Property Transfers Published July 2, 2022

The following is a list of more real estate parcels valued at $150,000 or more that have been transferred in the past few months in Richmond and surrounding areas.

To our readers: Caroline and Louisa listings will not be included until further notice.

RICHMOND

1315 N 22nd St; Evolve Hld Llc to Tran Julia L, $359,950.

723 N 26th St; Combs John C and Sharon M to Wohlmacher Matthew Howard And, $490,000.

1711 N 27th St; Marshall Jeff to Louis Cergeil Ii And, $189,999.

16 S 2nd St; E H K Associates to 16 S 2nd Street Llc, $560,000.

715 W 33rd St; Wiley Roger C and Sandra H to Wilkinson Laura Susan, $320,000.

39 E 3rd St Uc; Hamilton Scott L to Julliard Walker, $770,000.

406 N Adams St; Marbury Nerissa to Dstar Properties Llc, $335,000.

7 N Allen Ave; Shawn Roger J Iii and Christina A to Kane Edward Ross And, $360,500.

22 N Arthur Ashe Blvd; Blue Jimmy Llc to N22 Llc, $1,000,000.

1400 Bangle Dr; Jones Quiara to Coughlin Robert P, $160,000.

402 N Belmont Ave U6; Clark Ramel and Kelley O and to Handy Christopher Ryan, $215,000.

2124 Boro Ridge St; NVR Inc to Kent Jessica Lauren, $371,630.

4526 Britannia Road; Hernandez Maria J to Benavides Luis Alexander And, $180,000.

1203 E Brookland Park Blvd; Pinchback Barbara to Enterprise Community, $260,000.

3219 Carolina Ave; Lewitus Margaret to Featherstone Derric, $321,000.

509 Chantecler Ave; 509 Chantecler Avenue Llc to Williams Riley D and Elizabeth H, $384,000.

605 Chimborazo Blvd; Mcelwain Paulette M to August Corey Donovan And, $585,000.

1312 W Clay St; Cheneys Creek Llc to Ballard Aaron Andrew, $500,000.

3601 Delaware Ave; Archdev Studio Llc to Kent Olivia M, $303,000.

5410 Dorchester Road; Schneider Bernard F to Cunningham Michael Patrick And, $469,900.

3154 Ellwood Ave; Fox Nathan W A and to Schurz Catherine Ann, $426,500.

5941 Fairlee Road; Sweeney Barbara B to Booming Investment Llc And, $200,000.

1527 Floyd Ave; Deluca Katherine K and Kenneth M to Sutton Virginia J And, $680,000.

714 Forest View Dr; Grinnage Living Trust Trustees to Watson Amanda, $200,000.

3222 Garrett St; Tdz Properties Llc to Sympson Natalie R, $400,500.

3808 Glenwood Ave; Doyle Kaitlin E to Hasselbach Maggie Lee, $240,000.

2917 W Grace St; Fernandez James E and Joan Latta to Burton Haley Frances, $942,100.

6705 N Grand Brook Cir; Thompson Kelly G to Engle Jeffrey And, $222,100.

1207 Greycourt Ave; Wright Laurie L to Molesso Ashley Jill And, $404,995.

3110 Grove Ave; Berg David to Mccue John, $460,000.

1806 Hanover Ave; Taylor Cooley Mary B to Wheat Adair D Revocable Trust, $975,000.

910 S Harrison St; Youth Excel and Advancement Llc to Boulevard United Methodist, $1,000,000.

2707 Hillcrest Road; Bertolino Marjorie A to Peaden Russell L and Paula L, $455,000.

1307 Irby Dr; Sligh Jonathan W and Kaitlin B to Crozier Alyssa L, $320,000.

2733 Kenmore Road; Mcewing Kathleen A to Gibson Patrick And, $340,000.

2814 Kensington Ave U12; King English C to Hubenthal Wendy Joy, $201,000.

1521 W Laburnum Ave; Seay Richard C Jr and Bunny H to La Paz Remodeling Llc, $193,000.

725 S Laurel St; Hampton Lance and Suzette to Nguyen Tuan, $440,000.

5630 Limestone Dr; Zaryczny Henry and Louise B to Raqui Hector R, $175,000.

22 W Locke Lane U2; Jefferson Rodney A and to Coulbourn Sterling K And, $317,500.

3410 E Marshall St; Gormley Matthew C to Montgomery Katie, $359,000.

1705 Mechanicsville Tpke; Pineda Brothers Llc to Belton Shekila, $290,000.

3406 Montrose Ave; Harris Cynthia to Roman Evana M And, $320,000.

2001 Moore St; Ellis Sheila C to Bors Koefoed Fleming And, $351,500.

2017 Newman Road; Mission Realty Trust to Hyman Bernadeen, $203,000.

1509 Nottoway Ave; 1509 Associates Llc to Williams Michael D, $482,720.

4930 Old Midlothian Tpke; Forrest Properties Llc to Old Midlo Properties Llc, $1,100,000.

4608 Park Ave; 4608 Park Avenue Llc to Barton Kent A and Sara L, $890,000.

902 Parrish St; King Montese L to Cava Capital Llc, $215,000.

706 Pepper Ave; Caputo Anthony to Mccormack Elizabeth M And, $400,000.

1301 Porter St U402; Porter Street Llc to Williams Allison Nicole, $205,000.

5225 Reedy Ave; Herrmann Piere M and to Swineford Kristin And, $426,000.

605 Rothesay Road; Szwarc Carolyn Sue Austin to Szwarc Jeff, $165,000.

2719 Semmes Ave; Woodland Heights Llc to Duvall Eric A and Lauren A, $600,000.

9208 St Charles Cir; Stanley Martin Companies Llc to Lotfi Aslan, $281,679.

9101 Stony Point Dr; Highwoods Realty Limited Partnership to Jllx Stony Point Dst, 52150000.

4403 Stuart Ave; Barger Brian Wesley Jr and to Moffitt Heather And, $685,000.

1140 Sumpter St; Phillips Christina N to Randolph Homes Llc, $250,000.

2129 Tobacco Mill St; NVR Inc to Harris Kimberly And, $353,450.

3301 Tuxedo Blvd; Integral Properties Llc to Ihsan Zahra, $185,000.

6005 Wainwright Dr; W A 517 Plantation Investments to Khattab Yasmin Ali, $150,000.

1008 Welton Ave; Anchorlink Corporation to Argenzio Bernard, $180,000.

1212 Westover Hills Blvd; Twelve Square Llc to 1212 Westover Llc, $466,000.

5244 White Oak Dr; Burton Vivian T to Kitts Tony Ray Jr And, $160,000.

2914 Woodcliff Ave; Lynch George R and Jerry and Donald to 8th Hill Homes Llc, $168,000.

HENRICO

3307 Arbill Trce, Glen Allen; Perkins Joann and Mark to Pritchard Sean M and Christine E , $950,000.

13301 Autumn Chase Ct, Henrico; Borsh Regina A Trustee to Pagano Michael P and Stacey J, $450,000.

7698 Battlefield Park Rd, Henrico; Roberts Melissa A and Russell F Micou to Stephen Tesni Ann and Michael Ashley, $213,000.

10023 Bellona Ct, Henrico; Stepanyuk Olesya V to Wood Richard William and Kathryn Joan, $255,000.

10802 Blackthorn Ln, Henrico; Lau Tony and Rebecca to Case Kenneth S and Susan L, $320,000.

4502 Bragdon Way, Glen Allen; Manocha Ashish and Manisha to Sudharshanam Abilash and T Sanjana , $499,000.

11415 Brendonridge Ct, Henrico; Watson John E and Patricia to Jaworski Mark E Jr and Amanda C Boyce, $265,600.

7700 W Broad St, Henrico; Hess Retail Stores Llc to Joes Kwik Marts Llc, $1,020,000.

10404 Brookmont Dr, Henrico; Burton Thomas B and Mary T to Counts Christy and Brenda, $412,500.

10024 Bush Ln, Glen Allen; Russell Keri Star to Lopez Yoceline Guadelupe Mercado Et Al, $282,000.

7923 Capistrano Dr, Henrico; Brown Joi N to Obrien Courtney E , $275,000.

5701 Cedar Croft St, Henrico; Gibson Eilene A and Alvin E to Tipton John H and Joan L Gammon, $315,000.

2713 Chariot St, Glen Allen; Orellana Maria Pedrina and Maria Lidia to Orellana Maria Lidia and H W D Jr and S S D, $248,000.

