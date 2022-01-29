Property Transfers Published Jan 29, 2022

The following is a list of more real estate parcels valued at $150,000 or more that have been transferred in the past few months in Richmond and surrounding areas.
To our readers: The property transfer listings for Charles City and Sussex will be in future editions.
Caroline and Louisa listings will not be included until further notice.
RICHMOND
927 N 20th St; Megyeri Investments Llc to Bastola Monica Elyse, $481,000.
207 N 25th St; Hunter Martha E to Heckel Jonathan F and Tracey H, $335,000.
1614 N 28th St; Eleven Eleven 25th Llc to Asadullah Gemar E, $290,000.
1209 N 31st St; Ccrii Holdings Llc to Fryer Brandon, $335,410.
17 E 37th St; Anderson Linda Kay to Israel Erin A, $264,000.
1205 W 43rd St; Dodson Patricia W to Doncsecz William J, $379,000.
519 N Adams St; 519 N Adams Street Series Of to Jarvis Felicia, $289,900.
207 Avon Road; Warker Andrew F and Cheryl D to Cloud Nine Holdings Llc, $1,136,000.
5306 Bewdley Road; Somerville Carolyn D to Lowe Lindsey J, $630,000.
1319 Boulder Creek Road; Swygard Lucas and Chitra to Thompson Charita R, $315,000.
1333 W Broad St, U409; Wong Chow Don and Grace Tuen Nga to Prillaman Daniel Jacob, $227,000.
1708 W Cary St, U1; Steinberger Loran to Coleman Kevin A, $278,000.
1608 Chestnut Park Lane; Southside Community Development to D'silva Christopher J V, $177,000.
1022 Crafton Lane; Everett Carisa and Luke to Popelier Emily, $215,000.
3100 Darnley Dr; Willis Billie S Living Trust to Redwine Joseph and Angela, $405,000.
3232 Douglasdale Road; Harvell Bryant K to Diep Queenie and Luu Tiffany, $289,950.
601 Faye St; Cruz Blanca E to Kelly Ashley Marie, $236,000.
1432 Floyd Ave; Robinson David Bruce Custer to Cassidy Tracy Lynn, $577,500.
918 Forest View Dr; Cummings Damien S to Gonzalez Tanya Melissa, $250,000.
312 German School Road; Home Pro Of Va Llc to Lorenzo Erin, $259,000.
4611 W Grace St; Ennis Barbara T to Corallo Elizabeath, $455,000.
2720 Grantwood Ct; Anderson Melissa A to Farrar Audrina L, $225,000.
2100 Grove Ave, U15; Leisner Jill E to Carson Gilber Jr and Ryan M, $225,000.
4701 Hanover Ave; Shields Marcia K Trustee to Robinson Renee Marie, $430,000.
3420 Hastings Dr; Smith Nancy C and William K Jr to Clary James Ashby, $460,000.
912 Hill Top Dr; Deglau Eric D and Margaret W to Kahler Kevin, $270,000.
201 Hull St, U44; Cheek Neal Llc to Dantona Joseph, $332,500.
1624 Kemper St; Burkholder Living Trust to Huang Qi Huang and Yan Bing, $415,000.
3105 Lake Village Dr; Jones Dorothy J to Maynard Ann Carol, $190,000.
3022 W Leigh St; Poegl James M and Barbara H to W H M G Llc, $315,000.
417 Maple Ave; Hart Blair Syme and Riggan M to Ccr3 Holdings Llc, $480,000.
2316 Marion Mashore St; Dynasty Investments Llc to Quallis Andrew, $239,000.
3604 Maryland Ave; Fuller Adrian Etals to Reyes Homes Llc, $150,000.
2507 Melbourne St; Alexander Properties Llc to Scruggs Gloria, $185,000.
2708 Nine Mile Road; Xtreme Homes Llc to Richmond Redevelopment, $460,000.
1430 Oakwood Ave; Robertson Hunter to Hoard Emily Star, $330,000.
4014 Park Ave; Carpin Frank to Orlando Jack Charles, $685,000.
5100 Patterson Ave; Hummel Timothy D to Alexander James T III, $375,000.
10209 Pondera Road; Reese Frances S to Burns John J, $365,000.
2806 Riverside Dr; Katz Abraham D Tr to Majkovic Adis, $250,000.
2110 Rosewood Ave; 2110 Rosewood Ave Llc to Shepard Victoria, $465,000.
1507 Sauer Ave; Lucci Nicole M to Streiff Shawn Lee, $605,000.
9233 St Charles Cir; Stanley Martin Companies Llc to Dober Meighan Christine, $273,678.
2740 Stratford Road; Ciciretti Rubino A to Jones Christopher and Lauren, $510,000.
6407 Stuart Ave; Eshmont Leonard to Housecall Properties Llc, $275,000.
205 Tuckahoe Blvd; Marchetti Robert L and Judith F to Wickliffe and Perkins Lyne Trust, $1,080,000.
1003 West Ave; 1003 West Ave Llc to 1003 West Ave Mcl Llc, $752,500.
5581 Westower Dr; Jarrett W Patrick and Laura I to Weaver Scott Wesley, $310,000.
1536 Williamsburg Road; Bradley Bryan Gregory to Ward Zachary and Julia, $290,000.
2812 Woodcliff Ave; Silva Marilyn Tepal to Fisenne Charles Ryan, $267,000.
HENRICO
8516 Academy Rd, Henrico; White Andrew K and Eve S to Strader Kaitlin Theresa and Matthew S, $501,000.
11812 Alder Ridge Pl, Glen Allen; Martin Barry S and Lia S to Vora Mihir Santosh and Jabali K Shah, $520,000.
6912 Alyssalaine Dr, Henrico; Garrett Teaonsha L and Stacey to Coleman Kelley Lamont, $440,000.
7700 Antionette Dr, Henrico; Yoia Lauren to Hale John P and Peyton Rose Kelly, $293,500.
5005 Ashborne Rd, Glen Allen; Amaral Richard Carl to Doggett Ralph Jr and Sarah Morgan Boddy, $350,000.
604 Azalea Ave, Henrico; Samuels Yvonne A to Lloyd Monique, $222,000.
3005 Balster Ln, Henrico; Wise George Stewart and Coralee Crandall to Johnson William Jr and Erin, $389,000.
10646 Benmable Dr, Glen Allen; Fidler Elizabeth and Robert Jr to Gorrepati Leela Prasad and S Gottumukkala, $473,500.
5312 Bloomingdale Ave, Henrico; Lacy Megan Ann to Choe David Gee-Ong, $306,000.
4206 Bon Secours Pkwy, Ub, Henrico; Smith John Stephen to Chandran Mahalakshmi Sathish, $390,500.
2418 Bransford Dr, Henrico; Pick Ryan Robert and Caroline A to Pierson Megan, $241,000.
8916 Brieryle Rd, Henrico; Vogt Sarah G and Jeffrey W Et Al to Luck Jenna C and Richard S, $2,050,000.
1109 Broad Hill Trce, Henrico; Saunders Station Townes Llc to Narayanaswamy Jayakanthan and Sudha J, $435,219.
7511 Brook Rd, Henrico; 7511 Brook Rd Llc to Lamonica Tina M and Warren Wellen Trstees, $365,000.
2509 Brookstone Ln, Henrico; Knotts Benjamin and Amanda to Anderson Matthew T and Marcella Cook, $428,000.
4000 Bush Lake Pl, Glen Allen; Davis Joanne L to Townsend Lauren N, $235,000.
2213 Carlisle Ave, Henrico; Norman Chrissie Lynn to Heath George T and Ronette K Trustees, $242,500.
4002 Carrie Mill Xing, Glen Allen; Shaw Raymond W to Singh Dharmendra Kumar and Akanksha, $390,000.
2622 Chancer Dr, Henrico; Morton Rita D and Renee E Harleston to Shults Vladimir, $230,000.
2825 Chapelwood Ln, Henrico; Hlb East Llc to Barros-Stanford Marlize Aparecida, $265,000.
2118 Clarke St, Henrico; Reckers Amanda to Pineda Robert David and Kyla A Poindexter, $208,000.
12605 Collinstone Ct, Glen Allen; Jones Sally D and James to Stahl Paula Lorena, $390,000.
5527 Coopers Walk Ln, Henrico; Lm Townhomes 1 Llc to Woolard John Justin, $403,003.
6413 Crested Eagle Ln, Henrico; McGowan Jeffrey M and Jacqueline M to Jackson Beatrix and Andreas Plaza, $351,000.
415 N Daisy Ave, Henrico; James Gracy B to Upadhyaya Shreya and Sanderya Neupane, $219,000.
6909 Dartmouth Ave, Henrico; Cunningham Adam and Bridget to Baldasare Lynn Plageman, $415,000.
6610 Dellwood St, Henrico; Howarth Darcy C to Tan Hue Minh, $247,000.
2122 Dresden Rd, Henrico; Harris Zachary to Rahawi Nadia Rose and Daniel V Carter, $357,000.
1112 E Durwood Cres, Henrico; Antonelli Marc L and Britni B to Granger Collin Douglas and Laura Bilbrough, $985,000.
2411 Edenbrook Dr, Henrico; Billcheck Stephen M Jr and Mary Anne M to Mitchell Matthew Scott and Jessica Farrell, $320,000.
11990 Essex Green Ct, Glen Allen; Apuri Kranthi K and Neeharika Meka to Rok Matthew Joseph and Atitaya Christina, $939,000.
