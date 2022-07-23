Property Transfers Published July 23, 2022

The following is a list of more real estate parcels valued at $150,000 or more that have been transferred in the past few months in Richmond and surrounding areas.

To our readers: Caroline and Louisa listings will not be included until further notice.

RICHMOND

1527 N 19th St; Trek Properties Llc to Hazzard David J & Fernanda &, $214,000.

1320 N 23rd St; Martin Michelle to Lacy Adam M 2011 Family Trust, $374,577.

322 N 25th St; Kalbaugh and Cox Llc to Sunrise Hopewell Llc, $1,775,000.

1325 N 27th St; Elderhomes Corporation T/A to Urban Hope Properties Llc, $200,000.

1244 N 29th St; Richmond Affordable Housing to Lawyer Andrew M And, $341,000.

419 N 31st St; Schrall Julie A to Bryson Alexandra Lynn, $490,000.

1232 N 32nd St; Eastern Edge Development Llc to Macmedan Julia A, $425,000.

514 W 33rd St; Nicholson Catherine B to Hale Colby, $510,000.

2900 3rd Ave; Blue Ridge Custon Homes Llc to Kimani Monique, $465,000.

15 W 7th St; Seventh Corner Llc to Commodore Apartments Llc, $1,735,000.

2012 Albany Ave; Ameling Forrest P and Hannah T to Ossio Diego F, $250,000.

1200 Apperson St; Drumwright Holdings Llc to Sgavicchio Cameron, $211,500.

201 Banbury Road; Whitlock Alma G Trust U/W to Sisk Madeline J Revocable Trust, $628,860.

104 Berkshire Road; Kauders A Eric Jr & Virginia K D to Grischa Trust Trustees, $1,549,000.

2136 Boro Ridge St; NVR Inc to Munagala Venkata Rohit, $377,975.

1234 Boulder Creek Road; Peralte Frantzy Shawn to Fairtrade Real Property #1 Llc, $268,200.

2315 E Broad St; Bedell Colin F to Hale Andrew G, $370,000.

4308 Brook Road; Heise Joshua D and to Mallory John and Julie, $425,000.

5525 Calvert Dr; Av Design Concepts Llc to Chavez Justin Alexander And, $207,000.

3608 Carolina Ave; K C Enterprises Of Va Llc to Alexander Kenneth J, $459,950.

1834 W Cary St; Eck Enterprises Inc to Cary St Ssa Llc, $2,900,000.

10511 Cherokee Road; Willis Bruce G & Janet H to Mcdaniel Brian N And, $600,000.

1623 Claremont Ave; Beifield Adam to Rollins Donna O, $320,000.

1011 Commerce Road; Meyer Co Llc & R J Co Asso Llc & to Ton Ton Llc, $3,700,000.

505 S Davis Ave U8; Logsdon Melissa Lennon to Boothby Michael T, $230,000.

3021 Dupont Ave; Mcdonald Lindsie L to Guarcas Pedro Lux, $215,000.

6506 Erhart Road; Green Aubrey to Ayala Mauricio, $180,000.

3019 Floyd Ave; Toulantis George to Blackwood Terrence G And, $580,000.

5569 Forest Hill Ave; Boggs Steven L & to Smith Romilda P, $190,000.

1220 W Franklin St; Farley Mereme Martin and to Latham Robert Earl, $700,000.

1212 Garber St; Sorboen Kimberly L and to Washington Avery, $208,000.

2012 Gordon Ave; Kleg Llc to Schwartz John, $200,000.

4004 W Grace St; Sanders Family Associates Llc to 77wproperties Llc, $503,000.

3117 Grayland Ave; Moore Bruce P and Roger and to Sawan Tammy E, $250,000.

3134 Griffin Ave; Sullivan Joshua to Kunkel Lauren Michelle, $401,000.

4918 Grove Ave; Starke Mary C to Hobcroft Nina T, $400,000.

1609 Gunn St; Rabi Rafat to Tashiem Wise, $204,000.

2822 Hanes Ave; Spencer Reginald Willis and to Grimm Peter James, $345,000.

4602 Hanover Ave; Hopkins Haden B and to Ross David W And, $425,000.

222 N Harvie St; Call Benjamin and Sarah to Hendley Ingeborg C And, $714,555.

4302 N Huguenot Road; Kitchen Dana X & Robin H to Berndt Lawrence David And, $449,000.

1400 Huntland Road; Gary Stephen T Jr & Lavondrea R to Ultimate Renovation Llc, $160,000.

3030 Kenbury Road; Collier Louis C Jr & Laura S to Claflin Robert W and Ann W, $508,000.

3122 Kensington Ave U9; Daniel Mariah C to Gomez Louis D, $235,000.

2400 Lakeview Ave U5; Szyperski Jeffrey Michael Jr to Bell Robert, $280,000.

605 S Laurel St; Campbell Rachel L to Wysong Mark and Lucy, $295,000.

1217 E Main St; Kim Dong Uk and Nam Ae to River City Capital Fund Llc, $900,000.

2304 E Marshall St; Croom Walter M Jr to Sullivan Karley Jean, $355,000.

101 W Marshall St U34; Hammond Monica Florence to Willard Sherwood Jr And, $200,000.

736 Mcdowell Road; Ward Maurice H & Sarah D to Ramirez Noriega Herman R, $247,000.

3409 Montrose Ave; Dye James W to Jag Real Estate Investment Llc, $170,000.

811 Mosby St; Pendleton Apartments Llc to Waltz Investment Llc, $560,000.

1628 Nottoway Ave; Manly David C to Taylor Timothy Jackson, $377,000.

111 Overbrook Road; Dunlap Matthew R and to Brady Ryan G and Christina R, $459,950.

1023 Park Ave; Moore Theresa D to Rappaport David Aaron And, $1,108,000.

3607 Patsy Ann Dr; Seargeant Michael G to Lee Judith Vanessa and Melvin E, $195,000.

503 Pelham Dr; Wag Investments Llc to Gross Ben Ewing And, $225,000.

619 S Pine St; Ripley Robert C & Adrina M to Allen Robert B, $450,000.

2910 Poyntelle Road; Hanbury Linwood C and to Brown Courtney Allison, $321,000.

5517 Riverside Heights Way; Maslyn Jordan and Sara to Howard Felicia D Rhue, $365,000.

601 Roseneath Road U8; Sgroi Elizabeth Cameron to Jenkins Steven Christopher, $174,000.

2314 Royall Ave; Fitzpatrick’s Home Improvement to Belic Michael Troy And, $213,000.

5316 Snowden Lane; Chambers Danielle E and to Littleford Hal Lee And, $394,000.

422 N Stafford Ave; Claud Elizabeth F to Wease Amy, $600,000.

4515 Stuart Ave; Jt West Llc to Caputo Lora Lee Revocable Trust, $400,000.

2710 Stuart Ave U3; Grooms Austin J to Haley Alexander J, $185,000.

5329 Sylvan Road; Teague Richard S & Charee T to Boyd David F and Terri E, $560,000.

1714 Texas Ave; Romeo Matthew to Hensley Mary Anne, $300,000.

10008 Twin Valley Road; Soderholm Trevor W to Tatman Chariss And, $340,000.

5416 Walmsley Blvd; Walmsley Corridor Llc to Veliz Cristian J, $198,000.