9210 Chumley Ln, Henrico; Jeffers Christy Albert Jr to Tann Bunlang, $294,950.

4814 Coleman Rd, Henrico; Yi Chung Hoon and Kana Miyasato to Barranti Dorian Leigh and Sheila C Ellis, $414,000.

5601 Coopers Walk Ln, Henrico; Lm Townhomes 1 Llc to Anand Rahul J , $496,326.

9127 Creekwalk Pl, Glen Allen; Pritchard Sean M and Christine E to Lestock Matthew, $651,800.

3847 Danewood Dr, Henrico; Roberts Kari L to Tawadrous Sherif and Engy Ayad, $430,450.

2618 Dellrose Ave, Henrico; Capitol Design Group Llc to Diaz Roberto C , $215,000.

1320 Devers Rd, Henrico; Junes John L to Rowe Jordan Elizabeth and Connie , $291,000.

9713 Dove Hollow Ln, Glen Allen; Teter Kevin R and Angela M Spleen to Midence Tony, $380,000.

7708 Durvin Dr, Henrico; Gill Patrick O to Cujas Joseph W, $250,000.

609 Edgefield Ct, Henrico; Hogg Elizabeth and O Woodland Jr Trustees to Adkins Kenya Shai , $250,000.

4236 English Holly Cir, Henrico; Krueger Sarah P and Kathleen A Krueger Trs to Evanchyk Bessie P, $328,500.

5210 Fairlake Ln, Glen Allen; Antonio Anna R and Arex to Kidwell Christopher S and Kerry A , $401,500.

1600 Fawcett Ln, Henrico; Fallen Marvin W Jr and Mercedes Maldonado to Hp Virginia I Llc, $269,950.

7740 Flannagan Ct U606, Henrico; Rector Newton R Iii and J B to Washington Chelsea C , $165,000.

1705 Forest Glen Rd, Henrico; Walker Brenda H and K E Hobson Jr Et Al to Hobson Kermit Elmer Jr, $196,500.

5172 Francistown Rd, Glen Allen; Byldugula Rajesh B to Rahman Mahabubur and Asma Akter, $580,000.

5404 Fuller Dr, Glen Allen; Koshy Kayalakakathu G and Shannon L to Dyer Kathleen G, $364,900.

9213 Gayton Oaks Ct, Henrico; Townsend Ronald to Oberhand Robert and Viviane , $482,000.

12476 Grace Hill Ln, Glen Allen; Deshpande Mangesh and Preeti Mangesh to Kancham Naveen K and Chandana, $417,000.

2610 Greenway Ave, Henrico; Scott Nancy B to Morris Melissa Lynn, $220,000.

8124 Greystone East Cir, Henrico; Eck Enterprises Inc to Alkuhdhair Duna , $277,100.

7005 Hapsburg Ct, Henrico; Eastwood Homes Of Richmond Llc to Shands Nicole C and Antoine S , $358,140.

10891 Harvest Mill Pl, Glen Allen; Legault Homes Llc to Vik Lars Anders and Tara Renee, $586,343.

306 Hay Mill Aly, Glen Allen; Hhhunt Homes Lc to Brown David A and Lara M, $373,795.

11605 Hearthstone Dr, Glen Allen; Taylor Lori A and Gordon B to Dee Adrian Mark and Claire Elizabeth , $660,000.

1311 Hillside Ave, Henrico; Berry Thomas Michael to Berry Rachel M , $246,000.

2373 Horsley Dr, Henrico; Watts Eric Estate to Schneider Amanda and Fabiano, $325,000.

3033 Hunton Cottage Ln, Glen Allen; Mishra Satishkumar S and Aarti S to Bhamchigi Cherla Chandra Mouli and N P G, $545,000.

227 N Ivy Ave, Henrico; Wyatt Sade L to Reed Catrina Ann, $215,000.

12290 Kain Rd, Glen Allen; Kittrell Company to Ramalingam Esakiraja and D Esakiraja, $583,388.

9578 Kimberly Lynn Cir, Glen Allen; Wiley J Kendall to Equity Trust Company Custodian, $220,000.

405 Lakeside Blvd, Henrico; Espigh Taylor M to Mestre Adrianne C and Maxwell S Bazzano, $260,000.

8303 Lansdowne Rd, Henrico; Snyder Brock M and Audrey L to Furr Kendall Anne and Samuel W Whitesell, $315,000.

8312 Laurel Ridge Ter, Glen Allen; Roane Samon G to Bhatt Mauleshkumar Jayanand and Rupal M , $369,000.

4772 Leakes Mill Dr, Glen Allen; NVR Inc to Pakhale Prashant C and Kavita Prashant, $596,535.

2300 Libbie Ave, Henrico; Shortt Carmen Johnson to Ggc Associates Llc, $210,000.

5136 Linsey Lakes Dr, Glen Allen; Holland Matthew W and Karla L to Betros Kerolos T, $410,000.

5908 Long St, Henrico; Mccune Jason to Moran James G and Terry W, $241,000.

4903 Macilroy Ct, Henrico; Wade Bland M Sr and Judith P to Masonic Home Of Virginia, $279,300.

9373 Man-O-War Ct U1104, Glen Allen; Tarrats Anna L to Funk Patricia N , $175,000.

3013 Maplewood Rd, Henrico; Dent Ralph T Jr and L M R and S L Floyd to Huckabone Kristi N , $205,000.

701 Masters Row, Glen Allen; Rollins Teresa P to Pura Vida Rising Llc, $187,700.

1709 Michaels Rd, Henrico; Dimarco Ryan to Grander Scale Properties Llc, $327,000.

5310 Monument Ave, Henrico; Nicholas Sara Martin and Judson Rawley to Hamson Christian A and Kathleen R Melia, $418,000.

10521 Mountain Gate Way, Glen Allen; Fowler Marcelle Williams to Kelkar Vinayak and Sushama, $250,500.

1109 New York Ave, Glen Allen; Satchell Jennifer A to Mullins Jessica H , $215,000.

2536 Northwind Pl, Henrico; Fountaine Thomas C and Ellen P to Maccarone Joseph A and Kristen R , $635,000.

10125 Oakley Pointe Dr, Henrico; Warren Anne L and Stephen S Auditore to Boules Ramez T, $301,000.

4940 Old Main St U409, Henrico; Cooper Geoffrey G and Karen B to Saunders J Harman and Elizabeth W, $775,000.

2401 Omega Rd, Henrico; Hill Patricia W Estate to Reed Debra S, $275,000.

3720 Parchment Cir, Henrico; Joyner Kenneth M Jr and Liberty K Trustees to Oldham Todd Michael and Mirela Alina, $700,000.

2518 Parrish St, Henrico; Miller Latoya L to Hp Virginia I Llc, $222,000.

7951 Penniman Pl, Henrico; Sheppard Bobby W and Susan to Dempsey Jaycee L and Terry L Smith, $380,222.

12100 Pinefields Ct, Henrico; Owens Diane T and Denise T Webster to Schneider Constance H, $255,000.

1240 Portugee Rd, Sandston; Stanley Stephen B Jr and Debbie H to Lantz Victor M Jr , $268,000.

3808 Purple Haze Ct, Henrico; NVR Inc to Oneal Alysia Marie, $320,305.

2829 Queensland Dr, Henrico; See Thomas F and Katherine to Suarez Mauricio and Nubia Perez, $242,000.

5506 Raleigh Rd, Henrico; Lumpkin Amanda English to Fay Francis Gerard, $245,000.

10935 Rickey Ct, Glen Allen; Seaberg Steven to Banks Kenneth and Mary C Thomas Et Al, $449,000.

251 Rocketts Way U501, Henrico; Sabbak Basil Robert to Bortowski Stephen J and Marcy L, $430,000.

3913 Rosemallow Pl, Henrico; NVR Inc to Jones Fonda and Kyle, $371,230.

11904 Rutgers Dr, Henrico; Galindo Israel and Barbara to Fedarchuk Artsiom and Alena Dubavaya, $383,000.

205 Sag Harbor Ct, Henrico; NVR Inc to Gillyard Jenae Lachelle, $254,975.

9546 Sara Beth Cir, Glen Allen; Petrella Robert J and Linda to Rudman April, $185,000.

7407 Seminary Ave, Henrico; Walsh David M to Burnett Marjorie Mckayla, $251,000.

2014 Shady Branch Trl, Henrico; Mitchell Mary C and Glen L to Vandagriff Dena K and Eric S Vandagriff, $380,000.

6920 Sir Galahad Rd, Henrico; Eastwood Homes Of Richmond Llc to Charity Bryant Nathaniel, $420,950.

6705 Southbury Ct, Henrico; Claytor Christopher A and Jessica B Landi to Wilkins Bryan L and Erica Monique Jordan, $325,000.

5510 Springer Dr, Sandston; Curtis Stuart W and Lori R to Smith Joseph H and Erica K Pierce, $194,950.

526 St Albans Way, Henrico; Lee Parker H Iii and Barbara W to Saffelle Robert N and Constance H, $645,000.

2659 St Elias Dr, Henrico; Stanley Martin Homes Llc to Irmen Dorian Kleinsmith, $391,263.

2101 Stonehollow Rd, Henrico; Lawton John C Jr and Carmen to Wagner Timothy John and Callie Burrows, $415,000.

5624 Summer Creek Way, Glen Allen; Bosserman Thomas L and P S to Majzoobi Alireza and Sara Salimizadeh, $570,000.

9024 Tarrytown Dr, Henrico; Cantile Jack W and Anne F to Wind Trevor D and Sarah , $715,000.

11600 Timberly Waye, Henrico; Dent Rodney K Jr and Angela to Webb Justin Matthew, $275,000.

5116 Townsend Park Row, Glen Allen; Sahoo Govind and Swayamprabha Behera to Robert Deena , $580,000.

8909 Turnbull Ave, Henrico; Alexander Kenneth to Jablow Daniel I, $325,000.

7651 Varann Rd, Henrico; Hall Donald W and Deborah R to Lopez Lester Benbenuto Diaz, $330,000.

548 Virginia Center Pkwy, Glen Allen; Dickerson James C to Dandridge Ellen Wisman , $420,000.

1911 Watts Ln, Henrico; Ypk Llc to Randolph Javon, $210,000.

6103 West Club Ln, Henrico; Garnett Thomas H Iv and Andrea to Williams Michael J and Nicole M , $725,000.

11916 Westcott Landing Ct, Glen Allen; Dickerson R Keith and Tracy L to Savage Daniel Steward and Alina Alexandra , $1,086,000.

9323 Westmoor Dr, Henrico; Fierro Louis Ii and Maura M to Lunardi Jeffrey S and Kimberly, $532,000.

1526 Whatley St, Henrico; Atkinson Carolyn P to Bettis De Jarnaye F, $195,000.

9908 Whitney Cir, Henrico; Ly Savann and Sina to Dai Barry, $182,000.

7306 Willow Crossing Ter, Henrico; Snyder Cathe M to Fitzgerald Donna M, $310,000.

514 Winnetka Ave, Henrico; Asset Management And Rentals Llc to Pittas Alexander J, $158,670.

6917 Woodrow Ter, Henrico; Lansing Emily Caroline to Fourness Anna Claire and Bryan Hooten, $270,000.

9407 Wyndhurst Dr, Henrico; Niderberg Abbie K to Halim Leonardi and Kai Mei Susie Huang, $293,000.

477 Young Dr, Sandston; Liberty Homes Va Inc to Palmer Rodneshia and Edward Stith, $256,700.

CHESTERFIELD

1748 Almer Ct, Chester; NVR Inc to Watkins George Jr and Page Quinntarsha Winshelle, $550,255.

2703 Annakay Xing, Midlothian; Macdonald Heidi Hamill B C to Hubbard Stephen G and Hubbard Radha G, $630,000.

1000 Ashbrook Landing Ter, Midlothian; Slazinik Andrew and Denise A to Escobar Evin and Escobar Veronica and Villeda Wendy, $360,000.

