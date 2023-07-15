The following is a list of more real estate parcels valued at $150,000 or more that have been transferred in the past few months in Richmond and surrounding areas.

To our readers: Caroline and Louisa listings will not be included until further notice.

RICHMOND

522 N 1st St; Alderson Dana And Courtney to Runyon Kimberly Rebecca Marsh &, $275,000.

1700 N 21st St; Top Properties Llc to Gibbs Alan, $330,000.

723 N 24th St; Caine Patrick O to Dogu Evin, $405,000.

709 N 27th St; 20176bt 35 Llc to Mccormack Shelby Lynn And, $360,000.

1410 N 32nd St; Richmond Metropolitan Habitat to Adams John H Jr And Tanya M, $215,000.

913 N 38th St; Wafawanaka Robert and Ellen to Boyett Adam Stewart, $230,000.

1805 W 42nd St; Mauck Maureen S to Prado Gajarsky Angela R, $460,000.

603 N Allen Ave U2c; Jasper Burlita Celestine to Ingram Jessica, $225,000.

115 S Arthur Ashe Blvd; Sbeulah Llc to Mehta Vishal And Bansai Surbhi, $800,000.

2710 Barton Ave; Simon Prince Properties Llc to Balas Adam, $175,000.

1807 Blair St; Trek Properties Llc to Brown Tiffany Anne, $266,000.

1919 E Broad St Uc; H&h Assets Llc to Budisak Brian And Carol, $420,000.

2312 Burton St; Coleman Mardell to Barton Jamie, $170,000.

1401 Carter St; Brunson-Bell Talitha Etals to Randolph Homes Llc, $205,000.

2929 Chamberlayne Ave; Sitaram Llc to Om Hospitality Llc, $750,000.

112 E Clay St U3a; Anderson Marianne to Rolquin James E And Monica D, $279,900.

4612 Cutshaw Ave; Vantuyle Linda to Barone Thomas P, $535,000.

4318 Dorset Road; Jordan Cole R to Fostering Acadia, $375,000.

3017 Edgewood Ave; H and M Home Innovation Llc to Sefton William Douglas And, $475,000.

3304 Fendall Ave; Black George A Jr and to Martinez Randall, $360,000.

1001 Forest View Dr; Rekas Michael Sam And to Lawery Rachel Nicole, $229,950.

2418 E Franklin St U114; Weston Ashleen M to Maser Sarah, $300,000.

1841 German School Road; NVR Inc to Barnes Jennifer, $451,425.

5 W Graham Road; Fisette Andrew And to Butler William Neal And, $310,000.

2917 Griffin Ave; Barnes Kristen to De La Serna Maria Celina And, $489,000.

2100 Grove Ave U4; Mccaleb Mark A to Cousins Robert B Jr, $223,000.

4010 Hanover Ave; Garcia Antonio J to Songer Joseph Cole And, $735,000.

1419 Hopkins Road; 39 Forever Llc to Eggers James Andrew, $207,000.

3324 Jeter Ave; P H Concept Llc to Tyler Alonzo Jr And, $257,500.

4607 Kensington Ave; Tribble George M Iii to Eberle Vanessa And Craig Thomas, $500,000.

3112 Lake Village Dr; Bedell Robert to Cantrell Carolyn, $260,000.

303 W Lancaster Road; Ridley Thomas H and Gloria L to Dorsey Holdings Inc, $250,000.

1746 Leicester Road; Brosnan Kevin K to Caples Timothy M, $320,000.

11 W Locke Lane U6; Hughes April V to Abernathy Melissa G, $315,000.

1205 E Main St U2-W; Sessa Christopher R to Fenn Joel M And Sarah C, $299,000.

3026 Maplewood Ave; Siegel Cregar Sherri S to Phoenix 6 Properties Llc, $235,000.

515 W Marshall St; Mcgovern John Joseph And to Ahmed Alveena, $480,000.

4020 Monticello St; Taylor Joshua D to Dolan Katherine, $395,000.

4027 Northrop St; Tierney David And to Frank Evan And Pumroy Rachel, $492,000.

2013 Old Manchester St; NVR Inc to Iglesias Manuel De Jesus, $421,075.

5608 Old Willow Ct; Condon Jared M And Erin E to Anderson Rex C And Robin M, $360,000.

3509 Park Ave; Cutshaw Park Msml Llc to Nayar Akshay, $917,500.

2917 Parkwood Ave; Howard Revia L And to Committed Real Estate Group Llc, $325,000.

3424 Parkwood Ave; Rollins O Randolph And Martha F to Parkwood Ave Llc, $589,285.

504 Pelham Dr; Newton Carroll Residential And to Richmond Real Estate, $160,000.

1902 Porter St; Camire Andrew Cole And to Forcier Baylen Landry, $245,000.

1608 Princeton Road; Fergusson Brenda Rae Trs to Van Audenhove Michael M And, $550,000.

506 Republic Dr; Bui Hung T to Sears Melanie R And Sky S, $290,000.

3908 Rosedale Ave; Derr Chelsea E And Randy J And to Jimenez Simone, $397,000.

4202 Seminary Ave; Keller Kevin D and Michael S and to Three Thousand West Clay Llc, $250,000.

5616 Southern Pine Dr; Galvin Nicholas A And Hilary R to Nees Hannah M, $355,000.

4805 Stuart Ave; 4805 Stuart Llc to 4805 Stuart Property Llc, $825,000.

1103 N Thompson St; Dietz Annamarie to Johnson Russell And Angelique, $545,000.

5901 Warwick Road; Coleman Owen H Jr to Eggeston Toquenia And, $240,000.

1508-1/2 Williamsburg Road; Royal Christopher Q And to Shea Evelyn, $275,000.

