 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Property Transfers Published Jan 29, 2022
0 Comments

Property Transfers Published Jan 29, 2022

  • 0

The following is a list of more real estate parcels valued at $150,000 or more that have been transferred in the past few months in Richmond and surrounding areas.

To our readers: The property transfer listings for Charles City and Sussex will be in future editions.

Caroline and Louisa listings will not be included until further notice.

RICHMOND

927 N 20th St; Megyeri Investments Llc to Bastola Monica Elyse, $481,000.

207 N 25th St; Hunter Martha E to Heckel Jonathan F and Tracey H, $335,000.

1614 N 28th St; Eleven Eleven 25th Llc to Asadullah Gemar E, $290,000.

1209 N 31st St; Ccrii Holdings Llc to Fryer Brandon, $335,410.

17 E 37th St; Anderson Linda Kay to Israel Erin A, $264,000.

1205 W 43rd St; Dodson Patricia W to Doncsecz William J, $379,000.

519 N Adams St; 519 N Adams Street Series Of to Jarvis Felicia, $289,900.

207 Avon Road; Warker Andrew F and Cheryl D to Cloud Nine Holdings Llc, $1,136,000.

5306 Bewdley Road; Somerville Carolyn D to Lowe Lindsey J, $630,000.

1319 Boulder Creek Road; Swygard Lucas and Chitra to Thompson Charita R, $315,000.

1333 W Broad St, U409; Wong Chow Don and Grace Tuen Nga to Prillaman Daniel Jacob, $227,000.

1708 W Cary St, U1; Steinberger Loran to Coleman Kevin A, $278,000.

1608 Chestnut Park Lane; Southside Community Development to D'silva Christopher J V, $177,000.

1022 Crafton Lane; Everett Carisa and Luke to Popelier Emily, $215,000.

3100 Darnley Dr; Willis Billie S Living Trust to Redwine Joseph and Angela, $405,000.

3232 Douglasdale Road; Harvell Bryant K to Diep Queenie and Luu Tiffany, $289,950.

601 Faye St; Cruz Blanca E to Kelly Ashley Marie, $236,000.

1432 Floyd Ave; Robinson David Bruce Custer to Cassidy Tracy Lynn, $577,500.

918 Forest View Dr; Cummings Damien S to Gonzalez Tanya Melissa, $250,000.

312 German School Road; Home Pro Of Va Llc to Lorenzo Erin, $259,000.

4611 W Grace St; Ennis Barbara T to Corallo Elizabeath, $455,000.

2720 Grantwood Ct; Anderson Melissa A to Farrar Audrina L, $225,000.

2100 Grove Ave, U15; Leisner Jill E to Carson Gilber Jr and Ryan M, $225,000.

4701 Hanover Ave; Shields Marcia K Trustee to Robinson Renee Marie, $430,000.

3420 Hastings Dr; Smith Nancy C and William K Jr to Clary James Ashby, $460,000.

912 Hill Top Dr; Deglau Eric D and Margaret W to Kahler Kevin, $270,000.

201 Hull St, U44; Cheek Neal Llc to Dantona Joseph, $332,500.

1624 Kemper St; Burkholder Living Trust to Huang Qi Huang and Yan Bing, $415,000.

3105 Lake Village Dr; Jones Dorothy J to Maynard Ann Carol, $190,000.

3022 W Leigh St; Poegl James M and Barbara H to W H M G Llc, $315,000.

417 Maple Ave; Hart Blair Syme and Riggan M to Ccr3 Holdings Llc, $480,000.

2316 Marion Mashore St; Dynasty Investments Llc to Quallis Andrew, $239,000.

3604 Maryland Ave; Fuller Adrian Etals to Reyes Homes Llc, $150,000.

2507 Melbourne St; Alexander Properties Llc to Scruggs Gloria, $185,000.

2708 Nine Mile Road; Xtreme Homes Llc to Richmond Redevelopment, $460,000.

1430 Oakwood Ave; Robertson Hunter to Hoard Emily Star, $330,000.

4014 Park Ave; Carpin Frank to Orlando Jack Charles, $685,000.

5100 Patterson Ave; Hummel Timothy D to Alexander James T III, $375,000.

10209 Pondera Road; Reese Frances S to Burns John J, $365,000.

2806 Riverside Dr; Katz Abraham D Tr to Majkovic Adis, $250,000.

2110 Rosewood Ave; 2110 Rosewood Ave Llc to Shepard Victoria, $465,000.

1507 Sauer Ave; Lucci Nicole M to Streiff Shawn Lee, $605,000.

9233 St Charles Cir; Stanley Martin Companies Llc to Dober Meighan Christine, $273,678.

2740 Stratford Road; Ciciretti Rubino A to Jones Christopher and Lauren, $510,000.

6407 Stuart Ave; Eshmont Leonard to Housecall Properties Llc, $275,000.

205 Tuckahoe Blvd; Marchetti Robert L and Judith F to Wickliffe and Perkins Lyne Trust, $1,080,000.

1003 West Ave; 1003 West Ave Llc to 1003 West Ave Mcl Llc, $752,500.

5581 Westower Dr; Jarrett W Patrick and Laura I to Weaver Scott Wesley, $310,000.

1536 Williamsburg Road; Bradley Bryan Gregory to Ward Zachary and Julia, $290,000.

2812 Woodcliff Ave; Silva Marilyn Tepal to Fisenne Charles Ryan, $267,000.

HENRICO

8516 Academy Rd, Henrico; White Andrew K and Eve S to Strader Kaitlin Theresa and Matthew S, $501,000.

11812 Alder Ridge Pl, Glen Allen; Martin Barry S and Lia S to Vora Mihir Santosh and Jabali K Shah, $520,000.

6912 Alyssalaine Dr, Henrico; Garrett Teaonsha L and Stacey to Coleman Kelley Lamont, $440,000.

7700 Antionette Dr, Henrico; Yoia Lauren to Hale John P and Peyton Rose Kelly, $293,500.

5005 Ashborne Rd, Glen Allen; Amaral Richard Carl to Doggett Ralph Jr and Sarah Morgan Boddy, $350,000.

604 Azalea Ave, Henrico; Samuels Yvonne A to Lloyd Monique, $222,000.

3005 Balster Ln, Henrico; Wise George Stewart and Coralee Crandall to Johnson William Jr and Erin, $389,000.

10646 Benmable Dr, Glen Allen; Fidler Elizabeth and Robert Jr to Gorrepati Leela Prasad and S Gottumukkala, $473,500.

5312 Bloomingdale Ave, Henrico; Lacy Megan Ann to Choe David Gee-Ong, $306,000.

4206 Bon Secours Pkwy, Ub, Henrico; Smith John Stephen to Chandran Mahalakshmi Sathish, $390,500.

2418 Bransford Dr, Henrico; Pick Ryan Robert and Caroline A to Pierson Megan, $241,000.

8916 Brieryle Rd, Henrico; Vogt Sarah G and Jeffrey W Et Al to Luck Jenna C and Richard S, $2,050,000.

1109 Broad Hill Trce, Henrico; Saunders Station Townes Llc to Narayanaswamy Jayakanthan and Sudha J, $435,219.

7511 Brook Rd, Henrico; 7511 Brook Rd Llc to Lamonica Tina M and Warren Wellen Trstees, $365,000.

2509 Brookstone Ln, Henrico; Knotts Benjamin and Amanda to Anderson Matthew T and Marcella Cook, $428,000.

4000 Bush Lake Pl, Glen Allen; Davis Joanne L to Townsend Lauren N, $235,000.

2213 Carlisle Ave, Henrico; Norman Chrissie Lynn to Heath George T and Ronette K Trustees, $242,500.

4002 Carrie Mill Xing, Glen Allen; Shaw Raymond W to Singh Dharmendra Kumar and Akanksha, $390,000.

2622 Chancer Dr, Henrico; Morton Rita D and Renee E Harleston to Shults Vladimir, $230,000.

2825 Chapelwood Ln, Henrico; Hlb East Llc to Barros-Stanford Marlize Aparecida, $265,000.

2118 Clarke St, Henrico; Reckers Amanda to Pineda Robert David and Kyla A Poindexter, $208,000.

12605 Collinstone Ct, Glen Allen; Jones Sally D and James to Stahl Paula Lorena, $390,000.

5527 Coopers Walk Ln, Henrico; Lm Townhomes 1 Llc to Woolard John Justin, $403,003.

6413 Crested Eagle Ln, Henrico; McGowan Jeffrey M and Jacqueline M to Jackson Beatrix and Andreas Plaza, $351,000.

415 N Daisy Ave, Henrico; James Gracy B to Upadhyaya Shreya and Sanderya Neupane, $219,000.

6909 Dartmouth Ave, Henrico; Cunningham Adam and Bridget to Baldasare Lynn Plageman, $415,000.

6610 Dellwood St, Henrico; Howarth Darcy C to Tan Hue Minh, $247,000.

2122 Dresden Rd, Henrico; Harris Zachary to Rahawi Nadia Rose and Daniel V Carter, $357,000.

1112 E Durwood Cres, Henrico; Antonelli Marc L and Britni B to Granger Collin Douglas and Laura Bilbrough, $985,000.

2411 Edenbrook Dr, Henrico; Billcheck Stephen M Jr and Mary Anne M to Mitchell Matthew Scott and Jessica Farrell, $320,000.

11990 Essex Green Ct, Glen Allen; Apuri Kranthi K and Neeharika Meka to Rok Matthew Joseph and Atitaya Christina, $939,000.