10903 August Ct, Chesterfield; Wolford Erin B to Rodriguez Pablo Gomez and Cardenas Araceli, $205,000.

15006 Badestowe Dr, Chesterfield; Boos Steven W and Abramova T V to Thatcher Lawrence F and Marianna I, $455,000.

11731 Bailey Woods Dr, Midlothian; Finn Steven G and Angela R to Sorensen Parker David and Katelyn Mooney, $225,000.

12509 Bay Hill Dr, Chester; Lee Jin H and Haing R to Scott Christopher Edward and Sheanell, $435,000.

17850 Beach Rd, Chesterfield; Riverpine Properties Llc to South River Custom Homes Llc, $150,000.

5400 Beaver Spring Rd, Midlothian; Dove Melvin L Jr and Elonda S to Burwell April and Jerrod, $315,000.

7717 Belmont Stakes Dr, Midlothian; Cliborne Betty B to Newcomb Christopher A and Carrie L, $345,000.

10619 Bexwood Ct, Chesterfield; Ricketts Michelle L to Tucker Angela M, $259,000.

15606 Blooming Rd, Chesterfield; Eagle Construction Of Va Llc to Fusco William Jr and Patricia A, $491,692.

6011 Bluffwood Ct, North Chesterfield; Pace Crystal E to Clark Travis B, $218,000.

10617 Braden Parke Dr, Chesterfield; Mcclary Michael D and Agnes J to Tycer Lindsay T and Donna R, $346,500.

14313 Branched Antler Dr, Midlothian; Schwartz Andrew to Blessett George, $283,000.

5113 Bridgeside Dr, North Chesterfield; Torres Rafaela to Marte Jose L, $270,000.

2771 E Brigstock Rd, Midlothian; Blue Ridge Custom Homes Llc to Clarke Forrest and Jennifer, $528,508.

13731 Buck Rub Dr, Midlothian; Randolph Eugene C to Ginory Llc, $264,050.

12031 Bundle Rd, Chesterfield; White Andrew J and Reiman Kate L to Troussard Jacques, $350,000.

12513 Capernwray Ct, Chesterfield; Lifestyle Home Builders to Albert Scott J, $607,516.

17318 Casper Ln, Moseley; Adams Michael K to James Ake Bryan Permpoolsub, $371,800.

5807 Centralia Rd, North Chesterfield; Mcgowan Scott to Johnson Chase Michael, $239,000.

2019 Chesbay Ct, North Chesterfield; Abrenio J K and Abrenio W L Trs to Brown Donte Lamon, $271,000.

12708 S Chester Rd, Chester; Tench Curtis B to Powell A G Sr, $242,000.

11920 Chislet Mews, Midlothian; Kim Gihun and Bo Y to Hardisky David M, $370,000.

11448 Claimont Mill Dr, Chester; Style Craft Homes Inc Of Va to Graves Nivea Decole and Saffore Joella Adell, $238,830.

4032 Clodfelter Dr, North Chesterfield; Layne Tracey to Gilliland Thomas H and Kimberly, $225,000.

3950 Cogbill Rd, North Chesterfield; Lawler Kathryn W to Delossantos Joseph, $280,000.

6616 Commander Rd, North Chesterfield; Ogunbunmi Uyi Joseph to Mays Irvin and Green-Mays Michele, $235,000.

4503 Cordova Ln, Chesterfield; Nice Homes Rva Llc to Pinto Charlotte R Ferreira, $240,000.

18119 Cove Creek Dr, Moseley; Lifestyle Home Builders to Williams Kenneth Jr and Tiffany, $689,950.

14320 Crossings Ridge Dr, Midlothian; Lowe Michael E and Bonnie N to Kirkpatrick Kristin M and Timothy, $675,000.

12017 De Lavial St, Chester; Wilmoth William W Iii and Brooke to Williams Michael J and Martha S, $272,000.

7006 Deer Run Ln, Midlothian; Burton Curtis W to Wilson David Nathaniel Ii, $264,000.

6607 W Denny Ct, Chesterfield; Current Llc to Blanton Thomas Irvin and Luanna Lestyk, $255,000.

10261 N Donegal Rd, Chesterfield; Eaton Jason C and Melissa D to Barnes Marshall C, $247,000.

14601 Duck Cove Ct, Midlothian; Krozier Jeffrey and Laura K to Jacobs Nicole, $342,950.

11800 Eagle Pass Dr, Chesterfield; Vazquez Richard A to O’neal Tymber and Gentile Jarrod, $455,000.

10206 Edgecliff Ln, Chesterfield; Creative Home Renovations to Critton Jeremy, $197,000.

11700 Ellerbee Mill Ave, Chester; Style Craft Homes Inc Of Va to Kent Karen M, $366,470.

14919 Endstone Trl, Midlothian; Ferrante Dana A and Shana Lauren to Owen Franklin Clay and Meagan Christine, $599,900.

2209 Eventide Dr, North Chesterfield; Eastwood Homes Of Richmond Llc to Chen Steve and Chen Nan Sheng, $298,510.

3970 Falstone Rd, North Chesterfield; Hughes Bonnie Jean and Shroyer Wendy Lynn to Castaldi Jose A, $231,500.

8119 Fedora Dr, Chesterfield; Feldhauser Desirae M and Brian A to Graves Michael O’connor and Edwards-Graves Terry Denise, $549,000.

13400 Fitzwilliam Ct, Midlothian; Collington East Llc to Thompson John and Mary Ann, $515,569.

8800 Forge Gate Ln, Chesterfield; Main Street Homes to Carter Eric C and Natalie, $594,857.

3313 Fox Chase Dr, Midlothian; Burnett Ernest H and Kathleen G to Hurley Justin, $257,500.

3825 Foxglove Rd, North Chesterfield; Palmer M Janet and Holland Valerie E and Palmer Fred to Bennett Lisa, $245,000.

3209 Gannet Ln, Midlothian; Swift Creek Development Llc to Rogers Derek and Katie, $358,658.

11524 Genito Rd, Midlothian; Rivenbark Margaret B to Cerrato Bejarano Santiago A, $237,000.

5218 Goldburn Dr, North Chesterfield; Siegel Tina to Varela Velasquez Norlan A, $360,000.

14719 Grand Forest Ct, South Chesterfield; Alonzo-Mercado Carole M to Blake Rebecca Hooper and Hooper Sandra S and Wooton Mary Keeley, $515,000.

12207 Green Vista Ct, Chester; Patel Mahesh and Vanita to Patel Hemali A and Desai Chitali Bimalkumar, $335,000.

12600 Grendon Dr, Midlothian; Adams Richard D and Nancy M to Kyle Lisa Marie and Peter Christopher, $760,000.

5714 Grove Forest Ct, Midlothian; Roberts Terry L and Deborah E to Secrist Melissa D and Kevin R, $390,000.

10323 Hamlin Dr, Chester; Hetzler Michael T and Lauren R to Rodriguez Waldina Bueso, $300,000.

9100 Harmad Dr, North Chesterfield; Mcmanus Jerry W and Shelva H to Snead Shawn J, $305,000.

4416 Haymarket Ln, North Chesterfield; Baker Aaron Marcus to Baek Yong Ki, $280,000.

12006 Hidden Nest Ct, Midlothian; Thomas Samuel and Katharine to Kline Daniel H Jr and Adrienne R, $400,000.

602 Holly Grove Ln, North Chesterfield; Thomas Jerry D and Anne H Trs to Gerencser Michael Wade, $400,000.

1410 W Hundred Rd, Chester; Rish Equipment Company to 1410 West Hundred Llc, $1,000,000.

7213 Ingot Pl, North Chesterfield; NVR Inc to Scott Scotti Joseph and Carter Brenda Ann, $375,295.

2761 Ionis Ln, Midlothian; Hasani Havishe and Hasani Elmaze to Zapata Grisales Victor M, $280,000.

5608 Jamson Rd, North Chesterfield; Dannouf Abdul K and Fatima M to Peters Diana Dannouf and Michael Keith, $290,000.

4730 Jennway Loop, Moseley; Oapos;Dette Jonathan and Kristine to Balangue Michelle F, $625,000.

539 Kendrick Ct, North Chesterfield; Groen Nicole L to Champlin Caleb Enos, $280,000.

13346 Kingsmill Rd, Midlothian; Bayne Nancy J to Kenney Michele and Noah Jr, $509,250.

4830 Kyloe Ln, Moseley; Phillips Melissa A to Morgan Bret and Angela, $438,000.

6818 Lake Caroline Dr, Chesterfield; Joseph Tamara T to Nery Juanito C Jr, $315,000.

2212 Lancers Blvd, North Chesterfield; Wilson Jacqueline and Charles A to Williams Angela Maureen, $220,000.

16806 Laurel Park Dr, Moseley; Westerleigh Fc Llc to Perapogu Sushma S and Koneri Kenneth D, $364,413.

6604 Liege Hl, Moseley; Hhhunt Greenwich Walk Llc to Bowles Lorey Eggleston, $444,345.

4112 Litchfield Dr, Chesterfield; Ewald Casey J and Jessica L to Rivas Carlos Vladimir Gonzalez and Fernandez Molina, $341,000.