4603 Wythe Ave; Smith Joel Tyler to Anderson Ashley H And Patrick C, $675,000.

HENRICO

2620 Adamo Ct, Henrico; Enroughty Scott E and Kevin E Butcher to Carlson John R and Janet Lynn, $350,000.

5900 Almond Tree Ter, Henrico; Ruslander Barbara S and David M to Bourne Latesha Deandrea, $255,000.

10308 Attems Way, Glen Allen; Danner Joseph C to Workman Kathryn and Bryan, $440,000.

2400 Barnside Cir, Henrico; Hales Holly C to Liverpool Nia D, $230,000.

348 Becklow Ave, Henrico; Eagle Construction Of Va Properties Llc to Perry Elaine Stanek and Charles Merton, $849,838.

3726 Benton Ave, Henrico; Campagna Michael David to Young Shaun M and Amy R Ball, $275,000.

6967 Bolelyn Dr, Henrico; Nash Samantha N to Taliaferro Mieko, $415,000.

111 Branchview Cir, Henrico; Miller James G and Mary T to Flippin Ann Miller, $625,000.

9602 Broad Meadows Rd, Glen Allen; Bryson Charles Vernon Trustee to Parisi Lisa and Francisco, $315,000.

105 Brookschase Ln, Henrico; Nelson Doris M Trustee to Hires Jeffrey G and Deborah P, $3,600,000.

2619 Caitlin Ct, Henrico; Suthard Christin J to May Dawn E, $390,000.

9304 Carlway Ct, Henrico; Turner Linwood V Ii and Lamont Val to Chalghoumi Khaled B and Samah Zaatouri, $330,000.

212 N Cedar Ave, Henrico; Hornberger James David and John Wilkinson to Douglas Earl, $190,000.

10705 Chase Grove Ln, Glen Allen; NVR Inc to Hay Richard I and Carolyn R, $510,570.

10737 Chase Grove Ln, Glen Allen; NVR Inc to Blakely Elizabeth V and Bruce A Trustees, $534,639.

325 Chipper Way, Henrico; Hazzard Matthew D to Solodar Properties Llc, $164,000.

1516 Clearwood Rd, Henrico; Kirlow Corporation to River City Rental Group Llc, $285,000.

721 Coles Way, Sandston; Daniels Namesha J to Williams Marcus S Iii and Megan A, $320,000.

305 Confederate Run Ct, Henrico; Botts James to Childs Tonya L, $398,000.

2210 Cool Brook Dr, Henrico; Bibbs Charles Robert and Robert Edward to Rai Chitra B and Bishnu M, $287,500.

9211 Cragmont Dr, Henrico; Elbling Paul U and Marie A to Spruce Homes Llc, $725,000.

5909 Dalecross Ct, Glen Allen; Graves Jeffrey C &heather to Damon Michael and Samantha, $1,260,000.

5012 Darre Hall Ct, Glen Allen; Schell Brothers Richmond Llc to Sifontes Carlos, $639,281.

5606 Dendron Dr, Henrico; Hairston Rashawn E to Idrees Rasheeda, $289,990.

12333 Dewhurst Ave, Henrico; Klassen Daniel S and Melissa C to Welch Brent Gordon and Erica Marks, $700,000.

5132 Dorin Hill Ct, Glen Allen; Lessor Angela P to Breitfeller Justin and Gabriela H, $580,000.

8419 Eden St, Henrico; Choi Hye Sook and Hyun Lee to Lee Su Jin and Seong Won Park, $460,000.

629 Eking Green Dr, Glen Allen; Stanley Martin Homes Llc to Krottapalli Rama R and Kavitha Trustees, $393,223.

3033 Englewood Rd, Glen Allen; Smith Bryan L and Alice Stone Price to Smith Bryan Linwood Ii, $245,000.

2661 Felspar Dr, Henrico; Rusak John J Iii and Karen to Wood Mychael Charon, $236,500.

12 Forest Ave, Henrico; Shobe Tiffany D to Waiksnis Timothy Walter, $228,500.

923 Francis Rd, Glen Allen; Pouncey Track Rd Llc to Ahmadi Abdul and Marina, $365,000.

2570 Gaskins Rd Ub, Henrico; Three Chopt Gaskins Llc to Turn Two Llc, $625,000.

12460 Gayton Station Blvd, Henrico; Wang Yajun and Shi Jia to Staley Lauren and Jordan, $482,500.

6453 Goldenrod Ct, Henrico; Brown Carolyn to Batoon Myesha, $285,000.

4903 Green Run Dr, Henrico; Bailey Charles A and Cynthia G to Moreira Miguel A and Laura, $224,500.

3017 Greenway Ave, Henrico; Penglase Ryan Clyde to Whitley John Croom Iv and Lauren Elise, $339,900.

3519 Gwynn’s Pl, Glen Allen; Hopkins Muriel Elizabeth to Mcgary Lisa G and Robert P, $490,000.

2806 Hartman St, Henrico; Wallace Rochelle K to Ramirez Matthew and Anastasia, $237,000.

7320 Hawkshead Rd, Henrico; Bacon Lionel and Christina to Bhatti Bilal, $507,500.

8000 Heavenly Valley Dr, Henrico; Miller Alsandria M to Gibbons Patrick E and Josephine J P, $390,000.

12609 Hidden Oaks Ln, Henrico; Carpenter Allen R and Michelle A to Sutkay Robert and Olivia, $536,000.

207 Hollymead Ct, Henrico; Thompson Carlo Antonio Sr and Torri Lafay to B&w Ventures Llc, $217,000.

12016 Hunton Crossing Pl, Glen Allen; Armstead Ellan and Amanda Lewis to Balderson Zachary and Hope Koss, $400,000.

2413 Irisdale Ave, Henrico; Smith Thomas W and Jonathan B to M And M Capital Investments And Corp, $218,000.

305 Jamerson Ct, Glen Allen; Darla Kiran K and N A to Dasari Parameswar, $420,001.

2320 Kenwood Ave, Henrico; White Matthew S and Samantha C Pillsbury to Ganow Brian J Jr, $195,000.

9140 Lakeland Dr, Henrico; Equity Trust Company Custodian to Walker Fred Brashear Jr and Donnie Hall, $285,000.

4208 Lanver Ln, Henrico; to Soares Mario M, $220,000.

2767 Lassen Dr Ua, Henrico; Stanley Martin Homes Llc to Edara Sobha and Venkatakasi Mothukuri, $336,613.

2705 Laurelton Pl, Henrico; Pearce Nursing Services Inc to Garcia Brenda Et Al, $250,000.

5803 Lee Ave, Henrico; Landers John Franklin Trustee to B&w Ventures Llc, $205,000.

2244 Libbie Lake West St Ua, Henrico; Lm Townhomes 1 Llc to De Vega Angela Joy Del Socorro and A M K, $354,384.

6512 Liddy Cir, Glen Allen; NVR Inc to Dandridge Rita B, $584,625.

229 N Linden Ave, Henrico; Gauldin Christina to B&r Capital Llc, $175,000.

12402 Locustgrove Rd, Henrico; Fellin William J and Diane to Madie Llc, $305,000.

5007 Maben Ct, Glen Allen; Macherla Venkata Ramana and Mahalakshmi B to Diwan Abhay Kumar, $729,950.

2115 Manlyn Rd, Henrico; Hetrick Lindsay Butler to Complete Home Design Llc, $267,500.

9200 Mapleway Rd, Henrico; Xyderis Fotios T to Spahic Irma and Amir, $300,000.

1203 Maywood Rd, Henrico; Flagg Jonathan B and Taylor Duff to Katz Joshua and Kimberly Bowman, $395,000.

709 Mccormick Farm Dr Ua, Glen Allen; Stanley Martin Homes Llc to Sketers Cheryl A, $299,533.

707 Mccormick Farm Dr Ub, Glen Allen; Stanley Martin Homes Llc to Uberman Elizabeth, $357,740.

9500 Meadowgreen Rd, Henrico; Flato Charles H V to Leitao Filipe and Thais Coelho, $355,000.

2104 Milbank Rd, Henrico; Slone Lacy J and Katherine C to Aslami Obaidullah and Shamila and Huda Ayubi, $400,000.

2001 Millington Ct, Henrico; Zerbst Douglas E Jr and P M to Menear Ian W A and Karolyn E Graham, $850,000.

5100 Monument Ave U410, Henrico; Cjac Llc to West Ruth Kara, $250,000.

12434 Morgan’s Glen Cir, Glen Allen; Clary David T to Hassan Rafin and Elise M Murray, $360,000.

9712 Needles Way, Glen Allen; Miklos Brian G to Nguyen Be Thi, $335,000.

