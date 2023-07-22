The following is a list of more real estate parcels valued at $150,000 or more that have been transferred in the past few months in Richmond and surrounding areas.

To our readers: Caroline and Louisa listings will not be included until further notice.

RICHMOND

601-1/2 N 1st St; Johnson Louise P And to Gray Herbert A, $300,000.

1316 N 22nd St; Cho Lea to Vargas Jorge Armando And, $350,000.

905 N 24th St; Goldner Stephanie Grace E and to Phibbs Heather Wynn, $430,000.

1116 N 28th St; Ditommaso Anthony M to Baker Danielle, $336,000.

20 E 33rd St; Brown Cheryl and Day Claudette and to Trek Properties Llc, $160,000.

1230-1/2 N 38th St; 722 724 Jessamine St Llc to Edwards Alyssa, $385,000.

1007 W 46th St; Kantner Mark E to Corfield Jacob, $400,000.

3300 Archdale Road; Wilson Anita M And Betsy J to Rawlinson Gerry, $498,000.

4306 Augusta Ave; C C R 3 Holdings Llc to Flodstrom David And, $605,000.

3101-1/2 Barton Ave; 3103 Barton Ave Llc to Smith Sara Harris And Simon C, $510,000.

1851 Blakemore Road; Guryansky Katherine E to Smith Carl T And Summer E F, $330,000.

5111 Bromley Lane; Clements Charles T to Roman Kylie Anne, $520,000.

908 Byswick Lane; Soriano Kristina Lynn to Nowlin Robert Burton And, $251,500.

5621 Cary Street Road U511; Brode Richard A And Brenda C to Valiani Charles D And, $175,000.

8341 Charlise Road; Homebuyers With Heart Llc to Cundiff Bradley And, $480,000.

332 Clovelly Road; Golden Dolphin Llc to Stitzer Brandt Haywood And, $1,800,000.

4700 Cutshaw Ave; Leitch Stephanie M to Gram Nicole Amanda, $527,500.

14 Dundee Ave; Cooley Kyle And Silva Lindsay K to Koerner Elizabeth H Revocable, $354,500.

3313 Edgewood Ave; Johnson Gregg to Braxton Elexis And, $480,000.

4206 Fitzhugh Ave; Hardiman Hillary And to Doorly Brian Paul And Tamara S, $586,000.

2816 E Franklin St; Wozencraft Colin P to Edwards Shelley Elaine, $827,222.

212 German School Road; Home Pro Of Va Llc to Terasaki Laurne And, $300,000.

2513 E Grace St; Beach Gregory L and Betty Lou to King Thomas B, $470,000.

1117 Grand Brook Dr; Hawthorne Jessica to Mcintosh Ashley Dawn, $247,500.

3211 Griffin Ave; Mclarin Carter A And Allison to Martin Alex And Christie Rachel, $355,000.

2905 Groveland Ave; 2905 Groveland Ave Llc to Phillips Timothy, $190,000.

6707 Hanover Ave; Frye John P and Linda S to Dozier Curtis M And, $340,000.

10220 W Huguenot Road; Parsley Ethan Jacob to Hendrick Megan Rhae, $350,000.

2000 Junaluska Cir; James Kimberly V to Sharp Colton G And Amy L, $251,000.

4623 Kensington Ave; Shtayyeh Rommi T to Dougherty Sean P And, $500,000.

1419 Lakeview Ave; Thompson Audrey R to Carter Theodore, $255,000.

810 W Lancaster Road; Trek Properties Llc to Miller Kalie Kathryn, $325,000.

4510-1/2 Leonard Pkwy; Hiner James E And Ann C And to Jeffery Luke B And Chelsea A R, $430,000.