5300 Lockberry Ridge Ct, North Chesterfield; Pike Larry D to Johnson Charlene V and Smith James R, $298,000.

11607 Longtown Mews, Midlothian; Judge Cole J and Dianna C to Organt Marc A Jr and Jessica G, $375,000.

11305 Ludgate Pl, Chester; Meanor Christopher to Smith Joseph N Jr and Jacquelyn A, $280,000.

1500 Mangrove Bay Ter, Chester; Williams Kenneth and Tiffany to Fukushima Christina and Benson Thomas, $465,000.

13912 Marsham Rd, Chester; NVR Inc to Yunda Jhonathan J and Alexandra E, $447,500.

4600 Mason Dale Way, North Chesterfield; Hughes Calvin A and Gloria L to Heath Xaiver, $265,000.

11005 May Apple Ter, North Chesterfield; Dacko Andrei and Brandi to Lively Eugene Christian Jr, $355,000.

4955 Michaelwood Rd, Chesterfield; Shurm Construction Inc to Hooker Kristen Leigh, $423,868.

14608 Mill Spring Cir, Midlothian; Newcomb Christopher A to Darnell Jennifer Lauren, $250,000.

5248 Misty Spring Dr, Midlothian; Simpson James N and Carrie H to Haasch Steven F, $295,000.

700 Mountshire Pl, Chester; Davila Juan M and Maria to Hileman Paul D and Baker Amy L, $310,000.

1957 Neptune Dr, North Chesterfield; Lee Joshua Adam and Kristina L to Abbassy Ayman F, $285,000.

8207 Noltland Ct, Chesterfield; Moseley Travis and Sara F to Handley Jeremy Dm and Amy L, $475,000.

1748 Oak Lake Blvd, Midlothian; Crone Properties Llc to Land Sight Llc, $1,000,000.

16007 Old Castle Rd, Midlothian; Williams Ray A Construction Co to Thurlow Todd Fredrick and Cynthia Henry, $752,800.

4601 Otter Ct, Moseley; Harring Construction Co to De Gonia Marsha Kay and David John, $850,000.

4207 Panola Rd, North Chesterfield; Ngeam Sal and But Sreymao to Burton Ann L, $238,500.

12572 Petrel Xing, Midlothian; Swift Creek Development Llc to Williams Halimah Monique, $308,060.

5241 Plum St, North Chesterfield; Brown Donte Lamon to Ahjuder-Melendez Renee Lynne, $216,000.

3419 Post Mill Pl, Midlothian; Samdani Attique and Samdani T to Hamama Haisam Anwar, $705,000.

1706 Providence Villas Ct, North Chesterfield; Eagle Construction Of Va Llc to Woodman Terrace Llc, $390,000.

15400 Pypers Pointe Dr, Chesterfield; Kyle Sonny R and Jessica C to Kelley James Matthew, $339,500.

8812 Rams Crossing Pl, North Chesterfield; Collier R E Inc Builder to Dahiya Ravinder and Kavita, $580,000.

5042 Red Fern Ct, Midlothian; Reed Shyrell A and Melvin L Iii to Skolnick Jacob Andrew and Parker Megan Joann, $392,500.

6024 Restingway Ln, North Chesterfield; Myers Stephen W Jr to Basilio Silvestre Silverio and Compean Luz Maria Tovar, $270,000.

14321 Revelry Blvd, Midlothian; NVR Inc to Boyd Michael Wayne Trustee, $432,360.

302 Rexmoor Ter, North Chesterfield; Banerjea A and Banerjea R C Trs to Fleming Richard H and Patty J, $495,000.

6512 River Rd, South Chesterfield; Pritchett Charlene Et Als to Mamon Group Llc, $151,150.

2821 Robys Way, Midlothian; Britt Warren H and Britt L A Trs to Bullock Harris Daniel and Katherine Keogh, $596,000.

4308 Rose Glen Turn , Midlothian; Ritchie Jason R to Rowe Sarah Katherine and Scott Anna, $345,000.

18300 Sagamore Dr, Moseley; NVR Inc to Smith Ronald Jr and Reeshida, $644,815.

11711 Sainsbury Ct, Midlothian; Wheel Malanie B to Bruckner Katelyn Marie, $270,000.

15901 Sandwave Rd, Chester; Caron Jason W to Holman Dominique, $236,500.

16120 Scottwood Rd, Midlothian; Ernesto Frank Iv and Deborah F to Francis Legacy Holdings Llc, $315,000.

8707 Shadymist Dr, North Chesterfield; Alley Deborah E to M and M Capital Investment Corp, $165,000.

1201 Shirlton Rd, Midlothian; Miracle Mitchell and Kimberly to Hanoka Steven and Moriconi Valkyrie P, $426,750.

5413 Singing Bird Dr, Moseley; Gregoire Development Corp to Barnes David and Lockewood Lindsey, $899,997.

8218 Spiral Dr, Chesterfield; Eastwood Homes Of Richmond Llc to Rogers Kristen and Rogers Richard and Rogers Joni L, $399,955.

3700 Stardown Ct, Chester; Willis Charles B and Jennifer S to Newton Olivia M, $235,000.

3725 Sterling Woods Ln, North Chesterfield; Hunt Megan and Jonathan to Woodson Simon and Jasmine, $375,000.

4408 Stoney Creek Pkwy, Chester; Rosh Shawn M and Makarena to Aboulhosn Serline, $360,000.

7842 Sunday Silence Ln, Midlothian; Maclauchlan Travis D to Aguilar Leopoldo O and Norma E, $283,500.

1418 Sycamore Mews Cir, Midlothian; Hage Bruce W and Sheila P to Ghali Sandra J, $245,000.

4048 Tanner Slip Cir, Chester; Officer Mark A and Stephany D to Bradshaw Steven D and Nedra, $314,000.

6913 Theoden Lndg, North Chesterfield; D R Horton Inc to Hawkins Darren Earl, $380,890.

4902 Timber Trail Ct, Midlothian; Alley Michael Ray to Bolden Javone and Green Jesse Lee, $250,000.

2412 Tomahawk Meadows Dr, Midlothian; Smith Jerry James Jay and E M to Schilstra Steffen R and Holcombe Shannon A, $417,000.

6207 Trail Ride Dr, Moseley; D R Horton Inc to Davis Michael Andrew and Lisa, $477,995.

8839 Trevillian Rd, North Chesterfield; Cleary Thomas and Rarrick C K to Wvp Properties Llc, $291,000.

7825 Valencia Rd, Chesterfield; Cole-Booze Cindy S and Michael D to A and J Investment Llc, $175,000.

8805 E Wadsworth Pl, North Chesterfield; Hutchings Scott to Young Benjamin R and Kim Susan, $315,000.

13737 War Admiral Dr, Midlothian; Foltz Investments Llc to Webb Andrew Jackson Iii and Brittney Renee, $290,000.

5900 Waters Edge Rd, Midlothian; England Barbara Elizabeth to Wilburn Richard A and Belinda A, $365,000.

10813 Wellington Cross Way, Chester; Agostini Joseph L and Florelia V to Dillard Fred L Jr and Twanya M and Ward Maurice H and Sarah, $649,990.

15501 Whirland Dr, Midlothian; Clayton Properties Group Inc to Smith Jane Elizabeth and Timothy Frederick, $472,450.

1306 Whitley Ct, Chester; Tallaksen Kent A and Deborah E to Chase Phillip Edward and Elizabeth Sara, $243,000.

15401 Willowmore Dr, Midlothian; Marfeli General Contractor Llc to Rowe Robert Ashley and Rand-Rowe Lisa Marie, $680,000.

1660 Winding Way, North Chesterfield; Chey Sotha to Holmes Tonya Renee, $250,000.

9201 Winterpock Rd, Chesterfield; Phinney Dana M to Lehman Donna Luanne and Michael Eugene, $485,000.

2860 Woodbridge Crossing Ct, Midlothian; Sabin C and Welch E and Sabin S to Cook Timothy and Torres-Cook Veronica, $213,000.

5201 Zion Hill Church Rd, North Chesterfield; Kelly Shirish M to Ramirez Brenda Gonzalez and Gonzalez Edin Veliz, 330000.

CHESTERFIELD (additional)

1637 Almer Ct, Chester; NVR Inc to Dean Matthew and Melissa, $480,115.

4901 Appelman Ct, Chesterfield; Shurm Construction Inc to Brown Felencia, $432,529.

901 Arch Hill Pl, North Chesterfield; Ry Legacy Homes Llc to Ingold Daniel and Weston Jonathan, $179,950.

11212 Ascot Dr, Midlothian; Lindsay D A and Lindsay R E Jr to Leonard Adam and Hannah Nicole, $399,900.

5869 Austin Woods Dr, North Chesterfield; NVR Inc to Dietrich Davina Kay Aiko, $328,570.

8300 Badestowe Ct, Chesterfield; Damon Russell and Celuck Megan E to Larson Phillip M and Bethany A, $425,000.

13910 Barnes Spring Rd, Midlothian; Sich Shawn L and Hillary S to Livingston Ryan A, $329,900.

9531 Beaver Bridge Rd, Chesterfield; Riverpine Properties Llc to Leber Timothy James Sr and Brenda Diggs, $150,000.

7920 Belmont Rd, Chesterfield; Reckling Haley and Ridge Colin B to Bedell Louis Wood Iii, $303,000.

9208 Bethia Rd, Chesterfield; Pennington Robert Lee Jr to Morgan Jared, $239,950.

5100 Blossomwood Cir, Chesterfield; Whitelow Carter T and Casie F to Cox William C and Donna C and Sanchez Rachel M, $238,000.

