Property Transfers Published July 30, 2022

The following is a list of more real estate parcels valued at $150,000 or more that have been transferred in the past few months in Richmond and surrounding areas.

To our readers: Caroline and Louisa listings will not be included until further notice.

RICHMOND

219 N 19th St U23; Simpson David and Elaine and to Poehler Garrett L, $208,000.

1422 N 23rd St; 1422 North 23rd Llc to Drumwright Justin, $183,000.

1605 N 25th St; 39 Forever Llc to Edward Lisbet Holdings Llc, $150,000.

518 N 28th St; Brandalive Llc to Jezouit Brittany N And, $300,000.

2019 2nd Ave; Richmond Metropolitan Habitat to Cambric Spring R, $218,000.

1614 N 31st St; Universal Ford Sales Inc to Varner Vernon A And, $199,000.

421 N 33rd St; Ccrii Holdings Llc to Shron Gregory R, $430,000.

915 N 35th St; Cantone Andrew C to Morris Robert Owens, $275,000.

3204 3rd Ave; Apex Estate Group Llc to 3204 3rd Ave Llc, $390,000.

441 W 7th St; Eagle West 7 Llc to Patterson Waltrice Danita, $728,207.

328 Albemarle Ave; Ellis Ann Cook to Burfeind Eric J and Elizabeth, $490,000.

3021 Archdale Road; Parfitt Joel to Wilson Larry K and Dianna W, $500,000.

401 Bancroft Ave; Hayes Eddie L & Helen to Dickerson Allen M, $173,000.

6401 Binns Ave; Yohai Ron 401k Trust to E & Z Homes Llc, $173,000.

2140 Boro Ridge St; NVR Inc to Pemberton Candice Denise, $393,745.

1224 Broad Rock Blvd; Wilson Kim Elizabeth to Childress Gary D and Kathleen, $150,000.

2806 E Broad St; Bixler Colin D and So Vivienne to Plack Vernon and Jill, $475,000.

2229 Brookhaven Road; Tran Diana and Vu Thoai to Robinson Lakeisha Shevonne, $189,900.

121 Carnation St; Mcdaniel Sharron T to Moore Marcia L, $210,000.

1421 Carter St; Deskins Luckaus A to Dittmar Samuel, $295,000.

5621 Cary Street Road U110; Kaufman Peter I to Shellard Edward R And, $359,000.

3909 Cheyenne Road; Bowden Maurice W & Ann F to Fontaine William M, $346,000.

807 W Clay St; Smith Gregory W to Waksmunski Benjamin Joseph, $282,000.

613 W Crieff Road; Cody Andrea R to Barrera Maria C, $150,000.

2001 Dawson Road; Anastasia Llc to Diversified Residential Homes 4, $200,500.

3421 Ellwood Ave; Parr Adam R to Romanello Scott Luca, $460,000.

413 Erich Road; Vaughan Alan F to Wiley Stephanie Coffey, $240,000.

3317 Floyd Ave; Dillie Brent and Webb Amy to Emswiler Joseph F And, $686,000.

5944 Forest Hill Ave; Purcell Michael R to Reece Mark & Dyer Alexander &, $320,000.

3412 W Franklin St; Chinn John M Estate to Ccr3 Holdings Llc, $375,000.

1425 Garber St; Integral Properties Llc to Grimm Brandon B And, $227,000.

2712 E Grace St; Richardson Philip Whitfield to Ikeda David R And, $590,000.

2801 W Grace St U3; Deck Stephanie C to Wilson Matthew Connors, $397,000.

1702 Greenville Ave; Stormy Enterprises Llc to Rhodes Andrew Morris, $245,000.

2121 Grove Ave; Noel Gary C & Jacqueline L to 2413 Lamb Ave Llc, $905,000.

4520 Grove Ave U2; Mooney Richard and Lynda to Mooney Mary Katherine, $200,000.

10249 Gwynnbrook Road; Oliver Lorena Katherine to Joseph Daniel and Marie Flore, $345,500.

2901 Hanes Ave; Dyer Laura A and to Hulbert Kate, $346,000.

6718 Hanover Ave; Darby H Carlyle Jr to Siwel Renovations Llc, $280,000.

2956 Hathaway Road U1204; Harris Joyce O to Bowling Bragdon R And, $275,000.

2604 Hull St; Mikheal Boushra F to Rva Appliances Llc, $325,000.

1415 Idlewood Ave; Coffield Steven J to Gordon Blake E and Jaime, $300,000.

5218 Kenmare Loop; Robinson Lynda Dannette to Oats William and Tiffany, $339,000.

5600 Kildare Dr; Bullis Ronald Kevin and to White Michael and King Haley, $310,000.

2006 Lamb Ave; Ace World Enterpirses Llc to Sequeira Mercado Gustavo A, $459,000.

704 S Laurel St; Gallagher Morgan to Nguyen Dziep N, $315,000.

2007 W Main St; Roark Patton H Jr and Dawn J to Davis Christine J And, $554,900.

2801 E Marshall St; Suggs Steven Jo & Ruby W to Shockoprops Llc, $485,000.

3324 Maryland Ave; Watchtower Homes and to Hicks Haskett Jamar, $414,475.

2815 Mcleod Road; Hensley Gwendolyn M Living to Richardson Tina, $192,000.

4001 Monument Ave; Cowles Virginia P to Carpenter Sara, $430,000.

5114 New Kent Road; Turner David S & to Tyson Richard Christopher And, $624,000.

1507 Oakwood Ave; Illian Matthew and Catherine to Holt Matthew T And, $405,000.

113 Overbrook Road; Lile Aaron and Nettie to Vijayarao Sai Sri Neeharika, $345,000.

5105 Park Ave; Savage Alina A and Daniel S to Williams Nancy S, $550,000.

3915 Patterson Ave; Keller Matthew Alan to Stanley Matthew and Gianna, $522,000.

1102 Perry St; Paulsel John D to Harris Monroe E Jr & Glenda J B, $600,000.

201 Poe St; Brock Larry W and to Radigan Katherine Knox, $218,000.

4617 Radford Ave; Berndt Lawrence D and Karen E to Webb Ryan Christopher And, $644,500.

5620 Riverside Heights Way; Stepnowsky Joseph and Maryann to Relyea Nicole Yvette, $315,000.

2018 Rosewood Ave; Jordan Alphonso R to Tompkins Brian Michael, $490,000.

2224 Seminary Ave; Ganapathy Venkatesh to Lowman Roger and Jessica R, $310,000.

1427 Spring Grove Dr; Bray Matthew J and Heather A to Birnbaum Alex and Byland Laura, $385,000.

1808 Stockton St; Afs Properties to Christman Michael W, $150,000.

4701 Stuart Ave; Nelson Taryn W and Jeffrey A to Warren Erica Vogler And, $622,000.

413 Stuart Cir Upl-C; Ricdl1 Llc to Royal Frank S Jr, $415,000.

402 Temple St; Lawrence Lewis L & Nikki T to Kim Noah, $365,000.