9502 Newhall Rd, Henrico; Bean Kathie K and Chad W to Simpson Joshua L, $305,000.

328 O’brien Rd, Henrico; Carter Shanette L and Deshaun T Hunter to Anderson Charles Elliott and Danielle C, $298,000.

10307 Old Courtney Rd, Glen Allen; Evans Brian E to Pennymac Loan Services Llc, $306,000.

4820 Old Main St U603, Henrico; Lin Pei-Jan P and Keiko M to Noble Craig A and Michelle, $610,000.

110 Orams Ln, Henrico; Banazek Jeanne M to Garza Rony Antonio Cabrera, $160,500.

518 Park Ave, Henrico; Robinson Gloria E to Ahmed Shornaly, $270,000.

853 Parkland Pl, Glen Allen; Ehsan Syed Amir to Tarannum Farha, $410,000.

9301 Patterson Ave, Henrico; Patterson Investments Inc to Investors Lands Holding Of Richmond Llc, $1,900,000.

303 Penley Ave, Sandston; Finnerty Jeanne to Lozano Juan Francisco Rodriguez and D M A, $250,000.

10720 Peterfield Ln, Glen Allen; Rozario Michael S and S S to Bhandari Santosh, $462,500.

2303 Pleasant Run Dr, Henrico; Smith Bryan Jay to Mendoza Miguel, $270,000.

211 Pondorosa Dr, Sandston; Frey Gary A and Audrey E to Bryant William Keith and Julia B Crothers, $323,500.

2017 Pruett Ct, Glen Allen; Dabney Grier to Baek Annabel E and David K Kang, $563,000.

9603 Quioccasin Rd, Henrico; Filicky Linda M Trustee to Pilgrim Curtis and Meghan, $338,000.

2701 Reba Ct, Glen Allen; Bliley Theresa Michele to Harr Meghan Margaret, $320,000.

1503 Regency Woods Rd U104, Henrico; Raynor Donald E to Birmingham John C and Julie D and Adrian E, $241,500.

2904 Reynolds Rd, Henrico; Wolfe Desiree M to Grainger Kyle Tyler, $379,000.

12317 Ridgefield Pkwy, Henrico; Prince Mary F Trustee to Cakic Sinisa and Slobodanka, $360,000.

6052 Rivermere Ln, Glen Allen; Legault Homes Llc to Mccormick Heather and Michael J, $755,521.

2025 Rockstone Pl, Henrico; Wagner Dennis and Tatum to Zupruk David Christopher, $685,000.

9710 Royerton Dr, Henrico; Gm Ventures Llc to Mcdaid Anthony and Jeneice Victoria Jones, $300,000.

2927 Ruthland Rd, Henrico; Lowry Madison P to Bouley Kevin Russell Pruyn and Heather M P, $315,000.

201 Sag Harbor Ct, Henrico; Godsey Properties Inc to Patterson Michael R Jr, $286,500.

2927 Sara Jean Ter, Glen Allen; Naphade Hemant and Vaishali to Via Palmer Randolph and Ann, $266,000.

318 Seabury Ave, Sandston; Rynders Donald A and Mindy L to Lowe Marie C and Monique L Paxton Et Al, $200,000.

10407 Silverbrook Dr, Henrico; Kempf Warren A and Pamela M to Fend Marc Garrison, $432,000.

1807 Skipwith Rd, Henrico; De Vega Angela D to Hurst Joseph Steve Jr, $250,000.

1909 Sorrento Pl, Henrico; Stone James J and Diane M to Kendrick Rebekah H and Jonathan P, $390,000.

8504 Spalding Dr, Henrico; Foege Thomas B Trustee to Cordelli Bruce A Jr, $440,000.

10818 Stanton Way, Henrico; Straus Brandy Baker to Ledwith Andrew K, $327,000.

2004 Stonequarter Rd, Henrico; Bright Richard Austin and Mary Elizabeth to Mumpower Family Trust, $445,000.

204 Sunset Dr, Henrico; Horton Jeffrey L and B P to Roberts Matson L Jr and Elizabeth K, $575,000.

2526 Thicket Greene, Henrico; Proffit Clifton Bruce to Swansea Llc, $166,000.

11716 Timber Mill Ln, Henrico; Svt2 Properties Llc to Gomer Tony K, $365,000.

9619 Tracy Ct, Henrico; Jackson Benjamin Keith and Kimberly Ann to Miles Corey Blake and Marshall Brooke Dame, $447,500.

8260 Turner Rd, Henrico; Clemons Randall A to Mahler Curtis A, $290,000.

6900 Vanderbilt Ave, Henrico; Magruder Kelly J to Cook Steven Gregory and Virginia Leigh, $417,500.

2406 Vollmer Rd, Henrico; Keegan John D and Marisa L to Taiwo Adeboye Adeoluwa and Ajibola Mariam, $405,500.

1309 Ware Rd, Henrico; Lenzi John T Jr and L J to Bogese Lewis Blake, $610,500.

5539 Wenrich Dr, Henrico; Stanley Martin Homes Llc to Fortner Rosezamaniah K, $332,116.

5551 Wenrich Dr, Henrico; Stanley Martin Homes Llc to Greenberg Lauren Alexis, $357,169.

3711 Westerre Pkwy Uc, Henrico; Cook Nancy D to Westere Parkway Llc, $375,000.

9304 Westmoor Dr, Henrico; Mcquail William E and Mary Lou to Turner Matthew James and Sarah B, $443,750.

4923 White Oak Pl, Sandston; Maycor Real Estate Services Llc to El Patron Cantina Llc, $310,000.

1402 Whitehurst Way, Henrico; Moss Stephanie Marie and Tamika Chevonne to Hoq Sheikh Mahfuzul and Adiba Anjum Geeti, $370,000.

5505 Willis Ln, Henrico; Gross Kenneth P Rev Liv Trust to Hall Sarah Trustee, $217,000.

6201 Winsted Ct, Glen Allen; Loudermilk Jeffrey P to Chau James and Changhong Wang, $508,000.

1509 Wood Grove Cir, Henrico; Flippin Ann M and William T to Witte Jenna Leigh, $375,000.

929 Wynfield Ter, Henrico; Johnson James to Housing and Urban Development, $267,467.

CHESTERFIELD

5820 Addison Gate Dr, North Chesterfield; NVR Inc to Saunders Cheryl, $348,365.

4803 Alberta Rd, Chesterfield; Richardson George T and Bernie M to Tejada Manuel, $200,000.

12064 Almer Ln, Chester; NVR Inc to Stewart Abdalla A and Alexandra H, $520,100.

11706 Amara Dr, Chesterfield; NVR Inc to Bolster Karina and Green Clifton, $608,955.

905 Arch Hill Pl, North Chesterfield; Terakita Timothy Mitsuo to Mccracken Justin W and Driscoll Lisa L, $251,000.

10906 Avening Rd, Chesterfield; Atehortua L and Ortega C Trs to Hamilton William and Michelle, $511,000.

2321 Banstead Rd, Midlothian; Kidd Jeffrey G and Kourtney N to Poole Daniel C and Elizabeth T, $962,500.

606 Battenburg Ct, North Chesterfield; Meagher Brianne L to Dulay Devin, $295,000.

17811 Beach Rd, Chesterfield; Blakney Jerry R and Deshaun M to Holloway Orland and Demetrice, $610,000.

6706 Belmont Rd, Chesterfield; Lux Nathan and Kacy to L&a Acquisitions Llc, $175,000.

9301 Bent Wood Ln, North Chesterfield; Davis Allen J and Deborah to Davis Greg, $225,000.

5101 Blossomwood Cir, Chesterfield; Mears Wayne A to Shi Lu, $295,000.

7219 Bonallack Bnd, Moseley; Jones Homes Inc to Swink Jeremy W and Mary E, $885,954.

5724 Brailen Dr, Moseley; Conant Matthew S and Marrero Diane C to Muhlheim Matthew and Stephanie, $545,000.

14000 Briars Cir, Ste 102, Midlothian; Somers Kenneth D and Elizabeth A to Allen Family Funnel Trust, $320,000.

14211 Broad Oaks Ct, Midlothian; Boardwalk Properties Llc Trustee to Ott Ryan, $320,000.

6823 Bryanbell Dr, North Chesterfield; Leftwich Renita D to Anselmo Saverio J and Richardson James L, $325,000.

2137 Burroughs St, North Chesterfield; Allen Ann S to Rhodes Robert A Iii and Brooke B, $375,000.

9212 Cambian Ct, Chesterfield; Eastwood Homes Of Richmond Llc to Mugaro Rumbidzai Roseline and Chiwara Shingairai Bornwell, $689,310.

