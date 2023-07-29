The following is a list of more real estate parcels valued at $150,000 or more that have been transferred in the past few months in Richmond and surrounding areas.

To our readers: Caroline and Louisa listings will not be included until further notice.

RICHMOND

925 N 20th St; Gardner Meri Liisa to Prenatt Matthew And, $400,000.

405 N 23rd St; 405 North 23rd St Llc to Keenan Thomas Gordon And, $515,000.

908 N 24th St; Ironwood Investment Group Llc to Heimovitz Harley Karl, $416,700.

1911 2nd Ave; Robinson Louise S and W E Jr and to E S Properties 2 Llc, $175,000.

302 E 33rd St; Lb Property Holdings Llc to Lester Barbara, $210,000.

2504 3rd Ave; Chestnut Hill Apartments Llc to Highhoos Llc, $360,000.

351 W 49th St; Procise Kimberly Mae And to Red Circle Group Llc, $195,000.

3351 Archer Springs Ter; Jones Lois Weller Revocable to Vaught Donald Curtiss And, $520,000.

4816 Augusta Ave; Pollock Julie A to Mercer Rita N, $420,000.

200 Belt Blvd; Richmond National Bank to Lemonade Mm Richmond Belt Llc, $170,000.

2125 Briarcliff Road; Chance Michael B to Follis Ginger, $275,000.

5706 Bromley Lane; Cherry Donald C Iii and Whitney L to Stanley James And Nadia, $449,950.

10510 Cadosia Road; Montgomery Michael And to Ross Megan And Christopher, $435,000.

729 Catherine St; Mcgill Scott Marshall to Witherow Tonya D And Richard A, $190,000.

4025 Chevy Chase St; Byrne Nicole T to Torrence Jocelyn, $359,000.

3405 Commerce Road; K Associates Commerce Rd Llc to 1501 Ww Llc, $2,200,000.

4721 Cutshaw Ave; Ccrii Holdings Llc to Civetti Michael And Amy, $761,930.

312 Dundee Ave; Callahan Michael to Cuff Kristin Denise, $363,000.

3207 Ellwood Ave Uc; Gingrich Laurie to Tanner Brandon Sr, $174,000.

4210 Forest Hill Ave; Realvestor Group Llc to Bui Hung T, $255,000.

3322 W Franklin St; Koval Patricia G to Bogard Jason M And Merideth P, $915,000.

1801 German School Road; NVR Inc to Blunt Edward Taylor Jr And, $454,955.

3906 W Grace St; Powell Thomas M and May Ruth to Raggi Matthew J, $330,000.

3342 Grandview Dr; Hastings George W and Jane G to Marks Samuel Michael And, $252,500.

3200 Grove Ave; Leon Jonathan A And Jennifer L to Rathburn Rebecca Colleen And, $950,000.

1707 Hampton St; Keever Joseph Jefferson And to Lopez Del Pino Nora, $371,250.

1101 Haxall Pt U1005; Chou Benjamin Y And Erica S to Muller Jean M, $245,000.

1201 Idlewood Ave; Ccrii Holdings Llc to Rote Chloe Elizabeth, $403,080.

1620 Kemper St; Esteves Richard J Alan And to Babb Jameson Ryan And, $421,000.

6313 Kensington Ave; Getman Darrell Jordan And to Jackson David Cabell, $350,000.

1810 Lakeview Ave; Nottingham Catherine A to Chesler Francesca L, $279,950.

3128 Lanewood Dr; Randolph Kirk A and Wanda C to Jackson Keith D Jr And, $248,000.

100 Libbie Ave; Teagno Gary C Trust Trustee and to Hyman James Heath And Kari T, $550,000.

1232 Lorraine Ave; Fitzgerald Brigitte Julianne And to Andrews Charles Thomas And, $388,000.

2119 Maplewood Ave; Yerkic Jessica Moore And to Davidson Sean Robert, $400,000.

7556 Marilea Road; Lane Alicia D to Carrick Brendan And, $515,000.

4601 Maverick Ave; Boyle Properties Llc to Leonard Bianca, $210,000.

3608 Montrose Ave; Allen Nicholas to Musabeyli Mehmet Mustafa, $544,900.

1312 Oakwood Ave; Mahler Steffen Q to Schwandt Kyle, $400,000.

2040 Old Manchester St; NVR Inc to Koshute Kellie, $453,835.

5212 Orcutt Lane; Woodcock Carlton E Trust U/W to Miller Edward Horacito M, $195,000.

4807 Park Ave; Dunn Steven J and Mary E to Mendoza Olivia, $440,000.

3418 Parkwood Ave; Rollins O Randolph And Martha F to Parkwood Ave Llc, $196,428.

3428 Parkwood Ave; Rollins O Randolph And Martha F to Parkwood Ave Llc, $589,285.

703 S Pine St; Earley Mark L Sr And Cynthia E to Johnson Christopher K And, $350,000.

815 Porter St U202; Hathcock Jason A to Ware John Scott, $221,950.

2322 R St; Fk Investments Llc to Escolastico Andy, $365,000.

5516 Riverside Heights Way; Gudorp Lee Ann to Moresi Michele Alicia Gates And, $378,000.

4241 Saratoga Road; Bayer Stephen Herbert to Kang Melissa Trustee, $530,000.

520 N Sheppard St; Webb Erin to Sinclair Amanda B And Gibbons H, $569,950.

3127 Stony Point Road Ua; Bays Charles E Jr and Carol M to D L B Enterprise Llc, $367,500.

3802 Sulgrave Road; Mccluskey Zachary Andrew And to Bennett Annette, $1,600,000.

4231 Uppingham Road; Smith Zachary W And Nicole R to May Matthew And Jennifer, $730,000.

1407 Westover Hills Blvd; Nims Corp to P E I Caledonia Llc, $400,000.

1610 Wilmington Ave; Beck Solutions Llc to Clements Vincent Nicholas And, $683,000.

HENRICO

2414 Aiken Dr, Henrico; Roberts Joellen F to Saidi Ahmad, $254,000.

7205 Alvis Ct, Henrico; Kennedy Ricardo C and Lillie B to Taylor Kyra L, $311,000.

11413 Avery Green Ct, Glen Allen; Achanta Ravichandra and Srinaga D L S S to Mileci Francesco and Francesca Vitale, $431,000.

1008 Basildon Ct, Henrico; Nesmith Philip M and Martha C to Munson Paul C and Kathleen M, $1,000,000.

523 Belle Grove Ln, Henrico; Estes Earl W Iii and S H to Wright Sara M and Wallace L Ii, $435,000.

7608 Biscayne Rd, Henrico; Willie William A and Cecilia H to Brock Arthur F and Christine Ann, $405,000.

12304 Bradford Landing Way, Glen Allen; Lee Socheung and Mark C Monahan Jr to Balch Andrea J and Michael J Higginbotham, $720,000.

4129 Bremner Blvd, Henrico; Roberts Vincent Chance and Eliette Supak to Jc Design Homes Llc, $205,000.

2837 Broadford Ln, Henrico; Beach Kevin F to Edwards Wyatt and Lauren Turnamian, $359,950.

4930 Bunclody Ct, Henrico; Wall Stanley F to Patterson Jordan C, $265,000.

4812 Candlelight Pl, Glen Allen; Foshay Josh C and Ellyn P to B and W Ventures Llc, $215,000.

8130 Carriage Homes Dr, Henrico; Townhomes At Parham Place Llc to Patel Samirkumar R and Parulben S, $439,900.

13108 Chancery Pl, Henrico; Washington Brian S and Carol O to Clinton William C and Nenneya Shields, $485,000.

10713 Chase Grove Ln, Glen Allen; NVR Inc to Benyamin Magdy and Araxi Bandayan, $494,975.

4418 Chickahominy Ave, Henrico; Costen Lionell D to Rp Homes 4 Llc, $312,000.

3820 Clarendon Crescent Pl, Henrico; NVR Inc to Taylor Deja T and Lawryn Davis, $421,370.

11605 Coachmans Carriage Pl, Glen Allen; Trang Phillip and Lisa Pham to Murali Nivash and Padmavathy Ramasamy, $710,000.

12338 Collinstone Pl, Glen Allen; Velasco-Orozco Fernando and Ivette L to Poandl Katherine R and William L Branim, $520,000.

