava Prabhat and Swastika, $520,000.
8110 Wistar Creek Walk, Ua, Henrico; Stanley Martin Homes Llc to Airewele Nelson Enor, $293,590.
8110 Wistar Creek Walk, Ub, Henrico; Stanley Martin Homes Llc to Hazelgrove Mark, $338,254.
11121 Woodbaron Ct, Henrico; Moore Timothy S and Melissa to Lovett Leigh H, $424,200.
2515 Yarnell Rd, Henrico; Ds Flip Llc to Lisbon James and Penny, $290,000.
Chesterfield
5303 Agincourt Cir, North Chesterfield; Luck Daniel E and Mary J to Loyola Elsi Martinez, $195,000.
12130 Almer Ln, Chester; NVR Inc to Kirby Gregory Steven and Tresa L, $510,565.
7106 Appelman Rd, Chesterfield; Shurm Construction Inc to Jackson Jerrard, $265,495.
8307 Autumn Way, North Chesterfield; Meador Bruce B Trustee to Sorrentino Joseph Louis, $375,000.
1469 Avondale Woods Dr, North Chesterfield; Style Craft Homes Inc Of Va to Pitrelli Victoria L and Theodore J, $321,460.
12814 Bailey Hill Ct, Midlothian; Foy Traneascha and Kevin to Jeffries Travis Sentel and Robinson Camesha Lanae, $375,000.
4805 Ball Cypress Rd, Chesterfield; Sandoval Sergio J to Wells Cody, $240,000.
13512 Bastian Dr, Chester; NVR Inc to Hayward-Brown Laquandria Donshay and Brown Anthony, $390,090.
14219 Beachmere Dr, Chester; McVvicker Michael S and Joanna F to Thomas-White Grace, $379,950.
8608 Bellmeadows Ter, North Chesterfield; Shepherd Adam D Jr to Diorio Corinne, $195,000.
3917 Beulah Rd, North Chesterfield; Jeffnsuehomes Llc to Soto Rene Cordova and Magalit, $260,000.
15600 Blooming Rd, Chesterfield; Eagle Construction Of Va Llc to Lee Leamon M and Anita, $520,850.
4220 Blue Bicycle St, Midlothian; Hhhunt Homes LC to Robertson Kathryn Jones, $364,315.
2846 Bon Oaks Ln, North Chesterfield; Ramsey Chad L to Shaw Travis L and Jennie B, $230,000.
11649 Boyd Rd, Chester; Wyttenbach F C Jr Et Al Trs to Ren Prop Llc, $250,000.
5707 Brailen Dr, Moseley; D R Horton Inc to James Ronald Alan II and Kristen Lucas, $444,475.
8719 Branchs Woods Ln, North Chesterfield; Gentry Jacob and Ashley to Bittle Kenise Barelle and Adams Lance, $380,000.
14620 Bridge Creek Dr, Midlothian; Eggleston Richard T to Small Hilary A, $325,000.
734 Bristol Village Dr, Midlothian; Eury Martha B to Bishop Jeffrey L and Angela M, $152,000.
13843 Buck Rub Dr, Midlothian; Niel Christy Dawn to Mayer Brendan Matthew, $265,000.
4221 Butler Ln, South Chesterfield; Criss Shaun P and Stephanie R to Richmond Wholesale Deals Llc, $150,000.
1304 Cameron Ave, Chester; Future Equities Llc to Nwankwo Mary E, $179,000.
11913 Carters Creek Dr, Chesterfield; Durkin Gerard H and Brittany R to Bowling Shannon and Toone Constance, $405,000.
14111 Cedar Creek Rd, Chesterfield; Woodlands L C Et Als to Sowers Douglas R and Susan S, $4,000,000.
1823 Celia Cres, North Chesterfield; Negus-Cottew Hannellee to Bennett Ryan A, $250,000.
14301 Chepstow Rd, Midlothian; McCormack G E Jr Et Al Trs to Carlson Russell and Lanahan Kate, $550,000.
13304 S Chester Rd, Chester; Perry Karen P and Pirog David to Ely Matthew Walter, $275,000.
14401 Clipper Cove Ct, Midlothian; Williams Patricia Lynn to Austin Gary J and Elena, $500,000.
8313 Colorstone Pl, Chesterfield; Garner Scot R and Judy T to Ly Thien and Ly Tiffany, $430,000.
831 Coralberry Dr, North Chesterfield; Nania Frank and Nania Ethel D Tr to Moss Michelle and Wargo Nicholas Mark, $310,000.
