Property Transfers Published January 7, 2023

The following is a list of more real estate parcels valued at $150,000 or more that have been transferred in the past few months in Richmond and surrounding areas.

To our readers: Caroline and Louisa listings will not be included until further notice.

RICHMOND

1605 N 23rd St; Smith Morgan and Shawn to Giles Sterling Tyree And, $355,000.

520 N 24th St; Hay Everett B to Hill Caleb, $375,000.

503 N 28th St; Cobb Robert J to Watchtower Home & Construction, $350,000.

9 N 30th St; Von Richter Frank Charles Iii to Forrester Aaron Otto Daniel And, $660,000.

1408 N 31st St; Watchtower Homes and to Smith Jamie Elizabeth, $376,000.

709 N 33rd St; Burton Stephen L to A Solodar Properties Llc, $176,000.

2217 4th Ave; Jackson Virginia T to Nagina Enterprises Lc, $160,000.

1101 Althea Pkwy; Christian Larry & Ira L & Leroy to Perry Seth, $180,000.

4020 Augusta Ave; Agarwal Guarav to New Canaan Properties Llc, $315,000.

4501 Berkley Road; Nunez Martinez Contractors Llc to Smith Antonio, $227,000.

2511 E Broad St U7; Bawab Osama to Kresge James, $404,750.

2324 Burton St; Slf Llc to Harris George T and Kashia L, $217,000.

4908 Chamberlayne Ave; Richmond Wholesale Deals Llc to B Z Industries Llc, $275,000.

812 Chimborazo Blvd; Semere Genet to Semere Temesgen, $270,000.

2710 Clifton Ave; Silva Marilyn Tepal to Bouck Ynes And, $486,000.

4514 Cutshaw Ave; Jackson Jeffrey and Kaylyn to Burns Michael Shane And, $480,000.

2723 Edgewood Ave; Moses Karl Anthony Jr and to Williams Megan K, $445,000.

3309 Florida Ave; Fletcher Travis to Barrow Keith A, $432,000.

4721 Fulton St; Raoof Rajeeyah A to Gosaie Shelley N, $320,000.

10200 Glendye Road; Faber Darrell S Jr to Garvey John F and Debra Page, $430,000.

1129 Grand Brook Dr; Bolden Jeremy D and to Gerald Darryl Jr, $247,500.

4414 Grove Ave U3; Roques Marta I to Deluca Abigail R, $230,000.

3015 Hanes Ave; Neto Jose Z Nogueira and to Gordon Michael C And, $428,000.

606 Hazelhurst Ave; Turcios Waldemar to Afridi Waseem and Zohaib, $270,000.

2113 Idlewood Ave; Beech Martin Francenia Etals to Graham Monica A, $285,000.

3105 Johns Way; Hhhunt Homes Lc to Allen Steven L, $351,700.

6017 Lamar Dr; Johnson Marvin C & Claudette to Sfr Acquisitions 2 Llc, $255,000.

819 W Leigh St; Young Latesha to Toomey Ralph V Jr, $280,000.

3008 M St; Rva Sugar Llc to Lofgren Jasmine, $435,000.

2318 Maplewood Ave; Richmond Wholesale Deals Llc to Hhgrubb Llc, $349,900.

212 N Meadow St; Riccio Nicholas and Agatha to Bearden Carter E Iii And, $285,000.

2805 Monument Ave U2; Satalich Robert and Patricia to Deldonna Anthony R And, $545,000.

3535 Murchies Hill Road; Kanakis Pennell Brandon D to Clay Lauren, $280,000.

3508 North Ave; Savvy By Design Llc to Bolling Andrew Paul And, $405,000.

1404 Park Ave; Neal Fred J and to Rubin Matthew P, $950,000.

5005 Patterson Ave; Cava Capital Llc to Young Susan C, $435,000.

602 Pollock St; Glass Haywood R & Thelma B to House R Us Llc, $170,000.

5612 Riverside Heights Way; Duerksen Ellen E and Erika B to Levine Evan and Hensley Kellyn, $352,000.

1706 Rose Ave; Henderson Kelly J to Lydick Garrett W And, $350,000.

5918 Sawston Road; Clark Grace N and Nathaniel C to Espana Carlos H, $205,000.

3229 Shaw Lane; Lowrey Jennifer S to Bustillo German, $150,150.

210 N Stafford Ave U4; Dormer Michael R to Ditto Paul V and Kara E, $185,000.

6914 Stratford Townes Way; Brown Sibhon to Stamper Eric, $310,000.

5030 Sylvan Road; Lazar Aaron J to Forrester Robert B and Jaclyn N, $536,700.

2020 Tobacco Mill St; NVR Inc to Deshane Mitchell John, $392,485.

2037 Tobacco Mill St; NVR Inc to Lam Jessica Amberlinh, $434,590.

301 Virginia St U1510; English R E Properties Llc to Wuerfel Alaina, $354,000.

822 Walpole St; Cannon Sean D & Martha D to Andonyadis Panos And, $448,100.

113 Winber Dr; House Buyers Of America Inc to Maurer Wendy, $195,000.

5 Yancey St; Better Built Homes Of Virginia to Harmes Jordan and Alison, $500,000.

HENRICO

2048 Airy Cir, Henrico; Hurst Chrisopher B and Jessica L to De Gouvea Aline Santos, $237,500.

5920 Almond Tree Ter, Henrico; Jones David Neal Trustee to Trek Properties Llc, $180,000.

14 Ashinghurst Rd, Henrico; Smith Colette L to Tyler Jessica, $250,000.

2101 Bambacus Rd, Henrico; 2101 Bambacus Road to Williams-Bey Cynthia, $395,000.

3302 Basie Rd, Henrico; Cadjo Ljubisa to Alvarez Brian, $340,000.

2203 Beck Dr, Henrico; Hull Mark A to Mapp Antoinette, $199,950.

6577 Beulah Rd, Henrico; St John Jonathan L to St John Joshua I, $258,500.

11841 Blandfield St, Henrico; Bebawi Mahfouz N to Peyser George B Trustee, $461,000.

7028 Bolelyn Way, Henrico; Chavis Luke C to Sears Christopher and Za-Rhia, $325,000.

6116 Bradford Landing Dr, Glen Allen; Ewing Chandler Alan and Ashley Puckett to Nellaiappan Manikandan and A Chockalingam, $763,000.