1302 Wentbridge Road; Baumgardner Michael B and to Eqbal Nikhat K, $250,000.

1005 Westover Hills Blvd; 1005 Westover Hills Llc to One Parkwood Llc, $550,000.

1903 Whitcomb St; River City Holdings Group Llc to 1903 Whitcomb Llc, $3,950,000.

1906 Wilmington Ave; Friedenberg Andrea R to Wysong Mark and Lucy, $252,000.

HENRICO

5524 Abbott Cir, Glen Allen; Subramani K R &g R Syamala to Toshniwal Santhosh K and Archana, $425,000.

1201 Alsatia Dr, Henrico; Alsatia 1201 Llc to Fisher Bradley and Rachael Chudoba, $440,000.

617 Arbor Press Ct, Glen Allen; Legault Homes Llc to Pradhan Rohit M and Harman Kaur Dhillon, $873,736.

392 Armitage Walk, Henrico; Eagle Construction Of Va Llc to Tran Hoa Chanh and Xai Ngo, $355,973.

1303 Asbury Rd, Henrico; Tran Paul Q to Yerkic Husejnovic Berina, $275,000.

6000 Audubon Dr, Sandston; Akshar Deri-150 Llc to Kb Hospitality Llc, $5,350,000.

10211 Avenham Way, Henrico; Reid Lewis H and Linda V to Call Julia and Brian, $392,000.

2802 Battery Ave, Henrico; Bird Helen Suzanne to Stewart Philip C and Donna , $220,000.

7490 Beowulf Dr, Henrico; Lastovica Daniel S Ii to Witchey Kimberly, $267,000.

5218 Bloomingdale Ave, Henrico; Greene Teresa B and Glen E to Altadonna Vincenzo, $194,950.

904 Bonita Rd, Henrico; Davis Daniel A and Stacey L to Freeman Janet, $325,000.

512 Braxton Hills Ter, Henrico; Schmidt Kendra M and James E Drewery to Davis Daniel, $410,000.

4248 Broad Hill Dr, Henrico; Kay David D and Juliana to Koripalli Monica, $399,251.

5520 Burberry Ln, Glen Allen; Deal Steven C to Mustian David A, $300,000.

12313 California Dr, Henrico; Hyder Farhat to Tran Paul Q, $310,000.

9725 Candace Ter, Glen Allen; Candace Terrace Llc to Hadj Larbi Chabane and Saloua Zeriguine, $205,000.

163 Carriage Point Ln, Glen Allen; Cummings Mary Quash Trustee to Davis Darrel S and Linda , $350,000.

11325 Cedar Hill Ct, Henrico; Nolley Jaquelin C to Hopkins Frank and Jimmie Lee Friday, $479,500.

8221 Chamberlayne Rd, Henrico; Davis William E and Shirley to Gary L Carlton Llc, $318,600.

10702 Claytor Country Ln, Glen Allen; Morsette Michael David and Donna Rae to Rjm Land Llc, $250,000.

6220 Club Rd, Henrico; Walsh Aubrey M and Cindy P to Goodman Hannah M, $272,000.

10309 Collinwood Dr, Henrico; Owens Evan P and Margareth A to Szyperski Jeffrey M Jr and Catherine H , $476,000.

1403 Coronet Dr, Henrico; Major Cynthia G to Edwards Helen, $272,000.

10529 Courtney Rd, Glen Allen; Golgiri Amir J to Gale Nathaniel Dean and Anna M Niemeyer, $368,900.

5408 Cranston Ct, Glen Allen; Patel Hitesh K and Ragni H to Bucker Erik A , $390,000.

500 N Daisy Ave, Henrico; Nyhammer Melissa E and Teresa A Parnell to Page Terry Oconnor and Peggy L , $242,000.

7809 Dasher Rd, Henrico; Hernandez Justin M to Hernandez Roxana Sorrosa and Carlos O M M, $265,000.

7617 Derryclare Dr, Henrico; Heller Jennifer Gail to Paramount Investments Llc, $207,500.

11819 Eastkent Sq, Henrico; Kendall David Alden and Lois Ann T K to Mergener Ana Cecilia, $334,500.

5020 Ellis Meadows Ct, Glen Allen; Bradford Homes Inc to Linn Htet Htett and Douglas Tun Min, $922,250.

3 Emerson St, Henrico; Liberty Homes Of Va Inc to Williams Shalonda Ann, $270,000.

8905 Fargo Rd, Henrico; Mcdonald Properties Llc to Arrowrock Ln, $496,000.

5907 Fitzhugh Ave, Henrico; Nygren Rosalind R to Nygren James A and Jessica E , $167,500.

3209 Forest Lodge Ct, Glen Allen; Thieleke Mark Andrew to Cooper Caron E, $381,000.

4631 Four Seasons Ter, Glen Allen; Lohr Steven R and Ann W to Brock Vickie Lynne, $210,000.

6306 Fredonia Rd, Henrico; Goins Pauline A to Cedeno Allan and Margot Villalobos, $183,500.

9305 Gildenfield Ct, Henrico; Markham Cindy A to Warner Danielle Marie, $197,000.

12115 Glastonbury Pl, Henrico; Chiluvuri Venkata R and Sandhya K to Agiste Pietrowski Marie and L Pietrowski, $525,000.

8902 Glenmore Rd, Henrico; Fendley William G Iv and Rachel B to Kain Nathan A and Erika S, $862,000.

3601 Gracie Ln, Glen Allen; NVR Inc to Kughn Barbara Renee, $448,345.

6244 Greenwick Dr, Glen Allen; Rice Heather M and Rebecca L Hoover to Garrant Joseph and Meghan, $638,500.

4006 Grove Point Dr, Henrico; NVR Inc to Williams Doris Marie, $263,785.

439 Hanover Rd, Sandston; Jordan Theresa J Et Al to Johnson Melissa Anne , $281,000.

10882 Harvest Mill Pl, Glen Allen; Lifestyle Builders And Developers Inc to Wyatt Harry Iii and Ebony , $500,691.

5602 Hawthorne Ave, Henrico; 8th Hill Homes Llc to Dahland Kristin M, $279,900.

322 Hay Mill Aly, Glen Allen; Hhhunt Homes Lc to Sharpe Tamera E , $391,310.

11429 Hayloft Ln, Glen Allen; Mutha Rajesh and Keerthimahalakshimi to Potharaju Mahanth S, $505,000.

7017 Hepworth Dr, Henrico; Ross Run Llc to Jones Aliyah , $347,220.

1912 Hilliard Rd, Henrico; Camizzi Michael G and Anne D Goldman to Manning Dawn and Paul Xu, $350,000.

12009 Holman Ln, Glen Allen; Jacobs Richard T and Crystal L to Mccormack Brendan P and Sarah C Whitfield, $560,000.

6918 Horsepen Rd, Henrico; Campbellsville University Inc to Renick Dylan B and Katelin E Roberts, $341,000.

2739 Hungary Spring Rd, Henrico; Loupassi M G Ltd Partnership to Hungary Spring Properties Llc, $2,700,000.

4641 International Trade Ct, Henrico; Rbp Associates Llc to Redhead Brothers Properties Llc, $6,500,000.

2032 John Rolfe Pkwy, Henrico; 2032 John Rolfe Llc to Hamilton Finch Llc, $599,000.

3412 Katy Brooke Ct, Glen Allen; Wheeler Matthew E and Alice to Syed Samreen, $615,000.

4612 Kingsrow Dr, Glen Allen; Sharma Varun K and Ashley M Moss to Cheely Claudia, $302,000.

9148 Lakeland Dr, Henrico; Sullivan Linda L to Predd Bonnie K, $285,000.

1509 Largo Rd U101, Henrico; Lucas Edward J and Mildred J Trustees to Bossi Thomas J , $158,000.

2518 Lauderdale Dr, Henrico; Byrd Marta and Henry E to Fye Jeremy and Teresa , $294,000.