6602 Three Chopt Road; White Raymond M and Diane M to Peebles Sheldon W And, $835,000.

301 Virginia St U1408; Hull Properties Llc to Chumney Marc Colin, $369,950.

5649 Walmsley Blvd; Jones Taman to Simpson Joshua L, $170,000.

1500 West Ave; Hancock Jason R and Melinda S to Ferikes Alex Joseph And, $995,000.

1901 Westover Hills Blvd; Korman Zachary M and to Brehony Katelyn Vaughan And, $599,000.

1909 Whitcomb St; River City Holdings Group Llc to 1903 Whitcomb Llc, $3,950,000.

5304 Wingfield St; Chamberlain Alexandra to Watchtower Homes And, $225,000.

HENRICO

8508 Academy Rd, Henrico; Nguyen Hoang Vu to Harris Barton and Kristen S, $504,000.

3416 Amburg Ln, Glen Allen; James-Wingard Florence to Nelson Mary Katherine Gomez, $400,000.

4703 Archduke Rd, Glen Allen; Hansen Kerry L to Koah Jesse A and Victoria A Koah, $340,000.

392 Armitage Walk, Henrico; Eagle Construction Of Va Llc to Winters Deborah L, $595,966.

229 Ashbury Hills Dr, Henrico; Mazahar Abdaliah and Martena H Basalious to Karas Monica A, $370,000.

4202 Austin Ave, Henrico; Lightfoot Mark L and J L Peeples and J L Iii to Upcycle Homes Llc, $198,000.

10305 Avenham Way, Henrico; Pray Robert M and Brooke L to Buckley Matthew J and Rachel J, $585,000.

2813 Battery Ave, Henrico; Becker Sean S to Mawdsley Jessica A, $326,300.

1348 Berrymeade Ave, Glen Allen; Noffsinger Ouida to Laumer Ouida Noffsinger and Daniel Arthur, $265,000.

5309 Bloomingdale Ave, Henrico; Mcnamara Michael S to Stark Paul A and Victoria R Carter, $305,000.

10541 Boscastle Rd, Glen Allen; Nickey Jeffrey P and K E to Wilt Brenton S and Kelsie E , $425,000.

525 Braxton Hills Ter, Henrico; Minor Peggy L to Mosby Frank R Jr, $428,000.

9177 W Broad St, Henrico; Allante Corporation to 9177 West Broad Street Llc, $7,000,000.

9107 Burkhart Dr, Henrico; Friday William B and Christine M to Ballard Kathy T , $425,000.

8017 Callison Dr, Glen Allen; Woodson Michelle A and Laron D to Tobar Quintanilla Javier E, $217,500.

11627 Candle Ct, Henrico; Dwight Janet Gray to Matthews Luellen, $225,000.

9129 Carrington Woods Dr, Glen Allen; Barros Carlos Felipe H and Eduardo A H to Alviti Craig J, $420,000.

3240 Center Ridge Dr, Henrico; Lane Steven J and Valerie B to Ramos Mark E and Kristen Binette, $533,000.

4196 Charles City Rd, Henrico; Armogan Latchmin to Mcghee Jacob Thomas and Chelsea W, $650,000.

1315 Claytor Ln, Henrico; Capaz David Nelson and Abby Lynn to Capaz Caleb, $347,000.

3401 Cole’s Point Way, Glen Allen; Van O’linda W M Sr and B T to Patterson Graham Maxwell and Carol Mccall, $400,000.

2409 Colwyn Rd, Henrico; Dutton David and Sandra Domke to Prak Antino, $316,000.

8006 Costin Dr, Henrico; Boehling John Joseph Iii and Robert Et Al to Harris Michael Tyler and Amy Dail , $288,000.

12017 Courtyard Glen Pl, Henrico; Hrkman Nicholas Ii and Roxanne Y to Sarvepalli Ramesh and Kalyani B Naga, $421,000.

317 Crawford St, Henrico; Bowman Gary K and Debra D to Hood Tiffanie M, $207,000.

7803 Dalmain Dr, Henrico; Goodman Peggy B Trust to Smith Thomas D Iii and Ann Marie, $170,000.

10110 Dawndeer Ln, Henrico; Alley John D and Kimberly R to Marin Lina J F and Luis E Falcon Aviles, $389,000.

12347 Dewhurst Ave, Henrico; Whitt Richard R and Jeanne C to Westbrook William E Jr Trustee, $1,200,000.

31 Eastlake Dr, Sandston; Erawha Llc to Richeson Henry Eldridge Estate, $199,950.

226 S Elm Ave, Henrico; Hysell Antonia to Yates Helen E and Damon S Parrish, $240,000.

9703 Esmont Rd, Henrico; Maines Steven to Stuart Sharyl E, $250,000.

8907 Fargo Rd, Henrico; Mcdonald Exchange Llc to Glen Allen Properties Llc, $350,000.

7740 Flannagan Ct U601, Henrico; Jackson Leigh Anne to Smith Sandra Harris, $170,000.

4512 Fort Mchenry Pkwy, Glen Allen; Hignett David S and Brooke to Gurung Chokyal and Samita Thapa, $385,000.

4651 Four Seasons Ter, Glen Allen; Elliott Stanley J and Sharon L Trustees to Cho Paul and Helen Hyungyung Koo, $253,000.

3123 Friars Walk Ln, Glen Allen; Maghanoy Sally M to Warner Melissa Jane , $275,000.

4802 Gilmour Rd, Sandston; 8th Hill Homes Llc to Bedoya Victor A Giron, $256,500.

7404 Glebe Rd, Henrico; Butner William C and Jennifer L Herbert to Beeghly John, $450,000.

4700 Glenspring Rd, Henrico; Gwin Beverly Shea to Bey James and Valarie Bertis , $235,000.

611 Grayson Ave, Henrico; Wiggins Gail and Marty and Lolita and Ronnie to Cava Capital Llc, $150,000.

10169 Greenwood Rd, Glen Allen; Popek Jeffrey and Beth A to Vasquez Espinal Walther Ivan, $253,950.

4014 Grove Point Dr, Henrico; NVR Inc to Sintayehu Lilyana Berhanu, $240,785.

6941 Hapsburg Ln, Henrico; Ross Run Llc to Owusu Naomi, $331,212.

10883 Harvest Mill Pl, Glen Allen; Lifestyle Builders And Developers Inc to Ingram Edgar Jerome and Sherry Green, $572,314.

5611 Hawthorne Ave, Henrico; Paramount Investments Llc to Montiel Ramos Inmar and R Mendoza Montiel, $240,000.

324 Hay Mill Aly, Glen Allen; Hhhunt Homes Lc to Amirzai Mohammad Anwar, $394,185.

5351 Heather Brook Ln, Glen Allen; Bradford Homes Inc to Gardner Stephen D and Andreja Drolc , $793,114.

1603 Heritage Hill Dr, Henrico; Stanford Joan E to Byrd Brian Michael, $195,000.

5705 Hinsdale Pl, Glen Allen; Rowland R Richard Jr and S to Yang Weiqun Yang and Xiaoling Liao, $553,000.

10863 Holman Ridge Rd, Glen Allen; Alexander Kristen Lynn and Linda Marie to Bhoopathi Gowrishankar and Sheeba S M S , $656,100.

