Property Transfers Published January 28, 2023

RICHMOND

208 W 14th St; Manchester Green Llc to Patel Anish K, $671,250.

1523 N 20th St; Cosby Anthony L to Bridgestone Associates Llc, $150,000.

9 N 25th St P3; Shumate Matthew Scott And to Blakemore Victoria Lee, $409,900.

919 N 27th St; Nelson Margaret Adalanna to Stay Frederick M And, $290,000.

1735 N 28th St; Edmunds Church Hill Residential to 1735 Llc, $170,000.

23 E 31st St; Funes Manuel to Artis Wayne Wardell, $310,000.

718 N 35th St; Askew Michael W Jr to E K Real Estate Fund I Llc, $340,000.

3106 3rd Ave; Rishel Kurt J to Webb William Christopher, $333,146.

1200 W 48th St; Campbell Farris Chase And to Fradkin Marci, $415,000.

3210 5th Ave; Royal Home Properties Llc to Gorde Timothy J Jr, $325,000.

2008 Albany Ave; Mack Michael D and Nicole to Culp Tyra, $250,000.

2228 Bainbridge St; Hogan Glenn R to Williams Darrell, $150,000.

3115 Barton Ave; Russi Rachel M And to Howard Michaela A And, $452,000.

1101 Blakemore Road; Belton Shekila to Loughman Stephen Joseph Iv And, $315,000.

3402 E Broad Rock Road; Coward Nicholas M And Sara M to Quigley Benjamin R And, $260,000.

5002 Bromley Lane; Fink Taylor And Caitlin to Jones Addison E, $570,000.

1420 Carlisle Ave; Gap Investments Llc to Twigg Barbara L And, $310,000.

1811 E Cary St; 1801 Together Lllp to 1801 East Cary Street Llc And, $2,581,000.

3810 Chamberlayne Ave; 3810 Chamberlayne Avenue to Chamberlayne Rva Llc, $1,912,500.

522 Chimborazo Blvd; Brunkow Jameson L And to Burt Matthew S, $441,000.

132 W Clay St; Emeritus Property Management to Khalid Shahrose, $430,000.

3700 Cottrell Road; Negaard Norman David And to Pablo Vitalina, $200,000.

9469 Creek Summit Cir; Moneymaker Properties Llc to Roberts Milligan Prudence, $529,000.

4719 Cutshaw Ave; Drumwright Justin A to Nyberg Clayton A And Linda G, $906,000.

1602 Decatur St; Meyer Gigi to Berry Rebecca L, $285,000.

606 Dixon Dr; Cartegena Margie to Bensink Robert Karl And, $260,000.

3909 Dover Road; Mooney Ernest Arthur Jr And to Berling Carol S Revocable, $1,275,000.

3220 Ellsworth Road; Jackson George W and Mildred W to Owens Andrea, $403,000.

2300 Fairmount Ave; 2300 Fairmount Avenue Llc to 2300 Fairmount Rva Llc, $345,000.

1829 Floyd Ave; Neimeyer Paul to Topran Crincoli Patricia A And, $957,000.

2301 E Franklin St; The Wilton Companies Inc to Red Dog Capital Llc, $1,716,138.

212 E Franklin St U2; Kip Kephart Charitable Support to Bacot Aaron, $229,500.

3415 Gloucester Road; Frakes Jarrod And Chelsea to Marcuson Benjamin Edward And, $875,000.

2517 W Grace St; Streever Hilary Brant And to River Cityapartments Llc, $805,000.

4257 Grantlake Road, Ua; Driver Joshua to Mcleod Susan L, $285,000.

3603 Griffin Ave; Minor Elliott D Iii and Pamela G to Tucker John T Iii and Lynn M &, $200,000.

4622 Grove Ave; Saltz Kathryn E to Williford Eric Scott, $675,000.

1714 Hanover Ave; Comeau Christopher David And to Parks Ryan John And, $715,000.

2956 Hathaway Road U1004; Costello Laura Lynn to Blacker Cynthia Atlas, $312,000.

1413 Highpoint Ave; Dempsey Edmond N to Four Inspirations Inc, $2,800,000.

1238 Hodges Road; Havens Nancy L And Wayne O to Edwards Ethel Charlene, $185,000.

2005 Idlewood Ave; Nordheim Timothy And Steven to Remarkable Apartments Llc, $380,000.

3317 Jeter Ave; Kruegler John to Richmond Property Solutions Llc, $210,000.

4617 Kensington Ave; Dolan Patrick R to Kizner Corinne S, $560,000.

6215 Lamar Dr; Bates Linda D to Pine Cone Investments I Llc, $235,000.

603-1/2 S Laurel St; Pyle Robert Alexander to Normile Mary, $372,000.