11507 Courthouse Acres Dr, Midlothian; Aman Peter Gregory and Hannah E to Bookman Chad A and Tyler A, $380,700.
12619 Crathes Ln, Chesterfield; Jepsen Robert T and Angeline C to Bernardo Cory Scott and Nicole Renee, $480,000.
15531 Crowden Rd, Chesterfield; Craftmaster Homes Inc to Taylor-Ellis Ariel and Ellis Carroll Hugo III, $440,230.
11003 Decoy Ln, Chesterfield; Boyd Charles A M and Carole L to Kissner Kimberly Sue and Rivera Arcadio, $275,000.
518 Diamond Creek Dr, Midlothian; Sharpe Patricia L to Nelson Gary and Amy, $361,000.
14443 Duckridge Ct, Midlothian; Hilton Valerie to Stegner Christine M, $311,000.
15204 Dunton Ave, Chesterfield; Main Street Homes to Arrington Christopher Logan and Cauthorne Elizabeth Ann, $310,460.
11820 Durrington Dr, North Chesterfield; Goodwin Klaus P and Goodwin E R to Bellamy Tiffany, $495,000.
3610 Egan Rd, Chesterfield; Patterson Laurie to Echizenhya Emily Saspa, $231,000.
3700 Ellerton Dr, Midlothian; Troutman Michael H and Amanda to Beheshti Cyrus and Michele, $962,500.
7249 Emerald Point Vis, Moseley; Craftmaster Homes Inc to Strobl Diane M and Kenneth C, $481,505.
8419 Evening Star Pl, North Chesterfield; Stewart Alexandra and Abdalla A to Coronado Enit J, $330,000.
8118 Fallbrooke Dr, North Chesterfield; Lawrence Thomas Jr to Wa 517 Plantation Investments Llc, $159,000.
6460 Faulkner Dr, North Chesterfield; D R Horton Inc to Bell Natasha and Reneau Irma Grace, $392,590.
14513 Felbridge Way, Midlothian; Wlodkoski Joseph G and Renee F to Edelman Barry David and Vivian Cruz, $800,000.
2748 Flour Mill Dr, Midlothian; McCoy Jacob A and Heather to Hpa Us1 Llc, $400,000.
3216 Fox Chase Dr, Midlothian; Gettings M C and Snyder M A to Denny Brandon and Back Casey, $315,000.
4025 Frye Ter, South Chesterfield; Kelly Paul G and Monicuie V to Jackson Latoy, $240,000.
5601 Garden Grove Rd, Chesterfield; Gonzalez C V and Fernandez M P to Engram Ariyell and Chris, $402,000.
6724 Gills Gate Ter, Chesterfield; Langhorne Thomas C and Yakyshya to Lofgreen Jason, $295,000.
2703 Goby Ct, Midlothian; Tate Philip J and Erika I to Bear Oak Properties Llc, $150,000.
3700 Graythorne Dr, Midlothian; Chesterfield Realty Vent Llc to Gregoire Development Corporation and Yeatman Kyle A, $560,000.
15724 Haggis Dr, Chesterfield; Fox Correy to Kent Jason Jeremiah, $350,000.
3919 Hamlin Creek Ct, Chester; Jacobus Yolanda J to Anderson Maurice, $300,000.
8507 Hampton Crest Cir, Chesterfield; Downey David L and Tabitha A to Richburg Kaleek and Shantice Sherrill, $355,900.
13137 Hampton Meadows Pl, Chesterfield; Irving Howard W Jr and Kristen N to Bland Josiah J and Danielle Sedlak, $420,000.
8019 Hartridge Dr, Chesterfield; Eastwood Homes Of Richmond Llc to Basra Tarsem L and Rani Darshana and Basra Pooja, $438,465.