3712 Hoskins Dr, Glen Allen; Nygaard Leland E and Jo Ann Trustees to Wheeler Jerry Lee and Sally Dabolt, $511,500.

5001 Hunter Hill Ct, Glen Allen; Meadows David S and Rebecca to Nichols Cory and Mark, $867,123.

3800 Iroquois East Cir, Sandston; Dickerson Jared Raygen to Will Jeffrey S and Vickie Lynn , $265,000.

2609 Jordan Ct, Glen Allen; Kendrick Jonathan P to Flemion Matthew P, $275,000.

311 Keeton Rd, Henrico; Eum Terry K and Chelsea I and C E Lange to Oliva Floridalma Leon and Erlin O Rosales, $245,000.

2820 Kinvan Rd, Henrico; Ashworth Thomas E and Edith A to Pike Mark D and Amanda E , $315,000.

408 Lakeside Blvd, Henrico; Kc Enterprises Llc to Maiolo Nicky Iii, $208,000.

1501 Largo Rd U104, Henrico; Venturino A Ernest and A K to Hundley Amanda C , $150,000.

5912 Laurel Bed Ln, Henrico; Newhall Adrianna to Munro Rachel Anne and Roberta and Alan, $275,000.

23 Lee Ave, Henrico; Millner Shelia G to Benson Investment Group Inc, $165,000.

11413 Lindenshire Ln, Henrico; Holder Deborah A to Higdon Richard Francis and Barbara Barkley, $429,950.

11311 Long Meadow Dr, Glen Allen; Shimabukuro Richard Yasushi to Jiwani Shamsha, $659,000.

3032 Macallan Pkwy, Henrico; Hendrick Jennapher Turner to Charity Roniece A , $380,000.

9375 Man-O-War Ct U1009, Glen Allen; Crawford Steven G Trustee to Ott Danielle, $186,000.

235 N Mapleleaf Ave, Henrico; Mission Va Llc to Munro Nicolas Glenn, $205,000.

1121 Marney Ct, Henrico; Gray Garland Ii and Ann G to Powell Kenneth E and Cicely M, $890,000.

6032 Maybrook Way, Glen Allen; Bell Ursula C and Alan Lamb to Reyes Angel and Victoria Davis, $420,000.

306 Mebane St, Henrico; Kallon David S and Kadiatu Gbla to Kallon Yainkain M, $250,000.

3511 Middlewich Way, Henrico; Style Craft Homes Inc Of Virgina to Latek Samantha Nicole and Isabella J B, $289,270.

4500 Monaco Dr, Sandston; Barks Donald L and Jerri Lynn to Redfern Christian S and Jessica L Fischer, $355,000.

5100 Monument Ave U415, Henrico; Meuschke Lois Gritzke Estate to Edwards Ellen and William Such, $243,000.

10733 Mountain Ash Dr, Glen Allen; Cook Sonja to Evelyn Taylor, $247,500.

2524 National St, Henrico; Battle Eva C to Sfr Acquisitions 1 Llc, $230,000.

2890 New Market Rd, Henrico; Stabler Curtis E to Stafford Kionna , $180,000.

1206 Normandy Dr, Henrico; Solarz Edward K to Gray Sharif L and Natalie A, $425,000.

1801 Oak Hill Ln, Henrico; Axt Molly M and Walter J and Laurie S to Mejia Olvin and Mayra , $170,000.

5001 Old Main St, Henrico; Domino Charles J to Carrel Teressa, $525,000.

3621 Old Williamsburg Rd, Sandston; Burgess Burnette D Estate to Lawrence Corey D and Jessica Oaklander, $272,000.

3108 Oxnard Rd, Henrico; Coleman Latrelle S and R C Bly and B K H to Boatwright Dashawn Lintelle, $230,000.

2143 Park Ln, Henrico; Cordes Carolyn Ann V and Michael L to Brown Michael W , $205,000.

2104 Pinetree Dr, Henrico; Wise Properties Llc to Goodrich Cottage Llc, $200,500.

5351 Pouncey Tract Rd, Glen Allen; Archangel Michael and St Anthony Trustees to Mehta Sunil and Sanat Shah, $1,450,000.

9700 Purcell Rd, Henrico; Johnson Jamar T to Hunnewell Steven Tyler, $293,000.

2861 Queensland Dr, Henrico; Coleman Kelley L to Lescano Jenney E, $274,500.

1197 Red Coach Ln, Sandston; Martinez Anthony W and Susan to Ritenour James A and Donald L, $278,000.

500 Ridge Top Rd, Henrico; Inzaina Casey G and Dana F to Karl Benjamin R and Katherine D Vanderhoff, $806,000.

202 Robbinwood Ln, Sandston; Meacham James L and Juanita to Owen Timothy Michael and Kristin Michele, $299,999.

9707 Royerton Dr, Henrico; Fede Stephen to Perdomo Hector O Rodriguez, $245,000.

11412 Sadler Walk Ln, Glen Allen; Narayanan Prabhahar and Suchitha Ravi to Chaudhuri Chandan and Sumita, $530,500.

4341 Saunders Station Loop, Henrico; Tanksley Reless E to Maheshwari Varun and Shraddha , $403,000.

12303 Shady Lake Pl, Henrico; Beecher Geoffrey D and Cathy C to Caraher Allen and Tiffany Rowe, $630,000.

6921 Sir Galahad Rd, Henrico; Ross Run Llc to Mckeever Shavonta L, $355,589.

1406 Southbury Ave, Henrico; Markey Mary C and W W Cheek and Edward L to Singh Bhupender and Ravinder Kaur, $260,000.

2679 St Elias Dr, Henrico; Tanks Ginger Angelic to Lane Rachel Christine and Christopher, $389,000.

12701 Stonebriar Ln, Henrico; Francis Jeffrey Scott and T S to Proffitt Alexander and Corey Widdowson, $455,100.

7070 Strath Rd, Henrico; Warren Stephen E to Lewis Lynnay S and William A Smith Jr, $280,000.

4709 Tameo Ct, Glen Allen; Frick Shane and Stephanie to Walker James A and Allison Beckenstein, $350,000.

10106 Telegraph Rd, Glen Allen; Saldus-West Llc to Barton Robert E Jr and Patricia Ray, $400,000.

7700 Three Chopt Rd, Henrico; Wilhite Anne O to Dement David Christopher and Adrienne B H, $282,000.

5124 Topping Ln, Glen Allen; Washington James C and Terry T to Patterson Brian and Adrienne , $600,000.

9606 Tracy Ct, Henrico; Jacyshyn Justin and Claire to Jecklin Residential Llc, $370,000.

9207 Tweed Pl, Glen Allen; Jackson Terri R to Ford Tandra R , $200,000.

407 Virginia Ave, Sandston; Connor Wesley and Ashleigh Smith to Johnson Wyatt and Caitlyn Edgerton, $216,000.

3112 Wallaby Trce U0502, Henrico; Noakes Alisa R to Menzel Carol and Jennifer M Lumpkin, $180,000.

1801 Weather Vane Ct, Henrico; Matz Michael G and Lisa M Lazaro to Saunders Jonathan and Sarah , $615,000.

8506 Weldon Dr, Henrico; Housecall Properties Llc to Iantosca Nicholas, $266,000.

1800 Westhill Rd, Henrico; Santos Katherine F to Kobeski Rachel L , $244,500.

8508 Wetherly Dr, Henrico; Dise James Travis to Hendrix Philip Justin and Erin E Horil, $255,000.

8309 Wigmore Ct, Henrico; Ryland Julian A Sr to Murray Damio L and Janice S Hadnott, $445,000.

2711 Willard Rd, Henrico; Dolan Mechanical Company to Catanzaro David and Charlyne, $530,250.

9409 Willow Ridge Dr, Glen Allen; Prum Sovanthy and Somary to Tim Keonary, $285,000.

11204 Wimberly Dr, Henrico; Candova Magdalena to Carter Dannie R and Dorothy M , $345,000.

7604 Winkler Rd, Henrico; Willie Cecilia H to Perry Melissa House, $222,000.

