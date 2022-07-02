Property Transfers Published July 2, 2022

The following is a list of more real estate parcels valued at $150,000 or more that have been transferred in the past few months in Richmond and surrounding areas.
To our readers: Caroline and Louisa listings will not be included until further notice.
RICHMOND
1315 N 22nd St; Evolve Hld Llc to Tran Julia L, $359,950.
723 N 26th St; Combs John C and Sharon M to Wohlmacher Matthew Howard And, $490,000.
1711 N 27th St; Marshall Jeff to Louis Cergeil Ii And, $189,999.
16 S 2nd St; E H K Associates to 16 S 2nd Street Llc, $560,000.
715 W 33rd St; Wiley Roger C and Sandra H to Wilkinson Laura Susan, $320,000.
39 E 3rd St Uc; Hamilton Scott L to Julliard Walker, $770,000.
406 N Adams St; Marbury Nerissa to Dstar Properties Llc, $335,000.
7 N Allen Ave; Shawn Roger J Iii and Christina A to Kane Edward Ross And, $360,500.
22 N Arthur Ashe Blvd; Blue Jimmy Llc to N22 Llc, $1,000,000.
1400 Bangle Dr; Jones Quiara to Coughlin Robert P, $160,000.
402 N Belmont Ave U6; Clark Ramel and Kelley O and to Handy Christopher Ryan, $215,000.
2124 Boro Ridge St; NVR Inc to Kent Jessica Lauren, $371,630.
4526 Britannia Road; Hernandez Maria J to Benavides Luis Alexander And, $180,000.
1203 E Brookland Park Blvd; Pinchback Barbara to Enterprise Community, $260,000.
3219 Carolina Ave; Lewitus Margaret to Featherstone Derric, $321,000.
509 Chantecler Ave; 509 Chantecler Avenue Llc to Williams Riley D and Elizabeth H, $384,000.
605 Chimborazo Blvd; Mcelwain Paulette M to August Corey Donovan And, $585,000.
1312 W Clay St; Cheneys Creek Llc to Ballard Aaron Andrew, $500,000.
3601 Delaware Ave; Archdev Studio Llc to Kent Olivia M, $303,000.
5410 Dorchester Road; Schneider Bernard F to Cunningham Michael Patrick And, $469,900.
3154 Ellwood Ave; Fox Nathan W A and to Schurz Catherine Ann, $426,500.
5941 Fairlee Road; Sweeney Barbara B to Booming Investment Llc And, $200,000.
1527 Floyd Ave; Deluca Katherine K and Kenneth M to Sutton Virginia J And, $680,000.
714 Forest View Dr; Grinnage Living Trust Trustees to Watson Amanda, $200,000.
3222 Garrett St; Tdz Properties Llc to Sympson Natalie R, $400,500.
3808 Glenwood Ave; Doyle Kaitlin E to Hasselbach Maggie Lee, $240,000.
2917 W Grace St; Fernandez James E and Joan Latta to Burton Haley Frances, $942,100.
6705 N Grand Brook Cir; Thompson Kelly G to Engle Jeffrey And, $222,100.
1207 Greycourt Ave; Wright Laurie L to Molesso Ashley Jill And, $404,995.
3110 Grove Ave; Berg David to Mccue John, $460,000.
1806 Hanover Ave; Taylor Cooley Mary B to Wheat Adair D Revocable Trust, $975,000.
910 S Harrison St; Youth Excel and Advancement Llc to Boulevard United Methodist, $1,000,000.
2707 Hillcrest Road; Bertolino Marjorie A to Peaden Russell L and Paula L, $455,000.
1307 Irby Dr; Sligh Jonathan W and Kaitlin B to Crozier Alyssa L, $320,000.
2733 Kenmore Road; Mcewing Kathleen A to Gibson Patrick And, $340,000.
2814 Kensington Ave U12; King English C to Hubenthal Wendy Joy, $201,000.
1521 W Laburnum Ave; Seay Richard C Jr and Bunny H to La Paz Remodeling Llc, $193,000.
725 S Laurel St; Hampton Lance and Suzette to Nguyen Tuan, $440,000.
5630 Limestone Dr; Zaryczny Henry and Louise B to Raqui Hector R, $175,000.
22 W Locke Lane U2; Jefferson Rodney A and to Coulbourn Sterling K And, $317,500.
3410 E Marshall St; Gormley Matthew C to Montgomery Katie, $359,000.
1705 Mechanicsville Tpke; Pineda Brothers Llc to Belton Shekila, $290,000.
3406 Montrose Ave; Harris Cynthia to Roman Evana M And, $320,000.
2001 Moore St; Ellis Sheila C to Bors Koefoed Fleming And, $351,500.
2017 Newman Road; Mission Realty Trust to Hyman Bernadeen, $203,000.
1509 Nottoway Ave; 1509 Associates Llc to Williams Michael D, $482,720.
4930 Old Midlothian Tpke; Forrest Properties Llc to Old Midlo Properties Llc, $1,100,000.
4608 Park Ave; 4608 Park Avenue Llc to Barton Kent A and Sara L, $890,000.
902 Parrish St; King Montese L to Cava Capital Llc, $215,000.
706 Pepper Ave; Caputo Anthony to Mccormack Elizabeth M And, $400,000.
1301 Porter St U402; Porter Street Llc to Williams Allison Nicole, $205,000.
5225 Reedy Ave; Herrmann Piere M and to Swineford Kristin And, $426,000.
605 Rothesay Road; Szwarc Carolyn Sue Austin to Szwarc Jeff, $165,000.
2719 Semmes Ave; Woodland Heights Llc to Duvall Eric A and Lauren A, $600,000.
9208 St Charles Cir; Stanley Martin Companies Llc to Lotfi Aslan, $281,679.
9101 Stony Point Dr; Highwoods Realty Limited Partnership to Jllx Stony Point Dst, 52150000.
4403 Stuart Ave; Barger Brian Wesley Jr and to Moffitt Heather And, $685,000.
1140 Sumpter St; Phillips Christina N to Randolph Homes Llc, $250,000.
2129 Tobacco Mill St; NVR Inc to Harris Kimberly And, $353,450.
3301 Tuxedo Blvd; Integral Properties Llc to Ihsan Zahra, $185,000.
6005 Wainwright Dr; W A 517 Plantation Investments to Khattab Yasmin Ali, $150,000.
1008 Welton Ave; Anchorlink Corporation to Argenzio Bernard, $180,000.
1212 Westover Hills Blvd; Twelve Square Llc to 1212 Westover Llc, $466,000.
5244 White Oak Dr; Burton Vivian T to Kitts Tony Ray Jr And, $160,000.
2914 Woodcliff Ave; Lynch George R and Jerry and Donald to 8th Hill Homes Llc, $168,000.
HENRICO
3307 Arbill Trce, Glen Allen; Perkins Joann and Mark to Pritchard Sean M and Christine E , $950,000.
13301 Autumn Chase Ct, Henrico; Borsh Regina A Trustee to Pagano Michael P and Stacey J, $450,000.
7698 Battlefield Park Rd, Henrico; Roberts Melissa A and Russell F Micou to Stephen Tesni Ann and Michael Ashley, $213,000.
10023 Bellona Ct, Henrico; Stepanyuk Olesya V to Wood Richard William and Kathryn Joan, $255,000.
10802 Blackthorn Ln, Henrico; Lau Tony and Rebecca to Case Kenneth S and Susan L, $320,000.
4502 Bragdon Way, Glen Allen; Manocha Ashish and Manisha to Sudharshanam Abilash and T Sanjana , $499,000.
11415 Brendonridge Ct, Henrico; Watson John E and Patricia to Jaworski Mark E Jr and Amanda C Boyce, $265,600.
7700 W Broad St, Henrico; Hess Retail Stores Llc to Joes Kwik Marts Llc, $1,020,000.
10404 Brookmont Dr, Henrico; Burton Thomas B and Mary T to Counts Christy and Brenda, $412,500.
10024 Bush Ln, Glen Allen; Russell Keri Star to Lopez Yoceline Guadelupe Mercado Et Al, $282,000.
7923 Capistrano Dr, Henrico; Brown Joi N to Obrien Courtney E , $275,000.
5701 Cedar Croft St, Henrico; Gibson Eilene A and Alvin E to Tipton John H and Joan L Gammon, $315,000.
2713 Chariot St, Glen Allen; Orellana Maria Pedrina and Maria Lidia to Orellana Maria Lidia and H W D Jr and S S D, $248,000.