3235 Conningham Ln, Henrico; Kavchak John Dennis and Marilyn to Davis Kevin M and Kelly D, $775,000.

203 Countryside Ln, Henrico; Elliott James D Jr and Elizabeth Z to Brady Neil V and Sarah Moore, $1,700,000.

5103 Crenshaw Ave, Henrico; Quest Ira Inc to Strand Deverick, $222,400.

8010 Dalmain Dr, Henrico; Dupriest James E Jr and Donna D Marshall to Montgomery Chelsea and Andrew, $250,000.

10126 Deepwood Cir, Henrico; Sabo Alexander Steven and Deborah L Daniel to Rathburn Douglas and Billie, $430,000.

9107 Derbyshire Rd Uk, Henrico; Cowley Jennifer R to Salman Linda and Caroline H Trust, $240,000.

7521 Donder Rd, Henrico; Warner Harold D Jr to Hollis Erin Elizabeth and Laura M Crouch, $290,000.

3405 Eagles Roost Rd, Henrico; Ray Dana A and Sundae M to Sfr Acquisitions 3 Llc, $360,000.

11804 Edinborough Sq, Henrico; Bell Wheeler K and Catherine A to Coulter William A and Ann E, $370,000.

633 Eking Green Dr, Glen Allen; Stanley Martin Homes Llc to Sebastian Shon Narikuzhiyil Mathew, $386,974.

5421 Eubank Rd, Sandston; Sagamore Road Llc to 15100 Family Limited Partnership, $2,437,970.

3409 Fitchetts Ln, Glen Allen; Birch Joyce M Trustee to Malick Gordon Robert and Victoria Trustees, $487,000.

12008 Foxfield Cir, Henrico; Sutherland Kyle Archer and Cassidy Rae to Arline Jayne M and Joseph F Jr, $382,000.

4705 Fry Landing Dr, Glen Allen; Kain Road Investors Llc to NVR Inc, $202,500.

5920 Gate House Dr, Glen Allen; Crain George E and Carol A Trustees to Wilber Barbara Diane, $399,900.

3907 Genacre Ln, Henrico; Hill Larry D A and Lashea D A to Sorg Enterprises Llc, $150,000.

7805 Granger Rd, Henrico; Do Buy Properties Llc to Cfq 1 Llc, $300,000.

9403 Greenford Dr, Henrico; Johnson Loren J and Eleanor A Trustee to Manley Brian Christopher and Stephany R, $300,000.

8108 Greystone East Cir, Henrico; Vail Nancy H to Winne Peter and Jean, $321,000.

1602 Harborough Rd, Henrico; Cantrell Carolyn C to Brockenbrough Willson W, $510,000.

9621 Hastings Mill Dr, Glen Allen; Cook Sharon L to Springtimes Llc, $270,000.

3801 Haylor’s Beach Way, Glen Allen; Anderson Stuart Kendall and Ame Garthright to Keeton Jody Bader Trustee, $600,000.

7016 Hepworth Dr, Henrico; Eastwood Homes Of Richmond Llc to Graham Janice Rochelle and Kevin, $519,990.

2259 High Bush Cir, Glen Allen; Cunningham Samantha D Royster to Saira Llc, $250,000.

1963 Hungary Rd, Henrico; Bell David and Susan to Blevins Matthew D, $270,000.

4940 Hurop Rd, Sandston; Lawson Doswell L to Finnerty Jeanne Marie, $233,000.

8 N Ivy Ave, Henrico; Jones Kyle Zane to Wilson Casey B and Lauren V, $185,000.

5111 Kemp St, Henrico; Chester Max A and Louise A to Company Cv4 Llc, $172,500.

1407 Kerr Dr, Henrico; Pleasant Portland Maria to Hoq Sheikh Mahfuzul and Adiba Anjum Geeti, $370,000.

3029 Lakewood Rd, Glen Allen; Pickral Cristen Whitehurst to King Travis W and Brandon S Perry, $380,000.

2761 Lassen Dr Ua, Henrico; Stanley Martin Homes Llc to Harris George Iii and Ernestine, $363,418.

2765 Lassen Dr Ub, Henrico; Stanley Martin Homes Llc to Singleton Tamara Tyece, $433,560.

2304 Leah Rd, Henrico; Campbell Donald J and Janet M to Khlat Michelle and Misty Ravy, $285,000.

4912 Leonard Ave, Henrico; Iles William P and Barbara J to Charen Llc, $175,000.

2244 Libbie Lake West St Ub, Henrico; Lm Townhomes 1 Llc to Shah Alap P and Hina B, $505,151.

2503 Lincoln Ave, Henrico; Dyson Fiona B to Holder Homes Llc, $200,000.

9600 Links Way Ud, Glen Allen; Hogg Oakley W Iii Estate to Bass Jeffrey Scott and D K Stowers Et Al, $200,000.

4308 Longleaf Dr, Henrico; Warner Kelsey L to Kellam Dennis James and Stephanie Marie, $300,000.

10824 Macs Way, Glen Allen; Schell Brothers Richmond Llc to Mohamed Sali Meeran Mohideen and J M, $596,897.

5807 Mann Ave, Henrico; Dabney Darlene Joye to Nyt Llc, $230,000.

4400 Masonic Ln, Henrico; Hubbard Kenneth Eugene Jr to Fields Anthony Jr, $285,000.

701 Mccormick Farm Dr Ua, Glen Allen; Stanley Martin Homes Llc to Bantupalli Veera Venkata, $311,583.

715 Mccormick Farm Dr Ua, Glen Allen; Stanley Martin Homes Llc to Deas Alex and Maria Felisha Muriel, $305,139.

3751 Meadow Rd, Sandston; Cordes Carolyn Ann V and Michael L to Moran Terry, $175,000.

9405 Meredith Creek Ln, Glen Allen; Thies Ronald J to Talluri Bharani K and Mahesh Puneti Et Al, $355,000.

4604 Mill Park Dr, Glen Allen; Lennon Christopher Allen and Courtney K to Payne Angeline, $371,000.

11924 Montfort Cir, Glen Allen; Rucker Leslie G Estate to Schandelmeier Mary C Trustee, $710,000.

1904 Moonwind Pl, Henrico; Hughes Josephine N Trustee to Leon-Perez Gabriela and Jesus A Perez, $406,000.

5915 Morningside Dr, Henrico; Jackoway Leland A and M Trs to Ondroad Llc, $425,000.

2907 New Market Rd, Henrico; Abney Paula A to Reyes Marroquin Heidy J, $280,000.

1260 North James Estates Dr, Henrico; Glass Maurice and Taekia to Varnes Philip M and Giana Mckay, $410,000.

2125 Oakhampton Pl, Henrico; Hysell Antonia to Belcher Abigail, $345,000.

10503 Old Courtney Rd, Glen Allen; Fletcher Andrew G and Kristen B Canipe to Hatchel Boyd Stephen and Jennie Alford, $423,000.

2764 Old Point Dr, Henrico; Kessick Meribeth H to Fleisher Lynn M, $225,000.

1301 Orchard Rd, Henrico; 1301 Orchard Road Llc to Dixon Chanel Rashanna, $262,000.

11801 Park Forest Way, Glen Allen; Debusk Christopher R to Ahmad Ashraf and Tasneem, $433,000.

11751 Parsons Walk Ct, Glen Allen; Vejzovic Emir and Larisa D to Kesarwani Abhishek and Nidhi Abhishek, $693,000.

1205 Peachtree Blvd, Henrico; Meluch Jeanette M Trustee to Ransone Melanie Beth and Steven Gooch, $850,000.

2246 Perennial Cir, Henrico; Shannon Andrew Richard Cory and Osiris O to Abdulraheem Adenike and Abdulmalik B, $427,000.

2116 Pine Glen Ct, Sandston; Graham Kevin and Janice R to Dixon Timeka, $280,000.

603 Pleasant St, Henrico; Reverse Mortgage Funding Llc to Beau Llc, $201,250.

324 Pouncey Pl, Glen Allen; Reddiar Vidya Narayanaraghavan to Dandamudi Narmada Naga, $515,000.

12353 Purbrook Walk, Henrico; Quarforth James S Trustee to Graves Jeffrey Charles and Heather, $950,000.

5209 Raleigh Rd, Henrico; Barriga Jorge to Lucas Jonathan Lee Jr, $169,000.

9932 Reedville Ave, Glen Allen; Cerasoli Lisa to Pressel Larry T and Marsha A, $472,000.

1507 Regency Woods Rd U301, Henrico; Roberts Daniel M Jr to Rose Arielle C, $265,000.

3628 Reynolds Rd, Henrico; Boone Ray Anthony and Paula to Lee William Mcdonald and Kathleen E, $150,000.

531 Ridgeley Ln, Henrico; Dyke James K Trustee to Donahue Charles Ellis and Lily Kathryn, $411,900.

5208 Rivers Edge Pl, Glen Allen; Glass Kathy T to Raghavan Vidya and Suprabhath R Gajjala, $835,000.

5814 E Rois Rd, Henrico; Michael John C and Dawna J to Christesen Adriana and John G Colligan Iii, $415,000.

10516 Runnymeade Dr, Glen Allen; Smith Morgan H and Sean V to Smith Morgan H, $235,700.

4509 Sadler Grove Ct, Glen Allen; Wenzel Anne E to Paleos Michael M and Katelyn Mary, $680,000.

4154 San Marco Dr, Glen Allen; Matthews Richard P Jr and Loida B to Mcvey Sheila Perkins, $325,000.

5163 Scandia Rd, Sandston; Liberty Homes Va Inc to Johnson Travis Benjamin and Lisa Ann, $324,850.

1905 Shirleydale Ave, Henrico; Fox Leroy to Clarke Lynda L and Joyce Anne Bosiger, $250,000.

12305 Sir James Ct, Henrico; Leclair Gene-Paul and Peter to Dixon Ataska, $237,000.

202 Sleepy Hollow Rd, Henrico; Bray Scott E and Elizabeth to Adkins Jason D and Louisa K, $890,000.

6724 Southbury Ct, Henrico; Pannell William H Jr to Holloway Jarmal R, $330,000.

513 St Albans Way, Henrico; Tice Douglas O Jr and Martha M to Kemp D Mark W and Helen Lewis, $775,000.

2920 Stonebriar Pl, Henrico; Powers Keith C and Debbie H to Machado-Potts Jessica Ann, $500,000.

1405 Stoneycreek Dr, Henrico; Sorg George D Jr and Dorothy A to Waldron Kaitlin Marie and B A Wood Et Al, $360,000.

4802 Tahoe Ct, Glen Allen; Mcintyre Sarah Lee and M D Nuckols to Singh Manavjit and Sakshi Pathania, $462,000.

8012 Thom Rd, Henrico; Cheatham M Deane Iii to Stacia James and Lynn Elizabeth Parker, $725,000.

2601 Tracewood Cir, Henrico; White Robert Adam to Davies Patricia and Jonathan Giguere Et Al, $310,000.

6707 Tram Ct, Sandston; Busch Marc C and Kathleen M to Brown Patricia, $339,500.

2101 Turtle Creek Dr U8, Henrico; Chen Wenmei to Tilton Kent W, $220,000.

1706 Verna Dr, Henrico; Beard Margaret J to Elliott Paul Amadeus, $250,000.

3106 Wallaby Trce U0612, Henrico; Lacic Mario to Nixon Galen Elisabeth, $245,000.

121 Wellie Hill Pl Ub, Glen Allen; West Broad Village Iv Llc to Martin Charles E and Kay M Long-Martin, $594,877.

5545 Wenrich Dr, Henrico; Stanley Martin Homes Llc to Kleinschmidt Grant, $342,669.

1600 Westbury Dr, Henrico; Sine Joan L Estate to Shepherd James E and Courtney T, $400,000.

809 Westham Pkwy, Henrico; Jones Daniel P and Jessica Joyce to Ruffner Van Scherer and Sean Andrew, $1,800,000.

10933 Westward Pl, Glen Allen; Madhu Kalyani to Garner Brett R and Erin, $762,000.

2509 Whiteclift Dr, Henrico; Marantz Linda and Betty Christopher Et Al to Bartley Jacquelyn M, $450,000.

2406 Wilde Lake Pl, Henrico; Leary Richard Lee and Carolyn J Trustees to Leep Justin and Erica, $646,000.

3718 Willow Bend Pl, Henrico; Robinson Ronald E Trustee to Rahman Mohammad S and Darakhshan Khan, $561,000.

4509 Wistar Woods Trl, Henrico; Gupta Neeraj and Meeta Shah to Darla Kiran K and Navitha Avvaru, $380,000.

3204 Woodland Rd, Glen Allen; England Dawn to Potts William F and Terri M, $406,550.

5301 Wythe Ave, Henrico; Hernandez Juan Carlos and Natalie Rose to Hartman Walter S and Carla M, $351,000.

CHESTERFIELD

5828 Addison Gate Dr, North Chesterfield; NVR Inc to Ausmore Anitra M and Gough James M and Roman-Nolen Quame Deja, $347,340.

