Property Transfers Published Jan 15, 2022

6830 Shasta Daisy Trl, Moseley; Raffaele Brock J and Natalie D to Hurst Chad Michael and Elise Bell, $500,000.

1401 Shirlton Rd, Midlothian; Johnson Michael W and Michelle P to Briley Stacie Stargardt and Goodman Rayfield III, $426,000.

13300 Silverdust Ln, Chester; Miller Theresa Dawn to Corbe Frank J and Nguyen-Corbe Phong and Do Yen Thi Hong, $346,000.

12805 Sloan Dr, Chester; Carr David M and Jennifer M to Tomlin Desere Elizabeth, $360,000.

3713 Spratling Way, North Chesterfield; Timberlake Donald and Bullock D to Hpa Us1 Llc, $384,000.

3700 Stamford Cir, Midlothian; Wright Arthur H and Mary Jo to Smith Nicholas M, $435,000.

8306 Sterling Tide Ct, Chesterfield; Ramos Michael A T and Morgan to Dean Jontrell, $440,000.

17912 Stonewolf Dr, Moseley; Schell Brothers Richmond Llc to Woolridge Charlette T, $622,768.

10942 Summer Arbor Ln, Chester; Loya Nancy Neville and Michael to Homan Cheryl, $340,000.

13506 Sunday Silence Ct, Midlothian; Aguilar Laura and Bonilla Nicole to Acosta Megan and Mark, $317,500.