9210 Chumley Ln, Henrico; Jeffers Christy Albert Jr to Tann Bunlang, $294,950.
4814 Coleman Rd, Henrico; Yi Chung Hoon and Kana Miyasato to Barranti Dorian Leigh and Sheila C Ellis, $414,000.
5601 Coopers Walk Ln, Henrico; Lm Townhomes 1 Llc to Anand Rahul J , $496,326.
9127 Creekwalk Pl, Glen Allen; Pritchard Sean M and Christine E to Lestock Matthew, $651,800.
3847 Danewood Dr, Henrico; Roberts Kari L to Tawadrous Sherif and Engy Ayad, $430,450.
2618 Dellrose Ave, Henrico; Capitol Design Group Llc to Diaz Roberto C , $215,000.
1320 Devers Rd, Henrico; Junes John L to Rowe Jordan Elizabeth and Connie , $291,000.
9713 Dove Hollow Ln, Glen Allen; Teter Kevin R and Angela M Spleen to Midence Tony, $380,000.
7708 Durvin Dr, Henrico; Gill Patrick O to Cujas Joseph W, $250,000.
609 Edgefield Ct, Henrico; Hogg Elizabeth and O Woodland Jr Trustees to Adkins Kenya Shai , $250,000.
4236 English Holly Cir, Henrico; Krueger Sarah P and Kathleen A Krueger Trs to Evanchyk Bessie P, $328,500.
5210 Fairlake Ln, Glen Allen; Antonio Anna R and Arex to Kidwell Christopher S and Kerry A , $401,500.
1600 Fawcett Ln, Henrico; Fallen Marvin W Jr and Mercedes Maldonado to Hp Virginia I Llc, $269,950.
7740 Flannagan Ct U606, Henrico; Rector Newton R Iii and J B to Washington Chelsea C , $165,000.
1705 Forest Glen Rd, Henrico; Walker Brenda H and K E Hobson Jr Et Al to Hobson Kermit Elmer Jr, $196,500.
5172 Francistown Rd, Glen Allen; Byldugula Rajesh B to Rahman Mahabubur and Asma Akter, $580,000.
5404 Fuller Dr, Glen Allen; Koshy Kayalakakathu G and Shannon L to Dyer Kathleen G, $364,900.
9213 Gayton Oaks Ct, Henrico; Townsend Ronald to Oberhand Robert and Viviane , $482,000.
12476 Grace Hill Ln, Glen Allen; Deshpande Mangesh and Preeti Mangesh to Kancham Naveen K and Chandana, $417,000.
2610 Greenway Ave, Henrico; Scott Nancy B to Morris Melissa Lynn, $220,000.
8124 Greystone East Cir, Henrico; Eck Enterprises Inc to Alkuhdhair Duna , $277,100.
7005 Hapsburg Ct, Henrico; Eastwood Homes Of Richmond Llc to Shands Nicole C and Antoine S , $358,140.
10891 Harvest Mill Pl, Glen Allen; Legault Homes Llc to Vik Lars Anders and Tara Renee, $586,343.
306 Hay Mill Aly, Glen Allen; Hhhunt Homes Lc to Brown David A and Lara M, $373,795.
11605 Hearthstone Dr, Glen Allen; Taylor Lori A and Gordon B to Dee Adrian Mark and Claire Elizabeth , $660,000.
1311 Hillside Ave, Henrico; Berry Thomas Michael to Berry Rachel M , $246,000.
2373 Horsley Dr, Henrico; Watts Eric Estate to Schneider Amanda and Fabiano, $325,000.
3033 Hunton Cottage Ln, Glen Allen; Mishra Satishkumar S and Aarti S to Bhamchigi Cherla Chandra Mouli and N P G, $545,000.
227 N Ivy Ave, Henrico; Wyatt Sade L to Reed Catrina Ann, $215,000.
12290 Kain Rd, Glen Allen; Kittrell Company to Ramalingam Esakiraja and D Esakiraja, $583,388.
9578 Kimberly Lynn Cir, Glen Allen; Wiley J Kendall to Equity Trust Company Custodian, $220,000.
405 Lakeside Blvd, Henrico; Espigh Taylor M to Mestre Adrianne C and Maxwell S Bazzano, $260,000.
8303 Lansdowne Rd, Henrico; Snyder Brock M and Audrey L to Furr Kendall Anne and Samuel W Whitesell, $315,000.
8312 Laurel Ridge Ter, Glen Allen; Roane Samon G to Bhatt Mauleshkumar Jayanand and Rupal M , $369,000.
4772 Leakes Mill Dr, Glen Allen; NVR Inc to Pakhale Prashant C and Kavita Prashant, $596,535.
2300 Libbie Ave, Henrico; Shortt Carmen Johnson to Ggc Associates Llc, $210,000.
5136 Linsey Lakes Dr, Glen Allen; Holland Matthew W and Karla L to Betros Kerolos T, $410,000.
5908 Long St, Henrico; Mccune Jason to Moran James G and Terry W, $241,000.
4903 Macilroy Ct, Henrico; Wade Bland M Sr and Judith P to Masonic Home Of Virginia, $279,300.
9373 Man-O-War Ct U1104, Glen Allen; Tarrats Anna L to Funk Patricia N , $175,000.
3013 Maplewood Rd, Henrico; Dent Ralph T Jr and L M R and S L Floyd to Huckabone Kristi N , $205,000.
701 Masters Row, Glen Allen; Rollins Teresa P to Pura Vida Rising Llc, $187,700.
1709 Michaels Rd, Henrico; Dimarco Ryan to Grander Scale Properties Llc, $327,000.
5310 Monument Ave, Henrico; Nicholas Sara Martin and Judson Rawley to Hamson Christian A and Kathleen R Melia, $418,000.
10521 Mountain Gate Way, Glen Allen; Fowler Marcelle Williams to Kelkar Vinayak and Sushama, $250,500.
1109 New York Ave, Glen Allen; Satchell Jennifer A to Mullins Jessica H , $215,000.
2536 Northwind Pl, Henrico; Fountaine Thomas C and Ellen P to Maccarone Joseph A and Kristen R , $635,000.
10125 Oakley Pointe Dr, Henrico; Warren Anne L and Stephen S Auditore to Boules Ramez T, $301,000.
4940 Old Main St U409, Henrico; Cooper Geoffrey G and Karen B to Saunders J Harman and Elizabeth W, $775,000.
2401 Omega Rd, Henrico; Hill Patricia W Estate to Reed Debra S, $275,000.
3720 Parchment Cir, Henrico; Joyner Kenneth M Jr and Liberty K Trustees to Oldham Todd Michael and Mirela Alina, $700,000.
2518 Parrish St, Henrico; Miller Latoya L to Hp Virginia I Llc, $222,000.
7951 Penniman Pl, Henrico; Sheppard Bobby W and Susan to Dempsey Jaycee L and Terry L Smith, $380,222.
12100 Pinefields Ct, Henrico; Owens Diane T and Denise T Webster to Schneider Constance H, $255,000.
1240 Portugee Rd, Sandston; Stanley Stephen B Jr and Debbie H to Lantz Victor M Jr , $268,000.
3808 Purple Haze Ct, Henrico; NVR Inc to Oneal Alysia Marie, $320,305.
2829 Queensland Dr, Henrico; See Thomas F and Katherine to Suarez Mauricio and Nubia Perez, $242,000.
5506 Raleigh Rd, Henrico; Lumpkin Amanda English to Fay Francis Gerard, $245,000.
10935 Rickey Ct, Glen Allen; Seaberg Steven to Banks Kenneth and Mary C Thomas Et Al, $449,000.
251 Rocketts Way U501, Henrico; Sabbak Basil Robert to Bortowski Stephen J and Marcy L, $430,000.
3913 Rosemallow Pl, Henrico; NVR Inc to Jones Fonda and Kyle, $371,230.
11904 Rutgers Dr, Henrico; Galindo Israel and Barbara to Fedarchuk Artsiom and Alena Dubavaya, $383,000.
205 Sag Harbor Ct, Henrico; NVR Inc to Gillyard Jenae Lachelle, $254,975.
9546 Sara Beth Cir, Glen Allen; Petrella Robert J and Linda to Rudman April, $185,000.
7407 Seminary Ave, Henrico; Walsh David M to Burnett Marjorie Mckayla, $251,000.
2014 Shady Branch Trl, Henrico; Mitchell Mary C and Glen L to Vandagriff Dena K and Eric S Vandagriff, $380,000.
6920 Sir Galahad Rd, Henrico; Eastwood Homes Of Richmond Llc to Charity Bryant Nathaniel, $420,950.
6705 Southbury Ct, Henrico; Claytor Christopher A and Jessica B Landi to Wilkins Bryan L and Erica Monique Jordan, $325,000.
5510 Springer Dr, Sandston; Curtis Stuart W and Lori R to Smith Joseph H and Erica K Pierce, $194,950.
526 St Albans Way, Henrico; Lee Parker H Iii and Barbara W to Saffelle Robert N and Constance H, $645,000.
2659 St Elias Dr, Henrico; Stanley Martin Homes Llc to Irmen Dorian Kleinsmith, $391,263.
2101 Stonehollow Rd, Henrico; Lawton John C Jr and Carmen to Wagner Timothy John and Callie Burrows, $415,000.
5624 Summer Creek Way, Glen Allen; Bosserman Thomas L and P S to Majzoobi Alireza and Sara Salimizadeh, $570,000.
9024 Tarrytown Dr, Henrico; Cantile Jack W and Anne F to Wind Trevor D and Sarah , $715,000.
11600 Timberly Waye, Henrico; Dent Rodney K Jr and Angela to Webb Justin Matthew, $275,000.
5116 Townsend Park Row, Glen Allen; Sahoo Govind and Swayamprabha Behera to Robert Deena , $580,000.
8909 Turnbull Ave, Henrico; Alexander Kenneth to Jablow Daniel I, $325,000.
7651 Varann Rd, Henrico; Hall Donald W and Deborah R to Lopez Lester Benbenuto Diaz, $330,000.
548 Virginia Center Pkwy, Glen Allen; Dickerson James C to Dandridge Ellen Wisman , $420,000.
1911 Watts Ln, Henrico; Ypk Llc to Randolph Javon, $210,000.
6103 West Club Ln, Henrico; Garnett Thomas H Iv and Andrea to Williams Michael J and Nicole M , $725,000.
11916 Westcott Landing Ct, Glen Allen; Dickerson R Keith and Tracy L to Savage Daniel Steward and Alina Alexandra , $1,086,000.
9323 Westmoor Dr, Henrico; Fierro Louis Ii and Maura M to Lunardi Jeffrey S and Kimberly, $532,000.
1526 Whatley St, Henrico; Atkinson Carolyn P to Bettis De Jarnaye F, $195,000.
9908 Whitney Cir, Henrico; Ly Savann and Sina to Dai Barry, $182,000.
7306 Willow Crossing Ter, Henrico; Snyder Cathe M to Fitzgerald Donna M, $310,000.
514 Winnetka Ave, Henrico; Asset Management And Rentals Llc to Pittas Alexander J, $158,670.
6917 Woodrow Ter, Henrico; Lansing Emily Caroline to Fourness Anna Claire and Bryan Hooten, $270,000.
9407 Wyndhurst Dr, Henrico; Niderberg Abbie K to Halim Leonardi and Kai Mei Susie Huang, $293,000.
477 Young Dr, Sandston; Liberty Homes Va Inc to Palmer Rodneshia and Edward Stith, $256,700.
CHESTERFIELD
1748 Almer Ct, Chester; NVR Inc to Watkins George Jr and Page Quinntarsha Winshelle, $550,255.
2703 Annakay Xing, Midlothian; Macdonald Heidi Hamill B C to Hubbard Stephen G and Hubbard Radha G, $630,000.
1000 Ashbrook Landing Ter, Midlothian; Slazinik Andrew and Denise A to Escobar Evin and Escobar Veronica and Villeda Wendy, $360,000.