4756 Leakes Mill Dr, Glen Allen; NVR Inc to Hache Alexander and Andrea C , $728,745.

2280 Lincoln Ridge Ln, Glen Allen; O’connor Sara S and Robert E to Slavin Alexandra N and Jared J , $250,000.

2207 Lochwood Ct, Henrico; West Ronald P and Kay W Trustees to Manley Brian C and Stephany R, $315,000.

12105 Loxton Ct, Glen Allen; Morton Michael J and Nancy P Trustees to Maixner William David and Natalie P, $675,000.

2610 Mallards Crossing, Henrico; Mitchell Joanna Rose Trustee to Davies Darrell Bryan, $280,000.

836 Maplegrove Dr, Henrico; Pleasure Albert V and Eleanor Earle to Harris Ashley, $295,000.

11809 Marnelan Pl, Henrico; Steele Sydney Adam and Thi Nguyen to Eib Christopher Shawn and Millicent, $386,000.

1106 Maryland Ave, Glen Allen; Siedow Andree H Trustee to Romero Romero Roselia, $195,000.

10501 Meadowbrook Rd, Glen Allen; Mizzell Heather R to Dubcak Peter and Adnana Catic, $355,000.

3509 Middlewich Way, Henrico; Style Craft Homes Inc Of Virgina to White Tracy Nichelle and Melissa Ann , $277,495.

1820 Millrun Pl, Henrico; Parker William H V to Espinoza Kyra M, $235,000.

5100 Monument Ave U1211, Henrico; Roberts Sonja K Trustee to Love-Fox Chris , $185,000.

7618 Moss Side Ave, Henrico; Golgiri Amir and Elana to Monge Carlos, $190,000.

3840 Mountain Rd, Glen Allen; Tyler Leroy C Iii and William B to Childrey Properties Iv Llc, $290,000.

3011 New Hermitage Ct, Henrico; Coleman Martin and Vicki to Hochstein Christopher R , $320,000.

2228 E Nine Mile Rd, Sandston; Pancakes Llc to Garcia Jonathan M , $181,000.

200 N Oak Ave, Henrico; Lb Property Holding Llc to Penaloza Daniel, $188,500.

2302 Oakwood Ln, Henrico; Morgan Stefanie to Long Natalie Ruth and Christopher Brennan, $207,000.

1115 Old Williamsburg Rd, Sandston; Donovan Carolyn Wilson to Holley David L and Charlotte, $155,000.

3019 Overton Rd, Henrico; Somiari Richard Jr to Biggers Claire, $225,000.

524 Park Ave, Henrico; Royal Rentals Group Llc to Abdul Majid Surita Atallah M Et Al, $265,000.

4609 Pinenoble Ct, Glen Allen; Robison Kelly B and Jason R Buck to Patel Kalpesh Kumar and Niharika Kalpeshki, $351,500.

10801 Porter Park Ln, Glen Allen; Wille-Fitzke Amanda L to Ponagandla Vinod Kumar and Sravya G, $430,000.

340 Purbrook Ln, Henrico; Eagle Construction Of Va Properties Llc to Alcott Kenneth J and Jean B, $761,739.

3832 Purple Haze Ct, Henrico; NVR Inc to Wells Derrick and Rondra Archer Wells, $409,495.

8918 Rearden Rd, Henrico; Richmond Hill Design Build Llc to Gallup Wesley H and Alison E, $1,349,098.

1503 Regency Woods Rd U204, Henrico; Shifflett Amy Bruch to Farina David M and Jacqueline P Larkin, $185,000.

8503 Rivermont Dr, Henrico; Hughes Donna O and Robin O Robbins to Jones Meghan R and Robert S Iii, $345,000.

3924 Rosemallow Pl, Henrico; NVR Inc to Brown Derrick L Sr and Roselyn Carlton, $394,855.

4621 Sadler Grove Way, Glen Allen; Dennis Patrick A and Sarah J to Jain Akhil and Punam Kumari, $651,111.

209 Santa Clara Dr, Henrico; Prakash Karanvir and Gita T to Jarvis Lori Elliott, $735,000.

12302 Shady Lake Pl, Henrico; Firment Drew W and Erin to Butner William Claytor and Jennifer H, $610,000.

506 Siena Ln, Glen Allen; Kwolek Allison E to Patel Ripalkumar Narendrabhai and B R, $426,650.

506 South St, Henrico; Jackson Andrew L Iii to Stansbury Alice V, $207,000.

2657 St Elias Dr, Henrico; Stanley Martin Homes Llc to Dadi Shalini and Varun Sai Reddy Vootukuri, $295,506.

505 Stone Dale Dr, Henrico; Otey Stephanie A and Robert F to Fitts Howard Eugene Iii, $300,000.

2308 Strangford Ct, Henrico; Smith Dena-Marie to Mugford Taylor Anne and Thomas Newsome, $322,500.

4821 Sydclay Dr, Henrico; Yeehah Llc to Johnson Vincent Hubert Sr, $270,000.

3900 Technology Ct, Sandston; Icon Va White Oak Owner Pool 2 W/N/M Llc to Edinburgh Logistics Assets Llc, 88100000.

4529 Thorncroft Dr, Glen Allen; J R Walker Homes Llc to Gauldin Christopher W and Douglas W James, $724,000.

1804 Timbermead Ct, Henrico; Cooley Raymond K and Connie C Piper to Remme Clay C and Meredith Helsel, $469,000.

9482 Tracey Lynne Cir, Glen Allen; to Mosby Kazyona Tanaleon, $194,000.

2117 Turtle Run Dr U4, Henrico; Ricci Jonathan and Alyssa Gutierrez to Lingerfelt Jonathan, $190,000.

Virginia Ave, Sandston; Bailey Reneaka S to Fowler Seth and Kaitlyn , $286,000.

565 Virginia Center Pkwy, Glen Allen; Dandridge Ellen Wisman to Wright Vella South, $360,000.

1800 Waxflower Way, Henrico; NVR Inc to Cherry Timmel , $336,030.

8400 Weldon Dr, Henrico; Bunch Karen Jane to Howard Mary Leech, $376,201.

1401 Westbriar Dr, Henrico; Lupinski Denise to Moore Adam J, $360,000.

10925 Westward Pl, Glen Allen; Ye Sairong to Dasari Kali Prfaveen and Jaya M Miriyala, $715,000.

5500 Whiteside Rd U1-3, Sandston; Gokli and Thomas Llc to Virginia Wetland Consulting Lc, $260,000.

7016 Wildwood St, Henrico; Lewis Patricia H to Cason Nicole C and Evan A Flynn, $232,000.

7702 Willow Leaf Ct, Henrico; Chheang Sopheap and Sreylak Meth to Herndon Johnathan and Katherine Anne, $300,000.

12413 Willscott Pl, Glen Allen; Mccomb Stanton J and Mary Helen to Samee Saquib and Noma Saeed, $2,250,000.

401 Windomere Ave, Henrico; Mclennon Vybert B to Robinson Austin D, $179,000.

10214 Wolfe Manor Ct U0112, Henrico; Levy Jeremy Brian to Hildebrant Deborah Ann, $182,000.

8705 Wytheland Rd, Henrico; Skelton Lisa G and Debra L Corns to Wallen David P and Elizabeth K and Peter D, $210,000.

CHESTERFIELD

9319 Alcove Grove Rd, Chesterfield; Wingfield Grayson C and Kylie M to Perez Erick S Lopez, $353,025.

8306 Amington Ln, Chesterfield; Eastwood Homes Of Richmond Llc to Ho Yoong Siang, $420,920.

6730 Arbor Meadows Dr, Chester; Galbreath Don C and Cherie to Johnson Terry and Johnson Hiwot and Mccants Elias, $400,000.