1702 Headwaters Rd, Midlothian; Kight Michael S and Cynthia M to Siberry Kathryn J and Siberry Daniel P, $290,000.
13330 Hensley Rd, Midlothian; Hardy Craig C and Shari R to Keith Jerry W and Sandra E, $525,000.
8225 Hillcreek Dr, Midlothian; Means Michael S and Karen S to Wells Donald and Shauna, $375,000.
12619 Horseshoe Bay Ct, Midlothian; Dault Joshua B to Yauchzy Nicholas, $300,000.
1519 Huguenot Rd, Midlothian; Rosewood Properties Llc to Willow Workspace Llc, $650,000.
2721 Ionis Ln, Midlothian; Hudson Danee M to Orfield Gwendolyn G, $265,000.
201 Jade Rd, North Chesterfield; Baber Dorothy C to Hernandez Fuentes Dania C, $235,000.
9924 Joindre Ct, North Chesterfield; Heretick Bonnie T to Larios Pablo Sandoval and Alcaraz Veronica Larios, $185,000.
9510 Kendelwick Dr, North Chesterfield; Celik Metin E to Adams Larry D Sr and Lewis Nicole E, $385,000.
11200 Kingfisher Ter, Midlothian; Griffith Philip M to Bowers Latanya K, $270,000.
900 Krim Point Ln, Midlothian; Cooper Robert E and Frances T to Dellinger Debra J, $375,000.
7707 Ladybells Pl, Moseley; Craftmaster Homes Inc to Nolte Matthew San and Kimberly Elana, $651,131.
2429 Lanter Ln, Chester; Technical Executors Llc to Sands Shaheed J and Quiesha N, $277,000.
16706 Laurel Park Dr, Moseley; Webb Derek to Krupa Fred and Beverly A, $430,000.
6737 Liege Hl, Moseley; Virginia Model Home Inv Co Llc to Tracy Glen A and Diane R, $439,500.
9932 Loch Banif Rd, North Chesterfield; Stevens Gary L and Patricia M to Bender Jacob and Stephanie M, $350,500.
15112 Longtown Ct, Chesterfield; Finer Homes Inc to Morris Daniel A and Eisert-Wlodarczyk Sara A, $380,192.
11406 Lyndenwood Ct, Chesterfield; Flores Albert S Jr and Doemiko A to McCrcken James and McCracken Lovely, $580,000.
1730 Mainsail Ln, Chester; Hhhunt Homes L C to McQuillan Ancuinette Shernael, $427,930.
18213 Maple Summit Ct, Moseley; Lifestyle Home Builders to Fucci Joseph M and Kelly E, $583,510.
4100 Maze Runner Dr, Midlothian; NVR Inc to Andersen Cameo and Don, $274,990.
4100 Maze Runner Dr, Midlothian; NVR Inc to Delvalle Anthony II and Anita Louise, $259,990.
3019 McManaway Dr, Midlothian; Fay Evan M to Bigelow Kurtis A and Courtney Nicole, $248,000.
6625 Meadowburm Dr, North Chesterfield; Gonzalez Jose L to Almonte Escano Virgilio Antonio, $201,000.
8801 Metro Ct, North Chesterfield; Sweetie Boys Gems Llc to Affordable Auto Service Inc, $275,000.
12001 Middlewood Ter, Midlothian; Petersen J S and Phillips J M to Silva Alexandra, $535,000.
3725 Mineola Dr, Chester; Peterson Marilyn R to Chen Diana, $210,000.
3302 Morningmist Ct, North Chesterfield; Gonzalez Samuel to Parada De Pena Telma I, $265,000.
2613 Mulberry Row Rd, Midlothian; Foster William G Jr and Laurie O to Topping William and Jo Lynn, $899,000.
13466 Naylors Blue Dr, Chester; Almalki Bader and Talat Madiha to Campbell Cory L and Shannon A, $350,000.
5600 North Chase Rd, Midlothian; Lane George D and Rosuara M to Gray Robert A and Kyleigh, $425,000.
10436 Oakdell Dr, North Chesterfield; Fleurant Sheldon C and Natosha M to Luck Mary J and Daniel E, $300,000.
7619 Old Guild Rd, North Chesterfield; Hhhunt Homes L C to Stanley William J, $326,803.
7849 Old Guild Rd, North Chesterfield; Hhhunt Homes L C to Collins Astria Valkyrie, $286,925.
14909 Orchard Grove Dr, Midlothian; Jenkins William D III and Stacy to Secor Matthew G and Melissa S, $380,000.
6016 Partingdale Cir, North Chesterfield; Goode Yvette D to Tisdale-Fletcher Kevin, $175,000.
3706 Pennyweight Ct, North Chesterfield; Bunch Karen Devonder to Battle Natalie Charnelle, $307,000.
275 Philray Rd, North Chesterfield; Triple Crossing Realty Llc to Rosario Hernandez Gabriel and Fisher Jessica Leigh, $297,500.
7312 Pony Cart Dr, North Chesterfield; Cruz Josue Samuel and Maria E to Reina Boquin William A and Martinez De Reina Sandra V, $225,000.