110 S Fern Ave, Henrico; Faraj Joyce to Ampey Trina Weathers, $180,000.
1 Flatwater Row, Ub, Henrico; Randall Julie K Trustee to Snow Matthew Randolph and Gina Desiderio, $465,000.
1609 Francis Rd, Glen Allen; 1609 Francis Road Series to Fullem Lynda, $294,950.
2708 Gay Ave, Henrico; Gratz John C and Theresa T to Chasteen Luke, $220,000.
4204 Gladewater Rd, Henrico; Cotten Joseph E and Kristy M to Touraif Fadlallah, $320,000.
5305 W Grace St, Henrico; Alley Christopher Brett to Off Grounds Llc, $430,000.
7803 Granger Rd, Henrico; Abbik Properties Llc to Dooley William F and Clare C, $580,000.
522 Greene Ridge Rd, Henrico; Garter Trygve L Trustee to Reeve Edward A and Candace L, $565,000.
11875 Greenwood Rd, Glen Allen; Root Roy L and Amber L to Trunck Cliff R, $376,000.
4034 Grove Point Dr, Henrico; NVR Inc to Allen Robin and Karlton Triffon Stallings, $233,505.
7021 Hapsburg Ct, Henrico; Eastwood Homes Of Richmond Llc to Colbert Carolyn R and James Jr, $334,190.
13328 Harding’s Trace Way, Henrico; Fiorelli James A and J M Trust to Foster Hamilton Kyle and Deborah Ann, $555,000.
1518 Hearthglow Ln, Henrico; Du James H and Alice Y Trs to Wolf Thomas M and Carol and Kelly D, $452,500.
7808 Hermitage Rd, Henrico; Lachowski Rebecca L to Canfield Amanda Dawn, $231,500.
1005 Horsepen Rd, Henrico; Turner Bradley W and Caroline H to Barnes Graham and Lauren, $635,000.
5121 Hunter’s Meadow Pl, Henrico; Hunters Knoll Llc to Gagliardi Dakota and Craig Harding, $377,697.
6233 Isleworth Dr, Glen Allen; Whitlock Jennifer P to Cummiskey Victoria A and Brendon M, $555,000.
4802 Jan Rd, Henrico; Martinez Alma Yanira Landaverde to Jones Reshonda Rovae, $250,000.
5904 Kelbrook Ln, Glen Allen; Jackson Tracy H and David W to Sanders Robert Shane and Jennifer, $611,000.
2627 Kenwood Ave, Henrico; Leadbetter Richard C to Bonas Jeffrey L and Lori M, $193,000.
3210 Klaus Ct, Glen Allen; Walus Kendal R and Roberta S Lowery to Catlett Preston Andrew and Patricia D, $462,000.
8020 Langley Dr, Glen Allen; Home Solutions Of Va Llc to Deas Tiffany D, $296,000.
2027 Lauderdale Dr, Henrico; Beth Sholom Housing Corp to Maple Woods Elderly Apartments Lp, 10800000.
4780 Leakes Mill Dr, Glen Allen; NVR Inc to Mannu Dinesh Babu, $566,150.
635 Lenten Rose Ln, Henrico; Wyatt Danielle L to Wyatt Michelle, $195,000.
5505 Ligon Run Pl, Henrico; Windswept Development Llc to Quivers Kevin Darnell Jr and Kendra M, $462,229.
12104 Loxton Ct, Glen Allen; Lloyd Kelley Daniel to Karavich Jack and Stacy, $625,000.
6401 Mallory Dr, Henrico; Hillbrook Homes Llc to Bamman Properties Llc, $250,000.
8906 Mapleton Rd, Henrico; Phillips Christopher S to Pool Connor Scott, $289,000.
2826 Mary Alice Ln, Henrico; NVR Inc to Padow Lance, $245,980.
9311 Meadowgreen Rd, Henrico; Coleman Craig W and Melinda to Orozco William, $310,000.
1208 Middleberry Dr, Henrico; King Hattie G Trustee to Hanbury Investors Llc, $178,000.
5116 Montpelier St, Henrico; Groome Bros Realty Co Inc to Scott Leland Avis, $188,000.
12404 Morgan’s Glen Cir, Glen Allen; Larsen Karen Estate to Yakkali Rajasekhar and Lakshmi P Menta, $365,000.
4603 Needles Eye Ter, Glen Allen; White Marianne D and L J W H Trust to Joshua Moses and Andrea R Gray, $500,000.
1235 New Market Rd, Henrico; Haines Thomas E and Tracy K to Spudic Thomas J and Linda C, $237,500.
3829 Nightmuse Way, Glen Allen; Turner Bonita M to Pagadala Sudhakar and Sheela Mallakunta, $688,000.
11812 Oak Point Ct, Henrico; Vmax Llc to Fawaz Walid and Ayat Sharafeldin, $295,000.
4014 Oakleys Ln, Henrico; Pink Elephant Properties Llc to Rawls Erin J, $181,000.
5231 Old Main St, Henrico; Davis Daniel Ray to Briggman Chandra Trustee, $555,000.
4820 Old Main St, U404, Henrico; Ostrovskyy Vadym L to Wynn Brett A, $399,000.
402 Otey Ln, Sandston; Brockman John M and Billie H to Griffin Arthur Eugene and C D W and C M W, $150,000.
4544 Padgett Pl, Glen Allen; NVR Inc to Deshpande Nitish S and Sayali Anil Rane, $458,435.
5000 Parkcrest Ct, Glen Allen; Allen Suzanne B to Panebianco Louis J and Tina L Mazzacane, $465,000.
10923 Parkshire Ln, Henrico; Li David S and Christina L to Espinosa Bialines A, $387,000.
406 Penley Ave, Sandston; Dawson Melissa R and Sherrie L Belviso to Tignor Christopher, $195,000.
10908 Pointer Holly Path, Glen Allen; Hhhunt Homes Lc to Bullock Maurice and Byesheba Entzminger, $488,255.
5229 Preston Square Loop, Glen Allen; Chada Kiran and Himabindu Garlapati to Katanguri Rajanikanth and Bhargavi Gajjala, $515,000.
141 N Raines Ave, Sandston; Toney Mary E to Magness Lisa, $193,000.
5502 Randall Ave, Henrico; Baldwin Stella to Abretski Joseph, $170,000.
711 Reese Dr, Sandston; Stanley Robin M to Scruggs William P, $340,500.
9605 River Rd, Henrico; Fay Michael S and Christine A to Klein Michael E and Leeann M, $857,500.
7604 Roscommon Ct, U2404, Henrico; Conreaux Patrick A and Suzanne E to Whitmore Kate R, $166,000.
Savannah Ave, Henrico; Intermont II Llc to White 144 Llc, $2,514,505.
3912 Seasons Ln, Henrico; NVR Inc to Deberry Rodney Eugene and Quinn Marie, $344,815.
500 Sherilyn Dr, Henrico; Martin Albert E Sr and Rebecca W to Scott Malinda M, $185,500.
17 Shiplock Row, Henrico; Hhhunt Homes Lc to Stinnie Cecil Darol, $532,725.
12104 Shore View Dr, Henrico; Scruggs William P to Bridenstine William A Jr and Sue A, $215,500.
6977 Sir Galahad Rd, Henrico; Eastwood Homes Of Richmond Llc to Bullock Nkenge A and Ashaki N Thomas, $361,165.
405 Sleepy Hollow Rd, Henrico; Medalion Benjamin and Michal to Steele Preston M and Ashley S, $985,000.
6446 Somerton Pl, Sandston; Smith Jay W and Lee Ann to Howell Ashley V, $420,000.
2201 Springdale Rd, Henrico; Haynes Susan C and Gerald R to Coston Marsha, $250,000.
1322 Stone Ridge Park Loop, Henrico; Estacio Daniel and Raissa Munsayac to Ford Derrick, $260,000.
3909 Strolling Ln, Glen Allen; Bridges-Valentine Keah and Levon Valentine to Singareddy Shyam Sunder, $414,500.
4025 Sweet Azalea Row, Glen Allen; Schell Brothers Richmond Llc to Nelson Jules and Kia, $550,071.
2703 Terry Dr, Henrico; Murdock Alden F B and Charmain D Smith to Talibi Sami Ali and Nusrat Ali, $275,000.
2336 Thousand Oaks Dr, Henrico; Cain Marshall B and Sandra E to Teaford Virginia L and Timothy C Kirk, $332,000.
1402 Treboy Ave, Henrico; Ruthazer Robert P and Dianne C to Horwitz Zachary L and Nicholet Mitchell, $443,000.
1909 Tunbridge Dr, Henrico; Grover Joseph A and Shima to Jannizzi Jessica and Justin, $602,500.
12001 Valleybrook Dr, Henrico; Clary Beverly B III and Christyann H to Clary Beverley B III and Christyann H, $622,000.
2920 Vanna Ln, Henrico; Lumpkin Robert L and Aiza S to Brier Austin Wade and Valerie Tammy Tran, $415,000.
401 Walsing Dr, Henrico; Klein Michael E and Leeann M to Vaughan Alan P and Katherine B, $1,638,700.
10008 Washington Blvd, Glen Allen; Faulcon-Rose Lashonde Rene and Phaedra M to Lighthouse Property Holdings Llc, $259,000.
8523 Weldon Dr, Henrico; Vandevere Theodore N to Ramirez Samuel and Araceli Guitierrez, $253,000.
10802 Whitaker Woods Rd, Henrico; Holtslag Lode Henry and Jennifer Yvette to Peters William Chad and Mary Jean, $720,000.
1603 Willingham Rd, Henrico; Alburger C N and E A Farber to Nicholas Judson R and Sara M, $465,000.
631 Winnetka Ave, Henrico; Zuleta Edgar to Simon Patricia A, $290,000.
8114 Wistar Creek Walk, Ua, Henrico; Stanley Martin Homes Llc to Li Min and Huiping Zhou, $271,208.
8114 Wistar Creek Walk, Ub, Henrico; Stanley Martin Homes Llc to Edwards Myra Ruth, $335,646.
7849 Wistar Woods Pl, Henrico; Abraham Jason and Lynn to Donuru Suni Kumar Reddy, $325,000.
5313 Wythe Ave, Henrico; Berry Michael Conners to Rtrva Llc, $195,000.
Chesterfield
5429 Alberta Rd, Chesterfield; Carroll Crystal T and Hallagan R to Staples John and Maureen, $345,800.
9011 Amberhill Loop, North Chesterfield; Tomczak Mark C and Denise B to Beauchamp Kenneth W and Cynthia L, $380,000.
3225 Argent Ln, North Chesterfield; Guardian Hhh I Llc to Laanan Rosario and Laanan Roberto Santos and Laanan Roberto Jacob, $280,000.
12406 Avon Lake Cir, Midlothian; Brackett J Steve and Linda A to Calvin Courtney and Wulf Taylor, $500,000.
5648 Backwater Dr, North Chesterfield; Mobley Lisa to Reed Jermaine and Jones-Reed Kendra, $310,500.
8100 Baldwin Creek Rd, Chesterfield; Healey Glenn V to Hudgins Connor Lewis, $225,000.
13725 Bastian Dr, Chester; NVR Inc to Williams Aleshia Ann and Anthwan Travis, $429,734.
14337 Beachmere Dr, Chester; Nagy Andras and Maria M to Pereira Mary Juventius and Juventius and Pereira Candida M, $475,000.
