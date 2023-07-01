The following is a list of more real estate parcels valued at $150,000 or more that have been transferred in the past few months in Richmond and surrounding areas.

To our readers: Caroline and Louisa listings will not be included until further notice.

RICHMOND

127 N 17th St; Weimans Bakery Llc to Bakery Rva Llc, $2,375,929.

310 N 21st St; Nielsen Jennifer M to Davis Caroline C And, $420,000.

322 N 24th St; C And M Properties Llc to Brown David, $362,879.

816 N 26th St; Didomenico Sarah Joy And to Hall Travis Andrew And, $400,000.

1407 N 30th St; K and L Home Solutions Llc to Larkin Diana And, $295,000.

912 N 36th St; Shepperson Major A and Nannie J to Bass Jeremy Ray, $242,000.

2505 3rd Ave; The Morehouse Group Llc to Duffek William Henry, $400,000.

2613 4th Ave; Brown Sheila F And Ford Amy C to Schultz Stephen W And, $254,000.

610 Arlie St; Richmond Hill Design Build Llc to Vandermeulen David J And, $1,650,000.

605 Bancroft Ave; James Nay Llc to Summers Jennifer L, $345,000.

2816 Bertram Road; Vojtecky Amber to Williams Lafreda, $195,000.

7510 Broach Dr; Alfonso Esteban M to Field Maureen D, $217,000.

4833 Brook Road; Hopkins Jennifer And to Morthland Austin And, $360,000.

10510 Cadosia Road; Montgomery Michael And to Ross Megan And Christopher, $435,000.

3325 Cedar Grove Road; Hoang Tram B to Baker Shawn And Sek Monica, $520,000.

715 Chimborazo Blvd; Thomas Richmond Properties Llc to Cutshaw Park Msml Llc, $465,000.

3300 Custis Road; Langford Martha S to 3300 Custis Rd Series Of Rva, $215,100.

3210 Delaware Ave; Watchtower Homes And to Bowman Sesa, $375,000.

4013 Dunston Ave; Row Herman E Ii to Americas Dream Holdings Llc, $160,000.

5303 Euclid Ave; Bradby Cynthia L to Carlson Ashli Ann, $205,000.

5203 Forest Hill Ave; Jenson David L And to Equity Trust Co Custodian Fbo, $330,000.

3333 W Franklin St; Hatchett Juliet B And to Rucker Roxane Y And, $838,000.

1809 German School Road; NVR Inc to Torres Jose And Ingrid, $430,660.

4002 W Grace St; Lyons Amanda to M J W Grace Llc, $350,000.

3424 Grayland Ave; Carter Alexander D to Burgess Tyler R And, $300,000.

1610 Grove Ave U3; 1610 Grove Avenue Unit 3 Llc to Coleman Sharon J and Larry P &, $252,000.

515 Hancock St; Moss David to Adiao Jennifer Rimando And, $295,000.

1101 Haxall Pt U308; English Building Group Lc to Bersimo Team Llc, $238,500.

3300 Irvington St; Williams Michael D and Ronald E and to L and A Acquistions Llc, $160,000.

1704 Kemper St; Winfree Edward W to Sanders Mindy A And Ezra M Iii, $370,000.

4316 Knob Road; Deaver Anna T Tr to Stine Bernice Anne, $461,000.

2423 Lamb Ave; River City Block B Llc to Houghtaling Kathleen R, $482,000.

527 S Laurel St; Duke Jackie to Beatty Collin Xavier And, $380,000.

45 E Lock Lane U1; Mcewen Sarah K to Green Myra J And E Pryor, $330,000.

3018 M St; Vagonis Lawrence And to Glomb Jonathan M, $466,500.

2123 Maplewood Ave; Adams Jeffrey S And Laura B to Alford Anna G, $435,000.

2402 E Marshall St; Blackwood George V and Nancy to Banzon Julien P And, $410,000.

616 Mayfair Ave; Sandler Theodore I Trs And to Paul Eric, $750,000.

1424 National St; Dipasquale Paul A to Driggs Katherine Shields, $275,000.

2001 Old Manchester St; NVR Inc to Raby Anna Christine And, $433,410.

2108 Old Manchester St; NVR Inc to Singh Animesh, $387,780.

1510 Palmyra Ave; Alexander Robert C and Barbara B to Middleton Kristian And, $750,000.

1814 Park Ave U3; Parker Samuel L Iii to Parker Samuel L Iv And, $480,000.

3420 Parkwood Ave; Rollins O Randolph And Martha F to Parkwood Ave Llc, $392,857.

503 Patrick Ave; Smith Margo L to Kelley Leigh and Billue Farren A, $215,000.

2326 Pineway Dr; Reynolds Hilda to Jeffrey Derek Neale And, $311,000.

815 Porter St U405; Winebrenner John K to Wisecarver Kelly Brown, $249,900.

911 Randolph St; Haskett Mario O Jr to Randolph Homes Llc, $400,000.

5600 Riverside Heights Way; Foley Jessica E to Angel Fred Iii And Sarah Hunt, $370,000.

1811 Seddon Road; Dye Brian S And Kaur Simrun I to Bucci Carlo And Chrestensen Tia, $365,000.

3315 Southall Ave; Thg Investments Llc to A G Holdings Llc, $159,500.

3133 Stony Point Road Ub; Fink William J And Ann E to Eddy Jane F, $366,000.

3115 Sunset Ave; Fernandez James Edward And to Brown Damien E And, $525,000.

3707 Walmsley Blvd; Arevalo Maria J to 7th Walmsley Blvd 3707 Llc, $153,898.

1350 Westwood Ave U305; Harris James Willard Revocable to Harris Gayle E, $255,000.

1926 Wilmington Ave; Carmack Sally And to Nicholson Mary Patricia And, $396,000.

HENRICO

4309 4th St, Henrico; River City Residential Investments Llc to Logan Multifamily Properties Llc, $177,000.

400 Airycrest Ln, Henrico; Johnson-Futrell Llc to Bekoe Abigail, $200,000.

4905 Annlyn Dr, Sandston; Pendleton Tracy E to Wilkins Darren J and Valencia L Woods, $276,000.

500 Azalea Ave, Henrico; Holland Samuel and Elizabeth Holte to Byer Scott, $255,000.

312 Becklow Ave, Henrico; Sullivan Maurice E and Doris E to Doyle Thomas Iii and Alexis, $700,000.

11924 Belmont Park Ct, Glen Allen; Garr June W to Emani Dinakar, $472,100.

3 Bisley Ct, Henrico; Mancano Vincent J and Elizabeth W to Rohrs Andrea W and John Davis, $976,012.

2637 Bradway Ln, Henrico; Brannan Tyne M to Freiburger Kathryn D, $405,000.

6 Bridgehampton Pl, Henrico; Raines Gregory S and Lynette R to Murphy Lynn, $600,000.

1501 Bronwyn Rd U203, Henrico; Clark Jeffrey L and Lorna B to Fawzy Shereen, $180,000.

2311 Burnley Ave, Henrico; Abbik Properties Llc to Kafka Michael A and Catherine Bode, $390,000.

317 Carlstone Dr, Henrico; Miller Russell L to Paramount Investments Llc, $180,000.

8170 Carriage Homes Dr, Henrico; Townhomes At Parham Place Llc to Eke Chinelo and Chiedozie, $442,900.

11301 Chappell Ridge Ct, Glen Allen; Robertson Kenneth J and Colleen to Brockman Keith and Sara, $656,000.

10717 Chase Grove Ln, Glen Allen; NVR Inc to Carol Janet S, $501,245.

11506 Chickahominy Branch Dr, Glen Allen; Rudd Tonya D to Mcknight Ryan H and Charlotte A, $615,000.

1104 Clauson Rd, Henrico; Patterson Ronnie L and Mildred to Sorto-Benitez Elvis A, $259,000.

300 Coalport Rd, Henrico; Hamel Dana Bertrand and Shirley E to Gill Michael B and Katherine E Collins, $580,000.

3101 Comet Rd, Henrico; Wilder Cody L and Erinn B to Romero Nery, $318,000.

2108 Cool Brook Dr, Henrico; Pannell Dianne Fenner to Brockmeier Gilda, $203,000.

10502 Covent Rd, Henrico; Sherron Patricia M to Stavisky Renee C and Deborah A S Coxey, $499,000.

11810 Crown Prince Cir, Henrico; Hall Samuel Andrew and Diane Crossman to Rieschick Jill Marie and Ira L Kassan, $458,000.