13713 Prince William Dr, Midlothian; Bassham Michael and Jennifer to Beckett Jessica Paige, $415,000.
7873 Provincetown Dr, North Chesterfield; A and J Investment Llc to Jones Cameron G and Danielle, $180,000.
12709 Quailwood Rd, Midlothian; Smith Willard F Jr Estate to Clark Eric S and Pacapelli Marlena L, $282,000.
14112 Ramsey Ct, Chester; Booth Gary L and Sharon H to Kearney Geneda L and Darien, $348,000.
8906 Rattlesnake Rd, North Chesterfield; Fenyes Siegfried S and C S to Guard Karen, $335,000.
6325 Regal Grove Ln, Chesterfield; Andino Rodriguez Mildred Et Al to Piper Cameron B and Anita B, $355,000.
9604 Riddle Rd, Chesterfield; Jones Travis O to Corbin Joseph Neal and Kristin Bowling, $250,000.
11613 Riverboat Dr, Chester; Eastwood Homes Of Richmond Llc to Bernhardt Jonathan B and Lara A, $950,000.
14706 Rolling Spring Dr, Midlothian; Scarpinato William A Jr and S L to Denoff David A and Amanda T, $495,000.
1010 Ruffin Mill Pl, South Chesterfield; Rafey Ban to Yaddow Timothy John and Norkus Jaclyn Kate, $300,000.
18319 Sagamore Dr, Moseley; NVR Inc to Cox Tracy S, $524,000.
5713 Sandstone Ridge Ter, Midlothian; Haynie Ryan D and Kinsey N to Valentino David J and Connie J, $390,000.
16700 Sayley Dr, Chesterfield; Main Street Homes to Smiley Glenn E and Barbara P, $519,380.
13907 Shadow Ridge Rd, Midlothian; Boothe Stacie M to Peloquin Ryan, $420,000.
6830 Shasta Daisy Trl, Moseley; Raffaele Brock J and Natalie D to Hurst Chad Michael and Elise Bell, $500,000.
1401 Shirlton Rd, Midlothian; Johnson Michael W and Michelle P to Briley Stacie Stargardt and Goodman Rayfield III, $426,000.
13300 Silverdust Ln, Chester; Miller Theresa Dawn to Corbe Frank J and Nguyen-Corbe Phong and Do Yen Thi Hong, $346,000.
12805 Sloan Dr, Chester; Carr David M and Jennifer M to Tomlin Desere Elizabeth, $360,000.
3713 Spratling Way, North Chesterfield; Timberlake Donald and Bullock D to Hpa Us1 Llc, $384,000.
3700 Stamford Cir, Midlothian; Wright Arthur H and Mary Jo to Smith Nicholas M, $435,000.
8306 Sterling Tide Ct, Chesterfield; Ramos Michael A T and Morgan to Dean Jontrell, $440,000.
17912 Stonewolf Dr, Moseley; Schell Brothers Richmond Llc to Woolridge Charlette T, $622,768.
10942 Summer Arbor Ln, Chester; Loya Nancy Neville and Michael to Homan Cheryl, $340,000.
13506 Sunday Silence Ct, Midlothian; Aguilar Laura and Bonilla Nicole to Acosta Megan and Mark, $317,500.
1311 Sycamore Square Dr, Midlothian; Lane Patricia C to Booker Patricia A, $228,000.
3018 Tanya Ter, Midlothian; Falcon Felix E to De La Fuente Juanita Isabel, $200,000.
14214 Thrushwood Ct, Chester; Moore Theodore G Jr and Melissa to Bean Hope Letuvai, $255,000.
8812 Torrey Pines Dr, Chesterfield; Hahn Virginia D to Smith Benjamin, $300,000.
4100 Treely Rd, Chester; Sagal Margarito H to Deppe Kelsey M, $214,950.
2101 Turner Rd, North Chesterfield; Cliborne Gloria Ann to Grant William A and Young S, $250,000.
18231 Twin Falls Ln, Moseley; Ala Jeffrey Stephen and Kathryn to Rendon Miguel Alba and Emperatriz A, $525,000.
4902 Ventura Rd, Chesterfield; Ellenberger Brian D and Lauren C to Rodriguez Angel A, $241,000.
5901 Village Lake Ct, North Chesterfield; Warker Cheryl D Trustee to Eberle Sharon L, $355,000.
3027 Waddington Dr, North Chesterfield; Taylor Cheryl Ann to Englehart Crystal, $180,000.
3036 Warfield Estates Ter, Chester; Glenn Larry T and Velina B to Pamplin Floyd Davis and Ross Carolyn Laverne, $325,000.