5813 Bent Creek Rd, Midlothian; Clark Matthew J and Anna H to Wright Aaron Michael, $360,000.
14306 Birds Eye Pl, Chester; Carozza Antonio to Carozza Matthew and Oddi Charlotte, $260,000.
5100 Blossomwood Ct, Chesterfield; Jennings Krista Kay to Dogtown Inc, $162,000.
7702 Bluespruce Dr, North Chesterfield; Bradbury Janice to Vargas Sergio and Paige Lindsay, $225,500.
18013 Boston Creek Trl, Moseley; Chevalier James W and Beth A to Haque Taha M, $545,000.
17807 Bradford Pear Ln, Moseley; Herring Larry J and Suzannah L to Green Neal W and Melanie H, $880,000.
6212 Brambleton Rd, North Chesterfield; Hunter Lakeysha D to Collado Marilyn and Abreu Miriam Mercedes, $258,000.
313 Brickland Rd, North Chesterfield; Elkhichini Mohamed to Bayne Jedekiah E, $260,000.
16700 Broadmoor Rd, Moseley; Westerleigh Fc Llc to Clark Aaron L and Chante R, $493,470.
2233 Buford Rd, North Chesterfield; Martin Carol Payne Trustee to Comer Jennifer E, $525,000.
16049 Cambria Cove Blvd, Midlothian; NVR Inc to Clark Paul Howard Zane and Rosemary Louisa, $433,730.
2209 Cantina Ln, Midlothian; NVR Inc to Park Sang H, $499,710.
3865 Castlebury Dr, Chester; Torza Jack F and Debra L to Reed Curtis W and Mary E, $234,910.
15508 Cedarville Dr, Midlothian; Lgi Homes-Virginia Llc to Herbison Talon and Louis Clafdia, $448,900.
14011 Chepstow Rd, Midlothian; Richmond Wholesale Deals Llc to Melendez Julio Cesar and Calles De Melendez Sandra M, $460,000.
12524 Chester Grove Dr, Chester; Liberty Rentals Group Llc to Bloomfield James, $290,000.
1507 Clarence Cove Dr, Chester; Robinson Rondell and April G to Pepper Trista and James, $415,000.
14601 Collington Ct, Midlothian; Breedlove Preston N Jr and Holly to Masse Robert Leroy, $415,000.
8411 Copperpenny Ter, Chesterfield; Halloran Chris M to Harris Ervin S Jr, $375,000.
14300 Cove Ridge Ter, Midlothian; Andrews Stacy N and Rogowski K S to Farmer Tyler S R and Heather T, $360,000.
8507 Crossfell Ct, Chesterfield; Main Street Homes to Cain Jonathan David and Kimberly Renee, $469,584.
10007 Cutter Dr, North Chesterfield; Siller Mario and Combs Kendell to Nguyen Trung D, $290,000.
6308 Delft Rd, North Chesterfield; Dodd Randolph A and Robin W to Pink Elephant Properties Llc, $150,000.
6124 Dorius Dr, North Chesterfield; Sconiers Billy F to Garcia Tomas Adilio A and Alfaro Yesenia Ivon, $180,000.
9537 Dunroming Rd, Chesterfield; Thoits-Didio Sara Anne to Peat Brett M and Cynthia A, $340,000.
3317 Dupuy Rd, South Chesterfield; Lemus Perez Invest Group Llc to Zuleta Bedoya Family Llc, $170,000.
13905 Eastbluff Rd, Midlothian; Nichols Angela N and Robert D to Smotherman Shawn K, $380,000.
5430 Ellerbee Mill Ter, Chester; Style Craft Homes Inc Of Va to Fischer Kathleen L, $376,185.
8354 Emerald Ln, North Chesterfield; Riess Fredrick L and Jacquelyn M to Kojoyian Michael L and MacAllister Megan C, $256,000.
3821 Evershot Ct, Midlothian; Webster Joseph B and Kelly R to Fravel Nathan and Laura B, $605,000.
15201 Fairen Ln, South Chesterfield; Davaca Angela Lyric to Barnard Terance and Johnson-Barnard Lauren, $401,000.
2200 Fawley Ct, Midlothian; McKeever Timothy B and Patricia to Mira Nicholas, $1,082,500.
13003 Fennimore Ter, Midlothian; Watkins Sherrill E and Barbara S to Dove Michael Cody and Melissa Catherine, $225,000.
1601 Forest Glenn Cir, Chester; Sloan Binford IV and Sloan Ashley Westbrook to Henry Keith D and Michele K, $275,000.
8318 Foxberry Dr, North Chesterfield; Erker Jay C to Young Matthew C, $237,500.
3232 Gannet Ln, Midlothian; Swift Creek Development Llc to Miller William R II, $313,080.
9100 Germont Ave, North Chesterfield; Redd Mario D and Edmonds L S to Munoz Freddy R, $195,000.
2421 Glendale St, Chester; Sam Brenda L to Phillips Robin Carol, $189,500.
6707 Grand Haven Ln, Moseley; Schell Brothers Richmond Llc to Sylejmani Bekim and Eldina, $757,865.
12243 Hadden Hall Dr, Chesterfield; Black Jacob R and Carrie S to Couch Jonathan and Kristin Elizabeth, $420,000.
15906 Hallowell Rdg, Moseley; Greenwich Walk Townhome Condo to Mazzanti Arnaldo and Darlene H, $362,493.
8301 Hampton Crest Cir, Chesterfield; Davis Kevin B and Lisa K to Verbeke Brandon Scott and Natalie Jeanne Barabe, $425,000.
15807 Hampton Summit Ln, Chesterfield; Perez Michael P to Parson Stephen Sr, $360,000.
8531 Hartridge Dr, Chesterfield; Eastwood Homes Of Richmond Llc to Vaidya Rahul Pramod and Kamat Trupti Suhas, $434,870.
5547 Heatherhill Dr, North Chesterfield; Norris Jennie E to Terrero Hidalgo German A and Gutierrez Mota Marilyn M, $250,025.