201 Aldersmead Rd, North Chesterfield; Song Minja to Yisrael Davaryah K and Yisrael Yiskahyah and Yisrael Neseeyah Aftayyah, $329,000.

1266 Alverser Plz, Midlothian; Nandini Investments Llc to Nat Jones Holding Company Llc, $450,000.

4024 Ambergrove Ave, North Chesterfield; Amberleigh Llc to Messmer James M and Cynthia M, $625,435.

1020 Arkay Dr, North Chesterfield; Davadi Homes Inc to Morales Bravo Alberto Enrique, $335,000.

13451 Bailey Bridge Rd, Midlothian; Jordan Thomas F Jr to Vazquez Raul Ortiz and Aguilar Isabel Alvarez, $230,000.

1955 Bantry Dr, Midlothian; Ferguson Barbara Trustee and Ferguson Barbara Trustee to Wood Ford Justin and Tiffany, $414,000.

14900 Bayfront Pl, Midlothian; Lake Frances E to Moberley Nathaniel David and Kristin, $545,000.

13307 Beachcrest Dr, Chesterfield; 2 Gen Holdings Llc to Black Zackery T, $454,226.

8262 Ben Nevis Dr, North Chesterfield; Miller Rosemary to Lagarce Raymond Christopher and Morgan Elizabeth, $365,000.

3915 Berrybrook Dr, North Chesterfield; Smith Shannon I to House Buyers Of America Inc, $191,000.

2603 S Blue Tick Ct, North Chesterfield; Guerrera Angela Marie to Robertson Jeremy J and Comer Meaghan Kelli, $270,000.

4817 Bonnie Brae Rd, North Chesterfield; Butler Annie L to Sims Norman, $285,000.

1419 Braisden Rd, Midlothian; Khan Shiraz U and Wajeeha to Sultani Tamim, $545,000.

509 Brighton Dr, North Chesterfield; Property Key Solutions Llc to Houston Chad R and Laura, $479,000.

15239 Broadwater Cir, Chester; Hartnett Robert V Sr and Asso Lc to Silverthorne Alex M, $185,000.

12910 Bundle Rd, Chesterfield; Rundlett Geoff and Sheila to Baker Curtis Paul and Kerry Neubert, $665,000.

5804 Buxton Dr, Chester; Bishop Shelby Jean Trustee to Custodio Tawana Latesha and Custodio-Montalvo Judah Naomi, $333,000.

9113 Cambian Pl, Chesterfield; Eastwood Homes Of Richmond Llc to Cohen Victoria V, $728,600.

14306 Candlewick Ct, Midlothian; Kistler David J to Hia Alan Chi Yen and Hia Laura Petrozza, $444,260.

11900 Carters Creek Dr, Chesterfield; Light Larry W and Gina P to Rooney Christopher H and Emily A, $478,000.

10237 Centralia Station Rd, Chester; NVR Inc to Fullford Sierra and Walston Leon Jr, $468,740.

9031 Chatham Grove Ln, North Chesterfield; Cox Ronald B and Brenda K to Whitley Michael S Jr and Kayleigh L, $330,000.

15513 Chesdin Landing Pl, Chesterfield; Davis Felix Jr and Ernestine D to Banks David E and Katrina D, $1,025,000.

8824 Cindiwood Ter, North Chesterfield; Mcmahon Sean and Betty to Moore Aaron and Jacqueline, $371,000.

761 Clearlake Rd, North Chesterfield; D and W Holdings Llc to Phillips Michael and Rochelle, $225,000.

13919 Comstock Landing Dr, Chesterfield; Eaton Ellen to Nowacki Jeffrey Christopher and Rachelle Dione, $605,000.

9618 Craftsbury Dr, Midlothian; Collington East Llc to Ayoub Ishaq and Kathy, $514,886.

14321 Creek Stone Dr, Chesterfield; Grubb Donna to Coleman Jarrell Amir and Michelle E, $401,000.

11212 Cypress Branch Ln, Chesterfield; Main Street Homes to Dereski Carson W and Kathryn, $608,633.

600 Dauphin Dr, North Chesterfield; Southworth Patricia Ann Et Als to Cobb Ashley M and Travis A, $276,500.

2910 Delfin Rd, Midlothian; Spero Llc to Bonner Doreen Alicia, $317,000.

14948 Dogwood Ridge Ct, Chester; Rich Stefanie and Mooney Brian G to Heberlein Anthony Stephen and Cheryl Lynne, $365,000.

7012 Dunton Rd, Chesterfield; Cosby Village Llc to Sauer Ronald, $433,165.

3712 Dupuy Rd, South Chesterfield; Robinson Donald to Reiter Frank Andrew, $205,000.

14954 Eastborne Way, Midlothian; Palentino Kyle L and Melissa K to Ren Ivan and Berry Nina Charlene, $580,000.

2731 Ellesmere Dr, Midlothian; Pfluger Glenn E and Didanna E to Gouger William and Katherine, $525,000.

1600 S Esther Ct, Chester; Gosney Brittany Sheree to Lyons Barry Ii and Crystal, $290,000.

14115 Faraday Ter, Chester; Kelly Allen to Chun Elvin and Gibson Lisa Michelle, $497,500.

1107 Fernview Trl, Midlothian; Jarrells E W and Wright H S Jr to Haley Leslie A, $590,000.

8512 Foster Ridge Ter, Moseley; Smith Michael B and Stacie J to Smith Sally Nissa and Jeffrey Scott, $652,000.

3207 Fox Hurst Dr, Midlothian; Beachy Andrea L and Mark J to Terwilliger Adam A and Margaret C, $706,000.

2807 Galena Ave, North Chesterfield; Zirkle Earl G and Lannis S to Nguyen Huyen, $302,000.

10901 Genito Rd, Chesterfield; Baldwin Creek Ltd Partnership to Bingham Deborah, $315,000.

4112 Gloucestershire St, North Chesterfield; Mccormick Cathy Ann to Austin Jacob L and Hannah C, $315,000.

16406 Gossamer Dr, Moseley; Hhhunt Homes L C to Morgan Bret Alan and Angela Marie, $543,895.

4229 Green Cedar Ln, North Chesterfield; Beal Frank F and Edna B to Wandemberg Brynner, $226,000.

13506 Greyfield Dr, Chester; Rodriguez Luis to Fogham Marguerite Simo, $350,000.

20931 Hampton Ave, South Chesterfield; Carter Cecil R to Rollins Stephanie and Tre, $295,000.

7200 Hancock Chase Ct, Chesterfield; Hancock Village Building Company Llc to Bolton Maleah, $313,377.

7214 Hancock Chase Ct, Chesterfield; Hancock Village Building Company Llc to Mayton Jacqueline Ann, $376,690.

3925 Harrow Dr, Chester; Jones Kristina L to Burton Ernestine, $302,000.

1703 Headwaters Rd, Midlothian; Nuckols Dana Kelli to So Heun, $300,000.

5100 Hickory Rd, South Chesterfield; Quist James Darryl to Brandywine Valley Consultants Inc, $295,000.

7425 Hilmar Dr, North Chesterfield; 804 Realty Group Llc to Ablack Angela Michelle, $258,000.

17317 Hull Street Rd, Moseley; Mccollum Dale S to Kasiri Anisa and Sahab, $450,000.

4358 Jalee Dr, North Chesterfield; Johnson Pamela D to Brown Joseph Charles, $269,924.

4109 Jefferson Ridge Dr, Chesterfield; NVR Inc to Edwards Jennifer Nicole and Lee William, $309,165.

7107 Jones Run Ln, Moseley; Craftmaster Homes Inc to Kola Dinesh and Behera Priyadarshni, $599,000.

1100 Kentberry Rd, North Chesterfield; Reams Real Estate Llc to Blackwell Jayme D, $305,000.

8630 Kingsland Park Dr, North Chesterfield; NVR Inc to Mensah Frank Owusu, $480,290.

1602 Kirkgate Ln, Midlothian; Coward Vernon E and Barbara A to Stefanoski Joseph Herbert and Melanie, $365,000.

4613 Lake Summer Loop, Moseley; Gregoire Development Corporation to Marsden Robert S and Amy B, $781,379.

14118 Laketree Dr, Chester; Richard L Henshaw Inc to Kafi Rasha A, $349,950.

6928 Leire Ln, Chesterfield; Cosby Village Llc to Carolina Ortega Inc, $356,714.

2605 Lilybank Pl, Midlothian; Wv Mcclure Inc to Goodwyn Michael and Tora, $540,480.

14301 Long Gate Rd, Midlothian; Maclauchlan Alan R and Jayne E to Case Jeremy Samuel and Mindy Samantha, $440,000.

4420 Lynchester Dr, North Chesterfield; Liverpool Michael and Deborah to Ivey Mitchell and Cynthia, $438,000.

11320 Magill Terrace Dr, Chester; Main Street Homes to Claywell Sibel, $349,950.

3911 Mctyres Cove Ct, Midlothian; Gongora Ann to Herman Teresa Lynn and Drew Alexander, $350,000.

6830 Merriewood Ridge Dr, North Chesterfield; Mata Salvador Munoz to Taperia Christian N Ortiz and Boris Ortiz, $220,000.