110 S Fern Ave, Henrico; Faraj Joyce to Ampey Trina Weathers, $180,000.

1 Flatwater Row, Ub, Henrico; Randall Julie K Trustee to Snow Matthew Randolph and Gina Desiderio, $465,000.

1609 Francis Rd, Glen Allen; 1609 Francis Road Series to Fullem Lynda, $294,950.

2708 Gay Ave, Henrico; Gratz John C and Theresa T to Chasteen Luke, $220,000.

4204 Gladewater Rd, Henrico; Cotten Joseph E and Kristy M to Touraif Fadlallah, $320,000.

5305 W Grace St, Henrico; Alley Christopher Brett to Off Grounds Llc, $430,000.

7803 Granger Rd, Henrico; Abbik Properties Llc to Dooley William F and Clare C, $580,000.

522 Greene Ridge Rd, Henrico; Garter Trygve L Trustee to Reeve Edward A and Candace L, $565,000.

11875 Greenwood Rd, Glen Allen; Root Roy L and Amber L to Trunck Cliff R, $376,000.

4034 Grove Point Dr, Henrico; NVR Inc to Allen Robin and Karlton Triffon Stallings, $233,505.

7021 Hapsburg Ct, Henrico; Eastwood Homes Of Richmond Llc to Colbert Carolyn R and James Jr, $334,190.

13328 Harding’s Trace Way, Henrico; Fiorelli James A and J M Trust to Foster Hamilton Kyle and Deborah Ann, $555,000.

1518 Hearthglow Ln, Henrico; Du James H and Alice Y Trs to Wolf Thomas M and Carol and Kelly D, $452,500.

7808 Hermitage Rd, Henrico; Lachowski Rebecca L to Canfield Amanda Dawn, $231,500.

1005 Horsepen Rd, Henrico; Turner Bradley W and Caroline H to Barnes Graham and Lauren, $635,000.

5121 Hunter’s Meadow Pl, Henrico; Hunters Knoll Llc to Gagliardi Dakota and Craig Harding, $377,697.

6233 Isleworth Dr, Glen Allen; Whitlock Jennifer P to Cummiskey Victoria A and Brendon M, $555,000.

4802 Jan Rd, Henrico; Martinez Alma Yanira Landaverde to Jones Reshonda Rovae, $250,000.

5904 Kelbrook Ln, Glen Allen; Jackson Tracy H and David W to Sanders Robert Shane and Jennifer, $611,000.

2627 Kenwood Ave, Henrico; Leadbetter Richard C to Bonas Jeffrey L and Lori M, $193,000.

3210 Klaus Ct, Glen Allen; Walus Kendal R and Roberta S Lowery to Catlett Preston Andrew and Patricia D, $462,000.

8020 Langley Dr, Glen Allen; Home Solutions Of Va Llc to Deas Tiffany D, $296,000.

2027 Lauderdale Dr, Henrico; Beth Sholom Housing Corp to Maple Woods Elderly Apartments Lp, 10800000.

4780 Leakes Mill Dr, Glen Allen; NVR Inc to Mannu Dinesh Babu, $566,150.

635 Lenten Rose Ln, Henrico; Wyatt Danielle L to Wyatt Michelle, $195,000.

5505 Ligon Run Pl, Henrico; Windswept Development Llc to Quivers Kevin Darnell Jr and Kendra M, $462,229.

12104 Loxton Ct, Glen Allen; Lloyd Kelley Daniel to Karavich Jack and Stacy, $625,000.

6401 Mallory Dr, Henrico; Hillbrook Homes Llc to Bamman Properties Llc, $250,000.

8906 Mapleton Rd, Henrico; Phillips Christopher S to Pool Connor Scott, $289,000.

2826 Mary Alice Ln, Henrico; NVR Inc to Padow Lance, $245,980.

9311 Meadowgreen Rd, Henrico; Coleman Craig W and Melinda to Orozco William, $310,000.

1208 Middleberry Dr, Henrico; King Hattie G Trustee to Hanbury Investors Llc, $178,000.

5116 Montpelier St, Henrico; Groome Bros Realty Co Inc to Scott Leland Avis, $188,000.

12404 Morgan’s Glen Cir, Glen Allen; Larsen Karen Estate to Yakkali Rajasekhar and Lakshmi P Menta, $365,000.

4603 Needles Eye Ter, Glen Allen; White Marianne D and L J W H Trust to Joshua Moses and Andrea R Gray, $500,000.

1235 New Market Rd, Henrico; Haines Thomas E and Tracy K to Spudic Thomas J and Linda C, $237,500.

3829 Nightmuse Way, Glen Allen; Turner Bonita M to Pagadala Sudhakar and Sheela Mallakunta, $688,000.

11812 Oak Point Ct, Henrico; Vmax Llc to Fawaz Walid and Ayat Sharafeldin, $295,000.

4014 Oakleys Ln, Henrico; Pink Elephant Properties Llc to Rawls Erin J, $181,000.

5231 Old Main St, Henrico; Davis Daniel Ray to Briggman Chandra Trustee, $555,000.

4820 Old Main St, U404, Henrico; Ostrovskyy Vadym L to Wynn Brett A, $399,000.

402 Otey Ln, Sandston; Brockman John M and Billie H to Griffin Arthur Eugene and C D W and C M W, $150,000.

4544 Padgett Pl, Glen Allen; NVR Inc to Deshpande Nitish S and Sayali Anil Rane, $458,435.

5000 Parkcrest Ct, Glen Allen; Allen Suzanne B to Panebianco Louis J and Tina L Mazzacane, $465,000.

10923 Parkshire Ln, Henrico; Li David S and Christina L to Espinosa Bialines A, $387,000.

406 Penley Ave, Sandston; Dawson Melissa R and Sherrie L Belviso to Tignor Christopher, $195,000.

10908 Pointer Holly Path, Glen Allen; Hhhunt Homes Lc to Bullock Maurice and Byesheba Entzminger, $488,255.

5229 Preston Square Loop, Glen Allen; Chada Kiran and Himabindu Garlapati to Katanguri Rajanikanth and Bhargavi Gajjala, $515,000.

141 N Raines Ave, Sandston; Toney Mary E to Magness Lisa, $193,000.

5502 Randall Ave, Henrico; Baldwin Stella to Abretski Joseph, $170,000.

711 Reese Dr, Sandston; Stanley Robin M to Scruggs William P, $340,500.

9605 River Rd, Henrico; Fay Michael S and Christine A to Klein Michael E and Leeann M, $857,500.

7604 Roscommon Ct, U2404, Henrico; Conreaux Patrick A and Suzanne E to Whitmore Kate R, $166,000.

Savannah Ave, Henrico; Intermont II Llc to White 144 Llc, $2,514,505.

3912 Seasons Ln, Henrico; NVR Inc to Deberry Rodney Eugene and Quinn Marie, $344,815.

500 Sherilyn Dr, Henrico; Martin Albert E Sr and Rebecca W to Scott Malinda M, $185,500.

17 Shiplock Row, Henrico; Hhhunt Homes Lc to Stinnie Cecil Darol, $532,725.

12104 Shore View Dr, Henrico; Scruggs William P to Bridenstine William A Jr and Sue A, $215,500.

6977 Sir Galahad Rd, Henrico; Eastwood Homes Of Richmond Llc to Bullock Nkenge A and Ashaki N Thomas, $361,165.

405 Sleepy Hollow Rd, Henrico; Medalion Benjamin and Michal to Steele Preston M and Ashley S, $985,000.

6446 Somerton Pl, Sandston; Smith Jay W and Lee Ann to Howell Ashley V, $420,000.

2201 Springdale Rd, Henrico; Haynes Susan C and Gerald R to Coston Marsha, $250,000.

1322 Stone Ridge Park Loop, Henrico; Estacio Daniel and Raissa Munsayac to Ford Derrick, $260,000.

3909 Strolling Ln, Glen Allen; Bridges-Valentine Keah and Levon Valentine to Singareddy Shyam Sunder, $414,500.

4025 Sweet Azalea Row, Glen Allen; Schell Brothers Richmond Llc to Nelson Jules and Kia, $550,071.

2703 Terry Dr, Henrico; Murdock Alden F B and Charmain D Smith to Talibi Sami Ali and Nusrat Ali, $275,000.

2336 Thousand Oaks Dr, Henrico; Cain Marshall B and Sandra E to Teaford Virginia L and Timothy C Kirk, $332,000.

1402 Treboy Ave, Henrico; Ruthazer Robert P and Dianne C to Horwitz Zachary L and Nicholet Mitchell, $443,000.

1909 Tunbridge Dr, Henrico; Grover Joseph A and Shima to Jannizzi Jessica and Justin, $602,500.

12001 Valleybrook Dr, Henrico; Clary Beverly B III and Christyann H to Clary Beverley B III and Christyann H, $622,000.

2920 Vanna Ln, Henrico; Lumpkin Robert L and Aiza S to Brier Austin Wade and Valerie Tammy Tran, $415,000.

401 Walsing Dr, Henrico; Klein Michael E and Leeann M to Vaughan Alan P and Katherine B, $1,638,700.

10008 Washington Blvd, Glen Allen; Faulcon-Rose Lashonde Rene and Phaedra M to Lighthouse Property Holdings Llc, $259,000.

8523 Weldon Dr, Henrico; Vandevere Theodore N to Ramirez Samuel and Araceli Guitierrez, $253,000.

10802 Whitaker Woods Rd, Henrico; Holtslag Lode Henry and Jennifer Yvette to Peters William Chad and Mary Jean, $720,000.

1603 Willingham Rd, Henrico; Alburger C N and E A Farber to Nicholas Judson R and Sara M, $465,000.

631 Winnetka Ave, Henrico; Zuleta Edgar to Simon Patricia A, $290,000.

8114 Wistar Creek Walk, Ua, Henrico; Stanley Martin Homes Llc to Li Min and Huiping Zhou, $271,208.

8114 Wistar Creek Walk, Ub, Henrico; Stanley Martin Homes Llc to Edwards Myra Ruth, $335,646.

7849 Wistar Woods Pl, Henrico; Abraham Jason and Lynn to Donuru Suni Kumar Reddy, $325,000.

5313 Wythe Ave, Henrico; Berry Michael Conners to Rtrva Llc, $195,000.

Chesterfield

5429 Alberta Rd, Chesterfield; Carroll Crystal T and Hallagan R to Staples John and Maureen, $345,800.

9011 Amberhill Loop, North Chesterfield; Tomczak Mark C and Denise B to Beauchamp Kenneth W and Cynthia L, $380,000.

3225 Argent Ln, North Chesterfield; Guardian Hhh I Llc to Laanan Rosario and Laanan Roberto Santos and Laanan Roberto Jacob, $280,000.

12406 Avon Lake Cir, Midlothian; Brackett J Steve and Linda A to Calvin Courtney and Wulf Taylor, $500,000.

5648 Backwater Dr, North Chesterfield; Mobley Lisa to Reed Jermaine and Jones-Reed Kendra, $310,500.

8100 Baldwin Creek Rd, Chesterfield; Healey Glenn V to Hudgins Connor Lewis, $225,000.

13725 Bastian Dr, Chester; NVR Inc to Williams Aleshia Ann and Anthwan Travis, $429,734.

14337 Beachmere Dr, Chester; Nagy Andras and Maria M to Pereira Mary Juventius and Juventius and Pereira Candida M, $475,000.