4461 Braden Woods Dr, Chesterfield; NVR Inc to Darnell Suellen Bell, $309,640.

12901 Branders Bridge Rd, Chester; Ball Stewart C to Vass Ethan, $249,950.

10280 Brian Ray Ct, Midlothian; Foster Kevin and Virginia to Materna Michael Joseph, $220,000.

325 Brighton Dr, North Chesterfield; Scribner Noah and Taylor Amy to Mckinley Housing Llc, $195,500.

8157 Brown Rd, North Chesterfield; Ludwig Carl F to Phinney Dana M, $260,000.

4904 Caldwell Ave, North Chesterfield; Hensley G M and Payne M E Trs to Wood Abby Ferguson, $167,000.

2121 Cantina Ln, Midlothian; NVR Inc to Murphy Margaret and Watkins Julie K, $440,020.

2006 Castle Glen Cir, North Chesterfield; Shannon Ann M to Knappe Eric A and Pitkin Samantha B, $275,000.

7825 Centerbrook Pl, Chesterfield; Gri Holdings Llc Trustee to Slater Albert and Gloria J, $335,000.

14601 Charter Walk Ct, Midlothian; Rydzy Michael F and Davis Lisa A to Sullivan Patrick, $570,000.

11404 Claimont Mill Dr, Chester; Style Craft Homes Inc Of Va to Black Wesley and Napier Brianna, $268,840.

11428 Claimont Mill Dr, Chester; Style Craft Homes Inc Of Va to Cordingly Brian D and Julia, $261,690.

8510 Claypool Rd, North Chesterfield; Reebarrs Llc to Cardwell Shayne and Cochran Allyson, $286,000.

2718 Colgrave Rd, Midlothian; Anderson Stephen R and Anne M to Pecoraro Alyssa, $160,000.

15613 Corte Castle Ter, Chesterfield; Ingersoll William J and Kathy G to Hovermale Brenden and Kelsi, $370,000.

7000 Crackerberry Dr, Moseley; Patterson Seth M and Trista E to Klinar Eli and Hannah, $560,000.

9300 Croft Crossing Ct, North Chesterfield; Jackson Tracey A and Rozena J to Snyder Louis Alarie, $285,000.

10711 Darby Cir, Midlothian; Hague Bruce E and Sandra B to Wolfe Collette Marie, $572,000.

21219 Deodora Dr, South Chesterfield; Price Andrew L Jr to Berrios Waleska N, $245,000.

11410 Driscoll Rd, Chester; Keller Raymond D and Theresa M to Karamarkovich Sarah and Richards-Karamarkovich Ian, $330,000.

6848 Dunton Rd, Chesterfield; Cosby Village Llc to Shank Richard Joseph and Mary Louise, $406,742.

7102 Egan Pl, Chesterfield; Vasquez Bruno Lucio D to Greene Darrin P, $230,000.

4808 Empire Pkwy, Chester; Parrott Jimmy E and Phyllis W to Austin Elizabeth A, $261,000.

11841 N Enon Church Rd, Chester; NVR Inc to Figueroa Brenda Faye and Perrotta Michael, $514,805.

1307 Exbury Dr, Midlothian; Gray Gary F and Cheryl Anne to Mineo Justin and Pfeiffer Leah, $305,000.

3237 Farcet Ter, Midlothian; Jackson Troy to Rudy David A and Linda, $590,000.

11912 First Branch Ct, Chesterfield; Burroughs Kevin J and Deborah R to Swayzee Jason M and Shelby T, $500,000.

3233 Fortunes Ridge Rd, Midlothian; New Costa Properties Llc to West Dillon J and Katherine A, $375,000.

3224 Fulbrook Dr, Midlothian; Watkins J M and Watkins L B Trs to Lichiello Anthony P and Anna D, $930,000.

4531 Glen Tara Dr, Midlothian; Liberty Home Investments Llc to Luo Wen, $199,900.

100 Goodward Rd, North Chesterfield; Graham Farrah S to Marrero Lening, $285,000.

6613 Grand Haven Ln, Moseley; Schell Brothers Richmond Llc to Snodgrass Michael and Stephanie, $592,007.

13531 Green Spire Ct, Chester; Roberson Adriel M to Shim David Young-Chan, $295,000.

6524 Greyhaven Dr, North Chesterfield; D R Horton Inc to White Vonissa Shanell and Maurice, $380,990.

9919 Groundhog Dr, North Chesterfield; Bagley Clayton R to Olszewski Jennifer Lynn and Olszewski John A, $205,000.

8024 Hampton Crest Cir, Chesterfield; Miller George K Jr to Tapia Cory M and Erin S, $390,000.

10710 Haverford Ln, North Chesterfield; Norby Robert G to A and J Investment Llc, $235,000.

15625 Henningford Rd, Chesterfield; Main Street Homes to Novak Andrew P and Monique S, $500,840.

14601 Holding Pond Ct, Midlothian; Bartel Blair S and Gilley C D to Hodzic Asmir and Pham Hoang P, $321,000.

11531 Hull Street Rd, Midlothian; Northside Southside Ptnrs Llc to Lucas Tony Trustee Of Kathryn S Lucas 2012 Children’s Trust, $1,125,000.

14308 Huntgate Woods Rd, Midlothian; Jamieson M Edward and Shari D to Heilman Jordon Michael and Whitfield Katherine Leigh, $410,000.

5907 Ironhorse Rd, North Chesterfield; Ek Real Estate Fund I Llc to Latitude 36 Inc, $275,000.

15901 Jefferson Davis Hwy, South Chesterfield; 7-Eleven Inc to Easy Peasy Llc, $432,000.

11206 Kalliope Dr, Chesterfield; Wade Michael R and Dawn E to Mbakop Ngankentcha Rosie, $565,000.

10702 Kelmont Ct, North Chesterfield; Holman Matthew and Carrie to Escobedo Oliver Lopez, $301,000.

1611 Kingscross Rd, Midlothian; Carucci Joseph E and Maria J to Clinedinst Andrew S and Higdon Sean W, $425,000.

12830 Knightcross Rd, Midlothian; Davis Virgil W and Elizabeth J to Hill Frank H Iv and Elizabeth S, $495,000.

10131 Lakent Ln, North Chesterfield; Haley Michael to Delaney Shannon Maurice, $305,000.

9000 Laurel Oak Ct, North Chesterfield; Pleasants Eric and Julie A to Lopez Flor M, $200,000.

6602 Liege Hl, Moseley; Hhhunt Greenwich Walk Llc to Thomas Jerry Dean and Anne Hudson, $454,105.

3949 Llewellyn Ln, Chesterfield; Ashley Christopher B and Ashley to Perez Esterlina, $275,000.

11501 Longtown Trl, Midlothian; D R Horton Inc to Barefoot Dana Danielle and Andrew Patrick, $450,270.

6108 Magnolia Cove Ct, Chester; Bell Sarah J to Terranova Deborah, $379,000.

9301 Malcott Ct, North Chesterfield; Walters Edward K and Alexis S to Mccarthy Robert, $221,000.

13812 Marsham Rd, Chester; NVR Inc to Kargbo Santigi and Mariama Z, $433,245.

6700 Mason Run Dr, North Chesterfield; Johnston Brian M to Richmond Property Buyers Llc, $165,000.

4000 Mctyres Cove Ter, Midlothian; Spruill J Kenneth and Carol P to Tedeschi Michael B, $323,900.

17601 Memorial Tournament Dr, Moseley; Salgado Merlos Arnold J to Kancherla Srinivas and Jain Prasanth and Darsi Ravikumar V N and Nagireddy S, $330,000.

14710 Midship Woods Ct, Chesterfield; Paulino Christopher and Conner M to Lindbom Michael S and Amanda Kristin, $281,000.

1024 Mitford Pl, Midlothian; Scofield Scott D and Vita A to Smith Michael A and Shea Hawkins, $590,000.

1701 Mountain Pine Blvd, North Chesterfield; Deutermann Renee E to Martin Mark, $191,000.

7395 Nicklaus Cir, Moseley; Daugherty Aryn Blaine to Miller Robert I and Cindy M, $411,786.

14419 Old Bond St, Chesterfield; Mifflin Steven P and Norma G to Abate Justin Scott and Julie, $387,000.

1600 Old Hundred Rd, Midlothian; Brown Vicki L to Yeatman Kyle A, $700,000.

14901 Orchard Grove Ct, Midlothian; Whitfield Marcus and Ebony to Mccall Troy and Eslynn, $425,000.

8322 Outpost Cir, Chesterfield; Cole C Peter and Julie D to Kiingerberg William Joe Iii, $252,000.

16104 Pauline Ave, Chester; Shin Oh Cheol and Jisun to Ferraiolo Catherina, $175,000.

14104 Pensive Pl, Midlothian; Grover James M and Regina C to Autry Justin Thomas and Erickson Stephanie Lynn, $385,000.

12576 Petrel Xing, Midlothian; Swift Creek Development Llc to Menke Amy Kathleen and Carroll Leanne Norris, $309,491.

7336 Pineleaf Dr, North Chesterfield; Kitchen Jeffrey A and Ruhlen C M to Wilkins Josalyn Mccole, $220,250.

4026 Poplar Grove Rd, Midlothian; Hobbs Lamont A and Chanel E to Gilbert Eva Nicole and Hill Eva Marie, $325,000.

7318 Proud Clarion Ln, Midlothian; Rust Brian C and Rust Colleen S to Snead Kevin Olajuwon, 308000.

1853 Providence Villas Ct, North Chesterfield; Eagle Construction Of Va Llc to Meador Susan T and Norman L, $375,000.

2630 Quisenberry St, Midlothian; Mereand Maggie S to Yerby Ferley Terrell, $254,500.

203 Redbird Dr, Chester; Pyle John M and Debra B to Pearce Luther Thomas and Temple, $445,000.

11354 Ridge Mill Ct, Chester; Rolling Ridge Llc to Shands Juaneika Tiara, $313,792.

11513 Riverboat Dr, Chester; Main Street Homes to Hamilton-Edwards Akquira Shamire and Edwards Joslyn Jr, $827,397.

12904 Rivers Bend Rd, Chester; Smithson Louis and Spink Makenzi to Sarebahi Shikha and Johri Ravi, $391,000.

3119 Rolling Oaks Ct, North Chesterfield; White Cheryl A to Summerous Deanna Marie, $283,000.

7312 Rouseaux Pl, North Chesterfield; Hhhunt Homes L C to Patel Hardik M and Bansari H, $429,000.

1600 Sainsbury Dr, Midlothian; Evans Robert M to Paramount Investments Llc, $208,000.

14207 Santell Dr, Chester; Stallings Randy to Birt Melika, $290,000.

8431 Scottingham Dr, North Chesterfield; Smith William J and Dorita J to Sanford Ryan, $154,500.

12306 Second Branch Rd, Chesterfield; Butler Kenneth W and Stephanie M to Armstrong Jillian Renee and Gragg Alexander, $320,000.