15949 W Millington Dr, Midlothian; Rountrey Dev Corp to River City Custom Homes Inc, $151,000.

14112 Mortemer Rd, Midlothian; Maestrello Lorri P to Holtzman Drew F Trustee and Holtzman Caroline M Trustee, $759,000.

7713 Nathan Ln, North Chesterfield; Owusu-Ansah Bright Et Al to Mansour Ahmed and Aly Eman A, $350,000.

4812 Newbys Mill Ter, Chesterfield; King Thomas R and Kelley S to Jensen Michael S and Kayla S, $330,000.

7353 Norwood Pond Pl, Midlothian; Breedlove Crystal R C and Moore Beth C and Bennett Pamela C and Connell Clifford F to Siderio Walter L and Gail E, $350,000.

7601 Oban Dr, Chesterfield; Hirsch Joan Mcmenamin Trustee to Michael Bryant, $538,000.

2236 Old Indian Rd, North Chesterfield; Bailey Robert W Jr and Marlene M to Inge Capital Contractors Inc, $260,000.

16513 Otterdale Pointe Dr, Moseley; Arthur Keith W and Shoshanka K to Soker Ayman and Shreen, $465,000.

18409 Palisades Ct, Moseley; Hhhunt Homes L C to Gullo Jacob, $442,636.

12622 Parker Ln, Chester; Richmond Signature Homes Llc to Galvin Andrew A and Wendy M, $426,000.

7404 Pennbrook Ct, Chesterfield; Stevens Warren J and Ana C to Murphy Paul and Parker Jennifer, $270,000.

12349 Petrel Xing, Midlothian; Swift Creek Development Llc to Leonard Melvin and Shawn Burrell, $395,725.

18831 Pine Grove Ave, South Chesterfield; T H Burt Corporation to Williams Evangela Ruffin, $290,254.

7206 Pony Cart Dr, North Chesterfield; Pinto Cesar O to Evans Roscoe James and Mckenzie Melton, $322,920.

1516 Providence Knoll Dr, North Chesterfield; Zheltyannikov O and Zaytseva M to Gardner Gail R, $360,000.

13601 Quail Hollow Ln, Midlothian; Cooper Investing Llc to Mcannally Joshua D and Kristin R, $385,000.

4110 Reeds Landing Cir, Midlothian; Zanetta Lon J and Linda L to Hill Donald G Jr and Michelle C, $1,100,000.

14348 Revelry Blvd, Midlothian; NVR Inc to Abid Qazi Junaid and Moghal Noor E Irrum Mirza Beg, $446,340.

14925 River Rd, Chesterfield; Reverse Mortgage Funding Llc to Chandler John B Sr, $366,700.

11742 Riverboat Dr, Chester; Eastwood Homes Of Richmond Llc to Wyche Davianne R, $587,785.

1006 Robmont Dr, North Chesterfield; Flagg Austin to Cortez Iris Carolina and De Cornejo Ingrid Suleyma Granados, $305,500.

14760 Rolling Spring Dr, Midlothian; Lucas Sean M and Simmons Toya C to Booth Evelyn and Landon B, $548,000.

6811 Route 1 , North Chesterfield; Shady Hill Corporation to Shady Hill Mhc Llc, $5,132,900.

2803 Sagecreek Ct, Midlothian; Real Estate Options Llc to Mumford Matthew A and Sarah, $410,000.

1508 Sandgate Rd, Midlothian; Fuller P A and Fuentes B Trs to Folkart Julia Samantha and Stewart Carson James, $399,900.

6432 Sanford Springs Cove , Midlothian; Innovative Bldrs Of Midlothian to Stoll Scott Charles and Elaine Bailey, $547,274.

9237 Saxsawn Ln, Chesterfield; Mcclure W V Inc to Koehler Walter C Iii and Leslie G, $755,233.

3411 Seven Oaks Rd, Midlothian; Sanders Timothy Kenneth to Dirubbio James Baron, $415,000.

4448 Shoremeade Rd, North Chesterfield; Winckler Doretha to Reese Carol Walker, $215,000.

8436 Sir Sagamore Ct, North Chesterfield; Ferguson Jason and Kiser Kea to St Hill Gail and Clifton, $337,000.

14323 Spring Gate Ct, Midlothian; Rudd Cheyenne L to Gentile Alexander R, $415,000.

3404 Sterling Brook Dr, North Chesterfield; Mabry Courtney L to Baskerville Marquita, $285,000.

18024 Stonewolf Dr, Moseley; Schell Brothers Richmond Llc to Dhakal Ramesh and Smritee Paudel, $684,231.

4530 Summer Camp Ct, Moseley; Clay Street Builders Llc to Jackson Anthony W Sr, $830,660.

7708 Surreywood Dr, North Chesterfield; Chumney Donalda Turner to Moses Roderick A and Johnson Nyetta, $390,000.

5400 Swift Fox Dr, Moseley; Hhhunt Homes L C to Farrar Joseph, $603,613.

4161 Tanner Slip Cir, Chester; Halley Melba L to Nicholls Timothy B and Kimberly A, $338,950.

17073 Thornapple Ct, Moseley; Eastwood Homes Of Richmond Llc to Perez Sara, $322,075.

5129 Timbercreek Ct, North Chesterfield; Perez Ralph E and Lori A to Smith Candice, $300,000.

14918 Tosh Ct, Chester; Platinum Premier Prop Corp to Hawkins Tabitha and Jiles William Jr, $435,000.

8531 Trabue Rd, North Chesterfield; Lindsey Thomas Leslie Jr to Thompson Stephen B, $425,000.

4830 Turner Rd, North Chesterfield; Sutton James Clinton to Lopez Claudia Moya, $315,000.

18519 Twisted Oak Ter, South Chesterfield; Johnson Bryan A to Nowlin Alan Jr, $265,000.

7111 Velvet Antler Dr, Midlothian; Lacy James C Iii and Lacy C L to Kruger Ryan Jackson and Davey Abigayle Morganne, $257,500.

9964 S Wagstaff Cir, North Chesterfield; Amaya and Lemus Investment Group Corp to Wade Jospeh A and Vogel Andrea, $489,000.

13901 War Admiral Dr, Midlothian; Newman John P and Jean to Conant Matthew S, $318,000.

14802 Watermill Lake Trl, Midlothian; Mccue Melody to Zarefoss Jan, $345,000.

3549 Waverton Dr, Midlothian; Homesmith Construction Inc to Weinstein Virginia Seidel, $579,790.

1512 Westhall Gardens Dr, North Chesterfield; Style Craft Homes Inc Of Virginia to Julien Howard L and Kathleen A, $389,854.

15753 Whirland Dr, Midlothian; Lgi Homes-Virginia Llc to Remson Ellsworth J, $514,900.

9149 Widthby Rd, Chesterfield; NVR Inc to Barney, Laura, $462,307.

15309 Willowvale Dr, Midlothian; Wv Mcclure Inc to Weidman Michael Joseph and Rachel, $591,496.

5637 Windingrun Pl, North Chesterfield; Finer Homes Inc to Taylor Davy Raymond, $383,861.

1331 Winterfield Rd, Midlothian; Jennings Stephen Christopher to Beuhler Kimberley, $650,000.

2007 Woodmont Dr, North Chesterfield; Fenner William G Jr to Chen Sheng-Chun and Li Mei-Hua, $265,000.

CHESTERFIELD (additional)

5832 Addison Gate Dr, North Chesterfield; NVR Inc to Sypniewski Hannah, $364,035.

9600 Alfaree Rd, North Chesterfield; Griffith Chelsea A to Zaman Ali and Sibert Jessie A, $305,000.

8201 Amara Ct, Chesterfield; NVR Inc to Davis Anissa D and John M, $633,935.

16731 Amherst Oak Ln, South Chesterfield; Ruch C W Jr and Ashley B N to Carrick Nathan T and Naiana, $295,000.

6425 Arwen Mews, Moseley; Williams Alexander and Kimberly to Sherman Scott Matthew and Alison C, $725,000.

4936 Bailey Woods Ln, Midlothian; Finer Homes Inc to Skiljo Adnan and Sejla, $354,950.

1330 Bargrove Rd, North Chesterfield; Johns Richard L to Vaughan Lauren M, $285,500.

2825 Bayfront Way, Midlothian; Park Heiung Sook to Youssef Ahmed Saed, $479,000.

15112 Bellstone Ct, Midlothian; Homesmith Construction Inc to Maslowski Charlotte N and Daniel F, $722,999.

8511 Ben Nevis Dr, North Chesterfield; Rhodes Brooke B to Sreshta Neil Noel and Williams Jessica Ann, $660,000.

3518 Betz Ct, South Chesterfield; Midlantic Management Llc to Dokes Myyah Dangelette, $275,000.

1312 Bluewater Dr, Chester; Rosen Mara Jill to Parks Kurtis Jared and Sarah Elaine, $535,000.

8919 S Boones Trail Rd, North Chesterfield; Reif Rudolph Otto and Audrey K to Mack Allen Anthony and Melitza Janeth, $330,000.