10903 August Ct, Chesterfield; Wolford Erin B to Rodriguez Pablo Gomez and Cardenas Araceli, $205,000.
15006 Badestowe Dr, Chesterfield; Boos Steven W and Abramova T V to Thatcher Lawrence F and Marianna I, $455,000.
11731 Bailey Woods Dr, Midlothian; Finn Steven G and Angela R to Sorensen Parker David and Katelyn Mooney, $225,000.
12509 Bay Hill Dr, Chester; Lee Jin H and Haing R to Scott Christopher Edward and Sheanell, $435,000.
17850 Beach Rd, Chesterfield; Riverpine Properties Llc to South River Custom Homes Llc, $150,000.
5400 Beaver Spring Rd, Midlothian; Dove Melvin L Jr and Elonda S to Burwell April and Jerrod, $315,000.
7717 Belmont Stakes Dr, Midlothian; Cliborne Betty B to Newcomb Christopher A and Carrie L, $345,000.
10619 Bexwood Ct, Chesterfield; Ricketts Michelle L to Tucker Angela M, $259,000.
15606 Blooming Rd, Chesterfield; Eagle Construction Of Va Llc to Fusco William Jr and Patricia A, $491,692.
6011 Bluffwood Ct, North Chesterfield; Pace Crystal E to Clark Travis B, $218,000.
10617 Braden Parke Dr, Chesterfield; Mcclary Michael D and Agnes J to Tycer Lindsay T and Donna R, $346,500.
14313 Branched Antler Dr, Midlothian; Schwartz Andrew to Blessett George, $283,000.
5113 Bridgeside Dr, North Chesterfield; Torres Rafaela to Marte Jose L, $270,000.
2771 E Brigstock Rd, Midlothian; Blue Ridge Custom Homes Llc to Clarke Forrest and Jennifer, $528,508.
13731 Buck Rub Dr, Midlothian; Randolph Eugene C to Ginory Llc, $264,050.
12031 Bundle Rd, Chesterfield; White Andrew J and Reiman Kate L to Troussard Jacques, $350,000.
12513 Capernwray Ct, Chesterfield; Lifestyle Home Builders to Albert Scott J, $607,516.
17318 Casper Ln, Moseley; Adams Michael K to James Ake Bryan Permpoolsub, $371,800.
5807 Centralia Rd, North Chesterfield; Mcgowan Scott to Johnson Chase Michael, $239,000.
2019 Chesbay Ct, North Chesterfield; Abrenio J K and Abrenio W L Trs to Brown Donte Lamon, $271,000.
12708 S Chester Rd, Chester; Tench Curtis B to Powell A G Sr, $242,000.
11920 Chislet Mews, Midlothian; Kim Gihun and Bo Y to Hardisky David M, $370,000.
11448 Claimont Mill Dr, Chester; Style Craft Homes Inc Of Va to Graves Nivea Decole and Saffore Joella Adell, $238,830.
4032 Clodfelter Dr, North Chesterfield; Layne Tracey to Gilliland Thomas H and Kimberly, $225,000.
3950 Cogbill Rd, North Chesterfield; Lawler Kathryn W to Delossantos Joseph, $280,000.
6616 Commander Rd, North Chesterfield; Ogunbunmi Uyi Joseph to Mays Irvin and Green-Mays Michele, $235,000.
4503 Cordova Ln, Chesterfield; Nice Homes Rva Llc to Pinto Charlotte R Ferreira, $240,000.
18119 Cove Creek Dr, Moseley; Lifestyle Home Builders to Williams Kenneth Jr and Tiffany, $689,950.
14320 Crossings Ridge Dr, Midlothian; Lowe Michael E and Bonnie N to Kirkpatrick Kristin M and Timothy, $675,000.
12017 De Lavial St, Chester; Wilmoth William W Iii and Brooke to Williams Michael J and Martha S, $272,000.
7006 Deer Run Ln, Midlothian; Burton Curtis W to Wilson David Nathaniel Ii, $264,000.
6607 W Denny Ct, Chesterfield; Current Llc to Blanton Thomas Irvin and Luanna Lestyk, $255,000.
10261 N Donegal Rd, Chesterfield; Eaton Jason C and Melissa D to Barnes Marshall C, $247,000.
14601 Duck Cove Ct, Midlothian; Krozier Jeffrey and Laura K to Jacobs Nicole, $342,950.
11800 Eagle Pass Dr, Chesterfield; Vazquez Richard A to O’neal Tymber and Gentile Jarrod, $455,000.
10206 Edgecliff Ln, Chesterfield; Creative Home Renovations to Critton Jeremy, $197,000.
11700 Ellerbee Mill Ave, Chester; Style Craft Homes Inc Of Va to Kent Karen M, $366,470.
14919 Endstone Trl, Midlothian; Ferrante Dana A and Shana Lauren to Owen Franklin Clay and Meagan Christine, $599,900.
2209 Eventide Dr, North Chesterfield; Eastwood Homes Of Richmond Llc to Chen Steve and Chen Nan Sheng, $298,510.
3970 Falstone Rd, North Chesterfield; Hughes Bonnie Jean and Shroyer Wendy Lynn to Castaldi Jose A, $231,500.
8119 Fedora Dr, Chesterfield; Feldhauser Desirae M and Brian A to Graves Michael O’connor and Edwards-Graves Terry Denise, $549,000.
13400 Fitzwilliam Ct, Midlothian; Collington East Llc to Thompson John and Mary Ann, $515,569.
8800 Forge Gate Ln, Chesterfield; Main Street Homes to Carter Eric C and Natalie, $594,857.
3313 Fox Chase Dr, Midlothian; Burnett Ernest H and Kathleen G to Hurley Justin, $257,500.
3825 Foxglove Rd, North Chesterfield; Palmer M Janet and Holland Valerie E and Palmer Fred to Bennett Lisa, $245,000.
3209 Gannet Ln, Midlothian; Swift Creek Development Llc to Rogers Derek and Katie, $358,658.
11524 Genito Rd, Midlothian; Rivenbark Margaret B to Cerrato Bejarano Santiago A, $237,000.
5218 Goldburn Dr, North Chesterfield; Siegel Tina to Varela Velasquez Norlan A, $360,000.
14719 Grand Forest Ct, South Chesterfield; Alonzo-Mercado Carole M to Blake Rebecca Hooper and Hooper Sandra S and Wooton Mary Keeley, $515,000.
12207 Green Vista Ct, Chester; Patel Mahesh and Vanita to Patel Hemali A and Desai Chitali Bimalkumar, $335,000.
12600 Grendon Dr, Midlothian; Adams Richard D and Nancy M to Kyle Lisa Marie and Peter Christopher, $760,000.
5714 Grove Forest Ct, Midlothian; Roberts Terry L and Deborah E to Secrist Melissa D and Kevin R, $390,000.
10323 Hamlin Dr, Chester; Hetzler Michael T and Lauren R to Rodriguez Waldina Bueso, $300,000.
9100 Harmad Dr, North Chesterfield; Mcmanus Jerry W and Shelva H to Snead Shawn J, $305,000.
4416 Haymarket Ln, North Chesterfield; Baker Aaron Marcus to Baek Yong Ki, $280,000.
12006 Hidden Nest Ct, Midlothian; Thomas Samuel and Katharine to Kline Daniel H Jr and Adrienne R, $400,000.
602 Holly Grove Ln, North Chesterfield; Thomas Jerry D and Anne H Trs to Gerencser Michael Wade, $400,000.
1410 W Hundred Rd, Chester; Rish Equipment Company to 1410 West Hundred Llc, $1,000,000.
7213 Ingot Pl, North Chesterfield; NVR Inc to Scott Scotti Joseph and Carter Brenda Ann, $375,295.
2761 Ionis Ln, Midlothian; Hasani Havishe and Hasani Elmaze to Zapata Grisales Victor M, $280,000.
5608 Jamson Rd, North Chesterfield; Dannouf Abdul K and Fatima M to Peters Diana Dannouf and Michael Keith, $290,000.
4730 Jennway Loop, Moseley; Oapos;Dette Jonathan and Kristine to Balangue Michelle F, $625,000.
539 Kendrick Ct, North Chesterfield; Groen Nicole L to Champlin Caleb Enos, $280,000.
13346 Kingsmill Rd, Midlothian; Bayne Nancy J to Kenney Michele and Noah Jr, $509,250.
4830 Kyloe Ln, Moseley; Phillips Melissa A to Morgan Bret and Angela, $438,000.
6818 Lake Caroline Dr, Chesterfield; Joseph Tamara T to Nery Juanito C Jr, $315,000.
2212 Lancers Blvd, North Chesterfield; Wilson Jacqueline and Charles A to Williams Angela Maureen, $220,000.
16806 Laurel Park Dr, Moseley; Westerleigh Fc Llc to Perapogu Sushma S and Koneri Kenneth D, $364,413.
6604 Liege Hl, Moseley; Hhhunt Greenwich Walk Llc to Bowles Lorey Eggleston, $444,345.
4112 Litchfield Dr, Chesterfield; Ewald Casey J and Jessica L to Rivas Carlos Vladimir Gonzalez and Fernandez Molina, $341,000.