8745 Sheldeb Dr, North Chesterfield; Homebuyers With Heart Llc to Timberlake Joseph S and Early Alison W, $466,500.

9349 Shiloh Dr, North Chesterfield; Smith Mezel and Chelsea N to Leclerc Alex, $250,000.

2461 Silver Lake Ter, Midlothian; Lee Charles R and F L and Lee M N to White John R and Wanda T, $310,000.

12800 Sodbury Dr, Midlothian; Boone Homes Inc to Smith Dennis P and Jean D, $1,164,822.

12402 South Ridge Cir, Midlothian; Mason Robert Preston Iii to Martin Juan Pablo and Arevalo Danna Marcela Martin, $250,000.

8224 Spiral Dr, Chesterfield; Eastwood Homes Of Richmond Llc to Vannatta Jason and Belinda, $497,090.

9612 Spring Glen Dr, Chesterfield; Uzzell Darius L and Jeanette A to Council Durell Jr and Tia Christine, $490,000.

5606 Standing Oak Dr, Midlothian; Engel Ralliegh Baring and Engel Michelle Dee to Koogler Christine M, $300,000.

13118 Stockleigh Dr, Chester; Cady Keith W and Jennifer O to George Thomson M and Selvarajou Johns and Kottayil Ram Mohan K, $288,000.

9024 Sugar Hill Pl, Midlothian; Hill Homes Inc to Smith Christa C and Scott L, $448,000.

10943 Sunset Hills Dr, North Chesterfield; Boom Stephen M and Amy B to Amadee Davis, $315,000.

14446 Tanager Wood Trl, Midlothian; Berg Charles E and Ardith E to Davis Virgil W and Elizabeth J, $367,500.

10125 Terri Lynn Ct, North Chesterfield; Eastwood Homes Of Richmond Llc to Nolley Jaquelin C and J Robert, $543,158.

15706 Timberstone Ct, Chesterfield; Booker John W and Tanisha G to Morgan David John and Jeannie Kim, $500,000.

5742 Trail Ride Dr, Moseley; Korte Brian E and Molly M to Thornton Alisha D and Thomas R, $450,000.

531 Trickling Creek Rd, North Chesterfield; Davadi Jorge Alfredo to Martinez Johan Romero, $375,000.

7901 Valencia Rd, Chesterfield; Marrow Antinita D to Vasquez Esquivel Norma N, $220,000.

12819 Village School Ln, Midlothian; Lewis Shawn to Cheng Jonathan and Sacco Gabrielle, $330,000.

1824 Walkerton Rd, North Chesterfield; Durocher Debra Lynne Thomas Trustee to Funderburke Ross I and Rebecca D, $389,500.

121 Walton Park Ln, Midlothian; Robertson Cecil W and Phyllis B to Watson Shelby L, $165,000.

5202 Watercrest Pl, Midlothian; Morrissey J R and Westerholm E K to Hourigan Robert Mark and Bhosle Mandar Vasant, $561,500.

660 Watkins Centre Pkwy, Midlothian; Watkins Land Llc to Crdr Management Watkins Llc, $400,000.

6737 Way Point Dr, North Chesterfield; Hhhunt Homes L C to Madalena Mayra A, $298,480.

5502 West Bay Ct, Midlothian; Smith Gregory A and Becky J to Schindler Kevin Jameson and Dana Marie, $415,000.

2406 Whirland Ct, Midlothian; Clayton Properties Group Inc to Lawson Gress and Paige Marie, $492,445.

1607 N White Mountain Dr, Chester; Garton Adam K and Cheri L to Pierson Devyn and Arielle, $490,000.

7219 Wild Senna Trl, Moseley; De Vera Dennis and Nyree to Bechara Ayman S and Hemaia Lucy R, $475,000.

7869 Winding Ash Pl, Chesterfield; Mims Patrick W to Fouad Shaker and Ghaly Aml, $250,000.

1921 Winterfield Rd, Midlothian; Murray Karen R to Foss James R and Deborah Ann, $375,000.

10720 Woodland Pond Pkwy, Chesterfield; Thompson William R and Patricia to Hance Joseph J and Patricia L, $688,000.

6041 Woodpecker Rd, Chesterfield; Dillon W Ann to King Sharon G and Tracy B, $634,350.

2307 Wrens Nest Rd, North Chesterfield; Beckley Lawson D Trustee to Te Velde Brent and Jennifer, $290,000.

HANOVER

2.5 acres; RWC Investments LLC to CFT NV Developments LLC, $1,005,000.

613 Arbor Press Court, Glen Allen; Paula Kay Wagner to Deepak Kumar, $311,000.

9473 Assembly Way, Mechanicsville; Laura Allen Clowser to James Walker Reynolds, $434,950.

Block 1, Section 1, Battlefield Farms; Frederic C. McGhee to River City Builders of Virginia Inc., $150,000.

8020 Blythe Road, Mechanicsville; Clayton Properties Group Inc. to Cody J. Dunavan, $538,003.

7107 Bruce Academy Court, Mechanicsville; Pamela Downing to Justin Bailey, $275,000.

10420 Chickahominy Falls Lane, Glen Allen; Tameria Jo Barnes to John A. Mahone, $650,000.

14071 Deer Creek Road, Ashland; Michael J. Baron to Robert A. Duckworth III, $385,250.

5947 Dugout Terrace, Mechanicsville; John S. Cook to Billy Purcell, $338,000.

9217 Fairfield Farm Court, Mechanicsville; NVR Inc. to Pratap Sahoo, $496,855.

7120 Fire Lane, Mechanicsville; Florence S. and Robert W. Cabaniss Foundatio to Ramon Zepeda, $625,000.

10420 Golden Sunset Court, Glen Allen; Farmstead Villas LLC to Peter A. Winters, $411,398.

12055 Haley Farm Road, Ashland; RCI Builders LLC to John Lindsey Brewer, $652,252.

6450 Holstein Lane, Mechanicsville; Tamera R. Simpson to Caitlyn Marie DeRush, $254,000.

9300 Honeymoon Cottage Way, Mechanicsville; Buck L. Kesler to Travis Alan Turnbull, $610,500.

9311 Janeway Drive, Mechanicsville; NVR Inc. to Elizabeth Palmer Sanders, $609,715.

9285 Jordan’s Journey Court, Mechanicsville; Richard C. Boggess to Meghan Scott Barger, $440,000.

10232 Korona Drive, Mechanicsville; James N. Abbott Jr., executor to Jenifer L. Wilson, $385,000.

9339 Locust Lane, Mechanicsville; Lori M. Eubanks to Jennifer T. Agrillo, $308,000.

Lot 13, Block B, Cherrydale; Walter E. Drew III to Broad Street Road LLC, $270,000.

Lot 3, Block F, Section 1, Cool Spring West; Tuwanda Renay Holmes to Vishal Patel, $297,000.

Lot 6, Block F, Section E, Mayfield Farms; Estate of Charlsie Joyner to Broad Street Road LLC, $290,000.

Lots 10 and 13, Section 1, Rock Creek; Rock Creek Partners LLC to RCI Builders LLC, $338,000.

7515 Madison Estates Drive, Mechanicsville; NK Homes LLC to Anthony Frank, $568,742.

10261 Matthews Grove Lane, Mechanicsville; Fernando E. Saenz to Carrol A. Geller, $335,000.

7151 Mill Valley Road, Mechanicsville; Luke R. Irvine to Sharon Kaye Emerson, $276,000.

15548 Mount Air Court, Montpelier; Robert A. Dunn to Dante S. Hill, $424,000.

8101 Old Glen Dale Court, Mechanicsville; Forrest E. McGee Jr. to Douglas C. Hensley Jr., $456,025.

Parcel; Christie Realty Holdings LLC to Brett Barr, $700,000.

10156 Peach Blossom Road, Mechanicsville; Eastwood Homes of Richmond LLC to Steven Schemmel, $602,365.

5415 Pole Green Road, Mechanicsville; Vivian M. Harris to Thomas R. Whitesell, $500,000.

8327 Raven Run Drive, Mechanicsville; Alton G. Eckert to Christopher Burgess, $227,000.

8579 Roberta Road, Mechanicsville; Travis D. Bowers to Charles Wright III, $505,000.

8083 Rutland Village Drive, Mechanicsville; Jonathan A. Murphy to Jennifer B. Robertson, $335,000.

Section 9, Giles Farm; Giles Construction LLC to HHHunt Homes LC, $400,000.

13346 Slayden Circle, Ashland; Scott A. Ward to Scott A. Ward, $275,520.

20004 Sterling Creek Lane, Rockville; W. Kyle Roberts, administrator to Jeffrey M. Hudson, $386,601.

8250 Sugar Wood Drive, Mechanicsville; Robert J. Kandravi to Thomas Carlton Davis, $450,000.

8223 Tarragon Drive, Mechanicsville; Marvin J. O’Dell to Kaviyarasan Ambetkar, $365,000.

7894 Trumpetvine Lane, Mechanicsville; Seth M. Dever to George C. Moore, $310,000.

8285 Wonderland Lane, Mechanicsville; Richard B. Ogle Jr. to Steve Jon Carlton Sr., $245,000.

AMELIA

7300 Deep Creek Drive, Amelia Court House; Shawn E. Warren to Zane Davis III, $335,000.

7868 Stonewall Place, Amelia Court House; Raymond E. Wedding to Adam Henderson Creswell, $480,000.

CHARLES CITY

5940 Greenyard Estates Lane, Providence Forge; John D. Pullman to Conner Schools, $225,000.

COLONIAL HEIGHTS

306 Cameron Av.; Mayes, Katrina S. to Ramos-Aguilar, Abraham Guadalupe, $229,000.

919 Dogwood Dr.; George, Margaret C. to Coker, Brian Keith, $208,000.

3206 Holly Av.; Guo, Zhou to Richard, Ryan, $155,000.

513 Macarthur Av.; Kettner - Life Est., Dorothy M to Robertson, Tarsharn L., $210,000.

402 Orange Av.; Senior, Aretha F. to Ricks, Krystal J., $225,000.

501 Southpark Blvd.; Arihant Petroleum, Llc, to Southpark Holdings, Llc , $3,200,000.

CUMBERLAND

3156 Cumberland Road, Cumberland; Clark Properties Inc. to Raman Enterprises Inc., $364,000.

285 Sports Lake Road, Cumberland; Earl L. Kirby Jr. to Andrew S. Angle, $869,999.

DINWIDDIE

3 parcels; Jenny L. Belling to Tanner J. Lindsay, $170,000.