3012 Danrett Ln, Henrico; Sweet Michael and Kelly to Davis David and Natalie, $375,000.

10218 Delray Rd, Glen Allen; Chowdhury Ashraful to Abalos Ryan Martin and Janine Caguicla, $441,000.

1706 Devers Rd, Henrico; Feitig Stuart W to Robinson Street Properties Llc, $185,000.

9105 Donora Dr, Henrico; May Matthew B and Melissa R to Espino Edgar and Meredith Mays Trustees, $490,000.

9908 Edel Ct, Glen Allen; Campana Robyn L to Midkiff Lance P, $550,000.

623 Eking Green Dr, Glen Allen; Stanley Martin Homes Llc to Matathia Michelle, $396,315.

635 Eking Green Dr, Glen Allen; Stanley Martin Homes Llc to Karri Manoj Kumar and Divya Latchireddy, $420,605.

9022 Farmington Dr, Henrico; White 144 Llc to Allen Karley, $321,600.

6503 Fitzhugh Ave, Henrico; Cook Steven G and Virginia L to Graham Jessie Elizabeth, $255,000.

3905 Foxfield Ter, Henrico; Curtis Richard Allen and Donna B to Pinkham Jamie, $340,000.

9711 Gardenia Dr, Henrico; Ledford Jacob T to Shelton Lauren A, $265,000.

8819 Gayton Rd, Henrico; Kane Edward H Trustee to Sol Carlos and Patricia, $300,000.

9346 Gildenfield Ct, Henrico; Liu Mei and Erik S Laroach to Chatterjee Somsubhra and D Mukherjee, $260,800.

618 Grayson Ave, Henrico; Meadows Marian J Estate and Joe M Estate to Calderon Raul, $155,000.

9429 Greenhill Ct, Henrico; Marlowe Virginia Ruth to Kadiri Shashidhar, $246,000.

100 N Grove Ave, Henrico; Waybright William D to Kirk Taylor and Christopher Waybright, $250,000.

3711 Harris Ave, Henrico; Williams General Contractors Llc to Hurdle Richard A Sr and Michelle Lafonya, $316,260.

2102 Haviland Dr, Henrico; Da Silva Rafael Vieira Et Al to Brandon David P and Virginia L, $370,000.

10117 Hearthrock Ct, Henrico; Miller Michael R to Baxter Mary Pat, $445,000.

1515 Heritage Hill Cir, Henrico; Loomis Michael J and Bryan F Jones to Perez Marie D, $235,000.

10719 High Mountain Ct, Glen Allen; Wilson Michel Ann to West Matthew David and Macy, $540,000.

2426 Hungary Rd, Henrico; Fletcher Bradford D to Lawrence Lewis L and Nikki Tamu, $340,000.

6210 Impala Dr, Henrico; 6210 Impala Dr Llc to Rose Amber-Marie and Melody, $292,000.

11430 Ivy Home Pl, Henrico; Davis Edward Lee and Amy Holt Trustees to Hinkle Bryan J and Alexandra G Glickman, $799,950.

3106 Kenbridge St, Henrico; Erawha Llc to Rawlings Brenda K, $214,950.

4350 Kidsgrove Rd, Henrico; Style Craft Homes Inc Of Virginia to Schofield Preston L, $274,140.

8604 Lambay Ct, Henrico; Aust Michael J and Mandy G Mayo to Dixon Gabriel, $355,000.

2763 Lassen Dr Ua, Henrico; Stanley Martin Homes Llc to Sundaram Vydhyanath S and S S Lakshmanan, $346,607.

2767 Lassen Dr Ub, Henrico; Stanley Martin Homes Llc to Krottapalli Rama R and Kavitha Trustees, $375,795.

10303 Leander Dr, Glen Allen; Snead Anne D to Lakeview Loan Servicing Llc, $347,851.

1807 Leslie Ct, Henrico; 1807 Leslie Court Llc to Bahn Lorna N, $340,000.

2246 Libbie Lake West St Ub, Henrico; Lm Townhomes 1 Llc to Hall John G and Berit M, $503,847.

2602 Lincoln Ave, Henrico; Bolka Luke to Mohr Mitchell, $290,000.

11033 Little Five Loop, Glen Allen; Schell Brothers Richmond Llc to Boyles John and Lori Seiden, $637,087.

1510 Lothbury Ln, Henrico; Trinh Dung and Derek Daugherty to Bork Jonathan H and Stephanie E, $474,998.

8570 Magellan Pkwy, Henrico; Magellan Investors Llc to Windsor Ii Investment Company Lp, $8,888,888.

3305 Manor Grove Cir, Glen Allen; Avent Barbara to Melton Janet, $475,000.

2737 Maurice Walk Ct, Glen Allen; Hebert Raoul B and Mary L to Hsieh Claire and Brooke, $360,000.

705 Mccormick Farm Dr Ua, Glen Allen; Stanley Martin Homes Llc to Alapilla Sudhakar Bharani Kumar and T, $287,852.

703 Mccormick Farm Dr Ub, Glen Allen; Stanley Martin Homes Llc to Aziz Amal and Hadi Shaikh, $348,637.

3751 Meadow Rd, Sandston; Cordes Carolyn Ann V and Michael L to Moran Terry, $175,000.

3304 Middleham Ct, Henrico; Muldez Amanda to Johnson Kelvin and Alisha Howard, $285,000.

4710 Mill Park Dr, Glen Allen; Hunt Brielle M and Alexander F Maffett to Kompelien Craig and Jessica, $430,000.

7608 Montrose Ave, Henrico; Moore Catherine J to Helm Cyrus Patrick, $235,000.

353 N Mooreland Rd, Henrico; Todd Michael J and Erika L to Jones John Paul and Shelley T, $907,000.

2553 Mountain Ash Cir, Glen Allen; Maina Grace W to Stone David E, $262,000.

2157 New Scott Ln, Henrico; Dewing Douglass W Estate to Sd Construction Llc, $165,000.

2401 Nortonia Rd, Henrico; Chapman Gregory M and Jana to Grim Anna K, $270,301.

1805 Oakway Dr, Henrico; Keller Daniel A and Kim E to Goldsborough Charles W and Brittany D, $575,000.

711 Old Gaskins Rd, Henrico; Gaskins Centre Lc to Old Gaskins Llc, $1,350,000.

2764 Old Point Dr, Henrico; Kessick Meribeth H to Fleisher Lynn M, $225,000.

3508 Ormiston Grove Cir, Henrico; Me Nuckols Llc to Southern Traditions Llc, $250,000.

2568 Park Green Way, Glen Allen; Ghajar Ladan Davallow and Karim Ginena to Manger Dipak and Jharna Monger Et Al, $560,000.