5300 Lockberry Ridge Ct, North Chesterfield; Pike Larry D to Johnson Charlene V and Smith James R, $298,000.
11607 Longtown Mews, Midlothian; Judge Cole J and Dianna C to Organt Marc A Jr and Jessica G, $375,000.
11305 Ludgate Pl, Chester; Meanor Christopher to Smith Joseph N Jr and Jacquelyn A, $280,000.
1500 Mangrove Bay Ter, Chester; Williams Kenneth and Tiffany to Fukushima Christina and Benson Thomas, $465,000.
13912 Marsham Rd, Chester; NVR Inc to Yunda Jhonathan J and Alexandra E, $447,500.
4600 Mason Dale Way, North Chesterfield; Hughes Calvin A and Gloria L to Heath Xaiver, $265,000.
11005 May Apple Ter, North Chesterfield; Dacko Andrei and Brandi to Lively Eugene Christian Jr, $355,000.
4955 Michaelwood Rd, Chesterfield; Shurm Construction Inc to Hooker Kristen Leigh, $423,868.
14608 Mill Spring Cir, Midlothian; Newcomb Christopher A to Darnell Jennifer Lauren, $250,000.
5248 Misty Spring Dr, Midlothian; Simpson James N and Carrie H to Haasch Steven F, $295,000.
700 Mountshire Pl, Chester; Davila Juan M and Maria to Hileman Paul D and Baker Amy L, $310,000.
1957 Neptune Dr, North Chesterfield; Lee Joshua Adam and Kristina L to Abbassy Ayman F, $285,000.
8207 Noltland Ct, Chesterfield; Moseley Travis and Sara F to Handley Jeremy Dm and Amy L, $475,000.
1748 Oak Lake Blvd, Midlothian; Crone Properties Llc to Land Sight Llc, $1,000,000.
16007 Old Castle Rd, Midlothian; Williams Ray A Construction Co to Thurlow Todd Fredrick and Cynthia Henry, $752,800.
4601 Otter Ct, Moseley; Harring Construction Co to De Gonia Marsha Kay and David John, $850,000.
4207 Panola Rd, North Chesterfield; Ngeam Sal and But Sreymao to Burton Ann L, $238,500.
12572 Petrel Xing, Midlothian; Swift Creek Development Llc to Williams Halimah Monique, $308,060.
5241 Plum St, North Chesterfield; Brown Donte Lamon to Ahjuder-Melendez Renee Lynne, $216,000.
3419 Post Mill Pl, Midlothian; Samdani Attique and Samdani T to Hamama Haisam Anwar, $705,000.
1706 Providence Villas Ct, North Chesterfield; Eagle Construction Of Va Llc to Woodman Terrace Llc, $390,000.
15400 Pypers Pointe Dr, Chesterfield; Kyle Sonny R and Jessica C to Kelley James Matthew, $339,500.
8812 Rams Crossing Pl, North Chesterfield; Collier R E Inc Builder to Dahiya Ravinder and Kavita, $580,000.
5042 Red Fern Ct, Midlothian; Reed Shyrell A and Melvin L Iii to Skolnick Jacob Andrew and Parker Megan Joann, $392,500.
6024 Restingway Ln, North Chesterfield; Myers Stephen W Jr to Basilio Silvestre Silverio and Compean Luz Maria Tovar, $270,000.
14321 Revelry Blvd, Midlothian; NVR Inc to Boyd Michael Wayne Trustee, $432,360.
302 Rexmoor Ter, North Chesterfield; Banerjea A and Banerjea R C Trs to Fleming Richard H and Patty J, $495,000.
6512 River Rd, South Chesterfield; Pritchett Charlene Et Als to Mamon Group Llc, $151,150.
2821 Robys Way, Midlothian; Britt Warren H and Britt L A Trs to Bullock Harris Daniel and Katherine Keogh, $596,000.
4308 Rose Glen Turn , Midlothian; Ritchie Jason R to Rowe Sarah Katherine and Scott Anna, $345,000.
18300 Sagamore Dr, Moseley; NVR Inc to Smith Ronald Jr and Reeshida, $644,815.
11711 Sainsbury Ct, Midlothian; Wheel Malanie B to Bruckner Katelyn Marie, $270,000.
15901 Sandwave Rd, Chester; Caron Jason W to Holman Dominique, $236,500.
16120 Scottwood Rd, Midlothian; Ernesto Frank Iv and Deborah F to Francis Legacy Holdings Llc, $315,000.
8707 Shadymist Dr, North Chesterfield; Alley Deborah E to M and M Capital Investment Corp, $165,000.
1201 Shirlton Rd, Midlothian; Miracle Mitchell and Kimberly to Hanoka Steven and Moriconi Valkyrie P, $426,750.
5413 Singing Bird Dr, Moseley; Gregoire Development Corp to Barnes David and Lockewood Lindsey, $899,997.
8218 Spiral Dr, Chesterfield; Eastwood Homes Of Richmond Llc to Rogers Kristen and Rogers Richard and Rogers Joni L, $399,955.
3700 Stardown Ct, Chester; Willis Charles B and Jennifer S to Newton Olivia M, $235,000.
3725 Sterling Woods Ln, North Chesterfield; Hunt Megan and Jonathan to Woodson Simon and Jasmine, $375,000.
4408 Stoney Creek Pkwy, Chester; Rosh Shawn M and Makarena to Aboulhosn Serline, $360,000.
7842 Sunday Silence Ln, Midlothian; Maclauchlan Travis D to Aguilar Leopoldo O and Norma E, $283,500.
1418 Sycamore Mews Cir, Midlothian; Hage Bruce W and Sheila P to Ghali Sandra J, $245,000.
4048 Tanner Slip Cir, Chester; Officer Mark A and Stephany D to Bradshaw Steven D and Nedra, $314,000.
6913 Theoden Lndg, North Chesterfield; D R Horton Inc to Hawkins Darren Earl, $380,890.
4902 Timber Trail Ct, Midlothian; Alley Michael Ray to Bolden Javone and Green Jesse Lee, $250,000.
2412 Tomahawk Meadows Dr, Midlothian; Smith Jerry James Jay and E M to Schilstra Steffen R and Holcombe Shannon A, $417,000.
6207 Trail Ride Dr, Moseley; D R Horton Inc to Davis Michael Andrew and Lisa, $477,995.
8839 Trevillian Rd, North Chesterfield; Cleary Thomas and Rarrick C K to Wvp Properties Llc, $291,000.
7825 Valencia Rd, Chesterfield; Cole-Booze Cindy S and Michael D to A and J Investment Llc, $175,000.
8805 E Wadsworth Pl, North Chesterfield; Hutchings Scott to Young Benjamin R and Kim Susan, $315,000.
13737 War Admiral Dr, Midlothian; Foltz Investments Llc to Webb Andrew Jackson Iii and Brittney Renee, $290,000.
5900 Waters Edge Rd, Midlothian; England Barbara Elizabeth to Wilburn Richard A and Belinda A, $365,000.
10813 Wellington Cross Way, Chester; Agostini Joseph L and Florelia V to Dillard Fred L Jr and Twanya M and Ward Maurice H and Sarah, $649,990.
15501 Whirland Dr, Midlothian; Clayton Properties Group Inc to Smith Jane Elizabeth and Timothy Frederick, $472,450.
1306 Whitley Ct, Chester; Tallaksen Kent A and Deborah E to Chase Phillip Edward and Elizabeth Sara, $243,000.
15401 Willowmore Dr, Midlothian; Marfeli General Contractor Llc to Rowe Robert Ashley and Rand-Rowe Lisa Marie, $680,000.
1660 Winding Way, North Chesterfield; Chey Sotha to Holmes Tonya Renee, $250,000.
9201 Winterpock Rd, Chesterfield; Phinney Dana M to Lehman Donna Luanne and Michael Eugene, $485,000.
2860 Woodbridge Crossing Ct, Midlothian; Sabin C and Welch E and Sabin S to Cook Timothy and Torres-Cook Veronica, $213,000.
5201 Zion Hill Church Rd, North Chesterfield; Kelly Shirish M to Ramirez Brenda Gonzalez and Gonzalez Edin Veliz, 330000.
CHESTERFIELD (additional)
1637 Almer Ct, Chester; NVR Inc to Dean Matthew and Melissa, $480,115.
4901 Appelman Ct, Chesterfield; Shurm Construction Inc to Brown Felencia, $432,529.
901 Arch Hill Pl, North Chesterfield; Ry Legacy Homes Llc to Ingold Daniel and Weston Jonathan, $179,950.
11212 Ascot Dr, Midlothian; Lindsay D A and Lindsay R E Jr to Leonard Adam and Hannah Nicole, $399,900.
5869 Austin Woods Dr, North Chesterfield; NVR Inc to Dietrich Davina Kay Aiko, $328,570.
8300 Badestowe Ct, Chesterfield; Damon Russell and Celuck Megan E to Larson Phillip M and Bethany A, $425,000.
13910 Barnes Spring Rd, Midlothian; Sich Shawn L and Hillary S to Livingston Ryan A, $329,900.
9531 Beaver Bridge Rd, Chesterfield; Riverpine Properties Llc to Leber Timothy James Sr and Brenda Diggs, $150,000.
7920 Belmont Rd, Chesterfield; Reckling Haley and Ridge Colin B to Bedell Louis Wood Iii, $303,000.
9208 Bethia Rd, Chesterfield; Pennington Robert Lee Jr to Morgan Jared, $239,950.
5100 Blossomwood Cir, Chesterfield; Whitelow Carter T and Casie F to Cox William C and Donna C and Sanchez Rachel M, $238,000.
