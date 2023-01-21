Property Transfers Published January 21, 2023

The following is a list of more real estate parcels valued at $150,000 or more that have been transferred in the past few months in Richmond and surrounding areas.

To our readers: Caroline and Louisa listings will not be included until further notice.

RICHMOND

119 E 12th St; Bond Sherrod E And Timilah A to Grumbine Catherine Meier And, $370,000.

1428 N 19th St; Hill Stephany to Bertollini Kaiha Taylora Alexis, $275,000.

1600 N 25th St; Jordan Alphonso R to Denson Elizabeth A And, $330,000.

901 N 27th St; Lewis Charles E Jr to Fleming Cathy B, $230,000.

1716 N 28th St; Cava Theodore F and Rhonda Lee F to Cava Capital Llc, $225,000.

1521 N 30th St; Aebrunett Llc to Woldegeorges Kelsey And, $225,000.

415 N 35th St; Canvas Development Llc to Lovejoy Lauretta And, $610,000.

1903 3rd Ave; Smajkan Admir and Heard Halley A to Henderson Family Trust Trustees, $358,500.

800 W 46th St; Wirth Joseph M to Mccarthy Robert H, $299,000.

3121 5th Ave; Woo Benson F to Ilhan Melisse, $250,000.

712 Albany Ave; Albany Holdings Llc to Valladares Rafael And, $750,000.

4515 Augusta Ave; Copenhaver Melissa R And to Powell David T Iii, $762,000.

3024 Barton Ave; Jennings James F And to Glickson Jennifer N, $300,000.

1101 Blakemore Road; Belton Shekila to Loughman Stephen Joseph Iv And, $315,000.

1224 Broad Rock Blvd; Childress Gary D And Kathleen to Simon Dexter, $256,000.

4905 Bromley Lane; Andrews Mollie V to Kennedy Terence J, $540,000.

5013 Caledonia Road; Toler A Gregory Jr and Mabel M to Thornton Jerry W Iii, $545,000.

1801 E Cary St; 1801 Together Lllp to 1801 East Cary Street Llc And, $2,581,000.

3210 Chamberlayne Ave; Collier Llc to Go Do Good Llc, $1,125,000.

300 S Cherry St; Mclaughlin Calvin J to Whittington Ventures Llc, $450,000.

5029 Clarence St; Kelson Creek Llc to Waggoner Edward S, $167,500.

3406 Cooper Road; Lukhard Joy W to Mabbitt Stanley D And, $482,500.

9467 Creek Summit Cir; Moneymaker Properties Llc to Langlie Nicholas, $490,000.

4712 Cutshaw Ave; Lovings Michael K to Ccr3 Holdings Llc, $175,000.

1027 Decatur St; Riley Mary And Labat Sean to Tse Yun And Poch Satori, $307,000.

2107 Dinwiddie Ave; 2107 Dinwiddie Ave Llc to Smith Philip, $275,000.

5107 Dorchester Road; Stowers Page L to Dunkum James Ellis Jr And, $198,000.

3017 Edgewood Ave; Jenkins Irene to H and M Home Innovation Llc, $210,000.

9520 Evansway Lane; Bakan Benjamin W And to Krupski Alexander And, $429,000.

1802 Floyd Ave; Rock Jonathan L And Julie to Davis Kelly Erin, $575,000.

6422 Forest Hill Ave; Murphy William B Ii and Jane H to Richmond Hill Design Build Llc, $575,000.

3325 W Franklin St; Rodriguez Uribe Andres Felipe and to Hargis Madeline A, $1,050,000.

6101 Glenway Dr; Retalcs 2 Llc And Retalcs 3 Llc to Sandler Richard, $220,000.

1847 W Grace St; Douglas Richard N to Johnson Erica And Terry, $815,000.

4257 Grantlake Road; Driver Joshua to Mcleod Susan L, $285,000.

3108 Griffin Ave; Walker Roosevelt R to Complete Home Design Llc, $270,000.

3515 Grove Ave; Turner John W Md and Lisa and to Rosenborough Keith And, $632,000.

2104 N Hamilton St; Red Dog Capital Llc to Hamilton Real Estate Llc, $1,600,000.

406 S Harrison St; Abel Robert And Julie Anne to Pham Dan B And Vu Dat Q, $430,000.

1413 Highpoint Ave; Dempsey Edmond N to Four Inspirations Inc, $2,800,000.

1222 Hodges Road; Johnson Douglas A to Bailey Buys Houses Llc, $180,000.

1128 Hull St; Kairos Mission Llc to 1128 Hull Street Llc, $770,000.

3232 Jeter Ave; Lemley Brian And Tuck Stephanie to Abshire Emily Barbara, $300,000.

3025 Kensington Ave; Love Brian W to Catholic Diocese Of Richmond, $875,000.

3116 Lake Village Dr; Miller Carroll K And to Hayden Jane Howerton, $183,000.

9311 Larus Ct; Tuckahoe Creek Rei Llc to Millar Brent Taylor And, $245,000.

3410 W Leigh St; 3410 W Leigh Llc to 3410 W Leigh St Llc, $1,893,760.

3011 Libby Ter; Hayden Catherine Proffitt to Farrell Patrick W And, $1,225,000.

2500 N Lombardy St; Gortney Timothy A to 370 Garrisonville Llc, $390,000.

1911 Maddox St; Valencia Christina De And to Aghjayan Lauren And Tate Cory, $215,000.

2304 E Main St; The Wilton Companies Inc to Red Dog Capital Llc, $1,716,138.

214 W Main St; Flick Steven And Samantha to Crawford Catharine S, $565,000.

2314 Marion Mashore St; Elderhomes Corporation Inc T/A to Clark Raina, $190,000.

1006 Mcdonough St; Martin Robert Lee to Cooke Lacey And Colley Erik And, $258,000.

3400 Missouri Ave; Davis Charise M and Pope Pamela to Watchtower Homes And, $165,000.

608 Montvale Ave; Helbig Ronald L Jr to Homeswork Llc And Committed, $205,000.

4812 Monument Ave; Kcs Properties Llc to Jones Natalie And Lewis Pryor, $456,000.

3515 Moss Side Ave; Chambers Radcliffe to Mason Stacy William And Denise, $625,000.

2002 National St; Pickard Fredrick R and to Hovater Victoria Nicole And, $203,500.

9616 Northridge Ct; Bess David E to Maya Va Llc, $360,000.

2310 Old Dominion St; Scroggins Toney L to Flores Casey, $165,000.

1509 Palmyra Ave; Wright Timothy to Parsonnet Myra A And, $656,000.

5507 Parker St; Gardner Meri Liisa to Russell Michael And Rosalind R, $239,000.

6203 Patterson Ave; Young Eric And Goens Katrina to Weaver Jennifer L, $476,000.

2400 Perry St; Evolve Hld Llc to Marcelle Gregory B Jr, $405,000.

515 Pollock St; Arrington Jacqueline H to M M D Homes Llc, $151,000.

2005 R St; Cc Richmond Ii Lp to Chaves Christopher Alexander, $304,120.

2010 Rawlings St; Frantz Derek M to Ellis Ventures Llc, $200,000.

307 W Roanoke St; Boyer Briana M to Price Olivia And Kay Justin, $200,000.