3709 Patrick Ave, Henrico; White 144 Llc to Via Jonathan and Maribelle, $269,000.

1300 Peachtree Blvd, Henrico; Sporn I Norman Trustee to Morgan John William and Elizabeth Rhondeau, $605,000.

10404 Perennial Dr, Henrico; Brannon Zach C and Hoan D Le to Gandhi Mrugesh Nandlal and Jigisha Mrugesh, $420,000.

504 Plantation Dr, Henrico; Isenberg Arthur N and Susan D to Harris Wade Lamont and Kimberley Lynne, $315,000.

939 Pleasant St, Henrico; Mallory Brittney to Mirza Shamim Fahad, $250,000.

5231 Pouncey Tract Rd, Glen Allen; Nexas Pouncey Llc to Global General Properties Llc, $550,000.

10130 Purcell Rd, Henrico; King Travis W to Pearson John W and Robert F Villegas, $240,000.

5515 Raleigh Rd, Henrico; Davis Joseph B Jr and Joanne to James Dubarry Sr, $260,000.

10105 Reedville Ave, Glen Allen; Gulick Patricia to Kinelski Eileen and Richard, $400,000.

4805 Regina Rd, Sandston; Renick Delores Ann to Brooks Brendan C and Haley Joy Thomas, $255,000.

505 Ridge Top Rd, Henrico; Coombs William A Jr and Doris S Thrift to Mitchell Ralph D Jr and Louisa M, $763,500.

4014 Rivermere Ln, Glen Allen; Troy Courtney to Swift Erin Alkire, $380,000.

10103 Robin Lee Ln, Glen Allen; Elmore Jessie to Thakur Kripal Singh, $264,000.

3612 Rolridge Rd, Henrico; Bruns John T and Joan T Trustees to Gallagher Patrick W and Kelsea Kirven, $610,000.

2913 Ruthland Rd, Henrico; Shepperson Thurman L and Jacqueline A to Housing and Urban Development, $294,910.

11312 Sadler Oaks Dr, Glen Allen; Ruddy Kristin R to Rezaee Mohammad Reza and Parisa Et Al, $600,000.

300 Sandston Ave, Sandston; Alexander Sandra K to Moseley Theresa, $234,500.

5200 Scotsglen Dr, Glen Allen; Shaikh Abubaker and R J to Venkatesan Mohan B and A Mohan Balaji, $575,000.

5907 Shrubbery Hill Rd, Henrico; Shinault Everett W to Fellerman Wareen L, $300,000.

2703 Skeet St, Henrico; Friel Lucian to Faruk Md Golam and Mst Matluba Parvin, $285,000.

2211 Sommie Ln, Henrico; Essa Edana I to Owusu Phyllis G, $318,000.

1024 Southwinds Dr, Glen Allen; Jingluski Edward and Diane Marie Trustees to Williams Shelia, $375,000.

4912 Stable Ridge Ct, Glen Allen; Nimmalagadda Saisathish C and S Peddireddi to Challamala Manish Reddy Et Al, $820,950.

2024 Stonehollow Rd, Henrico; Estes Robert B and Midge R Trustees to Capelli Andrew and Lisa, $440,000.

1614 Stoneycreek Dr, Henrico; Jager Willem J and Robin R to Keegan John D and Marisa L, $675,750.

10102 Terry Ct, Henrico; Joseph Zachary M and Ashley A to Mattox Paul and Corrinne, $298,700.

7301 Three Chopt Rd, Henrico; Halsted Jean E Trustee to M and M Capitol Investment Corp, $401,500.

9451 Tracey Lynne Cir, Glen Allen; Ekam Kaur Llc to Burton Russell L Jr, $250,000.

1544 Tree Ridge Rd, Henrico; Kittrell Julia to Sfr Acquisitions 3 Llc, $350,000.

7201 University Dr, Henrico; Gordon Matthew F and Kaarin B to Huff Brian and Brittany Murchison, $2,100,000.

1108 Virginia Ave, Glen Allen; Pritchett Jeannine U to Stephenson Barbara Anne and K Yonce Et Al, $239,000.

10002 Walsham Ct, Henrico; Hester Jerry B and Julia L to Mertens William R and Michelle L, $1,275,000.

5535 Wenrich Dr, Henrico; Stanley Martin Homes Llc to Touray Amina, $357,279.

5547 Wenrich Dr, Henrico; Stanley Martin Homes Llc to Vigil Marnie N and Duane, $340,279.

1617 Westcastle Dr, Henrico; Adams David L to Godell Chace and Leila, $495,000.

814 Westham Pkwy, Henrico; Trinidad Teodoro and Christopher T Morales to Cava Capital Llc, $441,000.

5308 Whispering Breeze Ct, Glen Allen; Panjwani Sulaiman and Sohail and Imran to Singh Tony Sarvinder and Rekha, $742,000.

5926 Whitehurst Ln Ua, Henrico; Stinson Robin Denese to Kumar Aarthy Ashok and Anusha Nuthi, $310,000.

1127 Wilderness Dr, Henrico; Turn Two Llc to Dudley Tim Odell and Cheryl Lynn, $242,000.

2734 Windingdale Dr, Henrico; Stewart Matthew P and B L to Gillespie Andrew C and Amanda L, $554,000.

10205 Wolfe Manor Ct U1004, Glen Allen; Fleming Eula Florence to Riblet Chloe, $202,500.

2312 Woodman Hills Ct, Glen Allen; Palma Mario A and Gilgaya G to Butler Susan Baek and Farrell, $535,000.

1709 Zephyer Rd, Henrico; Horan Justin G to Fuson Mariela A, $230,000.

CHESTERFIELD

634 Abbey Village Cir, Midlothian; Liu Danny J and Reshmi M to Blumer Brenda Jeannine, $453,500.

817 Adkins Rd, North Chesterfield; Esteras Daniel A and Rivas E A to Baylor John R, $301,000.

6148 Allerton St, North Chesterfield; Jarrell Paul Y and Cathy T to Rodas Joel, $195,000.

11407 Amara Dr, Chesterfield; NVR Inc to Young Raymond Allen, $501,260.

6213 Anise Cir, Moseley; Mantilla Javier P and Amanda M to Owusu-Ansah Bright and Owusu-Ansah Rosemary, $560,000.

1013 Ashbrook Landing Rd, Midlothian; Schaefer Christopher W and N M to Sage Richard A and Kathleen R, $400,000.

4944 Bailey Woods Ln, Midlothian; Finer Homes Inc to Malini Rohith Vijayasankar and Palanisamy Subamathy Kovai, $369,450.