1030 Arkay Dr, North Chesterfield; Sansbury Catherine E to Anaya Alfonso and Patino Ayareli Gonzalez, $260,000.

11303 Ashley Landing Ct, Chester; Stevenson Enos and Davida to Anderson Patrick M, $318,000.

3415 Avocado Dr, Midlothian; Williams Angela R to Fisher Leonard N, $300,000.

4708 N Bailey Bridge Rd, Midlothian; Garrido Jose Luis Samayoa to Orrego Yoselyn T Samayoa, $230,000.

6306 Bay Creek Rd, Moseley; NVR Inc to Ozrek Jessica and Lona, $738,815.

4112 Bellstone Dr, Midlothian; Rountrey Dev Corp to Marfeli General Contractor Llc, $195,000.

517 Bermuda Hundred Rd, Chester; Childress Joseph C and Burns L W to Bailey Emmett C Jr and Brenda C, $284,900.

4406 Blakeway Dr, Moseley; Smith Michael J and Diana V to Whitfield Marcus C and Ebony, $580,000.

1301 Bon Air Crest Pl, North Chesterfield; Eastwood Homes Of Richmond Llc to Garner Davonne J, $512,395.

4473 Braden Woods Dr, Chesterfield; NVR Inc to Singh Randeep R and Kals Amita, $310,719.

3903 Breezy Ct, North Chesterfield; Hentschke Lusane to Cornelisse Janet, $175,000.

4918 Brickhaven Dr, Chesterfield; Davadi Marco A to Harrell Earle Lewis and Anna-Maria, $312,000.

3010 E Brigstock Rd, Midlothian; Knight Deirdre L Trust to Bush Anthony and Jenna, $516,000.

6706 Buglers Trail Ln, Moseley; Manning James A and Crystal F to Inman James P and Lori L, $690,000.

3412 Cannington Dr, North Chesterfield; Hhhunt Homes L C to Arias Suhanie, $404,443.

14051 S Carriage Ln, Midlothian; Mitchell Harriet F Trustee to Barnes Nancy G and Barnes Ben Ross, $260,000.

15633 Cedarville Dr, Midlothian; Clayton Properties Group Inc to Kelly Patrick J and Sherwood-Kelly Barbara M, $494,100.

11512 Channel View Dr, Chester; Qualls Ernest P and Tina-Shai V to Hayman Casey Carter and Desrosiers Danielle M, $625,000.

13543 Chesdin Landing Dr, Chesterfield; Mason William and Donna to Laukaitis Stephen and Paula, $1,300,000.

11416 Claimont Mill Dr, Chester; Style Craft Homes Inc Of Va to Graff Maria, $276,700.

16007 Clawton Ct, Chesterfield; Eastwood Homes Of Richmond Llc to Holt Brandon and Ryan, $540,555.

12221 Coalboro Rd, Chesterfield; Cahoon Nathan H to Wall Calvin, $245,000.

11945 Corianna Ln, Midlothian; Sickinger James K and C E to Bosley Karen B and David R, $287,700.

13206 Court Ridge Rd, Midlothian; Stullich Kai R to Lantz Hannah, $245,000.

5201 Creek Heights Dr, Midlothian; Raynor Brian and Christine to Stinson Thomas and Lynn, $400,000.

1706 Crumpets Ct, North Chesterfield; Sears Thomas W and Jessica to Forman Jared Thomas and Scott Adam, $275,000.

2124 Deauville Rd, North Chesterfield; Roberts Rose M to Wilkey Johnatan, $286,000.

11615 Dogwood Grove Dr, Midlothian; The Grove At Lucks Lane Llc to Kane Jean P, $327,682.

9901 Dulverton Cir, North Chesterfield; Beasley Bryon and Rebecca L to Anderson Carey Jr, $225,000.

6080 Eagles Crest Dr, Chesterfield; Burdyck-Mcconnell D M Et Al Tr to Mercer Christopher Ian, $275,000.

4612 Ellerby Dr, Moseley; Westerleigh Fc Llc to Mereddy Jithender Reddy and Arva Sindhu, $514,736.

15025 Enmore Dr, Midlothian; Clayton Properties Group Inc to Jenkins Shaina Pryor, $605,595.

11906 Europa Dr, Chesterfield; Moten Cedric A and Zandra E to Dove Melvin Lewis Jr and Elonda Shonte, $660,000.

4100 Fallen Pine Ct, South Chesterfield; Gilliam Kim T and Karen J to Hudgson Jahtaya M, $290,000.

6490 Faulkner Dr, North Chesterfield; D R Horton Inc to Simpson Elaine Francine, $399,990.

8812 Forge Gate Ln, Chesterfield; Main Street Homes to Otterstedt Charles Iv and Xanthe, $536,199.

7015 Fox Grn, Chesterfield; Brewer Kim D to O’connell Cheryl Ann Nici, $168,000.

10102 S General Blvd, North Chesterfield; Warriner G Steven Rentals Llc to Brown Timothy L, $282,000.

700 Glenpark Ln, Midlothian; Bortle James V and Kathy R to Birkmeyer Christopher Shane and Colleen Morgan, $385,000.

16613 Gossamer Dr, Moseley; Velardi Joseph to Bennett Eric James, $322,000.

10606 Gravel Neck Dr, Chester; Parkes Edwin B and Kathryn M to Maxwell Robert Jr and Lashawn, $442,000.

12625 Grendon Dr, Midlothian; Campbell D A and Campbell G Trs to Gregory Daniel James and Kefalas Giakoumina, $705,000.

800 Greyshire Dr, Chester; Kelly-Morris Amanda J Et Al to Teasley Curburna and Plantin-Teasely Tishon Yvette, $465,000.

6615 Hagerty Ln, Chesterfield; Rheault Dale R to Lopashanski April Lynn, $309,000.

8030 Hartridge Dr, Chesterfield; Eastwood Homes Of Richmond Llc to Smith Walter A and Herrera Judy, $450,955.

1706 Heathmere Ct, Midlothian; Guttmann Rocky and Mary Anne to Ransone Molly Breen and John Randolph Jr, $370,000.

13700 Hickory Nut Pt, Midlothian; Keeton James M Jr and Gloria J to Dibert Samuel Jr and Meredith, $530,000.

16906 Honeybush Ln, Moseley; Thomas Kory and Charlene to Weichert Workforce Mobility Inc, $560,000.

3200 W Hundred Rd, Chester; Landes Bruce to Samayoa Jose, $242,000.

7231 Ingot Pl, North Chesterfield; NVR Inc to Brown Sahib Hassan and Tara and Jenkins Constance, $466,880.

4372 Jalee Dr, North Chesterfield; U S Bank National Association Trustee to Divine Beulah Llc, $199,500.

16943 Jennway Ter, Moseley; Garrison Sherry J to Holden John P Trustee and Holden Deborah B Trustee, $525,000.

10910 Keithwood Pkwy, North Chesterfield; Moore Steven Craig to Danil Ossama and Rabieh and Assaad, $185,000.

12836 Killycrom Dr, Chesterfield; Lakewood Investments Llc to Johnson Gregory A and Tracie H, $200,000.

9706 Kinnerton Dr, Midlothian; Collington East Llc to Russell Joseph Paul Jr and Tammy Renee, $496,329.

3719 Lacroix Way, North Chesterfield; Hhhunt Homes L C to Rouse Anita L, $414,693.

16424 Lambourne Rd, Midlothian; Villenave Shaun D and Erika L to Gurunathan Raghurajan and Mudduvenkata Lakshmi Prasann, $675,000.