4633 Leonard Pkwy; Riddick Julie W to Harrington Meredith, $625,000.

27 W Locke Lane U2; Farinholt Tabb T Trustee to Tiffany W N Jr And Linda G, $340,000.

6912 Longview Dr; Thompson Bowlin E to Chanin Margo And Lovell Eric, $465,000.

2001 Magnolia St; Magnolia Development Llc to L and W Supply Corporation, $2,450,000.

2304 E Main St; The Wilton Companies Inc to Red Dog Capital Llc, $1,716,138.

2611 W Main St; Burns Gregory J And Angela C to Skayhan Jake And, $640,000.

503 W Marshall St; Dietz Denise F to Complete Home Design Llc, $165,000.

1414 Melton Ave; Tnt Construction Carolina Llc to Brennan Sean And Katie E, $376,100.

3000 Montecrest Ave; Blakey Vincent to Remarkable Rentals Llc, $170,000.

3409 Monument Ave; Monument Ventures Llc to Abouzaki Antar N, $523,800.

3410 Monument Ave U303; Helfer Karass Tamara S And to Lersch Peter Gene, $160,000.

3708 Moss Side Ave; Colbert Lewis Stephanie to Craftsman Realty Llc, $229,000.

5206 New Kent Road; Engeman Steven J And to Alderman Aaron C And, $908,500.

2214 Northumberland Ave; Hwee Justina Yuen Kwan And to Guraya Mehar, $290,000.

9801 Oldfield Dr; Losen Stephen and James R and to Mh Freedom Llc, $640,000.

1508 Park Ave; Buckley Peter F And Leonie M to Oliver William J And Melissa L, $1,255,000.

3120 Parkwood Ave; Champeau Christopher C to Bmre Llc, $425,000.

6733 Patterson Ave; Wilkins Douglas W to Grander Scale Properties Llc, $300,000.

2105 Phaup St; Gueringer Linda to Maple Tree Investments Llc, $245,000.

1608 Pope Ave; Liepis William J and Jane A to Parker Mary A, $780,000.

2009 R St; Cc Richmond Ii Lp to Thornton Alycen M, $296,020.

5008 Riverside Dr; Kelley Jeffrey G and Jacquelyn C to Sullivan Noah Patrick And, $783,000.

303 W Roberts St; Rigg Anthony to Greene Grace E, $350,000.

901 Semmes Ave; Richmond Redevelopment And to Costar Realty Information Inc, $20,000,000.

3504 Skipping Rock Pl; Nett Investments Llc to Lopez Lemus Mario A, $270,000.

3211 Stockton St; Baptiste Development Llc to Mayhew Michael I, $175,000.

9200 Stony Point Pkwy; Tm Stony Point Park Lp to Chippenham Sp Holdings Llc, $14,625,000.

9204 Stony Point Pkwy; Tm Stony Point Park Lp to Chippenham Sp Holdings Llc, $14,625,000.

4410 Stuart Ave; Cox Jefferson Wilmore Ii And to Fram Frederick Gordon And, $962,500.

5231 Troy Road; Washington Roger And to Paramount Investments Llc, $150,000.

301 Virginia St U1109; Haxall Holdings Llc to Scheuermann Steven Robert, $289,000.

1211 Warren Ave; Brumberg Jessica A to Tucker William A And, $554,500.

5609 Westower Dr; Topolinski Caleb And Caroline N to Tomlinson Howard Bryan Ii And, $300,000.

10 Willway Ave; Ruggles Lisa C to Rudd Robert Reese Iii And, $1,482,000.

5626 Woodburn Road; Lyles Thomas R And Cynthia S to Nadeau Curtis Collins And, $625,000.

HENRICO

3147 Abruzzo Pl, Glen Allen; Brubaker John E Jr and Peggy R to Hogerty Rhonda, $430,000.

3219 Ainsworth Ln, Henrico; Murray Katrina to Sfr Acquisitions 2 Llc, $308,000.

9512 Ashborne Ct, Glen Allen; Majkovic Adis to Rabkin Kerry Anne, $399,900.

5116 Austin Healey Dr, Glen Allen; Mintz Yvette D and Aubrey L to Buxhoeveden Stephanie and Michael, $910,000.

1301 Barnard Dr, Henrico; Tribe Property Solutions Llc to Roman Helenio and Giovanna Katty, $348,000.

123 Beauregard Ave, Henrico; Amaya and Lemus Investment Group Corp to Tommasino Christine Marie, $390,000.

9400 Belfort Rd, Henrico; Gillelan Thomas Jr and B L to Origin Medical Group Llc, $232,000.

5216 Belva Rd, Glen Allen; Bowen Carol H to Steger Barbara B and Thomas R Jr, $688,600.

2123 Binford Ln, Henrico; Lampley Letitia and Brian to Linares Rolando, $167,000.

1305 Bobbiedell Ln, Henrico; 414 Roseneath Properties Llc to Skinker Peter and Katelyn J Anders, $398,000.

413 Bonruth Pl, Henrico; Turnage Bobby N Jr and Elisabeth H to Levy Bram J and Sarah A, $1,200,000.

4711 Brittles Ln, Henrico; Gough David M and Aidan E George to L Investments Inc, $201,000.

6000 Brook Rd, Henrico; Brook Run Somerset Llc to Dbc Atlantic Richmond Bsd Llc, $9,450,000.

4926 Bunclody Ct, Henrico; Lin Tricia S to Mathews Christine Bartow, $250,000.

1231 Byrd Ave U4c, Henrico; Ggc Associates Llc to Rodriguez Gilberto E and Mary Anne, $585,000.

2814 Caniff Rd, Henrico; Washington Covenant Group Llc to Brown Demetrice, $240,000.

8192 Carriage Homes Dr, Henrico; Townhomes At Parham Place Llc to Rogers Julie J and Jeffrey S, $406,900.

5510 Cedar Croft St, Henrico; Whfl Llc to Geissbuehler Bettina Katharina, $350,000.

8328 Charing Ln, Glen Allen; Lang Michael C and Julia F to Mainali Shraddha and Tyler Brosten, $755,000.

3031 Chiles Rd, Glen Allen; Chamberlain Mark E and Beth A Trustees to Broderick Joseph A and Deborah S, $160,000.

4901 W Clay St, Henrico; Wilton Warehouses Inc to Red Dog Capital Llc, $245,163.

509 Cokesburg Ln, Henrico; Kalafatis Everett P to Brooks William and Tanya B, $397,000.

615 Conley Rd, Henrico; Davis Walter S and Heather D to Mubarak Ibrahim and Renee Bax, $180,000.

206 Cornett St, Henrico; Acree Benita to Mello Lorin Hope, $152,250.

6412 Crescent Pkwy, Henrico; Worley Lauren Parker and Nicholas to Quinn Michael C, $330,000.

1550 Darbytown Rd, Henrico; Abernathey Larry D to Phillips Brandon Dean, $178,500.

1917 Delrio Dr, Henrico; Tdz Properties Llc to Moore Melvin E, $212,000.

12330 Dewhurst Ave, Henrico; West Ronald H and Blakley M to Hingst Gary and Erin, $897,500.

5004 Dollard Dr, Henrico; Bystryk Christopher E to Sampson Homes Llc, $190,000.

5820 Dorton Ln, Glen Allen; Adler Kevin M and Pam M to Johnston Christopher R and Erin, $638,000.

2620 Duffy Ct, Henrico; Randazzo Vincent to Erijarla Srikanth B and Asha Latha Patcha, $375,000.

11813 Eastkent Sq, Henrico; Pearce Elizabeth B and Paul N to Ruiz Katrina Richelle, $360,000.

9300 Emmett Rd, Glen Allen; Ballou Daniel Wade and Brittany Allison to Swift Marie Ann M and Terry Lamont Jr, $350,100.

5124 Fairlake Ln, Glen Allen; Cibulka Marcus Torsten and Christina Marie to Long Paige Marie, $400,000.

625 Fayette Ave, Henrico; Xyderis Fotis and Themistoklis F to Cruz Ramos Rafael E, $170,000.

10112 Flanders Rd, Henrico; Simmons Jessica B to Purdie Sara G, $330,000.

8406 Freestone Ave, Henrico; Earlenbaugh Austin D and Emma B to Jecklin Residential Llc, $402,000.

9506 Gayton Rd, Henrico; Brown David and Gladys B Wilson Et Al to Willman Marjoianna B and Gladys B Wilson, $154,285.

9323 Gildenfield Ct, Henrico; Steffen Matthew J to Yu Shin Chyang, $242,088.

12149 Glen Gary Cir, Henrico; Muscarella Michael J and Jan E Goodwin to Collin Ross Emmerson and D N Wroblewski, $570,000.