11608 E Briar Patch Dr, Midlothian; Minetree Nathaniel A and A F to Scott Troy M and Carroll Regan, $215,000.

12407 Brimfield Ln, Midlothian; Orlando Shelby R to Holliday Richard Caleb and Grace Christianne, $299,999.

2918 Brookforest Rd, Midlothian; Jesse Investment Properties Llc to Aboelyamen Kerelos T and Soliman Basem, $339,900.

13631 Bundle Rd, Chesterfield; Rich Harley K Jr and Jayne L to Dempster Van J and Morris Sarah Ashley, $280,500.

4706 Cabretta Dr, Moseley; Main Street Homes to Heims Wesley T and Joanna C, $487,500.

2505 Camelback Rd, North Chesterfield; Pullings Medina S and Orrin to Davis Carl B Jr and Tauber Alice, $589,000.

13807 Cannonade Ln, Midlothian; Peacock Ashley J and Rodriguez C to Herron Jessica, $325,000.

6008 Cascade Creek Pl, Chesterfield; Bamford Gregory Robert and Tricia Diane to Holley Timothy W and Janine L, $445,000.

10419 Centralia Station Rd, Chester; Frazee Ethan C and Alexis K to Bagalso Neil D, $420,000.

9209 Chatham Grove Ln, North Chesterfield; Ziegler Kevin C and Jessica L to White Matthew S and White Samantha C, $325,000.

8535 Chester Forest Ln, North Chesterfield; Pusey Mary to Luning Katharine L, $314,000.

6645 Citory Way, Moseley; Rref Ii-Tfc Greenwich Llc to NVR Inc, $720,000.

3810 Cogbill Rd, North Chesterfield; Pettis Robert L Sr and Palma D to Wandemberg Brynner, $265,000.

14019 Comstock Landing Dr, Chesterfield; Van Slyke Bryan R and Chelsea L to Burgess Brian, $605,500.

9800 Craftsbury Dr, Midlothian; Collington East Llc to Dunn Joshua T and Hempel Linda, $492,526.

4919 Crispin Ct, North Chesterfield; Boyd Loraine A to Burton Beverly S, $375,000.

8319 Cypress Pond Ln, Chesterfield; Main Street Homes to Tucker Brandon Mitchell and Luna Darling Lily, $608,940.

2004 Deer Meadow Ct, Midlothian; S and K Houses Llc to Williams Jerra, $340,000.

14206 Denby Ter, Midlothian; Barnes Matthew J and Stacey N to Brown Connor D and Hannah G, $592,000.

4318 Dorset Rd, North Chesterfield; Jordan Cole R to Fostering Acadia, $375,000.

7016 Dunton Rd, Chesterfield; Cosby Village Llc to Vanarsdall Joseph E, $436,940.

12200 Dutch Elm Cir, Midlothian; Hhhunt Wescott Llc to Bauer Bret D and Jennifer M, $356,545.

8513 Easton Ridge Pl, Chesterfield; Hickey Martin J and Susan A to Thorne Troy T And Heather D, $435,000.

2917 Emblem Dr, North Chesterfield; Hall Bobby T to Mora Idolina Jordan, $310,000.

3924 Evelake Rd, North Chesterfield; Shields Clayton Jr to Mitter Linda D, $275,000.

631 Farnham Dr, North Chesterfield; Dubois Douglas W to Casey Brandon James and Jessica, $605,000.

5604 Fiddlers Ridge Ln, Midlothian; Harold David S and Erin D to Ludwig Mary Kate and Tuttle Andrew, $405,000.

16145 Founders Bridge Ter, Midlothian; Bevers Ronny R and Jennie R to Carmax Auto Superstores Inc, $1,425,000.

5712 Fox Maple Ter, South Chesterfield; Young El Solomon A and Dejene F to Sfr Acquisitions 3 Llc, $225,600.

14411 Galloway Ct, Midlothian; Jones Benjamin P and Jones K S to Bauersachs Justin and Anne Cabell, $630,000.

16321 Genito Rd, Moseley; Robben Lewis R and Vickie H to Affordable American Dream Llc, $300,000.

4113 Gloucestershire St, North Chesterfield; Coleman Patrick to Seeley Michael Jr and Williams Bridget, $285,000.

14607 Grand Forest Ter, South Chesterfield; Ruiz Luis A to Sfr Acquisitions 3 Llc, $400,000.

1713 Greenfield Dr, North Chesterfield; Harrower Brian and Robyn Laura to Crocco Gary T, $359,000.

513 Greymont Ln, Chester; Burley James C and Barbara A to Dixon Brandon L and Alicia R, $445,000.

8106 Hampton Bluff Ter, Chesterfield; Scott Cory W to Chitty Matthew E and Konjit Y, $485,000.

7204 Hancock Chase Ct, Chesterfield; Hancock Village Building Company Llc to Randolph Sonja E, $295,805.

8043 Hancock Farm Ln, Chesterfield; Krauss Marc R and Suzanne M to Dendtler Earle S, $368,000.

4000 Harrow Dr, Chester; Gunselman Micah C and Alison P to Lloyd Alfred Chris and Wiggins-Lloyd Donna, $384,500.

3712 Heartside Pl, Chesterfield; Mitchell Sara K and Hill Casey L to Mcmillan Jamol and Laura Ann, $365,000.

15919 Hidden Falls Dr, Moseley; Brooks Therass P and Timothy A to Van Nguyen Thomas and Melinda, $705,000.

14654 Holding Pond Ct, Midlothian; Thornton Akia J to Stade Trevor James and Jessica Christine, $420,000.

9207 Hunters Trail Rd, South Chesterfield; Wagner Lucas and Olivia to Mcdaniel Ashley Latrel, $260,000.

11907 James Overlook Ct, Chester; Streat Schroeder Jay and Juddy Kayann to White Barry and Jasmin, $525,000.

4113 Jefferson Ridge Dr, Chesterfield; NVR Inc to Mosley Sameika Shani, $321,715.

18200 Jones Run Trl, Moseley; Craftmaster Homes to Fitzgerald Yolanda C, $552,655.

7712 Kentucky Derby Dr, Midlothian; Rutka Marek to Skeens Richard Todd Jr and Katie M, $350,000.

8636 Kingsland Park Dr, North Chesterfield; NVR Inc to Jones Bruce, $510,155.

1673 Knollwood Dr, North Chesterfield; Yeu Tsung-Han to Ran Brians S and Sideth K, $330,000.

4907 Lake Summer Loop, Moseley; Gregoire Development Corporation to Burshem Craig Matthew And Nancy Barkley, $169,000.

14213 Laketree Dr, Chester; Flores Andrea N and Bailey S D to Secretary Of Housing and Urban Development, $314,217.

2215 Leslie Ln, Chester; Girard Renovations Llc to Arduini Anthony and Tinker Raquel, $334,000.

2613 Lisden Ter, Midlothian; Main Street Homes to Ozmeric Ugur and Ocal Nuray, $592,559.

8013 Longfellow Pl, Midlothian; Cantrill Shannon to Richards Arthur L and Michelene M, $405,000.

8418 Macandrew Ter, Chesterfield; Paul Sanjay to Wiebe Kyle Thomas and Megan Bailey, $535,000.

2120 Magnolia Grove Way, Midlothian; Winter Hill Properties Inc to Mcnamara E Michael and Erlander-Mcnamara Kay, $450,000.

3917 Mctyres Cove Ct, Midlothian; Nelson Phillip and Margaret to Williams Carolyn, $365,000.

15306 Merton Ct, Chesterfield; Simmons Dennis E and Margaret H to Subramani Arunkumar and Kunnatheeri Chithra, $550,000.

15954 W Millington Dr, Midlothian; Craftmaster Homes Inc to Skolnick Allen Zane and Debra Angelia, $641,095.

5601 Moseley Rd, Moseley; Satterwhite Flora Horner to Economic Development Authority Of The County Of Chesterfield, $1,000,000.

11548 New Forest Trl, Midlothian; Marshall Joshua C and Lyndsay M to 11548 New Forest Trail Va Llc, $267,000.

12504 Nightingale Dr, Chester; Ishizawar Heather Tr Et Al to Sipes Michael E and Sandra B, $689,000.

7357 Norwood Pond Pl, Midlothian; Bischoff Sheila F to Magee Susan Y Trustee, $302,000.

5600 Obisque Dr, Chesterfield; Johnson Sharon G and Goode Pamela A and Lawson Rebecca G to Lucero Saul A Oliva, $251,500.

13106 Old Well Ln, Midlothian; Hood Charles C and Kathlyn W to Satterfield Katherine, $334,000.

6100 Otterdale Rd, Moseley; Garofalo Eric W and Joanna W to Skeens Michael H and Skeens Sara J and Rippel Keith A, $770,000.

18413 Palisades Ct, Moseley; Hhhunt Homes L C to Sawyer Greta Reid and Caleb, $354,265.

6511 Parliament Rd, North Chesterfield; Luna Marvin Augusto Alvarado to Alfatlawi Omar A, $264,000.

12340 Percival St, Chester; Jurek Russell K and Cynthia A to Ross Laura Catherine, $254,000.

2904 Piedmont Ave, South Chesterfield; Amick Michelle to Plaster Jesse D, $315,000.

929 Pineville Rd, North Chesterfield; Tunnell Properties Llc to Henley Alphonso, $219,000.

3172 Poplar View Pl, Chester; Vinegas Victor Y and Teresita C to Chiles Deja Lamise, $360,000.

10619 W Providence Rd, North Chesterfield; D&w Holdings Llc to Gastineau Madeleine Carter and Edward, $199,000.

5443 Quarter Horse Ln, Moseley; Lukitsch Stephen to Rust Cameron James, $485,000.

11711 Reedy Branch Rd, Chesterfield; Liberty Homes Va Inc to Aceves Eduardo Reyes, $311,000.

14352 Revelry Blvd, Midlothian; NVR Inc to Wine Linda H, $458,045.

14928 River Rd, Chesterfield; Valentine Wanda B and Kirk J R to Thomas Michael A and Tara H, $576,000.

11748 Riverboat Dr, Chester; Main Street Homes to Evans Darius and Shanda, $681,454.

919 Rockhaven Ct, Chester; Long Robert G and Shelby F to Seger Theresa, $350,000.

5019 Rollingway Rd, Chesterfield; Thomas Edward Max to Torres Jose F Henao and Loaiza Jennifer, $335,000.

6806 Ruby Hill Rd, Moseley; Gregoire Development Corporation to Tarabay Vladimir Jr and Meghan Folster, $914,574.

13927 Sagegrove Cir, Midlothian; Tong Travis M and Kristin O to Neri Kristin R, $360,000.

7627 Sandler Dr, North Chesterfield; Hhhunt Sandler Station Llc to Borka Mary Margaret, $379,715.

10772 Savoy Rd, North Chesterfield; Hardesty Amanda M to Rainey Monica M, $305,000.

2520 Schenley Dr, North Chesterfield; Day Tammy Y to Griessbach William A M and Mary C M, $372,500.

2304 Shadow Ridge Ct, Midlothian; Zarpli Sungur H and Zarpli Omer to Bailey Howard Michael and Melissa A, $375,000.

6200 Shotwell Ter, Moseley; Betzer Robert and Kim Jeannie to Polucci Jennifer Dale, $640,000.

506 Smoketree Pl, North Chesterfield; Hatch Richard T to Douthat William Christopher and Lasecki Victoria Anne, $330,500.

