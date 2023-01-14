Property Transfers Published January 14, 2023

The following is a list of more real estate parcels valued at $150,000 or more that have been transferred in the past few months in Richmond and surrounding areas.

To our readers: Caroline and Louisa listings will not be included until further notice.

RICHMOND

1606 N 23rd St; Summerson Beverly M to Sappington Christopher, $363,700.

1512 N 24th St; F & G Investments Llc to Ktvproperties Llc, $150,000.

515 N 28th St; Bertha Llc to Keune Krista and Watts Jason, $605,000.

520 N 30th St; Wooten Jeffrey P and to Childs Matthew And, $405,000.

1414 N 31st St; Lombard Lesley to Somerville Tyree Sharod, $219,000.

617 N 37th St; Herlick Blakely J Jr & Kerri C to Orams Francesca Capanni And, $660,000.

2300 4th Ave; Crenshaw Charles L Ii to Zea Herbert Alfonso And, $550,000.

10231 Apache Road; Cottrell Preston H Jr & Jami J to Mcbride Troy D and Caitlin M, $620,000.

2619 Bainbridge St; Purdy Homes Llc to Titus Aleah Rose And, $380,000.

3723 Bonmark Dr; Mitchell Mary L to Motta Home Renovations Llc, $200,000.

204 E Brookland Park Blvd; Young Luke W to Abbe Angelyca, $380,000.

2309 W Cary St; P & J Properties to Jr1 Properties Llc, $356,000.

335 Charmian Road; Paris Jeffrey C and Carrie to One Parkwood Llc, $335,000.

823 Chimborazo Blvd; Pickinpaugh Kaylee to Ponce Hernandez Julieta G, $312,000.

4019 Clinton Ave; Robinson David J to Gore Garrison M, $520,000.

3062 Decatur St; Pineda Brothers Llc to Klopp Lisa, $259,000.

3020 Edgewood Ave; Rometti Catherine and to Mai Hang, $382,100.

2117 Floyd Ave; Ford Robert Harrison and to Curran Erica and Todd, $715,000.

1018 Garber St; Integral Properties Llc to Hinman Brad, $250,000.

2803 W Grace St; Rent Me Rva Llc to Renner Jason R, $525,000.

3304 Grayland Ave; Brown Brian to Hamby Nicholas C, $420,000.

1006 Halsey Lane; Virginia Renovators Llc to Croteau Brinsfield Brandon, $245,000.

4616 Hanover Ave; Strauser Matthew Ross and to Raulston Lindsay Alexandria And, $562,500.

1109 Hollister Ave; Samuels Aston to Trejo Haydee Hernandez, $190,000.

2410 Ingram Ave; Motta Home Renovations Llc to Jeter Paulina, $205,000.

3446 Kenmore Road; Hicks Rene S and to White Matthew E and Merry G, $468,000.

3028 Lamb Ave; Lacy Robert W Jr to Navarre Clayton, $350,000.

2913 W Leigh St; Garmon Mark R to 2913 West Leigh Street Llc, $320,000.

3012 M St; Rva Sugar Llc to Gonzalez Raul R, $475,000.

2408 Maplewood Ave; Benusa Timothy Kyle to Gaynor Jessie A And, $670,000.

2506 Melbourne St; Nichols Michael Anthony and to Cross Allison Marie, $210,000.

1713 Moore St; Witthoefft Adam N and to Ridderhof David Nicolas And, $355,000.

1813 National St; Kiwi Development Llc to Conant Gregory James, $325,000.

617 Northside Ave; Sterling Homes Llc to Graves Bridget Sean, $365,000.

2909 Park Ave; Martens Mark W and Kelly Knuuti to Frost Henry Dykema And, $655,000.

5900 Patterson Ave U8; Brook At Patterson Llc to Baust Lauren and Holland Justin, $215,000.

1301 Porter St U304; Piner Rebecca to Knowles George W, $215,000.

5617 Riverside Heights Way; Biniasz Nancy L to Biniasz Jason E And, $319,950.

1600 Roseneath Road; Essex Family Group Llc to 1600 Roseneath Llc, $7,000,000.

2704 Seminary Ave; Rice Robert to Letchford Robert J, $405,000.

3240 Shaw Lane; Lowrey Jennifer S to Flores Diaz Marcelino, $155,100.

1209 Stanhope Ave; Evans Timothy Ryan and to Peterson Andrew G and Amanda M, $432,600.

3434 Stuart Ave; 3434 Stuart Llc to Kitchen Living Trust Trustees, $595,000.

6310 Three Chopt Road; Adams Karen B to Cooper Lyndon F and Lisa I, $2,500,000.

2024 Tobacco Mill St; NVR Inc to Landrum Jessica Ann And, $386,875.

108 Tuckahoe Blvd; Barnes David M and Aurie A to Matthews Charles M and Laura R, $1,655,000.

6508 Vischer Road; NVR Inc to Eng Kyle and Ritter Jennifer, $458,235.

5120 Waverly Ave; Kelley Llc to Orwan Joseph, $189,900.

3828 Woodmere Dr; Orellana Carlos A to Diaz Carlos A, $259,950.

7 Yancey St; Better Built Homes Of Virginia to Rivera Lynda L, $499,950.

HENRICO

7317 Ajay Ct, Henrico; Harris Jacqueline A to Sfr Acquisitions 2 Llc, $337,000.

6917 Alyssalaine Dr, Henrico; Washington Erika D to Warfield Nathan Alexander and Shawnta N, $540,000.

11805 Autumnwood Ct, Glen Allen; Pal Nirvik and Swatilika Trustees to Shaik Abdul Rasheed and Naeem, $642,850.

1803 Bandera Dr, Henrico; Pence Frederick Bryan to Duke Siddika S, $218,000.

2823 Battery Ave, Henrico; Wood Charles A Iii and Kaitlynn Ann Hudson to Corley Brooke and Michael Brennan, $365,000.

2720 Berkeley Pointe Dr, Henrico; Salter A Douglas to Gibbons Michael, $300,000.

1520 Bexhill Rd, Henrico; Hile Mark A and Anita G to Taylor Logan Austin and Virginia A, $400,000.

11845 Blandfield St, Henrico; Lin Li and Yang Shen to Murphy Ryan W and Jessica M, $634,000.

4224 Bon Secours Pkwy Ua, Henrico; Allibhai Salmaan K to Ahmed Kamal and Rabia Kamal, $395,000.

373 Bramber Walk Ua, Henrico; Eagle Construction Of Va Llc to Allea Ariel E, $474,945.

2209 Brightmoor Ct, Henrico; Mattox Rhonda C to Russell Brutus and Nancy and Ronald E, $245,000.

1700 Broadwater Bluff Ct, Sandston; Crumpler Kevin Terry to Crumpler Matthew, $195,000.

214 Buffalo Rd, Henrico; Grant Doris A to Cva Homes Llc, $190,000.

1612 Cadmus Ct, Glen Allen; Mills Valerie L to Hughes Jeffrey B, $350,000.

4711 Candlelight Pl, Glen Allen; Link Stephen L and Kelly R to Rahimi Tamana and Oday Alsalhi and A Reja, $290,000.