2206 Wolverine Dr, Henrico; Talbott Tamera A to Stratton Charles Allen Jr and Linsey N, $352,000.

2428 Yarnell Rd, Henrico; Martinez Leo to Wall Genevieve Marques, $175,000.

CHESTERFIELD

401 Aldengate Ct, Midlothian; Washington Sterenzo C and A M to Dusett Lucas E and Megan S, $328,000.

8513 Amington Ln, Chesterfield; Pleasant Cheryl S to Manley Curtis L and Ericka Y, $485,000.

5606 Arbor Point Ter, Chester; Becker Benjamin A to Norman Peter M and Tami Lyn, $330,000.

2310 Arrowood Rd, Midlothian; Jeter Terrence L and Sherry L W to Rossino Carl J Iii, $255,000.

9807 Ashmill Ct, Midlothian; Warnock Kevin and Amanda to Kelley Russell, $500,000.

3427 Avocado Dr, Midlothian; Delazier Jodi O to Harper Clarissa, $290,000.

4933 Bailey Woods Ln, Midlothian; Finer Homes Inc to Toney Charles Allen, $349,000.

12406 Bay Landing Ct, Midlothian; Sturtz Michael S and Deanna S to Caple Catherine L and Charles A, $350,000.

5825 Belmont Rd, North Chesterfield; Oyola Frances to Lopez Vivian Montesflores and Ruth Montesflores, $259,000.

529 Bermuda Hundred Rd, Chester; Peppers Gary E and Joyce L to Clary Lee S and Brianna L, $235,000.

15612 Blooming Rd, Chesterfield; Eagle Construction Of Va Llc to Wilkes Elizabeth H, $514,509.

7305 Boulder View Ln, North Chesterfield; Vinson Investments Inc to Virginia United Methodist and Credit Union Inc, $399,500.

4477 Braden Woods Dr, Chesterfield; NVR Inc to Callis-Harris Arleatha, $333,837.

2923 Brentwood Cir, North Chesterfield; Reidy Jaimee to Miza Jose Fernando Cutzal and Galicia Blanca Agricela Solano, $155,000.

5000 Brickhaven Dr, Chesterfield; Westbrook Douglas M and Janna C to Grooms Kira Chifaun, $257,000.

704 Bristol Village Dr, Midlothian; Keel Latanya to Schetz Joseph P, $190,123.

8506 Buttermint Dr, North Chesterfield; East Coast Marketing Inc Tr to Bernick Joshua Nathanial and Bekker Desmari, $225,000.

2113 Cantina Ln, Midlothian; NVR Inc to Kicinski Ryan Matthew and Gray Samuel Hyder, $504,155.

6021 Cascade Creek Pl, Chesterfield; Diversity Real Estate Llc to Diversity Real Estate Llc, $400,000.

15637 Cedarville Dr, Midlothian; Clayton Properties Group Inc to Rich Nicholas Gordon and Taileah Michelle, $432,520.

5501 Charter Oak Dr, Chesterfield; Tapia Erin Scott and Cory M to Mcfatter Blake and Andrea Louise, $336,000.

205 Chessington Rd, North Chesterfield; Mulder Breanna Lee and Huber C to Athuluri Vijay K, $201,000.

11420 Claimont Mill Dr, Chester; Style Craft Homes Inc Of Va to Curtis Terri L, $261,790.

10500 Claybar Trl, North Chesterfield; Hasani Burim to Sosa Yesica Baez, $252,500.

14737 Cobbs Point Dr, Chester; Pulm Frank W and Caroline R to Cervantes Anthony Frank and Amanda A, $315,000.

2310 Corner Rock Rd, Midlothian; Shah Sanjay C and Alisha S to Mccaughan Ruaa, $520,000.

14201 Cove Ridge Ct, Midlothian; Clemons Richard P and Stefanie to Diversified Residential Homes 4 Llc, $287,000.

15043 Creekbank Ct, South Chesterfield; White Patrick and Virginia to Hicks Morgan S and Samantha L, $250,000.

11611 Danforth Rd, Chesterfield; Cifelli S L and Schmidt J M to Burke William and Adrian, $530,000.

13904 Deer Thicket Ln, Midlothian; Martin Caleb W and Pittman S N to Permuy Gerald, $295,000.

8700 Doss Rd, Moseley; Hankins John J Jr to Diaz Yuliana Carolina Castillo and Oliva Eduardo Alfonso Lopez, $215,000.

7924 Dunnottar Ct, Chesterfield; Redbud Rentals Llc to Adato Catherine C, $555,000.

2222 Early Settlers Rd, North Chesterfield; Espinoza Alexander P to Guitian Doris I, $300,000.

2540 Elliham Ave, North Chesterfield; Beck Thomas F Jr and Josephine F to Luck John E and Myra T, $156,000.

3701 Enmore Pl, Midlothian; Homesmith Construction Inc to Worrall Eric F and Sarah A, $704,167.

2200 Eventide Dr, North Chesterfield; Eastwood Homes Of Richmond Llc to Reid Robert Johnathan, $364,705.

2901 Falling Creek Ave, North Chesterfield; Meadows Melody Brook to Force Melody Brooke, .

7944 Featherchase Ct, Chesterfield; Berrette Evens and Jamillah F to London Zhane and Maurice, $330,000.

8849 Forge Gate Ln, Chesterfield; Main Street Homes to Fisher Ashley Jt and James A Iii, $531,992.

15718 Fox Marsh Dr, Moseley; Schrogie John J Iii and E M to Wingard Robert Nathaniel and Stacey Nicole, $590,000.

5007 Gention Rd, Chesterfield; Harlow Timothy P and Colleen D to Katangur Dheeraj Et Al, $197,000.

16901 Glensford Dr, Moseley; Thomas James W Iii and Aileen to Weifenbach Seth Alan, $475,000.

17237 Gossamer Dr, Moseley; Eastwood Homes Of Richmond Llc to Hubert Andreas and Yee Hinn, $349,990.

506 Green Garden Cir, Chester; Ye Songbai and Zhang Jing to Winbush James O Jr and Sharlene B, $325,000.

6418 Greyhaven Dr, North Chesterfield; Jackson Toriano to Mitchell Demetrice A, $390,000.

9900 Greywell Ter, Midlothian; Furnish Nicholas and Angela to Long William and Ashley, $410,000.

10628 Halflight Dr, North Chesterfield; Eastwood Homes Of Richmond Llc to Zou Yuying, $294,770.

8525 Hartridge Dr, Chesterfield; Mcbride Faizal and Bobbi to Carney James Iii and Deborah, $575,000.

101 Heaths Way Rd, Midlothian; Railey Hill Associates Llc to Lavram Llc, $1,700,000.

2721 Hicks Rd, North Chesterfield; Thompson John E to Mt Gilead Full Gospel International Ministries, $220,000.

5109 Hopkins Rd, North Chesterfield; Argueta Freddy to Cadavid Ramiro Jaramillo, $285,000.

4110 W Hundred Rd, Chester; 4110 W Hundred Road Llc to Hmr Llc, $1,050,000.

7237 Ingot Pl, North Chesterfield; NVR Inc to Sangdee Mashana, $392,570.

7431 Jefferson Davis Hwy, North Chesterfield; Choi Hahn C and Elizabeth S to H&p 7431 Llc, $450,000.

5136 S Jessup Rd, Chesterfield; First Class Investors Llc to Mahinda Mercy, $250,000.

13518 Kelham Rd, Midlothian; Boone Homes Inc to Serfass Nicholas and Emily, $870,589.

325 Kilt Dr, Chester; Aslett Bethany L to Harrison Ezzie R Jr, $345,000.

8401 Kintail Dr, Chesterfield; Koller Kent B and Koller D A Trs to Penn Bobbie F and Frank H Jr, $621,000.

7625 Lady Blair Ln, North Chesterfield; Reed Renee Yvonne to De Bodt John Ghislain and Lannoy Severine Patricia, $275,000.