14210 Spring Gate Ter, Midlothian; Mccullough T P Iii Et Al to Doan Thi Quynh Nhu and Huynh Ngan Thanh, $395,000.

5937 Sterlingworth Dr, Moseley; Eastwood Homes to Bardos Katelyn Shea and Philip, $615,690.

18030 Stonewolf Dr, Moseley; Schell Brothers Richmond Llc to Minus Stephen J and Hope C, $738,841.

5318 Summerleaf Dr, North Chesterfield; Innis Marva A to Chevez Cenia Yamilet Garcia and Macal Gabriel Estuardo Aquino, $245,000.

8209 Surreywood Dr, North Chesterfield; Hotchkiss G D Et Al Trustees to Seay Dustin Cory, $382,000.

2913 Swineford Rd, North Chesterfield; Casebolt Kelly R and Gwendolyn L to Acheampong Kwame, $280,000.

1218 Tannery Cir, Midlothian; Anderson Donna M to Delia John Nicholas Jr, $360,000.

16828 Thornapple Run, Moseley; Hhhunt Homes L C to Lu Huahao and Wang Lingshu, $394,612.

13600 Timberlake Ct, Midlothian; Booth Landon and Evelyn to Thiessen Chad and Wade Josie, $530,000.

4160 Tosh Ln, Chester; Eastwood Homes Of Richmond Llc to Hawthorne Cindy, $487,105.

10625 Trade Rd, North Chesterfield; Shiro Robert E Jr Et Als to Glrtrade Road Property Llc, $1,200,000.

2204 Turtle Hill Cir, Midlothian; Kipp Debra L to Stucki Tavin and Arie, $329,000.

4707 Valencia Pl, Chesterfield; Beyer Emily T to Komarova Inna, $260,000.

5201 Verlinda Dr, North Chesterfield; King Jeffrey William and King Justin Thomas and King Jason Linwood to Andrick Christopher R, $290,000.

11821 Wakehurst Dr, North Chesterfield; Macomson Christopher T to Dubois Douglas Wayne, $420,000.

3030 Warfield Estates Ter, Chester; Copeland John C and Lori L to Humeid Hilmi and Qiaymah Hadeel F, $340,000.

15008 Watermill Lake Trl, Midlothian; Hancock Shirley C to Scott Elaine, $320,000.

18830 Weldon St, South Chesterfield; T H Burt Corporation to Gray Mark Sr, $279,187.

1516 Westhall Gardens Dr, North Chesterfield; Style Craft Homes Inc Of Virginia to Jones Sharon B, $383,044.

1009 Whisperlake Ct, Midlothian; White Aaron M and Clarissa K to Williams Thomas J, $505,000.

7206 Wild Senna Trl, Moseley; Faberman Marc L and Tomasina to Holden Peter Reynolds and Maria Fabiola Carino, $610,400.

15317 Willowvale Dr, Midlothian; Wv Mcclure Inc to Bandigari Sudheer and Bathini Sushma, $613,929.

14819 Windjammer Dr, Midlothian; Bolstad Hans A and Aleksandra R to Ma Hongguang and Li Lin, $424,560.

11709 Winterpock Rd, Chesterfield; Arnold Joshua and Nicole to Rashed Arash and Eslami Tirazheh, $510,000.

1100 Worsham Green Ter, Midlothian; Richmond Signature Homes Llc to Kelsey Bradford and Kelly, $415,000.

HANOVER

10.5 acres; Carlos Usuda to Francis Christopher Pavie, $250,000.

4.183 acres; CBC 1 LLC to Merritt CBCL LLC, $6,384,841.

7255 Alpen Lane, Mechanicsville; Jessica D. Shanner to Jesse P. Booth, $209,000.

10277 Aynhoe Court, Mechanicsville; Jarrod Hobson to Benjamin Sizemore, $326,050.

10320 Beech Ridge Circle, Glen Allen; CFalls Builder LLC to Cynthia C. Brooks, $531,480.

Block A, Unit A, Dominion Park; Nest Schools Inc. to CSC Mechanicsville LLC, $1,300,000.

6970 Brigadier Road, Mechanicsville; Erin Kirks Allen, trustee to Mercedes Garcia Depalma, $351,000.

13130 Cabell Farm Parkway, Ashland; Eastwood Homes of Richmond LLC to Benjamin Phelps Boyd, $799,990.

7480 Chartwell Drive, Mechanicsville; Thorpe B&P LLC to Carrie E. Marston, $389,000.

6521 Confederate Hills Drive, Mechanicsville; Jeffrey D. Hammer to Steven R. Adams, $1,290,000.

9215 Crowell St., Mechanicsville; HHHunt Homes LC to Babaiah Dudekula, $527,795.

7245 Dogwood Place, Mechanicsville; Shannon N. Allison to Gabor Kovacs, $249,900.

Executive Suites of the Airpark; MIDS LLC to KTB Properties LLC, $735,000.

8005 Flannigan Mill Road, Mechanicsville; Teresa Michelle Flannagan to Teddy Barton, $205,000.

6404 Garden Acre Court, Mechanicsville; Balducci Builders Inc. to Olatunde Akinfolajimi, $454,015.

12476 Grace Hill Lane, Glen Allen; HHHunt Homes LC to Naveen Kumar Kancham, $408,180.

14211 Hickory Oakes Lane, Ashland; Gregory S. Faison to Nathan Richard Duke, $425,000.

16451 Horseshoe Lane, Beaverdam; Brandon Cocke to Clifton B. Tudder, $349,950.

9345 Kellogg Lane, Mechanicsville; HHHunt Homes LC to Srikanth Gudimalla, $546,305.

12448 Lily Pad Lane, Ashland; Amanda Joy Ardente to Neal P. Mallam, $575,000.

Lot 1, Block B, Section 8, Lereve Manor; Bernice Elizabeth Winston to AGG Properties LLC, $190,000.

Lot 11, Block E, Section C, Dogwood Knoll; Kenneth J. Clark to Henry L. Bonaparte III, $200,000.

Lot 29, Block E, Section 4, Beechwood Farms; Martin Duncan to Wood Property Investments LLC, $322,500.

Lot 34, Section C, Patrick Henry Heights; RAS Trustee Services LLC to Cascade Funding Mortgage Trustee HB5, $180,081.

Lot C, Block F, Lakeridge Park; Karnskeep LLC to 10223 Timber Ridge LLC, $2,100,000.

9374 Marne Court, Mechanicsville; Adam Smith to Joseph C. Sparks, $470,000.

10323 Meadow Plains Drive, Glen Allen; Boone Homes In. to Edward R. Kuhlmann, $703,513.

11537 Mount Hope Church Road, 585887; Jared M. O’Hara to , $461,639.

8065 Old Ridge Road, Ashland; RCI Builders LLC to James P. Marks, $461,639.

Parcel; Liberty Land Group LLC to Kehila Wilderness and Wildlife Sanctuary LLC, $435,000.

15483 Pinehurst Drive, Montpelier; James G. Smith III to Marco Verdone III, $460,000.

9510 Pleasant Level Road, Mechanicsville; HHHunt Homes LC to Raphael Seifert, $694,695.

14357 Riverside Drive, Ashland; Hilda C. Kelly to Jack R. Dubs, trustee, $465,000.

13360 Rollingwood Lane, Montpelier; Jennifer L. Stiffler to Michael C. Cecil, $550,000.

Section 9A, Hickory Hill; Gregoire Development Corp. to Clayton Properties Group Inc., $525,000.

9116 Spring Green Loop, Mechanicsville; Julia Marie Dent to Praveen K. Kodumuru, $42,000.

6511 Strawbank Road, Mechanicsville; Roy J. Harding Jr. to Christopher Mondoux, $419,850.

8226 Thelma Lou Road, Mechanicsville; Howard E. Germany to Benjamin C. Goldman, $360,000.

6936 Turnage Lane, Mechanicsville; Roger P. Henry to Wessam Abo Jamous, $377,000.

3373 Westwood Road, Mechanicsville; William E. Shahinian Jr. to Matthew Head, $235,000.

HANOVER (additional)

16.4672 acres; Linwood Allen Wright to Howard H. Smith, trustee, $168,000.

4.197 acres; Crescent Business Center LC to Merritt CBCL LLC, $8,850,129.