6853 Leire Ln, Chesterfield; Cosby Village Llc to Bracey Joshua Aaron, $370,186.

4442 Litchfield Dr, Chesterfield; Richardson Richard H and Temple to Burket Amy L, $420,000.

11612 Longtown Dr, Midlothian; Hill Lucas T and Toth Skylar L to Williams Andre A, $445,000.

11242 Lost Parrish Dr, Chesterfield; Finer Homes Inc to Smith Kathryn G, $360,515.

5756 Magnolia Shore Ln, Chester; Fleming Suzanne to Butler L Franklin Jr, $385,000.

7006 Maple Summit Ln, Moseley; Clayton Properties Group Inc to Mccarthy Christopher J and Kara P, $637,381.

4724 Marty Blvd, North Chesterfield; Virginia Home Buyers Llc to Hernandez Kevin C, $228,000.

11110 May Apple Ter, North Chesterfield; Falls Charles C and Vona R to Nickerson Jonathan and Heidi, $295,000.

10416 Melissa Mill Rd, North Chesterfield; Tong Gary W and Tracey M to Moore Brett, $352,000.

7207 Michener Ct, North Chesterfield; D R Horton Inc to Shriver Kristen E, $407,990.

14707 Mill Spring Dr, Midlothian; Mitchell Jan Louise to Guo Jiakai, $250,000.

8413 Morocco Pl, Chesterfield; Medico Kevin Jr and Michelle to Miller Jeremy Lee Kyle and Shelby, $575,000.

3420 Musket Dr, Midlothian; Keenan Sharon to Lipan Jenee Jakira and Lipan Anca Cristina and Lipan Andrei and Lipan Ovidiu, $495,000.

19919 Oak River Dr, South Chesterfield; Copley Jennifer Madalyn to Crawford Steven Ryan, $219,000.

10741 Old Centralia Rd, Chester; Gilbert Casey B and Elizabeth to Smith Nicole A, $253,000.

1124 Oldbury Rd, Midlothian; Richardson Lonnie Jr and Cynthia to Nocera Michael Thomas and Jessica Lee, $330,000.

5002 Oriole Ave, North Chesterfield; Segura-Ledesma L R and Lerma N L to Johnson Alice, $150,000.

12644 Parker Ln, Chester; Adams Vanessa P to Pina Raidellys Ortega, $315,000.

11300 Pendleton Pl, North Chesterfield; Pollack B D and H C and Pollack H to Bordeaux John W D and Jessica B, $305,000.

2711 Perdido Dr, Midlothian; Flip4good Llc to Lopez Katie, $329,000.

10812 Pine Reach Ct, Chesterfield; Back Michael J to Kilian Ashley Nicole, $435,000.

6000 Pleasant Pond Pl, Chesterfield; Monaghan John and Anna to Wyatt Wendy Sue, $356,000.

10119 Post Horn Dr, North Chesterfield; Ellis Sarah K to O’brien Steven Thomas, $245,000.

1335 S Providence Rd, North Chesterfield; Multi-Media Evangelism Inc to Select Estate Llc, $325,000.

13609 Quail Hollow Ln, Midlothian; Pettis Cecelia to Diversified Residential Homes 4 Llc, $299,000.

9300 Ramsgate Ln, North Chesterfield; Rovira Edilio Jr and Margarita R to Delarosa Deidra, $480,000.

14312 Regatta Pointe Rd, Midlothian; Carmichael Mary E to Keller Kevin D, $355,000.

6616 River Rd, South Chesterfield; Burton Edward H and Martha A to Dcb Management Llc, $168,330.

11624 Riverboat Dr, Chester; Eastwood Homes Of Richmond Llc to Mccormick Jouquin and Desiree, $568,245.

3318 Robious Forest Way, Midlothian; Martos Francisco J and Celia A to Schrimpsher Brian L and Tyler L, $445,000.

4025 Round Hill Dr, Chesterfield; Schultheis M J and Sharer E M to Kolb Allan and William A Jr and Linda, $290,000.

6301 Sagamore Way, Moseley; Camps Ryan and Jennifer to Peterson Jesse Lee and Jennifer Nicole, $757,000.

14019 Salten Ct, Midlothian; Tilghman Lori A to Bizik Michael H Jr and Siobahn, $364,000.

16754 Sayley Dr, Chesterfield; Eastwood Homes Of Richmond Llc to Damron Megan E and Russell, $605,660.

211 Scrimshaw Dr, Chester; Smith Scott M and Jasmin R to Harris Matthew Thomas and Jessica Rose, $372,500.

3312 Shady Creek Rd, North Chesterfield; Burwell Torria S to Ramos Velasquez Edilzar N, $215,000.

4201 Sherman Rd, North Chesterfield; Diaz Elmer and Ivi C to Galdamez Yesenia Y and Guardado Marvin Saul Cardenas, $217,500.

11337 Shorecrest Ln, Chesterfield; Dean Chrislyn N and Silhanek R E to Ghirlanda Robert J and Barbara L, $759,000.

13117 Sir Scott Dr, Chester; Leach Rita R to Rucks Reginald J Sr, $330,000.

13610 Solstice Close , Midlothian; Bonser Eddie Ann to Altaffer Lawrence Franklin and Leslie Anne, $635,000.

7919 Southford Pl, Chesterfield; Turner William W and Winston R T to Mcfarland Chloe Sheree, $340,000.

14101 Spreading Oak Ct, Midlothian; Gaca John Paul to Rudloff Jessica G, $290,000.

12532 St Croix Pl, Midlothian; Spaulding Lori Ann to Brennan Angela M, $315,000.

8336 Sterling Cove Pl, Chesterfield; Blanks Joseph W Jr and Elizabeth to Ilori David O and Alic O, $517,000.

3500 Stoney Ridge Rd, Midlothian; Morton C Frank Iii and Kay P to Dewalt Wesley and Sabrina, $507,000.

14003 Summersedge Ter, Chesterfield; Feaster Nicholas and Jennifer to Darden Jimmie and Megan, $450,000.

14411 Sylvan Ridge Rd, Chesterfield; Woodward Arthur E and Smith K A to Taylor Natalie Jones, $420,000.

2705 Teaberry Dr, North Chesterfield; Edwards Gerald L and Rhonda L to Boom Stephen M and Amy B, $460,000.

3906 Timber Ridge Pl, Midlothian; Tusing A J and Tusing J M Trs to Weaver Amanda M and Andrew H, $460,000.

4913 Tokay Ct, Chesterfield; Hardy Nicole R to Hardy Brandon and Wilkinson Lauren, $260,000.

14604 Tranor Ave, Chester; Woodward Michael J to Gray Ashley N and Jeffrey Lynn Jr, $280,000.

4537 Twelveoaks Rd, Midlothian; Edos Llc to Turner Michael C, $224,900.

7845 Vermeil St, North Chesterfield; NVR Inc to Ramirez Victor M and Valencia Alba Ruby, $282,180.

11810 Wakehurst Dr, North Chesterfield; Patterson Michael and Reyes Leonardo to Hughes Joseph F and Christina M, $607,500.