4278 Heron Pointe Ct, Moseley; Norment Carolyn K to Menninger Stephen P and Virginia T, $565,000.
11207 Hixson Ct, North Chesterfield; Maxey Sherry H to Maxey Ryan, $345,000.
5407 Houndmaster Rd, Midlothian; Peterson Kevin D and Janice to Ringer Travis and Erica, $499,000.
1311 Hybla Rd, North Chesterfield; Smith Mary Sue to Bridgforth Crystal Lynne and John Thomas, $350,000.
2007 James Overlook Dr, Chester; Ingram John A and Kimberly M to Hardy Leah H and Adrian, $555,000.
2720 Jimmy Winters Rd, North Chesterfield; Leahy Kevin A and Leahy C M to Ehrhardt Barbara L, $350,000.
9631 Kendrick Rd, North Chesterfield; Swansea Llc to Deangelis Jodi D, $289,900.
13501 Kingscross Ct, Midlothian; Lipp John and Susan to Chouri Valerie and Faure Cyril F, $442,000.
10702 Kriserin Cir, Chester; Williams Brittany R to Phipps Dawn Renee, $460,000.
14001 Laketree Dr, Chester; Liberty Homes Va Inc to Lundy Arielle and Tirrell, $285,000.
2831 Laughter Ln, Chester; Kruper Manor Llc to Baldwin Dominique, $274,000.
4136 Laurelwood Rd, North Chesterfield; Hernandez Anibal to Hernandez Carlos H, $210,000.
13925 Litwack Cove Dr, Chester; Eastwood Homes Of Richmond Llc to Monroe Cordell Lemans, $442,890.
8024 Longfellow Pl, Midlothian; Bartlam Zacharay W and Amanda L to Sansbury Joshua, $435,000.
1449 Lundy Ter, Midlothian; Grier Roy S and Charlotte R to Sperber Joseph Y and Sperber Generose, $510,000.
6156 Magnolia Cove Ct, Chester; Magnolia Lakes Llc to Stewart Joyce, $318,572.
6613 Manuel St, North Chesterfield; Stokes Latoya Y to Jackson Norman Calvin Jr and Tanesha L, $252,000.
4402 Mason Valley Ct, North Chesterfield; Kelly Leon F to Scott Sharon Ventella, $215,000.
4100 Maze Runner Dr, Midlothian; NVR Inc to Owens Andrew and McVicar Matthew, $242,000.
8671 McCaw Dr, North Chesterfield; Foster Hunter R and Foster J R to Thorne Deborah Zeck and Eric Wayne, $303,368.
6525 Meadowburm Dr, North Chesterfield; Gutierrez Luis and Espiritu M to Barrios Ocran Edom Bonilla and Monterroso Lilian Elizabeth Robles, $189,000.
4900 Michaelwood Rd, Chesterfield; Pula Osires Jr and Julie to Korngage Albert Jon, $310,000.
10747 Midlothian Tpke, North Chesterfield; Rdkmt Llc to Yiasou III Llc, $1,290,000.
4913 Misty Spring Dr, Midlothian; Genda Jaroslaw and Beverly H to Ford Heather M and Davis Joseph Lee, $292,000.
1631 Mountain Pine Ter, North Chesterfield; Cole Robert M and Mullins C R to Grandison Terius A and Courtney M, $270,000.
19 Natural Bridge Ct, North Chesterfield; Karren Taylor M to Fructuoso Lorenzo M and Daphne R, $230,000.
12908 Norlanya Dr, Chester; Bowen Scott E and Michelle M to Felder Erika Lehonia Lazoe, $235,000.
5035 Oakforest Dr, Chesterfield; Ramadani Shefik and Hajrie to Chhay Bophia and Chey Sros, $268,900.
7813 Old Guild Rd, North Chesterfield; Hhhunt Homes L C to Talley Chemetra Doxie, $287,030.
7869 Old Guild Rd, North Chesterfield; Hhhunt Homes L C to Adeleke-Oni Omolola A, $290,725.
6107 Omo Rd, North Chesterfield; Lee Tabatha to Fuller Brandy Epps, $233,000.
7019 Patina Way, North Chesterfield; NVR Inc to Campbell Chantal and Aramis, $395,975.
12201 Petersburg St, Chester; Aaa Plumbing Co Inc to Feind Robert E Jr and Kaitlyn C, $270,000.
624 Pleasanthill Dr, North Chesterfield; Bisbee Janette C to Anderson William T and Breean E, $292,000.
12207 Prince Philip Ct, Chesterfield; Truini Samuel A and Kemyt R to Dougherty Kyle Patrick, $385,000.
1309 Providence Knoll Dr, North Chesterfield; Bowes Denise E to Crawley Tracei Lee, $328,000.
13608 Quail Hollow Ln, Midlothian; King Betty Jo to King Arlene C and John D III, $275,000.
11101 Rabbit Ridge Rd, Chesterfield; Lockhart Antonio S and Joelle B to Jackson Kelvin R and Shelia Nicole, $580,000.
9500 Redington Dr, North Chesterfield; Rodriguez Jorge I and Dolly D to Rushton Eugene Ray V, $450,000.
14357 Revelry Blvd, Midlothian; NVR Inc to Canaday Christine Ann, $405,450.
2206 Ridge Mill Way, Chester; Rolling Ridge Llc to Knight Jeremy and Spratt Sylvia, $379,250.
11678 Riverboat Dr, Chester; Main Street Homes to Floyd Roslyn M, $563,524.
12031 Rolling Tide Ct, Chester; Main Street Homes to Morris Deborah A, $530,111.
18119 Sagamore Dr, Moseley; NVR Inc to Terry John Matthew and Rogish Tanya Marie, $549,990.
13925 Sagegrove Cir, Midlothian; James Gail E to Roberts Rose, $245,000.
5401 Sarata Ct, Chesterfield; Jones John T Jr and Laura E to Lore Tammi, $226,500.
4815 Scouters Cir, Chesterfield; Cabana Properties IV Llc to Rahman Sibbir and Mawmita, $201,000.
9501 Shamrock Dr, North Chesterfield; Chenault Karen Allen to Hhgrubb Llc, $210,000.
9551 Shiloh Dr, North Chesterfield; Dickerson Mark R and Deanna S to Arias Karla M, $175,000.
2412 Silver Lake Ter, Midlothian; Miller Laura J to Carrique Sandra and Bartolome, $315,000.
14540 Skybird Rd, Chesterfield; America's Dream Llc to Jones Joshua Monroe and Lewis-Jones Gypsy, $369,000.
3706 Spratling Way, North Chesterfield; Sutton Stanley Jr and Krystal C to Lynch Jessie, $320,000.
9741 Stagpenn Rd, Chesterfield; Colter Mary Susan to Nobles Beatrice V, $229,000.
13912 Sterlings Bridge Rd, Midlothian; Marshall Kenneth R and Susan E to Sme Holding and Investments Llc and Dbbl Investments Llc, $212,000.
6212 Stile Gate Ter, Moseley; Attridge Brian P and Kaylin A to McCright Tony and Butler Kristina, $655,000.
120 Stonehill Dr, North Chesterfield; Moore Jo Anne and Gordon to Severino Luis A Munoz and De Jesus Kirsia Tineo, $250,000.