3518 Carlton Rd, Henrico; Jones Angela Gregory to Tillerson John M Jr, $205,000.

5010 Castle Point Ct, Glen Allen; Mason Michael C and Anna M to Jecklin Residential Llc, $425,000.

5880 Charles City Rd, Henrico; Smith Joshua D to Raymond William Jr, $174,000.

2612 Chatham Woods Dr, Henrico; Earl David B and Alyssa J to Maraach Wassim and Said, $425,000.

2220 Clarke St, Henrico; 4 East Grace Street Llc to Mcshin Foundation, $290,000.

10813 Colonist Dr, Henrico; Williford Eric Scott to Han Thomas J, $482,500.

13620 Cotton Patch Ct, Henrico; Chc Lands Inc to Logan Ryan Keith and Yen Phung, $275,000.

1516 Cutshaw Pl, Henrico; Brown David to Rotante Tara E and Kyle C Hogwood, $545,000.

10105 Deepwood Cir, Henrico; Heath Lawrence W and Laurel to Graham Matthew D, $427,000.

1329 Devers Rd, Henrico; Harari Batsheva to Sprowl Holly J and Bashil Singh, $305,000.

9716 Dove Hollow Ln, Glen Allen; Barth Amanda B to Hart Emily P and Joseph, $450,000.

2540 Dunham Rd, Henrico; Hughes Alan R and J A R-H to Babb Preston F and Whitney A, $630,000.

5115 Earlwick Rd, Henrico; Lflc Ii Llc to Gwaltney Micheal T Sr and Sarah J, $265,000.

227 S Elm Ave, Henrico; Melvin Rebecca M to Sater Hannah E and Franklin J Obregon, $210,000.

4108 English Holly Cir, Henrico; Holland Matthew W to Carmody Adelaide, $405,000.

2307 Farrand Dr, Henrico; E and M Investment Properties Llc to Arnold James Brandon and Courtney Brennan, $275,000.

3809 Flat Field Ter, Henrico; Wilson Calvin A and Amanda to Kirven Timothy Joe, $259,900.

1710 Foxfire Cir, Henrico; Bragg Sarah C to Kore Rosellyne, $229,000.

12448 Fremont Dr, Glen Allen; Yin Weisi and Wei Sun to Kc Santosh and Anu Bhattarai, $585,000.

8919 Ginger Way Dr, Henrico; Barber Kathleen H to Hollar Barry P and Jayne M Penn, $420,000.

1114 Glidewell Rd, Henrico; Robinson Lisa M and R L to Vo Thuy Linh and Nguyen Chau Nguyen, $361,000.

509 Grayson Ave, Henrico; Burke Michael James and Audrey Janette to Ayala Rodolfo and Nina, $251,000.

4937 Grey Oaks Villas Dr, Glen Allen; Perlman Stephen M and Judith G to Morgan Frank E and Jean P, $724,300.

4024 Grove Point Dr, Henrico; NVR Inc to Ross Donald M Jr and Roseanne Queen, $283,965.

7017 Hapsburg Ct, Henrico; Ross Run Llc to Williams Tyler Rosalyn G, $370,654.

6701 Hazelwood St, Henrico; Hendrick Gaynelle H to Nguyen Nguyen, $257,000.

6808 Hominy Ct, Henrico; Eastwood Homes Of Richmond Llc to Fleming Aaron Antonio and Joi L, $451,830.

4032 Huntsteed Way, Henrico; Nestlerode Joseph R Jr and Margaret A to Haverly Lauren and Andrew, $1,350,000.

119 S Ivy Ave, Henrico; Durham J J Iii and J J Iv to Sandoval Miriam and Matthew A, $250,000.

5610 Jefferson St, Henrico; Liberty Homes Va Inc to Graves Joshua and Nubia, $281,440.

4820 Kellywood Dr, Glen Allen; Williams Robert E Jr and Jennifer M N Choy to Ochs Michael J, $342,500.

2516 Kenwood Ave, Henrico; Smithwick Billy and Ellan to Sims Lacey, $290,000.

4421 Killiam Ct, Glen Allen; Meacham Charles D and Mary to Rahmani Lubna, $562,700.

1606 E Laburnum Ave, Henrico; Michalek Carolyn R to Zona Jeffrey F Jr, $180,000.

409 Lakewood Dr, Henrico; Waite John D and Ashley Carpenter to Morris Caroline C and Judson M Frye, $1,125,000.

1914 Le-Suer Rd, Henrico; Moore Xtra and George Freund Iv to Colella Leandra and Austin Zavacky, $450,000.

626 Lenten Rose Pl, Henrico; Dixon John L Jr and Elizabeth N to Singleton Ashley, $260,000.

2220 Libbie Lake West St Ub, Henrico; Lm Townhomes 1 Llc to Quigley Steven Lawrence and Lisa Anne, $515,873.

3902 Liesfeld Pl, Glen Allen; Branin Thomas M and Karen H to Brito Rodolfo Jesus Arias, $500,000.

4106 Longleaf Dr, Henrico; Mise Margaret P Estate to Tu Yuki D, $305,000.

3113 Macallan Pkwy, Henrico; Real Estate Acquisitions and Inv Llc to Benham Steven Andre Jr and K Young-Benham, $490,000.

2104 Manlyn Rd, Henrico; Anderson Stephen W to Walsh Robert A, $343,000.

3021 Maplewood Rd, Henrico; Gannon Michael and Maria Sweet Carlson to Coplan Timothy R and Page C, $339,000.

801 Maybeury Dr, Henrico; Evans James L and Nazila K to Rodrigues Pedro H and Lindsay M, $220,000.

3208 Merritt Pl, Glen Allen; Pugh Preston W and Marjorie S Trustee to Ritter Jessica L and Chad W, $553,000.

4612 Monaco Dr, Sandston; Kelly Billy R and Misty L to Hemple Dana L, $275,000.

5241 Monument Ave U2a, Henrico; Meyer Bernard G Jr and Susanne F to Buono Clement Michael and Elizabeth W, $635,000.

2494 Mountain Rd, Glen Allen; Raqui Luis A and Isauro J Brocos to Rjm Land Llc, $450,000.

2317 National St, Henrico; Talley Richard to Kelly Samuel and Erin, $195,000.

5608 Noble Ave, Henrico; Liberty Homes Va Inc to Johnson Jeffrey, $404,000.

1906 Nortonia Rd, Henrico; Coli Charles J to Richey Adriane, $422,500.

8602 Oakcroft Dr, Henrico; Wingfield Elizabeth Kendrick to Powell Danielle Nicole, $410,000.

4820 Old Main St U507, Henrico; Stoneman Gregory P and Michele A to Martinez Harold J, $849,950.

1528 Olde Sage Ct, Glen Allen; Ssb Realty Llc to Nelluri Veerabhadra R and Chaitanya B, $320,000.

1905 N Parham Rd, Henrico; Kimbrough Fiorella and Maria Rubinos Nunez to Labarca Adolfo E Ruiz, $285,000.

11760 Parsons Walk Ct, Glen Allen; Kim Hee Sung to Fish Collin Holliday and Rachel Foster, $569,500.

7113 Pinetree Rd, Henrico; Davis Landon L Iii and Elizabeth C to Johnson Jacob K and Sarah A Estes, $1,023,000.

Portugee Rd, Sandston; Economic Development Authority to Swo Logistics Llc, 17769420.