4461 Braden Woods Dr, Chesterfield; NVR Inc to Darnell Suellen Bell, $309,640.
12901 Branders Bridge Rd, Chester; Ball Stewart C to Vass Ethan, $249,950.
10280 Brian Ray Ct, Midlothian; Foster Kevin and Virginia to Materna Michael Joseph, $220,000.
325 Brighton Dr, North Chesterfield; Scribner Noah and Taylor Amy to Mckinley Housing Llc, $195,500.
8157 Brown Rd, North Chesterfield; Ludwig Carl F to Phinney Dana M, $260,000.
4904 Caldwell Ave, North Chesterfield; Hensley G M and Payne M E Trs to Wood Abby Ferguson, $167,000.
2121 Cantina Ln, Midlothian; NVR Inc to Murphy Margaret and Watkins Julie K, $440,020.
2006 Castle Glen Cir, North Chesterfield; Shannon Ann M to Knappe Eric A and Pitkin Samantha B, $275,000.
7825 Centerbrook Pl, Chesterfield; Gri Holdings Llc Trustee to Slater Albert and Gloria J, $335,000.
14601 Charter Walk Ct, Midlothian; Rydzy Michael F and Davis Lisa A to Sullivan Patrick, $570,000.
11404 Claimont Mill Dr, Chester; Style Craft Homes Inc Of Va to Black Wesley and Napier Brianna, $268,840.
11428 Claimont Mill Dr, Chester; Style Craft Homes Inc Of Va to Cordingly Brian D and Julia, $261,690.
8510 Claypool Rd, North Chesterfield; Reebarrs Llc to Cardwell Shayne and Cochran Allyson, $286,000.
2718 Colgrave Rd, Midlothian; Anderson Stephen R and Anne M to Pecoraro Alyssa, $160,000.
15613 Corte Castle Ter, Chesterfield; Ingersoll William J and Kathy G to Hovermale Brenden and Kelsi, $370,000.
7000 Crackerberry Dr, Moseley; Patterson Seth M and Trista E to Klinar Eli and Hannah, $560,000.
9300 Croft Crossing Ct, North Chesterfield; Jackson Tracey A and Rozena J to Snyder Louis Alarie, $285,000.
10711 Darby Cir, Midlothian; Hague Bruce E and Sandra B to Wolfe Collette Marie, $572,000.
21219 Deodora Dr, South Chesterfield; Price Andrew L Jr to Berrios Waleska N, $245,000.
11410 Driscoll Rd, Chester; Keller Raymond D and Theresa M to Karamarkovich Sarah and Richards-Karamarkovich Ian, $330,000.
6848 Dunton Rd, Chesterfield; Cosby Village Llc to Shank Richard Joseph and Mary Louise, $406,742.
7102 Egan Pl, Chesterfield; Vasquez Bruno Lucio D to Greene Darrin P, $230,000.
4808 Empire Pkwy, Chester; Parrott Jimmy E and Phyllis W to Austin Elizabeth A, $261,000.
11841 N Enon Church Rd, Chester; NVR Inc to Figueroa Brenda Faye and Perrotta Michael, $514,805.
1307 Exbury Dr, Midlothian; Gray Gary F and Cheryl Anne to Mineo Justin and Pfeiffer Leah, $305,000.
3237 Farcet Ter, Midlothian; Jackson Troy to Rudy David A and Linda, $590,000.
11912 First Branch Ct, Chesterfield; Burroughs Kevin J and Deborah R to Swayzee Jason M and Shelby T, $500,000.
3233 Fortunes Ridge Rd, Midlothian; New Costa Properties Llc to West Dillon J and Katherine A, $375,000.
3224 Fulbrook Dr, Midlothian; Watkins J M and Watkins L B Trs to Lichiello Anthony P and Anna D, $930,000.
4531 Glen Tara Dr, Midlothian; Liberty Home Investments Llc to Luo Wen, $199,900.
100 Goodward Rd, North Chesterfield; Graham Farrah S to Marrero Lening, $285,000.
6613 Grand Haven Ln, Moseley; Schell Brothers Richmond Llc to Snodgrass Michael and Stephanie, $592,007.
13531 Green Spire Ct, Chester; Roberson Adriel M to Shim David Young-Chan, $295,000.
6524 Greyhaven Dr, North Chesterfield; D R Horton Inc to White Vonissa Shanell and Maurice, $380,990.
9919 Groundhog Dr, North Chesterfield; Bagley Clayton R to Olszewski Jennifer Lynn and Olszewski John A, $205,000.
8024 Hampton Crest Cir, Chesterfield; Miller George K Jr to Tapia Cory M and Erin S, $390,000.
10710 Haverford Ln, North Chesterfield; Norby Robert G to A and J Investment Llc, $235,000.
15625 Henningford Rd, Chesterfield; Main Street Homes to Novak Andrew P and Monique S, $500,840.
14601 Holding Pond Ct, Midlothian; Bartel Blair S and Gilley C D to Hodzic Asmir and Pham Hoang P, $321,000.
11531 Hull Street Rd, Midlothian; Northside Southside Ptnrs Llc to Lucas Tony Trustee Of Kathryn S Lucas 2012 Children’s Trust, $1,125,000.
14308 Huntgate Woods Rd, Midlothian; Jamieson M Edward and Shari D to Heilman Jordon Michael and Whitfield Katherine Leigh, $410,000.
5907 Ironhorse Rd, North Chesterfield; Ek Real Estate Fund I Llc to Latitude 36 Inc, $275,000.
15901 Jefferson Davis Hwy, South Chesterfield; 7-Eleven Inc to Easy Peasy Llc, $432,000.
11206 Kalliope Dr, Chesterfield; Wade Michael R and Dawn E to Mbakop Ngankentcha Rosie, $565,000.
10702 Kelmont Ct, North Chesterfield; Holman Matthew and Carrie to Escobedo Oliver Lopez, $301,000.
1611 Kingscross Rd, Midlothian; Carucci Joseph E and Maria J to Clinedinst Andrew S and Higdon Sean W, $425,000.
12830 Knightcross Rd, Midlothian; Davis Virgil W and Elizabeth J to Hill Frank H Iv and Elizabeth S, $495,000.
10131 Lakent Ln, North Chesterfield; Haley Michael to Delaney Shannon Maurice, $305,000.
9000 Laurel Oak Ct, North Chesterfield; Pleasants Eric and Julie A to Lopez Flor M, $200,000.
6602 Liege Hl, Moseley; Hhhunt Greenwich Walk Llc to Thomas Jerry Dean and Anne Hudson, $454,105.
3949 Llewellyn Ln, Chesterfield; Ashley Christopher B and Ashley to Perez Esterlina, $275,000.
11501 Longtown Trl, Midlothian; D R Horton Inc to Barefoot Dana Danielle and Andrew Patrick, $450,270.
6108 Magnolia Cove Ct, Chester; Bell Sarah J to Terranova Deborah, $379,000.
9301 Malcott Ct, North Chesterfield; Walters Edward K and Alexis S to Mccarthy Robert, $221,000.
13812 Marsham Rd, Chester; NVR Inc to Kargbo Santigi and Mariama Z, $433,245.
6700 Mason Run Dr, North Chesterfield; Johnston Brian M to Richmond Property Buyers Llc, $165,000.
4000 Mctyres Cove Ter, Midlothian; Spruill J Kenneth and Carol P to Tedeschi Michael B, $323,900.
17601 Memorial Tournament Dr, Moseley; Salgado Merlos Arnold J to Kancherla Srinivas and Jain Prasanth and Darsi Ravikumar V N and Nagireddy S, $330,000.
14710 Midship Woods Ct, Chesterfield; Paulino Christopher and Conner M to Lindbom Michael S and Amanda Kristin, $281,000.
1024 Mitford Pl, Midlothian; Scofield Scott D and Vita A to Smith Michael A and Shea Hawkins, $590,000.
1701 Mountain Pine Blvd, North Chesterfield; Deutermann Renee E to Martin Mark, $191,000.
7395 Nicklaus Cir, Moseley; Daugherty Aryn Blaine to Miller Robert I and Cindy M, $411,786.
14419 Old Bond St, Chesterfield; Mifflin Steven P and Norma G to Abate Justin Scott and Julie, $387,000.
1600 Old Hundred Rd, Midlothian; Brown Vicki L to Yeatman Kyle A, $700,000.
14901 Orchard Grove Ct, Midlothian; Whitfield Marcus and Ebony to Mccall Troy and Eslynn, $425,000.
8322 Outpost Cir, Chesterfield; Cole C Peter and Julie D to Kiingerberg William Joe Iii, $252,000.
16104 Pauline Ave, Chester; Shin Oh Cheol and Jisun to Ferraiolo Catherina, $175,000.
14104 Pensive Pl, Midlothian; Grover James M and Regina C to Autry Justin Thomas and Erickson Stephanie Lynn, $385,000.
12576 Petrel Xing, Midlothian; Swift Creek Development Llc to Menke Amy Kathleen and Carroll Leanne Norris, $309,491.
7336 Pineleaf Dr, North Chesterfield; Kitchen Jeffrey A and Ruhlen C M to Wilkins Josalyn Mccole, $220,250.
4026 Poplar Grove Rd, Midlothian; Hobbs Lamont A and Chanel E to Gilbert Eva Nicole and Hill Eva Marie, $325,000.
7318 Proud Clarion Ln, Midlothian; Rust Brian C and Rust Colleen S to Snead Kevin Olajuwon, 308000.
1853 Providence Villas Ct, North Chesterfield; Eagle Construction Of Va Llc to Meador Susan T and Norman L, $375,000.
2630 Quisenberry St, Midlothian; Mereand Maggie S to Yerby Ferley Terrell, $254,500.
203 Redbird Dr, Chester; Pyle John M and Debra B to Pearce Luther Thomas and Temple, $445,000.
11354 Ridge Mill Ct, Chester; Rolling Ridge Llc to Shands Juaneika Tiara, $313,792.
11513 Riverboat Dr, Chester; Main Street Homes to Hamilton-Edwards Akquira Shamire and Edwards Joslyn Jr, $827,397.
12904 Rivers Bend Rd, Chester; Smithson Louis and Spink Makenzi to Sarebahi Shikha and Johri Ravi, $391,000.
3119 Rolling Oaks Ct, North Chesterfield; White Cheryl A to Summerous Deanna Marie, $283,000.
7312 Rouseaux Pl, North Chesterfield; Hhhunt Homes L C to Patel Hardik M and Bansari H, $429,000.
1600 Sainsbury Dr, Midlothian; Evans Robert M to Paramount Investments Llc, $208,000.
14207 Santell Dr, Chester; Stallings Randy to Birt Melika, $290,000.
8431 Scottingham Dr, North Chesterfield; Smith William J and Dorita J to Sanford Ryan, $154,500.
12306 Second Branch Rd, Chesterfield; Butler Kenneth W and Stephanie M to Armstrong Jillian Renee and Gragg Alexander, $320,000.