5508 Sue Jean Dr, North Chesterfield; Hernandez Pacheco Mayra to Eflin Kamrin, $250,000.
3200 Suncrest Dr, North Chesterfield; Central Virginia Bank to Villas At Suncrest Llc, $450,000.
3212 Sylvania Rd, Chester; Hyman Lionel R Jr and Diandra to Harris Tanika Nishea, $240,000.
1510 Terminal Ave, Chester; Wilson Jessica N to Shaw Shaniqua, $240,000.
13513 Thornsett Ln, Chester; Gerber Robert S and Diane L to Nguyen Duc, $337,500.
13421 Torrington Dr, Midlothian; Gruner Barbara J to Dubay Troy R and Erin M, $820,000.
1713 Tremelo Trl, Midlothian; Trinite Deborah L to Mastrofrancesco Megan E, $246,500.
13800 Turtle Hill Rd, Midlothian; Swicegood Benjamin and Jessica to Shaughnessy Patrick Michael and Lindsay, $285,000.
4824 Valencia Ct, Chesterfield; Marron Altagracia to Frazier Jason, $285,000.
7861 Vermeil St, North Chesterfield; NVR Inc to Howard Angel, $283,530.
9807 Virvos Ter, North Chesterfield; Emerald Custom Homes Llc to Bridy Kraig'i Jr and Jennifer S, $344,410.
1412 Walton Bluff Ter, Midlothian; Thompson Charles F and Lynn E to Parker Jeffrey and Young Casey, $380,000.
12904 Watch Hill Ct, Midlothian; Kontos Timothy A to Kiser Shannon and West Nathaniel, $352,000.
3949 Waterwheel Dr, Midlothian; Khan Iqubal and Zeistina F to Cefalu Jaime Sarah, $326,000.
3603 Welch Ct, Chesterfield; Davis Lara F to Watson William N Jr, $168,500.
13124 Wheatley Ct, Midlothian; Main Street Homes to Kalabaugh Gary A Jr and Donna H, $634,134.
17318 Wild Bird Ct, Moseley; Gregoire Development Corp to Rozecki Jeffrey and Zellie, $644,618.
15113 Winding Ash Dr, Chesterfield; Taylor John O Sr and Patricia B to Pascale Angela and Llatas-Campos Angie, $248,000.
2906 Woodbridge Crossing Dr, Midlothian; Myers Taylor E and Alston C M to Hansen Gillian A and Carl W J Jr, $200,000.
1016 Woodlet Meadow Ln, Midlothian; The Grove At Lucks Lane Llc to Hawthorne Christine L Trustee, $407,557.
3224 Wyntrebrooke Dr, North Chesterfield; Select Property Solutions Llc to Blackburn Colin James and Abigail Rose Scanga, $224,000.
HANOVER
13404 American Beauty Drive, Ashland; RCI Builders LLC to Benjamin T. Rogers, $932,377.
8033 Atlee Road, Mechanicsville; HollyE. Akins to Randall A. Sherman, $275,000.
7004 Barletts Bluff Road, Mechanicsville; Donald B. Barnett to Anglin Velazquez, $461,500.
8175 Belton Circle, Mechanicsville; John M. Goudie to Antoinette Denise Stroter, $293,000.
Block 2, Ashcake Village; Downing Gilman LLC to Boss Enterprises 2021 LLC, $265,000.