1817 Larkhill Ln, North Chesterfield; Ostrow Jeannette S Trustee to Brooks Chelsea W and Apicella Joseph R, $310,000.

2215 Leslie Ln, Chester; Maycor Real Est Services Llc to Girard Renovations Llc, $190,000.

13924 Litwack Cove Dr, Chester; Heilman Realty Llc to Miller Chad L, $400,000.

11912 Longtown Dr, Midlothian; House Justin D to Beddoe Michelle Mary, $405,000.

11337 Ludgate Pl, Chester; Shegog Len F and Virginia L to Wilson Evelyn and Daniel, $228,500.

15112 Majestic Creek Dr, South Chesterfield; Ipina Sosa Walter M to Crelan-Simmons Amber and Lakesha, $357,000.

7100 Maple Summit Ln, Moseley; Clayton Properties Group Inc to Locklear Marta Victoria, $592,400.

4718 Mason Dale Dr, North Chesterfield; Pongnon Mikerlenda and Michel W to Hughes Jacob, $239,950.

12204 Mckenna Ct, Midlothian; Geyer Eric Sean to Mitchell Alex P Jr, $210,000.

4611 Melody Ct, North Chesterfield; Lester A D and Lester J P Trs to Maiorano Steven J Sr and Karen A, $350,000.

12018 Middlecoff Dr, Chester; Garrison David A and Megan A to Hicks Tony and Darshell, $525,000.

1330 Miners Trail Rd, Midlothian; Femiano Mark D and Alisa L to Porter Darrin L and Amy L, $490,000.

14124 Mortemer Rd, Midlothian; Cummings June P Trustee to Kalafatis Everett P, $580,000.

6121 Newbys Bridge Rd, Chesterfield; Woodfin Phyllis B to Blum Jonathan C, $200,000.

5206 Oakforest Dr, Chesterfield; Villeda Veronica G to Houdyschell Fetnah and Green Philip D, $225,000.

7618 Old Guild Rd, North Chesterfield; Hhhunt Homes L C to Kasozi Said and Charity Kathy, $359,043.

6149 Omo Rd, North Chesterfield; Clarke Andrew and Urias Salvador to Martin Ronald S, $248,000.

17324 Otter Dr, Moseley; Gregoire Development Corp to Frazier Travis M and Jennifer S, $681,339.

3530 Patina Ct, North Chesterfield; NVR Inc to Stewart Philip, $361,150.

10911 Pennway Dr, North Chesterfield; Gignac Jason A and Cali A to Blount La’cheyla, $292,000.

2730 Perdue Ave, Chester; Denton Amanda L and Lynch M to Estrella Judith, $267,000.

14130 Pine St, Chester; Liberty Homes Inc to Brown L Antoinette, $276,000.

9402 Plum Ct, North Chesterfield; Bishop Jeff and Angela to Hawkins Whitney C, $200,000.

9640 Prince James Ter, Chesterfield; Denardo Frances to Howard Barbara, $375,000.

9612 W Providence Rd, North Chesterfield; Fay Francis Gerard to Cole Justin, $235,000.

5609 Qualla Farms Ct, Chesterfield; Boykin Daniel C and Sabrina J to Boykin Katie Leigh, $300,000.

3212 Ransom Hills Rd, North Chesterfield; Hite Lekeisha and Tahiri Sra to Alston Shaletta Tanykia, $270,000.

6708 Reinhold Dr, Chesterfield; Bwh Llc to Butler Peter and Alicia A, $325,000.

17700 River Rd, Chesterfield; Adams Jeffery and Kang Kyu to Schmidt Stacy C, $342,000.

205 Rivers Bend Cir, Chester; Sherman P S and Sherman C A Trs to Winn James C and Pamela D, $459,900.

7726 Rock Cress Pl, Moseley; Ferguson R T and Nakatsuka M to Zheng Dian Hui and Cheng Shu Ping, $850,000.

7501 Rouseaux Cir, North Chesterfield; Hhhunt Homes L C to Castro Sandoval Javier and Castro Esmeralda J, $401,800.

14644 Sailboat Cir, Midlothian; Buell Barbara T to Phelps Richard E and Patricia P, $389,900.

15941 Sandwave Rd, Chester; Russell Joseph P Jr and Tammy R to Baxter Carol Ann, $238,000.

16806 Sayley Dr, Chesterfield; Main Street Homes to Loving Kevin S and Marian B, $502,162.

3525 Seaford Crossing Dr, Midlothian; Blackman Brian and Kristin to Cain Nathaniel and Camara-Cain Sara, $595,150.

5226 Shady Ln, North Chesterfield; Wells William to Ponce Properties Llc, $150,000.

3819 Sherwood Forest Ter, North Chesterfield; Patterson-Parker Deborah to De Jesus Mariana De Jesus and Almonte Brito Glorive, $250,000.

3155 Shorewood Pl, Midlothian; Snell Francis B Jr and Anna M K to Gonzalez Jose A and Maria C, $425,000.

11907 Smoketree Dr, North Chesterfield; Mchugh Katherine to Cruz Katrina Anne and Victoria Elise, $305,000.

1003 Somerville Grove Ter, Midlothian; Harris Michael Tyler and Amy D to Girard Michael and Joanne, $301,500.

21 Spinnaker Cove Dr, Midlothian; Barber Charles L and Maureen F to Harper Elizabeth S Trustee, $297,670.

12509 Spring Cress Ct, Midlothian; Beirne Terri C to Pace Robert C and Debra K, $250,000.

7007 Stafford Park Dr, Moseley; Grimmer Mitchell D and Julia to Mackey Marchand L and Camara Elizabeth Trustees, $395,000.

3606 Sterling Woods Ln, North Chesterfield; Hhhunt Homes L C to Robinson Jatori Lii, $346,648.

10123 Stroud Ln, North Chesterfield; Johnson Mary L to Ruffilo Nicholas and Danielle, $204,900.

1149 Sunkist Ave, North Chesterfield; Jenkins June M Estate to Swope Kimberly J, $210,000.

15612 Tallion Ct, Chesterfield; Clayton Properties Group Inc to Ferguson David Jonathan and Donna Samantha, $437,060.

9343 Telstar Dr, North Chesterfield; 9343 Telstar Dr Llc to Street Brittany Fay, $236,000.

5204 Timbercreek Dr, North Chesterfield; Dudding Richard A Jr to Relano Jerickson and Geli Ramos, $242,000.

4112 Tosh Ln, Chester; Daniels Custom Builders Inc to Monet Holmes C, $358,050.

9920 Trebeck Rd, North Chesterfield; Plumey Andrea N and Wilson B G to Moore Stephen Thomas Jr and Heather, $385,000.

13520 Twin Team Ln, Midlothian; Kern Scott G and Kristen L to Rodriguez Jonathan A and Jennifer A, $854,000.

7857 Vermeil St, North Chesterfield; NVR Inc to Mccray Kimberly D, $299,990.

2211 Walhala Dr, North Chesterfield; Grey Doloris K to Bilger Blake L, $385,000.

11802 Walnut Wood Dr, Midlothian; Pendragon Prop Business Trust to Edwards James Iii, $350,000.

21212 Warrior Dr, South Chesterfield; Six Jaiden Alexander to Sfr Acquisitions 1 Llc, $230,000.

15125 Watermill Lake Trl, Midlothian; Ferguson Barbara Trustee and Ferguson Barbara Trustee to Powers Gary Bruce and Margaret B, $316,000.