989 Grapevine Rd, Sandston; Laliberte Tina Marie to Jenkins Sarah Marie, $210,000.

3978 Grove Point Dr, Henrico; NVR Inc to Van Hook Diana Rochelle, $301,975.

1209 Grumman Dr, Henrico; Myer Robert H and Inge H to Traubert Oliver and Merritt, $295,000.

4800 Harben Ct, Glen Allen; Ramachandran K and S Paramasivan to Munichandraih Roopkumar G and Y Chittibabu, $485,000.

2320 Harvie Rd, Henrico; Weber Samuel and Sara E W to Dyson Melody O and Daniel Phillips, $199,746.

7700 Hawthorne Ave, Henrico; Blackhawk Capital Llc to Vaughan Heights Llc, $400,000.

2249 High Bush Cir, Glen Allen; Malamud Karen L Trustee to Ali Muqtar Ali Riyaz and Zahra Riyaz, $228,000.

1201 Hillside Ave, Henrico; Origin Medical Group Llc to Oneil Samantha Anne, $300,000.

10858 Holman Ridge Rd, Glen Allen; Pookandy Jaseem A and H A P to Mittal Siddharth and Poonam, $632,500.

6813 Hominy Ct, Henrico; Eastwood Homes Of Richmond Llc to Wilder Jason Wilbert and Tiffany Homa, $396,335.

7010 Horsepen Rd, Henrico; Droujinsky Peter and Cassandra W to Cook Wade, $225,000.

2708 Hungary Rd, Henrico; Thaler Kathleen M to Hardy Justin Lee and Megan Elizabeth, $270,000.

6210 Impala Dr, Henrico; St Martin Ronald to 6210 Impala Dr Llc, $168,000.

111 S Ivy Ave, Henrico; Wilmoth Anthony S to Acosta David M, $182,500.

100 Jankin Ln, Sandston; Davis Jon M Jr to Snedden Christopher and Brittany, $230,000.

9208 Jones Mill Ct, Glen Allen; Adams Dana E and Donna L to Kamke Kristyn L and Matthew C Whitfield, $507,000.

120 N Kalmia Ave, Henrico; Better Properties Llc to Antin Michael and Celia Pagliaro, $268,500.

6108 Kinglet Ct, Glen Allen; Mcdonald Sean P and Deborah to Locklear Wade T and Kaitlin Longest, $1,105,000.

2607 Lafayette Ave, Henrico; Crowder Barbara Jean to Craver Randolph, $220,000.

1503 Largo Rd U304, Henrico; Beauvoir Judith E to Heidenreich Amy K, $192,700.

4915 Laurie Ln, Henrico; Rothchild and Associates Llc to Walton Phyllis, $250,000.

2331 Lenora Ln, Henrico; Bristow Angela L and Rodney C Brickell to Godinez Arturo and Esperanza Gallegos, $225,700.

6533 Liddy Cir, Glen Allen; NVR Inc to Serio David A, $510,975.

18 N Linden Ave, Henrico; Caton Anthony J and Hyla F to Caton Tyler James, $170,000.

8704 Lonepine Rd, Henrico; Vietinghoff Justin and Tiffany Carter to Rogerville John and Maria Funes, $339,000.

9704 Luscombe Ln, Henrico; Katel Monarath and Man Kala Katel to Henley Jonathan L and Davinna D, $375,000.

4993 Maben Hill Ln, Glen Allen; Kennady Vigneshwaian and Priya Mayilsamy to Thouti Suresh Kumar and Smitha Pitla, $804,950.

12272 Manor Crossing Dr, Glen Allen; Doucette Christopher Stiles and Sanna to Chu Sam T and Channika H, $700,000.

2507 Maplewood Rd, Henrico; Hankins William G Jr to Schlotterer Victor Jr, $188,000.

Maywill St, Henrico; U-Turn Inc to Mjf Maywill Llc, $1,800,000.

Memorial Dr, Sandston; Jones Judy C and Jana C Jennings to Atlantic Crossing Llc, $510,000.