8745 Sheldeb Dr, North Chesterfield; Homebuyers With Heart Llc to Timberlake Joseph S and Early Alison W, $466,500.
9349 Shiloh Dr, North Chesterfield; Smith Mezel and Chelsea N to Leclerc Alex, $250,000.
2461 Silver Lake Ter, Midlothian; Lee Charles R and F L and Lee M N to White John R and Wanda T, $310,000.
12800 Sodbury Dr, Midlothian; Boone Homes Inc to Smith Dennis P and Jean D, $1,164,822.
12402 South Ridge Cir, Midlothian; Mason Robert Preston Iii to Martin Juan Pablo and Arevalo Danna Marcela Martin, $250,000.
8224 Spiral Dr, Chesterfield; Eastwood Homes Of Richmond Llc to Vannatta Jason and Belinda, $497,090.
9612 Spring Glen Dr, Chesterfield; Uzzell Darius L and Jeanette A to Council Durell Jr and Tia Christine, $490,000.
5606 Standing Oak Dr, Midlothian; Engel Ralliegh Baring and Engel Michelle Dee to Koogler Christine M, $300,000.
13118 Stockleigh Dr, Chester; Cady Keith W and Jennifer O to George Thomson M and Selvarajou Johns and Kottayil Ram Mohan K, $288,000.
9024 Sugar Hill Pl, Midlothian; Hill Homes Inc to Smith Christa C and Scott L, $448,000.
10943 Sunset Hills Dr, North Chesterfield; Boom Stephen M and Amy B to Amadee Davis, $315,000.
14446 Tanager Wood Trl, Midlothian; Berg Charles E and Ardith E to Davis Virgil W and Elizabeth J, $367,500.
10125 Terri Lynn Ct, North Chesterfield; Eastwood Homes Of Richmond Llc to Nolley Jaquelin C and J Robert, $543,158.
15706 Timberstone Ct, Chesterfield; Booker John W and Tanisha G to Morgan David John and Jeannie Kim, $500,000.
5742 Trail Ride Dr, Moseley; Korte Brian E and Molly M to Thornton Alisha D and Thomas R, $450,000.
531 Trickling Creek Rd, North Chesterfield; Davadi Jorge Alfredo to Martinez Johan Romero, $375,000.
7901 Valencia Rd, Chesterfield; Marrow Antinita D to Vasquez Esquivel Norma N, $220,000.
12819 Village School Ln, Midlothian; Lewis Shawn to Cheng Jonathan and Sacco Gabrielle, $330,000.
1824 Walkerton Rd, North Chesterfield; Durocher Debra Lynne Thomas Trustee to Funderburke Ross I and Rebecca D, $389,500.
121 Walton Park Ln, Midlothian; Robertson Cecil W and Phyllis B to Watson Shelby L, $165,000.
5202 Watercrest Pl, Midlothian; Morrissey J R and Westerholm E K to Hourigan Robert Mark and Bhosle Mandar Vasant, $561,500.
660 Watkins Centre Pkwy, Midlothian; Watkins Land Llc to Crdr Management Watkins Llc, $400,000.
6737 Way Point Dr, North Chesterfield; Hhhunt Homes L C to Madalena Mayra A, $298,480.
5502 West Bay Ct, Midlothian; Smith Gregory A and Becky J to Schindler Kevin Jameson and Dana Marie, $415,000.
2406 Whirland Ct, Midlothian; Clayton Properties Group Inc to Lawson Gress and Paige Marie, $492,445.
1607 N White Mountain Dr, Chester; Garton Adam K and Cheri L to Pierson Devyn and Arielle, $490,000.
7219 Wild Senna Trl, Moseley; De Vera Dennis and Nyree to Bechara Ayman S and Hemaia Lucy R, $475,000.
7869 Winding Ash Pl, Chesterfield; Mims Patrick W to Fouad Shaker and Ghaly Aml, $250,000.
1921 Winterfield Rd, Midlothian; Murray Karen R to Foss James R and Deborah Ann, $375,000.
10720 Woodland Pond Pkwy, Chesterfield; Thompson William R and Patricia to Hance Joseph J and Patricia L, $688,000.
6041 Woodpecker Rd, Chesterfield; Dillon W Ann to King Sharon G and Tracy B, $634,350.
2307 Wrens Nest Rd, North Chesterfield; Beckley Lawson D Trustee to Te Velde Brent and Jennifer, $290,000.
HANOVER
2.5 acres; RWC Investments LLC to CFT NV Developments LLC, $1,005,000.
613 Arbor Press Court, Glen Allen; Paula Kay Wagner to Deepak Kumar, $311,000.
9473 Assembly Way, Mechanicsville; Laura Allen Clowser to James Walker Reynolds, $434,950.
Block 1, Section 1, Battlefield Farms; Frederic C. McGhee to River City Builders of Virginia Inc., $150,000.
8020 Blythe Road, Mechanicsville; Clayton Properties Group Inc. to Cody J. Dunavan, $538,003.
7107 Bruce Academy Court, Mechanicsville; Pamela Downing to Justin Bailey, $275,000.
10420 Chickahominy Falls Lane, Glen Allen; Tameria Jo Barnes to John A. Mahone, $650,000.
14071 Deer Creek Road, Ashland; Michael J. Baron to Robert A. Duckworth III, $385,250.
5947 Dugout Terrace, Mechanicsville; John S. Cook to Billy Purcell, $338,000.
9217 Fairfield Farm Court, Mechanicsville; NVR Inc. to Pratap Sahoo, $496,855.
7120 Fire Lane, Mechanicsville; Florence S. and Robert W. Cabaniss Foundatio to Ramon Zepeda, $625,000.
10420 Golden Sunset Court, Glen Allen; Farmstead Villas LLC to Peter A. Winters, $411,398.
12055 Haley Farm Road, Ashland; RCI Builders LLC to John Lindsey Brewer, $652,252.
6450 Holstein Lane, Mechanicsville; Tamera R. Simpson to Caitlyn Marie DeRush, $254,000.
9300 Honeymoon Cottage Way, Mechanicsville; Buck L. Kesler to Travis Alan Turnbull, $610,500.
9311 Janeway Drive, Mechanicsville; NVR Inc. to Elizabeth Palmer Sanders, $609,715.
9285 Jordan’s Journey Court, Mechanicsville; Richard C. Boggess to Meghan Scott Barger, $440,000.
10232 Korona Drive, Mechanicsville; James N. Abbott Jr., executor to Jenifer L. Wilson, $385,000.
9339 Locust Lane, Mechanicsville; Lori M. Eubanks to Jennifer T. Agrillo, $308,000.
Lot 13, Block B, Cherrydale; Walter E. Drew III to Broad Street Road LLC, $270,000.
Lot 3, Block F, Section 1, Cool Spring West; Tuwanda Renay Holmes to Vishal Patel, $297,000.
Lot 6, Block F, Section E, Mayfield Farms; Estate of Charlsie Joyner to Broad Street Road LLC, $290,000.
Lots 10 and 13, Section 1, Rock Creek; Rock Creek Partners LLC to RCI Builders LLC, $338,000.
7515 Madison Estates Drive, Mechanicsville; NK Homes LLC to Anthony Frank, $568,742.
10261 Matthews Grove Lane, Mechanicsville; Fernando E. Saenz to Carrol A. Geller, $335,000.
7151 Mill Valley Road, Mechanicsville; Luke R. Irvine to Sharon Kaye Emerson, $276,000.
15548 Mount Air Court, Montpelier; Robert A. Dunn to Dante S. Hill, $424,000.
8101 Old Glen Dale Court, Mechanicsville; Forrest E. McGee Jr. to Douglas C. Hensley Jr., $456,025.
Parcel; Christie Realty Holdings LLC to Brett Barr, $700,000.
10156 Peach Blossom Road, Mechanicsville; Eastwood Homes of Richmond LLC to Steven Schemmel, $602,365.
5415 Pole Green Road, Mechanicsville; Vivian M. Harris to Thomas R. Whitesell, $500,000.
8327 Raven Run Drive, Mechanicsville; Alton G. Eckert to Christopher Burgess, $227,000.
8579 Roberta Road, Mechanicsville; Travis D. Bowers to Charles Wright III, $505,000.
8083 Rutland Village Drive, Mechanicsville; Jonathan A. Murphy to Jennifer B. Robertson, $335,000.
Section 9, Giles Farm; Giles Construction LLC to HHHunt Homes LC, $400,000.
13346 Slayden Circle, Ashland; Scott A. Ward to Scott A. Ward, $275,520.
20004 Sterling Creek Lane, Rockville; W. Kyle Roberts, administrator to Jeffrey M. Hudson, $386,601.
8250 Sugar Wood Drive, Mechanicsville; Robert J. Kandravi to Thomas Carlton Davis, $450,000.
8223 Tarragon Drive, Mechanicsville; Marvin J. O’Dell to Kaviyarasan Ambetkar, $365,000.
7894 Trumpetvine Lane, Mechanicsville; Seth M. Dever to George C. Moore, $310,000.
8285 Wonderland Lane, Mechanicsville; Richard B. Ogle Jr. to Steve Jon Carlton Sr., $245,000.
AMELIA
7300 Deep Creek Drive, Amelia Court House; Shawn E. Warren to Zane Davis III, $335,000.
7868 Stonewall Place, Amelia Court House; Raymond E. Wedding to Adam Henderson Creswell, $480,000.
CHARLES CITY
5940 Greenyard Estates Lane, Providence Forge; John D. Pullman to Conner Schools, $225,000.
COLONIAL HEIGHTS
306 Cameron Av.; Mayes, Katrina S. to Ramos-Aguilar, Abraham Guadalupe, $229,000.
919 Dogwood Dr.; George, Margaret C. to Coker, Brian Keith, $208,000.
3206 Holly Av.; Guo, Zhou to Richard, Ryan, $155,000.
513 Macarthur Av.; Kettner - Life Est., Dorothy M to Robertson, Tarsharn L., $210,000.
402 Orange Av.; Senior, Aretha F. to Ricks, Krystal J., $225,000.
501 Southpark Blvd.; Arihant Petroleum, Llc, to Southpark Holdings, Llc , $3,200,000.
CUMBERLAND
3156 Cumberland Road, Cumberland; Clark Properties Inc. to Raman Enterprises Inc., $364,000.
285 Sports Lake Road, Cumberland; Earl L. Kirby Jr. to Andrew S. Angle, $869,999.
DINWIDDIE
3 parcels; Jenny L. Belling to Tanner J. Lindsay, $170,000.