5813 Bent Creek Rd, Midlothian; Clark Matthew J and Anna H to Wright Aaron Michael, $360,000.

14306 Birds Eye Pl, Chester; Carozza Antonio to Carozza Matthew and Oddi Charlotte, $260,000.

5100 Blossomwood Ct, Chesterfield; Jennings Krista Kay to Dogtown Inc, $162,000.

7702 Bluespruce Dr, North Chesterfield; Bradbury Janice to Vargas Sergio and Paige Lindsay, $225,500.

18013 Boston Creek Trl, Moseley; Chevalier James W and Beth A to Haque Taha M, $545,000.

17807 Bradford Pear Ln, Moseley; Herring Larry J and Suzannah L to Green Neal W and Melanie H, $880,000.

6212 Brambleton Rd, North Chesterfield; Hunter Lakeysha D to Collado Marilyn and Abreu Miriam Mercedes, $258,000.

313 Brickland Rd, North Chesterfield; Elkhichini Mohamed to Bayne Jedekiah E, $260,000.

16700 Broadmoor Rd, Moseley; Westerleigh Fc Llc to Clark Aaron L and Chante R, $493,470.

2233 Buford Rd, North Chesterfield; Martin Carol Payne Trustee to Comer Jennifer E, $525,000.

16049 Cambria Cove Blvd, Midlothian; NVR Inc to Clark Paul Howard Zane and Rosemary Louisa, $433,730.

2209 Cantina Ln, Midlothian; NVR Inc to Park Sang H, $499,710.

3865 Castlebury Dr, Chester; Torza Jack F and Debra L to Reed Curtis W and Mary E, $234,910.

15508 Cedarville Dr, Midlothian; Lgi Homes-Virginia Llc to Herbison Talon and Louis Clafdia, $448,900.

14011 Chepstow Rd, Midlothian; Richmond Wholesale Deals Llc to Melendez Julio Cesar and Calles De Melendez Sandra M, $460,000.

12524 Chester Grove Dr, Chester; Liberty Rentals Group Llc to Bloomfield James, $290,000.

1507 Clarence Cove Dr, Chester; Robinson Rondell and April G to Pepper Trista and James, $415,000.

14601 Collington Ct, Midlothian; Breedlove Preston N Jr and Holly to Masse Robert Leroy, $415,000.

8411 Copperpenny Ter, Chesterfield; Halloran Chris M to Harris Ervin S Jr, $375,000.

14300 Cove Ridge Ter, Midlothian; Andrews Stacy N and Rogowski K S to Farmer Tyler S R and Heather T, $360,000.

8507 Crossfell Ct, Chesterfield; Main Street Homes to Cain Jonathan David and Kimberly Renee, $469,584.

10007 Cutter Dr, North Chesterfield; Siller Mario and Combs Kendell to Nguyen Trung D, $290,000.

6308 Delft Rd, North Chesterfield; Dodd Randolph A and Robin W to Pink Elephant Properties Llc, $150,000.

6124 Dorius Dr, North Chesterfield; Sconiers Billy F to Garcia Tomas Adilio A and Alfaro Yesenia Ivon, $180,000.

9537 Dunroming Rd, Chesterfield; Thoits-Didio Sara Anne to Peat Brett M and Cynthia A, $340,000.

3317 Dupuy Rd, South Chesterfield; Lemus Perez Invest Group Llc to Zuleta Bedoya Family Llc, $170,000.

13905 Eastbluff Rd, Midlothian; Nichols Angela N and Robert D to Smotherman Shawn K, $380,000.

5430 Ellerbee Mill Ter, Chester; Style Craft Homes Inc Of Va to Fischer Kathleen L, $376,185.

8354 Emerald Ln, North Chesterfield; Riess Fredrick L and Jacquelyn M to Kojoyian Michael L and MacAllister Megan C, $256,000.

3821 Evershot Ct, Midlothian; Webster Joseph B and Kelly R to Fravel Nathan and Laura B, $605,000.

15201 Fairen Ln, South Chesterfield; Davaca Angela Lyric to Barnard Terance and Johnson-Barnard Lauren, $401,000.

2200 Fawley Ct, Midlothian; McKeever Timothy B and Patricia to Mira Nicholas, $1,082,500.

13003 Fennimore Ter, Midlothian; Watkins Sherrill E and Barbara S to Dove Michael Cody and Melissa Catherine, $225,000.

1601 Forest Glenn Cir, Chester; Sloan Binford IV and Sloan Ashley Westbrook to Henry Keith D and Michele K, $275,000.

8318 Foxberry Dr, North Chesterfield; Erker Jay C to Young Matthew C, $237,500.

3232 Gannet Ln, Midlothian; Swift Creek Development Llc to Miller William R II, $313,080.

9100 Germont Ave, North Chesterfield; Redd Mario D and Edmonds L S to Munoz Freddy R, $195,000.

2421 Glendale St, Chester; Sam Brenda L to Phillips Robin Carol, $189,500.

6707 Grand Haven Ln, Moseley; Schell Brothers Richmond Llc to Sylejmani Bekim and Eldina, $757,865.

12243 Hadden Hall Dr, Chesterfield; Black Jacob R and Carrie S to Couch Jonathan and Kristin Elizabeth, $420,000.

15906 Hallowell Rdg, Moseley; Greenwich Walk Townhome Condo to Mazzanti Arnaldo and Darlene H, $362,493.

8301 Hampton Crest Cir, Chesterfield; Davis Kevin B and Lisa K to Verbeke Brandon Scott and Natalie Jeanne Barabe, $425,000.

15807 Hampton Summit Ln, Chesterfield; Perez Michael P to Parson Stephen Sr, $360,000.

8531 Hartridge Dr, Chesterfield; Eastwood Homes Of Richmond Llc to Vaidya Rahul Pramod and Kamat Trupti Suhas, $434,870.

5547 Heatherhill Dr, North Chesterfield; Norris Jennie E to Terrero Hidalgo German A and Gutierrez Mota Marilyn M, $250,025.