1209 Lorraine Ave; Rwp 1209l Llc to Beaulieu Nina K, $400,000.

2009 Maplewood Ave; Mckaig Jamie C And Stephanie W to Butler Nicholas, $240,000.

2420 Maplewood Ave U4; Wells Ann Camille to Donahue David And Elizabeth, $240,000.

101 W Marshall St U41; Laothamatas Jiraporn And to Smith Michael Henry, $247,000.

3512 Montrose Ave; Costner Andrew R to Scafidi Alessandro And, $337,500.

1219 Nottoway Ave; Vest Paul Dameron And to Cox Theodore R And, $460,000.

2032 Old Manchester St; NVR Inc to Talley Gregory Todd, $447,555.

3235 Olive Ave; Saba Marcos to Romero Nancy Marisol Fuentes, $180,000.

4001 Park Ave; Balch Andrea Janet Clarke And to Clements Charles And Allison, $800,000.

3416 Parkwood Ave; Rollins O Randolph And Martha F to Parkwood Ave Llc, $196,428.

3426 Parkwood Ave; Rollins O Randolph And Martha F to Parkwood Ave Llc, $589,285.

3908 Peyton Ave; Stoll Matthew to Trek Properties Llc, $152,500.

1917 Porter St; Anderson Latasha H to Turner Ivan C, $223,000.

3017 Q St; Ferrell Daniel Roy to Russler Sean, $250,000.

2823 Richmond Henrico Tpke; Star Real Estate Investing Llc to Whitney Rental Ii Llc, $185,000.

601 Roseneath Road U2; Jones Marielle to Price William S Jr, $275,000.

4820 E Seminary Ave; Berv David A And Stephanie M to Oefelein Melissa And, $649,000.

713 Spring St; West Ruth K to Brinton Samuel Freeborne And, $410,000.

4811 Stuart Ave; Bruni Benjamin And to Hughes Mary E, $399,000.

204 Tuckahoe Blvd; Kemp D Mark W And Helen Lewis to Briney John W And Elizabeth L Q, $1,225,000.

8527 Waxford Road; Pelletier Richard A to Rumsey Monica S, $341,000.

1003 Willow Lawn Dr; Haga Matthew H to Dunphy Ashley And Groome Kyle B, $399,950.

4608 Wythe Ave; Weber Alexander J And to Wilson Christopher Lamkin And, $605,000.

HENRICO

8222 Adrian Dr, Henrico; Trek Properties Llc to Uhl Lauren, $290,000.

4807 Altair Rd, Henrico; Jones William E and Lisa O to Maraghy Jenny, $184,500.

1117 Aubuchon Rd, Henrico; Murray Marian S to Waller Ashton Barrick and Torie Evans, $220,000.

11808 Barnsley Ct, Glen Allen; Zurasky Roger R and Karen M to Nath Sovon and Tania Banerjee, $810,000.

510 Belle Grove Ln, Henrico; Dickerson Wilson L Iii and Melanie P to Bray Scott E and Elizabeth T Trustees, $880,000.

12047 Bexley Ct, Henrico; Caudill Mary B to Proctor Ernest W Trustee, $295,000.

2005 Boulder Run Dr, Henrico; Counterpart Properties Llc to Lapidus Manana and Craig Andrew J Smoothy, $273,000.

11917 Brandyview Ln, Henrico; Patterson Marjorie A to Moparthi Sudheer and Mamatha Vangeti, $630,000.

8701 W Broad St, Henrico; 8701 W Broad St Llc to Schrimpsher Properties Llc, $890,000.

4915 Bunclody Ct, Henrico; Whitt Christine A to Long Amanda, $280,000.

1700 Cambridge Ct, Henrico; Khan Zakir and Khatera Arifi to Acosta Carlos, $245,000.

2710 Carneal St, Henrico; El Channun Llc to Bulloss Steven, $215,000.

518 Cedarbrooke Ln, Henrico; Hamrick David C and Tracy Nicole Mitchell to Doubleteam Llc, $350,000.

10709 Chase Grove Ln, Glen Allen; to Steenrod Robert Lee and Linda A, $496,040.

10753 Chase Grove Ln, Glen Allen; NVR Inc to Ciamaga Ronald W Trustee, $546,285.

3928 Clarendon Crescent Ct, Henrico; NVR Inc to Jones Sean and Shamiara Anderson, $409,650.

6018 Club Rd, Henrico; Goodwyn Mrs H W Jr to Kelley Erin and Jonathan, $263,500.

11415 Colfax Rd, Glen Allen; Hanley James P and Korntip J to Vavra Dylan and Ashley, $480,000.

1621 Congressional Ct, Henrico; Schmiegelow Toni D Trustee to Sizemore Stephanie B, $260,000.

6820 Cornelius Ct, Henrico; Eastwood Homes Of Richmond Llc to Nash Samantha Nicole, $517,575.

1231 Cremona Ct, Sandston; Rollins Richard G Iii to Perez Ralph and Lori A, $469,000.

2820 Dalkeith Dr, Henrico; White Judson W to Paxton Robert J and Courtney C, $540,000.

6615 W Davista Ave, Henrico; Pham Thuong to Benitez Llc, $245,000.

13104 Densmore Pl, Henrico; Keller Seth P and Danielle M to Slonneger Seth and Aimee Wester, $500,000.

903 Dominion Townes Ct, Henrico; Cox Ty Jones to Jordan Erica, $250,000.

1905 Dresden Rd, Henrico; Morris Nicholas A and Christopher B to Caskey Benjamin, $325,000.

2401 Edenbrook Dr, Henrico; Clark Louise M and Christine M Yung Et Al to Harrelson Jennifer Michele and Shawn Ohern, $292,500.

631 Eking Green Dr, Glen Allen; Stanley Martin Homes Llc to Ozukwe Esther C, $399,504.

4181 English Holly Cir, Henrico; Turner James T Jr to Manckia Ellen, $350,000.

12 S Fern Ave, Henrico; Clements James William Iii to Rainey Stephen Anson and Hannah Bobrick, $230,000.

1509 Fort Hill Dr, Henrico; Bohannon Regina M to Wei Yunlai, $198,989.

6516 W Franklin St, Henrico; Roberts Matson L Jr and Elizabeth Kerns to Enroughty Charles G and Quinlan A Firment, $452,000.

5800 Gate House Dr, Glen Allen; Robson Marie E to Wright Laura T and John M Jr, $410,000.

212 Geese Lndg, Glen Allen; Lee Moses J and Jungyim to Hackenberg Leo A and Jenni L, $540,000.

3628 Gracie Ln, Glen Allen; Daga Avinash and Kasi V Malla to Smith Hayes Jr and Gale E, $550,000.

4717 Greenbrooke Dr, Glen Allen; Stich John M and Courtney V to Hicks James Edward Jr, $680,000.

3023 Greenway Ave, Henrico; Ngo Chuong to Tran Nam and Hang Vu, $265,600.

437 Hanover Rd, Sandston; Jordan Theresa J to Click Tammy R and Kenneth W Smith, $190,000.

10870 Harvest Mill Pl, Glen Allen; Lifestyle Builders and Developers Inc to Adlagatta Laxmi and Raja Billupalli, $629,950.

3328 Haydenpark Ln, Henrico; Elfering Ingo to Sperounis Donna and Louis Okeefe, $790,000.

1624 Hennington Ter, Henrico; Beale Kristin E to Brockel Thomas J and Sandra O Trustee, $351,500.

2201 High Bush Cir, Glen Allen; Goel Vakul and Shivi to Ali Aliraza M, $278,500.

2318 Homeview Dr, Henrico; Cardoso Joselito B and Isabel C Tramontina to Mannerino Alexandra, $295,000.

3500 Hunton Ridge Dr, Glen Allen; O’brien Lance R and Cara J Simprini to Arora Sukhpreet Singh and Harpreet Kaur, $590,000.

2921 Irisdale Ave, Henrico; Edwards Russell L to Aeburnett Llc, $215,000.

12299 Kain Rd, Glen Allen; Kolada Brent A to Perez Nathaly Parra, $335,000.

3002 Kenwood Ave, Henrico; 3tac Homebuyers Llc to Young Jennifer, $273,400.

711 Lakeside Blvd, Henrico; Ramsay Anna A to Wise Kay, $181,500.

2201 Lashley Ln, Henrico; Ferretti Kathleen F to Navruz Ahmet Turan and Aysegul, $230,000.

2763 Lassen Dr Ub, Henrico; Stanley Martin Homes Llc to Munagala-Venkata Rohit, $378,271.

9316 Lawndell Rd, Henrico; Christopher Katie Goodman and Andrew C to Fenton George Astrop Iii and Victoria Lynn, $425,000.