8406 Brigadoon Ct, Henrico; Emanuel Ron C to Dalton A Kerby, $210,000.

11704 W Broad St, Henrico; Short Pump Town Center Llc to Towne Bank, $2,250,000.

2304 Buckingham Ave, Henrico; Wynn Orlando and Brittany to Miller Haley and Jaruwit Rergyamdee, $390,000.

1406 Byron St, Henrico; Artisview Properties Llc to Cosby Dominique, $202,500.

11625 Candle Ct, Henrico; Riley Kevin C and Paige M to Lorenz Mary Eileen, $180,000.

2403 Carlisle Ave, Henrico; Cousins Denise to Castro De Marquez Candida, $193,500.

9310 Cason Rd, Glen Allen; Posa Richard R to Rashid Wisam A, $285,000.

2641 Chancer Dr, Henrico; Surjit Kaur Llc to Gibson Investment Properties Llc, $235,000.

100 N Chatham Dr, Henrico; Schulhafer Daniel to Shelby Madeline R, $220,000.

10011 Christiano Dr, Glen Allen; Booth Joel W and Connie R to Machado Gustavo Veloso, $355,000.

8314 Colebrook Rd, Henrico; Werth Jessica L to York Brian, $286,000.

8203 Costin Dr, Henrico; Gregory Samuel W and Erin B Kinnaly to Ho Pisith and Vanndet Seth, $330,600.

1500 Cutshaw Pl, Henrico; Kutscha Samuel G and Aleksandra to Tassone Spencer and Morgan, $416,000.

1702 Debbie Ln, Henrico; Thompson Earl T Iii and B S Pressler to Deleo Damien and Elizabeth Lee, $260,000.

9103 Derbyshire Rd Ua, Henrico; Beasley Anne Elizabeth to Ward Caroline, $240,000.

6736 Donahue Dr, Glen Allen; Patel Alka Pankaj to Bailey James R Iii and Dominique M, $667,000.

2120 Dumbarton Rd, Henrico; Walsh Elizabeth H to Mundie Coleman T, $346,940.

4707 Eanes Ln, Henrico; Chikoka Munshya N to Herrera Martinez Yumira and Eliseo M, $275,000.

6213 Ellis Ave, Henrico; Saller Delorise Adele T to Delgado Daniel Z, $150,000.

11509 Emerson Mill Way, Glen Allen; Gangemi Andrew and Laura R Holley to Choudhry Mohammad R, $775,000.

1621 Fairfield Green Rd, Henrico; Mccoin Steven and Denzil Kitzmiller to Hum Soranak and Kanika Oung, $513,000.

7807 Fitzgerald Ct, Henrico; Richmond Realty Partners Llc to Alam Mohammed Shamsul and Shahin A, $228,000.

1400 Fort Hill Dr, Henrico; Syke Linwood L Jr and B S to Phillips Bradley, $325,000.

8416 Freestone Ave, Henrico; Van Ness P Duncan to Galloway Jared and Lauryn, $350,000.

9330 Gildenfield Ct, Henrico; Lam Shelvia P to Long Terrie L, $195,000.

901 Glidewell Rd, Henrico; Robertson Shirley C to Dalton Llc 2, $195,000.

203 E Gray St, Sandston; Robbins Austin W to Page Jacob Landon, $245,000.

10717 Greenwood Rd, Glen Allen; Virginia Home Buyers Llc to Seemeen Shaheda and Mohammed Mohiuddin, $400,000.

4022 Grove Point Dr, Henrico; NVR Inc to Brown Kimisha, $289,690.

235 Hanging Fern Aly, Glen Allen; Battle Tanya Elizabeth and Jonae A Johnson to Chokshi Khushboo and K Lakhani Trustees, $380,600.

7518 Hawthorne Ave, Henrico; Arieux Mary A to Guerrero Maria S C and Romualdo P Ramos, $257,000.

8724 Holly Hill Rd, Henrico; R W Realty and Renovations Llc to Franken Allison R, $345,000.

5004 Hunter Hill Ct, Glen Allen; Reddy Bhaskar and Chaitanya Ranabothu to Schwenk Jennifer and Colin Bertram, $950,000.

305 N Ivy Ave, Henrico; Mathews Paul A to Jenkins Drenda and Ami Slazyk and D Turley, $250,000.

7712 Jarwin Ln, Henrico; Tatem Andre to Mcclary Dorothy L Bryant and P Johnson Iii, $340,000.

2005 Kamankeag Rd, Henrico; Select Property Solutions Llc to Property Resource Llc, $195,000.

2102 Kenwood Ave, Henrico; Abbik Properties Llc to Gallear Ouimet Leah A and Megan M, $407,000.

4340 Kidsgrove Rd, Henrico; Style Craft Homes Inc Of Virginia to Spinner Ashley Carol, $280,540.

1014 La Von Dr, Henrico; May Timothy S and Rosa Maria Leon-May to Malone Abigail Fisk and Stephen I, $210,000.

5820 Lakeside Ave, Henrico; Douma Jarrett Gray to Hunt Kara, $385,000.

7513 Laurel Ridge Ct, Glen Allen; Horton Aaron A and Taylor A to Alderson Benjamin D and Madison M, $351,000.

622 Lenten Rose Pl, Henrico; Wilson Ciera N to Majors Shalesha K, $250,000.

2228 Libbie Lake West St Ua, Henrico; Lm Townhomes 1 Llc to Dash Allison Claire, $322,860.

2110 Liesfeld Pkwy, Glen Allen; Katyal Samant to Donnelly Kyle, $460,000.

8602 Lonepine Rd, Henrico; Bumstead Jonathan and Chelsie to Fikes Tara J, $335,000.

3109 Macallan Pkwy, Henrico; Haynes Alexander F Sr and Tanya J to White Julius Sebastian and Karen M, $425,000.

13 W Magruder St, Sandston; Gottwald John to Scott George F Iii and Samantha, $199,950.

8802 Mapleton Rd, Henrico; Rilee E Thomas Iii and Robb Et Al to Cheslock Joseph M and Barbara S Lustig, $257,500.

3212 Matilda Cv U0205, Henrico; Amado Joseph S Iv to Christian Arabic Church, $185,000.

4803 Meredith Woods Rd, Glen Allen; Phythian Mary E to Beach Kenneth M and Kathleen A Wood, $395,000.

5609 Millwheel Way, Henrico; Nicholson Cheyenne D to Gundlapudi Ravi and Madlavi Oruganti, $253,000.

5100 Monument Ave U1208, Henrico; Linares Anne T and Katherine to Hill John L and Karen Anne Ray, $220,000.

8812 Mount Olive Ave, Glen Allen; Inge Brenda Lee to Home Transition Specialists Llc, $175,000.

1417 Myradare Dr, Henrico; Mauck Lawrence N Iv and S A V to Boyer Robert Caleb and Joel R Mcclellan, $290,000.

5528 Noble Ave, Henrico; Edwards Ora and Tonya to Alexander Denise, $335,000.

2540 Northwind Pl, Henrico; Moore George E Iii and J H to Dare Tucker and Courtney, $595,000.

7416 Oak Ridge St, Henrico; Baerent Robert H P and Kathryn C Trustee to Harrison Seth P and Robert H P Baerent Tr, $247,200.

1406 Old Compton Rd, Henrico; Hutchinson Brent Alvin to Larsen Erik and Ashley, $365,000.

11800 Olde Covington Way, Glen Allen; Degenhardt Robert W and June F Trustees to Sanchez Carlos A and Elsmarie Hormechea, $810,000.