3917 Pumpkin Seed Ln, Glen Allen; Yang Szu-Sung and Huei-Ching to Karunakaran Divya and B Thirugnanam, $485,000.

8600 Quioccasin Rd, Henrico; Nordrow Investments Llc to Cross-Over Ministry Inc, $1,950,000.

4721 Red Coach Ln, Sandston; Bruce W Taylor Masonry Inc to Caldwell Sabrita, $322,000.

5207 Reids Pointe Rd, Glen Allen; Simmons Michael E and K J to Conley Jeffrey and Karen, $226,000.

2120 Rhudy St, Henrico; Brown Mondai K to Time to Change Properties Llc, $177,500.

6048 Rivermere Ln, Glen Allen; Lifestyle Builders and Developers Inc to Edwards Grace, $517,322.

2015 Rocky Point Pkwy, Henrico; Gentry Wanda L to Russo Steven and Heather H, $175,000.

3900 Rosemallow Pl, Henrico; NVR Inc to Rose Jerry K and Lasandra B, $392,575.

11061 Ryall Rd, Glen Allen; Roffis Sherry L and David R Walsh to Walsh David Ronnie, $180,000.

301 Sag Harbor Pl, Henrico; NVR Inc to Scott Janet, $246,070.

311 Sag Harbor Pl, Henrico; NVR Inc to Villena Jeffrey and Elma Martin, $276,025.

1396 School House Rd, Henrico; Miller Erica R and Gabriel D to Tarpey Michelle and Marie Kirby, $180,000.

10612 Sherwin Pl, Glen Allen; Lowery Steven C to Natale Matthew J and Litta G Paulson, $495,000.

2107 Spider Dr, Henrico; Erhart Ruth Ann Trust to Dibenedetto Karen and Catherine Newton, $419,500.

12021 Springrock Ct, Henrico; Becker Joan to Fines Christopher G and Regina Griffith, $805,000.

1302 Stone Ridge Park Loop, Henrico; Cox Sheila R to Romeo Colleen and Robert N, $280,000.

4819 Suecla Dr, Henrico; Patina Property Group Llc to Singleton Cole L and Katrina S Forrest, $288,000.

2605 Tavern Way, Glen Allen; Chaturvedi Pawan and Anita Mogili to Ellis Logan Gregory and Halle Lynne Jordon, $290,000.

8101 Three Chopt Rd, Henrico; Ecdamd Iii Llc to Pfeiffer Jason and Nicole, $399,000.

129 Township Blvd, Henrico; Thompson Juwana L to Paranagama Hettiveediya, $274,900.

2117 Turtle Run Dr U10, Henrico; Bechtel Landon J and E C Coddington to Simmonds Christopher M, $217,000.

3707 Vawter Ave, Henrico; Roper Glover Holdings Llc to Cutler-Voltz Seth J, $310,000.

11221 Wellesley Terrace Ct, Henrico; Ross Robert J and Alice B to Hayden Catherine P, $621,000.

1307 Westridge Rd, Henrico; Wright Charles Barrett and Lindsey E Et Al to Christ Joshua, $302,500.

4609 Williamsburg Rd, Henrico; Cot J Properties Llc to Ach Realty Limited Liability Company Llc, $3,219,089.

300 W Williamsburg Rd, Sandston; Mcmillan Wilfred J to M&t Westbury Farm Llc, $150,000.

4637 Wistar Creek Dr Ua, Henrico; Stanley Martin Homes Llc to Khurana Amitoj Singh, $316,047.

4652 Wistar Creek Dr Ua, Henrico; Stanley Martin Homes Llc to Shivnani Amit, $322,977.

4648 Wistar Creek Dr Ub, Henrico; Stanley Martin Homes Llc to Mccray Danielle R, $354,959.

7953 Wistar Woods Ct, Henrico; Trelease Lawrence E and Linda D to Coffey Benton, $360,000.

5513 Woodrow Ter, Henrico; Baker Kathy Moore and Kaitlin Joy to Kitchen Zachary E and Dorothy H, $320,000.

12301 Wyndham West Dr, Glen Allen; Boone Homes Inc to Lewis Tania A and Rodney J, $842,951.

CHESTERFIELD

5844 Addison Gate Dr, North Chesterfield; NVR Inc to Wyche Melissa, $307,070.

1624 Almer Ct, Chester; NVR Inc to Earp Naomi C, $535,750.

14304 Altavista Blvd, Midlothian; NVR Inc to Phillips Toriano, $484,065.

14340 Altavista Blvd, Midlothian; Nourse Adam and Elsa to Patel Sanik and Puja, $475,000.

14208 Amstel Bluff Ter, Chesterfield; Beale Raymond L Jr to Lyons-Hart Jimmy L and Cindy Lou, $450,000.

7412 Appelman Rd, Chesterfield; Shurm Construction Inc to Seege Tyrone Eugene and Tracey Inez, $340,399.

5221 Appleleaf Ct, North Chesterfield; Troy Antionette Sha-Von to Penn William F and Odom Bill I Jr, $200,000.

7300 Ashlake Pkwy, Chesterfield; 7300 Ashlake Llc to Mmpf Iii Chesterfield Va Llc, 12250000.

2101 Avada Dr, Midlothian; Keel Custom Homes to Morneau Matthew Francis and Amy E, $760,966.

1430 Baltrey Ln, Midlothian; Gahagan Ronald Jr to Chaves Phillip Andrew and Rachel R, $835,000.

513 Bastian Pl, Chester; NVR Inc to Faulkner Cameo Fox, $456,885.

12406 Beauridge Ct, Midlothian; Davis G A and Van Willigen J M to Roberts Jason Homer and Michelle Matsuura, $447,000.

3707 Bellstone Dr, Midlothian; South River Custom Homes Llc to Drayer Andrew and Rauls-Drayer Amber L, $655,784.

13910 Bermuda Orchard Ln, Chester; Walker Arthur Lee and Roberta P to Walker Philip M, $325,000.

14410 Birnam Woods Dr, Midlothian; Speiran Gary K and Cheryl B to Melton Susan Lee, $415,000.

17930 Boston Creek Trl, Moseley; Andoh Prince and Joan Dickens to Mannaa Yousef Sami and Azizieh Nesrin Mohammed Said Kamel, $635,000.

18110 Branders Bridge Rd, South Chesterfield; Page Charles R Jr and Renee M to Spinner Lori Beth and Christopher Keith, $190,000.

9512 Bright Hope Rd, Chesterfield; Chamberlin Melinda and Rodriguez Jacob and Chamberlin Caitlin to Chamberlin Nathan R, $214,000.

15241 Broadwater Cir, Chester; Seda Ricardo G and Wakefield M A to Lovelace Amber, $150,000.

8001 Buford Cmns, North Chesterfield; Rafferty Kevin E and Karleen M to Sempeles Evania, $265,000.

14401 Camack Trl, Midlothian; Ahmad Baseer and Fatima Rida to Shahid Armghan and Mariam Olya, $470,000.

11309 Canterbury Rd, Chester; Lesueur Geoffrey T and Cynthia A to Heyer Cody B and Irvin Melissa, $330,000.

8313 Capernwray Dr, Chesterfield; Lifestyle Home Builders to Lee Sheneida Curry and Eric Lamont, $747,764.

9927 Castle Glen Ter, North Chesterfield; G&h Properties Llc to Barents Rick Matthew and Mariah Amarae, $316,000.

2611 Cedarville Ct, Midlothian; Lgi Homes-Virginia Llc to Erskin Robert Paul and Carol Anne, $522,900.

11000 Chalkley Rd, Chester; Maitland George to Meyer John Patrick, $315,000.

6848 Cherry Creek Ln, Moseley; Kobayashi Baylor T and Teresa A to Garle John F and David Lisa C, $799,000.

14202 Chimney House Rd, Midlothian; Moss Joseph C Ii and Mary Beth to Atkinson Brendan Edward and Knipple Kaitlin Marie, $500,000.