5810 Lee Ave, Henrico; Tracz Adam T and Rachel N to Phelps Bryon and Bedar, $600,000.

2246 Libbie Lake West St Ua, Henrico; Lm Townhomes 1 Llc to Tallman Ashley J, $332,607.

6513 Liddy Cir, Glen Allen; Patterson Susan to Kelley Timothy L and Susan L Hufsmith, $497,000.

809 Lindsay Ct, Henrico; Louthan Robert P and Katherine T to Cruickshanks Allan and Elizabeth, $1,260,000.

2713 Logan Estates Run, Henrico; Scharf Jeffrey and Amy Melnick to Singhal Abeer and Unnati, $750,000.

10808 Macs Way, Glen Allen; Schell Brothers Richmond Llc to Helme Michael B and Fabiola, $571,381.

2115 Manlyn Rd, Henrico; Hetrick Lindsay Butler to Complete Home Design Llc, $267,500.

2501 Marroit Rd, Henrico; 2501-M Llc to Quiroz Ismael, $235,000.

102 W Mcclellan St, Sandston; Linscott Nicholas C and Corrine N to Dingle Devon and Sarah L Jones, $180,000.

713 Mccormick Farm Dr Ua, Glen Allen; Stanley Martin Homes Llc to Narayanan Prabhahar and Suchitha Ravi, $290,238.

713 Mccormick Farm Dr Ub, Glen Allen; Stanley Martin Homes Llc to Palle Ravi and Namratha Vonteddu, $331,851.

3700 Mechanicsville Tpke, Henrico; Vardhman Llc to 3700 Mechanicsville Turnpike Llc, $735,000.

2201 Milbank Rd, Henrico; Lawson Don F and Ruby B to Tidmore Llc, $370,000.

9502 Minna Dr, Henrico; Gainous Carol Faye to Wean Nathaniel L and Kim L Tu-Wean, $195,000.

5100 Monument Ave U514, Henrico; Beverly Paul T and Bettye J Beverly to Brown Jason N, $205,000.

12324 Morning Creek Rd, Glen Allen; Newell Carl L and Martha D to Hoffman Darek L and Tara F Golisch Trstees, $865,000.

2124 New Berne Rd, Henrico; Roth Erik C and Shannon A Silver to Easterling Catherine L, $345,000.

1111 Normandy Dr, Henrico; Henderson Brooke Susan to Philp Craig and Anne, $492,000.

7701 O’keith Ct U1612, Henrico; Coggins Briana Dshea to Lee Carol L, $178,000.

10307 Old Courtney Rd, Glen Allen; Evans Brian E to Pennymac Loan Services Llc, $306,000.

5302 Old Main St Uc, Henrico; Stanley Martin Homes Llc to Perry Marcus Antonio and Ashley Fisher, $510,279.

110 Orams Ln, Henrico; Banazek Jeanne M to Garza Rony Antonio Cabrera, $160,500.

5920 Park Forest Ln, Glen Allen; Panos Nicholas and Ilze and A R to Bairaqdar Mohammed Adil Al and Saba Hasan, $468,000.

10952 Parkshire Ln, Henrico; Stouffer Bruce and Leticia to Patel Mrunal and Aishwarya M, $490,000.

4527 Paxton Glen Ct, Glen Allen; Vu Thu Huong Thi to Devata Naveen Kumar and Sowmya Konda, $765,000.

1404 Pensacola Ave, Henrico; Country Boy Properties Llc to Parker Tonya Yvette, $309,000.

3404 Pine Dell Ave, Henrico; Moriarty Benjamin J and Erin M to Armentrout Matthew T and Carter Blevins, $335,000.

2507 Pleasant Run Dr, Henrico; Best Erik M to Ramos Jose Juan C and Maria I C Diaz, $300,500.

2903 Port View Ct, Henrico; Pratt Stephen D and Laura L to Brounk Margaret M and Mark Vanallman, $252,000.

342 Purbrook Ln, Henrico; Eagle Construction Of Va Properties Llc to Chiu King Wa and Pui Shan Ho, $866,481.

10208 Raintree Commons Ln, Henrico; Laskey Jacqueline F to Bhojani Kinnari M and Zachary W Stein, $355,000.

2303 Reed Rd, Henrico; Hanbury Investors Llc to Crews Troy and Jenifer Easthom, $385,000.

1501 Regency Woods Rd U203, Henrico; Zlatkovic Zoran to Fox Stephen Langlois, $150,000.

3603 Reynolds Rd, Henrico; River City Residential Investments Llc to Logan Multifamily Properties Llc, $185,000.

503 Ridgeley Ln, Henrico; Sisters Too Llc to 503 Ridgeley Lane Llc, $365,000.

6064 Rivermere Ln, Glen Allen; Legault Homes Llc to Logan Brian and Anora S, $528,240.

2015 Rocky Point Pkwy, Henrico; Russo Steven and Heather H to Meyer John M and Eileen, $299,500.

200 Ruggles Pl, Henrico; Hogan Thomas D and Nancy B to Dickerson Wilson L Iii and Melanie P, $900,000.

3001 Sable Rd, Henrico; Bazuzi Joseph I and Soad Y to Harris Christin J Suthard and Scott Alan, $462,000.

4106 San Marco Dr, Glen Allen; Loganathan Sri T and K and James B Cabaniss to Gentry Jennifer Jill, $321,500.

Savannah Ave, Henrico; White 144 Llc to Via Jonathan and Maribelle, $269,000.

301 Shellbark Pl, Glen Allen; Madiraju Siva P and Lakshmi H S Kasiraju to Dommireddy Srinivasulu and Divya Kunduru, $520,000.

2311 Singingwoods Ln, Henrico; Bailey Nancy E and Larry D to Brown Jacquelyn N and Zachary J Mihalko, $337,000.

3214 Skipwith Rd, Henrico; Branch Banking and Trust Company to Lemonade Mm Richmond Skipwith Llc, $2,000,000.

1205 Southbury Ave, Henrico; Madison Edward F Jr and M Z to Fowler Gregory, $225,000.

2715 Spinnaker Ct, Henrico; Wester Aimee Stewart to Chobod Carla Cristina, $305,000.

1324 Stone Ridge Park Loop, Henrico; West Stephanie L and Jeremiah D Myers to Byrd Morgan D, $307,000.

12060 Stonewick Pl, Glen Allen; Gershman Jeffrey B and Jane to Wurman Matthew S and Melissa E, $930,000.

1620 Swinton Ln, Henrico; Dunn Jared Daniel and Lauren Shuppert to Ohagan Patrick C and Barrett Taylor, $452,000.

1509 Thistle Rd Ut-2, Henrico; Equ Trs Co Cust Fbo Douglas W James Ira to Doyle Judith C, $190,000.

12210 Timbercross Pl, Henrico; Li Jing and Kun Zhang to Weinstein Philip M Trustee, $441,000.

1409 Trailing Ridge Rd, Henrico; Bowen Trevor and Thalia to Sfr Acquisitions 3 Llc, $395,000.

4939 Turner Ridge Ct, Glen Allen; Ahmed Sara to Jadhav Aniket B and Neelam Kadam, $740,000.

3712 Vawter Ave, Henrico; Parham Kenneth Lee to Creager Thomas and Emily Patch, $285,000.

3106 Wallaby Trce U0605, Henrico; Wise Kaye to Strobing Nicolette C and Juliana Leigh, $210,000.

2005 Watts Ln, Henrico; Ellis Kyle Carrington to Delarosa Ismael D, $250,000.

5541 Wenrich Dr, Henrico; Stanley Martin Homes Llc to Wilson Melanie Amanda, $338,669.

5805 Westbourne Dr, Henrico; Xayachack Phouvong and Konoma to House Buyers Of America Inc, $180,000.

200 Westham Pkwy, Henrico; Gaertner Michael D and C H to Vap Alexander Robertson and Hailey Anne, $1,875,000.

422 Westover Pines Dr, Henrico; Harrod James to Bell Austin, $255,000.

4923 White Oak Pl, Sandston; Maycor Real Estate Services Llc to El Patron Cantina Llc, $310,000.

3806 Wild Goose Walk, Glen Allen; Mclaughlin Edward K and Shelley J to Schlimgen Patrick D, $702,200.

5505 Willis Ln, Henrico; Gross Kenneth P Rev Liv Trust to Hall Sarah Trustee, $217,000.

5432 Wintergreen Rd, Glen Allen; Smith Hayes Jr and Gale E to Bharti Priya and Sandeep Shanu, $463,500.

2015 Wood Owl Way, Henrico; Tran Hoa C and Xai Ngo to Yerrolla Miriam and Suresh, $370,000.

929 Wynfield Ter, Henrico; Johnson James to Housing and Urban Development, $267,467.

CHESTERFIELD

5824 Addison Gate Dr, North Chesterfield; NVR Inc to Wampler David B Jr and Bryant Hannah R, $332,720.

9801 Aldersmead Pl, North Chesterfield; Dryden Nathan R and Kerry K to Wilson Shannon D and Wilson Melody K, $365,000.

3548 Alvecote Ter, Midlothian; Gregoire Development Corp to Hulbert R S Builders Inc, $150,192.

8201 Amara Pl, Chesterfield; NVR Inc to Fox John Macrae Jr and Kimberly Ashley, $680,695.

8900 Archgrove Ct, North Chesterfield; Sheridan Michael J to Ellington Taylor B, $305,000.

8407 Aviemore Ct, Chesterfield; Gillis Doyle and Jami to Lazarchik David A and Vicki G, $518,000.

1825 Bantry Dr, Midlothian; Bracey Robert A Iv and Normajean to Clark Casey Shawn Morey and James David, $425,000.

18031 Bay Point Way, Moseley; Schell Brothers Richmond Llc to Vatte Vidyasagar Reddy and Muppidi Sruthi, $751,631.

13300 Beachcrest Dr, Chesterfield; 2 Gen Holdings Llc to Whitney Anya K and Wingo David Bryan, $541,310.

7509 Belmont Rd, Chesterfield; Davadi Homes Inc Of Va to Thomas Romonta Romaine, $375,500.

2751 Bermuda Hundred Rd, Chester; Winston Thomas S Iii Et Al Trs to Craneworks Inc, $275,000.

13606 Blue Heron Cir, Chesterfield; Rothe Martin M Trustee to Mosley Jerry L and Pamela O, $579,995.

4718 Bonnie Brae Rd, North Chesterfield; Thurston John J and Mary E to Garcia Francisco Dubon Sr and Dubon Juan Jose, $300,000.