4278 Heron Pointe Ct, Moseley; Norment Carolyn K to Menninger Stephen P and Virginia T, $565,000.

11207 Hixson Ct, North Chesterfield; Maxey Sherry H to Maxey Ryan, $345,000.

5407 Houndmaster Rd, Midlothian; Peterson Kevin D and Janice to Ringer Travis and Erica, $499,000.

1311 Hybla Rd, North Chesterfield; Smith Mary Sue to Bridgforth Crystal Lynne and John Thomas, $350,000.

2007 James Overlook Dr, Chester; Ingram John A and Kimberly M to Hardy Leah H and Adrian, $555,000.

2720 Jimmy Winters Rd, North Chesterfield; Leahy Kevin A and Leahy C M to Ehrhardt Barbara L, $350,000.

9631 Kendrick Rd, North Chesterfield; Swansea Llc to Deangelis Jodi D, $289,900.

13501 Kingscross Ct, Midlothian; Lipp John and Susan to Chouri Valerie and Faure Cyril F, $442,000.

10702 Kriserin Cir, Chester; Williams Brittany R to Phipps Dawn Renee, $460,000.

14001 Laketree Dr, Chester; Liberty Homes Va Inc to Lundy Arielle and Tirrell, $285,000.

2831 Laughter Ln, Chester; Kruper Manor Llc to Baldwin Dominique, $274,000.

4136 Laurelwood Rd, North Chesterfield; Hernandez Anibal to Hernandez Carlos H, $210,000.

13925 Litwack Cove Dr, Chester; Eastwood Homes Of Richmond Llc to Monroe Cordell Lemans, $442,890.

8024 Longfellow Pl, Midlothian; Bartlam Zacharay W and Amanda L to Sansbury Joshua, $435,000.

1449 Lundy Ter, Midlothian; Grier Roy S and Charlotte R to Sperber Joseph Y and Sperber Generose, $510,000.

6156 Magnolia Cove Ct, Chester; Magnolia Lakes Llc to Stewart Joyce, $318,572.

6613 Manuel St, North Chesterfield; Stokes Latoya Y to Jackson Norman Calvin Jr and Tanesha L, $252,000.

4402 Mason Valley Ct, North Chesterfield; Kelly Leon F to Scott Sharon Ventella, $215,000.

4100 Maze Runner Dr, Midlothian; NVR Inc to Owens Andrew and McVicar Matthew, $242,000.

8671 McCaw Dr, North Chesterfield; Foster Hunter R and Foster J R to Thorne Deborah Zeck and Eric Wayne, $303,368.

6525 Meadowburm Dr, North Chesterfield; Gutierrez Luis and Espiritu M to Barrios Ocran Edom Bonilla and Monterroso Lilian Elizabeth Robles, $189,000.

4900 Michaelwood Rd, Chesterfield; Pula Osires Jr and Julie to Korngage Albert Jon, $310,000.

10747 Midlothian Tpke, North Chesterfield; Rdkmt Llc to Yiasou III Llc, $1,290,000.

4913 Misty Spring Dr, Midlothian; Genda Jaroslaw and Beverly H to Ford Heather M and Davis Joseph Lee, $292,000.

1631 Mountain Pine Ter, North Chesterfield; Cole Robert M and Mullins C R to Grandison Terius A and Courtney M, $270,000.

19 Natural Bridge Ct, North Chesterfield; Karren Taylor M to Fructuoso Lorenzo M and Daphne R, $230,000.

12908 Norlanya Dr, Chester; Bowen Scott E and Michelle M to Felder Erika Lehonia Lazoe, $235,000.

5035 Oakforest Dr, Chesterfield; Ramadani Shefik and Hajrie to Chhay Bophia and Chey Sros, $268,900.

7813 Old Guild Rd, North Chesterfield; Hhhunt Homes L C to Talley Chemetra Doxie, $287,030.

7869 Old Guild Rd, North Chesterfield; Hhhunt Homes L C to Adeleke-Oni Omolola A, $290,725.

6107 Omo Rd, North Chesterfield; Lee Tabatha to Fuller Brandy Epps, $233,000.

7019 Patina Way, North Chesterfield; NVR Inc to Campbell Chantal and Aramis, $395,975.

12201 Petersburg St, Chester; Aaa Plumbing Co Inc to Feind Robert E Jr and Kaitlyn C, $270,000.

624 Pleasanthill Dr, North Chesterfield; Bisbee Janette C to Anderson William T and Breean E, $292,000.

12207 Prince Philip Ct, Chesterfield; Truini Samuel A and Kemyt R to Dougherty Kyle Patrick, $385,000.

1309 Providence Knoll Dr, North Chesterfield; Bowes Denise E to Crawley Tracei Lee, $328,000.

13608 Quail Hollow Ln, Midlothian; King Betty Jo to King Arlene C and John D III, $275,000.

11101 Rabbit Ridge Rd, Chesterfield; Lockhart Antonio S and Joelle B to Jackson Kelvin R and Shelia Nicole, $580,000.

9500 Redington Dr, North Chesterfield; Rodriguez Jorge I and Dolly D to Rushton Eugene Ray V, $450,000.

14357 Revelry Blvd, Midlothian; NVR Inc to Canaday Christine Ann, $405,450.

2206 Ridge Mill Way, Chester; Rolling Ridge Llc to Knight Jeremy and Spratt Sylvia, $379,250.

11678 Riverboat Dr, Chester; Main Street Homes to Floyd Roslyn M, $563,524.

12031 Rolling Tide Ct, Chester; Main Street Homes to Morris Deborah A, $530,111.

18119 Sagamore Dr, Moseley; NVR Inc to Terry John Matthew and Rogish Tanya Marie, $549,990.

13925 Sagegrove Cir, Midlothian; James Gail E to Roberts Rose, $245,000.

5401 Sarata Ct, Chesterfield; Jones John T Jr and Laura E to Lore Tammi, $226,500.

4815 Scouters Cir, Chesterfield; Cabana Properties IV Llc to Rahman Sibbir and Mawmita, $201,000.

9501 Shamrock Dr, North Chesterfield; Chenault Karen Allen to Hhgrubb Llc, $210,000.

9551 Shiloh Dr, North Chesterfield; Dickerson Mark R and Deanna S to Arias Karla M, $175,000.

2412 Silver Lake Ter, Midlothian; Miller Laura J to Carrique Sandra and Bartolome, $315,000.

14540 Skybird Rd, Chesterfield; America's Dream Llc to Jones Joshua Monroe and Lewis-Jones Gypsy, $369,000.

3706 Spratling Way, North Chesterfield; Sutton Stanley Jr and Krystal C to Lynch Jessie, $320,000.

9741 Stagpenn Rd, Chesterfield; Colter Mary Susan to Nobles Beatrice V, $229,000.

13912 Sterlings Bridge Rd, Midlothian; Marshall Kenneth R and Susan E to Sme Holding and Investments Llc and Dbbl Investments Llc, $212,000.

6212 Stile Gate Ter, Moseley; Attridge Brian P and Kaylin A to McCright Tony and Butler Kristina, $655,000.

120 Stonehill Dr, North Chesterfield; Moore Jo Anne and Gordon to Severino Luis A Munoz and De Jesus Kirsia Tineo, $250,000.