8407 Pamela Dr, Henrico; Godfrey Patricia F to Silverstein Ronald and Virginia, $311,850.

7406 Parkline Dr, Henrico; Woolridge Richard L and Linda M Vankuren to Morrow Kevin A, $365,000.

8726 Pine Top Dr, Henrico; Walker Ernest J Sr to Mw Heritage Holdings Llc, $255,000.

7600 Portadown Ct U2804, Henrico; Fullenwilder Herbert L and Lillian to 7600 Portadown Court Unit 2804 Llc, $175,000.

3816 Pumpkin Seed Ln, Glen Allen; Koerner Chin and John to Rohatgi Ajay and Alka and Anisha, $431,000.

3829 Purple Haze Ct, Henrico; NVR Inc to Parker Corey Monroe and Donna Hope, $407,760.

807 Rasmussen Dr, Sandston; Hall John H Jr and Patricia to Luebbert Chloe A and Daniel R Crosby Jr, $250,000.

4908 Regent Rd, Henrico; Miller Michael O to Nsd Investments Llc, $240,000.

12301 Renwick Pl, Glen Allen; Rouse Kevin S and Victoria H to Luckett Daniel and Crystal, $620,000.

6045 Rivermere Ln, Glen Allen; Lifestyle Builders and Developers Inc to Raab Ryan R and Naari Edinger, $849,950.

210 Rocketts Way U609, Henrico; Saunders Julian H and E W to Lee Dan W, $735,000.

4670 Rollingwood Ln, Glen Allen; Montgomery Ryan and Julia to Jecklin Residential Llc, $470,000.

10540 Runnymeade Dr, Glen Allen; Schutte Sarah Marsh to Manickavasagam Aravindh and Apoorva Waikar, $442,500.

262 Sag Harbor Ct, Henrico; NVR Inc to Nowell Marymagdalene Margaret, $261,485.

309 Sag Harbor Pl, Henrico; NVR Inc to Clark Jordan and Corbin, $269,320.

4990 Scandia Rd, Sandston; Brierley Kyle J to Wilkinson Alex and Lindsey Marino, $304,000.

516 Sherilyn Dr, Henrico; Green Jonathan D and Samantha P Williams to Davis Anthony W, $220,000.

1309 Southbury Ave, Henrico; Wilson Ada C and Ann W Farmer Trustees to Leaton Lauren Winfrey and Charles Richmond, $240,000.

9740 Springfield Woods Cir, Glen Allen; Ness Realty Llc to Halim Leonardi and Kai-Mei Susie Huang, $240,000.

9506 Stockbridge Dr, Henrico; Linde Terry H and Brian K Hillard to Murray James Matthew and Lindsey Leithead, $230,000.

2550 Straw Bridge Chase E, Henrico; Ald Investors Llc to Mcdowell Melanie B and Jordan A Hale, $225,000.

2704 Tanager Rd, Henrico; Butler Michael W and Meryl C Butler to Fecteau James T Iii and Lisabeth W Pitts, $297,000.

11110 Thorncroft Dr, Glen Allen; Hall Rose Marie to Barth Katherine Alexis, $405,000.

107 Township Blvd, Henrico; Massenburg Maurice J and Farrah A to Jackson Brock, $275,000.

928 Triple Oak Ct, Henrico; Mcwhite Willie Jr to Pierce Shaquana, $285,000.

7801 Varann Rd, Henrico; Smith William F Jr and Betty C to Burke Lawrence R Sr, $375,000.

357 Waxwing Dr, Henrico; Green Sheila to Norton Zachary D and Lillian R Goldstein, $325,000.

10915 Westek Dr, Henrico; Francisco J W and Carole P to Bonney Caitlin E and Lindsay A, $425,000.

2501 Williams St, Henrico; Picano Christopher J and Sarah J to 2501 Williams Llc, $225,000.

300 E Williamsburg Rd, Sandston; Pair Kenneth R and Mary F to New Era Investing Llc, $200,000.

2513 Winston Trace Cir, Glen Allen; Roady Matthew A to Telhan Meenakshi, $310,000.

4648 Wistar Creek Dr Ua, Henrico; Stanley Martin Homes Llc to White Darci G, $316,849.

4646 Wistar Creek Dr Ub, Henrico; Stanley Martin Homes Llc to Zhao Huiren and Yonghong Meng Trustees, $348,218.

8020 Wistar Glen Dr Ub, Henrico; Smith Justin to Nimmalapudi Venkata M, $360,000.

9601 Woodman Rd, Henrico; Cabrera Luis Alonzo Diaz to Johnson Abigail M, $240,000.

12220 Woodson Hills Ct, Glen Allen; Bradford Homes Inc to Jayakumar Rajeswari and A Karuppiah, $732,717.

CHESTERFIELD

5840 Addison Gate Dr, North Chesterfield; NVR Inc to Daniels Ashley, $300,075.

300 Aldersmead Rd, North Chesterfield; Perez Julio Lopez to Jansen Kyle D, $360,000.

1719 Almer Ct, Chester; NVR Inc to Brower Talmadge Errol, $535,000.

14320 Altavista Blvd, Midlothian; NVR Inc to Johson Keyonda, $491,570.

2801 Amherst Ridge Way, South Chesterfield; Medlock April E S and Amonn Sr to Crosby Verkneca, $315,000.

7400 Appelman Rd, Chesterfield; Shurm Construction Inc to Argueta Ricardo, $374,843.

5200 Appleleaf Ct, North Chesterfield; Odom Bill L Jr and Geneva C to Banks Nakita K and Perkinson Casey L, $272,000.

6430 Arwen Mews, Moseley; Maslyn Patrick J and Tricia A to Shin Noel K, $700,000.

5817 Austin Woods Dr, North Chesterfield; NVR Inc to Black Jewell, $330,570.

12219 Balta Rd, Chesterfield; Harrell Richard W and Wendy G to Hall Bobby, $304,400.

13806 Bastian Dr, Chester; NVR Inc to Huynh Han Nguyen and Tran Huong Lan, $461,140.

10015 Beaumont Ave, North Chesterfield; Commonwealth Prop Ventures Llc to Hairston Devanee, $379,000.

6117 Belgreen Ct, North Chesterfield; Henderson Carlton J to Edmonds Bartlett Douglas Sr and Janie Lee, $235,000.

2505 Bermuda Ave, Chester; Reyes Silvia to Barrios-Ochoa Jordan Jeovanny, $328,000.

14205 Birnam Woods Dr, Midlothian; Minor James E to Copper Row Real Estate Llc, $233,700.

4602 Boones Trail Cir, Chesterfield; Lawrence Thomas Jr to Portfolio 2 Llc, $185,000.

7116 Branched Antler Ct, Midlothian; Veltre Eric Anthony and Lauren K to Ruding Zachary J and Karen, $340,000.

9511 Bright Hope Rd, Chesterfield; Jones Mckenna and Jordan Dean to Verrilli Edward Tucker, $330,000.

7743 Broadreach Dr, Chesterfield; Young Joline to Campbell Amy Marie, $257,700.

12518 Buffalo Nickel Dr, Midlothian; Hines Michael R and Vicky H to O’brien Robert A, $375,000.

6461 Burnt Mills Ln, Moseley; U S Bank Trust N A Trustee to Coffelt Nathaniel and Margaret, $690,000.

3800 Cannington Dr, North Chesterfield; Johnson Keyonda S and Randolph C to Sfr Acquisitions 2 Llc, $375,000.

2241 Cantina Ln, Midlothian; NVR Inc to Marmo Louis and Jill, $543,000.

9301 Cascade Creek Ln, Chesterfield; Roberts-Clark Renae to Lam Eric and Ho Tracy Thien, $400,000.

2610 Cedarville Ct, Midlothian; Lgi Homes-Virginia Llc to Cheek Chad J, $536,900.

10448 Centralia Station Rd, Chester; Starke Destaney to Fox Mary Clare and Robert Stephen, $370,500.

5430 Chatteris Pl, North Chesterfield; Tilley Michael T and Kimberly D to Boerckel Jackson R and Taylor Alexis, $280,000.

10250 Chester Rd, Chester; Impulse Properties Llc to Washbox Chester Llc, $650,000.

11102 Churchill Ct, Chester; Odutola Adelaja O and Yetunde O to Cherfils Errol and Wildlie, $340,000.

8036 Clancy Pl, Chesterfield; Lakewood Investments Llc to Christian James H and Karen A, $586,816.

4729 Cochise Trl, North Chesterfield; Lee Joyce A to Burnwell Tiffany N, $335,000.

606 Colony Oak Ln, Midlothian; Van Arnam William L to Passmore Kenneth R and Debra S, $475,000.

11023 Corryville Rd, North Chesterfield; O’donnell Nicole Et Al to Belviso Vincent and Cathryn, $386,000.

9912 Craftsbury Dr, Midlothian; Collington East Llc to Kennen Jeffrey M Co-Trustee and Kennen Laurie J Co-Trustee, $530,011.