6644 Citory Way, Moseley; Hhhunt Greenwich Walk Llc to Taylor Gilda J Battle, $533,760.

8042 Clancy Pl, Chesterfield; Lakewood Investments Llc to Kinard Andrea, $515,000.

2730 Cogbill Rd, North Chesterfield; Cog and Jub Holdings Llc to Pardo Ilan, $160,000.

14004 Cooperton Cir, Chester; Mims Harold M to Bailey Glennrohy and Elnorist, $355,000.

15636 Corte Castle Ter, Chesterfield; Jaxys Llc to Cousins Cecil D and Delores A Mceashin, $414,600.

1407 Crawford Wood Pl, Midlothian; Magnuson Richard E Jr and Lori A to Crank Charles N and Emma B, $385,000.

11101 Crofton Rd, Chester; Meadows Leslie A to Shelton Katrina N, $265,000.

13201 Dawnwood Ct, Midlothian; Virginia Home Buyers Llc to Stewart Johnny Otis Lee, $405,000.

1630 Denby Way, Midlothian; Campbell Timothy B and Allyson R to Betlow Robert A and Brigida, $625,000.

11617 Dogwood Grove Dr, Midlothian; Lyons Mary S and Steelman Buell Dayton to Moritz Dwight W and Nancy Scott, $439,000.

7400 Drexelbrook Rd, Chesterfield; Barker Morgan C to Sena Wesli Montero, $305,000.

6831 Dunton Rd, Chesterfield; Cosby Village Llc to Mosuganti Tirumala Pavan Kumar and Jayan Suja, $334,555.

1756 Early Settlers Rd, North Chesterfield; Watterson Sean W to Commons Martin, $185,000.

11708 Elmwood Ln, Chester; Jones Derek A and Bosher Austin S to Nguyen Nhat Thien and Huynh Thi My Le, $240,000.

8407 Fedora Dr, Chesterfield; Emiliani Anna A to Jamison Amber Lynn and Michael Scott, $585,000.

12724 Forest Mill Dr, Midlothian; Warden Justin and Lauren to Chiang Far Fu and Yu Shin Tzy, $480,088.

19406 Foxbrook Dr, South Chesterfield; Passalacqua Pietro and Maria to Adams Garrick Patten, $235,000.

8741 Gem St, North Chesterfield; Lane Marianne S to Olson Christopher and Olson Jeffery, $400,000.

3612 Ghent Ct, Chesterfield; Baskerville Rodney James to Tigue Ashley N, $322,500.

507 Glenpark Ln, Midlothian; Mestayer Zachary J and Shaun S to Tomko Susan J and Novachek Tyler, $450,000.

3731 Graythorne Dr, Midlothian; Turner Benjamin L to Clark Jesse and Lauren, $760,000.

13500 Green Spire Ct, Chester; Allison Andrew J to Alam Fawad, $332,000.

8900 Grinell Ct, North Chesterfield; Baron Richard N and Barbara G to Hamilton Galen E and Rome Arianna L, $246,500.

12204 Ground Pine Ct, Midlothian; Hhhunt Homes L C to Roberts Brionna E and Rachael S, $366,960.

9503 Groundhog Dr, North Chesterfield; Gebreyes Victoria to Noland Johnnie W Iii Trustee and Noland Lisa O Trustee, $216,000.

5811 Harbour Hill Pl, Midlothian; Gellis H P and Gellis L S Trs to Mast Jacob Christopher and Elissa Gellis, $986,000.

3813 Harvette Dr, North Chesterfield; Nguyen Baotri to Urias Steven, $221,100.

626 Hazeltine Ct, North Chesterfield; Hairfield W Richard Trustee to Sabean Kathryn L, $330,000.

15707 Henningford Rd, Chesterfield; Main Street Homes to Munson William Baron and Jessica Lynn, $455,227.

8800 Hickory Rd, South Chesterfield; Archer Donna G to D and A Property Llc, $700,000.

7336 Hilmar Dr, North Chesterfield; Unified Investmt Ventures Llc to Gold Andrew, $160,000.

12030 Hunters Hawk Ct, Chesterfield; Edwards Kevin M and Whittney P to Mireles Eloy and Cleodice Valenca Estupinan, $391,000.

9800 Iron Bridge Rd, Chesterfield; Colter Mary Susan to Ironbridge Llc, $400,000.

20013 Ivan Rd, South Chesterfield; Clark Angie E to Beck Christopher M and Roshelle L, $315,000.

5900 Jessup Meadows Dr, North Chesterfield; Bastian Justin and Jessyca to Chen Jack and Gasink Julia Katherine, $310,000.

3308 Julep Dr, South Chesterfield; Poirier W Frank and Rhonda B to Seymour Kristy N, $225,000.

8501 Kingsland Park Dr, North Chesterfield; NVR Inc to Ladeji Olukorede and Kehinde A, $375,030.

8613 Kingsland Park Dr, North Chesterfield; NVR Inc to Hicks Vanessa E, $417,935.

1615 Kirkgate Ln, Midlothian; River City Investors Llc to Odigie Patrick, $233,906.

5907 Knightwood Pl, Chesterfield; Mcguire Mitchell to Coles Ashanti Tanay and Ladaris Antwain, $440,000.

4830 Kyloe Ln, Moseley; Morgan Bret and Angela to Barton Kenneth Hugh and Saisuda P, $443,000.

4912 Land Grant Dr, North Chesterfield; Snider Andrew P to Lawrence Zachary John, $265,000.

7524 Lawnbrook Dr, North Chesterfield; Lee Jennifer G and Sinaca T to Yu Qifan and Xiaoying, $350,000.

6809 Leire Ln, Chesterfield; Cosby Village Llc to Mukkala Divya, $374,343.

6821 Leire Ln, Chesterfield; Cosby Village Llc to Greiner Brett and Haley, $407,105.

13007 Lewis Rd, Chester; Blaha Daniel T and Stacey M to Barcus James H and Athena B, $390,000.

5030 Lippingham Dr, Chester; Thomas Travis F to Hetzler Michael T and Lauren Rose, $376,000.

9524 Lockberry Ridge Loop, North Chesterfield; Cortez-Coca Jose Et Al to Carter Gloria N, $312,000.

5011 Long Shadow Ct, Midlothian; Livingston J P and Nelson R J to Berg Linda Diann, $230,000.

16031 Lost Crop Dr, Moseley; Eastwood Homes to Patil Prasad, $499,990.

1724 Mainsail Ln, Chester; Hhhunt Homes L C to Purcell Deanne A, $474,540.

5201 Mandora Ct, North Chesterfield; Hughes Lamar David to Mao Jason, $382,450.

7130 Maple Summit Ln, Moseley; Lifestyle Home Builders to Craddock Christian D, $691,045.

13512 Mason Orchard Pl, Chester; Simmons William Jr and Pamela Prince to Mccormack Mark Edward Jr and Robin Capell, $439,000.