8806 Midway Rd, Henrico; Ngai Hoi H and Lynda M Phung-Ngai to Slay Weylen E and Andrea R Melchert, $299,500.

4605 Monaco Dr, Sandston; Clower Virginia Trust to Young Stewart D Iii and Jessica Kelly, $305,000.

5008 Monumental St, Henrico; Woodzell Matthew Marston and Kyla R Bowron to Karosaite Edita, $587,000.

202 Naman Rd, Henrico; Durante Kyle J and Carley to Sievert Nicholas and Rebecca Ford, $525,000.

12423 New Point Dr, Henrico; Lash Laura C and Lisa C to Valdes Alejandro Fumero, $255,000.

5601 Noble Ave, Henrico; Liberty Homes Va Inc to Picano Christopher J and Sarah J, $381,450.

118 N Oak Ave, Henrico; Witherow Tonya Diehl to Smith Sarah Lauren and Hunter Dyson, $229,950.

2125 Oakhampton Pl, Henrico; Talbert Robin A to Hysell Antonia, $263,000.

9700 Old Country Trce, Henrico; Neurohr Charles F Iii and Anne W to Long Robert C Iii and Kathryn E Saltz, $1,125,000.

5264 Old Main St Uc, Henrico; Stanley Martin Homes Llc to Ackerman Kimberly W, $534,251.

14 Orams Ln, Henrico; Guillory Walton to Goad Hali Leighann, $285,000.

3809 Parchment Cir, Henrico; Barik Manoranjan and Minakshy Rath to Chen Zhihua and Bingling Zhou, $830,000.

10600 Patterson Ave, Henrico; Canterbury Shopping Center to Red Dog Capital Llc, $980,650.

3815 Pheasant Hollow Dr, Henrico; Young Stewart Dante Iii to Pablo Vitalina, $230,000.

403 Poplar Hill Ct, Henrico; Hubbard Jonathan S and Ann T to Hupp Thomas B and Kiley L, $863,000.

10078 Purcell Rd, Henrico; Rosen Kristin C to White Kelly Rosen, $175,000.

4624 Raspberry Patch Ln, Henrico; Richmond Rentals Llc to Jones Angela F and Brian T Gregory, $250,000.

9505 Ridgefield Rd, Henrico; Cassanos Arthur P Trustee to Cosby Christopher C, $197,000.

5021 Rivermere Ln, Glen Allen; Schell Brothers Richmond Llc to Remes Mark R and Katherine L Young, $544,936.

251 Rocketts Way U308, Henrico; Shrestha Gaurav and K T to Preston Sarah Elizabeth, $235,250.

5 Runswick Dr, Henrico; Drumm Thomas F and Suzanne Trustee to Noren Leif E Trustee, $853,000.

256 Sag Harbor Ct, Henrico; NVR Inc to Sellars Tanika Chontelle, $248,240.

8381 Scott Pl, Henrico; Eastwood Homes Of Richmond Llc to Aaron-Newman Loretta and Laurie Jones-Inge, $337,945.

3801 Seasons Ln, Henrico; NVR Inc to Webb Jamal T and Brittanie C, $441,850.

1900 Shenandoah Ave, Henrico; Baldwin Michael S and Jessica M to Carrasco Alec Murad, $628,819.

6808 Sir Galahad Ct, Henrico; Ross Run Llc to Harrison Rasheda Janelle, $379,930.

1787 South Dover Pointe Rd, Henrico; Bennett Myra T Trustee to Sekar Srinivasan and Jaya Shree Srinivasan, $715,000.

1902 Springdale Rd, Henrico; Ross Jean Bass to N&n Real Ventures Llc, $223,850.

8173 Staples Mill Rd, Henrico; Beechwood Properties Of Va Llc to Jester Properties Llc, $350,000.

4803 Stockholm Dr, Sandston; Hoffman Daniel M and Denise to Moore Gabriel L, $300,000.

7050 Strath Rd, Henrico; Toth James L and Ella F to Virginia Credit Union Inc, $289,800.

215 Stuttaford Dr, Sandston; Cobb William Dean to Moore Thomas Dean, $268,000.

2316 Thousand Oaks Dr, Henrico; Mullins Curtis Ray Jr and Lorraine M Moore to Tu Sam T, $300,000.

12315 Tournament Ln, Henrico; Tetterton Marcia A to Honeycutt Lauren Mcguire and Isaac Bickel, $385,000.

7011 Tulane Ave, Henrico; Nguyen Long and Meghan to Otten Bredan W and Kaitlin F Ingebretsen, $453,000.

12001 Valleybrook Dr, Henrico; Clary Beverley B Iii and Christyann H to Jayjock Alexandra and C Perkins Et Al, $855,000.

313 Virginia Center Pkwy, Glen Allen; Pierce Alva R and Vicki R to Smith Jemma Bernadette, $445,000.

1356 Warwick Park Rd, Henrico; Lammey Robert R Iv to Butterfield Karen D and Eric R, $320,000.

3824 Wellesley Terrace Cir, Henrico; Lindsey Michael W Trustee to Smigelski Catherine and George, $450,000.

1663 Westhill Rd, Henrico; Redzic Fikreta to Black Patrick T, $245,000.

2512 Williamsburg Rd, Henrico; Richmond Rentals Llc to Shelton Ronald Jr, $275,000.

9740 Willow Glen Ln, Henrico; Carter Christopher G and Pamela S to Fleener Trenton K and Lorien L, $350,000.

628 Winnetka Ave, Henrico; Jones Gavin and Jade Victoria to Oneal Jennifer M and Cole D Burdette, $330,000.

8065 Wistar Glen Dr, Henrico; NVR Inc to Mkandawire-Robinson Tiwonge and Hilda, $390,990.

5521 Woodrow Ter, Henrico; Diaz Temi M Trustee to Dillon Nathan, $230,000.

466 Young Dr, Sandston; Windgate Ii Llc to Ngo Cuong Q, $439,000.

CHESTERFIELD

6902 Able Rd, Chesterfield; Gray Duane P to Thriving Llc, $260,000.

5301 Agincourt Cir, North Chesterfield; Garton Brandon Scott to Bickle Clinton J, $235,000.

9537 Alfaree Rd, North Chesterfield; Spillman Alfred C Jr and Debbie to Wooldridge Ronald Wayne Ii, $325,000.

3537 Alvecote Ter, Midlothian; Homesmith Construction Inc to Awad Terek Jaafar and Maslowski Nicole, $856,154.

2030 Arrow Point Trl, North Chesterfield; Key Kenneth L and Ann R to Schroeder Michael L and Debra K, $270,000.

141 Avebury Dr, North Chesterfield; Skym Jack and Jessica to Evans David W and Miranda Annemarie, $640,000.

11500 Bailey Woods Dr, Midlothian; Major Lauren R to Kannon Mason Paul and Winters Madison Rose, $298,000.

5712 Barnwood Dr, North Chesterfield; Morris Boniface and Associates Incorporated to Carter Tiffany L, $372,860.

5106 Beachmere Ct, Chester; Szafranski Robert C and Deloris to Am Rhein Scott and Am Rhein Jessica Page, $456,726.

3929 Beethoven Ct, North Chesterfield; Singleton Jocelynne to Booker Senisha Diamone, $245,000.

3731 Bellstone Dr, Midlothian; South River Custom Homes Llc to Foley John P and Foley Carol Co-Trustees, $666,395.

14205 Birnam Woods Dr, Midlothian; Copper Row Real Estate Llc to Hughes Shannon Michelle, $452,500.

1313 Bon Air Crest Pl, North Chesterfield; Eastwood Homes Of Richmond Llc to Bond Sherrod and Timilah A, $547,425.

14722 Boyces Cove Dr, Midlothian; Rodill W Benjamin and Deborah B to Larkin Kathleen Ann, $380,000.

13609 Branders Bridge Rd, Chester; Signs And Wonders Ministries to Platinum Premier Properties Corp, $219,000.

20801 Brickhouse Dr, South Chesterfield; Starks Morris L and Starks S D to Miller Roger, $256,900.

15249 Broadwater Cir, Chester; Hartnett Robert V Sr and Asso Lc to Nguyen Van, $165,000.

3901 Caddington Dr, Midlothian; Boone Homes Inc to Robertson Stephen P and Sally I, $852,170.

6978 Carden Park Dr, Moseley; Garofalo Nicholas J Jr and J M to Kelly Sean Owen and Megan, $660,000.

3420 Castlebury Dr, Chester; Skelton Natalie A to Cullington Jonathan Y, $312,000.

15632 Cedarville Dr, Midlothian; Lgi Homes-Virginia Llc to Weaver Charles Edwin Jr and Erin Ashley, $554,900.

2800 Chartstone Ct, Midlothian; Cain John M and Tracey L F to Beddingfield Matthew J and Amanda C, $610,123.

14210 Cherry St, Chester; Langster Deanna Lee and King Tammy Renee to Love That Home! Llc, $162,000.

8112 Clancy Ct, Chesterfield; Eagle Construction Of Va Llc to Roberts Stewart and Diana C, $557,899.

4535 Cochise Trl, North Chesterfield; Woodard John W and Kimberly G to Loshkreff Ventures Llc, $150,000.

8404 Copperpenny Ter, Chesterfield; Glover Beverly C to Hall Lisa Ann, $445,000.

18036 Cove Creek Dr, Moseley; Clayton Properties Group Inc to Michaux Jermaine Lavar and Latanya Nicole, $694,270.

3224 Creek Meadow Cir, North Chesterfield; Hogan Maria P to Anderson Hubert D Jr and Hill Rickell A, $310,000.

1602 Danhurst Dr, Midlothian; Wu Phi Chun and Li Yun Fa to Norman Julie Susan, $282,000.

2107 Deer Meadow Ter, Midlothian; Mcclendon Geoffrey A to Johnson Paul Donald and Anna Jane, $312,000.

2401 Devenwood Rd, North Chesterfield; Watt William J Jr and Carol P to Loudy Kevin F and Carrie L, $655,800.

451 Dunlin Ct, Midlothian; Dolan Deborah H to Bassler Patricia, $405,000.

5740 Elfinwood Rd, Chester; Dickens Richard A and Nancy C to Copley Jennifer Madalyn and Schwager Sharon, $360,900.

15013 Enmore Dr, Midlothian; Gregoire Development Corp to Bonnett Jeb Thomas Jr and Jamie Lynne, $664,704.

4607 Exton Ln, Chester; Marshall John R and Bridget L to Hill Normasharay Inez and Myers Bernard Jr, $320,000.

13001 Fennimore Ter, Midlothian; Stanton Julia D to Stott Jonathan P G and Abigail Vandivere, $412,000.

15942 Fishers Green Dr, Chesterfield; Main Street Homes to Jeruzal Voytek Henry and Elizabeth Yolanda, $459,019.

21207 Fox Maple Ct, South Chesterfield; Hensley Emily Dawn to Carratura Tasha, $225,000.

16004 Gary Ave, Chester; Deny and Matteo Investment Llc to Watwood Shelby, $225,000.

1830 Glamorgan Ln, Midlothian; Large Matilda Greco to Franklin Paul Douglas and Mallory Kate, $435,000.

14431 Glenmorgan Dr, Chester; Wallace Christopher D and J L to Taylor Onell A and Gloria Jeanne, $349,000.

16904 Gossamer Dr, Moseley; Brown Craig and Krystle to Davenport Lyndon, $350,000.

11447 Great Branch Dr, Chester; Farmer Ronald D Jr and Tabatha J to Yoon Daniel, $201,150.

13105 Groveton Cir, Midlothian; Valiante Jennifer L to Evans Beata Maria, $453,000.

10007 Hamlin Creek Pl, Chester; Frazier Nicholas Cameron to Lewis Winfred L Jr and Matthews-Lewis Tenika S, $290,000.

14301 Hancock Towns Dr, Chesterfield; Hancock Village Building Company Llc to Ulshafer Susan Alice, $286,185.

14313 Hancock Towns Dr, Chesterfield; Hancock Village Building Company Llc to Hughes Elissa Renee and Laryea Samuel Odoi, $284,460.

510 Hartford Ln, North Chesterfield; Hollowell Adrian L Sr and T to Fraser Leon A Jr and Vivian Cox, $281,000.

12337 Haydon Pl, Midlothian; Childress Robert and Keren Rowena to Galloway Sahkita R, $345,000.

2201 Helmway Dr, Chester; Main Street Homes to Dreher-Rodwell Dana, $559,990.

12418 Hillcreek Ct, Midlothian; Nash Craig Alan and Dann Laurie G and Martin Christopher H and Liu Jennifer to Kirtlan Emily and Austin Cole, $390,000.