5508 Sue Jean Dr, North Chesterfield; Hernandez Pacheco Mayra to Eflin Kamrin, $250,000.

3200 Suncrest Dr, North Chesterfield; Central Virginia Bank to Villas At Suncrest Llc, $450,000.

3212 Sylvania Rd, Chester; Hyman Lionel R Jr and Diandra to Harris Tanika Nishea, $240,000.

1510 Terminal Ave, Chester; Wilson Jessica N to Shaw Shaniqua, $240,000.

13513 Thornsett Ln, Chester; Gerber Robert S and Diane L to Nguyen Duc, $337,500.

13421 Torrington Dr, Midlothian; Gruner Barbara J to Dubay Troy R and Erin M, $820,000.

1713 Tremelo Trl, Midlothian; Trinite Deborah L to Mastrofrancesco Megan E, $246,500.

13800 Turtle Hill Rd, Midlothian; Swicegood Benjamin and Jessica to Shaughnessy Patrick Michael and Lindsay, $285,000.

4824 Valencia Ct, Chesterfield; Marron Altagracia to Frazier Jason, $285,000.

7861 Vermeil St, North Chesterfield; NVR Inc to Howard Angel, $283,530.

9807 Virvos Ter, North Chesterfield; Emerald Custom Homes Llc to Bridy Kraig'i Jr and Jennifer S, $344,410.

1412 Walton Bluff Ter, Midlothian; Thompson Charles F and Lynn E to Parker Jeffrey and Young Casey, $380,000.

12904 Watch Hill Ct, Midlothian; Kontos Timothy A to Kiser Shannon and West Nathaniel, $352,000.

3949 Waterwheel Dr, Midlothian; Khan Iqubal and Zeistina F to Cefalu Jaime Sarah, $326,000.

3603 Welch Ct, Chesterfield; Davis Lara F to Watson William N Jr, $168,500.

13124 Wheatley Ct, Midlothian; Main Street Homes to Kalabaugh Gary A Jr and Donna H, $634,134.

17318 Wild Bird Ct, Moseley; Gregoire Development Corp to Rozecki Jeffrey and Zellie, $644,618.

15113 Winding Ash Dr, Chesterfield; Taylor John O Sr and Patricia B to Pascale Angela and Llatas-Campos Angie, $248,000.

2906 Woodbridge Crossing Dr, Midlothian; Myers Taylor E and Alston C M to Hansen Gillian A and Carl W J Jr, $200,000.

1016 Woodlet Meadow Ln, Midlothian; The Grove At Lucks Lane Llc to Hawthorne Christine L Trustee, $407,557.

3224 Wyntrebrooke Dr, North Chesterfield; Select Property Solutions Llc to Blackburn Colin James and Abigail Rose Scanga, $224,000.

HANOVER

13404 American Beauty Drive, Ashland; RCI Builders LLC to Benjamin T. Rogers, $932,377.

8033 Atlee Road, Mechanicsville; HollyE. Akins to Randall A. Sherman, $275,000.

7004 Barletts Bluff Road, Mechanicsville; Donald B. Barnett to Anglin Velazquez, $461,500.

8175 Belton Circle, Mechanicsville; John M. Goudie to Antoinette Denise Stroter, $293,000.

Block 2, Ashcake Village; Downing Gilman LLC to Boss Enterprises 2021 LLC, $265,000.