14203 Candlewick Ct, Midlothian; Phelon W C and Phelon M A Trs to Studdard Gary C and Carol J, $375,000.

15237 Carindale Ter, Midlothian; Poston Austin J and Bisharat B J to Fisher Zachery M and Luce Hannah E, $705,000.

13619 Cedar Creek Rd, Chesterfield; Hatcher Wendy Hand to Trek Properties Llc, $200,000.

7006 Chateaugay Ln, Midlothian; Rains William B to Wooten Carl Louis and Leyden Laurel, $292,000.

6818 Cherry Creek Ln, Moseley; Gregoire Development Corporation to Lasam Thomas Edward Justo and Dao Linh My, $819,929.

21310 Chesterfield Ave, South Chesterfield; Ag Holdings Llc and Jgr Holdings Llc to Callis Briana Shavell, $257,500.

8031 Clancy Pl, Chesterfield; Marretti Michael J and Jean T to Davenport Erick and Sharall, $585,000.

707 Colony Oak Ln, Midlothian; Dudley Roxanne and Dudley S B to Budnik Janice L and Gregory J, $465,000.

5211 Courthouse Rd, Chesterfield; Eagles Irene C and Hubert C to Santamaria Jorge S and Gleason Sarah F, $362,000.

9348 Creasman Dr, North Chesterfield; Brown Bruce D and Brown M J to Sis Martin Taperia and Santiago Juana Ceballos, $245,000.

2401 Crosstimbers Pl, Midlothian; Ragle Francis B and Roberta Faye to Yem Investment Properties Llce, $245,000.

3700 Dalhart Ct, Chester; Overstreet Renee A to Mills Kelly Trustee, $320,000.

13807 Deer Run Cir, Midlothian; Levaughn J H and Durkovic J T to Sorrell Jaimy L, $315,000.

7029 Desert Candle Dr, Moseley; Simcox Steven Robert to Salvaggio Joseph Allen, $390,000.

6908 Dunton Rd, Chesterfield; Cosby Village Llc to Decker Robert A and Nancy S, $440,211.

7028 Dunton Rd, Chesterfield; Cosby Village Llc to Bhandari Bikash, $421,188.

12205 Dutch Elm Cir, Midlothian; Hhhunt Wescott Llc to Tammineedi Sirisha and Punuru Kavya Reddy, $361,840.

7646 Elkhardt Rd, North Chesterfield; Ames David Patrick to Vasquez Benjamin Marroquin, $220,000.

230 Enon Church Rd, Chester; Harrison Earnest W to Upside to Youth Development Llc, $405,000.

15907 Exter Mill Rd, Chesterfield; Nentwich Kevin M and Kelly A to Gold Andrew, $350,000.

13306 Fermanagh Dr, Chesterfield; Witt Kathryn A and David G to Miklos Austin P and Murray Adrienne M, $335,000.

16301 Fleetwood Rd, Midlothian; Biringer Builders Inc to Mccormick Marlon and Crystal Goodall, $1,175,589.

2902 Fox Chase Dr, Midlothian; Ocal Nuray and Ozmeric Ugur to Mansisidor Christopher and Anderegg Morgan, $405,000.

6040 Gainford Rd, North Chesterfield; Lyles Jamarr and Flury Lauren N to Suvarna Ananya and Aleksandrovskiy Ilya, $321,225.

16301 Garston Ln, Midlothian; Biringer Builders Inc to Budrovic Jeffrey Jay Ii and Sarah Beth, $1,067,507.

513 Glenmeadow Ter, Midlothian; Quarles Jason A and Jenny A P to Harrison Anna N and Ian C, $400,000.

801 Gordon School Pl, North Chesterfield; Bulow Janelle E to Hatton Ann-Marie Catherine and Kenneth Charles Ii, $352,100.

4337 Grantshire Rd, Chester; Virginia Home Buyers Llc to Masi Julie Ann and Ramil, $266,000.

3035 Gregwood Rd, Midlothian; Bateman Terri M and Garon W to Bolanos Diana Iveth Navarro and De Navarro Rosa M Bolanos, $290,000.

2908 Halstead Rd, North Chesterfield; Catron Clell D and Shirley F to Clunn Jeanne and Michael, $450,000.

8208 Hampton Green Dr, Chesterfield; Mincey Danon and Yhlen Diane to Mravcak Paul and Tina M, $528,500.

7210 Hancock Chase Ct, Chesterfield; Hancock Village Building Company Llc to Cole Nicole Ashley, $361,476.

16110 Happy Hill Rd, South Chesterfield; Manage This Llc to Yates Hannah Rose, $270,000.

15018 Hazelbury Cir, Midlothian; Turtureanu Nicolae and Elena to Durr Seong E, $425,000.

15736 Henningford Rd, Chesterfield; Main Street Homes to Freeman Thomas and Megan M, $482,287.

4009 Hilltop Farms Ter, Chester; Mcmillan Daryl and Wingate Davina M and Fisher Ralph A to 4009 Hilltop Farms Terrace Series, $175,000.

10724 Hull Street Rd, Midlothian; 7-Eleven Inc to Bingenheimer Holdings Inc, $575,000.

1121 Hybla Rd, North Chesterfield; Medill Rosanne L to Texier Douglas Alfredo, $275,000.

2833 Jeffers Dr, North Chesterfield; Sarvay Constance H to Keck Phillip, $321,100.

4121 Jefferson Ridge Dr, Chesterfield; NVR Inc to Ramsey Sarah Maureen and Derek Blake, $352,370.

4708 Junilla Ln, Chesterfield; Cobb Travis A and Oakley A M to Wells Nilzania Maria Santos and Winston, $300,000.

6025 Kings Crest Dr, Chesterfield; Walker Lakeasha and Rashean to Hart Nancy and Raymond M, $390,000.

8737 Kingsland Park Dr, North Chesterfield; NVR Inc to Gunnell Shavon Ernestine and Brandon Jamal, $425,410.

2307 Krossridge Ct, North Chesterfield; Fields Betinna to Sfr Acquisitions 3 Llc, $304,000.

4400 Lake Summer Pl, Moseley; Crouch Jason and Melissa to Gore Chesna R and Shawn P, $609,900.

15125 Lavenham Ter, Midlothian; Gwaltney Matthew F and Kaitlyn W to Lunsford Carl Jr and Lunsford Kathryn M and Lunsford Carl, $505,000.