8317 Houghton Pl, Chesterfield; Isleib Ethan D and Adrienne N to Carr Shawn, $461,000.

810 E Hundred Rd, Chester; Mcgonigal William Leon to Seger Kye Ok, $160,000.

6555 Iron Bridge Rd, North Chesterfield; Payne Charles Edward and Udee A to Martinez Humberto N Ramos and Ramos Elsa L Cortez and Cortez Hassell I Ramos, $290,000.

7125 Jones Run Ln, Moseley; Craftmaster Homes Inc to Villafane-Sparks Elizabeth K and Sparks Devin M, $548,831.

400 Keithwood Ct, North Chesterfield; Rouse Matthew T and Rouse D J to Ford Emma Ruth and Ford Lisbeth Anna Caroline, $301,100.

13807 Kentucky Derby Pl, Midlothian; Takai Joseph L and Sharon R to Watson Christopher K and Margaret, $355,000.

8619 Kingsland Park Dr, North Chesterfield; NVR Inc to Malcolm Chenell and Delonta T, $451,765.

800 Krim Point Loop, Midlothian; Hartz Linda A to Green Jeffrey A and Linda M, $450,000.

2110 Lancashire Dr, North Chesterfield; Klimek Ryan A and Ashley D to Mccauley William and Leesha, $363,000.

4907 Lancewood Rd, Chesterfield; Shurm Construction Inc to Barris Gisela D, $346,096.

1607 Laurel Top Dr, Midlothian; Colly Joseph C and Karen J to Newman Angus Gill and Collins Stephanie Elise, $425,000.

2910 Libwood Ave, North Chesterfield; Hughes Bonnie J to Bethancourt Guadalupe Ortega, $215,500.

1411 Lockett Ridge Rd, Midlothian; 1411 Lockett Ridge Road Series to Baluyot Ruzen Pimentel and Garrison Eric Vincent, $330,000.

11231 Lost Parrish Dr, Chesterfield; Finer Homes Inc to Gregory Devin Nicole and Christopher Alan, $441,341.

11321 Magill Terrace Dr, Chester; Main Street Homes to Reyes Marce L, $287,450.

1807 Mainsail Ln, Chester; Hhhunt Homes L C to James Wanda, $470,780.

1306 Manders Knoll Ct, Midlothian; Vaughan Cynthia Renee to Mayer Alexander and Serrano Serina, $291,000.

801 Marbleridge Rd, North Chesterfield; Kesler Alexander C to Garcia Charlene Angela, $255,000.

4000 Maze Runner Dr, U202, Midlothian; NVR Inc to Isley Shirl B, $287,975.

17632 Memorial Tournament Dr, Moseley; Cahen Kelly M and Cahen Denise M to Jadon Mahendra and Rajawat Aditi, $380,000.

3111 Middlewood Rd, Midlothian; Magee Sierra K and Kathleen M to Moore Jon D, $600,000.

2926 Mohawk Dr, North Chesterfield; Chapman Jane R Trustee to Stephens Robert Claude and Stephens Gloria Susan and Stephens Robert Earl, $360,000.

12116 Mountain Laurel Dr, North Chesterfield; Perry David A and Erin K to Russell Christopher Martin, $320,000.

2202 Nightfall Dr, North Chesterfield; Eastwood Homes Of Richmond Llc to Taylor Anthony C and Gwenevere W, $348,095.

5505 Nordic Ln, North Chesterfield; Lewis Clint Randolph David to Morrison Todd Chase, $297,000.

20031 Oak River Ct, South Chesterfield; Champion Karen R to Tem Investments Llc, $232,500.

3050 Old Gun Rd West , Midlothian; Bahen Andrew M and Theresa C to Clasbey Kevin and Sheila, $1,500,000.

9407 Orchid Ter, Chesterfield; Lyons Bradley M and Rachael D to Crowder William and Amanda, $406,000.

15243 Parkgate Dr, Chester; Krumm Steven M and Yvonne to Parker Brett K and Theisen Christina L, $322,500.

7405 Pennbrook Ct, Chesterfield; Morris Rebecca G to Henderson Christina, $268,000.

12400 Petrel Xing, Midlothian; Swift Creek Development Llc to Poranki Surendra Varma and Rajani, $340,742.

12441 Petrel Xing, Midlothian; Swift Creek Development Llc to Sns Petrel 25 Llc, $340,316.

12414 Pomfret Ct, Midlothian; Hebb Linda Lea to Virgili Meredith L, $330,000.

2204 W Providence Ct, North Chesterfield; Lee Man Jae to Obst Keaton James and Bonilla Cinthya Alejandra Vasquez, $360,000.

225 Pumpkin Pl, North Chesterfield; Woodson R C Estate to Ferguson Jane B, $320,000.

8813 Rainwater Rd, North Chesterfield; Chavez Masonry Co Llc to Aeburnett Llc, $150,000.

216 Redmead Ln, North Chesterfield; Manwiller Eric H and Amanda R to Nyaga Gaterina, $355,000.

14328 Revelry Blvd, Midlothian; NVR Inc to Fulgham Philip, $465,195.

13909 Riverbirch Trace Rd, Midlothian; Mcfadden Daniel R Et Al to Snyder Cassandra and Sean T, $560,000.

2401 Rochester Ct, Midlothian; Capelli Sara M to Finkbeiner Eric, $515,000.

5048 Rollingway Rd, Chesterfield; All-N-1 Services Inc to Wilkinson David Nicholas and Thepsuwan Lalita, $250,000.

6007 Sailors Creek Dr, Chesterfield; Jefferson Thomas Jr to Szymanski Mary Patricia, $300,000.

2519 Sandler Way, North Chesterfield; Hhhunt Sandler Station Llc to Odutola Yetunde O and Adelaja O, $349,740.

8902 Sawdust Trl, Chesterfield; Lewis Joseph A Ii to Salna Robert P, $1,500,000.

16018 Searchlight Ct, Chester; Riggle Mandisa L to House Buyers Of America Inc, $230,000.

8510 Shannon Rd, North Chesterfield; Loop Barry W and Susan to Adams Andrew Paul, $315,000.

2912 Shiloh Church Rd, Midlothian; Waters Alan Chadwick to Archer Michael and Sasha, $206,500.

4613 Singing Bird Dr, Moseley; Mims Erik and Erin to Imbriaco Darin W and Kunkle Anne E, $655,000.

1101 Somerville Grove Pl, Midlothian; Mccowan Ruby B to Sakhi Youssef El and Oufkir Leila, $360,000.

13924 Spyglass Hill Cir, Chesterfield; Castro Garybardis and Yadira M to Todd Shamece Cierra and Todd Corey Alexander, $387,000.

5701 Stella Rd, North Chesterfield; Coreas Carlos Soriano to Monzon Devora R Cordova and Cordova Brandonlee O Martinez, $300,000.