10924 Crofton Rd, Chester; Fortner Brian D and Jennifer C to Mason Frank L Jr and Michelle H, $305,000.

6815 Dales Pony Dr, Moseley; Leyco Reynaldo P and Angela C to Campbell Carrie, $430,000.

8332 Den Bark Dr, North Chesterfield; Adelman Lauren M and Davis M M to Campagnolio Craig Anthony and Kimberly Anne, $290,000.

13353 Diamond Ridge Dr, Midlothian; Akintonde Joshua Oluwasegun to Rouhi Hooman and Courtney Ellen, $320,000.

2921 Drakewood Ter, Midlothian; Morrison Michael K and Melanie J to Robinson David J and Holly A, $600,000.

6827 Dunton Rd, Chesterfield; Cosby Village Llc to Camps Christopher Lee and Marilou Timtim, $387,180.

8422 Dwayne Ln, North Chesterfield; Parker Michael P and Bobbie L to Dreiling Jonathan and Kacie, $290,000.

13610 Elmstead Rd, Midlothian; Wood John David to Teague Carter M and Helen A, $735,000.

14100 Faraday Ct, Chester; Steineke Curtis R and Donna L to Hoffman Gregory and Erin, $430,000.

4516 Fordham Rd, North Chesterfield; Seabrook Jennifer Anne to Thelen Kenneth M and Rachel M, $225,000.

6942 Fox Brush Trl, Moseley; Kuhn Brian and Rebecca to Abrahim Ezat M, $500,000.

6308 Gatesgreen Dr, Chesterfield; Bingham Barbara Jean Wakefield to Russbycraig Llc, $150,500.

10337 Genlou Rd, Chesterfield; Sheehan Andrew M to Sheehan Maureen, $270,000.

14206 Glenmorgan Dr, Chester; Elmore Rogers and Casandra to Coleman Tamika Michelle, $535,000.

6618 Grand Haven Ln, Moseley; Schell Brothers Richmond Llc to Dietrich Jennifer Sue, $871,772.

624 Green Garden Cir, Chester; Kim Andrew Tae and Mi Sook to Kim Cathlean, $410,000.

6560 Greyhaven Dr, North Chesterfield; D R Horton Inc to Miller Brittany and Glenn, $434,790.

12201 Ground Pine Ct, Midlothian; Hhhunt Homes L C to Fisher Samantha Mae and Jones Colin Ray, $307,045.

9207 Groundhog Dr, North Chesterfield; Dougherty Julia J to Norwood Cynthia Harrison, $285,000.

16100 Hampton Summit Dr, Chesterfield; Mcnew Robert and Rebecca to Taylor Douglas Wayne and Kailey Marie, $375,000.

8519 Hartridge Dr, Chesterfield; Wolfrey Kelly and Charles to Willis Joseph, $565,000.

4424 Haymarket Ln, North Chesterfield; Blaylock Barbara Ann Estate to Eddie Pamela and Elliott, $275,000.

15661 Henningford Rd, Chesterfield; Main Street Homes to Paluri Sriramasankaram, $455,633.

5861 Hereld Green Dr, Chesterfield; D R Horton Inc to Ukachukwu Lucy Kelechi and Paul Uchenna, $451,990.

4800 Hilbay Ter, Moseley; Locklair Daniel M Iii and R K to Hartmann Riann Michelle, $445,000.

7300 Hull Street Rd, North Chesterfield; Mdw Holdings Llc to Realty Income Properties 26 Llc, $825,000.

7125 Iron Bridge Rd, North Chesterfield; Mills R Scott and Patricia J to Mills Christopher Andrew, $355,000.

20006 Ivan Rd, South Chesterfield; Leake Aaron and Clark Christian to Grisham Areil Dru and Zachary Tylor, $420,000.

5531 Jessup Meadows Dr, North Chesterfield; Watson Amber and Watson Andre to Ali Monae Realty Llc, $227,000.

18243 Jones Run Trl, Moseley; Craftmaster Homes Inc to Schulz Robert William, $531,935.

6006 Kings Grove Dr, Chesterfield; Divens Daniella to Lantz Samuel E and Pence Alyssa P, $315,000.

8607 Kingsland Park Dr, North Chesterfield; NVR Inc to Harrington Tonya D and Eugene N, $425,545.

16700 Kipper Turn , Moseley; Cox W E Jr and Cox J K W Trs to Mcguire Mitchell and Trinity Rose Williette, $625,000.

9313 Knightwood Ln, Chesterfield; Gore Calvin L to Cosely Melvin Lewis Jr, $265,000.

2519 Krossridge Rd, North Chesterfield; Stein Cynthia G to Kurbel Stephen C Jr and Christa B, $365,000.

4936 Lancewood Rd, Chesterfield; Shurm Construction Inc to Morris Loretta, $413,674.

507 Lawford Ln, Midlothian; Pond Barbara S to Boyer Julia Grant and Marvin L Sr, $310,000.

6805 Leire Ln, Chesterfield; Cosby Village Llc to Garman John Edward, $386,849.

6820 Leire Ln, Chesterfield; Cosby Village Llc to Farmer Christopher Blair and Kaitlin Pritham, $354,997.

10300 Lenadoon Dr, Chesterfield; Velotas Winifred M to Huajaca Hector Daniel Reyes, $373,000.

14002 Lippingham Cir, Chester; Friedman Richard A Ii and E S to Ayala Luis E and Chavez Martha A, $400,000.

14101 Litwack Cove Dr, Chester; Brown Jennifer to Edos Llc, $372,000.

14302 Long Feather Ct, Chester; Patman Grace C and Clinton J to Harris Nicholas and Courtney, $375,000.

11600 Longtown Loop, Chesterfield; Finer Homes Inc to Vega Brenda L and Michael A, $490,401.

5730 Magnolia Shore Ln, Chester; Glover Jane S to Smith Susan Marie and Hayes Lisa M, $319,000.

1819 Mainsail Ln, Chester; Hhhunt Homes L C to Caruso Joseph Francis and Deborah Ann, $517,895.

7107 Maple Summit Ln, Moseley; Clayton Properties Group Inc to Boykin Daniel and Sabrina, $621,420.

4602 Mason Dale Ter, North Chesterfield; George C E Jr and George A Y to Cheser Ronald G, $270,000.

4000 Maze Runner Dr U101 , Midlothian; NVR Inc to Dillon Allie and Battiston John Iii, $264,990.

4000 Maze Runner Dr U203 , Midlothian; NVR Inc to Bennett T’liz, $240,960.

4000 Maze Runner Dr U303 , Midlothian; NVR Inc to Alexander Angela Ager, $244,990.

4000 Maze Runner Dr U402 , Midlothian; NVR Inc to Keeton James A and Gloria S, $303,350.

1704 Meadow Park Dr, North Chesterfield; Foster Robinette to Arevalo Herrera Claudia Marisol, $258,000.

15318 Merton Ct, Chesterfield; Eastwood Homes Of Richmond Llc to Johnson Lisa R, $556,895.

5808 Mill Spring Rd, Midlothian; Thomas Brenda Sue to West Bennatta, $335,000.

15824 W Millington Dr, Midlothian; Rountrey Dev Corp to South River Custom Homes Llc, $181,000.

1925 Muswell Ct, Midlothian; Heiry Daniel S and Karen K to Levesque Richard and Derusha Angela, $1,350,000.

2231 Nightfall Dr, North Chesterfield; Eastwood Homes Of Richmond Llc to Khan Shumaila, $302,825.

5119 Oakforest Dr, Chesterfield; Blake Denny Llc to Pena Hector G, $285,000.

1839 Old Bermuda Hundred Rd, Chester; Holder Chad to Henry Moore Llc, $450,000.

11620 Old Lewiston Rd, North Chesterfield; Golob David R and Beverley G to Murname Zachary Charles and Ellen K, $561,000.