81.6 acres; Mary Neill Blanton Tatum, executor to William G. Smith Jr., $500,000.
4122 Chesdin Blvd., Sutherland; David Neel to Noah M. Bryant, $205,000.
4606 Edrie Drive, Sutherland; Jeffrey A. Burroughs to Christopher M. Guthrie, $230,000.
16751 Hunter Drive, Sutherland; James L. Taylor Jr. to Wayne S. Sexton II, $250,000.
Lot 11, Rolling Stone, 7.89 acres; Joseph E. Walton Jr. to Leo Cifers, $275,000.
26101 Ridge Road, McKenney; James T. Hawkins to Cecil A. Morris II, $275,000.
GOOCHLAND
3.5 acres; Henry Wray Mills to ZGB LLC, $500,000.
5.82 acres; Pouncey Tract Partners LLC to ZGB LLC, $485,000.
7477 Brandiston St., Glen Allen; Eagle Construction of Virginia LLC to Joanne L. Davis, $496,154.
6609 Cottage St., Henrico; Bundle of Joy Properties V LLC to Bundle of Joy Properties Manakin Sabot LLC, $1,800,000.
1741 Fishers Pond Drive, Maidens; Steve Thompson Builder LLC to Bonnie Proffitt Horton, $879,243.
908 Hermitage Road, Manakin Sabot; Robert Eric Walker, successor trustee to Lynn R. Douglas, $625,000.
4501 Lakeview Road, Gum Spring; William T. Vallow to Kristina W. Benzel, $397,500.
Lot 24, Tuckahoe Creek; Tuckahoe Creek LLC to Penny Round Properties LLC, $299,950.
1161 Manakin Road, Manakin Sabot; Henry N. Ware Jr. to Kristin A. Glover, $1,060,000.
Parcels; Riverstone Real Estate LLC to Eagle Construction of Virginia, $4,100,000.
2703 Salmon Lane, Goochland; Law Investments Inc. to Kristen Taylor Cassell, $250,000.
3935 Whitehall Road, Sandy Hook; New Ventures Real Estate LLC to Amanda Parker, $400,000. HOPEWELL
4209 Cameron Road; Kenneth D. Haley Jr. to Alicia C. Anderson, $306,000.
1718 Dinwiddie Ave.; Pecan Properties LLC to Jordan James Lewis, $200,000.
Lots 17-20, Block 32, West City Point Annex; Richmond Joint Venture LLC to Troy Fossen, $197,000.
3700 Paul Karnes Drive; Gilberto Lopez to Kevin L. Bolling, $260,000.
3202 Sherwood Lane; Thomas Paul Spagnoli to Vanessa V. Putney, $155,000.
JAMES CITY
3405 Allium Court, Toano; NVR Inc. to Justin Alexander Cailteux, $443,325.
9430 Astilbe Lane, Toano; Jean Marie Harnische to Linda M. Weidner, $335,000.
506 Braemar Creek, Williamsburg; Kathy O. Johnson to Peter Martin Opar Jr., $267,000.
108 Cartgate, Williamsburg; Susan L. Moore, executor to Robert W. Moore, $447,910.
3380 Chickahominy Road, Toano; Michael G. Seaver to Franklin Castro, $255,000.
9817 Coral Bells Court, Toano; NVR Inc. to Gary Bolser, $468,905.
622 Dock Landing, Williamsburg; John P. Vandersluis, trustee to Samuel R. Raya, $1,414,500.
116 Entry Hill, Williamsburg; James E. Knoben to Gene Cha, $215,000.
3436 Foxglove Drive, Toano; NVR Inc. to Joanne H. Wesbey, $335,540.
3712 General Gookin Court, Williamsburg; Christopher M. Scrofani to Christopher Judkins, $435,000.
3136 Hollow Oak Drive, Toano; Surin LLC to Jonathan L. Paiz, $499,000.
169 Indian Circle, Williamsburg; Zeda Properties LLC to Phillip Bell, $266,000.
112 Kempe Drive, Williamsburg; Stephen F. Hutchins to William C. Springer, $525,000.
111 Laurel Lane, Williamsburg; Sue J. Tuftee to Craig J. Argus, $295,000.
2568 Little Creek Dam Road, Toano; Vladislav K. Casanave to Jessica Lynn Farris, $265,000.
Lot 18, Bozarth Mahone; Ursula A. Miller to Franklin Scott Berggren, $350,000.
Lot 66, Ford’s Colony; John J. McNulty III to Scott A. Bernotas, $175,000.
105 Magazine Road, Williamsburg; Stephen F. Forbes to Donta T. Hawkins, $215,000.
202 Mildred Drive, Williamsburg; THI Investments Inc. to Rooker Shurley, $198,000.
319 Mill Steam Way, Williamsburg; Gerald Hart to David R. Fly, $560,000.
115 Moray Firth, Williamsburg; Ann R.C. Milligan to Ronald C. Robertson, $500,000.
8224 Old Mill Lane, Williamsburg; Albert L. Holcombe to George P. Gillis Jr., $410,000.
Parcel D, Courthouse Green; Medical Building of Courthouse Green of Williamsburg to James City County, $2,590,300.
9039 Planters Crossing, Williamsburg; Leslie G. Spare to Paul E. Pressley, $413,500.
3135 Pristine View, Williamsburg; Carol J. Tropf, successor trustee to Harold C. Capps, $346,000.
2802 Queens Path, Williamsburg; Kathryn L. Alberti to Keith Reed, $225,000.
2901 Richard Buck South, Williamsburg; Kristin Fly to Kathryn P. Hanna, $300,000.
2002 Rustads Circle, Williamsburg; Robert W. Wilson to Shane Cason Perkins, $253,000.
133 Sharps Road, Williamsburg; Andrew Anderson to Alexandra Sklar, $270,000.
2959 Snuggles Court, Toano; Robert Irwin Fulford Jr. to Stephen A. Moth, $255,000.
3895 Strawberry Plains Road, Williamsburg; Rex VA 20 LLC to Vanessa J.F. Knight, $315,000.
3344 Tiber Ridge, Williamsburg; Catherine A. Mountjoy to Mark Lester Meacham, $485,000.
3641 Trillium Drive, Toano; NVR Inc. to Randall G. Schimpf, $543,095.
Unit 509, River Bluffs Condo; L. Clyde Groover, trustee to Richard H. White, $839,900.
4108 Votive Drive, Williamsburg; Amy Adams to Jordann K. Bolt, $262,000.
3290 Westover Ridge, Williamsburg; Benjamin Mark Atkins to Caitlin Wright, $435,000.
3405 William Lee, Williamsburg; Michael J. Lager to Brandi Michelle Cobb, $530,000.
8247 Wrenfield Drive, Williamsburg; Kemper C. Carmine, trustee to Robert Elwin Lavender, $685,000.
JAMES CITY (additional)
6427 Rockwell Road, Williamsburg; U.S. Home Corp. to Frederick Stephen Krupnick, $552,390.
6447 Rockwell Road, Williamsburg; U.S. Home Corp. to Donald C. Spiece Jr., trustee, $497,490.
6454 Rockwell Road, Williamsburg; U.S. Home Corp. to Josephine Stumbo, $492,390.
2820 Rook Pawn Reach, Williamsburg; Heather L. Pedersen to Norman J. Kasunich, $270,000.
105 Rosemount, Williamsburg; Donald F. Parks, trustee to Michael R. Holt, $535,000.
100 Royal North Devon, Williamsburg; William John Hovanic to William J. Martin, $465,000.
5102 Salisbury Mews, Williamsburg; David M. Lester to Lois S. Marshall, $256,000.
4301 Sconce, Williamsburg; Elisha Brown to Kavon Williams, $277,500.
4311 Sconce, Williamsburg; David James Greth to Gianni Bianco De La Vega De La Madrid, $235,500.
5620 Scotts Pond Drive, Williamsburg; Abby M. Sineni to Colleen R. Howard, $367,350.
6011 Settlers Market Blvd., Williamsburg; James V. Rieger to James B. Madden, $265,000.
8415 Sheldon Branch, Toano; Roderick T. Morris to Evan R. Stringer, $410,000.
3890 Shenandoah Drive, Williamsburg; David W. Gleason to Susan Woodward, $402,500.
320 Shoal Creek, Williamsburg; Lisa J. Hart to Edwin A. Flores Dugarte, $220,000.
5405 Skalak Drive, Williamsburg; Deborah G. Hubbard to Ronald P. Markle, $156,000.
192 Skillman Drive, Toano; Pamela M. Martin to Gary N. Young, $610,000.
207 Skillman Drive, Toano; William R. Walls to Kevin I. Currier, $456,000.
6244 Sommerset Lane, Williamsburg; Alek H. Peters to Judith A. Yoho, $360,000.
213 South Point Drive, Williamsburg; Meredith M. Robertson, trustee to James L. Mishler, $875,000.
136 Southport, Williamsburg; Kevin J. Bucchignano to Edward J. Fox, $969,000.
3428 Southport Trail, Williamsburg; William L. Koeck to Cassandra M. Fisbeck, $396,000.
224 St. Cuthbert, Williamsburg; Getting Construction LLC to Robert E. Hart, $753,000.
3204 Stoney Creek Drive West, Williamsburg; Leslie Jean Kiernan, successor trustee to Leigh Anne Joerger, $380,000.
51 Summer East, Williamsburg; Joel R. Fortune to Keith Scott, $200,000.
57 Summer East, Williamsburg; John McCarthy to Andrew R. Pound, $197,500.
107 Sunningdale, Williamsburg; Eagle Construction of Virginia LLC to Margaret Snyderman, $647,536.
10025 Sycamore Landing Road, Williamsburg; Katherine A. Emanuel, trustee to Jeffrey N. Miller, $270,000.
10025 Sycamore Landing Road, Williamsburg; Jonathan K. Lenthall to Jeffrey N. Miller, $217,000.
115 Tanbark Lane, Williamsburg; Arlene N. Messina to Judyann Wehking, $399,000.
129 Tarleton Bivouac, Williamsburg; Phyllis C. Harvey to Jacob Will Eisenhour, $195,000.
750 Tealight Way, Williamsburg; James H. Cobbs to Joseph A. Anastasio III, $289,500.
148 The Maine, Williamsburg; Joseph R. Billings to Sara Koeck, $394,000.
103 Thomas Gates, Williamsburg; Jeffrey T. McClure to Fred Duane Newman II, $451,000.
116 Thomas Gates, Williamsburg; John J. Morozin Jr. to Jeffrey J. Butchko, $445,000.
4204 Titan Court, Williamsburg; Donald Clymer Overton to Ute A. Hallstein, $350,000.
3629 Toano Woods Road, Toano; Adam C. Peck to Ryan Chadwick, $316,200.
3020 Torrington Trail, Williamsburg; John D. Williams to Frank Serio Sr., $612,500.
201 Tralee, Williamsburg; Monique Lefrak to Jason T. Reeves, $675,000.
3612 Trillium Drive, Toano; NVR Inc. to Tracy V. Valdez, $555,455.
9900 Tupelo Tree Court, Toano; Aaron E. House to Susan M. Perkins, $405,000.
Unit 15, Williamsburg Business Center; Mark M. Neal, trustee to Rahman PLLC, $150,000.