81.6 acres; Mary Neill Blanton Tatum, executor to William G. Smith Jr., $500,000.

4122 Chesdin Blvd., Sutherland; David Neel to Noah M. Bryant, $205,000.

4606 Edrie Drive, Sutherland; Jeffrey A. Burroughs to Christopher M. Guthrie, $230,000.

16751 Hunter Drive, Sutherland; James L. Taylor Jr. to Wayne S. Sexton II, $250,000.

Lot 11, Rolling Stone, 7.89 acres; Joseph E. Walton Jr. to Leo Cifers, $275,000.

26101 Ridge Road, McKenney; James T. Hawkins to Cecil A. Morris II, $275,000.

GOOCHLAND

3.5 acres; Henry Wray Mills to ZGB LLC, $500,000.

5.82 acres; Pouncey Tract Partners LLC to ZGB LLC, $485,000.

7477 Brandiston St., Glen Allen; Eagle Construction of Virginia LLC to Joanne L. Davis, $496,154.

6609 Cottage St., Henrico; Bundle of Joy Properties V LLC to Bundle of Joy Properties Manakin Sabot LLC, $1,800,000.

1741 Fishers Pond Drive, Maidens; Steve Thompson Builder LLC to Bonnie Proffitt Horton, $879,243.

908 Hermitage Road, Manakin Sabot; Robert Eric Walker, successor trustee to Lynn R. Douglas, $625,000.

4501 Lakeview Road, Gum Spring; William T. Vallow to Kristina W. Benzel, $397,500.

Lot 24, Tuckahoe Creek; Tuckahoe Creek LLC to Penny Round Properties LLC, $299,950.

1161 Manakin Road, Manakin Sabot; Henry N. Ware Jr. to Kristin A. Glover, $1,060,000.

Parcels; Riverstone Real Estate LLC to Eagle Construction of Virginia, $4,100,000.

2703 Salmon Lane, Goochland; Law Investments Inc. to Kristen Taylor Cassell, $250,000.

3935 Whitehall Road, Sandy Hook; New Ventures Real Estate LLC to Amanda Parker, $400,000. HOPEWELL

4209 Cameron Road; Kenneth D. Haley Jr. to Alicia C. Anderson, $306,000.

1718 Dinwiddie Ave.; Pecan Properties LLC to Jordan James Lewis, $200,000.

Lots 17-20, Block 32, West City Point Annex; Richmond Joint Venture LLC to Troy Fossen, $197,000.

3700 Paul Karnes Drive; Gilberto Lopez to Kevin L. Bolling, $260,000.

3202 Sherwood Lane; Thomas Paul Spagnoli to Vanessa V. Putney, $155,000.

JAMES CITY

3405 Allium Court, Toano; NVR Inc. to Justin Alexander Cailteux, $443,325.

9430 Astilbe Lane, Toano; Jean Marie Harnische to Linda M. Weidner, $335,000.

506 Braemar Creek, Williamsburg; Kathy O. Johnson to Peter Martin Opar Jr., $267,000.

108 Cartgate, Williamsburg; Susan L. Moore, executor to Robert W. Moore, $447,910.

3380 Chickahominy Road, Toano; Michael G. Seaver to Franklin Castro, $255,000.

9817 Coral Bells Court, Toano; NVR Inc. to Gary Bolser, $468,905.

622 Dock Landing, Williamsburg; John P. Vandersluis, trustee to Samuel R. Raya, $1,414,500.

116 Entry Hill, Williamsburg; James E. Knoben to Gene Cha, $215,000.

3436 Foxglove Drive, Toano; NVR Inc. to Joanne H. Wesbey, $335,540.

3712 General Gookin Court, Williamsburg; Christopher M. Scrofani to Christopher Judkins, $435,000.

3136 Hollow Oak Drive, Toano; Surin LLC to Jonathan L. Paiz, $499,000.

169 Indian Circle, Williamsburg; Zeda Properties LLC to Phillip Bell, $266,000.

112 Kempe Drive, Williamsburg; Stephen F. Hutchins to William C. Springer, $525,000.

111 Laurel Lane, Williamsburg; Sue J. Tuftee to Craig J. Argus, $295,000.

2568 Little Creek Dam Road, Toano; Vladislav K. Casanave to Jessica Lynn Farris, $265,000.

Lot 18, Bozarth Mahone; Ursula A. Miller to Franklin Scott Berggren, $350,000.

Lot 66, Ford’s Colony; John J. McNulty III to Scott A. Bernotas, $175,000.

105 Magazine Road, Williamsburg; Stephen F. Forbes to Donta T. Hawkins, $215,000.

202 Mildred Drive, Williamsburg; THI Investments Inc. to Rooker Shurley, $198,000.

319 Mill Steam Way, Williamsburg; Gerald Hart to David R. Fly, $560,000.

115 Moray Firth, Williamsburg; Ann R.C. Milligan to Ronald C. Robertson, $500,000.

8224 Old Mill Lane, Williamsburg; Albert L. Holcombe to George P. Gillis Jr., $410,000.

Parcel D, Courthouse Green; Medical Building of Courthouse Green of Williamsburg to James City County, $2,590,300.

9039 Planters Crossing, Williamsburg; Leslie G. Spare to Paul E. Pressley, $413,500.

3135 Pristine View, Williamsburg; Carol J. Tropf, successor trustee to Harold C. Capps, $346,000.

2802 Queens Path, Williamsburg; Kathryn L. Alberti to Keith Reed, $225,000.

2901 Richard Buck South, Williamsburg; Kristin Fly to Kathryn P. Hanna, $300,000.

2002 Rustads Circle, Williamsburg; Robert W. Wilson to Shane Cason Perkins, $253,000.

133 Sharps Road, Williamsburg; Andrew Anderson to Alexandra Sklar, $270,000.

2959 Snuggles Court, Toano; Robert Irwin Fulford Jr. to Stephen A. Moth, $255,000.

3895 Strawberry Plains Road, Williamsburg; Rex VA 20 LLC to Vanessa J.F. Knight, $315,000.

3344 Tiber Ridge, Williamsburg; Catherine A. Mountjoy to Mark Lester Meacham, $485,000.

3641 Trillium Drive, Toano; NVR Inc. to Randall G. Schimpf, $543,095.

Unit 509, River Bluffs Condo; L. Clyde Groover, trustee to Richard H. White, $839,900.

4108 Votive Drive, Williamsburg; Amy Adams to Jordann K. Bolt, $262,000.

3290 Westover Ridge, Williamsburg; Benjamin Mark Atkins to Caitlin Wright, $435,000.

3405 William Lee, Williamsburg; Michael J. Lager to Brandi Michelle Cobb, $530,000.

8247 Wrenfield Drive, Williamsburg; Kemper C. Carmine, trustee to Robert Elwin Lavender, $685,000.

JAMES CITY (additional)

6427 Rockwell Road, Williamsburg; U.S. Home Corp. to Frederick Stephen Krupnick, $552,390.

6447 Rockwell Road, Williamsburg; U.S. Home Corp. to Donald C. Spiece Jr., trustee, $497,490.

6454 Rockwell Road, Williamsburg; U.S. Home Corp. to Josephine Stumbo, $492,390.

2820 Rook Pawn Reach, Williamsburg; Heather L. Pedersen to Norman J. Kasunich, $270,000.

105 Rosemount, Williamsburg; Donald F. Parks, trustee to Michael R. Holt, $535,000.

100 Royal North Devon, Williamsburg; William John Hovanic to William J. Martin, $465,000.

5102 Salisbury Mews, Williamsburg; David M. Lester to Lois S. Marshall, $256,000.

4301 Sconce, Williamsburg; Elisha Brown to Kavon Williams, $277,500.

4311 Sconce, Williamsburg; David James Greth to Gianni Bianco De La Vega De La Madrid, $235,500.

5620 Scotts Pond Drive, Williamsburg; Abby M. Sineni to Colleen R. Howard, $367,350.

6011 Settlers Market Blvd., Williamsburg; James V. Rieger to James B. Madden, $265,000.

8415 Sheldon Branch, Toano; Roderick T. Morris to Evan R. Stringer, $410,000.

3890 Shenandoah Drive, Williamsburg; David W. Gleason to Susan Woodward, $402,500.

320 Shoal Creek, Williamsburg; Lisa J. Hart to Edwin A. Flores Dugarte, $220,000.

5405 Skalak Drive, Williamsburg; Deborah G. Hubbard to Ronald P. Markle, $156,000.

192 Skillman Drive, Toano; Pamela M. Martin to Gary N. Young, $610,000.

207 Skillman Drive, Toano; William R. Walls to Kevin I. Currier, $456,000.

6244 Sommerset Lane, Williamsburg; Alek H. Peters to Judith A. Yoho, $360,000.

213 South Point Drive, Williamsburg; Meredith M. Robertson, trustee to James L. Mishler, $875,000.

136 Southport, Williamsburg; Kevin J. Bucchignano to Edward J. Fox, $969,000.

3428 Southport Trail, Williamsburg; William L. Koeck to Cassandra M. Fisbeck, $396,000.

224 St. Cuthbert, Williamsburg; Getting Construction LLC to Robert E. Hart, $753,000.

3204 Stoney Creek Drive West, Williamsburg; Leslie Jean Kiernan, successor trustee to Leigh Anne Joerger, $380,000.

51 Summer East, Williamsburg; Joel R. Fortune to Keith Scott, $200,000.

57 Summer East, Williamsburg; John McCarthy to Andrew R. Pound, $197,500.

107 Sunningdale, Williamsburg; Eagle Construction of Virginia LLC to Margaret Snyderman, $647,536.

10025 Sycamore Landing Road, Williamsburg; Katherine A. Emanuel, trustee to Jeffrey N. Miller, $270,000.

10025 Sycamore Landing Road, Williamsburg; Jonathan K. Lenthall to Jeffrey N. Miller, $217,000.

115 Tanbark Lane, Williamsburg; Arlene N. Messina to Judyann Wehking, $399,000.

129 Tarleton Bivouac, Williamsburg; Phyllis C. Harvey to Jacob Will Eisenhour, $195,000.

750 Tealight Way, Williamsburg; James H. Cobbs to Joseph A. Anastasio III, $289,500.

148 The Maine, Williamsburg; Joseph R. Billings to Sara Koeck, $394,000.

103 Thomas Gates, Williamsburg; Jeffrey T. McClure to Fred Duane Newman II, $451,000.

116 Thomas Gates, Williamsburg; John J. Morozin Jr. to Jeffrey J. Butchko, $445,000.

4204 Titan Court, Williamsburg; Donald Clymer Overton to Ute A. Hallstein, $350,000.

3629 Toano Woods Road, Toano; Adam C. Peck to Ryan Chadwick, $316,200.

3020 Torrington Trail, Williamsburg; John D. Williams to Frank Serio Sr., $612,500.

201 Tralee, Williamsburg; Monique Lefrak to Jason T. Reeves, $675,000.

3612 Trillium Drive, Toano; NVR Inc. to Tracy V. Valdez, $555,455.

9900 Tupelo Tree Court, Toano; Aaron E. House to Susan M. Perkins, $405,000.

Unit 15, Williamsburg Business Center; Mark M. Neal, trustee to Rahman PLLC, $150,000.