4000 Maze Runner Dr U102 , Midlothian; NVR Inc to Render Charles Ray and Deloris Jean, $294,990.

4000 Maze Runner Dr U204 , Midlothian; NVR Inc to Hill Susan T, $234,990.

4000 Maze Runner Dr U304 , Midlothian; NVR Inc to Konopky Kenneth S and Sandra L, $247,465.

4000 Maze Runner Dr U404 , Midlothian; NVR Inc to Gray Larry J Sr, $263,180.

5308 Meadoway Rd, North Chesterfield; Brown Brandon to Nichols Charlotte A, $300,000.

11918 Middlecoff Dr, Chester; Jabe John M and Jabe Jean Trs to Boehme Christian and Whitney, $535,000.

3724 Mill Walk Dr, Midlothian; Anderson Craig A and Melissa M to Burgos Sandro C Trustee and Burgos Rachel C Trustee, $440,000.

1621 Milo Rd, North Chesterfield; Shaw Robert Lamont Et Als to Sosa Walter M Ipina, $166,500.

4913 Newbys Bridge Rd, Chesterfield; Marlou Forest Llc to Oakland Properties Llc, $450,000.

7388 Norwood Pond Pl, Midlothian; Killion Kodi M to Kimnii Elmer and Michelle Y, $345,000.

5206 Oakforest Dr, Chesterfield; Houdyschell Fetnah and Green Philip D to Church William J, $250,000.

10318 Old Camp Rd, North Chesterfield; Fallin Catherine A Trustee to Fitzner Christopher Louis and Kaitlyn Elizabeth, $347,000.

13100 Old Well Ln, Midlothian; Moidel Adam M to Holcombe Alexandra Lynn, $307,500.

1201 Otterdale Rd, Midlothian; Justis Marie Cole Trustee to Anew Home Solutions Llc, $410,000.

11219 Parrish Creek Ln, Midlothian; Gill Paul Clayton to Frasso Gladine, $346,000.

12425 Petrel Xing, Midlothian; Swift Creek Development Llc to Wright Cornita D, $400,842.

6831 Philbrook Rd, North Chesterfield; Martinez Misael to Hernandez Betsabe Briones, $245,000.

11701 Plantation Trace Dr, Chesterfield; Smith Zhivoco and Claudia to Pace Raymond Jr and April, $530,000.

12300 Pomfret Ct, Midlothian; Dumais Derek C and Shelley J to Jung Cody and Sarah, $360,000.

5613 Powell Grove Dr, Midlothian; Zaki Tarif I to Melinat Jeffrey A and Megan E, $370,000.

9621 W Providence Rd, North Chesterfield; Hhgrubb Llc to Runne Jacqueline L and Adam James, $379,000.

15206 Quiet Forest Ct, South Chesterfield; Praeder Shelley A to Gallagher Ronda B and Bruce M, $380,800.

1510 Rayburn Rd, North Chesterfield; Jacobs Alan L Jr Estate to Bryan Jennifer Lee, $153,000.

140 Redmead Ln, North Chesterfield; Brown Frederick M and Byrd Wanda to Goodwin Michael, $335,000.

11324 Ridge Mill Ct, Chester; Rolling Ridge Llc to Din Adeel S and Kristen, $411,000.

12609 River Rd, Chesterfield; Bull Dorsey W Jr and Judy L to Santos Robert and Debora A, $265,000.

13913 Riverdowns North Ct, Midlothian; Das Prem and Shirley Alexander to Dickinson Robert and Tucker Cynthia, $759,000.

13104 Rockridge Rd, Chester; Lester Ronald L and Teressa F to Tudor Marsha and Richard, $375,000.

15614 Roland View Dr, Chester; Gallmeier Anthony J to Fuentes Julia Catherine Gauthier and Antonio, $235,000.

730 Royal Cresent Dr, North Chesterfield; Ayers Anthony Bowen and Ayers Roy Ermon Iii and Ayers J D and Ayers W F to Thriving Llc, $215,000.

5721 Sandstone Ridge Rd, Midlothian; Main Street Homes to Taylor Malcolm and Rebecca, $385,000.

6512 Sanford Springs Cove , Midlothian; Innovative Bldrs Of Midlothian to Lessin Alan and Cynthia M, $459,950.

16730 Sayley Dr, Chesterfield; Lifestyle Home Builders to Haney Scott and Tai, $624,950.

3654 Seaford Crossing Dr, Midlothian; Peters James M and Fleisher M W to Farlow Robert Joseph and Jacqueline Duvall, $707,000.

3503 Seven Oaks Rd, Midlothian; Bowen Properties Llc to Vo Paul and Abigail K, $375,000.

11601 Shallow Cove Dr, Chester; Anderson Mark W Jr and Melissa to Davis Darlene Lynette, $689,900.

8101 Sidlaw Hills Ter, Chesterfield; Castro Steven A and Heather M to Huggins Rosa, $660,900.

11649 Sinker Creek Dr, Chester; Eastwood Homes Of Richmond Llc to Elliott Jennifer R and Timothy B, $474,725.

2430 Southland Dr, Chester; North Market Realty Corp to Spread Your Wings Therapeutic Services Llc, $635,000.

6627 Southwalk Hts, Moseley; Greenwich Walk Villas Condominium At Foxcreek Llc to Johansen Robert Carey and Nancy Bickford, $443,460.