7272 Brandy Creek Drive, Mechanicsville; Allen B. Elder III to Jesse Faron MacLelland, $350,000.
10134 Cameron Ridge Drive, Ashland; Erik C. Ray to Samuel B. Watson Jr., $460,000.
9434 Charter Lake Drive, Mechanicsville; William C. Jones to Karyn Martyn Younkins, $486,100.
17553 Circuit Rider Drive, Beaverdam; David B. Moorefield to Thomas John Hug, $349,950.
7966 Colony Drive, Mechanicsville; Harry L. Nevins Jr. to Sharon L. Voelcker, $245,000.
7110 Cornthwaite Court, Mechanicsville; Alton S. Bradford to Jill A. Fuller, $425,000.
8352 Devils Den Lane, Mechanicsville; Eugene Pearson Jones Jr. to Daniel Lebo Best, $284,747.
7981 Elliot Drive, Mechanicsville; Marvin A. Bruce to Jose Tomas Del City Argueta, $218,000.
10325 Farm Glen Way, Glen Allen; Farmstead Villas LLC to Frances I. Duval, $408,831.
7300 Flannigan Mill Road, Mechanicsville; Alton L. Dews Jr. to Andrew B.C. Wood, $600,000.
7220 Grant Drive, Mechanicsville; Patricia H. Clark, successor trustee to Diane T. Carroll, $315,500.
8201 Halycon Lane, Mechanicsville; Lauren Harver Mull to Alfred M. Phillips Jr., $259,000.
7117 Harbor Run Court, Mechanicsville; W.V. McClure Inc. to Geoffrey Duke, $372,791.
7289 Hidden Lake Estates Drive, Mechanicsville; Kathleen J. Davis to Edward L.Tyler Jr., $475,000.
10101 Hollythorne Lane, Mechanicsville; HHHunt Homes LC to Brandon A. Brooks, $508,570.
9790 Honeybee Drive, Mechanicsville; Craftmaster Homes Inc. to Zheng Wei Zhend, $604,840.
9293 Janeway Drive, Mechanicsville; NVR Inc. to Karen Elizabeth Reardon Westervelt, $579,605.
10151 Kellys Bluff Run, Ashland; Bryan Allen Lewis to William Edward Cabell, $607,000.
10241 Korona Drive, Mechanicsville; Darren W. Utley to Clint B. Dowda, $510,000.
6402 Little Sorrel Drive, Mechanicsville; Derek S. Russow to Peter MIchael Billeter, $360,000.
7128 Lynnroy Way, Mechanicsville; Jacob R. Kain to Myint Myint Aye, $286,000.
8334 Mary Mundie Lane, Mechanicsville; Rachel F. Debose to Ashely M. Dinatman, $290,000.
12084 Meriturn Place, Ashland; Joseph C. Wilkinson to Keith A. Darden, $641,000.
12108 Mufflin Place, Ashland; RCI Builders LLC to Erin Williams Kelly, $563,342.
5958 Northfall Creek Pkwy., Mechanicsville; Edward John Kelly, trustee to Ricardo Rivera Rivera, $350,000.
16015 W Patrick Henry Road, Montpelier; Walter H. Johnson, trustee to Paul Thomas Mikowski, $560,000.
6111 Perryville Drive, Mechanicsville; Russell W. Wright to Jason M. Fritts, $355,000.
5480 Pohite Circle, Mechanicsville; Louis W. Baltz to Gary Hingst, $295,000.
6129 Poppy Seed Lane, Mechanicsville; Kim Corkery to Adriana Eunice Fiscella, $263,000.
10267 Radford Mill Terrace, Mechanicsville; Leroy E. Roberts, trustee to Byron R. Russ Jr., $510,000.
8945 Ringview Drive, Mechanicsville; Brittany N. Jackson to Kaitlin R. Williams, $300,000.
6153 Rolling Forest Circle, Mechanicsville; Donna Leigh Grady, trustee to Richard W. Camilleri, $205,000.
7525 Rural Point Road, Mechanicsville; Gail Truitt Wilson to Joseph Michaels, $300,000.
11340 Scots Hill Terrace, Glen Allen; Sean M. Gable to Erik B. Gheen, $479,500.
9472 Shelley Drive, Mechanicsville; David Bell to Brooke Allison Green, $339,000.
13358 Slayden Circle, Ashland; Cody Wesley Clarke to Kyle Benjamin Smith, $435,000.
14421 Stillmeadows Road, Montpelier; Allen P. Hall III to John Christopher Patten, $487,500.
6060 Studley Road, Mechanicsville; Perrincrest Custom Homes LLC to Kyle Christopher Atkins, $1,011,722.
9304 Sweet Meadow Place, Mechanicsville; RCI Builders LLC to Jay Mather, $600,000.
13998 Taylor’s Overlook Corut, Montpelier; David Wayne Hartley, trustee to Philip J. Young, $495,500.
8737 Tiffany Lane, Mechanicsville; Jason F. Sargent to Michael Dougherty, $300,000.
11167 Verdon Road, Doswell; Home Solutions of Virginia LLC to Stanley R. Gonyo, $269,000.
10248 Wanzer Hill Road, Mechanicsville; Christina Diebold to Roger A. Warden, $480,000.
7986 Willow Ave., Mechanicsville; Owen V. Johnson to Barbara Futch, $215,000.
11225 Winding Brook Terrace Drive, Ashland; NVR Inc. to Ellen McCartney, $294,690.
11249 Winding Brook Terrace Drive, Ashland; NVR Inc. to Michele Christin Kantolic, $268,785.
16215 Wolf Creek Road, Montpelier; Joshua Joseph Gee to Bobby Lopez, $599,900.
POWHATAN
2587 Butterwood Circle, Powhatan; Gerry L. Caswell to Stephen D. Sharp, $397,000.
1450 Country Forest Lane, Powhatan; Richard E. Edwards to Suzan A. Cox, $350,000.
2954 Janet Lane, Powhatan; Cristobal Govea to Erik Lundin, $247,000.
3545 Maidens Road, Powhatan; Justin M. Turpin to Jonathan Morrison, $195,000.
1545 Old Bert Drive, Powhatan; Finer Homes Inc. to Mary C. Stewart, $489,944.