17336 Otter Dr, Moseley; Homesmith Construction Inc to Pendleton Brian Douglas and Tiffani Cheree, $1,004,079.

14418 Parracombe Ln, Midlothian; Durika William G and Sheryl J to Harris William M and Meredith A, $485,000.

12417 Petrel Xing, Midlothian; Swift Creek Development Llc to Azizi Habibullah and Aqila, $382,973.

12517 Petrel Xing, Midlothian; Swift Creek Development Llc to Wolfrey Kelly, $376,445.

14313 Pipers Ter, Midlothian; Petersen Michael and Melanie to Capozzoli Paul A Trustee and Capozzoli Laura G Trustee, $702,000.

12106 Point Trace Ct, Midlothian; Bishop Jeffrey Lynn and Jody Ann to Kendall Nelson and Shelby, $470,000.

8224 Post Land Ct, Chesterfield; Malik Naveed A and Afshan S to Mestas Mauro Quiroz and Lopez Angelica Lopez, $280,000.

1218 Providence Knoll Dr, North Chesterfield; Vourron Robert A and Diana M to Habbu Ashwin and Meghlan Taniya, $366,000.

15601 Pypers Pointe Dr, Chesterfield; Holser Daniel John and Tanya M to Hess Carol Ellen and Harvey Ellen Bucher, $410,000.

9628 Ransom Hills Pl, North Chesterfield; Manley James L Jr and A M to Cowan Sadarhi D, $263,500.

9225 Redington Dr, North Chesterfield; Deyerle James M and Caitlin T to Sorci Jonathan P and Jennifer J, $375,000.

11301 Ridge Mill Ct, Chester; Rolling Ridge Llc to Holliday Keon Dominic Ellison and Shelaina M, $341,388.

6817 River Rd, South Chesterfield; Brooks Sandra Leigh to Donahoo Joseph Elmer Iv, $215,000.

11668 Riverboat Dr, Chester; Main Street Homes to Tierney Sean Patrick and Sarah L, $609,422.

4601 Rockfield Rd, North Chesterfield; Thweatt Calvin M and Angela P to Sanders Magen A and Robert C, $345,000.

7006 Rodophil Rd, North Chesterfield; Carter Tiffany L to Covington Dana Romona, $235,000.

16106 Rowlett Rd, Chesterfield; Edmonds Gregory K and Donna C to Richards Patricia Lynn, $332,000.

6019 Sailors Creek Dr, Chesterfield; Mao Jason to Williams Christopher, $283,000.

10112 Sandy Ridge Dr, Chesterfield; Almawajdeh Mohamad A to Amin Bahram, $365,000.

6048 Sara Kay Dr, North Chesterfield; Glasheen Carey S and Caddell A M to Castro Milton A Gonzalez and Alarado Grace M, $260,000.

3619 Seaford Crossing Dr, Midlothian; Kontos Family Joint Revocable Trust (The) to Caputo Lora Lee, $626,550.

6112 Sedgefield Ter, Midlothian; Parker Rebecca Lynn to Jacques Frank John Iii and Deborah C, $562,500.

14400 Shale Ct, Chester; Whyte Kevin and Kimberly to Adkins Thomas Alan and Woodard Courtney Jeanne, $280,000.

17018 Shoreland Dr, Moseley; Vaughn Tyler Stephen and Megumi to Mull Heather Placer, $682,500.

5500 Singing Bird Dr, Moseley; Biringer Builders Inc to Fisher Maurice Scott Jr and Allison Christine, $1,100,000.

587 Southlake Blvd, North Chesterfield; 585 587 Southlake Llc to Bassfield Darlene Sauls, $154,900.

6623 Southwalk Hts, Moseley; Greenwich Walk Villas Condominium At Foxcreek Llc to Harris Joyce Otey, $420,477.

1202 Spring Meadow Ter, North Chesterfield; Gengarelly Clare O and Robert M to Haushalter Luke and Ayres Anita, $555,000.

6713 Stafford Park Dr, Moseley; Mccracken Matthew N and Cara S to Mbagwu Megan Grace and Chibundu Ihechimere, $575,000.

2230 Station Rd, North Chesterfield; Falling Ck Warehouse Assoc to 2208-2220 Station Owner Llc, $6,500,000.

4012 Stone Creek Ter, Chesterfield; Huff Jeffrey S and Tiffany D to Maldonado Reina I Dominguez and Dominguez Douglas Gonzalez, $398,000.

7100 Stonington Ct, Chesterfield; Hash Donald R to Osborne Caitlin R and Nicholas T, $187,000.

807 Sun Valley Way, North Chesterfield; Randall Jerod and Wilkins Jeri to Bares Logan Matthew and Irwin Rejon Dene, $405,000.

8000 Sykes Rd, North Chesterfield; Ruiz Jacqueline A to Frank Todd Jason Trustee and Frank Cecily Draper Trustee, $315,000.

12651 Thoreau Dr, Chesterfield; Chrisman Parker S to Smith Howard Jerome and Hays-Smith Melissa, $375,000.

2600 Torquay Loop, North Chesterfield; Jones Jasmine to Bgrs Relocation Inc, $375,500.

6307 Totila Ct, North Chesterfield; Sambucci Peter T and Christina T to Bedenbaugh Matthew, $232,000.

8656 Trevillian Rd, North Chesterfield; Foster Ian W and Meghan L to Dolan Melissa, $300,000.

1310 Turnmill Dr, North Chesterfield; Traub Adam D to Cox Zacharia and Angela, $345,000.

4825 Valencia Pl, Chesterfield; Cannon Derek B and Lewis Shannon to Rojas Mario Jr, $245,000.

6803 Velvet Antler Ct, Midlothian; Leed Stephen Maynard and Schneider Nancy and Leed Erica to Morris Kenneth R Jr and Theresa S, $305,000.

2600 Vixen Ln, North Chesterfield; Taylor Alonzo Cleveland Estate to Bolden Louis and Gibbs Tondra, $282,000.

6624 Walmsley Blvd, North Chesterfield; Estrada Orley A and Carmen J G to Sarceno Jennifer V Guzman, $275,000.

220 Water Pointe Ct, Midlothian; Smith Brian Charles and Nicole B to Pollard David and Lorraine S Revocable Trust Of, $245,000.