7272 Brandy Creek Drive, Mechanicsville; Allen B. Elder III to Jesse Faron MacLelland, $350,000.

10134 Cameron Ridge Drive, Ashland; Erik C. Ray to Samuel B. Watson Jr., $460,000.

9434 Charter Lake Drive, Mechanicsville; William C. Jones to Karyn Martyn Younkins, $486,100.

17553 Circuit Rider Drive, Beaverdam; David B. Moorefield to Thomas John Hug, $349,950.

7966 Colony Drive, Mechanicsville; Harry L. Nevins Jr. to Sharon L. Voelcker, $245,000.

7110 Cornthwaite Court, Mechanicsville; Alton S. Bradford to Jill A. Fuller, $425,000.

8352 Devils Den Lane, Mechanicsville; Eugene Pearson Jones Jr. to Daniel Lebo Best, $284,747.

7981 Elliot Drive, Mechanicsville; Marvin A. Bruce to Jose Tomas Del City Argueta, $218,000.

10325 Farm Glen Way, Glen Allen; Farmstead Villas LLC to Frances I. Duval, $408,831.

7300 Flannigan Mill Road, Mechanicsville; Alton L. Dews Jr. to Andrew B.C. Wood, $600,000.

7220 Grant Drive, Mechanicsville; Patricia H. Clark, successor trustee to Diane T. Carroll, $315,500.

8201 Halycon Lane, Mechanicsville; Lauren Harver Mull to Alfred M. Phillips Jr., $259,000.

7117 Harbor Run Court, Mechanicsville; W.V. McClure Inc. to Geoffrey Duke, $372,791.

7289 Hidden Lake Estates Drive, Mechanicsville; Kathleen J. Davis to Edward L.Tyler Jr., $475,000.

10101 Hollythorne Lane, Mechanicsville; HHHunt Homes LC to Brandon A. Brooks, $508,570.

9790 Honeybee Drive, Mechanicsville; Craftmaster Homes Inc. to Zheng Wei Zhend, $604,840.

9293 Janeway Drive, Mechanicsville; NVR Inc. to Karen Elizabeth Reardon Westervelt, $579,605.

10151 Kellys Bluff Run, Ashland; Bryan Allen Lewis to William Edward Cabell, $607,000.

10241 Korona Drive, Mechanicsville; Darren W. Utley to Clint B. Dowda, $510,000.

6402 Little Sorrel Drive, Mechanicsville; Derek S. Russow to Peter MIchael Billeter, $360,000.

7128 Lynnroy Way, Mechanicsville; Jacob R. Kain to Myint Myint Aye, $286,000.

8334 Mary Mundie Lane, Mechanicsville; Rachel F. Debose to Ashely M. Dinatman, $290,000.

12084 Meriturn Place, Ashland; Joseph C. Wilkinson to Keith A. Darden, $641,000.

12108 Mufflin Place, Ashland; RCI Builders LLC to Erin Williams Kelly, $563,342.

5958 Northfall Creek Pkwy., Mechanicsville; Edward John Kelly, trustee to Ricardo Rivera Rivera, $350,000.

16015 W Patrick Henry Road, Montpelier; Walter H. Johnson, trustee to Paul Thomas Mikowski, $560,000.

6111 Perryville Drive, Mechanicsville; Russell W. Wright to Jason M. Fritts, $355,000.

5480 Pohite Circle, Mechanicsville; Louis W. Baltz to Gary Hingst, $295,000.

6129 Poppy Seed Lane, Mechanicsville; Kim Corkery to Adriana Eunice Fiscella, $263,000.

10267 Radford Mill Terrace, Mechanicsville; Leroy E. Roberts, trustee to Byron R. Russ Jr., $510,000.

8945 Ringview Drive, Mechanicsville; Brittany N. Jackson to Kaitlin R. Williams, $300,000.

6153 Rolling Forest Circle, Mechanicsville; Donna Leigh Grady, trustee to Richard W. Camilleri, $205,000.

7525 Rural Point Road, Mechanicsville; Gail Truitt Wilson to Joseph Michaels, $300,000.

11340 Scots Hill Terrace, Glen Allen; Sean M. Gable to Erik B. Gheen, $479,500.

9472 Shelley Drive, Mechanicsville; David Bell to Brooke Allison Green, $339,000.

13358 Slayden Circle, Ashland; Cody Wesley Clarke to Kyle Benjamin Smith, $435,000.

14421 Stillmeadows Road, Montpelier; Allen P. Hall III to John Christopher Patten, $487,500.

6060 Studley Road, Mechanicsville; Perrincrest Custom Homes LLC to Kyle Christopher Atkins, $1,011,722.

9304 Sweet Meadow Place, Mechanicsville; RCI Builders LLC to Jay Mather, $600,000.

13998 Taylor’s Overlook Corut, Montpelier; David Wayne Hartley, trustee to Philip J. Young, $495,500.

8737 Tiffany Lane, Mechanicsville; Jason F. Sargent to Michael Dougherty, $300,000.

11167 Verdon Road, Doswell; Home Solutions of Virginia LLC to Stanley R. Gonyo, $269,000.

10248 Wanzer Hill Road, Mechanicsville; Christina Diebold to Roger A. Warden, $480,000.

7986 Willow Ave., Mechanicsville; Owen V. Johnson to Barbara Futch, $215,000.

11225 Winding Brook Terrace Drive, Ashland; NVR Inc. to Ellen McCartney, $294,690.

11249 Winding Brook Terrace Drive, Ashland; NVR Inc. to Michele Christin Kantolic, $268,785.

16215 Wolf Creek Road, Montpelier; Joshua Joseph Gee to Bobby Lopez, $599,900.

POWHATAN

2587 Butterwood Circle, Powhatan; Gerry L. Caswell to Stephen D. Sharp, $397,000.

1450 Country Forest Lane, Powhatan; Richard E. Edwards to Suzan A. Cox, $350,000.

2954 Janet Lane, Powhatan; Cristobal Govea to Erik Lundin, $247,000.

3545 Maidens Road, Powhatan; Justin M. Turpin to Jonathan Morrison, $195,000.

1545 Old Bert Drive, Powhatan; Finer Homes Inc. to Mary C. Stewart, $489,944.

2133 Old Homestead Place, Powhatan; Roland H. Weeks Jr. to Rochelle Lee, $320,000.