713 Watch Hill Rd, Midlothian; Home Solutions Of Va Llc to Home Solutions Of Va Llc, $335,000.
14619 Wave Ln, Midlothian; Duncan Candice D and Anthony D to Sherrick Lance and Laura, $470,000.
6832 Welch Dr, Chesterfield; Pryor Charles A to Garnett Shirley W and Wallace James W, $260,000.
13130 Wheatley Ct, Midlothian; Main Street Homes to Seredni Jeffrey K and Courtney S, $735,950.
4833 Wilconna Rd, Chesterfield; McCarty Lynda L to Johnson Jamie Lee, $240,000.
7819 Winding Ash Ct, Chesterfield; Miller Tiffany R to Zuniga Andino Dandi J and Rodriguez Jenny M, $281,000.
5424 Winterleaf Dr, North Chesterfield; Rosales Pedro C and Mabel C to Rosales Maria Elena, $255,000.
1008 Woodlet Meadow Ln, Midlothian; The Grove At Lucks Lane Llc to Jones Charles E and Kimberly C, $348,433.
2229 Wrens Nest Rd, North Chesterfield; Martell Dolores to Quinlan Anne Kathleen, $350,000.
HANOVER
17045 Annfield Road, Beaverdam; Angela Faye Burnett to Rboert J. Martin, $276,000.
12121 Birchleaf Circle, Rockville; Clara Elaine Adkins to Allen Keller, $214,707.
10253 Charter Point Court, Mechanicsville; Stacy Jennings Mustico to Jason S. Drake, $445,000.
8005 Delkin Court, Mechanicsville; Edward V. Ennis III to Mary Helen Jones, $249,000.
9128 Fox Hill Race Court, Mechanicsville; Francis J. Mack to Donald Gray Burnette III, $385,000.
14215 Hickory Oaks Lane, Ashland; Todd D. Hawks to Gregory S. Faison, $397,500.
8327 Jupiter Drive, Mechanicsville; William A. Pearce to Sidney L. Wyrick, $340,000.
8200 Lyman Court, Mechanicsville; Craftmaster Homes Inc. to Kimberly M. Talbert, $505,400.
8743 New Holland Lane, Mechanicsville; Boyce L. Green to Gregory A. Hylton, $565,000.
2452 Piping Tree Ferry Road, Mechanicsville; RCI Builders LLC to Cory Scott Parry, $512,391.
7029 River Road, Hanover; John T. Culley to Richard L. Atkinson, $695,000.
11344 Scots Hill Terrace, Glen Allen; Mihirkumer H. Desai to Fei Gao, $375,000.
14831 Tates Way, Glen Allen; Ranjan Ray, trustee to Anson Chu, $615,000.
11229 Winding Brook Terrace Drive, Ashland; NVR Inc. to Vincent Olger, $276,015.
5449 Winsmith Drive, Mechanicsville; Valerie Andre Duling Crisp to Allen Page Duling, $300,000.
POWHATAN
525 Bel Crest Terrace, Midlothian; John J. Hennessey to Jane M. Clark, $650,000.
6060 Cartersville Road, Powhatan; Mark Vaden Walke to Bradley M. Jarrett, $431,000.
5679 Hill St., Powhatan; Christopher S. Long to Wanda K. Long, $310,000.
3160 McQuinn Drive, Powhatan; Michael A. Konvicka to Steven K. Mileski, $1,457,000.
4268 Old Buckingham Road, Powhatan; Melissa K. Flythe to Candace L. Turner, $350,000.
2125 Old Tavern Road, Powhatan; Kimberly O. Hollon to William T. Wright, $295,000.
3341 Riverly Drive, Powhatan; Robert Hart to John Bieler, $727,500.
3200 Sherwood Ridge Way, Powhatan; Emily M. Hayden to Donald Belt, $339,950.
1136 Timber Trace Road, Powhatan; Brad C. Thompson to Aida Leonard, $290,000.
GOOCHLAND
12329 Beech Hall Circle, Manakin Sabot; Eagle Construction of Virginia LLC to David W. Bristow, $590,311.
2334 Bexley Wood Run, Goochland; John Michael Matejka to Adam L. Moore, $405,000.
1526 Camberly Drive, Manakin Sabot; Gary Krapf to Stephen Buckley, $557,900.
652 Edgehill Wood Court, Manakin Sabot; S. Gregory Davis to Nancy Radtke, $740,000.