8585 Anderson Cout, Mechanicsville; TDZ Properties LLC to Katherine M. Will, $315,000.

7342 Bailie Drive, Mechanicsville; Clayton Properties Group Inc. to Trevor L. Dodson, $743,255.

10328 Beech Ridge Circle, Glen Allen; CFalls Builder LLC to Alice Ann Rasich, $529,252.

8049 Blythe Road, Mechanicsville; Nirav Jayesh Patel to Satya Sesha Sai Vangipurpau, $591,000.

9034 Brigadier Road, Mechanicsville; Kyra J. Houck to Ryan W. Hudgins, $470,000.

10135 Cabernet Way, Mechanicsville; RCI Builders LLC to Farshid Soltanian, $783,044.

6458 Chenault Way, Mechanicsville; Granville A. Higgins III to Essence Ortiz, $354,000.

14338 Country Club Drive, Ashland; Al Shariat to Bruce Humphrey, $480,500.

16137 Daybreak Lane, Beaverdam; John R. McDonell, trustee to Douglas J. Carlson II, $775,000.

5987 Dugout Terrace, Mechanicsville; James Scholten to Dale Edward Govan, $300,000.

19447 Explorer Ridge Road, Rockville; Jan Bowles West to Barsam Dokh, $430,000.

7327 Ford Ave., Mechanicsville; Travis W. Womble to Joshua Stanley Pittman, $295,000.

11319 Georgetown Road, Mechanicsville; William L. Seat to Vincent Robert Maranto, $193,000.

5984 Green Haven Drive, Mechanicsville; Matthew M. Parziale to Rebecca L. Fauntleroy, $485,000.

8167 Hillis Way, Mechanicsville; Brent D. Blary to Sheila E. Gray, $420,000.

9350 Janeway Drive, Mechanicsville; NVR Inc. to Masesh Vasudevan, $567,955.

9352 Kellogg Lane, Mechanicsville; HHHunt Homes LC to Kim Nguyen, $578,960.

10105 Lindsay Meadows Drive, Mechanicsville; Dylan K. McNew to Abbik Properties LLC, $326,625.

Lot 1, Block E, Spicetree; Cathy I. Rice to Perrybarker Properties LLC, $294,000.

Lot 16, Section 7, Hanover Industrial Air Park; POC RP Holdings LLC to NM Cade LLC, $4,196,711.

Lot 3, Block A, 3.252 acres, Sunhillow; GFA LLC to Pine Ridge Park 2 LLC, $425,000.

Lot 42, Lauradell; ME Lauradel LLC to Eagle Construction of Virginia LLC, $665,000.

8125 Lyman Court, Mechanicsville; HHHunt Homes LC to Suresh Sista, $582,245.

7697 Marshall Arch Drive, Mechanicsville; Morgan Bowles to Donna F. Johnson, $301,000.

10327 Meadow Plains Drive, Glen Allen; Boone Homes In. to Janet Louise Humphreys, $768,661.

13808 Mountain Road, Glen Allen; William W. Holman to Clifton Powers III, $300,000.

17523 Old Ridge Road, Montpelier; Patricia Hollins Sharp to Paul Carey, $207,500.

Parcel; Earl George Winston Jr. to Raymond C. Haithcock, $308,460.

12504 Pinhiik Ridge Place, Rockville; RCI Builders LLC to Charlette Yvette Thomas, $871,252.

5346 Pole Green Road, Mechanicsville; Linda A. McCroskey to Anne E. Grindstaff, trustee, $245,000.

15262 Robert Terrell Road, Montpelier; WUNMI Investments LLC, trustee to Daniel Brooks, $250,000.

9048 Russet Lane, Mechanicsville; Jocelyn M. Clatterbuck to Daniel Maurice Jefferson, $290,000.

8181 Silkwood Drive, Mechanicsville; Lindsey V. Martin to Jamie Hansen, $450,000.

14482 St. Andrews Lane, Ashland; Elsie S. McDowell to Stephon Mills, $489,000.

6156 Stronghold Drive, Mechanicsville; Arden E. Clark to Christian Hayne, $280,000.

6155 Thick Run Way, Mechanicsville; Scott A. Carpenter to April Nicole Harlow, $250,000.

Unit 101, Building 8167, Pine Ridge Park; Pine Ridge Park LLC to Anthony B. Badalamenti, $250,000.

3394 Wood Valley Road, Mechanicsville; Frank B. Bradley III to Joshua Littleton Grishaw, $1,200,000.

AMELIA

25 acres; Fred Stephen Davis III to Stephen J. Byrd, $325,000.

7484 Amelia Springs Road, Jetersville; James Derek Futrell to Jennifer Lorraine Glasscock Crawford, $415,000.

13403 Dykeland Terrace, Amelia Court House; Skinquarter Properties Ltd. to James P. Dumont, $440,000.

24110 Genito Road, Amelia Court House; LRC LLC to Matthew Herbert Jeter, $199,000.

CHARLES CITY

Parcel; Florence W. Blandford Revocable Living Trust to Kimages Wharf Partners, $182,000.

COLONIAL HEIGHTS

1000 Conduit Rd; Elms John G. to Riley Charlene J., $250,000.

707 Elko Av; Dicker Chantyle to Harry Amber P., $188,000.

302 Hillcrest Av; Cruz Mary E. to Plaster Robin Ann, $252,000.

104 Lee Av; Landmark Assoc. Llc Of Va to Wadley Paula, $237,000.

416 Nottingham Dr; Barnes Deborah to Langford Molly Mae, $325,000.

1857 Southpark Blvd; Colonial Heights Land Assoc. Ltd Partnership to Q & L Realty Llc , $5,450,000.

CUMBERLAND

2 acres; Jacob B. Hackett to Christopher A. Johnson, $250,000.

97.6 acres; BTG Pactual OEF Property 2 LP to JCM III LLC, $228,000.

Parcel; Jacob E. Milburn to Jacob A. Martin, $235,000.

DINWIDDIE

45.9 acres; L. Scott Wray to Lewis E. Gibbs Jr., $500,000.

2519 Brills Road, McKenney; CMH Homes Inc. to Christal Finch Daulton, $190,000.

10601 Doyle Blvd, McKenney; Warren Franklin Poirer to Kyle B. Mullins, $196,000.

14419 Gatewood Road, Dewitt; Kyle Eugene Crum to Thomas Andrew Colligan, $395,000.

24506 Lake Drive, North Dinwiddie; Wayne McFarland Jr. to Mary Ramirez, $300,000.

Lot 55, Block A, Section 4, Mansfield North; Jesse C. Clarke to Alyssa Jeane Scott, $155,000.

18836 Old Stage Road, Dinwiddie; A.M. Christopher Homes LLC to Carrie Preston, $290,000.

25601 Walkers Landing Court, North Dinwiddie; Mayes Homes LLC to Kyle C. Boyd, $267,000.

GOOCHLAND

2 parcels; M. Garland Anderson III to Crozier Land Co. LLC, $943,940.

23.178 acres; Camilla Dawn Justus-Smith to Aaron Robert Lebeau, $450,000.

12308 Beech Hall Circle, Manakin Sabot; Eagle Construction of Virginia LLC to Robyn Campana, $733,034.

2580 Chapel Hill Road, Goochland; Delta Deck Co. LLC to Travis Haislip, $357,950.

12433 N Crossing Drive, Manakin Sabot; Eagle Construction of Virginia LLC to Craig H. Pritchard, $840,283.

1542 Horsepen Hills Road, Maidens; Craig L. Stewart to Matthew J. Barnes, $730,000.

Lot 40, Tuckahoe Creek; Ellington Custom Homes LLC to John William Zinsser, $263,900.

2058 Maidens Road, Maidens; Bradley M. Riester to Glenn R. Mackey, $550,000.

15688 Mosaic Creek Blvd., Richmond; Stylecraft Homes Inc. of Virginia to David James Hebel, $763,901.

355 Pond View Lane, Manakin Sabot; Monica L. Powers to Christopher W. Snyder, $789,000.

1535 Rock Castle Road, Goochland; Michael Halloran to Robert Horne, $495,000.

92 W Square Drive, Richmond; Heriot Clarkson to David W. Miller, $1,205,000.

2137 Tuckahoe Bridge Drive, Manakin Sabot; W.V. McClure Inc. to John L. Mann, $775,753.

HOPEWELL

3007 Belmont Ave.; Paul E. Loy to Rachel Zimmerman, $209,000.

Lot 16 and Park of Lot 17, Block 54, Battleground Addition; Toan Q. Pham to Jennifer Powers, $165,000.

Lots 11-13, Block 25, Battleground Annex; Mission VA LLC to Keasia Mone Jones, $299,000.

1604 Old Iron Road; Stephen McDonald Kephart Jr. to Robin E. Bowman, $189,000.

100 Sherwood Drive; Derric Cecil Turman to Michael E. Jones, $248,000.

JAMES CITY

2 parcels; Candle Factory Building LLC to Prime Storage Williamsburg LLC, $6,628,380.

6512 Artillery St., Williamsburg; Jonathan T. Dudley to Akisha S. Brooks, $335,000.

105 Barn Elm Road, Williamsburg; Joann S. Clark, trustee to Elaine R. Jenkins, $395,000.

5595 Brixton Road, Williamsburg; Ronald G. Nevins to David Lyn McClune, $465,000.

5402 Center St., Williamsburg; Bradsford A. Russell to Albert W. Davis, $500,000.

4005 Coronation, Williamsburg; William E. Pritchard Jr., trustee to Jerry L. Moore, trustee, $515,000.

111 Devon Road, Williamsburg; Christopher Kucera to Kevin Biggins, $435,000.

213 Fairfax Woods, Williamsburg; Stephanie Ann Gass to Eric Stanford, trustee, $736,000.

102 Fernwood Road, Williamsburg; Lisa M. Morant to Gabriel Anthony Goar, $450,000.

5340 Gardner Court, Williamsburg; Susan H. Finkel to Timothy C. Fary Jr., $183,000.

4188 Haymarket Lane, Williamsburg; Beau Bryan to Joshua Jeremiah Crawford, $608,000.

2002 Holmes Court East, Williamsburg; HHJV LLC to Caitlin Melchior, $410,130.

3958 Isaac Circle, Williamsburg; Colonial Heritage LLC to Steven David Rudnick, $470,990.

3305 Isle of Wight Court, Williamsburg; Charles T. L. Mills to Alexander M. Cox, $270,000.

123 Killarney, Williamsburg; Neil T. Glazer, trustee to Janet Marie Brandon, $793,227.

2125 Lake Powell Road, Williamsburg; Catherine Anne Whittenburg to Diana J.E. Freedman, $328,000.

117 Lexington Drive, Williamsburg; Michael A. Snawder to Michael D. Moreland, $440,000.

Lot 15, Fenwick Hills; Frederick M. Lee to HPA III Acquisitions 1 LLC, $427,200.