1413 Braisden Rd, Midlothian; Uhlig Michele to Watts Brandon Christopher, $500,000.

14830 Bridge Creek Dr, Midlothian; Smith Matthew Stephen and Lucy L to Ferguson Susan T, $450,000.

3304 Broad Oaks Rd, Midlothian; Morgan Albert W Ii to Bailey Leslie E, $277,000.

10460 Brynmore Dr, North Chesterfield; Woodall Robert E Jr to Richebourg Gavin Martin Alwyn, $385,000.

11623 Busy St, North Chesterfield; Vinson Investments Inc to J Reed Llc, $360,000.

9112 Cambian Pl, Chesterfield; Mcclure W V Inc to Allen Caryn and Shive Stacie Earlene, $668,280.

14205 Candlewick Ct, Midlothian; Dafoe Derek David and Teisha A to Cammer Ethan and Kathleen, $470,000.

9143 Carswell St, North Chesterfield; Johnson Benjamin and Lauren to Olaoba Ayotunde Oladunni, $350,000.

4409 Centralia Rd, Chester; Combs Rhonda S to Midlantic Management Llc, $155,000.

9007 Chatham Grove Ln, North Chesterfield; Domazos Nicholas S Jr to Sigmon Properties Incorporated, $200,000.

13030 Chesdin Landing Dr, Chesterfield; Triggs Michael S and Michelle L to Wrenn Christopher Scott and Lowry Sarah, $580,000.

4513 Cindiwood Dr, North Chesterfield; Howerton Kathryn to Hudson Joseph J Iii and Brandy, $365,000.

5200 Clay Ridge Ter, Chesterfield; Schiren Thomas A Ii and Danielle to Wilson Shawn and Carneal Marion, $390,000.

401 Comstock Dr, North Chesterfield; Hoyle-Harris Elizabeth A and C K to Rimmer Ashley, $285,000.

7111 Courthouse Rd, Chesterfield; Moseley Theresa Taylor and Moseley Ashlea to Davis Jennifer Rose, $200,000.

7801 Creek Side Ct, North Chesterfield; House Buyers Of America Inc to Nelson David Benjamin and Danielle Ahart, $450,000.

10006 Cutter Dr, North Chesterfield; Goergen Peter J and Joann E to Kern Ellis Leroy Jr, $265,300.

3819 Daniels St, Chester; Bledsoe Anne Cifelli Estate to Martin Ali and Johnson Kendetta, $305,000.

6906 Deer Thicket Dr, Midlothian; Cameron-Reid Gennette F to Toledo Felipe D Chavez, $300,000.

612 Diamond Creek Dr, Midlothian; Hia Laura Petrozza to Morrison Geoffrey L and Renee M, $470,000.

6924 Dunton Rd, Chesterfield; Cosby Village Llc to Browman Barbara J, $448,907.

7032 Dunton Rd, Chesterfield; Cosby Village Llc to Higgins Michael H and Pamela K, $448,275.

6348 Eagles Crest Ln, Chesterfield; Toni Bourama to Groomes Carrie E and Groomes Tiarah Elizabeth, $311,000.

3449 Ellenbrook Dr, Chester; Frazier Cindy E to Williams Ternisha Shanteria, $405,000.

12112 Erika Marie Ct, Midlothian; Sterne Stephen A Jr and Krystina to Sheridan Michael J and Hunter Ashley B, $465,000.

7836 Falling Hill Ter, Chesterfield; Dix David C and Leslie A to Flores Jose L Villatoro, $283,000.

620 Fern Meadow Loop, Apt 305, Midlothian; Williams Jerra L to Lorton Michael and Michele, $198,000.

11225 Forestwind Dr, Midlothian; Near Garrett to Miller Samuel and Kaitlyn, $272,000.

6030 Fox Grove Pl, Midlothian; Forte Amanda L to Fore Carl A and Shelly, $500,000.

2642 Galena Ave, North Chesterfield; Taylor Tamatha K to Malone Thomas Iv and Dixon Lauren Victoria, $256,000.

16331 Garston Ln, Midlothian; Brady Neil Vincent and Sarah M to Suyambu Aravind Kumar and Renu Sandhya Sivasurbramonia Pillai, $1,100,000.

14512 Glenmorgan Dr, Chester; Toran Lachan to Toran Lachan Neteecha, $540,000.

11600 Gordon School Rd, North Chesterfield; Magee Susan Y Trustee to Wandemberg Brynner, $315,000.

11425 Great Willow Dr, Moseley; Rivera Valerie and Roy to Forsbach Bribiesca Bertram and Sotelo Romero Mary Carmen, $440,000.

2406 Grey Oak Dr, North Chesterfield; Dossick Scott P and Alison L to Parnell Justin M and Morgan Meredith L, $360,000.

10726 Hamlin Way, Chester; Coon Andrew J and Marsha A to Gibson Brian Patrick and Hana, $365,000.

8118 Hampton Meadows Ln, Chesterfield; O’reilly John and Renae to Wilson Aaron and Charity, $554,950.

7212 Hancock Chase Ct, Chesterfield; Hancock Village Building Company Llc to Patterson Charles D Iii and Angela B, $319,917.

1531 Hardwood Ter, Midlothian; Peloquin Kenneth L and Kristen N to Oley Robert F and Dianne M, $336,000.

15107 Hazelbury Cir, Midlothian; Coleman Ruth P to Tsai Francis, $460,000.

20404 Hickory Cir, South Chesterfield; Cottrell Joshua and Laura to Sfr Acquisitions 3 Llc, $255,400.

4019 Hilltop Field Dr, Chester; Poltrick Victor J and Dawn M to Pfeiffer Mackenzie, $350,000.

13001 Hull Street Rd, Midlothian; Crestar Bank to Vre Midlothian Hull Llc, $2,300,000.

4401 Jacobs Bend Dr, North Chesterfield; Silver Daniel to Friscia Aaron and Damon Jenninfer, $340,000.

4105 Jefferson Ridge Dr, Chesterfield; NVR Inc to Osei-Akoto Linda N E, $335,170.

5508 Jessup Rd, North Chesterfield; Cosby Bonnie Berkley to Morales Domingo Pablo and Susana Roselia Ortiz, $270,000.

3554 Kendal Crossing Ter, Midlothian; Davia Paul and Carol to Kalan Cornelia A and Patrick Brian, $540,000.

8600 Kingsland Park Dr, North Chesterfield; NVR Inc to Nadella Harsha and Perumalla Shimona, $565,810.

8743 Kingsland Park Dr, North Chesterfield; NVR Inc to Hunter Shushawna Rashell and James Alexander Iii, $444,870.

9200 Lady Anne Ln, Chesterfield; Fowlkes Alphonso J and Felicia to Mederos Alan and Loren, $530,000.

12501 Lakestone Dr, Midlothian; Sandford Joseph A and Virginia L to Norton Max D and Stephanie A, $542,000.

15225 Lavenham Ter, Midlothian; Segroves Matthew E and Mavy A to Hebert Raoul B and Mary Lynne A, $445,000.

2521 Lilybank Ct, Midlothian; Main Street Homes to Serenita Charles and Kelly Lynn, $560,386.

12509 Lively St, Chester; Coley John to Sfr Acquisitions 3 Llc, $316,800.

3714 Luckylee Cres, North Chesterfield; Chatmon Rhonda to Ferrell Cleda Hallie, $154,000.

11312 Magill Terrace Dr, Chester; Main Street Homes to Harris Juwan Malik, $369,085.

8307 Mckibben Dr, Chesterfield; Lakewood Investments Llc to Thomas Michelle, $576,745.

17450 Memorial Tournament Dr, Moseley; Miller Stephen Scott and Miller Maria Catherine Trustees to Ryder-Lombel Christine and Scott, $330,000.