1381 Palmore Road, Powhatan; Brian K. Bartlett to Tammy L. Herlinger, $340,000.

3509 Richards Run, Powhatan; Gerard R. Shaber to Carol T. Gregg, $446,000.

3541 Sherwood Bluff Way, Powhatan; Aaron M. Dugas to Garland Anderson, $396,000.

4388 Three Bridges, Powhatan; William Thomas Fearnside to Hugh Dalton Jr., $315,000.

GOOCHLAND

7479 Brandiston St., Glen Allen; Eagle Construction of Virginia LLC to Carol M. Rueter, $555,975.

2565 Corey Run Court, Manakin Sabot; Jeffrey Seredni to William S. Gillen, $1,440,000.

500 Edgehill Wood Road, Manakin Sabot; William E. Kindervater to Carrie Choe, $430,000.

1607 Genito Road, Crozier; William E. Weatherford Jr. to Christina Jordan Dunn, $450,000.

3986 Helmet Lane, Louisa; Eric H. Umstead to David Scott Pierpont, $470,000.

605 Joe Brooke Lane, Manakin Sabot; Thomas D. Dickson, trustee to Jane M. Dufrane, $1,150,000.

1523 Oak Grove Drive, Manakin Sabot; Sharief Lydon Ferris to Natalie T. Haboush, $400,000.

3003 Preston Park Terrace, Sandy Hook; Chesterfield Construction Services Inc. to Diane M. Bishop, $440,155.

3009 Royal Virginia Parkway, Louisa; Marian Crawford to Catherine D. Herzog, $405,000.

2957 Summerchase Lane, Goochland; Phillip A. Blaschick to Robert Scott Dietz, $950,000.

3306 Tillar Lane, Goochland; RCI Builders LLC to Chelsea Jean Fisher, $590,028.

3929 Whitehall Road, Sandy Hook; New Ventures Real Estate LLC to Corey Caward, $379,950.

Petersburg

201 Catalpa Court; NVR Inc. to Charlie L. Gross, $293,990.

15 Franklin St. and 101 N. Sycamore St.; Gatehouse Media Virginia Holdings Inc. to SC Colonial Ave. LLC, $395,000.

754 Myrick Ave.; Visionary Investment Group LLC to Harold Petke, $193,000.

1933 Powhatan Ave.; Damali M. Scott to Nicholas Brian Roberts, $191,200.

DINWIDDIE

25307 Carson Road, Carson; Mack N. Taylor to Christopher Hubbard, $385,000.

25109 Forest Ave., North Dinwiddie; Randolph T. Batts to Pamela Y. Smith, $239,900.

27009 Greenhead Drive, North Dinwiddie; Paul D. Johnson to Latonya L. Dabney, $215,000.

15018 Lakeside Court, Church Road; Donna H. Devier, devisee to Robert Jett Neal Jr., $690,000.

11754 Old Stage Road, North Dinwiddie; Danny E. Keesee to Brian Moden, $369,500.

25010 Steven Ave., North Dinwiddie; Kenneth L. Henshaw to Mark Anthony Gutierrez, $266,500.

3550 Westbriar Lane, North Dinwiddie; T'Andrea Lenon Graham to Gage R. Herpin, $282,000.

COLONIAL HEIGHTS

151 Breezy Hill Drive; John Ronkartz to Daniel Keith Parker, $455,000.

5014 Conduit Road; Milton Lee Wells to David M. Jolly, $200,000.

116 Homestead Drive; Adenike O. Okegbenro to Jamie L. Herring, $210,000.

313 Lafayette Ave.; SRIH LLC to Brittani Henry, $215,000.

525 MacArthur Ave.; Theresa A. Jones to Andron Wright, $180,000.

167 Pinecliffe Drive; Brian James Hall to Renee Janelle Thompson, $208,000.

HOPEWELL

2504 Atlantic St; Connie A. Barlett to Phoenecia Hill, $198,000.

407 Delton Ave.; Ismael Oritz to Rafael Rivera Velez, $180,000.

804 Kenwood Ave.; Hyatt Properties LLC to Waakeema Nzingha Ahevonderae, $185,000.

528 Smithfield Ave.; Sarah G. Perkinson to Carter Jackson Huddleston, $189,000.

NEW KENT

4521 Black Rail Court, Providence Forge; Edgar A. Atkins Jr. to Shanmunga S. Chandran, $535,000.

11001 Creeks Edge Road, New Kent; Michael P. Rogers to Chelsea Cave, $540,000.

7224 Cress Terrace, New Kent; D.R. Horton Inc. to Charles Farmer Jr., $323,230.

16827 Eames Way, Lanexa; Blue Ridge Custom Homes LLC to Kollina S. Pezza, $590,000.

7496 S Franklins Way, Quinton; Rebecca L. Avery to Monica Shenell Veney, $350,000.

7800 James Field Manor, Quinton; Liberty Homes Virginia Inc. to Aubrey D. Dykes, $304,000.

5705 Lakeview Road, Quinton; Amanda Beck to Amanda May, $215,000.

11413 Oakbow Court, New Kent; NVR Inc. to Michael A. Taylor Jr., $307,665.

6965 Oakfork Loop, New Kent; NVR Inc. to Kalu Sabera, $293,285.

11429 Oxbow Court, New Kent; NVR Inc. to Latrian Shawnta Davis, $319,250.

11465 Pinewild Drive, Providence Forge; Whitney E. Butler to Gerard Rideaux, $495,000.

9018 Rock Cedar Road, New Kent; Leslie S. Newman to Teresa Carr Pitts, $390,000.

8430 Sparks Terrace, Quinton; Shurm Construction Inc. to Nicholas A. Gamotis, $332,750.

8110 Sweet Dixie Lane, Quinton; AMC Property Solutions LLC to Kristen Nicole Akers, $241,000.

10810 White Dogwood Drive, Providence Forge; Kimberly M. Brightwell to Freddie Smith Jr., $287,500.

PRINCE GEORGE

10982 Bland Ridge Drive, South Prince George; William Monroe Jolly III, trustee to Frederick W. Beck III, $249,900.

9725 Cedar Lane, Disputanta; R.C. Sullivan Construction Inc. to Gabriel Victor Cintron, $351,600.

4825 Courthouse Road, Prince George; Dwayne C. Deschene to David N. Gropsorean, $274,500.