3306 Walnut Cove Ct, Chester; Melvin Previn Deval to Benitez Raven, $220,000.

16837 Warren Crest Ct, Moseley; Main Street Homes to Mareddy Srinivasa Reddy, $520,261.

8701 Waterfowl Flyway , Chesterfield; Bennett Jessica M and Nicholas to Catherman Austin C, $470,000.

6725 Way Point Dr, North Chesterfield; Hhhunt Homes L C to Cox Marsha M, $280,925.

2537 Weir Rd, Chester; Oak Cap Ventures Chester Llc to Weir Road Chester Llc, $6,350,000.

1636 Westhall Gardens Dr, North Chesterfield; Style Craft Homes Inc Of Va to Kelchner John J and Joette K, $338,104.

2404 Whirland Pl, Midlothian; Clayton Properties Group Inc to Grant Barbara A and Grant Angela M, $516,049.

8125 Whittington Dr, North Chesterfield; Rabin Lucas David and Julia Eden to Stanley James Selwyn Ii, $430,000.

2808 Williamswood Rd, North Chesterfield; Burd Jean C to Pugh Tracy Southwell, $305,000.

6812 Windy Creek Pl, Chesterfield; Dillard Fred L Jr and Twanya M to Holmes Jeneane, $310,000.

12040 Winterpock Rd, Chesterfield; Wilburn Michael J to Mcquade Austin R, $215,000.

1104 Woodlet Meadow Ln, Midlothian; The Grove At Lucks Lane Llc to Nowell James Barry and Betty Jo, $392,993.

2507 Worchester Rd, Midlothian; Butcher Robert G Jr Revocable Trust to Pinkston David W and Deborah D, $555,000.

3705 Yard Arm Dr, Chester; Evans Warren A Jr to Gary Lashawanda, $210,000.

HANOVER

24.71 acres; Ann W. Reid to Brent M. Tacy, $515,000.

4404 Allenbend Road, Glen Allen; Daniel C. Fielden, trustee to Lalit Shivnani, $290,200.

14509 Augusta Lane, Ashland; Wendi Hively Cooper to Vanessa J. Dileo, $490,000.

8179 Beatties Mill Road, Mechanicsville; Pamela G. Lumpkin to Gregory Wayne Garnett, $399,000.

8045 Belton Circle, Mechanicsville; Fox and Hound Properties LLC to Laura H. Franck, $320,000.

6257 Blackbean Trail, Mechanicsville; Joni D. McKeen to Cody Faucher, $600,000.

8041 Blythe Road, Mechanicsville; Clayton Properties Group Inc. to Rukesh Pokharel, $458,960.

108 Brookneal Alley, Ashland; Eagle Construction of Virginia LLC to Jennifer Kay Grant, $496,347.

8254 Burr Drive, Mechanicsville; Balducci Builders Inc. to George Butler Rhodes, trustee, $482,400.

9612 Cavalin Court, Mechanicsville; Cheryl Lynn Guempel to James Alphonzo Booker Jr., $499,950.

7985 Colony Drive, Mechanicsville; Norman G. Rainock, trustee to Brittany R. Ramirez, $239,500.

11299 Crutchfields Court, Glen Allen; James B. Gipson Jr. to Mohibullah Mohmand, $437,500.

9117 Dove Creek Place, Mechanicsville; John R. Moses to Rodney D. Waller, $374,950.

6381 Eula St., Mechanicsville; Caros Ascencio to Daniel B Turner, $289,000.

9520 Fairleigh Way, Ashland; RCI Builders LLC to Dennis Friese, $653,029.

9105 Fenshaw Court, Mechanicsville; HHHunt Homes LC to Edward J. Merwin Jr., $561,365.

11210 Forest Heights Lane, Glen Allen; Kevin Brown to Roman J. Pickering, $565,000.

10440 Golden Sunset Court, Glen Allen; Farmstead Villas LLC to George Nicholas Marchenko, $449,527.

12774 Greenwood Road, Glen Allen; Guy M. Harris to Wayne W. Wells, $320,000.

13630 Hewlett Trail Drive, Ashland; Demetress E. Stringfield to Katherina Oh Koh, $400,000.

8790 Hughesland Road, Mechanicsville; Chrystal W. Johnson to Dana C. Hayden, $429,500.

309 S James St., Ashland; Alan Lee Thurman to Nicolas Edward Curotto, $600,000.

8159 Judith Lane, Mechanicsville; HHHunt Homes LC to Nalini Alla, $453,240.

7402 Kenebeck Circle, Mechanicsville; William A. Carman to Gladys Henley Litak, $365,000.

19173 Landora Bridge Road, Beaverdam; J.D. Goodman Builder Inc. to Guy W. Page Jr., $447,911.

Lot 1, Wickham Ridge Farms; Willcoon LLC to Joanna E. McRae, $220,000.

Lot 19, Block 4, Full View Manor; Kyle T. Seay to Daniel Timothy Pasowicz, $177,000.

Lot 58, Winding Brook Townhomes; NVR Inc. to Randeep R. Singh, $310,780.

8161 Lyman Court, Mechanicsville; Clayton Properties Group Inc. to Keith P. Cox, $507,550.

10487 Marlboro Road, Mechanicsville; Emily Burger to Benjamin S. Farthing, $348,000.

8092 Mayfield Lane, Mechanicsville; David Michael Norman to Robert Joseph Kandravi Jr., $410,000.

14391 Mill Creek Drive, Montpelier; Donald B. Faggert to Timothy Jackson, $629,000.

15560 Mount Air Court, Montpelier; Richard K. Loving to Phillip Tyler, $340,000.

7470 Old Grove Glen, Mechanicsville; Jeannette C. Reynolds to Evan Lee Gervasi, $234,000.

8105 Ordinay Keepers Way, Mechanicsville; Bonnie H. Gromovsky to Suzan H. Plaster, $370,000.

Parcel; EPP Divestment RE LLC to GPM Portfolio Owner LLC, $2,581,686.

Part of Lot 39, Sharon Park; Tonya Diehl Witherow to Byron Sorg, $160,000.

15581 Pinehurst Forest Drive, Montpelier; RCI Builders LLC to James Byron Wilson, $620,802.

16161 Pug Swamp Lane, Beaverdam; FAI Construction LLC to George Tyler Worthen, $410,000.

8942 Ringview Drive, Mechanicsville; Pintail Properties LLC to Morgan Chenault Wells, $297,000.

4544 Rockhill Road, Mechanicsville; Cory Petro to Danny D. Ferrell, $250,000.

4376 Sandy Valley Road, Mechanicsville; Jason Hayden to Anthony E. Hope, $304,000.

7822 Silktree Place, Mechanicsville; Cynthia A.G. Lowery to Blair S. Bartel, $330,000.

10520 Stony Bluff Drive, Unit 406, Ashland; Stony Run Partners LLC to Teresa Priscilla Rollins, $295,950.

7321 Strain Ave., Mechanicsville; Erik M. Colley to Bryan Edward Myer, $245,000.

6277 Tarragon Drive, Mechanicsville; Pintail Properties LLC to Dustin D. Clark, $265,000.

208 Thorncliff Road, Ashland; Eagle Construction of Virginia LLC to Stuart D. Thomas, $431,270.

6913 Turnage Lane, Mechanicsville; Laura H. Franck to Brandon S. Sandridge, $350,000.

6328 War Horse Lane, Mechanicsville; Robin D. Gilbert to Yevegny Khabinsky, $380,000.

9321 Willies Way Trail, Mechanicsville; NVR Inc. to Donald R. McKenzie III, $562,455.

10260 Willmark Way, Ashland; NVR Inc. to Nimi Sukumaran, $345,970.

9419 Windsor Shade Drive, Mechanicsville; Blake Edward O’Donnell to Daniel Oberski, $360,000.

AMELIA

19.95 acres; James R. Waldrop to Randall K. Kope Jr., $160,000.