15924 W Millington Dr, Midlothian; Craftmaster Homes to Olmos Ericka- Leigh Cherise and James Keawe, $680,644.

701 Montour Dr, North Chesterfield; Ayers James E Jr and Heacock P L to Copeland Emma Rae and Triggs Edward Cooper, $370,000.

23 Muirfield Green Ln, Midlothian; Blt Llc to Hahn Eva Lorraine, $260,000.

4807 Newbys Mill Ter, Chesterfield; Holley Timothy W and Janine L to Richardson George Thomas and Bernie, $350,000.

12912 Norlanya Dr, Chester; Lakeview Loan Servicing Llc to Vela Homes and Consulting Group Llc, $230,165.

2000 Oakengate Ln, Midlothian; Hinton Roy C and Judith H to Duarte Francisco J and Dunmire Megan F, $608,000.

3711 Old Gun Rd East , Midlothian; Hill Rowland Braxton Iv to Burdette Kaitlin and Dougoud James Gregory, $560,000.

4906 Oriole Ave, North Chesterfield; Arevalo G A and Vargas R A to 7th Oriole Ave 4906 Llc, $150,598.

18405 Palisades Ct, Moseley; Hhhunt Homes L C to Sawyer Greta Reid and Caleb, $354,265.

9443 Park Bluff Ter, Chesterfield; Griffin Diane M Trustee Or Successor Trustee to Farnsworth Jeffrey and Heather, $737,500.

22011 Pear Orchard Rd, Moseley; Perry Christopher M Jr to South River Custom Homes Llc, $180,000.

12313 Petrel Xing, Midlothian; Swift Creek Development Llc to Masam Praveen and Pathi Chaitanya Rekha, $343,684.

18821 Pine Grove Ave, South Chesterfield; T H Burt Corporation to Sumpter Thomas Jordan and Jeffery L, $266,152.

9001 Pointer Dr, North Chesterfield; Carrera Carlos Estuardo Ascencio to Desimone Nancy, $275,000.

9901 Proctors Rd, North Chesterfield; Woodward Kathryn D and Davis Jacques B and Davis James W to Espiritu Maria and Gutierrez Luis, $170,000.

3219 Quail Hill Dr, Midlothian; Williams Robert A Jr and Joanna to Friedel Blane and Snyder Nicole, $352,000.

10301 Redbridge Rd, North Chesterfield; Lissy Daniel E and Sheri J to Albert Emily Elizabeth, $265,000.

14345 Revelry Blvd, Midlothian; Arredondo Genaro and Guajardo Maria Luisa to Reynaud Peter Anthony, $470,000.

10024 River Rd, South Chesterfield; Ferguson Michael Randall and Faulkner Tammy Laree to Cook Dashun Antonio, $275,000.

11679 Riverboat Dr, Chester; Eastwood Homes Of Richmond Llc to Streat Schroeder Jay and Juddy Kayann, $752,440.

7718 Robinwood Dr, Chesterfield; Wingfield Jessica Nicole to Equity Builders And Investments Llc, $163,500.

5649 Rohan Pl, Moseley; Edwards Ryan and Oulton Alexis to Powell Steven Thomas and Misty Lynn, $499,000.

4135 Round Hill Dr, Chesterfield; Davison Charles and Heather to Boehm Suzanne, $325,000.

13901 Sagebrook Rd, Midlothian; Batt Robert H Trustee to Maltby Joseph M and Maria C, $355,000.

12406 Sandbag Cir, Midlothian; Duns Adam J and Spiteri Alysen to Tm Capital Management Llc, $315,000.

4501 Sandy Oak Ter, Chester; Pink Elephant Properties Llc to Hodges Colton and Ellen, $359,000.

9225 Saxsawn Ln, Chesterfield; Mcclure W V Inc to Yeager Kalyn Mountain and Noah Lee, $673,315.

14100 Senlac Ct, Midlothian; Taylor Gary L and Stephanie to Sheffield Wilbur E and Kendahl A, $799,950.

4601 Shop St, Chester; Froelich Heidi M to Berganza-Esquivel Hugo and Berganza Ashley E, $260,000.

8413 Sir Sagamore Ct, North Chesterfield; Marks James P and Goldie C to Taggart Nathan Richard and Abrams Kathleen Sierra, $317,500.

14700 Spaldwick Ln, Midlothian; Powell Matthew Steven to Shaw Cheryl White, $537,500.

2227 Station Rd, North Chesterfield; James River Real Estate Company Llc to 2227 Station Road Llc, $2,750,000.

18012 Stonewolf Dr, Moseley; Schell Brothers Richmond Llc to Leegan Michael J and Tara E, $687,970.

6207 Strongbow Dr, Moseley; D R Horton Inc to Leslie Christopher Maxwell and Ashley Alexandra, $536,155.

7407 Sunswyck Ct, Chesterfield; Ballard Joel E and Sarah L to Mcleod Jerry N and Anna H, $340,000.

1324 Sweet Willow Dr, Midlothian; Barnett Alice H to Chona Roman Oajaca, $380,000.

14430 Tanager Wood Trl, Midlothian; Von Ruffer R Kristin to Richardson Robert B and Martha C, $425,000.

17061 Thornapple Ct, Moseley; Eastwood Homes Of Richmond Llc to Gordon Karen B, $409,990.

18112 Timber Banks Ln, Moseley; Harring Construction Co to Jerabek Bonnie and Donald, $841,655.

13307 Tipple Point Rd, Midlothian; Smith Neil W to Brittle Andrew T and Elizabeth H, $700,000.

518 Totten Dr, Midlothian; Livingston David B and Megan A to Wright Deandre M and Erica N, $553,500.

20907 Truth Dr, South Chesterfield; Drummond Danielle to West Justice Lenea Rose, $220,000.

15613 Twisted Cedar Dr, Chesterfield; Lamm Alexander N and Courtney to Orellana Michelle, $330,000.

7106 Velvet Antler Dr, Midlothian; Haynes Terrence E to Hagen Joseph C, $309,000.

9925 S Wagstaff Cir, North Chesterfield; Mcneil-Ryan Michelle E to Shelnut Hunter T, $250,000.

13813 War Admiral Dr, Midlothian; Granell Derreck M and Furey M A to Mccue Josh and Keri, $320,000.

7813 Waterman Ln, Chesterfield; Holley Donna D to Ortiz Silvia Yamileth and Pacheco Andres Ortiz, $352,000.

3807 Waterwheel Dr, Midlothian; Mellott Genevieve A B and Mellott Ashton P to Mellott Genevieve A B and Mellott Ashton P, $440,000.