3036 Barnack Rd, Midlothian; Snead Andrew H and Chelsea V to Turner David M and Rachel, $360,000.

10108 Bayham Dr, North Chesterfield; Powell Don L to Khalili Faramarz S and Catherine B, $240,000.

3743 Bellstone Dr, Midlothian; South River Custom Homes Llc to Dallmeyer Mathew and Arevalo-Dallmeyer Nicole, $768,744.

9731 Bending Oak Dr, Midlothian; Eccles Joshua J and Michelle L to Morrison Shaylan and Panniccia Vanessa, $418,000.

5440 Beulah Rd, North Chesterfield; Fox4 Llc to Thompson Madiyha, $350,000.

1612 Bluewater Ter, Chester; Sharma Vivek and Ruchi to Tu Thong C and Tho Thi Nguyen, $715,000.

10231 Brading Ln, Midlothian; Bonilla Cesar R Et Al to Mellen Joshua and Stearns Joseph E, $550,000.

11707 S Briar Patch Dr, Midlothian; Rankin Lucy F to Cabo Samantha Bryn, $186,000.

604 Bristol Village Dr, Apt 305, Midlothian; Forrester Laura D to Davis Makenzi, $195,000.

2531 Brookwood Rd, North Chesterfield; Seaton Calvin Harvey Jr Tr to Morehouse Eric R and Colleen M, $365,000.

2906 Burley Ridge Ter, Chester; Lacy Alan to Johnson Alexis and Holmes Autinero, $385,000.

8213 Calypso Ln, Chesterfield; NVR Inc to Edmonds-Martin Latoya and Martin Dinisio Augusta, $520,855.

1110 Cameron Ave, Chester; George William M and Kathleen G to Everage Donna, $255,000.

11408 Canterbury Rd, Chester; Edwards Eric Scott to Ellington Ryan Joseph and Tiffany Michelle, $300,000.

3519 Castlebury Dr, Chester; Kim Sung H and Yong J to Harsher Roy Adam and Shackelford Courtney Erin, $299,990.

2508 Channelmark Pl, Chester; Madison Larry W Jr and Lisamarie to Mooney Stefanie Rich and Brian Geoffrey, $675,000.

4808 Chatham Grove Pl, North Chesterfield; Jones Michael A and Sims M S to Renoll Lindsey and Armstrong Casey, $295,000.

12613 Chester Grove Dr, Chester; Smith James A and Selishia J to Harper James and Sykes-Harper Monica, $315,000.

150 Clairidge Ct, North Chesterfield; Goode Carrington P Jr and Janet to Aungst Robert V, $390,000.

1612 Colehollow Dr, Midlothian; Payne Edward J to Plemmons Samantha E, $354,000.

1260 N Cottonwood Rd, North Chesterfield; Waw Properties Llc to Zambrano Ernesto F and Gladys X, $310,000.

12901 Craftsbury Mews, Midlothian; Collington East Llc to Miller Sarah and Goss Kendra Leigh, $500,803.

12620 Crooked Creek Dr, Chesterfield; Tucker Stanley K to Tucker Erin C and Mccall Donald W, $320,000.

8331 Cypress Pond Ln, Chesterfield; Main Street Homes to Hardy Travis Martin and Maegan Christiano, $525,531.

14203 Deer Meadow Dr, Midlothian; Friend Iris A and Allen Horace L Iii to Wunmi Investments Llc, $204,756.

3633 Derby Ridge Way, Midlothian; Gordon Scott E Trustee to Stewart Marion Gordon Iv and Catherine M, $651,363.

14406 Duckridge Ter, Midlothian; Modi R M and Modi L R Trs to Holland Jill, $340,000.

7020 Dunton Rd, Chesterfield; Cosby Village Llc to Hobbs Clint and Ara Mae, $449,437.

12201 Dutch Elm Cir, Midlothian; Hhhunt Wescott Llc to Maramganti Chitralekha, $343,910.

750 Eastwood Dr, North Chesterfield; Tandy Christopher Scott and Amanda Marie Craig to Gephart Chelsea and Harms William Cameron, $304,950.

15060 Endstone Trl, Midlothian; Cooke David J to Williams Alexander and Kimberly, $675,000.

4000 Evelake Rd, North Chesterfield; Branch Kenneth C to Klett Theodore M and Rosanne L, $438,000.

7941 Featherchase Ter, Chesterfield; Voreh Ralph S and Vicki A to Dane Maite, $293,100.

13018 Fieldfare Dr, Midlothian; Collington East Llc to Palmer John M and Janet B, $568,999.

16145 Founders Bridge Ter, Midlothian; Carmax Auto Superstores Inc to Bester Valerie Marchell and Adrian, $1,425,000.

4512 Foxwood Rd, Chester; Ariail Thomas M and Sharon C to Mackin Steven E and Miranda W, $375,000.

2101 Galloway Ter, Midlothian; Richardson Robert V and Martha C to Courtney James E Iii, $701,000.

10706 Genlou Rd, Chesterfield; Carrion Ashley R and Danny J to Graham Brian D, $287,500.

5125 Goldburn Dr, North Chesterfield; Pierce J T and Pierce P A Trs to Wyatt Tony R, $435,000.

17901 Grand Haven Ct, Moseley; Schell Brothers Richmond Llc to Patel Diptesh Pravin and Dharti Hitesh, $1,109,906.

15312 Greenhart Dr, Chesterfield; Street Warren E Sr and Iris N to Cottrell Matthew A and Macias-Cottrell Yolanda, $526,000.

9211 Groundhog Dr, North Chesterfield; Godt Nicolas Robin to Taylor Richard C, $261,000.

12300 Hampton Crossing Dr, Chesterfield; Baldwin Clifford C and Elaine M to Rigby Kristen M, $630,000.

7206 Hancock Chase Ct, Chesterfield; Hancock Village Building Company Llc to Shah Neemit M and Shah Mukesh H, $377,573.

3112 Handley Rd, Midlothian; Gerry Matthew D and Caryn Nicole to Gillette Arve Ward Trustee and Gillette Bonnie Wayne Trustee, $1,055,000.

12200 Harrowgate Rd, Chester; Caldwell Jeffrey J to Toney Casey, $380,000.

11761 Heathmere Cres, Midlothian; Kolbe Matthew B and Erin R to Moehling Jack H Jr and Rosa Maria Filla, $325,000.

4031 Hiddenwell Ln, Chester; Dorsey Antoine K and Tanisha S to Tattrie Monica and Philip Ii, $430,000.

11406 Holly Arbor Dr, Chester; Simmons Eric A and Darbara R to Unanka Maximillian C, $375,000.

3735 Huntwood Rd, North Chesterfield; Tobin Joyce A Estate to Rose Odis E Jr and Short Altheah R, $325,000.

317 Janlar Dr, North Chesterfield; Legates Fred C and Michelle E to Lichtblau Daniel and Browning Shannon, $480,000.

4116 Jefferson Ridge Dr, Chesterfield; NVR Inc to B K Purna Bahadur and Bishwokarma Lila, $299,990.

18218 Jones Run Trl, Moseley; Craftmaster Homes to Jules Reynaldo Michael and Anne, $532,480.

14200 Kentwood Forest Dr, Chester; Ellis Thays and Jordan to Marable Shenika Lashay, $330,000.

8700 Kingsland Park Dr, North Chesterfield; NVR Inc to Rozier Ayana and Fairman Micheal and Muir Shirley, $457,910.

5406 Krag Rd, Chester; Maxey William L and Teresa G to Becker James R and Maria A, $425,000.

4536 Lake Summer Mews, Moseley; Scharver R C and Scharver K Trs to Jurkuta Ted Allen and Elizabeth Marie, $621,000.

4281 Laurel Oak Rd, North Chesterfield; Knicely Lee D and Kathryn D to Zornes Leigh Anne Elizabeth and Jeremy, $235,000.

6724 Liege Hl, Moseley; Cartwright Mark and Carol Ann to Sherman Colleen and Donald E, $500,000.

3603 Littlecroft Pl, Midlothian; Fannon Michael S and Silva A to Leta Abigail Ann and Mark M, $932,000.

11401 Longtown Dr, Midlothian; Hilton Matthew Joseph and Rosina to Constans Philip N and Sharon T, $568,000.

11300 Magill Terrace Dr, Chester; Main Street Homes to Scott Martinez and Bryana Watson, $328,935.

4605 Mason Dale Ct, North Chesterfield; Harrison Delonte A to Sfr Acquisitions 3 Llc, $247,000.

3808 Mctyres Cove Rd, Midlothian; Zander Mary Jane Trustee to Lu Zhu and Haverson Alan, $619,000.

14842 Michaux Valley Cir, Midlothian; Grant Erich J and Jill P to Hester John N Iii and Leggett Stephen D and Lynne H, $970,000.