Unit 18-1802, Braemar Creek; Carolyn Donahue Stenke to Two Rivers Realty LLC, $213,000.
Unit 502, Conference Center Condominium; Douglas Randolph to Morgate 2 LLC, $359,700.
Unt 25-2506, Braemar Creek; Sherwood D. Spivey Jr, trustee to LMFAO LLC, $215,000.
4104 Votive, Williamsburg; William Coppedge to Romon Woods, $285,000.
22 Wallace Road, Williamsburg; Kimberly Builders Inc. to Paris Howard, $269,900.
3814 War Hill Green, Williamsburg; Zachary F. Brandau to Susan E. Matney, $224,900.
123 Waters Edge Drive, Williamsburg; Kathryn S. Costa to Ralph E. Babcock, $380,000.
6212 Weathersfield Way, Williamsburg; Jesse L. Shaw to Chantelle J. Dyar, $390,500.
6551 Westbrook Drive, Williamsburg; U.S. Home Corp. to Mark Russell Holston, $479,990.
6555 Westbrook Drive, Williamsburg; U.S. Home Corp. to David Keith Bradford, $489,990.
4698 Westhampton, Williamsburg; Bonnie Predd to David P. Hunt, $525,000.
4925 Westmoreland Drive, Williamsburg; Alberta Sivaton Rodgers, trustee to Christel Elizabeth Theune, $463,000.
7408 Wicks Road, Williamsburg; Joseph Davis to Rosalyn Liljenquist, $375,000.
7423 Wicksroad, Williamsburg; Craig Brown to Tychier Y. Nickens, $472,000.
126 Wilderness Drive, Williamsburg; PW Development Inc. to Igor Janjic, $399,000.
104 N Will Scarlet Lane, Williamsburg; Nicole D. Banks to Nathan Black, $180,000.
204 William Claiborne, Williamsburg; Andrew R. Eklind, successor trustee to Cory Francis McGillivray, $580,000.
229 William Claiborne, Williamsburg; Forge Road LLC to Michael L. Laccheo Jr., $395,000.
2524 William Tankard Drive, Williamsburg; Dawn L. Foxwell Hassan to Steven Daniel Lindemuth, $169,900.
2532 William Tankard Drive, Williamsburg; Joshua W. Frazier to Robin Marie Smith, $650,000.
161 Winston Drive, Williamsburg; Richard L. Smethhurst to Emily S. Baltezore, $300,000.
123 Winterset Pass, Williamsburg; Patrick W. Smith to Joshua G. Womeldorf, $215,000.
133 Winterset Pass, Williamsburg; Antonio Brooks to Darrell Arellano, $206,000.
143 Winterset Pass, Williamsburg; William H. Morris to Roshell Wallace, $230,000.
113 Wood Pond Circle, Williamsburg; Richard V. Cocuzza, trustee to Benjamin Kimbrell, $400,000.
116 Worplesdon, Williamsburg; Mary Beth Collier to Gary Ziegler, $610,000.
8264 Wrenfield Drive, Williamsburg; Jeanne E. Shepler, trustee to Darryl Hansen, $583,000.
6433 Yarmouth Run, Williamsburg; U.S. Home Corp. to Mark Philip Peenstra, $374,720.
4632 Yeardley Loop, Williamsburg; John T. McCormick to Duncan G. Byers, $507,000.
KING AND QUEEN
Parcel; Michael Morrissette to William B. Littreal, $170,000.
KING WILLIAM
735 Anne Lane, Aylett; Virgil B. Funai to George Edward Danshaw, $280,000.
359 Dover Lane, Aylett; Meredith W. Jones to Ralph Moseley, $365,000.
30 Enfield Forest Lane, Aylett; Tonya Witherow to Lucas Walton, $350,000.
2970 King William Ave., West Point; Allie Properties LLC to Dwight Hall Jr., $274,500.
1371 Locust Hill Road, Aylett; Tyler M. Sims to Alexander Stevens Degroat, $290,000.
1525 Mahixon Road, Manquin; Carolyn L. Corrick to Taylor Gregory Baker, $219,950.
113 Parkwood Drive, Aylett; Cynthia Ann McGrath White to Akeem Sidney Jean-Charles, $271,000.
341 Shelton Court, Aylett; Liberty Homes Virginia Inc. to Kenadie Carter, $268,110.
335 Wendenburg Terrace, Aylett; RCI Builders LLC to Carol Gill Spangler, $311,010.
NEW KENT
37.2 acres; Wilford Family Limited Partnership to John T. Vocnick Jr., $186,000.
11241 Brickshire Terrace, Providence Forge; Austin Hamlin Homes Inc. to Nicole R. Rogers, $505,700.
8565 Crestwicke Lane, Quinton; Adam S. Duncan to Amanda Lynn Ramon, $256,000.
7845 Faisan Lane, New Kent; D.R. Horton Inc. to Meagan Renee Hoover, $353,990.
5311 Hemlock Road, Quinton; Phoenix R. Guthrie to Michael West McCollum, $209,000.
6620 Lakeshore Drive, Quinton; Stone Property LLC to Cornelius Lorenzo Spencer, $259,950.
11439 Oakbow Court, New Kent; NVR Inc. to Ernest Omar Barnes, $351,575.
7333 Pinehurst Drive, Quinton; David S. Bynum to Tracy Roberg, $390,000.
3790 Robert Field Lane, Quinton; Liberty Homes Virginia Inc. to Joshua Bascom Wright Brown, $270,218.
5581 St. Leger Drive, Providence Forge; Eastwood Homes of Richmond LLC to Tyler Gardner Milgram, $439,390.
4731 N Waterside Drive, Lanexa; Harold H. Hoffman II to Sidney G. Jennings II, trustee, $589,000.
PETERSBURG
2241 Buckner St.; Joan V. Stronach to Lakisa D. Graves-Adebanjo, $175,450.
2940 Forest Hills Road; Bobby L. Archer to Teri Taylor, $217,000.
1000 Hampton Road; Rachel A. Wright to Ayano Ishii, $173,000.
43 Linden St.; Hector Placeres to Jasmin Placeres, $182,000.
900 South Blvd.; Gary Robert Scruggs to Oliver Demaskey, $230,000.
POWHATAN
49.1 acres; David C. Bailey to Gilbert A. Lopez, $975,000.
4688 Bell Road, Powhatan; Charity C. Blanton to Kevin R. Riedt, $359,000.
3267 Buckingham Road, Powhatan; Kaelyn Hartless to Ryan Patrick Jasper, $265,000.
5985 Cartersville Road, Powhatan; Manage This LLC to Steven R. Bishop, $299,000.
930 Fawn Haven Drive, Midlothian; McKenzie Amaral to Jonathan Mark Meyer, $350,000.
2239 Hearthstone Court, Powhatan; Wesley Cavendish to James A. Bartell, $320,000.
5310 Little Joe Drive, Powhatan; Brandon Scott Rust to Kaelyn Hartless, $330,000.
16286 Maple Hall Drive, Midlothian; Paul A. Pierucki to William M. Ginther, $905,000.
3033 Mill Mount Lane, Powhatan; Bryan Courtright to Scott Heefner, $699,000.
1919 Old Tavern Road, Powhatan; Frank T. Whitehurst to Jason Brian Chatman, $500,000.
238 Petersburg Road, Powhatan; Vertical Builders LLC to Joshua Crenshaw, $371,560.
3642 Walkers Creek, Powhatan; Windswept Development LLC to Todd F. Shepka, $468,214.
PRINCE GEORGE
508 Briarwood Circle, North Prince George; Kenneth W. Drumright to Thelia Sumler, $186,900.
4007 Cobblewood Drive, Disputanta; Elizabeth M. King to Shauntay Atkins, $259,000.
18015 James River Drive, Disputanta; William E. Hudson III to Max Wayne Nesselrodt, $290,000.
13320 Leonards Lane, Disputanta; George F. Fetko to Robert Brian Masi, $845,000.
6833 Michelle Court, Spring Grove; Thomas R. Brockwell Jr. to Jason Richard Hall, $260,000.
Parcel; Roland L. Field to Jeremy Hamrick, $415,000.
7400 Trailing Rock Road, Prince George; Charles Monrian to Matthew S. Cates, $267,000.
SUSSEX
3.59 acres; Edna L. Johnson to Robert Williamson, $169,364.
4298 Newville Road, Waverly; H. Keith and Ken Henshaw Contractors Inc. to Joel A. Marchan, $212,500.
WILLIAMSBURG
222 Claiborne Drive; Linda R. Marquis, trustee to Gregory C. Stumm, $240,500.
101 Parkway Court; Michael Berg to Nathan A. Dostart, $287,000.
318 Waltz Farm Drive; Deborah Burkhead Hopkins, executor to James A. Haas, $430,000.