13000 Fresco Court, Richmond; Schell Brothers Richmond LLC to James W. Behr, $576,830.
508 Hunt Field Road, Manakin Sabot; Charles Allen Butler, trustee to Thomas D. Dickson, trustee, $778,000.
1194 Lickinghole Road, Goochland; Blue Ridge Custom Homes LLC to Michael Lawston, $685,000.
6509 Old Columbia Road, Columbia; David G. Hiter Construction Inc. to Kyle D. Lawson, $260,000.
12357 S Readers Drive, Manakin Sabot; Eagle Construction of Virginia LLC to Patrick Michael Berryman, $700,792.
55 Sadie Drive, Manakin Sabot; Thomas Franklin Upton to Robert M. Freeman Jr., $500,000.
2016 Sycamore Creek Drive, Manakin Sabot; Peggy O. Brockmeier to Judith P. Johnson, $325,000.
3782 Three Chopt Road, Gum Springs; Christopher P. McPherson to William D. Palmer, $474,000.
428 Wellfield Road, Manakin Sabot; Richard L. Burke, trustee to Robert A. Brant, $910,000.
7158 Yare St., Glen Allen; Eagle Construction of Virginia LLC to Allan Scott Wax, $512,063.
Petersburg
7 Bollingbrook St.; Frank Takacs Jr. to Rigoberto Parada Guillen, $475,000.
1137 Farmer St.; Jeron E. Crooks to Brandy Creer, $150,000.
415 Linden St.; Mariann Lee to Tamika Atkins, $172,000.
2448 Parkview Ave.; Kelly B. Hogan to Samuel Prado Estrada, $150,000.
2079 E Whitehill Road; Debose Properties LLC to Yoderville LLC, $300,000.
DINWIDDIE
7730 Blue Tartan Road, North Dinwiddie; Baylaur Construction LLC to Lawrence Gordon Jr., $350,000.
21417 Courthouse Road, Dinwiddie; Laurel K. Tharrington, executor to William Dwayne Lewis, $241,000.
25015 Gilmar Court, North Dinwiddie; Tasha D. Brown to Jaleesa Vernetta Claiborne, $263,000.
18622 Hawkins Road, Dinwiddie; Calvin K. Wood Jr. to Kellye Little, $245,000.
4031 Moss Point Drive, North Dinwiddie; Tera Nicole Foster to William T. Wright, $253,000.
23210 Pine Grove Place, North Dinwiddie; Believe Investment Properties LLC to Cheyenne Collins, $170,000.
3975 Trinity Forest Drive, Church Road; Steve E. Hendricks to Joseph Michael Hamblin, $300,000.
5251 Whitmore Road, McKenney; William P. Matthews to Bobby Ray Jeanette Jr., $352,000.
COLONIAL HEIGHTS
3108 Atlantic Ave.; Anthony Marchiano to Steven Douglas Harvanek II, $185,000.
5225 Cedar Ridge Court; Fred H. Efrid to Jason Young, $499,000.
915 Forest View Drive; BB&W1 LLC to Jenna Gwinn, $299,975.
1019 Hope Ridge Court; Ronald B. Bradby to Alison Terry, $179,950.
111 Lee Ave.; Lorraine Barnette to Stanley James Edmonds Sr., $187,500.
3812 Perthshire Lane; Michael J. Bartholomew to Bernadette Rhodes, $310,000.
4516 Ridgecrest Lane; Thomas J. Schinkel to Michael E. Jayroe, $235,000.
HOPEWELL
403 N 8th Ave.; Eric S. Clark to Benjamin H. Cooper, $175,000.
3402 Clay St.; Susan B. Coon, trustee to Robin Beth Sanefur Revocable Trust, $194,500.
3808 Greystone Drive; Gary Sink to Zachary R. Sink, $193,000.
3001 Mapple St.; Christopher Jenkins to Adam Alvarado, $157,000.
103 N Radford Drive; Daniel Theodore Vanko Jr. to Paul M. Rinker, $250,000.
1205 Sunnyside Ave.; Soel Alexander Guevara Gonzalez to Freda Williams, $190,000.
NEW KENT
1630 Arrowhead Road, Quinton; Lisa F. Smook to Jennifer Jones, $179,500.
7414 Club Drive, Quinton; William Tolley to James S. Walker, $225,000.