2921 Mistwood Forest Dr, Chester; Parsons David L Jr and Daiwana K to Arnold Zaccheus Rashaad and Brianna Denaye, $315,000.

5549 Mossy Oak Rd, Moseley; Glass Ronald A and Vicky L to Gist Nathaniel and Vicki, $635,000.

5400 Newbys Bridge Rd, Chesterfield; Hackman Douglas J and Deborah A to Haase Jason R and Berben Kirstin, $950,000.

5443 Niles Rd, North Chesterfield; NVR Inc to Fields Brittany D and Lee Christopher M, $371,460.

9813 Nott Ln, Chesterfield; Harless Phyllis Jean to Harless Meredith, $225,000.

5612 Obisque Dr, Chesterfield; Johnson Sharon G and Goode Pamela A and Lawson Rebecca G to Lucero Saul A Oliva, $251,500.

12840 Olde King Ln, Midlothian; Klein Stuart M to Emerson Brandon and Lauren, $675,000.

9621 Paddock Grove Ct, Chesterfield; Mcdaniel Timothy R and Jennifer to Gentle-Forbes Gwendolyn, $210,000.

18417 Palisades Ct, Moseley; Hhhunt Homes L C to Jadapalli Munineeraja, $412,509.

4500 Parrish Branch Rd, Midlothian; Bostick Ivy Joe Sr to Bostick Ivy Joe Jr and Fenton Deborah, $195,000.

2930 Perdue Ave, Chester; Hpa Borrower 2018-1 Ms Llc to Vardy James R and Mcauley Jennifer Lynn, $337,700.

2910 Piedmont Ave, South Chesterfield; Plaster Jesse Coleman to Gaines Darian, $212,000.

11418 Pinifer Park Ct, Midlothian; Caputo Anthony and Heather E to Curry Kelly Repplier and Mary Kathleen, $1,450,000.

1502 Porters Mill Ct, Midlothian; Eck Jacob Bernard and Amber N to Hott Leah M and Jovel Nelson, $295,000.

8106 Provincetown Dr, North Chesterfield; Hicks Melissa Taylor to Rose Robin, $188,500.

21213 Rabbit Run, South Chesterfield; Shakespeare Victoria to Thomas Bryan, $200,000.

8200 Reedy Springs Ct, North Chesterfield; Mosley Corey A and Sameika S to Khattab Tallal, $400,000.

3218 Rimswell Ct, Midlothian; Hayes Michael Francis to Henretta Terence Colle and Kristen Estelle, $350,000.

19501 River Rd, Chesterfield; Simms Bernard Michael Jr and Simms Helen Marie and Simms Steven Lawrence to Simms Bernard Michael Jr, $216,000.

14125 Riverdowns North Ter, Midlothian; Wade Michael A and Tonya E to Camann Nicholas B and Chelsea A, $690,000.

16006 Rocky Falls Ct, Chesterfield; Eagle Construction Of Va Llc to Cummins Donald A and Kathleen R, $492,854.

4312 Rose Glen Pl, Midlothian; May Lauren R to Ai Homes Llc, $386,000.

17537 Ruby Lake Ter, Moseley; Bojanowski Sean R and Carmen B to Hodges Meredith and John, $477,500.

1645 Sainsbury Dr, Midlothian; Franz Helen D and Keith to Dudley Gregory William Trustee and Dudley Sandra Ann Trustee, $355,000.

7631 Sandler Dr, North Chesterfield; Hhhunt Sandler Station Llc to Booker Pamela Elizabeth, $342,740.

9125 Saxsawn Ln, Chesterfield; Eastwood Homes Of Richmond Llc to Leonowitz Michael Anthony Living Trust, $748,590.

8217 Seattle Slew Ter, Midlothian; Astorino Jenalyn K and Scott R to Secretary Of Housing and Urban Development, $270,817.

5226 Shady Ln, North Chesterfield; Ponce Properties Llc to Gerber Krista, $300,000.

5516 Silver Birch Ln, Midlothian; Wah Joseph Kevin and Jessica L J to Majikes Paul and Alyson, $457,000.

10714 Snare Ct, Chesterfield; Hodnett Herbert to Johnson Geralynn T, $300,000.

13925 Spyglass Hill Cir, Chesterfield; Owens Erin K to Pelletier Craig and Carol, $380,000.

5606 Stockport Turn , Chesterfield; Weese Allan Lee to Camerino Eugene and Emily, $409,000.

3613 Stoney Ridge Rd, Midlothian; Butler Daniel L to Henderson Gregg H, $493,000.

5319 Summerleaf Dr, North Chesterfield; A&j Investment Llc to Deas Amanda and Trevor Dequience, $345,000.

11100 Surry Pl, Chester; Kvasnicka George P Ii to Kvasnicka George P Iii and Kaitlyn S, $260,000.

1418 Sycamore Mews Cir, Midlothian; Ghali Sandra J to Clark Ellen, $270,000.

3003 Tanya Ter, Midlothian; Ofte Marc C and Lois to Redmond Stacey Ina, $221,000.

13203 Thornridge Ln, Midlothian; Scott Arthur L Jr Estate to Ramos Erick, $360,000.

8407 Timberstone Dr, Chesterfield; Mwangi John and Paula F to Sabry Amir and Livia, $500,000.

4166 Tosh Ln, Chester; Eastwood Homes Of Richmond Llc to Rowland Jessica and Adam M, $453,965.

325 Tralee Dr, Chester; Smith Justin M and Mary L to Wilson Modi Puthuran and Thomas Anjana Merin, $376,000.

5758 Tuskwillow Dr, Chesterfield; Webb Jordan S and Malone R M to Pelton Daivd P and Sao Dara, $314,000.

4800 Valencia Pl, Chesterfield; Jackson Kelley R to Pinkston Hakeem, $274,000.

4329 Village Creek Dr, Chester; House Buyers Of America Inc to Guillory Walton and Vanessa Jones, $384,900.

11731 Walnut Wood Ct, Midlothian; Donati Nicholas A and Nikeba L to Nderitu Anthony and Mburu Jane, $385,000.

4709 Watchrun Dr, North Chesterfield; Merrill Denise A Trustee to Wunmi Investments Llc, $200,000.

2121 Waters Mill Pt, North Chesterfield; Taylor Cameron James to Sebastian Judah, $266,000.

1619 Westbury Knoll Ln, Midlothian; Hall James Michael and Smith Patricia to Jones Zachary James and Alexa Cole, $425,000.

1220 Westwood Village Ln, Unit 301, Midlothian; Gregory Fred and Mary to Harris Deborah, $300,000.

6905 Whistlers Cove Dr, Midlothian; Demay Savannah N to Shaw Luke Templar and Darling Susannah Grace, $310,000.

10843 Willow Hill Ct, Chesterfield; White Dennis and Janice to Cirillo Robert Edwin and Brittany Sheree Gosney, $470,000.

2409 Willowvale Pl, Midlothian; Mcclure W V Inc to Garcia Narcisa G and Leon Henry Eduardo, $536,183.

6149 Windrush Ct, North Chesterfield; Abuasi Samer and Ziadeh Abeer to Nguyen Vinh and Gabriella M, $409,950.

6912 Winters Prey Trl, Moseley; Morse Roger Thomas and Laura to Robinson Ashley, $575,000.

4314 Wraywood Ave, Chester; Wells Amanda H Trustee to Jefferson William Ronald and Wendy N, $270,000.

HANOVER

1 acre; JJJ Enterprises LLC to Franklin & Son Investments LLC, $1,500,000.