2614 Seminary Ave; 1847 Housing Group Llc to Dereu Shelley And John, $420,000.

3818 Sherbrook Road; Copeland Robert G And Lynne M to Wingeier Richard C And Rachel A, $450,000.

914 State St; Richmond Metropolitan Habitat to Adams Dawn, $200,000.

9200 Stony Point Pkwy; Tm Stony Point Park Lp to Chippenham Sp Holdings Llc, $14,625,000.

2107 Stuart Ave; Soltis David R to Kasten Conner And, $760,000.

4101 Terminal Ave; Claiborne Norman L And to Carrera Carlos Estudardo A, $178,000.

1312 Vinton St; Virginia Home Buyers Llc to Land Lindsey T, $245,000.

1226 Wallace St; Level Up Renovations Llc to Aponte Kristin, $300,000.

6517 Wessex Lane; Kelley Robin to Rennie Alexa, $340,000.

717 Whitehead Road; Blake Denny Llc to Cubillo Delgado Marvin, $205,000.

1912 Woodbine Road; Lawson Mark A and Andrea K to Rosenblatt Joshua R And Sarah E, $506,000.

2312 Yorktown Ave; Talome Jose to Swain Jazzmin Guy A, $173,000.

HENRICO

3110 Abelia Rd, Henrico; Montgomery Joyce B to Sheppard Karen L, $283,400.

382 Adderbury Walk Ub, Henrico; Eagle Construction Of Va Llc to Lafayette Michael P, $644,622.

3221 Arthurwood Pl, Henrico; Adkins Alfreda Celestine to Lewis Shayla, $260,000.

3401 Austin Ave, Henrico; Ross Jean B Estate to Americas Dream Holdings Llc Ps2, $210,650.

7832 Balineen Ct, Henrico; Creasy Kenneth R &pamela to Sanders Larry Leon and Jennifer A, $160,000.

1901 Bayleaf Ct, Henrico; Striano Michael and Susan M to Fisackerly Bethany and Michael Burns, $450,000.

406 Beecham Dr, Henrico; Royal Home Properties Llc to Bowman William and Joyce, $432,284.

960 Belva Ln, Glen Allen; Christopher Dale L and Indu P Gowda to Shashaty Edward John Jr, $625,000.

712 Beverstone Rd, Henrico; Lee Elizabeth R to Gonzalez Juana C M and Luis R A, $234,000.

2314 Bluestone Dr, Henrico; Richardson Regina to Everett Timothy Lynn, $182,500.

4352 Bon Secours Pkwy Ua, Henrico; Jackson Latoya Marie to Lin Weihang and Yanping He, $411,000.

602 Branway Dr, Henrico; Kirkland Karen H and P H Strieffler Et Al to Harper Shivonne and Christopher, $592,000.

9116 W Broad St, Henrico; Cot J Properties Llc to Salem Glen Apartments Llc, $2,198,911.

7704 Bryn Mawr Rd, Henrico; Fitzpatrick Marlyse R R A K Trustee to Molbreak James F and Elayne R Trustees, $525,000.

4704 Butler St, Henrico; Prime Defy Llc to Williams Jody, $205,000.

3816 Candlegrove Ct, Henrico; Goode Eric A to Zambrana Fredy Lazarte, $328,500.

8190 Carriage Homes Dr, Henrico; Townhomes At Parham Place Llc to Shashidhar Anoop Tumkur, $429,900.

5128 Carters Pond Ct, Henrico; Lewis Felicia to Butler Jessica, $248,000.

1717 Chadwick Dr, Henrico; Adams Joey Lee and Terea and Teresa Morrison to Bindert Joseph Ryan and Stephanie Trabold, $415,000.

6040 Chestnut Hill Dr, Glen Allen; Hurt Kevin S and Lindsay C to Goodin Michael R and Kelly, $605,500.

1402 Claxton Rd, Henrico; Cloe Kevin Richard to Selimovic Semir, $380,000.

6817 Cloverdale St, Henrico; H and L Roofers Limited Liability Company to Lares Glenda Huarcas and Nelsy A P Ramirez, $254,000.

1609 Congressional Ct, Henrico; Scarola George V and Joan F to Ayers Susan Carol, $249,000.

206 Cornett St, Henrico; Acree Benita to Mello Lorin Hope, $152,250.

12406 Creek Mill Ct, Glen Allen; Denmark Metrovelle and Valerie to Hiessin Moamen and Lina Abdelbasit, $590,000.

1513 Cutshaw Pl, Henrico; Ridolphi James Y Jr and Amy W to Hergo Investments Llc, $270,000.

2903 Dellrose Ave, Henrico; 317a Mac Murdo Llc to Lynn Baker Culverhouse and Dalton Gormus, $305,000.

1331 Devers Rd, Henrico; Martin Charles Alexander to Parker Jason Michael, $360,000.

5004 Dollard Dr, Henrico; Bystryk Christopher E to Sampson Homes Llc, $190,000.

8410 Donovan Ct U08, Henrico; Mcevoy Patrick and Sherry L to Rutherford Elizabeth Anne, $175,000.

3818 Duckling Walk, Glen Allen; Lakoff Andrew S and Lisa G to Staples Mill Retail Center Llc, $585,000.

2104 Eagles Nest Ct, Henrico; Van Hook Willie D and Annie G to Parker Surprize and Jermaine, $451,000.

9922 Eildonway Pl, Henrico; Riverlake Property Llc to White Dwayne and Chris R H W Trustees, $275,000.

4817 Fairlake Ln, Glen Allen; Land Thomas Noah and Marissa N to Taylor Aundraya N and Isaiah D Kneeland, $350,000.

2523 Farrand St, Henrico; Hhs Iii Llc to Montague Dolphine, $300,000.

6605 Fitzhugh Ave, Henrico; Delgado Jose M to Fletcher Brian J and Alison, $395,000.

11 Foxmere Dr, Henrico; Wood Thomas B and Martha P to Thompson Meghan Sisk and Connor Michael, $750,000.

9316 Gayton Rd, Henrico; Brown David and Gladys B Wilson Et Al to Brown David, $174,342.

8646 Gibbs Ln, Henrico; Liberty Homes Va Inc to Coleman Paul S and Maki B, $304,472.

10700 Glen Ct, Glen Allen; Penner Jeffrey G and Amy C to Katel Mon and Monika, $550,000.

6513 W Grace St, Henrico; Winston Adam B and Thea and Mitchell Elliot to Bechtel Landon J and Elizabeth C, $380,000.

7410 Griffin Ave, Henrico; Norton Dale H to Padilla Amanda Nicole, $255,000.

1207 Grumman Dr, Henrico; Myer Robert H and Inge H to Traubert Oliver and Merritt, $295,000.

243 Hanover Rd, Sandston; Henry and Boschen Ventures Llc to King Paul, $200,000.

2312 Harvie Rd, Henrico; Gressett Edward L Jr and E A Matthews to Harmon Rupert W Iii and Quincy L Smick, $270,000.

5614 Hawthorne Ave, Henrico; Santana Enrique M to Szymanski Alex J, $290,000.

13308 Herringbone Pl, Henrico; Seal Harold David Jr to Ray Kathryn Ann, $535,000.

2717 Hilliard Rd, Henrico; Barlow Thomas Edward to Ruxton Nicholas J and Laura Y, $372,000.

2201 Holly St, Henrico; Riverwood Realty Group Llc to Thomas Roxanne Cassandra, $205,300.

Homeview Dr, Henrico; Homeview Drive Parking Llc to Golds Plaza Llc, $300,000.