3603 Welch Ct, Chesterfield; Watson William N Jr to Hornick John Edward and Alexa Marie, $315,000.

3902 West Ter, Chesterfield; Holder Courtney Renee to Strickler Charles H Jr, $296,000.

15609 Whirland Dr, Midlothian; Craftmaster Homes Inc to Pohl Timothy James and Amanda Leonard, $535,140.

14823 Whitley St, Chester; Harris Debra to Burden Charles Edward Iii, $323,000.

9012 Widthby Rd, Chesterfield; Harpers Mill Development Corp to Eagle Construction Of Va Llc, $2,572,500.

9025 Widthby Rd, Chesterfield; Harpers Mill Development Corp to Eagle Construction Of Va Llc, $2,572,500.

9113 Widthby Rd, Chesterfield; Harpers Mill Development Corp to Eagle Construction Of Va Llc, $2,572,500.

15525 Willowmore Dr, Midlothian; Weinberg Raymond J and Nikita M to Hernandez Clement U Ramos, $825,000.

5624 Windingrun Pl, North Chesterfield; Finer Homes Inc to Miles John D and Karen M, $480,264.

5715 Winterleaf Dr, North Chesterfield; Faulkner Gregg M to Ibarra Jovanny Victor and Mary Sudie, $243,000.

5609 Woods Walk Rd, Midlothian; Becker Diane O and Kenneth A to Helm Tiffany T, $329,000.

2312 Wrens Nest Rd, North Chesterfield; Cassidy John W to Smith Marcus and Cassidy Amanda, $176,000.

HANOVER

0.5935 acres; Harjas LLC to Capital Investment Ent. LLC, $360,000.

15.743 acres; Tab of Virgina LC to Sam Ashland I LLC, $4,250,000.

4.975 acres; Zachary R. Sherman to Shawn C. Nilsson, $439,000.

93.922 acres; Barbara G. Sanderson, trustee to Duke Homes Virginia Inc., $700,000.

9460 Andrew Wickham Lane, Ashland; Lifestyle Builders and Developers Inc. to Perry Monuz Pascual, $699,000.

10266 Aynhoe Court, Mechanicsville; Michelle M. Beaudin to Austin W. Carpenter, $340,000.

15346 Beechmont Drive, Doswell; Manfred K. Felgenhauer to Jeffrey A. Davis, $309,000.

Block E, Section 6B, Chickahominy Falls; CFalls II LLC to CFalls Builder LLC, $575,400.

8364 Buckard Drive, Mechanicsville; Benjamin D. Rothrock to Katherine Colston Freeman, $460,000.

9203 Charlotte Court, Ashland; Michael F. Pitcher, trustee to Jesse A. Mohoric, $800,000.

9279 Coleman Road, Mechanicsville; Lawrence B. Welenteichick to Michaele Galles, $330,000.

9300 Count Kristopher Drive, Mechanicsville; William G. Cridlin III to Alan Kyle Wakefield, $508,000.

7038 Daffodil Road, Mechanicsville; Ryan C. Kahl to Jose I. Madrid, $450,000.

7365 Edgeworth Road, Mechanicsville; Morgan C. Odle to Eric L. Olsen, $215,000.

10938 Emerald Rock Lane, Mechanicsville; Robert G. Davis to Mark G. Manahan, $443,500.

8282 Fieldshire Drive, Mechanicsville; Dylan Magee Garthright to Nicole Walsh, $306,000.

Giles Farm; Giles Farm Development Co. LLC to NVR Inc., $272,000.

9215 Halifax Green Drive, Mechanicsville; NVR Inc. to Tanzin Rahman Khan, $522,910.

6466 Harbor Drive, Mechanicsville; Brandon Petrosky to Charles J. Head, $420,000.

9880 Honeybee Drive, Mechanicsville; Xin Luo to Donald J. Van Arman, $445,000.

12017 Kenton Ridge Road, Ashland; Eagle Construction of Virginia LLC to Abby Parsons, $622,362.

13269 Lakeview Dairy Drive, Ashland; RCI Builders LLC to Michael O. Morris, $694,474.

113 Lauradell Road, Ashland; Eagle Construction of Virginia LLC to John Douglas, $509,087.

12331 Lees Lane, Ashland; Montrue W. Wooten to Virginia Cook, $430,000.

Lot 10, Section 2, Lakeview at Luck Farm; Rogers Chenault Inc. to RCI Builders LLC, $200,000.

Lot 12, Dogwood Meadows; Shop Creek LLC to Marc Circeo, $210,000.

Lot 2, Block F, Spicetree; David M. Jones Jr. to Pintail Properties LLC, $273,000.

Lot 37, Block E, Chickahominy Falls; CFalls Builder LLC to Henry S. Forrest III, $534,597.

Lot 6, Block A, Battlefield Green; Sean Bigelow to Charles Alexander Martin, $232,500.

Lot 8, Villages of Beaverdam Park; Harold P. Mouris to Lisa M. Zamora, $272,000.

8165 Lyman Court, Mechanicsville; Clayton Properties Group Inc. to Dustin E. Lackey, $511,220.

7877 Marshall Arch Drive, Mechanicsville; RCI Builders LLC to Christopher K. Mayton, $598,434.

8188 Meadowview Lane, Mechanicsville; Frances C. Lavecchia, trustee to Stephen C. Tucker, $211,000.

11004 Mount Hope Church Road, Doswell; GK Structures LLC to Jennifer W. Brobjorg, $340,000.

8646 Oakham Drive, Mechanicsville; Marion Boykin to Gabriel Amo Bosomtwi Bonku, $601,000.

Parcel; Giles Farm Development Co. LLC to NVR Inc., $264,800.

Parcel; Rogers Chenault Inc. to RCI Builders LLC, $500,000.

7314 Placida Circle, Mechanicsville; Daniel A. Aber to William Brooke Merritt, $350,000.

9502 Pleasant Level Road, Mechanicsville; HHHunt Homes LC to Jeremy J. Gaudreau, $561,725.

4192 Range Road, Mechanicsville; Fordson Properties LLC to Rafael A. Mejia, $305,000.

10493 River Falls Way, Glen Allen; CFalls Builder LLC to David A. Cameron, $613,933.

7998 Rutland Village Drive, Mechanicsville; Robert L. Ellis to Darin J. Humphreys, $331,000.

Section7, Giles Farm; Giles Farm Development Co. LLC to NVR Inc., $272,000.

9270 Smallwood Court, Mechanicsville; Stephen J. Nielsen to Andrew Joseph Adams, $495,716.

9331 Staple Lane, Mechanicsville; Hazel G. Morgan to Ashley Elizabeth Perry, $480,000.

8258 Sugar Wood Drive, Mechanicsville; Sugar Wood LLC to Scott Salvant, $375,000.

7171 Sydnor Lane, Mechanicsville; Charles E. Rhoads, trustee to Allen Strohman, $440,000.

19415 Turkey Road, Rockville; Gary A. Canterbury to Patrick A. Ross, $500,000.

3409 Westwood Road, Mechanicsville; Thomas M. Blizzard to Bonnie Jo Macgill, $359,000.

9337 Willies Way Trail, Mechanicsville; David Burgess to Justin S. Robertson, $510,000.

11206 Winding Brook Terrace Drive, Ashland; NVR Inc. to John Clifton Smith, $359,990.

AMELIA

2.336 acres; CMH Homes Inc. to David Lee Owens Sr., $210,500.

8251 Dash Lane, Jetersville; James K. Satterwhite Sr. to Alyssa Dale Floyd, $267,000.

20140 Jackson Lane, Jetersville; Dina Vaughan to Skyler H. Gray, $260,000.

Parcel; Keith A. Platter to Regan Wyatt Platter, $151,500.

CHARLES CITY

10701 Adkins Road, Charles City; Joseph N. Barton III to William C. Davis, $365,000.

Parcel; Byrdwood LC to Byrdwood Properties LLC, $5,150,000.