613 Hidden Oaks Place, Prince George; Ashley M. Jones to Robert M. Farina Jr., $271,000.

1001 Landing Road, South Prince George; Daniel Thorne to Sofia Peregoy, $232,600.

3700 Pepperwood Lane, South Prince George; Philip Mauldin to Jose Jumenez Martinez, $200,000.

18180 Templeton Road, Disputanta; Lin Mark Henshaw Enterprises Inc. to Kimberly Faison, $313,700.

621 Waters Edge Road, North Prince George; Corey W. Schultz to Reginald Bonnafon, $183,500.

AMELIA

2 parcels; Davin W. Akers to RDR Properties LLC, $799,000.

46.53 acres; C.C. Bowlin Jr. to William Gardner, $211,000.

Parcel; Arden A. Aylesworth Jr. to Pembleton Forest Products Inc., $468,000.

CUMBERLAND

126.636 acres; Green Creek Farms Inc. to Sharon K. Bryant, $395,000.

Lot 8, Bonbrook Estates; Timbercreek Building and Design LLC to Nine 14 Properties LLC, $200,630.

KING AND QUEEN

18.6666 acres; Ricky C. McDonald to Ramon O. Quezada, $515,000.

5.33 acres; Jubie Enterprises LLC to Daniel P. LLC, $215,000.

KING WILLIAM

2109 Chaucer Court, Aylett; Style Craft Homes Inc. of Virginia to Mary S. Jordan, $222,535.

1038 Horse Point Road, Hartfield; Michael P. Ristaino to Patricia H. Harper, $184,000.

16424 King William Road, King William; Stone Pony Properties LLC to Ashley Lynn Rhoten, $265,000.

377 Oak Springs Circle, Aylett; Molly M. Litchfield to Sara R. Lindamood, $210,000.

394 Terra Alta Drive, Aylett; Joshua N. Parcher to James W. Burke II, $335,000.

179 Walkerton Road, Walkerton; Cold Harbor LLC to Travis Weaver, $265,000.

WILLIAMSBURG

163 Cutspring Arch; Alice G. Moore to Rachel E. Gustave, $236,000.

228 John Pinckney Lane; Steven T. Yavorsky to Lewis S. Flanary, $265,000.

4137 Northridge St.; Dale E. McCollum to Deborah Mazzarella, $398,000.

504 Shaindel Drive; Janet G. Kosidlak, trustee to Josephine Ursini Krantz, trustee, $400,000.

449 Zelkova Road; Linda S. Lockwood, devisee to Anthony Deprimo, $279,025.

JAMES CITY

3408 Allium Court, Toano; NVR Inc. to Thomas Horsch, $391,135.

17 Autumn East, Williamsburg; Keldie Chewning to Katherine Snow Wilkins, $202,000.

5409 Bliss Armstead, Williamsburg; Andrea M. Dorcy to Arslan Fida, $470,000.

5415 Burlington Court, Williamsburg; Nicole D. Cole to George Luis Weiss, $465,000.

4508 Casey Blvd., Williamsburg; Arturo Vigil to Timothy Robert Juback, $479,000.

3915 Cold Spring Road, Williamsburg; Jeffrey D. Grow to Nathaniel S. Jacklin, $445,000.

3904 Cromwell Lane, Williamsburg; Angel L. Rosario to Cathleen C. Vogel, $251,500.

612 Dock Landing, Williamsburg; John P. Drago to John P. Vandersluis, trustee, $1,550,000.

100 Ensign John Utie, Williamsburg; Ugur Yilmaz Anatolian to Joseph Dik, $998,000.

3407 Foxglove Drive, Toano; NVR Inc. to Kristopher A. Sears, $288,679.

2018 Genevieve Trail, Williamsburg; Chestnut Grove Development LLC to Cynthia M. Babin, $177,500.

4300 Harrington Commons, Williamsburg; Colonial Heritage LLC to Judy Evelyn Ellis, $435,390.

1107 Hitchens Lane, Williamsburg; Richmond Norge LLC to Veronic K. Sanchez Ocasio, $485,522.

126 John Rolfe Lane, Williamsburg; Jason S. Flowers to Patton E. Burchett, $332,000.

3228 Kenton Court, Toano; Joseph W. Patteson to Peter M. Lance, $230,000.

1210 Kings Land Court, Williamsburg; Franciscus at Promenade LLC to Helen Anne Meade, $219,990.

2401 Little Creek Dam Road, Toano; Mathew Logan Soper to Michael Allen Richardson, $235,000.

3228 Lytham Court, Toano; Joel C. Thornton to Frederick G. Langhorn, $475,000.

3931 Matthew Circle, Williamsburg; Katherine Ives Halpin to Brandon A. Moe, $375,000.

255 Mildred Drive, Williamsburg; NVR Inc. to Diana Strain, $324,065.

4204 New Town Avenue, Williamsburg; Ted W. Mittler, co-trustee to Stanley York, $347,000.

941 Pheasant Run, Williamsburg; Gregory I. Coffman to Paul Eric Brandenburger, $225,000.

702 Prosperity Court, Williamsburg; Leo P. Varin to Michael A. Cruz, $286,000.

9072 Richmond Road, Toano; Deborah H. Brickhouse to Janet W. Hazelwood, $270,000.

4233 Rosewood Court, Williamsburg; Brian T. Higgins to Bryan W. Manger, $350,000.

100 Shellbank Drive, Williamsburg; Daniel R. Dillingham to Sandra L. Brown, $515,000.

2959 Snuggles Court, Toano; John B. Dillow to Robert Irwin Fulford Jr., $220,000.

105 Thomas Cartwright, Williamsburg; Douglas A. Merrill to Scotland Associates LLC, $775,000.

Unit 711, Conference Center Condominium; Robert H. Marchbank to Budabern LLC, $245,000.

3136 Weathers Blvd., Toano; Leslie M. Williams to Olivia M. Doiron, $192,000.

31 Winster Fax, Williamsburg; Marla Benjamin, successor trustee to Rogers H. Green, trustee, $285,000.

103 Woodhall Spa, Williamsburg; Rodney J. Cash, trustee to William Handley Woolston, $545,000.

Published Jan 15, 2022

0 Comments

Tags

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News