2512 Lilybank Ct, Midlothian; Main Street Homes to Rogers Bradley W and Stavac Morgan, $502,883.

2706 Live Oak Ln, Midlothian; Riddle Theresa M to Davenport Philip Aaron, $830,000.

9231 Lost Forest Dr, North Chesterfield; Furr Aaron M to Lizama Karla R and Villalobos Richard Rodriguez, $211,000.

11308 Magill Terrace Dr, Chester; Main Street Homes to Mitchell Patricia Jatorya, $332,635.

3512 Maurer Ct, South Chesterfield; Lusk Ross E and Keri A to French Brock, $251,000.

6801 Melville Dr, Chesterfield; Mack Allen A and Melitza J to Mendez Lucas Charles and Sumners Taylor Nicole, $290,000.

14712 Mill Spring Dr, Midlothian; Bishop Timothy and Maria Suzette to Tallakson Eric and Sarah, $310,000.

1425 Montcroft Way, Midlothian; Wermuth Craig A and Delaney T to Miller Robert William Ii and Michaela Marie, $823,000.

11731 Moven Dr, Midlothian; Taylor Jason B and Daphne H to Pruner Michelle T and Christopher M, $435,000.

5418 Newbys Bridge Rd, Chesterfield; Mcdorman Jonathan S to Farm At Stone Hill Llc, $250,000.

5455 Niles Rd, North Chesterfield; NVR Inc to Ryba Jillian and Frost Kathryn, $337,785.

2208 Oak Water Ct, North Chesterfield; Bowles Arron B and Lorey E to Trek Properties Llc, $252,500.

8207 Old Bond Ct, Chesterfield; Rubin Jonathan S and Nancy L to Smith Amber Marie and Dayne Edward, $390,000.

9100 Omaha St, North Chesterfield; Northrun Holdings Llc to Griggs Rachael, $235,000.

18349 Palisades Ct, Moseley; Hhhunt Homes L C to Cherlapally Navaneeth Reddy and Kumbala Shruthi, $388,810.

580 Pantela Dr, North Chesterfield; Santos Catherine E and Gabriel A to Balloun Shannon and Balloun Robert and Balloun Randolph, $450,000.

11601 Parrish Creek Ln, Chesterfield; Newbill Darry G and Tiffany D to Boston Antoni Allen and Natasha Shantell, $375,000.

12309 Petrel Xing, Midlothian; Swift Creek Development Llc to Chilumuru Reddy and Thopudhurthi Kavya V, $346,405.

18809 Pine Grove Ave, South Chesterfield; T H Burt Corporation to Snead Sylvanus Dean Jr and Maullbrooks Kaycee, $308,400.

14407 Pleasant Creek Dr, South Chesterfield; Wofford Matthew W and Pamela D to Bateman Larry Wayne, $450,000.

1419 Pritchard Ter, North Chesterfield; Bass Nasrin to Bateson Nicolette Stumpf and Northcutt Ariel Kristine, $330,000.

615 Quail Crossing , South Chesterfield; Glover Timothy F and Peggy L to Vitale Matthew Davis and Laura, $330,000.

5807 Red Setter Ln, Moseley; Patrick Jeffrey D Sr and Julie E to Schuerman Thomas Jay and Gretchen Marie, $795,000.

11151 Research Plaza Way, North Chesterfield; Deane Talbert S Jr and Angela W to Mka Holdings Llc, $290,000.

7000 River Rd, South Chesterfield; Butler Roger J and Butler Galen Francis and Butler Whitney Elmer to Driskill Carl Grant Iii and Ekstrom Josie Renee, $234,900.

11661 Riverboat Dr, Chester; Wv Mcclure Inc to Tyler Chandra R, $605,248.

11731 Riverpark Dr, Chesterfield; Throckmorton Aimee M to Konwerski Jennifer S, $425,000.

7117 Rodophil Rd, North Chesterfield; Damiani Angelo to Young Rosmery A, $205,000.

7413 Rosemead Ln, Chesterfield; Connolly Charles M and K H to Cox Jabari H Sr, $555,000.

3031 Rushton Rd, North Chesterfield; Holmes Krystal Ann Et Als to Merek Kristen C, $210,000.

14001 Salten Ct, Midlothian; Thomas Keith L and Peggy Anne to Reed Haley, $308,000.

16108 Sandwave Rd, Chester; Matlick Jeffrey D to Campbell Jestina P and Lambert Ana M, $275,000.

9218 Saxsawn Ln, Chesterfield; Eastwood Homes Of Richmond Llc to Mantilla Amanda Maria and Javier Patricio, $749,990.

6007 Sedgefield Ter, Midlothian; Anderson Tommy L and Priscilla A to Jesse Investment Properties Llc, $350,000.

4722 Sherman Rd, North Chesterfield; Southers J L and Merritt H D to Calderon Claudia Guadalupe and Lepe Erick, $225,500.

8400 Sir Sagamore Ct, North Chesterfield; Toth Lukas Lorenzo and Anna G to Millington Patricia A, $315,000.

3016 South Ridge Dr, Midlothian; Collins Damon W to Davis William Jared, $153,000.

5603 Standing Oak Rd, Midlothian; Simmons Michael C and Shannon L to Lipps Jane M, $386,600.

5924 E Stonepath Garden Dr, Chester; Lafollette James M and V M to Christopher Anne, $335,000.

6201 Strongbow Dr, Moseley; Hhhunt Homes L C to Rowe James A and Iissha M, $532,815.

11230 Sunfield Dr, Midlothian; Snellings Joseph E to Mckinnon Michael D, $248,500.

13612 Swale Ln, Midlothian; Kohring Brian P and Asher M to Huff Patricia C, $366,500.

14414 Tanager Wood Trl, Midlothian; Maciaszek Carol L to Hinton Royc D and Fowler Amy and Thompson Carrie, $360,000.

19611 Temple Ave, South Chesterfield; Bradley T M and Tolbert L E and M to Wallace Michael Anthony Sr and Belinda, $190,000.

18025 Timber Banks Ln, Moseley; Harring Construction Co to Parton Mark and Randi, $985,291.

2700 Tinstree Dr, South Chesterfield; Lido Deck Llc to Quixotic Investments, Llc, $220,000.

4419 Tosh Ln, Chester; Wbb Homes Llc to Bell Ivan J and Littlejohn Latisha R, $436,500.

14219 Triple Crown Dr, Midlothian; Sandridge Donald P and Kathy C to Thomas April S and Boyde Marcus A, $369,000.

17754 Twin Falls Ln, Moseley; NVR Inc to Gap Investments Llc, $575,000.

2105 Valley Rd, Chester; St Clair Cynthia to Cheney Christopher D and Brooke L, $356,500.

1230 Wadsworth Dr, North Chesterfield; Watts Kimberly J Shumaker to Baird Bryant Langston and Karen Kelly, $285,000.

12737 Walton Ridge Ln, Midlothian; Davis Stephen H and Barbara J to Letourneau David and Kelly, $457,500.

912 Water Beech Rd, Midlothian; Lewis Jenni to Lapane Lisa, $550,000.

3807 Waterwheel Dr, Midlothian; Acu Francis A and Micah Elaine to Mellott Genevieve A B and Mellott Ashton P, $440,000.

813 Westcreek Dr, North Chesterfield; Fitzwater Jaime M and Bradley A to Cox Patrick and Ott Kelsey, $344,000.

13101 Wheatley Ct, Midlothian; Main Street Homes to Williams Jennifer Chableis and Martha C, $821,726.

9030 Widthby Rd, Chesterfield; Eagle Construction Of Va Llc to Adams Robert D and Rosanne M, $578,265.

5713 Willowbranch Dr, North Chesterfield; Hill Angela Denise to Collins Damon W, $210,000.

3800 Windcry Dr, Chester; Kruper Manor Llc to Hall Linda F, $255,000.

12401 Winfree St, Chester; Holder Tammy Charlene to Butler Jonathan Brent, $295,000.

4107 Woodfield Rd, North Chesterfield; Thompson Jessica C to Benavides-Diaz Rigoberto and Benavides Nidia E, $255,000.

2633 Wyndham Dr, North Chesterfield; Sweet Paul A and Linda D to Cherefko Lisa, $260,000.

HANOVER

1.577 acres; Howard L. Whitlow to CFalls II LLC, $237,693.