6431 Horsepen Rd, Henrico; Vertical Builders Llc to Estrada Hilda and Rogelio, $473,074.

1407 Hungary Rd, Henrico; Ridge Homes Llc to Hagans Terek J, $267,750.

6210 Impala Dr, Henrico; St Martin Ronald to 6210 Impala Dr Llc, $168,000.

217 N Ivy Ave, Henrico; Americas Dream Llc to Moore Joshua E and Brian J Newby, $295,000.

100 James And Cheryl Ln, Henrico; Kahl James W to Meeter Steve A and Shannon R, $160,000.

2324 Johnson Pl, Henrico; Harris Michelle L to Jackson Latoya, $270,000.

12850 Kain Rd, Glen Allen; Parenzan Michael E Trustee to Levitt Robert Howard and Karen Leslie H, $540,000.

7710 Ketelby Rd, Henrico; Allen Archie F Jr to M and S Investment Holdings Llc, $220,000.

2601 Kleindale Pl, Henrico; Johnson Thomas F and Susan I to Maddox Sara B and Timothy J, $495,000.

1501 Largo Rd U201, Henrico; Tepper Susan Bradley Trustee to Williams Christopher W, $180,000.

5903 Laurel Bed Ln Ua, Henrico; Billings Jonathan and Travis J Mullins to Narayana Sandeep K V and A Nuthi Trustees, $290,000.