7211 Cress Terrace, New Kent; D.R. Horton Inc. to Samuel David Gomez, $355,705.
8560 Crestwicke Lane, Quinton; Liberty Homes Virginia Inc. to Stephanie De La Cruz, $265,800.
6801 Forest Drive, Quinton; Sheree L. Young to Joseph Robert Gifford Sr., $280,000.
2070 Hubbard Road, Lanexa; Christopher B. Ciejek to Edward M. Schmitz, $319,000.
8790 Klamath Road, Quinton; Shurm Construction Inc. to Eugene L. Snow Jr., $403,081.
15099 New Kent Highway, Lanexa; Henry L. Jordan to Leighton Mascari, $320,000.
6869 Oakfork Loop, New Kent; NVR Inc. to Shermont M. Shelton, $294,075.
9248 Ordinary Lane, New Kent; Kimberly A. Wittkopp to Michael C. Margulies, $335,000.
7466 Pinehurst Drive, Quinton; Castle Dreams LLC to Jesse R. Fry III, $335,000.
5975 Quinton Estates Drive, Quinton; Sylar D. Cossaboon to Kyle C. Martin, $260,000.
9400 Sherwood Drive, Quinton; Teresa Lane Boyette to William F. Gifford, $263,000.
7525 Sugar Magnolia Lane, Quinton; Rodulfo D. Regalado Jr. to Jennifer A. Stanley, $399,000.
11313 Winding River Road, Providence Forge; Dennis L. Proffitt to Michael Richard Hubard, $435,000.
PRINCE GEORGE
4205 British Woods Drive, Hopewell; Theodore R. Lane to Westley Michael Spicer, $235,000.
8675 County Drive, Disputanta; Sonya M. Henshaw to William R. Guy, $290,000.
5704 Haley Lane, Prince George; Eric M. Berry to Tony Lee Phu, $311,000.
1213 Marl Bank Drive, North Prince George; Sarosh P. Sukiha to Lingsu Zhang, $475,000.
3980 Sydney Lane, Disputanta; Penny B. Booth to Derrick Sydnor, $340,000.
10440 Winward Road, Spring Grove; Nancy L. Horne to Cory P. Newman, $205,000.
Charles city
10100 Barnetts Road, Charles City; Wendell A. Tomlin to Marcella Y. Jefferson, $225,000.
7400 Graves Landing Road, Charles City; Steven Mileski to Jesse McHose, $595,000.
13501 Morris Creek Crescent, Charles City; Donald E. Newsom to Richard Campana, $1,200,000.
AMELIA
8930 Deep Creek Place, Amelia Court House; Christopher Keith Walker to Mary Krevonick, $415,000.
10081 Loblolly Court, Amelia Court House; Robby Lee Ratliff to Joseph Waters, $400,000.
20750 Scarlet Oak Drive, Jetersville; Hancock Builders Inc. to Joshua David McCollum, $302,000.
CUMBERLAND
1630 Cumberland Road, Farmville; Elizabeth Ann Smith to Laura L. Fugate, $249,000.
163 Motley Mill Road, Cumberland; Brittany Landess to Samantha Nicole Wakefield, $280,000.
KING AND QUEEN
1.47 acres; Robyn W. Vincent, devisee to Robert N. Schuneman, $265,000.
3.058 acres; Jay Burkard to Eliease Crenshaw, $185,000.
Lot 2, Goshen View Estates; Timothy Sinkfield to Melinda Riley, $470,000.
KING WILLIAM
195 Boswell Lane, West Point; John Tyler Foster to Lazaro Gonzalez, $267,500.
44 Etna Mills Road, Manquin; Robert E. Johnson to Christopher Stephens, $250,000.
2157 Kennington Parkway North, Aylett; RCI Builders LLC to Mayra N. Roldan, $333,582.
342 Moncuin Court, Aylett; John Lewis Harrison II to Sara Brooks, $239,500.
225 Pointers Drive, West Point; Paul A. White Jr. to Jason C. Futrell, $290,266.
3991 Wakema Road, West Point; Cory Scott Parry to Michael Leeton Moore, $230,500.
Sussex
0.815 acres; Kierside II LLC to Christopher Lee Briles, $210,000.
4 lots; Amanda M. Parker to John Matthew Sykes, $220,600.
Parcel, Town of Wakefield; Charles R. Powell to James Capps, $204,000.