13501 Spring Run Rd, Midlothian; Lee Si G and Mi A to Daniel Construction Of Va Llc, $185,000.

6925 Stafford Park Dr, Moseley; Mcdonald Christopher Louis and Shelley Dennis to Lott Susan, $495,000.

2601 Stemwell Blvd, North Chesterfield; Bennett Larry A and Laura S to Elias Margrette, $555,000.

13330 Stoneway Dr, Chester; Lachut Dennis M and Darlene M to Leggett Wilson T Jr and Dianne B, $500,000.

6218 Strongbow Dr, Moseley; Hhhunt Homes L C to Rucker Lawrence Louis and Brandy Monique, $599,395.

11531 Sunfield Dr, Midlothian; Lipscomb Karl T to Cocker Peyton William and Lana Marilia Alves, $245,000.

3307 Sylvania Pl, Chester; Suits Christy M to Hobbs Patricia D, $246,000.

16913 Thornapple Run, Moseley; Minozzi Robin C and Mathew S to Kasaru Venkata Sai Harish and Sankarapu Amulya, $400,500.

2600 Torquay Loop, North Chesterfield; Bgrs Relocation Inc to Schrader Sarah E and Alan Michael, $375,500.

5101 Trace Ct, North Chesterfield; Dda Investments Llc to Wood-Bradley Joshua and Gouldman Autumn, $245,000.

14304 Trophy Buck Ct, Midlothian; Morowitz Edward to Routzahn Alexandra E and Andrew T, $282,300.

4530 Twelveoaks Rd, Midlothian; Bull Steven to Medina Angel Manuel and Daisy, $237,515.

7724 Valencia Rd, Chesterfield; Crosby Megan Anne and Dylan to Robison Matthew Justin and Elizabeth Kerr, $300,000.

7060 Velvet Antler Dr, Midlothian; Sturtz Kathryn N and Edwards K A to Grillon Dustin J and Cassie, $327,000.

200 Wadsworth Dr, North Chesterfield; Gershman Properties Llc to 200 Wadsworth Owner Llc, $9,000,000.

6301 Walnut Bend Dr, Midlothian; Paixao Leonel M and Coleen M to Cavender Daniel and Hannah, $485,000.

9319 Waterfall Cove Dr, Chesterfield; Wilson Mary and Jeron Antonio to Groome Jennifer Lynn, $397,000.

18824 Weldon St, South Chesterfield; T H Burt Corporation to Mitchell Chardonay, $268,800.

10900 Weybridge Rd, Chester; Martin Bonnie D and James C Jr to Norris William Taylor and Leslie, $300,000.

15613 Whirland Dr, Midlothian; Craftmaster Homes Inc to Campbell Arthur Lee Iv, $517,343.

9000 Widthby Rd, Chesterfield; Harpers Mill Development Corp to Eagle Construction Of Va Llc, $2,572,500.

9013 Widthby Rd, Chesterfield; Harpers Mill Development Corp to Eagle Construction Of Va Llc, $2,572,500.

9030 Widthby Rd, Chesterfield; Harpers Mill Development Corp to Eagle Construction Of Va Llc, $2,572,500.

9119 Widthby Rd, Chesterfield; Harpers Mill Development Corp to Eagle Construction Of Va Llc, $2,572,500.

15606 Willowmore Dr, Midlothian; Homesmith Construction Inc to Vellucci Matthew W and Jessica A, $659,871.

6149 Windrush Ct, North Chesterfield; Frost Tallie and Brandon to Abuasi Samer and Ziadeh Abeer, $385,000.

9407 Winterpock Rd, Chesterfield; Corp Of Presiding Bishop Lds to Flores Marlyn Yesenia Cabrera, $160,000.

3201 Woodsong Dr, Midlothian; Todd Lisa H to Real Estate Options Llc, $203,000.

17644 Wynstone Park Ln, Moseley; Deaver Catherine Elizabeth to Bhosale Vikramsinh Mohanrao, $400,000.

HANOVER

1.895 acres; Frank Volo to Top 1 LLC, $650,000.

2.286 acres; Carolyn Bauserman to Warren Bauserman, $330,000.

6.6 acres; Wayne Richard Albrecht to William Christopher Myers, $165,000.

10351 Agecroft Manor Court, Mechanicsville; Craig T. Eberle to Jacob Lambert Hancock, $425,000.

7253 Ann Cabell Lane, Mechanicsville; Sara N. Metz to Kenneth D. Greier III, $280,000.

2041 Babbling Brooke Lane, Mechanicsville; Brandon M. Harrison to Greg A. Middleton, $550,000.

8073 Belton Circle, Mechanicsville; Kamal Ahmed to Nagendra Babu Ravilla, $340,000.

Block X, Section 7, Chickahominy Falls; CFalls II LLC to Boone Homes Inc., $280,000.

13033 Bumpy Hollow Lane, Hanover; Sharon D. Brumfield to Michael C. Mason, $410,000.

8509 Chippingford Lane, Mechanicsville; W.V. McClure Inc. to Jason D. Gowen, $590,946.

9261 Colesbury Drive, Mechanicsville; L. Henry Clemons Jr. to Noah Odum, $407,000.

9311 Count Kristopher Drive, Mechanicsville; Michael Jesse Holland to Sandra Phoebe Blary, $630,000.

6435 Dairy Drive, Mechanicsville; Carl D. Monfalcone to Norwood B. Lewis III, $280,000.

17201 El Capone Way, Beaverdam; Nancy L. Vaughan to Robin Richlie, $400,000.

115 Evington Lane, Ashland; Eagle Construction of Virginia LLC to Chance W. Sellers Jr., $557,273.

3301 Fontaine Lane, Glen Allen; 4E Holdings LLC to Walker Property Investments LLC, $825,000.

12109 Grandview Hill Court, Ashland; Eagle Construction of Virginia LLC to David P. Rohde, $585,815.

9219 Halifax Green Drive, Mechanicsville; NVR Inc. to Karthi Muthusamy, $551,180.

6126 Havenview Drive, Mechanicsville; Rudolph Lee Stokes to Elvis Perez, $405,000.

10258 Ibis Drive, Ashland; Tara Jenkins to Shelia M. Wiese, $330,000.

12301 Kilbourne Hill Drive, Ashland; Eagle Construction of Virginia LLC to William A. Simmons Jr., $582,740.

9608 Landcastle Drive, Ashland; Randy Theen, trustee to John B. Patton, $980,000.

222 Lauradell Road, Ashland; Eagle Construction of Virginia LLC to Sarah C. Scoles, $470,000.

15607 Llama Lane, Montpelier; Carl L. Wilcox to Patrice Kiley, $395,000.

Lot 10, Section 3, Hanover Heights; Bette Bowe Timberlake, successor trustee to Neal Parsons, $150,000.

Lot 12, Section 1, Oak Grove; Rogers Chenault Inc. to RCI Builders LLC, $185,000.

Lot 2, Carter Road, 1.77 acres; Carter Hotel LLC to Opal Hotels-Ashland LLC, $12,900,000.

Lot 37, Ellerson Farms; Margaret Garrett Stanley to Karen S. McAndrew, $265,000.

Lot 6, Riva Ridge; Riva Ridge Development LLC to Shurm Construction Inc., $160,000.

Lot 9, Autumn Hill; Joseph Leslie Allison to Aaron Ogburn, $190,000.

6111 Magazine Drive, Mechanicsville; Ray N. Smith Sr. to Almerick Fred Parker, $335,000.

7004 McCauley Lane, Mechanicsville; Deborah M. Lashbrooks to Ryan J. Bell, $300,000.

12289 Melton Road, Ashland; Michael Scott Brewbaker to Delbert J. Price, $400,000.

18557 Mountain Road, Montpelier; Rezaul Chowdhury to Rodney T. Spangler, $695,000.

8428 Old Cavalry Road, Mechanicsville; Mark Westbrook to Everett Arthur Loving, $308,000.

Parcel; Edward E. Holstrom, executor to Samantha Josephine Parker, $280,000.

Parcel; Melvin R. Terry to Robert Kimbark Lee, $285,000.

7241 Placida Drive, Mechanicsville; Cornelia Ramsey Deagle to Anup Myneni, $500,000.

9506 Pleasant Level Road, Mechanicsville; HHHunt Homes LC to Sundeep Patlolla, $597,400.

10350 Rapidan Way, Ashland; Katherine W. Benckert, executor to Scott McDonald, $320,000.

15567 Robert Terrell Road, Montpelier; Laura Frattaroli to Mark Leroy Westbrook, $395,000.

8011 Rutland Village Drive, Mechanicsville; James Scott Benson to Sandeep Kancharla Venkata Narayana, $317,000.

7397 Shady Grove Road, Mechanicsville; Deborah K. Shobe, executor to Jonathan P. Jarrell, $271,000.

8287 Soft Wind Drive, Mechanicsville; Tonia A. Aslakson to William Welch, $385,000.

10521 Stony Bluff Drive, Unit 107, Ashland; Stony Run Partners LLC to Elise T. Donahoe, $305,950.

5285 Summer Plains Drive, Mechanicsville; Richard Wayne Holzbach to Debra Marie Graves, $395,000.

18162 Teman Road, Beaverdam; Vivian R. Shrewsbury to Aaron James Meilicke, $620,000.

6827 Turnage Lane, Mechanicsville; James Lee Abrams Jr. to Murad Hashem Hashem, $395,000.

9047 White Plains Court, Mechanicsville; HHHunt Homes LC to Gerardo H. Alvarez Blanco, $417,575.

10257 Willmark Way, Ashland; NVR Inc. to Dorothy Shisoka, $344,050.

11210 Winding Brook Terrace Drive, Ashland; NVR Inc. to Wendy Eddington, $332,120.

AMELIA

2.5 acres; Michael R. Stubbs to Matthew Paulette, $227,500.