17.902 acres; Crescent Business Center LC to Merritt CBC9 LLC, $4,000,000.

4.631 acres; CBC 2 LLC to Merritt CBCL LLC, $7,907,359.

7307 Ann Cabell Lane, Mechanicsville; Christopher Dalton Smith to Janet S. Taylor, $235,000.

6295 Banshire Drive, Mechanicsville; Jacob Silva to Mason E. Hall, $303,000.

7859 Bell Creek Road, Mechanicsville; Diana S. Ball to Daniel Ingram, $400,000.

6310 Boundary Run Drive, Mechanicsville; Jacob M. Eshler to Gina N. Wolfgram, $680,000.

15398 Broad Creek Lane, Montpelier; Melinda Peters to Garrison King, $599,000.

8124 Castle Grove Drive, Mechanicsville; Kelly Millis, trustee to Maria. C. San Jose, $430,000.

7121 Chestnut Church Road, Mechanicsville; David Franklin Swift to Daniel James Khoury, $467,000.

8103 Creekside Village Drive, Mechanicsville; Janiec Wright Ross to Janet Huligan, $300,000.

8644 Dell Ray Drive, Mechanicsville; Raul Calderon to Jennifer Jones, $309,000.

10193 Durhams Ferry Place, Mechanicsville; Thomas O. Doyle III to Michael J. Hemrich Sr., $475,000.

13090 Fair Oaks Lane, Ashland; Megan C. Cone to William Washington, $265,000.

9130 Fox Hill Race Court, Mechanicsville; Wayne D. Minter to Brian Snavley, $395,000.

9234 Giles Pond Drive, Mechanicsville; NVR Inc. to Chomphet Sengthongkham, $660,305.

13221 Greenwood Church Road, Ashland; Brett Connor Cody to Brooke Nicole Sheffy, $1,150,000.

7203 History Lane, Mechanicsville; Jonathan P. Davis to Andrew Blum, $535,000.

10177 Jasmac Lane, Mechanicsville; Kenneth C. Smith to Jeremy Stuart Grim, $657,000.

7428 Kelshire Trace, Mechanicsville; Tyler P. Drudge to Keith Cunningham, $270,000.

9072 Little Garden Way, Mechanicsville; John L. Snow III to Justin B. Hill, $665,000.

Lot 1, Section 2, New Street; Ricky S. Corker Builder Inc. to John G. Dillard, $282,000.

Lot 2, Block B, Forest Lake Hills; Christopher W. Hall to Holly Wheeler, $394,600.

Lot 3, Block B, Ashland Business Park; Richland Limited Partnership to Speagle Real Estate Holdings LLC, $275,000.

Lot 48, Block H, Section 4, Spring Meadows; Michael F. Irvin to Glory 2 Glory Investments LLC, $195,000.

6232 Madonna Road, Mechanicsville; Emily Taylor Shea to Vivan Leah Hite, $339,995.

11912 Mason Parkway, Glen Allen; Allison Long to Sathish Kothamasa, $277,000.

16066 Mile Brach Road, Rockville; Kenneth Lee Welch to Jessica Summers, $525,000.

9283 Neptune Drive, Mechanicsville; Brandon J. Witkop to Charles Cutchins Ellis, $350,000.

17528 Old Ridge Road, Montpelier; John Anthony Reddin to John Fitzgerald, $314,950.

7429 Pebble Lake Drive, Mechanicsville; Ryan E. Oldaker to Cynthia Harding, $275,000.

11907 Pinto Pony Trail, Oilville; Warren S. Rutledge Jr. to Jaime Alcacio Torres, $1,095,000.

7102 Pole Green Road, Mechanicsville; Louis D. Coleman Jr. to Ronald R. Weik, trustee, $565,000.

8908 Roberta Court, Mechanicsville; W.V. McClure Inc. to Amber B. Paulus, $609,400.

9177 Ruth Wood Court, Mechanicsville; Sheila T. Rose to Tia Shannell Fuller, $564,950.

18510 Sledders Run Lane, Montpelier; Steven Clarke Bradt to Jonathan Wayne Woodcock, $510,000.

3275 Stallion Drive, Mechanicsville; Michael R. Ashby to Charles Leroy King Jr., $500,000.

9362 Summer Oak Drive, Mechanicsville; David M. Rittenhouse to Scott Lance, $520,000.

6163 Thicket Run Way, Mechanicsville; Amy Nicole Byrd to Lynda Whitley Harding, $240,000.

Unit 43, Phase 10, Building 11, Farmstead Condominium; Farmstead Villas LLC to CH Ventures LLC, $266,500.

AMELIA

1 acre; Terence C. Henretta to Melanie Southard, $190,000.

5 acres; Allen D. Dobbs to Kari Louise Cronin, $160,000.

10681 Amelia Springs Road, Jetersville; Megan P. Hathaway to Shannon M. Fielding, $405,000.

10937 Genito Road, Amelia Court House; Timothy Jeff Meador to Megan P. Hathaway, $314,000.

17901 Namozine Road, Amelia Court House; Equity Trust Co., custodian to Amy Michelle Martin, $475,000.

CHARLES CITY

0.745 acres; Justin Ryland Tench to Gregory M. Minns, $170,000.

Parcel; Luke G. Scott to Levi G. Scott, $191,000.

COLONIAL HEIGHTS

118 Arlington Av; Liptrap Karen S. to Chavez Eva D. Salguero, $200,000.

4350 Conduit Rd; Gills Point Development Corp to Henshaw Kenneth, $315,000.

920 Forest View Dr; Pittard Richard K to King Timothy B., $288,750.

3113 Holly Av; Young Janet L. to Bell Emory, $224,250.

120 Lexington Dr; Smith Trustee Barbara J to Allen Richard, $250,000.

213 Orange Av; Hb2 Alternative Holdings Llc to Walton Sharon Marie, $156,000.

201 Suffolk Av; Ackerman Christopher B. to Rhinehart Malcolm, $230,000.

CUMBERLAND

112.7 acres; JCM III LLC to Altaffer Outfitters LLC, $295,000.

2.5 acres; Clark Properties Inc. to Amber Joy Mills, $175,000.

97.62 acres; Howard I. Melton Jr. to Matthew C. Seay, $585,000.

Parcels; Diane Taylor Garlick to American Battlefield Trust, $192,000.

DINWIDDIE

18.5 acres; Carla W. Brandon to William Cole Tapp Jr., $655,400.

5 acres; Jeffrey D. Carper to Terry O. Lufsey Jr., $173,000.

5402 Chesdin Blvd., North Dinwiddie; Trevor Gray to Patricia Beals, $250,000.

1017 Duncan Road, North Dinwiddie; 2 Bro’s Properties LLC to Rhonda Williams, $420,000.

4902 Glendale Ave., North Dinwiddie; Chase Matthew San Sebastian to Rencel Bernadette Negad, $225,000.

8805 Lake Jordan Circle, North Dinwiddie; Clayton Properties Group Inc. to Arsheia Latrice Jones, $405,000.

Lot 7, Westwind Amended; Jeffnsue Homes LLC to Linda M. Oldaker, $197,500.

2407 Oxford Drive, Sutherland; William F. Moore to Kevin Lynn Dick, $360,000.

3573 Westbriar Lane, North Dinwiddie; Joshua D. Morgan to Henry A. Vest Jr., $335,000.

GOOCHLAND

0.8 acres; Matthew Morrow Owen to K. Michael Maloney, $393,000.