6729 Way Point Dr, North Chesterfield; Hhhunt Homes L C to Williams Raven H, $313,430.

113 Wenatchee Rd, North Chesterfield; Lawson Gerard F and Jennifer D to Seo Margaret, $250,000.

1640 Westhall Gardens Dr, North Chesterfield; Style Craft Homes Inc Of Va to Wong Clive L and Olive P, $345,753.

6649 Whisperwood Dr, North Chesterfield; D R Horton Inc to Nelson Georgette Grace and Kevin, $402,750.

4849 Wilconna Rd, Chesterfield; Fallin Benjamin C to Collins Larry Bernard, $237,000.

15001 Willow Hill Ln, Chesterfield; Byars James H to Whiting Wayne S Sr, $438,000.

10149 Winston Park Pl, North Chesterfield; Eastwood Homes Of Richmond Llc to Keshri Varun, $465,160.

14401 Woodland Hill Dr, South Chesterfield; Hilker Randolph Jr and Kasey to Johnson Levon and Arielle, $380,000.

1106 Woodlet Meadow Ln, Midlothian; The Grove At Lucks Lane Llc to White Jon A and Lafreda S and Gantt Richard R and Janet S, $397,441.

4609 Wraywood Ave, Chester; Marshall John to Oliver Dottie L, $317,000.

HANOVER

5 acres; Carol H. Van Goor to Wisteria Park LLC, $251,500.

9409 Alsace Court, Mechanicsville; NK Homes LLC to Danielle Hartig, $411,774.

7069 Autumn Peake Circle, Mechanicsville; MBS Investments LLC to Michael J. Braun, $500,000.

8284 Beatties Mill Road, Mechanicsville; Betty Fields to Justice Warren, $230,000.

8171 Belton Circle, Mechanicsville; Travis Ian Fox to Leah Jaquez, $320,000.

Block 2, Full View Manor; Dudley Edward Cosby Jr. to Grayland Ave. LLC, $150,000.

6563 Boundary Run Drive, Mechanicsville; Jennifer M. Grattan to George N. Holle, $660,000.

7116 Bruce Academy Court, Mechanicsville; Warren C. Brewster to Susann Nicole G. Schwarz, $263,001.

10118 Cabernet Lane, Mechanicsville; RCI Builders LLC to William Langton, $687,000.

9370 Chamberlayne Road, Mechanicsville; David C. Whitehurst to Todd D. Norris, $449,000.

9362 Colvincrest Drive, Mechanicsville; Mark E. Vaughan to Brent Martin Cody, $470,350.

6347 Dahlia Court, Mechanicsville; Debra Muzuruk to Jacob M. Staton, $285,000.

7309 Dress Blue Circle, Mechanicsville; Mary A. Goebel to Claudia Belle Davis, $324,950.

9196 Fair Hill Place, Mechanicsville; Karl M. Glotzl to Michael Owens, $390,000.

9532 Farleigh Way, Ashland; RCI Builders LLC to John Sheridan, $704,410.

9108 Fenshaw Court, Mechanicsville; HHHunt Homes LC to Rafeeq B. Akbar, $554,840.

7105 Foxbernie Drive, Mechanicsville; Hunter Annen to Joshua Keith Bradley, $249,950.

10448 Golden Sunset Court, Glen Allen; Farmstead Villas LLC to Stephanie M. Beattie, $423,633.

16050 Gun Barrel Road, Montpelier; Britton Cocke to Lucas Catlett, $400,000.

9746 Honey Bee Drive, Mechanicsville; HHHunt Homes LC to Vikram Thakur, $582,270.

9212 Huntington Woods Drive, Mechanicsville; George B. Raleigh to Mitchell C. Sasala, $420,000.

9307 Janeway Drive, Mechanicsville; NVR Inc. to Selvakumar Seenivasan Jeyachandran, $527,050.

8167 Judith Lane, Mechanicsville; HHHunt Homes LC to Sreenivasulu Navulipuri, $464,793.

12025 Kenton Ridge Road, Ashland; Eagle Construction of Virginia LLC to Annie R. Mehfoud, $533,284.

110 Lauradell Road, Ashland; Eagle Construction of Virginia LLC to Jake E. Tolley Jr., $418,545.

Lot 11, Section 2, Lakeview at Luck Farm; Rogers Chenault Inc. to RCI Builders LLC, $165,000.

Lot 2, Block A, Section 1, North Woods; Donna D. Ramsey to Jennifer Marie Ramsey, $480,000.

Lot 63, Lauradell; ME Lauradell LLC to Eagle Construction of Virginia LLC, $277,500.

7563 Madison Estates Drive, Mechanicsville; Julia Ann Clarke, trustee to Stacey Lenora Smith, $830,000.

9370 Marne Court, Mechanicsville; NK Homes LLC to Gina Marciulionis, $373,210.

10280 McGarvey Lane, Mechanicsville; Clayton Properties Group Inc. to Travis I. Fox, $574,280.

7085 Mill Valley Road, Mechanicsville; Oliver Hampton Lee III to Dora A. Guzman De Rendon, $233,000.

16425 Mountain Road, Montpelier; Zachary E. Stephens to Jeffery Alonzo Pollard Jr., $240,000.

11196 Old Ridge Road, Doswell; Ronald J. Bourne to Robert E. Davenport, $200,000.

9434 Pamunkey Crest Drive, Mechanicsville; Anita Chapman Seay to Ronnie G. Panton, $450,000.

Parcel; Betty Jo Harding to Virginia Electric and Power Co., $255,000.

8095 E Patrick Henry Road, Ashland; Reginald Brice Chenault Jr. to Kaylyn M. Sullivan, $250,000.

9432 Pink Daily Drive, Ashland; RCI Builders LLC to David Benjamin Grkovic, $644,799.

10238 Radford Mill Terrace, Mechanicsville; Ian G. Frost to Ashraf Ali Elgazar, $360,000.

7077 River Pine Court, Mechanicsville; Jody L. Moore to Grant Carter, $305,000.

6193 Rolling Forest Circle, Mechanicsville; Brandon Wayne Walton to Gregory L. Nowlin, $215,000.

6102 Sandy Valley Road, Mechanicsville; Janet Hudson, executor to DJL Homes Inc., $203,500.

7850 Silktree Place, Mechanicsville; Clifford B. Dunaway Jr. to Joseph Irving, $350,000.

10521 Stony Bluff Drive, Unit 408, Ashland; Stony Run Partners LLC to Amy R. Yeary, $239,950.

7350 Strain Ave., Mechanicsville; David T. Elliott to Bradley Alan Hinckle, $219,000.

8124 Tavern Keepers Way, Mechanicsville; Mary Anne Beale to David A. Nyholm, $397,500.

9495 Thorncrest Drive, Mechanicsville; Corey Cooke to Mark L. Hayden, trustee, $505,000.

10250 Turtle Creek Lane, Mechanicsville; Douglas A. Goddin to Katherine Atran, $555,000.

11530 Welshland Court, Glen Allen; Patrick McCarty to John C. Brandmaier, $405,000.

10240 Willmark Way, Ashland; NVR Inc. to Carrie Margaret Johnson, $330,000.

10264 Willmark Way, Ashland; NVR Inc. to Lee O. Mangrum Jr., $340,830.

13444 Wolf Swamp Lane, Montpelier; Hunton Station LLC to Wesley R. Fertig, $740,000.

AMELIA

2.16 acres; Lucy H. Gordon to Joseph W. Hill, $171,000.