5005 W Leigh St, Henrico; West End Rentals Inc to Red Dog Capital Llc, $441,293.

2230 Libbie Lake West St Ub, Henrico; Lm Townhomes 1 Llc to Chambers Radcliffe, $522,437.

3926 Liesfeld Pl, Glen Allen; Mohanadas Sadhasivam and R Marimouttou to Barsati Nargis and Ejaz, $475,000.

1008 Lomas Ct, Henrico; Der Hovhannessian Dianna to Buddendorf-Greenhalgh Nicole T and Richard, $400,000.

4916 Lurgan Pl, Henrico; Espino Maniya to Booth Barbara, $235,000.

9617 Lyndonway Dr, Henrico; Payne Jeffrey S and Sharon L to Le Nam and Hoa Tran, $700,000.

6014 Mann Ave, Henrico; Vu Su Van and K T N and H Q V to Complete Home Design Llc, $293,000.

2507 Maplewood Rd, Henrico; Hankins William G Jr to Schlotterer Victor Jr, $188,000.

6001 Maybrook Way, Glen Allen; Fletcher Raymond E to Azimi Simone P and Austin C Mills, $399,000.

510 Meadowspring Rd, Henrico; Xtreme Homes Llc to Lindsay Claudell and Rokisha, $345,000.

1405 Midage Ln, Sandston; Catlett Marion G and Frances F to Smalls Donna E, $260,000.

4600 Monaco Dr, Sandston; Wiant Gregory S to Lindsay Alexander Edward, $285,000.

5100 Monument Ave U911, Henrico; Joan’s Beech Living Trust to Stephens Anne M, $167,500.

2631 Mountainberry Ct, Glen Allen; Barker Towanda R to Walker Douglas and Huyen Thi Tran, $262,000.

5270 New Market Rd, Henrico; Gerace Debra J and S L B and P A Price to Welch Randall G, $375,000.

16 E Nine Mile Rd, Henrico; Khalilallah James and Ronda Roundtree to Sabieh Properties Llc, $180,000.

11300 Nuckols Rd, Glen Allen; Fdp Glen Allen Llc to Cantilever Properties Llc, $7,288,000.

2807 Oak Point Ln, Henrico; Gauldin Mary C and C N Jr Trst to Jimenez Jose J and Martha A, $215,000.

2309 Old Coach Ct, Henrico; Gouffon Victoria M and Martin J Morgan to Carneiro Hansel Victor and John Pereira, $400,000.

5266 Old Main St Ub, Henrico; Stanley Martin Homes Llc to Wills Karen Andria and Keyshon, $390,990.

2718 Old Point Dr, Henrico; Shadron Jeffrey A and Margaret O to Hopkins Sidney and Sachiko, $251,000.

4921 Packard Rd, Glen Allen; Melton Sarah E to Huynh Cindy and Trung Duong Nguyen, $285,000.

1409 Patriot Cir, Glen Allen; Davies Sheila J Trustee to Puryear Cassandra, $267,000.

2203 Perl Rd, Henrico; Wilton Companies Llc to Red Dog Capital Llc, $694,627.

12403 Poplar Forest Dr, Henrico; Shearer Ryan Patrick and Amanda M Acuff to Lannan Judith K, $352,800.

328 Purbrook Ln, Henrico; Eagle Construction Of Va Properties Llc to Jessup Keith G and Sandra B, $811,244.

10007 Ramsbury Way, Henrico; Casey Jesse M and Shawri King-Casey to Rollins James Clay and Lindsay Lankford, $950,000.

6701 Ridgedale Ct, Glen Allen; Bartlett Denise Weir to Lee Adam S, $417,500.

4449 Riverdale Ave, Glen Allen; Woodson Sharon A to Rasoul Bareza Abbas and Ahmed Saleh Ahmed, $330,000.

251 Rocketts Way U216, Henrico; P&l 21 Llc to Cureton Jacques C and Karine M and Jaycee K, $229,900.

3904 Rosemallow Pl, Henrico; NVR Inc to Thurston Sherylene, $396,925.

254 Sag Harbor Ct, Henrico; NVR Inc to Evans Jake Ross, $269,990.

6807 School Ave, Henrico; Wilton Companies Inc to Red Dog Capital Llc, $1,180,539.

8389 Scott Pl, Henrico; Eastwood Homes Of Richmond Llc to Daniel Vijayamala D and Rabindran J, $299,505.

9025 Shari Dr, Henrico; Federal National Mortgage Association to Force Mechanical Services Llc, $265,000.

534 Siena Ln, Glen Allen; White C Theodore and Sandra to Zheng Zhonghang, $450,000.

10808 Snowmass Ct, Glen Allen; Hutchison Richard L and Anita L to Heath Steven and Stephanie, $510,000.

4116 Sprenkle Ln, Henrico; Culpepper Dennis L to Dubon-Cobarruvias Miguel Josue, $235,000.

5801 Staples Mill Rd, Henrico; Wilton Companies Inc to Red Dog Capital Llc, $2,369,905.

10234 Steuben Dr, Glen Allen; Bretches David R to Pandelidis Alexander M and Caitlin C, $500,000.

1302 Stoneycreek Dr, Henrico; Spiers Robert J Iii to Rigg Anthony Scott, $350,000.

7713 Stuart Hall Rd, Henrico; Metzger Stephen C to Winton Kevin and Tyler, $550,000.

6612 Thicket Dr, Sandston; Jeon Chan Young and Eun Sook to Padgett Douglas Walter Jr, $390,000.

11682 Timberly Ct, Henrico; Wittenburg John W and Kayleigh Y Cross to Trinh Huy and Gautami Sharma, $305,000.

11766 Triple Notch Ter, Henrico; Welch Jason and Wanda to Choi Mo Kan and Yieng-Hsien, $769,000.

2021 Valentine Rd, Henrico; Banks James R and Hollis T to Garrett Delaney M and Sam M Stronach, $370,000.

8907 Virgil Ter, Henrico; Mccurdy Michelle and Robert E Ii to Scott Samuel M and Brittney Bosher, $356,000.

9713 Wares Wharf Cir, Glen Allen; Pharr Linda H Trustee to Harrell Victoria Lynn and Susan L Lurie, $432,000.

9017 Weldon Dr, Henrico; Ortiz George G and Michele W to Ortiz Matthew, $230,000.

1001 Westham Pkwy, Henrico; Kemp Robert T and Mary Catherine Hoyt to Grymes Olivia Staige, $715,000.

1317 Wilderness Dr, Henrico; Lett David R to Clear Vision Realty Llc, $150,000.

11413 Willow Gate Dr, Glen Allen; Wilkes Thomas S to Cuellar Hugo L Moscoso, $671,500.

408 Winnetka Ave, Henrico; Hightower Wykinnya to Gayle Hadiya Thuraia, $220,000.

8017 Wistar Glen Dr, Henrico; NVR Inc to Ravinuthala Rakesh Sharma, $393,415.

7708 Wood Mill Dr, Henrico; Hunt Jeffrey H and Sherry L to Ungaro Lauren and Brian Gaffney Et Al, $310,000.

7803 W Yardley Rd, Henrico; Mbs Investments Llc to Scogin Robert Iii and Johanna H, $400,000.

CHESTERFIELD

553 Abbey Village Cir, Midlothian; Murrelle E L and Devenny M J to Metsker Graham Family Living Trust, $393,000.

5904 Addison Gate Dr, North Chesterfield; NVR Inc to Thompson Danielle, $301,825.

109 Aldersmead Rd, North Chesterfield; Lavy Dora S to Seipp Ricky L and Deborah B, $370,000.

3519 Alvecote Ter, Midlothian; Gregoire Development Corp to Bell Robyn Elaine, $817,010.

2325 Arcadia Ave, Chester; Trent Hannah B Et Als to Chambliss Keshona C, $215,000.

5954 Autumnleaf Dr, North Chesterfield; Osiyoye K F and Aiyeola Omotoke to Mccann Matthew Stephen and Rachel Ann, $385,000.

5637 Backwater Dr, North Chesterfield; Jones Rodney L and Patrice M to Raqui Luis A, $390,000.

3418 Barkham Dr, Midlothian; Burshem Craig and Nancy to Moussa Elias R and Faith, $730,000.

8410 Beach Rd, Chesterfield; Boschen Clinton Justin and Boschen Henry Charles Iii to Gates Bluff West Llc, $525,000.

3903 Beethoven Ct, North Chesterfield; Herring Tonya to Salabao Daniela, $225,000.

5412 Bellmeadows Rd, North Chesterfield; Stecher Gregory to Nest Sarah Van and Engle Constance, $268,000.

10830 Bethany Ridge Rd, North Chesterfield; Gimper Llc (The) to Carson Garrett W, $176,000.

14100 Bolling Ave, Chester; Yazzie Beverly A and Holden S M to Kashi Edva and Verilla Nathan, $230,000.

2101 Bower Ridge Dr, Chester; Rolling Ridge Llc to Pelletier Robert Gerald, $343,000.

7111 Branched Antler Cir, Midlothian; Crum Bryan R to Montanye Josiah Luke and Gilbert Emily Elizabeth, $345,000.

1111 Briars Ct, U402, Midlothian; Rlc-Jr Llc to Saholsky Valette E Trustee, $350,000.

3305 Broad Oaks Rd, Midlothian; Batchelder Kevin C and Jacquelyn to Marques Barbara, $290,000.

5018 Cabretta Dr, Moseley; Jennings John P and Krista P to Bounds Ronnie Christopher and Mannino Michelle, $650,000.

6600 Canute Dr, North Chesterfield; Huskey Michael A to Jurado Kareld Susana Dieguez and Sandoval Bryan Estuardo Donado, $225,000.

1955 Castlebridge Rd, Midlothian; Baxter Laura to Lovett Samuel Lewis and Mary Puryear, $645,500.

15629 Cedarville Dr, Midlothian; Lgi Homes-Virginia Llc to Yan Chiu Pang, $519,900.

16818 Chalet Ct, Chesterfield; Main Street Homes to Huber Nicholas Brian and Joni Fisher, $647,536.

6854 Cherry Creek Ln, Moseley; Jones Homes Inc to Scher Eric and Cheryl, $958,150.

20417 Church Rd, South Chesterfield; Ruffin William E Jr and Sandra W to Morgan Adante Javon, $250,000.

1513 Cobbs Ave, Chester; Rose Kyle T and Sara A to Elder Heather M, $168,000.

10610 Copperfield Pl, Midlothian; Fraher Edward S Iii to Rountree Kevin and Aleasa, $447,000.

2601 Courthouse Rd, North Chesterfield; Compton Arville L and Gloria V to First Class Investors Llc, $225,000.

11503 Creek Bottom Pl, North Chesterfield; Coleman Dionca N to Palmer Denzel Eugene and Harris Shanika Lorraine, $305,000.

10335 Crumpets Ln, North Chesterfield; Letzring Alison to Zahl Mandy and Matthew J, $429,000.

14414 Deer Meadow Dr, Midlothian; Walsh Christopher A to Caviness Melissa Brooke, $286,000.

5325 Dermotte Ln, North Chesterfield; Clarke Marion Lawrence Jr and Bryant J S and Bryant K M and Bryant B M and Bryant R E R to L&a Acquisitions Llc, $200,000.

4627 Dunkirk Dr, Chester; Harrod Deborah J to Torruella Joseph and Jessica, $270,000.

8603 Eastwood Ct, North Chesterfield; Maynes Michael to Webber Michael, $231,000.

10006 Enderly Ct, Chesterfield; Ascue Phyllis B to Kouf Barbara, $295,000.

4507 Exton Ln, Chester; Douglas Earl R and Virginia A to Englert Tynan Douglas, $275,000.

619 Fennimore Rd, Midlothian; Villemagne Charles E and Jo W to Fitch James E Iii and Bosher Ashley T, $400,000.

15906 Fishers Green Dr, Chesterfield; Main Street Homes to Jordan Sherri D, $487,742.

2719 Founders Bridge Rd, Midlothian; Howard Paul K Et Al to Black Clayton C and Wood Paul A, $910,000.

15809 Gary Ave, Chester; Clark Judy D to Zelava Jose I and Bonilla Maria De Los Angeles Castillo, $205,000.

10310 Gention Ct, Chesterfield; East Coast Marketing Inc Tr to Salvador Orellana Jose A and Alvardado Romero Jennifer Y, $267,500.

4513 Glen Tara Dr, Midlothian; Blackwell Christopher C to Atkins Tara, $261,000.

940 Gorham Ct, Midlothian; Ramsey Holden A to Jones Gavin Todd Daniel and Jade, $420,000.

11331 Great Branch Dr, Chester; Carr Douglas H to Veliz William E Veliz, $256,000.

13624 Grove Pond Dr, Midlothian; Nichols Jonathan P and Elizabeth to Russo James and Cheryl, $603,000.

7948 Halyard Ter, Chesterfield; George Phillip M to Pe’ay Gregory James Sr and Alencia Juanita, $307,000.

12209 Hampton Valley Ter, Chesterfield; Topping Michael J and Samantha A to Stanley Michael R Co-Trustee and Stanley Jennifer Wynn Co-Trustee, $523,500.

14311 Hancock Towns Dr, Chesterfield; Hancock Village Building Company Llc to Mcleod Andrew J, $336,398.

14141 Harrowgate Rd, Chester; Herrera Edgar F to Johnson Chastity R, $307,000.

7012 Hawser Ln, North Chesterfield; Eastwood Homes to Rozier Veronica Janise, $353,375.

12012 Helmway Ct, Chester; Eastwood Homes Of Richmond Llc to Gandhi Jitendra and Dina, $555,305.

4604 Hill Spring Ter, Chester; Bragg Julian S and Rebel S to Culton Mary C, $351,000.

5935 Hopkins Rd, North Chesterfield; Smith and Cottingham Llc to 5935 Hopkins Road Llc and 5935 Hopkins Road Rsa Llc, $870,000.