11121 Carriage House Lane, Amelia Court House; Stacey L. Estep to John B. Reed, $525,000.

12141 Fowlkes Bridge Road, Amelia Court House; George H. Bruce to Kimberton Faith Person, $315,000.

12201 Old Chula Road, Amelia Court House; Brian James Waggoner to C. Eugene Kirkman, $172,500.

CHARLES CITY

3 acres; Terrance W. Jordan to Gregory M. Shine, $415,000.

6101 Wayside Road, Charles City; Andrew C. Cooke Sr. to Christopher L. Orr, $218,000.

** COLONIAL HEIGHTS

227 Biltmore Dr; Moore Jr., Marvin W to Schenk, Robert W., $275,000.

1917 Franklin Av; Shelton, Jeffrey E to Beltran, Efrain-Julian Benavidez, $150,000.

108 Hargrave Av; Miller, Eric C. to Bondurant, Alisa E., $150,000.

209 Jefferson Av; Waitkus, Alexander Paul to Defibaugh, Timothy James, $199,000.

208 Marvin Av; Miller, James W. to Mcconnell, Christopher-Glen W., $268,000.

315 Royal Oak Av; Leite, Sara M. to Lucas, Rosa Delgado, $340,000.

CUMBERLAND

17 acres; Casey Rider to Holman Mill Properties LLC, $305,000.

325 John Randolph Road, Farmville; R. Mark Shult to Joshua Anthony Hall, $205,000.

DINWIDDIE

1.09 acres; Wanda W. Bailey to Tyler G. Simmons, $283,000.

10416 Boisseau Road, Sutherland; Paul M. Rinker to Colin E. Ryan, $310,000.

889 Chesdin Point Road, Church Road; Bostic Real Estate Properties LLC to Michael Lee Snyder, $435,000.

25422 Front Road, Dinwiddie; Winters Custom Contracting LLC to William Estep, $250,000.

18820 Hawkins Church Road, Dinwiddie; Shelley N. Lewis to James Biehl, $295,000.

Lots 46 and 47, Block A, Edgehill Park; Donald Lee Wilkins to David M. Underwood Jr., $325,000.

23810 Timpam Lane, North Dinwiddie; Elizabeth M. Neal to Richard W. Middleton Jr., $185,000.

GOOCHLAND

12.551 acres; Chapmans LLC to Lisa A.H. Moncure, $1,425,000.

5 acres; Janice B. Banks, trustee to Chris Bolton, $350,000.

495 Ada Ash Lane, Manakin Sabot; Judith A. Brown to Lee Schiferl, $620,000.

2509 Carver Oaks Court, Rockville; W.V. McClure Inc. to Taylor P. Jefferson, $582,298.

1742 Fishers Pond Drive, Maidens; Krickovic and Ziegler LLC to Sean Mlodzinski, $787,064.

271 Hill Point Road, Richmond; Madison P. Wooten to James M. Greber II, $1,300,000.

200 Kinloch Road, Goochland; Carolyn H. Leake to Michael E. Klein, $1,250,000.

Lot 33, Block B, Section 1, Rivergate; Donald J. Gilbert to Matthew S. Marek, $1,220,000.

Lots 51 and 61, Section 2A, Mosaic at West Creek; HHHunt Mosaic LLC to Schell Brothers Richmond LLC, $263,900.

Parcel; Alley Properties LLC to ZGB LLC, $675,000.

517 Red Maple Drive, Manakin Sabot; Elias Willis Jr. trustee to Andrew Martin Lehman, $517,500.

2911 Stone Creek Drive, Sandy Hook; Noreen M. Grimes to Shannon M. Patton, $410,000.

12022 Talavera Terrace, Henrico; HHHunt Homes LC to Stephen Robins Zacharias, $503,170.

12033 Talavera Terrace, Henrico; HHHunt Homes LC to Kim Ann Dessoye, $474,725.

7161 Yare St., Glen Allen; Eagle Construction of Virginia LLC to Gary Elliott, $586,159.

HOPEWELL

3 parcels; Darrell R. Johnson to John Weatherford, $306,500.

2801 W Broadway; Pawel Moduszewski to Rodney Ruffin, $183,500.

4202 Estelle Court; Raja Z. Nelson to Jennifer Ashley Jones, $305,000.

3809 Kippax Drive; Danielle Perry to Anthony W. Traylor, $240,000.

511 Miles Ave.; Randall L. Honaker to Leslie A. Siguenza Martinez, $191,000.

106 Sherwood Drive; Sheila Christeen Parker to Timothy Young, $248,000.

JAMES CITY

3903 Abbotsford Mews, Williamsburg; Tiffani K. Jacques to Robert Christopher Pace, $253,000.

6056 Allegheny Road, Williamsburg; Kathryn J. Hendrickson to Paul B. Paquet, $340,000.

2123 Benomi Drive, Williamsburg; Mark E. Hockaday to Michael W. Drischler, $462,000.

1002 Braemar Creek, Williamsburg; Gretchen A. Fahn to Colleen Matchett, $295,000.

6523 Campaign St., Williamsburg; Kevin C. O’Donnell to Nhien Ngo, $295,000.

113 Clarendon Court, Williamsburg; Stephen G. Niemerski to Charles F. Marcotte, $395,000.

4306 Creek View East, Williamsburg; Thomas A. Friedl, sucessor trustee to Julie Mays Dolan, $350,000.

4212 Falcon Creek Drive, Williamsburg; Dennis R. Heinz to Kenneth Njoroge, $290,000.

2 Foxcroft Road, Williamsburg; Jeff Branstrom to Rodney Troy Williams, $385,000.

3410 Foxglove Drive, Toano; NVR Inc. to James Briggs Martin, $307,010.

220 George Wythe Lane, Williamsburg; Robert E. Skinner to Tommie Jones Brooks III, $420,000.

176 Highland, Williamsburg; Luther Eugene Frazier, trustee to Jonathan Cooper, $686,750.

3514 Iberis Lane, Toano; NVR Inc. to Kristi Jeanete Anderson, $439,605.

200 John Pott Drive, Williamsburg; Stephen Molloy to Anne Polizos, $415,000.

4119 Longview Landing, Williamsburg; Franciscus at Promenade LLC to Edgar Elegar, $357,357.

Lot 18, Ware Creek Manor; Robert B. Franklin to Revamp LLC, $200,000.

Lot 3, Hornes Lake, Governors Land; Charles V. Sonson to Edward V. Bonyak, $280,000.

Lot 413, White Hall; Phillip J. Martin to Eloy Cabrera, $312,000.

Lot 66, Ford’s Colony; Mildred Rae Long, trustee to Ronald E. Secrest, $195,000.