6100 Dennisville Road, Amelia Court House; John Edward Street III to Brittany K. Ashley, $244,500.

12420 Hidden Valley Drive, Amelia Court House; Ronald K. Maupin to Justin W. Lilley, $460,000.

14200 Patrick Henry Highway, Amelia Court House; Richard S. Heiman to Amy Watlington Pruden, $275,000.

CHARLES CITY

30.58 acres; JandM LLC to Douglas Glenn Lahocki Jr., $400,000.

COLONIAL HEIGHTS

614 Colonial Av; Mission Va Llc, to Lynch, Austin L., $160,000.

2101 Franklin Av; Pond, L. Kent to Sinnathamby, Premnath, $200,000.

307 Highland Av; Kennedy, Christopher J. to Reynolds, Heath, $185,000.

345 Jefferson Av; Moreira, Jose to Johnson, Curtis Lee, $225,000.

24 Pickwick Shopping Center; Deboer, Joseph G. to Regenesis , $550,000.

109 Sadler Av; Foster, Brandi Lynn to Ramirez, Victor O. Mercado, $225,000.

CUMBERLAND

7.46 acres; Sharon Rawls to Michael Lee Grinnell, $180,000.

265 Pinegrove Road, Cumberland; Heather M. Storrie to James D. Gregg III, $199,900.

DINWIDDIE

111.428 acres; Benjamin B. Wilson Jr. to Richard L. Catlin, $1,690,000.

18104 Bonneville Lane, Dinwiddie; Ashley Berhard to Derek Dawson, $260,000.

9107 Dabney Drive, Sutherland; Nelson Jones to Gary W. Ferguson, $178,000.

14320 Gatewood Road, Dewitt; KAG Homes LLC to Hal A. Jordan, $308,500.

4008 Jack Flash Lane, Sutherland; Michael F. Newman to Lori Spaulding, $492,000.

4028 Moss Point Drive, Petersburg; Aaron M. Healy to Magdaleno Hernandez, $260,000.

5509 Trinity Church Road, Church Road; Leslie T. Richardson Jr. to Samuel Lee Richardson Jr., $300,000.

GOOCHLAND

14.9083 acres; Phillip E. Davidson to Faustino Nava Contreras, $620,000.

68.6 acres; Milton H. Wachter to Yan Ling Chen, $550,000.

1290 Autumn Breeze Drive, Oilville; Steve M. Becraft to Robert M. Pray, $685,000.

2510 Carver Oaks Court, Rockville; W.V. McClure Inc. to Joseph Lyle Canada, $570,331.

13005 Fresco Court, Richmond; Schell Brothers Richmond LLC to Mark E. Perkins, $706,723.

4957 Hill Road, Kents Store; Richard M. Dees to Grace E. Stevens, $292,000.

805 Kline Court, Goochland; William D. Mackay to Lindsey L. Russell, $440,000.

Lot 33, Section 4A, Mosaic at West Creek; HHHunt Homes LC to David P. Batalo, trustee, $528,110.

Lots 53 and 56, Section 2A, Mosaic at West Creek; HHHunt Mosaic LLC to Schell Brothers Richmond LLC, $263,900.

Parcel; Carter Home Builders LLC to Christopher K. Walsh, $359,950.

4211 Riddles Bridge Road, Goochland; Judson Gee to Ruth S. Palczynski, $585,000.

2055 Strawberry Run, Crozier; Jerry Mason Camp to James A. Manning, $474,950.

12024 Talavera Terrace, Henrico; HHHunt Homes LC to Ruth W. Floyd, $471,940.

12035 Talavera Terrace, Henrico; HHHunt Homes LC to Ellis B. Morse III, $451,865.

7170 Yare St., Glen Allen; Eagle Construction of Virginia LLC to Leon J. McGinthy, $652,391.

HOPEWELL

2407 Bluefield St.; Martin T. Powroznik to Krystolyn Henderson, $175,000.

2803 W Broadway; James R. Jones Builder Inc. to Jennifer Marie Gray, $282,000.

2100 Gordon St.; JPS Properties LLC to Shenita Renee Worsham, $180,000.

Lots 4-6, Block 2, Belmont; Alexandra P. Moragne to Warren E. Mitchell, $160,000.

Parcel; Conservation Fund to Rubin C. Peacock, $195,000.

310 Stonewall Ave.; KJB Holdings LLC to Roberto R. Martinez, $223,000.

JAMES CITY

4423 Acoma Circle, Williamsburg; James M. Hall Jr. to John Michael Miles, $319,000.

113 Arena St., Williamsburg; Lisa N. Silva Collins to James Blake Havard, $310,000.

4048 Bradshaw Drive, Williamsburg; Todd Joerger to Jarrett D. Orenduff, $317,000.

1202 Braemar Creek, Williamsburg; Andrea T. Fitzgerald to Idowu A. Balogun, $280,000.

2816 Castling Crossing, Williamsburg; Duane Maher to William Earl Meiggs II, $409,900.

6 Clarke Court, Williamsburg; Judith M. Selig to Ilene A. Williams, $750,000.

1 Diggest Court, Williamsburg; Douglas Arley Johnson, executor to Anthony Reed McGee, $335,000.

302 Farringdon Way, Williamsburg; Carrie M. Rook to Melissa Kay Krause, $349,500.

3402 Foxglove Drive, Toano; NVR Inc. to Jeffrey Scott Watson, $341,994.

3412 Foxglove Drive, Toano; NVR Inc. to Gregory Wooster Duncan, $313,360.

110 Gleneagles, Williamsburg; George E. Clark III to Wilbur Lee Thompson, $589,000.

2022 Holmes Court East, Williamsburg; HHJV LLC to Lyn M. Acocella, $330,000.

3522 Iberis Lane, Toano; NVR Inc. to Joan Mateos Sanchez, $436,200.

100 Kingspoint Drive, Williamsburg; Colleen K. Killilea, successor trustee to Phillip W. Schneider, $398,900.

Lot 10, St. Georges Hundred; Joel R. Schiff to Overflow LLC, $298,000.

Lot 19, Brookside; George D. Yonitch to Anthony V. Chisholm, $155,000.

Lot 3, Spencers Grant; Ronald Curtis Builders LLC to Allen Parker Builders Inc., $250,000.

Lot 49, Seasons Trace; Kerrie E. Delgreco to David Edward Mercer, $185,000.

Lot 99, Lake Powell Forest; Patricia M. O’Berry to Kevin J. McDowell, trustee, $361,000.