1508 Westhall Gardens Dr, North Chesterfield; Style Craft Homes Inc Of Virginia to Elam Alethia C, $378,740.

15412 Whirland Dr, Midlothian; Main Street Homes to Halpin Sean R and Mira A, $578,886.

9136 Widthby Rd, Chesterfield; NVR Inc to Lanning Randall Lynn and Diane Gail, $485,965.

15304 Willowvale Dr, Midlothian; Mcclure W V Inc to Faber Darrell S Jr and Nicole P, $573,518.

15119 Winding Ash Dr, Chesterfield; Vess Ronald L and Sun Cha to Gill Hasnain Mohammad and Shahid Zulaikha, $340,000.

13419 Winning Colors Ln, Midlothian; Sykes Ryan L and Kenyodda S to Crescencio Marleny A, $325,000.

713 Woodland Creek Way, Midlothian; Forrester Laura D to Evans Nancy R, $239,000.

5533 Zion Ridge Ter, North Chesterfield; Piper Richard and Latrice to Escobar Jenar H Espana, $350,000.

HANOVER

1.759 acres; Lillian O. Owens Revocable Trust Agreement to I. Ballesteros, $160,000.

3.569 acres; CBC 3 LLC to Merritt CBCL LLC, $6,019,954.

9.074 acres; Steven Eyler Haley to 15246 Woodman Hall Road Series, $275,000.

10310 Athea Bend Court, Mechanicsville; Edward C. Deiss to Ryan Barrett Maddox, $460,000.

17328 Beaver Dam Road, Beaverdam; Nathan Duke to Jessica Maida, $435,000.

Block 10, Section 7, Chickahominy Falls; CFalls II LLC to Boone Homes Inc., $280,000.

6418 Brandy Court, Mechanicsville; Forrest Rice to Michael A. Alicea, $276,000.

10450 Burroughs Town Lane, Glen Allen; Boone Homes Inc. to Dennis Szymanski, $759,050.

724 Chapman St., Ashland; Eagle Construction of Virginia LLC to Tyler S. Fox, $485,823.

209 College Ave., Ashland; Complete Home Design LLC to Jaime Stansbury, $509,000.

7317 Creighton Road, Mechanicsville; Linda F. Wingrove to James Holly, trustee, $460,000.

19022 Dixie Bell Lane, Bumpass; David Richard Barth to Carl S. Ashby, $799,000.

9145 Epps Road, Mechanicsville; Janet H. Pryor to Martin K. Duncan, $375,000.

10434 Farm Glen Way, Glen Allen; Farmstead Villas LLC to Toddy H. Moseley, $438,770.

9980 Gadwald Court, Mechanicsville; William Seal to John G. Shea, $435,000.

9247 Giles Pond Drive, Mechanicsville; NVR Inc. to Dinesh Kumar Yenda, $584,905.

308 Hay Mill Alley, Glen Allen; Bart H. Mitchell, trustee to George Rand, $375,000.

14187 Hopeful Road, Montpelier; Pamela M. Coats to Michael Shackelford, $275,000.

9341 Kellogg Lane, Mechanicsville; HHHunt Homes LC to Srividya Billa, $551,545.

107 Lauradell Road, Ashland; Eagle Construction of Virginia LLC to Charles Younger, $429,710.

Lot 1, Block A, Beechwood Commercial Center; Odessalee LLC to 10501 Atlee Station Road LLC, $875,000.

Lot 10, Section B, Montpelier Woods, 11.351 acres; Christian Bolvito to Nelson W. Hernandez, $275,000.

Lot 27, Block E, Section 6B, Chickahominy Falls; CFalls II LLC to CFalls Builder LLC, $152,000.

Lot 3, Randy’s Woods; Russell Rhodes Jr. to Brianna R. Klein, $180,000.

Lot 89, Block E, Section 2, Slash Cottage; Bruce W. Ray to Equity Trust Co., custodian, $185,000.

8080 Manton Court, Mechanicsville; Geoffrey H. Kleb Jr. to Sharon K. Nester, $340,000.

7955 Meadow Drive, Mechanicsville; Steven Michael Walker to Tejaswi Singh, $285,000.

12360 Mount Hermon Road, Ashland; Elizabeth C. Mignogna to Matthew Gregory Temple, $239,000.

12401 Oilville Manor Court, Rockville; RCI Builders LLC to James W. Endsley, $778,427.

Parcel; Duayne Wesley Folkes to Keith L. Smith, $252,000.

16412 Pinecote Low Moor Lane, Beaverdam; Jessica L. Beverage to William Robert Jolly, $205,000.

9498 Pleasant Level Road, Mechanicsville; HHHunt Homes LC to Manoj Sharma, $655,425.

10485 Qual Haven Lane, Mechanicsville; Barbara Lindsey Edenton to Robert R. Lammey IV, $480,000.

4484 Rockhill Road, Mechanicsville; Logan Shane Corbin to Allyn M. Mowbray, $262,500.

Section 2, Rock Creek; Rock Creek Partners LLC to Clayton Properties Group Inc., $360,000.

7079 Spicewood Drive, Mechanicsville; Ridge Carter to Kori Fuzy, $300,000.

10521 Stony Bluff Drive, Unit 204N, Ashland; Stony Run Partners LLC to Loretta Barbour, $254,950.

18391 Taylors Creek Road, Montpelier; RCI Builders LLC to David A. Russillo, $725,969.

19421 Turkey Road, Rockville; Tawna Leigh Canterbury Lynch to Alvara Delgado, $399,950.

7436 Washington Arch Drive, Mechanicsville; James B. Lewis III to Janet C. Powell, trustee, $299,950.

AMELIA

2 parcels; Shirley J. Hawkins to David T. Moore, $395,000.

8.03 acres; Daniel G. Davis Jr. to Nancye L. Meece, $310,000.

7181 Deep Creek Drive, Amelia Court House; Jeremy Allen Smith to Andrew J. Avila, $430,000.

22841 Genito Road, Amelia Court House; Victor Allen to Donald Ray McManus, $226,000.

15501 Wright Road, Amelia Court House; Timothy J. Meadoer to Rodney D. Short, $165,000.

CHARLES CITY

Lot 3, Sidland Subdivision, 1.67 acres; Belinda K. Williams to Brian D. Richards, $240,000.

19061 Tettington Lane, Charles City; Gerald B. Swecker to Corydon B. Butler Jr., $1,300,000.

COLONIAL HEIGHTS

112 Conduit Rd; Reese Linda B. to Ek Real Estate Fund I Llc , $182,000.

223 E Westover Av; Sumlin Ivan R. to Davis Jr. James W. , $180,000.

201 Heron Run Dr; Overstreet Timothy H to Mcgill Charles, $380,000.

907 Kensington Av; Dougherty Sr. Thomas P. to Achenbach Nicole Elise, $165,000.

307 Nottingham Dr; Mccray Calvin H to Dalton Russell Patterson, $330,000.

4733 Ridgecrest La; Schinkel Marcus D. to Slagle Patricia Kim, $299,000.

201 Winston Av; Simmons James H. to Murdock Erin Kelly, $360,000.

CUMBERLAND

187 acres; BTG Pactual OEF Property 2 LP to Pearson Properties LLC, $371,400.

5 acres; Roy L. Robbins to Pepper Bros. LLC, $175,032.

Lot 4, Clinton Farms, 5 acres; Audrey N. Mullins to Audrey Mullins Lacks, $190,000.

DINWIDDIE

35 acres; Lee Roy Jarratt to Paul Schofield, $482,000.