COLONIAL HEIGHTS

104 Carroll Av; Shen, Hua to Roberts, Danielle N., $215,000.

3218 Holly Av; Luongo-Life Estate, Joseph A to Evans, Billy, $230,000.

214 Lafayette Av; E and L Real Estate Llc, to Biase, Dylan Patrick, $150,000.

203 Prince Albert Av; Plemmons, Robert C. to Calderon, Duran Susana Valentina, $215,000.

1906 Wakefield Av; Paschall, Kristen G. to Goodman, Olivia E., $157,950.

CUMBERLAND

3.28 acres; Joseph M. Beall to Ronald D. Loving, $160,000.

63 French’s Store Road, Cumberland; Ashley W. Rush to Jamie L. Maupin, $230,000.

136 Vogel Road, Cumberland; Martin H. Dunivan to Kalyb M. Griffin-Pugh, $263,000.

DINWIDDIE

261.5 acres; Frederick W. Beck III to Bain Properties LLC, $231,500.

6.23 acres; ALG Trustee LLC to Caliber Home Loans Inc., $310,985.

6716 Church Road, North Dinwiddie; Mayes Homes LLC to Larry Purnell, $226,000.

25115 Gilmar Court, North Dinwiddie; Wanda H. Bridgeman to Elizabeth Trail, $215,000.

Lit 8, Section 5, Phase 3, Waterford; John C. Bogue to Ruth Arthur Anselmo, $1,300,000.

11638 Patillo Road, Dewitt; James Bryan Cobb Revocable Trust to Aaron M. Edwards, $235,000.

25407 Troublefield Road, Dinwiddie; Deborah L. Hughes to Amanda G. Cline, $300,000.

GOOCHLAND

2.259 acres; Origin Medical Group LLC to J.R. Walker & Co. LLC, $275,000.

12317 Beech Hall Circle, Manakin Sabot; Eagle Construction of Virginia LLC to Michael D. Guerin III, trustee, $663,000.

2505 Carver Oaks Court, Rockville; W.V. McClure Inc. to John Michael Rich, $670,936.

5151 Georges Farm Lane, Goochland; New Ventures Real Estate LLC to Mark E. Weatherford, $450,000.

Lot 2, Section 4, Breeze Hill; Breeze Hill Inc. to Hunton Station LLC, $150,000.

Lot 49, Section 4B, Mosaic at West Creek; HHHunt Homes LC to Michael McKinney, $474,740.

Lot H, Section 2, Hadensville Estates; Duke Homes Virginia Inc. to Tristan Charles Tate, $295,000.

15638 Mosaic Creek Blvd., Richmond; Style Craft Homes Inc. of Virginia to Peter M. Haines, $546,210.

Parcel; MGGK Goochland-River LLC to Tuckahoe I LLC, $1,400,000.

2815 Preston Park Way, Sandy Hook; Brandon J. Ambrose to Robert James Ham, $430,000.

2948 Sandy Hook Road, Sandy Hook; Thomas V. Ambalavelil to Roger Scott Lyttle Jr., $306,100.

12368 South Readers Drive, Manakin Sabot; Eagle Construction of Virginia LLC to Richard C. Holtkamp, $619,711.

12023 Talavera Terrace, Richmond; HHHunt Homes LC to Lisa R. Taylor, $517,285.

309 Wickham Drive, Richmond; Christopher J. Grady to Peter Charvat, $1,849,000.

HOPEWELL

301 Beacon Ridge Drive; Phyllis M. Green to Anne M. Depina, $169,900.

3805 Eagle Drive; Thomas P. Barnes to Alexander S. Moore, $195,000.

1901 Liberty Ave.; Corey Mindell Wheat to James John Kowal, $219,000.

Lot 4, Block F, Section 2, Amended Westmoreland; Ulysses A. Jones Jr. to Ronald L. Marco, $180,000.

Lots 13-16, Block 14, Hopewell Terrace; LBKBL Properties LLC to Bailey Buy Houses LLC, $182,000.

105 S Mesa Drive; Linda Carol Cicero to Taylor M. Tucker, $280,000.

3006 River Road; Barber Construction Co. Inc. to Austin L. Lucas, $261,250.

JAMES CITY

4 lots, Stonehouse; AHJV LLC to COAL LLC, $276,000.

215 Archer’s Mead, Williamsburg; Diana Nunnally Russell to D. Danielson Dumond, $292,000.

100 Birmingham, Williamsburg; Dale J. Walter, trustee to Jerri Marr, $546,150.

4825 Bristole Circle, Williamsburg; Thomas Johnson Hartman to Jacqualin Anne Griffey, $441,500.

5215 Center St., Unit 102, Williamsburg; Angela Denise Grantham to Malfound Whitney Trumbo, $300,000.

182 Clarke Lane, Williamsburg; PW Development Inc. to Aaron Micah Snyder, $379,889.

3929 Cromwell Lane, Williamsburg; Linda T. Whitaker to Kenneth D. Harris, $259,000.

116 East Bury, Williamsburg; Christopher D. Ward, successor trustee to David Berg, $787,000.

4312 Fair Chase, Williamsburg; John Thomas Black Jr., co-trustee to Arthur Dunsmore, $285,000.

3808 George Mason, Williamsburg; John P. Sweetnam to Gary M. Brennis, $575,000.

413 Hempstead Road, Williamsburg; Clint J. Carneal to Leonel M. Paixao, $410,000.

3518 Iberis Lane, Toano; NVR Inc. to Shaun Michael Frary, $413,875.

3574 Iberis Lane, Toano; NVR Inc. to Brian Phillip Forrest, $461,977.

2601 Jockeys Neck Trail, Williamsburg; Joseph Holler to Robert J. Deal Jr., trustee, $350,000.

4208 Kendall Lane, Williamsburg; Colonial Heritage LLC to Brenda Louise Williams, $364,990.

4700 Levingston Lane, Williamsburg; Lawrence A. Shoberg, trustee to Jacqueline M. Tennis, $419,900.

3995 Lord Dunmore Drive, Williamsburg; Helena S. Mock, executor to Michael F. Jett, $430,000.

Lot 161, Village at Candle Station; Perry Bason to Alejandro A. Bulux, $258,000.

Lot 255, First Colony; Charles F. Perdrisat, co-trustee to Matthew R. Mitera, $405,000.

Lot 5, Busch Corporate Center; ARC HR5STP1001 LLC to VAN 496 LLC, $700,000.

Lot 8, Little Creek; Blue Ridge Custom Homes LLC to Stephen Siller Tunnel to Towers Foundation Inc., $159,790.

3312 Mary Byrd, Williamsburg; Jeffrey A. Duncan to Mary J. Armstrong, $575,000.

3095 Nathaniels Green, Williamsburg; S. Tyrone Alexander, trustee to Thomas W. Brierton, $120,000.

Parcel, Busch Corporate Center; Parcel 54 LLC to JAB Offices LLC, $775,000.

3515 Pine Ridge Road, Toano; Jon M. Carr to Christian Lee Woelfel Monsivais, $399,000.

1608 Queens Crossing, Williamsburg; Easha Juma to Lambert Hazelaar Jr., trustee, $200,000.

163 Riverview Plantation Drive, Williamsburg; Susan V. Scheld, trustee to Michael Kerner, $717,530.

4905 Settlers Market Blvd., Williamsburg; Valerie K. Arthur to Karin L. McQueen, $427,500.

2227 Sir Hatchett Court, Williamsburg; Robert J. Christian to Delwayne Kirkland, $670,000.

4208 Teakwood Drive, Williamsburg; Paramount Investments LLC to Felicia Hatton Riggsbee, $375,000.

3333 Timber Ridge, Williamsburg; William R. Van Elburg to William R. Murphy, $415,000.

Unit 23-264, Fairway Villas at Greensprings; Matthew C. Hellman to Keith Trummel, trustee, $265,000.