5737 Stockport Pl, Chesterfield; D R Horton Inc to Vincent Jean Bruny Sr and Sandra M, $471,990.

13507 Sunday Silence Ct, Midlothian; Pacheco Laura W to Henson Holly Marie, $311,000.

8343 Tatterton Trl, North Chesterfield; Shoniregun Wendy C and Alfred O to Turner Charles and Syed Tayyaba, $392,000.

3912 Terjo Ln, Chester; Shea Daniel F Iii to Northrop Britney and Haines Sarah L, $290,000.

5102 Timbercreek Ct, North Chesterfield; Croxton Monica to G And Z Investments Llc, $265,000.

4118 Tosh Ln, Chester; Wbb Homes Llc to Jackson Tyler and Marcus, $425,000.

14306 Trophy Buck Ct, Midlothian; Thomas Richard B and Pitt C D to Denisiuk John and Schaper Leila, $366,500.

4703 Valencia Pl, Chesterfield; Kelly Timothy S to Rosengren Martin, $280,000.

6213 Walking Path Ln, Midlothian; Wanner Jeffrey Paul Ii to Brothers Meredith L, $371,500.

14212 Walthall Dr, South Chesterfield; Stowers Curtis Jr to Roman Alexander Cruz and Vazquez Oneida Ramos, $315,000.

14815 Watermill Lake Trl, Midlothian; Jones Kim M to Chater Rima Y, $300,000.

12308 Wescott Dr, Midlothian; Hhhunt Homes L C to Ghosh Aditi, $394,250.

13803 West Bay Dr, Midlothian; Hall Julie and John to Brooks Danielle, $450,000.

1200 Westwood Village Ln, U303, Midlothian; Winant Mark and Patricia to Fillgrove Mark F and Tammy L, $275,000.

7106 Whistlers Cove Dr, Midlothian; Whitlock P S and Swearingen A C to Lentz Anita Marie, $325,000.

17307 Wild Bird Ct, Moseley; Gregoire Development Corp to Urbina Fernando Jr and Melissa Jean, $715,374.

3900 Windcry Dr, Chester; Mlf Construction Inc and Hernandez Vizcarra Jennifer Alondra to Nibbs Kendall P and Pettaway Patricia A, $305,000.

7511 Winning Colors Pl, Midlothian; Woodlief Roy N Jr to Bodnar Alex and Scherer Laura, $333,500.

14406 Woodland Hill Dr, South Chesterfield; Meadows J Clark to Cipriani Jospeh F Jr and Roxana M, $425,000.

HANOVER

1.56 acres; Deanna Lynn Nichols to Margaret Meadows LLC, $225,000.

2.002 acres; SKR Properties LLC to Steven W. Mills, $162,000.

4.3 acres; Sam Lee White Jr. to Shagufta Sajid, $199,000.

7074 Ann Cabell Court, Mechanicsville; John Norman III to Emma Palya, $252,000.

10308 Beech Ridge Circle, Glen Allen; CFalls Builder LLC to Christine Wilson, $468,714.

8423 Bishop’s Park Drive, Mechanicsville; W.V. McClure Inc to Angel R. Campoverde, $527,037.

11144 Bugle Lane, Mechanicsville; Michael R. Basham to Ronald L. Heisler, $432,500.

505 S Center St., Ashland; Linda H. Alford to Robert S. Capehart II, $425,000.

7029 Claybird Lane, Mechanicsville; Paul A. Jones to Carly Ann Crago, $291,600.

7229 Creighton Road, Mechanicsville; DJL Homes Inc. to Jacob Fish, $416,000.

8716 Cypress Drive, Mechanicsville; Catherine M. Parker to June L. Whitley, $373,500.

11100 Dixie Lane, Mechanicsville; Laura L. Lewis to Douglas C. Welsh, $600,000.

9118 Epps Road, Mechanicsville; Carlton C. Ballard to James A. Harding, $245,000.

7253 Figuly Road, Mechanicsville; Michael J. Romers to Eric P. Sexton, $675,000.

6446 Gaulding Road, Mechanicsville; James A. Buchanan Jr. to Alexander Stefan Faust, $316,600.

12116 Grandview Hill Court, Ashland; RCI Builders LLC to Annette Beadle, $660,405.

10461 Hargvore Farm Lane, Glen Allen; Farmstead Villas LLC to Michael F. Pitcher, $455,255.

9709 Honeybee Drive, Mechanicsville; Clayton Properties Group Inc. to John M. Sawn III, $648,255.

12491 Howards Mill Road, Montpelier; Peter H. Rose Sr. to Stephanie Nicole Knicely, $330,000.

9313 Kellogg Lane, Mechanicsville; HHHunt Homes LC to Amit Kumar, $539,670.

9015 Lee Davis Road, Mechanicsville; Vertical Builders LLC to Deborah Mary Lashbrooks, $499,950.

Lot 14, Section 3, Harbor Hill Farms; Keith N. Mallard to Alexander C. Mallard, $240,000.

Lot 26, Lauradell; ME Lauradell LLC to Eagle Construction of Virginia LLC, $475,000.

Lot 3, Riva Ridge; Riva Ridge Development LLC to Shurm Construction Inc., $190,000.

Lot 40, Section B, Georgetown; MEB REO Trust IV to Teddy Properties LLC, $310,000.

Lot 68, Block A, Section 1, Cool Spring West; Brian A. Boykin to Abhishek Kumar Singh, $325,000.

Lot 8, Section 2, Lakeview at Luck Farm; Rogers Chenault Inc. to RCI Builders LLC, $235,000.

Lot, Hickory Hill; RCI Builders LLC to Scott Holden Mielke, trustee, $665,297.

11300 Mandy Lane, Hanover; Blaire H. O’Brien to Alex Lauderback, $530,000.

7142 McCauley Lane, Mechanicsville; Carmen E. Frayser to Kassandra T. Jernigan, $350,000.

6315 Midnight Drive, Mechanicsville; Peter S. Partridge to Robert Powers, $240,500.

Parcel; Kimberly Anne Campagnolio to Wiliam A. Rogers, $235,275.

Parcel; Gena Gantt McLeod to Denny D. Covington, $450,000.

7031 Parrish Place Lane, Mechanicsville; Curtis M. Mammau, trustee to Russell Lee Roberts III, $550,000.

9563 Plateau Place, Mechanicsville; Robert Florimo to Matthew Sung Park, $592,500.

6515 Pohite Drive, Mechanicsville; Toby B. Creekmore to Don Tucker, $330,000.

10239 Radford Mill Terrace, Mechanicsville; Stephen J. Pierson to Drew Armstrong Sundin, $440,000.

7381 River Paine Drive, Mechanicsville; Sibbir Rahman, trustee to Mawmita Rahman, trustee, $255,500.

10180 Scots Landing Road, Mechanicsville; Alvin Lynn Burnette to Joseph E. Atkinson, $805,000.

10061 Silverado Trail, Mechanicsville; RCI Builders LLC to Timothy R. Collins, $797,556.

10136 Spring Ivy Lane, Mechanicsville; Jonathan Eric Frost to William L. Agee Jr., $515,000.

10520 Stony Bluff Drive, Unit 302, Ashland; Stony Run Partners LLC to Kelly Friedmann, $239,950.

10520 Stony Bluff Drive, Unit 401, Ashland; Stony Run Partners LLC to Judieth A. Tucker, $229,950.

12 Swannee Lane, Ashland; Shashank Bogaram to Britton Busby, $315,000.

13512 Thomaswoods Lane, Ashland; Todd H. Moseley to Louis B. Sakwe, $535,000.

16116 Tyler Station Road, Beaverdam; David A. Badertscher to Richard D. Adams Jr., $350,000.

7280 Walnut Grove Court, Mechanicsville; Derick L. Lumpkin to Sarah J. Kromer, $289,500.

9444 Wickham Crossing Way, Mechanicsville; RCI Builders LLC to Jonathan E. Darden, $869,394.

4514 Wolf Hound Drive, Mechanicsville; Michael S. Maxey to Mikenna Fidgeon, $349,500.

AMELIA

2 parcels; David F. Bernhardt to Weaver Logging LLC, $6,110,000.