21007 Boydton Plank Road, McKenney; Wild Ginger Holdings LLC to Timothy Michael Omaley, $249,000.

24525 Cox Road, North Dinwiddie; Rhonda Crafton to Thomas E. Alderson Jr., $212,500.

20006 Eugene Drive, Sutherland; Wendy L. McGuiggan to David Lamar Fillmore, $285,000.

8401 Jordan Heights Lane, North Dinwiddie; Nicholas Butorac to D’Angelo Dillard, $330,000.

Lot 5, Block A, Sutherland Manor; Equity Trustees LLC to Chris-Taylor Properties LLC, $151,500.

18790 Manson Church Road, McKenney; James L. Fitts to Karen Williams, $246,000.

11418 Snowy Ridge Court, Dinwiddie; David W. Crist Jr. to Benjamin D. Patton, $288,000.

GOOCHLAND

16.888 acres; Alvis Properties LLC to JP Hilltop LLC, $1,750,000.

20.78 acres; Douglas A. Lines to Renaissance Healthcare Group Virginia LLC, $1,650,000.

5.764 acres; ZGB LLC to Extra Attic Pouncey Tract LLC, $685,000.

2008 Cartersville Road, Goochland; Douglas Franklin Elliott to Janice M. Van Tornhout, $335,000.

12431 N Crossing Drive, Manakin Sabot; Eagle Construction of Virginia LLC to Oren D. Barnes, $689,649.

Half interest in Lot 20, Section 10, Kinloch; Susan M. Pember, trustee to Susan M. Pember, trustee, $193,750.

Lot 10, Section 3, Breeze Hill; Krickovic & Ziegler LLC to Peter G. Otis, $1,320,872.

3147 Lowry Road, Columbia; New Ventures Real Estate LLC to John Edward Muzzuki, $379,950.

15682 Mosaic Creek Blvd., Richmond; Stylecraft Homes Inc. of Virginia to Alex L. Bilski, $628,566.

Parcel; Nancy D. Kalopodes to Diane Himelblau, $389,000.

1613 Reed Marsh Place, Goochland; Boone Homes Inc. to Kenneth S. Kennedy, $686,292.

42 E Square Court, richmond; Grant C. Hayes to Sam Henry James, trustee, $861,500.

2130 Tuckahoe Bridge Drive, Manakin Sabot; W.V. McClure Inc. to John A. Dottore, $752,866.

HOPEWELL

301 Beach Ridge Drive, Unit 209; Margaret J. Stowers to John D. Hadel, $260,000.

Lot 15, Section 2, Cambridge Estates; Professional Foreclosure Corp. of Virginia to Majestic Realty Investment LLC, $221,000.

Lot M, Block D2, Forest Lawn; Sean Paul Hancock to Chandler Corey, trustee, $160,000.

Lots 9-10, Block 38, Battleground Annex; John Scott Turner to Zach Four LLC, $155,000.

807 E Poythree Court; Kore Mortgage LLC to Rebecca G. Shepard, $190,000.

JAMES CITY

2 parcels; Susan W. Adey, trustee to Michael Kalomiris, $377,000.

412 Andersons Ordinary, Williamsburg; Andersons Ordinary 412 LLC to Dale Martin Truitt, $510,000.

104 Baltusrol, Williamsburg; James Daniel Higginbottom to Marc Sheridan Tenan, $536,000.

3625 Bridgewater Drive, Williamsburg; Terry W. Packer to Jordan Kreitzman, $489,900.

4201 Cavendish Court, Williamsburg; Paul D. Kieffaber to Michael C. Noel, $640,000.

6413 Conservancy, Williamsburg; Mark A. Velleca, trustee to Michael J. Jacobson, $2,300,000.

7671 Cypress Drive, Lanexa; Brian R. Harriss to Vladimir A. Arana, $900,000.

5112 Essex Court, Williamsburg; Nicholas P. Kaplan to Jordan T. Juck, $460,000.

8860 Fenwick Hills Parkway, Toano; James C. Roach to Diana De Paz Ceus, $368,000.

3228 Fowlers Lake Road, Williamsburg; Corydon B. Butler Jr., trustee to Wray Russell, $900,000.

705 Graves Ordinary, Williamsburg; KMRV Properties LLC to Increase Equity LLC, $295,000.

3355 Hickory Neck Blvd., Toano; Vernon J. Isbel III to Alexander R. Kalyniuk, $452,500.

3935 Isaac Circle, Williamsburg; U.S. Home LLC to Thomas P. Buneo, $588,040.

3986 Isaac Circle, Williamsburg; Colonial Heritage LLC to Benjamin J. Avery, $541,290.

4316 Keaton Lane, Williamsburg; Becky Lloyd to Riccardo Pacini, $350,000.

4020 Knox Road, Williamsburg; Michael Ryczak to James A. Ryan, $549,000.

3001 Lethbridge, Williamsburg; Susan B. Strasser to Zachary Warring, $405,000.

Lot 110, Forest Glen; LA Management Group LLC to Dhaniella Christine Natalie Wijaya Munoz, $247,000.

Lot 203, Villages at Powhatan; Frances L. Banta to Mary Lee Duncan, trustee, $281,000.

Lot 41, Ford’s Colony; Michael T. Miller, trustee to Gerald J. Belcher, $195,000.

Lot 62A, Longhill Gate; Deborah Jean Carraway to Bank of New York Mellon Trust Co., $277,929.

Lots 44, Ford’s Colony; Nancy S. Rodgers to Edward Canane Jr., $630,000.

2517 Manion Drive, Williamsburg; Franklin Delano Lee Jr., successor trustee to Sutherland Properties Virginia LLC, $317,500.

4030 Midlands Road, Williamsburg; Lawrence R. Dise III to Samantha Bullat, $165,000.

104 Molesey Hurts, Williamsburg; Raymond Stanford to Dane L. Hanson, $200,000.

3044 Nathaniels Green, Williamsburg; Roger W. Scearce to Thomas P. Stanley, trustee, $668,000.

107 Nina Lane, Williamsburg; Elaine Patricia Whiteley to Ronald L. White, $242,000.

Parcel; Brandi D. Brown to Kyle M. Willis, $210,000.

4723 Pelegs Way, Williamsburg; Alex Vershinin to Carol Tran, $695,000.

405 Queens Crescent, Williamsburg; Jon N. Brady to Matthew Peloquin, $218,000.

1620 River Ridge, Williamsburg; Nina Wetter, trustee to William B. Gray, $780,000.

802 Rustads Circle, Williamsburg; Kyle P. McNealy to Gabriella Lisa Miller, $277,900.

134 Seton Hill Road, Williamsburg; Trenna J. Tankersley, trustee to Earl Thomas Hall, $470,000.

2909 Snuggles Court, Toano; Carmen Saavedra to Bailey Fendley, $315,000.

6776 Tarpley’s Tavern Road, Williamsburg; Timothy J. Carrera to John S. Daggett, $550,000.

4116 Thorngate Drive, Williamsburg; Gary A. Leighton to Jennie E. Fairbanks, $600,000.

Unit 506, Conference Center Condominium; First Covenant Trust and Advisors LLC, successor trustee to David Parker, $506,000.

9548 Viburnam Drive, Toano; NVR Inc. to Roy Harold Eakins Jr., $583,121.

112 Wetherburn Lane, Williamsburg; Thomas P. French Jr., trustee to Jesse D. Ranney, $589,525.

6573 Wiltshire Road, Williamsburg; Severino J. Silva to Carl Stephenson, $380,000.

6348 Yarmouth Run, Williamsburg; Colonial Heritage LLC to Michael Lawrence Kennedy, $445,990.

KING AND QUEEN

2 acres; Ryan S. Dennison to Ramona Renee Johnson, $195,000.