WILLIAMSBURG
254 Claiborne Drive; Eunice V. Gibbs to Patricia Urso, trustee, $201,000.
1184 Jamestown Road, Unit 49; Edward A. Mann to August H. Lowe, $178,500.
3943 Northridge St.; Jana G. Cardoza to David W. Hankinson, $400,000.
320 Yorkshire Drive; Paul D. Corcoran to Phillip Mathew George, $785,000.
JAMES CITY
5330 Aden Court, Williamsburg; Sean M. Schofield to Dahila Properties LLC, $196,000.
9385 Ashlock Court, Toano; Danny L. Adcock Jr. to Douglas L. Morton, $425,000.
212 Beeston Fields, Williamsburg; Dalton A. Howard to Kyle M. Willis, $165,000.
3920 Bournemouth Bend, Williamsburg; Robert Chiu Cheung to Timothy Steven Williams, $440,000.
15 Bromley Drive, Williamsburg; Jennifer A. Gaylor to Gregory Ryan Estes, $177,000.
2536 Campbell Close, Williamsburg; James F. Primich, trustee to Verneda Susan Harris Irving, $825,000.
5315 Center St., Williamsburg; Robert C. Bledsoe, trustee to Scott Stevens, $500,000.
105 Colonels Way, Williamsburg; Peter Mayr to Ernest A. Belanger, $610,000.
6334 Cordelia Road, Williamsburg; Adam J. Rawls, trustee to Bernice Moen Todd, $330,000.
215 Cruden Bay, Williamsburg; Amy Gallagher to Jonathan Jude Burns, $984,000.
323 Dogleg Drive, Williamsburg; J. Suzanne Hansel to Robert H. Cashel, $385,519.
8044 Fairmont Drive, Williamsburg; Matthew Cecil to Courtney Brooke Blackwell, $519,900.
160 Fords Colony Drive, Williamsburg; Gursharn S. Rakhra to Dempsey D. Kee, $840,000.
3431 Foxglove Drive, Toano; NVR Inc. to John Robert Self, $306,999.
6292 Glenwilton Lane, Williamsburg; Nona Roddy Buren, trustee to Randall McKee Mathis, $330,000.
4243 Harrington Commons, Williamsburg; Charles T. Garden to Steven R. Sheffler, trustee, $442,000.
3420 Hickory Neck Blvd., Toano; Jarred M. Palmier to Anthony G. Credle, $279,000.
104 Hollinwell, Williamsburg; Mary Jane Carboni to Glory M. Aiken, $470,000.
157 John Rolfe Lane, Williamsburg; Donald Tortorice, executor to John Richardson, $320,000.
172 Killarney, Williamsburg; Gina R. Clayton, trustee to Robert T. Hendrickson, $185,000.
1206 Kings Land Court, Williamsburg; Franciscus at Promenade LLC to Michele Appel, $256,108.
104 Lexington Drive, Williamsburg; Frances Isabel Saxton to Jeremy L. Murphy, $390,000.
224 Loch Haven Drive, Williamsburg; Dale G. Teagle to Carol A. Williams, $250,000.
117 Macaulay Road, Williamsburg; Martin E. Teske, co-trustee to Timothy L. Judy, $545,900.
2212 Mason Park Drive, Williamsburg; HHHunt Homes Hampton Roads LLC to Randy Steck, $529,950.
245 Mildred Ave., Williamsburg; NVR Inc. to Tanner Guiot, $250,655.
406 Moody’s Run, Williamsburg; Bryan Burke, executor to Jane S. Carty, $575,000.
4615 Noland Blvd., Williamsburg; Justin C. Foerster to Carmella C. Marshall, $255,000.
4748 Pelegs Way, Williamsburg; Phillip Mathew George to Aaron W. Clark, $636,000.
8739 Pocahontas Trail, Williamsburg; Paul R. Schwab Jr. to Matthew J. Worthey, $275,000.
4020 E Providence Road, Williamsburg; Paul R. Karch to William R. Hughes, $450,000.
7675 Richmond Road, Williamsburg; Mary Spence Hoar to Sean Brian Hummel, $349,000.
3004 River Reach, Williamsburg; William C. Marker to Rebeca Rios Kohn, $725,000.
102 Saunton Links, Williamsburg; Robert B. Zornetzer, trustee to David Michael Underwood, $647,250.
109 Sir John Randolph Terrace, Williamsburg; Eric Conrad Geter to Daron Ford, $405,000.
4217 Stonewood Lane, Williamsburg; Tony Lee Baldwin to Quo Vadis Kotia Parker, $353,000.
6363 Thomas Paine Drive, Williamsburg; Benedetto L. DiVito to Robert J. Pinkney, $505,000.
Unit 1207, Promenade at John Tyler; Franciscus at Promenade LLC to Haishi Wang, $251,655.
Unit 82, Pocahontas Square; Sheri D. Thurrott to Dahlia Properties LLC, $169,000.
113 West Landing, Williamsburg; Robert C. Weber, co-trustee to Ugur Anatolian, $1,090,000.
7415 Wicks Road, Williamsburg; Michael Humphrey to John Evrette Lamar, $445,000.
2716 Wingfield Close, Williamsburg; Marvin E. Williams Jr. to George W. Smith Jr., trustee, $999,000.
4684 Yeardley Loop, Williamsburg; Ashley MacFarlane to Hao Cheng Yu, $425,000.