4305 Lydias Drive, Williamsburg; Craig Cashwell to Richard Laurence Hughes Jr., $382,102.

9031 Marrin Court, Toano; Robert E. Lavender to Carlos J. Garcia, $547,000.

16 Mile Course, Williamsburg; Indrit Reso to Tiancheng Xu, $947,000.

132 Oak Hollow, Williamsburg; George S. Manspeaker to Jennifer A. Wyles, $695,000.

122 Old Stage Road, Toano; Paris D. Howard to Kimberly D. Galloway, $264,900.

109 Pinehurst, Williamsburg; Ronald Salyer to James A. Hadley, $1,300,000.

4015 Powhatan Secondary, Williamsburg; Linda Stanhope, administrator to Darrell R. Branscome, treasurer, $610,000.

5323 Queen Bishop Lane, Williamsburg; John A. Blais III, trustee to Martin M. Magallon, $370,000.

6660 Rexford Lane, Williamsburg; William B. Bogart, trustee to Arthur B. Labiaga, $539,000.

3702 Rochambeau Drive, Williamsburg; Kevin I. Currier to Justin T. Currier, $390,000.

KING AND QUEEN

57.6 acres; Pollard Family Properties LLC to Martha B. Battaglia, $425,000.

KING WILLIAM

6.352 acres; Central Garage II LLC to 4195/4197 TH LLC, $6,500,000.

208 Boswell Lane, West Point; Nicholas E. Anderson to Robert Alistair Dalstrom, $419,500.

4507 Green Level Road, King William; Kimberly M. Worrell to Melissa K. Hall, $285,000.

927 Lee St., West Point; Virginia K. Blaska to Daniel Austin Adams, $325,000.

Lot 5, Canterbury; Jack H. Bailey, trustee to Amy Star Besso, $157,950.

490 Mitchells Mill Road, Aylett; Stephanie L. Morton to Crystal C. Lee, $247,000.

Parcel; Christopher M. Marsh to Commonwealth Redevelopment LLC, $156,240.

3763 Smokey Road, Aylett; Darrell Kellum Inc. to Tyrese Moore, $312,500.

878 Walkerton Road, Walkerton; Patricia S. Smith to Joshua H. Brassard, $290,000.

NEW KENT

35.0284 acres; Bowery Farm LLC to Clayton D. Simpson, $290,000.

5611 Baylor Grove Court, Providence Forge; Eddie Wayne Walls to Jennifer Stanley, $460,000.

7500 Churchland Farms Road, Lanexa; Daniel W. Griggs to Briand David Cutler, $726,500.

6612 David Road, Quinton; James A. Richardson Jr. to Diana Estes Hallock, $220,000.

7389 Faisan Lane, New Kent; D.R. Horton Inc. to Madhusudhanan Velayudhan, $341,990.

7510 S. Franklin’s Way, Providence Forge; Laura J. Teaters to Kathy B. Stanley, $315,150.

6601 Lakeside Drive, Quinton; Michael P. Norman to William P. Miller, $240,000.

Lots, Landbay 5, Section 2, Lifestyle at Four Seasons; Kent Farms Holding Co. LLC to NVR Inc., $1,586,000.

6980 Oakfork Loop, New Kent; NVR Inc. to Chauntey Nicole Moore, $359,955.

16860 Polish Town Road, Lanexa; Patricia T. Rock to Joseph Stanko, $825,000.

3512 Redwood Court, Quinton; Diane B. Jenkins to Hannah Lynne Dipasquale, $350,000.

9121 Rock Cedar Road, New Kent; Anthony Pellecchia to Stefanie Gibson, $330,000.

7215 Shoreline Drive, Quinton; Joan D. Burnette to William A. Riddick III, $340,000.

7525 Sugar Magnolia Lane, Quinton; Jennifer A. Stanley to Dylan K. McNew, $389,000.

11351 Winding River Bend, Providence Forge; Sherrod M. Curry to Anja Reese Mansfield, $497,000.

PETERSBURG

1908 Boydton Plank Road; Imaad N. Salem to Itemaad N. Salem, $190,750.

335 Claremont St.; RAS Trustee Services LLC to Montreal LLC, $158,951.

1037 Daka St.; Alice Beverly Cole, trustee to Cheryle Jones, $230,000.

420 Grove Ave.; Stephen B. Eisenhart to Dexios Enterprises, $205,000.

205 Layne Circle; Dawn Marie Leonard, trustee to Stacey D. Johnson, $230,000.

2802 Rollingwood Road; Karen Y. Johnson to Aric Mason, $171,000.

POWHATAN

112 acres; 8th Hill Homes LLC to Hunter R. Brown, $255,000.

43.142 acres; Reidelbach Realty and Investments Limited Partners to Cross Creek Development Corp., $500,000.

3587 Calvins Trail, Powhatan; Windswept Development LLC to Nicole L. Fleming, $521,704.

2906 Edit Lane, Powhatan; Skinquarter Properties Ltd. to Jesse Aaron Faberman, $309,950.

2600 Glenridge Drive, Powhatan; Robin G. White to Harold K. Wigfield, $325,000.

1550 Lake Randolph Road, Powhatan; Brian Glauser to Philip R. De Haas, $800,000.

3130 Maidens Road, Powhatan; Jeremy N. Sprouse to Brian C. Su, $435,100.

3867 Mill Mount Court, Powhatan; John W. Carrington Jr. to Richard Britton Jr., $560,000.

1637 Olde Links Drive, Powhatan; Sarah May to Robert Hoffman Pollard, $395,000.

3916 Peterfield Lane, Powhatan; Village Building Co. Inc. to Barbara Cashion, $383,795.

3345 Riverly Drivew, Powhatan; Nathan R. Snider to Agnes C. Ruymen, $705,000.

2145 Stavemill Estates Drive, Powhatan; Robert E. Shepherd III to Christian B. Soldat, $380,000.

2306 Westwood Pine Drive, Moseley; Crystal M. Hughes to Jeffrey Black Jr., $430,000.

PRINCE GEORGE

3.74 acres; C&C Packaging Systems LLC to 5050 LLC, $575,000.

8016 Driftwood Drive, Prince George; Olga W. Newton to Elena I. Lunt, $238,000.

20434 Horseshoe Road, Carson; Cameron W. Casey to Brandi L. Foster, $270,000.

14960 Lebanon Road, Spring Grove; Keli Scott to Dylan Rand Samuels, $386,000.

13167 Moody Road, North Prince George; Martin T. Powroznik to Matthew P. Powers, $305,000.

11901 Pole Run Road, Disputanta; Steven S. Wilson to Jerry Snyder, $299,500.

4705 Takach Road, Prince George; Jacob R. Naylor to Mario E. Romero, $213,000.

7016 Woodley Court, Prince George; James R. Morrison to Zaneeka Oliver, $285,000.

SUSSEX

3.1 acres; Elaine Brown to James W. Brown Sr., $228,000.

202 Wilson Ave., Wakefield; Daniel Francis Murray II to Kyle Rae Jacktons, $216,000.

WILLIAMSBURG

6 Chanteraine Close; Peggy L. Yacobi to Andrea Meyerhoff, $745,000.

225 John Pinckney Lane; Jane Lenore Gustafson to Timothy A. Kelley, $250,000.

Lot 8 and part of Lots 7 and 9, West Williamsburg Heights; Richard D.T. Overy, trustee to Daniel J. Valaik, $775,000.