2133 Old Homestead Place, Powhatan; Roland H. Weeks Jr. to Rochelle Lee, $320,000.
1381 Palmore Road, Powhatan; Brian K. Bartlett to Tammy L. Herlinger, $340,000.
3509 Richards Run, Powhatan; Gerard R. Shaber to Carol T. Gregg, $446,000.
3541 Sherwood Bluff Way, Powhatan; Aaron M. Dugas to Garland Anderson, $396,000.
4388 Three Bridges, Powhatan; William Thomas Fearnside to Hugh Dalton Jr., $315,000.
GOOCHLAND
7479 Brandiston St., Glen Allen; Eagle Construction of Virginia LLC to Carol M. Rueter, $555,975.
2565 Corey Run Court, Manakin Sabot; Jeffrey Seredni to William S. Gillen, $1,440,000.
500 Edgehill Wood Road, Manakin Sabot; William E. Kindervater to Carrie Choe, $430,000.
1607 Genito Road, Crozier; William E. Weatherford Jr. to Christina Jordan Dunn, $450,000.
3986 Helmet Lane, Louisa; Eric H. Umstead to David Scott Pierpont, $470,000.
605 Joe Brooke Lane, Manakin Sabot; Thomas D. Dickson, trustee to Jane M. Dufrane, $1,150,000.
1523 Oak Grove Drive, Manakin Sabot; Sharief Lydon Ferris to Natalie T. Haboush, $400,000.
3003 Preston Park Terrace, Sandy Hook; Chesterfield Construction Services Inc. to Diane M. Bishop, $440,155.
3009 Royal Virginia Parkway, Louisa; Marian Crawford to Catherine D. Herzog, $405,000.
2957 Summerchase Lane, Goochland; Phillip A. Blaschick to Robert Scott Dietz, $950,000.
3306 Tillar Lane, Goochland; RCI Builders LLC to Chelsea Jean Fisher, $590,028.
3929 Whitehall Road, Sandy Hook; New Ventures Real Estate LLC to Corey Caward, $379,950.
Petersburg
201 Catalpa Court; NVR Inc. to Charlie L. Gross, $293,990.
15 Franklin St. and 101 N. Sycamore St.; Gatehouse Media Virginia Holdings Inc. to SC Colonial Ave. LLC, $395,000.
754 Myrick Ave.; Visionary Investment Group LLC to Harold Petke, $193,000.
1933 Powhatan Ave.; Damali M. Scott to Nicholas Brian Roberts, $191,200.
DINWIDDIE
25307 Carson Road, Carson; Mack N. Taylor to Christopher Hubbard, $385,000.
25109 Forest Ave., North Dinwiddie; Randolph T. Batts to Pamela Y. Smith, $239,900.
27009 Greenhead Drive, North Dinwiddie; Paul D. Johnson to Latonya L. Dabney, $215,000.
15018 Lakeside Court, Church Road; Donna H. Devier, devisee to Robert Jett Neal Jr., $690,000.
11754 Old Stage Road, North Dinwiddie; Danny E. Keesee to Brian Moden, $369,500.
25010 Steven Ave., North Dinwiddie; Kenneth L. Henshaw to Mark Anthony Gutierrez, $266,500.
3550 Westbriar Lane, North Dinwiddie; T'Andrea Lenon Graham to Gage R. Herpin, $282,000.
COLONIAL HEIGHTS
151 Breezy Hill Drive; John Ronkartz to Daniel Keith Parker, $455,000.
5014 Conduit Road; Milton Lee Wells to David M. Jolly, $200,000.
116 Homestead Drive; Adenike O. Okegbenro to Jamie L. Herring, $210,000.
313 Lafayette Ave.; SRIH LLC to Brittani Henry, $215,000.
525 MacArthur Ave.; Theresa A. Jones to Andron Wright, $180,000.
167 Pinecliffe Drive; Brian James Hall to Renee Janelle Thompson, $208,000.
HOPEWELL
2504 Atlantic St; Connie A. Barlett to Phoenecia Hill, $198,000.
407 Delton Ave.; Ismael Oritz to Rafael Rivera Velez, $180,000.
804 Kenwood Ave.; Hyatt Properties LLC to Waakeema Nzingha Ahevonderae, $185,000.
528 Smithfield Ave.; Sarah G. Perkinson to Carter Jackson Huddleston, $189,000.
NEW KENT
4521 Black Rail Court, Providence Forge; Edgar A. Atkins Jr. to Shanmunga S. Chandran, $535,000.
11001 Creeks Edge Road, New Kent; Michael P. Rogers to Chelsea Cave, $540,000.
7224 Cress Terrace, New Kent; D.R. Horton Inc. to Charles Farmer Jr., $323,230.
16827 Eames Way, Lanexa; Blue Ridge Custom Homes LLC to Kollina S. Pezza, $590,000.
7496 S Franklins Way, Quinton; Rebecca L. Avery to Monica Shenell Veney, $350,000.
7800 James Field Manor, Quinton; Liberty Homes Virginia Inc. to Aubrey D. Dykes, $304,000.
5705 Lakeview Road, Quinton; Amanda Beck to Amanda May, $215,000.
11413 Oakbow Court, New Kent; NVR Inc. to Michael A. Taylor Jr., $307,665.
6965 Oakfork Loop, New Kent; NVR Inc. to Kalu Sabera, $293,285.
11429 Oxbow Court, New Kent; NVR Inc. to Latrian Shawnta Davis, $319,250.
11465 Pinewild Drive, Providence Forge; Whitney E. Butler to Gerard Rideaux, $495,000.
9018 Rock Cedar Road, New Kent; Leslie S. Newman to Teresa Carr Pitts, $390,000.
8430 Sparks Terrace, Quinton; Shurm Construction Inc. to Nicholas A. Gamotis, $332,750.
8110 Sweet Dixie Lane, Quinton; AMC Property Solutions LLC to Kristen Nicole Akers, $241,000.
10810 White Dogwood Drive, Providence Forge; Kimberly M. Brightwell to Freddie Smith Jr., $287,500.
PRINCE GEORGE
10982 Bland Ridge Drive, South Prince George; William Monroe Jolly III, trustee to Frederick W. Beck III, $249,900.
9725 Cedar Lane, Disputanta; R.C. Sullivan Construction Inc. to Gabriel Victor Cintron, $351,600.