8310 Daybreak Drive, Amelia Court House; Richard Alan Turner Sr. to William Henry McGinnis Redmond, $269,000.

24430 Johnson Road, Jetersville; Brian L. Immekus to David Frederick Jones Jr., $342,000.

7820 Stonewall Drive, Amelia Court House; YL Properties LLC to Ronald Hixson, $229,000.

CHARLES CITY

6630 Barnetts Road, Charles City; Steven Daniel to Kevin Taylor, $296,000.

Parcel; Secretary of Veterans Affairs to Monica Carter, $239,000.

COLONIAL HEIGHTS

100 E Perthshire Ct; Buford, Alexandra M. to Lim, Taehyeop, $317,000.

407 James Av; Peterson, Connie Sue to Westfall, Amy N., $211,500.

212 Lynchburg Av; Ratliff, Charles M. to Sobbing, Sandra, $215,000.

521 Riverview Rd; Mirtchev, Trifon V. to Morales, Leslie M. Guzman, $193,500.

206 Windmere Dr; Mills, Russell H. to Harrison, John P., $275,000.

CUMBERLAND

4.672 acres; Roxie B. Taylor to Christopher Robert Vargo, $220,000.

Lot 11, Green Acers; America’s Dream LLC to Ashlan Gordon, $208,000.

DINWIDDIE

261.5 acres; John I. Cofer IV to Bain Properties LLC, $231,500.

6.23 acres; Caliber Home Loans Inc. to Secretary of Veterans Affairs, $310,985.

8913 Circlewood Drive, North Dinwiddie; Susan B. Nunnally to D’Juan Brady, $340,000.

16195 Glebe Road, Dewitt; Brian L. Culver to Wyatt Engdahl, $245,000.

Lot 1, Dewitt Hills; Fred Michael Ray to Albert W. Morgan II, $166,000.

24518 Plantation Drive, North Dinwiddie; Kevin Marchant to Christopher Michael Ammons, $305,000.

19619 Turkey Run Court, Dinwiddie; Rock River Inc. to Michael S. McCoy, $449,900.

GOOCHLAND

3 parcels, Readers Branch; Readers Branch Partners LLC to Eagle Construction of Virginia LLC, $40,500.

12326 Beech Hall Circle, Manakin Sabot; Eagle Construction of Virginia LLC to Sharada Muthusubramanian, $761,969.

2506 Carver Oaks Court, Rockville; W.V. McClure Inc. to Michael Forstbauer Morris, $598,527.

Lot 1, Crossroads West; Bryan A. Mott to Bruce M. Nuckols, $220,000.

Lot 3, Section 2, Grand Ridge; Starwood Corp. to Joshua Saxon Kelley, $335,000.

Lot 5, Farms at Hadensville; New Ventures Real Estate LLC to Melissa Y. Spencer, $339,950.

Lots 58 and 59, Section 2A, Mosaic at West Creek; HHHunt Mosaic LLC to Schell Brothers Richmond LLC, $277,858.

15642 Mosaic Creek Blvd., Richmond; Style Craft Homes Inc. of Virginia to Derek Robert Woolwine, $525,165.

Parcel; SRF-Goochland LLC to John-Paul Pluta, $225,009.

12360 S Readers Drive, Manakin Sabot; Eagle Construction of Virginia LLC to Michael R. Bray, $697,388.

2475 Shady Oaks Trail, Maidens; Sara Elizabeth Smith Rowe, trustee to Michael L. Salisbury, $438,000.

13 E Square Lane, Richmond; Richard E. Dolan Jr., trustee to Warren Maxwell Pace Jr., $850,000.

12025 Talavera Terrace, Richmond; HHHunt Homes LC to Dolores G. Harvey, $492,150.

HOPEWELL

2701 Boston St.; Morene Enterprises LLC to Rashonda R. Rowe, $160,000.

105 Fairview Ave.; Kevin T. Duclos to Teresa Warren, $268,880.

Lot 10, Block 22, Day; Gizard Renovation LLC to Kelley A. Rich, $242,000.

Lot 8, Block 1, Section 1, Farmingdale; James E. Rodgers to M&P Properties LLC, $155,000.

Lots 16-17, Block 4, Buren; Conner Stevenson to Tiffany Jessica Wright, $239,000.

1012 North Ave.; Ricky W. McClaskie to Jason B. Muzzy, $290,000.

3930 Shenandoah Circle; Petrona Miguel-Gaspar to Christina Santiago Pelzer, $254,000.

JAMES CITY

4910 Abbotsford Mews, Williamsburg; Holly B. Webb to Goldie T. Daniels, $242,500.

6809 Arthur Hills Drive, Williamsburg; Kenneth E. Jenkins to Joseph M. Kearns, $573,000.

174 Blackheath, Williamsburg; Joseph A. Davis Sr. to Ute Angelique Joas Quinn, $655,000.

Building C, Quarterland Commons Office Condo; Revolutionary Lion LLC to MAHS LLC, $220,500.

6940 Chancery Lane, Williamsburg; Robert L. Larsen, trustee to David Clair Bennett, $525,000.

8944 Cocos Path, Toano; Mark A. Wright to Joshua Matthew Riley, $288,000.

127 Davis Drive, Williamsburg; Joseph Savarese to Micayla Ann Whitmer, $296,000.

100 Edward Wyatt Drive, Williamsburg; Eagle Construction of Virginia LLC to Thomas M. Hagge, $759,903.

108 Fords Colony Drive, Williamsburg; Stephen E. Wilson to Kurt L. Metcalf, $680,000.

3581 Good Hope Road, Lanexa; Megan M. Whiteaker to Robert J. Jeremiah, $360,000.

120 Highland, Williamsburg; Coleman M. Wallace Jr. to Jared M. Rodgers, $500,000.

3539 Iberis Lane, Toano; NVR Inc. to Lolethia Gordon, $442,875.

112 Indian Summer, Williamsburg; Ashley Shay Knapp to Svetlana Fisenko, $220,000.

2705 Jockeys Neck Trail, Williamsburg; Fred J. Harssema, co-trustee to Erik Harssema, $750,000.

4212 Kendall Lane, Williamsburg; U.S. Home Corp. to Tony Grant Rohr, $363,490.

3905 Lily Lane, Williamsburg; Russell C. Holske to Stefan L. Davis, $275,000.

Lot 109B, The Midlands Townhouses; Forge Trust Co. to Teresa D. Moffett, $160,000.

Lot 164, Ford’s Colony; Jerry L. Cornell to Angela Cunningham, $190,000.

Lot 29, Ford’s Colony; John W. Van Der Linden, trustee to Dennis Marlin Stranger, $700,000.

Lot 6, Broughton Tract; Rose Louise LLC to Cole B. Sanderson, $205,000.

Lot 8, New Town; Jessika Mary Wolfe to Mayur Shah, $364,000.

21 Mile Course, Williamsburg; Andra Jeanne Lunsford to Scott Michael Ostroff, $750,000.

5385 Olds Towne, Williamsburg; PW Development Inc. to Jacob Wietecha, $420,000.

8602 Parkland Terrace, Toano; Shane Michael McRae to Michael Ryan Ellis, $260,000.

708 Promenade Lane, Williamsburg; William Raymond Harrison Jr. to Akeen Deshawn White, $286,000.

146 Racefield Drive, Toano; Charlotte L. Ellmers to James A. Miller Jr., $350,000.

2557 Robert Fenton Road, Williamsburg; Donald D. Dobbs, successor trustee to John F. Haugh, $650,000.

103 Sharps Road, Williamsburg; Michael K. Putt, trustee to Barrett L. Terrell, $275,000.

5411 Skalak Drive, Williamsburg; Oscar Buzz LLC to Liudmila Ieseanu Schwartz, $185,000.

7524 Tealight Way, Williamsburg; William Shayne Laflin to Robert B. Mann, $304,000.

4200 Titan Court, Williamsburg; James A. Lovegren, successor trustee to Brent Clifton O’Brien, $355,000.

Unit 306, Padgetts Ordinary; Philip N. Franklin to Carrera Investments LLC, $320,000.