2 parcels, Mosaic at West Creek; HHHunt Mosaic LLC to Schell Brothers Richmond LLC, $282,026.

3 lots, 12.25 acres; Kimberly Alexis Miller to Beatrice B. Wall, $247,000.

1578 Birch Road, Manakin Sabot; Carol E. Wiggins to Diane M. Fellin, $424,950.

2782 Checketts Drive, Sandy Hook; Craig Andrew Clark to Lexie Page Engel, $475,000.

12438 N Crossing Drive, Manakin Sabot; Eagle Construction of Virginia LLC to David F. Vaugh, trustee, $773,791.

611 Joe Brooke Lane, Manakin Sabot; Gary K. Carter to John J. White, $1,490,000.

Lot 40, Tuckahoe Creek; Tuckahoe Creek LLC to Ellington Custom Homes LLC, $231,750.

15582 Mosaic Creek Blvd., Richmond; Stylecraft Homes Inc. of Virginia to Karen Michele Sanders, trustee, $625,661.

3029 Nash Road, Goochland; Fife Inc. to Lee W. Horton, $354,880.

12386 S Readers Circle, Manakin Sabot; Eagle Construction of Virginia LLC to Robert Steven Jennings, $669,745.

3655 W Rocketts Ridge Court, Sandy Hook; GVA Home Builders LLC to Marvin Neil Schiff, $694,358.

2972 Stone Creek Drive, Sandy Hook; C. Terry Mitchell to Jason Andrew Dunleavey, $562,500.

2199 Youngstown Road, Goochland; Curtis Short to Dusty G. Minor, $233,000.

HOPEWELL

103 N 14th Ave.; Castle Door LLC to Kayla M. Dressler, $150,000.

504 Cedar Lane; Stephen McDonald Kephart Jr. to Andrew Murphy Dayberry, $335,000.

Lot 17 and 18, and part of Lot 19, Block 14, Washington Heights; Letonya M. Hill to Brionna Elizabeth Taylor, $160,000.

Lots 14-16 and part of Lot 17, Block 31, Battleground Addition; Elizabeth Ann Hayes to 2313a Gordon St. Series, $150,000.

Parcel; Jerry A. Sharp Jr. to Hannah Batforf, $190,000.

102 Summit Court; James J. Vergara Jr. to Kevin T. Vergara, $175,000.

JAMES CITY

0.21 acres; John V. Lombardi to Alison Burkhardt, $173,500.

27.58 acres; Eleanor M. Stover to Mark M. Brittain, $200,000.

4309 Ashworth Court, Williamsburg; U.S. Home LLC to John Charles Barbour, $710,365.

104 N Berwick, Williamsburg; J.M. Braxton to Evan C. Lichtenstein, $680,000.

143 Brookhaven Drive, Williamsburg; Michael P. Jurich to Debra A. Statz, $460,000.

3308 Chestnut Hill Court, Williamsburg; Robin D. Haas to Matthew Davis, $363,000.

141 Country Club Drive, Williamsburg; Glenda Mason Covington to James Scott Dale, $195,000.

5107 Dorset Mews, Williamsburg; JAmes E. Cheves Jr., trustee to Elizabeth June Taylor, $355,000.

8132 Fairmont Drive, Williamsburg; Mariel Chisari to Michael H. Atwood, $520,000.

2239 Forge Road, Toano; Joshua G. Carr to Bruce A. Forester, $950,000.

3320 Geddy Terrace, Toano; Wesley A. Bostic to Dalton A. Howard, $460,000.

104 Heathery, Williamsburg; 102 Heathery LLC to Robert Di Maio, $224,778.

2008 Holmes Court East, Williamsburg; HHJV LLC to Joseph M. Gromults Jr., trustee, $405,000.

3962 Isaac Circle, Williamsburg; Colonial Heritage LLC to Paul A. Gerdtz, $445,490.

128 Jefferson’s Hundred, Williamsburg; Andrew F. Byrd to Matthew Cerilli, $860,522.

130 King Henry Way, Williamsburg; Grubstake LLC to Michael S. Lindbom, $330,000.

129 Lakeside Circle, Williamsburg; Jane A. Busch, trustee to Robert Steve Mahr, $427,500.

288 Littletown Quarter, Williamsburg; John T. Lowthian to Jill Funkhouser, $435,000.

Lot 15, Seasons Trace; Todd Jeffery Smith Jr. to Tomasz D. Danch, $360,000.

Lot 29, Temple Hall Estates; Charvalla P. West to Christopher Lawrence Byers, $256,000.

Lot 48, Kingswood; Capital First Trust Co., trustee to Christopher Tayloe, $360,000.

Lot 7, Forest Glen; Federal National Mortgage Association to Ernesto Orlando Bolanos, $185,000.

4002 Luminary Drive, Williamsburg; Keith A. McCarthy to Warren Torchinsky, $300,000.

4604 Massena Drive, Williamsburg; Suzanne M.B. Scott to Kevin I. Stinson, $499,900.

4601 Minutemen Way, Williamsburg; Klaudia Luli to Nadejda Borta, $350,000.

121 Montrose, Williamsburg; Bay Front Development LLC to Valerie Codron, $529,900.

4195 New Town Ave., Williamsburg; Karen L. Durst to Julia F. McNulty, $618,000.

264 Nina Lane, Williamsburg; Lisa K. Gasper to Brandon Splitt, $389,000.

Parcel; S. Robertsqmyong to Miriam W Potter, $220,000.

3205 Pristine View, Williamsburg; Patricia Reese Peters, trustee to Denise B. Lindner, trustee, $425,900.

801 Queens Way, Williamsburg; Jennifer E.C. Burt to Michaela Johnson, $209,000.

4069 S Riverside Drive, Lanexa; Vladimir A. Arana to Brian R. Harriss, $300,000.

105 Rye, Williamsburg; George J. Krieger, trustee to Joe H. Adkins Jr., $860,000.

4105 Shadwell, Williamsburg; Wayne D. Harbin, trustee to William Dean, $460,000.

3404 Southport Trail, Williamsburg; Arlene W. Smith to Jeffery Blankenship, $436,000.

4301 Teakwood Drive, Williamsburg; Brianna Nicole Taylor to Isaiah Day, $343,000.

4902 Trailview, Williamsburg; Kaylie N. Lane, trustee to Anthony Sanchez, $487,500.

843 Vail Ridge, Williamsburg; 843 Vail Ridge LLC to Christopher L. Nilsson, $303,500.

3828 War Hill Green, Williamsburg; J. John Esteban to David A. Hines, $225,000.

4901 Whitby Mews, Williamsburg; William J. Busching to Marissa Keesler, $290,000.

4732 Winterberry Court, Williamsburg; Gordon Robert Malick, trustee to Doreen Ellen Jagodnik, $530,000.

6432 Yarmouth Run, Williamsburg; Colonial Heritage LLC to Anthony Nicholas Schiavone, $560,990.

KING AND QUEEN

0.67 acres; Daniel I. Rabago to Taylor Marrin Webb, $255,000.

341 Labrador Drive, Mascot; Norris R. Nixon to Joshua Shiflett, $235,000.

KING WILLIAM

1 acre; American Legion Post 314 to New Life Community Church - Virginia, $308,608.

36.03 acres; Kurt Lafawn Hinshaw to Luis Delarosa Jr., $505,000.

520 Bridgeway Court, West Point; D.R. Horton Inc. to Joseph Kayitare, $389,991.

325 Corann Drive, Aylett; Nelson R. Alvarez to Eric O’Connor Seay, $275,000.

1036 Dover Lane; Gerald W. Silk, trustee to Yvonne Easley, $320,000.

52 Fairmont Place, Aylett; HHHunt Homes LC to Dain William Henry Lloyd, $383,260.

Lot 1, West Liberty Farms; Paige A. Adams to Patrick A. Harmon, $332,000.