859.961 acres; Morven Logging LLC to Greif Packaging LLC, $750,000.

12350 Deaton Lane, Amelia Court House; Jeffrey C. Warren to Scott G. Gross, $400,000.

13550 Lodore Road, Amelia Court House; Ashman Builders LLC to Timothy James Wright, $450,332.

CHARLES CITY

21.67 acres; Judith H. Bailey to Tidewater and Big Bend Foundation, $1,162,395.

12694 Tylers Ridge Court, Providence Forge; Russell K. Steele to Tammy P. Copland, $285,000.

COLONIAL HEIGHTS

2316 Boulevard; Colonial 21, Inc, to Penelope James Llc, $255,000.

1109 - A Conduit Rd; Crowder Iii, John W to 3416 Deerwood Road, Llc, $650,000.

3818 Dunoon Rd; Luebehusen, Joan O to Mehfoud Andrew Thomas, $209,900.

213 Homestead Dr; Phillips, Donald E to Whelan Carey T., $280,000.

3249 Longhorn Dr; Leinbach, Trustee, Sharon M. to Alrahimi Habeeb, $325,000.

117 Swift Creek La; Walker, Nancy E. to Mccurdy Ii Eric M., $280,000.

414 Washington Av; Steele, Tonya L. to Stanford, Jr. George L., $190,000.

CUMBERLAND

1.717 acres; United Bankshares Inc. to Clark Properties 2 LLC, $290,000.

34.82 acres; Vicki Dale to JCM III LLC, $165,000.

21 Clements Road, Cumberland; Deborah S. Peters to Glynn G. Fraker, $625,000.

DINWIDDIE

2.021 acres; Ashabby Enterprises Inc. to Davina Gregory, $425,000.

5.59 acres; 5702 Church Road LLC to Nathan Janocka, $224,006.

22229 Butterwood Road, Dinwiddie; Jacob L. Wiggins to Karl Alan Gray, $220,000.

12420 Duncan Road, North Dinwiddie; Mayes Homes LLC to James Walker, $260,900.

20008 Hope Drive, Sutherland; Thomas Royce Miller to Sarah Croscutt, $222,000.

Lot 9, Block E, Warrenton Heights; Morrison J. Fenner to Morgan O. Dibello, $225,000.

20803 Old Beaver Pond Road, McKenney; Larry R. Ferguson to Jacob E. Rickabaugh, $327,500.

13901 Wade Drive, Dinwiddie; Christopher L. Bendele to Theodore Maciejczak, $245,000.

GOOCHLAND

1.295 acres; LG Courthouse LLC to River Road West LLC, $670,000.

16.059 acres; American Realty Investments LLC to Andrew Raymond Moore, $365,000.

3 parcels; Richard Paul Hermann, trustee to William Andrew Browning, $229,900.

88.81 acres; Richard M. Walent to Sri Amrutha Sai LLC, $1,449,200.

2514 Carver Oaks Court, Rockville; W.V. McClure Inc. to Cory Michael Grove, $612,011.

1730 Fishers Pond Drive, Maidens; Hunton Station LLC to Randy L. Riley, $824,950.

104 Holly Drive, Manakin Sabot; Ameya G. King to Malachi L. Philip, $410,000.

Lot 16, Section 3, Estates at Royal Virginia; Robert E. Shaw to Jinghao Ngo, trustee, $533,200.

Lots 66 and 78, Section 2B, Mosaic at West Creek; HHHunt Mosaic LLC to Schell Brothers Richmond LLC, $277,858.

15616 Mosaic Creek Blvd., Richmond; Stylecraft Homes Inc. of Virginia to Kevin M. Hopun, trustee, $600,751.

15644 Mosaic Creek Blvd., Richmond; Stylecraft Homes Inc. of Virginia to Michael G. Morrow, $566,632.

Parcel; Pontus Vault Portfolio LLC to Todd M. Carr, trustee, $2,825,000.

3641 E Rocketts Ridge Court, Sandy Hook; GVA Home Builders LLC to Margaret Ellen Schalch, $657,139.

363 Swinburne Road, Manakin Sabot; Boone Homes Inc. to Douglas I. Payne, $749,894.

305 Willway Drive, Manakin Sabot; Baker Kelly Gooss to Mary Elizabeth Ortuno, $397,500.

HOPEWELL

207 N 14th St.; Gate Home Solutions Inc. to Erica M. Reid, $230,000.

418 Cobblestone Drive; Cathon N. Marshall to Marion W. Ovaska, $208,000.

3713 Libby Ave.; Clinton James O’Neill to Jefet Ferran, $265,000.

Lots 7-11, Block 40, Woodlawn; John S. Noblin to Brandon Spurlock, $190,000.

2908 Pickett St.; Brandi N. Cave to Sabrina Harris, $170,000.

3307 Virginia St.; Soel Gonzalez to Noelani O. Corey, $150,000.

JAMES CITY

0.79 acres; Gary A. Rutledge to Xereas and Associates Services LLC, $279,000.

1937 Algonquin Trail, Williamsburg; Yahne E. Massey to Shavonda York, $205,000.

22 Bray Wood Road, Williamsburg; Richard Ross Coffman to Timothy Sheyda, $570,000.

4760 Captain John Smith Road, Williamsburg; Steven S. Sanders to Wellington Wang, $512,500.

3992 Cedarwood Lane, Williamsburg; Scott D. Eberwine to Frances A. Mitchell, $325,000.

6317 Chiswick Park, Williamsburg; Albert A. Voorhess to Patricia Skiljan, $350,000.

4025 Coronation , Williamsburg; Ernest D. Schmidt to Gerald W. Harris, $499,900.

3905 Cronwell Lane, Williamsburg; Maria Krug McCoy to Kyle L. Sauer, $285,000.

4400 Eaglebrook Drive, Williamsburg; Edward Council, successor co-trustee to Herbert Carpenter, $345,000.

103 Enclave Court, Williamsburg; Kingsmill Resort Custom Homes LLC to Amber Price, $999,990.

5414 Foundation St., Williamsburg; Nan J. Powell, trustee to Philip R. Kuehnert, $430,000.

2025 Genevieve Trail, Williamsburg; Chestnut Grove Development LLC to Nicholas Luisi, $245,000.

2104 Harpers Mill, Williamsburg; Peter C. McCormick, trustee to Geoffrey S. McGrath, $725,000.

3914 Isaac Circle, Williamsburg; Colonial Heritage LLC to Michael Thomas Jarrett, $581,520.

120 Jordan’s Journey, Williamsburg; Stephen B. Geissler, co-trustee to Lars A. Frost, $500,000.

4012 Knox Road, Williamsburg; Fred A. Dellamura, trustee to Timothy T. Allen, $529,000.

324 Littletown Quarter, Williamsburg; Charles A. Dorner to Joy Ostroff, $350,000.

Lot 180, White Hall; Kevin O. Gasway to HPA III Acquistions 1 LLC, $405,000.

Lot 37, Powhatan of Williamsburg Secondary; Marcia A. Lehmann to Melvin T. Pinn Jr., $450,000.

Lot 74, New Town; Eric F. Kearn to Michael A. Lepore Jr., $425,000.