23101 Hull Street Rd, Moseley; Eanes Frances J to Stafford Michael Charles Sturgeon and Lee Kyung, $690,000.

8148 Indian Springs Rd, North Chesterfield; Burch Leland W to Ford Thomas M and Adele, $325,750.

11206 Jimmy Ridge Dr, North Chesterfield; Aujla Narinder P and Charnjit K to Singh Balvinder, $440,000.

8313 Kalliope Ct, Chesterfield; Bunn Steven Edward to Ambrose Pamela D and Stephen D, $641,000.

8001 Kentucky Derby Dr, Midlothian; Guth Edward C and Teresa F to Kostandin Paul Daniel and Kathleen A, $360,000.

8518 Kingsland Park Dr, North Chesterfield; NVR Inc to Williams D Evonne and Watkins Thomas, $480,830.

722 Koyoto Ct, Chester; Barker Dallas D Jr and P A to Kelley Latina and Keith Jr, $304,385.

2925 Laketree Ct, Chester; Benton Benjamin F to Delong Steven E and Cecilia, $350,000.

4906 Lancewood Rd, Chesterfield; Shurm Construction Inc to Knight Christal D and Oczavius J, $359,513.

1312 Laureate Ct, North Chesterfield; Deaner Wendy J and Deaner D J to Baskin Vernita and Robinson Marveen W, $325,000.

14115 Liberty Oaks Cir, Midlothian; Glenn Austin Earl to Kahl Alexandra K and Cochran Michael J, $350,000.

14101 Litwack Cove Dr, Chester; Edos Llc to Stroble Latrice Machelle, $520,000.

11225 Lost Parrish Dr, Chesterfield; Finer Homes Inc to Morgan Tomeka C, $431,676.

11317 Magill Terrace Dr, Chester; Main Street Homes to Armstrong Mattew G and Renkenberger Sydney L, $334,380.

1706 Mainsail Ln, Chester; Hhhunt Homes L C to Lang Fred W Jr, $421,280.

14913 Majestic Creek Dr, South Chesterfield; Weichert Workforce Mobility Inc to Goodall Bryan Joseph and Emily A P, $385,000.

118 Marbleridge Rd, North Chesterfield; Somoza Leslie and Somoza Aileen Karinna and Garcia Arturo Guel to Slayton Tyler Maurice, $250,000.

4000 Maze Runner Dr, U106, Midlothian; NVR Inc to Ferguson Mary Lou and Robert, $257,380.

6230 Meadowburm Dr, North Chesterfield; Vance Sandra E Trustee to Feliz Silvestre A Cruz, $277,500.

14420 Michaux Village Dr, Midlothian; Mitchell Julia F to Seiferheld Debra Lynn, $417,000.

100 Mistywood Rd, North Chesterfield; Vaden Stephen B to Baray Humaria, $236,000.

7719 Mount Holly Ln, Chesterfield; Liford Larry E Jr and Karen C to Gomez Carlos Ramiro Vargas, $370,000.

14440 Newgate Rd, Midlothian; Saholsky R M and Saholsky V Trs to Gunter Chelsea Michelle and Macias Miguel Angel Herrera, $800,000.

5419 Niles Rd, North Chesterfield; NVR Inc to Mahajan Neha and Randhar Neha and Pilla Srilakshmi, $341,835.

3300 Nuttree Woods Pl, Midlothian; Blanusa Harley S and Mary S to Barr Kara E and Burcin Terry W, $482,000.

2437 Old Bermuda Hundred Rd, Chester; Polhemus Sean A to Rodriguez Victor Abner Mendoza, $178,900.

7448 Orchardhill Dr, North Chesterfield; Chavez Edwin to Ambrose Christine Demeitra, $286,000.

18508 Palisades Rdg, Moseley; Hhhunt Homes L C to Tinsley Donna Easter, $400,383.

14301 Pembrooke Dock Ln, Midlothian; Troung Quynhmai to Gibson Oliver and Teresa, $430,000.

3000 Perlock Rd, North Chesterfield; Woods Clarence Jr and Rose N to Klemmer James Ii, $250,000.

12436 Petrel Xing, Midlothian; Swift Creek Development Llc to Abburi Srivalli Bose and Racha Sujith Kumar, $340,834.

3113 Pineland Ave, South Chesterfield; Saunders Sheri Jane Et Als to Curtis Brian Keith and Halloran Olivia, $196,000.

2236 Providence Creek Rd, North Chesterfield; Granados Jose to Donald Wesley and Samantha, $296,000.

7843 Provincetown Dr, North Chesterfield; In-Plus Llc to Nguyen Amy, $171,000.

12019 Quito Rd, Midlothian; Sensenig Terry W and Elizabeth A to Addams Leonard E, $280,000.

132 Redmead Ln, North Chesterfield; Apple Aprille D and Wood Angela J to Billeter Caitlin J and Myers Steven K, $317,000.

14324 Revelry Blvd, Midlothian; NVR Inc to Berry Tawanna Gay Coleman, $433,830.

11617 River Rd, Chesterfield; Cardan Construction Inc to Gooode Lakisha, $334,900.

3537 Robious Forest Way, Midlothian; Witorsch Raphael J to Chung Inkyu I and Chung Vicotria J, $510,000.

3203 Roland View Ct, Chester; Shortridge Terry S to Pruden Gerald E and Tammy L, $218,500.

18225 Sagamore Dr, Moseley; NVR Inc to Sowder Adam Michael and Mcginn Kathryn Ann, $586,149.

2517 Sandler Way, North Chesterfield; Hhhunt Sandler Station Llc to Hunter Joshua Shaun and Nguyen Han N, $356,465.

10707 Sarata Ln, Chesterfield; Smith Reta E and Nathan E to Wang Liuqi, $262,000.

9101 Scotts Bluff Ln, Chesterfield; Griggs Linda R to G and J Alexanian Llc, $347,000.

11401 Shagreen Ln, Chesterfield; Bowen Properties Llc to Bowen Blake Auston and Adams Aliyah Nicole, $497,000.

14411 Shelter Cove Rd, Midlothian; Kern Karen C Trustee to White Margaret B, $870,000.

17301 Simmons Branch Ct, Chesterfield; Quist James D to Doustou Dennis Dean and Christine, $470,000.

16012 Soho Turn , Moseley; Kelly Joel R and Suzanne S to Fairfield Lori A and Rand Michael S, $718,000.

3609 Spratling Way, North Chesterfield; NVR Inc to Small Seidel Rawle and Batson-Small Abigail, $468,915.

3005 Steeple Chase Ct, Midlothian; Dodd Jesse Tyson and Boyd E M to Taylor Breck, $325,000.

11130 Stilton Dr, Chester; Thomas Pamela C and Midgette Wanda Z and Baker Deborah C and Connock Shawn J to Benton Benjamin F and Kellie S, $225,000.

3320 Summerbrooke Dr, North Chesterfield; Jackson Bettie Jane to Signori Gustavo M, $223,000.

1426 Tannery Cir, Midlothian; Russo Steven Trustee to Privitera Phillip J Co-Trustee and Privitera Ann T Co-Trustee and Cote L P Co-Truste, $345,000.

3906 Temple Ct, South Chesterfield; Meikle Terrance M to Cruz Joseline Guzman and Guerrero Efrain Guzman and Sanchez Bella Cruz, $237,000.