Unit 18-1802, Braemar Creek; Carolyn Donahue Stenke to Two Rivers Realty LLC, $213,000.

Unit 502, Conference Center Condominium; Douglas Randolph to Morgate 2 LLC, $359,700.

Unt 25-2506, Braemar Creek; Sherwood D. Spivey Jr, trustee to LMFAO LLC, $215,000.

4104 Votive, Williamsburg; William Coppedge to Romon Woods, $285,000.

22 Wallace Road, Williamsburg; Kimberly Builders Inc. to Paris Howard, $269,900.

3814 War Hill Green, Williamsburg; Zachary F. Brandau to Susan E. Matney, $224,900.

123 Waters Edge Drive, Williamsburg; Kathryn S. Costa to Ralph E. Babcock, $380,000.

6212 Weathersfield Way, Williamsburg; Jesse L. Shaw to Chantelle J. Dyar, $390,500.

6551 Westbrook Drive, Williamsburg; U.S. Home Corp. to Mark Russell Holston, $479,990.

6555 Westbrook Drive, Williamsburg; U.S. Home Corp. to David Keith Bradford, $489,990.

4698 Westhampton, Williamsburg; Bonnie Predd to David P. Hunt, $525,000.

4925 Westmoreland Drive, Williamsburg; Alberta Sivaton Rodgers, trustee to Christel Elizabeth Theune, $463,000.

7408 Wicks Road, Williamsburg; Joseph Davis to Rosalyn Liljenquist, $375,000.

7423 Wicksroad, Williamsburg; Craig Brown to Tychier Y. Nickens, $472,000.

126 Wilderness Drive, Williamsburg; PW Development Inc. to Igor Janjic, $399,000.

104 N Will Scarlet Lane, Williamsburg; Nicole D. Banks to Nathan Black, $180,000.

204 William Claiborne, Williamsburg; Andrew R. Eklind, successor trustee to Cory Francis McGillivray, $580,000.

229 William Claiborne, Williamsburg; Forge Road LLC to Michael L. Laccheo Jr., $395,000.

2524 William Tankard Drive, Williamsburg; Dawn L. Foxwell Hassan to Steven Daniel Lindemuth, $169,900.

2532 William Tankard Drive, Williamsburg; Joshua W. Frazier to Robin Marie Smith, $650,000.

161 Winston Drive, Williamsburg; Richard L. Smethhurst to Emily S. Baltezore, $300,000.

123 Winterset Pass, Williamsburg; Patrick W. Smith to Joshua G. Womeldorf, $215,000.

133 Winterset Pass, Williamsburg; Antonio Brooks to Darrell Arellano, $206,000.

143 Winterset Pass, Williamsburg; William H. Morris to Roshell Wallace, $230,000.

113 Wood Pond Circle, Williamsburg; Richard V. Cocuzza, trustee to Benjamin Kimbrell, $400,000.

116 Worplesdon, Williamsburg; Mary Beth Collier to Gary Ziegler, $610,000.

8264 Wrenfield Drive, Williamsburg; Jeanne E. Shepler, trustee to Darryl Hansen, $583,000.

6433 Yarmouth Run, Williamsburg; U.S. Home Corp. to Mark Philip Peenstra, $374,720.

4632 Yeardley Loop, Williamsburg; John T. McCormick to Duncan G. Byers, $507,000.

KING AND QUEEN

Parcel; Michael Morrissette to William B. Littreal, $170,000.

KING WILLIAM

735 Anne Lane, Aylett; Virgil B. Funai to George Edward Danshaw, $280,000.

359 Dover Lane, Aylett; Meredith W. Jones to Ralph Moseley, $365,000.

30 Enfield Forest Lane, Aylett; Tonya Witherow to Lucas Walton, $350,000.

2970 King William Ave., West Point; Allie Properties LLC to Dwight Hall Jr., $274,500.

1371 Locust Hill Road, Aylett; Tyler M. Sims to Alexander Stevens Degroat, $290,000.

1525 Mahixon Road, Manquin; Carolyn L. Corrick to Taylor Gregory Baker, $219,950.

113 Parkwood Drive, Aylett; Cynthia Ann McGrath White to Akeem Sidney Jean-Charles, $271,000.

341 Shelton Court, Aylett; Liberty Homes Virginia Inc. to Kenadie Carter, $268,110.

335 Wendenburg Terrace, Aylett; RCI Builders LLC to Carol Gill Spangler, $311,010.

NEW KENT

37.2 acres; Wilford Family Limited Partnership to John T. Vocnick Jr., $186,000.

11241 Brickshire Terrace, Providence Forge; Austin Hamlin Homes Inc. to Nicole R. Rogers, $505,700.

8565 Crestwicke Lane, Quinton; Adam S. Duncan to Amanda Lynn Ramon, $256,000.

7845 Faisan Lane, New Kent; D.R. Horton Inc. to Meagan Renee Hoover, $353,990.

5311 Hemlock Road, Quinton; Phoenix R. Guthrie to Michael West McCollum, $209,000.

6620 Lakeshore Drive, Quinton; Stone Property LLC to Cornelius Lorenzo Spencer, $259,950.

11439 Oakbow Court, New Kent; NVR Inc. to Ernest Omar Barnes, $351,575.

7333 Pinehurst Drive, Quinton; David S. Bynum to Tracy Roberg, $390,000.

3790 Robert Field Lane, Quinton; Liberty Homes Virginia Inc. to Joshua Bascom Wright Brown, $270,218.

5581 St. Leger Drive, Providence Forge; Eastwood Homes of Richmond LLC to Tyler Gardner Milgram, $439,390.

4731 N Waterside Drive, Lanexa; Harold H. Hoffman II to Sidney G. Jennings II, trustee, $589,000.

PETERSBURG

2241 Buckner St.; Joan V. Stronach to Lakisa D. Graves-Adebanjo, $175,450.

2940 Forest Hills Road; Bobby L. Archer to Teri Taylor, $217,000.

1000 Hampton Road; Rachel A. Wright to Ayano Ishii, $173,000.

43 Linden St.; Hector Placeres to Jasmin Placeres, $182,000.

900 South Blvd.; Gary Robert Scruggs to Oliver Demaskey, $230,000.

POWHATAN

49.1 acres; David C. Bailey to Gilbert A. Lopez, $975,000.

4688 Bell Road, Powhatan; Charity C. Blanton to Kevin R. Riedt, $359,000.

3267 Buckingham Road, Powhatan; Kaelyn Hartless to Ryan Patrick Jasper, $265,000.

5985 Cartersville Road, Powhatan; Manage This LLC to Steven R. Bishop, $299,000.

930 Fawn Haven Drive, Midlothian; McKenzie Amaral to Jonathan Mark Meyer, $350,000.

2239 Hearthstone Court, Powhatan; Wesley Cavendish to James A. Bartell, $320,000.

5310 Little Joe Drive, Powhatan; Brandon Scott Rust to Kaelyn Hartless, $330,000.

16286 Maple Hall Drive, Midlothian; Paul A. Pierucki to William M. Ginther, $905,000.

3033 Mill Mount Lane, Powhatan; Bryan Courtright to Scott Heefner, $699,000.

1919 Old Tavern Road, Powhatan; Frank T. Whitehurst to Jason Brian Chatman, $500,000.

238 Petersburg Road, Powhatan; Vertical Builders LLC to Joshua Crenshaw, $371,560.

3642 Walkers Creek, Powhatan; Windswept Development LLC to Todd F. Shepka, $468,214.

PRINCE GEORGE

508 Briarwood Circle, North Prince George; Kenneth W. Drumright to Thelia Sumler, $186,900.

4007 Cobblewood Drive, Disputanta; Elizabeth M. King to Shauntay Atkins, $259,000.

18015 James River Drive, Disputanta; William E. Hudson III to Max Wayne Nesselrodt, $290,000.

13320 Leonards Lane, Disputanta; George F. Fetko to Robert Brian Masi, $845,000.

6833 Michelle Court, Spring Grove; Thomas R. Brockwell Jr. to Jason Richard Hall, $260,000.

Parcel; Roland L. Field to Jeremy Hamrick, $415,000.

7400 Trailing Rock Road, Prince George; Charles Monrian to Matthew S. Cates, $267,000.

SUSSEX

3.59 acres; Edna L. Johnson to Robert Williamson, $169,364.

4298 Newville Road, Waverly; H. Keith and Ken Henshaw Contractors Inc. to Joel A. Marchan, $212,500.

WILLIAMSBURG

222 Claiborne Drive; Linda R. Marquis, trustee to Gregory C. Stumm, $240,500.

101 Parkway Court; Michael Berg to Nathan A. Dostart, $287,000.