6909 Vernon Hall, Williamsburg; Maria Gutierrez, trustee to Judith C. Dressel, $455,000.

110 Ware Road, Williamsburg; John C. Schmedtje to Kimberly Nichole Angel, $355,000.

3404 Waterview Road, Toano; Janet S. Casanave, trustee to Daniel J. Wessels, $400,000.

5304 Windsor Ridge South, Williamsburg; Ryan W. Loer to Neyda Margarita Abreu Schienke, $631,000.

6444 Yarmouth Run, Williamsburg; U.S. Home LLC to Susan Eileen Murphy, $556,910.

43 Yeardleys Grant, Williamsburg; John R. Vineyard to Gregory M. Logan, $550,000.

KING AND QUEEN

3.611 acres; Ryan Dungan to Richard C. Brewster Jr., $290,000.

KING WILLIAM

134.2 acres; Thomas E. Stephenson to Michael Rounds, $250,000.

4.96 acres; Dennis W. Mountcastle to Timothy P. Bartos, trustee, $245,000.

97 Estelle Terrace, Aylett; RCI Builders LLC to Matthew Edward Dibiase, $491,130.

Lot; Grant K. Smith to Glen Dean Harper, $200,000.

Parcel; Nicholas R. Bowles to Margaret Kathleen Hawks, $200,000.

241 Pleasant View Drive, Aylett; Rasheeda C. Crews to Constance S. Blum, $345,000.

77 Wendenburg Way, Aylett; RCI Builders LLC to Michael F. Wynee, $333,351.

35 Willow Court, Aylett; Colby W. Norton to Juan P. Garcia, $287,000.

NEW KENT

2.85 acres; Patricia Morgan Ardis to Moran Park LLC, $278,500.

8048 Arbor Ponds Terrace, New Kent; Dennis W. Tillman to Hazel G. Morgan, $320,000.

6247 Bushnell Drive, New Kent; NK Homes LLC to Donnell Gary, $459,869.

7450 E Danube Loop, New Kent; NVR Inc. to Steven W. Sharpe, $362,955.

11490 Doronhurst Drive, Providence Forge; W.V. McClure Inc. to Yvonne Hatfield Pelkey, $531,645.

5709 Flowering Peach Lane, Providence Forge; David Ferguson to Dean B. Skinner, $195,000.

9300 Green Pastures Way, Providence Forge; BMR Investments I LLC to Lisa Rae Bryce, $382,000.

4901 Kings Ponds Court, Providence Forge; Legacy Construction Virginia LLC to Stephen E. Aldo, $470,000.

7840 W Lord Botetourt Loop, New Kent; John Herochik to Daniel Lee Vandervort, $430,000.

Lots, Landbay 5, Section 2, Lifestyle at Four Seasons; Kent Farms Holding Co. LLC to NVR LLC, $427,000.

Parcel; Dawn J. Bell to Tobi Lynn Saxton, $210,000.

Parcels; No Bear Crawling LLC to New Kent County, $345,000.

11222 Pinewild Drive, Providence Forge; Eastwood Homes of Richmond LLC to John Joseph Loch, $568,565.

4421 Rock Wren Drive, Providence Forge; Shurm Construction Inc. to Jodi Banks, $586,353.

5479 St. Leger Drive, Providence Forge; Eastwood Homes of Richmond LLC to Danielle Nicole Harper, $448,410.

** PETERSBURG

131 Catalpa Court; NVR Inc. to Jalissa Patrice Mosley, $308,755.

2772 County Drive; Laurie A. Allala to Dorian K. Windley, $155,950.

2619 Forest Hills Road; AFJ Properties LLC to Larry Brandon Black, $250,000.

875 Gustvo Lane; David Austin Harrison to Courtne H. Sherow, $250,000.

49 Morton Ave.; Hobbs Realty LLC to Latrice S. Carter, $162,000.

539 Petty St.; Sparkle Maintenance Services LLC to Woody Terrell Lawrence, $200,000.

2733 Rollingwood Road; Steven Ricardo Miles to Zachary Price, $169,500.

1923 Vesonder Road; Randall W. Sampley to Heather Greely, $258,000.

141 E Wythe St.; 141 E. Wythe St. LLC to Wythe Property Holdings LLC, $2,100,000.

POWHATAN

141.28 acres; Deep Creek Stables LLC to JCM III LLC, $885,000.

3.5 acres; R.K. McDaniel Jr. Construction Co. Inc. to Marie S. Minton, $342,000.

5.73 acres; Susan Harman-Scott, co-receiver to Felsworth LLC, $431,100.

2096 Bienvenue Place, Powhatan; Jody J. Daniels to Christopher Lanpher, $416,000.

1020 Clement Town Road, Powhatan; Joshua Eugene Barner to Karson Paige Clark, $332,000.

3590 Fairbourne Place, Powhatan; Windswept Development LLC to David Scott Stone, $731,349.

2745 Judes Ferry Road, Powhatan; Gordon Brothers Construction LLC to Paul J. Budinger, $355,000.

Lot 1, Section B, Pinecrest; Stephen R. Presley II to S&C Properties of Virginia LLC, $495,000.

Lot 30, Appomattox Trace; Kenneth Berkle to Chesterfield Construction Services Inc., $167,500.

Lot D, Section B, Pine Wood Estates; Steven G. Dooley to Brian T. Stanley, $150,000.

2989 Maple Lake Road, Powhatan; Prince Construction Inc. to Barbara Albert, $557,500.

1555 Rocky Ford Road, Powhatan; Linda H. Meyerhoeffer to Bamshad Haghiri, $425,000.

842 Westwood Pine Court, Moseley; Adam Seong Eun Rich to Vernon Justin Fridley, $470,000.

PRINCE GEORGE

4 lots; Joshua A. Bailey to James Wilbert Beasley, $276,000.

10900 Appletree Lane, North Prince George; Carla Irving to Richard G. Moore, $285,000.

950 Eagle Place, Hopewell; D.R. Horton Inc. to Olivia Rena Montgomery, $449,990.

Lot 1, Avery Acres; S. Lee Robertson to Thomas R. Maile Jr., $245,000.

Lot 46, Section 2, Baxter Ridge; Andrew A. Toussaint to Prex E. Querol, $275,000.

1201 Marl Bank Drive, North Prince George; Nancy D. Nichols to David Allen Horsfall, $448,000.

7610 Sugar Run Drive, North Prince George; Chesterfield Construction Services Inc. to Djene Komah, $282,500.

3310 Union Branch Road, Prince George; J.R. Property Investors LLC to Brendon Bishop, $210,900.

SUSSEX

20165 Courthouse Road, Yale; Antioch Baptist Church Trustees to Paul A. Whorrall, $177,000.

8463 Pine Acres Lane, Carson; Kyle F. Atkins to Karter W. Tripop, $295,000.

WILLIAMSBURG

5 parcels; CCC Sterling Manor DE LLC to CS1031 Sterling Manor Apartments DST, $70,000,000.

83 Governor Berkeley Road; Stephen J. Williams to Roy Keith Willey II, $416,500.

Lot 8, Burns Lane; Paul W. Huelskamp, trustee to Ye Old Burns House LLC, $525,000.

3933 Prospect St.; Howard Lee Poteet Jr. to Jeffrey Donald Tallentire, $390,000.

Unit 2-21, Claiborne; TBAC LLC to Heather Mendez, $263,000.

233 Yorkshire Drive; Olivia W. Sala to Michelle Elizabeth Fowler, $925,000.