3.546 acres; CBC 4 LLC to Merritt CBCL LLC, $8,087,717.

6.29 acres; Leber Farm LLC to Lawson Dowell, $165,000.

9349 Ashking Drive, Mechanicsville; Robert Spencer Sizer Jr. to Norbert David, $199,900.

8721 Beatties Mill Road, Mechanicsville; Marcia C. Meyer to Roger Allen Mitchell Jr., $310,000.

9306 Blagdon Drive, Mechanicsville; Robert Davis Broaddus Jr. to Christine Sprankle, $400,000.

9131 Brampton Drive, Mechanicsville; Benjamin W. Mattox III to Donald L. Benton, $287,000.

7277 Bruce Academy Lane, Mechanicsville; William A. Powell Jr. to Tracy A. Jarman, $292,107.

10417 Chamberlayne Road, Mechanicsville; Justin L. Dotson to Christopher Jermone Hall, $319,475.

7316 Clark Circle, Mechanicsville; Cynthia Glasscock Ritchie to Dean Everette Baddorf, $285,000.

7140 Creighton Road, Mechanicsville; Ryan Lee Carson to Claud Reynold Davenport IV, $369,000.

Dewberry Farm; James Foster Dixton to Coatesville Farm LLC, $2,000,000.

10946 Emerald Rock Lane, Mechanicsville; John W. Block to Victoria Marie Keefer, $480,000.

10430 Farm Glen Way, Glen Allen; Farmstead Villas LLC to William Ronald Seal, $430,715.

7109 Foxbernie Drive, Mechanicsville; Robert L. Bowman to Steven C. Tepe, $490,000.

9243 Giles Pond Drive, Mechanicsville; NVR Inc. to Rao Mako Srinivasa, $647,260.

9805 Harvest Honey Road, Mechanicsville; Michael Fennessey to Anjulika Kumari Srivastava, $575,000.

9741 Honeybee Drive, Mechanicsville; Clayton Properties Group Inc. to Russell E. Peterson, $714,750.

9329 Kellogg Lane, Mechanicsville; HHHunt Homes LC to Mamta Melwani, $551,605.

14534 King Road, Doswell; Carolyn Guthrie to David J. Beloat, $29,000.

9835 Littlerock Court, Mechanicsville; Coleman T. Mundie to Zubaidullah Aleme, $450,000.

Lot 1, Williams, 12.25 acres; Russell R. Williams, trustee to Allan Benjamin Van Alstine, $275,000.

Lot 20, Section 7, Pebble Creek; Avgeros Vivi Ulysses Qualk to Bail Jia Ju LLC, $300,000.

Lot 3, Block F, Carney Island Farms; Victoria Duff to Mill Run Inc., $367,630.

Lot 5, Section 2, Barr Brook Farms; Brett C. Barr to Robert E. Carpenter Sr., trustee, $200,000.

11112 Manakin Road, Rockville; Peter L. Cole to Richard Neil Morelle, $590,000.

6286 McClelland Road, Mechanicsville; Crawley Edwards Realty Group LLC to Richard C. Foster, $345,000.

10830 Morning Dew Lane, Mechanicsville; Sandra K. Price to Christian Fleming, $499,950.

10252 New Britton Road, Mechanicsville; Louis J. Panebianco, trustee to Jason Robert Quintana, $315,000.

Parcel; Estate of James P. Stevenson to Leon Charles Picard IV, $328,000.

7005 Pimlico Drive, Mechanicsville; Jual E. Atkins to Noel Cosby, $330,000.

9494 Pleasant Level Road, Mechanicsville; HHHunt Homes LC to Mark Allen Mellinger, $644,536.

9948 Puddle Duck Lane, Mechanicsville; Theresa Tingler to Thomas Brian Turpin, $45,000.

6462 Robin Way, Mechanicsville; Jacqueline Heinz to Philip Gingrich, $300,000.

Section 12B, Giles Farm; Giles Farm Development Co. LLC to NVR Inc., $273,800.

114 S Snead St, Ashland; Robert Alexander Cude to Brooke A. Devereaux, $299,500.

10520 Stony Bluff Drive, Unit 204, Ashland; Stony Run Partners LLC to Suzanne Martin, $239,950.

4879 Syringa Court, Mechanicsville; NK Homes LLC to Adrian R. Trimiew, $695,735.

104 Thorncliff Road, Ashland; Eagle Construction of Virginia LLC to Kevin H. Richmond, $623,608.

707 W Vaughan Road, Ashland; Eagle Construction of Virginia LLC to Leslie Anne Perry, $450,587.

AMELIA

1.581 acres; Clarence M. Bankert to Dylan Crosby, $210,000.

8 acres; Robert M. Borum to OT Ventures LLC, $325,000.

17220 Dawn Court, Amelia Court House; Michael L. Ferrell to William T. Weems, $395,000.

12301 Genito Road, Amelia Court House; Mark W. Clements Sr. to Billie Southall Watson, $265,000.

9671 Wayside Ave., Amelia Court House; Jacob Berman IV to John Conner Almond, $390,000.

CHARLES CITY

9500 Indian Road, Charles City; Stacey M. Montgomery to Anthony Glenn Sweeney Jr., $200,000.

6522 Sturgeon Point Road, Providence Forge; Logan M. Madison to Dionne Whitaker, $255,000.

COLONIAL HEIGHTS

14 Brandywine Ct; Warren John F. to Williams Daquan Jamal, $225,000.

5010 Conduit Rd; Parsons Justin J. to Hare Tegan, $315,000.

204 Hanover Av; Krukiel Kelly B. to Bussom Mathew, $231,000.

225 Kennon Point Dr; Mcdougald Felicia J. to Woolston Kristin, $320,000.

123 Norfolk Av; Bracewell Theresa Lynn to Myers Jarvus, $215,000.

1218 Pondola La; Dawley Jenny Hamm to Pond L. Kent, $200,000.

111 Wilkshire Ct; Jarratt Sandra Lynn to Kelly Jeremy, $359,900.

CUMBERLAND

166.04 acres; Douglas F. Bennett, trustee to Mark S. Edens, $363,303.

4.04 acres; Vuemont LLC to Alfredo Zuleta Reyes, $170,000.

Lot 14, Bonbrook Estates; Aaron J. Mays to Hector Rene Leal Aranda, $246,000.

** DINWIDDIE

31 acres; Leif Anders Blixt to Kyle C. Pitcock, $587,500.