4825 Courthouse Road, Prince George; Dwayne C. Deschene to David N. Gropsorean, $274,500.
613 Hidden Oaks Place, Prince George; Ashley M. Jones to Robert M. Farina Jr., $271,000.
1001 Landing Road, South Prince George; Daniel Thorne to Sofia Peregoy, $232,600.
3700 Pepperwood Lane, South Prince George; Philip Mauldin to Jose Jumenez Martinez, $200,000.
18180 Templeton Road, Disputanta; Lin Mark Henshaw Enterprises Inc. to Kimberly Faison, $313,700.
621 Waters Edge Road, North Prince George; Corey W. Schultz to Reginald Bonnafon, $183,500.
AMELIA
2 parcels; Davin W. Akers to RDR Properties LLC, $799,000.
46.53 acres; C.C. Bowlin Jr. to William Gardner, $211,000.
Parcel; Arden A. Aylesworth Jr. to Pembleton Forest Products Inc., $468,000.
CUMBERLAND
126.636 acres; Green Creek Farms Inc. to Sharon K. Bryant, $395,000.
Lot 8, Bonbrook Estates; Timbercreek Building and Design LLC to Nine 14 Properties LLC, $200,630.
KING AND QUEEN
18.6666 acres; Ricky C. McDonald to Ramon O. Quezada, $515,000.
5.33 acres; Jubie Enterprises LLC to Daniel P. LLC, $215,000.
KING WILLIAM
2109 Chaucer Court, Aylett; Style Craft Homes Inc. of Virginia to Mary S. Jordan, $222,535.
1038 Horse Point Road, Hartfield; Michael P. Ristaino to Patricia H. Harper, $184,000.
16424 King William Road, King William; Stone Pony Properties LLC to Ashley Lynn Rhoten, $265,000.
377 Oak Springs Circle, Aylett; Molly M. Litchfield to Sara R. Lindamood, $210,000.
394 Terra Alta Drive, Aylett; Joshua N. Parcher to James W. Burke II, $335,000.
179 Walkerton Road, Walkerton; Cold Harbor LLC to Travis Weaver, $265,000.
WILLIAMSBURG
163 Cutspring Arch; Alice G. Moore to Rachel E. Gustave, $236,000.
228 John Pinckney Lane; Steven T. Yavorsky to Lewis S. Flanary, $265,000.
4137 Northridge St.; Dale E. McCollum to Deborah Mazzarella, $398,000.
504 Shaindel Drive; Janet G. Kosidlak, trustee to Josephine Ursini Krantz, trustee, $400,000.
449 Zelkova Road; Linda S. Lockwood, devisee to Anthony Deprimo, $279,025.
JAMES CITY
3408 Allium Court, Toano; NVR Inc. to Thomas Horsch, $391,135.
17 Autumn East, Williamsburg; Keldie Chewning to Katherine Snow Wilkins, $202,000.
5409 Bliss Armstead, Williamsburg; Andrea M. Dorcy to Arslan Fida, $470,000.
5415 Burlington Court, Williamsburg; Nicole D. Cole to George Luis Weiss, $465,000.
4508 Casey Blvd., Williamsburg; Arturo Vigil to Timothy Robert Juback, $479,000.
3915 Cold Spring Road, Williamsburg; Jeffrey D. Grow to Nathaniel S. Jacklin, $445,000.
3904 Cromwell Lane, Williamsburg; Angel L. Rosario to Cathleen C. Vogel, $251,500.
612 Dock Landing, Williamsburg; John P. Drago to John P. Vandersluis, trustee, $1,550,000.
100 Ensign John Utie, Williamsburg; Ugur Yilmaz Anatolian to Joseph Dik, $998,000.
3407 Foxglove Drive, Toano; NVR Inc. to Kristopher A. Sears, $288,679.
2018 Genevieve Trail, Williamsburg; Chestnut Grove Development LLC to Cynthia M. Babin, $177,500.
4300 Harrington Commons, Williamsburg; Colonial Heritage LLC to Judy Evelyn Ellis, $435,390.
1107 Hitchens Lane, Williamsburg; Richmond Norge LLC to Veronic K. Sanchez Ocasio, $485,522.
126 John Rolfe Lane, Williamsburg; Jason S. Flowers to Patton E. Burchett, $332,000.
3228 Kenton Court, Toano; Joseph W. Patteson to Peter M. Lance, $230,000.
1210 Kings Land Court, Williamsburg; Franciscus at Promenade LLC to Helen Anne Meade, $219,990.
2401 Little Creek Dam Road, Toano; Mathew Logan Soper to Michael Allen Richardson, $235,000.
3228 Lytham Court, Toano; Joel C. Thornton to Frederick G. Langhorn, $475,000.
3931 Matthew Circle, Williamsburg; Katherine Ives Halpin to Brandon A. Moe, $375,000.
255 Mildred Drive, Williamsburg; NVR Inc. to Diana Strain, $324,065.
4204 New Town Avenue, Williamsburg; Ted W. Mittler, co-trustee to Stanley York, $347,000.
941 Pheasant Run, Williamsburg; Gregory I. Coffman to Paul Eric Brandenburger, $225,000.
702 Prosperity Court, Williamsburg; Leo P. Varin to Michael A. Cruz, $286,000.
9072 Richmond Road, Toano; Deborah H. Brickhouse to Janet W. Hazelwood, $270,000.
4233 Rosewood Court, Williamsburg; Brian T. Higgins to Bryan W. Manger, $350,000.
100 Shellbank Drive, Williamsburg; Daniel R. Dillingham to Sandra L. Brown, $515,000.
2959 Snuggles Court, Toano; John B. Dillow to Robert Irwin Fulford Jr., $220,000.
105 Thomas Cartwright, Williamsburg; Douglas A. Merrill to Scotland Associates LLC, $775,000.
Unit 711, Conference Center Condominium; Robert H. Marchbank to Budabern LLC, $245,000.
3136 Weathers Blvd., Toano; Leslie M. Williams to Olivia M. Doiron, $192,000.
31 Winster Fax, Williamsburg; Marla Benjamin, successor trustee to Rogers H. Green, trustee, $285,000.