13611 Thorngate Rd, Midlothian; Cosby Nancy H to Altadonna Properties Llc, $312,000.

2118 Tomahawk Ridge Pl, Midlothian; Stutt K L and Stutt K R Trustees to Dupont Daniel E Jr and Holly L, $575,000.

8847 Trevillian Rd, North Chesterfield; Complete Home Design Llc to Lange Amy M and Smith Scott P, $420,000.

2136 S Twilight Ln, North Chesterfield; Markland Wayne to Hogue Joseph, $278,500.

2728 Walhala Dr, North Chesterfield; May Jane B to Etters Bradley W and Carissa D, $657,500.

11400 Walnut Hollow Ct, Midlothian; Kelly Paul and Kelly Larry and Bailey Beverly to Daniel Steven, $230,000.

6118 Water Violet Ter, Moseley; Main Street Homes to Ferreira Paul A and Salley Colleen A, $680,833.

13211 Wesanne Ter, Midlothian; Mcneny Samuel T Ii Trustee to Hickman Michael T and Cynthia, $390,000.

12605 Wescott Dr, Midlothian; Guardian Hhh I Llc to Bhati Chandra S and Choudhary Yuraj, $411,000.

13407 Westwell Dr, Midlothian; Biringer Builders Inc to Kwak Shin Myung and Lee Sang Sook, $1,090,787.

8443 Whirlaway Dr, Midlothian; Mcdonnell Michael T and Abigail to Stewart Jennifer Gail, $385,000.

4312 Wilcot Dr, Midlothian; Hale Gregory H and Luanne Y to Sellers Deven and Annie, $890,000.

1730 Winbury Dr, Midlothian; Condon Michael J and Soraya S to Wahba Armya G, $353,000.

1349 Winfree Creek Ln, Midlothian; Bolling Angela to Gopinathan Venugopal and Venugopal Reshma, $425,500.

13825 Woodbridge Crossing Way, Midlothian; El Oukaili Talal M to Succardi Anthony and Lytha C, $328,000.

HANOVER

0.469 acres; SKR Properties LLC to Douglas Welsh, $260,000.

14.5 acres; Christie Realty Holdings LLC to Jason Bruce, $215,000.

4.1231 acre; Cory Smith to Michael Mallon, $250,000.

9444 Andrew Wickham Lane, Ashland; Lifestyle Builders and Developers Inc. to Joseph Johnson Webber, $697,471.

20499 Beaver Dam Road, Beaverdam; Barry L. Homberg to Adam J. Crawford, $415,000.

8185 Belton Circle, Mechanicsville; Emma J. Washington to Joni D. McKeen, $350,000.

8319 Briarthorn Court, Mechanicsville; Sharon Elaine Gough to Stephen J. Lusk, $440,000.

11505 Cedar Lane, Ashland; Judith A. Bowen, trustee to Billie Joe Darden, $461,000.

8236 Christian Ridge Drive, Mechanicsville; Jeremy Wojcic to Andre Garland, $525,000.

8107 Creekside Village Drive, Mechanicsville; Brett Fortune to oshua Parker Williams, $281,000.

15105 Cypress Creek Lane, Doswell; Glenn E. Heaton to Matthew Len Boutwell, $715,000.

13242 Depot Road, Hanover; Ballesteros Investments LLC to Kathleen Thaler, $360,000.

11508 Elmont Road, Ashland; David Gammon, executor to Deborah Marie Knight, $360,000.

10378 Farm Glen Way, Glen Allen; Farmstead Villas LLC to Jane E. Nugent, $434,517.

Gardenbrook; Garden Brook Way LLC to Balducci Builders Inc., $200,000.

7270 Grace Lane, Mechanicsville; Barry Jay Jones to Christopher R. Manna, $265,000.

10473 Hargrove Farm Lane, Glen Allen; Farmstead Villas LLC to Norman John Bennett, $480,230.

19507 Hollowing Crek Road, Beaverdam; Melissa Luck Bliss to Eric Vitale, $402,000.

12111 Howards Mill Farm Road, Glen Allen; Daniel G. Gilman to Thomas V. Spadora, $501,500.

14794 Kelleys Ford Lane, Glen Allen; Alaura W. Schmeer to Manish Gupta, $1,100,000.

9653 Landcastle Drive, Ashland; Hanover Country Club Inc. to Thunder Golf Properties LLC, $1,350,000.

Lot 11, Block C, Section C, Beaverdam Park; Rebecca S. Noble to Guzman Investment Group LLC, $229,000.

Lot 25, Block 1, High Point Farms; Lynda M. Cooksey to Luis E. Pelayo, $350,000.

Lot 3, Block E, Section A, Lincoln Hills; Heather Sarah Saltiel to ERAWHA LLC, $238,700.

Lot 4, Section 2, 10.144 acres, Independence Farms; RCI Builders LLC to Mathieu Gendron, $686,991.

Lot 6, Block D, Section 7, Honey Meadows; Eastwood Homes of Richmond LLC to Melodie Bobko, $621,070.

Lot 8, Block A, Section 2, Bell Creek North; Matthew A. Loving to William K. Murphy, $310,000.

Lot 9, Section 3, Villages at Taylor Farm; HHHunt Homes LC to Mrugesh Thakkar, $579,600.

8176 Lyman Court, Mechanicsville; Clayton Properties Group Inc. to Vidyathar Thendral Maran, $498,725.

8158 S Mayfield Lane, Mechanicsville; Robert Nelson to Aaron J. Bossard, $387,000.

12267 Melton Road, Ashland; Ny Keion Sok to Aimee M. Windsor, $355,000.

7475 Oak Bower Lane, Mechanicsville; Donna E. Tinsley to Cameron Gibson, $355,000.

Parcel; Integris Capital Partners LLC to K&G Limited Partnership, $460,000.

Parcel, Ashland Junction Shopping Center; SK Hotel LLC to Mahant Ashland LLC, $5,900,000.

13009 Pinewood Lane, Ashland; Roy C. Malcolm to Michael Meade Hayter, $485,000.

9505 Pleasant Level Road, Mechanicsville; HHHunt Homes LC to Robert Wiliams Chadwick, $676,550.

13500 Providence Run Road, Ashland; Bradley D. Edwards to Kranthi Kumar Gandham, $451,500.

10505 River Falls Way, Glen Allen; CFalls Builder LLC to Raymond A. Green, trustee, $625,142.

9122 Sandy Creek Lane, Mechanicsville; Melodie M. Bobko to Dianna B. Allison, trustee, $625,000.

9477 Shelley Drive, Mechanicsville; Nicholas Depersio to Valerie M. Dennard, $407,000.

9104 Spring Green Loop, Mechanicsville; Brendon Gantt to Cody L. Hunter, $380,000.

7261 Stonewall Drive, Mechanicsville; David N. Peppler Sr. to Adam Jeffrey Snyder, $310,000.

10520 Stony Bluff Drive, Unit 311, Ashland; Stony Run Partners LLC to William Joseph Josefiak IV, $350,000.

7032 Sunnyhill Drive, Mechanicsville; Robert P. Jewell to Austin C. Eacho, $391,000.

9528 Thistleton Court, Mechanicsville; Kristen H. Brinkdopke to Virender B. Garlapati, $636,333.

14167 Trails End Drive, Montpelier; Keegan Flynn to Trevor P. Simmons, $320,000.

15464 Waldrop Lane, Montpelier; Lauren Bruce Davis to Jessica Schneider Bruce, $175,000.

9048 White Plains Court, Mechanicsville; HHHunt Homes LC to Gopi Krishna Tirunagiri, $481,910.

8301 Windsor Drive, Mechanicsville; Robert Scheuermann to Matthew J. Lester, $360,000.

AMELIA

1 acre; Michael Deangelo Givens to Brittanie L. Motley, $155,000.