Lot 95, Fox Ridge; Stephen D. Cooke to JEP Group LLC, $240,000.

5513 N Mallard Run, Williamsburg; Kenneth Selby to Jarrad Turner, $473,000.

120 Mill View Circle, Williamsburg; Gloria K. Watkins, trustee to Robert E. Herndon Jr., $335,300.

2236 Moonlight Point, Williamsburg; Dan Raquepo to Thomas D. McConnell, $525,000.

252 Nina Lane, Williamsburg; PW Development Inc. to Navon Newton Linda Jr., $395,913.

103 Overlook Drive, Williamsburg; Geoffrey A. Scheibel to Kendall Stewart Poling Gomber, $760,000.

Parcel; Muhittin Kaplan to Aaron Zoel Martel, $215,000.

102 Pinepoint Road, Williamsburg; Michael J. Gallow to Margaret Larson, $510,000.

1904 Prosperity Court, Williamsburg; Sharon M. Holm to James A. Kimmel, $356,000.

213 Richard Burbydge, Williamsburg; Jeremy Martini to Joshua D. Rolando, $595,000.

120 Ron Springs Drive, Williamsburg; Taylor Smokstad to Reno C. Marsh, $295,900.

4103 Shadwell, Williamsburg; Gerald W. Harris to Rowland Lee Johnson, $470,000.

2900 Snuggles Court, Toano; Tommy Benitez to Benjamin Michael Kaurich, $330,000.

KING AND QUEEN

125.385 acres; William Clyde Prince Jr. to The Anne T. Bland Trust, $625,000.

13677 Newtown Road, Newtown; Christopher S. McClelland to Matthew Verbeeck, $255,000.

KING WILLIAM

0.946 acres; Christopher Paul Fogg to Kenneth C. Amrhein, $180,000.

930 Cherokee St., West Point; Glenn C. Bowen to Michael A. Treadway, $325,000.

356 Dylan Drive, Aylett; Paul Matthew Cecil to Jack H. Bailey, $185,000.

204 Hazelwood Road, Aylett; Steve A. Walpole to Kenneth W. Frye, $292,000.

1925 Kennington Park Road, Aylett; Stylecraft Homes of Virginia to Deryck Andrew Budd, $251,090.

2129 Lee St., West Point; Terry Lee Hardie Jr. to David L. Williams, $265,000.

2255 Mahixon Road, Manquin; Darrell Kellum Inc. to Jacquelina Tatum, $298,500.

209 Oak Ridge Court, King William; Michael R. Barker to Angela C. Ciejek, $270,000.

8137 Richmond Tappahannock Highway, Aylett; SM J LLC to April S Place LLC, $950,000.

NEW KENT

10 acres; Christopher R. Stone to Haley Marino Brierly, $175,000.

6041 Brickshire Drive, Providence Forge; Daniel L. Vandervort, trustee to Derik J. Sven, $590,000.

8580 Crestwicke Lane, Quinton; Liberty Homes Virginia Inc. to Nathan E. Smith, $343,588.

3536 Davis Glade Court, Quinton; Jason Smith to Cara Scibelli, $375,000.

10607 Golden Bell Circle, Providence Forge; Albert Sestak to James A. Williams, $218,000.

11306 Kings Pond Drive, Providence Forge; W.V. McClure Inc. to Alain Holly, $440,180.

Lots 988 and 989, Woodhaven Shores; Robert H. Hughes to Mark E. Auernheimer, $290,000.

7165 Marecage Court, New Kent; Travis V. Greene to Steven L. Whitmore, $449,000.

8217 Old Roxbury Road, Quinton; Chelsea F. Whitcomb to Andrew Sondag, $367,000.

18360 Polish Town Road, Barhamsville; Christoper Ryan Howell to Sarah Peak, $445,000.

3308 Rock Creek Villas Drive, Quinton; Shurm Construction Inc. to Joseph Tullo, $344,851.

3120 Sunset Pasture Lane, Quinton; Nancy C. Adickes to William G. Longest III, $425,000.

3400 S Woodland Circle, Quinton; Jeffrey J. Hobbs to George D. Hunter, $334,500.

PETERSBURG

20 W. Bank St.; Charles Leonard Building LLC to CAO Flats LLC, $5,600,000.

2821 Brierwood Road; Federal National Mortgage Association to Charles A. Mott Jr., trustee of the MCMCMLLC Trust, $207,680.

191 Catalpa Court; NVR Inc. to Eric Darnell Jackson Sr., $28,536.

2017 Country Lane Court; Paul Hale to Jacquelyn B. Kidd, $240,000.

3601 Frontage Road; Berkeley Estates Holding Co. to NVR Inc., $260,000.

230 High St.; Godefridus J. Huntjens to Nathan Alexander Thomas, $375,000.

558 Petty St.; Atlantic Trustee Services LLC to Cristian Contractors Inc., $159,000.

246 N Sycamore St.; McCray Patrick Properties LLC to Maraha Satwant Kaur LLC, $900,000.

POWHATAN

2.01 acres, Section A, Block B, Chestnut Oaks; Federal National Mortgage Association to WD Properties LLC, $185,000.

2701 Academy Road, Powhatan; Rosaland D. Scotch to Isaac Boushra Hanna Mikhaiel, $275,000.

915 Dalmore Drive, Midlothian; Laurie Jenkins Widener to Khoa Anh Nguyen, $1,120,000.

2230 Founders View Lane, Midlothian; Peggy H. Gay to Margaret Fees, $720,000.

2761 Judes Ferry Road, Powhatan; Mary M. Harrison to Michael Arb, $460,000.

4378 Lynnecross Court, Powhatan; John J. King to Craig C. Nester, $290,000.

6235 Old Buckingham Road, Powhatan; Emerald Custom Homes LLC to Kenneth Lee Stauffer Jr., $354,950.

2980 Pineview Drive, Powhatan; Cynthia Butler Hanover to Scott Roberts, $400,000.

3105 Shadow Creek Drive, Powhatan; Christopher Knapp to Jonathan D. Schoepflin, $529,950.

3520 Timberview Road, Powhatan; Austin Patrick Liles to Robert Charles Taylor Jr., $430,000.

PRINCE GEORGE

51.274 acres; Brian L. Bollinger to Timothy L. Brockwell, $234,500.

820 Eagle Place, North Prince George; Paul Franklin Goodnow to D.R. Horton Inc., $446,070.

5950 Hawks Perch Lane, Disputanta; Kevin D. Harris to Seth Crouch, $317,000.

10700 Lamore Drive, Disputanta; Chappell Construction LLC to Samantha White, $325,000.

Lot 7, Section 1, Tinsley Charter; Alice Hudgins to Sherri L. Jones, $260,000.

Parcel; Trek Properties LLC to Lori Irwin, $345,000.

2045 Saddlebrook Lane, South Prince George; Mary E. Lesniak to Andre V. Post, $225,000.

10875 Webb Road, Disputanta; Lin Mark Henshaw Enterprises Inc. to Heather Marie Hughes, $350,000.

SUSSEX

4 parcels; Equity Trustees LLC to Truman Title Trust, $159,139.

WILLIAMSBURG

0.8 acres; John J. Jalonen to Edward F. Maslin, $437,400.

304 Indian Springs Road; Zach Landau to Patrick J. O’Neill, $675,000.

Lot 3, Bozarth Court Extended; 219 Harrison Ventures LLC to Robert M. McDowell, $639,000.

Parcel; Page Street Corner LLC to MMK Single LLC, $1,800,000.