9720 Boydton Plank Road, North Dinwiddie; Carl Grissom Jr. to Christopher Allen Hall, $298,000.

8719 Coleman’s Lake Road, Ford; John Nisewonger to Stephen Thomas Moore, $217,500.

12507 Duncan Road, Dinwiddie; Andre Terrell Williams to John Lewis Blunt Jr., $245,000.

4147 Henshaw Drive, North Dinwiddie; John E. Simmons to Kali Kehler, $275,000.

21116 Leonard Drive, Sutherland; James L. Triplett to Michael L. Kalafos, $250,000.

Lots 5 and 6, Block M, Section 3, Village; Mark A. Cundiff to Justin Routhier, $206,000.

14965 Sapony Church Road, McKenney; Lofton Leasing LLC to Amber Nicole Everson, $195,000.

20813 Westover Drive, McKenney; Nicole M. Hearn to Tracie D. Seay, $207,000.

GOOCHLAND

15 acres; Bernard Manatu to Spruce Homes LLC, $1,050,000.

2.227 acres; Timothy J. Harris to James Keith Smith, $345,000.

4.686 acres; Ruth Britt to Saleta Athey, $243,000.

1320 Cartersville Road, Goochland; Rene Mena to Thomas Jeremy Dill, $340,000.

2518 Crest Hollow Court, Goochland; Brian M. Wright to Emanuel Lutfi Fakhori, $672,000.

4696 E Grey Fox Circle, Gum Spring; Norris A. Richmond to David Robert Jones, $240,000.

12427 Leith Hill Circle, Manakin Sabot; Eagle Construction of Virginia LLC to Kenneth R. Smith, $605,222.

Lot 94, Section 2, Mill Forrest II; Michael A. Roberts to Annette M. Edwards, $515,000.

15660 Mosaic Creek Blvd., Richmond; Stylecraft Homes Inc. of Virginia to Peter M. Anholzer, $615,267.

12671 Pamela Lane, Goochland; Robert B. Culbreth to Craig Stewart, $369,000.

1607 Reed Marsh Place, Goochland; Boone Homes Inc. to Steven Craig Norris, $707,769.

1711 Shallow Well Road, Manakin Sabot; Earl G. Gunn to Stephen Bernard, $605,000.

2129 Tuckahoe Bridge Drive, Manakin Sabot; W.V. McClure Inc. to Michael Pfister, $667,087.

HOPEWELL

7 parcels; Charles M. Chappell to Domusardus LLC, $1,150,000.

2704 Jackson St.; Kevin L. Jones to Mark Halpain, $185,000.

Lot 5, Block D, Section 3, Shady Oaks; Samuel I. White PC, substitute trustee to MyCUMortgage LLC, $174,246.

Lots 33-35 and part of Lot 32, Block 5, Kenwood Heights; Gleice Nunes to Sondra Turner, $208,000.

1100 Pecan Ave.; Mary M. Calos to Susan B. Benton, $400,000.

JAMES CITY

1.5 acres; Superior Homes Buyers LLC to Nice Heritage LLC, $228,000.

156 Alwoodley, Williamsburg; Jean P. Hardiman to Christian Constant Auguste Le Corre, $625,000.

703 Autumn Trace, Williamsburg; Altagracia Ramirez to John C. Kirven, $177,000.

177 Braddock Road, Williamsburg; Anthony J. Petruccelli Jr., trustee to Marcos E. Silva, $455,000.

217 Burtcher Court, Williamsburg; Michael J. Jacobson to Michael McNamara, trustee, $1,625,000.

104 Colonel Frederick Jones, Williamsburg; John Womeldorf to Chance W. Butler, $675,000.

201 Coxmoor, Williamsburg; Sammie N. Fowler to Patricia Dear, $480,000.

131 Elizabeth Harrison Lane, Williamsburg; Michael C. Dudley to Mark Alexander Conley, $515,000.

4907 Falkirk Mews Condo, Williamsburg; Cynthia B. Curl to Paul A. Morrison, $194,000.

1923 N. Fowlers Close, Williamsburg; Matthew P. Sharpe, trustee to Nathan V. Tennant, $970,000.

9734 Goldenrod Court, Toano; NVR Inc. to Ming Gee Lee, $622,750.

3025 Heritage Landing Road, Williamsburg; Justin M. Niland to Kevin M. Johns, $613,667.

3922 Isaac Circle, Williamsburg; Colonial Heritage LLC to Charles Gail Roller, $521,070.

3970 Isaac Circle, Williamsburg; Colonial Heritage LLC to James P. Daly, $447,310.

1415 Katherine Shaye Lane, Williamsburg; Diana Deemer Fenger, trustee to Carol R. Russek, $690,000.

4512 Kingston Court, Williamsburg; Kevin W. Miller, trustee to Robert D. Luffman, $490,000.

3263 Leighton Blvd., Toano; Kathryn Christine Fitterer to Brennan J. Handfield, $475,000.

3928 Longhill Station Road, Williamsburg; Nicole L. Mabry to Carlos A. Segovia, $210,000.

Lot 17, Norge Court; CDJ Farmville LLC to Elliott J. Bond, $235,000.

Lot 403, Moody’s Run; Case Whittemore to Nicole Gwaltney Rutter, $625,000.

Lot 51, Wexford Hills; Victoria G. H. McLaughlin to Barry J. Sharp, trustee, $150,000.

Lot 70, Liberty Crossing; Lewis Jones to 6527 LLC, $275,000.

701 Madison Road, Williamsburg; Ellen Dianne Hargrave to Charvalla P. West, $300,000.

4014 Midlands Road, Williamsburg; Stephen B. Morley to Lawrence G. Wood, $170,000.

1059 Mitchens Lane, Williamsburg; Richmond Norge LLC to Rubin R. Eatmon Jr., $449,238.

3305 Morning Mist Lane, Toano; Kevin L. Runkle to Jesse Michael Deery, $575,000.

106 Nice Drive, Williamsburg; Harvey E. Story to Dorothy Crow, $320,000.

4000 Owl Creek, Williamsburg; William L. Dean, co-trustee to Eric P. King, $700,000.

Parcel, Indigo Park; Robin L. Walker to Alexander N. Hinman, $306,000.

1501 Prosperity Court, Williamsburg; Kathryn P. Rhodes to Andre B. Banks, $335,000.

215 River Pine Road, Williamsburg; Kingsmill Resort Custom Homes LLC to John Edward Masters, $959,990.

129 Roger Smith, Williamsburg; A. George Gilfillan III to Francis James Corbett, trustee, $730,000.

118 Seton Hill Road, Williamsburg; Daniel K. Staggs to Lloyd Stephen Wicker, $470,000.

2216 Sir Hatchett Court, Williamsburg; Dianna C. Harris, executor to Sarah M. Grieb, $749,000.

4009 Stettinius Trail, Williamsburg; HHJV LLC to Eunjeong Yoon, $464,500.

550 Thomas Bransby, Williamsburg; Kevin L. Reichert to Mark L. Jordan, $315,000.

Unit 23-2310 Braemar Creek at Greensprings Plantation; David E. Delk to Wayne E. Sandberg, $260,500.

9544 Viburnam Drive, Toano; NVR Inc. to Richard Harwood, $606,290.

127 Westward Ho, Williamsburg; Michael Vago to Wesley Parker Host, $550,000.

7539 Wicks Road, Williamsburg; Amanda D. Staples to Johsua I. Meek, $411,000.

8212 Wrenfield Drive, Williamsburg; Lauren E. Morse, administrator to Nicholas B. Reid, $640,000.

KING AND QUEEN

10.37 acres; Charles P. Mezera to Anthony Kingston, $360,000.

Lots; Karen Caldwell Koehler to Charles R. Bryant Jr., $220,000.