50 acres, timber sale agreement; Mabel B. Anderson to Union Level Land and Timber LLC, $213,274.

8255 Dash Lane, Jetersville; James D. Satterwhite Sr. to Ryan E. Mills, $269,900.

9940 Loblolly Terrace, Amelia Court House; Brian Craig Dillingham to William B. Winn, $430,000.

CHARLES CITY

2 parcels; Joan Seldon to Jennifer Van-Sprouse, $170,000.

812 Shirley Plantation Road, Charles City; Marjorie Jimerson, executor to Douglas Hackman, $290,000.

COLONIAL HEIGHTS

1000 Ayrshire Rd; Morris, Wayne Y. to Foster Joseph Elliott, $335,000.

917 Center Av; Guidry, Elizabeth B. to Branch Jason, $163,000.

4512 Courtland Dr; Vencill, Henry L to Lape Andrew S., $315,000.

104 Flintlock Dr; Edenton Jr., Thomas M. to Simmons Sarah W., $265,000.

510 Lakeview Av; Home Solutions Of Va Llc, to Knox Malik, $178,000.

402 Springdale Av; Ferguson, Sandra S. to Revels Cheryl, $275,000.

209 Washington Av; Foresta, Trustee, Richard to Cochran Nicholas B., $210,000.

CUMBERLAND

0.452 acres; Lehman Properties LLC to Anna Marie Caddell, $165,000.

2.86 acres; David Williams to Robert Thomas Charles Jr., $230,000.

340 Bonbrook Creek Road, Cumberland; Timbercreek Building and Design LLC to Christopher Hawkins, $325,000.

DINWIDDIE

13.291 acres; Jenkins Properties LLC to Anana Investments LLC, $185,000.

5.207 acres; Sonya R. Gholson to Henry L. Lowe, $229,500.

10910 Butler Road, Dinwiddie; Joseph C. Hickey to Nicholas Outlaw, $360,000.

10901 Duncan Road, North Dinwiddie; CMH Homes Inc. to Caleb W. Williamson, $259,954.

25210 Harwell Drive, North Dinwiddie; Bruce McAllister Baker Sr. to Monica Hill, $268,000.

Lot 13, Block C, Section 2, Brickwood; Georgette R. Ford, trustee to 8th Hill Homes LLC, $185,500.

24823 Mount Pleasant St., North Dinwiddie; Larry D. Hatton to Christy J. Bowman, $185,000.

8740 Turkey Run Drive, Dinwiddie; Rock River Inc. to Michael T. Tilley, $434,900.

14306 Wilkinson Road, Dewitt; Christoper S. Kidd to Yessika Mitchell Pachecho Sanabria, $163,000.

GOOCHLAND

0.767 acres; Norma A. Roadcap to WIT Ventures Ltd., $200,000.

152.84 acres; Louis F. Bernier, trustee to Kayla M. Kody, $1,480,000.

25 acres; Samuel Greer Forbes to Brandon Davis, $460,000.

71.993 acres; Willie R. Gilman Sr. Family Investment Co. LLC to ME Gilman LLC, $6,300,000.

14 Buck Drive, Richmond; Steven Edwards Adams, successor trustee to Stephen Thomas Harper, $965,000.

2641 Deer Haven Trail, Columbia; Bonnie S. Field to Raymond Fritsch, $535,000.

101 Hickory Drive, Manakin Sabot; Sara C. Parker to Margaret Andrews Foley, $422,500.

Lot 15A, George Landing; Laura Jean Wagner to Yarabi Nava Ovalle, $260,000.

Lot 8, Section 9, Kinloch; Kinloch Development Corp. to James Woo, $680,000.

15580 Mosaic Creek Blvd., Richmond; Schell Brothers Richmond LLC to Joseph C. McCann, $691,064.

15640 Mosaic Creek Blvd., Richmond; Stylecraft Homes Inc. of Virginia to Robert Michael Chieffo, $540,552.

Parcel; Kimberly Proffitt Davis to Hundred Acre Woods Inc., $500,000.

1603 Reed Marsh Place, Goochland; Boone Homes Inc. to James H. Atkinson Jr., $670,414.

3015 Swann’s Inn Crescent, Goochland; Swanns Inn LLC to William E. Henson, $623,378.

2967 Willow Trace Lane, Sandy Hook; Nathaniel V. Coffelt to Amanda Dobbs, $540,000.

HOPEWELL

246 S 13th Ave.; Luis Vicente Merlos Guillen to Alexus Breona Springs, $160,000.

513 Blackstone Ave.; 531 Blackstone Ave. LLC to Patrick Kadheem Clements Sr., $229,000.

1005 Haskell St.; Kevin P. Roscher to Antonio Williams, $256,000.

Lots 611 and 19-22, Block 11, Cedar Level; TMP Construction Corp. to Richmond Wholesale Deals LLC, $775,000.

105 Oakwood Ave.; Charles L. Cormany to Thomas Clifford Payne, $172,000.

1604 Stewart Ave.; Henry E. Davis to Catherine Kelley, $193,000.

JAMES CITY

0.512 acres; Richard B. Prince III to Allen B. Harris, trustee, $150,000.

1936 Algonquin Trail, Williamsburg; Annie P. Howard to Sonia Crouse, $187,000.

107 N Berwick, Williamsburg; Tony L. Shaver to Michael F. Nicholson, $905,000.

117 Canterbury Place, Williamsburg; Martin D. Vickerton to Samantha M. Harville, $285,000.

3017 Cedar Run, Williamsburg; Peter Anthony Inker to Hannibal Inker, $400,000.

3341 Chickahominy Road, Toano; CC&F Construction LLC to Cheryl Anne Murphy, $430,000.

6408 Cordelia Road, Williamsburg; Thomas C. Vajda to Jeanne E. Shepler, trustee, $480,000.

3901 Cromwell Lane, Williamsburg; Erin M. Brice to Maria Galmarini Kabala, $295,000.

4084 Dunbarton Circle, Williamsburg; Wayne Harbin Builder Inc. to Hillary Hyatt, $516,500.

108 Elizabeth Page, Williamsburg; Louis S. Silverman to Christine Didomenico, $606,000.

5402 Foundation St., Williamsburg; Philip R. Kuehnert to Caroline M. Cogtella, $305,000.

8433 Gayle Lane, Toano; Emmett Thomas Perkins to Kimberly Woodfin, trustee, $435,000.

34 Hampton Key, Williamsburg; James R. Agnew to Marion R. Helsley, $300,000.

3562 Iberis Lane, Toano; NVR Inc. to Gustavo Canales, $453,725.

109 John Pott Drive, Williamsburg; James M. Holdren to Laura P. Guerrero, $395,000.

4 Kensington Court, Williamsburg; Nolan T. Yelich to David W. Wall, $555,000.

316 Littletown Quarter, Williamsburg; Elinore J. Rodgers to Donald A. Ferguson, $261,000.

Lot 13, New Town; Nikolaos J. Kokolis to Mark R. Patterson, $460,000.

Lot 281, Ford’s Colony; Donald Scott Hunter, trustee to Marc D. Baskin, $706,000.

Lot 5, Little Creek; Blue Ridge Custom Homes LLC to Michael S. Thompson, $220,000.

Lot 89, Scotts Pond; Erin Powers to HPA III Aquisitions 1 LLC, $429,000.