9505 Viburnum Drive, Toano; NVR Inc. to Ebony Brown, $534,990.

152 Waters Edge , Williamsburg; Thomas Scott Lipscomb to Jonathan Long, $357,500.

3494 Westham Lane, Toano; Jonathan J.D. Patton to Victoria D. Diesburg, $265,000.

4760 Winterberry Court, Williamsburg; Joseph Carls to Mary Fitzgerald, $425,000.

53 Yeardleys Grant, Williamsburg; Maxine Gerard to Rebecca K. White, $495,000.

KING AND QUEEN

Interest in 3.69 acres; James F. Woodward to G. Hopkins Guy III, trustee, $150,000.

KING WILLIAM

176.536 acres; Jan Van Horn to Elizabeth J. Copeland, $385,600.

5 acres; Karen P. Hicks to Ballesteros Investments LLC, $173,250.

4321 Herring Creek Road, King William; Ethan F. Cutright to Cathy H. Berberich, $436,000.

Lot 2, Corinth Farms; RCI Builders LLC to Daniel William Cramer, $387,870.

Parcel; Max Presquez to Paul P. Haynie, $261,000.

3100 Taylor Ave., West Point; Willie D. Vanhook to , $185,000.

79 Wendenburg Way, Aylett; RCI Builders LLC to Rodney Veney, $319,260.

NEW KENT

3.67 acres; Reuben Properties to Coastal Contractors LLC, $295,000.

4780 Brandon Pines Drive, Providence Forge; Eastwood Homes of Richmond LLC to Diana Shelley Strosnider, $415,230.

3556 Cosby Mill Acres Court, Quinton; Stephen L. Green to Travis Kyle Epps, $317,500.

8041 W Danube Loop, New Kent; NVR Inc. to Evelyn J. Pertz, $367,990.

3900 Elliott Field Trace, Quinton; Liberty Homes Virginia Inc. to Justin Thompson, $371,950.

5727 Flowering Peach Lane, Providence Forge; Woodrow P. Jones to Daniel Edmund Goltare, $240,000.

3384 Holly Woods Court, Quinton; Ashley S. Hicks to Michael A. Williams, $340,000.

7750 Leeds Castle Lane, New Kent; HHHunt Homes Hampton Roads LLC to Jeremy S. Bareford, $314,500.

Lot 2, White Oak Acres, 3.77 acres; Charles J. Currence to Eastern Division, Chickahominy Indian Tribe, $320,000.

7856 Lovegrass Terrace, Providence Forge; D.R. Horton Inc. to Willie Donnell Vanhook Jr., $426,990.

Parcel; FW Associates LLC to Orapax Partners LLC, $150,000.

11445 Pine Needles Drive, Providence Forge; W.V. McClure Inc. to Angela P. Nelson, $519,911.

6750 Poplar Woods Court, Quinton; Cynthia E. Bane to Linda C. Anderson, $293,400.

7514 Sedge Drive, New Kent; Nathan Charles Oyler to Emily Lynn McCracken Murphy, $385,000.

7991 Uplands Drive, New Kent; D.R. Horton Inc. to Debra J. Olechnowich, $357,990.

PETERSBURG

141 Catalpa Court; NVR Inc. to Elizabeth Ann Vanvechten, $311,540.

2727 S Crater Road; Bipin B. Amin to Gurugi LLC, $1,000,000.

2105 Fort Rice St.; Virginia Home Buyers Group LLC to Jabree Dayvon Tyner, $200,000.

1126 Halifax St.; Christopher M. Daillo to Bernard Williams, $175,000.

1642 Mount Vernon St.; Sedechap Inc. to Dylan Taylor, $268,000.

519 Plum St.; Sheryl N. Jordan to Emily E. Palombo, $179,000.

332 Saint Andrew St.; Christian Rexach to Steven Garrett Price, $250,000.

2211 E Washington St. ; Itemaad N. Salem to Petersburg Muslim Center, $350,000.

720 E Wythe St.; Petersburg Renovation Properties LLC to Juan Silvestre Marcial, $172,000.

POWHATAN

156.3 acres; David L. Melton to Coonwill LLC, $1,100,000.

3.534 acres; Sheila D. Eggleston to Michael S. Mucedola, $500,000.

90.34 acres, Monacan Forest; Huguenot Woods LLC to Huguenot Manor LLC, $1,650,000.

3074 Braehead Road, Powhatan; Blue Ridge Custom Homes LLC to Allyson R. Campbell, $835,000.

945 Dalmore Road, Midlothian; Louis O. Joyner to Michael Smellie, $860,000.

3591 Fairbourne Place, Powhatan; Windswept Development LLC to Gregory T. Connock, $598,317.

1408 King William Woods Road, Midlothian; David L. Bradley to Staunton I. Cottrell, $275,000.

Lot 10, Section 3, Maple Grove; The Reeds Landing Corp. to Lifestyle Builders and Developers Inc., $170,000.

Lot 30, Section 3, Greywalls; The Reeds Landing Corp. to Brian Chodrow, $160,000.

2663 Maidens Road, Powhatan; Scott A. Jones to Michael Shannon, $340,500.

3518 Mill Mount Trail, Powhatan; Stephanie N. Nelson to Christopher Dabney, $710,000.

2710 Rocky Oak Road, Powhatan; Evergreen Homecrafters LLC to David Bartles, $623,841.

2074 William Dance Way, Powhatan; Village Building Co. Inc. to P.R. and Susan S. Leslie Revocable Living Trust, $607,418.

PRINCE GEORGE

5 acres; Ann L. Poole to Mary Dunn L. Conover, $400,000.

7613 Baxter Ridge Court, Prince George; Francisco J. Tafoya to Christifer McCall, $300,000.

1325 Eagle Place, North Prince George; Kai E. Simonsen to Mark Vincent Mitchell, $342,000.

Lot 1, Section 3, Disputanta Station; CRH Investments LLC to Adam C. York, $155,000.

Lot 8, Block J, Section 6B, Stratford Woods; Wendy Nicole Allen to Robernette Goodwyn, $173,000.

4301 Red Cedar Court, Prince George; Gary C. Knight to Alex Agyemang, $292,000.

5411 Takach Road, Prince George; Justin A. Moore to Michael B. Alston, $330,000.

8103 Vicksburg St., Prince George; Johana G. Story to Brandon Joshua Acosta, $254,750.

** SUSSEX

332 Fleetwood Ave., Waverly; John L. Thomas to Brandon W. Rook, $225,000.

WILLIAMSBURG

528 Burbank St.; LA Management Group LLC to Richard Marcus, $309,000.

208 Jones Mill Lane; Ann H. Snead, trustee to William L. Trolan, trustee, $510,000.

Lot 9, Forest Hill Park; Jay W. Colley to Number Two Properties LLC, $430,000.

239 Quarterpath Road; James M. Zaleski to Nicole G. Washington, $340,000.

Unit 2-21, Claiborne Condominium; Robert E. Cushman III to TBAC LLC, $150,000.