KING WILLIAM

229.36 acres; H. Wesley Blankenship Jr. to David W. Blankenship, $548,808.

6404 Acquinton Church Road, King William; B&M Construction of Virginia LLC to Joseph Scott Johnson, $312,000.

110 Central Crossing, Aylett; Clyde A. Guess III to Charnese Jarnell Flowers, $265,000.

745 Cressfield Drive, West Point; J. Glen Williams to Adam David Paul Bridwell, $450,000.

43 Estelle Terrace, Aylett; NK Homes LLC to Kerry D. Moore, $369,834.

322 La Mae Circle, Aylett; Christopher Shawn Mantlo to Adam G. Garner, $249,950.

Lot 41, Section 2B, Central Crossing; Central Crossing LLC to HHHunt Homes LC, $688,500.

218 Pointers Drive, West Point; Ian K. Blassingill to Kevin L. Reichert, $370,000.

45 Sovereign Circle, Aylett; HHHunt Homes LC to Glenn D. Hoke, $357,675.

NEW KENT

7783 Arbor Ponds Terrace, New Kent; James Benzel to Marty B. Morgan, $355,000.

7731 Battlefield Commons, Quinton; Terry/Peterson Residential 31 LLC to Geraldean G. Evans, $278,900.

8145 W Blue Danube Loop, New Kent; NVR Inc. to James C. Bartlett, $393,745.

8424 Brown Ave., West Point; Sweet Homes Inc. to Tanner Gerst, $313,900.

10000 Criss Cross Road, New Kent; James R. Taylor to Christopher R. Alexander, $445,000.

11460 Doronhurst Drive, Providence Forge; Number Three Properties LLC to Justin Craig Oliver, $562,000.

6812 Forest Drive, Quinton; Jacquelyn M. Brown to Billy Ward, $399,950.

4574 Homestead Road, Lanexa; Adam T. Lacks to Jason Ray Allen, $480,000.

7649 Lakeshore Drive, Quinton; Flow Property Group LLC to Elizabeth Hayes, $25,000.

7713 Leeds Castle Lane, New Kent; HHHunt Homes Hampton Roads to Zachery Arbogast, $344,550.

Lots 1107, 1108 and 1109, Woodhaven Shores; Kenneth R. Powers to Boatman Properties LLC, $190,000.

7714 Lovegrass Terrace, New Kent; D.R. Horton Inc. to Darlene Celeste Bland, $462,990.

7722 Medalist Lane, New Kent; NVR Inc. to Penny Jean Gillcrist, $324,280.

8400 Old Church Road, New Kent; Christopher B. Knapstein to Dombroski Partners LLC, $525,000.

Parcels; Reginald Fitz Wallace to Tidewater and Big Bend Foundation, $800,000.

7783 Rockbridge Run, New Kent; Ellen L. Madill, trustee to Thurman R. Yarbrough, $410,000.

9000 Shrewsbury Drive, New Kent; Deborah Johnson Rigdon to David Stone, $405,000.

8606 Terroir Lane, New Kent; Clayton Properties Group Inc. to Terence C. Guzman, $600,060.

PETERSBURG

1661 Blair Road; David Wayne Terry to Vinnywood Inc., $186,000.

280 Chanticleer Drive; NVR INc. to Afriecka Nayeka Weir, $316,810.

2325 County Drive; James E. Russell Jr. to Jose D. Hernandez, $155,000.

1474 Halifax St.; Mynor Josue Ascencio to Bobbi Brenae Dunton, $205,000.

20 Liberty St.; Amos M. Barnes to Yen Jordan, $211,000.

1129 Northampton Road; Bryant Investment Co. LLC to Cheryl Thompson, $310,000.

1129 Rome St.; Juan Jose Singuenza to Andre Lee Anderson Jr., $185,000.

1854 Sherwood Road; Brianna Sarah Jackson to Lisa Booth, $250,000.

1021 Upper Appomattox St.; Kenneth T. Tyler to Eugenio Felipe Grainger Jr., $250,000.

POWHATAN

1.105 acres; Jonathan D. Clifton to Joshua Perry Clifton, $230,000.

4 acres; Christopher Allen Smith, devisee to Joshua Craig Drake, $285,000.

1870 Ballsville Road, Powhatan; Jeffrey G. Bise to Jacob Milburn, $300,000.

1885 Cook Road, Powhatan; Holder Homes LLC to Fiona B. Dyson, $499,000.

1571 Dogwood Road, Powhatan; Tommy Randall Southwick to Nicole Marie Dina Peck, $340,000.

1950 Fairpine Drive, Powhatan; Timothy Lee White to Larry C. Hughes, $410,000.

1707 Hillwood Drive, Powhatan; Scott T. Claud to Alfred Eugene Tripp Jr., $400,000.

2556 Liberty Hill Road, Powhatan; Arnold M. Stephens III to Gail Reitman, $600,000.

Lot 2R, Upper James; Harmon H. Massey to Michael T. Zuehlke, $150,000.

Lot 6, Tri Acres; Driftwood Properties and Investments LLC to Christine Adamkowski, $230,000.

3842 Mill Mount Drive, Powhatan; Kenneth W. Turner to Jon S. Claypool, $699,950.

Parcel; James Marvin Payne Jr. to HHD Properties LLC, $312,500.

2847 Spencerwood Drive, Powhatan; Evelyn D. Williams to Matthew Eldon Southworth, $372,000.

2805 Valley Springs Road, Powhatan; Dean T. Patrick to Lisa Albert, $781,000.

PRINCE GEORGE

10 acres; C&L Construction LLC to Lauren P. Loving, $452,168.

2.25 acres; New Columbia Capital Partners LLC to FDI Postal Properties I Inc., $1,892,273.

5.4297 acres; Larry James Smith to Two Rainbows LLC, $175,000.

11908 Chadwick Lane, South Prince George; Ashley F. Oakley to Cheryl L. Sloan, $315,000.

2705 Garys Church Road, South Prince George; Browntown 2 LLC to Jamie Marie Westbrook, $17,500.

20730 Horseshoe Road, Carson; Donald M. Partin to Lis O’Quinn Brown, $350,000.

Lot 13, Block F, Section 2, Birchett Estates; Catrina Marie Gunter to JR Property Investors LLC, $150,000.

5317 Oak Leaf Lane, Prince George; Dianna Hairston to Darryl Wayne Peterson, $260,000.

Parcel; Professional Foreclosure Corp. of Virginia to Sweet Retreats LLC, $166,500.

2605 Rosebud Court, Prince George; Sweet Retreats LLC to Maria A. Illanes Torrico, $250,000.

3343 Tavern Road, South Prince George; Anna Barlow to Steven Johnson, $375,000.

SUSSEX

230.182 acres; Prince G-S Farms LLLP to Stuart H. Sanders, $550,000.

18054 Cabin Point Road, Carson; Home Solutions of Virginia LLC to Brittney Moogalian, $205,000.

Lots in Wakefield; Resquiveles, LLC to Alex J. Harp, $339,000.

WILLIAMSBURG

120 Cove Point; John Kochanski Wilson, co-trustee to Michael Roch St. Germain, $645,000.

206 Lewis Burwell Place; Linwood Saunders to Stephan Y. Armstrong, $35,000.

Lot 212, Skipwith Farms; Jeshua B. Branch to Crossroad Properties LLC, $267,500.

376 Merrimac Trail, Unit 124; Carmen Saavedra to Gerald Riggle, $169,900.

801 Queen’s Way; Jennifer E.C. Burt to Michaela Johnson, $209,000.