2500 Mattaponi Ave., West Point; Timothy W. Hixenbaugh to Robin Carol Scott, $265,000.

615 Rivergate Terrace, West Point; D.R. Horton Inc. to Yasmine Rae West, $389,990.

51 Sovereign Circle, Aylett; HHHunt Homes LC to Nathan Aldhizer, $341,410.

NEW KENT

0.33 acres; Christian F. Davis to Samuel N. Green, $235,000.

5202 Ashborough Drive, Providence Forge; Eastwood Homes of Richmond LLC to Marc Anthony Oden, $755,843.

7737 Battlefield Commons, Quinton; Terry/Peterson Residential 31 LLC to Nicholas Luibil, $278,900.

5002 Brandon Pines Drive, Providence Forge; William James Kelch III to Amanda R. Lloyd, $525,000.

5740 Chaucer Drive, Providence Forge; Eastwood Homes of Richmond LLC to Mark William Winn, $619,715.

7470 E Danube Loop, New Kent; NVR Inc. to Richard Waters, $359,810.

5717 Flowering Peach Lane, Providence Forge; Juan Carlos Monge to Victoria Anne Demarizo, $245,000.

8841 Greenwood Blvd., New Kent; Crystal L. Deaton to Barbara J. Herrera, $365,000.

7806 James Blair Lane, New Kent; Helen Hales Sims to Linda Wingrove, $375,000.

7702 Leeds Castle Lane, New Kent; HHHunt Homes Hampton Roads to Juan Carlos Hurtado, $314,940.

Lot 107, Landbay 1, Phase 1, New Kent Farms; PHD Holdings LLC to Corey Cross, $155,000.

Lots 750 and 751, Woodhaven Shores; Sonja Bachman to Peter Bachman, $2,382,800.

7774 Lovegrass Terrace, New Kent; D.R. Horton Inc. to Anthony Lamar Gasaway, $455,000.

3120 New Kent Highway, Quinton; Tracey Diane Bertelli to Leif Anders Blix, $400,000.

9827 Old Quarter Lane, New Kent; Amy Burks Williams to Gregory D. Bryant, $295,000.

3000 Ponderosa Pine Lane, Quinton; Gregory P. Sieminski to Kellie Alarcon, $590,000.

13226 Samantha Ann Drive, Lanexa; Kevin J. McDermott to Tracey Diane Bertelli, $484,900.

5907 Stingray Point Blvd, New Kent; Paul R. Miller to Michael O. Bell, $379,000.

17400 Wedgewood Drive, Lanexa; Dominion Home Contracting Inc. to Keith A. McCarthy, $31,000.

PETERSBURG

1802 Appomattox River; Joshua G. Greenwood to Capital Region Land Conservancy Inc., $2,315,000.

1905 Buckner St.; Lakesha Thomas to Arion Rosser, $185,700.

335 Claremont St.; Montreal LLC to Angela Bryant, $280,000.

2908 Forest Hills Road; Iveyhouse Ltd. to KK&C Ventures LLC, $190,000.

3317 Hastings Road; Glenn Johnson to William P. Andrews, $190,000.

2825 Nivram Road; Paul E. Branch III to Vanesse R. Rose, $285,000.

3337 Oakwood Circle; Willie R. France to Sharvi Ricks-Hawkins, $240,000.

502 Scott St.; NVR INc. to Sherronda Hill, $288,655.

1318 Steele St.; Vanessa Darline Eddy to Emani Ford, $165,000.

POWHATAN

0.832 acres; New Ventures Real Estate LLC to Lawrence Long, $345,000.

10.735 acres; JCM III LLC to William Martin Boyle, $369,000.

7.864 acres; Sowers LLC to Flat Rock Crossing LLC, $300,000.

3430 Brimington Place, Powhatan; Windswept Development LLC to Alan J. Portsche, $677,768.

4595 Cosby Road, Powhatan; Robert J. Martin to Susan Sanborn, $450,000.

2665 Dorset Ridge Terrace, Powhatan; Justin Nelson to Shannon Whiteside Richter, $410,500.

2305 Flint Hill Road, Powhatan; Tanner Iglio to Stewart Kelly Rivers, $415,000.

2875 Judes Ferry Road, Powhatan; Darrell Gruenwald Archer to Christopher Gerardi, $402,975.

Lot 1, Section 4, Mill Quarter Plantation; William E. Schaefer to Emerald Custom Homes LLC, $175,000.

Lot 4, Block E, High Hill; Diane F. Thienaman to Hillary Ferguson, $387,500.

Lot S19, Red Lane; David B. Eagan to Sandra J. Ghali, $240,000.

5760 Moore Creek Road, Powhatan; George K. Matthews to Devin C. Burkett, $535,000.

2968 Pineview Drive, Powhatan; Ty West Builders LLC to Marian Kimball Revocable Trust, $434,450.

3353 Three Bridge Road, Powhatan; Cabell E. Wyman to Christie Marie Dwyer, $335,000.

2730 Windy Crest Lane, Powhatan; W.V. McClure Inc. to John Wayne Carrington Jr., $618,922.

PRINCE GEORGE

0.325 acres; Charles M. Chappell to Domusardus LLC, $1,150,000.

175 acres; Charles T. Baskervill, special commissioner to Daniel K. Desmarais, $755,000.

26.161 acres; Mary H. Mikell to Jared Mikell, $600,000.

7104 Bull Hill Road, Prince George; Sylvan Allen Wiley to Joseph Kayanan Escueta, $275,000.

15206 Chieftain Road, Disputanta; Jeffrey Scott Dinsmore Jr. to Addiel Arturo Gomez Sanchez, $300,000.

3758 Grey Fox Drive, Prince George; James R. Jones Builder Inc. to John A. McDonald, $559,963.

19091 Indian Road, South Prince George; Francis Riendeau Jr. to Daniel Banker, $385,000.

2800 Manchester Drive, Prince George; The Gibbs & Story Team LLC to Nathan Griggs, $333,000.

Parcel; CRP Partners LLC to JG Mills LLC, $2,000,000.

15415 Prince George Drive, Disputanta; Amie L. Trent to Jerome Katz, $415,000.

4301 Shorebird Drive, Prince George; WBG&G LLC to Letonya Michelle Hill, $305,000.

11340 Walton Lake Road, Disputanta; Alexander Wayne Turpin to Latoria Myrick, $245,000.

SUSSEX

11.54 acres; Clearview Homes VA LLC to Brianna Griffin, $245,000.

362.03 acres; Holland Caudill to Legacy IV Farms LLC, $785,000.

Lot 12, Cabin Point Estates; Manu N. Bhagat to Robert William Hodson, $406,000.

223 Pinecrest Road, Wakefield; Clearview Homes VA LLC to Heather M Earley, $314,900.

WILLIAMSBURG

2 parcels; Susan W. Adey, trustee to Michael Kalomiris, $377,000.

161 Exmoor Court; Carolyn R. Davis to Martha F. Kelly, $555,000.

421 Lewis Burwell Place; Robert J. Fiscella, trustee to Jin Bae, $305,000.

Lot 38, Skipwith Farms; John Charles Lefevre to Igor Yevstifeyev, $360,000.

701 Monumental Ave.; Arthur W. Natchus to Wendy Weichel Murawski, $605,000.

202 Robert Elliffe Road; Kimberly Allen to Ricardo A. Portillo, $315,000.