3232 Lytham Court, Toano; Donnie Yates to Jason W. Miller, $486,000.

6124 S Mayfair Circle, Williamsburg; Alan H. Kral to Andy Hy, $415,000.

3518 Mott Lane, Williamsburg; Caroline Decamp to Kristina J. Evans, $735,000.

215 Oakmere Park, Williamsburg; Harold C. Curtis Jr. to Mark Sullivan, trustee, $612,000.

9425 Ottoway Court, Toano; Arnold L. Andrews to Daniela Hernandez, $549,000.

4491 Pleasant View Drive, Williamsburg; John E. Martinez to Elaine Qiu, $279,900.

4047 Powhatan Secondary, Williamsburg; James T. Ure to Yvette E. Deblanc, $498,000.

1005 Queens Crossing, Williamsburg; Elena S. Toader to Alice Kay Perreault, $177,000.

201 Richard Brewster, Williamsburg; Jay David Schurz, trustee to Patrick Alexander Craig, $455,000.

5220 Rockingham Drive, Williamsburg; James A. Silcox to Timothy Louis Nargi Jr., $365,000.

KING AND QUEEN

164 Dusty Road, Walkerton; Tyler Scot Pistole to Erica R. Carroll, $203,500.

KING WILLIAM

82.82 acres; Margaret B. Linz to Kellum Homes Inc., $250,000.

116 Central Crossing Terrace, Aylett; Liberty Homes Virginia Inc. to Tylesha Emon Vessels, $242,940.

37 Haileys Court, Aylett; Wyatt H. Taylley to Christopher M. Marsh, $275,500.

Lot 1, Block L, Section 3A, Kennington; Kennington Place LLC to RCI Builders LLC, $295,000.

Lot 7, Block E, Section 3, Venter Heights; Nathan Page Ball to Christopher Michael Langford, $183,850.

357 Nottoway Ave., King William; Chad W. Reamer to Michael Shane Anderson, $251,000.

500 Pine Lane, West Point; Laura Hurtt, successor trustee to Timothy G. Pleasants, $310,000.

4229 Smokey Road, Aylett; Kelly L. Henry to Angela Wheatcroft, $350,000.

224 Walnut Lane, King William; Andrew Paul Tarbox to Paul Cabral, $240,000.

NEW KENT

5.6 acres; Robert E. Walls to Tonya Witherow, $232,100.

5199 Brandon Pines Drive, Providence Forge; Eastwood Homes of Richmond LLC to Matthew Rudd, $533,355.

7811 N Courthouse Road, New Kent; Richard A. Brumfield to James Stout Jr., $302,000.

11432 Davonhurst Drive, Providence Forge; Eastwood Homes of Richmond LLC to Kenneth Robert Seeley, $468,815.

7862 Faisan Lane, New Kent; D.R. Horton Inc. to Quolaunda Christine Hargrove, $355,000.

3350 Good Hope Road, Lanexa; Michael R. Hallczuk to Jesse J. Brehmeyer, $375,000.

6913 Longview Drive, Quinton; Ted W. Earnhardt to Shannon Elizabeth Hutto, $350,000.

Lots, Phase 2, Landbay 4, Farms of New Kent; Kent Farms Holding Co. LLC to D.R. Horton Inc., $808,510.

11661 Oakrise Road, New Kent; NVR Inc. to Danielle Denetra Jackson, $370,750.

8491 Quinton Meadow Court, Quinton; Ronald K. Faulconer to William K. Funai, $360,000.

700 W Riverside Drive, Lanexa; Chickahominy Riverside Investments LLC to Holly Kendall Sheffield Golderos, $275,000.

3322 Rock Creek Villa Drive, Quinton; Shurm Construction Inc. to Dannette Friend, $295,447.

5304 St. Leger Drive, Providence Forge; Eastwood Homes of Richmond LLC to Melvin M. Moll Jr., $388,375.

7912 Uplands Drive, New Kent; D.R. Horton Inc. to Kiara Monae Jasper, $340,990.

11414 Winding River Road, Providence Forge; Donna Marie Laporte to Ryan Hayes Hill, $465,000.

PETERSBURG

1908 Boydton Plank Road; Itemaad N. Salem to Amin Al Mawri, $1,350,000.

3068 County Drive; Devon Butler to Gleen A. Thorpe, $280,000.

310 Deerfield Drive; Alma B. Mason to John R. Walton Jr., $184,500.

545 High St.; Scott Flaherty to Lee G. Sternberger, $330,000.

1571 Mount Vernon St.; Ronald Thomas Elder Jr. to Richard G. Struss, $297,000.

453 Roundtop Ave.; First Generation Properties LLC to Corey Delmont Whitaker, $150,000.

POWHATAN

14.48 acres; Steven A. Chaplin to Mitchell Everette McGee, $200,000.

63.3 acres; Kimberly Brown to Jason Winall, $300,000.

2969 Deercreek Trail, Powhatan; Donna B. Welch to Thomas Pierce Starr Jr., $350,000.

3598 Fairbourne Lane, Powhatan; Windswept Development LLC to William Joseph Galligan III, $594,141.

3889 Howell Road, Powhatan; Blue Ridge Custom Homes LLC to Timothy Brian Good, $800,000.

Lot 2, Liberty Hill Farms; Debra O. Bennett to Julia Zimmerman, $709,000.

1831 Manakintown Ferry Road, Midlothian; David W. Pinkston to Elida S. O’Donnell, $440,000.

3812 Mill Mount Drive, Powhatan; Jesse L. Peterson to Davis Gardner, $845,000.

1601 Palmore Road, Powhatan; Jeffrey T. Muroski to Wendi Hively Cooper, $349,000.

2846 Pleasantwood Road, Powhatan; Dorothy C. Mays Amended and Restated Revocable Trust to Cearolyn Evon Towles, $257,500.

2113 Scarlet Mill Lane, Powhatan; Michael Dean Chenault to Wendy Ann Kilgore, $319,000.

2835 Three Bridge Road, Powhatan; Reeves J. Hankins Sr. to Debra L. Duke, $275,000.

3856 Wildwood Shores Court, Powhatan; Stelegh LLC to Simple Leasing LLC, $750,000.

PRINCE GEORGE

9.77 acres; Dale A. Hazelgrove to Lance Coker, $237,000.

4208 Esposito Place, Prince George; Bradley Woodrow Hughes to Kahlil Dominique Spencer, $262,000.

20800 Horseshoe Road, Carson; Roger E. Groman to Tara McKeel, $262,000.

Lot 11, Block 1, Section 2, Stratford Woods; Damon A. Bailey to Jeffrey Bourgeois, $155,000.

2869 Newville Road, Disputanta; Satinder S. Dhillon to Edward J. Smith Jr., $250,000.

7577 Rolling Hill Road, North Prince George; Michael D. Dean to Kiera L. Washington, $301,000.

11131 Tar Bay Road, North Prince George; David R. Pastorious to 11131 Tar Bay LLC, $252,500.

SUSSEX

800.8 acres; Timbervest Partners III Virginia LLC to Mattaponi Sand & Gravel LLC, $1,693,978.

WILLIAMSBURG

231 Claiborne Drive; Lisa M. Edwards to Ali D. Burns, $245,000.

201 Lewis Burwell; Plantation Group LLC to Donald Moody, $269,000.

Lots 31 and 32, Ludwell Place; W. Leverett Lunceford to Brian R. Galvin, $1,375,000.