Lot 213, Liberty Crossing; Joshua D. Jackson to Thandi D. Srinivasan, $315,000.

Lot 45, Stonehouse Tract 3; NVR Inc. to Raquele T. Morriss, $668,420.

Lot 66, Ford’s Colony; Ronald E. Grablewski, trustee to Douglas L. McGee, $155,000.

Lots 79-82, New Town; ABVA Development LP to HHJV LLC, $228,000.

150 Marywood Drive, Williamsburg; Dennie Lee Rankins Jr. to Ryan L. Hobday, $457,000.

4072 Mill Dame Court, Williamsburg; Elizabeth D. Pell to Robert Earl Germond IV, $430,000.

2303 Montgomerie Arch, Williamsburg; Dennis Allen Gilbert to Aimee Ricker, $229,900.

2936 Nathaniels Run, Williamsburg; Keith J. Exton to Khalil Boutros Dahdah, $855,000.

222 Nina Lane, Williamsburg; Doherty Revocable Living Trust to Thomas Jason Deneau, $379,900.

Parcel; Rebecca Burcham to Shannon Harris, $155,000.

911 Pheasant Run, Williamsburg; Katherine Bernadette Barclay to Stefan Antal, $167,000.

1002 Queens Crossing, Williamsburg; Indian Hill Co. LLC to Edward Perry Neal, $156,500.

3096 N Riverside Drive, Lanex; Albert C. Oliver III to Geoffrey A. Stephan, $350,000.

104 Rye, Williamsburg; Linda L. Stanier, successor trustee to Floyd C. Bishop, $680,000.

6015 Settlers Market Blvd, Williamsburg; Richard T. Buonfigli, trustee to Scott Alan Vickery, $797,500.

2915 Snuggles Court, Toano; Trae L. Wynne to Walmeka Wintry Williams, $340,000.

212 W Tazewell’s Way, Williamsburg; Richard A. Bender to Lance Taylor Meeks, $700,000.

108 Toler’s Road, Williamsburg; Mark Allen Herrman to Debbie Marie Cleavenger, $560,000.

Unit A, Villas at Five Forks; Mark Campbell to Charles Shane Smith, $395,000.

4489 Village Park Drive West, Williamsburg; Maria T. Elder to Ioannis Arfanis, $305,000.

9104 Whispering Drive, Toano; Vijay Subramiam to Andrew Kevin Blackwell, $820,000.

3300 Windsor Ridge South, Williamsburg; Aimee Reyes Cutter to Jeffry T. Koontz, $540,000.

6400 Yarmouth Run, Williamsburg; U.S. Home LLC to Harold Lee Robinson, $650,430.

KING AND QUEEN

3.54 acres; Wythe Appliances and Television Inc. to Darrell Kellum Inc., $300,000.

KING WILLIAM

26.2 acres; H. Wesley Blankenship Jr. to David W. Blankenship, $651,192.

Acreage; Kathleen A. Garis to Jeremiah Thomas, $349,500.

151 Chelsea Road, West Point; Robert Lee Morgan to Ryan Bowker, $285,000.

8751 Dabney’s Mill Road, Manquin; David M. Carter to Courtny Ashworth, $290,000.

47 Fairmont Place, Aylett; HHHunt Homes LC to Clayton Vincent Stearns, $353,685.

107 Leonard Court, Aylett; NK Homes LLC to Colin Joseph Joyner, $392,715.

96 Manquin Court, Aylett; Dara Berget Rupert to Brittany Bareford, $240,000.

116 Pollard Place, Aylett; Fernando J. Ordein Torres to Tania M. Vasquez Escobar, $310,000.

49 Sovereign Circle, Aylett; HHHunt Homes LC to Charles Randall Aylor, $270,005.

NEW KENT

7975 Arbor Ponds Terrace, New Kent; Brian Toomay to Richard T. Lacy, $370,000.

7735 Battlefield Commons, Quinton; Terry/Peterson Residential 31 LLC to Courtney Southerland, $278,900.

7019 Blue Stem Court, New Kent; D.R. Horton Inc. to Paul Kenneth Phillips, $437,990.

6033 Bushnell Drive, New Kent; NK Homes LLC to Joshua D. Burnett, $498,380.

7460 E Danube Loop, New Kent; NVR Inc. to Brenda Branch Stone, $377,275.

3824 Elliot Field Trace, Quinton; Liberty Homes Virginia Inc. to Terrance A. Steadman, $390,270.

7515 S Franklin’s Way, Quinton; Mitchael P. Dortch to Kyle Aaron Hurder, $455,000.

4700 House Finch Court, Providence Forge; Samuel G. Poole to Joseph Hampton Jr., $570,000.

2731 Larkwood Road, Quinton; Aaron D. Kuschel to William Robert Limmer Jr., $450,000.

Lot 104, Landbay 1, Phase 1, Farms of New Kent; PHD Holdings LLC to RCI Builders LLC, $150,000.

Lots 68 and 73, Section 1, Cottages at Viniterra; Reesebrooks Land Co. LLC to Clayton Properties Group Inc., $169,763.

7744 Lovegrass Terrace, New Kent; D.R. Horton Inc. to Bradley Garrett, $450,000.

5843 Nandina Circle, Providence Forge; Jack T. Mitchell to Michael D. McRae, $249,900.

9620 Old Forge Road, Providence Forge; Jean H. Evans to Charles A. Hodges, $815,000.

7635 Patriots Landing Place, Quinton; Thomas Q. Donaldson, trustee to Ricky R. Brown, $700,500.

11260 Royal LAne, Providence Forge; W.V. McClure Inc. to Wilbur Bedall III, $488,786.

7547 Southamptonshire Way, New Kent; NVR Inc. to Carol A. Crain, $361,925.

8735 Tunstall Road, New Kent; Leslie Caldwell to Wayne Lyn Price Sr., $360,000.

PETERSBURG

6 Bristol Court; William L. Kollman Jr. to Jiezelle Denise Winstead, $225,000.

450 Chanticleer Drive; Lenneris W. Johns to Natisha Lachelle Hargrove, $275,000.

2614 S Crater Road; C.F. Scott III to 2614 S. Crater Road LLC, $260,000.

546 Harding St.; Jason O. Thomas to Sharell D. Dorsey, $189,000.

867 Nance Drive; Russell Johnson to Guadalupe Martinez, $230,000.

2700 Oak Hill Road; Chenoa R. Brown to Larry Harris, $169,900.

501 Scott St.; NVR INc. to Tamara Parham Noakes, $355,070.

322 St. Matthew St.; LCN Investors LLC to Josephine Cave, $170,000.

312 Youngs Road; Hesham Aljabri to Kerry Donnell Jackson, $158,000.

POWHATAN

1.59 acres; Schelbi Price to Cameron Ward, $210,000.

4.736 acres; Sowers LLC to Flat Rock Crossing LLC, $300,000.

3097 Braehead Road, Powhatan; Robert Ratzlaff to David S. Jevsevar, $1,600,000.

2815 Corso Drive, Powhatan; Wallace Presley to David C. Von Bodungen Jr., $390,000.

1430 Donavon Mill Lane, Powhatan; Jennifer J. Lowery-Coppock to Brian P. Kohring, $592,500.

2231 Fall Line Drive, Powhatan; Andrew Dillon Beagle to Charles Leo Stanton IV, $290,000.

1634 Indian Pipe Court, Powhatan; James L. Cary Jr. to Dennis Simmons, $645,000.

4331 Lockin Road, Powhatan; Yvette C. Gerner Revocable Trust to Stephen Lamar Peatross, $350,000.

Lot 4, Bellson Estates, 19.06 acres; Marshall Allen Forbes to Randi Megan Colyer, $265,000.

Lot A, Red Lane; Matthew E. Peterson to Ellis Mark Hopson, $240,000.

2551 Moon Glow Court, Powhatan; Matthew C. Young to Donavan Nathaniel Westbrook, $355,000.

Parcel 6, Worsham Farms, 10 acres; Nicholas Aron Scally to CMH Homes Inc., $165,000.

4310 Steger Creek Drive, Powhatan; Jonathan T. Barnett to Dorothy A. Sorg, $362,500.

2018 Walnut Tree Place, Powhatan; Joshua Williams to David James Bellot, $430,000.

PRINCE GEORGE

129.3 acres; Charles T. Baskervill to James R. Jones Builder Inc., $641,250.

258.4 acres; Charles T. Baskervill, special commissioner to Countryside Land Co. LC, $801,500.

541 Briarwood Circle, North Prince George; Kenny Shak Smith to Jose Villegas, $258,500.

2304 Chemin Road, South Prince George; Sean T. Etheridge to Michael R. Macchiarolo, $265,000.

3709 Grey Fox Drive, Prince George; James R. Jones Builder Inc. to Joan D. Kramer, $513,500.

6001 Hunters Ridge Drive, Prince George; Cheryl Lynn Gurley to Theresa Brodie, $295,000.

Lot 34, Section 2, Meadows; Jonathan Douglas Reed to Cheryl L. Acree, $400,000.

4500 Pamela Drive, Disputanta; Alicia Patterson to Brittany Newcomb, $195,000.

Parcel; RAS Trustee Services LLC to Newrez LLC, $279,046.

3420 Ruffin Road, North Prince George; Mi Suk Miranda to Jobyna T. Terry, $399,950.

19535 Templeton Road, Carson; Allen Bruce Blythe to John Michael Carmine, $360,000.

SUSSEX

3.62 acres; Tyler Real Estate Group Inc. to William C. Pierce, $262,898.

Lot 11, Pine Acres; Richard L. Henshaw Inc. to Jason Owen, $245,950.

Parcels in Wakefield; Resquiveles, LLC to Steven Collins, $325,000.

WILLIAMSBURG

61 Desmonde Lane; Hope Wilson Brans to Richard M. Scott, $280,000.