KING WILLIAM

419 19th St., West Point; Deborah Thorne Ball to Stacey Loftis, $215,000.

8.15 acres; Juan Jose Mosegui to Adrian Hernandez, $360,000.

320 Brooking Terrace, Aylett; Erik Wyatt to Charles Craft, $325,000.

730 Cressfield Drive, West Point; James D. Simmons to Joshua Charles Airaghi, $351,000.

216 Edwin Circle, Aylett; Balducci Builders Inc. to Lori Ha, $518,775.

12662 King William Road, King William; Jeffrey Allen Chisholm to Jeffrey Chisholm, $190,000.

Lot 12, New Delaware; Nayda Gingerich to Elif Kaya, $185,000.

111 Parkwood Drive, Aylett; Paula Ann Boundy, trustee of the Paula Ann Boundy Trust to Jacob W. McPherson, $375,000.

2211 Sara Ann Court, Aylett; Mary Lee Nugent to Christopher W. Harris, $319,950.

290 Thompson Ave., West Point; Zachery Aaron to Elizabeth M. Nader, $263,000.

NEW KENT

7219 Amarone Way, New Kent; Clayton Properties Group Inc. to Ernest J. Spates, $663,887.

7729 Battlefield Commons, Quinton; Terry/Peterson Residential 31 LLC to Benjamine Hefty, $278,900.

8105 W Blue Danube Loop, New Kent; NVR Inc. to Iris Diane Hyde, $366,795.

5211 Brandon Pines Way, Providence Forge; Eastwood Homes of Richmond LLC to Lawrence Wade Wyatt, $519,135.

9460 E Cosby Mill Road, Quinton; Jason Matthew Spear to Alisha Oswalt, $439,400.

8119 W Danube Loop, New Kent; NVR Inc. to Charles D. Williams, $341,400.

5962 Flowering Peach Lane, Providence Forge; Elmer C. Thompson, trustee to Higdon Boyd Herrington, $280,000.

5665 Hogan Bridge Drive, Providence Forge; Jsoeph F. Damis to Taryn Roane, $310,000.

7582 Lakeshore Drive, Quinton; Navy Federal Credit Union to Paul R. Grinter, $201,400.

7707 Leeds Castle Lane, New Kent; HHHunt Homes Hampton Roads to Christian Meyers, $344,140.

Lot 40, Block A, Sections D and E, Phase 1, Brickshire; Stephen K. McHugh to Lisa Joy P. Marston, trustee, $635,000.

Lots, Landbay 5, Section 3, Townhomes at Four Seasons; Kent Farms Holding Co. LLC to NVR Inc., $172,000.

7836 Maryland Ave., West Point; Eclectic Construction LLC to Sandra Hayward Randell, $236,000.

11431 Oakrise Road, New Kent; Eric Olsen to Ryan B. O’Neal, $353,500.

Parcels; Brian D. Clemens to James R. Hill, $225,000.

3313 Ridge Road, Quinton; Gregory S. Davis to Stephanie Mattarocci, $385,000.

7585 Sedge Drive, New Kent; Joanne Marie Miller to Joseph Salinetro, $419,999.

8567 Terroir Lane, New Kent; Clayton Properties Group Inc. to James C. Burley, $514,050.

PETERSBURG

206 Blackwater Drive; James Avery McGraw to Lisa B. Cudjoe, $157,500.

271 Chanticleer Drive; NVR INc. to Cynthia Evette Moore, $299,860.

835 Commerce St.; City of Petersburg to Tri-Cities Habitat for Humanity, $220,000.

522 Grove Ave.; Scott C. Lewis to Beverly J. Vaught, $169,950.

324 Holly Hill Drive; Susan Page Wolfe-Powell to Palma Fisher, $166,500.

616 North Carolina Ave.; Russell Johnson to Tashakey Nichola Nobrega, $175,000.

432 Pine Ridge Road; Johnie King to I&A Properties Inc., $167,000.

114 Seyler Drive; Roger J. Butler to Greg McDoe, $248,000.

634 S Sycamore St.; Christopher T. White to IAO Real Estate Ventures LLC, $250,000.

POWHATAN

1.02 acres; D. Daryl Bishop to Edward C. Young, $155,000.

2 acres; Samuel H. Stovall Jr. to Professional Foreclosure Corp. of Virginia, $168,100.

1182 Avatar Court, Powhatan; Samantha Dawn Dunford to Lucas Nunamaker, $305,000.

2510 Chastain Lane, Midlothian; Patrick B. Kalan to Sandra Bigham, $426,600.

1519 Deborah Lane, Powhatan; Even Lucas Bowery, sole heir to Steve Scully, $275,000.

1847 Fairpine Drive, Powhatan; Jodi J. Beadoin to Jacob Hackett, $335,000.

1830 Hillenwood Drive, Powhatan; Michael A. Wirth to Patrick L. Green, $425,000.

2160 Lakeview Drive, Powhatan; Kevin A. Carter to Matthew Logan Sutton, $300,000.

Lot 27, Section 4, Watkins Mill; Capitol City Development LLC to Shrader Investments LP, $160,000.

Lot 5, Block K, Lake Shawnee Estates; Rhey Igou to Susan Bear, $210,000.

16279 Maple Hall Drive, Midlothian; Gary C. Watkins to Larry E. Boppe, $1,100,000.

4192 Old Buckingham Road, Powhatan; New Ventures Real Estate LLC to Virginia F. Britton, $330,000.

3420 Seasail Ave., Powhatan; Wayne M. Lennon to Diane E. Lounsbury, $400,000.

3404 Upper River Way, Powhatan; Harmon H. Massey to Keegan M. Weaver, $585,000.

PRINCE GEORGE

1.231 acres; Joshua Dwight Bell, devisee to First Class Investors LLC, $200,000.

2 lots, 0.5004 acres; Canopy Properties Inc. to Ashvin Patel, $249,995.

5.16 acres; William C. Ellen to Alpha Management Services LLC, $330,000.

11312 Cedar Run Road, South Prince George; Lauren Parrish Loving to Candida D. Arrington, $225,000.

905 Eagle Place, North Prince George; D.R. Horton Inc. to Jessica Williams Booker, $528,000.

20550 Horseshoe Road, Carson; Stephen G. Rosbicki Jr. to Ty Siebert, $360,000.

14940 Lebanon Road, Spring Grove; Johnny L. Smith to Anna Louise Davis, $350,000.

2608 Maury Road, South Prince George; Travis Stuart Rowland to Justin R. Harris, $300,000.

Parcel; Edward Eugene Montgomery, executor to Edward Eugene Montgomery, $150,000.

2200 River Road, Priince George; IQ EQ Trust Co. U.S. LLC to Gibbs and Story Team LLC, $265,000.

15570 Springfield Drive, Disputanta; Deandrea Lashun Barnes to Jason B. Taylor, $575,000.

SUSSEX

2.704 acres; Vanderbilt Mortgage and Finance Inc. to Brenda Adkins Strother, $195,000.

9.928 acres; Christopher Ogle to Raychel Rebekah Shaw, $342,100.

Lot, Wakefield; Federal National Mortgage Association to JR Property Group LLC, trustee, $212,000.

WILLIAMSBURG

622 Counselors Way; Claudia Victoria Kathleen Jellett to Kevin P. Brown, $485,000.

134 Hunting Cove; Marley R. Brown III to LInda D. Black, $769,000.