4408 Makah Court, Williamsburg; Valerie Sharon Rose to Anne Whitney R. Given, $440,000.

237 Mill Stream Way, Williamsburg; David K. Alexy to Thomas L. Dolan, $522,000.

5 Monument Drive, Williamsburg; Danny Ray Dean to Lori K. Laubenstein, $230,501.

99 Nina Lane, Williamsburg; Roger P. Picard to Robert Claire, $400,000.

9381 Ottoway Court, Toano; Robert C. Smith III to Jenevieve Winkfield, $730,000.

Parcel; Montgoussiant E. Jons to Travis Scott Holland, $265,000.

3328 Pinecrest Circle, Toano; Ermadine Bullard to Jay Rosapepe, $235,000.

107 Promenade Lane, Williamsburg; James A. Taber to Gabriella C. Rockwood, $278,000.

4663 Revolutionary Way, Williamsburg; Martha Anne Forrest to Hannah R. Artiles Starvers, $310,000.

6427 Rockwell Road, Williamsburg; Frederick Stephen Krupnick to Edmund L. Tober, $605,000.

KING AND QUEEN

12.4 acres; Washington Tract Associates to James A. Jimenez, $150,000.

Half interest in 5 parcels; Linda H. Minor to William Randolph Minor, $300,000.

KING WILLIAM

0.13 acres; G.T. Groome Construction LLC to Kevin Ray Hutcheson, $255,000.

515 Bridgeway Court, West Point; D.R. Horton Inc. to Charles Alexander Otstot, $356,990.

3759 Dorrell Road, Aylett; Darrell Kellum Inc. to Carlton C. Ballard, $179,950.

157 Fairfield Lane, King William; David E. Stover to Rodney Wingfield, $297,000.

1516 Jacks Creek Road, King William; Vertical Builders LLC to Mark N. Ingram, $319,950.

3310 King William Ave., West Point; Mariann Vanwickler Deciano to Ricky W. Brizendine, $212,000.

Lot 7, Block D, Section 2B, Central Crossing; Central Crossing LLC to HHHunt Homes LC, $240,000.

12881 Mt. Olive Cohoke Road, West Point; Scott R. Walton to Hunter B. Krout, $255,000.

47 Red Oak Lane, Aylett; Maki B. Coleman to Darren Hair, $251,000.

1379 Upshaw Road, Aylett; William Douglas Knight to Abagayle Joyce Mathis, $273,000.

NEW KENT

N 0.45 acres; John C. Jones Jr. to Engel Haus LLC, $230,000.

4759 Bishops Gate Way, Providence Forge; East Homes of Richmond LLC to Ryan Patrick Foley, $512,855.

8630 Chestnut Hills Road, New Kent; Leigh Anne Bowling to Joshua B. Carnohan, $275,000.

8170 W Danube Loop, New Kent; NVR Inc. to Faye Marie Pyles, $365,620.

5445 Gentry Drive, New Kent; David W. Tilton to Chase G. Brown, $353,000.

11290 Kings Pond Drive, Providence Forge; W.V. McClure Inc. to David J. Bragg, $672,251.

Lot 32, Landbay 1, Phase 1, New Kent Farms; PHD Holdings LLC to William Joseph Forrest, $155,000.

3160 Magnolia Wood Drive, Quinton; Oliver W. Holmes to Kelly S. Dewey, $314,000.

7231 Old Roxbury Road, Quinton; Robert A. Day to Joseph Browning Doak, $320,000.

11918 Pergola Court, Providence Forge; East Homes of Richmond LLC to Daniel Francis Hoggard, $669,350.

15601 River Road Trail, Lanexa; Bridge Vellines to Briant Joseph Kling, $400,000.

5546 St. Leger Drive, Providence Forge; East Homes of Richmond LLC to Ryan Channing Johnson, $479,065.

3325 Vaidens Pond Road, Lanexa; Kyle Debrucque to David L. Nyholm, $410,000.

** PETERSBURG

1808 Tudor Lane; Equity Trustees LLC to Cenlar FSB, $185,760.

1942 Berkeley Ave.; Pride Real Estate Group I LLC to Carrie Ann Maris, $250,000.

181 Catalpa Court; NVR Inc. to Jose Luis Navarro, $312,040.

271 Catalpa Court; NVR Inc. to Chasidey Ardell Ricks-Green, $339,740.

3160 Forest Hills Road; Dianne K. Watts to Rosario Liberto, $278,000.

546 Harding St.; Jason O. Thomas to Copening Enterprises Inc., $189,000.

1848 Pender Ave.; James Daniel Weathers II to Rachel A. Wilde, $285,000.

1023 Stainback St.; Eric Minor to Hwa-Lin Cheng, $152,500.

1730 Westover Ave.; Richard E. Huntington to John E. Johnson, $261,600.

** POWHATAN

100.89 acres; Bradley Brown to Eric S. Edwards, $1,300,000.

5.37 acres; David H. Payne Jr. to Stroud Ventures LLC, $375,000.

314 Clayville Road, Powhatan; Ryan F. Finan to Daniel L. Linnabary, $506,000.

3580 Fairbourne Place, Powhatan; Windswept Development LLC to Adam J. Hill, $746,692.

2927 Janet Lane, Powhatan; Skinquarter Properties Ltd. to Giuseppe Volo, $355,000.

Lot 4, Block B, Ceasar Woods; Dewey L. Sr. and Marilyn M. Hurley Revocable Trust to David L. Butler, $179,000.

4196 Old Buckingham Road, Powhatan; New Ventures Real Estate LLC to Evan Austin, $339,600.

2657 Pilkington Road, Powhatan; Kayla Farnham to Jordan A. Pumpelly, $425,000.

1405 Schroeder Road, Powhatan; Bruce R. Pickeral Jr. to Petra Redchuk O’Neill, $545,000.

2333 Stoney Brook Road, Powhatan; Ryan C. Carroll to Brian McNeil, $315,000.

** PRINCE GEORGE

19.945 acres; James Robert Williams to Jordan Clouse, $150,000.

3301 Diagonal Road, Prince George; Todd A. Pilot, trustee to Kami Smith, $230,000.

2508 Frankie Lane, North Prince George; Sweet Retreats LLC to Layne Taylor Morrison, $310,000.

1398 Jordan Point Road, North Prince George; Clint Farrar to Lindsay R. Horne, $749,950.

Lot 5, Cabin Creek Farm Estates; Charles J. Babcock to Amanda Lynn Gould Perkinson, $155,000.

Parcel; Kermit L. Rice to Rosa D. Lucas, $271,000.

4021 Rotherham Circle, Prince George; Patricia M. Parrish to Gary R. Ball, $252,000.

Unit 300, Puddledock Condominium; Puddlemob2 LLC to Wyatt Family Group LLC, $2,800,000.

7821 Wind Rock Lane, North Prince George; Amy K. Trump to Gordon Garcia, $388,000.

** SUSSEX

154 acres; Timbervest Partners III Virginia LLC to David J. Sowers, $414,450.

Parcel; Terry Williams to RED Holdings LLC, $298,000.

** WILLIAMSBURG

0.757 acres; Philip Richardson Co. Inc. to 252 Patriot Lane LLC, $150,000.

512 S England St.; William A. Owen III, trustee to John C. Mahoney, $1,050,000.

Lot 12, Governor Berkeley Professional Center; Williamsburg Three LLC to 1161 Professional Drive LLC, $350,000.

4143 Northridge St.; Dora Shaprs to Leighton Warrick Strader, $420,000.